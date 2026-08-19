A survey of the likely global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

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UNITED STATES (123)

August 12, 2026

Denver, CO - Former University of Colorado professor and controversial activist Ward Churchill has died. He was 78. David Lane, Churchill’s former attorney, confirmed to Denver7 that the former professor died of a stroke on Tuesday. Churchill came under intense scrutiny after a 2001 essay resurfaced in 2005 in which he referred to some 9/11 victims as “little Eichmanns.” The remarks sparked widespread backlash, renewed debate over free speech protections, and thrust CU Boulder into the national spotlight. Although he was not fired from CU for his comments, the university did let him go in 2007 following findings of research misconduct, including allegations of plagiarism and the fabrication and falsification of evidence in his scholarship on Native American issues. In a statement, Lane described Churchill as a passionate advocate for oppressed communities.

August 15, 2026

Dave Marsh, one of the most influential music writers of his generation and a passionate activist for health care, social justice and freedom of expression, died on Friday (Aug 14). The cause of his death has not been reported, but he had been in declining health in recent years. Born in Pontiac, Michigan, in 1950, Dave grew up immersed in the sounds of Detroit - Motown, R&B, and rock ‘n’ roll - inspiring a lifelong belief in the power of music.

Researcher’s note - Marsh attended Bruce Springsteen’s “Springsteen on Broadway” in 2021, which required COVID “vaccination” for all attendees: https://www.backstreets.com/newsarchive113.html? http://brucebase.wikidot.com/gig:2021-07-06-st-james-theatre-new-york-city-ny

No cause of death reported.

August 13, 2026

Former “All That” star Christy Knowings is dead after suffering an asthma attack that left her with brain damage, TMZ has learned. A family member tells TMZ Christy was hospitalized Friday after the attack and placed on life support. We’re told Christy remained on life support through Tuesday, when her family made the difficult decision to take her off it. She died Tuesday night at a Los Angeles-area hospital. The actress and comedian joined Nickelodeon’s “All That” in 1997 after appearing in “And Now This” -- a Rosie O’Donnell sketch-comedy special produced by the network. She later appeared in 3 episodes of “Sesame Street” alongside her real-life twin brother, Chris Knowings and released the folk single “To the World” in 2020.

August 14, 2026

“Married at First Sight” star Ryan de Nino has reportedly died at the age of 40. A family member told TMZ on Friday that the reality TV personality passed away “suddenly” in New Jersey “earlier this week.” According to the outlet, the family will not be releasing further details about de Nino’s death. His sister, Melissa DeNino, took to Facebook with a tribute to the TV star, writing that he “was so damn funny and witty.”

August 13, 2026

THE CHALLENGE star Tyler Duckworth has died at 44 after he was discovered unresponsive in his bathroom. The U.S. Sun has learned from local North Dakota officials that the MTV reality TV alum died on Tuesday just before noon. Officials said the case is classified as an unattended death, meaning there were no witnesses on the scene. An insider claimed Tyler had recently undergone surgery, though it was not immediately clear if the medical procedure had anything to do with his sudden death. His last public appearance was at The Challenge Mania event in Minneapolis on July 31 alongside fellow MTV stars Rachel Robinson, Tina Barta, Mark Long and Brad Fiorenza. In recent years, Tyler had moved from West Hollywood to North Dakota, and was currently working as a teacher at a local middle school.

Researcher’s note – Tyler Duckworth was working in Hollywood between 2021-2023: Hollywood’s On-Set Vaccine [sic] Mandates to End on May 12, 2023: https://variety.com/2023/biz/news/covid-protocols-end-vaccine-mandate-hollywood-return-to-work-1235569515/

No cause of death reported.

August 17, 2026

Scott Sechman has died at the age of 72. The longtime musician had been chronicling his battle with lung cancer on social media for several years. His death was confirmed by an online tribute from Dare Arts and reported by PennLive. The correspondent for Galveston Monthly Magazine wrote about his long battle with cancer. “Scott’s friends know that several years ago he was diagnosed with lung and brain cancer, along with other serious health problems,” she wrote. “For the better part of four years, he and his beloved Belinda made more trips than I could begin to count from the Outer Banks to Norfolk for treatments, appointments, tests and consultations. They lived through the peculiar tyranny of serious illness - waiting for results, celebrating good news, absorbing bad news, adjusting to a new reality and then doing it all over again.” She added, “After everything cancer had thrown at him, it wasn’t cancer that finally took Scott. In the end, his body could no longer do the most elemental thing we ask of it - breathe. There is something almost unbearably poignant about that to me. A man whose life had been built around breath - breath to sing, breath behind a harmonica, breath carrying words, arguments, laughter and music - finally reached a point where his body simply could not do it anymore.”

August 17, 2026

Houston, Texas - Prominent Gospel singer Nikki Ross Bellamy passed away on August 14 at the age of 54, according to a statement from her church, the New Jerusalem Cathedral, which reads in part: “Sis. Nikki was more than an extraordinary voice. She was a beloved daughter of this ministry whose remarkable gift carried her before audiences around the world, while her roots remained deeply connected to her church family.”

No cause of death reported.

August 17, 2026

Bloody Disgusting is deeply saddened to learn that special makeup effects artist Screaming Mad George, the legend behind the infamous “shunting” from Society, has passed away at 69 years old. After grieving in private, his family announced on social media that the artist passed on February 10. His contributions to horror are immeasurable, and this loss is deeply felt.

No cause of death reported.

A movie exec “died suddenly”:

August 14, 2026

Kathie Hoops, who spent nearly four decades as a financial executive at Paramount Pictures, 30 of them as vice president of residuals, has died. She was 66. Hoops died July 31 in Woodland Hills after a battle with cancer, her friend and former work colleague Jill Glosser announced. Hoops was responsible for managing the Paramount department that handles the setup, data security, calculations and distribution of residual payments for all the films produced by or acquired by the studio. She was regarded as an industry expert in her field and enjoyed being a mentor.

Researcher’s note - Paramount mandated their employees, including executives, to take the COVID “vaccine”. Also, Paramount Pictures was part of Paramount Global, the parent company of CBS - a relentless source of “vaccine” promoting propaganda: https://law.justia.com/cases/federal/district-courts/new-york/nysdce/1:2022cv06322/583692/93/?utm_source=chatgpt.com

A radio producter “died suddenly”:

August 14, 2026

Holbrook, Massachusetts - 98.5 The Sports Hub producer Jeremy Conley has passed away. The station made the announcement Friday after Conley had battled a brief illness. Conley joined 98.5 The Sports Hub in 2011, but began his career in radio as a promotions assistant for sister station WBCN. Over his tenure with The Sports Hub, he rose to Executive Producer of the New England Patriots and Boston Bruins radio broadcasts. The station operates under Beasley Media Group.

Researcher’s note – In August 2021, Beasley Media Group announced a policy requiring all new and existing employees to be fully “vaccinated” against COVID-19 by November 1, 2021, with exemptions allowed for medical or religious reasons: Link

No age or cause of death reported.

August 16, 2026

Tommy John has died. He was 83. TMZ.com cited a statement released by John’s agent, Mike Maguire, saying the pitcher passed away peacefully at his home in Lakewood Ranch, Florida, surrounded by his wife, Cheryl, and family. According to MLB.com, John had recently undergone treatment related to a recurrence of bladder cancer [after first being diagnosed in 2024].

No cause of death reported.

August 14, 2026

Butch Huskey, who was the penultimate Met to wear No. 42 and spent parts of five seasons in Queens, has died, the team announced Friday. He was 54 years old. Huskey died from a blood clot in his lung.

An umpire “died suddenly”:

August 14, 2026

Landon Shane Davis, 55, of Crawfordville [FL], passed away unexpectedly on August 11, 2026. For 34 years, Landon umpired across multiple levels, including the Independent League, Gulf South, Panhandle, MEAC, A-SUN, NCAA regionals, and the FHSAA. While he traveled widely for officiating, he also enjoyed officiating locally for Tallahassee State College, Florida State University, and Florida A&M University, and was known for his consistency, fairness, and deep respect for the sport.

