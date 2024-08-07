A note from our lead Canada researcher:

As high as it is—higher even than the toll in Italy, although Canada has a much smaller population—the weekly toll that we have been recording in these compilations is much lower than it ought to be, due to the terseness of obituaries from some of Canada’s highly multicultural populations. The death notices from those communities are less detailed than those from the general population.

There is a similar void of information in our northern regions. It is extremely difficult to find death notices of any kind for those communities, whose rate of “sudden deaths” may well be hidden. What all this means, in short, is that the true rate of “sudden deaths” in Canada is probably much higher–perhaps five times higher–than the quite high rate that we’ve recorded here.

A note on suicides:

Suicides by young people are up 22% during the pandemic in Canada and 17 other countries (and it’s why we’re including suicides in our compilations):

‘The Bachelor’ alum Hailey Merkt dies at 31

August 1, 2024

Hailey Merkt, who vied for Nick Viall’s heart during season 21 of The Bachelor, has died from leukemia. She was 31. Merkt’s family confirmed her death with a statement shared on the model’s personal Instagram page on Tuesday. “It is with broken hearts we share that our beloved Hailey has passed away after a courageous fight for her life,” it read. “Hailey faced this journey with unimaginable strength, grace and selflessness. Her determination, courage and will to live surpassed every timeline the doctors gave her, and she chose to spend her final moments surrounded by loved ones and doing what she cherished most with no regrets.”

A rights activist “died suddenly” in Alberta:

Judy Elaine Unterschultz, 74

Reported on July 10:

July 10, 2024

On July 1, 2024, the world lost a brightly shining light. Judy Elaine Unterschultz, née Schellenberger, died unexpectedly of an aneurysm at the age of 74 years. Judy's kindness, presence, wisdom, and mighty spirit inspired many. Her career spanned four decades of public service and not-for-profit leadership, including 27 years as Executive Director of the Heritage Agricultural Society (Multicultural Heritage Centre) in Stony Plain. Judy was actively involved in her community and served on multiple Boards, including Agriculture for Life. She was one of Canada's delegates to the United Nations' 2012 Commission on the Status of Women in New York and her civic engagement was recognized with medals for the Queen Elizabeth II Golden Jubilee (2002), Alberta Centennial (2005), QEII Diamond Jubilee (2012), and QEII Platinum Jubilee (2022).

A doctor in Ontario “died suddenly”:

Dr. Matthew William Nelms, 29

August 2, 2024

London - It is with heavy hearts that our beautiful, smart and beloved Matthew has been called by the angels. Dr. Matthew William Nelms fought his battle with cancer right until the end. He passed peacefully, surrounded by his loving family and his beautiful wife Jessica. Although he was taken from us far too young, not a day went by where he did not do everything in his power to pursue his goals, challenge his cancer, and enjoy his life with Jessica, their dog Ryder, and his family. Matthew had a passion for helping others and dedicated his professional life to a career of serving his community. As a medical graduate from the University of Toronto, he went on to begin a residency in Anaesthesia. He was an Alpine ski racer, a dedicated student leader, a recipient of the prestigious Golden Stethoscope Award, and an inspiration to all who knew him. He never once let his cancer define who he was, or the life that he wanted for himself and his family; truly an inspiration to others battling this life shattering disease.

An educator “died suddenly” in Manitoba:

Paul Trochanowski, 54

July 30, 2024

It is with deep sorrow and much love that the family of Paul Trochanowski announce his sudden passing on July 25, 2024. Paul started his career in Winnipeg, teaching at Weston and Chief Peguis schools. He and his family then relocated to Dauphin in 2012 where Paul was Principal at the English, Ukrainian bilingual Smith-Jackson School. The family eventually returned to Winnipeg in 2016. At that time Paul joined the Independent Schools as Vice-Principal at Immaculate Heart of Mary and then became Principal at Holy Ghost school in 2018 where he was serving at the time of his passing.

No cause of death reported.

A labor activist “died suddenly” in Ontario:

Steven “Steve” Michel Martin, 60

August 3, 2024

Mississauga - Steven Michel Martin (60), of Mississauga, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Thursday, August 1, 2024. In the latter 17 years of his career, Steve worked as a labor leader for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW), where he was a staunch supporter of the labor movement. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Dorothy Ley Hospice or Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation.



No cause of death reported.

Researcher's note - There are allegations that many unions, including International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, colluded with government to impose vaccine mandates on their members during 2021.

https://tnc.news/2022/05/15/lawyer-arguing-unions-colluded-with-government-to-impose-vax-mandates/

In Ontario, 178 “died suddenly”:

Lamberto “Bert” Spignesi, 60

August 5, 2024

Thornhill - It is with heavy hearts and a profound sense of loss we announce the sudden passing of Lamberto “Bert” Spignesi on July 31, 2024, at the age of 60. In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Bert can be made to the Humber River Health Foundation – Mental Health & Addiction or the Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention.

No cause of death reported.

Cameron Harrison, 50

August 5, 2024

St.Marys - Cameron Harrison passed away at Sakura House in Woodstock on August 2, 2024 at the age of 50. Memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Matthew Ross Vaccari, 41

August 5, 2024

London - Matthew Ross Vaccari, age 41, passed away peacefully in his home in London, Ontario with his beloved wife, Heather, by his side on May 8, 2024. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Matthew’s memory to the Aeolian Hall Musical Arts Association in support of the El Sistema Aeolian Program or Colorectal Cancer Canada.

No cause of death reported.

Anthony Franco Ferreira, 3

August 5, 2024

Maple - Sweet little Anthony was called by God on Sunday August 4, 2024, at the age of 3.

No cause of death reported.

Christopher S. Affeldt, 33

August 4, 2024

Kitchener - It is with deep sadness we announce the unexpected passing of Christopher on Thursday, August 1, 2024, at the age of 33.

No cause of death reported.

David Unger, 16

August 4, 2024

Kingsville - Passed away suddenly on July 31, 2024, at the age of 16.

No cause of death reported.

Wayne MacDonald, 58

August 4, 2024

Paudash - It is with profound sadness that the family of Wayne MacDonald announce his sudden and unexpected passing on Friday, August 2, 2024 at his cabin, at the age of 58.

No cause of death reported.

Deborah Ann Sloan, 62

August 4, 2024

Niagara Falls - It is with heavy hearts and profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Debbie, at her residence, on Wednesday July 31, 2024, at the age of 62.

No cause of death reported.

Darlene Brown, 71

August 4, 2024

Southampton - Darlene Brown passed away unexpectedly with her husband Elmer by her side, on Tuesday, July 31, 2024, at the age of 71.

No cause of death reported.

Guy Mak, 45

August 4, 2024

Toronto - July 30, 1979 - July 31, 2024. No obituary.

Shalon White, 45

August 4, 2024

Mitchell - Shalon Mayberry of Wartburg passed away peacefully at Stratford Perth Rotary Hospice on Saturday, July 13, 2024, at the age of 45.

No cause of death reported.

Jeannie Elizabeth Barnett, 74

August 4, 2024

Port Dover - Jeannie Elizabeth Barnett passed away at Woodstock Hospital surrounded by the love of her family on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in her 75th year. For those wishing, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or Diabetes Canada would be greatly appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Mira Nedeljkovich, 60

August 4, 2024

Kitchener - Passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by her family, on August 2, 2024, at the age of 60. As expressions of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Jennifer Martini, 46

August 4, 2024

Woodbridge - Peacefully, and knowing she was surrounded by the love of her family, God called Jennifer home. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Siham Suleiman Kakish, 65

August 4, 2024

Maple - God called Siham peacefully on August 3, 2024, at the age of 65. In memory of Siham donations may be made to Epilepsy Canada.



No cause of death reported.

Researcher's note - Epilepsy is on the list (page 20) of adverse events in that notorious Pfizer trail document that the US Federal Drug Administration tried to conceal for 75 years: "Most frequently reported relevant PTs (˃2 occurrences) included: Seizure (204), Epilepsy (83), Generalised tonic-clonic seizure (33), Guillain-Barre syndrome (24) ..."

https://tinyurl.com/4fjjua6b

Dinarte Manuel Pereira, 50

August 4, 2024

Strathroy - It is with broken hearts the family of Dinarte Pereira announces his peaceful passing after a courageous battle with cancer, on August 2, 2024, at the age of 50, with his loving wife by his side.

Anna Kucyk, 72

August 4, 2024

Mitchell - Anna Kucyk, 72, passed away peacefully after a brief battle with cancer, at Stratford General Hospital on Monday, July 22, 2024.

Matthew Henrik Kozlowski, 42

August 3, 2024

Emo - The family of Matthew Kozlowski announce his tragic passing on July 28, 2024 at LaVerendrye Hospital in Fort Frances, ON. Matthew loved fishing, camping, hunting and spending time with his girls.

Lynda Jane Swan, 68

August 3, 2024

Cobourg - It is with heavy hearts and deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Lynda Jane Swan (Turner), age 68, on July 28th, 2024. If desired, donations to the Northumberland Humane Society or the Canadian Cancer Society would be gratefully appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported.

George Leslie Palmer, 70

August 3, 2024

Oshawa - Peacefully passed away at his home on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, at the age of 70. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society or a charity of your choice.

No cause of death reported.

Marie Anne Barron-Smith, 67

August 3, 2024

Toronto - It is with great sadness we announce that on July 28, 2024, Marie (Anne) Barron-Smith of Toronto, Ontario passed away at the age of 67. This celebration of life welcomes flowers, as vibrant as the life she led, or donations to the Canadian Cancer Society, a cause close to her heart, as a testimony to her enduring empathy.

No cause of death reported.

Paul Anthony Healy, 72

August 3, 2024

St. Catharines - Born September 8, 1951, Paul passed away peacefully at home on August 2, 2024. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation in memory of Paul.

No cause of death reported.

Cesar Torres, 47

August 3, 2024

Maple - June 7th, 1977 - July 31st, 2024. Obituary not available.

David Trudeau, 62

August 3, 2024

Orangeville - Peacefully on Monday morning, July 29th, 2024, surrounded by his family, after a brief but valiant battle with lung cancer.

Gerald Raymond Gadsby, 52

August 3, 2024

Brantford - After a courageous battle with cancer, Gerald passed away surrounded by his family on July 7th, 2024, at 51 years of age at the Brantford General Hospital.

