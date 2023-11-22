More notable deaths: Portuguese singer Sara Tavares, painter Iñaki Moreno (in Barcelona); Croatian philosopher Leonardo Kovačević; Bulgarian journo Vasil Zahariev; Spanish journo Josep Maria Flores

FRANCE

A rapper “died suddenly”:

Death of rapper Morad, pillar of the Scred Connexion

November 19, 2023

The rap sphere is losing one of its artists. "We are very sad to announce the passing of our friend and lifelong brother Morad, peace be upon his soul," announced on Facebook this Sunday, November 19, the group Scred Connexion, of which he was a member. "Our first thoughts are with his family and his children. He will watch over us and we will think of him forever," greeted his companions. At the age of 46, the rapper died of a heart attack.

The singer Buzy, known for her hit “Body physical”, is dead

November 15, 2023

Born in Metz, the artist died Tuesday at the age of 66 in Paris. She was ill according to those close to her. Buzy, Marie-Claire Girod for civil status, singer notably known for her hit “Body Physical” in the 1980s, died at the age of 66 on Tuesday in Paris, we learned this Wednesday from those around her. The cause of death was summed up with the single word “disease”. Born in Metz (Moselle), Buzy made a name for herself in the 1980s with the hit Body physical, but also titles like “Dyslexique”, “Baby-boum”, “Adrian”, and “I Love You Lulu” (the latter was supervised by Serge Gainsbourg).

No cause of death reported.

A newspaper delivery man succumbs to a heart ailment

November 19, 2023

Jean-Claude Drouhard, 69, had been a newspaper delivery man for ten years. He died on Sunday, November 19 in the morning, following a heart attack. This Sunday, around 9 a.m., the gendarmes of the Aignay-le-Duc brigade were called for an incident on the road near the town of Terrefondrée, in the canton of Recey-sur-Ource. According to our information, a man, alone at the wheel of his car, abruptly stopped his vehicle on the lane. Feeling unwell, the driver got out of his car, before suffering a heart attack. Despite the rapid intervention of the emergency services, the latter died.

A fatal discomfort for a cyclist

November 19, 2023

A 62-year-old man who lived in Caromb succumbed to a heart attack during a bike ride on November 19. The tragedy occurred a little before noon on a road in the Barroux. A person present tried to give him a cardiac massage until the arrival of the firefighters and the Samu, but all this mobilization did not make it possible to keep him alive.

A doctor “died suddenly”:

Patients and doctors "in turmoil" after the death of a 66-year-old general practitioner

November 10, 2023

Dr. Sami Khedira, 66, a doctor in the southern districts of Le Mans, died on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at his office, while he was carrying out his consultations. The brutal loss of this professional very involved in his profession accentuates the number of patients in the Sarthe region without a treating doctor.

No cause of death reported.

A nurse “died suddenly”:

Nurse Mélanie dies of stroke , age 33

November 16, 2023

Mélanie was 33 years old and had two young children. She was injected three times, so that she could keep her job as a nurse. She just succumbed to a stroke a few days ago. She was not overweight, was not a smoker, did not take oral contraceptives and also had no health impairment. In addition, she regularly practiced physical exercise in the gym. The connection with the injections is more than likely; it would be necessary to show intellectual dishonesty to doubt it. Today, Melanie leaves two young orphans. This is a new drama caused by these absolutely unprotective and very dangerous injections. The horror therefore continues due to the zealous and senseless application of the vile, criminal and cruel law of August 5, 2021, a law without any medical foundation and therefore diabolical. Who was able to design it, write it, have it voted on and vote on it?

BELGIUM

Nijlen finalist of Miss Wellness Beauty Vicky Hermans (41) suddenly passed away :

November 12, 2023

Nijlen - Manager Vicky Hermans of Beauty and Relax Blue Ocean, from Nijlen, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 8, of cardiac arrest. She was one of the finalists of Miss Wellness Beauty 2023, a beauty pageant for people from the beauty sector. She was barely 41 years old. “We received the terrible news that our finalist and good friend Vicky Hermans died of sudden cardiac arrest,” Miss Wellness Beauty organizer Patrick Matthijs said.