No cause of death reported.

August 11, 2026

For some three-plus decades, if there was a story to be found in the sports world and beyond in Middlesex County – sometimes the story behind the story – Greg Tufaro [59] was the guy who would have it. And for the past nine years, if there was a good cause, the Marisa Tufaro Foundation – which he and his wife Cyndi founded after the passing of their daughter in January 2017 – would be involved. On Monday, Greg himself passed away after a battle with cancer, according to Tim LeCras, a spokesman for St. Joseph of Metuchen High School, Greg’s alma mater, where he graduated in 1985. Tufaro received many accolades. He was named the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association New Jersey Sportswriter of the Year in 2015. The New Jersey Press Association honored him more than a dozen times, with five first-place awards. In 2021, he gave it all up to serve as Chief of Staff for State Senator Patrick Diegnan of South Plainfield (D-18), while continuing his work with the Marisa Tufaro Foundation, for which Diegnan also served on the Board of Trustees until the Foundation ended its charitable mission just last week, after nine years and more than a half-million dollars raised.

Researcher’s note – Murphy orders vaccination [sic] requirement for all N.J. state workers, including at public colleges: https://www.nj.com/coronavirus/2021/08/murphy-orders-vaccination-requirement-for-all-nj-state-workers-including-at-public-colleges.html

No age reported.

Two photojournalists “died suddenly”:

August 13, 2026

For more than a decade, Joe Isenman captured lasting images in Somerset County [PA] history. While Isenman also photographed major news events, he was best known for his high school sports coverage. Isenman died unexpectedly at the age of 72, Tuesday, Aug. 11. Though Isenman is gone, his images will be remembered for years to come.

No cause of death reported.

August 15, 2026

Johnny Sartin spent his career bringing countless lives into focus, content to remain outside the frame of his camera lens. The revered WXYZ-TV photojournalist, whose shy demeanor belied his enormous accomplishments, died Saturday following a battle with cancer. He was 65. Born Johnny Nelson Sartin Jr., he spent 30 years at 7 News Detroit following stops in Mississippi, Oklahoma City and WDIV-TV in Detroit.

Researcher’s note – WXYZ-TV (channel 7) is a television station in Detroit, Michigan, United States, affiliated with ABC. It is owned by the E. W. Scripps Company. E.W. Scripps to Require Covid Vaccination [sic] for Employees Starting in December: https://www.adweek.com/tvspy/scripps-to-require-employees-get-vaccinated-starting-in-december/

August 11, 2026

KETTERING, OHIO – Bob Scott measured his life not in titles but in the people he served, the young athletes he coached, and the community he never stopped fighting for - and today Kettering mourns the loss of its District 2 City Councilman. Bob died on the morning of Aug. 11, 2026, at the age of 68.

No cause of death reported.

Four children “died suddenly”:

August 12, 2026

Theodore “Theo” Aleksander Jordan, 7, of Whitelaw [WI], passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 8, 2026. He was going to be going into the 2nd grade at Reedsville Elementary this fall. He wanted to be an architect when he grew up, and liked building, making new inventions, and doing science projects.

No cause of death reported.

August 13, 2026

Trace Kowalski, 8, of East Norriton, Pennsylvania, died suddenly on Thursday, August 6, 2026, doing what he loved most - playing with his friends. Trace loved animals, all of them, and would have brought every one of them home if he’d been allowed. He loved fishing and crab catching, and he’d trade Pokémon cards with anyone who’d sit down long enough to look through his binder. Trace was a student at Woodlynde School in Wayne, where he would have started third grade this fall.

No cause of death reported.

August 17, 2026

Sickle cell disease tested 11-year-old Mason Holmes throughout his young life, but it never dimmed the love he gave others. He was always smiling, dreaming big, and reminding his family, “I love you, because you never know.” “You never know” became painfully real on Saturday, Aug. 8, when the Farmington [CT] boy entered a hospital for a common procedure, but things didn’t go as planned. “He walked into the hospital smiling,” Ebony Skyers, a close family friend, said. “ He was going to have a procedure that would allow him to play like other kids, allow him to return to just being a kid. But there was one complication after the next, and he didn’t make it home.” Mason’s mother, Shahri, who also has sickle cell disease, has been inconsolable since her son’s death, Skyers said. Skyers created a GoFundMe to ease Shahri’s financial burden and give her time to grieve and seek help.

August 11, 2026

Brian’s big-hearted personality has made his sudden passing on Aug. 6 - just two days shy of his 13th birthday - even harder on the Pine Grove [PA] community that knew him. The only child of Jeffrey and Jennifer Stump of Pine Grove, Brian collapsed last Thursday morning after walking away from a low-intensity soccer drill at a church camp in Pine Grove. He received emergency medical care on site before an ambulance took him to Geisinger St. Luke’s Hospital in Orwigsburg. He passed away shortly before 10 p.m. that night. His parents said that he had no previous health problems, and had enjoyed playing soccer since he was 4. The Schuylkill County Coroner’s office is still investigating the cause, Jeffrey Stump said.

Five teenagers “died suddenly”:

August 14, 2026

LAMBERTVILLE, Mich. - The Bedford community is mourning the sudden loss of Lainey Scroggs [13], a young cheerleader who would’ve entered 8th grade this school year. A statement from Bedford Public Schools said she died following a medical emergency. On Friday, a group of kids created a lemonade stand on Aberdeen Drive in Lambertville to raise money for Lainey’s family.

No cause of death reported.

August 15, 2026

LONG ISLAND, NY - A 14-year-old freshman at Connetquot High School died Thursday after a medical emergency on a trip with family in Honesdale, Pennsylvania, his family told Newsday.

No cause of death reported.

August 14, 2026

KENOSHA, WI - The Tremper High School community is mourning the unexpected loss of 15-year-old Alexandria “Lexi” Chagoya, as her family remembers a girl who brought joy to the people around her. Lexi, of Pleasant Prairie, died August 7, 2026, at her home, surrounded by her family. She was preparing to begin her sophomore year at Tremper High School. Her mother, Britney Eads, says Lexi loved school from a young age and made an impact wherever she went.

No cause of death reported.

August 13, 2026

LAKEWAY, Texas - A 17-year-old Lake Travis High School varsity football player died late Wednesday, two days after he suffered a medical emergency during a morning practice. Lake Travis ISD officials confirmed the death of senior Odin Hensley Thursday morning. Hensley suffered a medical emergency at about 8 a.m. Monday during the Cavaliers’ morning football practice. He was flown by Travis County STAR Flight to Dell Children’s Medical Center, where he was admitted to the intensive care unit. LTISD officials remembered Hensley as a long-time student of the district, beginning at Lake Pointe Elementary School. Over the years, he grew into a dedicated two-sport athlete in football and wrestling.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on August 7:

August 7, 2026

Angel Ismael Callejas Fuentes, known to family and friends as Angel, passed away suddenly on August 6, 2026, in Randallstown, Maryland, at the age of 17. Born on April 6, 2009, in Westminster, Maryland, Angel brought warmth, kindness, and a gentle spirit to the lives of those who knew him. Angel was a student who was to be a senior this year at Liberty High School. In addition to his studies, Angel worked part time as a bus boy at Los Aztecas restaurant in Sykesville. He took pride in his work and understood the value of responsibility and effort.

No cause of death reported.

A rabbi “died suddenly”:

August 12, 2026

The Sanz-Klausenburg Hasidic community in Brooklyn [NY] is mourning the sudden death of one of its leading rabbinical authorities. Rabbi Tzvi Zev Berger, 43, a respected rabbinical judge and posek in the Boro Park neighborhood, died unexpectedly in his sleep while on vacation in Switzerland. Rabbi Berger had traveled to Switzerland in recent days for rest. During the night between Monday and Tuesday, he died suddenly in his sleep, apparently from a cardiac event. When he did not wake in the morning, emergency medical personnel were called to the scene, but could only pronounce him dead.

