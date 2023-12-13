More notable deaths: Russian journo journo Yuri Zhitlukhin; Taiwanese pool player Yang Ching-shun (45); Aussie athlete Zulqarnain Haider (14); NZ cricket coach David Biddick

SOUTH AFRICA

Singer Zahara Dead at 36 Following Hospitalization: Cause of Death Mysterious

December 12, 2023

South African singer and guitarist Zahara has died at the age of 36, her family confirmed in a statement. Zahara reportedly died on Monday, December 11, in a hospital in Johannesburg. Her cause of death remains unknown, but her family revealed in November that she was hospitalized due to an undisclosed issue. They have yet to confirm whether her hospital stay and the cause of her death are connected. "A legendary figure in the world of music, Zahara remarkably touched millions of people's lives with her extraordinary gift and passion for music," part of the statement read. "She leaves behind an indelible mark on the music industry and a legacy that will forever resonate in our hearts and souls."

Link

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Dubai: 13-year-old student dies after collapsing at home

December 9, 2023

Dubai - An Indian teenager died on Friday afternoon after being hospitalized for a medical complication, sending shockwaves across the community. The 13-year-old student was rushed to the hospital after collapsing at home on Wednesday. “He was studying at home when he suddenly collapsed,” said social worker Naseer Vatanappally, speaking to Khaleej Times. “After rushing him to the hospital, doctors found that he had suffered from a brain haemorrhage. He was put on ventilator, but he didn’t recover.” The Grade 8 student was a very active young boy, according to Naseer. “The family said that he used to play football and learnt karate,” he said.

Link

AZERBAIJAN

Reported on December 1:

A well-known officer of the Armed Forces died suddenly in Lachin

December 1, 2023

Lachin - A colonel of the reserve of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan died suddenly. According to manset.az, Colonel Tofig Orujov died this morning of a heart attack. It should be noted that Tofig Orujov was one of the well-known officers of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan. Over the long years of service on the front line, he rose to a high position. Later he was discharged to the reserve.

No age reported.

Link

Karabakh war veteran dies in Baku

December 11, 2023

Baku - Ogtay Ahmadov, a veteran of the First Karabakh War, a military leader for pre-conscription training of youth at secondary school No. 67 in Baku, died suddenly. According to publika.az, the death of the 55-year-old teacher occurred on December 9, at about 23:00. It is noted that O. Ahmadov served in the army in 1991-2002.

No cause of death reported.

Link

ARMENIA

A man died suddenly at one of the Yerevan bus stops

December 11, 2023

Yerevan - A tragic incident occurred in Yerevan on December 11. According to the crime news website Shamshyan.com, an ambulance team went to Kievyan Street, where they found the body of a man at one of the stops. Law enforcement officers also went to the specified address, where they found the body of a man, who, according to preliminary data, died suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

RUSSIA

An art critic “died suddenly”:

Famous art critic Oleg Kryvtsun died suddenly in the bathtub: the body was discovered by a housekeeper

December 4, 2022

Today it became known about the death of the famous art critic, culturologist and philosopher Oleg Kryvtsun [69]. The academician's body was discovered by a housekeeper when she came to clean his apartment on Kudrinskaya Square in the Presnensky district of Moscow. The scientist died in the bathtub. Doctors explained that the body had been lying there for about three days. "The preliminary cause of the tragedy is acute cardiovascular failure. No traces of violent death were found on the body," the SHOT Telegram channel reported.

Link

A journalist “died suddenly”:

Yuri Zhitlukhin, 47

December 10, 2023

ZAB journalist Yuri Zhitlukhin died suddenly at the age of 47. This was reported to the editorial office of ZAB.RU by his relatives. For about 20 years, Yuri was a journalist of regional media - Krasnokamensk and Chita. On the ZAB TV channel, he has been working since 2020.

No cause of death reported.