Entrepreneur José Berten from Oostvleteren died unexpectedly at home José Berten (73)

November 19, 2023

José Berten (73) died unexpectedly at home in Oostvleteren. He was manager of Grondwerken Berten in Elzendamme. José was the husband of Annie Butaye and father of three children, Els, Filip and Veerle. There are also six grandchildren.

No cause of death reported.

Martine Nijs, 67

November 19, 2023

Born in Aalst, 8 January 1956, died unexpectedly at home in Kerksken, 17 November 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Veerle Maes, 49

November 17, 2023

Born in Halle, 27 May 1974, died suddenly at home in Dendermonde, 14 November 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Christine Adams, 74

November 17, 2023

Born in Bruges, 12 March 1949, died unexpectedly in Sint-Kruis, 17 November 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Sébastien Caxton, 44

November 17, 2023

Malonne - Born 16/06/1979, died 17/11/2023.

No cause of death reported.

Thierry Dilliën, 45

November 16, 2023

Thierry was born in Wilrijk, on June 25, 1978, and died in Aalst, on November 14, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Chris Matthys, 55

November 16, 2023

Born in Aalst, 22 May 1968, died in Zottegem, 14 November 2023. Thanks to the nurses and doctors of St-Elisabeth Hospital dep. Oncology.

No cause of death reported.

Jacques Vander Poorten, 74

November 15, 2023

Born in Jette 09-11-1949, died unexpectedly at home in Boortmeerbeek, 13-11-2023.

No cause of death reported.

Bart Frooninckx, 33

November 15, 2023

Linden - 08/01/1990 - 14/11/2023.

No cause of death reported.

Vital Laeremans, 71

November 15, 2023

Born in Bierbeek, 30 April 1952, left us suddenly at the UZ Leuven Campus, Gasthuisberg, 14 November 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Rune De Jonghe, 30

November 15, 2023

Far too soon we have to say goodbye to Rune De Jonghe, born in Sint-Niklaas on July 20, 1993, and who died at home on November 14, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Guido Janssens, 70

November 14, 2023

Born in Dendermonde, on March 1, 1953, and died there unexpectedly, on November 13, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Danny Jacob, 66

November 14, 2023

Born in Lokeren, on April 29, 1957, and died surrounded by his family at home on November 13, 2023. With thanks to his GP doctor Jelle Van Nieuwenhuyze, his good friend doctor Patrick De Waele, the oncology team AZ Sint-Lucas and UZ Gent, the nursing staff of the White-Yellow Cross, the Waasland Palliative Care Network, and all who visited Danny, good care, provided assistance, love and warmth.

No cause of death reported.

Raphaël Van Goethem, 11

November 13, 2023

Born in Wilrijk, 06-01-2012, died unexpectedly in Melsele, 12-11-2023.

No cause of death reported.

Jurgen Berghman, 44

November 13, 2023

Born in Aalst 19 July 1979, died at home in Grembergen, 12 November 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Lisette Van Den Heuvel, 70

November 13, 2023

Born in Sint-Lenaaerts, 28 February 1950, died unexpectedly at home in Sint-Lenaarts, 9 November 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Luc Berghmans, 55

November 13, 2023

Born in Herentals 3 April 1968, died unexpectedly in Heist-op-den-Berg, 11 November 2023.

No cause of death reported.

NETHERLANDS

VDL CEO Wim van der Leegte has passed away

November 19, 2023

The man behind VDL, Wim van der Leegte, died last night at the age of 76. A great figure in the Dutch car industry is no longer with us. On the night of November 18 to 19, Wim van der Leegte passed away unexpectedly. To what extent, it is not yet known. It is known that VDL (you also know that VDL stands for Van Der Leegte) is one of the Dutch majors in the field of cars, but also in the field of buses and trucks. VDL started as a metal and construction factory, founded by Wim's father.