Five doctors “died suddenly”:

August 16, 2026

Dr. Christopher Scott Wise passed away unexpectedly on July 3, 2026, at his home in Cliffside Park, N.J. He was 53 years old. Chris moved to Casper, WY, in 2008 and began his career as an anesthesiologist as an independent contractor through his LLC, Sundance Anesthesia. He also worked at Berwick Hospital in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania, and then moved to New York City. During the height of COVID, Chris worked at Bellevue Hospital in New York City. Other facilities that Chris worked at in New York included Nassau University Medical Center, SORIN Medical, Lux Surgery, Aristocrat Surgery, North American Partners In Anesthesia, and Sedation Specialists.

Researcher’s note – Medicare and Medicaid Providers, Take Note: New CMS Rules Require Health Care Workers to Be Fully Vaccinated [sic] by January 4, 2022: Link No cause of death reported.

August 16, 2026

Midland, MI - Beloved mother, wife, and physician Dr. Shawna Ruple passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, at the age of 42. On a professional level, she touched the lives of thousands of women with whom she worked throughout her career in obstetrics and gynecology, as well as the many babies coaxed into the world by her skilled hands.

Researcher’s note – CMS Issues Broad COVID-19 Vaccine [sic] Requirements for Healthcare Employers: https://www.littler.com/news-analysis/asap/cms-issues-broad-covid-19-vaccine-requirements-healthcare-employers

No cause of death reported.

August 13, 2026

Matthew “Matt” Duane Foster, M.D., 71, passed away peacefully after a short illness on Monday, August 10, 2026, in Lubbock, Texas. He served as Director of the Emergency Department at Roosevelt County Hospital in Portales and as Director of Chaves County EMS. Over the course of his career, he also cared for patients in Artesia, Carlsbad, Alamosa, Colorado, Littlefield, and Brownfield. After moving to Lubbock in 2018, he continued doing the work he loved: helping people during some of their most difficult moments.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on August 8:

August 8, 2026

Dr. Robert “Bob” Udell devoted his life to healing others. A gifted physician, devoted husband, beloved brother, and one of the most generous people anyone could hope to know, he passed away peacefully on August 8, 2026, at 2:50 p.m., after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Bob practiced internal medicine in Boardman, Ohio, before making his home in Merritt Island, Florida, where he continued caring for patients with the same dedication that defined his entire career.

Researcher’s note - As a doctor, Udell was likely subject to the CMS COVID vaccine mandate: Link

Reported on August 5:

August 5, 2026

Dr. Cyril Nathaniel, 65, of Johnstown, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on August 5, 2026, following a courageous battle with stage IV colon cancer. Cyril went on to build a distinguished career as a cardiologist, caring for patients throughout the region and holding privileges at Conemaugh, Windber, Somerset, and Jefferson hospitals. During his approximately 30 years at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, he became a highly respected member of the medical community and was instrumental in the development and advancement of the hospital’s Interventional Cardiology programs, helping expand advanced cardiac care throughout the region. He continued practicing medicine nearly until the end of his life, remaining committed to his patients and profession even while facing his own illness. Following his cancer diagnosis in December 2023, Cyril faced his illness with remarkable courage and determination. He underwent multiple surgeries and treatments while continuing to approach life with optimism, humor, and concern for others. He fought his illness with extraordinary grace and continued working almost until the day before his final hospitalization.

Researcher’s note - As a doctor, Nathaniel would have been mandated to take the COVID “vaccine”, with no option to test: https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2021/11/05/2021-23831/medicare-and-medicaid-programs-omnibus-covid-19-health-care-staff-vaccination

Two nurses “died suddenly”:

August 12, 2026

Waco, Texas - Shelli Jo Elkins, a beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, granddaughter, and friend, passed away unexpectedly, leaving behind a lifetime of memories and countless people who loved her dearly. She later followed her passion for caring for others by attending McLennan Community College, where she graduated with a degree in nursing.

Researcher’s note – Medicare and Medicaid Providers, Take Note: New CMS Rules Require Health Care Workers to Be Fully Vaccinated [sic] by January 4, 2022: Link

No cause of death reported.

August 11, 2026

Warrensburg, MO - Bobbie Jo Stephens, age 58, passed away unexpectedly on August 7, 2026. Bobbie had recently accomplished something that showed just how much strength and fight she carried within her—she had successfully beaten Stage 3 small cell carcinoma. She faced an incredibly difficult battle and came through the other side, making her unexpected passing especially difficult for those who were looking forward to having so much more time with her. In the early 2000s, Bobbie spent a short time working as a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) and later provided home health care for several years.

Researcher’s note – Medicare and Medicaid Providers, Take Note: New CMS Rules Require Health Care Workers to Be Fully Vaccinated [sic] by January 4, 2022: Link

No cause of death reported.

A judge “died suddenly”:

August 13, 2026

WATAUGA, Texas - A longtime North Texas attorney who served as Municipal Judge for multiple cities passed away this week. The City of Watauga announced that Municipal Judge J. Stewart Bass passed away on Wednesday, August 12, following a medical emergency. He was 66 years old. We don’t know the nature of the medical episode that led to Bass’ passing.

A lawyer “died suddenly”:

August 17, 2026

Lakeville, MN - It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Matthew Munzen, who left us unexpectedly after a short illness on August 14, 2026. Matt was a man of great intellect and determination, graduating from Rosemount High School, St. Thomas University, and William Mitchell Law School. His career spanned roles at Target, Optum, Deluxe, and Delta Air Lines, where he was respected and loved for his dedication and camaraderie. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to the American Heart Association in his memory.

No cause of death reported.

Two teachers “died suddenly”:

August 17, 2026

TEANECK, NJ - Counseling will be offered to students in the Teaneck public schools after a teacher died on Thursday, officials said. Gorki Marcelo, a business teacher at Teaneck High School, passed away at 47, according to his obituary.

Researcher’s note – Governor issues COVID-19 vaccine [sic] mandate for New Jersey school workers, state employees: https://6abc.com/post/teachers-new-jersey-nj-covid-19-teacher-vaccine/10969471/

No cause of death reported.

August 13, 2026

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. - The School District of Pickens County has announced the passing of Aimée Barrilleaux, a beloved teacher at Pickens Elementary School, following her journey with breast cancer. Barrilleaux was the 2022-23 Teacher of the Year for Pickens Elementary. She was also featured in a WYFF News 4 Golden Apple in 2025.

No age reported.

Five “died suddenly” in or around the waters:

August 17, 2026

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A 20-year-old man is dead after experiencing a medical emergency at Wyandotte County Lake Park Saturday evening, police say. Around 7:40 p.m., the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas City Kansas Fire Department responded to a medical call at the Kansas City, Kansas, lake near The Legends, according to a press release emailed by representatives of the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office. The first responders found the man and began lifesaving treatment, before transporting him to a hospital, according to the release. The man was declared deceased at a hospital, law enforcement said.

No cause of death reported.

August 14, 2026

A young Virginia firefighter who spent his life helping others died unexpectedly. Spotsylvania County Fire, Rescue, and Emergency Management confirmed on Friday, Aug. 14, that Firefighter Mason Fercovic-Ortegel died in what the department described as an off-duty drowning incident at Lake Anna. “It is with a very heavy heart that we share the passing of Firefighter Mason Fercovic-Ortegel, who tragically died in an off-duty drowning incident at Lake Anna,” the department said. “Mason was only 24 years old.” As Daily Voice previously reported, crews were called to the lake on Thursday, Aug. 13, after a man disappeared from a boat and did not resurface. A body was recovered at 11:58 p.m.

August 11, 2026

Middletown, NJ - One person died after first responders pulled the individual from the waters off a beach at Sandy Hook, authorities said. Lifeguards, park rangers, EMTs and members of the Sea Bright Fire Rescue team were called Sunday to Beach C on a report of an emergency, according to Daphne Yun, spokesperson for the National Park Service. “The individual was transported to a local hospital for medical care and was later declared deceased at the hospital,” Yun said. The victim was not identified. Yun said Tuesday that no other information was available.

