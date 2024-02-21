CANADA

A note from our lead Canada researcher:

As high as it is—higher even than the toll in Italy, although Canada has a much smaller population—the weekly toll that we have been recording in these compilations is much lower than it ought to be, due to the terseness of obituaries from some of Canada’s highly multicultural populations. The death notices from those communities are less detailed than those from the general population.

There is a similar void of information in our northern regions. It is extremely difficult to find death notices of any kind for those communities, whose rate of “sudden deaths” may well be hidden. What all this means, in short, is that the true rate of “sudden deaths” in Canada is probably much higher–perhaps five times higher–than the quite high rate that we’ve recorded here.

A note on suicides:

Suicides by young people are up 22% during the pandemic in Canada and 17 other countries (and it’s why we’re including suicides in our compilations):

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgary/youth-suicide-attempts-ideation-increase-1.6774286

Longtime HELIX Drummer Greg 'Fritz' Hinz Dead At 68

February 16, 2024

Longtime HELIX drummer Greg "Fritz" Hinz has died after a nearly year-long battle with cancer. He was 68 years old. Hinz joined Helix in 1982 and stayed in the band until 1996, before returning to the group 13 years later. HELIX frontman Brian Vollmer posted the following message on social media: "Greg 'Fritz' Hinz: January 23rd/1956-February 16th/2024. R.I.P. It is with a heavy heart that I must announce the passing of Greg 'Fritz' Hinz, drummer for HELIX since 1983, after 10 months fighting cancer.”

MMA fighter Ashley Nichols, 37

February 15, 2024

Canadian mixed martial artist Ashley Nichols has died at age 37. Nichols’ coach, Jeff Harrison, confirmed the tragic news Wednesday on social media. Her cause of death wasn’t specified. “Demons haunted her,” Harrison said, “but she wanted to be the best.” Nichols was a former LFA title challenger and Invicta fighter. She led a 7–4 professional MMA career, in addition to being a celebrated kickboxer and muay thai fighter. During her career, she was named world champion of the International Federation of Muaythai Associations, the World Philippine Muay Thai Federation, and the World Muaythai Federation. Prior to her death, Nichols was expected to participate in the Pallas Athena Women's Fighting Championship on March 9 in Alberta, Canada.

No cause of death reported.

Father of Maple Leafs' Mark Giordano dies suddenly

February 16, 2024

The father of Maple Leafs veteran defenceman Mark Giordano has died. The team announced in a brief post on its X account early Friday evening that Paul Giordano passed away suddenly on Thursday night. Giordano played in 15 seasons for the Flames and was the team’s captain from 2013-21. In 2021-22, Giordano served as captain of the Kraken in their expansion season before he was traded to the Leafs in March 2022.

No age or cause of death reported.

25-yr-old Hyderabad student dies of cardiac arrest in Canada

February 15, 2024

A 25-year-old student from Hyderabad, Shaik Muzammil Ahmed, died of a cardiac arrest in Canada on Thursday. Muzammil Ahmed, a resident of Tolichowki in the city, had moved to Kitchener City, Ontario, to pursue Master's in computing/IT from Conestoga College, Waterloo Campus in Dec 2022.

Three teachers “died suddenly” in Ontario:

Reported on January 28:

Renata Van Loon-Palmateer, 57

January 28, 2024

With family by her side, Renata Tamara Van Loon Palmateer quietly passed away to eternal peace at the Chatham-Kent Hospice on Friday January 26,2024. Renata had a zeal for life and saw adventure and opportunity everywhere. Her early career was in television, where she took on a variety of roles. Children and teaching were her passion, and she moved on to become an Early Childhood Educator. She taught in a variety of schools in Chatham-Kent, and was a loving, enthusiastic and inclusive educator. Thank you to the medical and nursing staff at LHSC London Regional Cancer Program, CKHA Oncology Department, Chatham-Kent Hospice, Bluewater Health Care and VON. Donations made in memory of Renata to the London Health Science Foundation (Regional Cancer Program).

No cause of death reported.

Reported on January 26:

Debbie Hunter, 72

January 26, 2024

Pembroke - Debbie was a natural born teacher. She dedicated her career to teaching elementary school in Kitchener and the surrounding areas. She had a special place in her heart for her students, especially those who faced unique challenges but showed determination. She spoke of her students with great care and affection. Debbie’s passing leaves a void in the hearts of all who had the privilege of knowing her. Donations be made to Grand River Regional Cancer Centre or Princess Margaret Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on January 29:

Bonnie Lorraine (Sorensen) Hartley, 73

January 29, 2024

Woodstock - With her family at her side, Bonnie Sorensen (Coulter) Hartley passed on sooner than we’d hoped. She lived a fulfilling life. She loved her teaching career, especially working with drama students. She became part of a large artistic family in live theatre. Bonnie’s leadership and contributions to the arts will live on at the Woodstock Little Theatre and the Woodstock Art Gallery. The past six months gave her time to reflect on the many blessings in her life, and to be with friends and share stories of how they touched each other’s lives. Memorial contributions may be made in Bonnie’s memory to the Baker Center for Pancreatic Cancer Research.

No cause of death reported.

An SPCA director “died suddenly” in Ontario:

John Greer, 63

January 29, 2024

Ridgeway - John Greer unexpectedly passed away on Jan 26th, 2024, at the age of 63. John was born in Belfast, Northern Ireland. He was a talented man who loved his family and took pride in his career. John had an incredible career, holding positions at the Don Jail, Port Police, and GM before ultimately becoming the executive director for the Niagara SPCA and Humane Society.

No cause of death reported.

74 “died suddenly” in Ontario:

Reported on January 29:

Jessica Beth Powell, 30

January 29, 2024

Passed away peacefully, At May Court Hospice, Ottawa, surrounded by her loving family on January 24th, 2024, in her 31st year. Jessica fought a brief but brave battle with cancer and is now pain free. Jessica was a senior policy analyst with Nutrition International, where she was a highly respected and valuable member of her team and trusted by the international governments and agencies her work supported.

Reported on January 27:

Edward Norton

January 27, 2024

Chatham - It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Edward Norton. Edward had so much passion for hairstyling and was always grateful to be a part of all of his clients lives. One of his most recent accomplishments was to become a published author. What a great book it is.

