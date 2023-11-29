Discover more from News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller
In memory of those who “died suddenly” in the United Kingdom and Ireland, November 20-November 27, 2023
Rocker Kevin Walker (Killing Joke); BBC chef Russell Norman; TV presenter Annabel Giles (64, C); footballer Oliver Spedding; app designer Freyja Hanstein (36, C); firefighter Justin Bower; more
UNITED KINGDOM
Killing Joke guitarist Kevin Walker has died
November 26, 2023
Killing Joke guitarist Kevin "Geordie" Walker died this Sunday, November 26, in Prague. Two days earlier, he had suffered a severe stroke. The news of Walker's death was confirmed by his close friend Luca Signorelli, who wrote on his Facebook page: “This morning I received a call informing me that Kevin ‘Geordie’ Walker died a few hours ago in Prague as a result of a severe stroke last Friday.” Walker was 64 years old.
A TV chef “died suddenly”:
BBC Saturday Kitchen chef and restaurateur Russell Norman dies age 57
November 24, 2023
Russell Norman, a BBC star and award-winning restaurateur, has died aged 57. Norman died on Thursday (November 23) in hospital, surrounded by loved ones, just weeks after his fourth cookbook was published. A close friend said his wife and three children were at his side when he passed. ‘It is with the greatest sadness I announce the loss of my best friend Russell Norman,’ a statement from Richard Beatty confirmed. After a short battle in hospital, he died surrounded by family and friends. It remains unknown how the talented chef died.
No cause of death reported.
TV presenter Annabel Giles dies after being diagnosed with 'highly aggressive' brain tumour
November 20, 2023
Television presenter and actress Annabel Giles has died, aged 64, after being diagnosed with a brain tumour in July, her children said in a statement. She died "peacefully" on Monday afternoon at Martlets Hospice in Hove, the statement said, after battling stage four Glioblastoma, a "fast-growing and highly aggressive malignant brain tumour". The mother-of-two had undergone brain surgery, "countless radiotherapies" and displayed "remarkable resilience and strength", her children Molly McQueen and Tedd Giles said, adding that "she kept spirits high and maintained her quick wit until the very end”.
A footballer and “adult entertainer” “died suddenly”:
Who was Oliver Spedding and how did he die?
November 21, 2023
Former Premier League footballer Oliver Spedding has died at the age of 34. His former club announced the heartbreaking news on November 17, 2023. After giving a career as a footballer a try and a stint in jail, Oliver became a painter and decorator before going into adult entertainment. He was known in the adult industry as Damian Oliver. Oliver's former club Croydon FC announced his passing and held a minute's silence before their match on Saturday, November 18, 2023. As of November 21, 2023, his cause of death has not been confirmed.
Freyja Hanstein dead: Wholesome World founder dies aged 36 after brain tumour battle – following husband’s cancer death
November 21, 2023
Wholesome World founder Freyja Hanstein has died aged 36 after a brain tumour battle - following her husband's death from cancer. Hanstein founded NHS-approved health app Wholesome World after she lost her husband Lars to abdominal Synovial Sarcoma cancer one month after they married in 2014. She was herself diagnosed with a brain tumour the following year, aged just 26. Wholesome World said: "It is with the most profound sense of loss that we share the sad news that Freyja Hanstein, Wholesome World’s creator, has passed away. She died peacefully in her sleep in the morning of the November 16 of as a result of complications from a recurrence of her cancer.”
Services, 'final call' to be held for volunteer Kinnelon firefighter who died at age 30
November 26, 2023
Services and a "final call" will be held for beloved volunteer firefighter Lt. Justin Bower, 30, who died suddenly on Nov. 18. The Fire Department announced Bower's death on Tuesday but gave no specific details. He was known to be a caring husband, son, brother, and friend. He served the borough as a firefighter for about five years. [Spokesman Alex] Merlucci added that Bower had a great personality, as "he had a way of lighting the room with humor. Merlucci said he does not know the cause of death, but that Bower died hours after he attended a fire call on Saturday night.
No cause of death reported.
A doctor “died suddenly”:
Dr Ryan Hamilton: Tributes have poured in for popular GP from devastated friends and colleagues
November 22, 2023
Belfast - A post on Ulster Rugby social media page is undated with messages of disbelief and praise for Mr Hamilton. A post from Ulster Rugby said: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of our colleague and friend, Dr Ryan Hamilton. Rev Michael Currie said he knew “from talking to people that Ryan was a very well thought of and respected GP and indeed person”. A post on Funeral Times said that Ryan John Hamilton died suddenly on November 16.
No age or cause of death reported.
A mum “died suddenly”:
Young mum, 20, planning her five-month-old baby’s first Christmas dies in her sleep
November 23, 2023
Yorkshire - A mum with a five-month-old baby who had already bought Christmas presents for her daughter has died suddenly in her sleep. Caitlin Faulder, 20, from Hull, was living at home with her mum and dad, Kellie and John Faulder, and her baby daughter, five-month-old Poppy, when she was found unresponsive in her bed in the early hours of Sunday, November 19. It is thought she may have had a heart attack in her sleep. Her younger sister, Charlotte Faulder, 19, told how all her family and friends are devastated at the loss of Caitlin. "She was so young," said Charlotte, "and she has left a five-month-old baby. Everyone is heartbroken." Charlotte said Caitlin had been complaining of "a pain in her heart" for a few months. The young mother, who was looking forward to Christmas and to returning to work at Costa Coffee in Hessle near Hull, had been for checks. She said "When she was pregnant, she had an ECG, which showed an abnormality, but they didn't think it was anything to worry about," said Charlotte, who also has siblings Chloe, 22, Joseph, 18, and Jasmine, 14.
No cause of death reported.
