In memory of those who “died suddenly” in the United Kingdom and Ireland, December 25, 2023-January 1, 2024
Actor Tom Wilkinson; entrepreneur Bryan Ansell; councillor Peter Griffiths; footballer Gemma Wiseman; pro wrestler Kurtis 'Mad Kurt' Chapman; Irish software entrepreneur Pat McDonagh; & more
UNITED KINGDOM
Tom Wilkinson: The Full Monty actor dies at 75
December 30, 2023
British actor Tom Wilkinson, known for films like The Full Monty, Shakespeare In Love and The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, has died suddenly aged 75. He died at home with his wife and family on Saturday, a statement said. George Clooney, who starred with Wilkinson in the 2007 legal thriller Michael Clayton, praised the actor as "the epitome of elegance". Paying tribute, he told Variety magazine: "Tom made every project better. Made every actor better. He was the epitome of elegance and he will be dearly missed by all of us." With more than 130 film and TV credits in total, Wilkinson was as comfortable in period dramas like 1995's Sense and Sensibility and 2013's Belle, as he was playing criminal masterminds in movies like Rush Hour opposite Jackie Chan in 1998, or Guy Ritchie's RocknRolla in 2008.
News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
No cause of death reported.
Man behind one of Nottingham's most successful companies dies age 68
December 31, 2023
The man behind one of the most successful companies in Nottingham has died at the age of 68. Bryan Ansell was the founder of Asgard Miniatures, which he created in Nottingham in 1976, and he also designed the Warhammer Fantasy Battle with Rick Priestly and Richard Halliwell. Warhammer is now a worldwide phenomenon, but it all started in Newark in 1983 on Victoria Street, at what used to be the then headquarters of Citadel, which was the miniatures division of the Games Workshop. Bryan died at the age of 68 on Saturday, December 30. A post shared to Instagram from Bryan and Diane Ansell's account, the_ansells_attic, states: "With great sadness, we announce that Bryan passed away peacefully at home this morning surrounded by his family, 30th December 2023."
No cause of death reported.
Conservative politician dad-of-two dies suddenly as locals pay tribute and say 'it's desperately sad'
December 30, 2023
Tributes have flooded in for a Conservative politician who died suddenly during the Christmas break remembering him as a "good man determined to help others". Dad-of-two Councillor Peter Griffiths studied at university in Birmingham before a life in politics in Evesham, Worcestershire. He had recently celebrated his 70th birthday but died on Thursday, December 28. Councillor Griffiths represented Evesham North West Division, which includes Great Hampton, as a serving member of Worcestershire County Council.
Team GB footballer Gemma Wiseman found dead in park aged just 33
December 29, 2023
Former Team GB star Gemma Wiseman tragically died just days before Christmas, leaving her wife and young daughter “at a complete loss”. The 33-year-old was part of the UK’s squad for the 2016 World Deaf Football Championships in Italy. They ended up finishing in third place at the tournament, scooping a bronze medal in the process. Gemma was part of the squad alongside wife Laura. Her family - including a three-year-old daughter - have now been left heartbroken after confirmation of Gemma’s death. Her body was heartbreakingly discovered by a member of the public on December 16 in a park on the outskirts of Rackheath, Norfolk. An inquest into the circumstances of her death has been opened at the Norfolk Coroner's Court.
No cause of death reported.
Wrestling Star Kurtis 'Mad Kurt' Chapman Dead At 26
December 29, 2023
Pro wrestling star Kurtis Chapman -- also known as "Mad Kurt" -- tragically died this week at the age of 26. British wrestling promotion Revolution Pro announced the sad news Friday on Instagram, saying it's heartbroken over the "loss of our dear friend." A cause of death was not made immediately available. "We watched Kurtis grow from a child to a young man who loved professional wrestling and continued to excel in all aspects of his life," RevPro said. "One of the most gifted technical wrestlers, charismatic characters and magnetic personalities. He will never be forgotten."
A doctor “died suddenly”:
‘Wonderful' GP dies from same disease she treated
December 29, 2023
Derbyshire - A Derbyshire family doctor who enabled thousands with terminal illnesses to die at home has died from a rare form of motor neurone disease (MND). Even after losing her speech, Dr Louise Jordan continued to campaign to raise awareness and funding for the Rob Burrow MND treatment centre appeal. She had described MND as "the worst illness to have" after treating many patients with the same condition. Dr Jordan, who has been described as a "wonderful mentor", died at home, aged 62, on Saturday. She starred in four episodes of the BBC documentary series "The Real Peak Practice". The programmes followed the primary care team at Baslow Health Centre in Bakewell, as they supported one of England's oldest patient populations. At first, Dr Jordan put her slurred speech down to a heavy workload during the coronavirus pandemic. But in 2021, a neurologist gave her the news she dreaded. She was diagnosed with primary lateral sclerosis, a rare form of MND.
Southminster parish councillor John Anderson dies
December 31, 2023
Southminster parish councillor John Anderson passed away following a short illness. Mr Anderson was regularly seen walking his dog Tess around the village. He served as a parish councillor from 2010 until December 2023, and during that time he was council chairman from 2015 to 2022.
No age or cause of death reported.
Prof Nazir Ahmad Shawl’s funeral prayer offered in London
December 30, 2023
London - The funeral prayers of prominent Kashmiri leader Prof Nazir Ahmad Shawl were offered, today, after Asr prayer at Jamia Masjid in Hounslow, a suburb of London. Hurriyat leader, upholder of human rights, poet, writer, journalist, columnist and educationist Professor Nazir Ahmad Shawl passed away yesterday in a hospital in London after a short illness.
No cause of death reported.
Cardiac Risk in the Young campaigner dies suddenly
January 1, 2024
Welling - A campaigner raising awareness of cardiac arrests in children has died suddenly at her home. Juliet Lamin was an author, community activist, and licenced grief recovery specialist who campaigned for defibrillators in schools after her son Philip died aged 16 in 2013. She brought widespread awareness through Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY), and set up the group PL9 after her son, with 9 being the number he used as a rising footballer.
No age or cause of death reported.