No cause of death reported.

Iwan Harold Beyde, 69

November 17, 2023

Amsterdam November 17, 2023 - It is with great sadness and disbelief that we announce that our dear father, brother, grandfather, uncle, cousin, and friend has unexpectedly left us. Iwan Harold Beyde better known as Wantje. Born on December 4, 1953, in Paramaribo, and died on November 14 in Wormerveer.

No cause of death reported.

GERMANY

Sudden death of controversial manager

November 15, 2023

We have just been informed that Franz Xaver Ohnesorg died suddenly last night at the age of 75. He was preparing for a farewell concert at the Ruhr Piano Festival in ten days’ time. Ohnesorg was a highly energetic, often abrasive executive whose career coups included running Carnegie Hall and the Berlin Philharmonic. He walked out on both jobs, and still bounced back. As young manager at the Munich Philharmonic he hired Sergiu Celibidache as music director. Next, he put the Cologne Philharmonie on the map. Hired by Isaac Stern to run Carnegie Hall, he fell out with virtually everyone in the building before phoning in his resignation from a cab on the way to Kennedy Airport. He flew to Berlin to look after the Philharmonic Orchestra in the transition years from Claudio Abbado to Simon Rattle. He departed pretty much overnight in 2005 to be artistic director of the Ruhr Piano Festival.

No cause of death reported.

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

66-Year-old dies in accident

November 16, 2023

Tragic accident on Thursday in Tannhäuser Street: Shortly before 13:00, a man lost control of his vehicle due to a medical cause. He was probably already unconscious at this time. However, his vehicle continues to drive in the direction of the Parzen butchery. The Mercedes initially crashed into the barrier beacons of a construction site. Then he rammed the local road sign at the corner of Tannhäuser Street/Wotan Street. It gets carried away. The car continues to hurl in the direction of the sales room. "We only saw that a car was flying," a butcher shop saleswoman describes her impressions to our newspaper. "There was a huge bang, we thought he was going into the window.“ The car then roams through some bushes. It only comes to a stop at a small wall just before the butcher's building. "He was taken out of the car unconscious and resuscitated," says the saleswoman. The rescuers tried to resuscitate the 66-year-old first on the spot and then took him to the Bayreuth Clinic. They couldn't save him anymore. As the police headquarters announced in the afternoon, he died a short time later in the hospital.

No cause of death reported.

AUSTRIA

Vice Mayor Josef Greiner dies at the age of 54

October 23, 2023

The municipality of Esternberg mourns the loss of Vice Mayor Josef Greiner, who died completely unexpectedly at the age of 54.

No cause of death reported.

POLAND

A journalist “died suddenly”:

Great mourning in the Polish media. It was reported that Dariusz Klincewicz died

November 11, 2023

Poznan - TVP 3 Poznań has published sad news about the death of one of the most experienced Polish journalists and publishers. On 10 November, Dariusz Klincewicz, whom viewers knew from the "Road to Euro" series and materials devoted to Poles living in the Vilnius region, died. As the editorial team of TVP 3 Poznań informed, Dariusz Klincewicz "died suddenly". The legendary employee of Polish Television passed away on November 10, 2023, at the age of 61. "He was a long-time publisher of the news program 'Telescope'. He was passionate about sports and history," it reads.

No cause of death reported.

A first responder “died suddenly”:

He saved a lot of people. Stanisław suddenly went on eternal duty. Bereavement Ambulance

November 16, 2023

Great sadness at the Provincial Ambulance Station in Przemyśl. Suddenly, a long-time driver of the Przemyśl ambulance, Stanisław Daniel, died. "A man with a big heart," his colleagues write about him. He was 60 years old. For many years he was an ambulance driver.

No cause of death reported.

BELARUS

In Germany, a 48-year-old Belarusian died in a refugee camp

November 10, 2023

Homel - 48-year-old Viktor Alexievich died suddenly in a refugee camp in Zirndorf. This was told to Homel human rights activists by the former roommate of the deceased. It is not known what caused the death. According to the source, Viktar was a native of the Homel region.

