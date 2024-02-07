More notable deaths: Pakistani ANP candidate Ismatullah Khan; Chinese social media “influencer” Ren Rongrong (38); Indian lawyer Dilip Kumar Tripathi (in court)

INDIA

Bollywood actor and model Poonam Panday dead at 32

February 2, 2024

Bollywood actor and model Poonam Pandey has died at just 32 from cervical cancer. A post to the Instagram account of Poonam Pandey stated the star had passed away on Thursday, local time in Mumbai, India. “This morning is a tough one for us,” the post read. “Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. “Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared.”

Link

45-yr-old ‘century cyclist’ dies of heart attack

February 2, 2024

Bengaluru - Anil Kadsur, a cyclist who inspired thousands of enthusiasts in the city and beyond, died of a heart attack Friday morning. The 45-year-old fitness trainer, known for riding 100km daily, had on Jan 31 posted on social media that he had completed 42 months of back-to-back century rides — which added to a whopping 1,250 century rides. The same night he was hospitalized following uneasiness. The milestones he achieved over the past few years inspired the community so much that individual cyclists waited to meet and greet him. He was also counted among the first set of lifestyle cyclists in Bengaluru.

Link

Four-time Sangli MLA and Shinde faction Shiv Sena leader Anil Babar passes away

January 31, 2024

Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) legislator Anil Babar passed away in Maharashtra’s Sangli district in the early hours of Wednesday following a brief illness. He was 74. A four-time MLA from Sangli’s Khanapur-Atpadi Assembly constituency, Mr. Babar breathed his last at a private hospital. “I had never expected he would pass away in this untimely manner. We worked together for several years. It is as if a member of our family has passed away,” said Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, saying that the State has lost a true representative of the people, one who embodied the Shiv Sena’s spirit of social service.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lawyer suffers heart attack while arguing case in civil court, dies

February 3, 2024

Gopalganj, Bihar - Heart attack cases are increasing rapidly across the country. People are becoming victims of common and special heart attacks. No one knows when, where, or who will die. The latest case is from Gopalganj, where a senior advocate suffered a heart attack while defending a case in the civil court, and died within moments. The deceased advocate has been identified as Dilip Kumar Tripathi, son of Kameshwar Tiwari, resident of Bangra in Kuchaykot block. Tripathi was appearing in a case before Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate IV Saifali Narayan. Suddenly he felt dizzy and fell down. Advocate colleagues and court personnel picked him up and hurriedly took him to Sadar Hospital, where the doctor declared him dead.

No age reported.

Link

A doctor “died suddenly”:

Medical superintendent dies of heart attack in Sambhal

January 30, 2024

Doctor Sambhala had a heart attack and died due to low blood sugar. The deceased’s son said that he was posted as a medical superintendent in a government ayurvedic hospital. The doctor’s death left his family members in tears.

No age reported.

Link

Ferozepur: Jail inmate dies of cardiac arrest

January 30, 2024

Ferozepur, January 30 - A jail inmate reportedly died due to a cardiac arrest in the Central Jail here today. Convict Rupinder Singh (72) of Pandori Khatriya village in Zira had been unwell for the last few days. Jail officials said his condition deteriorated yesterday night, due to which he was admitted in the Civil Hospital. Though Rupinder’s family members were informed about his condition, he passed away before they could arrive.

Link

Girl dies of heart attack while playing, father keeps crying while hugging body in hospital

January 30, 2024

In Auraiya, Uttar Pradesh, a 12-year-old girl died due to a sudden heart attack while playing. A video of the father crying bitterly has also surfaced. On Monday (January 29, 2024) evening, the girl was playing on the terrace. Suddenly she fell on her face while playing. Other children tried to lift her, which proved unsuccessful. The children told their family members, who hurriedly took her to the Community Health Center (CHC). There, the doctors declared the girl dead. However, the family did not believe that the girl had died suddenly. They took her to another hospital. There also they were told that she was dead. Symptoms of heart attack were also mentioned. After that, the father hugged his daughter’s dead body to his chest and started crying. The hospital staff kept explaining to him. In the last few months, many incidents of heart attacks have come to light and many scary videos have also gone viral.

