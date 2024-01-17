UNITED STATES

“Seinfeld” Star Peter Crombie Dead at 71: 'a Kind, Giving, Caring and Creative Soul'

January 13, 2024

Peter Crombie, best known for his roles in Seinfeld and House of Frankenstein, has died. He was 71. Crombie — who is widely known for his Seinfeld character “Crazy” Joe Davola, a figure who constantly terrorized Jerry Seinfeld — died following a short illness on Wednesday morning, Kijner told TMZ on Friday. No further details on his death have been disclosed at this time.

Tisa Farrow dead at 72: Mia Farrow announces actress sister died unexpectedly 'in her sleep' in moving tribute: 'She was the best of us'

January 13, 2024

Mia Farrow has confirmed that her actress sister Tisa Farrow [right] has died at the age of 72, in an emotional post to Instagram. Theresa Magdalena 'Tisa' Farrow was an American actress and model known for featuring in such films as Winter Kills and Zombie Flesh Eaters. She also appeared in Woody Allen's classic 1979 comedy Manhattan, just before he embarked on a romantic relationship with Mia. Mia, 78, heartbrokenly announced that her sister had died 'unexpectedly' and 'apparently in her sleep' on Wednesday.

No cause of death reported.

Adan Canto, 'Designated Survivor' and 'X-Men' star, dies at 42 after cancer battle

January 9, 2024

Adan Canto, a Mexican actor best known for his roles in "Designated Survivor" and the superhero drama "X-Men: Days of Future Past," has died following a battle with cancer. He was 42. Canto died Monday after succumbing to appendiceal cancer, the actor's publicist Jennifer Allen confirmed to USA TODAY in an emailed statement Tuesday. Canto, who was born in Mexico and raised in Texas, starred as the pyrokinetic mutant Sunspot in 2014's "X-Men: Days of Future Past," appearing alongside Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen and Hugh Jackman in the sci-fi-action flick.

Conrad Palmisano, Stuntman and Coordinator Behind ‘Weekend at Bernie’s’ and ‘Rush Hour’ Sequels, Dies at 75

January 12, 2024

Conrad Palmisano, a veteran Hollywood stuntman, stunt coordinator and director, died on Jan. 10. He was 75. Palmisano’s stunt credits include over 200 projects across several decades. He worked on a wide range of film and television titles across a myriad of genres, from “The Jerk” (1979) to “Set It Off” (1996) to “21 Jump Street” (2012).

No cause of death reported.

Tom Shales, longtime TV critic, dies at 79

January 13, 2024

Tom Shales, a Pulitzer-Prize winning TV critic for The Washington Post who was nationally known for his sharp-witted reviews of a broad range of small-screen programming, has died. He was 79. He died of complications from COVID and renal failure, his caretaker Victor Herfurth told the Post. Shales was hired to the Post as a Style section writer in 1972, before being named the newspaper's chief television critic in 1977, kicking off more than three decades of incisive cultural commentary that coincided with early cable TV. His coverage spanned genres and mediums, from late-night talk shows to State of the Union speeches, from network sitcoms to nightly news programs.

Grammy winner Jo El Sonnier dies following concert in Texas

January 15, 2024

According to our partners at The Advocate, Grammy Award-winning Cajun and country recording artist Jo-El Sonnier died Saturday while on tour in Texas. Sonnier was 77. Sonnier had just completed a Saturday night show at the Llano Country Opry in Llano, Texas and suffered a major heart attack shortly after his performance. According to Texas Country Music promoter Tracy Pitcox, Sonnier ended his show with “Tear-Stained Letter” and received a standing ovation.

Famous Singer/Songwriter and Multi-Instrumentalist Musician Died Unexpectedly

January 13, 2024

Toledo, Ohio - Andrew Ellis passed away unexpectedly on Friday, January 12, 2024. The details of his death have not been made public. Family and friends have not disclosed the cause of his untimely demise. The sad news of his departure was announced by the Village Idiot Maumee, a local Bar and Restaurant where Andrew used to perform, in a post on their social media, which read, “We are completely heartbroken over the loss of our dear friend Andrew Ellis. This hurts beyond Words.” Ellis was set to perform at the venue on January 17, 2024. In the wake of this devastating loss, the establishment is considering holding a celebration of life to pay tribute to Andrew while respecting his family’s privacy and decisions. Andrew Ellis was a talented music artist from Toledo, Ohio. He was a singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumental musician who played punk rock, folk hill country blues, and classic country music, suitable for all events and festivals. He garnered popularity and appreciation worldwide and toured in the United States with over 240 shows per year. He had completed his fourth European tour that covered thirteen countries. His social media bio read, “I’m not trying to save the world, I’m just writing the soundtrack.”



No age or cause of death reported.

Prominent Nicaraguan guitarist Cristopher Aráuz dies in Miami

January 8, 2024

In the early hours of this Monday, January 8, the news broke of the sensitive death of Christopher Aráuz, a renowned Nicaraguan musician and guitarist who lived in Miami, United States. The 34-year-old showed his love for popular music since his adolescence; Nicaraguan folklore, boleros, trova and different Latin rhythms, making his versatility tangible, so that, self-taught and with the support of various references of the Nicaraguan guitar, he positioned himself as one of the greatest musicians that has existed in Nicaragua.

No cause of death reported.

Former Britney Spears Dancer Dead at 32

January 11, 2024

Michael Stein, a professional dancer who toured with Britney Spears, has died. Stein's death was announced by his partner Kaylie Lee on Wednesday, which would have been Stein's 33rd birthday. "I’m not sure I could ever find the perfect words to summarise what Michael meant to me," Lee wrote on Instagram. "As tears roll down my face, all I can think about is the incredibly huge hole that is left in all of us knowing that he is no longer here." Lee revealed Stein died on Dec. 23, 2023. She did not disclose a cause of death.

Charlie Ramos Death , Esteemed Radio DJ And Resident Of Sacramento, CA, Has Died

January 15, 2024

The vibrant city of Sacramento, CA, is enveloped in a somber atmosphere as it mourns the passing of a local music icon, DJ Charlie Ramos, who breathed his last on January 13th at the age of 56, succumbing to a valiant battle against cancer. Ramos, a Northern California legend, wasn’t merely a DJ; he was a pioneer whose eclectic mixes and dynamic presence behind the turntables had carved a niche in the hearts of music enthusiasts.

DeMarcus Blount, former North Alabama running back, dies from heart attack

January 13, 2024

Florence, Ala. - Former University of North Alabama running back DeMarcus Blount, the school’s career touchdown leader, died Friday from an apparent heart attack, the school said. He was 40. The university announced Blount’s death on X, formerly known as Twitter. He held the school record for rushing touchdowns with 57 and ranks fourth on the all-time rushing list with 3,116 yards, according to the school’s media guide. He had 20 touchdowns in 2002 and again in 2003 and had 63 total in his career, scoring 382 points.



Ryan Pemberton, NASCAR Crew Chief and JR Motorsports Veteran, Dies at 54

January 15, 2024

Mooresville, NC - Ryan Pemberton, a veteran of the NASCAR garage who most recently served as the competition director for JR Motorsports Xfinity Series program, died Sunday at age 54. “Ryan Pemberton was instrumental to JR Motorsports’ success during the decade he spent with us,” JR Motorsports CEO Kelley Earnhardt Miller said Monday in a prepared statement. “He had such a passion for competition and, as a leader, knew how to motivate everyone he worked with. He will always be part of the JRM family. Our hearts go out to his wife Andrea and daughters Payton and Britton during this tremendously difficult time.” No cause of death was given by the family.

Two rock drummers “died suddenly”:

Former A Life Once Lost Drummer TJ de Blois Has Died

January 10, 2024

Philadelphia, PA - According to an Instagram post by founding A Life Once Lost guitarist Vadim Taver, original A Life Once Lost drummer TJ de Blois has died. “I can’t believe I’m writing this just two weeks after losing another friend. I met TJ de Blois at a show in 1998 and decided immediately I need to be in a band with him and we formed A Life Once Lost very briefly after. We spent countless hours hanging out, going to shows, writing music, playing shows, sitting in a van together. I have so many things I can say about him, but for now I’ll just say that his musical talent was beyond words.”



No cause of death reported.

