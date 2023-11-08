More notable deaths: Jamaican Dancehall artist Gully Bop; Brazilian drag star Lorna Washington, sports journo Juninho Palpite (45), influencer Vanessa Mancini (41)

MEXICO

Adriana Laffan, actress in 'Carousel' and 'Distilling Love', has died at the age of 63

November 2, 2023

The renowned actress Adriana Laffan remembered for her beloved characters in different soaps such as the telenovela 'Carrusel' and 'Destilando Amor' ["Distilling Love"] has died at the age of 63, information that was released on November 1st. As a result, thousands of people regret the departure of the talented artist. It should be noted that until now the reasons for the unexpected death of the Mexican actress, who will remain immortalized in the various productions in which she participated, are unknown.

No cause of death reported.

Seven “died suddenly” from heart attacks:

Cyclist dies on the Mante-Valles highway, this we know

November 5, 2023

A man who was traveling by bicycle died of a probable heart attack, being thrown on the side of the Mante-Valles highway. The events were recorded at 11:50 a.m. on Sunday, at the height of Congregación Quintero, a place where rescuers from the Mexican Red Cross arrived, who proceeded to assess the cyclist who was lying among the bushes on the edge of the aforementioned road. The male was checked by the rescuers, unfortunately he no longer had vital signs, so they informed the authorities of the Attorney General's Office. According to the first investigations, the man had fallen off his bicycle and was reported to the emergency number 911, when the rescue bodies arrived they assessed the now deceased, who had no injuries of being run over.

No age reported.

Taxi driver dies of a heart attack

November 4, 2023

The driver of an urban taxi in Comitán allegedly died due to respiratory arrest while he was working. This fact reported to 911 occurred this Saturday afternoon in front of the HSBC bank branch. According to eyewitnesses, the driver had parked to enter the HSBC ATM and when he got out he keeled over. Paramedics arrived at the scene, but they could no longer do anything because the person was without vital signs. The driver answered to the name of José Aniceto Aguilera Hernández, 66, whose body was picked up and transferred to the Forensic Medical Service.

This is how his life ended

November 4, 2023

Victim of a heart attack, the caretaker of a subdivision under construction located in the west of the city, died instantly. The incident was reported this Saturday at 11:00 am, when the man was found unconscious inside a vehicle in front of a warehouse and showed no reactions. Police and ambulance services attended the scene. The events occurred in the Punta del Cielo Residential subdivision, where they located a gold-colored Chevrolet Chevy vehicle. Inside the vehicle was Santiago, 60 years old. When the paramedics tried to give him first aid, they realized that he had already died due to a heart attack.

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

Man dies of a heart attack while standing in line at the San Ysidro border checkpoint

November 3, 2023

A man apparently died of cardiac arrest while standing in line at the San Ysidro border checkpoint. The events were reported around noon, when the man, approximately 25 to 30 years old, was on board a black Jeep vehicle. When losing control of the vehicle, it hit a sedan that was in the row, where only material damage was reported. Paramedics arrived at the scene to give attention to the man of foreign nationality, but he was no longer alive.

Heart attack in Villa San Alejandro: Poblano man faints and dies while exercising

November 2, 2023

While exercising, an approximately 50-year-old man apparently died of a heart attack on 33rd North and 10th West. Although paramedics arrived to save his life this was no longer possible. The events occurred on the morning of this November 2nd when it was reported to the emergency department that a man in sports clothes was lying unconscious on said road. Elements of Municipal Civil Protection and SUMA attended the place who began to give him attention and resuscitation, however, he no longer had vital signs so his death was declared. It was reported that the man was exercising when he fainted. Apparently he had a heart attack.

Heart attack in the cemetery

November 1, 2023

While visiting her loved ones in the cemetery of the town of San Jacinto, a woman suffered a heart attack and died instantly, under the helpless gaze of her husband, who could do nothing to help her. These unfortunate events were recorded on Wednesday at 13:23 hours, when the now deceased, named Alejandra and 48 years old, arrived in the company of her husband at the cemetery of the town of San Jacinto. At one point, while cleaning the grave of a relative, Alejandra fainted and fell to the ground. Her husband tried to help her, but when he noticed that she was not reacting, he decided to report what had happened to the 911 emergency number. Minutes later, police arrived at the scene, as well as an ISSEA ambulance. The paramedics, when providing first aid, confirmed that Alejandra had died as a result of a sudden cardiac arrest.

