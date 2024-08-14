More notable deaths: Serbian swimmer Lazar Dukic (28, competing in Texas); Montenegrin journo Slađana Đurišić (42); Basque mountaineer Izaskun Zubizarreta (54)

BELGIUM

Dirk Laseure, 56

August 12, 2024

Born in Poperinge, May 30, 1968, died unexpectedly at home in Woesten, August 9, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Monique Goossens, 47

August 12, 2024

Born in Turnhout, July 19, 1977, died in Dendermonde, August 9, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kris Wouters, 50

August 12, 2024

Born in Diest on July 25, 1974, died in Bekkevoort on August 10, 2024. Place of residence, Bekkevoort.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jeroen Decleer, 44

August 12, 2024

Born in Bruges, April 28, 1980, said goodbye at home, August 8, 2024. Thanks to Dr A Bols (medical oncology) and Dr. T. Feryn (general, paediatrics, and vascular medicine).

No cause of death reported.

Link

Myriam Schuermans, 60

August 11, 2024

Born in Genk, May 15, 1964, died suddenly at home in Maasmechelen, August 5, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

David Bouhon, 45

August 10, 2024

Resident at Sprimont. Born in Liège on 05 April 1979, died in Sprimont on 09 August 2024, at the age of 45 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Xavier Champon, 50

August 10, 2024



Resident at Modave. Born in Rocourt on 11 February 1974, died in Liège on 09 August 2024, at the age of 50 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tim Cauberghe, 48

August 10, 2024

Born in Hasselt, May 3, 1976, gently left us in the Jessa Hospital Hasselt, July 31, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Florian Ruelle, 30

August 9, 2024

Residing in On. Born in Libramont on Monday, September 13, 1993. Died in Mont-Godinne on Thursday, August 8, 2024, at the age of 30. Thanks to the doctors and staff of Hematology CHU Mont-Godine.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Zoe Denayer, 21

August 8, 2024

Born in Brussels, July 15, 2003, died unexpectedly in Antwerp, August 3, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Godelieve Hulders, 73

August 8, 2024

Born in Zele, May 21, 1951, died there unexpectedly at home, August 7, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Wendy Imbrechts, 47

August 8, 2024

Born in Leuven, November 14, 1978, died at home in Herent, August 7, 2024. Thanks to staff at UZ Leuven, especially Professor Steven De Vleeschouwer, Experimental Neurosurgery and Neuroanatomy, and Professor Paul Clement, prof. dr. Medical Oncologist.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Marie-Catherine Schmitz, 42

August 7, 2024

Residing in Udange. Born in Virton on Friday, April 16, 1982, died in Udange on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, at the age of 42.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Johnny Lallemand, 39

August 6, 2024

Resident at Huy. Born in Huy on 22 March 1985, died in Huy on 05 August 2024, at the age of 39 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dirk Lootens, 64

August 6, 2024

Dirk Lootens, cattle farmer. Born in Eeklo, February 28, 1960, died suddenly at his farm, August 5, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jhonny Vandebulcke, 46

August 6, 2024

Born in Poperinge, April 13, 1978, died in Boezinge, August 5, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Fanny Bonini, 47

August 5, 2024

Fanny was born in Haine-Saint-Paul on September 20, 1976, and died in La Louvière on August 4, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michel Meskens, 65

August 5, 2024

Michel was born in Merchtem on March 11, 1959, and died suddenly in St. Märgen Germany on August 4, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

John Dubuisson, 41

August 5, 2024

John was born in Bastogne on 02 September 1982 and died in Soignies on 03 August 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Yahel Decamps, 39

August 5, 2024

Born in Saint-Ghislain on Thursday, December 27, 1984, died in Sirault on Sunday, August 4, 2024, at the age of 39. Residing in Sirault.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Géraldine Pecher, 40

August 5, 2024

Born in Uccle on 08 April 1984, died in Bruxelles on 04 August 2024, at the age of 40 years. Resident of Uccle.

No cause of death reported.