De Blois “died suddenly”:

Thomas Joseph de Blois, known to family and friends as TJ, age 38 of Philadelphia, PA passed away suddenly on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at his home.

Kingdom Come drummer James Kottak Dead at 61

January 9, 2024

Sad news from the rock world today as we report the unfortunate passing of James Kottak. A source close to the Kottak camp has confirmed the news that the drummer died early this morning in his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky. It is believed that Kottak died of an apparent cardiac arrest. Kottak was best known as the drummer from Kingdom Come who made an impact in the late 80s with their Led Zepplin-esque influence. Kottak was also part of various touring bands including a 2 decade stretch in Scorpions (1996-2016), Warrant (1994-1996) and Dio for a short run of shows in 1997.

Two rappers “died suddenly”:

Vido No Shake Of Miami Rap Duo Piccalo Passes Away

January 10, 2024

Vido No Shake, a veteran artist who was a staple in Miami's rap scene, has passed away at 49. On Tuesday, January 9, family members and close friends took to social media to mourn the loss of Vido, born Tavares Batton. According to his manager Buckski Banutski, Batton suffered from a stroke and was admitted to a hospital in Aventura on Monday, January 8. He was placed on a breathing machine but was still unresponsive. Despite all his family's efforts to keep him alive, the rapper passed away the following day. Numerous artists like Batton's cousin Y.D., Ball Greezy, Khaotic and others paid homage to the influential artist on Instagram.



Link

Rapper Fiu Snaccs Dies Unexpectedly , Had 5 Kids

January 9, 2024

The rapper Fiu Snaccs died on January 7, 2024 in Raleigh, NC. His real name is Chaz Harris, 38, he was a local rapper in the Raleigh area. Fiu Snaccs died unexpectedly from a medical emergency. Specific circumstances surrounding his death are not yet available. Fiu Snaccs made his way up to local rapping by performing at small shows and hosting events. Eventually his name grew to the masses in the Raleigh area. In addition to rapping, Chaz also owned a box truck business.

No cause of death reported.

Erasure star Vince Clarke’s wife Tracy, 53, dies two years on from cancer diagnosis

January 10, 2024

New York - Tracy Hurley Martin, wife of Depeche Mode and Erasure star Vince Clarke, has died at the age of 53 after being diagnosed with stomach cancer. Depeche Mode and Erasure star Vince, 63, is yet to publicly comment on his spouse's passing, but Erasure co-founder Andy Bell announced the sad news on social media earlier today. Tracy, who acted as a publicist for stars like Prince and George Michael, is survived by her husband, son, niece and her identical twin sister, author and screenwriter Tonya Hurley. It's reported Tracy, who was a filmmaker, publicist and museum curator, died from stomach cancer. The multi-talented star often spoke about her health on social media, including posts about undergoing a hysterectomy and being diagnosed with advanced stomach cancer in 2022.

Link

Weight loss influencer Mila De Jesus dies at 35, leaving four children and newlywed husband

January 15, 2024

Boston, MA - Brazilian-born influencer and newlywed Mila De Jesus, who shot to fame after undergoing a major weight loss transformation, has died of suspected cardiac arrest. She was 35. The Instagram star, who was born in Brazil but lived in Boston, died on Friday, four months after tying the knot with her husband, George Kowszik, Jam Press reported. Just months prior, De Jesus announced that she’d been suffering from psoriasis — a skin disease that causes a rash with itchy, scaly patches — since July. “It’s been three months dealing with this situation, 80 per cent of my body is affected,” De Jesus wrote in an October Instagram post to her nearly 60,000 followers. “Juggling doctors, medications, ointments, and taking a deep breath.”



Jada Schwarzrock of Gibbon, MN, has tragically died at 18

January 11, 2024

The community of Gibbon, Minnesota, is reeling from the unexpected loss of Jada Schwarzrock, a vibrant young woman whose untimely death has left a void in the hearts of many. The exact cause of Jada’s sudden passing remains undisclosed, leaving us with unanswered questions and a profound sense of loss. In the weeks leading up to her untimely passing, Jada faced a series of unfortunate vehicular incidents. These incidents, as reported by various news outlets, serve as a painful reminder of the fragility of life. Jada’s resilience and determination were tested, but she faced these challenges with unwavering strength.



Schwarzrock’s trail of tears:

Driver Injured in Crash South of Gaylord

December 11, 2023

The State Patrol says 18-year-old Jada Schwarzrock of Montgomery was taken to St. Peter Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Teen Hurt In Sibley County Crash That Knocked Over Telephone Pole

November 15, 2023

Authorities say 18-year-old Jada Schwarzrock was traveling eastbound on County Road 8 on the north end of the curves by Trinity Lutheran Church when the vehicle continued straight on 320th Street, went into the ditch and knocked over a telephone pole. Schwarzrock sustained minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

Two college students “died suddenly”:

Callum Tomas DiCenso Dies While Walking Dogs In Dorchester

January 13, 2024

Boston, MA - Callum Tomas DiCenso had just turned 20 when he suffered a cardiac arrest while walking his dogs, Piper and Kevin, on Sunday, Dec. 31. He was excited to see his friends and classmates at the University of Vermont, where he was a sophomore in the Honors College, his obituary read. DiCenso was raised in Pembroke, but he moved with his mom to the St. Brendan's area of Dorchester in Boston about a year ago. He was an active cyclocross rider and enjoyed the classics at Boston College High School, where he graduated in 2022.

Link

DiCenso was “vaccinated”:

https://www.uvm.edu/health/immunization-requirements-and-faqs

Adam Christian Hedman, 21

January 14, 2024

Mequon, WI - Adam Christian Hedman, 21, of Fond du Lac, WI, and Saint Charles, MN, died unexpectedly of natural causes in his dorm room at Concordia University in Mequon, WI, on Wednesday, January 10th, 2024. Adam attended Pier Elementary school, Theisen Middle school, and Fond du Lac High School before attending Concordia University where he was a senior pursuing a degree in Computer Science with an emphasis in Cyber Security.



No cause of death reported.

Concordia’s “vaccination” mandate for students:

https://concordiacontinuingstudies.com/graduate-accelerated-post-bacc/dietetic-internship-ms-nutrition/faqs/

Three journalists “died suddenly”:

Writer, Longtime Greeneville Sun Contributor Tom Yancy Passes Away

January 9, 2024

Greeneville, TN - Writer and longtime Greeneville Sun contributor Tom Yancey passed away Monday following a battle with cancer. Prior to become a writer, Yancey served in the Vietnam War on a hospital ship. Yancey then became a journalist, working as a columnist and editor in Kingsport, a New York Times affiliate in South Florida, and for the international wire service United Press International. He was also a longtime writer for the Greeneville Sun.

No age reported.

Kim Flottum, 76

December 19, 2023

Peter ‘Kim’ Flottum, 76, passed away Sunday December 10, 2023, at home in Medina, Ohio after a short battle with cancer. He served as editor of Bee Culture magazine for 33 years, retiring in 2019. His wife, Kathy worked along side him for the majority of those years at Bee Culture. He authored numerous beekeeping books and hosted podcasts, with Jim Tew and Jeff Ott. Kim visited and gave bee talks in all of the 48 contiguous states. He spent almost half of his life teaching and loving beekeepers and beekeeping.

Link

Thompson High play-by-play broadcaster Jerry Young dies unexpectedly

January 12, 2024

Alabaster, Alabama - The voice of Thompson High school athletics, Jerry Young, died unexpectedly Friday. A veteran high school broadcaster, Young chronicled the Warriors’ rise to the top of Class 7A football in the state over the last few years. In recent years, he also has called the AHSAA state finals in multiple sports.

No age or cause of death reported.

Two photographers “died suddenly”:

Jordan Chan Obituary, Mobile, AL, Photographer and Artist at Denny Manufacturing Has Died

January 13, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the passing of Jordan Chan, a gifted photographer and artist at Denny Manufacturing in Mobile, AL. Jordan’s untimely departure has left a void in our lives, and his legacy as one of the kindest and most selfless individuals we’ve ever had the privilege of knowing will forever resonate in our hearts. Jordan Chan was not just a photographer; he was a storyteller who captured the essence of moments with an unparalleled artistry.

No age or cause of death reported.

