MEXICO

Busi Cortés, famous Mexican filmmaker who was going to receive the Golden Ariel this year, dies

June 21, 2024

Busi Cortés, Mexican filmmaker, screenwriter, documentary filmmaker, and professor, died at the age of 73, leaving a significant void in national cinema. Cortés, recognized for her work in films such as “The Secret of Romelia” (1988) and “Snakes and Ladders” (1992), was going to receive the Golden Ariel in September in recognition of her extensive career. So far, the causes of her death are unknown, although it is known that the filmmaker had had health problems in recent months. Over the years, Busi Cortés also dedicated herself to teaching, training new generations of filmmakers in various educational institutions.

Tragedy! 4-year-old girl dies of heart attack

June 21, 2024

A 4-year-old girl died of a suspected heart attack at the facilities of the Central de Abasto market (CEDA), in Iztapalapa, Mexico City. Staff of the food distribution center reported to the emergency services about a minor who presented medical complications. Once at the scene, the Auxiliary Police attended to a minor identified as Lorena “N”, who was unconscious. Immediately a paramedic provided the first aid and resuscitation maneuvers, however, the little girl no longer had vital signs.

Four “died suddenly” at work:

Worker loses his life in front of his colleagues due to suspected heart attack

June 19, 2024

Death surprised a 54-year-old man when he arrived at his workplace in the Nueva Imagen neighborhood, where he fell like a brick after suffering a supposed heart attack that took his life. Around 11:00 a.m. yesterday, employees of the Oceania transport company arrived at their workplace. While they were waiting to receive directions, Jorge Luis Oyervides Treviño keeled over before his colleagues, who tried to help him and called 911. His boss decided to transfer him in a private vehicle to the facilities of the General Hospital. The doctors detected the absence of vital signs, so they proceeded to perform resuscitation maneuvers, which were not positive, and his death was officially decreed.

In Torreón, a woman dies of a heart attack while working

June 20, 2024

It was around 10:00 a.m. that a man contacted the 911 emergency line to request an ambulance because his employee was passed out in the reception area of the premises he has in Plaza 505, in Torreón. Quickly the paramedics arrived, who when taking the vital signs of the woman found that she was already dead. The woman, Martha Maria Salinas Escobedo, 43 years old, was an employee in charge of reception and opening the premises.

Merchant dies before the gaze of tourists and locals

June 23, 2024

A merchant from the Malecón area in Veracruz lost her life due to a suspected heart attack while carrying out her activities during this Sunday, June 23. The victim was identified as 73-year-old Luisa “N” who apparently was part of the La plancha del Malecón merchants.

A man is found dead on the road; did he die of a heart attack ?

June 22, 2024

An elderly bricklayer, who was carrying a wheelbarrow with boards, died of a heart attack yesterday afternoon on the state highway, at the height of the Garles Bridge. Motorists and residents who noticed the incident immediately alerted the paramedics and police authorities. The place was cordoned off by the police to preserve the scene following the chain of custody protocol.

No age reported.

Four “died suddenly” while walking:

Man dies on public road in Villa Juárez neighborhood; he suffered a heart attack

June 19, 2024

A tragic event occurred on the public road in the Villa Juarez neighborhood, where a 57-year-old man lost his life. The man suffered a sudden heart attack while he was on the street, which caused a rapid mobilization of the units of the Municipal Police, who requested the presence of paramedics. Despite the efforts, paramedics who arrived at the site confirmed that the man had already died. The infarction turned out to be so severe that there was no time to perform resuscitation maneuvers.

A person lost his life after suffering a heart attack

June 19, 2024

A person lost his life after apparently suffering a heart attack while walking on the side of the Atoyac-Paso del Macho state highway, at the height of the place known as Puente Garles, in Colonia Cruz Verde. Paramedics and police personnel attended the scene, but the person no longer presented vital signs, so the Regional Prosecutor's Office was notified.

No age reported.

