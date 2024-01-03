More notable deaths: Aussie chef Bill Granger (54, C); Nigerian traditional ruler Chris Onyekwuluje, state governor Rotimi Akeredolu; South African journos Lawrence Keketso, Roi Simpson; Indonesia provincial governor Lukas Enembe; Japanese wrestler Killer Khan; Thai reality star Bandit (38)

NIGERIA

Anambra monarch dies two days before community’s day

December 28, 2023

The controversial traditional ruler of Umunya community in Oyi local government area of Anambra state, Chris Onyekwuluje, is dead. He was aged 61. The monarch, who was coronated 25 years ago, died in Abuja two days ago, after a long battle with cancer related issues. The president general of the community, Chief Innocent Nwabueze (Oyi of Oyi), described the death as unfortunate and sad.

Ondo Gov. Akeredolu is dead

December 27, 2023

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, is dead. The Ondo governor died at the age of 67. According to reports, Akeredolu passed away on Wednesday, at around 2 a.m., while undergoing treatment in a German hospital. He passed away after battling prostate cancer and leukemia, two conditions that had kept him unable to move for several months.

Kebbi mourns as LG chairman dies

December 27, 2023

Kebbi State, Nijeria - Kebbi State Government has announced the sudden death of the chairman of Maiyama Local Government Area of the state, Muhammad Bello, after a protracted illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

BURUNDI

Burundi National Collapses , Dies in Bathroom in Ngara

December 29, 2023

Police said they are investigating Asikinazi Hakuzima, aged 28, who had gone to take a shower in the bathroom, collapsed and died. Neighbors said he was immediately rushed to Parkroad Nursing Home, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

No cause of death reported.

MADAGASCAR

A priest “died suddenly”:

Valsusa, Italy, mourns the death of their former pastor Don Gabriel Jaotombo

December 31, 2023

A sudden death, the news of which saddened the diocese of Valsusa. Don Gabriel Jaotombo, a priest who carried out his mission in the parishes of Valsusa from 2009 to 2016, in particular for the communities of Susa, Venaus and Novalesa, before returning to Madagascar, died due to an illness. “With extreme pain we learned the news of Don Gabriel's passing,” Matteo Ghiotto announced on Facebook, Saturday 30 December, “taken ill in his car. We will remember him for his friendliness and reliability, his profound faith and love for the Church and the liturgy.”

No age or cause of death reported.

Lesotho

Well-known Lesotho journalist Lawrence Keketso has died at the age of 54

December 27, 2023

Keketso died on Christmas Day at a hospital in Lesotho, following a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

SOUTH AFRICA

Radio presenter, singer dies

December 28, 2023

Helder Paulino Manuel Chipepo, singer and chairman of Overvaal Stereo 96.1 in the Free State, died on Monday afternoon after a short illness. After numerous tests, Van der Merwe was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma on 4 December this year. “Johan just suddenly felt bad at the beginning of November; we thought it was the flu or Covid-19, but days later he ended up in the intensive care unit with pneumonia.“

No age reported.

Aus’ Connie Mogale — tireless land rights activist, true African leader, liberated woman and democrat

December 28, 2023

Constance Galeo Mogale died suddenly on Saturday, 24 December 2023, while receiving treatment for a life-threatening illness. Her untimely death has sent shockwaves through the land rights movement in South Africa and further afield.

No age or cause of death reported.

Is Roi Simpson Dead : How Did Roi Simpson Die ?

December 27, 2023

Cape Town - Indeed, Roi Simpson, the respected anchor and news reporter who is referred to as ”the golden voice” of Heart FM died suddenly on the 27th of December 2023, aged his 51st birthday. Roi’s sudden passing was reported via Heart FM through social media, which prompted an outpouring of messages from friends, colleagues and listeners. Roi was a well-known journalist from Cape Town. Roi’s sudden demise caused a hole in the hearts of all who knew him. his influence on the community of broadcasters will be missed.

No cause of death reported.

Man collapses after fishing trip on Midmar Dam

December 31, 2023

Pietermaritzburg - Midlands EMS Advanced life support paramedics along with several Midlands EMS crews were dispatched to Midmar Dam for a CPR in Progress. On arrival, it was found that bystanders had initiated CPR. Ambulance crews immediately took over, with advanced life support paramedics from Midlands EMS. Despite all efforts from paramedics and bystanders, the patient was declared deceased on scene.

No age or cause of death reported.

UKRAINE

Near the Dnieper, the driver of the ZIL suddenly died at the wheel

December 28, 2023

Dnipropetrovsk - According to the press service of the State Emergency Service in the Dnipropetrovsk region, the 59-year-old driver died at the wheel of a ZIL. It happened on the morning of December 28, on the Donetsk highway of the village of Slobozhanske, Dniprovskyi district. Arriving at the scene, rescuers found that, approximately while driving at the exit from the viaduct, the driver of the ZIL truck became ill, as a result of which the car slid into a ditch. Unfortunately, the 59-year-old was already dead.

No cause of death reported.

A soldier “died suddenly”:

Carpathian soldier Serhiy Popovych suddenly died of heart failure

December 28, 2023

On December 25, 2023, defender Serhiy Popovych [47] died as a result of acute cardiovascular failure, the page of the Kalush City Council reported. Serhiy was called up for military service on January 19, 2023. The soldier served as a rifleman of the air assault section of the air assault platoon of the air assault company of the 2nd air assault battalion.

