Star of popular Netflix reality series on jails dies at age 29 in Arkansas

June 6, 2024

John McAllister, who starred in the Netflix reality series “Unlocked: A Jail Experiment,” died on Sunday, June 2, in Arkansas, according to the Arkansas Department of Corrections and a GoFundMe page for his family. McAllister, known as “Eastside” on the Netflix series, was an inmate at Williams Correctional Facility in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, according to the Arkansas Department of Corrections. The cause of death was not clear. “Inmate John McAllister, 29, was found unresponsive in his bunk at the Randall Williams Unit in Pine Bluff,” the Arkansas Department of Corrections wrote Heavy in an email. “CPR was initiated by personnel at the facility and was continued by EMTs after they arrived on seen. McAllister was transported to a Pine Bluff hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 8:50 a.m. Neither suicide nor foul play is suspected. Arkansas State Police is investigating McAllister’s death. McAllister was serving a three-year sentence out of Pulaski County for ten felony convictions that include drugs, breaking and entering, theft of property and firearms possession. His sentence began 8/7/2023.”

No cause of death reported.

National champion golfer Elizabeth Benson passes away

June 4, 2024

UCLA national champion women's golfer Elizabeth (Bowman) Benson passed away Sunday, June 2 at the age of 53.

No cause of death reported.

Former LSU basketball player Josh Maravich passes away

June 8, 2024

Baton Rouge, LA – Former LSU men’s basketball player Josh Maravich passed away on Friday at the family home in Covington at the age of 42. Josh Maravich was one of two sons of the legendary LSU basketball and NBA star, Pistol Pete Maravich.

No cause of death reported.

Cal Poly football player Keith Marco dies at 21

June 6, 2024

San Luis Obispo, CA - Cal Poly football player Keith Marco died on June 5 at the age of 21. Marco, a junior food science major, passed away from a pulmonary embolism, according to an email from the Vice President for Student Affairs.

Cal Poly’s “vaccination” policy, effective April 2023:

Weekly testing at Cal Poly Pomona will no longer be required by the university for individuals who are not up to date in their COVID-19 vaccination.

https://www.cpp.edu/safer-return/vaccine.shtml

Nebula bassist Ranch Sironi dies at 32

June 5, 2024

Nebula has announced the passing their bassist Ranch Sironi. Sironi, who initially joined Nebula for live performances in 2019, returned to the band from 2022 until his recent passing. According to Italy’s La Repubblica, Sironi was found dead in a rehearsal room in the Montesacro district of Rome. He was only 32. Note: Sironi was already part of the band temporarily in 2019 and then jumped in as a member again after longtime bassist Tom Davies lost his battle with leukemia last year.

No cause of death reported.

“The Voice of House Music” Chuck Roberts has died

June 8, 2024

Chuck Roberts, who could make a better claim than almost anyone to being called the “Voice of House Music,” has passed away after a battle with cancer. Roberts, known for the iconic “In the beginning there was jack…” sermon from the 1987 track “My House” by Rhythm Control, passed away on June 6, 2024 — “peacefully,” while surrounded by his family in suburban Berwyn, Illinois, according to a statement. He was 66 years old.

Stassi Schroeder announces death of her family member

June 7, 2024

"Vanderpump Rules” alum Stassi Schroeder announced the death of her previous stepfather, Lance Czermak. In three separate Instagram Stories, uploaded on June 7, Schroeder shared her previous stepfather, once married to her mother, Dayna Schroeder Wyland, passed away.

No age or cause of death reported.

Trish Goff’s son Nyima Ward dead at 27 as model’s only child is remembered for ‘chasing his dreams’

June 12, 2024

His obituary - which does not include his cause of death - has been posted by the Roberts Funerals site. "Nyima Lee Ward of Ocala, Florida, blew into this world on January 2, 1997 destined to live life his own way," the obituary read. "He left it May 29, 2024, having lived fiercely, loved deeply, and made memories with the kind of fervor that only a young man who never met a stranger could do." Trish's son is also described as "a boy of the world" with a love for travel and animals. Nyima started in the modeling industry at age 18, according to People.

Harry Roland (70), “The World Trade Center Man”

June 7, 2024

New York, NY - Harry Roland was a street orator whose rhyming reminders and remembrances of the attacks on 9/11 kept memories alive long after they occurred. Died: May 23, 2024. Details of death: Died of a heart attack in New York City at the age of 70.