Man dies in La Nombre de Dios dental office; he probably suffered a heart attack

October 31, 2023

This afternoon a male person lost his life inside a dental office, allegedly because of a heart attack. The place is located in the Nombre de Dios neighborhood. Details of this fact are unknown so far, it is only known that the person was inside the dental office when he lost his life. There are two unofficial versions of the events, one indicates that the person died as a result of cardiac arrest, but another indicates that it was as a result of traumatic causes, that is, by some blow.

No age reported.

JAMAICA

Dancehall Artist Gully Bop Dead At 59

October 31, 2023

Gully Bop, whose rags-to-riches rise from a homeless, down-on-his-luck man to a Dancehall star, is dead at age 59. The artist, whose real name is Robert Malcolm, had been admitted to the Kingston Public Hospital over complications from kidney disease. His pastor, Christopher Tate of El’Shaddai Prophetic Ministries, told Dancehall Mag that the entertainer passed away on Monday. “He is no longer with us. He passed away this morning at KPH,” he said. “When I met Gully Bop, he was doing really bad, and to see how he was living, a part of his organ was out. His situation was deteriorating…I was trying to help him, now God has taken him home from this wicked cruel world,” Tate added.

No cause of death reported.

PERU

Pipo Gallo, remembered actor from “Pataclaun”, dies after being hospitalized for cancer

November 5, 2023

The actor Littman Gallo, known as Pipo Gallo and remembered for his “mascot” character in Pataclaun, died on Saturday, November 4 after fighting a battle against cancer, as confirmed by July Naters, creator of the series in an exclusive interview for the newspaper El Comercio. The news of Gallo's death was first announced by actor Gonzalo Torres on his Instagram account, who posted a photo of the cast of Pataclaun along with an emotional message. July Naters, creator of the Pataclaun project and close friend of Pipo Gallo, told El Comercio that the actor lost his life after being hospitalized for the cancer he suffered from, although she did not offer more details, the producer revealed that Gallo had already overcome the disease before. “I don't have the details of how long because I know he had one—cancer—a few years ago, but he overcame it. We were happy. In fact, I found out about the latter yesterday, when I found out that he was in the ICU,” Naters said. Pipo also mastered the décima, a poetic composition of 10 verses. He also worked as a musician and writer of children's literature.

No age reported

ECUADOR

Professional Surfing Star Tragically Found Dead At 34

November 2, 2023

A professional surfing star who hoped to compete in the Summer Olympics was tragically found dead in his hotel room. Israel Barona, 34, has reportedly died after being found in his hotel room, suffering an apparent medical emergency. The professional surfing star was taken to the hospital, though tragically, he was already dead. "The National Civil Police (PNC) reported the death of Barona on Tuesday, announcing the young surfer suffered seizures in his hotel in El Zonte, La Libertad," TMZ Sports wrote. "The Ecuadorian Olympic Committee confirmed the sad news, saying the surf champ was in El Salvador for a competition when he died."

No cause of death reported.

José Luis Dolgetta, the goalscorer of the Copa America 93, died

November 1, 2023

A sad piece of news for South American football was confirmed on Tuesday with the death of José Luis Dolgetta, former Venezuelan striker who was the goal scorer of the 1993 Copa América. "El Tilico" suffered a cardiac arrest at the age of 53 in Guayaquil, Ecuador, the country where he had been residing for several years. Técnico Universitario, his last club, lamented his departure with the following words: "Club Técnico Universitario, its management, coaching staff and players join in the deep sorrow that afflicts the sensitive death of José Luis Dolgetta. The institution extends its note of regret and condolences to his relatives. Peace in his grave."