Tribute paid to bus driver who died in Bradford Interchange
December 28, 2023
West Yorkshire - First Bus driver Stephen Addai suffered a medical episode at the station last Friday (December 22). A nurse attempted CPR before the ambulance service arrived but unfortunately, Stephen did not survive. "For us to be informed that he had suffered a medical episode 20 minutes after we saw him, it was a huge shock. Luckily there was a nurse in the vicinity and when she saw his condition, she came to his aid and gave him CPR while the paramedics and ambulance were arriving. We would like to thank her for taking that measure. The ambulance service came within six minutes but unfortunately, he did not survive."
No cause of death reported.
Football fan passes away after suffering heart attack at match
December 31, 2023
Watford - Peter Arokiasamy, who is described as a football enthusiast and lived in Watford for 50 years, suffered the heart attack during the first half of a home game against Sheffield United on Sunday, November 19. On-site staff from St John Ambulance were alerted immediately to the incident by stewards, with paramedics and the Crowd Doctor also called to the scene. An ambulance arrived soon after and transported Peter to Harefield Hospital. The club shared their condolences on December 6 in a statement: “All at Watford FC were deeply saddened to learn of the passing of a supporter who attended the Watford FC Women fixture”.
No age reported.
Tributes paid to Cross Keys team manager Mark Prangell
December 30, 2023
Crosskeys, Wales - "It is with great sadness to announce the devastating news that our team manager Mark Prangell passed away yesterday, December 29, after a short illness," read a club statement.
No age or cause of death reported.
Devon man found dead after work Christmas party
December 29, 2023
Devon - A Newton Abbot man whose body was found on a cycle track has been named after a coroner opened an inquest into his unexpected passing. During the brief hearing at Plymouth Coroner's Court earlier this month, the duty coroner noted the death of 68-year-old Martin John Willcocks. The hearing, held on December 19, noted how Martin was found on the morning of December 10 at a cycle track running from Jetty Marsh Road to Teignbridge Crossing. He was confirmed deceased at 10.45 am. The duty coroner stated the circumstances of the death, explaining how concerns for Martin's welfare were raised "following his attendance at a work Christmas function which he left on the 9th of December 2023 at approximately 10.30 pm”. Following a police search Martin was found on the Cycle Track where he had sadly passed away. "There are no suspicious circumstances." The duty coroner stated that on the present evidence the medical cause of death had been ascertained as immersion in water.
Tributes flood in for ‘one in a million’ Glasgow Aussie Rules coach who died suddenly on Christmas Day
December 29, 2023
Glasgow - Adam Jack, who was head coach at Glasgow Sharks Australian Rules Football Club, was described as being "instrumental" in growing the sport. He unexpectedly passed away at home on December 25 surrounded by family.
No age reported.
British Passenger On TUI Tenerife-Glasgow Flight Dies After Cardiac Arrest Midair
December 30, 2023
A British passenger on board a TUI flight from Tenerife to Glasgow suffered a cardiac arrest midair. The unnamed woman died after the flight had to make an emergency landing in Madeira, The Mirror reported on Saturday.
No age reported.
Man dies after suffering cardiac arrest in stairwell of Swindon flats
December 29, 2023
Swindon - A man has died after suffering a cardiac arrest in a stairwell of a block of flats. Emergency services were called to the property in Fire Fly Avenue, Swindon, shortly before 8.30 pm yesterday evening (Thursday, 28 December). Despite their best efforts, a man – aged in his 60s – was pronounced dead. A spokesperson for Wiltshire Police said the death is “not believed to be suspicious”.
Tragedy as Edinburgh shopper collapses and dies despite frantic bid to save her
December 29, 2023
Edinburgh - A woman has tragically died after becoming unwell in an Edinburgh shop on Friday morning. Police officers were called to Bruntsfield Place at around 10.15 am on December 29 after reports of a woman having taken ill. Sadly, the woman died at the scene with two ambulances also racing to the incident.
Woman dies after collapsing at NCP Car Park in Norwich
December 29, 2023
Norwich - A woman has died after collapsing at the entrance of a city centre car park. The woman was found by car park staff lying unconscious at the walkway entrance to the NCP Car Park in Queens Road on Thursday afternoon. Five crews from the East of England Ambulance Service attended the scene but despite the best efforts of all involved, the woman died at the scene.
No age or cause of death reported.
Police probe 'unexplained' death after man's body found in Bradford
December 29, 2023
Bradford - A man’s body has been found in Bradford, police have confirmed. Officers were contacted by the ambulance service at 4.20 pm yesterday after a body was found in water near Worden Grove, off Pasture Lane in Clayton. Police said they subsequently established that it was the body of a male. He was pronounced dead at the scene. A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson told the Telegraph & Argus this afternoon that the death is currently being treated as "unexplained".
No age or cause of death reported.
Killed in a “vaxxident”:
Man dies in Kegworth after suffering medical episode and driving van into fence
December 29, 2023
Nottinghamshire - A man has died after suffering a medical episode and driving his van into a fence. Police were called to Station Road, Kegworth, on the Leicestershire-Nottinghamshire border at 4.45 am on Thursday, December 28, after a van hit a fence in the village. Officers believe the man driving the van, who was in his 70s, had suffered a medical episode. Leicestershire Police said he was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. His family have been informed and are being supported by officers, the force added. No one else is thought to have been in the vehicle and no other injuries have been reported.
No cause of death reported.
Police desperately trying to find family of man who collapsed and died in Ilford street
December 29, 2023
Ilford - The police are urgently appealing for the public’s help to identify a man who died randomly in the street. The emergency services raced to Cranbrook Road, Ilford, at about 10.23 am this morning (December 29). There they found a man who had collapsed. The LAS provided CPR, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police now need your help to identify the man who was aged between 50 and 75. He is thought to be of southern European heritage, possibly Turkish.
No cause of death reported.
Police find woman dead on Hackney street and search for her next of kin
December 29, 2023
A woman has died unexpectedly in an East London street. The emergency services rushed to Upper Clapton Road, Hackney, at about 10 am today (December 29). There they found a woman thought to be in her fifties. Enquiries are ongoing, but the death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.
No cause of death reported.
Mabon Gwyn Lewis, 4
December 30, 2023
Bryngwran - 18 December 2023. Fell asleep in the presence of his family at Alder Hey Hospital, Liverpool aged 4 years.