Mum's heartbreak as son dies two weeks after admitted to hospital with urine infection
November 26, 2023
Manchester - Grieving parents whose son died within weeks of being treated for a urine infection at an NHS hospital have described how their lives have been "left empty". Ben Boyle was expected to be back home within days but less than two weeks later, his mum Gillian and stepdad Alan were arranging his funeral. Ben, aged 37, became ill in October suffering with fatigue and shaking before being diagnosed with a urine infection at a hospital in Manchester. Treatment started for the routine condition, but Ben then developed the more dangerous sepsis three days into his hospital stay, his parents said. But Ben, from Whitefield, was already vulnerable as he was born with rare Bardet-Biedl syndrome and had also undergone a kidney transplant seven years ago, Manchester Evening News reported. His parents described how he went on to contract a virus in his blood that causes heart infection endocarditis. Along with sepsis, the infections caused havoc to Ben's replacement kidneys, causing them to fail.
A footballer “died suddenly”:
Tributes paid to Wye Valley footballer whose brother died six years ago
November 24, 2023
Monmouthshire - Tributes have been paid to a footballer who died suddenly at the weekend, six years after the tragic death of his brother. Rory Prettyjohns from Chepstow played for the likes of Chepstow Town, Monmouth Town and Thornwell R&W. Chepstow-based Thornwell R&W FC posted about Rory’s passing on Sunday (November 19): “We are all shocked and deeply saddened on hearing of the passing of one of the very best people we’ve ever met”.
No age or cause of death reported.
A dad “died suddenly”:
Tragedy as adored West Country dad dies an hour after uncle's body found
November 24, 2023
Cornwall - A West Country family has been rocked by an unimaginable double tragedy after an adoring dad and husband collapsed and died suddenly at home - only an hour after a missing relative's body was found. The family of Dave Newby, 72, who had been missing four days when his body was discovered on Sunday (November 19), were still processing the heartbreaking news when his niece Nicole Branwell, 36, got the call saying her husband Ben Branwell, 39, had become suddenly unwell, reports Cornwall Live. She and her sister Natasha Reid were mustering up the courage to inform other family members, all from the Penzance area, of Dave's death at the time and couldn't have imagined the further devastation to come. Despite resuscitation attempts, popular "class clown" Ben was pronounced dead at his home. A wonderful father to Layla, 14, Ben was also a well-loved mechanic and doting husband who "thought the world" of his family. Natasha Reid, Ben's sister-in-law, told CornwallLive it's been an "extremely hard time" for the family as they process the loss of two great men. Ben had appeared slightly unwell in the days leading up to his death, but no one guessed it as anything serious. His family said he'd become repetitive, and his motor skills were slightly off. Natasha explained the family is still unaware of what caused Ben's death, but paramedics believed it was a sudden cardiac arrest.
Serial 'dine and dash' conman banned from every restaurant in Oxford for fooling waiters with his Savile Row suit and cut-glass accent before fleeing without paying dies in prison 'from undetected Covid’ [Inquest]
November 21, 2023
Oxfordshire - A notorious 'dine-and-dash' restaurant conman who plagued Oxford eateries for years collapsed and died of undetected Covid-19 while being held on remand, a coroner heard on Tuesday. Eric Austin, 53, was a prolific swindler who fooled waiters with a Savile Row suit and a well-spoken accent, racking up hefty bills in restaurants, bars, and pubs before fleeing without settling the bill. However, Austin, who was held on remand at HMP Bullingdon in Bicester in Oxfordshire, collapsed and died shortly before lunchtime on February 15 this year. An inquest into his death at Oxford Coroner's Court heard that officers found him unconscious on his bed with his shirt and t-shirt pulled over his head as if he had collapsed 'while undressing'. A post-mortem examination concluded that he had suffered a catastrophic respiratory failure due to undetected Covid-19, with asthma a contributing factor. Coroner Darren Salter said: His death was entirely unexpected at that time.
Killed in a “vaxxident”:
Man dies after medical incident while biking in Powys forest
November 15, 2023
Wales - Dyfed Powys Police confirmed that a man who was riding an off-road motorcycle in forest near Llangadfan lost his life after suffering the medical incident whilst riding. Multiple rescue teams were called out to the area after reports of an accident in the area on Friday (November 10). Teams from Aberdyfi Search and Rescue team, Dyfed-Powys Police, the Welsh Ambulance Service and the Wales Air Ambulance were all called out after a rider came of their bike in the forest. “Advanced critical care support was delivered by the Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service in a Wales Air Ambulance charity helicopter with additional support provided by the Aberdyfi search and rescue team.” However according to Dyfed-Powys Police the efforts of these emergency crews sadly were not enough to save the man involved, who died at the scene.
No age or cause of death reported.
Lewis Leon James Bolster-Docherty, 18
November 21, 2023
Cimla - It is with a heavy and heartbroken heart Lewis' family announce they said goodnight to him when he fell asleep at his home on Sunday 22nd October 2023 aged 18 years.
No cause of death reported.
Stephen Mason, 68
November 27, 2023
Stockton-on-Tees - On November 14th suddenly but peacefully taken from us at home, aged 68 years.
No cause of death reported.
David Mason, 52
November 24, 2023
Dumfries - Aged 52 years, suddenly at home in Petts Wood on 11th November 2023.
No cause of death reported.
Barbara Matthews, 69
November 24, 2023
Ormskirk - Suddenly at home on 15th November 2023 aged 69 years.
No cause of death reported.
Mair Rowlands, 67
November 24, 2023
Trevor - Peacefully at home in the loving care of her family, aged 67 years. Donations gratefully accepted for Cancer Research.
No cause of death reported.
Terence John (Terry) Cox, 74
November 25, 2023
Newquay - In loving memory of Terence John Cox, who passed away unexpectedly at home on 12th November 2023, aged 74 years.
No cause of death reported.
Kenneth James (retired postman) Humphries, 69
November 22, 2023
Peacefully passed away at home after a brave and courageous fight on Monday 13th November 2023 aged 69 years.
No cause of death reported.
