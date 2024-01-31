CANADA

A note from our lead Canada researcher:

As high as it is—higher even than the toll in Italy, although Canada has a much smaller population—the weekly toll that we have been recording in these compilations is much lower than it ought to be, due to the terseness of obituaries from some of Canada’s highly multicultural populations. The death notices from those communities are less detailed than those from the general population.

There is a similar void of information in our northern regions. It is extremely difficult to find death notices of any kind for those communities, whose rate of “sudden deaths” may well be hidden. What all this means, in short, is that the true rate of “sudden deaths” in Canada is probably much higher–perhaps five times higher–than the quite high rate that we’ve recorded here.

A note on suicides:

Suicides by young people are up 22% during the pandemic in Canada and 17 other countries (and it’s why we’re including suicides in our compilations):

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgary/youth-suicide-attempts-ideation-increase-1.6774286

Four killed in a “vaxxident”?

Bodies of victims in B.C. heli-skiing crash recovered, says company president

January 29, 2024

The bodies of three people killed in a heli-skiing crash north of Terrace, B.C., last Monday have been recovered, the head of the guiding company said. A statement from John Forrest, president of Northern Escape Heli-Skiing, said the RCMP along with Terrace Search and Rescue led the effort on Sunday. The victims of the Jan. 22 crash have been identified as two Italian tourists and the pilot. Terrace Search and Rescue manager Dave Jephson also said last week that poor weather had been hampering efforts to recover the victims' bodies.

Link

Note: See our entry under New Zealand, which reports that a fourth victim, a Kiwi, was killed in the crash.

Newfoundland and Labrador cabinet minister Derrick Bragg has died , 59

January 23, 2024

Derrick Bragg, a Liberal Newfoundland and Labrador provincial cabinet minister, has died. He was 59. Bragg had stepped away from his appointment as fisheries minister last year, following a diagnosis of tongue cancer for which he was undergoing treatment. Bragg joined the House of Assembly as a representative for Fogo Island - Cape Freels in 2015. He was re-elected twice, with his most recent victory on Feb. 13, 2021.

Link

Sudden death of woman found in medical distress outside Oakville school not suspicious

January 25, 2024

Oakville, Ontario - The death of a 20-year-old female outside an Oakville school last weekend is no longer being considered suspicious by investigators. Although the investigation is ongoing with the Office of the Chief Coroner, police are not seeking any suspects and do not anticipate laying any charges. On Saturday, January 20 at around 6:30 am, the 20-year-old female victim was found in medical distress outside of Sunningdale Public School at 1434 Oxford Avenue in Oakville. The victim was transported to hospital where she was later pronounced deceased. Detectives are currently investigating the circumstances of how the victim came to be outside the school and are reviewing sources of video surveillance from the area of Oxford Avenue and Miller Road in Oakville. At the request of the family, police will not be identifying the victim.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A music professor “died suddenly” in Ontario:

Reported on January 14:

Terence "Terry" Raymond Kroetsch, 68

January 14, 2024

Family and friends, both personal and professional, mourn the passing of Terry Kroetsch, a beloved member of Laurier University's Faculty of Music and the Laurier Academy of Music and Arts. Terry died suddenly on January 11, 2024, at the age of 68. Terry began his journey teaching with the Faculty of Music in 1987, dedicating more than three decades to nurturing musical talents and enriching lives through his passionate teaching. A multifaceted musician, Terry made a lasting impact on thousands of students, leaving behind a legacy of musical and pedagogical excellence. His influence extended beyond the classroom, with significant contributions as a piano teacher, accompanist, adjudicator, and member of the American College of Music Judges.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A firefighter “died suddenly” in Ontario:

Reported on January 9:

Jared Robert Burns, 42

January 9, 2024

Jared passed away suddenly on January 7, 2024, at the age of 42. He worked for Vollmer Inc. in Windsor and was a firefighter with Essex Fire and Rescue Service at Station 3 in Harrow.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Three nurses “died suddenly” in Ontario:

Reported on January 16:

Kristine "Kristy" Heeres, 36

January 16, 2024

Listowel - Kristine Heeres (Budding) of Glen Morris passed away on Thursday, January 11, 2024, at the age of 36. Kristy was strong in her faith. It was her indomitable spirit that carried her body this far despite her chronic illness and physical struggles. She was a mental health nurse at Woodstock Hospital and helped others struggling with suicide, addictions, depression, and other mental health conditions. She had compassion for the hurting and always knew the right words, at the right time.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Diane Margaret (Pulham) Huras, 75

January 16, 2024

Woodstock - It is with deep sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Diane Margaret Huras (Pulham) on Monday, January 15, 2024, in her 76th year. After her retirement, Diane and Al traveled to many far-off places including Hawaii, New Zealand, Australia, Europe, China and Alaska. They particularly enjoyed cruising, time spent in Florida and at Lorimer Lake. Diane was a lifetime nurse during both employment and in retirement. She was organized, compassionate and caring, and always willing to help when asked for her opinion on matters involving personal health. Donate to the Heart and Stroke Association.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on January 15:

Kim Edge, 57

January 15, 2024

With heavy and broken hearts the family announces that Kim passed away on Sunday morning, January 14, 2024, peacefully and surrounded by the love of her family, at Ruddy Shenkman Hospice in Kanata. She was 57. Kim was a selfless, vibrant, and loving person, always willing to place others before herself, particularly those connected to her three children and through her career as a nurse. A survivor and a fighter who always did it her way, Kim battled a congenital heart condition and early surgeries to live life to the fullest becoming a “damn good nurse” and raise a family. Losing her right leg below the knee to a blood clot three years ago did nothing to deter Kim’s spirit and she fought to learn to walk and live on her own terms again. Sadly, complications developed following a heart surgery in late October of 2023 which finally overcame her. She went out on her own terms just as she lived her life. Donation in Kim’s memory, please consider the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

Link

In Ontario, a policeman “died suddenly”:

Reported on January 11:

Mr. Robert (Rob) Edward Kushnier, 58

January 11, 2024

Thunder Bay - It is with profound sadness and heartbreak that we share the passing of Robert (Rob) Edward Kushnier, on January 2nd, 2024, following a very short but courageous battle with cancer, with his mother and oldest daughter by his side. Rob fought with incredible strength, never giving up hope. He began his career with the Thunder Bay Police on November 14th, 1995, where he was known affectionately as “Kush'', and dedicated himself to the service for the last 28 years. Rob made those around him smile and laugh with his humor, and touched people’s hearts with his kindness and willingness to lend a helping hand. He was a man of honor, strength, and integrity, and the best son, father, and role model anyone could have asked for.

Link

Four teachers in Ontario “died suddenly”:

Reported on January 9:

Jim Overboe, 70

January 9, 2024

It is with much sorrow our family announces the passing of Dr. James Overboe at Freeport Palliative Care Facility in Kitchener, after a brief but determined battle with cancer. Having completed his PhD at UBC, Jim returned to Ontario and began his 19-year teaching career at Sir Wilfred Laurier. He was passionate about opening the fertile minds of his lecture students, who expressed their appreciation with cards and notes that continued to arrive after he entered hospital mid-fall.

Link

Reported on January 16:

Amanda Miriam Bradley, 38

January 16, 2024

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our daughter, Amanda Miriam Bradley, who passed away on January 13th at Toronto Western Hospital. A high school teacher in Toronto at Saint-Frère-André Catholic High School, she was passionate about the sciences, biology, her students and so much more. Above all Amanda exhibited a sweetness of soul and spirit.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on January 15:

Monte Reeves, 74

January 15, 2024

Suddenly, at Norfolk General Hospital in the early morning of January 9th, Monte Reeves of Port Rowan, went home to heaven at age 74. In his 40s, Monte enrolled at the University of Western Ontario, where he majored in English and History, then Teacher’s College, followed by a decades long career teaching high school in the Grand Erie Board; he taught first at Waterford, and then Paris, where he retired in 2023. Monte will be remembered for his warmth, kindness, and huge heart.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on January 8:

Martin Foster, 49

January 8, 2024

Passed away peacefully while surrounded by family at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, Barrie on January 7th, 2024, at the age of 49. Martin will be sadly missed by a great many colleagues and students whose lives he enriched during his 20+ years as a teacher and coach in the Simcoe Muskoka Catholic School District. He had a passion for travel and his love for Scotland and his cherished Scottish roots were well known. He also loved sports and was a member of the Barrie District Celtic Club. Martin’s loyalty and unique sense of humor will be missed within his extensive circle of friends.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A pastor “died suddenly” in Ontario:

Reported on January 12:

Pastor William "Jim" Anderson, 65

January 12, 2024

With deepest sorrow we announce the passing of our beloved father, brother, nephew, cousin, and friend, “Jim” Anderson, on January 10th, 2024, at the Juravinski Hospital in Hamilton, Ontario, in his 65th year. He served many communities over the years, including the dual parish of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Vega and St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Mellowdale, AB. Pastor Anderson leaves behind a profound legacy of love, Christian faith, and unwavering service to his Lord. Donations to Myeloma Canada.

No cause of death reported.

Link

213 “ died suddenly ” in Ontario:

Reported on January 15:

Linda Lucille Kombargi, 62

January 15, 2024

Linda Lucille Kombargi (nee Christie) passed away suddenly on Dec 28, 2023, at Mount Sinai Hospital after a brief battle with cancer. She was 62 years old. Linda loved to travel; she lived in many different places and visited an array of countries across Europe, the Caribbean, Oceania, and more. She proudly served in the Canadian Forces and had deployments in Kuwait and Iraq. Linda was full of resilience, with a heart of gold, the most beautiful smile, and the best sense of humor. She always thought of others, even during her last days.

Link

Reported on January 14:

Jason Dee ''Jay'' Hammond, 51

January 14, 2024

St. Mary - It is with a heavy heart the family announces the passing of Jason (Jay) Dee Hammond, 51, on Saturday January 13th, 2024, surrounded by his family and friends, after a strong battle against cancer at Victoria hospital. Jay was a dedicated lab technician at the Stratford hospital for 15 years. He greatly enjoyed his work and co-workers but left the biggest impact on his patients. He was the best dad ever, an amazing cook, and loved golfing and playing pool.

Link

Karl Victor Davis, 61

January 14, 2024

The man, the myth, the legend, Karl Victor Davis, known to many as “Boss man” or as he would say, the “Legend of Demolition & Scrap”, passed away on January 12, 2024, in Woodstock, after a short but courageous battle with cancer. He was the proud owner and operator of Shamrock Metal Recycling. Donations may be made to the Breast Cancer Canada, the Canadian Cancer Society or to the Brain Aneurysm Foundation of Canada.

Link

Gerard Johannes "Gerry" van Rijn, 74

January 14, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Gerardus Johannes Adrianus Hermanus van Rijn, aged 74, on January 11th, in Kingston, Ontario. Gerard, known affectionately as Gerry, passed away from heart complications, leaving behind a legacy of warmth, dedication, and countless memories. Donations can be made to Spinal Cord Injury Ontario.

Link

Reported on January 11:

Nathaniel Lalonde, 21

January 11, 2024

Sturgeon Falls - With great sadness, on January 7th, 2024, Nathaniel Lalonde, a beloved son, brother, and friend passed away suddenly at the age of 21. Nathaniel was known for his hard work, kindness, and love for others. Although his physical presence will be deeply missed, his memory will continue to live on in the hearts of many for generations to come.



No cause of death reported.

Link

Donald Stephen Robinson, 70

January 11, 2024

Collingwood - Donald "Don" Robinson (known as "Scrapper" in his youth), committed cannabis advocate, pescatarian before it was cool (in fact, before it was even understood), painter extraordinaire, and unintentional living legend, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, January 7, at the age of 70. He could talk to anyone—and would. He could tell you that you needed to put on deodorant or draw you into a conversation about the profundities of life and the universe. Either way, there was no small talk.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Peter Andrew McLarty, 54

January 11, 2024

Markham - We are saddened by the sudden passing of Peter Andrew McLarty on January 7th, 2024. He was always moving and loved sports. He had a lifelong love of baseball and hockey and made many great friends playing in community adult leagues. Peter found his niche in business solutions and marketing and most recently served as President of TFP Canada.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Marina Mooney, 57

January 11, 2024

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Marina on January 7th, 2024, in her Markham home with friends and family at her side. Marina had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer late in 2022 and battled it bravely and without complaint until her final days. She had beaten cancer only 10 years before and faced this latest unfairness with equal strength and a positive attitude despite the daunting statistics. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society.

Link

Reported on January 10:

James “Jim” MacPhee, 56

January 10, 2024

Ottawa - It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of James (Jim) MacPhee, with his wife and sons by his side, on January 2, 2024, at the age of 56. Jim will be fondly remembered for his humor, openness and spirit of adventure, which led him to travel around the world before he starting work with an NGO in Africa, where he served as a government executive. He was a positive, generous and loving person and always made the best of any circumstances. Donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

William ‘Bill’ Darrell Krasowski, 63

January 10, 2024

Mississauga - It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Bill Krasowski on January 7, 2024. Bill was a successful businessman for over 25 years with his company, Total Casing Service. He loved his TCS family and was very proud of them. Donations can be made in his memory to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or The Alzheimer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on January 8:

Corey Leno, 50

January 8, 2024

After a courageous, seven month battle with brain cancer, Corey Leno passed away in the evening of January 6th 2024, at Chapman House in Owen Sound. He was surrounded by his son, daughter-in-law, daughter, and wife of 31 years. Corey worked for Regal Rexnord in Hanover for over 25 years and deeply valued his relationships with his co-workers. He was a Scout leader and also a volunteer with the Hanover Community Players, acting in their productions of Burger Town and The Wizard of Oz. Corey was known for his uplifting spirit, relentlessly positive attitude, and his favorite phrase, “be better today than you were yesterday.” Donations to the Brain Tumor Foundation.