Link

In Dalmatovo, they will say goodbye to the former head of the city

December 5, 2023

Dalmatovo - On December 4, at the age of 58, the former head of Dalmatovo, Alexei Kurochkin, died suddenly. This was reported by the community of the district administration in social networks. He worked in local government for more than 15 years, eight of them as the head of the city.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A first responder “died suddenly”:

In Tver, ambulance driver Valery Goryunov died suddenly

December 11, 2023

Tver - The sad news came from Tver doctors. On Saturday, December 9, the driver of substation 3, Valery Igorevich Goryunov suddenly passed away. "An honored person and a reliable assistant in all matters has left. Eternal memory! We offer our sincere condolences to the family and friends," the sad news is reported in the group "Tver Emergency Medical Care".

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Nadezhda Vasilyeva

December 8, 2023

Zavolzhe - 7.12.23. Nadezhda Vasilyeva died after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

INDIA

Heart attack death s in India rise by 12 per cent, says NCRB report

December 7, 2023

According to a new report by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), there has been a 12.5 per cent increase in the number of deaths due to heart attacks in 2022 as compared to 2021. The report said that 2022, 32,457 people died of heart attacks, which is significantly higher than the 28,413 deaths recorded in 2021. The report also revealed that since COVID-19, the number of deaths due to heart attacks has increased steadily. It has also been said in many research that due to coronavirus, the function of the heart has been greatly affected. According to the data, the rate of sudden deaths in the year 2022 has also increased. There has been a steady increase in deaths due to heart attack, brain stroke. The figure decreased from 28,579 in 2020 to 28,413 in 2021, and then increased to 32,457 in 2022.

Link

Malayalam actress Lakshmika Sajeevan dies at 24 due to heart attack

December 8, 2023

Malayalam actress Lakshmika Sajeevan passed away on Friday at the age of 24. As per reports, she died due to a sudden heart attack. She is best known for playing the role of Panchami in the telefilm 'Kakka', which focused on the struggles of marginalized communities. Her untimely demise came as a shock to her fans.

Link

Actor Junior Mehmood passes away after battling stomach cancer

December 8, 2023

Veteran actor Naeem Sayyed, popularly known as Junior Mehmood, passed away at his home in Khar, Mumbai, on Friday, after a battle with stomach cancer. He was 67.

The actor’s family confirmed his demise in a statement to indianexpress.com. The statement read, “Junior Mehmood passed away at 2:15 am at his residence. He was suffering from stomach cancer. May his eternal soul rest in peace.” Junior Mehmood’s son Husnain told indianexpress.com, “We came to know about his fourth-stage stomach cancer only 18 days ago. We took him to Tata Memorial Hospital. The dean there told us that treatment and chemotherapy at this stage would be very painful. The hospital had suggested that we take care of him at home.” Junior Mehmood began his film career as a child artiste with Mohabbat Zindagi Hai (1966). Naeem Sayyed was given the screen name Junior Mehmood by late comedy icon Mehmood, after they shared screen space in the 1968 movie Suhaag Raat.

Link

A teacher “died suddenly”:

On-duty teacher dies of cardiac arrest in South Kashmir

December 10, 2023

Srinagar - A government teacher died of suspected cardiac arrest while dispensing duties during JKSSB’s Panchayat Secretary exams on Sunday, officials said. The officials said that Mushtaq Ahmad Dar, son of Abdul Khaliq Dar, of Nanil, was stationed at Boys Middle School Muniwar Anantnag. “He suddenly lost consciousness while on duty at Al-Sarwat School Krangsoo.”

No age reported.

Link

CHINA

A pool player “died suddenly”:

Yang Ching-shun (45), Taiwanese pool player dies

December 6, 2023

Taipei -) Legendary Taiwanese pool player Yang Ching-shun passed away on Wednesday, Taiwan's billiards association has announced. He was 45. He is regarded as one of the most talented pool players of his generation covering the late 1990s and early 2000s, and he earned the nickname "Son of Pool" for his overall excellence with a cue stick. Billiards coach/commentator Chang Ming-hsiung told local media that Yang died of cancer. He was cited by the United Daily News as saying that Yang was diagnosed with an unidentified cancer about a year ago and had undergone chemotherapy. "He chose to keep his fight against cancer a secret and did not want us to make it public," Chang told the newspaper.