The Animal Foundation's 'Best in Show' photographer passes away

January 9, 2024

Las Vegas, NV — The man behind the lens and the heart behind the Animal Foundation's 'Best in Show' photographs has passed away. According to the group's Facebook page, Rick Vierkandt was battling a rare form of cancer for over a year.

No age reported.

A nurse “died suddenly”:

Reported on August 17:

Michelle Buchanan Bryant, 51

August 17, 2023

Michelle Buchanan Bryant, of Kerville, Texas, was a beautiful, fun loving and spirited soul. She graduated from Ingram High School in 1990 and attended Schreiner University (1991-95) and University of Texas (1999) earning a bachelor’s in nursing. She had a great smile, beautiful blue eyes and could light up a room. She leaves behind her parents, husband, three sons and two siblings and several nieces and nephews.

No cause of death reported.

Comments of shock and disbelief about Bryant’s death:

https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10228385255409072&set=a.10200484118178079

Two firefighters “died suddenly”:

Brittany D'Ann Sutherland, 35

January 13, 2024

Grand Junction, CO - Brittany D 'Ann Sutherland of Grand Junction passed away on Thursday January 4, 2024 at the age of 35 after a short but serious illness. After working in the personal care field for several years, she joined the US Navy Reserve as a fire-fighter. Brittany loved the outdoors and was an avid skier and snowboarder and taught both skiing and snowboarding to children at Powderhorn Ski area for several years. If you saw Brittany, you would also see her faithful companion "Breezey", a certified trained service collie mix - they were inseparable.

No cause of death reported.

Beloved Retired Yonkers Firefighter, Union President Dies: 'Already Deeply Missed'

January 9, 2024

Hopewell Junction, NY - Dutchess County resident John Garbowski of Hopewell Junction, who served with the Yonkers Fire Department for two decades, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, Jan. 3 at the age of 66, according to his obituary.

No cause of death reported.

Eight policemen “died suddenly”:

Retired police chief dies

January 15, 2024

Brett Alemy, retired police chief of Hardyston [NJ], died suddenly Thursday, Jan. 4 in Orlando, Fla. He was 50. He joined the Hardyston Police Department in 1998 and rose through the ranks to become chief, retiring in 2020. Since retirement, he had served as vice president of program development for Law Enforcement Against Drugs and Violence (L.E.A.D.), nonprofit organization committed to protecting young people and communities from the proliferation of drugs, drug-related crimes, peer-to-peer/cyberbullying and violence. He was participating in a L.E.A.Der Retreat in Orlando when he died. “The organization is stunned but focused on serving the Alemy family during this horrible time,” the message said.

No cause of death reported.

Former Friar Men's Hockey Player Pierce Norton Passed away At The Age Of 38

January 14, 2024

Providence, R.I. – Former Friar men's hockey player Pierce Norton '09 passed away on January 11 at the age of 38. Norton, who was drafted in the ninth round by the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2004, appeared in 135 games at Providence College and amassed 59 points. As a junior in 2007-08, Norton hit career-highs in goals (10), assists (14) and points (24). A native of South Boston, Mass., Norton was an active-duty officer with the Boston Police Department since 2013. He had been serving on the department's Citywide Bicycle Unit since 2018. Norton received numerous commendations for his dedicated service during his career, including praise for his response to quality of life concerns.

No cause of death reported.

Hudson PD officer dies on duty after suffering medical emergency

January 13, 2024

Hudson, N.Y. — The Hudson Police Department announced on Saturday the untimely passing of Senior Sergeant Christopher Filli. The department stated that Senior Sergeant Filli died while on duty on January 12 after suffering a medical emergency. Filli served the Hudson Police Department faithfully for over 22 years. The department noted his exceptional commitment to duty and selfless service across his career. The official cause of Filli’s passing is currently unknown and remains under investigation.

No age reported.

Cortopassi remembered as ‘a lawman’s lawman’

January 11, 2024

Parish, Louisiana - With a 21-gun salute by his comrades in law enforcement, and a toast from his fellow veterans, friends of Lt. Baron Cortopassi paid tribute to him as they prepared to lay him to rest. Cortopassi, 61, a resident of Eastpoint who joined the Franklin County Sheriff Office in 2017 after retiring from law enforcement in Lafourche Parish, Louisiana, passed away Dec. 24 after a short illness, surrounded by his family at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville. After his discharge from the Army, Cortopassi began a 25-year law enforcement career with the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, a stint that included serving as commander for the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard for nearly 20 years.

No cause of death reported.

Clark County School District Police identify officer after unexpected medical death

January 10, 2024

Las Vegas, NV — A Clark County School District Police Department (CCSDPD) officer has died after a medical episode on campus. CCSDPD announced the passing of Officer Andrew Craft on Wednesday. According to authorities, Officer Craft was found at Mojave High School at the time of the incident.

No age or cause of death reported.

Joseph Esposito, Former NYPD Chief of Department and Valued Diocese of Brooklyn Member, Passes Away at 73

January 9, 2024

Bensonhurst, NY — Every day of his 45-year NYPD career, former Chief of Department Joseph Esposito put on his uniform and went to work eager to serve the people of New York. Even during the city’s darkest days, such as 9/11 and its aftermath, he was on the front lines. On Jan. 8, Esposito passed away at the age of 73 from brain cancer — an illness that his friends believe was due his work at the World Trade Center site.

Link

Jose "Joe" Angel Ramirez, 57

January 6, 2023

Jose "Joe" Angel Ramirez, age 57, of Pearsall, Texas, entered eternal rest on Thursday, January 4, 2024, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on October 21, 1966, to parents Antonio and Josefina "Josie" Ramirez in Pearsall, Texas. Constable Jose "Joe" Angel Ramirez served over three decades in law enforcement for the State of Texas.

No cause of death reported.

Note: Numerous comments on his daughter's Facebook page of shock and disbelief of his death . A couple of his relatives were stating they could not believe it and asking what had happened.

https://www.facebook.com/jovanna.ramirez.7796

Reported on December 21:

Miguel Leal, 42

December 21, 2023

Miguel Leal entered eternal rest on December 16, 2023, in San Antonio, Texas. Miguel served the public as one of San Antonio finest officers for 11 years. Over the years he was liked by many of his fellow officers and brothers/ sisters in blue. Miguel made an impact on countless people's lives, he loved his job and helping people.

From our researcher: San Antonio police had a “vaccination” mandate during covid. His wife's GoFundMe states he became ill, they found liver failure, which led to kidney failure:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/miguel-leal

Two teachers “died suddenly”:

Kerri Roger: John Jay High School mourns the death of beloved teacher and coach

January 11, 2024

Cross River, New York - Kerri Roger made a similar impression on plenty of people during her two decades as an educator at John Jay High School, leaving an indelible mark on her students and athletes. It is because of those qualities, and the many relationships forged, that the school community and beyond now mourn deeply after the beloved teacher and coach died Thursday following a battle with esophageal cancer. The Poughkeepsie native was 44. Kerri Roger took a leave from teaching to undergo treatment after she was diagnosed in summer 2022, but she returned to the classroom last fall and worked as often as she could until her condition worsened recently.

Link

Grape Creek Kindergarten Teacher Passes Unexpectedly

January 8, 2024

Grape Creek, TX - The Grape Creek community, and especially a group of kindergartners, are in mourning after receiving the news that their teacher Mrs. Carey Karvonen passed away unexpectedly last week. The death of the Eden, Texas, native was unexpected and many are left wondering how this could have happened. Mrs. Karvonen had been teaching kindergarten for two years at Grape Creek where she touched the lives of many students, parents, and staff.

No age or cause of death reported.

Three educators “died suddenly”:

Jarlath O’Neil-Dunne, director of UVM’s Spatial Analysis Lab, dies at 49

January 15, 2024

Craftsbury, VT - Jarlath O’Neil-Dunne, the director of the University of Vermont’s Spatial Analysis Lab and a former officer in the U.S. Marine Corps, died earlier this month at 49. According to his obituary and a remembrance published by the Mansfield Nordic Club, O’Neil-Dunne died of a heart attack on Jan. 6 while Nordic skiing in Craftsbury with his friends. In his personal life, O’Neil-Dunne was an avid outdoorsman and athlete. According to those who knew him, he enjoyed Nordic skiing, cycling and running, among other activities, which he took part in year-round — rain or shine — and usually in the company of friends and family.