William Jennings, 73
November 22, 2023
Freehay - Suddenly, on Friday 3rd November 2023 at his home, aged 73 years.
No cause of death reported.
Huw Eilian Jones, 48
November 22, 2023
Bangor - suddenly at his home, aged 48 years.
No cause of death reported.
Ray Wasikowski, 73
November 24, 2023
Derby - passed away suddenly at home on the 4th of November aged 73.
No cause of death reported.
Joyce Lennox
November 24, 2023
Dumfries - On 11th November 2023, suddenly at her home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Daniella Louise (Danni) Bourne, 33
November 23, 2023
Trentham - Suddenly on Sunday 12th November 2023 whilst at home, Danni aged 33 years.
No cause of death reported.
David Dodds, 70
November 23, 2023
Newcastle upon Tyne - Suddenly at home on Thursday 9th November 2023 aged 70 years.
No cause of death reported.
Josephine Custy
November 24, 2023
West Sussex - formerly of Clare, Ireland. Unexpectedly at her residence in the UK.
No age or cause of death reported.
Anthony (Tony/Ant/Boardy) Boardman, 52
November 21, 2023
Liverpool - Aged 52 years. It's with great sadness that Anthony passed away unexpectedly at home.
No cause of death reported.
Richard Stanley (Dick), 70
November 21, 2023
Penzance - Suddenly at his home in Millbrook Cornwall.
No cause of death reported.
Richard Colwell, 57
November 21, 2023
Worcester - Passed away suddenly on 20th October 2023 at home aged 57 years.
No cause of death reported.
Michael Flaherty, 73
November 21, 2023
Torquay - 1950-2023 Loved and sadly missed by all his family and friends. Michael sadly passed away peacefully at home on the 13th of November. Donations to Rowcroft Hospice and Cancer Research UK.
No cause of death reported.
Kathryn Janet Avery (nee Rowse), 47
November 21, 2023
Plymouth - Kath passed away at home, surrounded by her loving husband of 47 years, Danny, and three children. Donations in Kath's memory is for the Mustard Tree Cancer Support Centre.
No cause of death reported.
Colin Plumb
November 24, 2023
Swansea - Suddenly at home on the 10th of November 2023. Donations if desired may be sent to British Heart Foundation.
No age or cause of death reported.
Trevor Buckle
November 24, 2023
Eaglescliffe - passed away unexpectedly on 14th of November 2023 at home. Donations, if so desired, will be gratefully received for The British Heart Foundation.
No age or cause of death reported.
Raymond Dunstan, 67
November 25, 2023
Nottingham - passed peacefully on October 29th, 2023, at home aged 67 years. Donations if so, desired will be gratefully received for Cancer Research UK.
No cause of death reported.
John Peter Potts, 72
November 27, 2023
Burslem - Peacefully on 14th November 2023 at his home surrounded by his loving family, aged 72 years. Donations preferred for Brain Tumour Support.
No cause of death reported.
Michael John Vellacott, 73
November 27, 2023
Swansea - On Friday 17th November 2023, at his home. Donations gratefully accepted for Cancer Research UK.
No cause of death reported.
George David Johnson, 59
November 25, 2023
Newcastle upon Tyne - Peacefully at home with his loving family by his side on Monday 20th November 2023, aged 59 years. Donations if so desired to Macmillan Cancer Support.
No cause of death reported.
Stuart Dale, 75
November 27, 2023
Kidsgrove - Peacefully at rest, on 21st November 2023, whilst at home, surrounded by his loving family, aged 75 years. If desired a donation may be made to the Douglas Macmillan Hospice and Marie Curie (cancer support).
No cause of death reported.
Marilyn Veronica Musselle, 74
November 22, 2023
Cardiff - On Tuesday 24th October 2023. Marilyn, of Fairwater, passed away peacefully at home, aged 74 years. Donations, if desired, for Marie Curie (cancer support).
No cause of death reported.
Simon Mark Simpson (Slim), 55
November 25, 2023
Huddersfield - On 3rd November 2023, suddenly at home aged 55 years. Donations in lieu of flowers may be given to British Heart Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
Michael John (Mick) Leatherland, 73
November 24, 2023
Llanelli - Peacefully on the 16th of November, at his home with his wife at his side. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made directly to Cancer Research UK.
No cause of death reported.
Christopher Sluggett, 67
November 22, 2023
Shebbear - Aged 67 years, passed peacefully at home surrounded by his family on 15th November 2023. Donations if desired to The North Devon Hospice and Marie Curie (cancer support).
No cause of death reported.
Ellen Smeaton, 67
November 22, 2023
Dunston - Peacefully at home on 18th November 2023 aged 67 years. Donations if desired to Macmillan Cancer Support.
No cause of death reported.
Arthur Helm, 69
November 23, 2023
Saltburn-by-the-Sea - Peacefully at home on 9th November aged 69 years. Donations if so desired to be shared between, RNLI (Redcar Branch), The British Heart Foundation and St Mark's Church.
No cause of death reported.
Anne Dorothy Prout, 69
November 23, 2023
Exeter - Suddenly at home on 8th November 2023, Anne passed away aged 69 years. Donations if desired for Force Cancer Charity.
No cause of death reported.
Michael Brian Lomas, 72
November 22, 2023
Derby - Passed away peacefully at home on 15th November 2023, in the presence of his loving family, aged 72 Years. If desired any donations for 'Cancer Research UK'.
No cause of death reported.
Ronald Melvyn (Mel) Horry, 73
November 24, 2023
Gosforth - It is with deep sadness and regret that the sudden death of Mel on 7th November whilst on holiday in Portugal, aged 73 years, is announced. Donations can be made to Cancer Research UK.
No cause of death reported.
Kim Lorraine Samuel-Camps (Norval)
November 22, 2023
Cardiff - It is with immense sadness I must announce that my beautiful, gorgeous Kim passed away suddenly on Friday 27th October 2023, in Tenerife.
