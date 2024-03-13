More notable deaths: Indian actress Dolly Sohi (48), filmmaker Surya Kiran (48), screenwriter Nizam Rawther (49), journo Pankaj Khelkar (54); Dutch Arabist Rudolf de Jong (in Egypt); Russian bodybuilder Dmitry Kimak (28), actors Ilya Ustyuzhaninov (40), Georgi Nikolaev; Nigerian lawmaker Paul Omotosho; S. African footballer Siphiwe Mkhonza (44); Aussie ERs overwhelmed

EGYPT

Rudolf E. de Jong, 65

March 11, 2024

On Friday, February 16, 2024, Rudolf E. de Jong passed away unexpectedly in Cairo. Since 2012, he has been director of the Dutch-Flemish Institute in Cairo (NVIC), which he expertly led for twelve years. Rudolf turned 65. Rudolf was an Arabist and an expert on Bedouin dialects of Sinai. Rudolf felt most at ease on his balcony at the institute. No one passed through Cairo without coming to have tea or coffee with him on the balcony.

No cause of death reported.

Link

MOROCCO

The singer Abdou Cherif has left us

March 9, 2024

The singer and lute player Abdou Cherif died this Friday, March 8 in Casablanca, following a heart attack. He was 52 years old. Victim of a sudden malaise in the morning, a few hours before his concert at the Megarama in Casablanca, the artist was urgently transferred to a private clinic in the metropolis, where he died. The deceased had started his career in 1992. His brilliant interpretation, at the Cairo Opera House, of the entire classical repertoire of the Egyptian singer Abdel Halim Hafez, has notably remained in the annals.

Link

GHANA

Exclusive: John Kumah did not die of poisoning

March 10, 2024

An autopsy conducted on the late member of Parliament for Ejisu, John Ampontuah Kumah [45], has ruled out poisoning as the cause of his death. According to GhannaWeb sources, the autopsy conducted on Friday, March 8, 2024, by a certified pathologist determined the cause of his death as due to multiple myeloma, which is a type of blood cancer. Following the death of the Deputy Minister for Finance on Thursday, March 7, 2024, multiple reports attributed his death to poisoning. However, a source close to the MP has disclosed to GhannaWeb that he was diagnosed with multiple myeloma some five months ago and was undergoing treatment.

Link

Air Force confirms death of officer who collapsed during Independence Day parade

March 8, 2024

The Ghana Air Force has announced the untimely passing of Flight Sergeant (F/SGT) Armah Nii Okai Mensah Alfred, who served as the Supernumerary for the Air Force Male Contingent during the 67th Independence Day Parade at Koforidua in the Eastern Region. The tragic event occurred at the Koforidua Government Hospital, where F/Sgt Armah was receiving medical attention after collapsing during the parade held at the Koforidua Youth Resource Centre on Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

NIGERIA

Ekiti APC chairman, Omotosho dead

March 6, 2024

Ekiti State chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Paul Omotosho is dead. Omotosho died in the early hours of Wednesday after a brief illness. Daily Post gathered from close sources that the Imesi-Ekiti born politician actively participated in a series of political meetings on Monday. He was said to have complained of feeling unwell on Tuesday, which caused him to be rushed to a government hospital in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, where he later died.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

CAMEROON

Felix Sabal Lecco has died

March 5, 2024

Féfé, whose real name was Félix Sabal-Lecco, was an exceptional drummer. His sudden departure, which occurred on the night of March 3 to 4, 2024, shook the world of music. Perhaps overlooked by many, Féfé was a talented musician who had an unusual performance. He embodied the very essence of a true artist. A genius drummer and percussionist, composer of film and documentary music, Félix Sabal-Lecco has shared the stage with legends such as Manu Dibango, Sting, Peter Gabriel, Herbie Hancock, Paul Simon, Michel Jonasz and Prince. His virtuosity was praised by Jimmy Batterie, another master of rhythm, another great drummer who plays in the United States. [He was about 55].

No cause of death reported.