Link

NETHERLANDS

A dentist “died suddenly”:

Vught dentist Hack de Vries died unexpectedly

August 8, 2024

Vught - Dentist and practice owner Hanck de Vries of Tandartsencentrum Vught (63) passed away suddenly. The practice is continued by three other dentists who work in the practice.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jan Bouwhuis passed away

August 6, 2024

Today we received the news that our highly valued member Jan Bouwhuis passed away unexpectedly at the age of 62 during his holiday in France. Jan was a member of Enter Vooruit for many years, first as a football player, played in the sixth team, and in recent years he was often found on the sidelines at the matches of our first team. We wish his wife Gerdie, his children, and other relatives much strength in this difficult time.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Apollo 8 manager Roy van den Berg (39) passed away

August 11, 2024

The volleyball players of Apollo 8 had to unexpectedly say goodbye to Roy van den Berg this week. The manager of the team from Borne was only 39 years old. “Roy was a top manager and committed himself with heart and soul to Apollo 8 Ladies 1 over the past eight seasons," the club said on social channels.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tragic loss of beloved Vlaardingen plumber Ron van Uffelen leaves community in mourning

August 12, 2024

Ron van Uffelen, the threatened plumber from Vlaardingen, has sadly passed away. His lawyer announced the news today, confirming that the cause appears to be medical. This tragic event occurred on August 12, 2024, leaving his family in shock and requesting privacy during this difficult time. The 45-year-old plumber was frequently in the news due to violent attacks against him and his property. Just last Saturday, he was rushed to the hospital for heart problems. His family is devastated and seeks privacy as they cope with this unexpected loss.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sports fanatic and pub crawler Berry Sorber (29)

August 9, 2024

Sports fanatic and pub crawler Berry Sorber (1995-2024) died unexpectedly: 'He had never been so fit'. [paywall]

No cause of death reported.

Link

GERMANY

German citizen found dead in Kovalam rental house

August 10, 2024

Kovalam - German citizen George Carl, 48, was found unconscious in a rented house in Azhakulam, Kovalam (India). Carl arrived last Wednesday. When he did not appear outside until Friday evening, there was concern, and he was found unresponsive in bed. The Kovalam police arrived at the scene with a doctor from a nearby private hospital. The doctor pronounced Carl dead. According to SHO V. Jayaprakash, the body has been moved to the mortuary at Medical College Hospital for further examination.

No cause of death reported.

Link

AUSTRIA

Sudden death of Vienna tenor, 57

August 11, 2024

The death is being widely reported of Steve Davislim [57], an Australian tenor of Chinese and Irish origin who lived mostly in Vienna. Davislim spent the 1990s at the Zurich Opera, limelighting as tenor soloist in David Zinman’s garlanded recording of Beethoven’s 9th. Opera roles took him to the Salzburg Festival, Hamburg Opera, Berlin Staatsoper and various stages in Vienna. No cause of death is yet known.

Link

Note: Davislim was busy with past and upcoming concerts scheduled in 2024 and beyond:

https://www.operabase.com/steve-davislim-a16279/en

Holger Düx dies

August 6, 2024

Holger Düx died suddenly and unexpectedly at the end of July. He was 56. The tragic news also means Kraiburg Austria has lost its Tyre Solutions Sales Manager and we as a publishing group have lost a former colleague (since he previously worked for our German sister publication Neue ReifenZeitung) and friend who was highly valued for his always open and friendly manner.

No cause of death reported.

Link

DENMARK

Inger Møller, 66

August 11, 2024

My beloved wife, our dear mother, mother-in-law, and grandmother, Inger Moller, December 11, 1957 - August 8, 2024, has found peace after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Anette Hansen, 66

August 11, 2024

My beloved wife, our dear mother, mother-in-law, and grandmother, Anette Hansen, born 14 March 1958, has quietly fallen asleep after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Anne Marie Kær Talmer, 67

August 11, 2024

My beloved sister, Mie Kær Talmer, April 29, 1957 - August 9, 2024, has suddenly passed away.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lene Kamuk Madsen, 73

