In memory of those who "died suddenly" in the United States and worldwide, December 5-December 11, 2023
Athletes in US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil (2), Germany (2), Slovakia, Croatia, China, Australia; actors in US (3), Brazil, UK, Belgium, Austria, Spain, India, Indonesia; cops in Brazil, UK, Spain; more
New Zealand:
United States:
https://open.substack.com/pub/markcrispinmiller/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-e21
Canada:
https://open.substack.com/pub/markcrispinmiller/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-5ce
Brazil:
Mexico, Suriname, Brazil, Argentina and Chile:
https://open.substack.com/pub/markcrispinmiller/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-966
Argentina:
United Kingdom and Ireland:
https://open.substack.com/pub/markcrispinmiller/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-f79
France, Belgium, Holland, Germany, Austria, Liechtenstein, Norway, Poland, Czech Rep., Slovakia, Croatia, Portugal and Spain:
https://open.substack.com/pub/markcrispinmiller/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-ca2
Italy:
https://open.substack.com/pub/markcrispinmiller/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-fb8
Armenia:
S. Africa, United Arab Emirates, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Russia, India, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia and New Zealand:
https://open.substack.com/pub/markcrispinmiller/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-d26
Don’t forget the car that sped into the bridge at Canadian border! Supposedly the man driving the vehicle had medical incident. It was a huge story on the news as they originally said they were terrorists hen they switched up the story to the man from Grand Island NY had some kind of medical event that caused his foot to hit pedal and fly through the air into the border booth. Not a word about it since then!
FFS, I no longer know what to really say, because everyday it seems to get worse. The shear numbers of those dropping or being hit with an "adverse effect" is beyond belief ... and still the globalist parasites preach to us and still the sheeple and lemmings follow; nodding and bowing their effing heads.
A couple (few) things though...
1. Regards "Deb Hawthorne's comment" below - this is happening more and more; people are losing control .. whether it be flying, driving cars, busses or trains ... IN EVERY highly jabbed nation.
2. Until the last 2-3 years I had seen 1 person collapse and die, from what was rumoured to be a heart attack at the time on a busy train station (just outside Manchester UK). I HAVE NOW SEEN 2 THIS YEAR - I REPEAT 2 THIS YEAR .. ON THE STREET in the small town I live in.
The response by the coppers (police) and not ambulances was remarkable... they were there within a couple of minutes and they erected a blue cordon (like a crap tent) around the fallen ... and just waited for the ambulance to arrive.
3. Sort of included 2. as well (last para). As stated I now live in a small town and there was a huge increase of ambulances (sirens on) getting the fallen to local hospitals of which we have 2 main ones within about 6 miles (lucky hey ?) - as stated and this is important to note, that their sirens were on ....so living and doing my stuff as I do; before the plandemic I maybe heard 2 sirens or less a month ... then after the jab, NUMEROUS PER DAY ... but say for arguments sake and the sceptics - even per week... NOW maybe ... we are 1 per day ... WHICH MAKES NO SENSE (or does it ?).
My point is that they are covering up the casualties and I do not think, even with the great work from the likes of Mark ... we have any idea how many are popping off.
Lock and load folks, sharpen the pitch forks.
Rant over.