BRAZIL

Lorna Washington, icon of transformism in Brazil, dies

October 31, 2023

Drag queen Lorna Washington died in the early hours of Monday (30). An icon of the LGBTQIA+ scene, she had been performing in shows since the 1980s. Known for her ability to transform into various characters, Lorna was known as the Fernanda Montenegro of the drag world. The information about the death was confirmed by Rene Júnior, vice-president of Grupo Pela Vidda. Lorna had a heart attack and was taken to the Emergency Care Unit in Tijuca, North Zone of Rio de Janeiro, but she didn't survive. The artist was recovering from a cardiac arrest suffered last year, which left consequences. Lorna now needs a wheelchair and has partial hearing loss. According to Almir França, she underwent hemodialysis three times a week. "She was fighting every day, her heart couldn't take it", lamented the designer, who is on the board of directors of Grupo Arco Íris. Off stage, Lorna was called Celso Paulino Maciel in everyday life and was 61 years old. However, even though he maintained his male identity, he began to be called by his stage name.

A sports journalist “died suddenly”:

Sports communicator Juninho Palpite dies in Maringá

November 2, 2023

The sports communicator Valter Alves De Sousa Jr, known as Juninho Palpite ['Hunch'], 45 years old, died on Thursday afternoon, 2nd, victim of a fulminant heart attack. He was participating in a social gathering among friends when he suffered a sudden illness. 'Hunch' was eventually rescued by third parties, and was referred to a hospital unit, but unfortunately passed away. In his career, Juninho has excelled in communication as a sports reporter. He worked in several radio stations in Maringá and region.

Three teenagers “died suddenly”:

Sad day: we announce the passing of Adrielly Cardoso Martins at the age of 13

November 2, 2023

According to reports from friends and acquaintances of Criciúma SC, the girl reportedly felt chest pains and was taken to the hospital when she suffered a cardiac arrest and eventually died.

Some of the comments below the note:

-The vaccine, unfortunately will do so in many cases. My condolences.



-The government does not want good for the people, so they want to force vaccines to kill children 😔



-This is happening to so many young people and others. So sad.



-My sincere condolences to the family, they should never have been forced to take the evil vaccine☠️that cure nothing👆 how many cases will we still see. Almighty God make them pay for all the evil caused to our thousands of brothers 🙏 🇧 🇷 🙏 🙌



-My condolences to the family. And it reinforces why I am against vaccinating children against covid.



-Everyone knows the cause of all this, why it happened 😢

Jaboatão dos Guararapes: 15-year-old teenager dies in school after sudden illness

October 31, 2023

A student of the Municipal School Ana Farias de Souza, located in Marcos Freire, Jaboatão dos Guararapes, died after presenting a sudden illness, this Tuesday (31th). He was 15 years old. The scientific Police Act on the case and will soon provide test results. The Mobile Emergency Service (Samu) was activated around 14:30 pm, but already found the boy lifeless. In a statement, the charity said: "the call was that the teenager had fainted, lost consciousness and possibly suffered a seizure. Through a statement, the municipality said it " deeply regrets the death of a 15-year-old student and, according to preliminary information from the Municipal Department of Education and Sports, the student ran into the administration saying he was feeling bad, had a sudden illness and fell to the ground."

No cause of death reported.

16-year-old falls ill and dies

October 30, 2023

Luiz Antônio Almeida de Souza, 16 years old, was hospitalized after falling ill and being rescued to a medical unit. He was a resident of the Vassoural quarter. Luiz, still young, was very dear to all family and school friends, he was part of a small football school in the field behind the UPA. In this moment of separation, we pay our condolences to his family and colleagues.

No cause of death reported.

And if 3 teenagers “dying suddenly” wasn’t depressing enough:

Brazil: For children 6 months to 5 years old, the vaccine against covid-19 becomes mandatory in the vaccination calendar

October 31, 2023

From 2024, the vaccine against covid-19 will become part of the National Immunization Program (PNI). The recommendation of the Ministry of Health is that states and municipalities prioritize children aged 6 months to under 5 years. “It is an important change, in line with the World Health Organization, in which the vaccine against covid-19 begins to be incorporated into our National Immunization Program. During the pandemic, a parallel program was created, for the operationalization of the vaccine against covid-19, outside our national program. What we did this year was to bring the vaccine against covid-19 into the National Immunization Program. The vaccine is now recommended in the children's calendar. For all children born or who are in Brazil, aged between 6 months and under 5 years, the vaccine becomes mandatory in the vaccination calendar”, said the secretary of surveillance in health and environment of the ministry, Ethel Maciel.