Local legend Gina LaDivina, drag show hostess and performer, dies at 74

June 5, 2024

San Francisco's queer nightlife world and San Francisco [CA] at large lost an icon Tuesday night. Miss Gina LaDivina, a longtime performer at Aunt Charlie's, The Stud, and Oasis has passed. The cause reportedly was complications from cancer. Gina LaDivina made it to 74, and she was true to her word, performing at the reopening night festivities at The Stud barely a month ago. She was, just in the last couple of weeks, waylaid by illness and briefly hospitalized, where friends say cancer was found. And she reportedly died peacefully at home on Tuesday.

Capitol Television producer Jason A. Golditch dies at 56

June 7, 2024

Cranston, RI - Jason A. Golditch, 56, died unexpectedly on Thursday, June 6, 2024. He was a Senior Producer and Director of Production with Capitol Television by the RI General Assembly for over thirty-five years.

No cause of death reported.

Three journalists “died suddenly”:

Popular American journalist Ben White dies suddenly aged 52 as his heartbroken partner reveals he had ' brief illness '

June 4, 2024

A prolific finance journalist with a career spanning more than three decades has died following a 'brief illness.' Ben White, 52, passed away on Saturday. He served as Politico's chief economic correspondent before his death and was a frequent CNBC contributor.

No cause of death reported.

Jay Warren, WCPO Cincinnati reporter, has died

June 4, 2024

Jay Warren, WCPO Cincinnati reporter and photographer, has died after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was 54. WCPO announced his death June 3Major stories Warren covered in the market include the search for George and Jennifer Hyatte and their arrest in Columbus, and the arrest of David Hopper, who was known as The Blue Eyed Rapist. Warren was a Junior Olympic volleyball coach and a member of the United States Chess Federation.

T.J. Simers, former Los Angeles Times sports columnist, dead at 73

June 3, 2024

Former Los Angeles Times sports columnist T.J. Simers died at the age of 73, according to Lance Pugmire of boxingscene.com . Simers had been diagnosed with a brain tumor, according to Awful Announcing. “Just informed by my longtime @latimes Sports Editor Bill Dwyre that our legendary columnist T.J. Simers has just died,” Pugmire posted on X. “RIP, T.J., thank you for all you did to lift me up and love and prayers to your beautiful family, my dear friend!” He resigned from the paper in 2013 after being demoted and ultimately sued the outlet for age and disability discrimination, per the outlet.

DaKodah Searcy, 8-year-old Georgia child, passes away following battle with rare brain tumor

June 9, 2024

On June 7, 8-year-old DaKodah Searcy passed at CHOA (Children’s Hospital of Atlanta). Searcy, a native of Crawford County, Georgia, became a beloved figure after he was diagnosed with a bithalamic brain tumor.

A lawyer “died suddenly”:

Attorney Ronald Rappaport dies suddenly at 74

June 8, 2024

Ronald H. Rappaport, the respected and ubiquitous Martha’s Vineyard [Mass.] attorney whose work cut across nearly every aspect of Island life, died unexpectedly Friday night in Vineyard Haven. He was 74 and had lived year-round in Chilmark with his wife of nearly 47 years Jane Kaplan. His sudden death has left the close-knit Vineyard community in shock on a brilliant June weekend.

No cause of death reported.

Two educators “died suddenly”:

Heartbreaking news about President Lovell

June 9, 2024

Dear members of the Marquette community: It is with deep sadness that we write to share the difficult news that Marquette University President Michael R. Lovell passed away today following a three-year battle with sarcoma, a rare form of cancer. President Lovell and Amy were in Rome with members of the Society of Jesus and the Board of Trustees on a Jesuit formation pilgrimage when President Lovell fell ill and was taken to a hospital in Rome.

Link

Marquette’s “vaccination” policy:

Marquette continues to strongly recommend that all students, faculty and staff get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Link

Brazosport ISD school board member dies

June 8, 2024

Clute, TX — Patty Sayes, a longtime force in the community who last month won reelection to another term on the Brazosport ISD Board of Trustees, died unexpectedly at her home Friday, the district announced Saturday. Sayes, 63, died suddenly Friday morning at her Lake Jackson home, the district's statement said.

No cause of death reported.

A teacher “died suddenly”:

Reported on May 7:

Cristin Hardin Foreman, 52

May 7, 2024

Cristin Hardin Foreman, 52, of San Antonio, Texas, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Monday, May 6, 2024. Cristin was a dedicated educator teaching elementary students. During her 30 year tenure at North East Independent School District she taught second, third, and fifth grades. She leaves behind her husband and two young teenagers.

No cause of death reported.

From the obituary comments:

She passed of a brain tumor. Very Sad and will be missed by so many.

