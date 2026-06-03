A survey of the likely global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

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UNITED STATES (82)

May 30, 2026

Kelly Curtis, the actress and eldest daughter of Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh, has died. She was 69. The actress’ sister, Jamie Lee Curtis, announced that her sibling died at her home on Saturday. She did not provide a cause of death. “A warm aloha to my older sister, Kelly Lee Curtis,” the Halloween star wrote on Instagram. “She passed away this morning. In her home. In nature. At peace.”

May 30, 2026

Marcia Lucas, an Oscar-winning editor for Star Wars and the ex-wife of George Lucas, is dead at 80. On Wednesday, May 27, Marcia died at her vacation home in Rancho Mirage, California, following a battle with cancer. “I love film editing,” Marcia told Time back in 1983. “I have an innate ability to take good material and make it better, and to take bad material and make it fair. I think I’m even an editor in life.”

May 29, 2026

Doug Shaw, a veteran of New York’s underground indie scene, has died. His former Gang Gang Dance bandmate Lizzi Bougatsos confirmed his death on social media today, as did many other friends and admirers. No cause of death has been reported, but Shaw was 43. “Sleepy” Doug Shaw was born in London on November 25, 1982. In 2003, he moved to New York and began performing, and went on to share stages with Lou Reed, Mdou Moctar, Sonic Youth, Bonnie “Prince” Billy, and more.

May 31, 2026

Foster Sylvers has sadly passed away at the age of 64. He is best known for being the main star of the 1970s family R&B group The Sylvers. According to Foster’s brother, Leon Sylvers III, Foster passed away in a hospice. He’d been battling stage four pancreatic cancer.

May 27, 2026

John McClain, a co-executor of Michael Jackson’s estate, died Tuesday at the age of 71, Page Six can confirm. We’re told the veteran music executive had major health issues and was sick for a long time, with one source claiming he had cancer. According to TMZ, who was first to report the news, he died in Malibu, California. McClain and entertainment attorney John Branca were named co-executors of Jackson’s estate following the King of Pop’s death in July 2009.

May 31, 2026

It is with a heavy heart that we announce that one of our beloved sound engineers, Jack O’Hara, has passed away. He was loved by all the musicians, customers, and staff alike. A gentleman through and through, he knew the ins and outs of how to get the most out of a band. He was also an unbelievable musician himself. If you’ve never checked out his band, “Eggs Over Easy”, they had quite a reputation in swinging London back in the 70’s. He was working with us right up to the end of February when he took a break for what he thought was just back pain. When the doctors checked him out they found cancer in his lungs, which had already started spreading throughout his body. As a dedicated sound engineer, right up to the first week of May, Jack told us that he would be back at work by June. But, the cancer got aggressive and there was nothing the doctors could do. Rest in peace Jack. Thank you for everything.

Researcher’s note - O’Hara was working in NYC music venues during the time COVID “vaccination” was required by both the “Key to NYC” mandate (August 2021 - March 2022), and the private-sector employee mandate (December 2021 - November 2022). There was no option to test: https://www.jacksonlewis.com/insights/new-york-city-issues-order-guidance-covid-19-vaccine-requirement-private-sector-businesses

No age reported.

May 27, 2026

SKATEBOARDING legend Marc Johnson has died aged 49. The pro skater, hailed as one of the most creative riders of his generation, passed away on Tuesday. Johnson’s death was announced in an emotional statement written by longtime friend and fellow skateboard star Louie Barletta. No cause of death has yet been revealed.

June 1, 2026

FORMER UFC star Jay Silva has tragically passed away aged 45. Silva’s death was announced by Fame MMA, the promotion in which he most recently competed, on Monday. The cause of Silva’s tragic passing has yet to be announced.

May 29, 2026

For 40 years, beginning in 1986, Gretjen Clausing was a community media activist, TV and radio programmer, production consultant, producer, filmmaker, radio host, mentor, and volunteer. On Saturday, May 23, Gretjen Clausing died suddenly at her family cabin in the Catskill Mountains in New York. The cause of her death has not been determined. She was 62.

A publisher “died suddenly”:

June 1, 2026

Easton, MA - Iya A (Maurer) Morrissey, 46, died unexpectedly on Sunday May 24, 2026. Iya was the founding publisher of Easton Living magazine and also the Program Director for the Easton Chamber of Commerce. In her free time she loved to travel with her husband to Russia, Europe, Spain and Thailand and around the US. Iya also loved fashion.

No cause of death reported.

May 31, 2026

Influencer Estee Williams is mourning the death of her 8-month-old daughter, Estelle. The content creator, 29, announced Estelle’s death on her Instagram Stories on Saturday, May 30, alongside a photo cradling her baby girl at home. Williams confirmed to PEOPLE that her daughter Estelle - who was born with the congenital heart defect ventricular septal defect (VSD) - died from multiple organ failure, having spent months hooked to hospital machines. Williams and her husband, Conner, welcomed their daughter, Estelle, on Sept. 5, 2025. The infant was diagnosed with VSD two days after birth.