August 10, 2024

Our dear mother, mother-in-law, sister, and grandmother, Lene Kamuk Madsen, born 13 March 1951, has suddenly passed away. Odense, 29 July 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Hanne Lis Jensen, 71

August 9, 2024

Our beloved mother, grandmother, mother-in-law, friend and widow of Morten Bødker Pedersen, Hanne Lis Jensen, passed away after a short illness. 13 February 1953 - 9 August 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michael Weber Andersen, 43

August 9, 2024

Our beloved, Michael Weber Andersen, September 20, 1980 - August 4, 2024, has died suddenly. A very great loss remains.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ulla Solveig Berndsen, 71

August 8, 2024

July 1, 1953 - August 7, 2024. The world's best mother, mother-in-law, and grandmother, has found peace after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tove Teilberg Fisker, 65

August 7, 2024

My beloved wife, our dear paternal mother and grandmother, Tove Teilberg Fisher, born 28 March 1959, has quietly fallen asleep, 7 August 2024. Instead of flowers, consider donating to The Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Anne Hegelund, 72

August 7, 2024

Our beloved sister, mother & grandmother, Anne Hegelund, 29 January 1952 - 5 August 2024, has found peace after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Hans Kristian Renbo Olsen, 64

August 7, 2024

My beloved husband and best friend, Hans Kristian Renbo Olsen, born 22 December 1959, has died suddenly. Øbjerg Øst, 5 August 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Carsten Egon Andersen, 63

August 7, 2024

Our loved one, Carsten Egon Andersen, June 9, 1961 - 31 July 2024, is suddenly taken from us.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tommy Helge Sørensen, 75

August 7, 2024

Our dear husband and father, Tommy Helge Sørensen, May 7, 1949 - July 30, 2024, is suddenly taken from us.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Nanna Kjær Markussen, 28

August 7, 2024

Our beloved daughter, sister, and aunt, Nanna Kjær Markussen, born 30 January 1996, has quietly fallen asleep on July 22, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Prebend Bjørn Dreisig, 67

August 6, 2024

Our dear father, grandfather, and friend, Prebend Bjørn Dreisig, 24 July 1957 - 29 July 2024, is suddenly taken from us.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Per Bech, 63

August 6, 2024

Our dear Per Bech, November 28, 1960 - August 1, 2024, has suddenly passed away.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ida Nielsen, 66

August 6, 2024

I have suddenly lost my beloved wife, Ida Nielsen, born 18 June 1958, died in Täbring, 6 August 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mikael Bak Schultz, 34

August 6, 2024

Our loved one, Mikael Bak Schultz, January 9, 1990 - 4 August 2024, is taken from us far too soon.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Bente Steenstrup Jensen, 65

August 6, 2024

My beloved wife, Bente Steenstrup Jensen, has died suddenly. March 7, 1959 - August 4, 2024. A final loving farewell.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jón Jónsson, 42

August 6, 2024

My sweet husband our sweet father, son, brother, son-in-law, brother-in-law, uncle, and friend, painter Jón Jónsson, born 9 June 1982, has quietly fallen asleep on August 2, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

POLAND

Tomasz Lisowicz has died . Former Polish champion was 47 years old

August 9, 2024

Extremely sad news reaches us from Kalisz. During cycling training on one of the routes in Kalisz County, the former national time trial champion from 2003, Tomasz Lisowicz, suddenly fainted. Unfortunately, despite the quickly undertaken resuscitation action, the life of the decorated 47-year-old cyclist could not be saved. Tomasz Lisowicz is dead.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tragedy in Jastrzębie-Zdrój. A 47-year-old miner has died . The man suddenly fainted underground

August 9, 2024

Jastrzębie-Zdrój - The miner's death took place on Wednesday, August 7, in the Zofiówka mine in Jastrzębie-Zdrój. The 47-year-old man was in the middle of work when he suddenly collapsed about 900m underground. Unfortunately, despite the quick reaction of a friend who was with him and immediate help, the man's life could not be saved.

No cause of death reported.

