ITALY

Death after anti-covid vaccine, five under investigation

March 8, 2024

The Genoa prosecutor's office sent the notice of conclusion of investigations to five people as part of the investigation into the death of Camilla Canepa, the 18-year-old from Sestri Levante, who died after receiving the Astrazeneca vaccine. There are five suspects in the investigation into the death of Camilla Canepa. Camilla underwent the Covid vaccination on May 25th. On June 3rd she started feeling ill. Visited at the Lavagna hospital, the doctors found thrombocytopenia (lowering of platelets) and photosensitivity. She underwent a CT scan without contrast and was discharged but on June 5th she was hospitalized again: she had thrombosis in the cavernous sinus (the vein at the base of the skull). She was then transferred to the San Martino Polyclinic in Genoa and had head surgery, but she died on 10 June 2021. The autopsy revealed that Camilla "had no previous pathology and had not taken any medication" and that the thrombosis was "reasonably related to an adverse effect of the anti-Covid vaccine". Five professionals who were on duty at the Lavagna emergency room at the time received the notice of the end of the investigation. Four of them are charged with the crime of manslaughter. They would not have subjected Camilla to all the tests required by the Region's protocol for the treatment of Vitt syndrome, or the form of thrombosis, which had affected the girl after administration of the vaccine.

Suddenly ill, young actor dies. He was only 23 years old, he was the face of the "new Naples"

March 9, 2024

The model and actor Adam Jendoubi, 23, died at the San Leonardo hospital in Castellammare di Stabia after being in agony. The boy of Tunisian origin, very well known in Naples and beyond, had been hospitalized on January 1st after a cardiac arrest. Jendoubi, after attending a party, lost consciousness while on the road. He had fallen to the ground, causing serious injuries to his face. The young actor had starred in the film "La Paranza dei bambini", which received the Silver Bear at the Berlin Film Festival for the script. The first role that allowed him to be noticed by the public. Later, he also participated in numerous videos of the singer Liberato.

No cause of death reported.

Teo Segale, musician and co-founder of Santeria, died

March 8, 2024

Milan - Teo Segale, a professional in the Milanese music scene and co-founder of Santeria, died at the age of 47. He died suddenly of a heart attack after celebrating his birthday. He began his career working as a press office for Spin-go, the record agency with which Teo had managed to promote in Italy many labels such as Warp, Earache, PIAS and Century Media Records.

Cardiac arrest in crib, 4-month-old girl dies

March 7, 2024

Vinci (Florence) – After living only 4 months the little heart stopped beating a few minutes before entering the doors of the Meyer hospital. The desperate race with the air ambulance towards Florence ended in the most tragic way possible. It was around 9 am when the desperate call from the parents came to 118. The doctor and medics find the little girl in cardiac arrest and manage to resuscitate her, but the clinical picture appears very serious straight away, so much so that the intervention of the air ambulance is required. An ambulance from the Montelupo Public Assistance also arrives on site to provide support to the medical staff. The parents, of foreign origin, reportedly told the operators that the little girl had been unwell since 5 in the morning. Nothing, however, could make us imagine what happened four hours later. The Misericordia of Empoli also took action to open the gates of the Castellani stadium to facilitate the landing manoeuvres of Pegaso and the subsequent transport. The doctors and health workers did everything they could. There were very few hopes, and they were dashed during the flight. Unfortunately, when the little girl arrived at Meyer she had already died from cardiac arrest: the doctors were unable to do anything to save her life.

He died of an illness at six years old, farewell to Giacomo: a country in shock

March 6, 2024

Pitigliano (Grosetto, Tuscany) is in mourning. It all happened in a few hours: the race of the parents to the emergency room of the polyclinic Umberto I of Rome, then the death. From the little information that leaked, it seems that everything happened in the early hours of Sunday morning, with the child being transported by his parents to the Roman emergency room, but for Giacomo there was nothing to do. From what it seems, everything would start suddenly with a disease that would attack the pancreas, and then trigger a series of problems that would complicate the picture of the child in a very short time, suddenly. A sudden mourning, in a few hours - the pastor of Pitigliano had just learned of the story: "It is difficult for us, in these situations, to find the right words. There is a community, indeed more than one, that gathers around what is an indescribable pain". Those who have been in these hours close to the family would then tell of a sudden illness.

No cause of death reported.

“A sudden illness”. Nine-year-old Sicilian boy dies

March 6, 2024

O.G., a wonderful nine-year-old boy from Rosolini who had moved to Lombardy with his family, unfortunately died in Pavia. His health conditions, already precarious, were further aggravated by a sudden illness. O.G. was known for his liveliness, intelligence, and love of culture. He was commemorated yesterday morning during a ceremony in Pavia.