Link

SOUTH AFRICA

Condolences pour in for Limpopo Hawk Communication Commanding Officer: Lieutenant Colonel Matimba Maluleke who died following short illness

March 10, 2024

Polokwane - Condolences have begun to pour in following the untimely passing of the Limpopo Hawk Communication Commanding Officer: Lieutenant Colonel Matimba Maluleke. Lieutenant Colonel Maluleke passed on Friday, 8 March 2024, in hospital after a short illness. The Provincial Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation: HAWKS, Major General (Adv) Gopz Govender confirmed the devastating news and said Lieutenant Colonel Maluleke was a loyal, disciplined and energetic communication officer who was dedicated to his job.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

A doctor “died suddenly”:

‘Loved, respected’; tributes after trauma surgeon dies

March 6, 2024

Johannesburg - Numerous tributes and messages of condolence poured in after Dr. Vicky Jennings, an internationally respected and locally-loved trauma surgeon, died suddenly on Sunday. “Dr. Jennings, Clinical Head of Trauma Surgery at Netcare Milpark Hospital, was the personification of selfless, caring and dedicated service. She dedicated her life as a surgeon to her patients in the private and public sector,” said Dr. Richard Friedland, CEO of Netcare, said. According to an entry on Facebook, Jennings, the mother of two young children, had a heart attack.

No age reported.

Link

Former Kaizer Chiefs legend turned analyst Siphiwe Mkhonza has passed away at the age of 44

March 5, 2024

Football analyst and ex-footballer Siphiwe Mkhonza has passed away. The 44-year-old has been hospitalized & later discharged but succumbed to illness. Condolences to the Mkhonza family and the entire football fraternity. May his soul rest in peace.

No cause of death reported.

Link

KUWAIT

55-year-old from Kota dies of cardiac arrest in Kuwait

March 11, 2024

Kundapur, India - A man hailing from Brahmavar taluk died of cardiac arrest in Kuwait on March 9. The deceased is identified as Jalal (55), son of late G K Hasanabba, a resident of Kodi Kanyana village of Brahmavar taluk. Having worked in Kuwait for several years, Jalal was eagerly anticipating his return to his native place in just 10 days for his daughter's upcoming marriage. However, fate dealt a cruel blow, snatching away his life prematurely.

Link

TURKEY

He had a heart attack during the Tarawih prayer

March 11, 2024

64-year-old Ömer Başar, who went to the mosque with his children to perform the first tarawih prayer of the month of Ramadan, suddenly collapsed to the ground while preparing for the prayer. He was attended to by medical teams, given heart massages, and was then taken to the hospital by ambulance. Başar, who could not be saved despite all the interventions, lost his life.

Link

The 32-year-old medical officer died of a heart attack

March 9, 2024

Isa Erek, a 32-year-old who worked as a medical officer at Yunus Emre State Hospital in Isparta, suddenly suffered a heart attack. Erek, who was taken to the hospital, could not be saved despite all the interventions.

Link

RUSSIA

The actor of the series "Operation Throne" Ilya Ustyuzhaninov died suddenly at the age of 40

March 6, 2024

The death of Ilya Ustyuzhaninov was unexpected for his family and friends. "We have grief in the theater. Actor Ilya Ustyuzhaninov died suddenly. He played mostly kind, naïve and sincere heroes. And he was like that himself. And it will remain in our memories and hearts," the obituary reads. The cause of Ustyuzhaninov's death has not yet been announced. However, friends of the 40-year-old artist say that he had a stroke.

Link

52-year-old actor from 'Streets of Broken Lanterns’ Georgi Nikolaev has died

March 5, 2024

The artist died suddenly, theater and film actor Georgy Nikolaev. The man died at the age of 52. It is known that the body of the artist was found on Sunday, March 3, in the apartment where he lived. He did not specify what caused the death, saying that they are not known, as well as when the tragedy happened.

Link

Bodybuilder Dmitry Kimak died suddenly in Yekaterinburg

March 4, 2024

Yetakerinburg - In Yekaterinburg, bodybuilder Dmitry Kimak died suddenly. He is a champion cup winner, and he was also a coach. The man was 28 years old. His sister reported the death. She also noted that she needed help in organizing the farewell.

No cause of death reported.

Link

In the border town of Klimov, a young electrician suddenly passed away

March 5, 2024

Klimov - In the border district center of Klimovo, Bryansk region, a local resident, a young electrician Andrey Evdokimenko, died suddenly. His acquaintances told about this on the network. The cause of the man's death has not been disclosed at the moment.

No age reported.