No age or cause of death reported.
Jennifer Delea (Jenni), 37
November 24, 2023
Liverpool - 5/05/1986 - 14/11/2023 Aged 37 years. Words cannot describe how much she will be missed by her beautiful daughter, parents, and partner. If desired, donations to Marie Curie Hospice (Cancer support) Woolton.
No cause of death reported.
Thomas Edward John (Baz) Barrow, 38
November 24, 2023
Cardiff - Tom aged 38, on Friday 10 November, at the University Hospital of Wales. Donations may be made to British Heart Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
Anna Maria Eckland, 74
November 27, 2023
Yeovil - Passed away peacefully, with her family at her side, on 21st November 2023, aged 74 years. Donations in memory of Anna for Yeovil Heartbeat Cardiac Rehabilitation Unit or St Margaret's Hospice.
No cause of death reported.
Peter Alan Simcock, 75
November 27, 2023
Wilmslow - Peacefully passed away on Friday 10th November 2023, aged 75 years. Any donations received will go to 'The British Heart Foundation'.
No cause of death reported.
Yvonne (Eve) Davidson (née Lewis), 74
November 23, 2023
Cheltenham - Passed away on 9th November 2023, aged 74 years. Donations, on behalf of British Heart Foundation may be given online.
No cause of death reported.
Philip Smith (Phil), 75
November 27, 2023
Bucknall - Peacefully at rest on 16th November 2023 in the loving care of the Douglas Macmillan Hospice, Phil aged 75 years. Donations preferred for the Douglas Macmillan Hospice (cancer support).
No cause of death reported.
Paul Taylor, 62
November 27, 2023
South Bank - Passed away peacefully on 18th November 2023 aged 62 years. Donations can be made to prostate cancer research.
No cause of death reported.
Jeffrey (Jeff) Hobday, 72
November 24, 2023
Liverpool - Peacefully in hospital aged 72 years. Donations if desired to Cancer Research UK.
No cause of death reported.
Robert William Havelock
November 27, 2023
Newcastle upon Tyne - Passed away peacefully on Thursday 16th November 2023, aged 74 years. Donations can be made at the service in aid of the British Heart Foundation.
No age or cause of death reported.
Keith (Billy) Walker
November 27, 2023
Plymouth - Passed away at Mount Gould Hospital on 18th November 2023. Donations can be made to Cancer Research.
No age or cause of death reported.
Jacqueline Anne (Jackie) McGlynn, 57
November 24, 2023
Liverpool - Aged 57 Years. Donations if desired to Cystic Fibrosis Trust or Clatterbridge Cancer Care.
No cause of death reported.
John Perkin, 75
November 25, 2023
Cranage - aged 75 years, sadly passed away on 18/11/2023. Donations to British Heart Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
Ricky Briggs, 64
November 24, 2023
Kenton - Peacefully in hospital on 21st November aged 64 years. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Sir Bobby Robson Foundation (cancer research).
No cause of death reported.
Anna Marie (Anna) Morris, 45
November 24, 2023
Kidwelly - Suddenly but peacefully on Sunday 12th November 2023, at Prince Philip Hospital, Llanelli, with her loving Husband by her side. Anna aged 45 years, who has been taken far too soon, sadly passed away. donations in Anna's memory if desired to: 'Cancer Research UK' or 'Macmillan Cancer Support’.
No cause of death reported.
Peter Humphrey (Bomber) Smith, 68
November 24, 2023
Grimsby - On Sunday 19th November, while in the care of St Andrews Hospice Grimsby, surrounded by his loving family, Peter aged 68, sadly passed away. Donations if desired may be made in Peter's memory to The Brain Tumour Charity.
No cause of death reported.
Cissie Elizabeth (Betty) Masterman, 74
November 22, 2023
Scunthorpe - Sadly on Monday 13th of November 2023, in the care of Scunthorpe General Hospital Betty passed away peacefully with her devoted husband Maz and family by her side. Donations can be made to Macmillan Cancer Support.
No cause of death reported.
Ian Veitch, 73
November 22, 2023
Guisborough - Suddenly but peacefully, in hospital on November 9th, aged 73 years. Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, for South Cleveland Heart Fund.
No cause of death reported.
Howard (AKA Carlton) Jackson, 75
November 21, 2023
Stoke-on-Trent - Suddenly passed away in hospital on 25th October, aged 75 years. Donations in memory of Howard to the The British Heart Foundation and Macmillan Cancer Support.
No cause of death reported.
Lesley Bird, 65
November 21, 2023
Plymouth - It is with broken hearts that we announce the passing of Lesley Bird on 8th November 2023, age 65, at Derriford Hospital. Donations made in loving memory for Lesley to Devon Air Ambulance Trust and Plymouth and District Leukaemia Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
Susan Dianne "Sue" Powell (of Crewkerne), 63
November 21, 2023
Crewkerne - Peacefully in Yeovil Hospital surrounded by her family on 15th November 2023 aged 63 years. Donations in memory of Sue for Dorset & Somerset Air Ambulance and British Heart Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
Elizabeth Cree, 72
November 21, 2023
Wallsend - Passed away peacefully in hospital on 12th November with her family by her side, aged 72 years. Donations if desired may be made to the British Heart Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
Denise Bowering, 66
November 21, 2023
Woodmansey - Sadly passed away at Hull Royal Infirmary on 19th November 2023, aged 66. Any donations welcome in Denise's memory to The British Heart Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
Alun Tudor Thomas (Tudor)
November 21, 2023
Swansea - Suddenly on Tuesday 31st October 2023 at Morriston Hospital. Donations of flowers if so desired to British Heart Foundation.
No age or cause of death reported.
Brian (Buzzard) Bates, 69
November 23, 2023
Sandford Hill - At rest on Friday 17th November 2023 at his home in the presence and loving care of his family after a short illness fought with great courage and dignity, aged 69 years.