Link

INDONESIA

Family: Kiki Fatmala Died at home , Suddenly

December 1, 2023

Kiki Fatmala, an iconic figure in the Indonesian film industry, passed away on Friday (1/12) after battling cancer. She was 56. Kiki Fatmala's sister, Maruef Ashary, said her sister died at 01 a.m. at her private residence. However, Maruef did not specify the disease suffered by her sister other than cancer. "Our pain no one knows, our destiny also no one knows. Because it was a sudden death. She didn't get treated, she died at home," Maruef told reporters in the Setiabudi area, South Jakarta, Friday (1/12). Before taking her last breath, Kiki only had time to admit that she was not feeling well.

Link

MALAYSIA

An update from a report from last week (and “anything but the vaxx”):

Blow dryer blamed for Malaysian actress Queenzy Cheng's sudden death the day after a young Taiwanese singer also 'died suddenly '

December 3, 2023

Medical “experts” are blaming a blow dryer for the sudden death of Malaysian singer and actress Queenzy Cheng, who died suddenly last week from a ruptured brain aneurysm, according to AsiaOne. The 37-year-old was on set filming a new episode for a YouTube channel, when she said she was feeling unwell. Dr Eugene Chooi, an internal medicine physician at China’s Shanghai Jiao Tong University, told Asian media that Queenzy’s blow dryer was the likely culprit. "After blow-drying her hair, she said she felt dizzy, had a headache and felt like vomiting. This is clearly a symptom of something affecting her head and nerves,” Chooi said. He explained that aneurysms can go undetected, but if the patient is tired and uses a high heat setting on the blow dryer, the machine can cause the blood to circulate faster and burst the aneurysm. Blood then hemorrhages in the brain.”



Blow drying is only the latest explanation put forth by medical “experts” and media operatives to explain a recent spate of sudden deaths among young, healthy people. Researchers in June suggested that vigorous exercise is “a possible clue to the apparent mystery of sudden massive cardiac arrests of otherwise asymptomatic individuals working out in the gymnasium that keeps on killing human lives with no apparent rationalizing explanation.” Too little exercise has also been suggested as the “mystery killer,” as have coffee and tea. Other possible culprits include coughing, not vaccinating or masking enough, the sound of an airplane overhead, shoveling snow, skipping breakfast, postal codes, paychecks, parents, “climate change”, loneliness, sleeping positions, soil, and others.

Link

AUSTRALIA

A nurse “died suddenly”:

Pregnant Aussie nurse, 36, and unborn son die ' unexpectedly and tragically'

December 9, 2023

Sydney - A beloved mum who died suddenly while 36 weeks pregnant with her second son has been remembered as a “beautiful and compassionate soul” and a “brilliant nurse”. Amy Barker, from Sydney, and her “beautiful unborn baby boy Marcus unexpectedly and tragically” passed away on Saturday, leaving behind her treasured two-year-old son Nicholas and “partner in life” Clint. The 36-year-old “brought such love and joy to everyone who met her”, especially those she helped during her 15-year career as a nurse in the Grace NICU at Westmead Children’s Hospital, her heartbroken family said.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Note: As a nurse, Barker would have been required to take the covid “vaccine” in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia:

http://tinyurl.com/2swtvt6r

14-year-old athlete dies

December 8, 2023

Melbourne - Zulqarnain Haider was an athlete in his prime, at a very young age. He died of unknown causes at the age of 14, his death caused a huge shock in the world of Australian athletics and sport. Many, despite being totally unaware of the real causes of death (which were not known), have fueled suspicions about the anti-Covid vaccination campaign (the Daily Mail reports this).

No cause of death reported.

Link

Justin Frank Mundt, 52

December 9, 2023

Hawera, Taranaki - Passed away unexpectedly in Melbourne Australia, aged 52.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Nicholas Basalaj

December 6, 2023

Moorabbin, Victoria - Nicholas Basalaj, formerly of Petone, New Zealand, passed away peacefully in Moorabbin hospital after a short illness. Loyal, honest, kind, and funny. Your memory will be forever cherished. We smile to hide the sadness We laugh to hide the tears. But we will never stop missing you and wishing you were here. Love you forever. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to Support Act, the music industry's charity.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

NEW ZEALAND

Young father died of 'asphyxia by sand' while walking on Raumati Beach with his 2-year-old

December 8, 2023

Wellington - A young Wellington father died from “asphyxia by sand” after he fell face down on Raumati Beach, Paraparaumu, while walking with his two-year-old daughter.