RUSSIA

Pro-Putin regional politician found dead outside his house

December 28, 2023

A politician from the party of Russian President Vladimir Putin has been found dead in a courtyard outside his home, local media reported Thursday, adding to the growing list of Russian elites who have died under unclear circumstances in recent months. Vladimir Egorov, a Tobolsk City Duma Deputy from the ruling United Russia party, was reportedly 46 at the time of his death, which was reported by Russian newspaper Kommersant, citing the press service of the Investigative Committee for the Tyumen Region in Russia. There were no “external signs of criminal death” on Egorov’s body, investigators told Kommersant. The committee “could not confirm the information about the circumstances of the deputy’s death” to Kommersant, it said, as they are “still conducting an autopsy.”

No cause of death reported.

Maxim Yurievich Sokolov died suddenly

December 30, 2023

At the age of 65, the well-known publicist, columnist of RIA Novosti, Maxim Yuryevich Sokolov, died suddenly. This was reported by his wife. According to her, she cannot yet say the exact reason.

No cause of death reported.

"The TV Center Was His Second Home": 57-Year-Old Radio Host from Bashkortostan Rishat Mindiyarov Passed away

December 28, 2023

Ufa - Yesterday on December 27, journalist and radio host Rishat Mindiyarov died suddenly at the age of 57. This was reported in the GTRK "Bashkortostan", where in recent years he headed the radio broadcasting service of the branch. As noted in the directorate of the State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company, he was among those who participated in the formation of the Radio-2 channel, which is now known as Yuldash.

No cause of death reported.

INDIA

Sajid Khan, Known For ‘Mother India’, Passes Away After Long Battle With Cancer

December 27, 2023

Kochi - Actor Sajid Khan, who played the younger version of Sunil Dutt's Birju in Mehboob Khan's "Mother India", and later rose to prominence with international projects such as "Maya" and "The Singing Filipina", has died following a battle with cancer. Khan was in his early 70s. "He had been battling cancer for a while. He passed away on Friday (December 22)," the actor's only son Sameer told PTI.

Vijayakanth, Indian Actor and Politician, Dies at 71

December 28, 2023

Chennai - Indian actor and politician Narayanan Vijayaraj Alagarswami, known popularly by his screen name Vijayakanth, died in Chennai on Thursday, following complications related to pneumonia. He was 71. Vijayakanth, who had been ailing for some time, was admitted to Chennai’s MIOT (Madras Institute of Orthopaedics and Traumatology) International Hospital in November. He recently tested positive for COVID-19. “Captain Vijayakanth was on ventilatory support following his admission for pneumonia. Despite the best efforts of the medical staff, he passed away in the morning on 28th December 2023,” the hospital said in a statement.

Noted Kerala theatre director Prashanth Narayanan dies

December 28, 2023

Thiruvananthapuram - Well-known theatre director and playwright Prashanth Narayanan died at a state-run hospital in Thiruvananthapuram on December 28 (Thursday), industry sources said. He was 51. He had been undergoing treatment for a lung-related ailment. A prominent figure in the theatre world for over three decades, Mr. Narayanan directed around 60 plays.

Stunt Master Jolly Bastian dies of cardiac arrest

December 27, 2023

Veteran stunt master Jolly Bastian, who worked in more than 900 Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films, passed away following a massive heart attack at his residence in Bengaluru on Tuesday night. He was 57.

Pakhawaj maestro Pandit Bhavani Shankar passes away

December 30, 2023

Pandit Bhavani Shankar, who is known as the Pakhawaj Maestro, passed away on December 30, 2023, on Saturday. His family has confirmed the news and said that his 'rasam kriya' will take place on December 31, from 12 pm onwards in Borivali. Shankar had returned from a program on December 26, post which he was having some trouble breathing. He was rushed to the hospital the same day and the treatment began. However, slowly, all his organs, like kidney, stopped functioning and he was put on ventilator. He breathed his last on Saturday afternoon.

Carnatic vocalist O.S. Thyagarajan passes away

December 31, 2023

Chennai - Renowned Carnatic vocalist O.S. Thyagarajan passed away due to cardiac arrest at a private hospital on Sunday morning. He was 76.

Real Kashmir FC owner Sandeep Chattoo dies of cardiac arrest in Delhi

December 31, 2023

Real Kashmir Football Club (RKFC) owner Sandeep Chatoo died on Sunday due to a cardiac arrest in New Delhi. Sandeep, a Kashmiri Pandit, was in New Delhi for work when he suffered a massive heart attack. He was promptly rushed to the hospital but, unfortunately, could not survive.

No age reported.

A professor “died suddenly”:

Well-known St Stephen's history professor Tasneem Suhrawardy passed away due to cardiac arrest

December 26, 2023

Tasneem Suhrawardy, a well-known Indian medieval history academic, who was teaching at Delhi University's St Stephen's College, died at Fortis Hospital in Gurugram today, December 26. She passed away at the age of 58, after suffering a cardiac arrest in the morning, as stated in a report by PTI.