A finance CEO “died suddenly”:

May 26, 2026

Tokenized real-world assets firm Ondo Finance has reported that its founder, Nathan Allman, has passed away unexpectedly, without disclosing the cause of death. Ian De Bode, the company’s longtime president who has overseen strategy, product, and daily operations, becomes chief executive with the support of the leadership team. Allman, a Brown University graduate and former member of Goldman Sachs’ digital assets team, founded Ondo in 2021 and led its growth into a pioneer in the field of tokenized real-world assets, boasting $3.5 billion in total assets under management and products including the USDY stablecoin and the OUSG Treasury fund. The company stated that it would continue building upon what Allman started, viewing this as the most meaningful way to honor him.

No age reported.

May 31, 2026

STANFORD, Ky. - After a two-year-long fight against stage four colon cancer, Stanford Mayor Wendell Dalton Miller has tragically died, Lincoln County Judge Executive Woods Adams announced via Facebook Sunday afternoon. Miller has served as the mayor of Stanford for six years. Two years ago, as LEX News previously reported, Miller was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer. He initially underwent chemotherapy, but the cancer eventually spread into his lungs at an alarming rate.

No age reported.

May 27, 2026

THE DALLES, OR - Friends and colleagues are remembering the life of the 70-year-old former science teacher, who was devoted to public service and offered constant, curious invitations to stand in awe of the natural world. Brady passed away after a heart attack on Election Day, May 19, as ballots streamed back to the Wasco County Clerk’s Office selecting him as the frontrunner in his bid for a second term as county commissioner at 36%.

May 30, 2026

METROPOLIS, IL - The community is mourning the sudden death of Alderman Chad Lewis, local officials announced Saturday afternoon. The city gives heartfelt condolences to Chad’s family, friends and loved ones during this difficult time and asks the community to keep them in their thoughts and prayers as they mourn this loss.

No age or cause of death reported.

A cleric “died suddenly”:

May 26, 2026

Harrisburg, PA - The Reverend Judy Lynn Strayer, 65, died unexpectedly at home May 22, 2026. She served as a hospital chaplain for 11 years at Carroll Hospital Center, Westminster, MD. In 2011 Judy accepted the chaplain position at Cumberland Crossings [nursing home], where she was at the time of her passing and it was here, she found her niche, she loved working with the elderly, esp. patients with dementia. Judy struggled with the inability to live as her true self and in November 2021 she became ordained in the United Church of Christ and relinquished her orders in the United Methodist Church.

Researcher’s note – As a Medicare-certified skilled nursing and long-term care facility, EverTrue Cumberland Crossings in Carlisle, PA, must enforce staff vaccination [sic] mandates tied to Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) emergency regulations: Link

No cause of death reported.

Two teenagers “died suddenly”:

Reported on May 24:

May 21, 2026

Parkersburg, OH - Wesley Michael Amos, a student at Parkersburg Christian School, suddenly passed away May 15, 2026, while playing ball with his friends. Wesley was a young man with a deep love for God, a passion for basketball and a heart that touched everyone who knew him. His faith guided his life and he carried kindness, strength and compassion wherever he went. Basketball was more than a game to him- it was one of the many ways he connected with others and showed his determination and team spirit. Though his time here was far too short, Wesley’s impact will never be forgotten.

No cause of death reported.

May 30, 2026

Children’s of Alabama has released a statement following the death of a young certified nursing assistant at the Birmingham hospital that has sparked outrage on social media. Jakoya Renae Morgan, 19, was at work at Children’s on May 26 when she was found collapsed at 4:12 a.m. Morgan was taken to UAB Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 5 a.m., according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates said Morgan was found unresponsive within her duty area while at her place of employment. An autopsy performed later that day found no evidence of trauma or foul play associated with the death. “Autopsy did reveal an acute and significant medical event, that can be associated with a chronic health condition the decedent was previously diagnosed with,” Yates said. “The final cause of death is pending additional laboratory studies.”

Three nurses “died suddenly”:

June 1, 2026

Tamara “Tammi” S. Hogle, 63, of Millersburg, Ohio, ran into the arms of Jesus on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Ohio’s LifeCare Hospice after a short battle with cancer. She worked as a registered nurse at Scenic Pointe for 44 years. She dedicated her life to nursing and cared for her patients with compassion, skill, and kindness. Nursing was more than a profession to her - it was part of who she was. She touched countless lives through her gentle spirit, comforting presence, and unwavering dedication to helping others.

Researcher’s note - If Hogle was working as a nurse at Scenic Pointe between February 2022 and May 31, 2023 - which she almost surely was - she would have been subject to the CMS COVID “vaccine” mandate for healthcare workers, with no option to test: https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2021/11/05/2021-23831/medicare-and-medicaid-programs-omnibus-covid-19-health-care-staff-vaccination

May 29, 2026

Olga Desai, a retired supervising registered nurse II, passed away May 22, 2026. She worked for the department for 15 years. Desai started her career with the department at North Kern State Prison [CA] in May 2007. In August 2011, she promoted to supervising registered nurse II at Kern Valley State Prison where she remained until retiring in September 2022.