Link

Reported on January 16:

Luis Lima, 69

January 16, 2024

Toronto - God called Luis Lima peacefully on January 10th , 2024, at the age of 69. Donations may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Carole McNally (née Berniqué), 57

January 16, 2024

Mrs. Carole McNally (née Berniqué), of Rockland, Ontario passed away suddenly on Monday, January 8th, 2024, at the age of 57, surrounded by loved ones.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Marilyn Elizabeth Butterfield, 72

January 16, 2024

Passed peacefully in her 72nd year at Peterborough hospital following a sudden illness. She was an amazing person and friend to everyone, and will be missed dearly.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Emma Louise Fairbrass, 39

January 16, 2024

We are mourning the sudden loss of Emma Louise Fairbrass, age 39, of Ottawa, Ontario. Darling Emma passed away on Thursday, October 26, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Joseph S. Del Tin, 69

January 16, 2024

Joseph (Joe), 69, of Innisfil, Ontario, died suddenly at home on Wednesday, January 10, 2024. A couple of years ago he casually rejoined the workforce at Cabela's, where he chatted with customers about fishing, camping, and all things he loved. Donation to Diabetes Canada.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dawn Cheryl Williams, 62

January 16, 2024

Sarnia - Dawn Cheryl Williams gained her angel wings and has been reunited with her mother, father, and her brother Brian (2022) on Sunday, January 14th, 2024. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Joy Marie Sinke, 69

January 16, 2024

Vineland - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved and cherished wife, mother and nanny, Joy Marie Sinke, in her 70th year. Joy touched the lives of everyone she met. She would chat with just about anyone and loved to spoil the kids!

No cause of death reported.

Link

Grant Rees, 62

January 16, 2024

Kitchener - Passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday, January 15, 2024, at the age of 62. Donations to the Grand River Hospital Foundation - Cancer Centre.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Marcel Robert Joseph Pretty, 71

January 16, 2024

North Bay - Donate generously in memory of Marcel to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

John Lucio, 61

January 16, 2024

Ridgetown - It is with great sadness that we share the passing of John Wayne Lucio of Clearville, on January 15, 2024, at 61 years young. His love and devotion to his family and friends were always evident, but never more so than when he was reminiscing, especially about the trials of raising four girls. Donations to the London Health Sciences Regional Cancer Program.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ian Gregory Fabbro, 37

January 16, 2024

Cambridge - Passed away peacefully at his residence on Saturday January 13, 2024, at the age of 37.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Stephanie Colbert (Beauregard), 48

January 16, 2024

The family announces with sorrow her death in North Bay, Saturday, January 13, 2024, at the age of 48 years. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

David Robert Peach, 56

January 16, 2024

Passed away suddenly at his home in Kingston, on Saturday, January 13, 2024, at the age of 56. He was a valued member of the Kingston business community and ran Coffee & Company for many years, before focusing on his construction business, Peach Homes. David touched many lives over the years and will be missed.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kasey Anne-Marie (Downey) Krause, 31

January 16, 2024

Suddenly and peacefully at her home in Port Elgin on Friday, January 12, 2024, in her 31st year. She touched and inspired many people with her love of life, contagious smile, and beautiful voice. There will forever be a hole left in our hearts without her. Donations to Diabetes Canada or the Kidney Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jeanne Michelle Dykeman, 59

January 16, 2024

Woodstock - The family is saddened to announce the sudden passing of Jeanne Sunday, December 24, 2023, at the age of 59.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Matt Alkass, 63

January 16, 2024

Windsor - It is with heavy hearts we announce the sudden passing of Amad (Matt) Bahjet Jirjis Alkass on January 12, 2024, at the age of 63. His compassion and love for everyone will be cherished forever.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Terry Buckton, 70

January 16, 2024

Owen Sound - Passed away suddenly at home on Thursday, December 14, 2023. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sharon Anne Fraser, 72

January 16, 2024

London - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Sharon Anne Fraser, January 11, 2024, at the age of 72 years. Sharon passed peacefully at LHSC-University Campus with her family by her side. Sharon lived a life full of strength, perseverance and love, and inspired all those around her with her kind heart and infectious smile.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Wayne Alessi-Pietrosh, 34

January 16, 2024

Mississauga - It is with heavy and saddened hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Wayne Alessi-Pietrosh at the young age of 34, on January 13, 2024. Wayne loved his family and friends unconditionally. He had a gentle nature, a smile and contagious laugh that could light up a room, and never a bad word to say about anyone. Donations can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Crystal Johnston, 40

January 16, 2024

Southampton - Johnston, Crystal passed away unexpectedly on Friday January 5, 2024 at the age of 40. Donations may be to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jeffery Maurice Clark, 71

January 16, 2024

London - Suddenly at Victoria Hospital on January 13th, 2024. He was a skilled chief drafstman who designed many churches and buildings in London. He traveled to England, Taiwan and extensively in the United States. Jeff was a devoted family man with a great sense of humor, who referred to his daughter as “my pumpkin” and his wife as “my love.”

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mary Lou Warlich, 64

January 16, 2024

Passed away peacefully with family by her side at Peterborough Regional Health Centre on January 15, 2024. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society or to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Debbie McColl, 68

January 16, 2024

Brantford - Passed away suddenly at her home on Monday January 1, 2024, at the age of 68 years. Donations may be made in memory of Debbie to the Canadian Mental Health Association or the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jamal Hasan Abukhushit, 45

January 16, 2024

Brantford - Passed away on Tuesday December 26, 2023, at the age of 45 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sandra Nelson, 59

January 16, 2024

Peacefully surrounded by the love of her family at the Brantford General Hospital on Thursday December 21, 2023, at the age of 59 years. Donations may be made in memory of Sandra to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Joyce Murray, 68

January 16, 2024

Carleton Place - With deep sadness we announce the passing of Margaret “Joyce” Murray on Friday, January 12, 2024, at the age of 68, after a short but courageous battle with cancer. Joyce was a person people could lean on and talk to. She gave the best advice and knew just what to say to help. Our family matriarch has passed on but her spirit will never fade.

Link

Reported on January 15:

Patricia Anne Fairlie, 40

January 15, 2024

St. Catharines - We are heartbroken to share the sudden passing of Patricia (Tricia) Anne Fairlie on January 9, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Barbara (Bärbel) Maria Koch-Donga, 74

January 15, 2024

Passed suddenly and unexpectedly on January 13, 2024, at the Windsor Regional Metropolitan Hospital at 74 years of age. Barbara immigrated to Canada in 1974 and worked tirelessly with her family for many years at the family’s flower farm, Donga Greenhouses in Leamington, and retail store, The Flower Carriage at the old Windsor City Market. Her love for fiber arts, nature, and her family and friends were her inspiration for living.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Rickey Joseph Wilfred McKay, 62

January 15, 2024

It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of Rickey McKay of Cobden, who passed away suddenly in the Renfrew Victoria Hospital on Saturday January 13, 2024, in his 63rd year.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Robert Stephen Tkachuk, 68

January 15, 2024

Vineland - It is with broken hearts that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved brother, Robert (Bob) Stephen Tkach, at his home on Friday, January 12, in his 69th year. He sure did enjoy his retirement! He loved fast cars, motorcycles, old movies, and spending time with friends and family. Bob will always be remembered as a big, sweet guy with a generous heart, a kind spirit, and enormous love for his family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lisa Carole Richards (Hyduk), 57

January 15, 2024

Lisa Carole Richards of Arthur passed away at her residence on November 29, 2023, at the age of 57. Donations to the Canadian Mental Health Association.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Charlean Gerner, 49

January 15, 2024

The family announces with great sorrow her passing at the Timmins and District Hospital on Saturday, January 6, 2024, at the age of 49 years.



No cause of death reported.

Link

Jada Alexandra Lynn Singleton, 22

January 15, 2024

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Jada Alexandra Lynn Singleton (Makwa doodem) of Couchiching First Nation, at age 22, on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Science Centre. Jada was very brave as she faced a devastating illness but she never lost her faith in God.



No cause of death reported.

Link

Mark Edward “Sparky” Janke, 57

January 15, 2024

Passed away suddenly on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at his home in Huntsville. Mark was always up for a good game of hockey, whether coaching, watching his own kids play, or just watching the Leafs, patiently waiting for them to win the Stanley Cup. He will be remembered for his kind heart and always lending a hand to those who needed one. Mark was proud of his children and loved them dearly.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kristina Podolskaia-Burton, 39

January 15, 2024

Toronto - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Kristina. Kristina was a caring , kind, sweet soul who will live in our hearts forever. Donations may be made to Diabetes Canada.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Beverly Edna Ruth Conway (Sweet), 67

January 15, 2024

Peacefully at the Lennox And Addington County General Hospital, Napanee, on Friday January 12, 2024, in her 68th year. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Neil Schmitt, 56

January 15, 2024

It is with heavy hearts and profound sadness that we announce the sudden and tragic passing of Neil (Cornelio) Schmitt, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, son, and brother, on Saturday, January 13, 2024. Beyond his immediate family, Neil touched the lives of numerous foster children over the years. His compassion and generosity knew no bounds, leaving a lasting impact on those fortunate enough to have crossed his path. Neil Schmitt's sudden and tragic departure from this world leaves a void that cannot be filled, but his memory will live on in the hearts of all those who knew him. In honor of Neil's memory, the family kindly requests donations to the Canadian Mental Health Association. Contributions to this cause reflect Neil's caring nature and his commitment to supporting mental health awareness.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mordia Joy "Marsha" Peterkin, 46

January 15, 2024

Mississauga - Mordia, affectionately known as Marsha, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on January 9, 2024. Loving wife and mother, beloved daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend.

No cause of death reported.

Link

James Richard Newt Newton, 68

January 15, 2024

Port Hope - Peacefully at home on Wednesday, November 29th, 2023, in his 69th year. Known to many as Newt, he was a great friend who was always smiling and laughing and had a story to tell. Donations can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Bonnie Christine Quintyn, 48

January 15, 2024

Port Rowan - Bonnie Christine Quintyn (Bulmer), 48, passed away peacefully at home on August 7, 2023, surrounded by her family, following a brief but fierce battle with cancer. Bonnie had a zest for life that was unmatched. Many will remember her love of music and singing, her infectious laughter, and her joyful, no-nonsense approach to life. Donations to the London Regional Cancer Centre.

Link

Trudy Gillard, 70

January 15, 2024

Bradford - Passed peacefully away at home at age 70 after a short but courageous battle against cancer. Trudy was a bright light in so many people's lives. She will be remembered as the best wife, mom, nanny, sister, aunt, and friend anyone could ever ask for. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society.

Link

Doris Jean Speedie (Rodd), 69

January 15, 2024

With deep sadness we announce that Doris Speedie passed away in Beaverton, Ontario, surrounded by her loving family, on January 14, 2024, after a courageous battle with cancer. Doris went to school at Durham College and was employed at Canada Post for 35 years, working her way up from Post Master to Area Superintendent. Donations can be made to the Lakeridge Health Cancer Centre.

Link

Lori Nemeth, 70

January 15, 2024

London – Lori passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, at the age of 70. Donations in memory of Lori may be made to The Lung Association or Alzheimer’s Society.

Link

Reported on January 14:

Dante Remo, 60

January 14, 2024

Scarborough - In remembrance of Dan Remo, who passed suddenly in his sleep in the early hours of January 11, 2024. Dan was born in Manila, Philippines. He had recently been planning and anticipating his retirement. After vacationing in the Philippines in 2023, he hoped to spend more time there and possibly even retire there. (He especially wanted to visit the islands of Palawan). He enjoyed spending time with his family and made an effort to attend all their events. He loved children and embraced his role as a Tito even before becoming a father and grandfather himself.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Cynthia "Cindy" Quigg, 64

January 14, 2024

Suddenly at the University of Ottawa Heart Institute, on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, at the age of 64 years. Donations to The University of Ottawa Heart Institute.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jamie Declare, 60

January 14, 2024

Jamie David Declare, at the age of 60, suddenly passed away on January 6th, 2024, at his residence in Angus, Ontario.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tim Clipperton, 54

January 14, 2024

Timothy Donald Valbert Clipperton, 54, unexpectedly passed away at his residence in Brantford on Friday, January 12, 2024. Special thanks to the caregivers at Brantwood Community Group Homes in Brantford for the special friendship and dignity shown to Tim over these many years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Douglas Graham, 71

January 14, 2024

Passed away peacefully at Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital on Saturday, January 13th, 2024, at the age of 71. Donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society, Diabetes Canada, or to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

James "Jim" Baird, 76

January 14, 2024

Pembroke - Retired CNL, Reactor Physics – Jim passed away suddenly at home, on Saturday January 13, 2024, at the age of 76 years. He travelled extensively to Trinidad & Tobago, Hawaii, Alaska, Florida, Las Vegas, the east and west coasts of Canada, and his favorite, New Zealand. He was the best husband and a wonderful, loving son and father. He was our hero, always taking care of his family, putting our interests ahead of his own.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Greg Dawson, 56

January 14, 2024

Hagersville - It is with profound sadness that we announce Greg’s sudden passing on January 8th, 2024, at the age of 56. Uncle Greg was a true “Super Fan” and cheerleader at sporting events, especially lacrosse and hockey, and made sure to wear his Eagles toque at all hockey games! Donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Trevor Clark, 74

January 14, 2024

Trevor Clark, with his loving family at his side, passed away suddenly on Thursday, January 11, 2024, at South Bruce Grey Health Centre, Kincardine, at the age of 74. Trevor was proud to call Kincardine home and helped his community whenever he could. Sports were a big part of his life and he enjoyed playing baseball, hockey, and golf, and hanging at the pool with family and friends. He had a generous heart that knew no boundaries. He loved nothing more than to enjoy happy hour with Nancy, his girls, and his best friends. Donations in Trevor’s memory to the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada or the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Ontario.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tanya Marie Dillon, 49

January 14, 2024

Odessa - The family of Tanya Marie Dillon is sad to announce her sudden passing on Thursday, January 4, 2024, at the age of 49.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Brian Hazen, 65

January 14, 2024

It is with sadness that we, the Hazen family, wish to announce the sudden, unexpected passing of our much-loved father, grandfather, brother and friend, Brian Eugene Hazen, on December 31st, 2023, while vacationing in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, in his 66th year. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or to Diabetes Canada.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Larry Hogg

January 14, 2024

Larry E. Hogg passed away on January 11th, 2024, at Ross Memorial Hospital Lindsay. He was a devoted husband, an awesome dad and a loving papa. He had a great sense of humor and he didn’t hold back on speaking his mind. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Barbara Elizabeth Capstick, 74

January 14, 2024

Peacefully, in the presence of her family, on Friday January 12, 2024, at the Bethell Hospice, Inglewood after a year-long battle against brain cancer. Barb enjoyed travelling and was an outgoing, caring and loving person.

