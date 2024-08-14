In memory of those who “died suddenly” in Belgium, Holland, Germany, Austria, Denmark, Poland, Moldova, Croatia, Serbia, Montenegro and Spain, August 5-August 12, 2024
Austrian tenor Steve Davislim (57); Polish cyclist Tomasz Lisowicz; Moldovan folk singer Anatol Latîșev; Croation journo Mladen Iličković (54); & more
More notable deaths: Serbian swimmer Lazar Dukic (28, competing in Texas); Montenegrin journo Slađana Đurišić (42); Basque mountaineer Izaskun Zubizarreta (54)
BELGIUM
Dirk Laseure, 56
August 12, 2024
Born in Poperinge, May 30, 1968, died unexpectedly at home in Woesten, August 9, 2024.
No cause of death reported.
Monique Goossens, 47
August 12, 2024
Born in Turnhout, July 19, 1977, died in Dendermonde, August 9, 2024.
No cause of death reported.
Kris Wouters, 50
August 12, 2024
Born in Diest on July 25, 1974, died in Bekkevoort on August 10, 2024. Place of residence, Bekkevoort.
No cause of death reported.
Jeroen Decleer, 44
August 12, 2024
Born in Bruges, April 28, 1980, said goodbye at home, August 8, 2024. Thanks to Dr A Bols (medical oncology) and Dr. T. Feryn (general, paediatrics, and vascular medicine).
No cause of death reported.
Myriam Schuermans, 60
August 11, 2024
Born in Genk, May 15, 1964, died suddenly at home in Maasmechelen, August 5, 2024.
No cause of death reported.
David Bouhon, 45
August 10, 2024
Resident at Sprimont. Born in Liège on 05 April 1979, died in Sprimont on 09 August 2024, at the age of 45 years.
No cause of death reported.
Xavier Champon, 50
August 10, 2024
Resident at Modave. Born in Rocourt on 11 February 1974, died in Liège on 09 August 2024, at the age of 50 years.
No cause of death reported.
Tim Cauberghe, 48
August 10, 2024
Born in Hasselt, May 3, 1976, gently left us in the Jessa Hospital Hasselt, July 31, 2024.
No cause of death reported.
Florian Ruelle, 30
August 9, 2024
Residing in On. Born in Libramont on Monday, September 13, 1993. Died in Mont-Godinne on Thursday, August 8, 2024, at the age of 30. Thanks to the doctors and staff of Hematology CHU Mont-Godine.
No cause of death reported.
Zoe Denayer, 21
August 8, 2024
Born in Brussels, July 15, 2003, died unexpectedly in Antwerp, August 3, 2024.
No cause of death reported.
Godelieve Hulders, 73
August 8, 2024
Born in Zele, May 21, 1951, died there unexpectedly at home, August 7, 2024.
No cause of death reported.
Wendy Imbrechts, 47
August 8, 2024
Born in Leuven, November 14, 1978, died at home in Herent, August 7, 2024. Thanks to staff at UZ Leuven, especially Professor Steven De Vleeschouwer, Experimental Neurosurgery and Neuroanatomy, and Professor Paul Clement, prof. dr. Medical Oncologist.
No cause of death reported.
Marie-Catherine Schmitz, 42
August 7, 2024
Residing in Udange. Born in Virton on Friday, April 16, 1982, died in Udange on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, at the age of 42.
No cause of death reported.
Johnny Lallemand, 39
August 6, 2024
Resident at Huy. Born in Huy on 22 March 1985, died in Huy on 05 August 2024, at the age of 39 years.
No cause of death reported.
Dirk Lootens, 64
August 6, 2024
Dirk Lootens, cattle farmer. Born in Eeklo, February 28, 1960, died suddenly at his farm, August 5, 2024.
No cause of death reported.
Jhonny Vandebulcke, 46
August 6, 2024
Born in Poperinge, April 13, 1978, died in Boezinge, August 5, 2024.
No cause of death reported.
Fanny Bonini, 47
August 5, 2024
Fanny was born in Haine-Saint-Paul on September 20, 1976, and died in La Louvière on August 4, 2024.
No cause of death reported.
Michel Meskens, 65
August 5, 2024
Michel was born in Merchtem on March 11, 1959, and died suddenly in St. Märgen Germany on August 4, 2024.
No cause of death reported.
John Dubuisson, 41
August 5, 2024
John was born in Bastogne on 02 September 1982 and died in Soignies on 03 August 2024.