No cause of death reported.

Riccardo Radiconi died in the car of his mother who had gone to pick him up at school

March 8, 2024

Grosseto - He collapsed in a car, just out of school he had gotten into his mother’s car. A sudden illness killed Riccardo Radiconi, just 16 years old. The tragedy took place around 2 pm on the street, in front of the bar Galli. Immediate rescue. On the spot came the automedica and the Misericordia di Grosseto. The 16-year-old died in the emergency room after some attempts to defibrillate him.

No cause of death reported.

Fatal illness at home, 24-year-old rugby player dies

March 7, 2024

A tragedy has recently struck the world of Treviso rugby. Leonardo Florian, 24 years old from Spresiano, prop for Villorba rugby, was struck down by a sudden illness while he was at home this morning, 7 March. First the breathing difficulties, then the loss of consciousness. Unfortunately, the intervention by Suem 118 was of no avail; doctors and nurses, alerted by the young man's mother and brother, tried for a long time to resuscitate the 24-year-old but unfortunately, they could not help but confirm the athlete's death. It may have been a heart attack that cut short the young life of Leonardo, an employee of a security agency. Only an autopsy on the 24-year-old's body will be able to clarify the causes. Leonardo Florian, a young man in perfect shape, 120 kilos of muscles ("a force of nature" they remember him in society), had never had health problems (other than some form of seasonal flu from which he had suffered in recent weeks) at least until a few days ago.

Cairo, young man found dead at home

March 7, 2024

Cairo Montenotte – A 25-year-old young man was found dead in his apartment in via Colla, in Cairo. The causes of death are uncertain, although investigators have ruled out that it was a violent death. The prosecutor ordered an autopsy. The alarm was raised by a relative who could not get in touch. The firefighters, with the carabinieri, then forced the door of the apartment, discovering the young man, of Italian nationality, lifeless.

A footballer “died suddenly”:

Molisano Soccer in mourning for the death of Gabriele Roman di Vito

March 6, 2024

Guardialfiera (Molise) - The world of soccer is in mourning following the tragic news of the death of Gabriele Roman Di Vito, the young soccer player of Guardialfiera Calcio. Gabriele died after a sudden illness last night, at the end of training on the field of the center bassomolisano. The news has aroused deep sadness throughout the region and social media has been flooded with messages of condolence and solidarity with his family and the companies of Guardialfiera, where Gabriele had been working since December. The Prosecutor’s Office of the Republic of Larino seems willing to appoint a medical examiner to conduct an autopsy on the body of the young 30-year-old. This autopsy is aimed at determining the causes of the death of the footballer. He leaves behind a young wife and a two-year-old son.

Sudden illness, dead stylist of 32 years

March 5, 2024

Terni (Umbria) - Condolences in these hours in Terni for news coming from Milan. At the age of 32, taken ill, the tailor and fashion designer Bernardo La Guardia died. Reporting the tragic news the Umbrian edition of Il Messaggero. The firefighters, on alarm, called by family and friends who could not get in touch with him, entered the designer’s apartment on Sunday evening finding the body now lifeless. The rescue efforts were useless.

No cause of death reported.

Paolo Nigro, 33, dies suddenly. A sudden death in sleep

March 6, 2024

Paolo Nigro, former city councillor of Carlentini, died at the age of 33. The young man, who had been engaged in politics with the five-star Movement in the country in the province of Syracuse, lived in Lentini. The sudden death of the young man, which occurred last night, shocked both communities of Syracuse. To notice the death the father who, not seeing him awake at the usual time, went to his room finding him lifeless. No need for rescue.

No cause of death reported.

Gaetano dies at 34 years after an illness

March 8, 2024

Endless pain in Capodrise (Caserta). A 34-year-old young man, Gaetano Costantino, passed away at the Cardarelli hospital in Naples where he had fallen ill. A drama that leaves the Capodrisana community distraught. The family had already lost another son, Alessandro, also premature, who died in a car accident. The same parish, through its social channels, has manifested its sorrow for "the beautiful soul of Gaetano who reaches his brother Alessandro in heaven, leaving his loved ones in immense and inconsolable pain".

No cause of death reported.

An emergency worker “died suddenly” in Afghanistan:

Silvia Longatti, an emergency worker who died in Kabul: sudden illness, she was 37 years old

March 11, 2024

Silvia Longatti, 37 years old, a historic Emergency operator, died suddenly in Kabul, Afghanistan. The announcement was made by the same NGO founded by Gino Strada: “Silvia's sudden death has left us shocked. Silvia had been with us for many years. She was respected as a colleague and was loved as a person who was always available and attentive to those around her. We are close to her family, her friends, and her colleagues who shared her time with her. Our thoughts are constantly with them." An illness was fatal for Silvia.

