UNITED STATES

Grammy-winning Brazilian musician Sergio Mendes dead at 83

September 6, 2024

Brazilian musician Sergio Mendes has died at 83. Mendes’s family told the Guardian in a statement that he “passed away peacefully” in his Los Angeles home. “Mendes last performed in November 2023 to sold out and wildly enthusiastic houses in Paris, London and Barcelona,” they added. “For the last several months, his health had been challenged by the effects of long term COVID.”

Link

Mendes was “vaccinated.” From June 2021:

Mendes, who turned 80 this year, has no plans to stop working. In fact, he is fully vaccinated and has already set a date for his first post-pandemic concert. He will return to the Hollywood Bowl on August 15.

Link

Scott Simon dies: 52-year-old Sha Na Na singer who co-wrote song for ‘Grease’ was 75

September 7, 2024

“Screamin’ Scott” Simon, who played piano in the early-rock revival group Sha Na Na for more than a half-century and co-wrote the song “Sandy” that John Travolta crooned in Grease, died September 5 of sinus cancer in Ojai, CA. He was 75. His daughter Nina Simon announced the news.

Link

Country and rock musician dies from pancreatic cancer : Mark Moffatt was 74

September 7, 2024

Mark Moffatt, a musician who made his claim in both the rock and country genres, has died from pancreatic cancer, according to Music Row and The Music. Both outlets noted he had suffered from the condition for more than a year before his passing. He was 74. As a performer, he found success in the Australia n music world with the '80s rock band The Monitors. However, he found his greatest success behind the scenes, notably producing the legendary rock group The Saints. He eventually moved over to the U.S. and worked with fellow Australian Keith Urban early on in the country superstar's career.

Link

Rapper Rich Homie Quan dead at 33

September 5, 2024

Rich Homie Quan has died at 33 years old. The platinum-selling rapper — whose real name was Dequantes Devontay Lamar — passed away suddenly on Thursday, September 5, The Post confirmed. “On Thursday, 5 September 2024, the Fulton County Medical Examiner was notified by Grady Memorial Hospital of the death of Dequantes Devontay Lamar. An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday, 6 September 2024,” the coroner said in a statement.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Basketball player-turned-R&B singer, Cunnie Williams, dead at 61

September 5, 2024

Cunnie Williams, basketball player turned R&B singer, passed away in August at the age of 61. The record label Peppermint Jam confirmed his death in a statement on social media on August 21. Williams started out with a career in basketball, but switched to making music in the 90s. In 1995 he released his debut album, Straight from the Heart of the Ghetto. His last album, No Place Like Home, was released in 2008.

No cause of death reported.

Link

TikTok star Caleb Graves dies at 33 after running in Disneyland half marathon amid L.A. heatwave

September 9, 2024

Caleb Graves, a TikTok influencer who focused on Disneyland content, has sadly passed away at the young age of 33. The social media vlogger participated in the Disneyland Halloween Half Marathon race over the weekend and tragically died soon after crossing the finish line. The race began at around 5 am local time on Sunday (September 8) at the Anaheim, Calif. resort and Caleb crossed the finish line at around 7 am, according to Entertainment Weekly. A representative for the Anaheim Police Department told EW, “The runner crossed the finish line. As soon as he did, one of the workers at the marathon noticed the gentleman was clutching his chest. They noticed he was going into cardiac arrest.” Caleb was pronounced dead approximately an hour after being transported to a local medical center. Caleb updated his TikTok page with multiple videos about the race over the weekend, including one where he talked about the Los Angeles heatwave. “I really hope I get through the race tomorrow morning,” he said in the video. While temperatures reached a high of 107 degrees on Sunday, it was much cooler at 5 am when the race started.

Link

Jason Hobdy, influential manager behind Maeta, dies at 40

September 3, 2024

The music industry is mourning the loss of talent manager Jason Hobdy, who passed away on Friday, Aug. 30, at the age of 40. According to Yvette Noel-Schure, Hobdy was on a flight returning from a tour in Japan with his artist, Maeta, when he fell ill. The Bronx [NY] native was known for his work with a roster of notable artists, including Maeta, Elijah Blake, and Tone Stith.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Comedy writer Eric Gilliland passes away at 61 after cancer battle

September 3, 2024

Eric Gilliland, a celebrated comedy writer, passed away on September 1 after battling cancer, according to Variety. Gilliland, who hailed from Illinois and was a 1984 Northwestern University graduate, made significant contributions to television comedy, writing for shows like 'Roseanne,' 'The Wonder Years,' and 'That '70s Show.'

Link

Costume designer Michael McDonald dies at 60

September 6, 2024

Tony nominee Michael McDonald passed away September 4 due to complications from a brief illness. News of his passing was confirmed by his lifelong friend and co-curator of the Costumes and Props exhibit at The Museum of Broadway, Lisa Zinni. Mr. McDonald was a treasured member of the theatre design community.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Comic book artist John Cassaday passes away at 52

September 9, 2024

Comics artist John Cassaday has passed away today at the age of 52. His sister, Robin, shared the news earlier today on Facebook. Robin revealed Cassaday was admitted to the ICU in New York four days ago. The cause of his death is unknown at this time, but Robin shared, “His organs and heart are functioning normally. His brain is the main concern.”

Link

Wizardry co-creator Andrew Greenberg dead at 67

September 3, 2024

Andrew Greenberg, co-creator of classic Wizardry series of computer RPGs with Robert Woodhead, is dead at 67. Among the most influential game designers, their 1981 hit defined an emerging genre and led to seven official sequels and countless spinoffs, homages, derivatives and competitors.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Diondre Overton dead at age 26 as tributes pour in for ex-Clemson college football receiver who won two national titles

September 7, 2024

A former Clemson receiver who won two national titles died at the age of 26, it was announced Saturday. Diondre Overton’s death was confirmed by the school but no cause was given. Overton played for Clemson from 2016 to 2019 and caught 52 passes for 777 yards. The team won the national championship in both 2016 and 2018.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Fort Bend Bush (Texas) coach, former NFL standout Allen Aldridge dead at 52

September 9, 2024

Allen Aldridge, the longtime head football coach of Fort Bend Bush (Texas) High School, died suddenly on Sunday night, according to Houston-area reporter Mark Berman and Texas Football.com. Aldridge, who played eight seasons in the NFL with the Denver Broncos and Detroit Lions, was 52 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Legendary Pitt-Johnstown wrestling coach Pat Pecora dies at age 70

September 8, 2024

Pat Pecora, who built the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown wrestling program into a national power and led the Mountain Cats to more wins than any other coach in college wrestling history, died Sunday after a long, inspirational battle with cancer. He was 70 years old. In July, a GoFundMe drive to help the Pecora family with expenses related to his lengthy out-of-town hospital stay raised $55,440 through 410 donations to the “Never Let Go of the Rope!” page. At that time, the outlook was bleak. Family, friends and the wrestling community braced for the worst, visiting Pecora in Pittsburgh to potentially say their goodbyes. Unexpectedly, almost miraculously, Pecora’s health took a positive turn last month. Eventually, he returned home to Johnstown. A social media post showed him walking in therapy at a local hospital. “Pat was looking strong and sounded real good. He said, ‘I’m battling. I want to be here for (wife) Tracy, my children and grandchildren.’ ”



Link

The University of Pittsburgh Cracks Down on Unvaccinated Students and Staff

https://www.pittsburghmagazine.com/the-university-of-pittsburgh-cracks-down-on-unvaccinated-students-and-staff/

Vladimir Bure dies in the USA

September 4, 2024

Honored Master of Sports of the USSR, swimmer and hockey coach Vladimir Bure died in Miami at the age of 73, Match TV reports. According to the publication, Bure suffered a heart attack several weeks ago. He was hospitalized, the former athlete complained of severe pain in the heart.