Link

MOLDOVA

Mourning in the world of music from the Republic of Moldova. Artist Anatol Latîșev passed away

August 5, 2024

Mourning in the world of music from the Republic of Moldova. The well-known folk singer, Anatol Latîșev (63), passed away from cancer. This was announced on August 4 by the artist Gheorghe Țopa. Anatol Latîșev was born in the village of Dobrogea Nouă, Sîngerei district, on March 23, 1961. He was People's Artist and a member of the Union of Musicians from Moldova.

Link

CROATIA

HRT journalist and editor passed away at the age of 54: 'He was a great colleague and friend'

August 8, 2024

At the age of 54, our colleague Mladen Iličković, journalist and editor of HRT, left us unexpectedly and too soon. He was an advocate of sustainable and responsible living, an ambassador of alternative energy sources and dreamed of an energy-independent Croatia.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sadness - A famous football referee from Zagorje died suddenly

August 7, 2024

The famous former football referee from Zagorje, Branko Posavec from Oroslavje, died suddenly at the age of 53.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Goran Andrilović died

August 7, 2024

Goran Andrilović, a volunteer of the Homeland War and reserve captain, died suddenly at the age of 60.

No cause of death reported.

Link

SERBIA

Swimmer disappears under the water feet from the finish line – all competition events suspended

August 9, 2024

An athlete has drowned while competing in a CrossFit Games event, with the devastating death playing out a short paddle from the finish line in front of cameras, cheering fans and clueless officials. Lazar Dukic, a 28-year-old Serbian athlete, was competing Thursday at Marine Creek Lake in Fort Worth, Texas, where the games were being held. Dukic was approaching land and a finish line set up on the shore when he appeared to begin struggling. “It was pretty devastating,” visiting Canadian athlete Cole Learn told KXAS-TV. The situation evolved “very, very quickly,” Learn said, describing the swimmer’s struggle to get air as he moved around in desperate circles. Video from the incident shows the struggle just offshore, with officials intently watching the finish line, oblivious to what was happening a dozen yards away.



No cause of death reported.

Link

RTV Gračanica cameraman Boban Sekulić died suddenly

August 7, 2024

Gračanica Radio Television cameraman Boban Sekulić died suddenly today at the age of 52. In the course of his recording career, he recorded a large number of contributions, reportages and shows, some of which were awarded at festivals. In the last 25 years, he made numerous recordings in all parts of Kosovo and Metohija, even in high-risk situations. Numerous events after the 1999 war will remain recorded and remembered thanks to his recordings.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A doctor “died suddenly”:

Milena Avramović, doctor from Loznica, died suddenly in Greece

August 7, 2024

In Greece, on Rhodes, where she was on annual vacation, Dr. Milena Avramović (58), a doctor specializing in physiatry at the Health Center in Loznica, died suddenly yesterday, her closest relatives confirmed to us.

No cause of death reported.

Link

MONTENEGRO

Pobjeda journalist Slađana Radonjić Đurišić has passed away

August 7, 2024

Pobjede journalist Slađana Radonjić Đurišić died last night in Podgorica after a long illness, at the age of 42. Radonjić started her career in Pobjeda, right after college. Radonjić is the winner of several awards, including one for the best young journalist in Montenegro, which she received 10 years ago. She will be buried on August 7 at the New Cemetery in Podgorica.

No cause of death reported.

Link

SPAIN

Basque mountaineer Izaskun Zubizarreta has died (53)

August 6, 2024

Izaskun Zubizarreta, skier, runner and hiker (53) has died as a result of an illness. She won several mountain skiing and running events, and also achieved several podiums at the world level. If you look at the results, she was the best mountain skier ever in the Basque Country, but, above the competition, the mountain was life for her. She loved the mountain "in its entirety", be it with skis, boots, crampons, mountain bike or running shoes. "I'm a mountaineer," she used to say. Although she enjoyed all the mountain disciplines, mountain skiing gave her "the most pleasure": the snow had "something special, attractive" for her, and she achieved the best results in this sport.

No cause of death reported.

Link