No age or cause of death reported.

August 11, 2026

UNION, NJ - A juvenile who was the victim of a medical aid incident at a North 3rd Street home Sunday has died, according to the Union Police Department. Police, firefighters and EMS responded to 2454 N. 3rd St. on Aug. 9 following a report of a possible drowning involving a family swimming pool. The Union Police Department and the Union County Prosecutor’s Office are investigating the incident. The prosecutor’s office did not immediately release additional information about the juvenile or the circumstances surrounding the death.

No age or cause of death reported.

August 12, 2026

John A. Emerick Jr. (“Jay”), 67, of Kronenwetter [WI], died unexpectedly on July 21, 2026, while scuba diving the Cedarville shipwreck in the Straits of Mackinac in Michigan. Jay was a scientist and outdoorsman who explored the natural world throughout his professional and personal life. He earned degrees in geology and geophysics from the University of Wisconsin and spent his career exploring for oil and gas, first based in Louisiana and Texas where he raised four children alongside his former wife Jessica Emerick, and later stationed abroad in Asia and Africa, before returning home to Wisconsin in his well-deserved retirement where his adventures continued in earnest alongside his partner Cindy Radenz.

No cause of death reported.

Seven first responders “died suddenly”:

August 16, 2026

A Bristol County [MA] man who served the community in multiple capacities has died. The Taunton Fire Department announced with profound sadness the unexpected passing of Firefighter Kyle Machado [30] on Friday. Before joining the Taunton Fire Department, Kyle proudly served his country as part of the United States Navy for 8 years. He joined the Taunton Fire Department on April 13th, 2026. A cause of death was not released.

Researcher’s note – Pentagon mandates US military service members receive Covid vaccine [sic] immediately: https://www.cnn.com/2021/08/25/politics/us-military-covid-vaccine-mandate/index.html

August 15, 2026

A Valley community is raising money for the family of College of the Sequoias [CA] fire cadet Eric Arzate, who died after experiencing a medical emergency on the college’s Hanford campus earlier this week. “On Aug. 10, we unexpectedly lost our beloved Eric,” his family wrote on a GoFundMe page that is raising funds to help his family. The 20-year-old Arzate is remembered as “a beautiful person” who always found a way to put others before himself. His family said Arzate dedicated years of his life to learning how to save the lives of others and volunteered for local first-responder programs. His family said Arzate’s death comes three years after the sudden death of his father, Raul Arzate. The cause of the medical emergency remains under investigation. Fire academy applicants at College of the Sequoias must pass a physical agility exam before being admitted to the program. The exam evaluates strength, balance, coordination and cardiovascular endurance.

August 12, 2026

Newport, RI - Francis “Dave” Egan, 65, retired Deputy Chief of the Newport Fire Department, died unexpectedly at home on August 10, 2026, 47 years to the day from his first duty as a Callman for the Newport Fire Department. Following his Callman duties, he was appointed as a fireman in August 1986 and continued to advance through the ranks becoming a Lieutenant (2005), Captain (2011), and Deputy Chief (2014), until retiring in May of 2017.

No cause of death reported.

August 12, 2026

A wildland firefighter from Northwest Alaska died Tuesday while fighting a fire in Minnesota, officials said. Leslie R. Washington [41], of Noorvik, was assigned to the Bear Trap fire burning near the Canadian border north of Ely when he suffered a medical emergency, according to Scorched Earth Services, the Fairbanks-based wildfire suppression company he worked for. The Superior National Forest said in a Facebook post that an unnamed firefighter suffered a medical incident at about 10:40 a.m. near the small northeast Minnesota city and was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Washington was working with Scorched Earth Services’ K-River 2 crew, the company said. A preliminary report described a firefighter who experienced chest discomfort and shortness of breath on the Bear Trap fire Tuesday morning, according to a memo to U.S. Wildland Fire Service officials from Alaska Geographic Area Fire Chief Kelly Kane.

No cause of death reported.

August 11, 2026

Sherri Lynn Clark of Tehachapi, CA, passed away on July 22, 2026, at Adventist Health Bakersfield Hospital after a short illness. She was 68 years old. Sherri joined the Army in 1976 as a Food Service Specialist. Sherri received an Honorable discharge in 1978 when her son Bryan arrived. She returned to the Porterville area where she was employed by the City of Porterville, first as a records clerk and shortly thereafter as a dispatcher for the Police and Fire services. She served in that capacity for 20 years, advancing to the position of Senior Dispatcher where she supervised and trained several employees.

Researcher’s note – VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: https://www.militarytimes.com/veterans/2023/09/18/va-urging-veterans-staff-to-get-latest-covid-19-vaccine-booster/

No cause of death reported.

August 10, 2026

Troy Phillips of Otisville [MI], age 56, died unexpectedly on Friday, August 7, 2026. He graduated from Lakeville High School and went on to honorably serve his country in the United States Navy. For 33 years, Troy worked at Jabil Circuit, Inc. in Auburn Hills as a machine support technician. Troy was a member of the Vassar Eagles and proudly served his community as a volunteer firefighter with the Otisville Fire Department.

Researcher’s note – VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: https://www.militarytimes.com/veterans/2023/09/18/va-urging-veterans-staff-to-get-latest-covid-19-vaccine-booster/

No cause of death reported.

August 17, 2026

Sheila Rose Hastings, 57, passed away suddenly at her home in Burlington, Colorado, on August 8, 2026. In 2007 a position opened to be the Chief of Police’s Administrative Assistant; she did that until 2014, when she was called back to be a Dispatcher. She retired from Morgan County Dispatch in 2024, when she and John made the decision to move to Burlington, CO, to be near her daughter.

No cause of death reported.

A police officer “died suddenly”:

August 12, 2026

Derrick Parker, the former NYPD detective known as the “Hip-Hop Cop” for his work in the city’s rap-related intelligence unit in the 1990s, has died. He was 65. His brother, Ralph, told Fox News Digital Monday he died unexpectedly on July 24 at a hospital in New York’s Nassau County. He did not give a cause.

Two jailers “died suddenly”:

August 17, 2026

The New York City Department of Correction is mourning two veteran members whose deaths came one day apart, leaving the agency without a captain known for caring for colleagues and its longest-serving female correction officer. Correction Officer Noreen O’Connor, a 44-year department veteran, died Aug. 12. Captain Keisha Nicks, who served the department for 22 years, died Aug. 13 after suffering a medical emergency while on duty, according to NYC DOC. Both women were remembered for service that extended beyond their assigned responsibilities, whether helping employees through difficult moments or mentoring generations of correction officers.

Researcher’s note – New York City vaccine [sic] mandate extends to all city workers and includes a new $500 bonus, mayor says: https://www.cnn.com/2021/10/20/us/nyc-vaccine-mandate-extension/index.html

No age or cause of death reported.

A Marine recruit “died suddenly”:

August 12, 2026

The Marine Corps has identified Pvt. Aiden Craig as the recruit who died on Aug. 5 after a medical emergency four days earlier during a physical fitness test at Camp Pendleton, California. Craig, 18, posthumously earned the title of Marine, said Steven Posy, a spokesperson for Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego. Originally from Texas, Craig enlisted in the Marines on June 1, 2026, according to his service record, which was provided to Task & Purpose. He was hospitalized at Tri-City Medical Center in Oceanside, California, at the time of his death, a Marine Corps news release says. Craig was assigned to Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, when he experienced a medical emergency on the 47th training day of boot camp. On that day, West Coast Marine recruits take the Corps’ physical fitness test at Camp Pendleton. No information about the type of emergency was immediately available. The Marine Corps is investigating the incident.