An educator “died suddenly”:

The deputy director of the school died of a heart attack

December 26, 2023

Sumerpur - The city’s respected veteran businessman and news agency owner, died of a heart attack. Radheshyam Gupta, a veteran businessman of the city, was the vice-principal of Shri Gayatri Vidya Mandir Inter College, and also owned a newspaper. He suffered a heart attack on Monday evening. He was taken to Melancholyar for treatment, where doctors referred him to Kanpur. He died during treatment in Kanpur around 5 am on Tuesday.

A doctor “died suddenly”:

SMS Hospital professor dies in Ratlam, heart attack suspected

December 29, 2023

Jaipur - A 49-year-old doctor, Nitin Pandey, working as a professor in the physical medical and rehabilitation (PMR) department at Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital, died on Thursday at Ratlam in MP. Heart attack is suspected as a cause of his sudden death. Pandey was leading an active life, as in his spare time he played cricket to keep himself fit. His untimely death has come as a shock for SMS Medical College and his colleagues and teammates.

bKash communications chief Mahfuz Sadique passes away

December 29, 2023

Bangladesh - Mahfuz Sadique, the chief communications officer of bKash, passed away at Dhaka’s Square Hospitals on Friday. He was 40. bKash authorities confirmed the matter, stating that Mahfuz passed away while undergoing treatment, at around 9 am. He had been admitted to the hospital at 7 am after expressing chest pain. Doctors said he died due to a cardiac arrest.

Three policemen “died suddenly”:

Cop dies of suspected cardiac arrest in south Kashmir’s Anantnag

December 30, 2023

Srinagar - A cop died of suspected cardiac arrest in south Kashmir’s Anantnag on Saturday morning, an official said. Quoting an official, the news agency Kashmir Scroll reported that Head Constable Mohammad Jabbar Dar of Sagam Kokernag, presently posted at District Court Anantnag was found lying unconscious at his home.

Class 2 constable died of heart attack in Gandhinagar, recently got rank 1 in GWSSB GeoTv News

December 29, 2023

Gandhinagar - Promising youngster Jayant Soni, 29, who recently cleared the Class 2 exam and became an officer, died of a heart attack. After becoming an officer, his training took place in Gandhinagar. As he felt pain in the hostel, he reached the civil hospital in Gandhinagar for examination. In the meantime, he died in a civilian hospital. According to preliminary information, his death was allegedly caused by a heart attack.

Indore News: Three hiccups and sub-inspector die of heart attack , watch video Pipa News

December 27, 2023

Cases of silent heart attacks are increasing day by day in the city. Another similar case was announced on Wednesday. A city police sub-inspector died of a silent heart attack overnight. He had three hiccups before he died, and his life ended in seconds. Recently, a similar video was circulated in the city where a person died at the dinner table.

No age reported.

3 more people's heart stopped in a day in Rajkot

December 25, 2023

Rajkot - According to police sources, Jivabhai Laghrabhai Lela (49), a resident of Shukla College Quarter, in Bhichari Village near Rajkot, was working as a driver and was declared dead after he fell unconscious at home today and was brought to the civil hospital. The police investigation concluded that he died of a heart attack. Kiranben Kishorebhai Aghera (49), a resident of Jasrajnagar, near Bapa Sitaram Chowk, Mavdi, died of a heart attack after suddenly fainting at her home yesterday, according to the Taluka police station. In the third case, it has been concluded that a woman died due to a blood pressure disease.

Five people died in a single day in Surat, feared to have died of heart attack , all between the ages of 20 and 40 years

December 25, 2023

Surat - At the same time, five people have died in a single day in different incidents in Surat. Five persons were reported to have collapsed suddenly in Pandesara, Hazira and Pune areas. All those who died were found to be between 20 and 40 years of age. All these people are suspected to have died of a heart attack. Such deaths have been going on for quite some time now. Working beyond capacity leads to such incidents that put a burden on the heart. Brijraj Singh collapsed while having fun with his daughter in Padesar. Jeetu Prajapati, who lives in Padesar, was terrified. Saroj Das, a resident of Hazira, suddenly fainted. Santosh Kaushik, who lives in Hazira, did not wake up after sleeping at night. Nitin Dave, a resident of Parbat Patiya area, fainted in the water park.

Class 10 student collapses while playing cricket, dies of heart attack in UP

December 31, 2023

In a bizarre incident, a 16-year-old, who was playing cricket with friends in Hasanpur city of Amroha district, collapsed on the field and died of heart attack. Prince was a Class 10 student of Smt Sukhdevi Inter College in the city, and lived with his father, an e-rickshaw driver in Mohalla Kayasthan of Prince Nagar. The boy’s condition suddenly deteriorated while he was fielding during the game, and he fell on the ground on Saturday afternoon. The other children playing with Prince took him to hospital in an e-rickshaw where the doctor declared him dead.

Gujarat: 20-Year-Old Nursing Student Succumbs to Heart attack

December 27, 2023

In a tragic twist of fate, 20-year-old Piyush Chauhan, a fourth-semester nursing student at Vinayaka Institute of Nursing College, in Anand, Gujarat, became a patient himself when he suffered a fatal heart attack on Tuesday. The incident, adding to the growing number of young lives lost to heart attacks in Gujarat, has sparked outrage over the lack of proper cardiac care facilities in Anand.