Woman dies of a heart attack on the sidewalk, meters from her house

June 20, 2024

A 63-year-old woman, identified as Patricia Aide, died this afternoon from a suspected myocardial infarction while walking near her home in the city of Los Mochis. Neighbors who noticed the situation called the emergency services. Paramedics arrived at the scene, who tried to revive the woman for more than 15 minutes. However, rescuers confirmed that Patricia Aide no longer presented vital signs.

He keels over on a public road and dies: Heart attack ends the life of a man in Penjamo

June 23, 2024

A man lost his life after keeling over on a public road, allegedly after suffering a heart attack in the community of Churipitzeo, in Pénjamo, around 5 o'clock in the afternoon of this Sunday. The 911 Emergency System was alerted that a person was unconscious on the sidewalk. Municipal Police officers attended the scene who, upon witnessing that the man was no longer responding, chose to cordon off the road.

No age reported.

Two killed in “vaxxidents”:

Man dies driving, he had a heart attack in the middle of the road

June 17, 2024

On Monday afternoon, a man lost his life after suffering a heart attack. The events were recorded when the man was driving on the Mexico-Veracruz highway at the height of the municipality of Xaloztoc, when he suffered a heart attack, making his vehicle hit the base of the bridge. Civil Protection paramedics came to the scene, and gave first aid to the victim, but he no longer had vital signs.

No age reported.

A heart attack killed him

June 22, 2024

A taxi driver suffered a heart attack while driving through the streets of the Bulevares 2a. Sección neighborhood, which caused him to lose control and hit a concrete electricity pole. The driver, identified as Ismael, 68, was suffering from a heart attack. Still alive, he was taken for medical attention to the ISSSTE Hospital, where he died minutes after his admission.

Two “died suddenly” at gas stations:

He dies inside his car in Vista Alegre

June 20, 2024

A man of approximately 50 years of age died of a suspected cardiorespiratory arrest inside the vehicle he was driving, which was parked at a gas station. He was found sitting in front of the steering wheel in his yellow Nissan Tsuru. According to the authorities, there were no signs of violence.

Man dies at gas station after a massive heart attack

June 22, 2024

A person was found dead at a gas station located at the intersection of Guerrero Boulevard and Escaramuza Street, in the Valle Verde subdivision, according to security elements. The incident was reported by Rubén Flores, an employee of the gas station, who identified the deceased as 60-year-old Ginaldo Zúñiga Amézquita, a frequent customer of the establishment. Zúñiga Amézquita was loading gasoline in his cherry-colored Ford wagon-type vehicle when he decided to go to the bathroom. According to the report, the man fainted and fell to the floor inside the bathroom. Elements of the Red Cross went to the place and confirmed that he no longer presented vital signs, presumably that he suffered a heart attack, this being the probable cause of his death.

Man dies of apparent heart attack in Chihuahua industrial complex

June 23, 2024

At the Landsberg company, located between Luis de Alarcón and Nicolas Gogol Streets, in the Chihuahua Industrial Complex, an unconscious man was reported to the emergency numbers. Elements of the Municipal Public Security Directorate arrived at the scene, who cordoned off the area and confirmed the death of the subject, apparently from a heart attack.

No age reported.

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO

Soca artiste Ghetto Flex has died

June 20, 2024

SOCA artiste Hilton “Ghetto Flex” Dalzell [51] has died, the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians’ Organisation (TUCO) confirmed on June 20. Reports said Dalzell died suddenly in St Vincent on June 20.

No cause of death reported.

BARBADOS

Man collapse s and dies

June 21, 2024

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man at Eagle Hall, St Michael. Eyewitnesses say the man collapsed along the roadside.

No age or cause of death reported.

COLOMBIA

He died after a marathon: he became ill, was sent home after a check-up, but died soon after

June 19, 2024

A dramatic situation was experienced last Sunday during a marathon in Barranquilla, Colombia, when a 34-year-old died after feeling unwell and being sent home. According to the family of the young man, he managed to finish the race and commented that he felt ill, so he was transferred to the La Misericordia Clinic for an evaluation. He was discharged a short time later and was asked to rest, however, his condition did not improve, and the family rushed him to the health post. Despite having managed to transport him quickly, the athlete arrived at the place without vital signs, so his death was declared.