Update to our 2025 report:

August 15, 2026

The airman who died during a physical fitness test last year died as a result of sudden cardiac arrest and had no pre-existing conditions, the Air Force said in a new report. The report from Air Education and Training Command, released Aug. 12, found that Airman First Class Syamukonka Moonga collapsed shortly after finishing the 1.5-mile run segment of a practice physical fitness assessment on Aug. 4, 2025. He was unconscious and without a pulse. Other trainees and the leader overseeing the training began attempting to resuscitate him. They attempted to get an automated external defibrillator to help the airman, but it shut off and would not restart. They, along with paramedics and EMTs, spent more than an hour working to revive him, but he was declared dead just over an hour after collapsing. The new Ground Accident Investigation Board report said Moonga had no pre-existing conditions and there were no environmental circumstances that day prior to his death. An autopsy found smaller coronary arteries than normal, but Moonga had shown no prior issues during earlier fitness tests. Before the practice assessment on Aug. 4, airmen are able to tell training leaders if they have any injuries or health matters that could impact their training. According to the report, Moonga did not mention anything. Moonga was originally from Zambia and enlisted in the Air Force in May 2025, graduating from basic military training two months later. He was only a few weeks into training with the 346th Training Squadron.

August 17, 2026

H-E-B employees and customers in San Antonio [TX] are mourning longtime store manager Rashad Chance, who died last week after suffering a cardiovascular event at the company’s Babcock Road and Huebner Road location. He was 45. According to the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office, Chance was pronounced dead at 9:21 p.m. on Aug. 10 due to “hypertensive cardiovascular disease with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy,” a heart condition characterized by a thickening of the heart muscle that can make it harder for the heart to pump blood. That night at around 9:10 p.m., H-E-B customer Joshua Rivera shared a video on Facebook of emergency crews outside the H-E-B location, noting the entire grocery store had shut down. In a later update, Rivera confirmed that the emergency crews were responding to a medical emergency involving Chance, who died minutes later.

Researcher’s note - H-E-B had mandated covid “vaccination” for all employees.

August 16, 2026

NEW HAVEN, Conn. - A man died on Sunday after falling from a barge into a confined space in New Haven. Firefighters were called to Waterfront Street at around 2:47 a.m. for a confined space rescue, according to the fire department. When crews arrived, they found an approximately 60-year-old man who had fallen from a barge into a confined area in a barge bay. The victim was in cardiac arrest and crews sprang into action and set up an extensive rope operation to remove the man from the confined space. Fire officials said the victim did not survive.

August 14, 2026

LAWTON, Okla. - The Cache school’s transportation team paid tribute to Kenny Radtke, a staff member who passed away earlier this year. Staff members filled the road along Cache Primary school, honking horns to honor a man who spent years keeping their district’s buses running. Kenneth J. “Kenny” Radtke, 57, died Tuesday, May 12, 2026, at his home following a brief illness.

No cause of death reported.

August 11, 2026

NORTH ELBA, NY - A 64-year-old Pennsylvania man died Sunday after suffering a medical emergency while riding a bicycle on the Adirondack Rail Trail, according to New York State Police. Troopers responded at about 6:24 p.m. Aug. 9 to the trail about two miles from Old Military Road in the town of North Elba for a report of a person in cardiac arrest. When troopers arrived, members of the Lake Placid Fire Department were performing lifesaving measures on an unresponsive man. An investigation determined David R. Benfer, 64, of Reading, Pennsylvania, was riding his bicycle on the trail when he collapsed and became unresponsive. Police said Benfer had an extensive cardiac history and suffered a cardiac event. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

August 13, 2026

BETHLEHEM, N.H. - A hiker has died while on the Mt. Hale Brook Trail in Bethlehem, New Hampshire, Fish and Game officials said. New Hampshire Fish and Game said they were notified that a hiker had collapsed on the trail at 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday. The caller said the man was unresponsive, and that lifesaving measures were being attempted. Rescuers hiked about a mile up the trail to help the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials did not release a cause of death or any additional information about the man’s identity and are reaching out to his family.

No age reported.

August 12, 2026

TOLEDO, Ohio - The owner of a longtime west Toledo liquor story has passed away. In a Facebook post Wednesday, family and employees announced the death of Joseph’s Beverage Center owner David Joseph. David passed away Tuesday in his home after more than three years battling cancer. In his obituary, family members say David began working at Joseph’s Supermarkets at a young age, keeping with family tradition. He later owned several companies before becoming a cornerstone of Joseph’s Beverage Center’s day-to-day business, including an instrumental role in the store’s 2017 renovation.

No age reported.

Three killed in “vaxxidents”:

August 16, 2026

A New York man died Friday evening after his car left the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 in Montour County and plowed into heavy brush along the highway’s south side, with his wife and the couple’s dog escaping the wreck unharmed. Randall Cassidy Jr., [64], of Allegany, New York, was pronounced dead at the scene near mile marker 228 in West Hemlock Township, according to authorities. The crash happened just after 7 p.m. on August 14, as Cassidy was driving eastbound with his wife, Samantha, and the family dog, according to NorthcentralPA.com. Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn said Cassidy suffered a medical emergency while driving before the vehicle left the roadway. Samantha Cassidy and the dog were not injured.

No cause of death reported.

August 11, 2026

A possible medical emergency turned deadly on a Maryland roadway. Tesfaye Fugago Liranso, 67, of Gaithersburg, died on Saturday, Aug. 8, more than two weeks after he was struck by an SUV on West Deer Park Road, Montgomery County Police announced on Tuesday, Aug. 11. The crash happened at approximately 2:34 p.m. on Friday, July 24, near Hermosa Place in Gaithersburg. City police officers responding to the scene found Liranso suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition, where he remained until his death. Investigators now believe there may have been more to the moments leading up to the crash. According to a preliminary investigation, a driver in a 2018 Toyota RAV4 was heading west on West Deer Park Road when Liranso entered the westbound travel lane and was struck. Police said they believe Liranso may have been experiencing a medical emergency when he entered the roadway. The nature of that possible emergency was not disclosed.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on August 9:

August 9, 2026

Chesapeake, VA - On August 9, 2026, at approximately 5:31 PM, the Chesapeake Police and Fire Departments responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of Compostella Road at South Military Highway. Upon arrival, first responders determined that one of the involved drivers was experiencing a medical emergency. The driver was immediately transported to a local hospital for treatment. Despite medical efforts, the individual was later pronounced deceased.

August 16, 2026

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. - A man was found dead in a roadway in Kentucky after a suspected medical emergency, according to the Hopkinsville Fire/EMS. HFD said crews responded to the area of Jessie Avenue and South Walnut Street for reports of an unresponsive man in the roadway. When crews arrived, they determined that the man, who was in his 50s, was deceased. Officials believe the man may have suffered a medical emergency.

No cause of death reported.

August 17, 2026

COOPERSTOWN, NY - Matthew Shaw, beloved husband, friend, father and accomplished executive, passed away on August 13, 2026, after a courageous battle with cancer. Matthew built a successful career growing private-equity-backed companies, most recently as chief financial officer at Polywood, where he served for almost a decade.

August 17, 2026

Billie JeanMarie Phillips, age 52, passed away on July 10, 2026, in Aurora, Colorado, following a sudden medical emergency at home. In 2019, Billie returned to healthcare, working at an urgent care clinic as an X-ray tech and Medical Assistant. It was there, in January 2021, that she contracted COVID-19, an illness that forever changed the course of her life. The years that followed were marked by countless doctor’s appointments, treatments, and therapies as she fought the many long-term effects of the disease. Despite the tireless efforts of her physicians and caregivers, its myriad symptoms could never be fully brought under control. Billie’s passing came only weeks after the loss of her beloved father, Charles J. Larsen Jr., on June 16, 2026.

Researcher’s note - As an X-ray tech, Phillips was probably “vaccinated,” and “long covid” usually means “vaccine” injury.

No cause of death reported.

August 17, 2026

Boston, MA - Christopher Andrew Smith, a beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend to many, died unexpectedly on July 28th, 2026, at the age of 51. Although Smit Haus never became a career, Chris continued to write and perform music the rest of his life. Music was his favorite language and he spoke it well.

No cause of death reported.

August 17, 2026

Jorge Jose Guerrero, 52, of Fallon, Nevada, passed away unexpectedly on August 13, 2026. Jorge served as the Director of Churchill County Parks and Recreation, dedicating more than 25 years to improving the community and creating places for generations of families to gather, play, compete, and make memories.