Researcher’s note - All Calif. COs, staff must get COVID-19 vaccine [sic], federal judge rule: https://www.corrections1.com/cdcr/articles/all-calif-cos-staff-must-get-covid-19-vaccine-federal-judge-rules-GNd7Dlp4oWLu5A3i/

No age or cause of death reported.

May 26, 2026

Madison Danielle Tesniere, also fondly known to many as “Maddi,” age 20, passed away unexpectedly on May 22, 2026, in Lawrence, Massachusetts. Following high school, Maddi earned her certification as a Med Tech and quickly began building a career caring for others. She worked at several healthcare facilities, including Pleasant View Center in Concord, Maple Leaf Health Care Center and Hanover Hill Health Care Center in Manchester, Colonial Poplin/Poplin Way in Fremont, and most recently All American Assisted Living in Kingston, NH. Maddi had a natural gift for caring for both the elderly and children, and her compassion made a lasting impression on those she helped.

No cause of death reported.

A professor “died suddenly”:

May 26, 2026

Ronnie Dale Jewell, Jr. [57] of Pembroke, VA, passed away unexpectedly at home on May 25, 2026. Ronnie was a college English and Literature Professor for 30 years retiring from Muskegon Community College in 2025. After his retirement, Ronnie moved back to VA to be close to his family.

No cause of death reported.

An educator “died suddenly”:

May 31, 2026

Sioux Falls, SD - Memorial Middle School announced in an email to student families the passing of Principal Demi Moon [43]. “It is with deep sadness that I share the news of the passing of Memorial Middle School Principal and friend, Dr. Demi Moon, who passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2026, after a courageous battle with cancer,” wrote Josh Siegfried, Assistant Principal of the Sioux Falls School District school. The District announced in spring 2025 that Moon had been diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia.

Three teachers “died suddenly”:

May 29, 2026

TALLMADGE, Ohio - A longtime Tallmadge High School teacher died suddenly from an “undiagnosed, aggressive form of leukemia,” said Tallmadge City Schools officials on Friday. Michelle Eynon taught science and “dedicated many years to serving the students and families of our district, and her impact reached far beyond the walls of her classroom,” said Tallmadge City Schools Superintendent Steve Wood.

No age reported.

May 28, 2026

Highgate, VT - Historian, author, and beloved teacher Jason Barney passed away unexpectedly on May 4, 2026, from complications of colon cancer. Jason found his calling as a history teacher and, returning to his roots, taught for 23 years at MVU in Swanton.

Reported on May 20:

May 20, 2026

Colleen A. Quinn, 69, of Pittsfield, MA, passed away May 20, 2026, after a brief battle with cancer. She was a beloved art teacher for many years at Pittsfield High School. She also had taught at Berkshire Community College and SUNY Albany. Colleen was a bright light who deeply loved her mother, father, brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews, and her many colleagues, students and friends. She was an avid runner and was a gifted artist, especially in photography, painting and clay.

Researcher’s note: If Quinn was teaching Berkshire Community College between January 2022 and Spring 2023, she would have been required to take the COVID “vaccine”, with no option to test. At the other schools, “vaccination” wasn’t mandated, but was strongly encouraged and incentivized: https://www.berkshirecc.edu/about-bcc/public-records-and-disclosures/covid-19/index.php

Two coaches “died suddenly”:

May 29, 2026

Eric Wentzel, a longtime swim coach in Ohio, passed away on May 26th at the age of 50. Wentzel had been coaching at Archbishop Alter High School, a Catholic school in Kettering, Ohio for 16 years.

No cause of death reported.

May 25, 2026

Jordan Clark passed away on May 24. His friends have shared the news on social media and shared their condolences. They noted that the cause of death was heart failure. Jordan Clark was a fitness coach and influencer from Cape Coral, Florida. He was best known for his videos on fitness, politics, and Christian faith. Jordan Clark had heart failure in 2022. In October of that year, he uploaded a picture of himself on a hospital bed on Instagram. In the caption, he shared that the “enemy” tried to take him out, and God saved him.

A funeral director “died suddenly”:

May 31, 2026

CHICAGO, IL - Spencer Leak Jr., who helped lead one of Chicago’s most well-known family businesses and spent nearly his entire life serving families through Leak & Sons Funeral Homes, has died. He was 56. Details about Leak’s death were not immediately available. Over the years, Leak & Sons handled services for countless Chicago families as well as well-known figures including comedian Bernie Mac, gospel music pioneer Thomas Dorsey and singer Sam Cooke. More recently, Leak helped guide the funeral home through services honoring civil rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson, whose family shared a longtime relationship with the Leaks.