No age or cause of death reported.

Luigi 'Lui' Cundari, 74

February 13, 2024

Sault Ste. Marie - Lui was born January 22, 1949, in South Porcupine and passed away suddenly in his home on Saturday, February 10, 2024. Before Lui’s health declined he enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing cards and board games, and exploring back country roads. In the past year, we have been grateful for the support provided by the staff of 3C, 3B and 2B, as well as his homecare team, paramedics and SSM Fire Fighters. We especially appreciate the care provided by Dr. Gravelle, Dr. Ladak, and N.P. Jenny Waugh concerning Dad’s complex health issues.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on January 30:

Pyper Shirley Phillips, 7

January 30, 2024

Oakville - Passed away with her eyes closed and her heart open on Wednesday January 10, 2024, at noon. Pyper taught us we are braver than we believe, stronger than we seem, smarter than we think. Even though we are apart, she is forever in our hearts.

No cause of death reported.

Richard Kyle "Rick" Harris, 63

January 30, 2024

Cobourg - Passed at his home unexpectedly, January 22, 2024, at the age of 63.

No cause of death reported.

Catherine Leigh "Cath" Murphy (Peeling), 46

January 30, 2024

Murphy (nee Peeling) of Roslin, died at the age of 46.

No cause of death reported.

Denise Haskell, 59

January 30, 2024

Thunder Bay - Denise was an incredibly creative woman with a love of poetry, reading, and art. She could be found with a cup of coffee on her favorite chair doing a puzzle in her puzzle book while listening to music. She enjoyed the company of her children, drinking coffee while joking and teasing, but her eyes shone brightest whenever she spoke of her granddaughter Rose. Despite her physical pain, Denise was ready to play and get down on the floor with her. Her love of animals surpassed her preference for human company at times. She adored her fur-grandbaby Jack (DigDog), the orange tabbies Lilly and Timothy, and Hiro, the wise black cat. Denise’s passing was sudden but in their intense grief her loved ones were able to easily access her final wishes and documents, which was a testament to her selfless, organized and meticulous nature.

No cause of death reported.

Lewis Franklin Austin, 73

January 30, 2024

Lewis Austin, of Elgin, passed away suddenly in his 74th year at Kingston Health Sciences Centre on Monday January 29, 2024. Donations to the U.H.K.F. (K.H.S.C.-Cardiac Unit).

No cause of death reported.

Thomas A. Dillon, 45

January 30, 2024

Of St. Thomas, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 29, 2024, in his 46th year. Formerly an active skydiver, he was a member of the Canadian Sport Parachuting Association. Donation to Crohn’s and Colitis.

No cause of death reported.

Shannon Groves, 50

January 30, 2024

Passed away peacefully at home on Monday, January 29, 2024, Shannon Groves of Elma, age 50. Donations to the Winchester Hospital Chemotherapy Unit.

No cause of death reported.

Dave Schnurr, 63

January 30, 2024

Passed away suddenly at the Groves Memorial Hospital, Fergus, on Saturday, January 27, 2024, in his 63rd year.

No cause of death reported.

Bonnie Sue Montgomery, 71

January 30, 2024

Sault Ste Marie - The world lost our beloved mother, Bonnie Sue Montgomery, on January 25, 2024, who passed away at the age of 71, surrounded by loving family at ARCH, after a valiant battle with glioblastoma. No matter how sick she was, it did not stop her from giving out the best hugs.

Reported on January 29:

Robert Brent Holm-Laursen, 63

January 29, 2024

It is with heavy hearts we share the news of the passing of our beloved father and brother at his home in Matawatchan, surrounded by family and friends. In memory of Rob, donations to the Matawatchan Cemetery or the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Deanna Henhawk, 25

January 29, 2024

Ohsweken - It is with great sorrow that we announce the sudden passing of Deanna (Rosie) Summer Henhawk in the early morning of January the 24th.

No cause of death reported.

Christopher Norman Reid, 34

January 29, 2024

Ottawa - It is with overwhelming grief that we announce the passing of our Christopher at the age of 34.



No cause of death reported.

Kevin Wylie, 57

January 29, 2024

Kevin suddenly passed away at Southlake Regional Health Centre, Newmarket on Monday, January 22, 2024, at 57 years of age.

No cause of death reported.

Debbie Saraceno, 69

January 29, 2024

Peacefully passed away with family at her side at Southlake Regional Health Centre, Newmarket on Sunday, January 28, 2024 at 69 years of age. In Debbie's memory, donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Sabrina Fernanda Metcalfe, 52

January 29, 2024

Toronto - Our beloved mother, Sabrina Fernanda Metcalfe, passed away suddenly on January 24th, 2024, at the age of 52.

No cause of death reported.

Anthony “Tony” Wayne Wright, 42

January 29, 2024

Toronto – Tony was born in Zanesville Ohio. He was a great man and friend. You could always depend on him to be there for his friends, even if just for a few good laughs and jokes.

No cause of death reported.

Georges Donald Doucet, 53

January 29, 2024

Watford - It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Georges Donald Doucet, a loving and devoted father, son, brother, and friend to all whose lives he touched. He left us unexpectedly, due to a sudden illness, on January 24, 2024, at the age of 53. He passed away surrounded by his loving family. Georges died the way he lived. He wrote his own rules, fought authority, and paved his own way. He was a strong, proud, and good man with a big heart and big dreams.

No cause of death reported.

Alda Maria Finn, 58

January 29, 2024

London - Peacefully with family by her side, Alda passed away at home on Friday, January 26, 2024, at the age of 58. Always active, she rediscovered her love of hiking during the pandemic, roaming far and wide with her husband and their dog, Squeaky. She cared about her community and supported local causes. In memory of Alda donors are asked to consider the London Regional Cancer Program.

No cause of death reported.

Darina Zugaj (nee Didekova), 73

January 29, 2024

Windsor - With broken hearts, the family of Darina Zugaj announce her passing on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, at the age of 73. Donations in Darina’s memory can be made to Brightshores Cancer Center.

No cause of death reported.