No cause of death reported.
Nicholas (Nick) Beavis, 67
January 1, 2024
Cardiff - Passed away at home on the 7th of December 2023, aged 67 years. Donations if desired, may be sent to the Stroke Association.
No cause of death reported.
Andrew McNeill, 49
January 1, 2024
Plymouth - Passed away peacefully on 20th December 2023 at St. James's Lodge, Plymouth after a year-long illness, aged 49 years. Donations if desired for Brain Tumour Charity.
No cause of death reported.
Jean Patricia Fisher (nee Patterson)
January 1, 2024
Suddenly and peacefully, at her home in Canton, Jean passed away on 9th December 2023. Donations, if desired to Cancer Research UK.
No age or cause of death reported.
John Taylor
January 1, 2024
Newcastle upon Tyne - Passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday 23rd of December, after a short battle with cancer.
No age reported.
Gareth Owen (Bow) Jones, 43
December 31, 2023
Bethesda - 28th December 2023 at the age of 43. Loving husband of Gwenllian and beloved son of Carys and Norman.
No cause of death reported.
Aimee Elizabeth Addison, 39
December 30, 2023
Porthmadog - Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at her home. Donations in lieu of flowers will be gratefully received towards Breast Cancer Now.
No cause of death reported.
Kenneth Arthur Francis (Kafe), 66
December 30, 2023
Liverpool - Passed away suddenly 12/12/2023 in London aged 66.
No cause of death reported.
John (Jack) Mackay, 74
December 30, 2023
Alexandria - It is with deep sorrow and regret that The Mackay Family announce the sudden passing of their father John Mackay on 19th December 2023.
No cause of death reported.
Elizabeth Anne Stracey-Taylor, 75
December 30, 2023
Polzeath - On 26th December 2023, dear Libby passed away, aged 75 years. Donations, if desired, for Marie Curie, Cancer Research UK.
No cause of death reported.
Andy Wilson, 75
December 30, 2023
Loughborough - Passed away peacefully at home on 18 December 2023, aged 75 years. Donations if desired to Marie Curie are greatly appreciated.
No cause of death reported.
Archibald Mullen (Archie)
December 30, 2023
Kilmarnock - Peacefully at home on 24 December 2023. Donations can be made to Stroke Association Scotland.
No age or cause of death reported.
James Murray
December 30, 2023
Kirkcudbright - Suddenly on Christmas Day 2023, following an illness. If desired, donations for the British Heart Foundation.
No age or cause of death reported.
Jacqueline (Jackie) Passmore (nee Hopper)
December 30, 2023
Boosbeck - Passed away peacefully at home with her family and friends around her on the 18th of December. Donations if desired to Macmillan Cancer Support.
No age or cause of death reported.
John Clifford Anderson, 75
December 29, 2023
Hanley - Suddenly on 3rd December 2023, aged 75 years.
No cause of death reported.
Leon Raymond Ariss, 66
December 29, 2023
Uttoxeter - Passed away peacefully on Sunday 24th December 2023, aged 66 years. Donations gratefully received will be given to Macmillan Cancer Support and The Midlands Air Ambulance.
No cause of death reported.
Laurence Bacon, 48
December 29, 2023
Grimsby - Sadly passed away on 19th December 2023, aged 48 years. Donations if desired payable to 'Cancer is a Drag'.
No cause of death reported.
Margaret Brint, 64
December 29, 2023
Heathhall - On the 24th of December 2023, at Dumfries Infirmary, after a short illness, aged 64 years. Donations if desired to Macmillan and Marie Curie (cancer support).
No cause of death reported.
Lynn Evans, 66
December 29, 2023
Liverpool - Passed away peacefully on Friday 15th December 2023 surrounded by her ever-loving family aged 66 years. Donations would be for the benefit of North West Cancer Research.
No cause of death reported.
Margaret Lilian Fowler, 75
December 29, 2023
Derby - Passed away peacefully at home on the 20th of December 2023 aged 75 years. Donation if desired can be made in Margaret's memory to Marie Curie (cancer support).
No cause of death reported.
John Hall, 71
December 29, 2023
Thornaby-on-Tees - Peacefully in hospital on December 15th with his loving family close by his side, aged 71 years. Donations if so desired to Age UK and/or Cancer Research UK.
No cause of death reported.
Patricia (Trish) King, 74
December 29, 2023
Low Fell - Passed away suddenly at home on the 14th of December, aged 74 years. Donations will be gratefully received for Headway and Breast Cancer Research.
No cause of death reported.
Shaun Lowden, 62
December 29, 2023
Chester-le-Street - Suddenly on the 9th of December 2023, aged 62 years.
No cause of death reported.
Phil McCann, 50
December 29, 2023
Grimsby - Sadly on 20th December 2023 at his home in Cleethorpes, Philip aged 50 years passed away unexpectedly.
No cause of death reported.
Gillian Mary (Gill) McDonald (Wear), 67
December 29, 2023
Butcombe - Passed away suddenly on Wednesday 20th December 2023. Aged 67 Years.
No cause of death reported.
Beth McEwen, 74
December 29, 2023
Ayr - Suddenly but peacefully in Queens Care Home, Prestwick, on 21st December 2023, aged 74 years.
No cause of death reported.
George McGill, 75
December 29, 2023
Ayr - Died peacefully at home after a brave struggle.
No cause of death reported.
Leuan Morris (Leu), 69
December 29, 2023
Caernarfon - Died suddenly and unexpectedly at his home, aged 69.
No cause of death reported.
Nicholas Howard (Nick) Parsons, 63
December 29, 2023
Oakhill - Sadly passed away after a short illness on 20th December 2023 aged 63 years.
No cause of death reported.
Pat Simmons (Formerly McGill), 73
December 29, 2023
Macclesfield - Pat passed away peacefully on Friday 8th December 2023, aged 73 years. Donations if desired may be sent to The Christie (cancer support centre).
No cause of death reported.
Michael James Simmons, 27
December 29, 2023
Stakeford - Michael passed away suddenly on 6th December, aged 27 years.
No cause of death reported.