Istvan "Steve" Onodi, 70

August 2, 2024

Angus - Istvan “Steve” passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie on Tuesday, July 16th, 2024, in his 70th year. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Michael John Gauthier, 68

August 2, 2024

Angus - Michael John passed away unexpectedly at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie on Sunday, July 7th 2024, in his 69th year.

No cause of death reported.

Kayla Christina Marie West, 34

August 2, 2024

Angus - Kayla Christina Marie West, a beloved daughter, spouse, mother, sister, and friend, passed away unexpectedly on her birthday, June 17, 2024, at the young age of 34, in Barrie, ON, the same place where she entered the world, on June 17, 1990.

No cause of death reported.

Violet Mary Pauline Smith, 9

August 2, 2024

Welland - With heavy hearts and profound sadness, we announce the passing of our cherished daughter, Violet Smith, who left us far too soon at the tender age of 9.



No cause of death reported.

Marla Gail Sheffer, 69

August 2, 2024

Ottawa - With profound sadness and broken hearts, we announce the passing of a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt. Marla was our family's heart and soul, and her sudden passing has left an irreplaceable void in our lives. We wish to extend our heartfelt thanks to the staff at the Ottawa Heart Institute, for their kind and compassionate care.

No cause of death reported.

Becky Kellerstein, 50

August 2, 2024

Thornhill - It is with broken hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Becky Kellerstein, just short of her 51st birthday. Becky fought to be with us here as long and hard as she could. Donations may be made to the charity that helped her so much over the years: Chai Lifeline Canada.



No cause of death reported.

Researcher's note - Chai Lifeline Canada is a charity that supports children and parents who are facing life-threatening or life-long illness. One program of this charity is a hair donation drive for children who have lost their hair as a result of cancer treatments.

Link

Roger George Frederick Lupton, 49

August 2, 2024

Plattsville - Roger George Frederick passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, at Rotary Hospice Stratford Perth in his 50th year. Roger was born in Stratford, Ontario, on October 29, 1974. In lieu of flowers, donations to a RESP for both Rachel and Robin or to the Brain Tumor Foundation of Canada would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Kelly Graham, 45

August 2, 2024

Owen Sound - Kelly Christine Graham passed away on Friday, July 26, 2024, in her 45th year.

No cause of death reported.

Dennis Brian Bravo, 66

August 2, 2024

Windsor - Passed away suddenly on July 25, 2024, at the age of 66.

No cause of death reported.

Gloria Kilby Smith, 68

August 2, 2024

Timmins - It is with great sadness that the family announces her sudden passing on Monday, July 29, 2024, at the age of 68 years. Remembrance donations to the Canadian Mental Health Association would be greatly appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Glen Elwood Sage, 71

August 2, 2024

Stayner - Died suddenly yet peacefully at his home on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, at the age of 71.

No cause of death reported.

Nila Masucci, 63

August 2, 2024

Toronto - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Nila Masucci, who left us peacefully surrounded by her family on July 31st, 2024. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Canadian Cancer Society in her memory.

No cause of death reported.

Vilwadri Gopalakrishnan, 33

August 2, 2024

Windsor - Gopal will be sadly missed by all those whose lives he has touched.

No cause of death reported.

Sharon Deering Moulton, 75

August 2, 2024

Cornwall - Sharon Paula Deering, 75, of Cornwall, Ontario, died peacefully in her home on July 31st, 2024, surrounded by her family. Two years ago, Sharon was diagnosed with cancer.

Samson Potts, 28

August 2, 2024

Stratford - Samson Robbie Lee Potts, age 28, of Stratford, passed away at Victoria Hospital in London on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. As expressions of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to assist those with substance addictions to the CMHA Huron Perth, Addiction and Mental Health Service through the funeral home.

No cause of death reported.

Julie Ann Graves, 66

August 2, 2024

Goderich - Unexpectedly in Goderich, on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, Mrs. Julie Ann Graves, in her 67th year. Those wishing to make a donation in memory of Julie are asked to consider the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada.

No cause of death reported.

Maria Davis, 56

August 2, 2024

Lucan - At her home on July 25, 2024, at the age of 56. If desired, donations to Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Magdalena Dziong, 75

August 2, 2024

Toronto - Magdalena passed away unexpectedly on July 28th, after a brief hospital stay at Mt. Sinai hospital in Toronto, at the age of 75.

No cause of death reported.

David Beeston, 71

August 2, 2024

Wiarton - David Beeston, unexpectedly at his residence early Thursday morning, August 1, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Abigayle Shania Kanate, 28

August 2, 2024

Thunder Bay - Miss Abigayle “Abby” Shania Lee Rose Kanate, age 28 years and a member of North Caribou Lake First Nation, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 27, 2024.

Alycia Louise Novak, 37

August 2, 2024

Thunder Bay - We are heartbroken and devastated to have to share of the peaceful passing of Alycia Louise Novak, on July 24th, 2024, at the TBRHSC [Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre] with family by her side.

No cause of death reported.

Freeman Johnson, 61

August 2, 2024

Hagersville - is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Freeman Johnson, on August 1, 2024, surrounded by family and friends.

No cause of death reported.

Michael Douglas Prior, 61

August 2, 2024

Powassan - Michael Douglas Prior died unexpectedly in Newmarket, Ontario, on July 25, 2024. He was 61 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Melissa Stewart, 33

August 2, 2024

Niagara Falls - Melissa Anne – Passed away suddenly at the St. Catharines General Hospital on Sunday July 21, 2024, at the age of 33.

No cause of death reported.

Richard Kenneth Truman, 69

August 2, 2024

Sault Ste Marie - It is with deep sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our dad, Richard Kenneth Truman, in his home, on Monday, July 29, 2024, at the age of 69. Memorial donations may be made to the Sault Area Hospital Foundation – Cancer Care Clinic in his memory.

No cause of death reported.

Yvonne Leona Archer, 61

August 2, 2024

Tillsonburg - It is with deep sadness that our family shares the death of Yvonne Leona Archer. She passed away unexpectedly on July 10, 2024, at the age of 61.

No cause of death reported.

Karen Westrope, 64

August 2, 2024

Sault Ste. Marie - Peacefully passed away at the Sault Area Hospital on Saturday, July 27, 2024, at the age of 64. Karen struggled but fought diligently for over 26 years, battling several different cancers, including non-hodgkin's lymphoma, lung and kidney cancer and squamous cell carcinoma.



No cause of death reported.

Researcher's note - The benefits of the COVID-19 "vaccines" may not "outweigh the risks" particularly for those with cancer in remission.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/36-case-reports-cancers-mrna-covid-vaccination-research/

Carol Verdonk, 68

August 2, 2024

Southampton - Carol Verdonk passed away unexpectedly in her home on Wednesday July 31, 2024, at the age of 68.

No cause of death reported.

Tracey Lee Schaefer, 58

August 2, 2024

Welland - Tracey passed away on Sunday, July 28, in her 59th year. She was a proud cancer survivor and a wonderful, selfless person who did everything for everyone; she was the most amazing woman you could meet.

No cause of death reported.

Ian Pritchard, 55

August 2, 2024

Ottawa - Ian Pritchard passed away unexpectedly on July 26, 2024, at age 55 years.

No cause of death reported.

TeriLynne Tibbs, 36

August 2, 2024

Toronto - Passed suddenly at her home in Toronto on Friday, July 26, 2024, in her 36th year.

No cause of death reported.

Phillip David Rennick, 70

August 2, 2024

Sturgeon Falls - The family announces with sorrow his death after a lengthy battle with cancer in Sturgeon Falls on Thursday, August 1st, 2024, at the age of 70 years. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society in memory of Phillip would be greatly appreciated.

Kim Louise Calverley, 69

August 2, 2024

Orillia - Passed peacefully at Mariposa House Hospice on Thursday August 1, 2024, at the age of 69. Kim fought cancer several times throughout her life, facing each battle with positivity and unwavering strength. When diagnosed with terminal cancer in October 2022, she beat incredible odds, bouncing back after a brief stay at Mariposa House Hospice. Despite having terminal cancer, Kim lived the last 20 months of her life to its fullest, spending time with friends and family.

Jaida Nancy Claire Chartier, 12

August 2, 2024

Leamington - Our hero, Jaida Nancy Claire Chartier, passed away courageously and peacefully after a 14-month battle with brain cancer in the loving arms of her parents, sisters, and cousin Nicole, in the morning hours of July 31, 2024. Jaida endured more heartache and pain then any 12-year-old should, but through it all, she showed us her strength and determination. Cancer will never define her; rather, she will always be remembered as a hero who raised awareness of childhood cancers while uniting us all in her battle.

Lucas Paul "Lukey" Edwards, 22 months

August 1, 2024

Chatham - Lucas "Lukey" Paul Edwards became our angel on July 28, 2024, at 22 months & one day old.

No cause of death reported.

Brenda L. Ysebaert, 66

August 1, 2024

Strathroy – Suddenly, surrounded by family at Strathroy Middle General Hospital on July 29, 2024, Brenda Ysebaert passed away at the age of 66. In memory of Brenda, donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Michael George, 32

August 1, 2024

Emo - It is with deep sadness that the family of Michael George announce his passing on Friday July 26, 2024, in Calgary, Alberta.

No cause of death reported.

Jorge Pacheco, 70

August 1, 2024

London - Peacefully, surrounded by family, on Thursday, August 1, 2024, Jorge Pacheco of London at the age of 70. Those who wish to make memorial donations are asked to consider the Canadian Cancer Society or Epilepsy Southwestern Ontario.

No cause of death reported.

Jeffery Mark Gorges, 66

August 1, 2024

Welland - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Jeffrey Mark Gorges on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, at Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society will be greatly appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Richard Allen Walker, 42

August 1, 2024

Sarnia - Sympathy may be expressed through donations to CMHA (Canadian Mental Health Association), Diabetes Canada, or the Canadian Cancer Society.



No cause of death reported.

Mélanie Desabrais, 48

August 1, 2024

Hawkesbury - Mélanie Desabrais of Hawkesbury died on Sunday July 28, 2024 at the age of 48. The family would like to thank the Hawkesbury General Hospital and the Ottawa General Hospital Cancer Center for all their good care and kindness. For those who wish, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Kevin O'Gushing, 35

August 1, 2024

Geraldton - May 25, 1989 - July 28, 2024 (age 35). Obituary not available.