No cause of death reported.

August 17, 2026

Laura Lee (Russell) Baker, 58, of Randolph, Mass., passed away suddenly on August 12, 2026, at Boston Medical Center–South in Brockton, Mass.

No cause of death reported.

August 17, 2026

William J. Milligan, of Olean, NY, passed away suddenly Friday at the Buffalo General Hospital due to a stroke. William will be lovingly remembered for his passion for fixing small motor vehicles in which he took great pride in keeping them well maintained and spotless, and his special love of cats. He treasured time spent with family at Rushford Lake, where he enjoyed boating, jet skiing, and making lasting memories together.

August 16, 2026

Farmville, NC - Blake Vee Fly, age 54, passed away unexpectedly on August 12, 2026. He then started his career in auto sales in Denham Springs, Louisiana. Though his career took him to multiple states, he kept his love for Louisiana football.

No cause of death reported.

August 16, 2026

Darla Evelyn Smith, age 54, of Grantsburg, Wisconsin, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2026, in her home in the barrens after suffering a medical incident. While in high school, she was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma, a type of blood cancer that affects the lymphatic system. After recovery, she earned her GED and pursued an education in cosmetology. She then branched out into another passion: making others happy by cleaning their homes. She ran a successful business, barely having a day off as there was a waiting list a mile long, built entirely by word of mouth. She lived a simple life, off the grid, yet grateful for everything she had—she would often say that she felt like the luckiest person in the world.

No cause of death reported.

August 16, 2026

Mr. John Henry Morris, age 48, of the Johnson Corner Community, died Saturday, August 15, 2026, at Memorial Health Meadows Hospital in Vidalia [GA], after a sudden illness. He was a carpenter and farmer, and he attended Victory-Cobb Creek Baptist Church.

No cause of death reported.

August 16, 2026

Tanya Li Held-Rosselli, 55, of Wilkes-Barre, PA, passed away suddenly on August 6, 2026. Tanya will be remembered for her loving heart, humor, and the joy she brought to those around her.

No cause of death reported.

August 16, 2026

Timothy E. Hornfeck, of West Mifflin [PA], passed away suddenly on August 16, 2026, at the age of 58. He proudly served in the US Navy, and worked for Mon River Supply as a truck driver.

Researcher’s note – VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: https://www.militarytimes.com/veterans/2023/09/18/va-urging-veterans-staff-to-get-latest-covid-19-vaccine-booster/

No cause of death reported.

August 16, 2026

Tony Chambers, 66, of Marietta, GA, passed away unexpectedly on August 9th, 2026, following complications from leukemia and heart disease. Tony was a hardworking man who spent most of his adult life as an electrician.

August 15, 2026

Glenn T. Ehrhardt, of Morristown [NJ], passed away on August 15, 2026, after a long illness. Following college, Glenn held several management positions and steadily advanced throughout his career, ultimately serving as Vice President of Operations for Ford Atlantic in Montville, New Jersey.

No age or cause of death reported.

August 15, 2026

Gregg W. Miller, 62, a lifelong resident of Grafton [OH], passed away following a long illness Tuesday, August 11, 2026, at Arden Courts Memory Care of Westlake. As a part of Miller Builders with his father, they built many of the local houses, and the Duke Funeral Home. Later in life he used his knowledge of home construction to open and run Homesmart Inspection Services as a home inspector.

No cause of death reported.

August 14, 2026

Royal Oak, MI - Paul Weiland passed away peacefully into the arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on August 14th, 2026. His sudden passing has left a place in our hearts no one can fill, but we are so grateful he is enjoying the beauties of Heaven, with his departed loved ones. Paul retired from a career in automotive sales for General Motors. He later took on a position in food service with Cranbrook Schools, to pursue his appetite for the culinary arts. The students and faculty loved his genuine kindness and appreciated his quick wit and his clever sense of humor.

No cause of death reported.

August 13, 2026

Christine Marie LaBarre, 42, of Quincy [MA], died unexpectedly on Saturday, August 8, 2026. While attending The University of Tulsa, she was on the Hurricane Crew team for five years, including rowing at the Head of the Charles in Boston. She worked in the information technology industry for many years, most recently as vice president of AI for MassMutual. Christine was an avid worldwide traveler, including visiting at least forty-three states within the U.S., but mostly enjoyed the family cottage in Byron, Maine.

No cause of death reported.

August 13, 2026

Michael Raye Joy, 57, of New London [Iowa], and formerly of Sikeston, Missouri, died unexpectedly Saturday, Aug. 8, 2026, at his residence. Following his high school and college education, Michael began a long-time career as a medical technician in the health care field. For nearly 40 years, he worked primarily in nursing homes.

Researcher’s Note – CMS Issues Broad COVID-19 Vaccine [sic] Requirements for Healthcare Employers: https://www.littler.com/news-analysis/asap/cms-issues-broad-covid-19-vaccine-requirements-healthcare-employers

No cause of death reported.

August 13, 2026

EDDINGTON, ME - Phyllis A. Kurtz, 63, passed away peacefully after a short illness at the Aroostook House of Comfort in Presque Isle on August 10, 2026. During her brief illness she had time to have her family and close friends to say goodbye to. She taught seven years at Limestone until Loring Air Force Base closed in 1994. Phyllis then taught for the Hermon School System for the next 24 years retiring in February of 2020.

No cause of death reported.

August 13, 2026

Tammy M. Isom, 66, of Harvard, Illinois, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, August 6, 2026. Tammy’s kindness and nurturing spirit led her to open her home as a daycare center in Harvard, where she was beloved by many. She was integral in bringing the AFS Study Abroad Program to Harvard High School and personally welcomed many students into her own home. Tammy was also deeply involved with the Girl Scouts, helping the local program grow and flourish throughout the 1990s and early 2000s, creating opportunities and memories for countless girls in the community.

No cause of death reported.

August 12, 2026

Angel Christopher Xavier Ardon of Fallbrook [CA], died suddenly on July 31, 2026, in Oceanside, California at the age of 27. From an early age, Angel loved to travel and shared many adventures with his family throughout the U.S. and Mexico, especially California and the New England states, where he visited family and explored the rocky beaches and gift shops for treasure.

No cause of death reported.

August 12, 2026

Bert Hamby, of the St. Louis [MO] area, passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2026. A hardworking and deeply loyal man, Bert proudly served as a Cavalry Scout in the United States Army. Following his military service, Bert dedicated himself to building a life centered on providing for his family.

Researcher’s note – VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: https://www.militarytimes.com/veterans/2023/09/18/va-urging-veterans-staff-to-get-latest-covid-19-vaccine-booster/

No cause of death reported.

August 12, 2026

Greeneville, TN - Bruce McFarland, age 65, of Chuckey, passed away suddenly Tuesday morning at his home. He was a former employee of Magnavox and Keystone. He was a member of the Ridge Runners Car Club.

No cause of death reported.

August 12, 2026

Bryant D. Corrie, 52, of Princeton, Illinois, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 29, 2026.

No cause of death reported.

August 12, 2026

Corwin L. Yoder, 66, of Mabelvale, AR, died unexpectedly August 11, 2026, at his home. He worked in sales, spending the majority of his career in the millwork industry with Commercial Openings in North Kansas City and later for American Building Specialties Corporation in Little Rock.

No cause of death reported.

August 12, 2026

Stoughton, MA - Donald J. Spann, Jr. passed away unexpectedly on August 2, 2026, at the age of 59. Donald’s unexpected passing leaves an empty place in the hearts of his family, but the memories they shared with him will remain. Through his children, grandchildren, sisters, and all those whose lives he touched, a part of Donald will continue on. He will be greatly missed.

No cause of death reported.

August 12, 2026

NILES, OH - Dorcas Rochelle Haynes, 48, died Friday, Aug. 7, 2026, at her residence, following a short illness. She was employed as a store associate at Walmart in Austintown, and as a cook at Shepherd of the Valley [skilled nursing facility]. She was a member of the Hoyt Street Flourishing Ministries Church of God in Christ.