Neil Christopher (Tommo) Thomas, 63
December 29, 2023
Gwernaffield-y-Waun - 21st December 2023 Peacefully at home, aged 63 years. Donations if desired towards Marie Curie Nurses (cancer support).
No cause of death reported.
David Jonathan (Kitchen Dave) Trevor, 61
December 29, 2023
Stoke-on-Trent - Suddenly but peacefully at home on 10th December 2023, aged 61 years.
No cause of death reported.
Chris Turner, 53
December 29, 2023
Middlesbrough - Peacefully in hospital on December 22nd after a short illness, Chris aged 53 years. Donations if so desired to Stroke Association.
No cause of death reported.
Michael Frederick Walker, 69
December 29, 2023
North Seaton - Passed away peacefully in hospital 16th December 2023 aged 69. Donations if so desired to the British Heart Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
Christopher Leonard Ursell
December 29, 2023
Pontyclun - Suddenly on Wednesday 29th November 2023. Donations if so desired for Prostate Cancer UK.
No age or cause of death reported.
Matthew James Callender
December 29, 2023
Swansea - Sadly, passed away, after a short battle with cancer on Wednesday 20th December 2023, with his family around him.
No age reported.
Nick Burgess, 50
December 28, 2023
New Hartley - Passed away suddenly at home on the 19th of December 2023, aged 50 years. Donations to the British Heart Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
Matthew Curtis, 51
December 28, 2023
Cardiff - Passed away on the 8th of December. Donations if desired can be made in Matthew's memory to the Noah's Ark appeal (cancer research and support).
No cause of death reported.
Anthony (Tony) Grainger, 73
December 28, 2023
Adderley Green - Passed away peacefully on Saturday 16th December 2023 whilst in the care of LOROS Hospice, Leicestershire with his family by his side, aged 73 years. Donations in memory of Tony to Cancer Research UK.
No cause of death reported.
Christopher Duncan (Boo) Hempstock, 49
December 28, 2023
Gatehouse of Fleet - Passed away 11th November aged 49. Sadly missed, a beloved husband, son, brother, uncle, and cousin.
No cause of death reported.
Wendy Higham, 58
December 28, 2023
Grimsby - Suddenly on Friday 15th December 2023, whilst in the care of Northern General Hospital, Sheffield, aged 58 years.
No cause of death reported.
Carol Mary Hulme, 70
December 28, 2023
Stoke-on-Trent - Suddenly on Tuesday 12th December 2023 at her home, aged 70 years.
No cause of death reported.
Kelly Jones, 48
December 28, 2023
Liverpool - Died 24th November 2023, aged 48 years.
No cause of death reported.
Eilwen Jones, 70
December 28, 2023
Cwmpennar - December 18th, 2023, passed away suddenly aged 70.
No cause of death reported.
Maria (Mags) Knight (Marie), 67
December 28, 2023
Liverpool - 18th December 2023 peacefully aged 67 years. Donations if desired to Macmillan Nurses (cancer support).
No cause of death reported.
Valerie Lannin (Val), 75
December 28, 2023
Chester - 12th December 2023, suddenly at Broadgreen Hospital, aged 75 years.
No cause of death reported.
Joseph John (Joe) Riley, 67
December 28, 2023
Liverpool - Suddenly at home aged 67.
No cause of death reported.
Therese Thompson, 64
December 28, 2023
Newcastle upon Tyne - Peacefully at home with her partner by her side on Wednesday 20th December 2023 aged 64 years. Donations if so desired to Maggie's Cancer Care.
No cause of death reported.
Christina Stewart (Tina) Williams, 69
December 28, 2023
Beaumaris - Passed away peacefully at her home, aged 69 years. Donations in memory of Tina will be gratefully accepted towards British Heart Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
Samuel Mark Delaney
December 28, 2023
Swansea - Suddenly on Tuesday 12th December 2023, at his home. Beloved son of the late Kirsty and Jason and cherished grandson of Mark & Susan.
No age or cause of death reported.
Pamela Wendy Henderson
December 28, 2023
Ruthin - Suddenly but peacefully at Valley Lodge Nursing Home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Elaine Savage
December 28, 2023
Saltburn-by-the-Sea - Passed away, surrounded by family at home, on Thursday 21st December 2023. Donations, if desired, gratefully received for Macmillan Cancer Support.
No age or cause of death reported.
Frank Dorrian
December 28, 2023
London - Formerly Donegal, Ireland. Unexpectedly at his home.
No age or cause of death reported.
John George Barrett, 74
December 27, 2023
Grimsby - It is with great sadness we announce, that after a courageous battle, with his family by his side, that John aged 74 years, sadly passed away at home on 20th December 2023. Donations in his memory can be made to Macmillan Nurses (cancer support).
No cause of death reported.
Karen Connolly, 59
December 27, 2023
Crawcrook - Suddenly on 13th December 2023, aged 59 years. Donations if desired to Cancer Research.
No cause of death reported.
Gary Darroch, 64
December 27, 2023
Durham – On 5th December suddenly at home, aged 64 years.
No cause of death reported.
John Robert Rowntree (Rob), 71
December 27, 2023
Newcastle upon Tyne - Suddenly at home on Thursday 21st December 2023 aged 71 years.
No cause of death reported.
Robert (Bob) Schofield, 75
December 27, 2023
Macclesfield - Suddenly on 12th December 2023 at home, aged 75 years.
No cause of death reported.
Neil Eric Skilton, 73
December 27, 2023
Stoke-on-Trent - It is with deep sadness to announce the death of Neil, who passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully, on Friday 8th December 2023 aged 73 years.
No cause of death reported.
Margaret Frances Cross
December 27, 2023
Perth - Frances passed away peacefully after a short illness on Monday 18th December 2023 at Perth Royal Infirmary, with her family by her side.
No age or cause of death reported.
Lorna Currie
December 26, 2023
Glasgow - On the 16th of December 2023, suddenly in Glasgow. Donations if desired for Macmillan Nurses (cancer support).
No age or cause of death reported.
Mary Boyle (née Mullen)
December 25, 2023
Camlough, Armagh - Mary passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her devoted family, on 25th December 2023. Donations if desired to Marie Curie or MacMillan Nurses (cancer support).