A health system CFO “died suddenly”:

Reported on May 2:

Forrest Joseph Whichard III, 65

May 2, 2024

Forrest Joseph Whichard III, age 65, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2024, in San Antonio, Texas. He had a long, successful career in finance, serving as a Chief Financial Officer. He worked for numerous health systems throughout the United States, including Byrd Hospital, Doctors Hospital at Deer Creek, Val Verde Regional Medical Center, Ochsner Health System, Great Falls Clinic Hospital and Amita/Ascencion.

No cause of death reported.

Whichard “died suddenly.” From obituary comments:

I can’t believe Forest has gone to heaven. It was only a month or so ago the Whichards had us over and we shared a great meal with some laughs and great conversations.

A doctor “died suddenly”:

Reported on April 29:

Dr. Stephen Anderson Harrison, 55

April 29, 2024

Dr. Stephen Anderson Harrison, Col. US Army (Ret.), beloved husband, father, friend and patriot, and trusted mentor, physician and medical researcher, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas, at the age of 55. During an illustrious 30-year career, Stephen pioneered the field of liver research, working tirelessly in pursuit of new treatment options and cures for diseases including hepatitis and fatty liver disease.

No cause of death reported.

Anderson “died suddenly.” From obituary comments:

I am a patient of Dr Harrison. I was so saddened by the call I received to have to cancel my appointment not thinking of what I was going to hear next. I just saw him on April 3rd and gave me great news. I was doing great my liver was improving and stable.

A nurse “died suddenly”:

Rachel Brandt Jacobson, 43

June 6, 2024

North Chelmsford, Massachusetts - Rachel Jacobson, 43, of North Andover, MA, passed away unexpectedly Friday, May 24, 2024, at Brigham and Women's Hospital. She was attending Rivier College, Nashua, NH, to become a Nurse Practitioner in Psychiatric Health and was posthumously awarded her MSN. She was employed by Lawrence General Hospital in Lawerence, MA. Rachel was an elite athlete, she loved the outdoors, especially biking and hiking.



No cause of death reported.

Rivier’s “vaccination” mandate:

https://www.rivier.edu/academics/rise/covid-19-protocols-for-the-rise-spring-2022-semester/

Massachusetts hospital workers lost their bid to block a “vaccination” mandate:

A federal judge denied a request by several employees at the largest hospital system in Massachusetts for an injunction to block the company from placing them on unpaid leave for violating the system’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

https://tinyurl.com/58j72m4d

A county commissioner “died suddenly”:

Tolliver dies from apparent heart attack

June 3, 2024

Beckley, W.Va. — Dave Tolliver [right], a Raleigh County Commissioner perhaps best known for his push to extended clean water and sewer service throughout the rural reaches of the county, died on Monday from an apparent heart attack at his home, according to multiple sources.

No age reported.

Seven policemen “died suddenly”:

Charles City deputy succumbs to medical emergency while in line of duty

June 9, 2024

Charles City County, Va. -- A Charles City County Sheriff’s Office deputy has died as the result of a medical emergency that occurred while in the line of duty. Sgt. Floyd H. Miles Jr., 45, succumbed to his emergency as the result of the June 9 incident. Miles placed the subject into the rear of his vehicle and contacted Charles City County Fire/EMS for assistance. The subject was placed in the rear of the ambulance to be checked out. After several minutes, Miles went to the rear of the ambulance when the subject became combative. The subject struck the deputy and a struggle ensued between the subject, the law enforcement officer, and EMS. The struggle triggered a medical emergency in the deputy, resulting in him being rushed to MCV/New Kent Medical Center. Unfortunately, the deputy succumbed to his medical emergency.



No cause of death reported.

Virginia’s “vaccination” mandate for state employees:

https://www.wavy.com/news/virginia/covid-19-vaccine-mandate-for-virginia-state-employees-goes-into-effect/

KSP trooper remembered after sudden passing

June 7, 2024

Lexington, Ky. - Earlier this week, Kentucky State Trooper Laney Kalen ‘Kato’ Hall [42] tragically passed away. Trooper Kato Hall led a longer career in public service.



No cause of death reported.

Tompkinsville Police Department sergeant dies after medical emergency

June 7, 2024

Tompkinsville, Ky. – The Tompkinsville community is mourning the loss of a dedicated law enforcement officer. Sergeant Jeffrey G. Denhard [59] of the Tompkinsville Police Department died Friday morning following a medical emergency, the department said, though they did not disclose the nature of the emergency. He died at the Monroe County Medical Center. Denhard began work in the nearby Gamaliel community in 1996, serving there until 2015. He then joined the Tompkinsville Police Department, where he continued to serve until his death.



No cause of death reported.