Link

O’Neil-Dunne was “vaccinated”:

https://www.uvm.edu/health/immunization-requirements-and-faqs

CEO of Arkansas' eStem Charter Schools dies after complications from illness

January 10, 2024

Little Rock, AK — The chief administrator of eStem Public Charter Schools in central Arkansas died due to complications from a recent illness, the school announced Wednesday. Dr. Cherie Labat was named chief executive officer of the school system in May. “We are deeply saddened to hear of the untimely passing of our CEO, Dr. Cherie Labat,” said Jess Askew, president of the eStem Public Charter School board of directors. “Our thoughts are with her family, friends, students, and colleagues in this difficult time. Dr. Labat won over everyone at eStem immediately upon her arrival. She was a shining star during her brief time with us at eStem." Labat came to Arkansas after serving as superintendent of the Columbus Municipal School District in Mississippi.

No age or cause of death reported.

Newton elementary school closed for day after unexpected death of staff member

January 9, 2024

An elementary school in Newton [Mass.] closed Tuesday after a staff member died unexpectedly, NBC10 Boston reports. Newton Public Schools initially announced that Franklin School was closed due to “an internal emergency,” informing families that no before or after school care would be available. The district later told families that the staff member had died and first responders reported to the school, according to NBC10 Boston. Officials told the station that there was no issue with the building and it is safe for students to return.

No age or cause of death reported.

A funeral director “died suddenly”:

Beloved Taylorville Community Member Passes Away

January 13, 2024

Taylorville, Illinois - A local funeral director, and president of the Greater Taylorville Chamber of Commerce, has died. 38-year-old Mike Assalley, owner of Assalley Funeral Homes in Taylorville and several other area communities, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, January 11th. Assalley was a respected community leader. Besides owning several area funeral homes and being president of the local Chamber, he was a candidate for the Republican nomination for Christian County Coroner, and a member of the Taylorville Kiwanis Club. Assalley is survived by his wife Lauren, who is involved in the funeral homes with him, and several children.

No cause of death reported.

Five coaches “died suddenly”:

Los Altos girls basketball coach Mark Nakamura dies, players devastated

January 13, 2024

Los Altos, CA - Los Altos girls basketball coach Mark Nakamura, one of the most beloved and successful coaches in the San Gabriel Valley, passed away Friday. Nakamura had coached the team Thursday night in a 69-40 victory over Rowland. When he did not show up to practice Friday afternoon, Los Altos principal Jeff Hess said the team and school staff became concerned. After reaching Nakamura’s family members, Hess said school officials were told about his death. In November 2022, just before the start of the 2022-23 season, Nakamura suffered a heart attack and had surgery.

No age or cause of death reported.

Seton Hill assistant coach Connor Laverty dies at 25

January 15, 2024

Greensburg, PA - Seton Hill is mourning the loss of men’s basketball coach Connor Laverty. The 25-year-old second-year assistant died Friday after a battle with lymphoma. Griffins head coach Ben Wilkins said Laverty combated the illness through five rounds of chemotherapy, but contracted hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis, a systematic inflammatory syndrome. The rare immune deficiency, in which white blood cells begin to attack organs, usually occurs in children.

Link

Laverty was “vaccinated”:

https://www.setonhill.edu/student-life/counseling-disability-health-services/coronavirus-updates/

Damier Johnson-Roberts Coach Death Cause And Obituary, North Brunswick Township, New Jersey

January 11, 2024

It is with profound sorrow and a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Damier Johnson. The entire community is in disbelief and grief following this tragic news. Damier, a beloved and esteemed figure in North Brunswick Township, New Jersey, was a distinguished field coach whose impact on the realm of track and field will forever be remembered. His unexpected departure on January 10, 2024, has deeply shaken the sports community, prompting many to seek understanding and information regarding the circumstances of his passing. Currently, the details surrounding his untimely departure remain undisclosed.

No age reported.



Local baseball instructor William Roland passes away

January 9, 2024

Corpus Christi, Texas — The South Texas baseball community suffered a huge loss yesterday when local instructor William Roland passed away unexpectedly from a heart attack. Roland was a Miller Buccaneers Hall of Famer who graduated in 1992 and was inducted in 2007. He was drafted by the Cincinnati Reds out of high school, but decided to go to college and eventually was picked up by the Kansas City Royals organization' where he played in the minor leagues.

No age reported.

Elvin Leigh Wehking (Leigh), 57

January 13, 2024

Waterville, MN - Leigh Wehking, age 57, of Janesville, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, in rural Waterville. He was very much an outdoorsman who could talk to anyone, especially if it involved hunting and fishing; he was Head Coach and founder of the Trap Shooting team at JWP and genuinely enjoyed being a mentor for youth outdoor programs; he was a volunteer with a program to help get veterans and their families out on the lake to fish; his brother hosted some foreign exchange students, and Leigh took them hunting and gave himself the proud title of "International Hunting Guide".

No cause of death reported.

Two PR pros “died suddenly”:

Atlanta Daily World and Black Press Mourn the Loss of Media Expert Diane Larche

January 13, 2024

Atlanta, Georgia - The Black Press mourns the loss of one of its most active and dedicated members, Diane Larché who succumbed to a battle with pancreatic cancer on Friday, Jan. 12. Diane was a tour de force in the local journalistic community where she was widely recognized as one of its most fervent public relations experts. As the president and CEO of Larché Communications LLC, she made an indelible mark on the Atlanta’s political and entertainment scenes, being involved with almost every aspect of life in the Capital of the South. Diane’s passing leaves a hole in the heart of the communications community and she will be greatly missed. Diane Larché was 65 years old.

Link

Successful Executive, Educator From South Salem Dies Suddenly At 61

January 12, 2024

A beloved former media executive from Northern Westchester who cofounded an educational consultant company is being remembered for his deep desire to help others. South Salem and Brooklyn resident Frank Joseph Hardart III died suddenly on Monday, Jan. 8 at the age of 61 following a brief illness, according to his obituary.



No cause of death reported.

Two judges “died suddenly”:

Funeral services set for Kansas judge who unexpectedly passed away

January 11, 2024

Chanute, Kan. - Funeral services have been set for a southeastern Kansas judge who unexpectedly passed away earlier in the week. The Feuerborn Family Funeral Service in Iola says that the Honorable Thomas P. Mikulka, 69, of Chanute, unexpectedly passed away in the early morning of Monday, Jan. 8, at the Neosho Regional Medical Center. Mikulka served as the district magistrate judge for Woodson and Wilson Counties in the 31st Judicial District and had previously been the district magistrate judge for Neosho Co. No cause of death has been released by area officials.

Link

Oxford Municipal Judge Phillip Halbert “Hal” Neilson passed away on Sunday

January 10, 2024

Oxford Municipal Judge Philip Halbert “Hal” Neilson [left] died Sunday at the age of 63 while at his hunting camp in Alligator, Mississippi.

No cause of death reported.

12 inmates “died suddenly”:

Inmate dies in detox unit at Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City

January 15, 2024

Redwood City, CA - A man died in the Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City on Sunday, Jan. 14, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office. At 8:45 a.m., jail and medical staff were conducting routine medical evaluations in the 4 East Housing Detox Unit. According to the Sheriff's Office, a nurse noticed that a 23-year-old man was having difficulty breathing. Life-saving measures were taken and first responders were called in from the Redwood City Fire Department, but the man died. The incident is the fifth reported incident in recent months.



In October 2023, a 64-year-old man who was being held at the Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City died. Just one day later, on Oct. 21, 2023, officers found a 34-year-old man who was housed alone, unresponsive in his cell. Authorities said officers began administering CPR until medical personnel station at the facility arrived and pronounced the man dead. The inmate was housed in the jail's behavioral health unit. In January 2023, a 25-year-old woman, Maycarla Fernando Sulapas, suffered a medical emergency in the jail's intake and booking section and died at a nearby hospital about three hours later. In October 2022, correctional officers found Matthew Britton, 34, unresponsive in his cell during a safety check. The Sheriff's Office said at the time that he likely died of natural causes.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Fort Worth man, 44, dies in his Tarrant County jail cell; foul play not suspected

January 12, 2024

Fort Worth, TX - A 44-year-old man died in the Tarrant County jail on Jan. 9, according to the sheriff’s office. That Tarrant County medical examiner and a family member identified the man as Russell Qualls of Fort Worth. He was booked into the jail on a murder charge in April 2023, in the fatal shooting of a 46-year-old man near a South Freeway motel. Qualls died in his sleep at approximately 11 a.m. after experiencing a medical emergency, the sheriff’s office said. He was in a single cell and there were no signs of foul play, the office said.