Four first responders “died suddenly”:

May 30, 2026

PRINCE GEORGE’S CO., MD - We regret to pass on the Line of Duty Death of Prince George’s County (Maryland) Firefighter/Paramedic Demair Lloyd, 44. Firefighter/Paramedic Lloyd had just completed a 24-hour shift and was at home when he experienced a medical emergency. Firefighter/Paramedic Lloyd joined the Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department on May 15, 2006, as a member of Career Recruit Class 37, and was a proud member of IAFF Local 1619 and Station 841 in Calverton.

Researcher’s note – Executive Order 22-2021, mandated that all County Employees, Volunteers, and Contractors either be fully vaccinated [sic] against COVID-19 or produce, on a weekly basis, a negative diagnostic test result within the preceding seven calendar days prior to reporting to working for the County: https://content.govdelivery.com/accounts/MDPGC/bulletins/34eed6a

No cause of death reported.

May 28, 2026

Glendale, CA - Glendale’s Engine 286/Ladder 135 firehouse is mourning the tragic loss of one of its own Myrtle Turtles. Firefighter Karan Thadhani, 29, died May 24 after experiencing a medical episode while running a race, according to a GoFundMe page to support his family. One Reddit post says Thadhani collapsed during the Forest Park Runners’ annual 4M Road & Trail Race. Thadhani served as an FDNY EMS paramedic before he became a firefighter.

Researcher’s note – LA County Expands Vaccine [sic] Mandate To Include EMTs, Home Health Workers: https://laist.com/news/health/la-county-expands-vaccine-mandate-to-include-emts-home-health-workers

No cause of death reported.

May 27, 2026

Emergency responders from a variety of different agencies gathered last Saturday to honor longtime emergency medical services leader Stacy Raney, 56, of Ava [MO], who died May 12, 2026, at his home surrounded by family after a battle with Glioblastoma, an aggressive brain cancer. His funeral brought together first responders, law enforcement, and neighboring ambulance services in a powerful show of respect for a man whose life’s work was dedicated to serving others. Maybe one of the most fitting details of the ceremony was that Raney was transported to his final resting place in a newly completed Ozark County ambulance, which he designed and ordered three years ago while he was still serving as administrator. It arrived just days before the service, a meaningful final journey. Raney spent decades serving area residents through emergency medical services and was widely known throughout the county for his dedication to the Ozark County Ambulance District and the people it serves. In recognition of his years of dedication and service, the Ozark County Ambulance District recently renamed its ambulance building “The Raney Base.”

May 25, 2026

Keaton C. Clauson, 26, of Necedah, Wisconsin, unexpectedly passed away on Monday, May 4, 2026. Keaton was a proud firefighter serving his community with the Cutler Fire Department and the Camp Douglas Fire Department. Serving others and helping those in need meant so much to him. Keaton will be remembered for his laugh, his big heart, his hard-working spirit, dedication to helping others, and love for his large number of family and friends.

No cause of death reported.

Two prison staffers “died suddenly”:

June 1, 2026

Gardner, MA - A longtime Bay State correction officer died after suffering a medical emergency at his post on Sunday, according to officials who announced the sudden line-of-duty death. Correction Officer John Edwards was a 28-year veteran of the Department of Correction, and he was assigned to North Central Correctional Institution in Gardner. Edwards was 56 years old, and he lived in Ashby. Edwards on Sunday morning suffered a medical emergency at his post, and he passed away.

Researcher’s note – Massachusetts fires at least 60 state Department of Correction workers over Gov. Charlie Baker’s vaccine [sic] mandate: https://www.masslive.com/politics/2021/12/massachusetts-fires-at-least-60-state-department-of-correction-workers-over-gov-charlie-bakers-vaccine-mandate.html

No cause of death reported.

May 29, 2026

Calipatria State Prison announced the May 27, 2026, passing of staff member Carlton Hargrave, a materials and stores supervisor II. He began his career with the department in April 2013 at Calipatria as a correctional supervising cook. In December 2014, he promoted to materials and stores supervisor in the canteen. Then, in June 2016, he promoted to materials and stores supervisor II, still working in the canteen until his passing.

Researcher’s note - All Calif. COs, staff must get COVID-19 vaccine [sic], federal judge rules: https://www.corrections1.com/cdcr/articles/all-calif-cos-staff-must-get-covid-19-vaccine-federal-judge-rules-GNd7Dlp4oWLu5A3i/

No age or cause of death reported.

Three killed in “vaxxidents”:

May 30, 2026

SHARPSBURG, Pa. - A driver suffered a medical emergency behind the wheel, crashed through a busy intersection, and later died after his pickup truck struck a utility pole and was hit by another vehicle, according to Allegheny County Police. When first responders arrived, they found an adult male suffering from critical injuries. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. According to preliminary information released by investigators, the man was driving a pickup truck when he experienced a medical emergency.