No cause of death reported.
Yahel Decamps, 39
August 5, 2024
Born in Saint-Ghislain on Thursday, December 27, 1984, died in Sirault on Sunday, August 4, 2024, at the age of 39. Residing in Sirault.
No cause of death reported.
Géraldine Pecher, 40
August 5, 2024
Born in Uccle on 08 April 1984, died in Bruxelles on 04 August 2024, at the age of 40 years. Resident of Uccle.
No cause of death reported.
NETHERLANDS
A dentist “died suddenly”:
Vught dentist Hack de Vries died unexpectedly
August 8, 2024
Vught - Dentist and practice owner Hanck de Vries of Tandartsencentrum Vught (63) passed away suddenly. The practice is continued by three other dentists who work in the practice.
No cause of death reported.
Jan Bouwhuis passed away
August 6, 2024
Today we received the news that our highly valued member Jan Bouwhuis passed away unexpectedly at the age of 62 during his holiday in France. Jan was a member of Enter Vooruit for many years, first as a football player, played in the sixth team, and in recent years he was often found on the sidelines at the matches of our first team. We wish his wife Gerdie, his children, and other relatives much strength in this difficult time.
No cause of death reported.
Apollo 8 manager Roy van den Berg (39) passed away
August 11, 2024
The volleyball players of Apollo 8 had to unexpectedly say goodbye to Roy van den Berg this week. The manager of the team from Borne was only 39 years old. “Roy was a top manager and committed himself with heart and soul to Apollo 8 Ladies 1 over the past eight seasons," the club said on social channels.
No cause of death reported.
Tragic loss of beloved Vlaardingen plumber Ron van Uffelen leaves community in mourning
August 12, 2024
Ron van Uffelen, the threatened plumber from Vlaardingen, has sadly passed away. His lawyer announced the news today, confirming that the cause appears to be medical. This tragic event occurred on August 12, 2024, leaving his family in shock and requesting privacy during this difficult time. The 45-year-old plumber was frequently in the news due to violent attacks against him and his property. Just last Saturday, he was rushed to the hospital for heart problems. His family is devastated and seeks privacy as they cope with this unexpected loss.
No cause of death reported.
Sports fanatic and pub crawler Berry Sorber (29)
August 9, 2024
Sports fanatic and pub crawler Berry Sorber (1995-2024) died unexpectedly: 'He had never been so fit'. [paywall]
No cause of death reported.
GERMANY
German citizen found dead in Kovalam rental house
August 10, 2024
Kovalam - German citizen George Carl, 48, was found unconscious in a rented house in Azhakulam, Kovalam (India). Carl arrived last Wednesday. When he did not appear outside until Friday evening, there was concern, and he was found unresponsive in bed. The Kovalam police arrived at the scene with a doctor from a nearby private hospital. The doctor pronounced Carl dead. According to SHO V. Jayaprakash, the body has been moved to the mortuary at Medical College Hospital for further examination.
No cause of death reported.
AUSTRIA
Sudden death of Vienna tenor, 57
August 11, 2024
The death is being widely reported of Steve Davislim [57], an Australian tenor of Chinese and Irish origin who lived mostly in Vienna. Davislim spent the 1990s at the Zurich Opera, limelighting as tenor soloist in David Zinman’s garlanded recording of Beethoven’s 9th. Opera roles took him to the Salzburg Festival, Hamburg Opera, Berlin Staatsoper and various stages in Vienna. No cause of death is yet known.
Note: Davislim was busy with past and upcoming concerts scheduled in 2024 and beyond:
https://www.operabase.com/steve-davislim-a16279/en
Holger Düx dies
August 6, 2024
Holger Düx died suddenly and unexpectedly at the end of July. He was 56. The tragic news also means Kraiburg Austria has lost its Tyre Solutions Sales Manager and we as a publishing group have lost a former colleague (since he previously worked for our German sister publication Neue ReifenZeitung) and friend who was highly valued for his always open and friendly manner.
No cause of death reported.
DENMARK
Inger Møller, 66
August 11, 2024
My beloved wife, our dear mother, mother-in-law, and grandmother, Inger Moller, December 11, 1957 - August 8, 2024, has found peace after a short illness.
No cause of death reported.
Anette Hansen, 66
August 11, 2024
My beloved wife, our dear mother, mother-in-law, and grandmother, Anette Hansen, born 14 March 1958, has quietly fallen asleep after a short illness.