Link

William “Liam” Robert Butler, 10

January 14, 2024

Stoney Creek - Our family is completely devastated at the loss of our sweet little boy. Liam passed away early Wednesday, January 10th, 2024, due to complications from his leukemia treatment. Our family, our home, and our community will never be the same. Liam gave and received more love in his short life than many people do in their entire lifetime. He made us laugh a little louder, smile a little bigger, and love a whole lot harder. He had such a big heart, always thinking of others first. No one was left behind when Liam was around. He was a force to be reckoned with and the world will never be the same without him.

Link

Reported on January 13:

Joseph Gary Byford, 71

January 13, 2024

Gananoque - Passed away suddenly at his home on Thursday January 11, 2024, at the age of 71.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Fiona Munro-Page, 60

January 13, 2024

North-Bay - Suddenly passed away at her residence on Friday, January 5, 2024, at the age of 60 years. Donations to the Canadian Mental Health Association.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Battista John De Sando, 60

January 13, 2024

London - At LHSC University Hospital on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, Battista John De Sando passed away at the age of 60. Battista loved and cared about his family. Donations to the London Regional Cancer Program.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sean Alexander Raney, 32

January 13, 2024

South River - It is with profound sadness and loss that we announce the passing of our son, Sean Alexander Raney, at his home on January 8, 2024. Sean had amazing musical talent. He was a self-taught guitar and piano player and could figure out the music to a song right after listening to it. But his greatest passion was his children, and he loved every moment he spent with them. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Marie Rheault, 55

January 13, 2024

North Bay - It is with the deepest regret we announce the sudden passing of our beloved Marie Nicole Guylaine Rheault, lovingly known as GiGi, on January 10, 2024. Guylaine was a passionate and kind soul who cared deeply for the many people in her life.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kelli Ann Bassett, 56

January 13, 2024

Ottawa - It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Kelli Bassett (Clancy) on January 11th, 2024. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Brian Kevin White, 58

January 13, 2024

Barrie - Unexpectedly passed away at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre on Wednesday, January 10th, 2024, at the age of 58 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Alex Molotkow, 73

January 13, 2024

Alexander Molotkow, 73, of Frankford Ontario, passed away on January 6th, 2024. He spent countless hours and built many of his most meaningful relationships while hunting, fishing, gardening, or just enjoying the outdoors. Donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Canadian Cancer Society in Alex’s name.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gregory Scott Fallis, 64

January 13, 2024

Ottawa - Scott died at home as he wanted, cared for by his wife. Thanks to the staff at Scarborough General oncology clinic and the homecare staff of St. Elizabeth.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Samuel McLaughlin, 66

January 13, 2024

Lindsay - Passed away peacefully at the Ross Memorial Hospital on January 10, 2024. Donation to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michael Cameron, 59

January 13, 2024

Michael passed away peacefully in the afternoon of Jan 8th 2024, at Peterborough Regional Health Center, in his 60th year. Michael was kind, caring, quiet and wise, as well as artistic, athletic, a proud father and a real survivor, a true warrior in his lifetime. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Canadian Mental Health Association.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Clarice Smith, 62

January 13, 2024

Passed away peacefully, at Kingston Health Sciences Centre, on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 after a brief illness.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Georgina Marie Fitzgerald, 74

January 13, 2024

Sault-Ste-Marie - We are sad to announce the sudden passing of Georgina at home on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, at the age of 74. After retirement she volunteered at the Algoma Residential Community Hospice (ARCH) and enjoyed her time and the people there very much. Georgina was a devout catholic, loved animals, and volunteered for causes she believed in for most of her life. She is now reunited with family and at peace.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dwayne Leslie

January 13, 2024

It is with tremendous grief that we announce the sudden loss of Dwayne Leslie of London, on Wednesday, January 3rd, 2024. Dwayne was full of life. He had so much love for his family and friends, with a special place in his heart for his daughter. He was a friend to anyone who crossed his path.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Bettina Marie Witecki (Caldarelli), 67

January 13, 2024

Fergus - Bettina Witecka (Caldarelli) passed away suddenly from a heart attack on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, at the age of 67. The loss has deeply saddened her surviving family and friends. She was the embodiment of many of the best qualities. She was an exemplary mother. She was selfless, generous and unconditionally loving, and her smile and laughter filled the room. She glowed with beauty in both body and soul.

Link

Reported on January 12:

Mr. Peter William Rapinda, 64

January 12, 2024

It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of Peter William Rapinda of Thunder Bay, at the age of 64. Peter was the classic handyman. He was a fantastic carpenter, cook, storyteller, friend, bartender, and overall life of the party. He loved being surrounded by people. He lives on through the faces of his children and grandchildren, and the stories of his mother, siblings, family and friends.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Peter James Logan, 57

January 12, 2024

Peter passed away unexpectedly at the Michael Garron Hospital in Toronto on December 29, 2023, at the age of 57. While he was unable to overcome his battle with addiction, he was a persistent fighter who loved music and cooking and was concerned about the lack of peace on our planet. In the end, he found a way to give back to his community through organ donation. In honor of Peter’s memory, you may make a donation to CMHA.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Patricia Lee Mitro, 67

January 12, 2024

Sarnia - Patricia Lee Mitro (nee Aldridge) passed away suddenly on December 25th, 2023. All those who knew Patricia will remember her fun, kind, caring, generous, and encouraging nature. She inspired and promoted positivity to those around her, and touched so many lives with this philosophy.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Trisha Sandra Sehl, 36

January 12, 2024

Oshawa - It is with the heaviest of hearts we announce the sudden and unexpected passing of our beloved Trisha on Monday January 8th, 2024, at the age of 36. Trisha was an incredible mother and cherished every moment with her children and her family. She enjoyed the little things that are so precious, like walks to the park with the kids. Trisha was a proud employee of Oshawa Golf & Curling Club. She brought her smile to work with her every day.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Julie Smith, 62

January 12, 2024

Julie Smith (Hodgson), 62, suddenly entered into rest at her residence in Brockville on Wednesday, January 10th, 2024. In memory of Julie, consider a donation to Diabetes Canada.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michael Foran, 59

January 12, 2024

Michael Joseph (Powder) Foran, aged 59, of Couchiching First Nation, passed away suddenly at his home on January 4, 2024. Memorials may be given in Michael Foran’s name to the Center for Addiction and Mental Health Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mary Suk-Ling Foo, 74

January 12, 2024

Thornhill - Donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Keavin Richard, 73

January 12, 2024

It is with great sadness we announce that Keavin Elvin Richard, 73, of Kirkland Lake passed on January 10th, 2024, at Health Science in Sudbury, ON. Donations in Keavin’s memory may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Diabetes Association.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michael Sean Cullen, 66

January 12, 2024

The Cullen family is deeply saddened to share that Mike passed away suddenly while fly fishing in Patagonia, Argentina. Godfather to the MSP industry, an avid sportsman, and culinary enthusiast, he will be greatly missed for his smile, sense of humor, and his mentorship to so many throughout his career. Donations may be made to Ottawa Heart Institute.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Denise Marie Rooney, 57

January 12, 2024

Toronto - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Denise Marie Rooney on January 9, 2024. She brought immense love and joy into the lives of those who were fortunate enough to know her. Her big heart, kindness, and easy laugh will be dearly missed by friends and family. Donations may be made to Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mark ''Riley'' David, 14

January 12, 2024

Toronto - The family is heartbroken to announce Riley’s sudden passing at SickKids Hospital on January 9, 2024, at the age of 14. Riley’s classmates, teachers, and friends at St. Joseph’s Secondary School will remember his love of music, emerging talent on the saxophone, generous heart, and friendly smile. Riley’s memory will be forever cherished in the hearts of all who knew him.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Roy Matthew Irwin, 63

January 12, 2024

Roy Matthew Irwin passed away suddenly in St. Mary’s, on January 10, 2024, at the age of 63. Donations may be made to Diabetes Canada.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mike Medak, 62

January 12, 2024

Toronto - It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Mike Medak on January 9, 2024. His departure comes as a great shock to his entire family and countless others who loved him dearly. Mike was an honorable, passionate, respectful, and kind human being who would drop everything to be there for you in any situation. Donations can be made at the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Merle Lee Roy "Boomer" Tessier, 75

January 12, 2024

Unexpectedly, on January 9th, 2024, at Strathroy Middlesex General Hospital, Merle Lee Roy “Boomer” Tessier, 75 years young. In Memory of Boomer, donations to Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ms. Anne Marie Hutchinson (nee Fasciano), 63

January 12, 2024

Toronto - Suddenly but peacefully we lost our friend, partner, sister and aunt on January 9, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Willy Martin, 75

January 12, 2024

Cornwall - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Wilhelmina “Willy” Martin (nee Pyke) at home on Monday January 8th, 2024, at the age of 75. Donations may be made to the Ottawa Heart Institute or the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Nikki Lee Hughes, 31

January 12, 2024

Sutton - It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to Nikki Lee Hughes, who passed away on January 9th, 2024, at the age of 31 years. Nikki's infectious smile touched the lives of many, and her kindness and joy will live on in the memories of all who knew her. Donations be made to CAMH in Nikki's honor.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kiean Michael Bruce Stoddard, 17

January 12, 2024

Kingston - With shattered hearts, we announce the passing of Kiean Michael Bruce Stoddard, on January 7, 2024. At just 17 years old, Kiean leaves behind his grieving parents.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jenny Fitzgerald, 63

January 12, 2024

Passed away suddenly at her home in Toronto on Tuesday, January 9, 2023, at the age of 63 years. In memory of Jenny, donations can be made to CAMH.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Raneilia George-Ann Richards, 19

January 12, 2024

Mississauga - Our sweet Raneilia was taken from us too soon, on Sunday, December 31, 2023. Loving daughter and sister, beloved niece, granddaughter, cousin and friend to many.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kenneth Morrison, 68

January 12, 2024

It is with great sadness that the family of Ken Morrison announce his sudden passing on January 11, 2024, at Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Brent Stilwell, 65

January 12, 2024

Passed away peacefully at the Smiths Falls Site of the Perth & Smiths Falls District Hospital on Thursday, January 11, 2024, at the age of 65. In memory of Brent, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Brooke Daniel Hegadorn, 43

January 12, 2024

Odessa - The family of Brooke are sad to announce his sudden passing at home on Saturday, January 6, 2024, at the age of 43.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Helena Rose Marie Ferguson (Malarczyk), 70

January 12, 2024

Helena Rose Marie “Helen” of Angus, ON, passed away suddenly at her home on Wednesday, January 10th, 2024, in her 71st year.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tyler Yank, 30

January 12, 2024

With extreme sadness and broken hearts, the family announces to friends that Tyler Brian Yank of Arnprior passed away tragically on Wednesday evening, January 10, 2024. He was only 30 years of age. Quiet and unassuming, yet brilliant and compassionate, Tyler enjoyed family and friends. He struggled at times but tried to make the best of every situation. The family extends heartfelt thanks to the Arnprior Fire Department, Ontario Provincial Police, paramedics, doctors and nurses at the Arnprior Hospital, and all who made exhaustive efforts to save Tyler’s life. In his memory, please consider a donation to the Canadian Mental Health Association.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Barry Bartlett, 72

January 12, 2024

With sadness, the family announces that following a very brief illness, Barry passed away at the Ottawa Hospital – General Campus on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, at the age of 72 years young. Barry truly enjoyed his life and lived it to the fullest. He loved spending time with his family and friends and looked forward to his trips South every year, which brought him great pleasure.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Donna Ackles

January 12, 2024

New Liskard - We mourn the loss of our beloved Donna Ackles, who passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 9, 2024. She was well respected as a true Kirkland Laker, an incredibly resilient and selfless woman, and a force to be reckoned with. She had musical talent and a passion for gardening, which resulted in beautiful landscaping all around her home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Jordan Rodney Renaud, 67

January 12, 2024

Jordan passed away at the Deep River and District Hospital on Saturday, January 6, 2024, after a two-year battle with cancer. As the longtime Conservator of the Canadian Clock Museum in Deep River, Jordan restored several older clocks in its collection. He also took great care in restoring the clocks of many private customers. Jordan will be fondly remembered by many local and distant friends and by his clock collecting colleagues in the Ottawa area. In memory of Jordan, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society.