Steve Marshall, 66

January 29, 2024

It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Steve Marshall, in North Bay Ont. at the age of 66. We would like to express a heartfelt thank you to the first responders as well as the dedicated staff at the NBRHC Emergency Room department.

No cause of death reported.

Michelle Aurore Jolicoeur, 66

January 29, 2024

Ottawa - Michelle Jolicoeur, loving mother and partner, passed away peacefully at home on January 15, 2024, in her 66th year. A special thanks to the Ottawa Hospital-Riverside Campus and the Ottawa General Hospital clinicians and caregiving staff for the wonderful care given to Michelle in the past years. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Evelyn Jennifer Landrie (Beeson), 73

January 29, 2024

Pembroke - Peacefully at Marianhill on Sunday, January 28th, 2024 in her 73rd year. Donations to Ottawa Regional Cancer Centre.

No cause of death reported.

Lionel Roger Meulemeester, 73

January 29, 2024

It is with overwhelming sorrow that we announce the passing of Lionel Roger Meulemeester at the Tillsonburg District Memorial Hospital on Friday, January 26, 2024, at the age of 73 years. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Michael Phillip Zalewski, 59

January 29, 2024

Sault Ste. Marie - It is with broken hearts that we announce the unexpected loss of Michael Zalewski, at the age of 59. Michael will be remembered forever for his sense of humor, laughter, and teasing, especially the kids that he loved so much. He was generous, down to earth, and never cared for material possessions. A special thanks to the Sault Ste. Marie paramedics as well as the Sault Ste. Marie police.

No cause of death reported.

Evan Jan Cunningham, 39

January 29, 2024

Marmora - Died suddenly at home on Thursday, January 25th, 2024. We were blessed with his dry humor, unique intellect, and overly generous nature for 39 years, 4 months, 2 weeks and 1 day.

No cause of death reported.

Matthew Thomas Gilks, 39

January 29, 2024

Paris - Passed away on Friday January 26, 2024. Matthew was 39 years of age.

No cause of death reported.

Cynthia 'Cyndi' Pearl Leithwood, 67

January 29, 2024

Burlington - Surrounded by family, after a 13-month battle with cancer, Cyndi peacefully passed away on Saturday, January 27, 2024, at the age of 67. She will be sadly missed by her many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and also by co-workers at Salvation Army thrift stores and Toronto Airport Authority.



Claudette Ellen Cox, 61

January 29, 2024

Wellesley - It’s with great sadness that we announce the passing of Claudette Cox of Waterloo, on Thursday, January 25, 2024, after a two-year battle with cancer. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society.

Jacqueline Edison (Badgerow), 51

January 29, 2024

Warren - It is with heavy hearts that the family announces her passing at Maison McCulloch Hospice on Friday, January 26th, 2024, at the age of 51 years, after a courageous battle against cancer. Jackie worked as a medical administrator at the Oshawa Hospital and then as a supervisor at Union Energy Inc.

Rosemarie Smith, 67

January 29, 2024

Ottawa - Rosemarie passed away at the age of 67 on January 27, 2024, from her battle with cancer.

Stephen Honders, 40

January 28, 2024

Suddenly at Ottawa on Friday January 19, 2024, Stephen Honders of Ottawa, age 40.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on January 28:

Alain Maria Antony, 37

January 28, 2024

Markham - No obit.

Gary Thomas Bell, 64

January 28, 2024

Hamilton - It is with deep sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Gary on January 25, 2024, at his winter home in Florida.

No cause of death reported.

Steve Cranstoun, 72

January 28, 2024

Alliston - Passed away on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, at the age of 72. Although dealing with several health issues over many years, his passing nonetheless was sudden. Self- taught and tenacious, Steve built a successful web design and marketing business. He was involved in his community, and coached many hockey, baseball and soccer teams.

No cause of death reported.

Malcolm Crichlow, 67

January 28, 2024

Pembroke - Suddenly at home on Sunday, January 21st, 2024, at the age of 67 years.

No cause of death reported.

Antoinetta Figliuzzi (nee Fumo), 67

January 28, 2024

Barrie - Passed away peacefully at Southlake Regional Health Centre with family by her side. She was an incredible wife, mother and nonna, and our family will miss her dearly! Donations in Antoinetta’s name can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Hubert " Hugh " Allan Johnston, 74

January 28, 2024

Hugh Johnston passed away, with his sons at his side, on Friday, January 26, 2024, at the Milton District Hospital. Donations in honor of Hugh to be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Richard Matthew Sovie, 55

January 28, 2024

At his home in Whitney, on Thursday, January 25, 2024. Donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Nancy Elaine MacIntyre, 68

January 28, 2024

Nancy Elaine MacIntyre, 68, of Brockville, Ontario, was rushed to the hospital on January 22, 2024 after suffering a medical episode when heading out for lunch with a friend. Sadly, after several days in hospital, she passed away on January 24th, 2024 with her family by her side.

No cause of death reported.

David John Fennell, 68

January 28, 2024

It is with great sadness that the family of David Fennell announce his sudden passing on Thursday January 25, 2024, at the Georgetown Hospital with his loving wife, son and brother at his side. David was a proud retired Toronto Police Officer with 35 years of service. An active member of the Rameses Shriners, also the True Blue Mason Lodge of Bolton and the Central Park Baseball Association in Brampton. Donations to the Parkinson's Society.

No cause of death reported.

Jimmy Noxell, 31

January 28, 2024

Woodstock - It is with extreme and profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Jimmy. If you would like to honor Jimmy's memory, please donate to Epilepsy Ontario.

No cause of death reported.

Melchiorre "Mike" Gulizia, 52

January 28, 2024

Maple - It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of Melchiorre “Mike” Gulizia on December 9, 2023, at the age of 52.

No cause of death reported.

Kieran Persaud Alli, 27

January 28, 2024

Oshawa - Kieran will be remembered as a kind and gentle soul; humble, kind and caring. He had a quiet presence when he entered a room that brought comfort to all. Yet he was always ready to liven up a conversation with his witty humor and ironic sarcasm. He was a top scholar, making the Dean’s list every year at University. He willingly helped others and his integrity, knowledge and intellect knew no bounds.