No cause of death reported.
Anne Marie Kær Talmer, 67
August 11, 2024
My beloved sister, Mie Kær Talmer, April 29, 1957 - August 9, 2024, has suddenly passed away.
No cause of death reported.
Lene Kamuk Madsen, 73
August 10, 2024
Our dear mother, mother-in-law, sister, and grandmother, Lene Kamuk Madsen, born 13 March 1951, has suddenly passed away. Odense, 29 July 2024.
No cause of death reported.
Hanne Lis Jensen, 71
August 9, 2024
Our beloved mother, grandmother, mother-in-law, friend and widow of Morten Bødker Pedersen, Hanne Lis Jensen, passed away after a short illness. 13 February 1953 - 9 August 2024.
No cause of death reported.
Michael Weber Andersen, 43
August 9, 2024
Our beloved, Michael Weber Andersen, September 20, 1980 - August 4, 2024, has died suddenly. A very great loss remains.
No cause of death reported.
Ulla Solveig Berndsen, 71
August 8, 2024
July 1, 1953 - August 7, 2024. The world's best mother, mother-in-law, and grandmother, has found peace after a short illness.
No cause of death reported.
Tove Teilberg Fisker, 65
August 7, 2024
My beloved wife, our dear paternal mother and grandmother, Tove Teilberg Fisher, born 28 March 1959, has quietly fallen asleep, 7 August 2024. Instead of flowers, consider donating to The Cancer Society.
No cause of death reported.
Anne Hegelund, 72
August 7, 2024
Our beloved sister, mother & grandmother, Anne Hegelund, 29 January 1952 - 5 August 2024, has found peace after a short illness.
No cause of death reported.
Hans Kristian Renbo Olsen, 64
August 7, 2024
My beloved husband and best friend, Hans Kristian Renbo Olsen, born 22 December 1959, has died suddenly. Øbjerg Øst, 5 August 2024.
No cause of death reported.
Carsten Egon Andersen, 63
August 7, 2024
Our loved one, Carsten Egon Andersen, June 9, 1961 - 31 July 2024, is suddenly taken from us.
No cause of death reported.
Tommy Helge Sørensen, 75
August 7, 2024
Our dear husband and father, Tommy Helge Sørensen, May 7, 1949 - July 30, 2024, is suddenly taken from us.
No cause of death reported.
Nanna Kjær Markussen, 28
August 7, 2024
Our beloved daughter, sister, and aunt, Nanna Kjær Markussen, born 30 January 1996, has quietly fallen asleep on July 22, 2024.
No cause of death reported.
Prebend Bjørn Dreisig, 67
August 6, 2024
Our dear father, grandfather, and friend, Prebend Bjørn Dreisig, 24 July 1957 - 29 July 2024, is suddenly taken from us.
No cause of death reported.
Per Bech, 63
August 6, 2024
Our dear Per Bech, November 28, 1960 - August 1, 2024, has suddenly passed away.
No cause of death reported.
Ida Nielsen, 66
August 6, 2024
I have suddenly lost my beloved wife, Ida Nielsen, born 18 June 1958, died in Täbring, 6 August 2024.
No cause of death reported.
Mikael Bak Schultz, 34
August 6, 2024
Our loved one, Mikael Bak Schultz, January 9, 1990 - 4 August 2024, is taken from us far too soon.
No cause of death reported.
Bente Steenstrup Jensen, 65
August 6, 2024
My beloved wife, Bente Steenstrup Jensen, has died suddenly. March 7, 1959 - August 4, 2024. A final loving farewell.
No cause of death reported.
Jón Jónsson, 42
August 6, 2024
My sweet husband our sweet father, son, brother, son-in-law, brother-in-law, uncle, and friend, painter Jón Jónsson, born 9 June 1982, has quietly fallen asleep on August 2, 2024.
No cause of death reported.
POLAND
Tomasz Lisowicz has died. Former Polish champion was 47 years old
August 9, 2024
Extremely sad news reaches us from Kalisz. During cycling training on one of the routes in Kalisz County, the former national time trial champion from 2003, Tomasz Lisowicz, suddenly fainted. Unfortunately, despite the quickly undertaken resuscitation action, the life of the decorated 47-year-old cyclist could not be saved. Tomasz Lisowicz is dead.
No cause of death reported.