Andre Bradshaw, 25, was found unresponsive on the beach by a member of the public on June 28, with his daughter Skyla at his side. His shocked family didn’t understand the cause of the Wellington builder’s sudden death, said Skyla’s mother Meya Cameron, who launched a fundraiser after his death. “We are in complete shock. Skyla was everything to Andre, and Skyla will always look up to her Dada.”, Cameron said. Now, his grieving family has answers, after coroner Mark Wilton published his findings. The night before his death, Mr Bradshaw attended the Wellington Accident and Urgent Medical Centre with escalating severe upper back and neck pain and was prescribed tramadol for pain relief. Bradshaw’s medical history included a remote seizure-like disorder which was attributed to a conversion disorder. He also had a nerve condition thought to be related to chronic regional pain syndrome (CRPS). A post-mortem examination by forensic pathologist Dr Judy Melinek found sand in Bradshaw’s windpipe, indicating that he had a medical event, which caused him to fall face down onto the sand, subsequently continuing to breathe.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Three killed in “vaxxidents”:

Auckland crash: Truck driver dies in Epsom after hitting power pole

December 9, 2023

Epsom, Auckland – Two people have died after a truck hit a power pole in Auckland and rolled onto its side. The driver and sole occupant were freed from the vehicle with the assistance of Fire and Emergency NZ,” police said. They were taken to hospital in a critical condition, where they passed away.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Tauranga fatal crash: Clarke Rd at Te Puna closed

December 11, 2023

Tauranga - One person has died following a single-vehicle crash this morning in Te Puna, near Tauranga. The road is closed at the Clarke Rd/State Highway 2 and Clarke Rd/Te Puna Station Rd intersections.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Man killed in quad bike crash near Timaru

December 10, 2023

Timaru - One person had died after a quad bike crash north of Timaru. Emergency services were called to the intersection of Prattley Rd and Macaulay Rd in Milford about 11.40 pm on Saturday. A quad bike had left the road and the male rider died at the scene, police said.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Body found in Christchurch river

December 8, 2023

Christchurch, Canterbury - A body has been found in the Avon River, in Christchurch, this morning. A police spokesperson said: “Police are in attendance after a body was located in the Avon River. Enquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances. In an update at 3 pm, Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Johnson, of Christchurch, said there was nothing to suggest the death was suspicious at this stage of the investigation.”

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Person found dead on The Strand in central Tauranga

December 6, 2023

Tauranga - A person has been found dead in central Tauranga. A police spokesman said police were called to a toilet block on The Strand about 6am. “Someone was located deceased. There is nothing to suggest anything untoward,” he said. “The matter has been referred to the coroner.”

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

A cricket coach “died suddenly”:

David Biddick

December 9, 2023

Christchurch, Canterbury - On November 30, 2023, after a courageous battle with brain cancer. David passed peacefully at Ilam Arvida surrounded by his family. Loved uncle of his nephews and nieces and special friend to many. David found enormous pleasure in helping others through the vehicle of sport, most notably at Riccarton High School where he dedicated countless hours as the Sports Coordinator (18 years) and Cricket Coach (25 years).

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Note: According to the Give A Little page, Biddick was a cricket coach at Riccarton High School from 1998 to 2023. This means that he would have been required to be “vaccinated” against Covid under the education mandate.

Lance Peach, 67

December 9, 2023

Bombay, Auckland - Passed away on 4th December 2023, aged 67 years. Loved by his extended family and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the Leukaemia and Blood Cancer Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Vicki Carol Joy de Ruyter, 59

December 9, 2023

Kaiapoi, Canterbury - Aged 59, after a short battle with brain cancer. A born optimist with a wonderful and compassionate heart, her beautiful happy smile and sunny nature will be dearly missed by her family and all who knew her.