Link

Two college students “died suddenly”:

Family and friends mourn girl found dead at 21

November 3, 2023

A 21-year-old student, a native of Ortigueira, was found lifeless in the apartment in which she lived in the city of Londrina. Karine da Silva Vanjura was found dead on Thursday morning (2nd). According to preliminary information, she had a sudden illness and was alone at the time. Karine lived with other students, but they were traveling and ended up not being at the place when the roommate fell ill. Friends and family of the young woman published several messages of regret and longing on social networks.

No cause of death reported.

UFOB student dies after suffering stroke ; three-day mourning

November 1, 2023

Young João Marcos Xavier Souza, 27, a student at the Federal University of Western Bahia (UFOB), was described by colleagues and teachers as a friendly, intelligent and helpful person and he will be remembered. According to our information, João Marcos suffered a stroke and was admitted to a hospital in Vitória da Conquista, where he fought for life in recent days, but unfortunately had his death confirmed last Tuesday (31st). The news of João Marcos' death took friends and colleagues of UFOB's Electrical Engineering course by surprise and caused a lot of commotion on social networks. The UFOB board used social networks to communicate and mourn the death of the student and declared three days of mourning in the institution due to what happened.

A social media “influencer” “died suddenly”:

Influencer Vanessa Mancini dies aged 41 from heart attack

November 6, 2023

The digital influencer Vanessa Vieira Mancini, 41, died a victim of a fulminant heart attack, on the morning of Monday (6th), inside her own home, in a condominium in the south-central zone of Manaus. The influencer had more than 25 thousand followers on her social networks, where she made posts about "life-style" and also about travel. Friends of Vanessa mourned her early departure, via posts on social media.

Sadness: Councilman Dinho De Eurides died at the age of 42, a victim of sudden illness

November 5, 2023

This Friday, November 3rd, Camamu lost one of its most beloved and dedicated representatives, Councilman Adson José dos Santos, affectionately known as Dinho De Eurides. At age 42, Dinho was serving his first term and left a legacy of commitment and service to the community. Unfortunately, he left us due to a heart attack, after being unwell at his residence. Even with the efforts of the medical staff at the hospital in Itabuna, Dinho could not resist.

Two former councilmen “died suddenly:

At the age of 63, Wilson Tietz, former councilman and director of the Gazeta De Piracicaba, dies

November 2, 2023

The director of Gazeta De Piracicaba, Wilson Tietz, died on Thursday afternoon (2nd), at the age of 63. The information was confirmed by The Gazette. Wilson suffered a heart attack. Wilson was an alderman of Charqueada, commercial director of Jornal de Piracicaba and Gazeta De Piracicaba. He also served as an advisor to the Municipal Education Foundation of Piracicaba (Fumep).

Ex-councilman dies victim of heart attack while leaving medical consultation

October 31, 2023

Former councilman Noêmio Da Vera, from the municipality of Vera Mendes, died on Tuesday afternoon (31st), victim of a fulminant heart attack in the municipality of Picos, in the Southeast region of Piauí. According to information released by the family of the former parliamentarian, he died in the parking lot of a clinic, after receiving medical attention, and being referred to the Justino Luz Regional Hospital. Still according to the family, Noêmio had been feeling discomfort in the thoracic region for days, when he decided to seek medical help. After evaluation in a private clinic, the doctor asked him to immediately go to the Emergency Department of the city's public hospital. As he was leaving the clinic with a family member who was assisting him, the doctor called for help and he fainted. He was rescued by the Emergency Medical Service (Samu), but did not resist and died.

No age reported.

48-year-old woman is found dead inside an apartment in the city center - cause of death was an acute myocardial infarction

November 30, 2023

A woman was found dead inside an apartment in Vila Inglesa on Monday (30th). She was identified as Ceane Sacramento, 48. The cause of death was an acute myocardial infarction, popularly known as a heart attack or infarction, confirmed on Monday night. According to information, Ceane was found dead by her daughter, during the afternoon today, lying next to the bed, already lifeless. The Civil Police were in the apartment and the body was removed to the technical Police Department (DPT). Well known in the city, Ceane's death caused a commotion on social networks with messages from friends and family.