Kentucky bribed state employees and residents to take the jab:

https://tinyurl.com/ex4s5yvp

https://tinyurl.com/2wypj6vt

Orofino police sergeant passes away due to cardiac event

June 5, 2024

Orofino, Idaho - The Orofino Police Department announced Wednesday morning that Sergeant Michael Deitrick has passed away. According to Orofino Police Chief Vincent Frazier, Deitrick suffered a cardiac event at his home on Tuesday night. Despite life saving measures by medical personnel, Deitrick succumbed to the event at Clearwater Valley Hospital.

No age reported.

Kewanee Police Department releases statement after officer's death

June 4, 2024

Kewanee, Ill — The Kewanee Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its officers. Detective Sergeant James Mock died on Sunday, June 2, according to an obituary. Mock was 35 years old and had been with the department since 2020. The department didn't disclose a cause of death.

Mount Jackson police officer found dead during welfare check at The Harrison apartments

June 4, 2024

Harrisonburg, Va. - Mount Jackson Police Officer, Chazz Beaver, was found dead during a welfare check that ended with a heavy police presence at The Harrison apartment complex Monday night. Mike Parks, Director of Communication for the City of Harrisonburg, said the welfare check was requested after the individual had not been heard from lately. There is no determined cause of death at this time, but Parks said they didn’t see signs of foul play. Mount Jackson Police Department said this in their press release: “It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we inform you of the death of our colleague and friend, Officer Chazz Beaver, who passed away on June 3, 2024. Officer Beaver passed away unexpectedly due to what appeared to be a medical event; no foul play is suspected at this time. We are awaiting official results from the medical examiner.”

No age reported.

Reported on June 2:

Greencastle police chief Keith Russell dies

June 2, 2024

Greencastle, PA - Keith Russell, 53, the long-time Greencastle police officer who was sworn in as police chief less than a month ago, died Friday evening. The following announcement is posted on the Borough of Greencastle’s website: “Greencastle Police Department, located in Franklin County, PA, is saddened to announce the off duty medical death of Police Chief Keith Russell. Chief Russell was sworn in as Chief on 06 May 2024, with 23 years of police service, and is a U.S. Navy Gulf War Veteran.”

No cause of death reported.

A first responder “died suddenly”:

Loved ones remember a veteran Nashville EMT

June 10, 2024

Nashville, Tenn. — Loved ones remember a Nashville emergency medical technician (EMT) who died last Thursday after a short illness. The funeral for Laura Sweazy Huffstuttler, 54, was held Monday at Dickson First Methodist Church. The Nashville Fire Department (NFD) also mourned the loss of one of their own. Huffstuttler was an EMT there for 25 years. Family members told News 2 that she fell sick while on duty last week. EMTs took her to the hospital in the ambulance she often worked in.

No cause of death reported.

Two firefighters “died suddenly”:

Firefighter's legacy lives on in Manistee training center

June 6, 2024

Baldwin, MI - Firefighter Chuck Barron risked his life to save others, but his legacy could help others save more lives in the future. Barron served in the U.S. Army and dedicated his life to public service as a Boy Scout leader, U.S. Forest Service employee and former chief of the Manistee Township Fire Department. He died unexpectedly on April 27 at nearly 53 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Plumsteadville Fire Co., community mourn sudden death of ex-volunteer firefighter Joe Kay

June 4, 2024

Plumsteadville, PA - In his most recent Facebook post Joe Kay was raving about what brings him joy. “Happy 30th birthday Rachel. I’m so proud of what you’ve accomplished in your 20s. I can’t wait to see what you’re going to achieve next. Love you.” The June 1 post is still the first one that appears on his page days later. It's the last post Joe Kay will write. The Hilltown man and volunteer firefighter died on his wife’s birthday leaving behind an extended family who have poured out their grief on social media. As of Tuesday, details of Kay’s death were scarce. The Bucks County Coroner’s Office confirmed that an autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday to determine his cause and mode of death.

No age reported.

Three inmates “died suddenly”:

Man dies in hospital after suffering medical emergency during arrest by VB Sheriff's Office

June 10, 2024

Virginia Beach, Va. — A 34-year-old man has died in the hospital after he suffered a medical emergency while being arrested and booked by the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office. On Monday, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital confirmed to News 3 that the man, Rolin Hill, died. It’s unclear when Hill died, but hospital staff told us on Sunday afternoon that he was in the intensive care unit. The sheriff’s office took Hill into custody on the night of Tuesday, June 4, according to a statement released Sunday by Sheriff Rocky Holcomb — prior to his death. While Hill was being booked at the Virginia Beach Correctional Center, he became "uncooperative and combative," according to the statement, prompting deputies to restrain him "for his safety and the safety of the arresting officers and jail deputies". Shortly after, Hill had a medical emergency, the statement says, and was taken to Sentara Princess Anne. The sheriff’s office nor the hospital elaborated on the nature of Hill's medical emergency.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Raymond Detention Center detainee dies after suffering ‘major medical emergency ’

June 9, 2024

Jackson, Miss. - A Raymond Detention Center detainee has died after suffering a “major medical emergency.” According to Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones, the incident happened Sunday afternoon. The detainee, Cleveland Allison, 30, was taken to Merit Health after suffering the medical emergency, where he was pronounced dead. The cause of the medical emergency is unknown but foul play is not suspected. The inmate had been held at the facility since April on a 2019 indictment for forgery.