No cause of death reported.
Jacqueline (Jackie) Page, 63
November 27, 2023
Grimsby - It is with deep sadness that the family announce the death of Jackie who passed away peacefully whilst in the care of Hull Royal Infirmary after a short illness, on Saturday 28th October 2023 aged 63 years.
No cause of death reported.
Sandra Shute, 57
November 22, 2023
Scunthorpe - After a sudden illness fought with bravery, Sandra passed away peacefully at St James Hospital in Leeds on 9th November.
No cause of death reported.
David Swann, 61
November 27, 2023
Newcastle upon Tyne - Peacefully in hospital after a short illness with his loving family by his side aged 61 years.
No cause of death reported.
Margaret Healey, 74
November 24, 2023
Knutton - Peacefully passed away on 8th November 2023, after a short illness at Royal Stoke University Hospital, aged 74 years.
No age or cause of death reported.
Trevor William Eastman, 60
November 23, 2023
Barnstaple - Died suddenly, aged 66 years, after a short illness on Wednesday, 1st November 2023.
No cause of death reported.
Karen Marie Rostock, 52
November 23, 2023
Barnstaple - Passed away at the North Devon Hospice on 13th November 2023 after a short illness, aged 52.
No cause of death reported.
Stuart Ashby (Stu), 47
November 22, 2023
Syston - Passed away peacefully after a short illness surrounded by family and friends on Sunday 22nd October 2023 aged 47 years.
No cause of death reported.
Alison (Aly) Sinton, 53
November 21, 2023
Grimsby - Unexpectedly after a short illness, on 29th October 2023 in the care of Diana Princess of Wales Hospital, we lost our beloved Aly aged 53 years.
No cause of death reported.
Wendy Ann Stevens, 62
November 26, 2023
Gloucester - After a short illness Wendy, aged 62 years, died on 30th October at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital.
No cause of death reported.
Herbert Dean, 74
November 21, 2023
Liverpool - Known by everyone that crossed his path as a lovely man and true gent. Passed away peacefully after a short illness aged 74 years.
No age or cause of death reported.
June Galloway
November 21, 2023
Dumbarton - Peacefully at the Royal Alexandra Hospital, on Tuesday November 14th, after a short illness.
No age or cause of death reported.
Robert Charles (Bob) Lee
November 21, 2023
Lincoln - Passed away peacefully on 12th November after a short illness.
No age or cause of death reported.
Jacqueline Mary (Jackie) Sharpe, 75
November 21, 2023
Washington - Peacefully in hospital surrounded by her loving family on 10th November 2023. Jackie bravely borne her short illness with great courage and dignity aged 75 years.
No cause of death reported.
Patricia Ann Edwards, 73
November 25, 2023
Rhyl - Passed away on 7th November 2023 aged 73 at after a short illness. Donations accepted for Cancer Research UK.
No cause of death reported.
Rose Seegolun, 71
November 21, 2023
Cardiff - It is with great sadness that the family of Mrs Rose Seegolun announces her passing after a short battle with cancer, on November 10th, 2023, at the age of 71. Please make any charitable donations to Marie Curie (cancer support).
No cause of death reported.
Edna Fewster
November 27, 2023
Stockton-on-Tees - Passed away unexpectedly on November 12th after a very short illness in James Cook Hospital. Donations to The British Heart Foundation.
No age or cause of death reported.
Nicholas Varey Earnshaw (Nick), 63
November 24, 2023
Derby - Nick died suddenly on Saturday 28th October 2023 at home, aged 63. Nick was Vice President of Analytic Solutions at Merkle, on the board of directors at Chevin Golf Club and an ex-Yorkshire County rugby player.
No cause of death reported.
Susan Elizabeth Ward (neé Wilkins), 75
November 27, 2023
Derby - Passed away suddenly at Royal Derby Hospital on Wednesday 15th November 2023 aged 75 years.
No cause of death reported.
Kay Sturrock
November 26, 2023
Paisley - Very unexpectedly on Monday 13th November 2023. Cherished and devoted daughter of Willie and Elspeth.
No age or cause of death reported.
Robert John Taylor, 50
November 25, 2023
Coventry - Passed away on Tuesday 7th November 2023 aged 50 years.
No cause of death reported.
Peter Stephens
November 25, 2023
Newcastle Emlyn - Suddenly passed away on November 13th.
No age or cause of death reported.
Paul Arthur ("Dykesy") Dykes, 70
November 24, 2023
Burslem - Taken suddenly on 5 November 2023, aged 70.
No cause of death reported.
Gary Ellis, 60
November 23, 2023
Scunthorpe - Unexpectedly on 6th of November 2023 at Scunthorpe General Hospital, aged 60 years.
No cause of death reported.
Joan Nesbitt, 74
November 23, 2023
North Shields - Passed away suddenly on 19th November aged 74 years.
No cause of death reported.
Linda Jane Ponsford, 56
November 23, 2023
Exeter - Passed away unexpectedly on 5th November 2023 at Green Tree Court, aged 56 years.
No cause of death reported.
Andrew (Razor) Ruddock, 46
November 23, 2023
Keadby - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Andrew on 8th November 2023 aged 46 years.
No cause of death reported.
Kirsteen Elizabeth Walmsley (nee Scott) (Kirsty), 51
November 23, 2023
Clitheroe - Suddenly, on November 9th, 2023, at Royal Blackburn Hospital, aged 51 years.
No cause of death reported.
George Frank Edwards
November 23, 2023
Leicester - Loving brother and uncle passed away suddenly on Saturday 18th November.
No age or cause of death reported.
Stephen Andrews, 61
November 22, 2023
Alsager - Suddenly but peacefully on 14th November 2023, Steve aged 61 years.
No cause of death reported.
Graham Haylock, 44
November 22, 2023
Middlesbrough - Passed away on 27th October aged 44 years.
No cause of death reported.
