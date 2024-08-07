ITALY

The world of culture mourns Marco Dibenedetto, born in 1972, teacher, psychotherapist, crime novel writer and collaborator of La Nuova Periferia

August 1, 2024

The world of Settimo culture is in mourning for the death of Marco Dibenedetto, born in 1972 [52], who passed away yesterday, Wednesday 31 July, due to a sudden illness. In his life as a teacher and psychotherapist, Dibenedetto had been collaborating with our newspaper, La Nuova Periferia, for several months, covering culture and free time. But Marco was also an experienced crime writer and in recent weeks he has continued to present his latest book around the city.

Sudden malaise, died at 36 years, Marica Remoli, journalist

July 30, 2024

Montefalco and Foligno (Umbria) mourn the sudden death of Marica Remoli, journalist, event organizer, and digital creator. Born in 1988, her life was cut off on Sunday by a stroke, which occurred after 3 weeks of hospitalization after some back health problems. Recently she had returned to Italy and during the move, had hurt her back. It was discovered that she had a herniated disc and a strong lumbosciatalgia. She had been in the hospital for three weeks and was discharged last Saturday. The next day, however, the sudden death in her home, leaving many who knew her in dismay.

Two professors “died suddenly”:

Mourning in the art world, farewell to Edoardo Di Mauro, vice director of the Albertina Academy

July 30, 2024

Torino (Piemonte) - Mourning in the art world for the death of Edoardo Di Mauro. The 64-year-old professor was vice director of the Accademia Albertina in Turin and had been director from 2020 to 2023 as well as founder and president of the Museum of Urban Art (Mau). He passed away after a short illness.

Premature death of professor Giuseppe Perugino, Athenaeum in mourning

July 30, 2024

University of Fedrico II, Naples - Professor Giuseppe Perugino died suddenly at the age of 52. Professor of the Department of Biology, he was Associate of Biochemistry and Group Leader in CNR. Internationally known scientist, he had focused in particular on the study of glycosyl hydrolases from micro-organisms. In 2007 he was awarded the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic by the President of the Italian Republic, On. Giorgio Napolitano.

Ivan Maggiore, the strange illness, the Covid and that suspected heart attack: manager dies at 50 years of age for rupture of the aorta

August 1, 2024

Marghera - He was known to many around the world. For this reason, the anguish over the death of Ivan Maggiori, 50 years old, from Marghera is causing great grief. Coming back from Greece on Thursday, Ivan did not feel well, so he decided to undergo a check in the emergency room. There they had found that he was suffering from Covid and a report that also had the words "suspected heart attack". In the night between Sunday and Monday, 29 July, the malaise had not abated, he had chest pain so much that he asked his father to take him back to the hospital. In the early morning he was examined and it seemed that even the electrocardiogram did not suggest anything serious. Until the father is told that Ivan’s condition was getting worse. The aorta has burst and, despite many attempts by the health services, there was nothing to be done for Ivan.

11 “died suddenly” in the waters, on a beach:

4-year-old boy dies after falling into pool in Como

August 1, 2024

Cermenate (Como) - The four-year-old boy who fell into a public swimming pool in Cermenate last Sunday didn't make it. The little boy was rescued by the lifeguards of the sports center in an unconscious state and transferred by helicopter to the hospital in Bergamo, he died in the last few hours in the intensive care unit. According to what was reconstructed, the child left the baby pool on Sunday morning to dive into the adult pool, without ever resurfacing. The surveillance personnel recovered him in a few moments, but his conditions immediately appeared very serious.

Died on the beach due to an illness, pain in the city for the sportsman, Demetrio Errigo

July 30, 2024

In Gallico (Reggio Calabria) - The community is in shock over the dramatic death of Demetrio Errigo. The man, 55, was found this morning dead on the beach of the marina and, from what has been learned, he was seized by a sudden illness. It is unclear whether the fatal event occurred while the victim was doing sports. Alerted by the people who found the body and tried in vain to revive him, also arrived the medics of the 118 who ascertained the death. Errigo was a very well-known cycling enthusiast in the city and known in the area also for his fitness center, California Club. He usually participated in sporting events riding his mountain bike. The police are trying to reconstruct the incident to explain what happened and why a man described as strong tempering, in perfect physical shape and very trained was the victim of a fatal illness.

Swimmer suffers heart attack at lake: Rescued, dies in hospital

August 3, 2024

Lake Santa Croce, Farra d'Alpago - This afternoon, the medical helicopter rescue team intervened at Lake Santa Croce to rescue a swimmer, a 47-year-old Vietnamese woman. The lifeguard and her dog also intervened to try to save the woman. The 47-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest amid the curiosity and apprehension of the other swimmers. The woman was transported in red code to the “San Martino” hospital in Belluno, to undergo all the necessary treatments and checks. The 47-year-old Vietnamese woman did not make it. Despite the rescue and hospitalization, the woman died at San Martino, as learned a short while ago. Her conditions had appeared very serious from the very beginning.