No cause of death reported.

Link

3 Inmates Die of Apparent, Unrelated Medical Emergencies

January 12, 2024

Clarksburg, MD- Three unrelated deaths so far this year occurred within in the Montgomery County Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation facilities, officials reported. While the deaths are still being investigated, corrections department officials said that all three were medical in nature. In the first case, an incarcerated person at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility in Clarksburg was found unresponsive at 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 9. Life saving measures were performed by the facility’s staff, and the person was taken to Holy Cross Hospital. The following morning, Holy Cross Hospital officials reported that the individual “had a significant medical event. The person died at the hospital at about 12:30 p.m. Montgomery County Police reviewed the incident and found no signs of foul play, according to a news release from the corrections department. In the second incident, at 10:43 p.m. on Jan. 10, the corrections department was informed that an incarcerated person who had been receiving care at Holy Cross Hospital since Jan. 3 had died of a “significant medical diagnoses.” In the third incident, a medical emergency was declared at a housing unit at the Clarksburg facility on Jan. 11 at 4:36 p.m. Staff began life saving measures, as did Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service staff. That person was declared dead at 5:07 p.m. No signs of foul play were observed, according to the corrections department.

No age or cause of death reported.

39-year-old inmate dies following medical emergency at Cuyahoga County Jail

January 10, 2024

Cuyahoga County authorities are investigating after a 39-year-old inmate had a medical emergency at the jail Wednesday morning and later died. According to a statement from a county spokesperson, correctional and in-house medical staff treated the man initially; he was later taken to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The man's name wasn't provided, and no further information has been released.

Link

Family files lawsuit over man’s death in Sacramento County jail, says calls for medical care ignored

January 9, 2024

Sacramento, CA- The family of a man who died while incarcerated at the Sacramento County jail in May has filed a federal lawsuit against the county, the jail medical system and Sheriff Jim Cooper. The lawsuit filed Monday in District Court of the Eastern District of California alleges Norman Fisher Jr., 47, died because jail staff denied him necessary medical treatment as his illness progressed over 10 days. It seeks more than $10 million in damages. Fisher was a pretrial detainee who died on May 27 after becoming ill earlier that month. According to the lawsuit, Fisher’s condition was played down as a flu running its course when he had sepsis that could have been detected if a blood test was ordered. He died on May 27, with the cause of death being septic shock, Klebsiella bacteremia, pneumonia and non-traumatic acute kidney failure, according to the lawsuit.

Reported on January 5:

Clyde Alexander, 48, Died Following Medical Emergency At Tarrant County Jail

January 5, 2024

Tarrant County, Texas - A male inmate identified as Clyde Alexander has tragically died at a Tarrant County jail following some type of medical emergency. Tarrant County officials are saying that the incident began on November 21. Clyde Alexander was transported to the John Peter Smith Hospital after making complaints of chest pain. Life-saving measures were taken in order to help the man. Sadly, he could not be saved and was later pronounced dead.

No cause of death reported.

Jennell Jaquays, game designer, passed away at age 67

January 11, 2024

Veteran game designer Jennell Jaquays passed away earlier today at 67 years old. Her passing was confirmed by her wife Rachel Heineman. Jaquays worked on tabletop and video games. In the early part of her tabletop career, she designed Dungeons & Dragons' Dark Tower and Caverns of Thracia modules. In the '90s, she worked at id Software (Quake II and Quake III Arena, Ensemble Studios (Halo Wars and Age of Empires III), and Interplay (J.R.R. Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings: Vol. 1). In late 2023, Jacquays was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome.

No cause of death reported.

Gulf Breeze mourns the loss of parks and recreation director

January 11, 2024

Gulf Breeze, Fla. -- The Gulf Breeze community is mourning the loss of the city's parks and recreation director, who passed away on Monday night. Trey Martin has been the City of Gulf Breeze's parks and recreation director since June 2023. He was named interim director back in 2022.

No age or cause of death reported.

Three killed in “vaxxidents”:

Antioch woman died Saturday after causing vehicle crash in Deerfield

January 15, 2024

Deerfield, IL - On Saturday, Jan. 6, Elizabeth Tannehill, 66, of Antioch suffered a fatal cardiac arrest after causing a minor crash in Deerfield at Lake-Cook and Wilmot roads, officials said. Lake County’s Chief Deputy Coroner Steve Newton said Tannehill claimed she did not feel well before driving. Once paramedics arrived after the crash, she had no injuries but was in cardiac arrest and transported to NorthShore Highland Park Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 12:38 p.m.

Link

Driver Has Medical Emergency and Crashes Car Into Pole and Tree at Esplanade and 11th Avenue

January 15, 2024

Chico, CA — Neff Haskell died after a car crashed into a tree and a pole at Esplanade and 11th Avenue. According to Chico police, the fatal single-car crash happened around 7:47 a.m. on January 12. Due to a possible medical emergency, 74-year-old Haskell allowed his vehicle to career off the road and crash into a tree and a pole. Soon after, paramedics and Chico police officers responded to extricate Haskell from the wreckage, whom they confirmed dead on arrival. Authorities believe that he might have suffered a medical emergency before the accident since there was no deviation before the crash.

No cause of death reported.

Driver died after 'medical emergency' that caused two-vehicle crash in Palm Desert

January 15, 2024

A driver who rear-ended a vehicle after suffering a medical emergency in Palm Desert [CA] died on Saturday. Deputies from the Palm Desert's Sheriff Station were flagged down by citizens who witnessed the two-vehicle traffic collision, which occurred at 5:44 p.m. A preliminary investigation determined that the driver of a Chrysler 300 was stopped in the eastbound lane of Country Club Drive at Barrington Drive in Palm Desert when the driver of a Toyota Highlander rear-ended it, according to a news release from Riverside County's Sheriff Department. The driver of the Toyota was found unresponsive in the driver's seat and deputies provided immediate medical care until Cal Fire relieved the officers. Officials say that shortly after, the driver was pronounced dead at the scene and it does not appear that drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash. Their name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin by the Riverside County's coroner's office. The driver and passenger of the Chrysler were not injured and remained at the scene.

No age or cause of death reported.

Lake Placid community leader Dmitry Feld passes away

January 10, 2024

Lake Placid, NY — Lake Placid community leader and USA Luge Marketing Manager Dmitry Feld has passed away following a battle with leukemia, his coworkers at USA Luge confirmed Wednesday afternoon. He was 68. USA Luge CEO Jim Leahy said in an email to the Lake Placid News Wednesday that Feld took ill during the Christmas holidays. “The leukemia that had been in remission for a couple of years reared it heads again,” Leahy wrote. “He was really struggling during this time with his breathing. In the last couple of days he developed RSV and pneumonia. He was intubated last night with the hope of improving his breathing.” Feld’s coworker Gordy Sheer said he was admitted to the Adirondack Medical Center in Saranac Lake before being transported to the UVM Medical Center in Burlington. “We are all shocked at this time,” Leahy wrote. “May this wonderful man rest in peace. Please keep his wife Linda and son Dima in your thoughts and prayers.”

Link

Aiphone Marketing Manager Brad Kamcheff Dies Unexpectedly at 54

January 9, 2024

Redmond, Wash. – Aiphone marketing manager Melvin Bradley Kamcheff, who was better known as Brad, died unexpectedly Dec. 26, 2023, at his home in Kirkland, Wash., at the age of 54, according to a company announcement. Kamcheff was a 35-year employee of Aiphone Corp. who led the company’s marketing team and “was instrumental in developing the company’s strategic marketing plan,” the announcement says. He got his start in the Aiphone shipping department before moving on to the technical support department, where he developed the company’s online design tool, QuikSpec.

No cause of death reported.