Link

Youth Suffers Heart attack , Dies After Moving SUV Hits His Head While Collapsing In UP's Lakhimpur Kheri

January 31, 2024

Lakhimpur Kheri - The incidents of youths suffering sudden heart attacks and losing their lives are alarmingly increasing in the country. Another such incident where a youth walking on the street suffered heart attack has come to light from Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district. The incident was caught on camera and the video of the horrific incident is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that the youth who has been identified as Sumit Maurya (22) was walking on the road with a bag in his hand. He suddenly fell unconscious in the middle of the road and fell down. A car which was coming from behind hit him while he was collapsing to the ground, and the youth lost his life. It is said that the youth suffered heart attack while walking on the road.

Link

Video: 25-Year-Old Agra Man Dies Of Heart attack While Working In Sweet Shop; Family In Shock

February 2, 2024

In a shocking incident a young man died allegedly due to a heart attack while working in a shop in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra. The purported CCTV footage of the incident surfaced on X on Friday. In the video, the man can be seen suddenly falling unconscious on the ground. As per reports, people present inside the shop quickly took him to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him ‘dead on arrival’. The young man has been identified as 25-year-old Jasveer alias Veeru. Veeru’s co-workers and family members are shocked by his sudden death. They are unable to understand how a healthy man suddenly collapsed and lost his life. Veeru is survived by his parents and sister. Though it is believed that the man died due to a heart attack, the real reason will be known only after the postmortem report.

Link

26-year-old newlywed man dies of heart attack after going to sleep

January 31, 2024

Palakkad - A twenty-six-year-old man died due to a heart attack in the early hours of Wednesday. The deceased Shefeeq (26), of Pathayapurak Kanjirathani's Kappoor in Palakkad, got married one month back. He had gone to sleep and shown signs of discomfort. He was rushed to a private hospital in Perumpilavu, but his life could not be saved. The preliminary assumption is that heart attack. Shefeeq's wife is Zephyra.

Link

PAKISTAN

ANP candidate Ismatullah Khan from Kohat succumbs to cardiac arrest

January 30, 2024

Kohat - The Awami National Party (ANP) candidate for the Provincial Assembly from Kohat, Ismatullah Khan, passed away on Tuesday due to cardiac arrest. He was the candidate from PK-91 Kohat in the 2024 general elections. The Returning Officer (RO), Irfanullah Marwat, announced the suspension of election activities in PK-91 after the untimely demise of Ismatullah Khan.

No age reported.

Link

CHINA

Hong Kong actor dies suddenly 2 days after announcing he had proposed to girlfriend

February 4, 2024

Veteran Hong Kong actor-DJ Eric Cheng died suddenly on Saturday (Feb 3), just two days after announcing that he had proposed to his girlfriend, former national roller-skating athlete Wang Yanzhi. According to reports, he had diarrhea and leg cramps on Friday night, and was sent to the hospital for emergency treatment on Saturday morning. He lapsed into a coma while in the intensive care unit. His parents, family, colleagues and friends were by his side when he died peacefully in the evening. Eric would have turned 57 on Feb 13. Wang revealed that his cause of death is still unknown and will only be concluded after medical examination.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Young influencer mum-of-two dies suddenly after five-day cold turns into pneumonia

February 4, 2024

A young mum who became an influencer after broadcasting her day-to-day life with her two kids online, has died suddenly. Ren Rongrong from Shijiazhuang, in China's northern Hebei Province, passed away five days after first developing a cold, before the illness turned into pneumonia. The 38-year-old had recently given birth to a baby daughter, but despite having her hands full raising two little girls, she managed to find the time and share videos of her daily life with her fans on Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok. But her fans were shocked when just days after posting about having caught a cold, her profile shared the news of her sudden death. Another post stated that her health was normal the previous Friday and Saturday, she had a fever of 38.7 degrees (101.66 F) on Sunday, and she wanted to persist in breastfeeding her child. By Monday evening, seeing her somewhat exhausted, her husband suggested going to the hospital. On Tuesday, the doctor recommended sedation, anaesthesia, and respiratory support with a ventilator. Despite six rounds of rescue attempts, there was no improvement, leading to a deep coma. The diagnosis indicated severe pneumonia, type one respiratory failure, and infectious shock.