No cause of death reported.

Punjab: A man from Maharashtra died in Amritsar and a youth from Barnala in Italy, heart attack took the lives of both

March 8, 2024

Swaran Singh, a 37-year-old youth from village Mahal Khurd in Barnala district, died in Italy on Thursday night. The young man had a heart attack while preparing dinner. Swarn Singh had gone to Italy seven years ago. On Thursday night, Swarn Singh was kneading dough to make roti at his home. Meanwhile, he suffered a heart attack and died on the way to the hospital. The family said that Swarn Singh had gone to Italy for a better future and livelihood.

Two lawyers “died suddenly”:

Venice - sudden death of lawyer, Giuseppe Chiaia

March 11, 2024

Suddenly, the lawyer Giuseppe Chiaia, director of the Area Legal and Institutional Coordination of the Municipality of Venice, died. The lawyer, originally from Padua, was 58 years old and had obtained the qualification to practice law in 1995. He leaves his wife and two daughters.

No cause of death reported.

Sudden illness, lawyer dies at 55 years old

March 8, 2024

The lawyer Antonio Anania from Cirò suffered a heart attack at only 55 years old. The death of the professional has aroused great consternation not only in the town but throughout the province. The lawyer, who leaves his wife and children, was very well known for his activity as a tourist entrepreneur; appreciated for his friendly, kind, and affable character, in the past he had also dedicated himself to city politics, holding the position of councillor.

An engineer “died suddenly”:

Engineer died in Psychiatry Ward of the hospital in Dolo, an investigation into the doctor and nurse

March 9, 2024

The D.A.’s office has booked two medical professionals for manslaughter in preparation for the autopsy. Andrea Baratto was 53 years old: admitted at 20.41, and died at 4 am. Saturday, March 9. The autopsy is to be done to give a "why" to the death of the engineer after he went to the hospital of Dolo for an illness and was then admitted to the Psychiatry ward. His family filed a complaint to determine the causes of the sudden death. A few hours before, during an aperitif with a friend, Andrea Baratto had begun to mumble incoherently and wasn't in control of himself.

No cause of death reported.

Three doctors “died suddenly”:

Fatal illness, dead doctor Antonio Palma

March 5, 2024

Doctor Antonio Palma, an ENT doctor, died suddenly aged 60 years old. The man was struck by a heart attack that left him no escape. Palma served at the Maggiore-Baglieri hospital in Modica and was highly esteemed by both patients and colleagues. Many messages of condolence were written on social networks by friends and colleagues who have known and appreciated him for his professional and human skills.

Illness on the ski slopes: Doctor Alessandro Parma, general practitioner in Trieste, dies

March 11, 2024

Trieste - The news of the tragic death of Dr. Alessandro Parma, a general practitioner working in Trieste, has profoundly shaken the entire city. The 63-year-old doctor was struck down by a sudden illness while he was on the ski slopes in Sesto on Sunday 10 March 2024. Dr. Parma's career is distinguished by his unwavering commitment and dedication to the well-being of his patients. Having graduated in Medicine and Surgery from the University of Trieste in 1987 with honours, he dedicated his life to medicine, specializing in multiple fields, from Internal Medicine to Nephrology, to delve into topics such as Osteoporosis and Metabolic Bone Diseases.

No cause of death reported.

Sava: 67-year-old doctor found dead in house

March 5, 2024

The doctor was found dead by her husband, with her head on the chimney, where she had fallen after a sudden illness. Condolences to Sava for the death of Doctor Maria Lucia Rossetti, 67 years old. The spouse called 118, but the staff could not help but note her death. The police have warned the magistrate that he will decide on the possible autopsy. The body was taken to the morgue of the SS Annunziata hospital in Taranto. Many floral tributes in front of the doctor’s office by many acquaintances.

No cause of death reported.

Until August 2, 2022, when the mandate was lifted, “vaccination” was mandatory for health workers in Italy:

Update 17/03/22: The government road map for easing anti-covid measures establishes that the vaccination obligation for health workers will remain active until December 31, 2022, with suspension from work for those who do not respect it.

He dies suddenly, leaving a huge pain: a young dad dies

March 9, 2024

A story that is moving the whole Region because he died suddenly in silence and alone. Enrico Smacchia was separated and had two children. Many have left comments on social media, even people who did not know him at all. He was a normal person, with some defects like everyone, but he was a father of two children and would have turned 40 on May 5th. Not long ago he was separated, and what makes the tenderness and sadness of this story moving is that Enrico died alone aged 39, in silence, without anyone being able to help him in any way.

No cause of death reported.