23-year-old boy dies after being sick on the beach

August 3, 2024

Falerna (Calabria) - A 23-year-old boy from Lamezia Terme, Simone Nicotera, died following a sudden illness that struck him while he was sitting with some friends on a beach in Falerna. The 118 paramedics arrived immediately on site and performed the first aid with repeated cardiac massages, but with no signs of recovery. After more than half an hour, however, it seemed that the young man could recover and the paramedics therefore decided to transport him to the hospital in Lamezia. The tragic epilogue occurred in the afternoon. The boy was an athlete of Arvalia Nuoto Lamezia.

A 59-year-old woman dies in swimming pool at Center Park

July 31, 2024

Antegnate (Bergamo) - Tragedy this morning for a 59-year-old woman who fell into a swimming pool in the Center Park water park and died. The dramatic epilogue would be to be brought back to a sudden illness. Immediate assistance from the park staff and then 118 medics and ambulance. The woman was brought to shore and had a cardiac massage, but her heart never started to beat again.

Porto Marsala: 70-year-old found dead at sea

July 30, 2024

Porto Marsala, Trapani (Sicily) A man of about 70 years died in the area of Spanish district. Some swimmers, at the height of Villa Genna, saw a body floating: they approached to realize the situation, found the man unconscious and brought him to shore. The rescue workers arrived on the spot, found that the 70-year-old was lifeless. It is likely that his death was caused by a sudden malaise, which he felt while in the water.

Former City Clerk found dead on beach, possibly sudden malady

July 30, 2024

Tragedy in Scoglitti, in the province of Ragusa, where 70-year-old Antonino Agosta, a former municipal employee was found lifeless on the beach. According to a first reconstruction, Agosta would have gone alone on the stretch of beach of Kamarina for a walk. Some swimmers noticed the body, now lifeless, lying on the shore, and immediately raised the alarm. Unfortunately, the rescue services were useless: the 118’s medics, who arrived promptly on the spot, could do nothing but to confirm the man’s death, probably caused by a fulminant heart attack.

It is 37-year-old Fabrizio Bruzzone's body that was recovered at sea in Mulini di Crevari: prosecutors order autopsy

July 25, 2024

Genoa - Fabrizio Bruzzone, who lived in the area, had been missing from home since morning. And just before the discovery, concerned family members had called the police. Unfortunately, they were shortly thereafter informed of the tragedy. The man may have fallen ill while swimming. The body had been found wearing only his swimsuit and a watch. While the most credited hypothesis is that of a sudden illness, at the moment it is not possible to exclude that it was a tragic fatality: the 37-year-old may have slipped while diving. Bruzzone was very athletic, a lover of hiking and the sea, and was a physical education teacher. Deputy Prosecutor Giuseppe Longo has ordered an autopsy.

Sickness at sea in a beach resort in Siponto: Despite the promptness of the rescue, the man died

August 5, 2024

Tragedy near the Kursaal beach in Siponto, where a swimmer suddenly felt ill while in the water. According to initial reports, the swimmer, Mario B, 60 years old, was swimming a few meters from the shore when he suddenly showed signs of illness. Some people nearby noticed that the man was struggling and promptly raised the alarm. At the same time, the ambulance was alerted. Given the seriousness of the situation, the helicopter rescue for a rapid and safe transport to the nearest hospital. The helicopter landed in a specially delimited area near the beach, arousing great attention and concern among those present. Despite the promptness of the rescue, the man died.

Fatal illness in Scalea: 54-year-old found dead on beach

August 3, 2024

He was on the beach in Scalea, a small stretch of free beach, enchanting for the presence of the cliff. He felt ill in the afternoon, shortly after 3 pm. Probably a heart attack. There was nothing those present could do, nor could the rescuers who arrived on site. It was a sudden event. The victim is originally from the province of Avellino. His name was Mauro Antonio Petruzziello, 54 years old.

She died in her beloved sea of Poetto while swimming, Cagliari says goodbye to Cina Inserra

July 31, 2024

Poetto (Cagliari) - Cina Inserra, 66 years old, had a fatal sickness in the water at the end of a swim. She dived, took a swim after her daily session of water aerobics and, as she was about to leave the water, she was struck by an illness that proved fatal. The woman who loved the Poetto so much, to the point that on social media her only public photos are taken of this place. When she was brought back to shore, she was already unconscious and never recovered: all attempts to make her heart beat again, destroyed by a heart attack, have proved useless.

Tragedy, little girl dies suddenly

August 5, 2024

Tragedy in Grazzanise (Caserta) in the early evening where unfortunately a little girl of about 10 to 12 years old died following an illness. It remains to be understood what actually happened, whether she was the victim of cardiac arrest, or of an illness that caused her to fall to the ground on her head. The very young girl was on the street, therefore not at home. The Carabinieri are on site, the ambulance had arrived earlier to try to revive her, but it was all in vain, to the dismay of the people around who were completely in shock for the very well known and esteemed family struggling with this pain, there are no words.

University of Salerno mourns the untimely passing of Francesca Lena, a first-year student of literature

July 31, 2024

University of Salerno in mourning. Francesca Pia Lena, a first-year student of Literature, passed away in recent days. The Department of Humanities announced the sad news in a message published on social media, expressing "with deep and sincere emotion the grief of the family and the entire student community" for the young woman's premature death. After the funeral, the young woman's family started a collection of donations in favor of the Italian Association for Cancer Research.