No age or cause of death reported.
Gavin Connolly
January 1, 2024
Silverbridge, Armagh - Suddenly on the 30th of December 2023.
No age or cause of death reported.
IRELAND
Death of former Corbalton Hall owner, Pat McDonagh
December 31, 2023
Cork - The death occurred on Wednesday 13th December, after a short illness, of Pat McDonagh, formerly of Corbalton Hall in Skryne, who was founder of the highly successful educational software company, Riverdeep. He died peacefully at the Mater Hospital, aged 72. Mr McDonagh was regarded as one of the most successful e-learning entrepreneurs of all time and was founder of CBT/Smartforce (later SkillSoft), Riverdeep (K-12 Education), Thirdforce/Mindleaders, and Digisoft TV.
Tributes paid following death of former Roscommon player and health campaigner
December 30, 2023
Roscommon - Tributes have been paid following the death of former Roscommon player and prominent health campaigner, John McDermott. Beloved husband of Mary and adored father of Ken, Andrea, Niamh and Alex, Mr McDermott of Bohergarve, Roscommon Town passed away suddenly but peacefully at his home on Thursday, December 28th. He also developed the EmCall App, a community emergency response system that provides a medical intervention (CPR & Defibrillation) to cardiac arrest victims within a targeted 4/5 minutes. Mr McDermott was also very well known on the GAA fields and was an accomplished goalkeeper. He was part of the famous Roscommon senior team that dominated Connacht in the late seventies and reached the All-Ireland final in 1980.
No age or cause of death reported.
Heartbreak for Republic of Ireland legend Shay Given with family deaths over Christmas
December 30, 2023
Irish soccer goalkeeping legend Shay Given, 47, suffered double heartbreak over the Christmas period with the loss of his brother and Uncle. Kieran Given, Shay’s brother, passed away in Germany on December 23 while their uncle Ambrose Given died on Christmas Day. Both passed away following recent illness. Kieran, formerly of Rossgier in Lifford, Co. Donegal, died peacefully at his home in Altensteig, Germany, where his funeral took place on Saturday, December 30th.
No age or cause of death reported.
Popular Irish pub tribute 'kind and jolly' regular as owners mourn loss of 'a true friend'
December 30, 2023
Co. Galway - A popular Galway pub have paid tribute this week following the sad and sudden passing of one of their regular customers. The Shiven Inn have mourned the loss of 'gentleman' Laurence 'Bobby' Carty [right], who died this week suddenly and peacefully at his home in Newbridge. Well known in the community, Bobby was a regular at The Shiven Inn in the village and has been described as 'one of the most kindhearted and gentle souls' that walked through the pub's doors.
No age or cause of death reported.
‘Complete and utter heartbreak’ at sudden passing of south Armagh father-of-two
January 1, 2024
Silverbridge - A south Armagh community has been stunned by the sudden passing of a hugely popular father-of-two. Gavin Connolly, from Silverbridge, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, December 30.
No age or cause of death reported.
Man dies after coastguard dispatched to scene of ‘medical emergency’ in Co Down
December 31, 2023
A man has died in Co Down following a medical emergency at home which resulted in the coastguard being tasked to the scene. A crew from Kilkeel Coastguard Rescue Team was notified of the incident just after 11.05 am on Saturday. “On December 30 at 11.05, the team were requested to assist an incident in Kilkeel,” it posted on social media. However, efforts to save the casualty proved futile. "A man suffered a medical emergency at home and was taken to hospital where he sadly passed away,” a police spokesperson said. "The death is not suspicious.”
No age or cause of death reported.
Baby Leighton Lee Deegan
January 1, 2024
Clondalkin, Dublin - Suddenly, surrounded by his loving family. Sadly, missed by his heartbroken mother Alanna Anna, father Christopher, godparents, aunts & uncles & close friends.
No age or cause of death reported.
William Garnerman
December 31, 2023
Dublin - December 26th, 2023. Passed unexpectedly at his home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Therese Gaule (née Wallace)
December 31, 2023
Dooradoyle, Limerick - December 30th, 2023, peacefully at Galway Clinic. Donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.
No age or cause of death reported.
Sandra Alford (née Livingston)
December 30, 2023
Ballinteer, Dublin - Peacefully, at home. Donations to the Irish Cancer Society.
No age or cause of death reported.
Matthew Barry
December 30, 2023
Clontarf, Dublin - December 30th, 2023, suddenly at home surrounded by his loving family.
No age or cause of death reported.
Rosetta Broy
December 30, 2023
Monkstown, Co. Dublin - December 23rd, 2023 - suddenly at home.
No age or cause of death reported.
John Casey
December 30, 2023
Mallow, Cork - Passed away unexpectedly on December 29th, 2023.
No age or cause of death reported.
Ann Collins (née Burke)
December 30, 2023
Leixlip, Kildare - December 27th, 2023, suddenly.
No age or cause of death reported.
Carol Connolly (née McCarthy)
December 30, 2023
Swords, Dublin - December 16th, 2023, suddenly, in Tenerife.
No age or cause of death reported.
Mary Coughlan (née Keohane)
December 30, 2023
Kinsale, Cork - On December 29th, 2023, suddenly at her home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Elaine Farrell
December 30, 2023
Killinarden, Dublin - 29th December 2023, unexpectedly, at home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Mary Halligan (née Looney)
December 30, 2023
Glanmire, Cork - On December 29th, 2023, unexpectedly, but peacefully, in the presence of her loving family at the Cork University.
No age or cause of death reported.
John Joe Kerins
December 30, 2023
Tralee, Co. Kerry - Unexpectedly, on December 29th, 2023, at University Hospital Kerry, in the presence of his loving family.
No age or cause of death reported.
Keith Ivan Little
December 30, 2023
Portlaoise, Laois - Suddenly at home. Loving son of Elizabeth (Elaine) and Raymond.
No age or cause of death reported.
Ian T. MacManus
December 30, 2023
Blackrock, Louth - Unexpectedly at home, on 27th December 2023.
No age or cause of death reported.
Michael (Spud) Murphy
December 30, 2023
Macroom, Cork - On 29th December 2023, unexpectedly but peacefully at his residence.