Villapriolo in shock, 2 sudden deaths in a few hours

March 8, 2024

The small community of Villapriolo (Sicily), a hamlet of Villarosa, mourns two of its citizens, who died following a cerebral haemorrhage and a heart attack. The day before yesterday, Giuseppe Tornabene, 51 years old died. The sickness and the death: He was working when he collapsed. The intervention of the friends present and, later, of the paramedic doctors of 118, on the spot also the helicopter rescue, which could only ascertain the death caused by a heart attack. The other death: Angela Alleri, 62, died the day before yesterday in Caltanissetta. She had suffered an illness last Saturday, then a rush to the hospital, but the doctors were not able to snatch her away from death.

“Died suddenly” at work:

He dies while working with the tow truck. Fatal illness for a 53-year-old in Cupra

March 5, 2024

Tragedy in Cupra Marittima, where a man resident in Ascoli lost his life due to a sudden illness late yesterday afternoon. The accident occurred around 7 pm in via Ciucci, a dead-end road that runs along the Adriatica state road in the northern area of the city. The victim was identified as A. A., a 53-year-old man in the area for work reasons. He was working with a tow truck to remove a car when he collapsed to the ground. Passers-by promptly provided aid and requested the intervention of the emergency medical service, 118. The doctor and nurse from Potes di San Benedetto arrived at the scene of the accident, together with the ambulance driver. They immediately began cardiopulmonary resuscitation manoeuvres which continued for about an hour, but unfortunately, the man's heart did not start beating again. It is hypothesized that the illness was caused by a fulminant heart attack, which proved fatal.

13 “died suddenly” while out and about:

He dies on the street in Pachino at 47 years: Suspected illness

March 11, 2024

Pachino (Sicilia) - The body of a 47-year-old man was found in Via Giacomo Leopardi, in Pachino. On the spot, the carabinieri arrived but are awaiting the arrival of the coroner for the autopsy and to determine the causes of death. The most plausible hypothesis is that of a sudden illness.

Mister Guadagnoli, well known in Rieti football, has suddenly died

March 10, 2024

At the age of 51, during a Padel match, Mister Andrea Guadagnoli, well-known in Rieti football, suddenly died. The death would have occurred on the evening of Saturday 9 March. Dismay among the people who loved him and those who had known him throughout his life. The sad unexpected news left Rieti speechless. Mister Guadagnoli, with a past in Serie A football, in the ranks of Lazio, has trained many young players, especially in the youth team.

No cause of death reported.

Lying on a bench in the park, the 26-year-old had died: a fatal illness is likely

March 8, 2024

Tragedy in Arezzo (Tuscany) this morning. The body of a young man of 26 years of Tunisian origin, was found in the gardens of a public park. To give the alarm was a passer-by, who saw him lying on a bench, dead, and on the spot intervened the vehicles of the Asl Tuscany paramedics, which noted the death, and the police of Arezzo. Most likely the cause of death was a sudden illness, there were no signs of overdose or narcotics or willfulness.

No cause of death reported.

Drama in Messina, a woman dies in the street for a sudden illness

March 8, 2024

Messina (Sicily) - Shortly after noon on via Santa Cecilia a woman died from a sudden illness. The woman was about to get in the car when she collapsed and lost a lot of blood (probably a sudden bleeding). Ambulances and police arrived on the scene, but for the woman, there was nothing to do.

No age or cause of death reported.

Bisceglie: He feels sick at the bar while having breakfast then dies

March 11, 2024

Tragedy in Bisceglie (Puglia) - Where a 46-year-old man died suddenly while he was in a bar for his breakfast: this happened this morning, March 11, 2024, in Piazza Vittorio Emanuele II. The man, a regular customer of the bar, collapsed while he was consuming the product ordered. Immediately, the rescuers were alerted, but the 118 health workers could not do anything to revive him, the 46-year-old died on the spot. The causes of the illness that killed his life are still to be determined, but it is assumed that it was a heart attack. The news aroused great sorrow in the community of Bisceglie.

Agropoli, sudden illness in front of a high school: 72-year-old collapses and dies

March 11, 2024

A 72-year-old man died suddenly this morning in Agropoli, in the province of Salerno, after falling ill in front of his son's school. A real tragedy that has thrown the entire local community into despair occurred this morning in Agropoli, the center of the province of Salerno. A 72-year-old man fell ill in the street and died. The man had just accompanied his son to school, but a few moments later he collapsed to the ground unconscious. Once the alarm was raised, the 118 health workers arrived on site and tried to resuscitate him, but it was not possible to do anything other than confirm his death. Municipal police officers also intervened for the investigations.

No cause of death reported.