Tragedy in Jastrzębie-Zdrój. A 47-year-old miner has died. The man suddenly fainted underground
August 9, 2024
Jastrzębie-Zdrój - The miner's death took place on Wednesday, August 7, in the Zofiówka mine in Jastrzębie-Zdrój. The 47-year-old man was in the middle of work when he suddenly collapsed about 900m underground. Unfortunately, despite the quick reaction of a friend who was with him and immediate help, the man's life could not be saved.
No cause of death reported.
MOLDOVA
Mourning in the world of music from the Republic of Moldova. Artist Anatol Latîșev passed away
August 5, 2024
Mourning in the world of music from the Republic of Moldova. The well-known folk singer, Anatol Latîșev (63), passed away from cancer. This was announced on August 4 by the artist Gheorghe Țopa. Anatol Latîșev was born in the village of Dobrogea Nouă, Sîngerei district, on March 23, 1961. He was People's Artist and a member of the Union of Musicians from Moldova.
CROATIA
HRT journalist and editor passed away at the age of 54: 'He was a great colleague and friend'
August 8, 2024
At the age of 54, our colleague Mladen Iličković, journalist and editor of HRT, left us unexpectedly and too soon. He was an advocate of sustainable and responsible living, an ambassador of alternative energy sources and dreamed of an energy-independent Croatia.
No cause of death reported.
Sadness - A famous football referee from Zagorje died suddenly
August 7, 2024
The famous former football referee from Zagorje, Branko Posavec from Oroslavje, died suddenly at the age of 53.
No cause of death reported.
Goran Andrilović died
August 7, 2024
Goran Andrilović, a volunteer of the Homeland War and reserve captain, died suddenly at the age of 60.
No cause of death reported.
SERBIA
Swimmer disappears under the water feet from the finish line – all competition events suspended
August 9, 2024
An athlete has drowned while competing in a CrossFit Games event, with the devastating death playing out a short paddle from the finish line in front of cameras, cheering fans and clueless officials. Lazar Dukic, a 28-year-old Serbian athlete, was competing Thursday at Marine Creek Lake in Fort Worth, Texas, where the games were being held. Dukic was approaching land and a finish line set up on the shore when he appeared to begin struggling. “It was pretty devastating,” visiting Canadian athlete Cole Learn told KXAS-TV. The situation evolved “very, very quickly,” Learn said, describing the swimmer’s struggle to get air as he moved around in desperate circles. Video from the incident shows the struggle just offshore, with officials intently watching the finish line, oblivious to what was happening a dozen yards away.
No cause of death reported.
RTV Gračanica cameraman Boban Sekulić died suddenly
August 7, 2024
Gračanica Radio Television cameraman Boban Sekulić died suddenly today at the age of 52. In the course of his recording career, he recorded a large number of contributions, reportages and shows, some of which were awarded at festivals. In the last 25 years, he made numerous recordings in all parts of Kosovo and Metohija, even in high-risk situations. Numerous events after the 1999 war will remain recorded and remembered thanks to his recordings.
No cause of death reported.
A doctor “died suddenly”:
Milena Avramović, doctor from Loznica, died suddenly in Greece
August 7, 2024
In Greece, on Rhodes, where she was on annual vacation, Dr. Milena Avramović (58), a doctor specializing in physiatry at the Health Center in Loznica, died suddenly yesterday, her closest relatives confirmed to us.
No cause of death reported.
MONTENEGRO
Pobjeda journalist Slađana Radonjić Đurišić has passed away
August 7, 2024
Pobjede journalist Slađana Radonjić Đurišić died last night in Podgorica after a long illness, at the age of 42. Radonjić started her career in Pobjeda, right after college. Radonjić is the winner of several awards, including one for the best young journalist in Montenegro, which she received 10 years ago. She will be buried on August 7 at the New Cemetery in Podgorica.
No cause of death reported.
SPAIN
Basque mountaineer Izaskun Zubizarreta has died (53)
August 6, 2024
Izaskun Zubizarreta, skier, runner and hiker (53) has died as a result of an illness. She won several mountain skiing and running events, and also achieved several podiums at the world level. If you look at the results, she was the best mountain skier ever in the Basque Country, but, above the competition, the mountain was life for her. She loved the mountain "in its entirety", be it with skis, boots, crampons, mountain bike or running shoes. "I'm a mountaineer," she used to say. Although she enjoyed all the mountain disciplines, mountain skiing gave her "the most pleasure": the snow had "something special, attractive" for her, and she achieved the best results in this sport.
No cause of death reported.