Link

JAPAN

Japanese boxer Kazuki Anaguchi dies

February 3, 2024

Sadly, 23-year-old Japanese boxer Kazuki Anaguchi (right, 6-1, 2 KOs) passed away yesterday Friday night in Tokyo, Japan. Anaguchi, an undefeated left-handed boxer and puncher, put on a brave performance in the semi-final to back up Naoya “The Monster” Inoue and Marlon Tapales' undisputed super bantamweight title fight, but failed to win the national bantamweight belt from the also undefeated AMB. 3 Seiya Tsutsumi on December 26. Kazuki, reportedly lost consciousness in the locker room and was immediately taken by ambulance to the hospital. After undergoing brain surgery, he remained in a deep coma for more than a month, and died in a Tokyo hospital. It was yesterday, almost at the same time as his unfortunate death, that he was named Fight of the Year in the domestic category. Anaguchi's last fight really deserves it. May his soul rest in peace.

Link

PHILIPPINES

Dreamscape head Deo Endrinal passes away at 60

February 3, 2024

Manila, Philippines – Roldeo “Deo” Endrinal, the respected head of Dreamscape Entertainment, ABS-CBN’s content production unit, has passed away. He was 60. Dreamscape paid tribute to its head by remembering him as a visionary leader with a brilliant mind and dedication to the art of storytelling. While there is not precise information regarding Edrinal’s medical situation, he had been battling gallbladder cancer and died of multiple organ failure.

Link

Katrina Halili’s non-showbiz boyfriend passes away at 53

February 1, 2024

Quezon City - Actress Katrina Halili has expressed her grief about the passing of her non-showbiz boyfriend, Jeremy Guiab, in an Instagram post. Guiab had reportedly passed away on January 28, 2024, at 53, following a heart attack. He was taken by Halili to St. Luke’s Medical Center, Quezon City and was declared dead. Quezon City Councilor Don De Leon had announced Guiab’s passing on his Instagram account.

Link

INDONESIA

Seconds of Woman Dies while Engrossed in Rocking Gemoy, Body Suddenly Collapse s, Colleague Wakes Up

February 1, 2024

A woman wearing a hijab suddenly collapsed while engrossed in rocking gemoy. She reportedly died while participating in a gemoy rocking flash mob [a spontaneous, organized dance event]. One of the seconds when the woman collapsed while rocking the gemoy was uploaded by @kabarnegri Instagram account, Wednesday (1/31/2024).

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Unidentified Man Dies Suddenly at Hotel Reception, Witness Says Victim Was Seen Staggering on the Street

January 30, 2024

Bali - Officers also found the victim's belongings in the form of a cellphone, charger, and a black plastic bag containing toiletries. "It cannot be determined yet because it needs further forensic examination. While the victim allegedly died of illness," he said. Police are currently trying to find the identity of the victim, as well as trying to contact family or friends.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

MALAYSIA

Businessman dies of heart attack while playing golf

January 30, 2024

Rawang - A businessman is believed to have died from a heart attack while playing golf at a club in Rawang today. Hulu Selangor police chief Superintendent Ahmad Faizal Tahrim said the incident occurred at 10.30 am, when the 69-year-old man was playing golf accompanied by three friends, when he suddenly collapsed. "Checks revealed that the victim had a history of heart problems since 2018," he said when contacted.

Link

AUSTRALIA

Geelong dad and footy coach Zoran Vidovic dies suddenly in Bali

February 5, 2024

A close-knit sporting community south-west of Melbourne is mourning the sudden death of a passionate cricketer and football coach. Geelong father-of-two Zoran Vidovic, 53, died unexpectedly on January 28, while on vacation in Bali. He was a popular member of the Bell Park Cricket Club, where he captained its third-grade team and won the GCA2 thirds batting average during the 2021-22 season.