He dies on the street in Pachino at the age of 47: an illness is suspected

March 11, 2024

The body of a 47-year-old man was found in via Giacomo Leopardi, in Pachino. The carabinieri of the Pachino station and the Noto Radiomobile Unit are on site, but the arrival of the coroner is awaited for the autopsy examination and to establish the causes of death. The most plausible hypothesis is that of a sudden illness.

He leaves the bank and feels ill: the 63-year-old dies in front of everyone

March 5, 2024

On Friday morning, a 63-year-old man died of a sudden illness while walking in Via Marconi in Morciano di Romagna, after leaving a banking institution. Despite the immediate intervention of the 118 rescuers, the man probably died due to cardiac arrest.

Drama in Castelfidardo: a 65-year-old man died

March 5, 2024

According to an initial reconstruction of the sad event, around 19:30, a 65-year-old man suffered a sudden illness, along Via Brandoni, near the Pharmacy of the Crocette. Some passers-by called the emergency crew. The health workers of the Green Cross of Castelfidardo and the 118 medical team from Osimo intervened, but for the 65-year-old there was nothing more to do. Despite attempts to resuscitate, unfortunately, medical and health personnel have only been able to ascertain the death of the man.

No cause of death reported.

Fatal illness, 45 years old, found dead

March 5, 2024

The town of Calabritto is struck by the pain and mourning for the tragic loss of Giuseppe Gonnella, who died suddenly due to an illness. The 45-year-old man was found dead while collecting wood in the mountains at Oliveto Citra, where he resided with his partner and daughter. The tragedy took place on Sunday afternoon in Piano Canale. The carabinieri of the station of Contursi Terme and the environmental animal guards found the lifeless body of Gonnella and alerted 118. Despite attempts by the doctors to revive him, it was not possible to save him.

No cause of death reported.

Rome, man collapses while jogging along the Tiber: a 56-year-old man dies

March 5, 2024

This afternoon, Tuesday 5 March, a man died while jogging along the Tiber River in Rome. A 56-year-old, whose details were not disclosed, lost his life. According to an initial reconstruction of the tragedy, learned from colleagues at Roma Today, the 56-year-old was doing sports along the cycle path in the stretch between the Mazzini bridge and the Principe Amedeo Savoia Aosta bridge, together with a friend, when he collapsed to the ground. Noticing the man lying on the ground, the officers of the Local Police of Rome Capital who were in the area intervened: the officers immediately raised the alarm and called for help. An ambulance intervened along the Tiber with the 118 crew on board. The medics started resuscitation maneuvers, but in the end, they had to give in to the evidence and confirm the death of the 56-year-old. From what has been ascertained now, it seems that the man died due to a sudden illness.

No cause of death reported.

Man falls ill while playing cards and dies

March 9, 2024

He feels ill at the bar while playing cards with friends and dies at 71. The illness struck Gianfranco Sgorlon while he was at the Gallo bar in Mortegliano. [paywall]

No cause of death reported.

Nine “died suddenly” at home:

Sudden sickness in sleep, 49-year-old mother dies

March 6, 2024

Ascoli (Marche) - Catia Cesidia Cerini, a 49-year-old Ascoli, died in her sleep. A sudden death caused by an illness which she did not realize, as well as family members who were in the house and who gave the alarm this morning, seeing that she had remained in bed after her usual time of waking. Her husband Francesco Pagani tried to bring her first aid and asked for help by contacting the emergency number. In a few minutes the 118 paramedics arrived, but they could not help but note the death of Catia Cerini who, besides her husband, leaves her son Emanuele, her parents Umberto and Dora, and her brother Arturo. The news quickly made the tour of the city arousing emotion and sympathy in the many people who knew Catia Cerini.

No cause of death reported.

Sickness in the shower, Giovanni Negro dies in his home in Candelù at the age of 49

March 11, 2024

Maserada (Treviso) - He died in the shower at 49 years old. His parents, who live in the adjacent building, were waiting for him for dinner, but faced with that unjustified delay they decided to go and check. They were the ones who found him lifeless. It was a fatal illness that struck down Giovanni Negro, who didn't even have time to ask for help. The health workers, called by the 49-year-old's family, could not help but confirm his death. The news of Giovanni Negro's passing immediately spread throughout Candelù, where his historic family is well known and respected. Giovanni, who was not married and had no children, would have turned 50 on March 25th and, as always, would have celebrated with his friends. As a boy, he had studied at an agricultural school and then worked in the family business.

No cause of death reported.

Novara mourns Marco, who died suddenly at just 50 years old

March 10, 2024

Pain in the city due to the sudden death of Marco Girello, who just turned 50, which occurred on Wednesday evening, 6 March 2024, in his home via Tadini. Well known for having worked in various clubs in Novara, he currently worked in the historic perfumery Fratelli Villa di Terenzio in via Andrea Costa, a business for which he carried out deliveries.