Link

Former Alabama high school basketball coach, current Samford staffer dies

September 9, 2024

A former Alabama high school basketball coach and current Samford basketball staffer has died, according to multiple reports. Multiple pages announced the news of the passing of T.J. Perry on Sunday, a longtime high school basketball coach at multiple programs across the state. Most recently, Perry announced on July 1 that he accepted a position as director of player development at Samford University under head basketball coach Bucky McMillan.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

The cause of TJ Perry’s death has been described as a sudden and tragic event, sending shockwaves through the educational and athletic communities in Alabama:

https://tinyurl.com/2ur63m76

Former trainer Chuck Simon passes away at 57

September 9, 2024

Chuck Simon, who retired from training in 2019 after a 20-year run in which he won 359 races, passed away Sunday at Saratoga [FL] Hospital after a bout with cancer. He was 57 years old. Simon grew up in Saratoga Springs and, as a teenager, started working with both the thoroughbreds and standardbreds. He attended the Racetrack Industry Program at the University of Arizona, where he got a BS in Animal Science.

Link

Simon “died suddenly” from turbo cancer :

June 14, 2024

On Wednesday’s edition of Steve Byk’s “At the Races” radio broadcast, Byk and Sid Fernando spoke of the widespread industry support for ex-trainer and current blogger and podcaster Chuck Simon, who was recently diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy.

A journalist “died suddenly”:

Music journalism in mourning: Javier Andrade, the first Argentine to work at MTV, passed away

September 6, 2024

Music and entertainment journalism was shaken by the death of Javier Andrade, at age 58. Originally from Trenque Lauquen, Andrade passed away in Los Angeles after a prolonged illness. Later, after his time on MTV, Andrade settled in Miami, where he began collaborating with various digital media. In 2004, took another big step in his career by moving to Los Angeles to work with Direct TV Latin America.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lake Charles, Beaumont radio host Patrick Sanders passes away

September 5, 2024

Lake Charles, La. - Patrick Sanders, a familiar voice to many as a radio host on Hot 103.3 Lake Charles and Q94, has passed away. On Wednesday, Sept. 4, Sanders died unexpectedly, his family said. Sanders has spent the last 30 years as a mainstay of Southeast Texas radio, starting in 1990, according to Q94′s website. Sanders was a father, grandfather, and cherished friend to many in the community.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Waffle House CEO Walt Ehmer dies at the age of 58

September 9, 2024

The president and CEO of Waffle House, Walter G. "Walt" Ehmer, has died at the age of 58, according to the Atlanta Police Foundation. He also served on the foundation’s board of trustees. Ehmer had overseen the popular restaurant chain since 2012. The circumstances surrounding his death have not been released at this time.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Paul Harrell, YouTuber and gun rights activist, dies

September 4, 2024

Paul Harrell, a renowned gun rights activist and firearms expert, passed away in Tuesday. The announcement came shortly after Harrell's brother released a video indicating that his time was running short. Harrell had over a million YouTube subscribers. In July 2023, Harrell announced his diagnosis of Stage 2 pancreatic cancer.

No age reported.

Link

Brockton mourns loss of 4th grader who died from asthma attack

September 5, 2024

Brockton, MA — The Brockton community is mourning the loss of rising fourth-grader Davien Taylor, who died unexpectedly from an asthma attack on Tuesday, Sept. 3, according to his aunt, Krista Roberts. Taylor died the day before what would have been his first day of fourth grade at the Mary E. Baker Elementary School in Brockton. Taylor was also a member of the youth football league the Brockton Raiders, where he was the starting tight end and a team captain.

Link

UHA students remember classmate Hensley Hunt

September 8, 2024

University Heights Academy students and staff are remembering fellow student Hensley Hunt who passed away unexpectedly Saturday. Hensley Caldwell Hunt, 12, of Hopkinsville, KY, died at 11:41 a.m. Saturday, September 7, 2024 at Jennie Stuart Medical Center.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Five teenagers “died suddenly”:

Hailey M. Gabrielson, 13

September 9, 2024

Watertown, WI - Hailey M. Gabrielson, 13, of Watertown, passed away unexpectedly at her home on September 5, 2024. At just thirteen years old, Hailey was a remarkable soul with a spirit of care and love that touched everyone who had the privilege of knowing her.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Community to remember Shippensburg teen, son of SU coach, who was found dead Aug. 20

September 6, 2024

Friends, loved ones and others in the greater Shippensburg community will gather Tuesday evening to celebrate the life of 13-year-old Levi Maciejewski, one week after he was found dead at his home in Shippensburg Township. Maciejewski was the youngest son of Mark Maciejewski, the head coach of Shippensburg University's football team. The university released a statement Wednesday confirming the teen's untimely death. Pennsylvania State Police reported that troopers responded to a home in the 300 block of Britton Road at about 2:08 p.m. Tuesday after a 13-year-old juvenile was found dead. No other information will be released while the investigation is ongoing.



No cause of death reported.

Link

Freshman fatality shakes Shiloh School

September 3, 2024

Hume, Ill. — Students and staff of the Shiloh Community Unit School District are mourning the loss of a freshman student after a tragic accident in the early hours of Sept. 3. CUSD #1 Superintendent Morgan Wilhoit took to Facebook around 2 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon to inform the community that a student suddenly passed away. She called the death “a significant loss in our school and our community.” Out of respect for the family of the student, the student’s information has not been released. Details surrounding the incident are currently under investigation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

High school football star Chance Gainer dead at 18 after collapsing during a game in Florida

September 7, 2024

Florida football is in mourning after a high school player collapsed and died during a game in Port St Joe on Friday night. Chance Gainer, 18, was rushed to the hospital after his sudden collapse, but the senior was later pronounced dead. Coaches reportedly rushed to the wide receiver's side on the field but they were unable to save his life. Norton also revealed that the 18-year-old honors student did not have a pulse when paramedics first treated him. They did, however, detect one before he was put in an ambulance. According to concussion campaigners, Gainer is the 12th football player to have died this year.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Investigation launched after US Air Force Academy Cadet, 19, found dead in dorm room

September 7, 2024

The U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado has launched an investigation after Cadet 4th Class Avery Koonce, 19, of Taylor, Texas, was found dead in her dorm room this week. According to reports, Koonce was “found unconscious in her dormitory” on Wednesday night. First responders attempted life-saving measures, but the efforts were unsuccessful. Koonce was a member of the women’s track and field team.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Body found in search for missing runner Arielle Valdes 5 days after she disappeared in Florida

September 3, 2024

Ft. Meyers, FL - Authorities believe the body of Arielle Valdes, a 21-year-old woman who disappeared while running near her home in Florida, has been located. Valdes vanished on Wednesday, Aug. 28, after leaving her home to go on a run at the 90th block of Mariana Avenue in North Fort Myers around 6:30 p.m. local time, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office (LCSO). Footage captured by a Department of Transportation camera, shared by the LCSO, showed the woman running southbound on U.S. Route 41 around 6:45 p.m. that same evening. Cameras also captured her going southbound toward the Edison Bridge just after 6:50 p.m. On Monday, Sept. 2, five days after Valdes disappeared, a body was found while crews searched for her along the Caloosahatchee River in North Fort Myers, according to the LCSO. Authorities believe the remains belonged to Valdes. Authorities said preliminary evidence does not indicate that foul play was involved in Valdes’ death, according to the LCSO. Her cause of death has not been released.