No cause of death reported.

Suspect in dead ly K Street mass shooting dies in Sacramento County Main Jail

June 8, 2024

Sacramento, Calif. — Smiley Martin, a suspected gunman in the 2022 K Street mass shooting, died at the Sacramento County Main Jail early Saturday, according to his attorney. The sheriff’s office said deputies were conducting a cell check in the 5-East 300 Pod and saw the 29-year-old, who has since been identified as Martin, as unresponsive. Deputies, medical staff and later Sacramento Fire Department personnel tried lifesaving efforts but Martin died at the jail around 2:15 a.m.

No cause of death reported.

Six killed in “vaxxidents”:

1 dead in serious, 3-vehicle crash in Manteo

June 10, 2024

Manteo, NC – One death was reported during an investigation of a three-vehicle collision Monday morning on Roanoke Island. Robert Hill, Jr., 65, of Georgetown, South Carolina, died from what is assumed to have been a medical issue, according to North Carolina Highway Patrol 1st Sgt. S.D. Hurley. “We have to wait for the medical examiner to determine cause of death,” Hurley said, but noted there were “no signs of recklessness” nor high speed involved in the accident. Hill was driving a Ford Explorer south on U.S. 64 toward the Midway intersection–where U.S. 64 and N.C. 345 intersect–when for an unknown reason, he “crossed the center turn lane into the northbound lane, striking a Mazda CX-5,” Hurley said. After a “hard sideswipe” of the Mazda, the Ford then struck a GMC Sierra that was behind the Mazda, Hurley said. “That impact was very slight, but they did make contact.” The collision took place just before 9 a.m. in the westbound (north) lane of U.S. 64 between Dunkin’ Donuts and Silver Bonsai Gallery, just outside of Manteo on Roanoke Island, Hurley said. No serious injuries were reported.

No cause of death reported.

Woman dies on I-55 North after suffering medical emergency while driving

June 9, 2024

Jackson, Miss. — A woman is dead after suffering from a medical emergency while traveling on I-55 North. According to Jackson Police, it happened at 10 a.m. Sunday near Northside Dr. Police say a woman in her 30s was driving and started to experience a medical episode. Officers say the woman tried to pull over, but lightly struck the bridge. She eventually came to a stop.

No cause of death reported.

Fatal single vehicle accident

June 8, 2024

Presque Isle, Maine -A single-vehicle crash on Friday at approximately 6:30 pm led to a fatality. The operator of the vehicle was Richard Prue of Presque Isle. Prue was driving on the cleaves road in Presque Isle when his vehicle left the roadway, struck a building, and rolled back across the road and into a field. The homeowner and the Presque Isle police attempted to aid Prue who had collapsed. CPR was performed until the Presque Isle Fire and Ambulance arrived on the scene and took over medical care. Prue was announced deceased on the scene of the accident. It is believed that Prue suffered a major medical event prior to the accident which ultimately led to the crash.

No age or cause of death reported.

Driver killed as burning SUV crashes through fence, falls 40 feet onto Boston road

June 6, 2024

Boston, MA - A driver was killed in a horrifying crash in Boston Wednesday morning as their burning SUV smashed through a chain link fence and fell 40 feet onto a road below. It happened around 10 a.m. in Widett Circle near Interstate 93. The car was on fire when it went through a fence on the Massachusetts Avenue connector and landed on the exit 16 off ramp from the expressway, according to Boston Fire Commissioner Paul Burke. "We're fortunate that there was no car underneath when it came down from the overpass, that it didn't hit another vehicle," Burke said, adding that "there's nothing left" of the SUV. The chief said they have not been able to determine if the driver was a man or a woman. No one else was in the SUV. There's no word yet on what caused the fire or the crash.