No age or cause of death reported.

May 29, 2026

Santa Clarita, CA - A driver’s medical emergency behind the wheel Friday afternoon is suspected of causing a crash that ultimately killed the driver and left one other injured, a Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station official said Friday evening. L.A. County Fire Department personnel who also responded to the scene indicated that the driver of the white Mazda sedan is suspected to have had a medical incident that led the driver to veer east into the westbound lanes of Newhall Ranch Road, west of Rye Canyon Road, according to SCV Sheriff’s Station officials. While heading east, the driver of the white car was struck by a silver sedan heading west in the westbound lanes, according to Lt. Luis Molina of the SCV Sheriff’s Station, in a phone interview Friday. The driver of the silver sedan, identified through photos as an Audi, was still being treated at the hospital for injuries from the crash as of Friday evening.

No age or cause of death reported.

May 26, 2026

A Comanche man experienced a medical emergency, crashed and died Sunday in Comanche County, the Texas Department of Public Safety said in a media release. Robert Allen Burks, 68, was driving a 2004 Toyota Tundra north about noon Sunday on State Highway 16 approximately 10 miles north of Comanche, the DPS said. Burks had a medical emergency, and the pickup veered to the right and went into the bar ditch, the DPs said. The pickup collided with a fence and rolled over on the vehicle’s left side and roof, the DPS said.

No cause of death reported.

Two “died suddenly” in or near the waters:

May 30, 2026

A 55-year-old San Francisco surfer died Thursday after being rescued from the heavy surf near Lincoln Way at Ocean Beach. According to the SF Fire Department, lifeguards and fellow surfers responded after spotting the man in distress just outside the surf line. Despite extensive rescue efforts, he was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. The victim was later identified as Sandro Ricardo Britz of San Francisco. Officials said an off-duty National Park Service lifeguard and three on-duty lifeguards quickly responded after noticing the surfer waving his hands above his head, a recognized distress signal. They found him face down, unconscious, and not breathing before bringing him back to shore and beginning lifesaving measures. Multiple reports indicate investigators are examining whether a medical emergency may have contributed to the incident. Public officials have not yet released a final cause of death. However, there have been reports that the man went into cardiac arrest, suggesting a possible heart attack led to the death – not a drowning due to the waves alone.

May 29, 2026

WAIANAE, Hawaii – A swimmer has died after reportedly suffering from a medical condition on Friday morning. The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to the Waianae Small Boat Harbor after it was reported that a person was found unresponsive in the ocean. The swimmer, later identified as a 55-year-old man, was brought to shore aboard a boat and his care was transferred to EMS. Paramedics took him to a nearby emergency room in critical condition, and his death pronouncement was made at the hospital. It was later reported by the Honolulu Police Department (HPD) that the man had suffered a medical condition while he was on a tour boat.

No cause of death reported.

May 28, 2026

Downey, CA - I’m really sorry if you didn’t know Jonathan Fox [42]. Jonathan died unexpectedly Sunday. He was a production assistant at the Downey Patriot, meaning he designed the ads you see in the newspaper. He was a jack of all trades, working on the legal notices, website, classifieds, and other day-to-day tasks of a community newspaper. In his 24 years at the Patriot, I never heard Jonathan raise his voice. Instead, he’d sigh and maybe roll his eyes, and eventually get back to work.

No cause of death reported.

May 28, 2026

The Runyon Canyon hiker who suddenly collapsed on a trail in front of his son and was airlifted to the hospital has died. The California Post can confirm the hiker was Brian Spina, a 44-year-old operations strategist for toy giant Mattel. “Such a sudden and terrible tragedy – Brian was a talented professional who always talked about his family. Condolences to them during this time,” one person wrote on Instagram. His family said in a GoFundMe for him that he collapsed and was unresponsive and not breathing while hiking Runyon. Spina went into cardiac arrest on Sunday morning while hiking on the trail with Charlie and a young family friend. Spina received medical care before the LAFD Air Operations and Rescue Helicopter performed a hoist operation to receive further medical attention at a local hospital.

Researcher’s note - While Mattel did not mandate the COVID “vaccines”, they were strongly encouraged, and Mattel hosted on-site “vaccine” clinics. In August 2021, Mattel’s Barbie brand launched its #ThankYouHeroes campaign, designing Barbie dolls in the images of women in medicine. One was Dame Sarah Gilbert-a British vaccinologist who led development of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 “vaccine”: Link

May 28, 2026

In a tragic incident, a young non-resident Indian living in the United States died of heart attack, just weeks before his marriage. Gopireddy Nithin Reddy (27), who was living in Burlington, Vermont, was supposed to come home in June, as his marriage was fixed. Unfortunately, he recently got laid-off. He was caught between the societal pressures back home about not having a secure job in the US, coupled with the mobilisation of finances for his impending wedding, and the risk of returning back to the US without any immigration hurdles. On Wednesday, May 27, he suffered a massive cardiac arrest. Though he was taken to the hospital, he couldn’t survive.