Amanda Jane McLeery, 48
November 22, 2023
Oswaldtwistle - Passed away unexpectedly on Friday 10th November 2023, aged 48 years.
No cause of death reported.
Arron Lee Rice, 47
November 22, 2023
Burton upon Trent - Passed away peacefully at Queen's Hospital on 8th November 2023, aged 47 years.
No cause of death reported.
Mark Robson, 52
November 22, 2023
Middlesbrough - Unexpectedly in hospital on November 12th, aged 52 years.
No cause of death reported.
John Trevor Williams (Trev), 68
November 22, 2023
Menai Bridge - Passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Friday, 10th of November 2023 at the Intensive Care Unit in Bangor, aged 68 years.
No cause of death reported.
Augustus 'Gus' George Haycock
November 22, 2023
Caerau - Suddenly on Monday 13th November, Gus passed away at University Hospital of Wales.
No age or cause of death reported.
Doreen Cuthbert (nee Walker), 72
November 21, 2023
Middlesbrough - Passed away suddenly in hospital, with family by her side, aged 72 years.
No cause of death reported.
James Christopher (Jimmy) Hughes, 62
November 21, 2023
Liverpool - Suddenly passed away on 27th October 2023 aged 62 Years.
No cause of death reported.
Janet Dawkins (Allaway), 67
November 21, 2023
Bristol - Janet suddenly but peacefully passed away on Friday 10th November 2023 aged 67 years old.
No cause of death reported.
Janet Foster, 67
November 21, 2023
Hanley - Suddenly but peacefully on Sunday 12th November 2023, aged 67 years.
No cause of death reported.
Jean Elizabeth Chapman, 75
November 21, 2023
Plymouth - Sadly my mum passed away at St Luke's Hospice on the 10th of November after a fight with cancer.
IRELAND
Morgan McDermott, 13
November 23, 2023
Rathmines, Dublin - Peacefully, aged 13, surrounded by his loving family. He will be very sadly missed by his heartbroken parents.
No age or cause of death reported.
Riyad Munir - teenager (no age given)
November 24, 2023
Ballinacarrow, Sligo - 23rd November 2023. In the loving care of the staff in Sligo University Hospital. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken Mam and Dad.
No age or cause of death reported.
Robbie Lawlor
November 23, 2023
Goleen, Co. Cork - died suddenly and peacefully Wednesday, 22nd November.
No age or cause of death reported.
Padraig Timlin
November 26, 2023
Ballina, Mayo - Died 25th November 2023, suddenly.
No age or cause of death reported.
Ross Alexander McDonnell, 44
November 22, 2023
Howth, Dublin - Unexpectedly, aged 44 years, on the 5th of November 2023.
No cause of death reported.
Bernadette Conlon (née Finlay)
November 22, 2023
Carrickmacross, Monaghan - 21st November 2023. Unexpectedly, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, surrounded by her cherished family.
No age or cause of death reported.
Patricia (Tish) Cotter (née Mulcahy)
November 22, 2023
Youghal, Cork - On November 22nd, unexpectedly, at Cork University Hospital.
No age or cause of death reported.
Carmel Cadogan
November 24, 2023
Bantry, Cork - (SRN) - passed away unexpectedly but peacefully surrounded by her loving family, in the excellent care of the staff at Bantry General Hospital.
No age or cause of death reported.
Michael J. O'Brien
November 25, 2023
Rochestown, Cork - On November 24th, 2023, suddenly, at Cork University Hospital.
No age or cause of death reported.
Debra Haughey (née Skinner)
November 23, 2023
Lucan, Dublin - November 20th, 2023, suddenly.
No age or cause of death reported.
David O'Driscoll
November 25, 2023
Ballincollig, Cork - On November 24th, 2023, unexpectedly.
No age or cause of death reported.
Ineke Durville
November 24, 2023
Killester, Dublin - 23rd November 2023. Passed away suddenly, surrounded by her loving family.
No age or cause of death reported.
Maureen Lavelle (née McGowan)
November 24, 2023
Westport, Mayo - 23rd November 2023. Suddenly at Mayo University Hospital, Castlebar.
No age or cause of death reported.
Stacie Bailey (née Callaghan)
November 25, 2023
Bettystown, Meath - 23rd November 2023, suddenly and peacefully at Beaumont Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.
No age or cause of death reported.
James (Jimmy) Deery
November 25, 2023
Donegal Town, Donegal - The sudden death has taken place of James (Jimmy) Deery.
No age or cause of death reported.
Margaret (Mags) O'Brien (née Parker)
November 24, 2023
Cherry Orchard, Dublin - 23rdth November 2023. Unexpectedly in St James Hospital.
No age or cause of death reported.
Joe Staunton
November 22, 2023
Raheny, Dublin - passed away unexpectedly but peacefully at home on November 19th, 2023.
No age or cause of death reported.
Barry O'Shea
November 22, 2023
Midleton, Cork - passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on November 22nd, 2023. Much loved son of Noel and Marie.
No age or cause of death reported.
Martin Hennigan
November 27, 2023
Ballincollig, Cork - On November 25th, 2023, suddenly in Spain.
No age or cause of death reported.
Con Hewitt
November 27, 2023
Castleisland, Kerry - Unexpectedly on November 26th, 2023, at University Hospital Cork in the presence of his loving family.
No age or cause of death reported.
Michael Kelly
November 27, 2023
Ballycrissane, Galway - Michael passed from this life suddenly on November 25th surrounded by his loving family.
No age or cause of death reported.
Jim Campbell
November 27, 2023
Raphoe, Donegal - The sudden death has taken place at Letterkenny University hospital of Jim Campbell.
No age or cause of death reported.
Brandon Ledwidge
November 22, 2023
Finglas, Dublin - Suddenly and unexpectedly on 18th November 2023. Beloved son of Sabrina and John.
No age or cause of death reported.