No cause of death reported.

PERU

11-year-old boy dies during soccer match at his school

June 20, 2024

The 11-year-old boy was participating in the Shinaota Township Primary Level Student Games when he suddenly collapsed on the playing field and did not react anymore. It happened yesterday in the town of Ibuelo, where the match was taking place. Although the child was rescued, he could not be revived. The causes of death were not disclosed.

SURINAME

30-year-old Eldrige Wijnalduim from Suriname very suddenly left our midst

June 18, 2024

The heartbroken family announces that their beloved Eldrige Wijnalduim from Suriname has passed away. We at Family News wish everyone a lot of strength with the much too early and sudden loss.

No cause of death reported.

BRAZIL

Rapper WGI of Consciência Humana dies

June 23, 2024

The rapper Gilson Oliveira (50), better known as WGI, from the group Consciência Humana ["Human Consciousness"], died this Sunday after suffering a cardiac arrest as a result of pneumonia. The information was released by the group itself on social networks. In the most recent video published by WGI, last Friday, 21st, he even commented: "Sorry for my hoarseness, my health is not cool this week".

The singer Chrystian dies at 67

June 20, 2024

The singer Chrystian, who was part of the duo Chrystian and Ralf, died on Wednesday night (19th). He was 67 years old and was admitted to a hospital in São Paulo. The singer's publicist said he needed to be hospitalized after being diagnosed "with a medical condition that requires immediate rest and specialized treatment." In a statement, the Samaritan Hospital reported that the cause of death was due to pneumonia aggravated by comorbidities.

A journalist “died suddenly”:

Journalist Franklin Thompson Jr. dies at 49 in Manaus hospital

June 23, 2024

The journalist Franklin Argent Thompson Jr. died Sunday at the age of 49. According to close friends, he suffered a fulminant heart attack in a hospital in Manaus. Thompson, as he was known in media, went through several media outlets, such as TV Diário Record News Manaus and TV Cultura.

Gospel group Pagode Restaura announces death of member

June 21, 2024

The gospel group Pagode Restaura announced, on Thursday (20th), the death of its tambourine player, Eric Moreira Portugal. The musician was unwell on Wednesday (19th) and had to undergo “minor heart surgery” but could not resist.

No age or cause of death reported.

Brazil's first Bozo dies in BC: Wandeko Pipoca

June 18, 2024

Wandeko Tribeck, 73 years old, the first Bozo the Clown in Brazil, who worked at SBT, died on Tuesday night. He suffered a heart attack in the morning, was rescued by Samu and taken to Ruth Cardoso Hospital, where he died at 11 pm.

A health secretary “died suddenly”:

Death of former Secretary of Health is mourned in Palmares do Sul

June 19, 2024

Palmares do Sul said goodbye last week to the former Secretary of Health Juliana Salete De Freitas Gasso. The City Hall decreed three days of official mourning. Juliana suffered a heart attack.

No age reported.

A lawyer “died suddenly”:

The lawyer who had been missing since July 2022 is found dead

June 19, 2024

The lawyer who had been missing since July 2022 in São Leopoldo is found dead. The civil police confirmed this on Tuesday June 18, 2024. The remains were located near a wall surrounding a military area, close to the lawyer's usual walking route. The forensic service conducted several analyses and did not identify signs of violence or fractures. The main hypothesis of the police is that the lawyer suffered a sudden illness and died on the spot, without interference from third parties. The case happened in São Leopoldo when the lawyer left her home to take a walk and was no longer seen, on July 16, 2022.

No age or cause of death reported.

Mayoral candidate dies of sudden heart attack

June 25, 2024

Dorival Alves Carvalho, affectionately known as "Negão De Darcinópolis", died this Sunday at the age of 66. Negão, a candidate for mayor of Darcinópolis for the União Brasil party, was participating in a horseback ride in Babaçulândia when he suffered a fulminant heart attack.

An infarction took the life of young blogger Juliano

June 24, 2024

An infarction took the life of young blogger Juliano, in the city of Teixeira, in the region of Patos. This news left family and friends heartbroken.