Link

Daughter of Caitlin Smiles founder, 22-year-old Abby Hornung, dies suddenly

September 9, 2024

The youngest daughter of the nonprofit Caitlin Smiles founder, Abby Hornung, has died suddenly, her family announced in an obituary posted on the Jesse H. Geigle Funeral Home website. Abigail "Abby" Caitlin Hornung, 22, of Dauphin [PA] "passed away unexpectedly" on Thursday, Sept. 3, as stated in her obituary.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Taylor Swift fan, 23, who vanished is found dead in her car days after moving to Maine

September 7, 2024

Autumn Danielle Cleveland has been found dead in her car just days after she was first reported missing. The 23-year-old Taylor Swift fan was reported missing last Saturday before being found dead two days later. Autumn was found in her blue 2018 Mazda CX5 in Dayton, Maine. It's believed Autumn had been staying in a rental home in Maine . She checked out on the Saturday morning before contacting her father, mother and sister, according to reports. Autumn hadn't been in contact with her family since that day. She was last seen driving the 2018 Mazda CX5 around southern Maine. Authorities have since confirmed it was the same vehicle she was found in.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Three U.S. airmen “died suddenly”:

3 airmen died at Kunsan Air Base within weeks of one another, but the service is mum on the causes

September 7, 2024

Kunsan Air Base, South Korea - Three airmen have died at Kunsan Air Base in South Korea in a span of five weeks, but Air Force officials are providing few details on the causes of death and how they're specifically addressing the string of incidents. Last week, on Aug. 28, Tech. Sgt. Jacob Venegas was found deceased in an on-base dormitory. Earlier that month, on Aug. 5, Senior Airman Saniyya Jones-Smalls was found dead on base. Prior to her death, on July 26, Airman Basic Kye Vang passed away on base, according to three separate press releases from Kunsan. Capt. Alvin Nelson, a spokesperson for the base, told Military.com in an emailed statement that "summer has been difficult for the Wolf Pack due to the multiple losses of airmen in a short amount of time." But Nelson, as well as Department of the Air Force spokespeople, declined to comment on the specific causes of the deaths -- such as whether they were attributable to accidents, homicides, training or illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Six firefighters “died suddenly”:

Beloved upstate New York pizzeria owner, firefighter unexpectedly passes away

September 9, 2024

Hudson Valley residents are mourning the loss of a man who kept our bellies full while also saving lives. The owner of an Ulster County pizzeria and firefighter passed away. Renato J. DiBella, 57, of Kingston, New York, "suddenly and unexpectedly passed away" on Thursday, according to his obituary. DiBella opened up DiBella’s Pizza Shop on Washington Avenue in Kingston with his wife in 1998. Dibello was a "proud volunteer" at the Spring Lake Fire Department where he was serving as Lieutenant and Commissioner.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Valley Volunteer Fire Department’s Deputy Fire Chief passes unexpectedly

September 9, 2024

Fairmont, W.Va (WDTV) - The Valley Volunteer Deputy Fire Chief passed away unexpectedly. Deputy Chief David Shields died recently, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. Shields started with the department in 1985 and has held many positions in that time. He was a pro-board firefighter that was nationally certified in the 1990s, and he was also a nationally certified paramedic and had maintained that certification for 30 years, officials said. Officials said Shields was well known in the fire/EMS/Healthnet world, along with the local biker community.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Luce Fire Captain passes away after battle with cancer

September 8, 2024

Spencer Co., Ind. - Luce Fire Territory in Spencer County is mourning the loss of a longtime firefighter and friend. The agency shared the news Saturday night that Captain Mark Frederick passed away after a battle with cancer. According to officials, Mark joined Luce Fire Territory in 1999 and has held the ranks of firefighter, captain, assistant fire chief and chief of the department. The agency said that Mark was very active and always at the top of list for responses.

No age reported.

Link

Belfry, KY, firefighter dies during mutual aid fire

September 6, 2024

A Belfry [KY] firefighter is thought to have suffered a fatal heart attack Wednesday night while shuttling water to a McCarr fire scene. Darrell Helton, 49, told another firefighter he felt fluttering in his chest when he was driving the tanker during the mutual aid fire call, according to WCHSTV.com. He collapsed after he sat down on the fire apparatus, WKTY.com reports. Colleagues on scene began resuscitation efforts, including CPR, immediately. The efforts were unsuccessful.

Link

The International Association of Fire Chiefs (IAFC) pushed the jab:

https://www.iafc.org/press-releases/press-release/iafc-position-on-covid-19-vaccination-of-fire-and-ems-personnel

And Kentucky pushed “vaccination”:

https://www.kentucky.com/news/coronavirus/article253277523.html

Escambia County Fire Rescue announces passing of Ferry Pass chief

September 3, 2024

Escambia County, Fla. - Escambia County Fire Rescue says Chief Mark Clark passed away on Saturday. According to Escambia County Fire Rescue, Chief Clark served the residents of Ferry Pass for 34 years. "Chief Clark passed away...surrounded by family, friends, and his fellow firefighter brothers and sisters," Escambia County Fire Rescue says in a Facebook post. No further details were released.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Timothy Allen Smith, Jr., 40

September 7, 2024

Timothy "Tim" Smith Jr. of Averill Park [NY] passed away unexpectedly at Albany Medical Center on September 6, 2024. Tim was a proud business owner for the past 15 years. Tim also enjoyed metal detecting and volunteering with the Hoags Corners Fire Department.

No cause of death reported.

Link

An immunologist “died suddenly”:

Jeffrey S. Weber, pioneering immunologist and melanoma expert at NYU, dies at 72

September 6, 2024

Jeff died on Aug. 18. He was 72. We have known Jeff for more than 35 years as a fellow immunologist and scientist, and as a very close friend. After serving as a senior investigator in the Surgery Branch at NCI, Jeff had a brief stint at UC Irvine before moving on to a highly productive tenure at the University of Southern California. Here, Jeff played a critical role in developing the research programs in cancer immunology and melanoma. He was a pioneer in immunotherapy for cancer, particularly in the fields of cancer vaccines and checkpoint blockades. Even in the midst of his diagnosis and treatment for his cancer, Jeff was stalwart and actively involved in the successful renewal of the Perlmutter’s NCI CCSG core grant for comprehensive status renewal. And he continued to be involved in his highly impactful work until a week before his passing. On a Friday evening in August, we had our final dinner at his home in NYC. It was a wonderful evening spent over a wonderful meal prepared by his wife Linda and one of his two daughters, Katie, great wine, and very warm discussion. Jeff was calm, at peace, and, as usual, very delightful. We hugged and said goodbye, and on Sunday in the early morning hour, Jeff departed.

Link

A veterinarian “died suddenly”:

Late Milford veterinarian remembered

September 5, 2024

Georgetown, Delaware - Dr. Christopher Coon will always be a legend in the local veterinary field. The 57-year-old founder of Haven Lake Animal Hospital on Milford Harrington Highway in Milford passed away unexpectedly in July, leaving his family, friends and patients to recall his giving personality and willingness to improve situations.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A healthcare exec “died suddenly”:

Bretta Marsie Schiff Karp, 60

September 5, 2024

Shrewsbury Massachusetts - Bretta Marsie Schiff Karp, 60, of Shrewsbury Massachusetts passed away on September 2, 2024, surrounded by her loving family, following a courageous battle with cancer. Bretta had a long and successful career as an Executive in Managed Care Contracting, most recently with Berkshire Health Systems. She was known as a consummate professional and exceptional talent. A lifelong athlete, Bretta had a love of field hockey, skiing, racquetball, and lacrosse and she shared her passion as a girl's lacrosse coach at Oak Middle School in Shrewsbury.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Four killed in “vaxxidents”:

Woman dead after possible medical event while driving, causing single-vehicle crash in Washington County

September 9, 2024

A 77-year-old woman has died after losing control of her car and crashing in Washington County Sunday, according to the Washington County Coroner’s office. Sandra Zuraw, of Peters, was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Peters [PA] around 12:15 p.m., the coroner’s office said. She was pronounced dead at the hospital. Ms. Zuraw was traveling north on Washington Road when officials believe she had a possible medical event and lost control of her car, ultimately crashing, the coroner’s office said.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Medical emergency to blame for death of driver who crashed at Manassas intersection, police say

September 6, 2024

A medical emergency is believed to have been the cause of a crash that claimed the life of a 61-year-old man in Prince William County [VA], police say. At approximately 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 4, crash investigators responded to the area of Centreville Road and Leland Road in Manassas, where there was a single-vehicle crash reported involving a Jeep Grand Cherokee. According to the Prince William County Police Department, the driver was heading south on Centreville Road when it is believed he suffered a medical emergency. The vehicle crossed over both lanes of traffic before leaving the roadway and striking a bush, resulting in minor damage to the vehicle. First responders rushed the driver - who has not been identified - to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, the department announced on Friday afternoon. "Following the investigation, and due to indications the death resulted from a medical emergency, the case will be classified as a death, and not a fatal crash," the spokesperson stated.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Man dead in single vehicle crash on U.S. 20 Bypass. Police suspect medical emergency

September 5, 2024

South Bend, Ind. — One driver died in a single vehicle crash after a suspected medical emergency on the St. Joseph Valley Parkway, also known as the U.S. 20 Bypass. The South Bend Police Department responded to the westbound lanes of the bypass near Miami Street around 4:30 p.m. Sept. 4 and found a van that appeared to have left the roadway, striking the center median, police said in a press release. No other vehicles were involved, they said. The driver was unresponsive, police said, and after life-saving measures, he was pronounced dead. In a preliminary investigation, evidence suggests the driver suffered a medical emergency before leaving the roadway, police said.