CZECH REPUBLIC

A musician “died suddenly”:

Jan Kodad, musician, producer and lover of American cars, has died

November 16, 2023

South Bohemia and the Czech music scene have been hit by sad news. On Monday, Jan Kodad, a member of the Tábor music group Rapmasters, died suddenly. He was only 51 years old. His daughter Yvona informed about the event on social media. The cause of the sudden death of a member of the band Rapmasters, who performed under the stage name J. Bell in the nineties, was a heart attack.

A pro hockey player “died suddenly”:

Former Philadelphia Flyers Goalie Roman Cechmanek Dies ‘ Suddenly ’ at 52

November 13, 2023





Former Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Roman Cechmanek passed away Sunday in his native Czechia. The team announced the news Sunday via X (formerly Twitter). He was 52 years old. No cause of death has been revealed, though the statement noted he passed “suddenly.” An obituary from the International Ice Hockey Federation reported that suicide and foul play have been ruled out. Cechmanek was supposed to play hockey with friends on Sunday morning but apparently canceled because he wasn’t feeling well. He was discovered in his apartment by his son, Roman Jr.

No cause of death reported.

A cyclist died suddenly on Pražská Street in Tábor

November 12, 2023

Tabor - Traffic police officers have been dealing with the case of a death that occurred on Pražská Street in Tábor since Saturday afternoon. A 71-year-old man was passing by on an electric bicycle, heading to Žižka Square. Suddenly, he fell on the road with his bicycle and died.

No cause of death reported.

CROATIA

The details of tragedy in Biograd: Football players are traumatized by the event. The driver could not be saved

November 19, 2023

Bus driver got sick while driving football players to the match. He managed to brake and turn the bus aside; the passengers stopped the bus. The driver couldn’t be saved.

No cause of death reported.

RTL’s employee died suddenly at the age of 47. Devastated colleagues announced sad news

November 18, 2023

Hrvoje Huljić (46), head of The Department of Studio and Transmisivna Technology at RTL (television network), died suddenly.

No cause of death reported.

Leonardo Kovačević, philosopher, Croatian radio editor and one of the Subversive organizers died

November 15, 2023

Yesterday died Leonardo Kovačević [48], editor for philosophy topics on the Third Program of Croatian Radio. He was born in 1975 in Nova Gradiška, graduated in philosophy from the Faculty of Philosophy of the Society of Jesus. With Vesna Vuković, he edited the Transversal Program at the Multimedia Institute (MAMA). He was the editor of Up&Underground magazine. He translated from French (Baudrillard, Racine, Levinas, Derride...), author of the books Demokino - Virtual Biopolitical Agora and Social Responsibility of Capital. He was also one of the organizers of the Subversive Film Festival.

No cause of death reported.

BULGARIA

European music director dies suddenly in Korea

November 15, 2023

We have received reports from South Korea that Julian Kovatchev, music director of the Daegu Symphony Orchestra since 2014, died there very suddenly on November 12. He was 63. Kovatchev, a Bulgarian who conducted extensively in Europe and occasionally in the US, had a heart attack a decade ago at the Arena di Verona. Our condolences to his family.

No cause of death reported.

Journalist Vasil Zahariev died suddenly

November 14, 2023

Journalist Vasil Zahariev died suddenly today at noon. The sad news was shared by his relatives. Zahariev was 65 years old, born on July 13, 1958. Before November 10, 1989, he worked first as a reporter, and then as an editor, in the Komsomol newspaper Narodna Mladezh. In 1991, he moved to the newspaper "24 hours", where he was head of editor of the international department.

No cause of death reported.

BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA

Žarko Laušević, one of the most famous actors of the former Yugoslavia, died in Belgrade at the age of 63 after a short and serious illness , his family announced.