May 27, 2026

New York, NY - Detectives from the 102nd Precinct in Richmond Hill and the Queens South Homicide Squad are investigating after a woman was found dead in a wooded area of Forest Park on Wednesday morning. Police responded to a 911 call of a person in need of medical attention just before 7:45 a.m. on May 27 and found the 41-year-old woman unconscious and unresponsive near Forest Park Drive near Myrtle Avenue and the entrance to the eastbound Jackie Robinson Parkway. EMS responded to the location and pronounced her dead at the scene. There have been no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.

No cause of death reported.

May 26, 2026

Lori Naumann [61] was a long-time employee of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. She was the creator of the DNR EagleCam, which we have all come to know and love, and also partnered on the DNR FalconCam. She led the Nongame Wildlife Program’s tax-time donation campaigns and partnered on many of the critical habitat license plate options that we have as well. She had been a dedicated employee and public servant for 39 years. For 35 years, she worked with the DNR, building relationships throughout the department, area partners, and the public, making sure that wildlife and conservation were a part of our everyday conversations here in Minnesota. Lori passed away unexpectedly.

Researcher’s note – State government’s “vax-or-test” rule quietly expires: https://www.mprnews.org/story/2022/07/20/state-governments-vaxortest-rule-quietly-expires

No cause of death reported.

June 1, 2026

Jeffrey S. Linsner, 63, of Clifton Springs, NY, passed away unexpectedly on May 25, 2026, after a short illness. After graduation, he began working in heavy equipment sales, a career he continued in for almost forty years; the last twenty years with Alta Equipment (formerly Vantage Equipment) in Syracuse, NY.

No cause of death reported.

May 31, 2026

Phillip Lee Millirons, 47, of Akron, OH, passed away unexpectedly on May 30, 2026, after a short illness. Phil attended Garfield High School and spent many years in the car industry as a detailer. In later years worked as a chef in the service industry.

No cause of death reported.

May 30, 2026

NEW ULM, MN - “JRoc,” Jason Richard Gronewold Sr., age 42, passed away unexpectedly in the early morning hours of May 17, 2026, at his home. Jason held many different jobs throughout his life, including boiler operator, roofer, power washer for hog barns, wind turbine technician crew chief, hog slat replacement crew chief, and lastly, welder at Senneca Holdings in Mankato, where he operated an industrial plasma cutter.

No cause of death reported.

May 30, 2026

Jason Michael William Brown passed away unexpectedly on May 22, 2026, in Wooster, Ohio, on his 52nd birthday. He proudly answered the call to serve his country, enlisting in the United States Army in July 1993. Over the years, he worked as a computer software technician, over-the-road truck driver, heavy equipment and machinery operator, and in the oil services industry, specializing in hydraulic fracturing. Most recently, he was employed by Baker Hughes.

Researcher’s note – VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: https://www.militarytimes.com/veterans/2023/09/18/va-urging-veterans-staff-to-get-latest-covid-19-vaccine-booster/

No cause of death reported.

May 29, 2026

Leesburg, GA - Mr. Ronald Lagg, 62, unexpectedly passed away on Friday, May 29, 2026.

No cause of death reported.

May 29, 2026

Sherrill Brent Gause, 55, of Whiteville [NC], died suddenly on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at his residence. Brent worked in the mental health field for over 26 years.

No cause of death reported.

May 29, 2026

Marcie Ann Arno, age 56, of Mt. Carroll, Illinois, passed away Friday, May 29, 2026, at Javon Bea Hospital–Riverside in Rockford, Illinois, just days after suffering a sudden stroke at her home. In keeping with the generous and caring way Marcie lived her life, she and her family chose to give the gift of life through organ donation. Her life was one of purpose, and even in her passing, Marcie continued to give.

May 29, 2026

Rod Kendall Hill, 68, of Denton, Texas, suffered a massive stroke on May 21, 2026, and passed away on May 29, 2026. For most of his life he worked outdoors, as a surveyor, construction supervisor, internet cable installer, etc. Rod was always physically active and continued to play team sports up to his death. He often was the sponsor and organizer for basketball and softball teams and was excited when these teams frequently won city championships. His sudden death was surprising to all, since he was more fit and active than most of his age group.

May 28, 2026

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Cheri Ann Cerwick on May 28, 2026, after a short battle with cancer. Cheri’s best years were spent caring for her grandchildren and she always had a house full of toys to play with. Cheri loved all things related to crafts, but crocheting held a special place in her heart. She was incredibly talented and poured love and creativity into every piece she created.

May 28, 2026

HUDSON/PORT ORANGE, FL - Albert R. Sousa [59], cherished brother and devoted friend to many, passed away peacefully on the evening of May 9, 2026 after a short illness. Born on January 5, 1967 in Marlborough, Massachusetts, a lifelong resident of Hudson, Massachusetts. Albert retired to Port Orange, Florida in 2021. He was the face of Clintons Bar and Grille as General Manager where he welcomed everyone with his beautiful smile and made everyone feel like family.