Link

Marian Marie Reeve (Towns), 62

January 12, 2024

Branchton, ON: It is with the utmost sadness that we share of the passing of Marian Reeve, 62, in the early morning of Tuesday, January 9, 2024, surrounded by family, at the Cambridge Memorial Hospital, after a very short battle with cancer. Marian was a strong-willed woman with a heart of gold. She was a talented hairdresser and a passionate hairstyling teacher for over 40 years. She was a devoted mother and grandmother. Although her passing came quickly, her sense of humor remained until her last moments.

Link

Gary Dawn, 62

January 12, 2024

It is with profound sadness that the Dawn family announce the sudden passing of their cherished loved one, Gary Dawn, age 62, on January 8th, 2024, surrounded by family at the Hamilton General Hospital, after suffering a series of cardiac arrests within the span of 12 days. Gary was a proud grandfather who was looking forward to going to T-ball practices with Lyric and spending retirement at the family's home with him, making memories together.

Link

Reported on January 111:

Gregory Allan Greg Rubenick, 43

January 11, 2024

Thunder Bay - It is with heartbreaking sadness that we announce the passing of our son, brother, nephew, cousin, and friend, Greg Rubenick, on November 22, 2023, at the age of 43. Despite his struggles with diabetes and mental health, his unique sense of humor, kindness to others, and love of gaming prevailed. Donations can be made to Canadian Diabetes Association or Adult Mental Health Services.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Emma Taylor McKay-Paton, 12

January 11, 2024

Woodstock - Cherished daughter passed away on January 4, 2024. Emma's joyful spirit and kind heart enriched countless lives. Her absence leaves an irreplaceable void. In her fleeting time, she shared love unconditionally. For those wishing to honor her, donations to LHSC Victoria Children's Hospital in her name are welcomed, keeping Emma's legacy of love alive through support for other children in need.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kevin Anthony William Bullard, 62

January 11, 2024

Lakefield - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Kevin on Wednesday January 10, 2024. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kornelius Dyck, 68

January 11, 2024

Vineland - Kornelius (Korny) Dyck passed away suddenly on December 22nd, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Pamela Joan (Gillen) Selkirk, 61

January 11, 2024

Peterborough - It is with great sadness that Pam’s daughters announce her sudden passing on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, at her residence, at the age of 61.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Cassandra Levesque, 35

January 11, 2024

North Bay - Passed away suddenly at her residence on January 4th, 2024, at the age of 35. Cassandra enjoyed the outdoors. She loved fishing and also had a passion for thrifting and rock collecting. She will be truly missed by all who had the privilege to know her.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Bryan James " B.J. " William Howard, 38

January 11, 2024

East Milton - With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Bryan James William Howard, in his 39th year. His funny jokes and smile will truly be missed by all.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Bruce Franklin Cooney, 36

January 11, 2024

Passed away peacefully at the Belleville General Hospital on January 6th, 2024, at the age of 36.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ben Stoner, 45

January 11, 2024

Ben Stoner passed away at his home in Sarnia on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, at age 45.

No cause of death reported.

Link

David Arthur Miller, 65

January 11, 2024

Sydenham - Dave passed away suddenly on January 6th, 2024, at the age of 65. He was an avid billiard player and would challenge anyone who dared. Donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada in Dave’s memory.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Autumn Naomi Walton, 36

January 11, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Autumn, after a long hard struggle with her health, on Friday, December 29, 2023, surrounded by loved ones at Kingston General Hospital, at the age of 36. Autumn was a light in the dark, offering love, support, laughs, and whatever else she could, despite her own struggles.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Christina Bernice Royer, 45

January 11, 2024

It’s with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Christina Royer, age 45, on Thursday January 4, 2024, in Sudbury.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Marion Frances Dawson (Morgan), 73

January 11, 2024

Sudbury - Marion Frances Dawson passed away peacefully on January 9th, 2024, surrounded by her loving family. She will be remembered as a kind-hearted and strong-willed wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother to her big family, who loved her dearly and will miss her never-failing honesty and unrelenting determination. Donations to the Northern Cancer Research Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Brian Cameron McIntosh, 69

January 11, 2024

Cobourg - It is with heavy hearts the family of Brian McIntosh announce his unexpected passing at his home Friday, January 5, 2024, at the age of 69. Brian enjoyed spending time with his family, including travelling with his brother and his sister to Alaska, Costa Rica, Curacao, Roatan, Kenya, Tanzania and Morocco. He was an active member of St. Paul’s United Church and supported many events in the Cold Springs community, such as the roast beef dinners and the Bethlehem Walk. Brian had a wonderful sense of humor and loved emailing jokes to his loved ones.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Linda Anne McAllister, 74

January 11, 2024

Linda passed away suddenly at home in Kingston on Monday, January 2024, at the age of 74.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kristian Barles Valmeo, 43

January 11, 2024

Thornhill - On Monday, January 8th, our world got a little dimmer with the sudden passing of Kristian Valmeo, loving husband and devoted dad. Kristian’s smile lit up every room and his positive energy was infectious. He will live on in the hearts of everyone who was lucky enough to know and love him.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Theresa Theriault, 67

January 11, 2024

It is with profound sadness the family of Theresa announce her sudden passing at her home in Ottawa on January 7, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Rosemary Ball, 65

January 11, 2024

Rosemary of Eden passed away at her residence on Thursday, January 11, 2024, in her 66th year. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dennis Burgess, 48

January 11, 2024

Dennis Franklen Burgess of Waterloo passed away on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, in his 49th year. Dennis worked at Home Hardware, St. Jacobs for 21 years. Donations to the Kidney Foundation or Heart & Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Casey Kok, 75

January 11, 2024

Kingsville - Casey passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on January 4, 2024. Donations would be appreciated to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Elizabeth Manahan, 75

January 11, 2024

Thunder Bay - We are heartbroken to announce the sudden passing of our mother and grandmother Elizabeth (Liz) Manahan. She passed away peacefully at TBRHSC on Thursday January 4th, 2024, with family by her side.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Salvatore “Sam” Macchia, 50

January 11, 2024

Thornhill - It is with immense sadness and heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Salvatore “Sam” Macchia, on January 2, 2024, at the age of 50. He was a wonderful, caring husband and proud father. Sam worked beside his dad at Royal Machining & Repairs Ltd, where he forged many great relationships and helped build and grow the family business. Donations may be made in Sam’s memory to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Diane Helen Cascone (Kuschak)

January 11, 2024

Burlington - It is with heavy hearts and profound sadness that we announce the passing of Diane Cascone on January 10, 2024. Donations are placed in Diane’s name to Pancreatic Cancer Canada.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Frank Peters, 63

January 11, 2024

We regret to announce that Mr. Frank Alan Peters, of Vankleek Hill, Ontario, passed away at the age of 63, after a short battle with cancer, on Tuesday, January 9, 2024. Donations on behalf of Frank to Myeloma Canada or the Canadian Cancer Society.

Link

Lucia De Fatima Chaves, 66

January 11, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beautiful mother, Lucia De Fatima Chaves, at home in North York at the age of 66, on the morning of Tuesday, January 9th, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Link

Mona-Lisa Verhelst-Dokis, 64

January 11, 2024

North Bay - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Mona-Lisa after a short battle with cancer. Mona-Lisa passed peacefully at Nipissing Serenity Hospice on Saturday January 6th, 2024, at the age of 64. At Mona’s request an indigenous ceremony took place immediately after her passing with elders, an eagle staff, close family, and friends in attendance.

Link

Reported on January 10:

Catherine Ann Dulac, 68

January 10, 2024

Catherine Ann "Kate" Dulac, age 68, of Toronto, Ontario sadly passed away on January 8, 2024. Cathy had recently retired as a respected and experienced Property Administrator and looked forward to traveling, particularly by cruise ship, and discovering new and interesting places worldwide. Contributions in Catherine's memory may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Maria Goretti Cabral, 63

January 10, 2024

Cambridge - Passed away peacefully with her family by her side at the Juravinski Hospital on Saturday January 6, 2024, at the age of 63. Donations to the Juravinski Cancer Centre.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Nicholas Stuart, 44

January 10, 2024

Nicholas Stuart, 44, passed away at his residence in Merlin, on Sunday January 7, 2024. Donations to Diabetes Canada.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Bryan Young, 58

January 10, 2024

Tweed - It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Bryan Young on Sunday, December 31st, 2023, in his 58th year. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Austin Christopher Taylor, 27

January 10, 2024

Sudbury - Austin Christopher Taylor passed away peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday, January 3rd, 2024, at the age of 27. Austin was a man of few words but had a big heart and enjoyed doing things for others without being recognized for it. He would help anyone out, whether a family member or a stranger. Donations to the CAMH.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Melissa Danielle Newman, 30

January 10, 2024

Kitchener - Passed away unexpectedly at home after a short illness on Friday, January 5, 2024, at the age of 30. Mel will be remembered for her passion and dedication to social justice and advocacy. She was a selfless and dedicated kind soul and her impact on others is as endless as the memories we all hold.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Devon Irvin Joseph Whyte, 22

January 10, 2024

Devon Whyte, loving son, passed away suddenly in Kingston on Saturday, January 6, 2024, at age 22. Donations to Hastings Prince Edward Addictions and Mental Health Services.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mieczyslaw Magda, 76

January 10, 2024

Toronto - It is with heavy hearts that the family announce the sudden passing of Mieczysław “Mike” Magda on Monday, January 8, 2024, at the age of 76. Born in Cmolas, Poland, Mike was a kind, determined and soft-tempered man who was dedicated to his family and always had an opinion on current events. Donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Cesar Amarelo, 50

January 10, 2024

Maple - God called Cesar on January 6, 2024, at the age of 50. Donations in memory of Cesar may be made to the CAMH (The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health).

No cause of death reported.

Link

Paul Foster, 48

January 10, 2024

Passed away suddenly at his home in Bobcaygeon on January 1st, 2024. Donations can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Donald Don Fizell, 68

January 10, 2024

Donald “Don” William Fizell of Hanover passed away suddenly at the Hanover & District Hospital on Saturday, January 6, 2024, in his 68th year. He was a hard worker and kind soul. He will be remembered by his work family at Maple Leaf Foods.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Maple Leaf Food’s ''vaccination'' mandate:

http://tinyurl.com/5x3cnr92

Stervel Esquvel Blaine, 66

January 10, 2024

We regret to announce that Stervel Blaine of Mississauga, beloved husband, father, brother and grandfather, passed away after a short illness, surrounded by loved ones, on December 26, 2023, at the age of 66.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Robert “Robbie” Cossar, 63

January 10, 2024

Robbie passed away unexpectedly at Strathroy Middlesex General Hospital on Saturday, January 6, 2024, in his 63rd year. Robbie’s magnetic personality extended beyond his hobbies; he loved socializing and connecting with people from all walks of life

No cause of death reported.

Link

Bonnie Olsen, 72

January 10, 2024

Passed away unexpectedly on January 8, 2024 at Extendicare Welland, at the age of 72. Donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gary Howard Halverson, 75

January 10, 2024

Thunder Bay - The family of Gary Howard Halverson, age 75, is saddened to announce his sudden passing at Hogarth Riverview Manor on January 6, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gary Laverne Matheson, 70

January 10, 2024

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Gary Laverne Matheson on Monday, January 8, 2024, at Stratford General Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. As a farmer, Gary experienced and respected the cycles of life, facing the unpredictable, including his health challenges, with courage and grace. He was a proud past president of Embro Minor Hockey and a lifelong blood donor. His greatest joy and pride came from being a dad and a grandpa, and made sure to weave precious family time into the day-to-day demands of farming. Donate to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jetzia Jade Andersen, 20

January 10, 2024

Orillia - Passed away suddenly at home on January 1, 2024, in her 20th year. Donations may be made to the Canadian Mental Health Association.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Robin Marie Allison, 58

January 10, 2024

Peacefully at LHSC – Victoria Hospital, London on Tuesday, January 2nd, 2024, at the age of 58. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society or Diabetes Canada.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kelly Ann Greenwood (nee Moore), 61

January 10, 2024

Passed away peacefully at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay on January 9, 2024. Donation to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Shakira Whyte

January 10, 2024

London - We are saddened to share that on Sunday, January 7, 2024, Shakira Whyte unexpectedly passed away.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Katie Mason, 50

January 10, 2024

Etobicoke - Katie Shirley Ann Mason, age 50, passed away peacefully in her sleep on January 7, 2024. After settling down with Darren about 26 years ago Katie was struck with breast cancer which was successfully treated, but tragically the cancer returned and this time Katie could not overcome it.

Link

Terry Franklin Griffin, 71

January 10, 2024

Stayner - Terry Franklin Griffin passed away peacefully in the early hours of January 5, 2024, at the age of 71. After being diagnosed with an aggressive cancer less than a month before his passing, Terry spent his days surrounded by loving family and friends, sharing memories and laughter. Terry was beloved by family, friends, and his community. He helped everyone he met and was famous for making people smile and laugh. He lives on in hearts and memories. Donation in Terry's name to the Canadian Cancer Society.