No cause of death reported.

Link

‘Heavy hearts’: Community mourns the sudden death of Perth Physiotherapy owner Catherine Ball

February 5, 2024

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the news that our beloved clinic owner and physiotherapist Catherine Ball died suddenly on February 1, 2024,” reads a message on the Perth Physiotherapy Wellness Centre and Fitness Studio Facebook page posted on Feb. 2. “We are all grieving her loss.” In addition to her work at Perth Physiotherapy, Ball launched an animal rehabilitation clinic in Stanleyville in December 2022.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Sudden death , Waterford West

February 2, 2024

Police are investigating following the sudden death of a man in Waterford West this morning, February 3. Shortly after 2.30 am, police were called to Kingston Road following reports of an unresponsive man in the yard of a property. Upon arrival, a 44-year-old man was located deceased. Police have declared a crime scene and investigations are underway.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Judith Ann Stretch, 69

February 3, 2024

Gold Coast, Queensland - On Thursday, January 25, 2024, we lost a remarkable woman when Jude passed away. She was the backbone of our family, and showed such courage, determination, and positivity in her battle with cancer.

Link

NEW ZEALAND

A soldier “died suddenly”:

Ian Murray, aka "Latts" Lattimore

January 29, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - 549857 Maj (Ret) NZDF. Passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at his home in Christchurch, on January 28, 2023. 6ft 5 inches in stature, personality and IQ, he was a "Soldiers Officer", highly respected both here and internationally, a much-loved father, godfather, and a brother and genuine mate to so many around the world. He has left behind a legacy of mate-ship, humour, and kindness. Such a huge loss, so very sadly missed and so very warmly remembered.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

JJ Lee Livingston, 40

January 31, 2024

Invercargill, Southland - After a short illness, aged 40 years. In lieu of flowers, donations to JJ's "Give a Little" page would be greatly appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Note: The Givealittle page, which is listed below, references multiple mini strokes , followed by seizures and a final fatal stroke . Covid 'vaccination' is known to cause strokes as well as seizures .

https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/help-jj-livingston

Tia-Jayne Porte Rodger, 20

January 30, 2024

Tauranga, Bay of Plenty - On 26 January 2024, peacefully at Waipuna Hospice Tauranga, age 20 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Note: A Givealittle page for a female of the same name (see link below) refers to a rare and aggressive cancer diagnosed in 2019, which came back in 2021 . Covid 'vaccination' is known to re-activate cancers which were in remission .

https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/tia-jaynes-rare-fight

Angela Ruth Garner

January 29, 2024

Upper Hutt, Wellington - Suddenly at home, on 26 January 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Note: Garner is still registered as a teacher until 19 September 2026 (see link below). From their website, it appears that she was employed as a year 4-5 teacher at Trentham School (see second link). If she worked as a teacher from approx. 15 Nov 2021 to April 2022, then she would have been covered by the education mandate and required to be fully 'vaccinated' against Covid.

https://teachingcouncil.nz/find-a-registered-teacher//registryAPI?registryName=garner%2C+angela&endpoint=individual

https://trentham.school.nz/our-people/

Dennis Neil Potter

January 30, 2024

Rotorua, Bay of Plenty - Service No 18975, RNZN, Petty Officer. Peacefully, after a short battle, in Whakatane Hospital, with family by his side, on the 27th of January, 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Bryan Robert Clarke, 63

February 5, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - Died peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospice, on February 2, 2024, aged 63 years. Heartfelt thanks to everyone in the Haematology Service at Christchurch Hospital for their dedicated care of Bryan over the last two years. In lieu of flowers, donations to Leukaemia & Blood Cancer New Zealand would be appreciated and may be made online at leukaemia.org.nz.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Brian Joseph McKay, 68

February 5, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - Passed away suddenly at home on Friday, February 2, 2024, aged 68 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Paul Jonathan Callow, 61