No age reported.

Link

Holt man dies after car crash in Lansing early Monday morning

September 3, 2024

Lansing, Mich. - A man is dead after a car crash that happened in Lansing early Monday morning. Lansing police have confirmed with News 10 that the 58-year-old man from Holt who was critically injured in this crash has died from his injuries. Police have identified the man as Michael Poirier. On the way to the hospital, Poirier went into cardiac arrest. The 58-year-old driver died at the hospital. Two cars were involved in the crash, and both sustained significant damage.

Link

A prison guard in California “died suddenly”:

Stephanie Graff, correctional officer, passes away

September 9, 2024

Stephanie Graff, a correctional officer at California Correctional Institution at Tehachapi, passed away Sept. 7, 2024. Officer Graff started her correctional career in April 1998 at California Correctional Institution, where she remained until her passing.



No age or cause of death reported.

Link

All Calif. COs, staff must get COVID-19 vaccine, federal judge rules:

https://tinyurl.com/bdwvh7y5

Missing veteran found dead in Picayune Strand

September 8, 2024

Naples, Fla. — Missing veteran Eduardo Ramirez, 64, was found dead in Collier County on Saturday. Ramirez had been missing for 10 days and was last seen traveling in a vehicle near Collier Boulevard and Magnolia Pond Circle the night of August 29th. His vehicle would later be found in a remote area off Beck Boulevard in East Naples. His body was found by FWC, Saturday, a short distance south of the 97 Mile Marker in the Picayune Strand State Forest. CCSO says the investigation is ongoing but does not appear suspicious.

No cause of death reported.

Link

VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine booster:

https://www.militarytimes.com/veterans/2023/09/18/va-urging-veterans-staff-to-get-latest-covid-19-vaccine-booster/

Hiker found dead on Appalachian Trail

September 8, 2024

Fincastle, Va. - A hiker has been confirmed dead on the Appalachian Trail, according to the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office. Around 8:57 a.m. Saturday, the Botetourt County Emergency Communications Center received a report of a possibly deceased individual on the Appalachian Trail, near the Andy Lane Trail area. Deputies and Emergency Services personnel were dispatched to the scene, where they located the individual in a steep and rugged area of the trail near Lambert’s Meadow Shelter and Andy Layne Trail. The individual was confirmed deceased. Officials said nothing suspicious was found at the scene, and a preliminary investigation does not indicate foul play is involved. The body was transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Seven policemen “died suddenly”:

Kevin Fisher-Paulson, beloved S.F. Chronicle columnist, dies at 66 after cancer battle

September 5, 2024

San Francisco, CA - Kevin Fisher-Paulson, a chief deputy in the San Francisco Sheriff’s Office who became a family member to readers of his touchingly funny and deeply personal weekly column in the Chronicle, died Thursday after a 15-month battle with kidney cancer, which he did not shy away from writing about. Nor did Fisher-Paulson shy away from writing about having to send an adopted son out of state for psychiatric treatment or the disciplinary problems with his pack of rescue dogs or being gay in a traditional Irish Catholic family in Queens, where he grew up. Fisher-Paulson’s health problems were revealed on May 30, 2023, in a column titled “Resolving to fight, and write, to the end.” He explained that the pain in his hip, first discovered while traveling in Ireland, had been traced to a tumor in his kidney that had already spread to his lungs and lymph nodes.

Link

Mike Colini, a stalwart at Staten Island LL for a quarter of a century, has died

September 6, 2024

Mike Colini, a stalwart at Staten Island [NY] Little League for over 25 years and the driving force behind a successful foundation that kept his son’s memory alive, died unexpectedly on Tuesday. The former Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA) police officer, who was vacationing in Las Vegas with his wife, Diane, and friends at the time of his death, just turned 60 on July 25.

No cause of death reported.

Link

An officer with the Flint Police Department has passed away

September 5, 2024

Flint, Mich. - The Flint Police Department is mourning the death of one of its officers. Officer Byron Norris passed away on Sept. 4. Flint police did not give a cause of death for Norris. Det. Sgt. Tyrone Booth said Norris served in the U.S. Army before joining the Flint Police Department two years ago. Norris was a member of the Patrol Operations Bureau during his time. Norris received the Officer of the Month award in February 2024 and an award from the 100 Club for his exceptional service to the community. Mayor Sheldon Neeley has ordered flags at Flint City Hall to be lowered to half-staff beginning Friday, September 6 to honor Flint Police Officer Byron Norris, who passed away unexpectedly on September 4.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Retired Norton police officer, lifelong Brockton resident dies unexpectedly at 54

September 4, 2024

Brockton, MA — A Norton police officer from Brockton died unexpectedly at his home on August 26. Scott D. Sweeting, 54, of Brockton, was a Norton police officer for 28 years. He retired from the force earlier this year, according to the Norton Police Department.

No cause of death reported.

Link

State Transport Police officer dies after suffering medical emergency

September 4, 2024

Florence, SC - The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is mourning the loss of one of its own after a state transport officer died on Wednesday. SCDPS said 43-year-old South Carolina State Transport Police Officer Mark Reynolds experienced a medical emergency during a training exercise earlier in the day. Reynolds is a Florence native and was an officer who covered Florence, Williamsburg, and Georgetown counties in Region 5.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Greenburgh Det. Richard Cunningham remembered as loving dad

September 4, 2024

Richard Cunningham was a decorated police officer, but he's being remembered for his work outside of uniform following his sudden death last week. Northern Westchester resident Cunningham, age 60, of Peekskill [NY], died unexpectedly on Saturday, Aug. 31. He had been serving as a detective with the Greenburgh Police Department. Police have not disclosed the cause of his death. Cunningham was working at the department at the time of his death.

Link

ISP Master Trooper with Fort Wayne Post dies ‘ unexpectedly ’

September 3, 2024

Fort Wayne, Ind. — Indiana State Police (ISP) announced the death of a master trooper with the Fort Wayne Post who died “unexpectedly” Monday. According to an online obituary, Master Trooper Todd Allen Reed, 51, died unexpectedly at his home. Born and raised in Columbia City, Reed was appointed as a state trooper in December 1999 and also served in the U.S. Army.

No cause of death reported.

Link

An educator “died suddenly”:

Boonton HS vice principal Edward Forman dies suddenly , 54

September 5, 2024

Edward "Ed" Forman, a Montclair [NJ] dad and the vice principal of Boonton High School, died suddenly on Tuesday, Sept. 3, according to his obituary on the Moriarty Funeral Home website. He was 54 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Longtime instructor at Husson University passes away

September 3, 2024

Bangor, Maine - Husson University is mourning the loss of a longtime instructor after school officials say he passed away Monday. 58-year-old Scott Traylor served many roles at Husson. In 2003, Traylor spearheaded the creation of a new curriculum in web design, development, and marketing for the New England School of Communications. He became a full-time instructor in 2008. For the past two years, Traylor served as the project manager for the IEX Center.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Husson U.’s “vaccination” mandate:

https://tinyurl.com/89rau7cr

Stewart County road superintendent passes away

September 7, 2024

Stewart County, Ga. - A figure in the Stewart County community has passed away. According to a Facebook post by the Stewart County Georgia Commission, Gene Haynes suddenly passed away on Friday, Sept. 6. According to Stewart County Coroner Sybil Ammons, Haynes was 63 years old. Ammons told WALB that Haynes died from a massive heart attack. However, he had no history of heart disease. At the time of his heart attack, he was trying to help a stranded motorist, she said.