Link

Lacy Ellen Delyea, 64

January 10, 2024

Thunder Bay - It is with great sadness that the family of Lacy Ellen Delyea announce her passing at St. Joseph’s Hospital, with family at her side, after a courageous battle with cancer on Friday, January 5, 2024. Lacy was a dedicated public servant who spent her entire career with Ontario Health. She was a devoted mother and extremely proud of her children. She enjoyed traveling with her family, driving with her parents to visit relatives in Southern Ontario and traveling to Florida with her sisters (which involved a moderate amount of wine drinking). Donations can be made to the Northern Cancer Fund.

Link

Scott Douglas Anderson, 59

January 10, 2024

After a short battle with cancer, Scott Douglas Anderson passed away peacefully at Lakeridge Health Oshawa hospital on January 6th, 2024, with his wife and son by his side. Scott offered more love and warmth in one conversation than most people do in a lifetime. His smile was infectious and could lighten anyone’s mood. He was gentle and patient, and often the neighborhood kids would call on him to “come out and play.” Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society.

Link

Sean Lennard Green, 51

January 10, 2024

Sean Lennard Greene, 51, of St. Mary’s, passed away peacefully at Rotary Hospice Stratford Perth on January 9th, 2024, after a heroic battle with glioblastoma. Sean’s career revolved around cars, from Editor/Writer/Photographer of Automotive Magazines to life in the dealership world.

Link

Dana Balesdent Jr., 42

January 10, 2024

Carleton Place - We are saddened and heartbroken to share the unexpected passing of Dana Andrew Valentine Balesdent Jr. at the age of 42, on Tuesday, January 9th, 2024, after a tragic sudden illness. What began as an ear infection spread quickly, resulting in catastrophic brain damage that he was unable to recover from. Dana was caring, loyal and would drop anything to help someone. He made everyone feel at ease. If there was ever a person who defined the word “neighborly,” it was Dana.

Link

Reported on January 9:

Gordon Butcher, 66

January 9, 2024

With broken hearts, the family announces with great sorrow the sudden passing of Gordon Butcher at the Moosonee Health Centre on January 4th, 2024, at the age of 66 years. Gord was a Paramedic for 28 years and retired in November 2019. His dedication to the well-being of others and the impact he had on countless lives are a testament to the selfless and committed individual he was.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Alicia Joan Lou Hachey, 33

January 9, 2024

Hamilton - We lost our beloved Alicia suddenly on January 2, 2024, at the age of 33. Our prayers are that Alicia is remembered for her beautiful smile and spirit, athletic abilities, especially in hockey, and love of animals. Donations to CAMH (Centre for Addiction and Mental Health).

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ben Rom

January 9, 2024

Thornhill - We regret to inform you of the sudden passing of Ben Rom on January 4th, 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Carolynn Boisvert, 63

January 9, 2024

We regret to announce the sudden passing of Carolynn Boisvert at the age of 63 years, on Friday, January 5, 2024, at Health Sciences North in Sudbury. In her spare time, she enjoyed knitting, card games, playing on her computer, and attending activities at the Indian Friendship Centre. Most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren; they were her pride and joy.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kevin Mark Forhan, 60

January 9, 2024

Oakville - It is with great sadness the family of Kevin announce his sudden passing at his home on January 5th, 2024. Please remember Kevin for his lighthearted sense of humor, his silly jokes and stories (sometimes needing a PG rating), and love of family, friends, and anything four-legged.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mike Sluys, 68

January 9, 2024

Oshawa - Passed away suddenly on January 4th, 2024, surrounded by his family. Mike was a proud retiree from his career with Plumbers & Pipefitters Union Local 463/401. He always stove for perfection at his job and enjoyed sharing his knowledge with coworkers. He adored his grandchildren and spent time with them fixing, building, digging, playing, learning and laughing.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kathleen Phillips, 73

January 9, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Kathleen on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at Eventide Home, Niagara Falls, at the age of 73. Donation to either the Alzheimer’s Society or to the Walker Family Cancer Centre.

No cause of death reported.

Link

David A. Sontag, 40

January 9, 2024

Niagara Falls - It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of David, on January 5th, 2024, at his residence at the age of 40. Donation to Community Addiction Services of Niagara.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Laura-Anne Barrick, 75

January 9, 2024

St. Catharines - Surrounded by her family, it is with heavy hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of Laura-Anne. Donations in Laura-Anne's memory to the Ottawa Hospital Foundation Cancer Research.

No cause of death reported.

Link

James Henry Brown, 66

January 9, 2024

James Henry Brown passed away suddenly at the age of 66 at his home in Bracebridge, Ontario. James leaves behind a legacy through his surviving family members who were very dear to him. Donations made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Judith Loretta "Judy" Hendsby, 70

January 9, 2024

Peacefully at Northumberland Hills Hospital, Cobourg, on Monday January 8, 2024, in her 71st year. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Joanne Ivy Marie Davies, 71

January 9, 2024

Passed away peacefully at Edgewater Gardens, Dunnville on Saturday January 6, 2024, in her 71st year. Donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Carl Potter, 61

January 9, 2024

Owen Sound - Passed away peacefully in his sleep after a strong battle with cancer on Sunday, January 7, 2024. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society.

Link

Patricia "Pat" Clarke, 73

January 9, 2024

Napanee - Peacefully at home, surrounded by family and friends on Monday, January 8, 2024, after a brief battle with cancer. Donations made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

Link

Ida Hamelin (Vienneau), 66

January 9, 2024

Timmins - It is with great sorrow that the family announces her passing at home, surrounded by her family, on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at the age of 66 years, after a courageous battle with cancer. Ida never lost sight of her joy. She was a hard worker with a vivacious personality and infectious laugh. She loved being around people and had a big impact on their lives. Donations to the Northern Cancer Foundation.

Link

Douglas “Doug” Blacker, 74

January 9, 2024

Peacefully on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at Victoria Hospital, London, Doug passed away in his 74th year after a short but fierce battle with cancer. Doug’s legacy will forever live on in the hearts of those who knew him. His enduring love, wisdom, and the countless memories he created will continue to guide and inspire his family and friends. Donations in memory of Doug may be made to the Neck Cancer Clinic at London Regional Cancer Program.

Link

Michael Ross Moore, 61

January 9, 2024

Michael passed suddenly, after a courageous battle against cancer, at the Southlake Regional Health Centre in Newmarket on Monday, January 8th, 2024, at the age of 61 years. As a technician for the City of Barrie for many years, Mike was involved with the design and creation of a shared, accessible, and aesthetically pleasing Waterfront that will be enjoyed by Barrie residents for decades to come. Donations in Mike’s memory may be made to the Royal Victoria Regional Health Center (Cancer Center).

Link

Robert Douglas "Bob" Halliwell, 61

January 9, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that the family announces the peaceful passing of Robert “Bobby” Halliwell at the NHS-St. Catharines due to complications from heart surgery, on Sunday, January 7, 2024.

Link

Reported on January 8:

Joseph Ronald Wistaff, 71

January 8, 2024

Ottawa - Suddenly in hospital on Sunday, Jan 7, 2024, at the age of 71.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Leslie Gauthier, 62

January 8, 2024

Our loving mother, Leslie Gauthier, passed away peacefully at the North Bay Regional Health Centre on Saturday, January 6, 2024, at the age of 62 years old. Anyone who crossed paths with Leslie knew how much she loved her children and grandchildren. She tried to make their childhood magical and instilled traditions that we will pass along to our own children. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dale Calvin Leroux, 22

January 8, 2024

Tragically, Dale Calvin Leroux of Hanover passed away suddenly on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, at the age of 22. Dale was a natural skater from the age of 6, and had a memorable career playing with Hanover Minor Hockey. He was in his final year of apprenticeship at KDG Plumbing, was proud of the skills he had learned, and enjoyed his co-workers. He had a kindness observed not only by friends and family, but by the animals he loved. Donations to Wes for Youth Canadian Mental Health Association.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Katherine Gail Kerr (Monroe), 73

January 8, 2024

With her family at her side, Kathy Kerr finished this part of her journey at the Brantford General Hospital, on Friday, January 5, 2024, at the age of 73. In retirement, Kathy loved taking day trips in the convertible with her husband and spending time with her mom, children and grandkids. She was obsessed with her grandkids and cherished every moment she spent with them! In Kathy’s memory, donations to the Brain Tumor Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Murray George Edward Hammerton, 69

January 8, 2024

Woodstock - Peacefully at home surrounded by the love of his family, on January 6th, 2024, in his 70th year. A passionate and innovative grain farmer, Murray co-owned and operated Murgo Farms Ltd. with his wife of over 40 years. He treasured his travels with family and friends to Otter Lake, Panama, Cuba, Australia, New Zealand, England and especially, Alberta. Donations to Myeloma Canada.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dennis Joseph Jackson, 68

January 8, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dennis at his residence in Deseronto on Monday, January 8th, 2024, at the age of 68. Donations may be made to Cancer Care of Southeastern Ontario.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Richard Lloyd Rasmussen, 71

January 8, 2024

St- Catharine’s - It is with great sadness to announce the sudden passing of Rick. Rick was a dedicated leader, coach, mentor, volunteer, teacher and exemplary human being. Donations can be made to Parkinson Canada in Rick's memory.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gary William Scott, 75

January 8, 2024

Sarnia - At home on Saturday, December 30, 2023, Gary Wayne Scott passed away at the age of 75. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Peter Gordon DeLaat, 61

January 8, 2024

Flesherton - Passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully, at home on January 5, 2024, in his 62nd year. Pater lived for his family. He was a loving, caring and devoted father, always there to lend an ear or offer a hand.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Blake Cumpson, 29

January 8, 2024

Sydenham - Passed away unexpectedly on January 4, 2024. Special thanks to Shea Construction where Blake was employed for nearly 7 years, and to the Frontenac Detachment, Ontario Provincial Police.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Susanne Walker, 68

January 8, 2024

It is with great sorrow that the family of Susanne Lorraine Walker (Holland) announce that she left her earthly body on January 06, 2024, at the London Health Sciences Center, with her family and her friend and nurse, Nikki Lyons, by her side. Heartfelt gratitude is sent to Dr. Welch at the London Regional Cancer Program. Donations may be made to London Regional Cancer Program, Alzheimer Society Southwest Partners, or Ontario Federation of Cerebral Palsy (OFCP).

No cause of death reported.

Link

Henry Jackson, 19

January 8, 2024

Napanee - An obituary is not available at this time for Henry Jackson.

Link

Dorinda Anne Murray, 51

January 8, 2024

Dorinda of Maynooth passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, in her 52nd year. Dorinda was a talented artist and expressed her love of nature through her beautiful artwork and photography. Donations to the Princess Margaret Hospital - Wallace McCain Centre, or the Belleville General Hospital - Douglas A. McIntosh Cancer Clinic.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ms. Denise LaBossiere, 40

January 8, 2024

Scarborough - It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Denise, who left us far too soon. Denise was a selfless, intelligent, generous and loving person her entire 40 years. She had the best smile. She will be remembered for her infectious humor, laughter, beauty (inside and out), sense of fairness, and most of all for her loving nature. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jeff Jean-Louis, 36

January 8, 2024

It is with sadness that we inform you of the death of Jeff Jean-Louis on January 2, 2024 in Ottawa, at the age of 36. Jeff was born in Haiti.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tyler Santucci, 41

January 8, 2024

It is with profound sadness that the family announces that our much-loved Tyler Santucci passed away in Hamilton on January 5, 2024, at the age of 41, leaving behind cherished memories with those he loved. Special thanks to the amazing healthcare team in the Neuro ICU at the Hamilton General Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Susanne M. LaRose, 58

January 8, 2024

Bradford - Susanne peacefully passed away at home surrounded by her family on Sunday, January 7, 2023, at 58 years of age. In Susanne's memory, donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Bruce Scott Bodiam, 74

January 8, 2024

Collingwood - Died suddenly at his home on Saturday, January 6, 2024, at the age of 74. This kind, giving and generous man, who often gave to people in need, will be dearly missed.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Adam Ruddell, 47

January 8, 2024

Brampton - Suddenly on January 3rd, 2024, at the age of 47, our beloved Adam passed away unexpectedly. Adam had a passion for hockey and football and enjoyed playing baseball and cornhole. He found joy in the competitive spirit and camaraderie that these activities brought. Adam's warm and kind-hearted nature endeared him to all who knew him. He had a special ability to connect with people and was loved by many.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Diana Faith Gray, 23

January 8, 2024

Sarnia - It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our baby sister, Diana Faith Gray, on Thursday, January 4, 2024, at the tender age of 23. She was an amazing mom to her four-month-old son, who was the light in her heart and truly made her life complete.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Guy Joseph Ruzza, 62

January 8, 2024

Windsor - We are saddened to announce the sudden passing of Guy Ruzza at 62 years of age. Guy was born in Detroit, Michigan. He had a good sense of humor, a passion for rock-n-roll, and a big heart, especially when it came to animals. Guy always made sure to tell everyone in his family how much he loved them. Donations in memory of Guy may be made to Windsor Regional Cancer Centre or Diabetes Canada.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Allan Ingram, 55

January 8, 2024

Aylmer - Passed away at his residence on Saturday, January 6, 2024, in his 56th year. Allan was co-owner of IBEX Automation and displayed unwavering dedication to his work. In his spare time he found joy in scuba diving adventures throughout the Caribbean. Donations to Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Deiter Stemmler, 38

January 8, 2024

Southampton - Deiter Douglas Stemmler passed away unexpectedly on January 5th, 2024, at the age of 38. Deiter loved being outdoors. His passion for climbing defined him in recent years, although he never turned down a game of barnyard hockey or touch football on New Year’s Day. He shared his love of climbing with many around him, including his son and his nephews and nieces. His gentle teaching technique and leadership garnered him praise during his recent firefighting training. Donation to the CAMH (Center for Addiction and Mental Health).