February 5, 2024

Hastings, Hawke's Bay - Paul died at home on 2 February 2024, after a short illness, aged 61 years. Thank you to the staff at Hawke's Bay Hospital and Cranford Hospice for their care. Please consider leaving a donation to Cranford Hospice.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Charles John (Charlie aka Puff) Tutt, 75

February 5, 2024

Northcote, Auckland - RNZN (T23063 CPOMM) Crossed the bar 3 February 2024, after a short battle with illness, age 75. Many thanks to the staff at Ward 10 at North Shore Hospital, and the team at Summerset Falls Village in Warkworth.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gary John QSM Talbot, 67

February 5, 2024

Thames, Waikato - Gary passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family, on 25th January 2024; aged 67 years. Our lives have been enriched by his gentleness, love, generosity, and care, and will continue to be sustained by treasured memories. Moe mai ra e te Rangatira. Donations in lieu of flowers to Thames Community Cancer Support.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Franciscus Martines (Frank) de Jong, 65

February 5, 2024

Albany, Auckland - With great sadness we announce that Frank passed away on 1st February 2024, aged 65. Frank lived a full life, filled our lives with lasting memories and was a courageous fighter to the end. Special thanks to Dr Richard Sullivan and the team at Canopy Cancer Care, the caring staff at Harbour Hospice and Frank's family and friends for their love, devotion and support. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Frank's name to Harbour Hospice.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Garth Ireland

February 5, 2024

Wellington - On 3rd February 2024. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Research Trust. Grateful thanks to the staff on Ward 5N and 6E at Wellington Regional Hospital, for their exceptional compassionate care. May he rest in love and peace.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Elspeth Jan Manson

February 5, 2024

Timaru, Canterbury - Passed away peacefully with family by her side on Friday, February 2, 2024. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be left at the service.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Susan Rae (Susan) Clark, 65

February 3, 2024

New Lynn, Auckland - Born July 24, 1959. Passed away on January 23, 2024. Susan has passed away due to unforeseen illness. Fly free to be with your celestial angels.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Maurice Rowell Reese-Jones

February 3, 2024

Timaru, Canterbury - Peacefully on Wednesday, January 31, 2024; surrounded by his loving family. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Richard Kaye, 73

February 3, 2024

Wellington - Passed away on Monday 29th January 2024 at Mary Potter Hospice after his stoic battle with cancer, agedyears. "Alive in our hearts forever". In lieu of flowers, donations can be made online to the Mary Potter Hospice or the Cancer Society.

Link

Tanya Janette (nee Clements) Scully, 48

February 2, 2024

Auckland - Passed away peacefully on Monday, the 29th of January 2024, at the young age of 48. Resting peacefully with her beloved Dad. Our hearts are broken.

No cause of death reported.

Link

William Alfred Bailey, 69

February 2, 2024

Taupo, Waikato - Passed away peacefully after a brief illness.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gordon William Eagle, 75

February 2, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - Passed away suddenly on Saturday, January 27, 2024, at Christchurch Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Rebecca Pearl (nee Davidson) Morath, 45

February 1, 2024

Henderson, Auckland - On Saturday 27th January, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Becks, the strength that you embodied and the bravery you showed in your fight is a legacy that will stay with us forever. You were resilient, fierce and always focused on what was most important, your boys. We love and miss you.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Wayne Brian Kirk, 75

February 1, 2024

Auckland - Passed away on January 28, 2024, in Auckland Hospital, unexpectedly. Will be dearly missed.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gavin Hoggard

February 1, 2024

Tauranga, Bay of Plenty - Gavin Hoggard passed away suddenly at home on Saturday, 27 January 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Antonia Heywood

February 1, 2024

Blenheim, Marlborough - On January 30, 2024, after a sudden illness, at home with her family. A loved sister-in-law, aunty and great aunty. Dearly loved by all family and friends. "Our bright shining light has gone out. Be good, stay safe xxx.”