No cause of death reported.

Ruth Thom, 64

January 28, 2024

Ruth Anne Marie Thom, age 64, of Stratford passed away peacefully at home on January 27, 2024. Ruth will be remembered for her creativity and artistic abilities. Donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Bruce Charles Quaile, 60

January 28, 2024

Casselman - It is with great sadness that we suddenly lost my beloved life partner and best friend, Bruce Quaile, on January 14, 2024. Donations to The Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Wilfred “Brock” Gains, 69

January 28, 2024

Dunnville - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Wilfred “Brock” Gains, who was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, son-in-law and friend to many. He passed suddenly at the age of 69 after a brief and hard fought battle with cancer, on Saturday January 27th, 2024. Donations can be made to the Walker Family Cancer Centre.

Doris Janice Brown, 71

January 28, 2024

Mississauga - It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Doris Janice Brown, age 71. She died peacefully after a battle with cancer at the Royal Victoria Hospital, in the early hours of Jan 20th, 2024.

Reported on January 27:

Deborah Ann Prentice, 70

January 27, 2024

It is with profound sadness and the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Deborah Ann Prentice. She passed away at home in Smiths Falls on January 24, 2024, at the age of 70. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Andrew McIntyre, 45

January 27, 2024

Keeping the beat in our hearts, we sadly share the passing of Andrew James McIntyre in Woodstock on Jan 16, 2024, at the age of 45. Andrew was a sweet soul with a huge heart. He was a gifted drummer, an avid chess player, and a lover of CBC and CHIN radio. He honed fine skills in brick restoration and was passionate about making Woodstock beautiful.

No cause of death reported.

Sharon Isaac nee Solomon, 63

January 27, 2024

Southampton - Sharon Lynn Isaac (nee Solomon) passed away unexpectedly on January 21, 2024, at the age of 63.

No cause of death reported.

Daniel James - Stillbirth

January 27, 2024

Mississauga - Daniel peacefully passed away due to a stillbirth. Baby Daniel was active in womb, kicking, turning and moving as any normal baby would, but his heartbeat stopped on January 16, 2024.

Reported on January 26:

William Allan "Bill" Johnstone, 58

January 26, 2024

Stoney-Creek - Passed away unexpectedly on Monday, January 22, 2024, in his 58th year.

No cause of death reported.

Caitlin Alisha Brydge, 27

January 26, 2024

Passed away peacefully with her family by her side, at the Smiths Falls Hospital on Friday, January 19, 2024, at the age of 27. Donations to the Little Angels Blood Cancer Fund.

No cause of death reported.

Bart Kenneth Stewart, 63

January 26, 2024

Tottenham - It is with deep sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Bart Stewart on Sunday, January 21, 2024, in his 63rd year. Donations may be made in Bart’s memory to Diabetes Canada.

No cause of death reported.

Douglas Ronald Kendrick, 67

January 26, 2024

With heavy hearts the family announces the unexpected passing of Doug of Waterford, on Tuesday January 23, 2024, at the age of 67.

No cause of death reported.

Michael Connors, 67

January 26, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Michael at the Sault Area Hospital on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, in his 68th year. Thank you to Dr. Sarah Woolridge and the staff in the cardiac lab at the Sault Area Hospital for all of their efforts.

No cause of death reported.

Sabrita Ann Gallo, 46

January 26, 2024

Thornhill - Sabrita left our lives too early, but she touched so many people that she will always be remembered. Donations to the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Rachelle Genevieve Carla Steenhuis, 33

January 26, 2024

Kingston - It is with the deepest sorrow we announce the passing of our beloved Rachelle LeBreux Steenhuis, an amazing mother, wife , daughter, sister and friend. We were graced only for a short time with her presence and her love in our lives, and now, at the age of 33, our beautiful Rachelle has joined those we loved and lost. On January 17, 2024, our cherished angel was set free in spite of her courage and perseverance.

No cause of death reported.

Calum William McLeod Ross, 50

January 26, 2024

Bolton - It is with profound sadness that the family announces the unexpected and tragic passing of Calum W.M. Ross, in his 50th year. Anyone who knew Calum knew that he was larger than life and commanded a room. His fast pace, quick talking, and charismatic personality inspired people to be better, become more educated, and to help others. Donations be made to CAMH.

No cause of death reported.

Kenneth "Ken" Richard Baarda, 60

January 26, 2024

Kenneth (Ken) Baarda, 60, of Alma, ON, passed away on Thursday, 25 January 2024, in Fergus, ON. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

François Ménard, 61

January 26, 2024

It is with sadness that we announce the death of François Ménard from Lefaivre, Ont., who died surrounded by his loved ones on Saturday, January 20, 2024, at the age of 61. Donations to the University of Ottawa Heart Institute Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Judy Howard (Field)

January 26, 2024

Chatham - It is with profound sadness that I announce the unexpected passing of my mom, Judy Howard. My mom was my world. She was an incredibly giving, loving, kind woman. She was the light of so many people’s lives and would give you the shirt off her back if it was the last thing she owned. Donations can be made in memory of Judy to the Canadian Diabetes Association.

No age or cause of death reported.

Sarah Madsen, 33

January 26, 2024

North Bay - It is with heavy hearts that the family of Sarah announce her unexpected passing on Wednesday January 24, 2024, in her 34th year. The family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Bodley and the North Bay Police Service for their care and professionalism.

No cause of death reported.

Jose Ignacio Estrella, 65

January 26, 2024

Toronto - The sudden loss of Joe has rocked his family to their core. They will live their lives in honor of him, and look forward to the day they meet again. Joe was intelligent, charismatic, and as sharp as they come. He loved learning, music, shortwave radios, jogging, cycling, Chinese food, and Argentine barbecue.

No cause of death reported.

Jacqueline Belva "Beshaangok Waabooyaan Kwe" Desormeaux, 49

January 26, 2024

Unexpectedly in London on Thursday, January 25, 2024, Jacqueline Belva Desormeaux - “Beshaangok Waabooyaan Kwe” (Striped Blanket Woman) passed, in her 50th year.

No cause of death reported.