26-Year-Old Thanjavur Medical College Paediatrics Medico Dies Of Heart attack After Continuous 2 Days Of Duty

January 1, 2024

Chennai - In a tragic incident, a 26-year-old PG Pediatrics medico of Thanjavur Medical College passed away on Sunday morning, due to a myocardial infarction, after being on continuous duty for 2 days. The PG Pediatrics student was allegedly found dead in the hospital postgraduate duty room, after he took permission to take a break, as he got severe headaches while on duty on Saturday.

22-year-old MP man suffers heart attack during cricket match, dies

December 31, 2023

Khargone - Cricket match turned tragic when a 22-year-old man succumbed to a fatal heart attack in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh, on Saturday evening. Indal Singh Jadhav Banjara was rushed to the hospital, but was pronounced dead on arrival, stated Dr. Vikas Talware from Badwah Civil Hospital. The cause of death was identified as a heart attack. According to witnesses who took Banjara to the hospital, he complained of chest pain during the match, shared Dr. Talware.

22-year-old had a heart attack while cooking vegetables, died

December 26, 2023

Police constable Sudeep Rajput of Piplani police station said Vivek Soni (22) lived with friends in Ayodhya Nagar area. On Monday evening, around 8 pm, he was cooking vegetables in the apartment with his friends. His friends saw him lying unconscious in the kitchen, and took him to the nearby Gayatri Hospital. Where he was pronounced dead.

Two men in their 30s die duo to cardiac arrest

December 30, 2023

Vadodara - Two young men died due to suspected cardiac arrests in the city, including one who collapsed while playing cricket on Friday night. According to details provided by the SSG Hospital (SSGH), Samyak Gaekwad (36) had gone to play cricket in a ground in Dena on Friday night at around 10 pm. He collapsed on the ground while playing cricket and was rushed to a prominent private hospital. The doctors at the hospital declared him dead at 10.45 pm. Another youth died due to a suspected cardiac arrest at his residence in the Manjalpur area on Saturday morning. Vishal Bhatt (37) was rushed to the Railway Hospital for treatment but was declared dead there at around 10.30 am.

Two teachers “died suddenly”:

Teacher collapses , dies during NSS camp at Malappuram school

December 29, 2023

Malappuram - A teacher collapsed and died at an NSS camp near Valanchery on Friday. The deceased, identified as T K Sudheesh (38), was a teacher at the Islamic Residential Higher Secondary School (IRHSS), Pookkattiri, Valanchery. The school's week-long NSS camp was hosted at another school in Mavandiyoor, where Sudheesh collapsed before the camp commenced. Despite being rushed to a private hospital in Valanchery, he was declared dead.

No cause of death reported.

Tragedy Strikes Kota as Teacher Dies to Heart attack While Riding His Bike

December 29, 2023

Kota - In a tragic incident, a teacher from a well-known JEE coaching institute in Kota, identified as Saurabh Saxena, suffered a heart attack while riding his bike. When he was rushed to the hospital, his breath had already stopped. The incident occurred in Kota Kunhari Landmark City, where Saurabh taught physics at the coaching institute, leaving the educational community in shock and mourning.

Indore Heart attack : Young man suddenly suffers silent heart attack and dies on the spot; caught on video

December 29, 2023

Sudden heart attack cases are on the rise in the country. Such cases resulting in death keep coming up every day from different parts of the country. This includes youth, elderly and working men. One such case has come to light from Indore on Thursday. The person named Ashish died of a silent heart attack while working in Indore, the largest city of Madhya Pradesh. The incident was caught on CCTV. The young man used to do painting work. He was sitting while working, when he suddenly had a heart attack and died.

Cctv arrested: Man washed clothes in Surat suddenly falls down, feared to have heart attack

December 28, 2023

In a resort in Surat, the young man was washing clothes as usual when he suddenly collapsed and his life was blown away. The entire incident was caught on CCTV cameras. The youth is likely to have died due to a heart attack. According to the information received, 35-year-old Vikas Satish Math, originally from Maharashtra, and working in Rambo Resort at Dumas in Surat, died suddenly this morning. Vikas was working as a cleaner at the resort. Ten days ago, he had come to Surat from his native place for employment.

Tourist dies of heart attack during Dooars visit

January 1, 2024

Jalpaiguri - A tourist, identified as Pradeep Saha (48), and a resident of Muragachi in Bethuadahari, Nadia district, died of a heart attack on Sunday night during a visit to Dooars. Saha, a hardware dealer by profession, was part of a group of around 60 tourists visiting Jaldapara on December 29. While boarding a bus for the return journey on the night of December 31, he fell ill. Subsequently, he was rushed to Dhupguri Hospital, where the doctor pronounced him dead.

60-year-old man collapses and dies in police custody in Adoor

December 31, 2023

Pathanamthitta - A 60-year-old man collapsed and died soon after he was taken into police custody. The incident happened at Adoor police station in Pathanamthitta. He has been identified as Sherif of Kannamcode. The police took him into custody for driving his vehicle in an inebriated condition.

Driver found dead in parked lorry; cardiac arrest suspected

December 29, 2023

Uppinangady - A lorry driver was found dead inside his parked lorry on the roadside at Uppinangady, on the Mangaluru-Bengaluru Highway. It is suspected that he died of a cardiac arrest. The deceased is Khaleel Khan (58) of Chennapattana of Ramnagar district. Khaleel who had arrived with a lorry loaded with mattresses from Mysuru two days ago had unloaded the goods at BC Road and had returned. Enroute, he had parked his lorry on the roadside at Uppinangady and had slept when he reportedly died of cardiac arrest. As the cabin of the lorry was locked from inside no one knew about the incident. However when a foul smell began to emanate locals checked only to find the lifeless body of the driver.