Link

Mary Rose Brown, 68

August 31, 2024

Business executive and community volunteer Mary Rose Brown, remembered as a “servant leader” by her friends and colleagues, died Friday surrounded by family at her home in San Antonio [Texas]. She was 68 years old and had been fighting an illness for several months.



No cause of death reported.

Link

Missing Manatee County man dies after medical incident

September 4, 2024

Manatee County, Fla. - A man who went missing over two weeks ago making a delivery has been found. Deputies initially reported he was safe, after being found at a local hospital. But sadly, after a medical incident he passed away. William Golden, 69, used his employer’s truck to make a delivery from Sarasota to 1112 Manatee Ave E, Bradenton on Aug. 20 and hadn’t been seen since. His employer contacted the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 29 to report him missing. Detectives later learned the truck was found the following day, abandoned on I-75 in Manatee County. All attempts to contact Golden by phone failed. Officials say no foul play is suspected.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Fort Myers realtor dies following cardiac arrest

September 4, 2024

A Fort Myers, Florida realtor Kayla Boyd-Jones has died after an asthma attack spurred on a series of events that proved fatal. Boyd-Jones died after suffering an asthma attack Tuesday night which led to cardiac arrest. According to her mother, her brain went too long without hospital before she was revived, leaving her on life support. Despite all attempts, she could not be revived. Kayla Boyd-Jones was a realtor with RE/MAX agency in Cape Coral. She joined the company in 2019 and held the job till her tragic passing.

No age reported.

Link

Tony Morgan, founder of The Unstuck Group, dies after suffering heart attack

September 4, 2024

Tony Morgan, founder and lead strategist of The Unstuck Group, unexpectedly passed away Wednesday morning (Sept. 4) after suffering a heart attack. According to its website, The Unstuck Group has “served 500 churches throughout the United States and several countries around the world” and helps “pastors grow healthy churches by guiding them through experiences to align vision, strategy, team and action.” Morgan served in ministry for over 25 years. Morgan and his wife were married for 33 years and have four children.

No age reported.

Link

Keswick Theater’s Head of Security has passed away at 63

September 3, 2024

Philadelphia, PA - Robert S. Migliaccio, Head of Security for the Keswick Theatre in Glenside, passed away on Friday, August 30. He was 63. According to his obituary, Mr. Migliaccio was formerly employed at Colonial Nissan and Colonial Subaru for many years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sultanpur Lodhi youth dies in US due to heart attack

September 3, 2024

Sultanpur Lodhi (Punjab - Punjabi youth belonging to Sultanpur Lodhi of Kapurthala died in the United States. According to the information received, Ajay Pal Singh Dhillon (35), aka Rammi Dhillon, son of Narendra Singh Dhillon died of a heart attack in California. The deceased has permanently shifted along with family members to US.

Link

Five inmates “died suddenly”:

Seneca County Jail inmate collapse s and dies on Sunday according to sheriff

September 9, 2024

Seneca County, Ohio — An inmate is dead in Seneca County on Sunday after collapsing while working out. The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office says the 56-year-old inmate, from Tiffin, was working out by doing push ups with other inmates just before 6 p.m. when he collapsed. Two other inmates performed CPR on the man until corrections officers arrived with a defibrillator and attempted to shock him into consciousness, according to the sheriff’s office. When Tiffin Emergency Medical personnel arrived, they took over life-saving measures. The inmate was then taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. A preliminary investigation says no foul play is suspected.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A federal judge on Monday ordered that all correctional officers and staff entering California’s prisons be vaccinated:

https://tinyurl.com/bdwvh7y5

Man jumps in pond to flee cops, then collapse s on shore and dies, Florida cops say

September 9, 2024

A man fled cops by jumping in a pond, but he collapsed and died after he was taken into custody, Florida deputies said. The Bradford County Sheriff’s Office was trying to serve a warrant for the arrest of 43-year-old Justin Hogg the afternoon of Sept. 7, deputies said in a Sept. 8 news release. They drove into a private community on a one-lane dirt road when they said they saw Hogg driving toward them in a Chevrolet Tahoe. The deputies tried to pull him over, but they said he drove around one patrol vehicle and “rammed” the second one. Hogg’s SUV veered off the road into a ditch, then he got out, jumped into a nearby pond and started swimming, according to deputies. The two deputies said they swam through the pond and grabbed Hogg, then they brought him back to shore. As they waited for medical personnel to arrive, Hogg collapsed to the ground, deputies said. First responders arrived at nearly the same time he suffered the medical emergency, and they began life-saving procedures, deputies said. He died at a hospital. A medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine Hogg’s cause of death. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating.

Link

Inmate dies at hospital after medical episode in Bexar County Jail

September 9, 2024

San Antonio, TX - An inmate has passed away after a supposed medical episode due to withdrawal symptoms. According to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, the inmate at the Bexar County Jail, Paul Sarabia, 50, was taken to the hospital on Thursday, Sept 5, following a medical episode. Despite life-saving measures, Sarabia passed away on Friday, Sept 6. It is believed he died due to a medical episode made worse by withdrawal symptoms, however, the medical examiner will rule the official cause and manner of death.

Link

Inmate death at Norton Correctional Facility under investigation

September 4, 2024

Norton, Kan. - A Norton Correctional Facility inmate death is under investigation. Kansas Department of Corrections officials said inmate Joshua Wilburn, 46, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, Sept. 3, at the facility. Wilburn was found unresponsive in his cell Tuesday afternoon, officials said. Staff members began life-saving measures immediately and continued after emergency medical services arrived but were unsuccessful, officials said.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Texas mother dies in jail after arrest for abuse of toddler who had ‘head to toe’ bruises, broken ribs

September 3, 2024

Wood County, TX - An East Texas mother reportedly died from a cardiac event after being jailed for abusing her toddler, who was found to have severe physical injuries. According to the sheriff’s office, investigators were notified of a child abuse/neglect case of a 23-month-old toddler girl with injuries that “resulted in an emergency removal from the mother.” The sheriff’s office identified the mother as Tori Huggins who lived with her boyfriend Adam Woods. A warrant for Huggins and Woods’ arrests for injury to a child were issued. Once Huggins was taken to jail, she reportedly told Wood County Sheriff’s Office correctional officers that she suffered from depression and was having suicidal thoughts. Huggins was placed in a padded cell to be monitored for her safety. On March 21 at around 5:10 a.m., Huggins was found unresponsive and correctional officers began life saving measures until EMS arrived. Huggins was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. According to the final autopsy report, Huggins’ cause of death was ruled as cardiac arrhythmia and multiple cardiac anomalies and determined the manner of death as “natural.”

No age reported.

Link

Reported on August 29:

Riviana Foods releases statement after worker dies

August 29, 2024

Memphis, Tenn. - A man was found dead Thursday morning at a food manufacturer in South Memphis. Memphis Police responded to an ambulance call at Riviana Foods on South Lauderdale Street around 6 a.m. Preliminary information indicated that this was a workplace accident, said police. It is unclear how the person died.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Runner, 27, dies after collapsing at Minneapolis half marathon, police and organizers say

September 9, 2024

Minneapolis, MN — A 27-year-old man has died after collapsing during Sunday's City of Lakes Half Marathon in Minneapolis. The Minneapolis Park Police Department says the man collapsed along Bde Maka Ska Parkway, with first responders rushing in to help him. He was taken to Abbott Northwestern Hospital, where he was eventually pronounced dead, according to this statement posted to Facebook by race organizers Run Minnesota. Neither police nor race officials have identified the victim. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office is working to determine his exact cause of death.