November 15, 2023

Laušević was born on January 19, 1960, in Cetinje, Montenegro, and gained fame with a series of roles from the 1980s At the height of his fame, his life was marked by a case from 1993 in Podgorica, when during a physical conflict he killed two men with a pistol and wounded a third, for which he was sentenced to prison. After being released from prison in Serbia, he went to America, where he spent more than ten years, and wrote several books about his prison days. Laušević was a member of the Yugoslav Drama Theater and the winner of numerous awards, including the Golden Arena in Pula, Tsar Konstantin in Niš, the Steria Award and the Zoran Radmilović Award.

No cause of death reported.

Medical worker Ahmet Huskić died suddenly

November 19, 2023

Medical worker Ahmet Huskić (29) died suddenly. Colleagues from the Velika Kladuš Health Center said goodbye to him with chosen words. "It is with a sad heart that we inform our fellow citizens that our colleague Ahmet Huskić has passed away at the age of 29. We will inform you about the date of the funeral service later. May he have eternal mercy", they state. Unfortunately, lately we have been surprised more and more often by the news that young people are dying in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

No cause of death reported.

PORTUGAL

Sara Tavares, Portugal's representative at Eurovision, dies at the age of 45 from a brain tumor

November 20, 2023

Portugal says goodbye on Monday to singer and songwriter Sara Tavares, who died the day before at the age of 45 from a brain tumor and is known for her participation in Eurovision in 1994, where she placed eighth. "I regret with deep sadness the untimely death of Sara Tavares," Portuguese Prime Minister António Costa wrote in a tweet last night.

Portuguese painter Iñaki Moreno Araújo dies

November 17, 2023

"A blank canvas is a unique and unrepeatable adventure," said Portuguese native Iñaki Moreno Araújo. His life has been too. Sadly, this Thursday, his father, Ricardo Moreno, announced the death of the man classified as “the most requested painter by Spanish interior designers,” according to the assessment of specialist Sara Barragán del Rey, from Architectural Digest. The man who died of a heart attack while sleeping in Barcelona was young, 54 years old, and was also a footballer, like his father. The renowned painter declared that in each of his paintings he revealed “creativity as an explosion of ideas that break established molds and undo the limits of conditioning. With freedom to create without fear and in a natural way, without being preconceived or trapped in the form, from an authentic perspective.”

SPAIN

A journalist “died suddenly”:

Journalist Josep Maria Flores, leader of the newspaper 'El Punt', dies at the age of 54

November 16, 2023

The journalist Josep Maria Flores i Travessa, born in 1969, in Arenys de Munt, died this Wednesday night at the age of 54 due to an illness diagnosed a few months ago. Flores, who had also been a councilor of Vilobí del Penedès, a town where he had lived since 2004, had been professionally linked to 'El Punt' and later 'El Punt Avui' and was the author of the book 'De pedra picado. Intimate portrait of President Carles Puigdemont' (Àngle Editorial, 2016) and founder of the communication services agency Taempus, specialized in the Penedès wine sector.

No cause of death reported.

A teacher “died suddenly”:

Francisco Javier Rosa Morán, “the soul” of Health Emergencies course at León school, dies

November 13, 2023

The IES Giner de los Ríos school in León has lost one of its teachers, “the soul of the intermediate level of Health Emergency Technician” Francisco Javier Rosa Morán. The sad news was confirmed by his family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Two footballers “died suddenly”:

Mari Carmen Sainz, goalkeeper of San Fernando CD, dies at the age of 24

November 15, 2023

Cadiz football is in mourning after the death of Mari Carmen Sainz, goalkeeper who defended the goal of San Fernando CD last season. Mari Carmen, who was only 24 years old, has lost her life after a hard battle against a cruel disease. After fighting for months against a hard illness, the young goalkeeper died this Tuesday at her home, leaving a great sorrow and deep pain among her relatives, loved ones and teammates.

No cause of death reported.

A 50-year-old footballer dies of a heart attack while playing a senior match

November 19, 2023

The footballer V.D.A., 50 years old, died of a heart attack while playing a Senior League third regional match in Pazos de Borbén, at five in the afternoon. The player collapsed on the ground and, according to the MOS civil protection, the health personnel could do nothing to revive him.

