News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

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Jake's avatar
Jake
1h

And now we have the MRNA flu shots to contend with. Do you think our so called health professionals will let someone know that they are receiving the MRNA flu shots versus the standard flu shot?

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Barry Kissin's avatar
Barry Kissin
1h

I respect you Mark. And I am one of the very few I know who knew better than to be vaccinated for COVID-19. Of course the vaccines pose dangers. But I don't get your frequent postings about death after death. You seem convinced that a large number of these deaths are attributable to the COVID vaccines. I just don't see your basis for all that.

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