Link

Andrey Yurievich Tsaplin

March 11, 2024

Osa, Perm - Today, 11.03.2024, our friend and classmate Andrey Yurievich Tsaplin died suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Nadezhda Vasilievna Lareva

March 11, 2024

Kungur - On 11.03.2024, dear mother, grandmother, wife - Nadezhda Vasilievna Lareva died suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Damir Rafikovich Tavkalov

March 3, 2024

Osa, Perm – Yesterday, 2.03.24, Damir Rafikovich Tavkalov died suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Vasily Ivanovich Agafonov

March 1, 2024

Osa, Perm - 29.02.2024 Vasily Ivanovich Agafonov died suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Tatyana Viktorovna Sypacheva

February 25, 2024

Our beloved daughter, mother, sister Tatyana Viktorovna Sypacheva (Aspidov) died suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

INDIA

Jhanak fame Dolly Sohi passes away at 48; actress was suffering from cervical cancer

March 8, 2024

Dolly Sohi, who battled cervical cancer, passed away. Dolly had to quit the show Jhanak due to health complications. She is survived by her daughter Amelie. The actress has been a part of many TV shows and her recent hits were Parineetii and Jhanak. Just a night before, Dolly's sister Amandeep Sohi, who is also an actress, passed away due to jaundice. Her brother had mentioned, "Yes, it is true Amandeep is not more. Her body gave up. She had jaundice but we are not in the state to ask the doctor details."

Link

Telugu film director Surya Kiran dies at 48 due to ill-health

March 11, 2024

Telugu child actor-turned-director Surya Kiran, who helmed films like 'Satyam' and 'Dhana 51', died in his Chennai home on March 11. He was 48. As per reports, Surya died due to jaundice on Monday. He was undergoing treatment at Chennai's GEM hospital. His latest film, titled 'Arasi' featuring Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will be releasing in theatres soon.

Link

‘Oru Sarkar Ulpannam' screenwriter Nizam Rawther dies days ahead of film release

March 6, 2024

Screenwriter Nizam Rawther, who penned the upcoming movie 'Oru Sarkar Ulpannam,' passed away due to a heart attack in Pathanamthitta on Wednewday. He was 49. Apart from co-writing the film 'Zachariayude Garbhinikal', Nizam wrote the screenplay for the 2015 movie 'Bombay Mittai' featuring Vinu Mohan in the lead.

Link

A journalist “died suddenly”:

Former India Today journalist Pankaj Khelkar dies of heart attack at 54

March 11, 2024

Former India Today journalist Pankaj Khelkar, who served as the Associate Editor of the Pune Bureau, died on Monday after suffering a heart attack. He was 54. Vidya, who is a legal reporter for India Today, recalls Khelkar as a one-man army, who reported, took interviews, edited, and made his news videos to be put out on the channel.

Link

Two politicians “died suddenly”:

BJP leader Deshraj Poswal's health deteriorated in the gym, died within a few minutes

March 9, 2024

BJP leader Deshraj Poswal died due to sudden health deterioration during workout in the gym in Kota, Rajasthan. His last words were ‘if you can save me in 10 minutes, then save me, otherwise I will die.’ When he was taken to the hospital, his ECG and blood pressure were normal. He did not have any serious problem, except cough and cold. No signs of heart attack were found in the death of Deshraj Poswal. In this case, doctors have considered pulmonary embolism as the cause of death. In this, there is blockage in the arteries of the lungs due to blood clots. At present, the real cause of death will be known only after the postmortem report comes.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

MLA Phosum Khimhun passes away

March 9, 2024

Itanagar - Veteran politician and Changlang MLA Phosum Khimhun died of a heart attack on Saturday morning in Itanagar. He was 64. The five-time MLA was also adviser to the PWD minister. He was getting ready for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to IG Park when he complained of discomfort and shortness of breath. He was rushed to Heema Hospital, where he breathed his last at around 9:30 am.

Link

Punjab: A man from Maharashtra died in Amritsar and a youth from Barnala in Italy, heart attack took the lives of both

March 8, 2024

A man who had reached Attari in Amritsar in a private vehicle from Maharashtra to watch the retreat ceremony, died of a heart attack. As soon as his driver parked the car in the parking lot located before ICP, he suddenly suffered a heart attack.

No age reported.