Francesco D'Amato, 22 years old, has an illness while having dinner with friends: tragedy in Giulianova

July 30, 2024

Giulianova (Abruzzo) - Tragedy at the Piccola Opera Caritas: Francesco D'Amato, 22, died suddenly during dinner time, falling to the ground under the astonished eyes of many peers. The drama took place last night, around 20:00, where the staff immediately called for help. The staff of the nearby hospital in Giulianova, only a few dozen meters away, arrived quickly. Despite repeated attempts to revive the young man with the use of defibrillator, cardiac massage and ambu ball, all efforts have proved futile. After about 40 minutes of attempts, the health workers could not do anything but note the young man’s death. The cause of death, in all likelihood, was sudden cardiac arrest. The news of Francisco's death quickly spread on social networks, arousing great emotion and grief among friends and acquaintances, “it is absurd to die suddenly at that age”, adds Iolanda.

Biancavilla community shocked by the untimely death of 23-year-old Susanna Stissi

July 31, 2024

Biancavilla (Catania) is mourning the death of Susanna Stissi, who passed away in recent hours at the age of only 23 years. The premature death of Susanna has left an unbridgeable void between her loved ones and all those who have known and loved her.

Montorio community grieves over the sudden loss of the young man, Pietro Simeoni: he was only 25 years old

July 31, 2024

The community of Montorio (Verona) is in mourning for the sudden death of Pietro Simeoni, 25 years old, who has left an unbridgeable void in the hearts of those who knew him. The news took friends and relatives by surprise, marking a moment of great pain for all.

Domusnovas and Desulo communities are in mourning for 26-year-old Angelo Frongia, who died suddenly during the night

August 5, 2024

Domusnovas and Desulo (Sardegna) - No signs of violence were found on the body of the twenty-six year old, Angelo Frongia, who died suddenly during the night.

Bagnoli in mourning for Claudia, the young woman passed away at only 27 years old

August 1, 2024

Bagnoli (Naples) - A serious loss has struck, a young woman, Claudia Santini, died at only 27 years old. The causes of death are still unclear. According to the very first information, the girl would have suffered the traditional symptoms of a heart attack, probably minimized at first. Symptoms that, in the following hours, would then have led her to the tragic epilogue.

Sudden illness kills 30-year-old Casertano

August 1, 2024

Parete - Community of Parete in shock by the premature and sudden death of young Giuseppe Barracca, 30 years old. Lover of fishing, it seems that Joseph should have married soon, in the coming months. The young man, who was a construction worker by profession, died last night due to a sudden malaise, leaving everyone distraught and incredulous.

Another young life broken. He died in the Vittorio Emanuele hospital

July 31, 2024

Catania (Sicily) - Orazio D'Izzia was only 30 years old and in a few months he would have had the joy of becoming a father. But a cruel fate came against him. Orazio D'Izzia went to the hospital (emergency room as always crowded for every need not only the emergency) for a strong pain in his leg and died of pulmonary embolism.

Two doctors “died suddenly”:

The doctor of the Alpago, Vincenzo Martino, died, he was 55 years old, a sickness that was fatal

August 1, 2024

Treviso - He died yesterday, Wednesday, July 31 at the hospital in Treviso, where he had been hospitalized urgently for a sudden illness. The doctor of the Alpago, Vincenzo Martino, was only 55 years old, he left his wife and three children.

Mourning for Federico II, died at 65 years, Luigi Califano

July 27, 2024

Ischia (Naples) - Mourning in the Neapolitan academic world. Luigi Califano, professor of Maxillofacial Surgery at the Department of Neurological Sciences, died at age 65. He was caught by a sudden illness on the island of Ischia, in his villa in Panza. According to the first indiscretions, Califano was found dead in his house by a friend, also a doctor, this morning.

A lawyer “died suddenly”:

Modena in mourning, lawyer Guglielmo Borelli dies at 59

August 1, 2024

Modena (Emilia Romagna) - Lawyer Guglielmo Borelli died suddenly during the night between Wednesday and Thursday. He was 59 years old. A very well-known figure in the city, he combined his legal profession with a great passion for sports. He also collaborated with Il Carlino as a sports journalist.

An accountant “died suddenly”:

Versilia, accountant and father of three dies at 56

August 2, 2024

Forte Dei Marmi (Tuscany) - Luca Nannini, 56 years old, married with three children, didn't make it and those who hoped until the end are now in pain. "The day that serious health problem hit him, still unaware of what had happened,” recalls Damasco Rosi, deputy mayor of Massarosa. “I called him to get some information from him but on the other end there was a phone that rang without answer. He must be busy, he will call me back later, I said to myself. A few hours after the sad news. We hoped until the last that everything could be resolved for the best, but the more the days passed, the more our hopes began to fade, until today". Our hearts are filled with sadness for this unexpected news."

Two teachers “died suddenly”:

Marsala community, mourning for the loss of teacher, Valentina Isaia

August 3, 2024

Marsala (Sicily) - Deeply saddened, the school director, Anna Maria Alagna, the teaching staff and Ata and the entire school community of the Comprehensive Institute "Struzo Asta" express their deepest sympathy and closeness to her sister, grandchildren and loved ones for the sudden and premature death of teacher Valentina Isaia.