Driver dies after car ends up inside home in Norway

June 4, 2024

Norway, Maine — A driver is dead and his passenger is in the hospital after a car ended up inside a home in Norway. Firefighters in Norway say the crash happened on Waterford Road just before 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. Officials believe the driver had some sort of medical problem before going off the road and hitting the home. There were no tire marks at the scene, and neither alcohol nor speed are believed to be factors, according to the initial investigations. The driver, who has not been identified, died at the scene. A male passenger was taken to Stephens Memorial Hospital in Norway. Their condition was not immediately known. Officials say there was nobody in the home at the time of the incident. The car appears to have landed in a living room, pushing debris and items from inside the home all the way to the opposite wall.

No age or cause of death reported.

Driver killed after car ‘ suddenly ’ leaves I-55, overturns in median

June 4, 2024

Madison, Wisconsin - A female driver was killed after their Honda Accord left I-55 and overturned in the median. According to Madison police, the accident happened around 10 p.m. Monday night. The Madison Police Department was notified of the one-car crash near mile marker 109. When authorities arrived, they discovered that the Honda Accord had left the road, entered into the center median area, and overturned. The driver, Ira Fuquay, 51, of Canton, was ejected during the crash and died at the scene. There were no other passengers in the vehicle and no other vehicles were involved in the crash. Witnesses said the vehicle was traveling north on the interstate when it “suddenly” left the road. Upon crossing the median, the vehicle hit a concrete barrier at the opposite southbound lanes.

Roe Watts, an Alton JC Penney legend, dies unexpectedly

June 8, 2024

Alton, IL — The unexpected death of Roedecker “Roe” Watts on Friday morning shook many people in the city of Alton. Watts, a resident and native of Alton, was an icon of goodwill and never seen without a smile. Watts retired last year from JC Penney, where he worked in the men’s department. Many people recalled in social media posts that he taught them to tie a tie.

No age or cause of death reported.

Paul Harris, beloved leader of county fair, dies at 57

June 7, 2024

Friends, loved ones and community members continue to reel from the unexpected loss of longtime Geauga County [Ohio] Fair Board Secretary Paul Harris, who died suddenly June 4 at the age of 57. He was a dedicated local dairy farmer, maple producer and owner/operator of Howard’s Apples Farm Market in Chagrin Falls. “If you knew Paul, you knew his two passions were dairy farming and The Great Geauga County Fair. He frequently boasted that he never missed a fair his entire life,” his obituary with St. John funeral home said.

No cause of death reported.

Cottonwood Books owner passes away

June 5, 2024

The owner of a former popular book store in Baton Rouge [LA] has died. Family members announced Danny Plaisance, who owned Cottonwood Books, passed away on Tuesday morning, June 4, after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease. The independent bookstore closed in 2022 after announcing Plaisance was dealing with health concerns.

No age reported.

State police: 53-year-old man found dead on boat in Raritan Bay

June 4, 2024

Toms River, NJ - State Police say a 53-year-old man was found dead on a boat in Raritan Bay on Monday. Kenneth Halvorsen Jr. of Toms River was identified as the deceased. The boat was going in circles in Sayreville, according to state police. They say it hit the turf in a shallow area but this morning exactly what happened remains unclear.

No cause of death reported.

Support for Micah S. in memory of Madalyn

June 4, 2024

Castaic, CA - It is with heavy hearts that we come to you today to share the heartbreaking news of Madalyn's passing. Madalyn was a beloved wife to Micah and a devoted mother to their precious son, Nolan. Her sudden passing from this world, due to a medical emergency, has left us all in shock and mourning.

No age or cause of death reported.

Glencoe drowning death ruled cardiac event by coroner

June 4, 2024

Glencoe, IL - A Glencoe resident died Sunday after suffering a cardiac event while in his pool, authorities said. David M. Stein, 75, of Glencoe died Sunday after public safety personnel responded to a report of an unresponsive person in a pool early Sunday afternoon at a home on the 300 block of Old Green Bay Road, according to Deputy Chief Andrew Perley. Officers administered live-saving techniques at the scene, Perley added. Stein was then transported to Highland Park Hospital, where he died. The village initially classified the death as a drowning, but it was later determined to be a heart-related event, Lake County Chief Deputy Coroner Stephen Newton said.

Family hosts ‘FUNeral’ for 500 guests after dad dies suddenly , featuring paints, music and more to honor him

June 4, 2024

Katie Young, a mom of three from Mesa, Arizona, recently lost her 39-year-old husband, Brandon Young. He had a hemorrhagic stroke on his brain stem on May 3, 2024, as a result of high blood pressure — something Katie Young told Fox News Digital that her husband had struggled with since he was a teenager. "Doctors were never able to help him get it [his blood pressure] under control," she said — which resulted in additional strokes and Brandon Young’s passing on May 17, 2024.