Researcher’s note - Haynes was probably “vaccinated,” since Walmart and CMS mandated the jab.

No cause of death reported.

August 12, 2026

Austin, TX - George Scariano Jr. - father, husband, son, brother, and friend - died suddenly and tragically on Thursday, August 6th. George was a force of nature. A fisherman, a businessman, a gardener and an amazing cook. He loved his family, his stores, music, New Orleans and helping others.

No cause of death reported.

August 12, 2026

It is with a sad and broken heart that we announce the loss of my partner in life and best friend Jeffrey Fechter. At age 66, he passed away suddenly at his home near Crooks Lake, Wis., on Jan. 9, 2026. He retired in August 2024 as a CDL driver for Mike Lohman Trucking after 11 years in Minnesota. Prior to that, he drove for West Bend Transit for 19 years in Wisconsin.

No cause of death reported.

August 12, 2026

Kasey Dale Thomas Sparks, age 53, passed away on August 8, 2026, in Brownwood, Texas, after a short illness. She went on to obtain her degree in radiation Therapy and her Masters in Hospital Administration. Her love of caring for people was evident in her work at Walker Cancer Center.

Researcher’s note – CMS Issues Broad COVID-19 Vaccine [sic] Requirements for Healthcare Employers: https://www.littler.com/news-analysis/asap/cms-issues-broad-covid-19-vaccine-requirements-healthcare-employers

No cause of death reported.

August 12, 2026

Lynne Ann Murray, of Milwaukee [WI], died unexpectedly on Thursday, July 2, 2026, at the age of 57. She had been an employee at the Milwaukee Public Museum and then a Vet Technician at Cream City Kitty Clinic.

Researcher’s note – Milwaukee To Require City Employees To Be Vaccinated [sic] Against COVID-19: https://www.wpr.org/health/milwaukee-require-city-employees-be-vaccinated-against-covid-19

No cause of death reported.

August 12, 2026

Robyn Lynn Dahlson, 43, of Fallbrook [CA], passed away on July 17, 2026, in San Marcos, California. Robyn worked as a florist and had a natural gift for bringing beauty to the people around her. She had a gifted voice and loved performing in community theater, sharing her love of the arts with those around her.

No cause of death reported.

August 12, 2026

Stanley P. Tara, 74, passed away suddenly on August 7, 2026, at his Fairport [NY] home. Stanley graduated from SUNY Fredonia, started a career in pharmaceutical sales, during which he met Mary Ann at the Mary M. Gooley Hemophilia Center at Rochester General Hospital, where she worked as a medical technologist. He then moved to a career in filter production, but his love of cooking and entertaining led him to find his true calling at Zimmermann’s Hots at the Rochester Public Market, where the staff, vendors and customers became his loving and cherished friends and family.

No cause of death reported.

August 12, 2026

Thomas Jon Keys, 59, passed away peacefully on August 10, 2026, in Allentown, PA, after a short illness. He worked in purchasing for Day-Timers, Inc. for many years. More recently, he was a Lyft driver and eBay reseller while acting as the primary caregiver for his aging mother.

No cause of death reported.

August 12, 2026

Nashville, Tennessee - With the deepest sadness, we announce the passing of Roland Gibbons and his beloved wife, Ellen. Roland Lowell Gibbons died unexpectedly on July 20, 2026, at the age of 67, just twelve days after the loss of his wife, Ellen Rea White Gibbons, who was 68. Ellen passed away peacefully on July 8, 2026, following a long and courageous battle with breast cancer and Parkinson’s disease. Together in life and now reunited in eternity, Roland and Ellen shared a remarkable love built on friendship, creativity, curiosity and adventure.

August 11, 2026

Frank E. Hanford, Jr., 64, of Sharon [PA], passed away Tuesday morning, August 11, 2026, in The Grove at Greenville, after a three-year battle with cancer. Frank worked for nearly 20 years as a handyman at The Winner, Sharon, where he could fix just about anything.

August 11, 2026

Angad “Munny” Singh Hira, 41, of Kentfield, California, passed away unexpectedly on June 24, 2026. After graduation, Munny was an investment banker in the Mergers & Acquisitions group of UBS Investment Bank before spending more than 15 years at VMG Partners, a San Francisco-based private equity firm focused on consumer brands.

No cause of death reported.

August 11, 2026

Darin Dink Timlin, beloved son of Shirley Cruise Timlin and the late John A. Timlin, Jr., died suddenly at home in Moosic [PA], on August 4th, 2026. He was 54 years old. He was of the Catholic faith and active all his life, until his illness. Dink was known in the construction industry as an expert carpet installer, was a dear and loyal friend to many and will be forever remembered for his kindness and devotion to his family.

No cause of death reported.

August 11, 2026

Swanzey, New Hampshire - Jason M. Butterfield of Hinsdale, formerly of Winchester, died unexpectedly on July 6, 2026. In 2012 he moved to Hinsdale and began working the nightshift at HCP [Packaging] in Hinsdale until the company closed. He was a dependable employee who could be counted on to work well with others and figure out ways to make their equipment run well and create quality products.

No cause of death reported.

August 11, 2026

Melissa Friend Fenton of Tennessee Colony, Texas, passed away on Friday. May 29, 2026, at East Texas Hope Hospice House in Tyler, Texas, after a short illness. She had reached the age of 57 years. Being an Army wife, she had the opportunity to experience several bases throughout the United States and Germany.

No cause of death reported.

August 11, 2026

Patrick James Keane of Quinebaug, CT (formerly of Wethersfield, CT), born November 26, 1976, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, at his home. After graduating, Pat found his way to the pharmaceutical industry, where he truly excelled as a scientist. Pat worked for years in drug development, while simultaneously working to achieve a Master’s degree in Project Management from Brandeis University. Patrick’s final career stop was Programs Coordinator, Department of Developmental Services in Resource Allocation for the Massachusetts Department of Social Services, where he advocated for the disabled and worked with exceptional professionals and friends.

Researcher’s note – Massachusetts state employees, including social workers in executive departments like the Department of Children and Families, faced a mandatory COVID-19 “vaccination” deadline of October 17, 2021, under an executive order. This mandate was officially lifted by Governor Maura Healey on May 11, 2023: Link

No cause of death reported.

August 11, 2026

Rachel Marie (Evans) Powell, 49, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2026, at her home. She worked in Career Services at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids.

Researcher’s note – Kirkwood Community College did not implement a COVID-19 “vaccine” mandate for its staff or faculty. Instead, the institution strongly encouraged “vaccinations,” offered on-campus “vaccine” clinics for employees and the public, and followed guidance from public health agencies without making the shot a compulsory condition of employment: https://kirkwood.augusoft.net/connect/templates/CustomTemplatePreview?ContentID=207

No cause of death reported.

Reported on August 9:

August 9, 2026

Kelsey Jane Call, 39, of Pocatello, Idaho, passed away unexpectedly on August 9, 2026. Though her departure was sudden, she was surrounded by her loving family and church community. She leaves behind a lasting legacy of selfless service, deep faith, and boundless kindness. Kelsey spent 15 years with the Pocatello Children’s Clinic, building deep, enduring friendships with her colleagues and physicians. Even after transitioning to a new chapter, she frequently dropped in to check on her team and offer a helping hand to the doctors when she could.

Researcher’s note - Pocatello Children’s Clinic encouraged COVID “vaccination”:

No cause of death reported.

August 9, 2026

Zachary Steven Renfro passed on August 2, 2026, at the age of 30, having been born on March 24, 1996, in Plano, Texas, United States, and residing in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

No cause of death reported.

August 9, 2026

Rose Hill, KS - Kurt Brian McCune, 62, passed away unexpectedly as the result of a sudden cardiac event on August 9, 2026. His death came far too soon, leaving behind a family who loved him deeply and a lifetime of stories, friendships, and memories that could never fit neatly into an obituary. Music was one of the great loves of Kurt’s life. He played in multiple bands over the years including Mirror Mirror, Room Full of Walters, and others.