Andrew Weston Hyslop, 36

August 1, 2024

Windsor - With deep sadness, we announce the sudden passing of Andrew Hyslop, 36 years of age, in Windsor.

No cause of death reported.

Della Turner, 64

August 1, 2024

Chatham - Della Marie, 64, passed away peacefully on Wednesday July 31, 2024, at the Chatham-Kent Hospice. With deep gratitude, we would like to thank the teams of doctors, nurses and staff from London Health Sciences Victoria Hospital, Verspeeten Family Cancer Centre, Chatham-Kent Health Alliance, Chatham-Kent Hospice, McNaughton Pharmacy, Bayshore Home Health and the Hinnegan- Peseski Funeral Home for their exemplary care and compassion shown to us over these past several months.

No cause of death reported.

Tyler Bradley McNulty, 38

August 1, 2024

Sault Ste Marie - Unexpectedly at home on Tuesday July 23, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Colton Taylor Thoman, 18

August 1, 2024

Whitby - Passed away at his home in Brooklin on Saturday, July 27th, at the age of 18. Colton will be forever remembered by his many close, lifelong friends as a sweet, funny, compassionate young man. Colton loved sports. He boxed, played hockey, or could be found working out with his friends at the gym. He also loved music, having played drums, guitar, and piano as he grew up. He also loved to draw or build collector’s Lego in the moments when he wasn’t surrounded by his many tight-knit friends. He was a natural musician and leader. He was a kind, and gentle soul whose physical presence will be sorely missed by all who knew him.

No cause of death reported.

Colin Scot Brethour, 65

August 1, 2024

Norwood - Passed away peacefully at home on July 27th, 2024. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sick Kids, the Canadian Cancer Society, The Princess Margaret Foundation or Canadian Blood Services.

No cause of death reported.

Marlene McDonald, 64

August 1, 2024

Fergus - We are sharing our heartbreaking news of Marlene's sudden passing on July 30, 2024. Leaving us far too soon.

No cause of death reported.

Richard Parkinson, 73

August 1, 2024

London - Peacefully, on Tuesday, July 29, 2024 at McGarrell Place, London, Richard Parkinson passed away at the age of 73. Those who wish may make memorial donations to the Verspeeten Family Cancer Center (formerly London Regional Cancer Program) in memory of Richard.

No cause of death reported.

Verna Hyacinth Brown, 72

August 1, 2024

Whitby - It is with profound sadness that our sweet, loving Verna Brown passed away suddenly on Thursday August 1, 2024, at the age of 72 years. She was unexpectedly called to be with our Lord. The family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff in the ICU at Lakeridge Health Oshawa for their care and compassion.

No cause of death reported.

Shannon Leahann (Williams) Lycett, 46

August 1, 2024

Uxbridge - It is with heavy hearts that Art and Janice Williams share the passing of their daughter, Shannon Leahann Lycett, at the age of 46. Shannon passed away at home with her family and friends by her side on Monday, July 29, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Jan Kazimierz Lobodzinski, 68

August 1, 2024

London - Jan Lobodzinski, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother, passed away on July 27, 2024, at the age of 68. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Parkwood Palliative Care Unit.

No cause of death reported.

Paul H. Pouliot, 74

August 1, 2024

London - Peacefully surrounded by family at University Hospital on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, at the age of 74. Donations in memory of Paul may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada or a charity of their choice.

No cause of death reported.

Rodney Smith, 53

August 1, 2024

Carleton-Place - It's with a heavy heart we'd like to announce the passing of Rodney “Hot Rod” Smith. Peacefully at home on the morning of July 23rd, 2024, accompanied by his daughter, girlfriend and the family dog, in his 54th year. For those who wish, donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Mile Pavkovic, 68

August 1, 2024

Georgetown - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mile “Mike” Pavkovic on July 31, 2024, at the age of 68, from cancer.

Frank Adrien Palaisy, 42

August 1, 2024

Ottawa - It is with loving memory that the family of Frank Adrien Palaisy announces that he has entered eternal rest on the evening of Thursday, July 25th 2024, in Cantley, Quebec, at the age of 42 years old. He passed away suddenly at his family home due to cardiac arrhythmia.

Susan Berry, 72

August 1, 2024

Gananoque - Sue passed peacefully at home on July 25, 2024, at the age of 72, after a brief battle with cancer.

Kimberly Ann Waldinsperger, 55

August 1, 2024

Newmarket - Kim Waldinsperger, a loving mother, doting grandmother, devoted wife, and cherished friend, passed away on July 29th at the age of 55, after a brave battle with cancer.

Kelly Ann Kemp, 62

July 31, 2024

Sundridge - It is with heavy hearts that the Kemp family announces the sudden passing of Kelly Ann Kemp at Eastholme in Powassan, in her 63rd year.

No cause of death reported.

Helen Walihura, 58

July 31, 2024

Burlington - We are shocked and saddened to announce the sudden passing of Helen Walihura (Nee Yantsis) on Monday, July 29th, 2024, in her 59th year. Flowers or donations to the Cancer Assistance Program (CAP) in Hamilton are gladly accepted.

No cause of death reported.

Susan Margaret Garringer Sangster, 66

July 31, 2024

Beaverton - Sue passed away peacefully at Orillia Soldiers Memorial Hospital on July 29, 2024. If so desired, memorial donations to the Ronald McDonald Foundation or RVH Cancer Care Program would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Laurel Campeau, 73

July 31, 2024

Windsor - Passed away peacefully with family by her side on July 30, 2024 at the age of 73. A special thank you to the staff at Windsor Regional Cancer Center and the team at Windsor Hospice for all their compassionate care.

No cause of death reported.

Raymond Tehaiawahontereh Lazore, 70

July 31, 2024

Akwesasne - Raymond Henry Lazore unexpectedly passed at his residence on Sunday, July 28th, 2024, at the age of 70 years.

No cause of death reported.

Zackery Robert Martin, 31

July 31, 2024

Innisfil - With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Zackery Robert Martin, a cherished brother, son, and friend, who left us on July 3rd, 2024, at the age of 31.

No cause of death reported.

Scott Michael Fettes, 52

July 31, 2024

Ottawa - Scott Michael Fettes died suddenly on Friday, July 26, 2024, at the age of 52.

No cause of death reported.

Genereaux Carolyn Marion, 65

July 31, 2024

Meaford - With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Carolyn Marion Genereaux, born October 15, 1958, in Meaford. Carolyn passed away on July 29, 2024 at Brightshores Health System in Owen Sound, at the age of 65, after a brief illness. As your expression of sympathy, donations to the Juravinski Cancer Center or a charity of your choice would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Oakland Shillington, stillbirth

July 31, 2024

Blenheim - Oakland Martin McColl Shillington was born sleeping July 27, 2024 at 1:24 pm at the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance. Although our time to physically hold him close to us was short, Oakland left tiny footprints in our hearts that will never disappear. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Children's Health Foundation or PAIL network.



No cause of death reported.

Researcher's note - The PAIL networks is a "Pregnancy and Infant Loss Network" support organization at Sunnybrook hospital in Toronto. Notice the small, odd, seemingly out-of-place icon at the bottom of this page.

https://pailnetwork.sunnybrook.ca/about-us/who-we-are/

Lukah Sylvestre, 23

July 31, 2024

Owen Sound - Lukah Gabriel Sylvestre passed away on July 27, 2024. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the PEPP Team (Mental Health Program) at Brightshores Owen Sound Hospital would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Christina Tobias, 37

July 31, 2024

Ridgetown - Christina Tobias passed away at the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, at the age of 37.

No cause of death reported

Robert A. Wilson, 49

July 31, 2024

Woodstock - Robert Alfonse Wilson, known to most as Rob, passed away at home in the quiet morning hours of Friday, July 26, 2024, at the age of 49. For those who wish, memorial donations may be made in his name to the Canadian Mental Health Association.

No cause of death reported.

Travis William Elder, 37

July 31, 2024

Cobourg - Surrounded by family, at Ed's House Northumberland Hospice on Tuesday, July 30th, 2024, Travis Elder at 37 years of age.

No cause of death reported.

Carl William “Bill“ Goodrich, 54

July 31, 2024

Cobourg - It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Bill Goodrich. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Northumberland Hills Hospital Palliative Care Unit or Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

John MacKenzie, 52

July 31, 2024

Uxbridge - Passed away suddenly at his favorite place on Sunday July 28, 2024, at the age of 52. You could always find him in his garage with his dog Pepper.

No cause of death reported.

Russell Swinton, 72

July 31, 2024

Aylmer - Russell Swinton passed away at St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital on Tuesday, July 30, 2024 in his 73rd year. Donations to Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Garth Franklin, 70

July 31, 2024

Kitchener - Passed away peacefully on July 29, 2024, at Grand River Hospital in Kitchener, Ontario at the age of 70. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Donna Emery, 44

July 31, 2024

Stratford - Donna Marie Emery, age 44, passed away peacefully at Stratford General Hospital on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, surrounded by her loving family and friends. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to Stratford General Hospital Foundation or CMHA (Canadian Mental Health Association) Huron Perth.

No cause of death reported.

Carole Court Kells, 72

July 31, 2024

Burlington - With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Carole Court Kells on July 29 at the age of 72. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada or a charity of your choosing in Carole's memory.

No cause of death reported.

Denis Voyer, 72

July 31, 2024

Hawkesbury - The family regrets to announce the death of Mr. Denis Voyer on July 25, 2024, at the age of 72. For those who wish, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Lawrence Burke, 71

July 31, 2024

Belleville - It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Lawrence Burke at his home in Belleville on Thursday July 25th, 2024, at the age of 71. If desired, memorial donations to the Kidney Foundation or Canadian Cancer Society are appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Billy Heeney, 61

July 31, 2024

Alliston - It is profound sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Billy on Saturday July 27, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Luann Taylor, 61

July 31, 2024

Brussels - Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on July 29th at Huron Hospice in her 61st year. In lieu of flowers and as expressions of sympathy, donations to Huron Hospice or the Wingham and District Hospital Oncology Unit would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Beverley Carleen Whittingham, 74

July 31, 2024

St. Catharines - Beverley Carleen Whittingham, 74, died on July 22 after a long illness. Donations in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Society and Heidehof Home.



No cause of death reported.