Police ID body found in water near Norfolk airport

January 9, 2024

Norfolk, Va. — Norfolk Police Department detectives have identified a body that was recovered Friday morning from a lake off of Norview Avenue near Norfolk International Airport. The man, Nathaniel H. Ashe Jr., 64, of Norfolk, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have been investigating an undetermined death after his body was found in the water. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the official manner and cause of death. Police say no foul play is suspected.

Link

Baltimore Family Rallying Community Support For Beloved Mom Who Died unexpectedly At 33

January 10, 2024

Baltimore, MD - Natasha S. Randolph died Sunday, Dec. 31, her obituary says. She was 33. A GoFundMe launched by Natasha’s family had surpassed $2,800 in donations in less than a week. “I’m reaching out to my family and friends about my baby sister who left us suddenly and hurt my family deeply with her sudden departure,” reads the campaign, created by Nikita Shaw. The fundraiser states that while Natasha has a life insurance policy, her husband is having a “hard time with obtaining her benefits.”

No cause of death reported.

Two “died suddenly” from a “rare” brain disease:

Pizarro family fundraiser for husband's funeral after he died on Christmas from brain disease

January 9, 2024

Kailua, Hawaii - Dear Friends and Family, The Pizarro 'ohana received devastating news that Fernando was diagnosed with sporadic Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (CJD), a very rare and quickly progressing brain disease. Fernando was discharged from the hospital and hospice care started at the family's home in Kailua. Fernando is resting comfortably and glad to be home.

No age reported.

Charlie Hardy died of Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease

January 9, 2024

Franklin, Tenn. - Charlie Hardy was diagnosed in mid-November 2023 at age 67 with Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD), a rapidly progressive and always fatal brain disorder that causes unique changes in brain tissue and affects muscle coordination, thinking, and memory. In the last few weeks, our lives have completely changed, and this horrible disease was nothing we had ever heard of before. Charlie passed on Saturday morning, January 6, 2024. He was free of pain, and his death was peaceful. It was so sad to see what this disease did to him. Kevin and I will miss him very much, and I like to think that now he is whole again. Thank you so much to all who have donated, reached out with messages and memories, and prayed for us during this time.

Destyni Leeanne Lopez, 24

January 12, 2024

San Antonio, Texas - Destyni Leeanne Lopez, born on March 9, 1999, went to be with the Lord on January 11, 2024.

Lopez “died suddenly”:

Destyni Leeanne Lopez was a 24-year-old healthy woman who was unfortunately diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer on Valentine’s Day of 2023. Since being diagnosed, it spread to her brain where she got three tumors and had to undergo extensive brain surgery only to find out that a month later they would come back even worse causing hemorrhaging in the brain causing her to hallucinate. She had to be rehospitalized before Thanksgiving, had to spend Thanksgiving in the hospital. After about a month of being in the hospital she got to come home and again a week later fell ill. This time the doctors felt it was OK for her to go to a rehab facility to be more “comfortable” . She was there for about a week before again, they decided it was OK for her to come home. Last week on Wednesday she was released and did amazing for two or three days , even got to spend Christmas eve with everyone including her babies. Two short hours into Christmas Day she was throwing up , has been really weak and hasn’t gotten out of bed. She was a healthy young mother who didn’t ask for any of this. She should be getting ready to celebrate her birthday in march. She'll never get to see her babies grow up.

https://www.givesendgo.com/GBG2N

Danny Lee Urban, 68

January 15, 2024

Danny Lee Urban, 68, of Dover, MN, died unexpectedly, Saturday January 13, 2024, at his home. He recently retired from hauling large equipment for Ferguson Truck and Trailer Sales. In his younger years Danny enjoyed participating in Golden Gloves Boxing, bowling, snowmobiling and playing softball for Borgen Oil.

No cause of death reported.

James M. Cyr, 61

January 15, 2024

Madawaska, ME - James M. Cyr, 61, died unexpectedly at Northern Maine Medical Center on January 12, 2024. James was a dedicated employee at Sylvio Paradis and Son in Frenchville, ME, for over 20 years, where he worked as the parts manager. In his spare time, James was an avid fan of Star Trek, watching his Boston Red Sox, and vacationing on the coast.

No cause of death reported.

Gilbert Anthony Dehoyos, 22

January 15, 2024

Seguin, Texas - Gilbert Anthony Dehoyos, July 3, 2001 - January 13, 2024.



No cause of death reported.

Dehoyos “died suddenly”:

My name is Felisha and I am the aunt of Gilbert. Gilbert recently discovered at only 22 years old he has an aggressive stage four cancer and does not have much time left. [The GoFundMe was created on January 1, 2024 and he passed on January 11, 2024.]

https://www.gofundme.com/f/end-of-life-expenses-for-gilbert-dehoyos

Dehoyos also married his girlfriend when he was in the hospital:

https://www.facebook.com/gilbert.dehoyos.946

Melvin Carter, 60

January 14, 2024

Melvin Carter, 60, of Newport, Rhode Island, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, January 9, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Ricky Lynn Hall, 67

January 14, 2024

Adrian, Michigan - Ricky Lynn Hall, age 67, of Adrian, died unexpectedly Thursday, January 11, 2024. Mr. Hall served in the Marine Corps, Army and Michigan Guard Reserves. As a Marine, he was stationed in Okinawa, Japan and was very proud of his service there.

No cause of death reported.

David L. “Davey” Friedrichs, 74

January 14, 2024

Sauk Centre, Minnesota - David L. “Davey” Friedrichs, age 74 of Sauk Centre, died unexpectedly on Friday, January 12, 2024 at the Galeon Community Memorial Home in Osakis, Minnesota. He served in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged in 1969.

No cause of death reported.

Pamela (Pam) Greenlees Jones-Hahn, 74

January 14, 2024

Billings, MO - Pamela (Pam) Greenlees Jones-Hahn Pam's life ended far too soon at age 74 on Tuesday, 12 December 2023, after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Bracha Goldstein, 6 months

January 14, 2024

Bracha Goldstein, the infant daughter of Rabbi Chaim and Moussia Goldstein, Shluchim at Drexel University in Philadelphia, PA, passed away. She was 6 months old. She is survived by her parents Rabbi Chaim and Moussia Goldstein and siblings.

No cause of death reported.

Mary Francis (Anderson) Wilson, 60

January 14, 2024

Mt. Jackson, VA - Mary Francis (Anderson) Wilson, age 60, passed away after a short illness on January 5, 2024, with her loving husband Kieth Wilson by her side and her dear friend Sandy Bouvier. It saddens our hearts to say goodbye and to see her pass so quickly after her cancer diagnosis in August of this year.

Link

Mary Ann Moran, 66

January 13, 2024

Greenwich, Connecticut - Mary Ann Moran, known by family and friends as “Ma”, died suddenly on Thursday, Jan 4 at her home in Riverside.

No cause of death reported.

Brenda Ellen Seymour, 69

January 13, 2024

Johnson, VT - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved wife and sister, Brenda Ellen Seymour who passed away on January 7, 2024 at the age of 69 after a short illness. She had a passion for cooking, which she loved to share with her family and friends. Brenda treasured her large collection of memorabilia in honor of her first love, Elvis Presley. Most of all Brenda was the forever party girl that made friends everywhere she went.

No cause of death reported.

Daniel J. McCormick, 68

January 13, 2024

Murrysville, PA - Daniel J. McCormick, 68, of Murrysville, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, January 11, 2024, in UPMC East, Monroeville. It isn't a mystery. anyone who knew Dan, knew of his first love-Fishing! It was his escape from reality. Volleyball was another passion that ignited a fire within Dan (aka the Red Dragon). Playing on the court or hanging out with friends afterward was a highlight and comfort to Dan through some of his most trying times. It wasn't until later in life that Dan found his enjoyment of golf. While he welcomed tee times with his stepsons and guy friends, he most enjoyed the quiet time alone with his wife, soaking in the beauty of being together outdoors.

No cause of death reported.

Jody D. Nimmer, 60

January 13, 2024

Jody D. Nimmer, age 60 of Mellen, WI, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, at Tamarack Health Services in Ashland, WI.

No cause of death reported.