Maintenance worker died after authorities believe he had heart attack , trapped in equipment

June 7, 2024

San Antonio, TX — A maintenance employee at Cuisine Solutions' food processing facility in San Antonio died Friday after officials believe he suffered a heart attack and was trapped in equipment. According to the San Antonio Fire Department, just before 10 a.m., they were called out to Cuisine Solutions San Antonio in the 8300 block of Sous Vide Wy. Authorities say when they arrived they tried to revive the worker but he was pronounced dead on the scene.

No age reported.

Man found dead on Tooele trucking company grounds

June 6, 2024

Lake Point, Tooele County, Utah — A man was found dead on the grounds of a trucking company in Tooele County Wednesday, according to North Tooele Fire District. The fire department says it became an "all-hands-on-deck moment" because the trucking business deals with volatile chemicals and because of the uncertainty of what caused the employee to die. North Tooele Fire public information officer Jon Smith said a person called 911 to report finding a family member deceased on the ground and that the caller started CPR. He said the Utah Highway Patrol arrived at TDC trucking company and took over lifesaving measures, but the person could not be revived. "The nature of the fatality is still under investigation. It is potentially a hazmat situation just because of all the chemicals surrounding the site where the incident occurred," Smith said. They called in several agencies, Smith saying they were "treating it as a worst possible scenario," as he described how the business takes various chemicals from train cars, converts the chemicals into a different form, and transports them back out on train cars. The nature of the employee's death was unknown as of Wednesday night, but the emergency call made originally reported cardiac arrest.

No age or cause of death reported.

Michael Thomas Moran, 39

June 10, 2024

Michael Thomas Moran, loving son, brother, partner, and friend, died unexpectedly on June 5, 2024, from natural causes in Columbus, OH.

No cause of death reported.

Rainer Everett Nolen, 18

June 9, 2024

Rainer Everett Nolen of Roanoke, VA, was born on February 16, 2006, to Annette Mathews and Simon Nolen and passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Steven David Robinson, 45

June 8, 2024

Vista, CA - Steven David Robinson was born on April 24,1978 in Oceanside, CA, to John and Barbara Robinson. Steve had a variety of jobs, but his heart led him to leave his last job to care for his mother until her death in 2022. Steve died unexpectedly at home on March 29, 2024, less than a month before his 46th birthday.

No cause of death reported.

Kevin Costello, 40

June 8, 2024

Chicago, IL - Kevin Matthew Costello died suddenly in Chicago. Not willing to completely abandon the arts, he studied acting and performed in numerous stage productions in the Philadelphia area. He landed small parts in commercials and television, including Boardwalk Empire. Branching out to films and other performing venues, he was a “Special Guest” in Anime 2016, the handsomest vampire in an Indy film, and performed at several MAGFest readings. His peripatetic business career eventually brought him to Chicago, where he was the Senior Clinical and Regulatory Consultant for Astrix. It was here that Kevin met the love of his life, Erin Scully. They were to be married this September.

No cause of death reported.

Jason P. Santos, 23

June 7, 2024

Burlington, MA - Jason P. Santos, age 23, died unexpectedly Sunday, June 2, at the Lahey Hospital in Burlington.

No cause of death reported.

Wava J. Stowell, 21

June 6, 2024

Gouverneur, New York - Wava J. Stowell, age 21, passed away at home on June 4, 2024. Donations in memory of Wava may be made to the Ronald McDonald House or the Children’s Miracle Network.

No cause of death reported.

Chad Christopher Wendt, 53

June 6, 2024

Menominee, MI - Chad Christopher Wendt, 53, of Menominee, passed away very unexpectedly on Monday June 3, 2024 at his home.

No cause of death reported.

Jennifer Ann Tremblay, 44

June 6, 2024

Billerica, Massachusetts - Jennifer Ann Tremblay, age 44, died unexpectedly but peacefully, June 4, at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington with her loving family, who spent the last two weeks at her side.

No cause of death reported.

Douglas E. Hamilton, Jr., 45

June 5, 2024

Massena, New York - Douglas E. Hamilton, Jr., 45, of Grove Street, unexpectedly passed away early Friday morning, May 31, 2024, at Massena Hospital. Doug was currently the Deputy Commissioner of the St. Lawrence County Department of Social Services, previously working for the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe Family Support Department. Doug has previously worked for the Children’s Home in Watertown, Rose Hill, and Clarkson University.

No cause of death reported.

Matthew French-Hollingsworth, 23

June 5, 2024

With much regret we are saddened to announce the passing of Matthew James French-Hollingsworth, of Daleville, Indiana. He died unexpectedly on May 9th 2024. He was 23 years old and a twin brother. Matthew was a young aspiring tradesman who loved fishing, hunting and anything outdoors. He loved training hunting dogs and had gotten to train many on many different hunting grounds across Indiana. He was a kind, caring, and giving individual.