Teacher Paola dies at 54

August 2, 2024

Capralba (Lombardy) - Teacher Paola Ferrari, 54, passed away suddenly, defeated by a sudden illness. She had taught for several years at the San Giuseppe nursery school in Trescore Cremasco. The entire town of Capralba was shocked by the sad and unexpected news and joined in a big hug in the grief of her father, Sergio, her husband Pietro and her young children Martina and Giacomo.

Falls down the stairs after a bad heart attack: 42-year-old Cristian Mercurio dies

July 31, 2024

Drama in Lozzo Atestino (Veneto), where a 42-year-old man lost his life after suffering a sudden illness. Cristian Mercurio was found at the foot of the stairs of a condominium in Via Chiesa where he lived. On the spot were the doctors of the Suem who have not been able to do anything but note his death. The man was said to have suffered a sudden and fatal cardiac arrest, and then fell down the stairs.

Lorenzo Botta, 60 years old, died suddenly

July 31, 2024

Tears in Valdengo (Piemonte) for the death of Lorenzo Botta. Suddenly gone from the affection of his loved ones. He was 60 years old. He leaves his wife Michela and daughters Martina with Marco and Carolina with Andrea, as well as his mother-in-law Serafina and sister-in-law Anna Maria with a family.

Lorenzo dies at 44: He died of a heart attack at the station

July 31, 2024

Tragedy in Naples, Lorenzo Cigno, 44 years old, died in Naples, in the station, crushed by a heart attack that unfortunately did not leave him an escape. His parents were unable to contact him and eventually the tragic discovery.

Carrara cries for Pina, the historical clerk of the pharmacy Serafini

July 29, 2024

Carrara (Tuscany) - Mourning in the community of Avenza for the sudden death of Giuseppina Vatteroni, known as Pina, a historic clerk at the Serafini pharmacy. She was 74 years old. She retired in the early 2000s, after forty years of professional practice, and her general health condition seemed good; a few days ago, however, a sudden illness and despite treatment, there was nothing to do.

Mirko Giannotta is dead. The company where he worked and friends mourn his death, at only 49 years

July 29, 2024

Mirko Giannotta died, he had celebrated his 49th birthday at the beginning of July. The news of his death was given by L'Ama, the company where he worked for almost a quarter of a century. "Mirko Giannotta, the Ama’s operative, died suddenly. The whole business community in this moment of great pain to family and friends", says the note from the municipal waste company.

Mourning for all the families of Vejano: Tony the plumber, the pharmacist Reedy and the entrepreneur Castori - all died within 12 hours

July 27, 2024

Vejano (Lazio) - It’s a day of pain for Vejano. All the families of the community, a little more than 2,000 souls, are mourning for the death of three men. Yesterday, Friday, July 26, three deaths followed in just 12 hours. That of Antonio Di Giovanni, 67 years old, for all "Tony the plumber". Maurizio Reedy, 76 years old, the pharmacist of the country and that of Bruno Castori, 85 years old, entrepreneur and for a long time local administrator. All three were highly appreciated, well-liked, known and esteemed in Vejano. The whole community is grieved and upset. "The astonishment is immense,” says Mayor Pasquali. “It is not often that in a small community like ours three deaths occur within 12 hours. In some cases, it happened suddenly and unexpectedly".

Giorgio Delsante, president of Munus died. He was 75 years old

July 26, 2024

Parma (Emilia Romagna) - Giorgio Delsante, president of the MUNUS community foundation in Parma, died at the age of 75. The death of Giorgio Delsante occurred at the Hospital in Parma, where he was hospitalized after a sudden malaise that had caught him last July 13.

Barcelona Pozzo di Gotto cries for Salvatore Stracuzzi: he was only 48 years old

July 30, 2024

Barcelona Pozzo di Gotto (Sicily), at the Milazzo hospital at the age of 48, he returns to the house of the Lord, Salvatore Stracuzzi. He leaves his wife, beloved daughters, and many other relatives and friends. His death was an unexpected event that deeply shocked all those who knew him.

Grottaminarda cries over the premature loss of a young man, Angelo Minichiello: he was only 42 years old

July 30, 2024

The city of Grottaminarda (Campania) has been struck by a deep sadness for the premature death of Angelo Minichiello, a 42-year-old resident loved and respected by all. Upon hearing of his death, he left the community incredulous and grieved, and many joined in mourning to support the family in this difficult time.

Lamezia Terme in tears, goodbye to Alice Cittadino

July 29, 2024

Lamezia Terme (Calabria) is deeply shocked by the unexpected death of Alice Cittadino, at the age of only 41 years. The sad news of Alice Cittadino’s death was communicated with great sorrow by her husband, mother, and all relatives.

Two “died suddenly” at work:

Feels ill while working in the garden: 48-year-old dies

August 3, 2024

Rogoredo (Milan) - The illness in the garden (under the hot August sun) and the rush of the 118 rescuers, but it was all in vain. The 48-year-old man who was struck by an illness while he was working the land in the plots of land on via Carlo Feltrinelli in Milan (Rogoredo area) on the afternoon of Saturday 3 August has died. When the 118 paramedics arrived on the scene, they could do nothing but confirm the death. The Carabinieri also intervened in the gardens to carry out the necessary checks, even if the death was attributable to a sudden illness.

