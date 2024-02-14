MEXICO

Children's TV actress Fabiola Yazmín Ortega dies during childbirth

February 9, 2024

A well-known former kids' television star has died while giving birth. Fabiola Yazmin Ortega had to be rushed to the hospital after suffering a rare pregnancy complication that required emergency treatment. Her newborn baby Aldo survived, reported The Sun. Her condition turned serious during her 35th week of pregnancy, after she had developed pre-eclampsia and HELLP syndrome, both of which are life-threatening conditions. A rare disorder that affects pregnant women, HELLP syndrome causes blood clots and liver damage. The condition is a type of pre-eclampsia - a pregnancy complication characterized by the presence of high blood pressure during pregnancy as well as after labor. The only way to treat this condition is to deliver the baby as soon as possible. Fabiola was known for the Mexican children's show “Bely y Beto”, as the voice for the character Beto in the 2009 series.

No age reported.

Link

Mexico City DJ Priest dies at age 43

February 7, 2024

Mexico City DJ and producer Priest has passed away. He lived to be 43 years old, and had accomplished a great deal over the course of his career in dance music. No cause of death is widely known for Priest (real name Francisco Manzano) at the time of writing. News of his passing was shared by Tommy Hart, Manzano’s close friend and collaborator on the duo project, Sex Shop Boys. “My heart is broken in a thousand pieces because my best friend, creative confidante, musical collaborator, and big brother left us so suddenly and so soon, and with so much love left to give,” reads Hart’s Instagram post.

Link

21 “died suddenly” from heart attacks:

Heart attack death s in Durango worry

February 9, 2024

In 38 days so far in 2024, 10 people have died on public roads due to a heart attack in Durango, eight in the capital and two in the interior of the state; some people were shopping in shopping malls, or recently, a young man doing sports, so it is necessary to determine what is happening. Councilwoman Veronica Terrones Romero indicated that, although it remains to be determined what situation is leading to these heart attacks, it is necessary to turn on the alerts, because something is happening.

No age reported.

Link

Musician dies of a heart attack inside Plaza El Mariachi

February 8, 2024

Tonight a man belonging to a mariachi group suffered a heart attack when playing the first song inside Plaza el Mariachi, located on Aldama Street. The man of approximately 65 years of age suffered a heart attack after starting to play. Paramedics from the Mexican Red Cross arrived first, starting CPR maneuvers. Two other medical units arrived, but unfortunately could not do anything.

Link

A policeman “died suddenly”:

Police officer dies of a heart attack in Tlatelolco area

February 7, 2024

A commander of the Auxiliary Police of Mexico City died while riding in a car on Ricardo Flores Magón Avenue. The incident occurred at the height of Guerrero Avenue, where the 55-year-old man was unconscious aboard a gray vehicle. Paramedics from the Rescue and Emergency Squad (ERUM) arrived fast and confirmed the death of the man, he was wearing his uniform at the time of death.

Link

He lost his life due to a heart attack in Chihuahua

February 4, 2024

A man of approximately 50 years of age lost his life after suffering an apparent heart attack when he was in the vicinity of Plaza Victoria, near the downtown area of the city of Chihuahua. The citizen was walking in the area when he began to feel unwell and fainted. After the reports to 911, authorities were mobilized, and it was confirmed that the person had died. Apparently, it was due to a cardiac arrest, so the body was released, and a funeral home took over the removal.

Link

He dies of a sudden heart attack while walking in Paraíso Las Dunas - Heat stroke ?

February 11, 2024

A man died suddenly when he fainted, after suffering a heart attack while walking through the streets of the Paraíso Las Dunas neighborhood, to the west of Coatzacoalcos. This person was identified as 55-year-old Miguel López García, who collapsed while walking along Puerto Mexico Boulevard. It was around 10:30 am that this death was registered on the public road, so people who were witnesses requested the presence of rescue corporations, but they could do nothing, and only confirmed the death.