No cause of death reported.

Link

Peter Bagnariol, 72

January 8, 2024

Hamilton - On Sunday, January 7, 2024, at St. Joseph's Hospital, Peter Luciano Bagnariol went to join his parents in heaven. Peter was an employee of Stelco for 38 years. He was a longtime member of the Venetian Club of Hamilton, serving as treasurer secretary and President. Donations to the Diabetes Association or the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Diana-Lynn Ribic Thurlow, 66

January 8, 2024

Sudbury - In loving memory of Lynn (nee Thurlow) Ribic, 66 years, who passed away suddenly on Friday, January 5, 2024, at her residence. Lynn was a bus driver for Lockerby taxi for over 20 years. She was a people person who enjoyed the company of family and friends. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Victoria Bedore, 62

January 8, 2024

WestPort - Suddenly at home on January 7, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Yvonne Lortie, 65

January 8, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Mary “Yvonne” Lortie on Friday, January 5, 2024. Yvonne lived in Cornwall but spent the majority of her life in Morrisburg.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michael Wilhelm Kurt Henningsen

January 8, 2024

Maynooth - Suddenly on Friday, January 5, 2024, Michael Wilhelm Kurt Henningsen passed away at his home. Donations to Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Canadian Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Ruth Chrysler, 68

January 8, 2024

Ottawa - It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Ruth Chrysler on December 1, 2023, after a courageous 3-month battle with cancer. Her independence and bravery in staying true to herself served as a beacon, guiding others along a path of self-discovery.

Link

In Quebec, 56 “ died suddenly ”:

Wendy Coulombe, baby

January 25, 2024

At the Enfant-Jésus hospital, on January 8, 2024, aged 32 days, Wendy Coulombe passed away.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Antoine Goulet, 5

January 28, 2024

It is with infinite sadness that we announce the death of Antoine Goulet, which occurred on January 23, 2024, at the age of 5. The family would like to sincerely thank the Granby first responder team as well as all the staff of the Granby hospital centre and the CHUS Fleurimont for the good care provided with empathy and professionalism.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sophie Boucher, 11

January 24, 2024

Forever in our hearts, my little angel. At the CHUL in Quebec, on January 16, 2024, at the age of 11, Sophie Boucher died.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Zoé Howells, 15

January 25, 2024

On January 23, 2024, at the age of 15 years, Zoé Howells passed away, peacefully in her sleep, at home, near her family and her beloved dog.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gabriel Lauzier, 20

January 23, 2024

It is with deep sadness that we announce the sudden death of Gabriel Lauzier, which occurred on January 18, 2024, at Charles-Le Moyne Hospital, at the age of 20.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Billy-Jack Edmond Jourdain, 23

January 28, 2024

In Port-Cartier, on January 25, 2024, Mr Billy-Jack Edmond Jourdain died at the age of 23 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Antoine Carpentier, 31

January 27, 2024

In Trois-Rivières, on January 13, 2024, at the age of 31, Antoine Carpentier died.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Laura-Julie Aspirot, 35

January 23, 2024

On January 8, 2024, Laura-Julie Aspirot, residing in Paspébiac, died at the age of 35.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mr. Johnny Junior Chachai, 39

January 27, 2024

Mr. Johnny Junior Chachai, residing in Obedjiwan, died in Roberval on January 25, 2024, at the age of 39 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Serge Demers, 62

January 24, 2024

On January 9, Serge Demers, my beautiful Serge of love whom I loved so much, left at the age of 62, without making any noise, just as he always lived. His sudden and abrupt departure, in less than 12 hours, following a cerebral hemorrhage caused by devastating leukaemia, created a terrible shock wave among all those who knew him. As a spouse, I would like to thank from the bottom of my heart, the entire intensive care team at Sacré-Cœur Hospital who showed great humanity in welcoming loved ones and in allocating palliative care for the few too short hours which preceded his death. However, I would also like to deplore the dehumanization of front-line health services (GAP and emergency hospital services) resulting from the lamentable failure of the care measures introduced recently.

Link

Patrice Deschamps, 62

January 22, 2024

It is with deep sadness that we inform you of the death of Mr. Patrice Deschamps, which occurred on January 19, 2024, at the age of 62, at Charles-Le Moyne Hospital, Longueuil. He was a member of the Order of Denturists of Quebec, the Canadian Ski Patrol and a teacher at Collège Édouard Montpetit. Those who wish can donate in memory of Patrice to benefit the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Canada.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Patricia “Patsy” Herault, 62

January 28, 2024

Patricia “Patsy” Hérault died suddenly during the afternoon of January 26, 2024, at the hospital, Shawville, Quebec at the age of 62.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Guy Brendell, 61

January 28, 2024

On January 10, 2024, Mr. Guy Brendell, the husband of Mrs. France Hubert, residing in Trois-Rivières, died suddenly at the age of 61.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Martin Gagnon, 47

January 28, 2024

In Port-Cartier, on January 24, 2024, Mr. Martin Gagnon died at the age of 47.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Chantal Martineau, 64

January 27, 2024

In Longueuil, on January 25, 2024, at the age of 64 Mrs. Chantal Martineau, passed away. The deceased wished not to receive flowers, but donations for cancer.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Johanne Dagenais, 61

January 27, 2024

In Hudson, on January 25, 2024, at the age of 61, Ms. Johanne Dagenais passed away. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the “In the fight for them” campaign for the benefit of the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Julien Gagnon, 67

January 27, 2024

In his maple grove, his haven of peace, Julien Gagnon died; his heart stopped suddenly on January 20, 2024, at the age of 67.

Link

Stéphan Jacques, 54

January 26, 2024

It is with sadness that we announce the death of Mr. Stéphan Jacques, which occurred on January 17, 2024, at the age of 54. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Daniel Martin, 57

January 26, 2024

At his home in Trois-Rivières, on January 24, 2024, Mr. Daniel Martin, son of Rose Anna Duguay and André Martin, died at the age of 57. Any mark of sympathy can result in a donation to the

Quebec Cancer Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Simon Bisson, 65

January 26, 2024

At the University Institute of Cardiology and Pneumology of Quebec, on January 21, 2024, at the age of 65, Mr. Simon Bisson died. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Yves-Marie Lepage, 51

January 26, 2024

Yves-Marie Lepage died at the age of 51. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the BSL Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Guy Aupin, 71

January 26, 2024

The J. Edgar LeBreux Funeral Home in Grande-Rivière announces the death of Mr. Guy Aupin at the CISSS de la Gaspésie in Chandler, on January 24, 2024, at the age of 71 years. The family would like to thank the oncology team at the Chandler hospital centre, the nursing staff on floor 200 as well as Dr. Marie-Hélène Pilon and Dr. Virginie Savard.

Link

Patrice Blais, 47

January 26, 2024

Peacefully and surrounded by the love of his family, on January 23, 2024, at the age of 47, Patrice Blais passed away. The family warmly thanks Dr V. Ethier in oncology and Dr M. Poirier in palliative care, for their good care and their great availability.

Link

Genevieve Levesque-Theriault, 42

January 26, 2024

The family and loved ones are deeply saddened to announce the death of Mrs. Geneviève Lévesque-Thériault, who died at the Marie-Anne-Ouellet Accommodation Center on January 24, 2024, at the age of 42. She lived in Val-Brillant. The members of the family would like to express their gratitude to the nursing staff of the Oncology Care Unit of the Amqui Hospital Center as well as those of the Marie-Anne-Ouellet Accommodation

Link

Michele Lacroix, 63

January 25, 2024

It is with immense regret that we inform you of the death of Madame Michèle Lacroix on January 22, 2024, at the age of 63. The family would like to thank the staff of the Shawville Hospital for all the excellent care provided. For those who wish, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Joanne Clendenning, 55

January 25, 2024

In Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, on January 23, 2024, at the age of 55, Mrs. Joanne Clendenning passed away. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Society of Quebec.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Richard Marchand, 58

January 25, 2024

It is with regret that we announce the death of Mr. Richard Marchand on January 22, 2024, at the age of 58. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Denis Gauthier, 67

January 25, 2024

Mr. Denis Gauthier died at Maison de l'envol on January 22, 2024, at the age of 67. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Quebec Cancer Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sylvain Plouffe, 59

January 25, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Mr. Sylvain Plouffe, aged 59. His death occurred suddenly in the forest, on January 15, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Katy Gagnon, 43

January 25, 2024

At the Saint-Sacrement Hospital, on January 19, 2024, at the age of 43, Mrs. Katy Gagnon passed away. The family would like to sincerely thank the entire day medicine team at St-Sacrement Hospital, the breast cancer foundation care team, as well as its oncologist, Dr. Christine Desbiens, for all the good care provided.

Link

Emile St-Hilaire, 62

January 24, 2024

It is with sadness that we announce the death of Emile St-Hilaire, which occurred on January 14, 2024, at the age of 62. The family would like to thank the care team at the Montreal Heart Institute.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Nadine Garreau Ostré, 63

January 24, 2024

In Châteauguay, on January 20, 2024, at the age of 63 Mrs. Nadine Garreau Ostré, passed away. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gilles Desrochers, 59

January 24, 2024

In Montreal, on January 21, 2024, at the age of 59, Mr. Gilles Desrochers passed away. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Cedars Cancer Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jean-Claude Dion, 72

January 24, 2024

At the IUCPQ, on January 17, 2024, at the age of 72 years, Mr. Jean-Claude Dion died suddenly. He lived in Lévis. Sincere thanks to the first responders as well as the IUCPQ nursing staff for their dedication and the good care provided.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Stella Pehlivanian Raccuglia, 61

January 24, 2024

It is with deep sadness that the family announces the passing of Stella Pehlivanian Raccuglia at the age of 61. Instead of flowers, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mélanie Deguire, 44

January 24, 2024

It is with sadness that we announce the death of Mélanie Deguire aged 44 on January 21, 2024, in Montreal.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Diane Bonenfant, 60

January 24, 2024

In Nicolet on January 20, 2024, at the age of 60, Mrs. Diane Bonenfant died. For those who prefer to compensate the sending of flowers with a donation, the family wishes to support the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mrs. Nancy Fournier, 54

January 23, 2024

At her home on January 22, 2024, Mrs. Nancy Fournier passed away at the age of 54. The family would like to express its gratitude to the entire team of the Palliative Care Unit of the CIUSSS MCQ – CHAUR of Trois-Rivières for their good care. As an expression of sympathy, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Christian Martin, 43

January 23, 2024

In Montreal, on January 19, 2024, at the age of 43, Mr. Christian Martin died.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Victoria Roy, 31

January 23, 2024

Mrs. Victoria Roy died on 2024-01-23, at the age of 31.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Stephan Jolin, 55

January 23, 2024

Surrounded by love, on January 16, 2024, at the age of 55, Mr. Stéphan Jolin left us. A sincere thank you to the staff of CHUS Fleurimont for the support and good care provided. Your expression of sympathy can be sent to the Cancer Research Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Luc Demers, 67

January 23, 2024

At his home, on January 14, 2024, at the age of 67, Mr. Luc Demers passed away. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to ALS Québec.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Karine Gélinas, 45

January 22, 2024

At the CIUSSS MCQ-Hôpital du Center-de-la-Mauricie, Karine Gélinas passed away at the age of 45 years on January 16, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Roland Véronneau, 67

January 22, 2024

In Sherbrooke, on January 20, 2024, Mr. Roland Véronneau died at the age of 67. He lived in Coaticook. The family would like to thank the staff on the 7th floor of CHUS Fleurimont for their excellent care. As an expression of sympathy, donations to the cancer foundation would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jean-Luc Paris, 59

January 22, 2024

In Drummondville, on January 18, 2024, Mr. Jean-Luc Paris died at the age of 59. Donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Catherine Paquette, 38

January 22, 2024

On January 21, 2024, at the age of 38, Mrs. Catherine Paquette of Joliette passed away.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Pierre Erick Aristide, 73

January 22, 2024

In Longueuil, on January 7, 2024, at the age of 73, Mr. Pierre Erick Aristide passed away. The family would like to thank the staff at Manoir Trinité for their support and the good care provided. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Colorectal Cancer Foundation would be appreciated in his memory.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Christopher Harris, 51

January 22, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved Christopher Harris on January 15th.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Marietta Giagnacovo, 58

January 22, 2024

It is with great sadness that we mournfully announce the sudden passing of Marietta Giagnacovo at the age of 58, in Montreal on January 7th, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Marc Bilodeau, 43

January 22, 2024

At his home, on January 10, 2024, at the age of 43, Mr. Marc Bilodeau passed away.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Richard Vincent, 65

January 22, 2024

At his home, on January 11, 2024, Mr. Richard Vincent died at the age of 65. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Héma-Québec Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Stephane Devlin, 51

January 22, 2024

At his home, on January 18, 2024, at the age of 51, Mr. Stéphane Devlin died after a battle with cancer. He lived in Quebec. The family would like to thank Dr. Jean-François Larouche and his team at the CIC, the staff of the Enfant-Jésus Hospital, the Hôtel-Dieu de Québec, as well as the palliative care team of the CLSC de the Jacques-Cartier for the good care provided and their kindness.

Link

Marc Gobeil, 55

January 22, 2024

At his home, on January 21, 2024, Mr. Marc Gobeil died at the age of 55. To express your sympathy, the family would appreciate donations to the Canadian Cancer Society and/or the CLSC Suzor-Coté Foundation. Forms are available in the office or on the funeral home website. The family thanks the oncology staff at the Hôtel-Dieu de Québec, the Hôpital l'Enfant-Jésus de Québec and the CLSC Suzor-Coté for all the good care provided.