Young man dies at 31 and generates commotion in São João Batista

November 6, 2023

A sad news shook the community of São João Batista last Sunday, when Mauro Santos, a young man of 31 years, died suddenly in his residence. The cause of death was identified as a heart attack, leaving family and friends in shock at the early loss. Mauro Santos, known for his energy and disposition, was at his home on Gabriel Pedro da Luz Street on Sunday afternoon when the misfortune happened. The heart attack, a serious heart condition, struck the young man suddenly, leaving everyone perplexed by the tragedy.

A 911 operator “died suddenly”:

911 operator Larissa Helena Alves de Oliveira dies

November 5, 2023

The municipality of São Carlos issued a note of regret for the death of the municipal public servant and lawyer Larissa Helena Alves de Oliveira, at 38. She fell ill at home last night, was taken to the UPA of Santa Felícia, but despite the efforts of the medical team, she eventually died. The causes of death are still unknown. The city of São Carlos, through the municipal Department of Health, "regrets and pays condolences and solidarity to the family and friends for the death of public servant Larissa Helena Alves de Oliveira, 38, phone operator of SAMU – Mobile Emergency Service, which occurred last night, 04/11. In this moment of great consternation, the hope is that God comfort the hearts of all."

No cause of death reported.

Man is found dead in Jardim Planalto Square in Américo Brasiliense

November 5, 2023

There is still little information about the death of a man in Jardim Planalto Square, in Américo Brasiliense, on Sunday morning (5th). The military police was called to attend to the occurrence that is in progress. At the scene the police officers saw the man lying on the ground; his fall would have occurred from a relatively low height, however, the beating of the head against the ground is what would have contributed to his death, and no signs of violence were detected. The victim's name and age are still unknown and authorities have flagged the possibility of sudden death.

No age or cause of death reported.

Businessman dies during beach tennis game after sudden illness

November 4, 2023

Businessman Thiago Rodrigo De Souza, 40, died while playing beach tennis at a sports arena in Palmas, Tocantins. The case occurred on Friday night (3rd). Reports from people who were at the scene say that he fell ill and fell into the sand. Thiago was still rescued, but he could not resist the sudden illness. The businessman, who leaves a wife and daughter, owned an advertising and advertising agency in Palmas.

No cause of death reported.

Body of a resident of Cambará who was missing, is found

November 4, 2023

The body of the resident of Cambará who had been missing since last Thursday (2nd) was found. Carlos Eduardo Munhoz was located lifeless on a rural road on the morning of Saturday (4th). According to the news to date, Carlos had gone fishing on Thursday and since then had not been seen or had contact with family members. Family and friends used social media to search for information that could lead to Carlos' whereabouts or raise any data that would help in the search. On Saturday, however, the search came to an end when a resident of the rural area found Carlos, already lifeless near a rural road. He was found fallen along with the bike and, at first, the biggest suspicion is that Carlos had some sudden illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Fagner Oliveira (38) drowned in Mucuri Beach on Thursday

November 3, 2023

Fagner Oliveira, popularly called Guim-Guim, 38 years old, well known in the city for his talent in music and from an evangelical family, died on Wednesday (2nd), when he was bathing in the sea with other brothers on a beach in the city of Mucuri, in Bahia. According to family members, the brothers suspect that he had a sudden illness, because he is used to the sea. The brothers tried to save him, but without success.

No cause of death reported.

Two “died suddenly” in a rural area:

49-year-old woman dies after suffering a fulminant heart attack in rural area

November 3, 2023

A woman died after suffering a fulminant heart attack in the community of Patos, rural area of Livramento De Nossa Senhora, last Monday (30th). Elizabeth Rocha, of 49 years, was attended by rescuers of the Mobile Emergency Service (SAMU), but did not resist the sudden evil. She leaves a husband and five children. In just two days, this is the second case of sudden death that has occurred in Livramento De Nossa Senhora. On October 29, the residents of Vitória da Conquista, located in southwestern Bahia, mourned the unexpected loss of Guilherme Tanajura Matias Aguiar, who died at the age of 16 due to a sudden illness.