No age reported.

Juliano was “vaccinated”:

I am 100% immunized. Thank You Lord!

https://www.facebook.com/100004094841514/posts/3515678398578620/?mibextid=WC7FNe&rdid=wxglaR3DYjD5beDc

A teacher “died suddenly”:

State schoolteacher dies after suffering fulminant heart attack

June 22, 2024

Crineudo (better known as "Preto da Jandira") died on Saturday afternoon (22th). According to reports, he was at home when he suddenly began to feel unwell and died minutes later. The suspicion is that he suffered a fulminant infarction, the victim was taken to the hospital, but when he arrived at the unit he was already lifeless.

No age reported.

The death of our friend Vitor Mazzeti Filho

June 21, 2024

No words to describe this moment of sadness for the death of our friend Vitor Mazzeti Filho, Secretary of Works of the city of Santo André, victim of a fulminant heart attack. Just yesterday we were together, and we shared about life. We walked around the city a lot to try to solve so many problems.

No age reported.

Candidate dies victim of heart attack in Criciúma

June 20, 2024

Community leader Albertina Borges, "a Beti", died at dawn on Thursday (20th), at the age of 60, victim of a heart attack. President of the Association of residents of the Santa Luzia neighborhood, she was one of the bets of the MDB for the October election, as a candidate for councilwoman in Criciúma.

Gislaine Aparecida Resende Moreira, 39

June 21, 2024

With great regret we announce the death of Gislaine Aparecida Resende Moreira, 39 years old, municipal civil guard of Varginha (for 18 years), which occurred this morning at the BOM Pastor hospital, where she had been hospitalized since last week with complications of diabetes, when she suffered a cardiac arrest. Even with the exhaustive attempts of resuscitation by doctors and nurses, she could not resist. Gislaine leaves behind two children, 15-year-old Miguel and 4-month-old Maitê.

"Oda" Raawendaal dies after suffering a heart attack

June 19, 2024

He died last night at the Vilhena Regional Hospital, where he was taken after falling ill at his home, the merchant Odairson "Oda" Meira Raawendaal. He was 37 years old and owned a small restaurant on Perimeter Avenue, where he lived and also did sharpening of implements. The merchant is the third relatively young Cabixi man to die after suffering a heart attack. Before Raawendaal, teacher Sadi Massaroli, 52, and former councilman Osmar Ogrodovczyk, 58, died within days of each other after battling heart problems.

7-year-old boy dies from cardiac arrest

June 19, 2024

On the morning of Wednesday (19th), a 7-year-old boy died as a result of cardiorespiratory arrest, in Santo Antônio do Descoberto (GO), in the surroundings of Brasilia. Triggered around 11 am, firefighters sent two vehicles and an aircraft to the Guarapari condominium where the boy was. However, when they arrived at the scene, the boy no longer had a heartbeat.

Rolândia: 16-year-old teenager dies in her sleep

June 20, 2024

A 16-year-old teenager died, probably, in the early hours of Thursday (20th) in Rolândia. Ana Júlia Ruela, who studies in the second year of High School at C. M. Kennedy State College, had gone to bed normally, without any complaints – she even went to class on Wednesday (19th). Her parents got up and noticed that there was no movement in their daughter's room at the time she normally got ready to go to school. They called the fire department just after 6 a.m. The ambulance arrived in less than 5 minutes, and the attendants reported a cardiac arrest.

Amanda Paulino Belmiro, 26

June 20, 2024

With great regret we announce the death of young Amanda Paulino Belmiro, 26 years old. It occurred in Santa Casa de Ourinhos, on Wednesday, 19/6. She was a victim of a heart attack. The young woman leaves her husband, son, and other family and friends. To all our sincere feelings and prayers.

Leonard Leno dies at the age of 28

June 21, 2024

It is with regret that we report the death of Leonard Leno from the neighborhood of Jaqueira, at the age of 28. He felt ill yesterday. He did not want to go to the hospital. This morning, with severe headaches and very high blood pressure, he was rescued by paramedics at his home, they took him to the hospital, and he already arrived there in cardiac arrest. The professionals tried to revive him, but they were unsuccessful, and he died due to myocardial infarction.