Link

He died when carrying out some errands

February 6, 2024

A 74-year-old man suffered a sudden heart attack when he went to carry out some errands at the offices of the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE), north of the city; feeling unwell, they requested the intervention of Red Cross paramedics who attended the place, but it was already late, and confirmed the death.

Link

Toll booth worker dies of a heart attack

February 11, 2024

On Sunday morning, the Federal Roads and Bridges worker in charge of collection died at the Durango booth on the Durango-Mazatlan superhighway. The victim's name was Jaime Retana Prado, he was 46 years old, and the cause of death was a heart attack, just at the time he was handing over the booth to the colleague the next day.

Link

Man dies in subway station, keeled over on stairs

February 6, 2024

On the morning of February 6, a man died inside the facilities of the Metro Collective Transport System (STC), on line 7. According to people who witnessed the incident, the subject was going up the stairs towards Paseo de la reforma when he suddenly keeled over, a situation which alerted the authorities. Emergency bodies arrived at the area where the fainted subject was, who was attended to, but he no longer had vital signs.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Worker suffers heart attack aboard city bus in Veracruz

February 9, 2024

A worker who was about to start his day, lost his life due to apparent natural causes, when he was traveling aboard an urban route 22 bus in the town of Paso San Juan. Other passengers reported that the worker began to feel some discomfort, presumably a possible heart attack, so he was helped by the passengers, who also called 911, while the driver stopped to wait for help. Emergency medical technicians from the Red Cross confirmed that Mr. Valentín B.O., 51, no longer had vital signs, so the state police cordoned off the bus and requested the presence of the ministerial authorities.

Link

A man dies inside his car in Tlatelolco; apparently he died of a heart attack

February 7, 2024

The events occurred on the morning of this Wednesday, February 7, when neighbors in the area reported to the 911 emergency number that a sedan-type car remained stopped and an unconscious man was inside. Elements of the Mexico City Fire Department opened the door of the vehicle and allowed Civil Protection paramedics to provide first aid to the man, however, he no longer had vital signs.

No age reported.

Link

Two killed in “vaxxidents”:

A young taxi driver dies of a suspected heart attack , after crashing into a van

February 5, 2024

A taxi driver about 25 years old lost his life last Sunday night, after crashing into a van on José López Portillo Avenue in this city. First versions indicate that the driver, apparently, lost control of his taxi, at the moment of feeling sick in the chest, so he hit the van in front of him. Private paramedics arrived in the area, confirming that the man had already lost his life, not from the impact, but, apparently, from a sudden heart attack.

Link

Taxi driver dies after suffering heart attack in Hercules, Querétaro

February 7, 2024

An elderly taxi driver allegedly died as a result of a cardiac arrest, while he was on duty driving on Emeterio González Avenue, in the Hercules neighborhood of Querétaro. Some merchants approached to see what was happening to him, because he stopped suddenly, and remained in the traffic stream for several minutes, but they already found him unconscious. When asking for the support of paramedics, it could only be corroborated that he no longer presented vital signs.

No age reported.

Link

Woman dies during flight to Tijuana

February 10, 2024

The International Airport of Culiacán was the scene of an emergency landing, due to a woman, identified as Lucia, feeling unwell during a flight coming from Uruapan bound for Tijuana, dying on the way. The pilot had to make an emergency landing at the airport, to get the assistance of Red Cross rescuers. Despite their attempts at resuscitation, the doctors said that by the time she reached the ground, the woman no longer had vital signs. So far, the causes of her death have not been determined.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

BARBADOS

Rally legend passes away

February 7, 2024

Paul ‘The Surfer’ Bourne, one of Barbados’ legendary rally drivers, has passed away. Bourne, who had been ailing for some time with cancer, died on Wednesday. He was a fan favourite, and delighted racing fans across the island for over two decades.

No age reported.