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Paula Marie Barrett, 58

January 31, 2024

Hamilton, Waikato - Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, after a short illness. A woman loved by family and friends, who will be remembered for her generosity and kindness. In lieu of flowers or gifts, a donation can be made to New Lives Animal Rescue, a charity Paula supported for many years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Brydie-Anne Gladstone, 51

January 31, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - On Monday, January 29, 2024, after a short illness, aged 51 years. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating blood.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Note: A Givealittle page (see below link) for a female of the same name refers to a diagnosis in December 2023 of an ' aggressive and very rare form of Leukaemia ’. This was changed to a terminal diagnosis on the 9th January 2024 . Covid 'vaccination' is known to cause turbo cancer .

https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/brydiegladstone

Brendan Paul Managh, 51

January 31, 2024

Whanganui, Manawatū-Whanganui - On 25th January 2024, suddenly at home, aged 51 years young.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kevin Norman Mulrine, 74

January 31, 2024

Timaru, Canterbury - Suddenly at Margaret Wilson, on January 29, 2024, aged 74.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Vicki Mary Flintoff

January 31, 2024

Rotorua, Bay of Plenty - Passed away suddenly on 26th January 2024. Bestest nana, bestest Mum and bestest sister. "Our Rock", loved by all her family and friends and will be dearly missed.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Paul Copeland

January 31, 2024

Te Awamutu, Waikato - Passed away suddenly at Waikato Hospital on Thursday 25th January 2024, with his family by his side, after a short illness. A friend to many.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Susan Elizabeth Hugill, 62

January 30, 2024

Henderson, Auckland - Born March 3, 1961. In loving memory of Susan Elizabeth Hugill, who passed away too soon, aged 62. May she find peace and be reunited with her cherished partner Ted and the cats she adored.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Paul Roy Leathem, 65

January 30, 2024

New Plymouth, Taranaki - It is with heavy hearts that we share the shocking and sudden passing of our courageous hero and legend on Friday 26th January 2024, aged 65. Paul was in the arms of his precious family and surrounded by love. Our inspiration to live life to the fullest. Such a loyal friend to so many. A special thanks to Dr Richard Isaacs, Dr Kay Abraham and Te Rangimarie Hospice and so many more.

No cause of death reported.

Link

John Davey

January 30, 2024

Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui - In memory of a dearly loved and cherished husband of Julia, who peacefully left us on Sunday, 28th January 2024, following a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Robin Gerald Archer

January 30, 2024

New Plymouth, Taranaki - After a sudden illness, at Taranaki Base hospital, on Sunday, January 28, 2024. Surrounded by family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Philip Graham Bowering, 68

January 30, 2024

Lower Hutt, Wellington - On Saturday, 27th January 2024, after his brave journey with cancer, Phil passed away peacefully at home, aged 68 years. Alive in our hearts forever. Special thanks to the Te Omanga Hospice team.

Link

Matthew David Pavletich, 59

January 30, 2024

Howick, Auckland - Born December 19, 1965. Passed away on January 26, 2024. Peacefully, at his home, from complications from Motor Neuron Disease.

Link

Robin Margaret Ingram

January 3, 2024

Henderson, Auckland - Passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Motor Neuron Disease NZ would be appreciated.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Note: Covid 'vaccination' is known to cause MND.

Tom Coates

January 29, 2024

Blenheim, Marlborough - Tom passed away late morning on Tuesday, 23 January 23, 2024, at Nelson Hospital, after an acute medical event late on Sunday night. His wife and family were at his bedside. Thanks to the wonderful ICU staff who cared for him in his final hours. 2 Cor 5:8 - 'We are confident, I say, and willing rather to be absent from the body, and to be present with the Lord.'

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Philip Stephen Windle

January 29, 2024

Motueka, Tasman - Passed away suddenly on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, at Nelson Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Dorothy Jan Capon, 74

January 29, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - On January 25, 2024, peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospice after a short battle with cancer, aged 74 years and 1 day. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Nest Collective Charity would be appreciated and may be made at the service.

Link