29-year-old dies after pulmonary embolism in Assisi

June 24, 2024

On Saturday, June 22, Paulo Cesar Souza Gomes, 29, died of a pulmonary embolism in Assisi. According to information obtained so far, Paulo was with H1N1 and during the hospitalization period developed a pulmonary embolism. On social media, friends and family paid tribute to the young man, who worked at a security company. "Paulinho", as he was affectionately known, leaves behind an 8-year-old daughter.

Mourning in Ibate! Young woman dies after falling ill at home

June 23, 2024

The young Thailane Fátima Vieira, only 30 years old, died at dawn this Sunday (23/06), after being ill at home. She was taken to the municipal hospital, where she received care, but eventually died. The information arrived at the Rota Das Notícias portal is that the cause of death was a fulminant infarction.

Man suffers heart attack and dies on his way to work

June 24, 2024

A man, approximately 60 years old, died on his way to work, on Monday morning (24th), on Votorantim Street in Campo Grande. He had just left his home, and was walking to work, around 6 am, when he suffered a fulminant heart attack 150 meters from his residence. The Fire Department was triggered and tried to revive him, but to no avail. Death was confirmed at 6:20 a.m.

Two “died suddenly” in vehicles:

Driver found dead inside truck identified

June 23, 2024

At the age of 47, Cristian Reynaldo Prudêncio died this Sunday, 23rd. According to information from family members, Cristian was a truck driver and was on his way to Mato Grosso when he was found lifeless in the vehicle after suffering a heart attack.

Sudden illness ? Bank employee found dead in car in Rural Brasileira

June 18, 2024

On Monday (17th), Olivia Andrade, 43, an employee of Caixa Econômica Federal in Piripiri, was found dead inside a car, in the Ingazeira community, in Northern Piauí. The vehicle, an EcoSport, had been seen stopped on the road since 10am by residents in the area. Only at about 15: 00 a.m. a man approached the car and discovered Olivia's body. The car door was open. The Military Police were called and, upon arrival at the scene, requested the presence of the Civil Police to conduct investigations into the causes of death. There are suspicions that Olivia suffered a sudden illness.

After brain death , organs of 34-year-old man are harvested in Toledo

June 17, 2024

On Monday (14th), The Bom Jesus Hospital confirmed the 18th organ donation of the year. A 34-year-old truck driver, who was confirmed brain dead, had his organs donated after the family's permission. The donor's liver, kidneys, corneas and heart will be transplanted to patients in need. According to the nurse of the Intra-Hospital Commission for Organ and Tissue Donation for transplantation (CIHDOTT), the trucker was passing through the region when he suffered a sudden illness.

No cause of death reported.

Man's body found in state of decomposition inside his own home

June 22, 2024

Late Friday afternoon (21st), a sad event shocked the community of Unamar. Orlando's body was found in his home, in an advanced state of decomposition. Orlando, who lived alone, was discovered by neighbors who smelled a strong odor coming from his residence. Orlando, known for his cheerfulness and activity, was often seen walking in the vicinity. However, in recent days, he was not sighted, which raised concern among those who knew him. Unfortunately, the cause of Orlando's death seems to have been a heart attack, leaving everyone dismayed at the loss of a great guy.

No age reported.

Life is a box of surprises and only God has the key

June 20, 2024

When I say that the curtain closes in a surprising way, that's often what I'm talking about … My cousin, who was only 34 years old, simply had a fulminant heart attack.. 💔 Life is a box of surprises and only God has the key.

Marcos da Silva died at the age of 35

June 20, 2024

It is with regret that we announce the death of the beautiful Marcos da Silva, at the age of 35. “Marquinhos", as he was better known, was the son of Celso Imóveis. Marquinhos reportedly suffered a heart attack while being transferred to a hospital in Caruaru.