Link

William 'Billy' Gardone, 35

September 9, 2024

William 'Billy' Gardone, 35, of Arnold [PA], died unexpectedly on Sept. 6, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Greyson Wyatt Babcock, infant

September 9, 2024

Lowville, New York - Greyson Wyatt Babcock, infant son, passed away peacefully on September 4, 2024, at the Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown, NY.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Chandler-Williams, infant

September 9, 2024

Savannah, Georgia - Adams announces the passing of Baby girl Chandler-Williams who transitioned on Tuesday, September 3, 2024 at Candler Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tobias "Toby" C. Olejnik, infant

September 9, 2024

Speedway, IN - Toby was born at Riley Children’s Hospital on October 17th, 2023 to his parents Evelyn and Dillon Olejnik. From day one, Toby was born a fighter. He lived all 10 months (325 days) of his life battling numerous medical issues, all stemming from being born with HLHS. But, nothing was going to stop Toby from having the biggest personality and the sweetest heart. Toby never had the opportunity to speak words, but he had so much to say with his big beautiful blue eyes.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ivan Felipe Romero, infant

September 9, 2024

Dalton, Georgia - Baby Ivan Felipe Romero was born into the arms of angels on Friday, September 6, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Alvin Blevins, infant

September 8, 2024

Savannah, Georgia - Adams announces the passing of Infant Baby Alvin who transitioned on Sunday, August 25, 2024, at Candler Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Haven Nicole Culver, infant

September 8, 2024

Warrenton, GA - Little baby girl Haven Nicole Culver, daughter of Jasmine Darden Culver and Jamarcus Culver, passed away on Thursday, September 5th, 2024, at the Piedmont-Augusta Hospital in Augusta, GA.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kristopher R. Edwards, 47

September 8, 2024

Vineyard Haven, - Kristopher R. Edwards, 47, of Vineyard Haven, died on Thursday, September 5, 2024 at Mass General Hospital after a brief illness.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Cindy R. Dubchak, 66

September 8, 2024

Worthington, MA - Cindy R. Dubchak, 66, of Witt Hill Road in Worthington, passed away on Wednesday morning after a brief illness. Cindy worked for many years as a Maintainer at UMass Amherst. She had previously worked as the Office Manager for Westfield Sand & Gravel. Cindy was sadly predeceased by her beloved partner of 27 years just 2 short months ago, Christopher R. Patterson "Outback Pat" of Worthington, with whom she made her home.

No cause of death reported.

Link

UMass Amherst “strongly recommends” the jab:

https://www.umass.edu/uhs/immunizations#Required

Brian Frank Thomas, 49

September 7, 2024

Brian Frank Thomas, age 49, passed away suddenly Friday, September 6, 2024, at his residence.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Traci L. Puteri, 45

September 7, 2024

Traci L. Puteri, 45, of North Scranton [PA], died unexpectedly Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Zane Elijah Stoll, 24

September 6, 2024

Zane Elijah Stoll, 24, of Fort Wayne [Indiana], died unexpectedly Monday September 2, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michael Thomas Corbett, 36

September 6, 2024

Michael Thomas Corbett, 36, passed away on September 3, 2024 in Kings Mountain [NC]. As a realtor with REAL Brokerage, LLC, Michael served the Gaston and Mecklenburg counties with distinction, earning the respect and trust of his clients and peers.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jeremy David Petrosky, 45

September 6, 2024

Vienna, GA - Jeremy David Petrosky, 45, suddenly left this world on Sunday, September 1st, 2024. A loving father to three beautiful little girls, Jeremy took every opportunity to create cherished memories with them. Jeremy was also committed to his job at Tyson Foods, where he started in 2004, and he enjoyed fishing, hiking, and going to the gym in his spare time.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Patrick Joseph Molloy, 53

September 6, 2024

Patrick Joseph Molloy, 53, of Stockton, CA, suddenly left us on August 20, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jody Louis Trahan, 54

September 6, 2024

Ville Platte, LA - It is with profound sorrow that we mourn the passing of Jody Louis Trahan, a father, grandfather, and friend to many. He left this world suddenly on Monday, September 2, 2024, at the age of 54.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kristy Newman, 53

September 6, 2024

Kristy Michelle (Garland) Newman, age 53, of Strawberry Plains [TN] passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Tuesday, September 3, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Robert Gordon, 56

September 6, 2024

Wichita, KS - Robert "Rob" Gordon, 56, United States Army veteran, died unexpectedly Saturday, August 31, 2024. After being honorably discharged from the Army he was a letter carrier for the City of Wichita for 15 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kristina Sue Carothers, 60

September 6, 2024

West Peoria, IL - Kristina Sue Carothers, age 60, passed away on September 4, 2024, at her home. For over 40 years Kristina devoted her life to children through her in home daycare, and over the years had the opportunity to care for multiple generations of children.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Carothers “died suddenly.” From obituary tributes:

"We are shocked and saddened to hear of her passing. "

Illinois daycare workers were mandated for the jab:

https://thetimesweekly.com/2021/10/illinois-daycare-workers-mandated-to-get-covid-vaccines/

Christopher Hewins Locke, 52

September 5, 2024

Christopher Hewins Locke, 52, of Manhattan Beach, CA, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 27th, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tara Ann Clanon, 55

September 5, 2024

Tara Ann Clanon (née Mammini) of Oakland, California, died suddenly and unexpectedly at home on Tuesday evening, August 27, 2024, two weeks after her 55th birthday.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Richard “Rick” Edward Conrady, 61

September 5, 2024

Richard “Rick” Edward Conrady, 61, of Hartsburg, IL, passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2024, at Springfield Memorial Hospital, Springfield, IL. He was a longtime farmer in the Hartsburg, IL, area and served on the Emden Farmers Grain board. Recently, Rick retired from the United States Postal Service after 21 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

From his wife's Facebook:

Sorry to hear this. Another great guy gone to soon." "Didn’t know he was sick?! No words."

https://www.facebook.com/mary.conrady

Daniel "Dan" Jones, 62

September 5, 2024

Creve Coeur, IL - Daniel Robert “Dan” Jones, 62, passed away August 30, 2024, at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria, IL. For the past 11 years, Dan has worked at Costco in East Peoria,IL, last working as the gas station supervisor on August 8th.

Link

Jones “died suddenly.” From August 10, 2024:

As some of you may know (and apologies to the ones we haven't had time to contact), our Dad had a hemorrhagic stroke on Thursday, August 8th. He is currently intubated in the Neuro ICU at OSF with an external ventricular drain to help with the bleeding.

https://tinyurl.com/mr463ksc

Costco “strongly encouraged” employees to get “vaccinated”:

https://www.reddit.com/r/Costco/comments/n7qbbd/will_costco_employees_be_required_to_have_proof/

Luis Alejandro Cespedes Ramirez, 20

September 4, 2024

Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania - It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Luis Alejandro Cespedes Ramirez, who left us on September 1st, 2024, at the tender age of 20. Luis had dreams of becoming a nurse and approached his battle with leukemia with incredible positivity and determination. He was committed to inspiring other cancer patients, wanting them to know they could fight and overcome the disease just as he was determined to do.

Link

Rhae Brienne Tafoya Garcia, infant

September 3, 2024

Rio Rancho, New Mexico - Baby Rhae Brienne Tafoya Garcia was stillborn Tuesday, August 27, 2024. Rhae is deeply loved by her moms' Amorette and Vanessa.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Caroline Rosalie Walker, infant

September 3, 2024

Poplar Bluff, Missouri - On Wednesday evening, August 28th a beautiful baby girl, Caroline Rosalie Walker, entered this world asleep having been carried on the wings of angels into the loving arms of Christ. With beauty beyond compare, she weighed 5 lb. 3 oz., was 18 inches long, and had lovely brown hair. Her departure has taken a piece of our hearts, and we will always long for her embrace.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jasper James Webb (JJ), infant

September 3, 2024

Pflugerville, Texas - With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our beloved child, Jasper James Webb (JJ). Jasper was born April 12, 2024, at St. David's North in Austin, Texas. JJ was a heart warrior, meaning he'd been a heart patient & had been through the first of several anticipated heart surgeries. He brought immeasurable joy and light into many lives in the brief time that he was with us.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jameson Dean Williams, infant

September 3, 2024

Chariton, IA - On August 22, 2024 at 2:20 p.m., Jameson Dean Williams, this sweet angel boy entered the world sleeping. He weighed 6lb 14 oz and was 19" long with beautiful reddish brown wavy hair, and his daddy's nose.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Andrew C. Cook, 47

September 3, 2024

Andrew C. Cook, 47, of Chester Springs [PA], passed away suddenly on Friday, August 30, 2024. Andy was a champion wrestler at Ridley Park High School, and ran a successful landscaping business for many years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Scott Key, 69

September 3, 2024

Scott Jeffrey Key died peacefully at the age of 69 after a short but intense battle with cancer on September 1, 2024, at his home in Dublin, Georgia.