Researcher's note - The conclusion of this recent study: "Preliminary evidence suggests a potential link between COVID-19 vaccination, particularly mRNA vaccines, and increased incidences of AD [Alzheimer's disease] and MCI [mild cognitive impairment]. This underscores the need for further research to elucidate the relationship between vaccine-induced immune responses and neurodegenerative processes, advocating for continuous monitoring and investigation into the vaccines' long-term neurological impacts".

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/38806183/

Susan Foster, 69

July 31, 2024

On July 29, 2024, at age 69, Susan Foster (née Murawski) was called to heaven after a difficult battle with cancer. As an expression of sympathy, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Haliburton Highlands Health Services Foundation – Palliative Care would be appreciated by the family.

Carol Margaret Galea, 73

July 31, 2024

Mississauga - In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Osvaldo "Ozzie" Pento, 71

July 31, 2024

East Milton - Ozzie passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2024 at the Milton District Hospital, after a courageous battle with cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Townsend Smith Foundation.



Researcher's note - "The Townsend Smith Foundation is a charitable organization working to build a hospice for North Halton". As many as there are (implied) cancer death s reported in these articles, there are many more unreported taking into consideration the popularity of donations to hospices.

Link

Elena Koudiakova, 54

July 31, 2024

Peterborough - After a long and courageous battle with cancer and surrounded by her family, Elena, dearly beloved wife of Igor and loving mother of Sonya, passed away peacefully at PRHC on Wednesday, July 31st, 2024. In lieu of flowers, donations to Ovarian Cancer Canada, Lakefield Animal Welfare Society (LAWS), and the PRHC Foundation (Cancer Care and/or Palliative Care) would be appreciated by Elena and the family.

“Jim” James Kipp, 62

July 30, 2024

Tillsonburg - James Douglas “Kipper” Kipp, resident of the Tillsonburg area all of his life, passed away unexpectedly at University Hospital, London, on Saturday, July 27th, 2024, at the age of 62. In lieu of flowers, contribute memorial donations in Jim's memory to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or to the Helping Hand Food Bank.

No cause of death reported.

Matthew James Rumble, 40

July 30, 2024

Mississauga - On Tuesday, June 25, 2024 our dear Matthew left us unexpectedly.

No cause of death reported.

Sylvain Joly, 55

July 30, 2024

Rockland - Passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 28, 2024, at the age of 55. The family would like to thank the Ottawa General Hospital Cancer Center, Palliative Home Care Services and Dr. Peacock for their excellent care and compassion.

No cause of death reported.

David Isaiah Gerard McGowan, 69

July 30, 2024

Ailsa Craig - It is with deep sadness that we share the passing of our beloved David McGowan on July 25, 2024. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may go to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Brent Devolin, 64

July 30, 2024

Haliburton - Peacefully at Toronto Western Hospital, surrounded by family, on Monday afternoon, July 22, 2024, in his 64th year after a brief illness. As an expression of sympathy, donations to the Minden Bible Church, Places for People, or the MS Society of Canada would be appreciated by the family.



No cause of death reported.

Researcher's note - There are 13 different types of multiple sclerosis (MS) listed in that infamous Pfizer trial document (5.3.6 Cumulative Analysis of Post-Authorization Adverse Event Reports of Pf-07302048 (Bnt162b2) Received Through 28-Feb-2021) that the Federal Drug Administration tried to conceal for 75 years.

https://tinyurl.com/2s46dnd7

Jamie Richard Hiott, 57

July 30, 2024

Ingersoll - It is with great grievance and sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Jamie Hiott, age 57, at his home in Ingersoll, ON, on July 28, 2024. Memorial donations in Jamie's memory to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Wilhelmes Johannus Maessen, 61

July 30, 2024

London - Bill passed away suddenly at home at age 61. Donations in Bill's memory to Heart & Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Michael Andrew Haid, 44

July 30, 2024

Fergus - Passed away unexpectedly on July 14, 2024, at Hamilton General Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Raymond Robert Hurlbert, 58

July 30, 2024

Alfred - Passed away suddenly on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, at the age of 58 years.

No cause of death reported.

Giorgio Orecchia, 74

July 30, 2024

Maple - God called Giorgio peacefully on July 27th, 2024, at the age of 74. In memory of Giorgio donations may be made to The Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Jonathan C. Ysebaert, 30

July 30, 2024

Strathroy - It is with heavy hearts the family of Jonathan Ysebaert announces the passing of Jonathan C. Ysebaert on July 27, 2024, at the age of 30. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to the CMHA Thames Valley Addiction and Mental Health Services.

No cause of death reported.

Paulus “Paul” Jacobus Jansen, 70

July 30, 2024

Thunder Bay - The family of Paul Jansen is heartbroken to announce his unexpected death on Sunday July 28, 2024, at Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Center.

No cause of death reported.

Donna Demczuk, 72

July 30, 2024

Mount-Forest - It is with heavy hearts, that we announce the passing of Donna at Louise Marshall Hospital on Sunday, July 28, 2024, in her 73rd year. Those wishing to make a donation in memory of Donna are asked to consider Alzheimer Society or Heart & Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Debi Telfer, 69

July 30, 2024

Brighton - With heavy hearts and enormous sorrow, we announce the sudden passing of Deborah “Debi” Anne Patricia Telfer (nee Lesage) in her 70th year.

No cause of death reported.

Sharon Strudwick Dixon, 73

July 30, 2024

Orangeville - Sharon passed away peacefully, with family by her side, at Headwaters Health Care on July 29th 2024. In honor of Sharon's memory, if you wish, you can make a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Anne-Marie Thibert-Moore, 65

July 30, 2024

Sault Ste. Marie - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of Anne-Marie, surrounded by her family, at the Sault Area Hospital on Thursday, July 25, 2024, at the age of 65 years. Memorial donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation, Canadian Diabetes Association or the SAH Critical Care Fund would be greatly appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Richard Junior Munroe, 43

July 30, 2024

Mississauga - On Sunday, July 28, 2024, Richard left us unexpectedly.

No cause of death reported.

Sarah Annmarie Prehay, 23

July 30, 2024

Mississauga - On Wednesday, July 24, 2024, our sweet Sarah was taken from us unexpectedly.

No cause of death reported.

Marko Misanovic, 63

July 30, 2024

Thornhill - Obituary not available.

No cause of death reported.

A condolence message :

"We were so sorry to hear about this sudden loss of your Dad, husband, grandfather. We are thinking of you all".

Randy Scott Lywood

July 30, 2024

London - Passed away suddenly at his home on Monday, July 29, 2024.

No age or cause of death reported

Bradley Alexander Everitt, 67

July 30, 2024

Chatham - It is with great sadness that we announce his passing, at the age of 67, after a courageous battle with cancer. Memorial donations made to the Canadian Cancer Society or Chatham-Kent Hospice to honor Brad’s life would be appreciated by his family.

Guy Blanger, 67

July 30, 2024

Sudbury - It is with great sadness and sorrow that the family announces the passing of Guy Bélanger, on Saturday, July 27th, 2024 at Health Sciences North, Sudbury, at the age of 67 years. Guy fought a short but painful battle with cancer.

Randall Morlan, 55

July 30, 2024

Ottawa - Randall Scott, at home, Tuesday, July 23, 2024, at the age of 55 years, after a long illness with cancer.

David Stewart, 41

July 30, 2024

Clinton - It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of David Paul Stewart at Clinton Public Hospital on Saturday July 27, 2024, as the result of a massive cardiac arrest in his 42nd year.

Bob Gordon, 69

July 30, 2024

Orangeville - After a short battle with cancer, Robert Wesley “Bob” Gordon passed away peacefully in his 70th year.

Ryan Marino Joseph Bonin, 38

July 30, 2024

Fonthill - Passed away peacefully at home after a brave and valiant battle with ALS at the age of 38. As an expression of sympathy donations may be made to the ALS Association of Ontario.

Researcher's note - ALS is Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis also known as Lou Gehrig's disease. ALS in younger people likely Familial ALS (FALS) and may have a genetic component. While ALS is not listed in that infamous Pfizer trial document which lists over 1300 adverse events, 16 references to other types of sclerosis, including multiple sclerosis, are.

https://tinyurl.com/2s46dnd7

George Norman Arbourne, 72

July 29, 2024

Cobourg - Peacefully at the Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg on Sunday, July 28th, 2024, George Arbourne at 72 years of age. Those wishing may make a memorial donation to CNIB or the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Nick Marshall, 34

July 29, 2024

Parry Sound - Nickolas Levi James Marshall passed away suddenly at home on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, at age 34. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Canadian Diabetes Association or the charity of your choice would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Anna Coutts, infant

July 29, 2024

Smiths Falls - May 29, 2024 - May 29, 2024. As expressions of sympathy, donations to CHEO would be greatly appreciated.



No cause of death reported.

Researcher's note - "CHEO, formerly the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario, is a globally renowned pediatric health-care institution located in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada". It is interesting that many of our stalwart institutions appear to be formalizing their abbreviation as its official name. It is also interesting that the particular hospital appears to be normalizing "COVID" as this web page espouses - "Peak viral season — colds, COVID, flu and RSV".

https://www.cheo.on.ca/en/resources-and-support/cold-covid-flu-and-rsv.aspx

Nathaniel Larouche, 25

July 29, 2024

Alfred - The Larouche family regrets to inform you of the death of Nathaniel Larouche of Alfred, Ontario, following a short illness, on Sunday July 21, 2024, at the age of 25.

No cause of death reported.

Ashley Wynn Frank, 41

July 29, 2024

Kitchener - It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Ashley on July 28, 2024 at Cambridge Memorial Hospital, after a brief, serious illness, at the age of 41. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Canadian Mental Health Association – Waterloo Wellington or the House of Friendship would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Robert “Bob” Jones, 32

July 29, 2024

Windsor - Passed away peacefully the morning of Friday, July 26th 2024, with the love of his family surrounding him. Memorial donations may be given to the ALS Society of Windsor Essex, or the Hospice of Windsor Essex.

No cause of death reported.

Stephanie Maria Thomson, 49

July 29, 2024

Port Rowan - Our darling daughter Stephanie was able to join her Father in heaven on July 25, 2024 in her 49th year. She endured many illnesses since having Covid in 2020. She is at peace now.

No cause of death reported.