The owner of a real estate agency was found dead in his agency of Montebelluna

July 30, 2024

News that quickly made the round of the city arousing astonishment and grief, that of the sudden death of Alessandro Guerra, 48 years old, owner of the real estate San Marco. Yesterday morning he was found dead in the office.

Fatal illness in hospital: dies at 45

August 1, 2024

Reggio Emilia - A fatal ailment while preparing for therapy in the hospital in Reggio. A clinical complication has affected Chiara Cattabiani, she was 45 years old. For some time she had been struggling with a disease and was at Santa Maria Nuova for scheduled therapy. Suddenly the illness took over. Immediate intervention of the medical staff present on site. But every effort was useless. Chiara Cattabiani, 45 years old, from Correggio, dies suddenly during a therapy in the hospital in Reggio. She leaves her partner, children and family.

Tragedy in Sassari: Man found dead in a B&B

August 1, 2024

Sassari (Sardegna) - A tragic discovery shocked Sassari yesterday evening. A man, whose personal details have not been released, was found dead in a bed and breakfast. The discovery of the lifeless body occurred around 8 pm, leaving the owner of the facility and the rescuers in a state of shock. The health workers arrived on site quickly, but unfortunately they could do nothing but confirm the man's death. According to initial estimates, the man had been dead for several hours before being found. Police are examining all possible leads, including sudden illness or other natural causes.

“Died suddenly” while out and about:

Sudden illness in hardware store, 65-year-old dies from a heart attack

July 30, 2024

Montebelluna (Veneto) - A 65-year-old, Angelo De Martino, collapsed on the ground and unfortunately made useless attempts to resuscitate by the medics. He suddenly fell to the ground, struck by a sudden malaise that cost him his life. It would have been a heart attack that killed him in the morning of today, July 30. The man was inside the hardware store to do some errands: he was rescued by those present, among them the owner Giulio Nicoletti, who had launched the alarm at 118. Doctors and nurses tried to do everything possible to save De Martini’s life, unfortunately in vain.

Three cyclists “died suddenly”:

Vignola, cyclist who fell on the road dies

August 1, 2024

Vignola (Emilia Romagna) - Andrea Cerchiari, the sixty-year-old cyclist who fell on his bike on Saturday 27 July, did not make it. He died at the Baggiovara hospital, where he was hospitalized in intensive care. After the fall, Cerchiari went into cardiac arrest. The cyclist hit a wall with a pedal, falling to the ground and hitting the asphalt. There are no other vehicles involved. The impact caused Cerchiari to lose consciousness, and his heart stopped beating. His friends watched helplessly until two volunteers, who were in the area, arrived. The volunteers performed a first cardiac massage. The volunteers positioned and activated the defibrillator. Cerchiari was still alive when he was transported by the medical car to Modena hospital where he remained until he passed away.

Police mourn the passing of Giampaolo, who was taken ill while cycling in Bosio

July 29, 2024

Bosio (Piemonte) - He was a recently retired police officer, the 57-year-old man was taken ill Sunday morning while riding his bicycle in Bosio. Police mourn the sudden passing of Giampaolo Cazzulo. For many years he had worked at the Police Headquarters and then at the Polfer in Alessandria.

Cardiac arrest on downhill track: a 65-year-old cyclist died

July 30, 2024

This morning, Tuesday 30 July, around 10:38, a 65-year-old man died on the downhill track of the Mottolino Bike Park, one of the most famous complexes for off-road bike trails. The rescue team arrived immediately on the spot. It is still unclear what caused the heart failure of the 65-year-old. The first hypothesis is that it may have been an illness during sports activity. Another possibility is that the cardiovascular problem was caused by a fall. When the rescue arrived, the man was found dead on the ground.

Three “died suddenly” in cars:

He dies at the service area off the highway, tragedy in the parking lot

July 31, 2024

Tragedy tonight at the entrance of the highway Caserta-Salerno. A man of 75 years old, A.G., died following a sudden illness while he was in his car in the service area Tre Ponti, in the territory of Marigliano. The drama materialized shortly after 2:00 in the morning when the man was forced to stop for what was then detected a cardiac arrest. The intervention of the medical staff who arrived in the service area could not do anything but to note the death.

Tragedy in Rho, man found dead in his car

July 30, 2024

Rho (Milan) - A 46-year-old man was found dead inside his car in Olona Street in Rho on Tuesday morning. The call to 112 was immediately triggered and the operations center of the regional emergency agency sent a medic and an ambulance. Every attempt at resuscitation was futile: the rescuers could not do anything but note the sudden death of the 46-year-old.

Anna Marello falls asleep in the car after dinner, her husband does not wake her: the next morning her daughter finds her dead on the seat

August 2, 2024

Spinea - An evening of joy together with the family, in the morning the drama. On Wednesday evening, 31 July, Anna Marello, 49 years old, from Spinea, fell asleep in the back seat of her car as she was returning from a dinner. Her husband preferred to let her rest, but yesterday morning the woman was found dead. The emergency number 112 was alerted, and an ambulance and a medical team arrived. The health personnel did everything they could to save her life, but attempts at resuscitation were unsuccessful and, at around 9.30, the woman died shortly after arriving at the emergency room of the hospital Santa Maria della Misericordia. Death was attributed to natural causes. A sudden cardiac arrest.