No age or cause of death reported.
Daniel O'Mahony
December 30, 2023
Artane, Dublin - Passed away suddenly, on 25th December 2023. Very sadly missed by his loving wife, adored children and mother and father.
No age or cause of death reported.
Martin O'Riordan
December 30, 2023
Cork City, Cork - On December 27th, 2023, unexpectedly.
No age or cause of death reported.
Stephen Scanlan
December 30, 2023
Malahide, Dublin - 28th December 2023 at the Mater Hospital, after a sudden illness.
No age or cause of death reported.
Shane Lynch, 23
December 30, 2023
Portlaoise - There is deep sadness in Portlaoise following the tragic and unexpected passing of Shane Lynch. Shane, 23, from St Brigid’s Place in Portlaoise, died on Friday, December 29.
No cause of death reported.
James (Jim) Bourke
December 29, 2023
Blackwater, Co. Wexford - December 25th, 2023, suddenly at his residence.
No age or cause of death reported.
Maura Boyle
December 29, 2023
Inver, Co. Donegal - At Letterkenny University Hospital, after a short illness.
No age or cause of death reported.
Emma Charles
December 29, 2023
Dungarvan, Co. Waterford - Died on Sunday 24th December 2023. Deeply mourned by her heartbroken mother.
No age or cause of death reported.
Sheila Drury (née Devine)
December 29, 2023
Carrickmacross, Monaghan - 28th December 2023. Peacefully, at her home, surrounded by her cherished family. Donations if desired, to Carrickmacross Cancer Society.
No age or cause of death reported.
Lisa (Lee) Keogh
December 29, 2023
Tallaght, Dublin - 28th December 2023, unexpectedly, at Tallaght Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.
No age or cause of death reported.
Patrick Langan
December 29, 2023
Athea, Limerick - Patrick passed away peacefully on December 28th, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. Donations if desired to Mid-Western Cancer Society.
No age or cause of death reported.
Kathleen (Kay) Macken
December 29, 2023
Dysart, Co. Westmeath - Passed away peacefully in the tender care of the staff in the Midland Regional hospital Mullingar after a short illness.
No age or cause of death reported.
Albinas Mazeikis
December 29, 2023
Cootehill, Co. Cavan - 28th December 2023 suddenly at St. Vincents Hospital, Dublin.
No age or cause of death reported.
Thomas (Tom) McCarthy
December 29, 2023
Glanmire, Cork - On 28th December 2023, died at home unexpectedly, surrounded by his loving family.
No age or cause of death reported.
John McDermott
December 29, 2023
Roscommon Town, Roscommon - December 28th, 2023; Suddenly but peacefully, at his home.
No age or cause of death reported.
David McDonnell
December 29, 2023
Navan, Meath - Died suddenly on December 27th, 2023. Loving father of Jack and devoted son of Pat.
No age or cause of death reported.
Joshua Moore
December 29, 2023
Ballyfermot, Dublin - December 27, 2023. Suddenly at home surrounded by his loving family.
No age or cause of death reported.
Matthew (Matty) Mulqueen
December 29, 2023
Nenagh, Tipperary - Suddenly, at home, on 28th December. Will be sadly missed by his loving daughters and their mother Deirdre.
No age or cause of death reported.
Raymond (Ray) Nolan
December 29, 2023
Dublin 8, Dublin - 26th December 2023, unexpectedly at home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Jane O'Driscoll (née Hayes)
December 29, 2023
The Glen, Cork - On December 26th, unexpectedly and yet peacefully at home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Patricia (Patsy) O'Neill (née Ryan)
December 29, 2023
Thurles, Tipperary - Unexpectedly after a short illness.
No age or cause of death reported.
William P. (Willie) O’Neill
December 29, 2023
Carrigtwohill, Cork - Passed away unexpectedly but peacefully in the care of all at Youghal and District Nursing Home Gortroe.
No age or cause of death reported.
Margaret (Mags) Rogan (née Hall)
December 29, 2023
Loughshinny, Dublin - Dec 28, 2023, suddenly.
No age or cause of death reported.
Leila Tancred (née Luskin)
December 29, 2023
Carrowroe, Sligo - December 28th, 2023, peacefully at home following a short illness and surrounded by her loving family.
No age or cause of death reported.
Joe Burke, 58
December 28, 2023
Bantry, Cork - On December 28th, 2023, peacefully in his 58th year after a short illness at Marymount University Hospital & Hospice surrounded by his loving family.
No cause of death reported.
James (Jimmy) Coyne
December 28, 2023
Killiney, Dublin - December 26th, 2023, suddenly, at home. Sadly, missed by his heartbroken Mam and Dad.
No age or cause of death reported.
Mary Daniels (née Finnerty)
December 28, 2023
Loughrea, Galway - Passed away suddenly from this life on Thursday 28th December 2023, surrounded by her loving family, in the wonderful care of the staff of University Hospital Galway.
No age or cause of death reported.
Patrick (Paddy) Delaney
December 28, 2023
Finglas, Dublin - Suddenly at home. Paddy will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his children and their mother Anne.
No age or cause of death reported.
William Doran
December 28, 2023
Enniscorthy, Wexford - William passed away peacefully after a short illness in the presence of his loving family on 27th December 2023.
No age or cause of death reported.
Jack (John) Duggan
December 28, 2023
Kinsale, Cork - On December 27th, 2023, suddenly at his home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Patrick Egan
December 28, 2023
Ferbane, Offaly - Patrick died on December 27th, 2023, unexpectedly at Tullamore Regional Hospital.
No age or cause of death reported.
Marie Flanagan (née Doherty)
December 28, 2023
Strokestown, Roscommon - Peacefully at University Hospital, Galway, after an illness bravely borne. Marie will be sadly missed by her loving husband and family.
No age or cause of death reported.
Sharon Kilbride (née Murphy)
December 28, 2023
Crumlin, Dublin - 27th December 2023, suddenly at home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Margaret McCarthy (née Kennington)
December 28, 2023
Kilcullen, Kildare - Margaret passed away peacefully after a short unexpected illness on 25th December, 2023 at Tallaght Hospital, surrounded by her family.