Bike rider suffers heart attack , dies

December 28, 2023

Jehanabad - Bihar, a bike rider died due to a heart attack. The incident took place near Hospital Mor in Nagar police station area. The deceased has been identified as Lalan Singh, a resident of Bakhori Bigha Village under Karpi police station of Arwal District. It is said that he was working as a sub-inspector in the Islampur police station of Nalanda district.

No age reported.

Don’t panic, 60-year-old didn’t die of Covid: OGH superintendent

December 26, 2023

Hyderabad - A few days ago Mohammed Subhan, 60, was admitted to Osmania General Hospital for a cardiac condition. He died on December 24 after testing Covid positive. Following his death, hospital authorities on Tuesday, December 26, released a statement citing that reason for his death was not Covid, but heart failure and type-2 respiratory failure. The superintendent also said that the patient suffered from a cardiac condition, after his death it was discovered that he was Covid-19 positive.

KYRGYZSTAN

Deputy ombudsman of Kyrgyzstan Shuhrat Aitiev passes away

December 31, 2023

Deputy ombudsman of Kyrgyzstan, Shuhrat Aitiev, passed away in a Bishkek hospital, at the age of 39, on Dec 31, reported the Ombudsman's institute. (paywall)

No cause of death reported.

THAILAND

A reality star fashionista “died suddenly”:

Drag Race Thailand star Bandit dies, aged 38

December 26, 2023

Bandit Janthawanm, known by most as Drag Race Thailand star Bandit, has passed away at the age of 38. According to Entertainment Weekly, a source close to the beloved talent confirmed that he died on 26 December. As of this writing, a cause of death has yet to be announced.

JAPAN

Killer Khan Passes Away At Age 76

December 30, 2023

Former wrestler Masashi Ozawa, better known to wrestling fans as Killer Khan, passed away on December 29, after collapsing in his bar in Tokyo. He was 76.

No cause of death reported.

INDONESIA

Lukas Enembe Dies at Gatot Subroto Army Hospital, Tomorrow His Body Will Be Flown to Jayapura, he was 56

December 26, 2023

Timika – Former two-term Governor of Papua, Lukas Enembe, reportedly died on Tuesday (26/12), while being treated for kidney failure at the Gatot Subroto Army Hospital, Jakarta. He was diagnosed with acute kidney failure since the start of legal proceedings in October. He also claimed to have suffered a stroke. The news of Lukas Enembe's death was confirmed by information from the family obtained by dawnpapua.com on Monday (26/12) at 14.00 WIT.

No cause of death reported.

Seconds of conductor dies suddenly while spirited leading Christmas Eve choir

December 26, 2023

A choir conductor named Desmond Hutapea died suddenly while leading the choir in a Christmas Eve celebration at HKBP Jati Asih Church Bekasi, Sunday (12/24/2023). The video of the seconds of Desmond Hutapea's death immediately went viral on various social media. In the video, Desmond Hutapea was recorded excitedly leading a choir of Christmas songs entitled “Glory Glory Hallelujah”. In the middle of the song, he suddenly fell, and immediately tried to be helped by other people. However, fate said otherwise, Desmon's life was not helped, and this sad news was also confirmed by his nephew, named David Sudarmadi Hasiholan Sinaga, on his Facebook account.

No age or cause of death reported.

It turns out that this is the cause of UIN SATU students suddenly dying during KKN in Trenggalek

December 26, 2023

Blitar City - Reported by Radar Tulungagung (JawaPos Group), Tuesday (26/12), the victim with the initials SNAD, aged 21 years, is known to be one of the UIN SATU KKN Students from Blitar City, who is said to have died while doing gymnastics. SNAD was declared dead after he and 21 friends participated in morning gymnastics activities at Wisata Lembah Kepuh, which is located in a local village. At first, SNAD was known to faint at around 06:30 WIB, a few minutes when gymnastics activities had begun. Before passing out, SNAD had time to retreat to the back row and hold the shoulder of one of his friends. Based on the results of a doctor's examination at the Gandusari Health Center, it can be seen that SNAD died allegedly due to sudden cardiac arrest.

AUSTRALIA

Chef, restaurateur, Bill Granger dead at 54

December 27, 2023

Top Australian chef Bill Granger has died “peacefully” at 54 in a London hospital. The news was shared on Instagram by his family, who wrote with “great sadness” that the acclaimed chef had died on Christmas Day. “A dedicated husband and father, Bill died peacefully in hospital with his wife Natalie Elliott and three daughters, Edie, Ines and Bunny at his bedside in their adopted home of London,” they wrote. “He will be deeply missed by all, with his loss most profoundly felt by his adored family, who are grateful for all the love and support that has been given.” The self-taught cook became a celebrated global restaurateur and food writer with a career spanning more than 30 years. He died following a short battle with cancer, diagnosed just a few months before his death.