Businessman Jorge Braga dies victim of fulminant heart attack , at the age of 50, in Presidente Prudente

November 3, 2023

Businessman Jorge Antonio Gonçalves Braga, 50, died on Friday afternoon (3rd), in the apartment where he lived with his family, victim of a fulminant heart attack. Lawyer Mauro César Martins de Souza, a friend of Braga, told g1 that the businessman had been complaining of back pain for three days and had not gone to work this Friday, remaining in his apartment at rest and on medication. However, in the afternoon, Braga was found already lifeless lying in his bed.

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

Pilot missing on the coast probably was unwell when he fell into the sea, says friend

November 3, 2023

The businessman Aluisio Paes de Barros Filho, 52, who fell into the Sea of Bertioga with a motorized hang glider on Thursday (2nd), remains missing. According to a close friend, who was on the scene at the time of the accident, Aluísio probably became unwell and lost control of the aircraft. “He had been flying for over 30 years. He was a professional parachutist, balloonist, base jumper, ultralight pilot, triker and had experience in several other modalities,” said Anderson Azevedo, who is also a pilot and longtime friend of the businessman. Anderson mentioned that the weather conditions on the day of the accident were good and that they would not have been a problem for his friend. When witnessing the accident, he reported that what happened is a typical situation of someone who had a sudden illness. "The aircraft dived, resumed flight and then fell on its side," he explained. The search for Aluisio continues in the beach area in front of the São Rafael neighborhood, the site of the fall.

Governor and deputies mourn death of PT activist

November 2, 2023

Argemiro Teófilo, 59 years old, a political activist for PT (Workers' Party) in Juazeiro do Norte, has died He had a sudden illness at home in the early hours of Thursday, 2nd. The information was confirmed by the family on social networks. Considered one of the founders of the party in the region, Argemiro contested a vacancy in the Chamber of Councillors twice and was also a parliamentary advisor to Governor Elmano De Freitas (PT). In addition, he fought with the movement of landless rural workers (MST) of Ceará.

No cause of death reported.

Man dies during Mass on the day of the dead in cemetery

November 2, 2023

A 42-year-old man died during the celebration of a Mass on the day of the dead, in a cemetery in Sorocaba, on Thursday morning (2nd). According to the crematorium and Necropolis Ecumenical Memorial Park, the incident occurred while a mass was being celebrated outdoors, in a covered and seated space. The cause of death was not disclosed, but it is suspected that the victim suffered a heart attack. As reported by the wife to the cemetery staff, the man had already shown signs of malaise on Wednesday (1st) and also this morning, before they left home. Also according to Memorial Park, a team of professionals and students from a nursing school, who were on site to instruct visitors about diabetes care, provided first aid until the arrival of the Mobile Emergency Care Service. During the wait, the man reportedly suffered three cardiorespiratory arrests, rescuers reported. When the Samu arrived at the cemetery, the victim was still alive, but eventually did not resist.

ARGENTINA

Designer Maureene Dinar, an Argentine fashion icon, died

November 1, 2023

The designer Maureene Dinar, known for dressing entertainment figures and for her appearances in cycles where she spoke about fashion and gave her opinion on the looks chosen by celebrities at galas such as the Martín Fierro, died this Wednesday after suffering from cancer. Dinar was born on January 6 in Alexandria, Egypt and trained as a designer in several countries such as: Israel, Switzerland, Italy and France. In the '80s she began working as a fashion designer and was one of the leaders in Argentina. In addition to helping define the styles of many local celebrities, she dressed personalities such as Shakira, Melanie Griffith and Victoria Beckham during her time in international fashion, as she stated in an interview with Agustina Kampfer last year. Another of her mottos, which she confessed to the press in an interview in 2014, was: “Fashion is learned.” Around that time she had been chosen by Diego Maradona's ex-girlfriend, Rocío Oliva, as a stylist. Maureene Dinar (70), Argentine fashion designer; breast cancer (b. 1953)