No age or cause of death reported.
Clinton McCormack
December 28, 2023
Bray, Wicklow - Unexpectedly, surrounded by his loving family. Sadly, missed by his loving wife, children, and parents.
No age or cause of death reported.
Frank McHale
December 28, 2023
Newport, Mayo - Suddenly at his residence. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife and adored children.
No age or cause of death reported.
Mervyn McLoughlin
December 28, 2023
Longford Town, Longford - 27th December 2023, suddenly but peacefully, at home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Christopher (Kit) Mitchell
December 28, 2023
Hill-of-Down, Meath - 27th December 2023, after a short illness, in the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar.
No age or cause of death reported.
Ian (Ussi) Murphy
December 28, 2023
Lucan, Dublin - 24th December 2023 – Suddenly at his residence.
No age or cause of death reported.
Ann Nunn
December 28, 2023
Youghal, Cork - Unexpectedly but peacefully at her home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Tom O'Brien
December 28, 2023
Blackrock, Cork - On December 27th, 2023, unexpectedly but peacefully surrounded by his loving family.
No age or cause of death reported.
Elizabeth (Betty) O'Connell (née Constable)
December 28, 2023
Garryowen, Limerick - On December 28th, 2023, suddenly but peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick, surrounded by her loving family.
No age or cause of death reported.
Natasha Wall
December 28, 2023
Finglas, Dublin - Suddenly at home. Beloved daughter of Sandra Wall.
No age or cause of death reported.
James (Jim) Whelan
December 28, 2023
Glasheen, Cork - On December 28th, 2023, very peacefully, in the presence of his loving family, after a brief illness, at Cork University Hospital.
No age or cause of death reported.
Denise Bissett (née White)
December 27, 2023
Duleek, Meath - Peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family. Donations, if desired, to your local cancer charity.
No age or cause of death reported.
Gerard (Gerry) Byrne
December 27, 2023
Blanchardstown, Dublin - December 23rd, 2023, suddenly, surrounded by his family.
No age or cause of death reported.
Margaret Byrne (née Lennon)
December 27, 2023
Louth Village, Louth - Unexpectedly, at home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Laurance (Bobby) Carty
December 27, 2023
Newbridge, Galway - Suddenly but peacefully at his residence.
No age or cause of death reported.
Patrick (Pat) Costello
December 27, 2023
Castleknock, Dublin - December 25th, 2023, peacefully, at the Mater Hospital after a short illness borne with customary dignity and fortitude.
No age or cause of death reported.
Liam Flynn
December 27, 2023
Kells, Meath - 26th December 2023. Suddenly at home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Tommy Freeman
December 27, 2023
Enniscorthy, Wexford - Unexpectedly, in the wonderful care of all the staff in Wexford General Hospital.
No age or cause of death reported.
Sheila Heslem (née Hennessy)
December 27, 2023
Fairhill, Cork - On December 25th, 2023, unexpectedly at home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Piotr (Peter) Kowalski
December 27, 2023
Ballina, Co. Mayo - Formerly of Gniezno, Poland. Suddenly, on December 24th, 2023.
No age or cause of death reported.
Joseph (Joe) Mahon
December 27, 2023
Cabra West, Dublin 7 - Retired Sunday World Newspaper and founder member of the Irish Native Bird Breeders Society. December 26th, 2023. Passed peacefully, after a short illness, in the loving care of his family and the staff of St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.
No age or cause of death reported.
Daniel McCormack
December 27, 2023
Churchill, Donegal - Suddenly at his residence. Deeply saddened by his Mum and Dad.
No age or cause of death reported.
Jimmy Morrow
December 27, 2023
Ballintra, Donegal - Peacefully at his residence, surrounded by his loving family. Donations in lieu, if so desired to Sligo Oncology Unit & 'Inis Aoibhinn', Cancer Care West, Galway.
No age or cause of death reported.
Tom O'Brien
December 27, 2023
Haggardstown, Louth - Unexpectedly, at home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Tony (Anthony) O'Connor
December 27, 2023
Midleton, Cork - On Decemeber 24th 2023, suddenly but peacefully at home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Cáelán O'Dowd
December 27, 2023
Gurteen, Sligo - Suddenly, on December 25th, 2023. Cáelán is sadly missed and remembered with love by his heartbroken parents.
No age or cause of death reported.
Maura O'Neill (née Grange)
December 27, 2023
Arbour Hill, Dublin - Passed away peacefully yet suddenly on 26th December 2023.
No age or cause of death reported.
Christopher (Christy) O'Reilly
December 27, 2023
Roundwood, Co. Wicklow - Suddenly at home on Christmas Day.
No age or cause of death reported.
Sheila O'Rourke (née Wood)
December 27, 2023
Dublin - Dec 25, 2023, unexpectedly.
No age or cause of death reported.
Elma Power (née Howard)
December 27, 2023
Kilfinane, Limerick - On December 26th, 2023, unexpectedly but peacefully.
No age or cause of death reported.
Mariae Russell (née Lyall)
December 27, 2023
Cobh, Cork - Mariae passed peacefully at her home on Tuesday 26th December 2023 surrounded by her beloved partner and daughters. Donations if desired to www.cancer.ie/night-nursing.
No age or cause of death reported.
Bernadette Ryan (née Williams)
December 27, 2023
Keyes Park, Limerick - On December 25th, 2023, suddenly, at home, surrounded by her loving family.
No age or cause of death reported.
Owen Shields
December 27, 2023
Carrickmacross, Monaghan - 27th December 2023. Unexpectedly, at his home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Patrick (Patsy) Trimble
December 27, 2023
Glenties, Donegal - Died Tuesday, December 26th, peacefully. Donations if desired to The Cancer Care West Bus.
No age or cause of death reported.
Jamie Wool
December 27, 2023
Tivoli, Cork - On 26th December 2023. Unexpectedly, dearly loved husband and best friend of Majella.
No age or cause of death reported.
Geraldine Donohoe (née Brady)
December 26, 2023
Cloone, Leitrim - Sunday 24th December 2023 suddenly.
No age or cause of death reported.
Joseph (Joe) Browne
December 26, 2023
Athlone, Westmeath - Joe passed away suddenly. Donations if desired to Inis Aoibhin House, Galway / Cancer Care West.