Link

Tragedy! Former member of 'Las Chicas del Can' dies of a massive heart attack

February 6, 2024

The world of music is once again tinged with mourning, after the death of the Dominican singer Heidy Bello, who was a member of the renowned merengue group "Las Chicas del Can", was confirmed. Bello died last Sunday at the age of 51, in New York City, due to a massive heart attack, according to Dominican media reports. Heidy Bello joined the Chicas del Can in 1988 and together with Miriam Cruz they became the main vocalists of the group.

Link

PANAMA

Singer and announcer Rolo de León dies

February 7, 2024

The singer, DJ, and announcer Rodolfo de León, known as Rolo Comando, died this Wednesday, February 7, 2024, at the age of 52, of pancreatic cancer. Rolo was a member of Comando Tiburón, a very successful reggae group in Spanish from Panama, known for songs such as Disco y Playa, Pasado Pisado, Pa´ que sea serie, No llores más, among others. Currently, Rolo was the host of Tu Mañana, the morning magazine of Telemetro Canal 13 and host of radio shows.

Link

COLOMBIA

Young girl dies of a heart attack in Bogota

February 5, 2024

The 18-year-old girl who died after suffering a cardiorespiratory arrest in Bogotá was identified as Ritzabel Lozano. According to the first versions, the young woman had been in the Colombian capital for several days, in order to look for better life opportunities. Although little is known so far, the young woman suffered a cardiorespiratory arrest, causing her death immediately.

Link

SURINAME

The farewell of 33-year-old Marc Cabenda in Suriname

February 9, 2024

Please help with the best wishes for mother Gladys de Bies. She has to say goodbye to her son, Marc Cabenda from Suriname, far too early. Marc Roy Cabenda - Born Oct 11, 1990, died February 2, 2024, age 33 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Aniel Kodan, 44

February 8, 2024

44-year-old Aniel Kodan from Suriname suddenly passed away. The heartbroken family has announced the much-too-early and sudden death of Aniel Kodan from Suriname. We at FamilieNieuws wish everyone a lot of strength with the early loss.

No cause of death reported.

Link

BRAZIL

A journalist “died suddenly”:

APP mourns the death of film reporter Elizeu Ferreira da Silva

February 8, 2024

The union APP mourns the death of film reporter Elizeu Ferreira da Silva, known in journalism as 'Café'. Café was hospitalized treating a neurosarcoidosis, an autoimmune disease, in the middle of last year and, this Wednesday (7th), after almost a week of hospitalization, he died at the age of 66.

Link

34-yo Bodybuilder Cristhian Annes Dies Waiting for Kidney Transplant

February 7, 2024

At the youthful age of 34, Annes graced the world with his remarkable presence and physique. Born with one kidney, fate dealt him a challenging hand. In 2022, he received the sobering revelation that his lone kidney was failing him. As complications ensued, he found himself on the transplant list. On the somber day of January 20th, Annes was admitted to the hospital, where he fought against the odds. However, despite the unwavering efforts of medical professionals and the outpouring of love and support from his family and friends, he succumbed to his battle two weeks later.



Link

Digital influencer is found dead in her home

February 12, 2024

The digital influencer and eyebrow designer Nathália Medeiros was found dead where she lived, in Afogados da Ingazeira, in the hinterland of Pernambuco state. A native of Carnaíba, she had about 5 thousand followers on Instagram. There are still no details of the circumstances of the death. The police are investigating the case. It is only known that she was found lifeless in the yard of the house.

No age reported.

Link

Three doctors “died suddenly”:

Cardiologist dies at the age of 52 after becoming ill at gym

February 9, 2024

A 52-year-old doctor died after becoming ill while practicing exercises at a gym in Mossoró on Friday morning (9th). The victim was identified as Gilmar do Nascimento. Witnesses reported that the cardiologist suddenly fell ill. He was rescued by a Samu ambulance and taken to Wilson Rosado hospital. Gilmar went into cardiorespiratory arrest. The medical team tried to revive him, but he could not resist.