No cause of death reported.

Richard Ochoa, 55

June 4, 2024

Richard Ochoa, born on October 22, 1968, in San Antonio, Texas, went to be with the Lord on May 30, 2024, at the age of 55. When covid hit, he got the vaccine which got the worst of him and left him paralyzed and he would never walk again which got him depressed. My son was never the same after that. We went to so many appointments together and he stayed at hospital numerous times. After almost three years of suffering his tired mind and body came to an end watching a movie that his brother had set up for him. You were a joy in my life and someday we will be together again.

No cause of death reported.

David Geovani Álvarez, 41

June 4, 2024

David Geovani Alvarez, born on May 21, 1983, was called home to be with our Lord on May 23, 2024, at the age of 41, in San Antonio, Texas.



No cause of death reported.

Alvarez “died suddenly”:

With an aching heart we say goodbye too soon 😔 So unexpectedly you have left this world but only to enter into Paradise my dear cousin David Geovani Alvarez 💙🙏 we love you and our memories growing up will never leave me and will live long in my heart forever ❤️ fly high primo.

https://www.facebook.com/david.alvarez.33234

If u knew him even, or even just met him, you know what a giving soul he was. This was a very unanticipated medical emergency that really puts life into perspective. Appreciate the time u have, and those in your life.

https://www.facebook.com/cris.alvarez.18659

Reported on May 9:

John Daniel Hurst, 47

May 9, 2024

From our researcher: No obituary, but Hurst went to West Point (class of 1998) and worked at Chase, in San Antonio, Texas, when he passed .



From the 98 Fund:

Last week John was diagnosed with such a fast-moving cancer that today he’s being intubated...We are all saddened and hit hard by John's sudden passing. With John's tragic and untimely passing just over a week ago...



https://tinyurl.com/4fx3kn5d

An obituary comment about Hurst being vaccinated, June 9:

I met John a few years ago during the pandemic. We were supposed to room together in Vegas for the WSOP. However I didn’t go bc they required us to be vaccinated.

Reported on May 4:

Graciela Angel, 52

May 4, 2024

Graciela Angel, of San Antonio, Texas, was unexpectedly called to heaven around 5 pm, Sunday April 21st, 2024. She worked at AT&T and leaves behind her husband, three daughters and five grand-children.

No cause of death reported.

Celia Almazan Carranza, 71

May 4, 2024

Celia Carranza of San Antonio, Texas, passed away in the middle of the night on Wednesday, April 24, 2024. While Celia was a student at Hawthorne middle school in the 1960's, she met Rick Carranza, her future husband. Celia was a fun-loving person who enjoyed meeting new people. Her outgoing personality and engaging nature helped her excel in all she chose to pursue. She loved spending hours in the kitchen to bring joy to those she loved. Celia paired her love of cooking with her joy of reading and curated a collection of over 500 cookbooks which she meticulously catalogued and organized. She enjoyed many additional hobbies including gardening and hand-painting cascarones.



No cause of death reported.

From our researcher:

This one is very hard for me. Celia was our next door neighbor for well over 20 years. She was a grandmother to my children, more than either of their grandmother's were. If we ever needed something, she was there - from watching the kids at the last minute (never paid) to a stick of butter, she was more than happy to help. We all loved her. I tried to talk her and Rick out of taking the jabs, but they watched a lot of television and her sister talked them into it. The Carranzas were very old school and did not have the internet, so I could not share much of the information I had on the dangers. Immediately following her death, her husband told me she had a restless night, getting in and out of bed about three times. In the morning, she was on a small couch they had at the foot of the bed, but he thought nothing of it. He thought she was asleep. It wasn't until several hours later he went to wake her and she was cold. There was no warning. She cooked dinner the night before and everything was fine. (He did say there was a trashcan from the bathroom close to her, when she passed - so most likely she thought she was going to throw up.). Are hearts are broken.....

Reported on April 29:

Curtis Allen Kirk, 49

April 29, 2024

It is with extreme sadness and a heavy heart that the Kirk family announces the sudden passing of Curtis Allen Kirk. He was born April 2, 1975’ in Taishan, Taiwan. His father was in the Air Force and met his mother overseas. Curtis has been married to his high school sweetheart for 30 years. They share four children and three grand-children.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on April 29:

Ricky Lenn Cash, 61

April 29, 2024

Ricky Lenn Cash, known as Rick by his friends and family, passed away suddenly on April 18, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. Rick was born on December 26, 1962, in Rockford, Illinois. He is survived by his wife of 24 years and their son.

No cause of death reported.