23 “died suddenly” at home:

Tragedy in Locri, she feels ill at home but the ambulance arrives without a doctor: a 47-year-old woman dies

August 1, 2024

Locri (Calabria) - The ambulance arrived without a doctor on board and there was nothing that could be done for a 47-year-old woman who had fallen ill. The father of the woman, who had suffered a respiratory crisis, immediately alerted the emergency services who arrived on site from the nearby hospital, but without the doctor. The paramedics on board the vehicle, only nurses, attempted to revive the woman but her condition immediately appeared serious. After several calls the doctor arrived from distant Taurianova, but everything turned out to be dramatically useless and shortly after the woman died in her parents' arms.

Sudden illness during the night: owner of an auto parts shop dies

August 3, 2024

San Marcellino/Casaluce (Caserta) - Drama in the night, Giovanni Mastroianni, 56 years old, resident in San Marcellino and owner of an auto parts center in Casaluce, passed away, torn from life and the affection of his loved ones by a sudden illness.

Antonio Villano, former carabiniere, struck down by illness

August 1, 2024

Fosso (Veneto) - Last Tuesday he had officially set the date of his wedding to his partner Adriana. During the night around Wednesday, however, he felt ill in his home in Sandon di Fossò, and died in the car during the trip to the hospital in Dolo. When he arrived at the emergency room, the doctors tried everything to save his life, but his heart did not respond to treatment. The sudden death of the 64-year-old former Carabiniere Antonio Villano.

Found dead at home by family: he was 33 years old

8/5/2024

Rome - Drama in the Gregna Sant'Andrea area, Sunday, 4 August around 12:30, a 33-year-old man was found dead in his home. His family found his lifeless body. The hypothesis currently being examined by investigators is that the cause of death could have been an illness.

Neighborhood in shock, 34-year-old dies

August 5, 2024

Capua (Caserta) - Giovanni Avilla, the boy who died yesterday morning at just 34 years old. The tragedy occurred yesterday morning in his home after the fatal illness, an ambulance also arrived on the scene, but unfortunately there was nothing that could be done for Giovanni.

Young father dies suddenly at 35, city in shock

July 28, 2024

Tragedy shocks the community of Gricignano. Raffaele Della Gatta passed away from a sudden illness at dawn today. He was just 35 years old: he leaves behind his wife and a small child. Health workers could do no more than note the death.

Casale Monferrato: 48-year-old found dead at home, fatal illness

August 4, 2024

A 48-year-old man was found lifeless in his home on Via dell'Addolorata. The Fire Brigade and the Police Station officers intervened on site. The rescuers could do nothing but confirm the death of the 48-year-old. Death was apparently caused by a fatal illness. The body has already been entrusted to the family.

Young artist dies at home, tragic discovery made by mother

August 3, 2024

Ancona – A 37-year-old man was found lifeless in his bed this afternoon, in his home. The tragic discovery was made by his mother, when she went to his house to wait with him for the medical personnel who would administer the therapies he had needed for some time, given that he suffered from some pathology. And instead, unfortunately, the woman could do nothing but confirm the death of her son, an artist by profession.

Found dead on the couch, drama in the city

August 3, 2024

Caserta - It seems that a sudden illness was the cause of the death of Francesco M., the 55-year-old man found dead in the early afternoon yesterday in his home on Via Ferrarecce in Caserta. When the 118 health workers entered the house they found the lifeless body of the 55-year-old lying on the sofa. Unfortunately, there was nothing more that could be done for him and the medical team could do nothing but confirm his death. It was the neighbors who alerted the police and 118 because they were unable to get in touch with him.

A policeman “died suddenly”:

Penne community mourns the sudden death of police officer Fabrizio Francescone

August 3, 2024

Mourning in Penne (Abruzzo) and in the State Police for the sudden death of police officer Fabrizio Francescone. The man, in fact, was struck by a fatal illness, while he was in his home in Penne. He would have turned 46 on August 5th.

The baseball referee Luca Petrolini died in his sleep, aged 33

August 3, 2024

Poviglio (Province of Reggio Emilia) - Luca Petrolini from Poviglio died suddenly this morning. Luca had just turned 33 years old and was found lifeless in bed by his mother in their home in via Puglia. Luca worked as a driver for the White Cross of Sant'Ilario and was a volunteer of the Public Assistance of Castelnovo Sotto and Cadelbosco Sopra, and since 2017 he has begun his career as a baseball referee. From a young age he started playing baseball in the teams of Poviglio, Crocetta di Parma and Reggio, and to baseball he dedicated much of his life following the footsteps of his father Claudio.

Illness at home, 51-year-old found dead hours later

August 3, 2024

Civita Castellana - A 51-year-old man was found dead after hours after feeling unwell while he was home alone. The tragedy in via Giuseppe Mazzini in Civita Castellana, discovered on the morning of this Saturday, August 3, after the alarm was raised by the man's family who had no news of him and were unable to contact him. The firefighters and the Carabinieri immediately arrived on the scene and, having opened the door of the apartment, made the macabre discovery. According to initial investigations, the 51-year-old died at least last night from natural causes.