Link

Forest guard aspirant collapse s after running test, dies; one injured

March 6, 2024

Nagpur - A forest guard aspirant died due to suspected cardiac arrest and kidney failure while appearing for a 5km running test on Monday during the recruitment drive by the forest department at Mihan. The deceased has been identified as Sachin Lambat (29) from Wani in Yavatmal district. “Sachin collapsed at the last minute when he was almost near the finish line … Trying to qualify in the test by exerting more seems to be the reason behind the tragedy.”

Link

Sudden death in Firozabad: Class 2 student collapse s while playing inside school premises, dies of suspected heart attack ; disturbing video surfaces

March 9, 2024

In a tragic incident, a class 2 student in Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh, died suddenly while playing. The boy, identified as 8-year-old Chandrakant, was a student at Hans Vahini School. According to the video, Chandrakant suddenly fell while running and did not get up. School teachers immediately rushed him to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Though the exact cause of his death remains unknown, heart attack is suspected. The sudden death of the young boy has caused a state of shock and grief among his family.

Link

Two “died suddenly” dancing at weddings:

UP teen collapse s while dancing at wedding event, dies, tragedy caught on camera

March 8, 2024

A 15-year-old boy died on Wednesday after he collapsed while dancing during his cousin's wedding in Uttar Pradesh's Mubarikpur Sarai village. He was rushed to the nearby district hospital where doctors declared him dead. The boy's father said he suddenly collapsed while people were dancing to the music being played by the DJ at the event.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Groom's brother fell while dancing on DJ and died , video of incident goes viral

March 9, 2024

Shocking video has surfaced from Etah, Uttar Pradesh. Here in a wedding ceremony, the groom's brother suddenly fell down while dancing to the DJ and lost his life. The video of this incident was captured on camera. This is not the first case when a person has died while dancing, such videos have surfaced from different areas in recent months.

No cause of death reported.

Link

28-year-old from Ranip dies due to cardiac arrest on Girnar

March 9, 2024

Ahmedabad - When Mehul Pithva’s mother received a video call from him so that he could show her the scenic surroundings of the Girnar hill he was climbing, little did she know that it would be the last time she would talk to him. Pithva, a 28-year-old resident of Ranip, passed away, possibly due to a cardiac arrest, while climbing the mountain. Pithva’s friends reached the summit of the mountain, and when he did not show up, they climbed down and saw that he had collapsed. He was surrounded by other devotees who were trying to revive him. Pithva was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival. “It is a tragic turn of events for a youth with no apparent health concerns to suffer a fatal cardiac arrest. While his father had a history of heart issues, he had recovered. Sadly, such events highlight the rising number of young people falling victim to heart ailments”.

Link

‘Woman died due to cardiac issues, not stampede’

March 11, 2024

Nagpur - Commissioner of police Ravinder Singal on Sunday clarified that Monu Rajput, 63, had died due to cardiac-related complications and not a stampede during a govt camp for welfare of construction workers organized at Suresh Bhat auditorium on Saturday. Rajput had collapsed when a crowd, comprising mostly women, gate crashed the venue. Singal said Rajput had collapsed due to exhaustion and was subsequently declared dead. Kotwali police, who had registered accidental death, are now trying to collect CCTV footage of the stampede in which many others were injured.

Link

2 die at Andhra Chief Minister's public rally in separate incidents, probe on

March 11, 2024

Two people lost their lives in separate incidents at an election meeting in Bapatla district on Sunday. One person, identified as Murali Krishna (35) was a municipal worker and died due to sudden cardiac arrest, police said. Krishna died by the time the ambulance reached the hospital. Meanwhile, the other person who was boarding a bus, fell underneath and died on the spot.

Link

Gujarat: Shocking Video Shows Man Collapse s and Dies After Sustaining Heart attack

March 9, 2024

Ahmedabad - A shocking video of a heart attack has surfaced from Gujarat’s Ahmedabad, wherein a man immediately collapsed and died after sustaining heart attack. In the 1.15 minute CCTV video clip, it can be seen that a man in black t-shirt collapsed near a shop, while trying to take support of a person standing nearby as he felt dizzy. The 40-year-old businessman has been identified as Ilyas Devla, a resident of Upleta in Rajkot district. Ilyas had the business of clothes in Gujarat's Upleta. The incident reportedly occurred at a market place, when he collapsed after having chest pain. He was immediately taken to the nearest hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Link

Tourist from Maha dies in Attari

March 9, 2024

Amritsar - Husseinyaz Asgar, a resident of Thane in Maharashtra, died of heart attack at the Attari international border on Friday. According to reports, Asgar, along with others, had come to witness the “Beating the Retreat” ceremony where he suffered a heart attack and died on the spot.