No cause of death reported.

Enea Di Ianni died: His life was one between school and politics

March 11, 2024

Sulmona (Abruzzo) - Sulmona and the Peligna Valley are on their knees for the death of Enea Di Ianni, former deputy mayor and municipal councillor of the municipality of Sulmona, and former school director. The news comes like lightning in the clear sky for the entire territory. Di Ianni died in the night, in his home, probably killed by an illness in his sleep. A proponent of numerous cultural initiatives, his heart died out suddenly, leaving an unbridgeable void in the city.

No age or cause of death reported.

Lucia Ruggera, found lifeless at home: cardiac arrest is suspected

March 6, 2024

The autopsy will clarify the exact causes of death of Lucia Ruggera, the 41-year-old researcher found lifeless in her home in Faver, in the Cembra valley (Trentino), on the night between Friday 1 March and Saturday 2 March. The resuscitation doctor requested a thorough examination, which was carried out at the Santa Chiara hospital in Trento. The initial findings would suggest a cardiac arrest, but we will await the outcome of the autopsy to have a precise picture of the reasons for the sudden death. The local press reports it. It was her partner who found the lifeless body of the woman, a researcher in Finland, who returned just before one in the morning.

Man dead at home in Ficarazzi, the carabinieri on site

March 9, 2024

A 59-year-old man was found dead by firefighters in his home in Ficarazzi (Palermo). His family had not heard from him for days and called the firefighters. The carabinieri of the Bagheria company and the 118 health workers intervened on site. The medical examiner inspected the body. According to initial investigations, there were no signs of violence nor were any signs of forced entry identified in the apartment.

No cause of death reported.

He feels sick in the house, parents find him lifeless. Francesco Zanardo, was only 40

March 5, 2024

Padua/Treviso - Pain and disbelief between the provinces of Padua and Treviso for the sudden death of Francesco Zanardo, a respected professional, found by his parents lifeless in his apartment in Padua where he had been living for some time. Worried that they could not get in touch with his son, family members found him on March 2nd. When the parents, Father Mario and Mother Nicoletta, found the son unconscious on the ground, they promptly called 118, but the doctor could not help but ascertain the death due to a probable sudden illness. Francesco Zanardo leaves a 20-year-old son.

No cause of death reported.

Santa mourns Antonio Lenzo

March 11, 2024

The causes of the sudden death of Antonio Lenzo, 55 years old, sailor of the fishing vessel "Impavido", found dead last Saturday in his home in via Dogali in Santa Margherita Ligure, remain to be clarified. A well-known and appreciated face in the village, he leaves behind four daughters and a partner. The prosecutor could order an autopsy this morning.

Illness and tragedy: man found dead at home in Ficarazzi

March 9, 2024

Tragedy in Ficarazzi, in the province of Palermo, where a man was found dead at home in via Mulinello. The victim was 59 years old. The alarm was raised by the relatives of the 59-year-old, who had not heard from him for a few days. Therefore, the fire brigade came to the man’s house and found the body of the 59-year-old lifeless. According to a first reconstruction, the victim died of a sudden illness, perhaps a few days ago. The investigators and the medical examiner couldn’t identify any signs of forced entry or violence on the body.

No cause of death reported.

Drama in the village. Street vendor struck down by a sudden illness after a day's work

March 8, 2024

A drama took place this evening in a house in Casaluce. Raffaele Cervelli, a 54-year-old from Aversa, a street vendor by profession, after having spent the day selling mimosas from his stall near the access ramp to the Frignano/Casaluce highway, died, struck by a sudden illness, while he was at the home of his sister where he had stopped by at the end of the day to say hello. The body was transported to the Institute of Forensic Medicine of the San Giuliano hospital, in Giugliano di Napoli, to await the autopsy examination.

Trentino sport in mourning: Bernardo Trabalzini dead, fatal illness in Romania

March 9, 2024

He passed away far from home, in the apartment in Timisoara, Romania, where he was staying. Bernardo Trabalzini, 78 years old, founder and historic manager of Team Futura, was found lifeless in the bedroom yesterday morning, probably the victim of a sudden illness. Romanian police are still investigating the cause of death, with clinical analyzes underway and the possibility of an autopsy being performed next week. He was in Romania working on behalf of a South Tyrolean company that sells sports equipment. Above all, the Trentino sporting world, but also the national one, is mourning the death of Bernardo Trabalzini. Bernardo Trabalzini, a leading cross-country skiing manager, for over 40 years directed the Lavis Futura Team with great passion, competence and innovative spirit.