Martina Brannigan (née McGarr)
November 21, 2023
Naas, Kildare - November 20, 2023, unexpectedly.
No age or cause of death reported.
Brendan Lawlor
November 27, 2023
Ballincollig, Cork - On November 25th, 2023, unexpectedly at the Mercy University Hospital.
No age or cause of death reported.
John Curtis
November 21, 2023
Dublin - Suddenly surrounded by his loving family.
No age or cause of death reported.
Kate Feeney (née McCabe)
November 21, 2023
Clonee, Meath - Suddenly but peacefully at James Connolly Memorial Hospital Blanchardstown.
No age or cause of death reported.
Sheila Marea Fletcher (née O'Connell)
November 21, 2023
Athlone, Westmeath - Unexpectedly and peacefully on Monday 20th November 2023 in the care of the nurses and staff of Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe.
No age or cause of death reported.
Brian (The Ral) Keogh
November 23, 2023
Portarlington, Laois - Suddenly.
No age or cause of death reported.
Pamela Roche
November 24, 2023
Palmerstown, Dublin - November 23rd, 2023, suddenly, in the loving care of the staff at St. James Hospital.
No age or cause of death reported.
Ben Dunne
November 25, 2023
Castleknock, Dublin - Ben Dunne - November 18th, 2023, suddenly in Dubai.
No age or cause of death reported.
Kate Corcoran
November 27, 2023
Kilmacow, Kilkenny - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden death of our beautiful Kate Corcoran on her 21st birthday. Kate passed away at home on Sunday 26th of November.
No age or cause of death reported.
Angela O'Driscoll (née O'Sullivan)
November 25, 2023
Clonakilty, Cork - on November 25th, 2023, unexpectedly but peacefully at home surrounded by her family.
No age or cause of death reported.
Mary Bergin (née Loughman)
November 23, 2023
Ballacolla, Laois - Unexpectedly at her residence.
No age or cause of death reported.
Martin Marrinan
November 24, 2023
Kilkee, Clare - The death has occurred, suddenly, at his home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Michael William Fletcher
November 21, 2023
Athlone, Co. Westmeath. - Suddenly on Friday 17th November 2023 at home surrounded by his loving family.
No cause of death reported.
Paul Delaney
November 21, 2023
Dublin City, Dublin - November 19th, 2023, suddenly at home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Reggie McNeill
November 21, 2023
Crumlin, Dublin - November 17, 2023, unexpectedly, at home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Bernard O'Carroll
November 21, 2023
Crumlin, Dublin - Suddenly, at home. Very sadly missed by his loving family.
No age or cause of death reported.
Elisa Piccotti
November 21, 2023
Tallaght, Dublin - 18th November 2023 unexpectedly, at home. Survived by her heart broken family, mother, sons extended family, friends, and neighbours.
No age or cause of death reported.
Catherine Piggott
November 21, 2023
Newcastle, Galway - Catherine passed away suddenly at home on Sunday, 19 November.
No age or cause of death reported.
Michael Reilly
November 21, 2023
Donadea, Kildare - November 20th, 2023, suddenly at home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Philomena (Phil) Flood (née O'Sullivan)
November 27, 2023
Mullingar, Westmeath - Passed away 26th November, suddenly, at her home, in the company of her devastated family.
No age or cause of death reported.
Timothy (Timmy) Lester
November 27, 2023
Dalkey, Dublin - November 25th, 2023, suddenly at home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Seán Donovan
November 27, 2023
Loughill, Limerick - 25 November 2023, peacefully and unexpectedly at his daughter Ann's home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Eddie Quigley
November 26, 2023
Newport, Co. Tipperary - Eddie passed away suddenly at home on 25th November 2023.
No age or cause of death reported.
Mary Dempsey (née O’Conor)
November 24, 2023
Ballinalee, Longford - Mary died suddenly, at her home, on November 24th, 2023.
No age or cause of death reported.
Pat Brennan
November 24, 2023
Nurney, Co.Carlow - passed away, suddenly, but peacefully, at his farm, November 23rd, 2023.
No age or cause of death reported.
Jack Noonan
November 22, 2023
Mitchelstown, Cork - On November 20th, 2023, unexpectedly, at home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Margaret (Magsi) Mullan (née Vahey)
November 22, 2023
Bray, Wicklow - passed away suddenly at home, on Tuesday, 21st November 2023.
No age or cause of death reported.
Michael Power
November 22, 2023
Limerick City, Limerick - Michael passed away, suddenly and unexpectedly at home, on 18th November 2023.
No age or cause of death reported.
Brian Murie
November 23, 2023
Mallow, Cork - Unexpectedly but peacefully at his home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Thomas (Tom) Foster
November 22, 2023
Walkinstown, Dublin - 8th November 2023, unexpectedly, at home. Beloved son of Ann.
No age or cause of death reported.
Mary Keane (née Fanning)
November 22, 2023
Thurles, Tipperary - Peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family. Donations if desired to Irish Heart Foundation.
No age or cause of death reported.
Sandra McCartney
November 22, 2023
Annagassan, Louth - Peacefully at her home surrounded by her family, 22nd November 2023. Donations to Irish Cancer Society.
No age or cause of death reported.
Deirdre Staunton
November 22, 2023
Calry, Sligo - Peacefully at her home. Surrounded by her family and friends. Donations if desired, to the Sligo Cancer Support Centre.
No age or cause of death reported.
John Hennessy
November 23, 2023
Carrigkerry, Limerick - John passed away peacefully at his residence on the 22nd of November 2023. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.
No age or cause of death reported.
Margaret (Peigh) Merrigan (née O’Herlihy)
November 23, 2023
Tipperary Town, Tipperary - Passed away peacefully at home with her family on Thursday 23rd of November 2023. Donations, if desired, to Cluain Arann Nursing Station, Tipperary Town, and the Irish Cancer Society.
No age or cause of death reported.