Link

Doctor Robson Alencar de Souza dies at 53

February 9, 2024

Gastroenterologist Robson Alencar de Souza, 53, died on Thursday (8th). Robson was admitted to the ICU of the Memorial Hospital in Natal but could not resist a hemorrhagic stroke. The doctor was married and leaves two children. Our condolences to the doctor's friends and family.

Link

Our condolences to the family and friends of Dr. Thiago

February 12, 2024

Our condolences to the family and friends of Dr. Thiago. His body will be laid to rest in the Max Domini mortuary chapel. The wife wrote in the comments: "Today I buried the love of my life. Thank you very much for all the affection you had with him. We received a lot of compliments about his good professional conduct, about what a good friend he was. Thank you very much to everyone who in the moments of despair while he was in the hospital, tried in some way to help us."

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

A psychologist “died suddenly”:

Psychologist, daughter of pastors, falls ill at home and dies in hospital

February 7, 2024

Psychologist Renata Kelly Brizon Lopes was 33 years old, worked in HR at a financial institution in the city, and died in the early hours of Wednesday, 7th, at the Bom Jesus Hospital. Daughter of the couple of pastors Renato Flavio Lopes and Midian Brizon, Renata underwent bariatric surgery in 2021, but the doctors who attended her explained that the death has no connection with the procedure. In recent months, she had been facing health problems. According to a friend, yesterday the psychologist began to feel unwell right after coming home from work and was immediately taken to receive medical attention. Staff at the private unit struggled until 3am when she passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Link

The young entrepreneur Marcelo Cunha Junior has passed away

February 12, 2024

Marcelo Cunha Junior was 37 years old. He leaves his wife and family. Marcelo was a great entrepreneur, he worked at IOA Odontologia and Sharecorp Accounting. He enjoyed entrepreneurship, cooking and cycling. He suffered a fulminant infarction this Saturday night near the Proeb Terminal. He was attended to by emergency services but could not resist.

Link

Mourning for the sudden departure of businessman Janilson Mascarenhas

February 11, 2024

Poções is in mourning for the sudden departure of businessman Janilson Mascarenhas. The tragedy occurred while Janilson was enjoying a jet ski ride in Camamu Bay, en route to Barra Grande. A fulminant infarction abruptly interrupted his journey. Despite the efforts of the SAMU 192 rescue team, the victim could not be revived. His untimely departure leaves not only distraught family and friends, but also a void among those who have shared his entrepreneurial journey.

No age reported.

Link

A policeman “died suddenly”:

Policeman Paulo Muzzi will be buried this Saturday

February 10, 2024

The Highway Policeman Paulo Renato Moraes Muzzi, died last night, Friday (9th), after suffering a fulminant heart attack. He was 59 years old and had been with the corporation since 1994. "His passing deeply saddens our entire institution. . ,” the police said in a statement.

Link

Horse attends owner's wake and neighs several times before coffin is buried

February 6, 2024

One scene caught the attention of friends and family who attended the wake of internet installation technician Luciano Santos, in Itabuna, in the south of Bahia. The Bahian's horse accompanied the entire procession of the body towards the wake, and neighed several times before the coffin was buried. Luciano died on Saturday (3rd), at the age of 49, victim of a fulminant heart attack. At the time, he was helping a friend install a swimming pool.

Link

It is with great sadness that we inform you of the death of little Lorenzo Muriel Machado

February 6, 2024

It is with great sadness that we inform you of the death of little Lorenzo Muriel Machado, 2 years old, who attended early childhood education at the Pitoco de Gente school. Lorenzo left us on Sunday, February 4. Our affection and solidarity with mother Kitiele Aparecida Malheiros, sister Maria Luna, and the Pitoco school community. May they find the strength to cope with this difficult time.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Note: Covid jabs are mandatory for kids in Brazil.