No cause of death reported.

Fatal illness at home, dies at 40 in front of his wife

March 10, 2024

The man felt ill yesterday evening and died in hospital. The attempts to save his life were desperate and unfortunately in vain. They tried in every way to save his life, first his wife, then the 118 staff and finally the doctors at the Livorno hospital, but unfortunately, there was nothing they could do for him. This is how Francesco Volpi, a 40-year-old from Livorno (he would have turned 41 next April) died after a sudden illness in the house in via Montefiore, alle Sorgenti, where he lived with his partner and three young children. A tragedy that occurred around 10 pm last night, Saturday 9 March, when the woman's desperate call arrived at the operations centre of the single emergency number. It was she who started the resuscitation manoeuvres, which were then continued by the doctor who arrived in an SVS ambulance and finally by the staff of the Livorno emergency room, where in the meantime the shock room had been alerted. Here, despite every attempt, Volopi, unfortunately, died, leaving a destroyed family and an entire neighbourhood in despair.

No cause of death reported.

Three “died suddenly” in a small town:

Sudden illness in Sant'Andrea al Garigliano, 43-year-old Pietro Fargnoli dies after five days of agony

March 5, 2024

Pain and disbelief in the community of Sant'Andrea al Garigliano, a small town in the Frusinate area on the border with Campania. Yesterday, after five days of agony, 43-year-old Pietro Fargnoli died. The man had been struck by a sudden illness at the beginning of last week. He was initially admitted to the Santa Scolastica hospital in Cassino, but, considering the criticality of his condition, the doctors preferred to transfer him to the Policlinico Umberto I in Rome. However, all resuscitation attempts were futile and on the night between Sunday and Monday Fargnoli passed away in his hospital bed. The Carabinieri of Cassino are now investigating the case, also because there were two more sudden and suspicious illnesses, fortunately without lethal consequences, in the small town within a short time.

No cause of death reported.

A sailor “died suddenly”:

Commander Morabito has died, struck down by a sudden illness: the last farewell

March 6, 2024

Sebastiano Morabito, second chief aide Np/Ms of the Coast Guard, has died at the age of just 53, struck down by a sudden illness. The non-commissioned officer of the Port Authority has also held positions in naval units of the Coast Guard as a machine driver and commander. He leaves his wife Elisabetta and his son Saverio who, incredulous and revived by the Christian faith, "are already illuminated on their path by the living light of Sebastiano."

No cause of death reported.

L'Aquila, the engineer Luigi Daniele has passed away

March 10, 2024

The engineer Luigi Daniele, known as "Gino", left us at the age of 73 due to a sudden illness. Highly esteemed in the city, for several years he made his professionalism and expertise available to Gran Sasso Acqua. Luigi Daniele was a great sports fan, especially skiing on his beloved Gran Sasso.

No cause of death reported.

Piceno in mourning, 43-year-old Davide Ratta has died

March 6, 2024

Piceno in mourning, once again. This time, it's the Riviera that's crying. A real tragedy affected the city of San Benedetto del Tronto. At just 43 years old, Davide Ratta died due to a sudden illness. His death occurred this morning (Wednesday 6 March). The man was well known not only on the Riviera but throughout the entire territory. A sudden death, as mentioned, left a family and an entire community, that of San Benedetto, in pain.

No cause of death reported.

Goodbye to Jack Giuliani, the soul of Marliana dies at 59

March 11, 2024

Giacomo “Jack” Giuliani died of a sudden illness, aged 59. An entire community mourns him, to which he was very attached: that of Marliana, where the man has always lived - he was a true Marlianese - and where he was well known for his many activities. A building contractor by profession, Giuliani has always been very active in the town's Pro Loco association, which for some years has been organizing many initiatives to bring people to the mountain village, especially during the summer period when the heat pushes people to spend a few evenings cool in the mountains.

No cause of death reported.

“Died suddenly” on holiday:

Sudden illness on holiday in Egypt, died at 60 years old, Marco Belardi

March 7, 2024

Campi Bisenzio (Firenza) - He was on vacation with his partner in Marsa Alam, Egypt, when Marco Belardi, 60 years old died suddenly from an illness. The news began to circulate on the morning of Tuesday, March 5, when at 10:28, with a post on Facebook, the clothing company "Anonimo Fiorentino" of Signa, in which Marco worked, expressed all his anguish for the tragedy that occurred. “With immense pain, we give the sad announcement of the death of Marco Belardi, the backbone of our company. We gather around the family sharing their pain. Rest in peace Marchino".

No cause of death reported.