No age or cause of death reported.
Edwin Byrne
December 26, 2023
Mayfield, Cork - On 24th December 2023, unexpectedly, at his home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Ambrose Given
December 26, 2023
Convoy, Donegal - His peaceful death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice after a short illness.
No age or cause of death reported.
Brendan Glynn
December 26, 2023
Caherderry, Lahinch - Brendan passed away suddenly on the 22nd of December 2023.
No age or cause of death reported.
Tyler Jordan Haynes
December 26, 2023
Ballinagh, Cavan - Sunday 24th December, suddenly at his home. Beloved eldest son of Marcel and Michelle.
No age or cause of death reported.
John Heduvan
December 26, 2023
Ballynacargy, Westmeath - Peacefully, after a short illness, in the tender care of the nursing and medical staff of the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar.
No age or cause of death reported.
Tony Kavanagh
December 26, 2023
Dromod, Leitrim - December 24th, 2023, suddenly, at his home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Michael Maher
December 26, 2023
Thurles, Co. Tipperary - Passed away suddenly at his home on 25th December 2023.
No age or cause of death reported.
Frank Quigley
December 26, 2023
Ratoath, Meath - 23rd December 2023. Unexpectedly.
No age or cause of death reported.
William (Billy) Walsh
December 26, 2023
Freshford, Kilkenny - Peacefully, at Castlecomer District Hospital, after a short illness, surrounded by his loving family.
No age or cause of death reported.
Seamus (Stan) Flynn
December 25, 2023
Dundalk, Louth - Unexpectedly, at home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Michael Lawlor
December 25, 2023
Tullow, Carlow - Unexpectedly at home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Billy Neary
December 25, 2023
Cuffesgrange, Kilkenny, - Unexpectedly, but peacefully in St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny on Christmas Eve, Sunday, 24th December 2023.
No age or cause of death reported.
Dee Woods
December 25, 2023
Greystones, Co. Wicklow - Slipped away at 8.30pm December 23rd, 2023, in the comfort of her own home surrounded by her devoted husband & best friend Derek Devlin, their four amazing sons and her heartbroken parents. Donations in memory of Dee to The Irish Cancer Society.
No age or cause of death reported.
Bridget Brady (née Cullinan)
December 26, 2023
Dublin - 25th December 2023. Passed peacefully, in the loving care of her family and the staff of the Nightingale Ward, Blackrock Clinic. Donations to Irish Cancer Society.
No age or cause of death reported.
Marcella Butler (née Power)
January 1, 2024
Blessington, Co. Wicklow – 31st December 2023 suddenly but peacefully at her residence. Donations, if desired, may be made directly to Cancer Research.
No age or cause of death reported.
James (Jim) Doyle
January 1, 2024
Rosegreen, Tipperary - Peacefully at home surrounded by his family after a short illness.
No age or cause of death reported.
Annette Farrell
January 1, 2024
Longford Town, Longford - Passed away suddenly at her residence on 30th December 2023.
No age or cause of death reported.
John Griffin
January 1, 2024
Sligo Town, Sligo - December 31st, 2023, after a short illness.
No age or cause of death reported.
Lisa Kelly (née O’Sullivan)
January 1, 2024
Whitegate Co. Clare - Suddenly at home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Patrick (Padraig) McNally
January 1, 2024
Skerries, Dublin - 29th December 2023. Unexpectedly at home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Peter Morgan
January 1, 2024
Youghal, Cork - Suddenly but peacefully at Cork University Hospital after a brief illness.
No age or cause of death reported.
Finbar (Barry) O'Connor
January 1, 2024
Palmerstown, Dublin - Passed away suddenly but peacefully after a short illness.
No age or cause of death reported.
Lillian (Elizabeth) Scanlan (née Murphy)
January 1, 2024
Newcastle West, Limerick - Lilian passed away peacefully on 30 December 2023 after a short illness.
No age or cause of death reported.
Eileen Whelan (née Devane)
January 1, 2024
Straffan, Kildare - December 31st, 2023, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. Donations, if desired, to The Little Way Cancer Support Centre.
No age or cause of death reported.
Russell Williams
January 1, 2024
Malahide, Dublin - 30th December 2023. Suddenly, in the care of Beaumont Hospital. Beloved son of Valerie and Derek.
No age or cause of death reported.
Chris Halley
December 31, 2023
Cahir, Tipperary - Chris passed away peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital. Donations if desired to the Acute Stroke Unit at Tipperary University Hospital.
No age or cause of death reported.
Patrick (Pat) Lyons
December 31, 2023
Castleknock, Dublin - December 29th, 2023, suddenly at the Mater Private Hospital.
No age or cause of death reported.
Patrick (Bob) Martin
December 31, 2023
Mayfield, Cork - On 30th December 2023, unexpectedly but peacefully at home in the presence of his loving wife.
No age or cause of death reported.
Ken Messom
December 31, 2023
Bantry, Cork - Our darling Ken passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, after a brief illness.
No age or cause of death reported.
Colleen Murphy
December 31, 2023
Gusserane, Wexford – Died suddenly on Saturday 30th December 2023.
No age or cause of death reported.
Caden O'Connor
December 31, 2023
Saggart, Dublin - 29th December 2023, unexpectedly, at Tallaght Hospital; beloved and cherished son of Janice.
No age or cause of death reported.
Frank Sheils
December 31, 2023
Ballybrittas, Laois - Suddenly, at his residence.
No age or cause of death reported.
Alda Tighe (née MacMahon)
December 31, 2023
Cobh, Cork - Alda died peacefully surrounded by her family following a very brief illness.
No age or cause of death reported.
Hayley Whelan Burns
December 31, 2023
Naul, Dublin - 28th December 2023, suddenly at home.
No age or cause of death reported.
News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
In memory of those who “died suddenly” in the United Kingdom and Ireland, December 25, 2023-January 1, 2024
I hadn't heard about Pat McDonagh on the Ireland list...he was very well known in my area as he bought a huge amount of farmland here when he made millions from his company,. I'm dreading the day when I see an old friend or ex colleague on this list.