Albenga, a 58-year-old woman found dead in her house in via Viveri

August 2, 2024

Albenga (Liguria) - A woman found dead this morning in her home in Via Viveri. It was the strong smell that came from her home that alerted a neighbour who promptly called the carabinieri. Unknown causes of death.

A coach “died suddenly”:

Farewell to Massimo Oresti, community and soccer world in mourning: funeral of beloved coach tomorrow

August 2, 2024

Ceccano (Lazio) - Massimo Oresti passed away at just 55 years old at his home. The news shocked the entire community and the world of soccer where Massimo was very well known for his work as a goalkeeper and coach in professional and amateur categories of five-a-side football. Oresti leaves behind his wife, children and all his relatives in pain.

Owner of La Lampara restaurant struck down by illness: Marco Rosati dies at 55

August 1, 2024

Mondolfo (Marche)- A sudden, premature death that is shocking to the communities, that of Marco Rosati, 55, owner and appreciated pizza chef of La Lampara, who died following an illness he suffered in his home in Mondolfo. Help was in vain. The news of the death of the well-known pizza chef is spreading like wildfire throughout the area, leaving those who knew him in grief.

Killed by a heart attack at 37, Alex Giordano died of illness this night in his home in the Tetti hamlet of Dronero

August 1, 2024

Tetti di Dronero (Piemonte) - Alex Giordano, 37, an employee of Olivero Bikes in Cuneo and a great fan of sports, from downhill to volleyball, and animals, died in the early hours of this morning, Thursday 1st August, in his home, struck down by a sudden illness.

Gattinara mourns the goldsmith, Pier Carlo Gozzi, who died suddenly

July 30, 2024

He was killed suddenly by an illness on Sunday while doing some work at home. And today the city of Gattinara will be able to give the last greeting to one of its most representative merchants and artisans, the goldsmith, Pier Carlo Gozzi. The man will be greeted with a blessing in the church of the Madonna del Rosario, just a few steps from “Gozzi arte arte gioielli”, his historic workshop of goldsmithing and watchmaking.

Farewell to Flora Ugazio, always in the front line for her Galliate

July 30, 2024

Galliate (Piemonte) - For the Galliate community, the news of Floria Ugazio's sudden death was truly a cold shower that left many people incredulous and saddened. A sudden illness allegedly cut short the 73-year-old's life while she was in her home.

Toto, 'the friendly face of Conad,' found lifeless

July 30, 2024

Emotion and sadness in Scandiano was stirred by the news of Antonio Panciroli's untimely death. He was 44 years old. Panciroli, known as 'Toto,' was found dead in his home. He worked at the Conad Superstore in Rubiera.

Mourning in Apuano, farewell to the secretary trade unionist, Francesco Fulignani, died at 70

July 30, 2024

Carrara (Tuscany) - A painful mourning struck the world of unions in Apuan. A sudden malaise in his home has taken away the affection of his loved ones and all his friends, Francesco Fulignani, at only 70 years old. Franco Borghini, secretary of the UIL area north Tuscany remembers him with affection. The grief of UIL: “A sudden illness, we lose a friend who has fought many battles”.

Heart attack while sleeping: farewell to 50-year-old farmer Michele Chiarotti

July 30, 2024

Correggio Micheli (Montova) - Struck by a heart attack while sleeping, useless the rescues of his wife and 118. Farewell to 50-year-old farmer Michele Chiarotti, he dies of a heart attack while sleeping. The 50-year-old farmer Michele Chiarotti died due to a sudden malady. About a month ago he had turned 50 and, in the same period, he also lost his mother.

“There's a bad smell": firefighters force the door and find the body of a 40-year-old woman who had been dead for days

July 28, 2024

Sassari (Sardegna) - A woman in her early 40s was found dead in an apartment on San Sisto Street in Sassari's historic center. According to local newspapers, rescue was called by neighbors alerted by the strong smell coming from the home. Firefighters arrived on the scene and had to force the front door to gain access inside. The woman had been dead for several days, due to causes now being investigated by law enforcement. The body was already in a state of decomposition. One of the first hypotheses is that the 40-year-old woman died of a sudden illness, but it was still decided to conduct an autopsy examination on the body to dispel any suspicions.

Farewell to Antonella Solinas: community in mourning

July 28, 2024

The sudden death of Antonella Solinas has thrown the entire community of the historic center of Sassari into despair. Antonella, only 52 years old, was found lifeless in her home on Via San Sisto. The tragic discovery occurred in the last few hours, leaving a deep void in the hearts of those who knew her. According to initial hypotheses, the cause of Antonella Solinas' death would be a sudden illness, which occurred several days ago. However, to shed full light on the causes of her death, an autopsy will be necessary.

Bigolino in mourning, Antonio Minute Vettoretti dies at 48

August 2, 2024

Bigolino (Province of Treviso) - In mourning, Antonio Minute Vettoretti passed away suddenly. He was 48 years old. Mayor Luciano Fregonese was also shocked and commented on Antonio's sudden death: "He was a very kind and sensitive person, every time we crossed paths on the street he never failed to stop to say hello, to ask for information about the town, to give useful advice. He was a good person, a dear friend."