We announce the sad passing of the young Adrielly Rayssa da Silva

February 8, 2024

We announce the sad passing of the young Adrielly Rayssa da Silva, known as 'Drika', 20 years old😥 Information passed by the family to the blog Belo Jardim News, tells that Adrielly became ill last Monday (05/02), was rescued to the hospital of Belo Jardim, and soon after transferred to Recife, where she did not resist and ended up dying of an alleged brain death on Thursday (8th).

Link

The young woman known as Victoria, 21, died on Friday morning

February 10, 2024

The young woman known as Victoria, 21, died on Friday morning. She was hospitalized after severe headaches. She was very cheerful and smiling, she had numerous friends in the region. Our condolences to friends and family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Man dies after suffering heart attack on way to work

February 6, 2024

On Tuesday morning (6th), a man whose identity and age have not yet been disclosed had his daily journey to work interrupted by a fulminant infarction near the BR 101, in Itajaí. Emergency services, including SAMU, were immediately called to the scene. However, when they arrived, they could only see the tragic outcome: the victim no longer showed vital signs. News of the incident quickly generated a climate of consternation among co-workers and the community.

No age reported.

Link

Daughter finds father's decomposing body

February 7, 2024

The decomposing body of the elderly man identified Antônio Pereira Lima, 67, was found on Wednesday afternoon (7th) in a residence on Londres Street in Porto Velho. A 36-year-old woman told police she went to her father's residence after failing to reach him via phone. At the residence, the daughter ended up finding the body in the house already in an advanced state of decomposition. No marks of violence were found on the victim's body.

No cause of death reported.

Link

59-year-old man found dead in hotel room; doctor suspects sudden illness

February 6, 2024

A 59-year-old man was found dead in a room on the 9th floor of a Bristol Exceler hotel early on Monday night (5th), in the Central Region of Campo Grande (MS). On the floor where the victim was, there was a paramedic team, which carried out medical care on the guest. According to information from the police report, the doctor reported that the victim possibly suffered a sudden illness and had fallen to the ground, but could not specify the real cause of death at that time.

Link

Young woman found lifeless in her residence

February 11, 2024

A young woman identified as Gilzimare Barros, was found lifeless in her residence on Thursday 8. She was a resident of Açailândia. Gilzimare was considered by friends and family as an outgoing person - where she arrived, she infected everyone with her joy. Our condolences to family and friends.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Two killed in “vaxxidents”:

46-year-old motorcyclist is found lifeless on the PI-303

February 11, 2024

Around 5 am this Friday (9th), The Military Police Bom Princípio was triggered to attend an occurrence type 'motorcycle fall with fatal victim' on PI-303, north of Piauí. The victim was identified as Francisco Antonio Do Nascimento Carvalho, 46, a resident of the town of Boqueirão. A SAMU team attended the incident and found the death of the victim at the scene. "He may have suffered a heart attack while riding the motorcycle," a paramedic rescuer said.

Link

Tragedy in Sete Lagoas: fatality in paraglider flight

February 12, 2024

Sete Lagoas, famous for its stunning landscape and the practice of paragliding in its emblematic Serra de Santa Helena, was shaken today by a terrible accident. The paraglider pilot, Gilberto do Sanduíche was accompanied by a female passenger when the tragedy occurred. Witnesses report that the passenger, noticing the signs of a possible heart attack in the pilot, desperately cried for help. The paraglider eventually crashed, prompting the fire department to act quickly. Despite the efforts of rescuers, Gilberto could not resist his injuries, leaving a trail of sadness and dismay in the community. The passenger was transferred to the municipal hospital, where she receives medical care.

No age reported.

Link

Elderly man dies inside bus on Jorge Teixeira Avenue

February 8, 2024

The elderly man identified as João Batista Barbosa, 74, died inside a collective bus on the Santa Marcelina line. Some passengers noticed that the elderly man sitting in the chair was not moving. A paramedic team was called and the doctor on duty found the death of the elderly man. The victim probably died due to a fulminant infarction.