Scott James Cook, 70

January 26, 2024

Waterloo - It is with profound sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Scott James Cook after a brief illness on Saturday, December 16th, at the age of 70. Donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Sierra McKenzie Dutka, 27

January 26, 2024

Windsor - It is with broken hearts we announce the sudden passing of Sierra McKenzie Dutka. Donations to Hiatus House- Windsor or Canadian Mental Health.

No cause of death reported.

Matthew David Blackburn, 41

January 26, 2024

Carp – Matthew died peacefully at his home at age 41. Matthew was an outstanding builder. He started with Legos and became a highly skilled carpenter. He could build anything you wanted.

No cause of death reported.

Thomas Robert (Tom) Thompson, 59

January 26, 2024

Deseronto - It is with the deepest sadness that we announce the sudden yet peaceful passing of our father, Thomas (Tom) Thompson, on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, at the age of 59. Donations can be made to Canadian Diabetes Association.

No cause of death reported.

Marcy Villeneuve (McCullough), 56

January 26, 2024

Odessa - It is with tremendous sadness that the family of Marcia Ann (Marcy) Villeneuve announce her sudden passing at home, surrounded by family, on Monday, January 22, 2024, at the age of 56. Donations to Diabetes Canada.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on January 15:

Dave Lavoie, 57

January 15, 2024

It is with great sorrow that the family announces his sudden passing in Sudbury on Friday, January 26, 2024, at the age of 57 years. Donations can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

In Quebec, 29 “ died suddenly ”:

Julie Harvey, 52

February 18, 2024

Ms. Julie Harvey passed away at the University Institute of Cardiology and Pneumology of Quebec, on February 6, 2024, at the age of 52.

No cause of death reported.

Claude Minier, 38

February 18, 2024

Terrebonne – Claude Minier died on February 7, 2024, at the age of 38.

No cause of death reported.

Michel Bisaillon, 72

February 17, 2024

Acton Vale - Suddenly, on February 14, 2024, Mr. Michel Bisaillon died at the age of 72.

No cause of death reported.

Noah-James Veilleux, 1

February 17, 2024

At the Chaudière-Appalaches Integrated Health and Social Services Center, Beauce sector, on Monday January 29, 2024, at the age of 1 year and 10 months, passed away Noah-James Veilleux.

No cause of death reported.

Marc Lemay, 41

February 16, 2024

In Victoriaville, on Thursday February 8, 2024, at the age of 41, Mr. Marc Lemay died. He was originally from Princeville.

No cause of death reported.

Micheline Côté, 61

February 16, 2024

At CHSLD Leclerc, on February 15, 2024 at the age of 61, Mrs. Micheline Côté, originally from St-Alphonse de Granby, passed away. The family would like to sincerely thank Dr. Serge Corbin and the staff on the 6th floor of the CHSLD for the good care provided. As an expression of sympathy, a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Gino Tremblay, 47

February 16, 2024

At the Granby Hospital Center, on February 13, 2024, at the age of 47, Gino Tremblay, husband of Sophie Huot, passed away.

No cause of death reported.

Karine Lemieux, 45

February 16, 2024

It is with a heart filled with love that on February 14, 2024, Karine Lemieux left for another universe at the age of 45.

No cause of death reported.

Luc Harvey, 43

February 16, 2024

On February 13, 2024, Mr. Luc Harvey died in the Jardin de MesAnges, at the age of 43 years and 9 months. The family would like to thank the staff at Soli-Can, as well as the good care of Dr. Olwyn Foley. Soli-Can is a palliative care home whose mission is to offer the necessary support to people with cancer and their loved ones.

No cause of death reported.

Thérèse Berger Boulais, 68

February 16, 2024

In Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, on February 14, 2024, at the age of 68, passed away Mrs. Thérèse Berger Boulais. The family would like to warmly thank the staff of the Haut-Richelieu Hospital in the intensive care and oncology departments for their dedication and for the exceptional quality of care and services provided.

No cause of death reported.

François St-Amant Audet, 37

February 16, 2024

In Montreal, on February 15, 2024, at the age of 37, passed away Mr. François St-Amant Audet. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Brain Tumor Foundation of Canada would be appreciated in memory of François St-Amant Audet.

No cause of death reported.

Véronique Hafsaoui, 37

February 15, 2024

It is with sadness that we announce the death of Mrs. Véronique Hafsaoui, which occurred on February 11, 2024, at the age of 37.

No cause of death reported.

Samuel Martins-Soares, 41

February 15, 2024

On February 12, 2024, at the age of 41, Samuel Soares died.

No cause of death reported.

Amanda Coutu-Prévost, 28

February 15, 2024

Suddenly at the Montreal Heart Institute, on February 13, 2024, passed away at the age of 28, Amanda Coutu-Prévost

No cause of death reported.

Jeremy Lanouette, 13

February 15, 2024

It is with immense regret that we inform you of the death of Jérémy Lanouette on February 11, 2024, at the age of 13.

No cause of death reported.

Guylaine Charlebois, 54

February 14, 2024

On February 13, 2024, at the age of 54, passed away Mrs. Guylaine Charlebois. The family would like to thank the medical staff at Glen Hospital for their services and support. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Société Québécoise du Cancer would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Dany Carrier, 58

February 14, 2024

It is with regret that we announce the death of Mr. Dany Carrier, who died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family on February 11, 2024, at the age of 58. Special thanks to the entire medical team who supported him throughout his illness.

Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

André Lebel, 69

February 13, 2024

In Sherbrooke, on January 28, 2024, Mr. André Lebel died suddenly at the age of 69.

No cause of death reported.

Martial Potvin, 64

February 13, 2024

Mr. Martial Potvin, residing in Dolbeau-Mistassini, died suddenly at his home on February 10, 2024, at the age of 64 years and 11 months.

No cause of death reported.

Patrice Thomas Kwenny Awashish, 18

February 13, 2024

Patrice Thomas Kwenny Awashish, residing in Obedjiwan, died on February 10, 2024, at the age of 18 years and 1 month.

No cause of death reported.