Reported on August 8:

August 8, 2026

Rigby, ID - Jason K Walker was born on November 17, 1982, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. He passed away August 8, 2026, following a heart attack. During high school, he excelled in both football and baseball. Sports would remain a big part of his life, especially in the years to come as he watched his own boys compete. He was funny, social, and often the life of the party. He had a way of making people laugh and creating memories wherever he went.

Reported on August 7:

August 7, 2026

Morehead City, NC - Charles “Alan” Beeson passed away peacefully in his sleep and entered into the arms of Jesus on Friday, August 7, 2026. His love language was making people laugh; humor and wit were a huge part of his personality. One of his biggest and most impressive accomplishments was just earlier this year, when he survived a heart attack and recovered quicker and better than cardiologists had ever seen. Alan’s strength both mentally and physically throughout his recovery process is a trait his family plans to carry on as they grieve the loss of him. Those who would like to make a donation in Alan's honor can do so at the American Heart Association.

No cause of death reported.

August 7, 2026

Ogden, UT - Stephen Christopher Eddy (Chris), 57, of Thatcher, passed away unexpectedly of a heart attack on Friday, August 7, 2026. While serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Georgia, Atlanta Mission, a remarkable “small world” moment in his life happened. He met a family who, unbeknownst to him at the time, would one day be connected to his own family. He was a genuinely sweet and caring man who made a lasting impression on everyone he met.

Researcher’s note - The Church of Latter-Day Saints strongly promoted the COVID “vaccine”: https://newsroom.churchofjesuschrist.org/article/church-leaders-covid-19-vaccine

Reported on August 4:

August 4, 2026

After a 3-year battle with cancer, Donna Diane Nevin passed away peacefully on August 12, 2026, in North Little Rock, Arkansas, in the early morning hours of her 67th birthday, surrounded by the love of her family. Donna will be remembered most for the love she poured into her family and the countless memories she created with the people she held dear.

August 4, 2026

We announce the sudden passing of Scott on June 6, 2026, at his home in Nashville, Tennessee.

No cause of death reported.

August 4, 2026

Kevin James Havard, age 53, of Belle Plaine, MN, formerly of Albany, MN, passed away unexpectedly on August 4, 2026, from a heart attack. He had a lifelong love of music and especially enjoyed attending concerts. He loved the outdoors and treasured the many memories he made fishing and hunting with his dad and friends.

Reported on May 12:

May 12, 2026

Richard William Jones II passed away in Layton, UT, of a heart attack while doing his favorite activity, yard work, on the 12th of May 2026. He loved working in his yard and spending time with his family on Sunday having coffee.

CANADA (500)

Alberta (63)

Austin Dean Wyatt Shields, 23 [“donations to Schizophrenia & Psychosis Action Alliance, Canadian Mental Health Association”]

British Columbia (6)

Manitoba (4)

New Brunswick (42)

Newfoundland and Labrador

Nova Scotia (78)

Brody Maverick West, 19 [“His sudden passing was a shock to everyone”]

August 1, 2026

On Thursday, July 16, 2026, Randy was predeceased by his beloved son, Billy Burgoyne.

Researcher’s note - His 35-year-old son died of cancer in 2022. 2 Generations down.

No cause of death reported.

Ontario (276)

Little girl [8] dies after rare heart condition following flu, family seeks community support [“fulminant myocarditis, a rare inflammation of the heart muscle often triggered by influenza B”]

August 16, 2026

We announce the sudden passing of Steven “Stevie” Van Bree on August 11, 2026. His unexpected passing comes just 15 days after the heartbreaking loss of his beloved brother, Larry.

Researcher’s note - His brother died age 66, 2 weeks earlier, with donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Matthew Maurer, 35 [“donations to Heart & Stroke Foundation”]

August 12, 2026

Predeceased by her precious daughter Ava (2026).

Researcher’s note - Her daughter, Ava Faith Angle, died age 20, on Jan. 23, 2026. 2 generations

No cause of death reported.

Prince Edward Island (14)

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Saskatchewan

UNITED KINGDOM (124)

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ALBANIA

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BRAZIL (89)

BULGARIA

DENMARK (12)

EGYPT

Colonel Mohamed Yahya Gad El-Amin, President of the Egyptian Republic, passed away suddenly [“occurred while he was sleeping”]

FRANCE

GERMANY (5)

GHANA

INDIA (13)

INDONESIA (3)

IRAQ

ISRAEL (2)

JAMAICA

JAPAN

KENYA (3)

MALAYSIA (4)

MALTA

MEXICO (6)

NETHERLANDS

NEW ZEALAND (51)

August 15, 2026

Wellington - On Monday 20th July 2026, Jane passed, aged 62, after a brave and hard-fought five-year battle with breast cancer at the Mary Potter Hospice in Newtown, Wellington.

Researcher’s note - Bell was registered with the Teaching Council until May this year. Teachers were mandated to receive Covid ‘vaccination’ between November 2021 and April 2022: https://teachingcouncil.nz/en/find-a-registered-teacher?teacherType=Teacher&name=bell®Num=

August 14, 2026

Auckland - Announcing the passing of our much-loved Leonie.

Researcher’s note: An individual of the same name was the Village Manager of a Retirement Village in 2022 (see below link). Rest Home workers were mandated to receive Covid ‘vaccination’: https://www.maygrovevillage.co.nz/news/tag/Hopper+Living

No age or cause of death reported.

August 17, 2026

Waikato - Volleyball Waikato has confirmed that a young person who died of meningococcal disease was “a valued part of our community” as it warns others to watch for signs and symptoms of infection.

Researcher’s note: Rates of Meningoccal disease have increased vastly post Covid ‘vaccination’.

No age reported.

August 15, 2026

Auckland - Passed at home in Warkworth on 12th August 2026, after battling his health for some time. Aged 73 years.

Researcher’s note: ‘Dedicated to the nursing profession’. Nurses were mandated to receive Covid ‘vaccination’ from November 2021 to September 2022.

No cause of death reported.

August 15, 2026

Ashburton - Passed away peacefully on August 12, 2026, at Ashburton Hospital, surrounded by loved ones.

Researcher’s note: ‘ In lieu of flowers, donations to the Ashburton Cancer Society in memory of Fiona would be appreciated and may be left at the service’

No age or cause of death reported.

August 15, 2026

Manawatu - (One day short of his 55th birthday) On Tuesday 11th August 2026, Gary passed peacefully at home.

Researcher’s note: ‘ He loved farming, cricket, music and running. When running there was a finish line to cross, sadly after 5 years of trying to outrun his illness, Gary couldn’t get across the finish line.’

No cause of death reported.

August 14, 2026

Auckland - 25th April 1955 to 10th August 2026 Sadly Graham passed peacefully at home with his loving family by his side, on 10th August 2026.

Researcher’s note: ‘The family would like to thank North Shore Hospital Haematology Team, NSH Ward Wha Nurses, and Warkworth Hospice for their care along Graham’s journey. ‘

No cause of death reported.

August 12, 2026

Auckland - Passed away suddenly on 7 August 2026, aged 53.

Researcher’s note: According to a Givealittle page for the family, Mark passed away following a “medical event”: https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/mark-trickett-tricky-family-fundraiser

No cause of death reported.

August 12, 2026

Auckland - . Passed away on 8 August 2026, aged 60 years.

Researcher’s note: ‘...in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Motor Neuron Disease New Zealand’.

No cause of death reported.

January 10, 2026

Hamilton, Auckland - Beth loved Jesus, her family and her community, and left us all far too soon on August 8, 2026.

Researcher’s note - Bay died after two strokes: https://www.cccnz.nz/blog/post/168732/a-life-of-faithful-service-remembering-beth-bay/

No cause of death reported.

NIGERIA (2)

Katsina United Footballer, Chinedu Ozor [30] Collapses, Dies During Match [“the player was moved back to the intensive care unit at Katsina General Hospital after initially being taken to the morgue”]

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