Link

Stephanie Deborah (nee Gilmour) Sinia, 45

December 9, 2023

Manukau, Auckland - Born April 4, 1978. Passed away on December 7, 2023. Passed away peacefully surrounded by family. Any donations to the Middlemore Hospital Cardiac Unit. Thanks to Staff and Nurses.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Iolanthia Carmen (Lanthia) (nee Barnard) Stewart, 67

December 9, 2023

Orewa, Auckland - It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Lanthia Stewart, aged 67, on December 3rd, 2023, at Auckland Hospital. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly request donations to the SPCA, or an alternative animal charity in memory of Lanthia. May her soul rest in peace.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Neville Bruce Lovatt, 73

December 9, 2023

Auckland - Passed away on 4th December 2023, after a short illness, aged 73 years. Will be sadly missed.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Barry Edward Ireland, 76

December 9, 2023

Alexandra, Otago - Unexpectedly, after a short illness, at Dunedin Hospital, surrounded by his family, on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, aged 76 years. 'Ride free'.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sean John Kavanagh, 55

December 9, 2023

Christchurch, Canterbury - Passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at home in Christchurch, on 4th December 2023. Aged 55 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Richard Grant Magson, 39

December 9, 2023

Ashburton, Canterbury - Aged 39 years. It is with sadness that we announce the tragic passing of Richard.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Karen Ann Goldswothy, 71

December 9, 2023

New Plymouth, Taranaki - Passed unexpectedly at home, on Wednesday 6th December 2023, aged 71 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ian Ronald Jenner

December 9, 2023

Auckland - On 5 December 2023, suddenly. He will be missed so much.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

John (Todd-Lambie) Lambie

December 9, 2023

Tairua - On 6th December 2023, after a short illness. We would like to acknowledge the exemplary care and kindness shown by all involved at Te Kaha, and Tauranga and Waikato Hospitals. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Tairua Area Committee may be left at the service.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Pippa Coard

December 9, 2023

Levin - Suddenly at home on 24 November 2023. Greatly missed by family and friends.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Stephen Ronald Colliss

December 9, 2023

Waipukurau, Hawke's Bay - Passed away peacefully on 6th December 2023, with family by his side after a short illness. Forever in our hearts.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Lynda Isabel Humphreys

December 9, 2023

Lower Hutt, Wellington - On December 7th, 2023, peacefully at home, after a short illness. In lieu of flowers, donations to Lower Hutt Foodbank would be appreciated.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Laura Jeanette Prattley

December 9, 2023

Christchurch, Canterbury - Sadly and unexpectedly passed away at Burwood Hospital on December 7, 2023. Special thanks to Burwood Hospital staff who, with loving gratitude, will receive one of Laura's masterpieces. "Forever in Our Hearts".

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Rex Francis Banks, 49

December 8, 2023

Waikato - Passed away peacefully, in the loving arms of his family, at home on 29th November 2023, aged 49 years. We are saddened to share the passing of Rex after a short, brave battle with cancer.

Link

Ian Robert (Ginnsy) Ginns, 71

December 8, 2023

North Shore, Auckland - Born June 17, 1952. It is with much sadness that Ginnsy passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, after a short illness, aged 71. Ginnsy is off on another project to collect more beloved Holden memorabilia and treasures.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Andrew Kevin Williams, 37

December 8, 2023

Invercargill, Southland - Died December 4, 2023. Sadly, after a medical event, Andrew passed away in Dunedin, aged 37 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Brett Valmont Schwass

December 8, 2023

Nelson - Passed suddenly at home on December 5, 2023. "Will be greatly missed".

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Paul Francis Treanor, 59

December 7, 2023

Tauranga, Bay of Plenty - Passed away suddenly on Monday 4 December 2023 in Tauranga, aged 59.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Margaret Louise (nee Gibbs) Bennett, 69

December 7, 2023

Taihape , Manawatu-Wanganui - Passed away suddenly but peacefully, at home in Raetihi, on Monday 4th December 2023, aged 69 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Francis Stephen Stickney

December 7, 2023

Manurewa, Auckland - Passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully, in hospital on Friday the 1st December 2023.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Tobias Johnston (Bob) Maxwell, 39

December 6, 2023

Pongakawa, Bay of Plenty - Suddenly, on 1st December 2023, aged 39 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Anamea Leigh Ridgley, 36

December 6, 2023

Blenheim, Marlborough - (Royal NZ Navy). Passed away suddenly at home, with family by her side. Aged 36 years. Anamea will be greatly missed by all her friends and family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Note: As part of the NZ Defence Force, the Royal NZ Navy was mandated to receive Covid “vaccination”.