Link

Richard Phillips, 65

January 22, 2024

At the Charlesbourg Accommodation Center, on January 18, 2024, at the age of 65, Mr. Richard Phillips died. The family would like to thank the staff of the palliative care unit of the Charlesbourg Accommodation Center, as well as doctors Dr. Dubé and Dr. Paquet, for the good care provided. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society.

Link

Helene Thibault, 71

January 22, 2024

At the Hôtel-Dieu Lévis, on January 16, 2024, at the age of 71, Mrs. Hélène Thibault passed away. The family would like to thank the nursing staff on the 7th floor of the Hôtel-Dieu de Lévis and the team of the Regional Integrated Cancer Center (CRIC ) for their dedication and the good care provided. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Quebec Cancer Foundation.

Link

Christian Audet, 74

January 22, 2024

At CHUS Fleurimont, on January 16, 2024, Mr. Christian Audet died at the age of 74. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. The family would like to thank the cardiac surgery team at the CHUS, in particular Dr. Coutu, as well as the intensive care team at the CHUS.

Link

39 “died suddenly” in Alberta:

Kristen Cuthand, 41

January 25, 2024

Kristen Cuthand passed away January 21, 2024 in Edmonton, AB, at the age of 41 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on January 17:

Dalton Hamelin, 26

January 17, 2024

It is with enormous sadness that the [University of Alberta] Department of Political Science reports that our student Dalton Hamelin (1997-2024) passed away suddenly last week. We mourn his loss and send our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Antoinette (Toni) Deck, 56

January 26, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Antoinette Theresa (Toni) Deck. Toni was surrounded by family members when she passed peacefully on January 22, 2024, after a brief illness at the youthful age of 56.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michael Shawn Bulger, 58

January 26, 2024

Michael Shawn Bulger passed away unexpectedly at the Foothills Medical Centre, surrounded by his beloved family on Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at the age of 58 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tyleena Brittany Dixon, 29

January 26, 2024

We announce the sudden passing of our beloved daughter, mother, sister, aunt, granddaughter, niece and friend, Tyleena Brittany Dixon, at the age of 29 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kelly Quinn, 65

January 26, 2024

Kelly Quinn passed unexpectedly at home in her sleep the morning of Jan 24 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Léna Smith, 60

January 26, 2024

Léna Smith passed away peacefully on January 23rd, 2024, after a brief and valiant battle with cancer. She was 60 years old.

Link

Aaron Michael Tiller, 47

January 25, 2024

We regret to inform you of the passing of Aaron Michael Tiller, at his home in Grande Prairie, AB, on Saturday January 20, 2024 at the age of 47. He leaves to mourn his wife, the love of his life for the past 25 years, Tara; daughters Alexandra and Quiana; sons Brhy and Keegan.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Martin James Brunn, 60

January 25, 2024

Martin James Brunn passed away in Medicine Hat after a short illness on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, at the age of 60 years. Martin had several good friends by his side that treated him with the love and respect that he deserved.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dwight Earl MacKay, 60

January 25, 2024

Dwight passed away Monday, January 22, 2024 in the Grey Nuns Hospital at the age of 60 years, with his family by his side. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Alberta Cancer Foundation.

Link

Robby Bennett, 39

January 25, 2024

It is with heavy hearts and great, great sorrow that the family of the late Robert “Robby” Bennett announce his sudden passing on Tuesday, January 23rd, 2024 in Corner Brook, NL. A donation can be made in Robby’s memory to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Curtis Kuzio, 50

January 24, 2024

With sadness, the family of Curtis Kuzio, of Thorsby, Alberta, announce his passing on January 22, 2024, at the Wetaskiwin Hospital and Care Centre at the age of 50 years. Curtis died peacefully, surrounded by his family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kerwyn Farrell, 43

January 24, 2024

On Monday January 22, 2024, Kerwyn Andre Farrell, loving husband, father, son, brother and uncle, passed away at 43 years of age. His departure comes as a great shock and a deep wound, and it is gravely felt by his entire family and countless others who loved him deeply.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Frederick Edward Martinez, 41

January 24, 2024

Frederick Edward Martinez Antequera, passed away peacefully on January 20, 2024, at the age of 41 years, after losing a battle with cancer.

Link

Megan Barron, 37

January 23, 2024

Megan Barron of Calgary, AB, passed away on Monday, January 15, 2024, at the age of 37 years. When health issues started to present challenges for Megan, she never lost the smile and sense of humour that everyone who knew her loved her for.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tanya Marie Delorme, 45

January 23, 2024

Tanya Marie Delorme passed away suddenly in Medicine Hat on Sunday, January 14, 2024, at the age of 45 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Bryan Fedun, 40

January 22, 2024

Bryan Fedun, loving and dedicated son, brother, uncle and friend, passed away on January 16, 2024. He was born in Edmonton on November 13, 1983, and spent his career as an auditor at CRA.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Rob Lee, 56

January 22, 2024

Rob Lee of Calgary, AB, passed away on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, at the age of 56 years. If friends so desire, memorial tributes may be made directly to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kyla Dawne Robins, 34

January 22, 2024

Following a brief and hard battle with cancer, Kyla Dawne Robins (née Golby) of Whitecourt, AB, passed away at the age of 34 years. She fought with all that she had and is now at rest.

Link

Reported on January 19:

Corporal Joseph Lewis Anderson, CD, 51

January 19, 2024

Joe sadly passed away unexpectedly at home on January 15, 2024. Joe was born and raised in Nanaimo, BC, until he joined the Canadian Reserves in 1990, serving with the Canadian Scottish Regiment (Victoria). Throughout his career he also served with the Rocky Mountain Rangers (Kelowna) and the Loyal Edmonton Regiment. Joe was very proud to be a Pioneer.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mike Davidson, 58

January 19, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mike Davidson. Mike passed away from a medical emergency at the age of 58 on January 15, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jason Corey Bole, 54

January 19, 2024

With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Jason Corey Bole on November 14, 2023. Jason, a loving husband to his wife, Carrie, and a doting father to their daughter, Nataya, leaves an irreplaceable void in the hearts of all those who knew and loved him. The family would like to thank the Critical Care team at the U of A Hospital for their care and compassion.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Darrel James Primrose, 60

January 19, 2024

Darrel James Primrose of Rumsey, Alberta, unexpectedly passed away at the age of 60 years old. He was a beloved partner, brother, dad, uncle and grandfather. In lieu of flowers, the family would request that you donate to the Rumsey Fire Department, Heart and Stroke Foundation or charity of your choice in Darrels’ memory.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on January 18:

Conrad Wesley, 48

January 18, 2024

It is with heavy hearts, we announce the sudden passing of a dear son, brother, father, uncle, cousin, grandfather, and friend. Conrad Wesley was called home by our Creator on Friday, January 12, 2024 at the age of 48 years. Conrad was a very intelligent person, who loved the Lord with all his heart. He led Sunday School and Bible Study at Morley Community Church where he taught.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Marilyn Hartz, 63

January 18, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Marilyn Hartz, on Sunday, January 14, 2024, at the age of 63 years after a short battle with cancer. She passed away in Rochester, AB, with her loving husband and best friend, Brent, by her side.

Link

Candice Lee Sperling (née Cherniwchan), 49

January 18, 2024

We have so many people to thank for supporting our family with compassion, love and fantastic medical care. Dr. Kenneth Rohachuk and Mary Anne, Dr. Severin, the team in Radiology #3, and everyone at the Cross Cancer Institute.

Link

Reported on January 17:

Glen Bernard Radkie, 57

January 17, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Glen Bernard Radkie on Saturday January 13, 2024, at the age 57.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Cheryl Irene (Popson) Marchuk, 63

January 17, 2024

It is with Heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our dear Mother, Cheryl Irene (Popson) Marchuk on Sunday, January 14, 2024, after a brief battle with cancer.

Link

Alexis Jo Johnson, 43

January 17, 2024

Alexis Jo Johnson a fearless and gentle soul, passed away on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at the age of 43. She leaves behind a legacy of passion, resilience, and love. Born and raised in the picturesque town of Summerland, BC, Alexis developed an early love for horses. Riding and competing in Gymkhana events and trail competitions, she found joy in the freedom and grace of equestrian pursuits. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the ALS Society of Alberta.

Link

Reported on January 16:

Richard Guy Harvey, 52

January 16, 2024

Mr. Richard Guy Harvey of Lethbridge passed away suddenly on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, at the age of 52 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Muluka Mohammed, 39

January 16, 2024

Muluka Mohammed, beloved wife of Ebro Mohammed of Calgary, AB, passed away on Monday, January 15, 2024 at the age of 39 years. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared and viewed with Muluka’s family here.

No cause of death reported.

Link

George Corbiere, 59

January 16, 2024

Mr. George Corbiere of Mallaig passed away at the age of 59 years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Haying in the 30’s (Cancer Support Society).

No cause of death reported.

Link

Stephen John Eaton, 54

January 16, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Stephen John Eaton on Jan 8, 2024 at the age of 54 years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cross Cancer Institute or charity of your choice.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dennis Boisvert, 63

January 16, 2024

Avid outdoorsman, astute gregarious businessman, exceptional chef, loving father and devoted husband are just a few words to describe Dennis Leo Boisvert who passed away unexpectedly on January 12, 2024, in Edmonton, AB at the age of 63 years. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his name to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on January 15:

Leo Lofstrom, 63

January 15, 2024

Mr. Leo Lofstrom of Lethbridge, beloved husband of Mrs. Dolly Dean, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, at the age of 63 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kelly Shervey, 63

January 15, 2024

It is with great sadness and heavy hearts, we the family, share the sudden passing of Kelly Shervey in her sleep at home, on Friday, January 5, 2024, at the age of 63 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Charmaine Nanette Block, 48

January 15, 2024

Charmaine Nanette Block was born Charmaine May on August 3rd 1975 to parents Wayne and Judy May and older sister Misty. She passed away on January 11th, 2024, at the Three Hills Health Care Centre at the age of 48. Prior to passing she spent a little over two months in the hospital and there was never a day where she wasn’t surrounded by her family and friends, a testament of how much she was loved by everyone who had the privilege to know her. Memorial Donations may be made to Three Hills and District Palliative Care Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Stewart Lloyd Smith, 59

January 15, 2024

Stewart Lloyd Smith, born on July 7, 1964, in Brooks, Alberta, passed away unexpectedly on January 11, 2024, in Brooks, Alberta.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Everett Carl Mrakava, 47

January 15, 2024

Everett Mrakava beloved son, brother and friend to many, passed away suddenly on January 3, 2024 at the age of 47. Everett was a bit of a roamer, and it took a few corral building adventures to finally start putting down roots, which he had finally started to do. We are grateful to the Mayerthorpe EMS and his friends Harvey and Jay and their families for the help they gracefully gave him on his last adventure, and for being there to provide CPR until the paramedics arrived at the ranch.

No cause of death reported.

Link

In British Columbia, 18 “died suddenly”:

Trenton Kelsey Amos Fox, 26

January 27, 2024

Trenton went home on January 20, 2024 at 26 years of age.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Thomas Johannes Schloter, 63

January 26, 2024

We are very sad and heartbroken. Unexpectedly and very suddenly we lost our Papa and partner, love of my life, best friend, and our rock. Tom was born and raised in Obernau, Germany.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lorna Kathleen Nelms, 27

January 26, 2024

Lorna Kathleen Nelms, June 23, 1997 - January 20, 2024, residing in Powell-River.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Robert Alan “Bob” Geddes, 68

January 26, 2024

On January 22, 2024, Bob Geddes passed away from a rare kidney cancer at his home surrounded by family. He was 68 years old.

Link

Llayton James Bagan, 44

January 25, 2024

It is with the heaviest of hearts and deepest sadness that we announce the passing of our son, father, uncle, cousin, and friend Llayton Bagan. Expressions of sympathy can be made in memory of Llayton to the Fort St. John Mental Health and Addiction Services.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Nathan J. Millicheap, 30

January 25, 2024

Nathan J. Millicheap, January 5, 1994 - January 11, 2024, 30 Years Old.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ernest Sydor,72

January 25, 2024

We are deeply saddened to announce the sudden passing of Ernie Sydor on January 17, 2024. Ernie was born on March 6, 1951, in Gilbert Plains, Manitoba, where he grew up and later moved to the Kootenays in his teens.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Anthony “Tony” Robert Stanislaus Desjarlais, 62

January 25, 2024

It is with immense sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Anthony “Tony” Robert Stanislaus Desjarlais on January 6, 2024, at age 62.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tannis Breyanne Corrigal, 32

January 24, 2024

Tannis Breyanne Corrigal passed away on January 10, 2024 in Comox. My name is Thomas Pitre and I am creating this GoFundMe on behalf of Tannis's family; I have been close friends with them for upwards of 30 years. Tannis was taken from her family unexpectedly this past week and the family is devasted. She leaves behind her 7-year-old son.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sandy Carol Wolbers, 48

January 24, 2024

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved daughter, sister, aunt, friend, and community member Sandy Carol Wolbers of Richmond, BC, on January 17, 2024. Sandy passed away peacefully at Vancouver General Hospital. Sandy has been recognized by UBC's Department of Medical Genetics for her selfless contributions to genetic research. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the BC Epilepsy Society or completing an act of kindness in Sandy's honor.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Eric Jorgensen, 61

January 23, 2024

We are deeply saddened to announce that Eric Jorgensen suddenly collapsed and died while out on a sunny mountain bike ride with a good friend on December 23, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Shelley Lynne Arrol, 56

January 23, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of our precious daughter, Shelley Lynne Arrol, on January 13, 2024, at the age of 56, in Kelowna, BC.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Randolf “Randy” Lloyd Walters, 70

January 23, 2024

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Randy Walters. Randy went throughout brief illness with cancer.