John Mazzoni, 66

February 12, 2024

It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of John Mazzoni at the Valleyfield Hospital, at the age of 66, on Saturday, February 10, 2024. He died peacefully, surrounded by family. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Jean-François Lemay, 37

February 12, 2024

It is with immense regret that we inform you of the death of Mr. Jean-François Lemay on January 31, 2024, at the age of 37. For those who wish, donations to the Suicide Prevention Center via the following link www.cpsquebec.ca/ would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Elodis Yanisha Yovanee Armoogum, 31

February 12, 2024

At the Hôtel-Dieu de Québec, on February 10, 2024, at the age of 31, Elodis Yanisha Yovanee Armoogum died. Originally from Mauritius, she lived in Lévis.

No cause of death reported.

Claude Royer, 48

February 12, 2024

At the Rimouski Reginal Hospital on February 5, 2024, Mr. Claude Royer, residing in Mont- Joli, died at the age of 48. A special thank you goes to the intensive care staff at Rimouski Hospital and the CISSS de la Mitis, as well as to his friends who took care of him in recent years. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Canadian Mental Health Association.

No cause of death reported.

Julie Parent, 49

February 12, 2024

In Montreal, on Friday February 9, 2024, at the age of 49, Julie Parent died. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in her memory to the Quebec Lung Association.

No cause of death reported.

Edward Palson, 23

February 12, 2024

In Quebec, on February 8, 2024, at the age of 23, died Edward Palson. The family would like to thank the Sureté du Québec investigators from the bottom of their hearts for the support they were able to provide, their incredible dedication and the speed of execution in their work. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Quebec Suicide Prevention Center Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Richard Chabot, 36

February 12, 2024

In Victoriaville, on Friday February 9, 2024, Mr. Richard Chabot, son of Sylvie Carignan and Bernard Chabot, died peacefully in the arms of his mother and father, at the age of 36. To express your sympathy, the family would appreciate donations to the Québec Diabetes Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Jessica Rocio Valdivieso O'Donova, 40

February 12, 2024

In Morocco on February 6, 2024, at the age of 40, passed away Ms. Jessica Rocio Valdivieso O'Donova.

No cause of death reported.

Leo Legouffe, 74

February 12, 2024

At the Maria Hospital Center, on February 10, 2024, at the age of 74, passed away Mr. Léo Legouffe. The family would like to thank doctors Prévost, Gagné, Basque and Cormier as well as the oncology team at Maria hospital.

No cause of death reported.

11 “ died suddenly ” in Alberta:

Elizabeth Hewko, 46

February 15, 2024

After a courageous battle with cancer, Elizabeth Hewko passed away on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, at the age of 46 years.

Shanda Davies, 50

February 15, 2024

Entering the world of esthetics, beauty and skin care early, Shanda dedicated her life and career to helping those around her look and feel their best. Everywhere Shanda went and in every life she touched, she left an imprint of beauty, love and laughter. She began her fight with ovarian cancer in July of 2022, and faced her battle with fierce and fearless resiliency, continuing to spread her passionate, bubbly, and radiant love and energy to the lives she touched each day. On the morning of Tuesday, February 13, 2024, Shanda went home to be in the eternal presence of her redeeming Savior and Lord, Jesus Christ, while surrounded by her family.

Daniel Paul Bouvier

February 15, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce that Daniel Paul Bouvier peacefully passed away at home in his sleep, on Thursday, February 8, 2024. Dan had been dealing with COPD and heart issues for over a year, and his condition had worsened over time.

No age reported.

Rick Shakotko, 65

February 14, 2024

It is with very heavy hearts, we mournfully announce the passing of our husband, dad, and papa Rick Shakotko. Rick was born in Benito, Manitoba, on March 7, 1958, and passed away February 12, 2024, in Grande Prairie, Alberta, after a courageous fight with pancreatic cancer.

Spencer Lieske, 33

February 14, 2024

Spencer Lieske, beloved son, brother, and uncle, passed away on Saturday, February 10, 2024, at the age of 33 years. Spencer was a graduate of Lord Beaverbrook Senior High School. He was an animal lover, and he doted on his beloved chihuahuas, Lilo and Navi. His passion was his family, and he treasured every moment he spent with them.

No cause of death reported.

Matthew Sander, 38

February 13, 2024

Matthew Sander of Calgary, AB, passed away on Sunday, February 4, 2024, at the age of 38 years.

No cause of death reported.

Lisa Lohr, 49

February 13, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that the family of Lisa Lohr announce the peaceful passing of their wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and aunty after a long battle with cancer on Saturday, February 10, 2024, at the much too young age of 49 years. Lisa will be loved and missed by Lee, her husband of 28 years; her three children, Cheyenne Leigh, Kyle Logan and Jayson Cody; and her two grandchildren.

Lukas Taschuk, 44

February 12, 2024

Lukas Taschuk, a beloved brother, friend, and heavy-duty mechanic, passed away on February 5th, 2024. Born on October 12th, 1979, Lukas brought light and laughter wherever he went with his quick wit and unparalleled sense of humor.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on February 11:

Christopher Smith, 47

February 11, 2024

On February 11, 2024, at the age of 47, Christopher Thomas Smith passed peacefully away surrounded by his loving family after a short, courageous battle with cancer. His unwavering faith, enduring love, and selfless dedication to others will forever be cherished and remembered by those whose lives he touched.

Reported on February 9:

Troy Dion Misseghers, 50

February 9, 2024

Troy Dion Misseghers, beloved husband of Christine; cherished son of Murray (Mary Anna) and the late Bonnie; and treasured friend to many, died on February 3, 2024. Born and raised in Fort McMurray, AB, Troy’s love for the outdoors came at an early age as he explored the trails of the boreal forest. He enjoyed great success as a mountain bike racer and in both the national and international circuits. He won many racing awards, but most important to him during that period of his life were his friendships. Troy’s family and friends would like to thank the community for its support and compassion during this difficult time. In honor of Troy, please stay active, get outside, and look after your mental health just as much as your physical health. A special thank you to Crowsnest Pass RCMP and Southwest Alberta Regional Search and Rescue.

No cause of death reported.