No cause of death reported.

May 28, 2026

CAMPBELL, Ohio – Arleen Fontanez, 62, passed away suddenly at her home on Thursday, May 21, 2026, with her loving sons by her side. She was previously employed as a factory worker.

No cause of death reported.

May 28, 2026

Corey Bruce Jones, of Rentz, GA, passed away on May 27, 2026, at the age of 26. He was born on June 1, 1999, in Dublin, Georgia, and lived a life marked by warmth, humor, and a spirit of adventure that touched the hearts of all who knew him. He was employed as a Pharmacy Tech at Gay Co Healthcare.

No cause of death reported.

May 28, 2026

Shannon Kay Campbell, 53, of Martinsville, Indiana, passed away unexpectedly following a short illness on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, at 2:35 PM at The Waters of Martinsville.

No cause of death reported.

May 28, 2026

Mr. Steven Carl McClendon, 59, of North Augusta, SC, entered into rest suddenly on Monday, May 18, 2026, in the comfort of his home with his loving and devoted mother, Dianna Sligh McClendon, at his side. After graduating from North Augusta High, he became a Master Carpenter. He took great pride in his craft and had previously been employed by Martinez and Crawford Cabinets.

No cause of death reported.

May 28, 2026

Ryan Dubey, 48, of Alpena, Michigan, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2026, at his home of an apparent heart attack. A true lover of the outdoors. Ryan was happiest when he was riding his Razor at high speeds or fishing at 5:00 a.m. He was the life of the party and a loyal, great friend to everyone who crossed his path.

May 27, 2026

Andrea M. Bima, 45, of Oglesby, IL, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2026, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria after a short battle with cancer. Andrea lived life to the fullest in every aspect. She did so through her words, her actions, and throughout her fierce battle with cancer.

May 27, 2026

Pamela Jean McCullough, age 62, of Furlong, PA, passed away on Wednesday May 20, 2026, at home after a short battle with cancer. Pam enjoyed walking the many dogs in her life and recently King Arthur and Peppy while chatting with the neighbors. Pam enjoyed the hands-on position of building window treatments, sewing draperies and contributing where ever she could help.

May 27, 2026

Fernandina Beach, FL - Andrew James Bottorff [58] unexpectedly passed away on May 18, 2026. Andy loved music, played in bands, and enjoyed jamming with friends in his jam room. He liked working out by running and biking. One of his favorite pastimes was climbing the stairs to his moon tower to take in the view of the ocean that he loved. He was known for welcoming everyone with a big hug and a smile.

No cause of death reported.

May 27, 2026

Kolten Lee Bolles, aged 28, unexpectedly passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2026, leaving behind a family and community who loved him deeply. Kolten was truly happiest outdoors; whether he was hunting, fishing, pulling draft horses, or sitting with a guitar in his hands, he embraced the simple joys of country life. Though his passing was unexpected and far too soon, the love he gave and the memories he created will continue to live on in the hearts of all who knew him.

No cause of death reported.

May 26, 2026

Daniel Wayne Garvin, 51, of Murfreesboro, TN, unexpectedly passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2026. A quiet, laid-back, and gentle old soul, Daniel spent his life finding true peace in the simple things. He was a passionate guitarist whose heart belonged to music, and he held a deep, tender affection for his beloved cats. Though he faced significant health challenges and became disabled in recent years following a stroke, he carried himself with a quiet resilience and never lost his trademark gentle spirit.

No cause of death reported.

May 26, 2026

WARREN, OH - Devlin Darnell Christian, 52, died Saturday, May 16, 2026, at his residence, following a short illness. Devlin was employed with AVI Food Systems for three years as an order picker. He served in the U.S. Navy.

Researcher’s note – VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: https://www.militarytimes.com/veterans/2023/09/18/va-urging-veterans-staff-to-get-latest-covid-19-vaccine-booster/

No cause of death reported.

May 26, 2026

Jeffrey S. Webster, age 56, of Oneida, WI, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. In a way that seemed written just for him, while lilacs were blooming and the fish were biting, he passed at the campground in Lac du Flambeau. He was granted his final wish - to pass peacefully in his camper at the campground, surrounded by family, exactly the way he envisioned. After surviving a widow-maker heart attack in 2023, Jeff knew he had been given more time for a reason. That same fall, he harvested the biggest buck of his life while bow hunting - a moment he treasured deeply.

Researcher’s note -The Oneida Nation didn’t mandate the COVID “vaccines”, but they were encouraged, and employees were offered $500 to show proof of “vaccination”: Link

No cause of death reported.

May 26, 2026

Melissa S. Salb, Kewaunee, WI, unexpectedly passed away on May 26, 2026. Melissa had a contagious smile, she loved animals and visiting with her family and friends. In the past Melissa worked at East Shore Industries where she enjoyed making hammocks and mops, and visiting with friends.