Link

John Edward Caswell, 71

January 22, 2024

John Edward Caswell passed away unexpectedly on January 16, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mark Richards, 60

January 22, 2024

Mark Richards, a long-time resident of Summerland and Superintendent for Greyback Construction, passed away suddenly on Sunday, January 14th, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Robert Martens, 75

January 22, 2024

Robert Martens, affectionately known as Bob, passed away on December 20, 2023, at the age of 75 after a short but difficult battle with what was probably cancer.

Link

David “Zeke” McIntosh, 68

January 22, 2024

“Zeke” was born in Fernie, BC on October 10, 1955, and passed away on January 15, 2024, at the age of sixty-eight. He passed peacefully surrounded by family after a battle with lung cancer.

Link

Simon James Nurse, 51

January 22, 2024

We are heartbroken to announce that Simon passed away on January 19, 2024, with his family by his side. Simon succumbed to his battle with kidney disease and, more recently, complications from pneumonia.

Link

18 “died suddenly” in Manitoba:

Kenneth Allan Funk, 42

January 27, 2024

It is with great sadness that our family announces the passing of our Son, Brother, Father, Nephew, Uncle, Cousin, and Friend, Kenneth Allan Funk. A limb has fallen from the family tree.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Geraldine Claudia Abraham, 29

January 27, 2024

It is sadness we announce the passing of Geraldine Claudia Abraham on January 10, 2024, at the young age of 29 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kyriakos Vogiatzakis, 51

January 27, 2024

It is with sadness and broken hearts that we regret to announce the tragic and sudden passing of our son, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend Kyriakos on January 24, 2024, at the age of 51.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Robert Johm Arthur Prince, 38

January 26, 2024

It is with great sadness and heavy hearts the family announces the passing of Robert Prince (Gobby) at the age of 38.



No cause of death reported.

Link

Jeannette Parker, 49

January 26, 2024

Jeannette Parker of Flin Flon, Manitoba passed away Friday, January 26, 2024 at her home surrounded by her family at the age of 49 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Barry David Boliziuk, 62

January 26, 2024

Barry David Boliziuk went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on January 8, 2024. He passed away suddenly at his home in Roblin, Manitoba, at the age of 62.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Roland James Cook, 39

January 25, 2024

Roland James Cook, June 14, 1984 - January 18, 2024, 39 Years Old.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tara Lee Mary May, 48

January 25, 2024

Suddenly, on Saturday, January 20, 2024 Tara passed away at her residence at the age of 48 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Garnet Raymond Burton March, 73

January 24, 2024

With sadness we announce the sudden passing of Garnet Birton on January 23, 2024, at the Portage District General Hospital at the age of 73 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mervin Fleury Sr, 50

January 24, 2024

Mervin Fleury Sr, 50 Years Old, residing in Russell, Manitoba.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Barbara Dorothy Derow, 72

January 24, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Barbara Derow (nee Petersen) on January 13, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ronald Ian Ortlieb, 69

January 23, 2024

It is with great sadness that the family of Robert Ian Ortlieb announce his sudden passing at St. Boniface Hospital on January 20, 2024 at the age of 69.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Calvin James Chartrand, 33

January 23, 2024

Calvin James Chartrand passed away on January 13, 2024 in Swan River.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Audrey Goertzen, 61

January 23, 2024

On Thursday, January 18, 2024, after enjoying a breakfast with good friends, our dear sister, aunt, niece, cousin and friend Audrey Goertzen passed away suddenly .

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tania Lynmarie Saunders, 38

January 22, 2024

With tragic sadness we announce the passing of Tania Lynmarie Saunders at the age of 38 years old. She died peacefully on Sunday January, 14 2024, at St Boniface Hospital at 3 pm. She leaves to mourn her partner of 16 years Carly Richards; her children Sasha, Norma(Johnathan),Brandon, Tyresse, Eve and Cal.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dale Lorne Enns, 33

January 22, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Dale Lorne Enns on January 15, 2024, at his home at the age of 33 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Rheal Phillipe Henry Lesage, 44

January 22, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Rheal Phillipe Henri Lesage, age 44, on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, peacefully surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with cancer.

Link

Keith Edgar Cleave, 53

January 22, 2024

It is with deep sadness that the family of Keith Cleave announces his passing on January 15, 2024, at the Grace Hospital in Winnipeg. He waged a valiant battle with kidney disease and a stroke.

Link

In Newfoundland and Labrador, 17 “died suddenly”:

Darren David Nicholas, 58

January 25, 2024

Passed away on Thursday, January 25, 2024, at the James Paton Memorial Hospital, Gander, NL, Mr. Darren David Nicholas, age 58 years. As expressions of sympathy, flowers or donations to the Dr. H. Bliss Murphy Cancer Center will be gratefully accepted.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Cora Flossy Skinner, 62

January 25, 2024

It is with broken hearts that the family of the late Cora Flossy Skinner announces her passing from the Baie Verte Peninsula Health Centre, Baie Verte, NL, on Thursday, January 25, 2024, aged 62 years. As an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Cora’s memory to The Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Keith Joseph Evans, 52

January 23, 2024

It is with profound sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved Keith Joseph Evans, in his 52nd year, on January 21, 2024. He was a devoted son and wonderful brother, uncle, great-uncle, and friend.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kenneth Pittman, 49

January 23, 2024

It is with profound sadness the family of Kenneth Pittman announce his sudden passing, on Monday January 22, 2024, at Dr. G B Cross Memorial Hospital, Clarenville, at the age of 49 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Rick Ward, 62

January 23, 2024

It is with great sadness that the family of the late Rick Ward announce his passing on Wednesday, October 18th, 2023, at Western Memorial Regional Hospital in Corner Brook at the age of 62 years. As expressions of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Western Memorial Regional Hospital Foundation, c/o Cancer Clinic.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gerald Douglas Edney, 43

January 22, 2024

Our hearts are broken in a million pieces to announce the sudden but peaceful passing of our treasured son, Gerald Douglas Edney, on Sunday, January 21, 2024, at the age of 43.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gerald LeMoine, 60

January 22, 2024

It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that the family of the late Gerald LeMoine announce his sudden passing on January 18th, 2024 at the age of 60 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on January 20:

Sandra Jane Windsor, 59

January 20, 2024

It is with heavy and broken hearts we announce the sudden passing of Sandra (Toots) Windsor on January 17, 2024, at Western Memorial Regional Hospital at the age of 59 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on January 19:

Tracy R. Lidster, 53

January 19, 2024

With great sadness we announce the sudden passing of Tracy R. Lidster of Mississauga, at Toronto General Hospital in his 53rd year, on January 11, 2024. Tracy was born and raised in Cupids, Newfoundland, but moved to Mississauga at a young age where he lived and worked.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on January 18:

John David Pike, 62

January 18, 2024

John David Pike (Jiggy) beloved son, brother, uncle and friend, passed from this life unexpectedly on Sunday, January 14, 2024 at the age of 62.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on January 16:

Douglas (Dougie) Jones, 44

January 16, 2024

Passed away peacefully after a brief illness surrounded by his loving family on January 14th, 2024 age 44 years.

No cause of death reported.

No URL

Jill Elizabeth Ellen Beaton, 46

January 16, 2024

Jill Elizabeth Ellen Beaton died peacefully on January 15th, 2024, surrounded by family and loved ones after a brief illness.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gordon Hamlyn, 65

January 16, 2024

It is with great sadness that the family of the late Gordon Hamlyn announce his sudden passing at the place he loved the most, at his boat (Dreams) at the Bay of Islands Yacht club on Sunday, January 14th, 2024 at the age of 66 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Wayne Edgar Hynes, 57

January 16, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we, the family, announce the sudden passing of our dear beloved brother, Wayne Edgar Hynes, at the age of 57 years. Wayne passed away at his home, in Corner Brook, NL.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michael Patrick Barry, 49

January 16, 2024

It is with broken hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Michael Patrick Barry at his residence in St John’s on January 2, 2024 at the age of 49. Beloved brother, father, uncle, cousin, nephew and friend. At the age of 22, Mike began serving our country with the Canadian Armed forces. He served from 1996-2003, during which time he did three tours overseas, including special duty in Bosnia from 1997-1998. He was awarded the NATO medal for service, and a medal for his peacekeeping work.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Wanda Lorraine Blake, 58

January 16, 2024

Passed away on January 13, 2024, peacefully, after a lengthy illness due to brain cancer, Wanda Lorraine Blake at the Dr. Hugh Twomey Health Center. She was 58 years of age.

Link

Michael Joseph Bartlett, 61

January 16, 2024

After a brave battle with cancer, he passed peacefully through Heaven’s Gates on January 14, 2024 to join his father Richard Bartlett, sister Mary Dalton nee McHugh and special friend Kelly (Walsh) Rice.

Link

In Saskatchewan, 19 “died suddenly”:

Raynell Shanna Laswisse-Obey, 25

January 28, 2024

With great sadness we announce the unexpected passing of our baby girl Raynell Shanna Laswisse-Obey on January 20, 2024. She leaves behind her 2 beautiful children.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Carlee Kenley Singer, 17

January 27, 2024

With heavy hearts, we announce the death of Carlee Kenley Singer of Onion Lake, Saskatchewan, who passed away on January 25, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kim Thauberger, 44

January 27, 2024

Kim passed away peacefully after a short but courageous battle with cancer. She was a fighter right to the end.

Link

Lorne Gazdewich, 74

January 26, 2024

The family of Lorne Kenneth Gazdewich of Hyas, SK, is saddened to announce his sudden passing on January 19, 2024, at the age of 74 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Randall “Randy” Alexander Buettner, 64

January 26, 2024

Our world is at a loss today with the passing of our partner, dad, papa, brother, son, and friend, Randy Buettner. We will forever miss his smile, his laugh, his one-liners; but most of all we will miss his steady, calming, and loving presence in our lives. Randy and his entire family were devastated when he was diagnosed with a brain tumor in July of 2023.

Link

Hilton Toby Aubichon, 39

January 25, 2024

With saddened hearts, we announce that Hilton Toby Aubichon passed away on January 21, 2024, at Patuanak, SK.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Walter Franklyn (Mike) Forsyth, 64

January 25, 2024

It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the sudden and tragic passing of Mike Forsyth – loving husband and best friend, amazing father, son, brother , grandpa and papa – on January 21, 2024 in Kerrobert SK.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Nolan Wesley Balone, 38

January 25, 2024

Nolan Wesley Balone passed away on January 12, 2024 in Wakaw.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Shaun Justin Harder, 45

January 25, 2024

Shaun Justin Harder

It is with saddened hearts that we announce Shaun Justin Harder passed away on January 18, 2024, at the age of 45 years, in Saskatoon, SK.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ryan Leslie Creeley, 36

January 25, 2024

Ryan was called home unexpectedly by the Creator on January 18, 2024.



No cause of death reported.

Link

Shelbie Gomez Ramos, 18

January 25, 2024

Shelbie Melissa Gomez, a daughter, aunty, sister, and friend went home to her sovereign Lord Jesus Christ on Sunday, January 21, 2024, at Royal University Hospital, in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, surrounded by her friends and family. Shelbie was diagnosed with lung cancer at the beginning of this year. After a hard and well fought battle, Shelbie is now resting peacefully and eternally with the Lord.

Link

Elizabeth Margaret “Liz” Sha'Oulle, 48

January 24, 2024

Elizabeth “Liz” Margret Sha’Oulle, age 47, of Wollaston Lake, SK, passed away on January 15, 2024 in her apartment in Saskatoon, SK. Liz liked to party, she struggled with addictions, but she was always trying to get help.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Erin Lisa Pretty, 22

January 24, 2024

Swift Current - Erin Pretty, age 22, of Dildo, Newfoundland, a beloved daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, cousin, and friend to all who knew her, unexpectedly passed away on January 21, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Vieanna Nawakayas, 31

January 24, 2024

Vieanna loved to babysit and spend time with her family and friends. Vieanna was a very loving mother, auntie, sister. Vieanna loved to listen to music, watch movies of all genres and make jokes. She enjoyed reading the bible and listening to Cree hymn songs.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Thelma Alexandrovich, 46

January 23, 2024

No obit.

Link

Shalom Joshua Pelletier, 23

January 23, 2024

With faith in the Lord's timings, we announce the sudden passing of Shalom Joshua Pelletier on January 18, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tony Schmidt, 62

January 22, 2024

The death of Tony Schmidt, aged 62 years, of Nokomis, SK, occurred at Nokomis Health Centre, Nokomis, SK on Sunday, January 21, 2024. For those so wishing, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations “In memory of Tony Schmidt” to the Canadian Lung Association or the Saskatchewan Cancer Foundation would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dane William Ernst, 38

January 22, 2024

Dane William Ernst, late of Estevan, SK, passed away suddenly on January 18, 2024, at the age of 38 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Cassandra Mireau, 38

January 22, 2024

With infinite sorrow, we want to share with those who knew and loved Cass that she passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Thursday, January 18th. Cass was the brightest light, who loved those close to her fiercely. She brought humour into each person's life and was known for her giggle-fits. Cass was intellectual and witty. Ever strong and brave, Cass faced her cancer with the same mindset and positivity that she brought into every facet of her life.

Link