Condolences in Borgo d'Ale for the passing of Piergianni Gariglio, the 59-year-old was a big sports fan

August 2, 2024

Bordo d'Ale (Piemonte) - Dismay and pain for the tragic news for the sudden and premature passing of Piergianni Gariglio, still young and athletic. The 59-year-old man living in Bordo d'Ale died last morning on the Turin-Milan highway. He felt ill while driving and managed to pull over, avoiding an accident that could have had serious consequences for others. The drivers who noticed the incident immediately stopped and, with remarkable quick reflexes, blocked an ambulance that was passing by the scene at that moment. The rescue was almost immediate and the medical ambulance was immediately contacted and, once it arrived on site, continued with the cardiac massage that had been started. But there was nothing they could do but note the death.

Suddenly dead at 60: grief in Biella

August 1, 2024

Biella (Piemonte) - Suddenly dead at 60, Lorenzo Botta, leaves behind his wife, two daughters and many friends. Farewell tomorrow. In just a few hours, hundreds of messages of condolence and remembrance were posted on social media. Lorenzo Botta lived in Valdengo, in the eastern Biella area, and was a well-known person in the area: he died suddenly yesterday, Wednesday 31 July.

Farewell to Daniela Pesci, community mourning the passing of the 60-year-old

August 1, 2024

Frosinone (Lazio) - Community in mourning for the sudden death of Daniela Pesci, 60 years old. The woman, well-known among her fellow citizens, was a respected employee of Credit Agricole and passed away unexpectedly at the age of 60. The news shocked the entire city, now gripped by the grief of her family, her husband Achille, her children Giovanni and Valentina, her brother Giulio and all relatives.

Four killed in “vaxxidents”:

Collision between motorbike and scooter: 24-year-old man and 56-year-old woman dead

August 1, 2024

Vercellese (Piemonte) - Motorcycle and scooter collide: a 24-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman die. It was a head-on impact; both were on their way to work. The woman on an electric scooter headed to Sogin in Saluggia, the young man on a Ducati Monster. They collided almost head-on on the provincial road 90 and both lost their lives. It seems that Luca Fabbri, the 24-year-old riding the Ducati, had just overtaken a van, and found himself facing Maria Cristina Mulè. A dynamic that is still up to the police to ascertain. The 118 paramedics and the firefighters arrived on the scene. There was nothing that could be done for the woman: she died instantly. Luca Fabbri was instead transported to the Giovanni Bosco hospital in Turin, where he arrived at the emergency room in very serious conditions. Despite the efforts of the health workers, the situation did not improve, and he finally ceased to live yesterday, Friday 2 August.

He goes off the road with the van: man found dead

July 31, 2024

Fiscaglia (Emilia-Romagna) - Just before 11 am, a van drove off the road this morning and ended in a ditch. Inside the vehicle was a lifeless man. It all happened in front of the distributor and some witnesses say they saw the van of Consar, a company from Ravenna, go into the ditch independently: It is therefore conceivable that the man, a worker, may have been struck by a sudden illness. The local police and fire department were on the scene. After clarifying the identity and giving notice to the family, law enforcement informed that the one who lost his life was Gabriele Utili, born in 1970 [54] and resident in Piangipane.

Heart attack while driving: a driver dies

July 31, 2024

Cimpello (Friuli Venezia Giulia) - A sudden illness at the wheel of the van left him no chance. Despite attempts at resuscitation, for Carlo Botter, 58 years old, there was nothing to do. The alarm was raised around 7:00 p.m. The driver felt ill at the A28 junction. He was behind the wheel of a company van of Friulbrau. The vehicle skidded and then stopped on the ramp of the highway. Some motorists noticed the scene and mobilized the rescue. The police of Pordenone rescued the driver and tried to revive him with the defibrillator. Repeated maneuvers by the medical staff in the rush to the emergency room, where the patient, arrived in desperate condition, died.

Piano di Sorrento in mourning for the death of Borys Kolyasa, he was 46 years old

August 1, 2024

Piano di Sorrento (Naples) - Borys Kolyasa, 46 years old, passed away suddenly in the Sorrento Hospital. The sad news is shared by family and all friends.

Catia Righetti, 50

July 30, 2024

Suddenly gone, Catia Righetti, 50, is missed by the affection of her loved ones. With pain they announce the son Gilberto with Alice, Giancarlo, brother Andrea with Lucia, Amedeo and relatives all.

Marina Vannini, 50

July 30, 2024

On the 29th of July Marina Vannini, 50, suddenly died and lost the affection of her loved ones.

Community is grieving, a 58-year-old father died

July 28, 2024

Orta Di Atella (Caserta) - Mourning for the Defense Ministry, 58-year-old civilian Ministry employee, Carmine Ciaraffa, passed away prematurely. The man leaves his wife Brigida and children in deep sorrow.

Zollino in tears for Antonio Ture: he leaves two children

July 31, 2024

Zollino (Puglia) - The community is gripped by grief over the premature loss of Antonio Ture, 48 years old. The news has deeply shocked his loved ones and the entire community, who join in the grief for this sudden loss.