Link

Man died inside the cargo space of a vehicle

February 11, 2024

A man died inside the cargo space of a vehicle on the night of last Friday (9th), in Guarujá. The victim suffered cardiorespiratory arrest and died at the scene. Arriving at the scene, paramedics provided first aid to the victim. Already discordant and in cardiorespiratory arrest, Samu professionals performed resuscitation maneuvers on the man, but the victim did not respond to the procedures and ended up dying on the spot.

No age reported.

Link

Man dies after suffering sudden illness and falling from motorbike

February 9, 2024

A 44-year-old man died on Friday morning (9th) when he was riding shotgun on a motorcycle to work and suffered a sudden illness. He fell from the vehicle and died. A paramedic team (Samu) was at the scene and certified the death of José Amaro dos Santos. Relatives said he worked as a cleaning agent and was headed to Ipioca. The cause of the sudden illness was not reported.

Link

Driver gets sick and dies after leaving tourists on beach

February 8, 2024

A driver died on the morning of Thursday (08th) at Rio Verde Beach, in Porto Seguro. According to information from witnesses, Luiz Carlos Raffi Júnior, 59, had gone to take a group of tourists to a place near a beach tent. Suddenly he began to feel bad and fell into the sand. People nearby performed resuscitation maneuvers, while waiting for the arrival of SAMU, which would have taken about 40 minutes. According to a nephew, Luiz Carlos was a smoker and had suffered a heart attack five years ago.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Stefan Atanasio has died

February 7, 2024

His departure was early, but he left a long and great legacy of affection and friendship. Stefan was more than a collaborator; he was a friend and part of the New Fitness family for over 4 years. In this moment of mourning, no words are able to console the pain that everyone is feeling! May God in his mercy comfort the hearts, especially of family and close friends.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Death of woman causes strong commotion in Pitanga

February 12, 2024

It is with immense regret that NH Notícias reports the death of a Pitanga resident. Maria Elaine Lourin was 40 years old and died in the early hours of Sunday (11th), victim of a sudden illness. She is the daughter of Luis from the restaurant Sabor Caipira. Her death caused a strong commotion in the municipality of Pitanga because she was very dear to family and friends. She leaves behind a husband and three daughters.

No cause of death reported.

Link

The young Antonio suffered a sudden illness in his sleep

February 8, 2024

The young Antonio suffered a sudden illness in his sleep in the early hours of Wednesday (7th) and died. A super-smart young man with a good heart.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Our sincere condolences to the family of Mariane Tamaio, who passed away today

February 4, 2024

Our sincere condolences to the family of Mariane Tamaio, who passed away today. According to reports, Mari was unwell, doctors discovered pulmonary embolism and clots, and at dawn... had cardiac arrests and could not resist.

No age reported.

Link

Thank you God, for the most beautiful princess I had the pleasure of meeting and living with

February 9, 2024

Thank you God, for the most beautiful princess I had the pleasure of meeting and living with ❤️I love you my girl❤️

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

ARGENTINA

A doctor “died suddenly”:

Dr. María Alejandra Monzani has died

February 11, 2024

From the Management of the SAMIC Iguazú hospital, we inform with deep regret, the death of the surgeon Dr. María Alejandra Monzani. "Her departure leaves an impossible-to-fill void in our SAMIC Iguazú team. With her dedication and professionalism, she left an indelible mark". At this difficult time, we send our most sincere condolences and solidarity to her family and loved ones.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Antonio Cassino, Argentine sports kinesiologist has died

February 5, 2024

According to the information provided by journalist Leandro 'Tato' Aguilera, a person who was very loved within Boca died this Monday morning and directly hit the team, since no one expected it. The chronicler announced it on his Twitter account: "Sad news for the Boca World: Antonio Cassino, a Boca Juniors kinesiologist who spent many years with the professional team of the first division, passed away. The truth is that Cassino was only 54 years old, having lost his life at a very young age. However, at this time the reason for his death could not be known.

Link