Charlotte Anne Story, 19

December 6, 2023

Christchurch, Canterbury - Passed away suddenly at home on November 29, 2023, aged 19 years. Charlotte will be missed by her extended family, friends, and those who cared for her.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Hoi Man Almeric Cheng, 70

December 6, 2023

Christchurch, Canterbury - (MBA, Member of the International Mensa Society) On December 3, 2023, at Christchurch Hospital, surrounded by family after a short illness, aged 70 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Janice Barbara Jackson, 74

December 6, 2023

Wairau, Marlborough - On December 1, 2023, suddenly at Wairau Hospital, aged 74 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Graham Richard Brinsley

December 6, 2023

Arrowtown, Otago - Artist of Arrowtown, passed away peacefully in his home on December 1, 2023. Sadly missed by family and friends. Fly high, Graham. We love you so much. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Cancer Society of New Zealand.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Kenneth Thomas (Ken) Blank

December 6, 2023

Papakura, Auckland - Passed away at home suddenly on Saturday 2nd December 2023.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Donald Stuart (Don) McDowall

December 6, 2023

Howick, Auckland - Passed away suddenly, 1st December 2023. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to local schools. Honoured, respected and remembered with love.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Katherine Ann Munro

December 6, 2023

Manurewa, Auckland - On 1 December 2023. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Diabetes NZ would be appreciated.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Gavin John Wright

December 6, 2023

Tauranga, Bay of Plenty - On 4 December 2023, suddenly at home in Tauranga.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

John McKinnon Donnelly

December 6, 2023

Christchurch, Canterbury - Sadly John passed away unexpectedly but peacefully, at home on November 29, 2023. Loved uncle, cousin and friend to many.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Grant Knuckey, 75

December 5, 2023

New Plymouth, Taranaki - Grant passed away suddenly on Sunday, December 3rd, 2023, aged 75.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Robert Hamilton Lee

December 5, 2023

Katikati - On Wednesday 22nd November 2023 Rob passed away suddenly. 'Rob, you will be sorely missed by many'.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Marc Charles Oliver

December 5, 2023

Henderson, Auckland - It is with heavy hearts we announce Marc's sudden passing on November 30. His love knew no bounds. He was not only nurturing but fiercely protective. Marc's infectious sense of humour brought immeasurable joy to those around him. He was a constant source of strength for his family and friends.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

June Shepherd

December 5, 2023

Whangarei, Northland - Suddenly on 30th November 2023.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

John Xanthopol

December 5, 2023

Saint John, Auckland - Passed away peacefully at Auckland Hospital, on 2 December 2023, after a short illness. Our grateful thanks to the caring staff at Auckland Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Mitchell Robert Thomas Pool, 31

December 4, 2023

Te Awamutu, Waikato - 5th September 1992 - 1st December 2023. Our Son, Brother, Uncle and Friend. Our gentle giant. Your kindness, love and smile were bigger than this world. The lighthouse that brought us home and the glue that kept us whole. We love you, we celebrate you, and we will remember you in every smile, laugh, and bear hugs we shared. Gone but forever ours.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gail Marie Diamond, 66

December 4, 2023

Waikanae, Wellington - Gail passed away suddenly on Tuesday 28th November, being 66 years young.

No cause of death reported.

Link

David Arthur Eno, 69

December 4, 2023

Invercargill, Southland - Aged 69 Years. Peacefully after a sudden illness and a courageous battle, at Calvary Hospital, December 1, 2023, with his daughter by his side. A special thanks to the wonderful care given by the staff at Calvary Hospital, special mention to Sandy Borland for her support and kindness over the last few months.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michael Harold

December 4, 2023

New Lynn, Auckland - Died suddenly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Vincent Raymond (Baldy) Christiansen

December 4, 2023

New Plymouth, Taranaki - Late of Mokau. Peacefully and suddenly on Thursday 30th November 2023, at Rhapsody Rest Home, after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link