Megan Elizabeth Lewis, 39

January 13, 2024

Elk Rapids, Michigan - Megan Elizabeth Lewis, 39, of Elk Rapids, died suddenly at home, January 10, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Eric A. Woudenberg

January 13, 2024

Eric (Rick) Woudenberg died suddenly of natural causes in his home in Goffstown, New Hampshire, on January 4, 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Jason Donald Martinez, 44

January 11, 2023

Jason Donald Martinez was called home by our Heavenly Father on Sunday, December 31, 2023, at the age of 44. Our Lord granted Jason’s heartfelt wish to enter eternal peace at home surrounded by his wife & sons after a valiant fight with cancer. Jason lived the American dream and cherished his time filled with his greatest loves, his family especially his wife & sons. Jason was a larger-than-life sports fanatic and loved the outdoors. He loved hunting at the family 4J ranch. He loved fishing at the coast on his boat with his sons and extended family. And he loved being on the golf course with his sons, father & friends. He deeply cherished that time & all the special memories that were made together.

Link

Joyce O. Henderson, 67

January 11, 2024

Joyce O. Henderson, of Hudson, NH, formerly of Danvers, died unexpectedly at her home on Friday, January 5, 2024. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.

No cause of death reported.

Jon Steven "Buck" McNeely, 63

January 11, 2024

Cape Girardeau, MO - Jon Steven "Buck" McNeely, 63, of Cape Girardeau County, died unexpectedly Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, at his home.

No cause of death reported.

Craig P. Whittaker, 64

January 11, 2024

Poughkeepsie - Craig P. Whittaker, 64, a lifelong area resident, died unexpectedly while removing snow at his shop on January 8, 2024. His sudden death will be felt by all that knew him.

No cause of death reported.

Diane Wentland, 70

January 11, 2024

Evanston, Wyoming - Diane Wentland passed away peacefully on January 2, 2024, after a short illness. Diane met Kurt, the love of her life, in Evanston Wyoming. They were married and shared over 36 years together, up to the time of her death. From an early age, Diane loved the outdoors. From her time on the mountain when she was young and throughout her life, you could find her hunting and fishing, or just spending time out in her garden. Her favorite thing to grow was strawberries.

No cause of death reported.

Matthew Allen Wischoff, 39

January 11, 2024

Evans Mills, New York - Matthew Allen Wischoff, 39, of Anstead Rd., passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at Carthage Area Hospital. He worked as a front load trash driver for Thomas Trash Service out of Adams, NY. Matthew was very out-going, loved exploring and going on adventures. His family, hunting, fishing and hiking were some of his biggest passions. He always had the ability to make anyone and everyone, laugh and smile.

No cause of death reported.

David Paul Genova, 27

January 11, 2024

David Paul Genova, 27, of Lakeland, Florida (formerly Woolwich, New Jersey), died unexpectedly on the night of January 5th, 2024. David had long dreamed of moving to Florida. This past year he accomplished that dream and began to set down roots with his partner, Lilly, in the sunshine state. All who knew David knew that, above all, he loved their life together.

No cause of death reported.

Hillary M. Gerber, 54

January 11, 2024

Hillary M. Gerber, 54, a lifelong rural Stewartville, MN, farmer died unexpectedly of a cardiac arrest on Monday (January 8, 2024) at the family farm.

Link

Mark Angelo Velázquez Jr., 36

January 10, 2024

Mark Angelo Velázquez Jr beloved father, son, & brother entered into rest on January 6, 2024, at the age of 36, leaving behind a legacy of passion and creativity as a musician, artist. Born in San Antonio, Texas, Mark was a vibrant soul who touched the lives of many through his artistry and his love for life.



Note: According to a friend's comment, Velázquez " passed away from pneumonia ."

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100040375002803

Cynthia Carol (Mueller) Seger, 74

January 10, 2024

Cynthia Carol (Mueller) Seger, age 74, of Minster Fort Recovery Road, Minster, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes Saturday afternoon, January 6, 2024, at the Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.

No cause of death reported.

Eugene Howard “Brownie” Hamrick, 74

January 10, 2024

Webster Springs, WV - Eugene Howard “Brownie” Hamrick, 74, of Craigsville, formerly of Webster Springs, passed away on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, at Summersville Regional Medical Center after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Gale Carpenter Emmett, 74

January 10, 2024

Georgia - Gale Carpenter Emmett, died after a short illness on January 1, 2024, with her husband by her side.

No cause of death reported.

William "Jason" Nutt, 48

January 10, 2024

William "Jason" Nutt, 48, died on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City, IA, after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Carl William Schreiber, 74

January 10, 2024

Carl William Schreiber, 74, of Gilbert, AZ, died Saturday, November 25, 2023, after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Craig Lynn Hawkins, 59

January 10, 2024

Craig Lynn Hawkins, a beloved resident of Alpharetta, Georgia, passed away on January 4, 2024, after a short and courageous battle with illness.

No cause of death reported.

Jason L. Newcombe, 41

January 10, 2024

Massena, New York - Jason L. Newcombe, age 41, passed away unexpectedly at his home Thursday (Jan. 4, 2024). Arrangements are with the Flint Funeral Home, Moira.

No cause of death reported.

Darrell “Doc” E. Coe, 69

January 10, 2024

Fulton, NY – Darrell “Doc” E. Coe, age 69, of Fulton, NY, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, January 7, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

David William Sharp, 71

January 10, 2024

Schererville, IN - David William Sharp died unexpectedly on Friday, December 29, 2023 at the age of 71.

No cause of death reported.

Autumn Wilson Hernandez, 50

January 10, 2024

Nanticoke, PA - Autumn Wilson Hernandez, 50, of Nanticoke, died unexpectedly Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, at her home.

No cause of death reported.

Michael Ducker, 65

January 10, 2024

Michael Ducker, age 65, peacefully passed away on January 4, 2024, at his home in Washington, NH.

No cause of death reported.

Richard Francis Kozlowski, 61

January 10, 2024

Woodstock, VT - With heavy hearts, we announce the sudden passing of Richard Kozlowski on Saturday January 6, 2024, a cherished husband, father, brother, and pillar of our community. Rich left us unexpectedly, leaving behind a legacy marked by a laugh that was so contagious, it had everyone around him joining in.

No cause of death reported.

Liam Richardson, 9

January 10, 2024

Liam Richardson, of Port Jervis, NY, died unexpectedly at Bon Secours Community Hospital on January 1, 2024. He was 9 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Mercedes Rivera Santa, 65

January 10, 2024

West Lebanon, NH - Mercedes Rivera Santa, affectionately known as Mechis, peacefully passed away at the Jack Byrne Center in Lebanon, NH, on December 10, 2023 after a courageous seven-week battle with pancreatic cancer. Born in Colombia April 22, 1958, she was the resilient middle child of seven siblings.

Link

Robert Bennett, 63

January 9, 2024

Duluth, MN - Robert Bennett, 63, born June 11, 1960, died unexpectedly at his home on December 30, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Jaquelyn R. "Jackie" (Drabic) Novinger, 65

January 9, 2024

Huntersville, NC - Jaquelyn R. Novinger, 65, of Huntersville, died unexpectedly Sunday, January 7, 2024 at home.

No cause of death reported.

Derek Gary Burley, 51

January 9, 2024

Derek was born in Burien, WA, to Gary and Janice (Jan) Burley. He died unexpectedly in Peoria, AZ, at the young age of 51.

No cause of death reported.

Leon Alfred Brown, 56

January 9, 2024

Rutland, Vermont - Leon Alfred Brown, 56, of Rutland, died unexpectedly January 1, 2024, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center.

No cause of death reported.

Douglas John Crownover Jr., 35

January 9, 2024

Douglas John Crownover Jr., 35, of Jefferson City, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly on December 31, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

David Forrest Jones, Jr., 54

January 9, 2024

David Forrest Jones, Jr., 54, passed away unexpectedly on December 20, 2023 at his residence in Kannapolis, NC. David's quick sense of humor, compassion, and keen sense of duty to his friends and family will be sorely missed by everyone. Always giving the benefit of the doubt, he was supportive of all around him.



No cause of death reported.

Robert Ernest Foster, 73

January 9, 2024

Robert Ernest Foster, 73, of Dorothy, WV, passed away, Monday, January 8, 2024 after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Doug Metzger, 70

January 9, 2024

Doug Metzger, 70, of Lincoln, NE, died unexpectedly on January 2, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Margaret I. “Mickey” Gerondale, 74

January 9, 2024

Crooked Lake, WI - Margaret I. “Mickey” Gerondale, 74, of Crooked Lake, died unexpectedly Sunday January 7, 2024, at her home.