Researcher's note - The COVID mRNA vaccines are suspected of causing Antibody Dependent Enhancement (ADE) which may explain why many people experience bouts of illness since 2021.

https://sharylattkisson.com/2021/08/study-why-so-many-vaccinated-people-are-getting-sick/

James Franklin Krewenki, 70

July 29, 2024

Fergus - Passed away peacefully at Groves Memorial Community Hospital, with his family at his side, on Monday, July 29th, 2024, in his 71st year. Memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society or SickKids Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Jim Grieve, 74

July 29, 2024

Picton - Peacefully in his sleep, on Saturday, July 27, 2024, Jim Grieve of Wellington-On-The-Lake, formerly of Belleville, died at the age of 74. If desired, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by Jim's family.

No cause of death reported.

Christine Binek, 64

July 29, 2024

Hagersville - It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of our beautiful and beloved wife and mother, Christine Binek. Appreciation to her oncology team, as well as the caring support and kindness from Hamilton Genera Stroke Ward and the staff at CBI Palliative Care Group.

No cause of death reported.

John Dutfield, 67

July 29, 2024

Arnprior - With heavy hearts, the family announces that John passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at home in Osgoode on Monday, July 22, 2024, at the age of 67.

No cause of death reported.

Matthew Caligiuri, 18

July 29, 2024

Toronto - It is with profound sadness that we announce the very peaceful passing of Matthew Caligiuri, wrapped in his mother's loving arms, at the Toronto Hospital for Sick Children on Thursday July 25, 2024, at the age of 18. In memory of Matthew, memorial contributions may be made to the Ronald McDonald House Toronto, and would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Researcher's note - "Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) is an independent American nonprofit organization whose stated mission is to create, find, and support programs that directly improve the health and well-being of children." [Wikipedia] It also operates in partnership with the MacDonald's corporation. In 2022, Ronald McDonald House implemented a COVID vaccine mandate.

https://vancouver.citynews.ca/2022/01/12/ronald-mcdonald-house-vaccines/

Lorne Wideman Brubacher, 58

July 29, 2024

Tillsonburg - Lorne Brubacher went home to be with his Savior, The Lord Jesus Christ on July 27th, 2024, after a brief illness. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Canadian Cancer Society or Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Jimmy Robert Beauchamp, 67

July 29, 2024

Pembroke - Peacefully with his family on Saturday, July 27th, 2024, in his 67th year. As an expression of sympathy, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society or a charity of your choice would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Evelyn Irene Simser (nee Billings), 74

July 29, 2024

South Mountain - Suddenly at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital, on Friday July 26, 2024, Evelyn Simser, age 74, of South Mountain.

No cause of death reported.

Elaine Arbeau Way, 71

July 29, 2024

Whitby - Passed away at Lakeridge Health Ajax, on Thursday July 25th, 2024, at the age of 71. In memory of Elaine, memorial donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Jeanette Wanamaker, 73

July 29, 2024

Wellington - Passed away after a brief illness, surrounded by her family, on Saturday, July 27th, 2024, at Niagara Health Services. – St. Catharines Hospital. Memorial donation to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Margaret Ann Ryan, 50

July 29, 2024

Toronto - It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Margaret Ann Ryan on July 25, 2024. Thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff at Scarborough General Hospital for your support of Margaret during her last days. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Scarborough General Hospital in honor of Margaret.

No cause of death reported.

Nicole Drew, 40

July 29, 2024

Hanover - Suddenly on July 18, 2024, at her home in Australia, in her 41st year, Nicole passed away.

No cause of death reported.

Researcher's note - This young Canadian appears to have made her home in Australia. Australia implemented some of the most brutal, draconian and coercive COVID measures in the world during 2021/22. This is reflected in Australia's current all-cause excess mortality statistics. Compare the highly-vaccinated countries Australia and Canada statistics to those of the relatively low vaccinated countries such as Hungary and Romania. An all-cause mortality statistic over 10% is consider a once-in-200-years event.

https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/excess-mortality-p-scores-average-baseline?country=CAN~AUS~HUN~ROU

John George Boyle, 61

July 29, 2024

Maynooth - Suddenly, at his home on Sunday, July 28, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Consiglia “Connie” Mazzilli, 62

July 29, 2024

Toronto - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Consiglia (Connie) Mazzilli at the age of 62. After a brief but courageous battle with cancer, Connie has joined her loving parents, Mina and Vincenzo Mazzilli, in “paradiso”. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society or Canadian Mental Health Association in Connie's honor are suggested.

Betty Ann Parisien Malone, 71

July 29, 2024

Barrys Bay - 71 year-old Betty Ann Malone passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 22nd, 2024, surrounded by family. She battled lung cancer for four months, but her illness did not define her. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society can be made in Betty's memory.

David Philip Stewart, 66

July 29, 2024

Bancroft - It is with broken hearts that the family of David Philip Stewart announce his peaceful passing, surrounded by his family and close friends, at Hospice North Hastings on Friday, July 19th, 2024 at the age of 66, following a very difficult battle with cancer and with Parkinsons.

Mary Noell O'Blenis, 73

July 29, 2024

Caledonia - It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Mary Noell O'Blenis at her home, on Saturday, July 27, 2024, in her 73rd year after a courageous battle with cancer.

Mira Nedeljkovich, 60

August 4, 2024

Mira passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by her family, on August 2, 2024 at the age of 60. As expressions of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society or charity of one's choice are greatly appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home).

No cause of death reported.

Greg Shantz, 35

August 3, 2024

We are heartbroken to announce the passing of Greg Shantz, age 35, on August 1, 2024. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Mary's Regional Cardiac Care Centre would be appreciated and may be made through the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira.

No cause of death reported.

Maria Davis, 56

August 3, 2024

At her home in Ada, Oklahoma on July 25, 2024, at the age of 56. If desired, donations to Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Andrew Hyslop, 36

August 3, 2024

With deep sadness, we announce the sudden passing of Andrew Hyslop, 36 years of age, in Windsor. Andrew was a loving, quick-witted, intelligent man who understood well the love and support of those around him. He will forever be in our hearts.

No cause of death reported.

Christopher S. Affeldt, 33

August 3, 2024

It is with deep sadness we announce the unexpected passing of Christopher on Thursday, August 1, 2024, at the age of 33.

No cause of death reported.

Dinarte Manuel Pereira, 50

August 3, 2024

It is with broken hearts the family of Dinarte Pereira announces his peaceful passing after a courageous battle with cancer, on August 2, 2024, at the age of 50, with his loving wife by his side. Dinarte was a jack of all trades, spending countless hours in his shop, creating wood designs that he took pride in showing his family and friends. Dinarte’s family wish to extend their gratitude and thanks to the entire palliative team at LHSC-Victoria, with a special thanks to Kaitlyn and Shiva for their kindness and care. Also a special thank you to the Verspeeten Family Cancer Centre.

Oakland Martin McColl Shillington, 1 day

August 1, 2024

Oakland Martin McColl Shillington was born sleeping July 27 2024 at 1:24pm at Chatham-Kent Health Alliance. Although our time to physically hold him close to us was short, Oakland left tiny footprints in our hearts that will never disappear.

No cause of death reported.

Brenda L. Ysebaert, 66

August 1, 2024

Suddenly, surrounded by family at Strathroy Middlesex General Hospital on July 29, 2024, Brenda Ysebaert passed away at the age of 66.

No cause of death reported.

Marcos Antonio Terrón, 27

August 1, 2024

On July 27, 2024, Marcos Antonio Terrón sadly passed away in his 28th year of life. Marc was born in Guatemala on August 11, 1996. From the moment Marc came into our lives, he filled our hearts with immeasurable love and joy. Despite the great challenges in his life, Marc faced them with resilience and determination. Though he may have left this world, his memory will live on in our hearts.

No cause of death reported.

Judy Hiller, 69

August 1, 2024

In her battle with cancer, she remained true to herself, encouraging, celebrating, and sharing a smile with everyone she met. She drew strength primarily from her faith, with the encouragement of others and the steadfast love of her Lord carrying her home.

Jamie Hiott, 57

July 30, 2024

It is with great grief and sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Jamie Hiott, age 57, at his home in Ingersoll, ON, on July 28, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Aaron Patrick Stanistreet, 16

July 30, 2024

After a strong and courageous battle with cancer, Aaron put down his sword on July 29, 2024 and went with God. Aaron was a true warrior and defied all odds, staying with us through sheer determination and resilience for almost two years after his diagnosis. He loved playing sports, especially volleyball and hockey, and was known by his teammates as strong, hard-working, and focused. Aaron was exceptionally bright and believed in logic and justice, and had the absolute best sense of humor. He worked through cancer to keep up with his classes, and enjoyed spending time gaming and watching anime. He has left us with so many great stories and memories. No matter how difficult things became, he never lost hope or the desire to beat cancer and live the life he was meant to, a life full of great plans, adventure and a family of his own.

James Franklin Krewenki, 70

July 29, 2024

Passed away peacefully at Groves Memorial Community Hospital, with his family at his side, on Monday, July 29th, 2024, in his 71st year. Memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society or SickKids Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Amanda May Robinson, 44

July 29, 2024

Amanda May Robinson of Guelph passed away peacefully at home on Monday, July 29th 2024, at the age of 44 years.

No cause of death reported.

David McGowan, 69

July 29, 2024

It is with deep sadness that we share the passing of our beloved David McGowan on July 25, 2024. David was a remarkable person who touched the lives of many with his generosity, infectious laughter, quirky personality, wisdom, memorable jokes, dedication to his family and friends, and of course his remarkable hugs. David was an avid sports fan! He loved the Pittsburgh Steelers and The Toronto Blue Jays, and never missed watching his favorite teams on the screen. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may go to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on July 16:

Michael Andrew Haid, 44

July 16, 2024

Passed away unexpectedly on July 14, 2024, at Hamilton General Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on July 9:

Francis Robert Six, 67

July 9, 2024

Francis Robert Six, age 67, was a loving husband, father, and friend. Francis passed away on June 27th at Bright Shores Hospital in Owen Sound after a four-day battle with a rare bone cancer.

40 “died suddenly” in Quebec:

Kevin Madden, 60

August 4, 2024

Suddenly in Gore, Mr. Kevin Madden died at the age of 60.

No cause of death reported.

Jean-Patrice Nolin, 32

August 3, 2024

It is with sadness that we announce the death of Mr. Jean-Patrice Nolin, which occurred on July 19, 2024, at the age of 32.

No cause of death reported.

Jay-R Abaya, 38

August 3, 2024

Ile Perrot - Surrounded by his family and friends, on July 25th 2024, passed away Mr. Jay-R Abaya.

No cause of death reported.