Mary Kinnevey (née Ryan)
November 23, 2023
Rosscahill, Galway - Mary died peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff at the Galway Clinic, with her loving family at her side. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Care West.
No age or cause of death reported.
Noel McDonald
November 26, 2023
Arklow, Wicklow - Peacefully with his loving wife & son by his side. Donations if desired to Arklow Cancer Support Group.
No age or cause of death reported.
Niall Kavanagh
November 23, 2023
Cabinteely, Dublin - On November 22nd at The Hermitage Clinic, Dublin. Donations, if desired, to Multiple Myeloma Ireland (Cancer support).
No age or cause of death reported.
Vincent Kelly
November 22, 2023
Greystones, Wicklow - November 21st, 2023, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family. Donations, if desired, in memory of Vincent to Greystones Cancer Support.
No age or cause of death reported.
Gloria Kavanagh
November 27, 2023
Ballyfermot, Dublin - 25th November 2023. Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff in Our Lady’s Hospice Harold’s Cross surrounded by her loving family. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.
No age or cause of death reported.
John Christanseen
November 21, 2023
Celbridge, Co. Kildare - November 20th, 2023, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, at St. Vincent's Hospital. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.
No age or cause of death reported.
Martin Taaffe
November 22, 2023
Drogheda, Louth - 21st November 2023. Peacefully in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society.
No age or cause of death reported.
Billy (William) Norris
November 26, 2023
Piltown, Kilkenny - Loving husband of Nell and much-loved father of Michelle. Donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.
No age or cause of death reported.
Catherine Duff (née Dunne)
November 23, 2023
Portlaoise, Laois - Peacefully in the care of Cara Ward St. Vincent's PH (private hospital). Donations, if desired, to The Cuisle Center (cancer support).
No age or cause of death reported.
Anne Murphy
November 22, 2023
Clondalkin, Dublin - Peacefully following an illness in the loving care of the staff at St. Gabriel's Unit, Our Lady's Hospice, Harold's Cross. Donations, if desired, to ARC Cancer Support.
No age or cause of death reported.
Anne Maguire-Flynn
November 21, 2023
Loughrea, Galway - Anne passed peacefully from this life, after a short illness, on 21st of November 2023, surrounded by her loving family and in the wonderful care of the staff of St Anne’s ward in Galway University Hospital. Donations, if desired, can be made to Cancer Care West.
No age or cause of death reported.
Patricia Tonge (née Gregan)
November 22, 2023
Templeogue, Dublin - Peacefully, after a short illness bravely borne with great dignity.
No age or cause of death reported.
Tony (Anthony) Rooney
November 21, 2023
Hartstown, Dublin - November 19th, 2023, peacefully surrounded by his family, after a short illness, at the Mater Hospital.
No age or cause of death reported.
Kevin Deegan
November 27, 2023
Huntstown, Dublin - November 25th. 2023, peacefully, after a short illness and in the loving care of the staff at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown.
No age or cause of death reported.
Freda Farrell Fogarty (née Butler)
November 27, 2023
Newbridge, Kildare - Peacefully, at Naas General Hospital, after a short illness, surrounded by her loving family.
No age or cause of death reported.
Edward (Eddie) Kinsella
November 27, 2023
Kilnamanagh, Dublin - 26th November 2023 peacefully, following a short illness at Tymon North Community Unit.
No age or cause of death reported.
John Murray
November 26, 2023
Booterstown, Co. Dublin - November 25, 2023. Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at Blackrock Clinic following a very short illness.
No age or cause of death reported.
Breda Phelan
November 26, 2023
Kilkenny City, Kilkenny - Breda passed away on 25th November 2023, peacefully at St. Luke's Hospital, after a short illness fought with strength and courage.
No age or cause of death reported.
Maureen Smith (née Daly)
November 26, 2023
Moynalty, Co Meath - died peacefully on the 25th of November 2023, in the excellent care of the staff in Our Lady Of Lourdes Hospital, Navan, after a short illness.
No age or cause of death reported.
Carmel Mary Griffin (née Brady)
November 25, 2023
Drumlish, Longford - After a short illness surrounded by her loving family and Palliative Care, Mullingar.
No age or cause of death reported.
Catherine (Kitty) Hillery (née Hurley)
November 25, 2023
Castletroy, Limerick - Kitty passed away peacefully following a short illness, surrounded by her loving family in the care of Milford Care Center on 25th November 2023.
No age or cause of death reported.
Patrick (Paddy) McNamara
November 25, 2023
Nenagh, Tipperary - Peacefully at home, on Nov 24th, 2023, following a short illness.
No age or cause of death reported.
Mary Doherty
November 24, 2023
Letterkenny, Donegal - The peaceful death has taken place at St. Vincent’s University Hospital Dublin of Mary Doherty, after a short illness.
No age or cause of death reported.
C. Anthony Ryan
November 24, 2023
Ballintemple, Cork - On November 23rd, 2023, at The Mercy University Hospital, after a short illness.
No age or cause of death reported.
Jack (Jackie) Mc Cready
November 22, 2023
Crossroads, Donegal - Peacefully at Letterkenny University Hospital, after a short illness.
No age or cause of death reported.
Vincent Kennedy
November 23, 2023
Thurles, Tipperary - It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Vincent Kennedy, on the 6th of November, following a short illness.
No age or cause of death reported.
Mary Sexton (née Egan)
November 23, 2023
Malbay, Clare - Unexpectedly after a short illness at University Hospital Limerick, surrounded by her loving family.
No age or cause of death reported.
Michael Redmond
November 22, 2023
Dublin - It is with great sadness the family of Michael Redmond announce his peaceful passing following a short illness, under the loving care of the staff at St. Paul's Ward, Beaumont Hospital.
No age or cause of death reported.
Sean Power
November 22, 2023
Piltown, Kilkenny - Died 21st November 2023, peacefully after a short illness at Waterford University Hospital.
No age or cause of death reported.