No cause of death reported.

Jeffrey Lloyd Burman, 68

January 9, 2024

Jeffrey Lloyd Burman, of O’Fallon, MO, passed away Saturday, January 6, 2024, at the age of 68. Jeff died unexpectedly at 68 years old, he had a love for animals especially dogs, but he even took in a stray cat. Jeff was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

No cause of death reported.

Brittany N. Kellington, 34

January 9, 2024

Washington, IL - Passed away in her sleep on Friday, January 5, 2024. She was born September 19, 1989 in Peoria to Stephen and Aniko Landenz Kellington. Brittany graduated from Washington Community High School and trained to be a CNA and a CPA, last working in bookkeeping.

No cause of death reported.

Timothy Patrick Thomas

January 9, 2024

Scottsdale, Arizona - With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our beloved Tim, who departed this world on January 5th, 2024 after a sudden cardiac arrest.

No age reported.

Karen Ann (Hess) Breininger, 75

January 9, 2024

Karen Ann (Hess) Breininger of Tomah, WI, died on Jan. 4, 2024, at her home after a brief battle with brain cancer.

Link

Ronald Baylon Dela Cruz, 40

January 8, 2024

Bloomington, IN - Ronald Baylon Dela Cruz, beloved son, father, and brother, died suddenly after a brief illness on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on January 7:

Kyrie William Vlach, 4 months

January 7, 2024

Wichita, KS - Kyrie was a precious soul born on October 14th, 2023. He was a sweet, loving, and happy baby boy who is loved immensely by his parents, family, and everyone around. On January 4th, 2024, a parent’s worst nightmare became their tragic reality. Baby Kyrie was discovered unresponsive after being put to bed. Despite the efforts of his parents, and emergency personnel, he gained his wings & was called home to the lord.

No cause of death reported.

Gina Baroness Kovach, 38

January 7, 2024

Cleveland, OH - Gina Baroness Kovach, passed away unexpectedly on January 4th, 2024, just shy of her 39th birthday.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on January 6:

Richard "Duko" Trevino, 67

January 6, 2024

Richard "Duko" Trevino, 67, of San Antonio, Texas, passed away on December 22, 2023. Duko was known for his infectious laughter and unforgettable smile. He was a good person who loved the outdoors and cherished his family. In his professional life, Duko worked at Gillette Ac and Air, also worked in roofing and construction. He was a skilled worker who took pride in his craft.



No cause of death reported.

Trevino “died suddenly":

My uncle DUKO was suddenly taken to be with Our Lord a few days ago.

https://www.facebook.com/edie.alba

Reported on January 5:

Jacob Heaton, 49

January 5, 2024

Jacob Heaton, age 49, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday January 5, 2024. He was an employee at Knoxville [Tenn.] Public Building Authority for over twenty years and will be missed by all that he worked closely with. He loved his job and took pride in it every day. Jacob was a social butterfly, had an infectious laugh, and loved to joke around.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on December 28:

William (Bill) Dale Savage, 64

December 28, 2023

William (Bill) Dale Savage, born December 4, 1959 in Burlington, Iowa, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, December 23, 2023 in San Antonio, Texas. Bill’s loving personality reached beyond his family. From the doctor’s office to grocery stores, anyone within his friendly atmosphere would be given his signature candy, a Werther’s. He would reply “all it cost was a smile”. Everyone knew when Bill had stopped by because they would always come back to that golden candy left in their space. He wanted everyone to have a great day.

No cause of death reported.

Armando Pacheco Sr., 41

December 28, 2023

Armando Pacheco Sr. was born on March 2, 1982 and went to be with the Lord on December 17, 2023 in San Antonio, Texas. He was 41 years old.



No cause of death reported.

Pacheco “died suddenly”:

Raising funeral costs for my brothers unexpected loss with No funeral plans. I will try my best to do what I can with family and friends help. Anything will help this unexpected loss of my brother for a funeral, a burial and whatever is needed for Armando. Got the call December 17 at 11:30pm.....It's so sad for anyone to wake up to a phone call saying your brother has passed. Then having to be the one to deliver the news to your mom…. For the second time, for a second sibling.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/armando-pacheco-unexpected-loss

Reported on December 27:

Joseph Graham McConnell, 54

December 27, 2023

Joseph Graham McConnell was born in Little Rock, Arkansas, on October 24, 1969. He passed away unexpectedly at 54 in San Antonio, Texas, on December 17, 2023. Graham was a devoted husband, father, and son. He was an employee of Cavender Toyota for 14 years. He also worked at Transworld, Volvo, Harley Davidson in San Antonio, Texas, Capital Hummer in Maryland, and Frenchy’s, Corpus Christi, Texas. He probably would’ve worked at NASCAR if there was one in San Antonio. His hobbies were NASCAR, off-roading adventures, and spending time with his wife, daughter, and family.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on December 21:

Travis Taylor Larson, 32

December 21, 2023

Travis Taylor Larson, 32, of Boerne, Texas, was called to be with the Lord on December 15, 2023. Travis worked as a Radiologic Technologist at Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital in the medical center. Travis owned a home in Boerne, Texas with Monica where he has lived the last two years.



No cause of death reported.

Larson “died suddenly” according to his girlfriend:

Family and friends, with an extremely shattered heart I am writing this - December 15, 2023, my better half gained his angel wings and was suddenly called to Heaven.

Reported on December 12:

Priscilla Garcia, 32

December 12, 2023

Priscilla Garcia, of Berkeley, Ill., passed away unexpectedly Sunday, December 10, 2023 at the age of 32. Beloved companion of Abel Huerta. Devoted Mother of Jayden, Armani and the late Joaquin Abel Garcia-Huerta.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on October 2:

Kathryn Danielle Skipping-Reynolds, 26

October 2, 2023

Kathryn Danielle Skipping-Reynolds, age 26, passed away on Friday, September 29, 2023, at home in Center Point, Texas. Katy loved dogs, especially the English Springer Spaniels her father bred, adopting her first friend, Pandora, in high school and her current Springer, Bandit, only in February. Her personal strength, character and stamina were evident in her yearlong battle with melanoma. Katy did not complain of the great fatigue or pain, but took every challenge in stride and every day as any other day

Link

Reported on September 29:

Virginia Marie ("Ginny") Schmahl, 61

September 29, 2023

Galveston, TX — Virginia Marie (“Ginny”) Schmahl, passed away on September 9, 2023, at her home in Galveston, TX, at the age of 61. In July 2022 Ginny was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer, but took it in great stride, living her remaining days to the fullest and spreading joy, gratitude, and support to those around her until the very end. As an artist, advocate, and inspiration to so many, Ginny Schmahl will be remembered for her kind heart, her love of nature, and her dedication to her family and profession. Her enchanting presence, love, and care will continue to shine.

Link

Reported on September 28:

Donny Luke Abel Briones, Jr., 6 months

September 28, 2023

Donny Luke Abel "Tiny" Briones, Jr., of Ingram, Texas, age 6 months, son of Donny and Karina Briones, passed from this life on September 21, 2023 at his residence.



No cause of death reported.

Reported on September 15:

Derick Lee Pinard, 47

September 15, 2023

Derick Lee Pinard, 47, passed away from this life on Sept. 13, 2023, in Kerrville, Tx. He worked for Home Depot in Conroe (Sept 2006) and transferred to the Kerrville store in 2014. His job was a perfect fit for his personality. He enjoyed talking to people and sharing his knowledge. Derick had a larger-than-life demeanor and a booming voice to go along with it. Derick was a happy guy, always smiling and so loving.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on February 7, 2023:

Oscar Avila, 36

February 7, 2023

Las Vegas, Nevada - On December 24th, 2022, at only 36 years old, our Dear Oscar Avila (Brandon’s dad) was diagnosed with stage 4 melanoma cancer that metastasized to his lungs and sacrum. This news has come surprisingly and the result of what seemed to be a regular “cold.” Oscar’s unexpected diagnosis has flipped our lives upside down and it has been the worst news of our lives. The Cancer was discovered on Christmas Eve 2022 (when he thought it was a cold) and he passed away on February 4, 2023. Wow.

Link