A well-known host from El Zapillo dies while working in his cafeteria

November 18, 2023

The customers of a well-known cafe in El Zapillo, and the people of the neighborhood who were in the area on Saturday morning, were surprised by the sudden death of a well-known host who, for several years, had been running a place in Plaza Zapillo. It was past 10:00 am when Paco Salinas fainted while serving breakfast and before the astonished gaze of customers and passers-by, who quickly notified the Emergency Service 112 of Andalusia reporting that a man, about 60 years old, had collapsed. They moved to the place, but were unable to do anything to revive the man, who had lost his life.

No cause of death reported.

Two “died suddenly” riding bikes:

Dositeo Fernández, former director of the Olveira school, died when he was riding his bicycle

November 15, 2023

Dositeo Fernández Fuente, retired director of the Olveira school, is the 65-year-old cyclist who died this morning after suffering from an indisposition and falling on the asphalt while riding his bicycle along the AC-305 regional road. At 11.20 a.m. someone contacted 112 Galicia to inform that there was a man lying on the road. An ambulance (SVB) was mobilized, which upon arrival was practicing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), but all attempts were unsuccessful and could only confirm the death of the cyclist due to an indisposition.

No cause of death reported.

Cyclist dies after collapsing in Boiro

November 15, 2023

A cyclist died this Wednesday after collapsing while doing sports and fell off his bicycle in Boiro. According to emergency services, he fell to the road because of a health problem when he was traveling on a highway in Cespon.

No age or cause of death reported.

Galician seaman dies after falling in the water from a boat in Biscay

November 10, 2023

A 66-year-old fisherman from Lugo who worked on a Galician vessel that had been docked for several days in the port of Ondarroa (Vizcaya) has been found dead after apparently falling in the water while entering and exiting the ship to go ashore, as reported by the LAB union.

No cause of death reported.

A mountaineer “died suddenly”:

Mountaineer from Oviedo dies 100 meters from Peña Negra peak in Somiedo

November 15, 2023

Tragedy in Asturian mountains. Experienced mountaineer Luis Novoa, a 67-year-old from Oviedo, lost his life one hundred meters from reaching the top of the Peña Negra peak. Initial investigations indicate that the deceased collapsed during the climb in a steep area of heather. All indications suggest that he suffered a heart attack that left him unconscious. His fellow travelers tried to help him, but despite their repeated attempts to revive him while they waited for the helicopter to arrive, they could not save his life.

Four “died suddenly” on the street:

Man dies after suffering heart attack in Santa Cruz de La Palma

November 13, 2023

The emergency services of the Canary Islands received call this morning, Monday, November 13, requesting health assistance for a person who had collapsed in a street of the municipality of Santa Cruz de La Palma. The person was a man of about 70 years of age who had apparently suffered a heart attack in the middle of the street. An ambulance went to the scene, but paramedics were unable to revive the man.

70-year-old man dies of heart attack in the street in Palencia

November 8, 2023

A 70-year-old man died this Tuesday afternoon after suffering a heart attack while walking along Asterio Mañanós Street in the capital of Palencia.

Man dies a natural death while walking in Avilés

November 16, 2023

A man died on Wednesday afternoon while walking in in Avilés. He collapsed and received the attention of a nurse who was passing through the area at the time. Despite her efforts to revive him, the man died moments later.

No age or cause of death reported.

A man dies in the middle of the street in Zamora capital

November 16, 2023

A 59-year-old man has fallen dead in the middle of the street in Zamora, after 11:30 in the morning. The events occurred on Polvorín Street, in the back of the National Police Station, and it was these agents who first attended to the man. The first reports indicate that the man had suffered a cardiorespiratory arrest, and his condition was very serious. The intervention generated a lot of expectation in the area, which was very crowded at this time. Finally, nothing could be done to save his life and the man died at the scene.