Link

Claire Lynn Odom, infant

September 2, 2024

Canton, Georgia - Baby Claire Lynn Odom passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2024 at Northside Hospital Cherokee.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Angelique Sofia Torres, 3 months

September 2, 2024

Dalton, Georgia - Baby girl Angelique Sofia Torres, age 3 months, passed away Sunday, September 1, 2024. She was born May 24, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Audrey Catherine “Cathy” Skeen, 68

September 2, 2024

Incline Village, NV - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Audrey Catherine Skeen, our devoted mother, grandmother, wife, sister and pillar of strength for the whole family. On August 22nd, 2024, Cathy peacefully changed her permanent address to be reunited with her beloved husband and soulmate, Charles David Skeen. Cathy fought a long, hard, and courageous five-month battle with ocular melanoma and sinus cancer.

Link

Reported on September 1:

Stormi Jae Farler, infant

September 1, 2024

Cincinnati, OH - Stormi Jae Farler went Home to be with the Lord, Wednesday, August 21, 2024. She was born Tuesday, August 20, 2024, in Cincinnati,

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on August 31:

Ja'Xourii Dickens, infant

August 31, 2024

Raleigh, North Carolina - Infant Ja'Xourii Dickens departed this life on Wednesday, August 28, 2024. The family thanks each of you for your prayers of comfort as they privately celebrate the life of Ja'Xourii.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on August 30:

Robert W. Kilbourn, 46

August 30, 2024

Robert W. Kilbourn, age 46, of Elmira Heights, NY, passed away after an extended illness on Thursday August 22, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on August 29:

Ronald "Ronnie" Edward Rossi, 46

August 29, 2024

Austintown, OH - Ronald "Ronnie" Edward Rossi, 46, of Austintown, passed away early Sunday, August 25, 2024, due to a heart attack. He was a dedicated U.S. Postal Service carrier who took great pride in his work.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on August 28:

Jennifer Lynn Olson, 51

August 28, 2024

Ft. Collins, CO - Jennifer Lynn Olson, 51, unexpectedly passed away on August 18, 2024, in Timnath, Colorado. Jennifer was born on July 13, 1973, in Springfield, Illinois. After graduating from Centaurus High School. She attended Louisiana Tech University and Grambling State University earning a Master Degree in Social Work. She went on to have a distinguished career at Social Security Administration.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Keely Drummond Schearer, 23

August 28, 2024

Great Falls, Montana - Keely Drummond Schearer, aged 23, of Belt, Montana, rode off into the sunset and was welcomed into her Heavenly Father's arms on August 27, 2024. In May of 2024, Keely was having abdominal pain, and after traveling to Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, they confirmed that her eye cancer from several years ago had spread to her liver. The doctors tried everything possible to fight this disease, but there wasn't anything else they could do. Keely handled everything like a true warrior. Keely passed peacefully in her sleep on August 27, 2024, surrounded by her family.

Link

Reported on August 27:

Nathan Olmstead, 42

August 27, 2024

Albuquerque, New Mexico - Nathan Olmstead, loving father and beloved son, passed away after his battle with cancer. He was a plumber by trade. He worked for the Frontier Restaurant for the last eight years.

Link

Danny Monk, 53

August 27, 2024

Gloucester City, NJ - Surrounded by his loving family, Daniel passed peacefully on August 25, 2024, at the age of 53. He was proud to always lend a hand and help those in need, especially the food drive with Epiphany Church of Gloucester City during the pandemic.



Link

Monk “died suddenly” from cancer. From GoFundMe:

He remained selfless despite his own personal struggles. Danny left our world far too soon due complications from his Pancreatic Cancer, leaving behind his loving family, friends, pets and most importantly his son, Daniel Monk III, who was his pride and joy.

Heather Lynn Cook Jenkins, 52

August 27, 2024

North Ogden, UT - Heather Lynn Cook Jenkins, a beloved wife, daughter, mother, sister, aunt, and friend, passed away in the early morning hours of August 25, 2024, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Family was everything to Heather, and she nurtured and supported her children with a love that knew no bounds.

Link

Jenkins “died suddenly.” From GoFundMe:

On February 14, 2024, Heather was diagnosed with stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer. Despite her incredible strength and courage, Heather passed away after a valiant battle with this devastating illness. Throughout her journey, Heather underwent multiple surgeries and aggressive chemotherapy treatments, all of which took a significant toll on her physically, emotionally, and financially.

Reported on August 20:

Charlotte Esther Barrientes, 1 day

August 20, 2024

San Antonio, Texas - August 13, 2024 — August 13, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on August 16:

Lindsey Kay Gohmert Keeton, 32

August 16, 2024

Lindsey Kay Gohmert Keeton, of Castrovill, Texas, passed away peacefully August 15, 2024, at the age of 32. Lindsey was diagnosed with Triple Negative Breast Cancer in October 2023 and within days of her diagnosis gave birth to her son. She fought valiantly, fearlessly and without bitterness for 10 months until she lost her battle on August 15, 2024.

Link

Reported on August 14:

Auzir Osama Steele, 2 months

August 14, 2024

With humble acceptance of God's will, we announce the passing of Baby Auzir Osama Steele. Baby Auzir was called home on August 5, 2024. In just two months, Baby Auzir showered us with a lifetime of love. Known by his parents as "Chunk Chunk", Baby Auzir loved bath time and taking outside walks. His beautiful smile was the most precious gift we could have ever received. Although he has gone too soon, his perfect life continues in our hearts forever.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on August 13:

Amy Lynn Bobbitt, 58

August 13, 2024

Amy Lynn Bobbitt was born on July 27, 1966, in Orange County, North Carolina. Amy made her move halfway across the country to San Antonio, Tx. in 2010. She quickly settled in and began working for H-E-B, (the largest family owned grocery chain the the world) -- a company in which she felt at home and had an immense amount of pride in working for. In December 2023 Amy was diagnosed with breast cancer. Although the news came as a complete shock and weighed heavy on some days, Amy continued to have an optimistic and slightly sarcastic attitude about her journey.

Link

From our researcher: HEB still provides (and promotes) the jabs from it's in-store pharmacies. I am not sure if they actually had a vaccine mandate during the pandemic, but they strongly encouraged all their employees to “vaccinate.”

Reported on July 17:

Linda Diane Christensen, 59

July 17, 2024

Pekin, IL - Amid the full sky of lightning and booming thunder, Linda Diane Christensen left this earth on Monday, July 15, 2024. She was creative and artistic, enjoying decorating and flower arranging. She was currently employed at Artistic Flowers in Pekin, IL, beginning work there on March 7, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

CANADA

A journalist “died suddenly” in Nova Scotia:

Mark Jolyon Blanchard, 55

September 3, 2024

Mark died suddenly of a heart attack in his sleep at home in Wolfville, NS. His inherent curiosity, ingenuity, drive and sense of adventure coupled with a knack for storytelling and desire for truth led him to a varied, successful, and award-winning career in print and broadcast news. He worked at Global News for over two decades as a writer, producer, technical producer, and manager of network resources, involved in every major news event in Canada and around the world. Mark is remembered for his brilliant editorial mind.