Young nurse Ashley Denness who treated newborns ' suddenly and tragically' dies on Christmas Eve

December 28, 2023

The family of a young nurse are reeling after she suddenly died on Christmas Eve. Ashley Denness, who worked for Sydney's Royal Prince Alfred Hospital's neonatal intensive care unit, was holidaying with her partner's family in the Whitsunday Islands, off Queensland, when she collapsed. Her devastated mother Debbie Negru told Daily Mail Australia that Ms Denness - who turned 34 during the trip - suffered a 'kind of seizure' after spending a happy morning crab-catching. An ambulance was called, and Ms Denness was rushed to Proserpine Hospital but had another seizure on the way there. Despite desperately trying to save her life for 45 minutes, hospital emergency medics were unable to revive her. Ms Negru has called on Brisbane's coroner to find out 'why a healthy 34-year-old woman has died so suddenly'.

No cause of death reported.

Piara Waters mother of three Emma Eltringham diagnosed with rare cancer 7 years after daughter’s Leukaemia

December 28, 2023

Perth - A beautiful young mum from Perth’s southern suburbs thought the dark shadow of cancer looming over her family was gone once her daughter beat Leukaemia. However, just seven years after young Ruby finished her cancer battle, Emma Eltringham’s about to begin hers. It was an unusual symptom that sent Emma to her GP. “I went to the doctor for weight gain and no one was worried as I was very into the gym and healthy,” Emma said. “After a few weeks, they agreed to give me an ultrasound and found I had spots all through my liver. Then the tests started…” At just 33 years old Emma found out she had a neuroendocrine tumour on her pancreas — the same type that killed Steve Jobs and Aretha Franklin.

Link

Young mum-of-four's tragic final request moments before she suddenly died without warning on Christmas Day as her daughters unwrapped their presents

December 27, 2023

A young mother-of-four has tragically died while her daughters unwrapped their presents on Christmas Day. Ashley Stanik told her ex-boyfriend and father of her children, Kane, she wasn't feeling well and needed to lie down. Ms Stanik asked Mr Stanik to film the girl's reaction opening their gifts while she got some rest at her home in Deception Bay, 40km north of Brisbane.

No age or cause of death reported.

Two swimmers die in separate Central Coast beach incidents on Christmas Day following suspected medical episodes

December 26, 2023

New South Wales - Two people have died after suffering medical episodes in separate New South Wales beach incidents over the busy holiday period. Emergency services were called to Umina Beach, located on the Central Coast, after a surfer had been pulled from the water at about 11 am on Christmas Day. Surf lifesavers performed CPR on the man until paramedics arrived, however, he could not be revived and died at the scene, according to NSW Police. A report will be prepared for the coroner, but police say initial inquiries suggest the man may have suffered from a medical episode. Later that evening, at about 6.40pm, emergency services were called to Copacabana Beach after a swimmer, aged in his late 70s, suffered a suspected medical episode while in the water. A surfer had pulled the man out of the water and onto the shore. Lifesavers attempted to assist the swimmer, but he could not be revived.

No cause of death reported.

David Michael McMonagle, 74

December 28, 2023

Perth, Western Australia - Born October 4, 1949. David has passed away suddenly at his home in Perth, Western Australia on December 24, 2023. He will be missed by his surviving siblings. Godspeed David.

No cause of death reported.

NEW ZEALAND

Prominent Canterbury racing trainer Paul Harris dies suddenly

December 27, 2023

Prominent Canterbury thoroughbred trainer Paul Harris has died suddenly. His death was confirmed on Wednesday on the Facebook page of Paul Harris Racing.

No age or cause of death reported.

Married At First Sight Australia star left heartbroken as older brother dies on Boxing Day

December 29, 2023

Married At First Sight star Cathy Evans has been left devastated by the shock death of her older brother Ben. Cathy, 30, revealed older brother Ben, 36, had died after a cardiac arrest on Boxing Day in New Zealand. Ben was with his wife Kukkie and son Inam, with Cathy flying straight over to New Zealand after she heard the news. Cathy has since shared a link to a Give A Little fundraising page she created which is aiming to raise $20,000 to bring Ben's body home to Thailand. The page reads: "Since he was a healthy and young man, Ben did not have life insurance and since his sudden death - we (his family) we're not prepared for the costs that come with repatriation (transportation of his body back to Thailand).” Ben recently married the love of his life to Siriluk (Kukkie) on the 21st November 2023.

A radio presenter “died suddenly”:

Prominent Cook Islands broadcaster Bernard Tairea dies aged 49

December 27, 2023

Auckland - Prominent Cook Islands broadcaster — labelled by many the “Voice of the Cook Islands” — Bernard (Bernice) Tairea has died, aged 49. Pacific Media Networks (PMN) Niue Language Show producer Faama Viliamu says he will miss his friend’s big smile and talented singing voice. “Feeling very, very sad today at losing a beloved friend of many years. He is in a better place in the Lord’s Kingdom where resides only in peace and happiness, not to mention he will be reunited with his mum and father and other loved ones in heaven,” Vilamu says.

No cause of death reported.

Body recovered from Lake Wānaka

December 31, 2023

Wanaka, Otago - Police are appealing for help to identify a body recovered from Lake Wānaka, near Waterfall Creek, this morning. In a statement today, police said man is Caucasian, likely to be aged in his 20s, and was wearing a light blue sweatshirt, dark grey chino jeans and white tennis shoes. "Police would like to hear from anyone in the area who has family or friends that haven’t returned home."

No cause of death reported.