Michael Lavallée, 37

August 3, 2024

In Hemmingford, on July 26, 2024 at the age of 37, Michael Lavallée passed away.

No cause of death reported.

Jonathan Latreille, 44

August 3, 2024

It is with sadness that we announce the death of Mr. Jonathan Latreille, which occurred on July 21, 2024, at the age of 44.

No cause of death reported.

Marie-Ève ​​Séguin, 36

August 3, 2024

From Saint-Rémi, on Sunday July 28, 2024, at the age of 36, passed away Marie-Ève ​​Séguin. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Breast Cancer Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Ricky Lussier, 45

August 3, 2024

It is with extreme sadness that we announce the passing of Ricky Lussier, on July 23rd 2024, at the age of 45.

No cause of death reported.

Sylvie Plourde, 65

August 3, 2024

At the Enfant-Jésus Hospital, on July 31, 2024, at the age of 65, Mrs. Sylvie Plourde died. The family would like to thank all the staff in the oncology department, as well as those in intensive care at the Enfant-Jésus Hospital, for the good care provided with kindness and empathy.

No cause of death reported.

Diane Godin, 72

August 3, 2024

At Maison Aline-Chrétien, on July 31, 2024, Mrs. Diane Godin, spouse of Mr. Jean-Guy Roy, passed away peacefully at the age of 72. The family would like to express its gratitude to Dr. Duchaine, Dr. Carrier, Dr. Dominique Jolicoeur, Dr. Guertin, Dr. Bégin and Dr. Perron, as well as the oncology staff at the CIUSSS MCQ-Hôpital du Center-de-la-Mauricie.

Louis Bolay, 33

August 2, 2024

On July 25, 2024, died at the age of 33 years and 5 months, Mr. Louis Bolay living in St-Fulgence. For people wishing to offer donations, send them to the Saguenay Lac-St-Jean Suicide Prevention Center.

No cause of death reported.

Anick Néron, 38

August 2, 2024

Surrounded by her family in Gatineau, on July 27, 2024, at the age of 38, passed away Mrs. Anick Néron, resident of Gatineau.

No cause of death reported.

Réjean Rabouin, 66

August 2, 2024

It is with deep sadness that we regret to announce the death of Réjean Rabouin, spouse of Yolande Geoffroy, who died suddenly on July 24, 2024, at the age of 66.

No cause of death reported.

Guylaine Leblanc, 69

August 1, 2024

It is with sadness that we announce the death of Guylaine Leblanc, which occurred on July 27, 2024, at the age of 69. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Suzane Jean, 62

August 1, 2024

At the Hôtel-Dieu de Québec, on July 29, 2024, Mrs. Suzane Jean passed away after a long battle with illness, at the dawn of her 63rd birthday. The family would like to thank the nursing staff at Saint-Sacrement Hospital and the 4th floor of the Hôtel-Dieu de Québec for the support and quality of their care during Suzane's illness. To express your sympathy, the family would appreciate donations to the Breast Cancer Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Suzie Dubois, 36

August 1, 2024

On July 25, 2024 , Mrs. Suzie Dubois, residing in Lévis, formerly of Dolbeau-Mistassini, died suddenly in Lévis at the age of 36.

No cause of death reported.

Nancy Lapointe, 47

August 1, 2024

In La Vallée des Roseaux in Baie-Comeau, on July 30, 2024, at the age of 47, passed away Mrs. Nancy Lapointe.

No cause of death reported.

Yves Roy, 68

August 1, 2024

From Ste-Agathe-des-Monts, on July 28, 2024, at the age of 68, Mr. Yves Roy died. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Maxime Jarry, 34

August 1, 2024

Mr. Maxime Jarry, 1990 – 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Sylvain Tanguay, 49

August 1, 2024

On July 27, 2024, at the age of 49, died Mr. Sylvain Tanguay. The family would like to thank the staff of the hematology and oncology unit at the Glen Hospital, as well as the palliative care staff for the excellent care provided.

Pierre Angers, 67

August 1, 2024

Pierre Angers, domiciled in Quebec and Cambounet-sur-le-Sor, France, died in Albi, France, on July 23, 2024, at the age of 67. The family would like to thank the Albi oncology team for their great humanity and the quality of the care provided.

Michel Gauvin, 67

August 1, 2024

It is with deep sadness that the family of Michel Gauvin announces his death, which occurred on Wednesday July 24, 2024, in Montreal at the age of 67. Surrounded by love until the end, he finally took flight, in the middle of a storm, following a courageous fight against cancer.

Daniel Hovsepian, 42

July 31, 2024

It is with deep sadness that the family announces the passing of Daniel Hovsepian at the age of 42 years.

No cause of death reported.

Joséanne Bernier, 29

July 31, 2024

In Montreal, on July 27, 2024, at the age of 29, Joséanne Bernier passed away. She was the daughter of Mrs. Martine Sullivan (Marc) and Mr. Michel Bernier.

No cause of death reported.

Patrick Pichette, 48

July 31, 2024

In Trois-Rivières, on July 25, 2024, passed away Patrick Pichette.

No cause of death reported.

Martin Larose, 49

July 31, 2024

At his home in Ascension, died on July 12, 2024, at the age of 49. In his memory and as a gesture of sympathy, the family suggests that you make a donation to the Alzheimer Society of the Laurentides.

No cause of death reported.

Serge Brunelle, 68

July 31, 2024

At Laval Hospital, on July 27, 2024, at the age of 68, passed away Mr. Serge Brunelle. The family would like to thank the staff of Laval hospital, palliative care and oncology, for their dedication and the good care provided.

Michel Langevin, 71

July 30, 2024

At the IUCPQ, on July 24, 2024, at the age of 71, Mr. Michel Langevin died suddenly.

No cause of death reported.

Gabrielle Bellemare-Bergeron, 30/31

July 30, 2024

It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our dear Gabrielle, which occurred on July 26, 2024, after a brief illness. Gabrielle also leaves in mourning the team as well as the users of the Signes D'Esperance Center, which she attended for many years and whom we would especially like to thank. We also want to thank the members of our families and our friends who loved Gabrielle and gave us support, the palliative care team of the CSSS of the old capital, particularly Dr. Asmat Mourcy and Nathalie Paré, the staff of the wonderful Maison Michel-Sarrazin (respite service), as well as Dr. Christine Houde (cardiologist). Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Signes d’spérance Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Christopher Brassard, 34

July 30, 2024

On July 23, 2024, Mr. Christopher Brassard, residing in Chicoutimi, died at his home, at the age of 34 years and 4 months.

No cause of death reported.

Catherine Girard, 35

July 30, 2024

On July 27, 2024, died at the Enfant-Jésus Hospital of Quebec, at the age of 35 years and 9 months, Mrs. Catherine Girard. Those who wish can send their donation to the Quebec Lung Association.

No cause of death reported.

Éric Ouellette, 52

July 30, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Mr Éric Ouellette on July 23, 2024, at the age of 52. If you would like to pay tribute to Eric, you can express your sympathy by making a donation to the Quebec Cancer Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Jean Côté, 72

July 30, 2024

At Maison Aube-Lumière, on July 28, 2024, at the age of 72, passed away Jean Côte. Over the past three years, Jean has enjoyed life with courage and determination. The family sincerely thanks, for their follow-up and kind support, Dr. David Fortin, neuro-oncologist; Édith Giguère and Marie-Andrée Roy, pivotal nurses in oncology; Naomi Dufour, social worker; and all the very dedicated staff of 6eB and of the chemotherapy department of the CHUS as well as that of Maison Aube-Lumière.

No cause of death reported.

Joel Kami, 4

July 30, 2024

It is with sadness we announce that Joel passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family at the CHUS Fleurimont, on Saturday, July 27, 2024, at the age of 4. Donations in his memory can be made to Leucan - the Association for children with cancer.

Louis-André Gilbert, 27

July 30, 2024

It is with infinite sadness that the family announces the death of Louis-André Gilbert on Friday July 26, 2024, at the age of 27 years and 1 month. Our gentle giant left us; he fell asleep peacefully when his heart stopped beating.

André Parent, 50

July 29, 2024

At the Hôpital de l'Enfant-Jésus de Québec, on Monday July 22, 2024, at the age of 50 years and 11 months, Mr. André Parent died. He lived in Saint-Georges.

No cause of death reported.

Ruth Gagnon, 65

July 29, 2024

Mrs. Ruth Gagnon, residing in Quebec and formerly of Saint-Prime, died suddenly in Quebec, on July 20, 2024, at the age of 65 years and 2 months.

No cause of death reported.

Dylan Bois D'Enghien, 22

July 29, 2024

It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we announce the death of Dylan Bois D’Enghien at the age of 22.

No cause of death reported.

Nancy Murray, 68

July 29, 2024

It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Nancy Murray who, after a difficult battle with cancer, passed away on July 25, when she had just celebrated her 68th birthday.

Jean Landry, 71

July 29, 2024

At the CHUS Hôtel-Dieu, on July 25, 2024, Mr. Jean Landry died at the age of 71. The family would like to especially thank the medical team of Dr. Fortin in neuro-oncology (Marie-Andrée Roy) as well as the palliative care staff at Hôtel-Dieu for the quality of care provided.

No cause of death reported.

Pierre Morissette, 69

July 29, 2024

On July 26, 2024, died at the Saguenay Palliative Care Home, at the age of 69, Mr. Pierre Morissette. A special thank you to all the staff at the Chicoutimi Hospital (hemato-oncology and radiology department, as well as to the staff members of the Saguenay Palliative Care Center, for their support and good care

No cause of death reported.

30“died suddenly” in Alberta:

Doug Broderick, 65

August 4, 2024

His sudden passing was a shock to family and friends alike. His energy and love of life should have easily carried his body forward for another twenty or thirty years; but sadly, that's not the case. If friends so desire, memorial tributes may be made directly to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Alberta.

No cause of death reported.

DeAnna-Rae McDonald, 36

August 4, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that the family of DeAnna-Rae McDonald of Buffalo Lake Metis Settlement announce her sudden passing on July 25, 2024, at the age of 36 years.

No cause of death reported.

Donald James Odell, 69

August 3, 2024

It is with profound sadness that Don's family announce his sudden and unexpected passing on July 25, 2024, at the young age of 69 years.

No cause of death reported.