Robert (Bob) Clements, 47

February 9, 2024

It is with a heavy heart that the family of Robert (Bob) Clements, 47, announce his sudden passing on the morning of February 4th, 2024. Bob spent many years in the construction industry, which enabled him to have the best of both worlds – a successful career in construction while living out his dream of owning, breeding, and racing thoroughbred horses. In 2020, Bob found what he believed to be his forever home at Fillmore Construction until his sudden passing.

No cause of death reported.

In British Columbia, 12 “died suddenly”:

Jason Robert Randolph, 50

February 16, 2024

It is with profound sadness that we announce the death of Jason Robert Randolph on February 3, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Tammy Bristowe, 47

February 16, 2024

The Lovely and Fabulous Tammy Bristowe (Marleau) has impacted all that knew her with both her living and her dying. She passed away on January 3, 2024 at the Rotary Hospice House in Prince George from an aggressive form of cancer, leaving her family and loved ones to make sense of the void left in her wake.

Shari Lynn St Pierre, 50

February 15, 2024

With sadness we announce the passing of Shari Lynn St Pierre. Shari was born on November 1, 1973 in Fort Nelson and passed away on February 8, 2024 in Prophet River.

No cause of death reported.

Amber Savannah Grace Trina Flett-Daniels, 29

February 15, 2024

Amber Savannah Grace Trina Flett-Daniels, March 21 1994- February 5 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Adam Massimo Romagnoli, 32

February 13, 2024

We are sad to announce that on February 5, 2024, at the age of 32, Adam Massimo Romagnoli (Powell River, British Columbia) passed away.

No cause of death reported.

Ralph Rico Enrico Santini, 67

February 13, 2024

It is with a heavy, broken heart that I announce my amazing, loving husband of 45 years, Rico Santini, has passed away and gone to see his son, Tony, and nephews, Philip Jr and Robert. He fought a hard, short aggressive battle with cancer but never gave up.

James Robert Allen Armstrong, 38

February 12, 2024

Son, brother, grandson, friend, outdoorsman, artist, animal lover.

No cause of death reported.

Chris Mason, 62

February 12, 2024

It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved father, husband, brother, and grandfather, Stewart Christopher Mason. Chris passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on January 29th, 2024 at Kootenay Lake Hospital, at the age of 62. Dad enjoyed a long and prosperous career of thirty-five years with the BC Ambulance Service, completing his career as Superintendent of the BC Ambulance Service of West Kootenay. The family would like to thank the tremendous efforts and support of the doctors, nurses and staff of Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital, Kelowna General Hospital and Kootenay Lake Hospital respectively. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to BC Cancer, Kidney Foundation of Canada, and Honor House Society.

No cause of death reported.

Kara-Lee Krahn, 48

February 12, 2024

It is with heavy hearts and deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, and aunt. Kara-Lee passed away suddenly in Kelowna, BC, on February 6, 2024, at the age of 48.

No cause of death reported.

Bobby Vey George Samounty, 41

February 12, 2024

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Bobby Vey George Samounty on February 5th, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Garlin Robert Smith, 38

February 12, 2024

He was a son, brother, father and friend to many. The guy that would lend a hand, ear and hug to anyone in need.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on January 26:

Adams James Andrew, 46

January 26, 2024

James Andrew Adams passed away unexpectedly on January 19, 2024, in his home in Victoria, BC. His family is deeply saddened by his sudden death. Donations to Canadian Mental Health and Addiction.

No cause of death reported.

12 “died suddenly” in Manitoba:

Charlene Ann Watt, 50

February 17, 2024

Beloved mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, niece, cousin and friend.

No cause of death reported.

Jaleel Albert Anthony Pewean, 23

February 17, 2024

Jaleel Albert Anthony Pewean passed away in Russell on February 14, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Zachary Thomas Perkins, 29

February 17, 2024

Zach grew up in East Kildonan and graduated from Miles Macdonell Collegiate high school. Also known as “Zachman,” “Perky Perk,” and “Tom,” Zach loved nicknames and enjoyed playing pranks on his friends and family. His death is tragic and devastating.

No cause of death reported.

Mark Kawulia, 64

February 17, 2024

With family by his side, Mark passed away on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, at the age of 64, at St. Boniface Hospital. We wish to thank the doctors and staff at CancerCare MB Clinic and 4E at St. Boniface Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Darilynn Ashley Rainbow Saric, 33

February 16, 2024

Darilynn Ashley Rainbow Saric passed away on February 2, 2024 in Thompson.

No cause of death reported.

Denis Marcel Cadieux, 74

February 16, 2024

It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the unexpected passing of Denis Marcel Cadieux on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, at the age of 74.

No cause of death reported.

Stephen James Ball, 52

February 16, 2024

Passed away unexpectedly on Monday, February 12, 2024, at the age of 52 years, Stephen James Ball, of Glenboro, MB. Friends that so desire can make memorial donations in Stephen’s memory to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Richard Joseph Ledbetter, 45

February 14, 2024

Rich passed away in East St. Paul on February 6, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Savanna Emerald Mick Chartrand, 24

February 14, 2024

Savanna Emerald Mick Chartrand of Winnipeg, Manitoba, formerly of Dauphin, passed away on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, at the age of 24 years.

No cause of death reported.

Jason Gerald Devloo, 46

February 14, 2024

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the sudden passing of Jason Devloo on Thursday , February 8, 2024, at the age of 46.

No cause of death reported.

Leonara “Nara” Padillo Auguis, 47

February 14, 2024

It is with great sadness that the family of Leonara “Nara” Padillo Auguis announce her sudden passing at the Galloway Health Centre, Oxbow on Monday, February 12, 2024, at the age of 47 years old. Nara was born on October 9, 1976 in Gaus Island, Bohol, Philippines.

No cause of death reported.

Nicholas “Nick” Jay William Gordon, 27

February 12, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the untimely passing of our beloved Nicholas (Nick) on January 28th, 2024, at the age of 27.

No cause of death reported.

In Newfoundland and Labrador, 11 “died suddenly”:

Wilfred Rudolph Seymour, 47

February 17, 2024

With heavy hearts and profound sadness, we, the family of Wilfred Rudolph Seymour, share the news of the unexpected passing of a cherished brother, uncle, and friend. He departed this life at his residence in Butlerville on February 13th, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Paul Humby, 67

February 17, 2024

Paul Humby passed peacefully away at the Bonavista Health Center, surrounded by family, following a short battle with cancer, at the age of 67.