Seven killed in “vaxxidents”:

Two die, three seriously hurt in Christchurch crash

December 31, 2023

Coromandel - Meanwhile, one person has died after a crash in Coromandel. Police were called at 8.45 pm yesterday, after a car travelling in Te Puru Creek Rd crashed into the water. A second person suffered serious injuries in the accident, police said.

No age or cause of death reported.

Two bodies found at scene of Far North quad bike accident

December 30, 2023

Peria, Far North - Two bodies have been recovered following a quad bike accident in the Far North Friday night, police said. Emergency services were called to Peria, east of Kaitāia, just after 5 pm Friday, when the bike, which reportedly had six people on it, crashed into a swimming hole in the swollen Waikāinga Stream. Four people were able to make it out of the water and were taken to hospital with minor to moderate injuries, but two others were not found.

No age or cause of death reported.

Fatal crash in Far North: One dead , another seriously injured taken to hospital

December 29, 2023

Far North - One person has died and another is in serious condition after a single-vehicle crash in the Far North. The tragedy brings the Christmas holiday road toll to 11. Northland’s Serious Crash analyst, Jeff Cramp, confirmed the driver of the vehicle had died, and the passenger with serious injuries was taken to hospital. Cramp said the vehicle lost control while taking a tight right-hand bend, went off the road’s left shoulder, and crashed into the trees. The fatal crash brings the Northland road toll to 36, two fewer than in 2022, which had the highest total in 10 years.

No age or cause of death reported.

Ashburton death brings road toll to 5

December 25, 2023

Ashburton, Canterbury - A motorist has died after a crash in Ashburton early on Christmas morning, bringing the holiday road toll to five. Police said the person died after crashing in Methven Highway (State Highway 77), in the suburb of Allenton. Emergency services were notified about 12.45 am, and the sole occupant died at the scene, police said. No other vehicles were involved. On Saturday evening, a motorist died in a single-vehicle crash about 8 pm in Te Ahu Ahu Rd, Northland.

No age or cause of death reported.

Wayne Douglas Baird, 72

December 30, 2023

Christchurch, Canterbury – Sunrise, 27 June 1951 – Sunset, 26 December 2023. Musician and singer, gardener and cook, and so much more. The Alibis have played their last song.

No cause of death reported.

Note: This article references Baird’s ' sudden death ' and ' unexpected passing ':

https://brbcollege.in/wayne-baird-the-nz-guitar-legend-died/

Martin Springford, aka Uncle Marty, Big Matua McMarty, Mart Te Au

December 30, 2023

Christchurch, Canterbury - 75 years of a life well lived. It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Uncle Marty on Saturday, December 23, 2023, in Christchurch Hospital. A very much-loved uncle and grand uncle to his many nieces and nephews.

No cause of death reported.

Lesley Joan Heath, 68

December 30, 2023

Passed away peacefully, at Hospice Southland, on Thursday, December 28, 2023; in her 68th year. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Hospice Southland. The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to the staff at Hospice Southland and all the staff on Oncology Ward.

No cause of death reported.

Danny Schmidt, 65

December 30, 2023

Tuakau, Auckland - Passed away suddenly at home, on 24th December 2023, aged 65.

No cause of death reported.

Beverley Anne (nee Larsen) Rowe, 75

December 30, 2023

Auckland - 3 August 1948 - 23 December 2023. Passed away peacefully after a sudden illness. A special thanks to the staff at AAU and A2 for their exceptional care.

No cause of death reported.

Malcolm Andrew Kennedy, 75

December 30, 2023

Papakura, Auckland - On 23rd December 2023, passed suddenly while on the golf course, doing what he loved. Aged 75 years. We have lost our weather forecaster and walking encyclopedia. A special thanks to all that assisted.

No cause of death reported.

Carleen Margaret Fitzgerald, 74

December 30, 2023

Levin, Manawatū-Whanganui - On Friday 29th December 2023, suddenly at her home in Levin, aged 74 years. Adored Aunty of her many nieces and nephews. Rest In Peace.

No cause of death reported.

Raewyn Elaine Green, 61

December 30, 2023

Glengarry, Invercargill - Sadly, but suddenly, passed away at Hospice Southland on Thursday, December 28, 2023. Aged 61 years.

No cause of death reported.

Kenneth Vincent Clunie

December 30, 2023

Timaru, Canterbury - Suddenly on Tuesday, December 26, 2023, in his 62nd year.

No cause of death reported.

Lisa Jane Challis

December 30, 2023

Tauranga, Bay of Plenty - On 23 December 2023, suddenly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

David Alexander Blair Couper

December 30, 2023

Hamilton, Waikato - On Tuesday, 26 December 2023, at Waikato Hospital, Hamilton. He was sharp as a tack and chatted away to us until he slipped away. Special thanks to Jo and Saffron for their care and support of Dave over the past year. A donation in lieu of flowers would be appreciated and can be made by direct credit to Waikato Bay of Plenty Masters Athletics Inc, account number 03 0314 0224535 00.

No age or cause of death reported.

Pat Goodin

December 30, 2023

New Plymouth, Taranaki - Tragically lost while doing his busy thing.

No age or cause of death reported.

Ivan John Manson, 64

December 29, 2023

Gisborne - After a battle with cancer, Ivan passed away on 24 December 2023, aged 64.