Edmilson do Carmo Miranda, 43

June 20, 2024

Edmilson do Carmo Miranda passed away on 06/19/2024 at the age of 43, victim of a heart attack. Rest in peace.

ARGENTINA

Shock: the renowned police journalist Leo Graciarena died at the age of 55

June 19, 2024

During the last few hours, the sudden death of the renowned police journalist of the city of Rosario, Leo Graciarena, was announced at the age of 55, and there is a huge shock among his loved ones and colleagues. The journalist worked for more than 10 years in the editorial office of the newspaper La Capital, as a chronicler of police issues, being widely recognized in the city's media.

No cause of death reported.

A hearse driver killed in a “vaxxident”:

While driving a hearse through the streets of Chepes he became ill and died

June 22, 2024

According to the data provided by police, the 55-year-old hearse driver had performed the transfer service of a deceased to the local cemetery, and then when he returned to leave the car, he suffered a medical incident, so he lost control of the road and ended up stopped on the sidewalk near the local police station. When he arrived at the hospital, he was attended by the doctor on duty, who despite the efforts made by all the health personnel, could not prevent his death. It was stated that at the time of arrival at the hospital, he already had died inside the ambulance which was transporting him.

No cause of death reported.

A policeman “died suddenly”:

Sadness at the death of a young policeman

June 19, 2024

The community of Jáchal is in mourning after the death of Corporal Miguel Alexis Agüero, 28, who lost his life last Monday. The young officer, who suffered an apparent cardiac arrest, died while being transferred to the departmental hospital, shocking the town of northern San Juan and his fellow police officers.

Two teachers “died suddenly”:

A teacher died during the flag ceremony at a school in Villa Mercedes

June 19, 2024

Sad news shocks Public School Nº 10 "Maestro Escultor Vicente Lucero", in La Ribera. During the morning a teacher of the institution keeled over and died. This is the teacher Sandra Mariela Iturralde. Police sources confirmed that it was as a result of a cardiorespiratory arrest. The ceremony of swearing in of the flag was scheduled at the institution this morning.

No age reported.

Grief over the death of Danila Ibáñez, a much-loved teacher in Caucete

June 17, 2024

Pain in the Caucete area. This Monday, the death of a young physical education teacher and field hockey player was announced. This is Danila Ibáñez, who was fighting a hard illness. Danila was a teacher at the Leonor Sánchez Secondary School in Arancibia.

No age or cause of death reported.

Who was the San Juan mom who lost her life while watching her son play?

June 19, 2024

On Monday night, the tranquility of the Trinidad Neighborhood Union Club (UVT) was interrupted by a tragic event. Gabriela Veronica Gallategui, 38, died unexpectedly while enjoying a roller hockey game at the club's micro stadium. Gallategui, who was at the club to watch her son play, began to feel unwell and decided to leave the venue in search of relief. Unfortunately, she collapsed shortly after leaving the stadium and, despite resuscitation attempts, her death was confirmed minutes later.

No cause of death reported.

They investigate the death of two people during a dance

June 23, 2024

Two people died during the last night at a dance organized by a private individual at the headquarters of the Argentinian Junior club. Assisted by different doctors who certified their deaths, and because it had occurred in the same place, the event caught the attention of the security forces, who decided on the beginning of an investigation. A woman died of a cerebral vascular accident while dancing, and a man lost his life due to heart failure suffered while in the bathroom. The deceased people did not have a link to each other, according to sources in the investigation.

No age reported.

Another truck driver became ill at the ACI Uspallata and had to be hospitalized

June 20, 2024

In a week marked by tragedies on the road, a new incident is added to the list in the Uspallata services area. A truck driver of Paraguayan nationality, identified as 58-year-old Juan Pérez, suffered a medical episode while he was in the Uspallata rest area, and was rushed to the local hospital after presenting with a severe hypertensive crisis. This event comes days after another driver lost his life in similar circumstances due to cardiac arrest while in the same service area. Authorities and medical personnel have intensified surveillance and attention on the ACI, YPF and EG3 rest areas of Uspallata, given the worrying increase in health incidents among long-distance drivers.

No age reported.