Daniel John Lewis, 34

February 17, 2024

We are devastated to announce the death of our beloved son and brother, Daniel John Lewis, 34, on February 13th, 2024. Daniel suffered a cardiac arrest at the Mount Pearl Summit Centre after doing what he loved best, swimming. He fought hard to recover, but passed away from his injuries after two weeks of excellent care at the CCU in the St John’s Health Sciences Centres, while surrounded by his devoted family. Born and raised in Corner Brook, Newfoundland, Daniel was a consummate athlete. His life revolved around swimming, baseball, basketball, volleyball, hiking, and every other outdoor activity you can name.

Jamie Nancy Currie, 47

February 16, 2024

It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that the family of Jamie Nancy Currie announces her passing on Thursday, February 15, 2024, at Western Memorial Regional Hospital with her loving family by her side, at the age of 47.

No cause of death reported.

Rebecca Walsh, 31

February 16, 2024

Becky was an amazing mother, daughter, sister and friend. She was as feisty as she was kind and you could always count on her to be there for the ones she loved.

No cause of death reported.

Chad Abraham Coombs, 39

February 16, 2024

Chad Abraham Coombs passed away in the presence of his loving family on February 15th, 2024, at the tender age of 39. Chad leaves behind with broken hearts but years’ worth of love and memories his soulmate and love of his life Jaclyn Coombs (Drake), and his carbon copy, son Carter Coombs.

No cause of death reported.

Jim Fowler

February 16, 2024

After a short but courageous battle with cancer, James (Jim) Fowler passed away in the presence of his loving family on February 13th, 2024.

No age reported.

Michael Morgan, 39

February 15, 2024

Passed away suddenly at his residence in Port De Grave, Michael Andrew Morgan at the age of 39.

No cause of death reported.

Irene Evans, 66

February 14, 2024

Passed suddenly away at her home in Goobies on Monday, February 12, 2024, Irene Evans of Goobies, aged 66 years.

No cause of death reported.

Jennifer Strong, 42

February 14, 2024

Passed suddenly away on Monday, February 12, 2024, Jennifer Strong of Clarenville, aged 42 years.

No cause of death reported.

Cheryl Joy Fleet, 49

February 14, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our daughter, sister, aunt and friend. Cheryl Joy Fleet of Goose Cove, age 49, passed peacefully away on February 13th surrounded by her family.

No cause of death reported.

16 “died suddenly” in Saskatchewan”

Daren Wade Zacharise Dieter, 52

February 18, 2024

It is with deep sadness that we return a father, a brother, an uncle, and a friend back to the earth so his spirit may embark on his next passage. According to his daughter, Miranda Lavallee, he passed unexpectedly on February 14, 2024. Daren was a cherished father, brother, and friend. His kindness and helpful nature touched countless lives, leaving an indelible mark on our family and community. A special thanks to the paramedic team as well as the nurses and doctors at the Regina General Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Jessica Morgan, 40

February 18, 2024

It is with shock and great sadness that the family of Jessica Simcak (Louttit) announce her passing on February 1, 2024, at the young age of 40 years.

No cause of death reported.

Julie Ann McNab, 36

February 17, 2024

Julie (Jules) passed away in Regina, SK. on February 11, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Twila Rae Pechawis, 48

February 17, 2024

Twila passed away on February 12, 2024, in Mistawasis First Nation, SK. She was born July 2, 1975.

No cause of death reported.

Chynne “Harley” Kahnapace, 47

February 17, 2024

It is with heavy hearts the family announces the passing of Harley on Wednesday, February 14, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Natasha Keewatin, “Great Mountain Spirit Woman,” 35

February 17, 2024

It is with heavy hearts the family announces the passing of Natasha Gwen Keewatin on February 14, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Fran Kweens, 49

February 16, 2024

The family of Fran Kweens of Yorkton, sadly announce her sudden passing on Saturday, February 10, 2024. Fran was 49 years of age.

No cause of death reported.

Kevin Champ, 40

February 16, 2024

It is with broken hearts we announce the sudden passing of Kevin Champ. Kevin was born to Carol Champ on August 26th, 1983, and passed away on Thursday, February 8th, 2024, at the young age of 40. Kevin struggled with addictions and depression for a big part of his life. He fought a good fight and met many people along his path. We know he is at peace and no longer suffering.

No cause of death reported.

Dylan James Bruch, 32

February 16, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Dylan James Bruch of Regina, SK, on February 12, 2024, at the age of 32. Dylan was born in Regina on January 13, 1992.

No cause of death reported.

Ryan Craig Watson, 30

February 15, 2024

With heavy hearts we announce the sudden passing of Ryan Craig Watson. Ryan passed away on January 10, 2024 at the age of 30, while struggling with depression.

No cause of death reported.

Karen Reimer, 68

February 15, 2024

It is with deep sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Karen Joy Reimer (nee Smathers), age 68, of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

No cause of death reported.

Rhonda Leeann Marchand, 35

February 14, 2024

Rhonda passed away on February 12, 2024, in Prince Albert, SK. She was born October 3, 1988.

No cause of death reported.

Brenda Gail Krasiun, 60

February 13, 2024

Surrounded by her loving family, Brenda took her final breath and followed her angels on her next great adventure to somewhere. Brenda's family thanks the RGH Unit 5A staff, whose love and gentle care were steadfast during her three-week stay and courageous fight with cancer.

Wayne Prokopchuk, 63

February 12, 2024

It is with great sadness the family of Wayne Prokopchuk of Swan Plain, SK, announce his sudden passing on February 8, 2024, at the age of 63 years.

No cause of death reported.

Tyron Chris Mitsuing, 47

February 12, 2024

Tyron Chris Mitsuing passed away on February 3 2024, at the age of 47. Tyron had many nicknames, including Gus, Toast, and Detroit, but the one most people knew him by was Fonz.

No cause of death reported.

Jessy Dufour, 48

February 14, 2024

Suddenly, on February 3, 2024, at the age of 48, died Mr. Jessy Dufour of St-Constant.

No cause of death reported.