No cause of death reported.

May 25, 2026

Statesville, NC - Jeffrey E. Moss, 63, passed away on Monday, May 25, at the Gordon Hospice House. Jeff had been suffering from the effects of heart attacks and strokes for several years. He loved to take things apart and put them back together, as was evident from the projects left on his drafting table. Jeff was loved by many as he made friends wherever he was.

Reported on May 22:

May 22, 2026

Elaine Stewart Jackson, 73, of Kernersville, North Carolina, passed away on May 22, 2026, due to cardiac arrest. Elaine enjoyed scrapbooking and quilt making, crafting beautiful keepsakes for those she loved. Each project was made with the same care and generosity that defined everything she did.

May 22, 2026

Lodi, CA - With heavy hearts we regret the passing of our beloved Frederick A. Denier [66] on May 5, 2026, at John Muir Hospital Walnut Creek. After a courageous time fighting an anoxic brain injury from a cardiac arrest, he never gave up on recovering. He was a kind and humble man.

May 22, 2026

Opelika, AL - Russell “Rusty” Reed Alliston died on Friday, May 22nd, 2026, from a sudden heart attack. He was a true American underdog. He was a die-hard Atlanta Braves fan, a history buff, a life-long learner, a football nut and a connoisseur of good movies. He always believed you had to take the bad days with the good because the good days far outweighed the bad.

Reported on May 21:

May 21, 2026

Bernhards Bay, New York - Anthony “Tony” Raymond Musuta, 46, passed away peacefully at his home on May 16, 2026, after a short battle with cancer, surrounded by family and friends. Tony found joy in the simple and meaningful things: collecting memorabilia from the 1970s and 80s, cheering on the Buffalo Bills, golfing, tending to his backyard, fishing, riding his beloved GSX-R 1000, puzzling, birdwatching, stargazing, building Star Wars LEGO sets, celebrating holidays, and most of all, laughing and making memories with those he loved.

Reported on May 19:

May 19, 2026

Myrtle Beach, SC - Nicholas Castrovinci passed away peacefully at home after a short battle with cancer on May 18, 2026, at the age of 46. Nick will be remembered with tremendous love by his family who are all aware of what a beautiful gift he was in their lives. Nick was a gentle soul.

May 19, 2026

Cody Dwayne Johnson, 38, of Elizabethtown, KY, unexpectedly passed away on May 19, 2026, at Baptist Health Hardin. Cody’s unexpected passing comes as a shock to his dad, sister, nieces, family and friends, who are all still reeling at the sudden loss. While he may have been battling a disease for several years now, this was sudden and has been devastating after losing his mother, Rhonda, only 10 months ago. He lived a life full of love and had so much life left to live. He was a big sports fan but an even bigger Louisville Cardinal fan.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on May 18:

May 18, 2026

Jody Bos, age 66, of McBain, Michigan, passed away on May 18, 2026, peacefully at home after a short battle with cancer. You could find Jody in his garage tinkering with his GTO and most recently his old square body. He loved cruising around, bonfires, music and hanging out with his brother Barry and best friend Randy.

Reported on May 15:

May 15, 2026

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Cindy (Murphy) Southward, who was born on January 10, 1979, in Ashland, Kentucky. Cindy left us suddenly and unexpectedly on May 15, 2026, in Washington Court House, Ohio. Her departure leaves a significant void in the lives of all who knew and loved her. Throughout her life, Cindy demonstrated strength, kindness, and a compassionate spirit that touched many hearts.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on May 14:

May 14, 2026

Lisa Jane Wright, 60, of Roanoke, VA, passed away May 14, 2026, after a brief battle with cancer. Loving and cherished memories of Lisa live on in her surviving son and stepdaughter, with multiple grandchildren and great grandchildren.

May 14, 2026

Guadalupe Barrientes, age 68, of Joliet, IL, suddenly passed away, surrounded by her loving family, on Thursday, May 14, 2026, at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox. Guadalupe began her career for the Illinois Department of Human Services as a clerk. After 30+ years of dedication and hard work, Guadalupe retired as a supervisor. In her free time, she could be found crocheting or playing Bingo. Nothing brought her more happiness than spending time with her family.

Researcher’s note: If Barrientes was employed at the Illinois Dep’t of Human Services between October 2021 and October 2022, depending on the specifics of her role, she likely would have been required to take the COVID “vaccine”: https://www.illinois.gov/government/executive-orders/executive-order.executive-order-number-20.2021.html

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Newfoundland and Labrador (40)

May 25, 2026

May 15, 2026 following a courageous battle with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPB).

Researcher’s note - Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) is a progressive, incurable lung disease characterized by unexplained and irreversible scarring (fibrosis) of the tissue between the air sacs in the lungs. This scarring makes the lungs stiff, causing chronic dry cough and shortness of breath.

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Ontario (338)