Five killed in “vaxxidents”:

Puglia: Sudden sickness while driving, the car crashes into the wall

March 11, 2024

An illness would be the cause (according to the first reconstruction) of a tragic car accident that occurred this morning in Salento. According to reports, a 69-year-old man - a retired former Marshal of the Italian Army - was driving a car on Via Penta in Nardò (in the province of Lecce) when, for reasons under investigation, lost control of the vehicle that crashed into a wall located at the intersection of Via Trattato di Roma. The impact caused the partial collapse of the artefact. The 69-year-old died immediately. Local police officers are on site for the due relief.

No cause of death reported.

Fatal illness while going hunting; Morini struck down in the hills of Parma: he was 68 years old

March 10, 2024

Casalmaggiore – A sudden illness on Saturday morning took Ivan Morini, 68, from Vicoboneghisio, a well-known thermotechnical surveyor, from his life, throwing his family and his many friends into despair. Morini, passionate about hunting, had just arrived in the province of Parma, in the hills near Fornovo, driving his car, for a hunting trip when he suddenly felt ill and collapsed on the steering wheel. Those who were with him, understanding the gravity of the situation, immediately raised the alarm and, while waiting for help, also carried out the first life-saving manoeuvres. Unfortunately, there was nothing that could be done: the cardiac illness was too strong.

Tragic accident on the A14, the 61-year-old Nino Giordano died

March 9, 2024

Bari - Vito Nicola Giordano, known by all as Nino Giordano, 61, from Gioia del Colle, in the province of Bari, owner of a well-known tobacconist-receptionist died while driving when he suddenly lost control of the vehicle. The car slammed violently into an embankment at the side of the roadway and then capsized. Transit drivers have sounded the alarm. On the spot intervened the fire department of Forlì, the 118, the helicopter rescue and the traffic police of Forlì. The man was removed from the cockpit, but all attempts to wrest him from death were in vain. No other vehicles were involved in the accident and there were no braking marks on the asphalt. The causes that led the 61-year-old to suddenly lose control of the vehicle remain to be determined.

Sudden illness at the wheel: the noted death of an entrepreneur, name and photos

March 8, 2024

Piedimonte Matese (Caserta) - This afternoon at 17:30 a team of the Fire Department of the Provincial Command of Caserta intervened on the SP 325 in the municipality of Caiazzo for a car accident with only one car involved. Upon their arrival on site, the Fire Department found the vehicle that, after capsizing, finished its run to the centre from the road, with its occupant, Antonio Palazzo, 57, a building contractor, remaining stuck inside the cockpit. The Fire Department immediately extracted the wounded man and delivered him to the care of the 118 present on site with an ambulance that, unfortunately, could not do anything but ascertain his death. The intervention is still in progress and the Fire Department is securing the vehicle for subsequent recovery. His beloved wife, Marianna Luongo, and his two beloved sons, Saverio and Alessia, were heartbroken.

No cause of death reported.

Car hits a pole in Brusnengo: 28-year-old resident of Curino dies

March 6, 2024

A young man aged just 28, a resident in Curino, lost his life this morning, Wednesday 6 March, in the Brusnengo area. According to initial information, the victim was travelling along Via 25 Aprile, the stretch that crosses the entire town centre and then reaches Curavecchia. He suddenly lost control of the car, an old model Fiat Panda, and crashed into a pole. Now there is no more precise information on the dynamics. In any case, no other vehicles were involved, so it is assumed that the cause of the tragedy may have been a feeling of falling asleep or a sudden illness. It was around 6.30 this morning: the 118 operators, the firefighters and the police immediately rushed to the scene. The paramedics tried to resuscitate the young man, but there was nothing they could do. In the end, there was nothing left to do but confirm his death.

No cause of death reported.

“Died suddenly” while diving:

Moregallo: 62-year-old diver dies

March 9, 2024

Another tragic incident occurred at Moregallo. Fabio Mancini, a 62-year-old diver from Cusago (Milan), fell ill around 10 am while diving in Moregge al Moregallo, located in the municipal area of Mandello del Lario on the western shore of the Lecco branch. The regional emergency agency, Areu, dispatched volunteers from the Red Cross of Valmadrera along with a medical vehicle. They quickly rescued Mancini, who had fallen ill upon resurfacing and transported him to the hospital. Despite receiving treatment upon arrival at Manzoni hospital in Lecco under a code red status, Mancini unfortunately passed away unexpectedly.

No cause of death reported.

Medical emergency in Hörbranz: truck driver deceased

March 5, 2024

The emergency services were alerted after a truck driver from Italy was apparently unconscious in the driver's cab of his vehicle, at the Hörbranz motorway border crossing [Austria] on Monday evening. The man died at the scene, the police assume a natural death.

No age or cause of death reported.