Amberly Rose (Hall) Schmilfenig, 46

August 3, 2024

Amberly Rose (Hall) Schmilfenig, born on Nov. 25, 1977 (46) left us unexpectedly and suddenly at University of Alberta Hospital in Edmonton, AB, from a brain aneurysm.

No cause of death reported.

Judy Lynn Driedger, 46

August 3, 2024

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Judy Lynn Driedger, who left us on July 7, 2024, at the age of 46, after a short battle with breast cancer. Judy’s vibrant spirit and love for life touched the hearts of everyone she met. Her warmth, kindness, and dedication to others will be remembered and cherished by all who knew her.

Ms. Kaylee Matchatis-Redcrow, 21

August 2, 2024

On July 28, 2024, Ms. Kaylee Matchatis-Redcrow of Cold Lake & Saddle Lake, Alberta passed away at the age of 21 years.

No cause of death reported.

Simon Head, 30

August 1, 2024

On July 24, 2024, Mr. Simon Head of Edmonton, Alberta passed away at the age of 30 years.

No cause of death reported.

Bryce McGregor, 24

August 1, 2024

On July 23, 2024, Bryce McGregor of Leduc, Alberta passed away unexpectedly in Grande Cache, Alberta. Bryce was 24 years young. He had several awards and achievements for his football career. Bryce was a great quarterback and alongside with his twin brother they were quite an amazing force. He also loved snowboarding and BMX. He began operating heavy equipment on a gravel crusher until the time he passed away. Bryce had become a very good loader operator and worked for several crushing companies.

No cause of death reported.

Patrick Daniel Sean Molto, 31

August 1, 2024

We are sad to announce that on July 25, 2024, at the age of 31, Patrick Daniel Sean Molto of Red Deer, Alberta, born in Vancouver, British Columbia, passed away.

No cause of death reported.

Hadyn Macfadden, 20

August 1, 2024

With heavy hearts and deep sadness, we announce the sudden passing of Hadyn Macfadden, beloved son, brother, boyfriend and friend at the age 20. Hadyn was a bright light in all our lives and will be deeply missed. Hadyn was entering his fourth year of social work this fall and was an honors student committed to working in parole to assist people with finding their second chance.

No cause of death reported.

Lindsay Ewashen, 38

August 1, 2024

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the sudden passing of Lindsay. She was born in Blairmore Alberta to Dale and Carrie.

No cause of death reported.

Mr. Wes Shifflet, 33

August 1, 2024

Vancouver, BC (formerly of High River, AB), passed away suddenly near Lions Bay, BC on July 19, 2024, at the age of 33 years.

No cause of death reported.

Judy Lynn Driedger, 46

August 1, 2024

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Judy Lynn Driedger, who left us on July 7, 2024, at the age of 46, after a short battle with breast cancer.

Joshua Daniel Peters, 39

July 30, 2024

Joshua Daniel Peters passed away on Monday, July 29, 2024, at the age of 39 years.

No cause of death reported.

Christian Doll, 15

July 30, 2024

Christian Doll passed away tragically on July 26, 2024, at the age of 15 years.

No cause of death reported.

Michel Castilloux, 53

July 30, 2024

It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved Michel Castilloux, on July 28th, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Dr. Shyamala Nagendran, 68

July 29, 2024

It is with disbelief and deep sorrow that we announce the unexpected passing of Dr. Shyamala Nagendran at the age of 68. Shyamala was a bright spirit and the proudest mother, as well as being a beloved member of the Sri Lankan community.

No cause of death reported.

Darren Reid Williams, 52

July 29, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Darren Reid Williams.

No cause of death reported.

Bernice Neufeld, 69

July 29, 2024

Bernice passed away suddenly in her home at 69 years of age. Although she resided in Edmonton prior to her passing, her heart and soul remained in Iqaluit; her home for 20 years, where she connected and grew to love the people and place of Nunavut.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on July 24:

Robert Stanley, 67

July 24, 2024

It is with great sadness that our family has the difficult task of announcing Robert's sudden passing at the age of 67, in Wetaskiwin, Alberta. Robert's greatest passion in life was music. Robert played various instruments, wrote and recorded songs and after moving from Vancouver to Wetaskiwin, he played in various festivals for his mother's senior home.

No cause of death reported.

Leo Vanderploeg, 66

July 24, 2024

Leo Vanderploeg passed away unexpectedly during his sleep in the wee hours of the morning on Sunday, July 14, 2024, due to a heart attack.

Reported on July 22:

James Casey Paul Lamott, 52

July 22, 2024

James Casey Paul Lamott, a beloved son, father, brother, partner, and friend, passed away suddenly on July 17, 2024, in Medicine Hat, Alberta. At the age of 52 years, James left us far too soon, leaving behind a legacy of love, hard work, and cherished memories. James found joy in the simple things throughout his life, always treasuring time spent with his family more than anything else.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on July 20:

Kenneth Walter Hamelin, 68

July 20, 2024

Kenneth Walter Hamelin, age 68, of Edmonton, passed away suddenly, at home on July 20, 2024. Ken was a 34-year member of the Construction & General Workers Union, Local 92. After retirement, he spent time renovating the house, building birdhouses and feeders, doing leather work, he was fluent in nêhiyawêwin (Cree language), an avid reader, loved anything sci-fi-related. He was a very generous man, lending a helping hand to many families and friends throughout his lifetime.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on July 15:

Trevor Steven Littlechilds, 41

July 15, 2024

Trevor passed away unexpectedly on July 10, 2024, in Saskatoon at the age of 41 years.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on June 30:

Kurt McCaw, 59

June 30, 2024

Kurt McCaw, beloved husband of Radica McCaw (nee Rambaran) of Calgary, AB, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, at the age of 59 years. Kurt will be most remembered for his kindness and easygoing nature.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on June 24:

Matthew John Emil Kimber, 40

June 24, 2024

On June 13, 2024, Matthew John Emil Kimber, died unexpectedly in Edmonton, Alberta. Matthew just turned 40 years young in January 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on June 8:

Ryan Howie Eby, 62

June 8, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Ryan Howie Eby. To know Ryan was an experience. He had a smile and a joke for everyone he met. He loved deeply and lived passionately. He could often be heard tickling the keys on any piano he could find or seen floating down a river in a raft.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on May 22:

Susan 'Sue" Faye Schneider, 62

May 22, 2024

The family of Susan 'Sue" Faye Schneider are saddened to announce her sudden passing in Calgary on May 13, 2024, at the age of 62 years.

No cause of death reported.

Ronald Ralph Van Dusen, 69

January 8, 2024

It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved, Ronald Ralph Van Dusen, who departed our world on July 26, 2024, at the age of 69. Ron was a cherished and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend - whose unexpected departure has left a void in all our hearts.

No cause of death reported.

In British Columbia, 15“died suddenly”:

Nara Lee, 56

August 3, 2024

It is with a heavy heart we sadly announce the death of Nara Lee – a wonderful friend & co-worker who passed away after a brief but brave struggle with cancer.

Clifford Papp, 29

July 31, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Clifford Papp, a longtime resident of Dawson Creek, British Columbia, on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, at the age of 29 years.

No cause of death reported.

Marilyn Clarke (Earl), 75

July 31, 2024

It is with great sadness and a very heavy heart we announce the sudden passing of Marilyn Clarke (Earl) on July 29, 2024, at the Elk Valley Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Marjorie Apodaca-Joseph, 21

July 30, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Marjorie Esther Carol Apodaca-Joseph on June 27, 2024, aged 21. Marjorie was commonly known as ‘Raccoon’Marjorie was always making friends. She loved to sing & dance; and had won 1st place in a Talent Contest and enjoyed making her TikToks. She was very deeply connected to the land and enjoyed being outdoors. She attended a lot of the Squamish Nation Culture Camps. She loved the glacier waters and swimming. Marjorie had one son whom she loved with all her heart.

No cause of death reported.

Alain Donald Million, 47

July 30, 2024

It is with profound sadness that the family of Alain Donald Million announce his unexpected passing at the age of 47. Al died suddenly due to an acute cardiovascular event on Saturday, July 13, 2024.

Tuija L Stevenson, 67

July 29, 2024

With heavy hearts and profound love, we announce the passing of Tuija L Stevenson who left us on July 1, 2024, after a swift illness.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on July 21:

Chad Wayne Gartner, 27

July 21, 2024

The loving family of Chad Wayne Gartner is saddened to announce the sudden tragic passing of their amazing son and brother on July 18, 2024. The heart of a warrior is soft from a young age he stood up for people who nobody would care to stand up for. Against foes who no one would dare to stand up against. He would be kind to people who no one would think to be kind to. Generous in ways no one would dare to be generous. He would make people laugh in ways they would never think to laugh. This is how we will remember and cherish Chad.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on July 17:

Marilyn Rose Scholtes (Quiring), 67

July 17, 2024

It is with profound sorrow that we announce the sudden passing of Marilyn Rose Scholtes (Quiring) on July 14 at Abbotsford Hospital surrounded by her family.

Reported on July 10:

Morgan Johnson, 27

July 10, 2024

Morgan was born in Revelstoke on April 10, 1997, and passed away July 7, 2024. His departure comes as a great shock and a deep wound, felt gravely by his entire family and countless others who loved him deeply. He will be remembered for his contagious smile, caring nature, silly sense of humour, and willingness to help with any project, no matter how big or small.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on June 29:

Honey Yvonne Armstrong, 62

June 29, 2024

With deep sadness, we announce the passing of Honey Yvonne Armstrong. Honey unexpectedly departed on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, surrounded by her family in Kelowna, BC, at the young age of 62.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on June 25:

Brenda Lynn Wilson, 56

June 25, 2024

It is with broken hearts that our entire family sadly announces the sudden passing of our beloved Brenda Lynn Wilson, on June 21, 2024, at 56 years of age. As a child, she was a delight with her bubbly personality & endearing ways, as well as being smart, independent, & very organized, making to-do lists from a very early age.

No cause of death reported.