Giles Timothy (Hay) Stanford, 62

December 29, 2023

Taupo, Waikato - Passed away unexpectedly at his home in Taupo, on Sunday, 24th December 2023. Aged 62 years. "Gone Fishing".

No cause of death reported.

Ruth Annette Quinney, 70

December 29, 2023

Nelson - Sadly, our sister Ruth passed away on December 23, 2023, at the age of 70 years after living with MND for two years.

Note: Covid “vaccination” is known to cause MND (Motor Neuron Disease).

Grover Mark Bastiaansen

December 29, 2023

Gore, Southland - Unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 26, 2023, at Gore. In lieu of flowers, donations would be much appreciated to The Otago Southland Rescue Helicopter Trust and may be left at the service.

No age or cause of death reported.

Alexander Graeme (Alex) Nobbs, 18

December 28, 2023

Kerikeri, Northland - Passed away tragically, on the 23rd December 2023, aged 18.

No cause of death reported.

Shirley Gwendoline (nee Spurdle) Jones, 75

December 28, 2023

Auckland - Born 15 September 1948, in Hastings, NZ, passed away peacefully in Auckland, on 23 December 2023, after a short illness. Shirley was loved by many friends, and her special fur babies.

No cause of death reported.

Jennifer Frances Smith, 55

December 28, 2023

Taihape , Manawatu-Wanganui - Unexpectedly passed away in Taihape, on Friday, 22nd December 2023, aged 55 years. A loved aunty to all her nieces & nephews. "Fly high our Angel".

No cause of death reported.

Donna Maria Keys, 68

December 28, 2023

Christchurch, Canterbury - Unexpectedly in Christchurch, on December 26, 2023, aged 68 years. A special thank you to the staff and doctors at Christchurch Hospital for their wonderful care of Donna.

No cause of death reported.

Lisa Marie Anderson

December 28, 2023

Tauranga, Bay of Plenty - Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on 25 December 2023. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cancer Society and Waipuna Hospice are welcomed.

No age or cause of death reported.

Brian Kenneth George

December 28, 2023

Auckland - Passed suddenly on 21st December, 2023.

No age or cause of death reported.

Dwaine Geoffrey Gilchrist

December 28, 2023

Tauranga, Bay of Plenty - It is with profound sadness we announce our dearly loved Dwaine's passing suddenly on Sunday, 24 December 2023, at home, surrounded by his loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Richard Calvin West

December 28, 2023

Milford, Auckland - On 23 December 2023, suddenly at his home. A loved Uncle and friend.

No age or cause of death reported.

Darren Hobson

December 28, 2023

Christchurch, Canterbury - Died suddenly at home, on Saturday, December 23, 2023.

No age or cause of death reported.

Neil Russell (Neil) Deason, 62

December 27, 2023

Auckland - Born October 6, 1961. Died on December 23, 2023. Neil died suddenly, after a devastating illness.

No cause of death reported.

Edmund Peter (Peter) Duffy, 72

December 27, 2023

Manukau, Auckland - Passed away suddenly on December 18, 2023, aged 72 years.

No cause of death reported.

Amanda Lawson, 54

December 27, 2023

Napier, Hawke's Bay - 30.12.1969 - 20.12.2023. Amanda died unexpectedly in the United Kingdom. Amanda will be missed by so many across the globe.

No cause of death reported.

Justine Alexandra Young, 49

December 27, 2023

Christchurch, Canterbury - On December 22, 2023, with family by her side, aged 49 years. Sadly Missed.

No cause of death reported.

Note: It appears that Young may have been a receptionist at a GP practice. If so, then she would have been mandated to receive Covid “vaccination”.

https://www.tearangahealth.co.nz/about-us

Peter John Koller

December 27, 2023

Napier, Hawke's Bay - Passed away unexpectedly at home on December 24, 2023.

No age or cause of death reported.

Daniel Anthony (Dan) Rawlings

December 27, 2023

Rotorua, Bay of Plenty - It is with tremendous sadness and heavy hearts that we announce Dan Rawlings has recently and suddenly passed. As all of you know, Dan was a beautiful, intelligent, engaging, and loving man. He made all of our lives richer and better for having known him. He will be deeply missed by all of us.

No age or cause of death reported.

Yvonne Lynette McRae

December 27, 2023

Invercargil, Southland – Unexpectedly, at Calvary Hospital, with her family by her side, on Christmas Day. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Hawthorndale Care Village would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Yvonne's family would like to thank the Calvary Hospital and St John Ambulance Staff for their care of Yvonne.

No age or cause of death reported.

Kenneth Cedric Lindsay

December 27, 2023

Tauranga, Bay of Plenty - Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, after a brief illness, December 24, 2023. Safe in Jehovah's memory.

No age or cause of death reported.

Conrad John Phillip Reid

December 26, 2023

New Plymouth, Taranaki - Sadly passed on Friday 22nd December 2023, doing what he loved.

No age or cause of death reported.

Doreen Wainanga Elliffe

December 26, 2023

Napier, Hawke's Bay - Doreen passed away peacefully at the Taradale Masonic Rest Home on Sunday, December 24, 2023. Doreen fought a battle with Motor Neurone Disease, this did not alter her urge to live, and she gave it her all to the very last breath. Was loved and will be missed by all.

No age or cause of death reported.

Note: Covid “vaccination” is known to cause Motor Neurone Disease (MND)