Link

In Ontario, a doctor “died suddenly”:

Beloved longtime Oakville physician dies suddenly

September 5, 2024

Patients and colleagues of longtime Oakville family physician Dr. Tom Stanton are expressing their shock and heartbreak over his sudden death Aug. 30. “It’s tragic. What hits me so hard is you feel like you’ve lost a family member. All of us in our family could go to him for any issue and he would listen, and he would give you kindness and respect, no judgment. He’s seen your family grow up and he’s seen the best of your family and he’s seen the worst of your family. He was our safety net.” Many of the reactions expressing shock and sadness on Facebook came from patients who had been with Stanton for 30 years.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

School crossing guard dies after 'medical emergency'

September 4, 2024

A Collingwood [Ont.] crossing guard experienced a medical emergency while on duty Tuesday, the first day of school. The crossing guard received immediate medical assistance and was transported to Collingwood General & Marine Hospital, according to a news release from the town. Collingwood Mayor Yvonne Hamlin released a statement Wednesday, announcing the crossing guard's death: “It is with deep sadness that I share the news of the passing of a beloved town crossing guard Ralph Allan Shand following a medical emergency while on duty yesterday afternoon. Ralph was a valued member of our community, known in his role for his tremendous dedication to supporting children and community members in safely crossing our streets. Our town hall flag was lowered to half-mast at 9 a.m. in honour of Ralph.”

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

A nurse “died suddenly” in Ontario:

Michele Rose Deyoung, 64

September 9, 2024

St. Catharines - In loving Memory of Michele Deyoung who passed on September 2, 2024. Michele was a beautiful woman, a hard-working RN, thoughtful and generous to all put in her path. Donations can be made in Michele's honor to the Canadian lung association.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Researcher's note - On August 17, 2021, the Ontario government issued "Directive #6" which "makes COVID-19 ‘vaccination’ policies mandatory for high-risk settings". Effectively, most healthcare workers, such as Registered Nurses (RN), were mandated by their employers for COVID-19 “vaccination.”

Link

In Ontario, a teacher “died suddenly”:

Brooke Pietras, 45

September 3, 2024

Chatham - Born in Chatham, Brooke Pietras, passed away August 21st, 2024 at Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital at the age of 45 years. Brooke was a dedicated teacher for the York Region District School Board for over 20 years. She will be remembered for her love of learning and the countless lives she touched with her passion and dedication to teaching.

No cause of death reported

Link

Researcher's note - Ontario schools implemented a COVID “vaccination” mandate policy in 2021.

Link

Roger Moore, 62

September 5, 2024

Ottawa - With extremely heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Roger Moore. Roger passed suddenly and unexpectedly surrounded by his loved ones in a place he loved most. He worked for the City of Ottawa for over 30 years. Donations in Roger's memory may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported

Link

Researcher's note - "The city of Ottawa will make “vaccination” against COVID-19 mandatory for all its employees, with workers who don’t comply facing possible dismissal. The new policy will require all employees, contractors, students and volunteers at the city to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 1, 2021".

Link

Angela Rose Elia, 59

September 3, 2024

St Catharines - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beautiful sister and daughter, Angela Rose Elia. Angela passed away peacefully at home on August 30, 2024 at the age of 59 years. Upon finishing school, she joined RBC and moved to Toronto, where she had a successful and progressive career as a well-respected project manager known for her caring and fun nature.

No cause of death reported

Link

Researcher's note - RBC (Royal Bank of Canada) zealously imposed COVID “vaccination” mandates on its workforce in 2021. Actually, RBC emphatically supported and implemented the mandates, as RBC is a federally regulated company and such mandates were imposed by the Canadian federal government.

Link

Those who “died suddenly” by province:

Ontario - 259

Quebec - 61

Alberta - 63

British Columbia - 20

Manitoba - 16

New Brunswick - 28

Newfoundland and Labrador - 11

Nova Scotia - 23

Saskatchewan - 21

Total for Canada: 509

Those who “died suddenly” in the rest of the world:

MEXICO 3

GUATEMALA 2

BELIZE 1

HONDURAS 1

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC 2

JAMAICA 1

COLOMBIA 3

PERU 1

VENEZUELA 2

GUYANA 1

BRAZIL 68

URUGUAY 1

ARGENTINA 10

CHILE 5

UNITED KINGDOM 134

IRELAND 84

FRANCE 4

Laurent Tibard died age 57

September 5, 2024

Director Laurent Tirard, who rose to fame with the comedy Mensonges et trahisons et plus si affinités…, died on Thursday, September 5 in Paris at the age of 57, his agent announced to Agence France-Presse. "He left us (…) after having fought, with immense courage, a long battle against illness," his agent announced. Born in Roubaix (Nord), Laurent Tirard grew up in Fontainebleau (Seine-et-Marne). He trained in cinema in the United States, at New York University. He left for Hollywood, where he was a script reader at Warner, then a journalist for Studio Magazine, before becoming a screenwriter for television and then for cinema. In 2004, his first film, Mensonges et trahisons et plus si affinités…, reunited Edouard Baer and Clovis Cornillac, who won the César for his best supporting role.

No cause of death reported.

Link

BELGIUM 32

NETHERLANDS 4

GERMANY 15

Pop singer Ela (†55) dead - she died suddenly and unexpectedly

September 4, 2024

The pop singer Ela is dead. Michaela Ahlrichs-Wedig, as was her real name, died on August 24, as confirmed by her native city of Vechta. In 1992 she became known throughout Germany with the hit "Next Time at the end of the World". Ahlrichs-Wedig was 55 years old. Her death was sudden and unexpected, according to a statement from relatives. "See you next time at the end of the world", the obituary says – a quote from a song by the band "Valerie's Garten", of which Ela was a member in the 1990s.

No cause of death reported.

Link

AUSTRIA 2

DENMARK 23

CZECH REPUBLIC 1

SLOVENIA 1

CROATIA 5

GREECE 1

PORTUGAL 3

SPAIN 3

ITALY 61

SENEGAL 3

GHANA 1

NIGERIA 1

CAMEROON 2

UGANDA 1

KENYA 5

MAURITIUS 1

BOTSWANA 1

SOUTH AFRICA 4

TURKEY 1

UKRAINE 1

INDIA 18

THAILAND

Marty Derbyshire, 52, poker media veteran

September 3, 2024

The poker world received sad news this past weekend when it was revealed that longtime poker media veteran Marty Derbyshire, 52, passed away unexpectedly from Melioidosis, also known as Whitmore's disease, an uncommon bacterial infection. Originally from Vancouver, British Columbia [Canada], Derbyshire relocated from Toronto to Thailand several years ago where he married his wife, Karnjanawan Jiamrum. Derbyshire worked for many different outlets throughout his career including PokerLisitings and PokerNews where he was both a live reporter at stops around the world as well as a go-to scribe for articles.



Link

Researchers note: The recent melioidosis outbreak in Taiwan, which began after Typhoon Gaemi hit the country in late July, could have been caused by "immunity theft," a condition where the immune system is damaged after a COVID-19 infection, an infectious diseases specialist said Wednesday.

Link

SINGAPORE 2

VIETNAM 1

CHINA 1

SOUTH KOREA 1

PHILIPPINES 2

INDONESIA 2

MALAYSIA 3

AUSTRALIA 7

Home & Away star found dead aged 43 in luxury apartment

September 6, 2024

Former Australian soap actor Jai Evans has died after being found at his home in Sydney. The former TV star appeared in the iconic soap Home & Away in the 1990s before going on to build a career in the world of public relations - where he worked with cast members of Married At First Sight. His death was announced on Friday. He was aged 43. Jai was discovered in a luxury apartment building in Sydney on Wednesday and local police have confirmed a coroner's report will be issued in due course. A cause of death has not yet been revealed, and an exact date of his death has not yet been confirmed, according to OK!. The former TV actor was last seen in public a month ago while attending a celebrity event with reality stars. Friends of Jai have taken to social media to share their shock over the news of his passing.

No cause of death reported.

Link

NEW ZEALAND 51