Gerald Nicholas Davies (Ger, Gerry), 55

June 25, 2024

It is with deep sorrow and heavy hearts that we must announce the sudden and unexpected passing of Gerald Nicholas Davies (Ger, Gerry) on June 23, 2024, at the young age of 55.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on May 25:

Peter F. Martin, 66

May 25, 2024

It is with great sadness that we mourn the unexpected passing of Peter F. Martin. He grew up on the golf course in Prince Rupert and golf was his game. On the course he was known as Moondoggie in the 1970s. He also played slow-pitch and was in the Friday night bowling league for many years.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on May 20:

Kyle Nicholas Houle, 38

May 20, 2024

Kyle passed away suddenly at his residence in Vancouver, British Columbia on Saturday, May 18, 2024. He was 38 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on February 15:

Patrick Michael Carey, 53

February 15, 2024

Patrick Michael Carey, born on August 11, 1970, in Terrace, BC, left this world on February 6, 2024. Pat's infectious smile and laughter brought joy to everyone around him. His quick wit and sense of humor made him the life of every gathering. He had an unwavering love for the outdoors and spent countless hours exploring nature's beauty. Golfing was one of his passions that allowed him to connect with friends while enjoying the great outdoors. His sudden departure has left a void in many hearts as he touched so many lives with his kindness and warmth.

No cause of death reported.

Nine “died suddenly” in Manitoba:

Mitchell Erik Guttormson, 28

August 2, 2024

With heavy hearts, we announce the sudden passing of Mitchell Erik Guttormson on July 24, 2024, at the tender age of 28.

No cause of death reported.

Randolph Marcel Rear, 75

August 2, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of our dad, Randy Rear, at the age of 75, on July 31, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Dean Tyler Young, 37

August 1, 2024

We are all so saddened with the sudden passing of a beloved father, brother, son, nephew.

No cause of death reported.

Margaret Simpson, 57

August 1, 2024

It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of Margaret Simpson on July 22, 2024, at the St. Boniface General Hospital at the young age of 57 years.

No cause of death reported.

Norman Gary McDowell, 74

August 1, 2024

Gary, 74 years, beloved husband and father passed away suddenly at his residence in Souris on July 31, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Ashley Faye Stewart, 41

July 30, 2024

Ashley Faye Stewart passed away at her home in Virden, Manitoba Wednesday, July 24, 2024, at the age of 41 years.

No cause of death reported.

Jesse William Rinn, 19

July 29, 2024

Jesse William Rinn of Grandview, Manitoba passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, at the age of 19 years.

No cause of death reported.

Shirley Ann Pottinger, 70

July 29, 2024

Shirley A. Pottinger passed away after a short battle with cancer.

Amanda Juliette Piper, 41

July 29, 2024

Amanda Piper made her final transition the evening of July 25th, 2024, after a brief yet courageous battle with gastric cancer.

In New Brunswick, 10 “died suddenly”:

David Jack Flemming, 71

August 5, 2024

Nackawic - The love of my life, David Jack Flemming of Penniac, NB, husband of Jo Ann, passed away suddenly on August 4, 2024, at his home.

No cause of death reported

Grayson and Raymond Grant, infants

August 4, 2024

Jacksonville - Our hearts are broken as our sweet baby boys became our little angels, born on July 28, 2024, at the IWK Hospital in Halifax.

No cause of death reported

Glendon Paul Breen, 68

August 4, 2024

Saint John - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the unexpected passing of Glendon “Paul” Breen, which occurred at home on Aug 2, 2024.

No cause of death reported

Brenda Bannister, 72

August 3, 2024

Moncton - It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Brenda Bannister, 72, at the Saint John Regional Hospital, on July 29th, 2024.

No cause of death reported

Kevin Lorne Small, 57

August 3, 2024

Sackville - It is with great sadness that we must announce the unexpected passing of Kevin Lorne Small, age 57, at his home in Kingston, Ontario, on Friday, June 28, 2024.

No cause of death reported

Blair Boucher, 65

August 2, 2024

Bathurst - It is with great sadness that we the family announce the sudden passing of Blair Boucher, of Gloucester Junction, which occurred on Monday July 29, 2024, at his river cabin in Gloucester Junction at the age of 65.

No cause of death reported

Franklyn McLaughlin, 59

August 2, 2024

Richibucto - Franklyn McLaughlin 59, of Saint-Louis-de-Kent, passed away suddenly at his home on Sunday, July 28, 2024.

No cause of death reported

Andrew Lavigne, 55

August 1, 2024

Chatham - It is with sadness that we, the family, announce the passing of Andrew Lavigne, which occurred suddenly at his residence on Sunday, July 28th, 2024, at the age of 55.

No cause of death reported

Samantha Cormier, 32

July 29, 2024

Bathurst - It is with great sadness that we the family, announce the sudden passing of Samantha Cormier, of Bathurst, which occurred on Thursday July 25, 2024, at the age of 32. Donations in memory of Samantha can be made to Mental Health or a favorite charity.

No cause of death reported

Four “died suddenly” in Newfoundland and Labrador:

Reported on July 27:

Darren Vaughn Stacey, 57

July 27, 2024

It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Darren Vaughn Stacey (Munk) on Friday, July 19, 2024, in St. John’s Newfoundland at the age of 57.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on July 26:

Blaine Thomas Turner, 29

July 26, 2024

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Blaine Thomas Turner, who left us unexpectedly on July 24, 2024, at the age of 29, of Witless Bay, NL.

No cause of death reported.

Georgina E. Mercer, 52

July 26, 2024

Mrs. Georgina E. Mercer of Bay Roberts, passed suddenly away at the Health Science Centre, St. John’s on Tuesday, July 23, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Manuel Neil Ford, 57

July 26, 2024

It is with broken hearts and much sadness we have to say goodbye to our loved one, Manuel Neil Ford. Neil passed away suddenly at his home in Dover on July 11, 2024, at the age of 57 years.

No cause of death reported.

In Nova Scotia, 11“died suddenly”:

Nicholas Alexander Gunn, 49

August 5, 2024

Tatamagouche - It is with overwhelming sadness that the family of Nick Gunn shares the devastating news of his unexpected passing, at home, on August 1st, 2024.

No cause of death reported

Darrell Fanning, 56

August 2, 2024

Pictou - It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Darrell Fanning, February 2, 2024. Donations in Darrell's memory may be made to Diabetes Canada or the Canadian Heart Association.

No cause of death reported

Larry S. Alcorn, 56

August 2, 2024

Kentville - It is with sad and heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Larry S. Alcorn of Porters Lake, on Sunday July 28th, 2024. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Brain Injury Association of Nova Scotia.

No cause of death reported

Robert Edward Atwell, 72

August 2, 2024

Kentville - It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Robert Edward Atwell, beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, on Thursday July 18th, 2024, at Valley Regional Hospital in Kentville, at the age of 72. Donations in memory may be made to Ducks Unlimited or the NS Lung Association.

No cause of death reported

John Oswald 'Ozzie' MacNeil, Jr., 65

August 2, 2024

Glace Bay - It is with heavy hearts that we, the family, announce the sudden passing of John Oswald 'Ozzie' MacNeil, Jr. on July 29, 2024.

No cause of death reported

Calvin Douglas Higgins, 74

August 2, 2024

Upper Musquodoboit - It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of our cherished husband, father, and grandfather, Calvin Douglas Higgins, of Brookvale, Nova Scotia, at his home on July 30, 2024.

No cause of death reported

Jo-Ann Alberta Thomas, 66

August 2, 2024

Kentville - It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of Jo-Ann Alberta Thomas on Thursday, November 23, 2023, at the Valley Regional Hospital, Kentville. Donations may be made to the Canadian Heart and Stroke Foundation or another organization of choice.

No cause of death reported

Kathleen Kathy Simpson-Giles, 64

July 31, 2024

Truro - It is with sadness the family announces the sudden passing of Kathleen “Kathy” Joanne Simpson-Giles of Great Village on July 24, 2024.

No cause of death reported

Tony Steven Dorey, 55

July 31, 2024

Kentville - Tony Steven Dorey, 55, of New Ross, NS, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, July 23rd, in the QEII, Halifax.

No cause of death reported

Marvin James Roberts, 66

July 30, 2024

Tatamagouche - It is with profound sadness and shock that we announce the sudden and unexpected passing of Marvin James “Quik” Roberts at his home in Bayhead, Nova Scotia, on July 28, 2024.

No cause of death reported

Krystal Kay Norman, 37

July 29, 2024

Windsor - It is with broken hearts and overwhelming sadness that we announce the loss of Krystal Kay Norman, 37, of Center Burlington. She passed unexpectedly at home on Tuesday, July 23, 2024. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to support Krystal's children through GoFundMe.

No cause of death reported

In Saskatchewan, nine “died suddenly”:

Gary Stuart Dillon Jr, 30

August 3, 2024

On Monday, July 29, 2024, Gary Stuart Dillon Jr. passed away suddenly in Edmonton, Alberta, at the age of 30 years.

No cause of death reported.

Gary Sparvier Sr, 63

August 3, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Gary James “Rocko” Sparvier Sr. on July 26th, 2024. Gary was a leader and a proud member of Cowessess First Nation.

No cause of death reported.

Gerry Coombs, 72

August 2, 2024

The family of Gerhard “Gerry” Coombs is deeply saddened to announce his sudden passing on July 25, 2024, at the Cypress Regional Hospital in Swift Current, with his loving wife Carol by his side.

No cause of death reported.

Derrick Brass, 63

August 2, 2024

It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of Derrick Brass on July 30, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Wayne Kevin Pizzey, 57

August 1, 2024

Wayne Kevin Pizzey, known as Kevin “The Piz” to those who loved him, aged 57, of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, passed away unexpectedly on July 30, 2024, at his home.

No cause of death reported.

Wendy Lynn Pinkney, 63

August 1, 2024

It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of Wendy Lynn Pinkney (nee Huber). Wendy passed on July 31, with family by her side, after a short yet courageous battle with cancer.

Wayne Swiderski, 60

July 31, 2024

It is with great sadness that the family of the late Wayne Swiderski announce his sudden passing on Thursday, July 25, 2024, at the age of 60 years.

No cause of death reported.

Glen Steven Woloschuk, 59

July 30, 2024

The family of Glen Woloschuk of Ebenezer, SK, sadly announce his sudden passing on July 25, 2024. Glen was 59 years young.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on July 28:

Brielle Hannah Megan Bear, 16

July 28, 2024

It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that the family announces the sudden and tragic loss of Brielle Hannah Megan Bear on July 25, 2024, in Whitecap, SK.

No cause of death reported.

In the Yukon, one “died suddenly”:

Reported on March 10:

Trevor Langenhan, 52

March 10, 2024

It is with profound sadness and deep regret we share the passing of our beloved husband, father, son, brother and grandpa who left us suddenly and too soon. Trevor leaves behind a legacy of love and resilience.

No cause of death reported.