No age reported.

Link

SRI LANKA

A 13-year-old girl died suddenly during assembly at Meepagama School, sparking a conversation on health and safety in schools.

March 6, 2024

In a distressing event at Meepagama School in Kalawana, a 13-year-old girl collapsed and later died, sparking widespread grief and raising questions about health and safety protocols in schools. Identified as a Grade 8 student and a resident of Kukulegama, her sudden death during the school's morning assembly has left the school community in shock. The incident, which occurred on March 6, is currently under investigation, with a post-mortem examination scheduled at Kalawana Hospital to ascertain the cause of death.

Link

JAPAN

Tarako, Hunter x Hunter and Inuyasha voice actor, dies at 63

March 9, 2024

Esteemed voice actor Tarako, the voice of Chibi Maruko-chan’s Maruko Sakura for 35 years, has unexpectedly passed away at the age of 63. Per Livedoor News, Tarako’s family delivered the sad news to Fuji TV. They reportedly stated that she had gotten sick earlier this year, but that her passing was unexpected. There will be a private family funeral honoring her.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dragon Ball Z comic creator Akira Toriyama dies suddenly aged 68 while several new works were in creation

March 7, 2024

The creator of Japan's hugely popular Dragon Ball comics and anime cartoons, Akira Toriyama, has died aged 68, his production team said Friday. "We are deeply saddened to inform you that manga creator Akira Toriyama passed away on March 1st due to acute subdural hematoma," said a statement posted on the official X account of the Dragon Ball franchise. "It's our deep regret that he still had several works in the middle of creation with great enthusiasm," the statement attributed to Toriyama's Bird Studio said.

Link

Yutaka Yoshie dies aged 50 after sudden collapse in changeroom at All Japan Pro Wrestling tournament

March 11, 2024

Japanese wrestling veteran Yutaka Yoshie has died aged 50 after collapsing in his dressing room in the moments after an All-Japan Pro Wrestling (AJPW) tournament in Takasaki on Sunday. An exact cause of death has not been specified at this stage after his condition “suddenly deteriorated” upon returning to the backstage area following his match. He was quickly rushed to a hospital in Tasaki City, but could not be saved, his family later confirmed to AJPW. It’s understood he died a short time later.

No cause of death reported.

Link

AUSTRALIA

Ramping 'major contributor' to delays for Adelaide patient who died after 10-hour ambulance wait, review finds

March 8, 2024

A review into the circumstances surrounding the death of an Adelaide man who was left waiting hours for an ambulance has found ramping [parking ambulances because the hospital is overwhelmed by call volume] was a "major contributor" to the delay in reaching the patient. In January, the Ambulance Employees Association (AEA) revealed a Hectorville man who was living in disability care died on December 27 while waiting more than 10 hours for an ambulance. The 54-year-old, who had abdominal pain and vomiting, was initially triaged as a Priority 5 case, requiring an ambulance to attend within an hour. The review found that ambulance crews were ramped for a total of 416 hours in the 48-hour period around the man's death, reducing the ambulance service's ability to respond to "all events with the greatest impact on low acuity cases". The review also found there were delays in the triple-0 call-back process because of a high emergency call volume and that the risk profile for a vulnerable patient in the case was "consistently under-appreciated".

No cause of death reported.

Link

From our researcher: They obviously can't cope with the number of emergency calls in the Aussie health system.

Neighbours actress Maxine Klibingaitis, 58, dies 'suddenly and unexpectedly'

March 8, 2024

The Australian entertainment industry mourns the unexpected loss of Maxine Klibingaitis, a beloved actress who captured the hearts of audiences with her memorable performances on both the small and big screens. With a career spanning several decades, Klibingaitis leaves behind a legacy of talent, dedication, and unforgettable portrayals that have left an indelible mark on Australian television and film. One of Klibingaitis’s most memorable roles was that of Terri in Neighbours, a character whose storyline addressed sensitive themes such as mental health and suicide.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Evan Brown: Father-of-two dies three weeks after contracting tropical disease during damaging Queensland floods

March 6, 2024

Queensland - A father-of-two has sadly died just weeks after contracting a tropical bacterial disease during the devastating Queensland floods. Evan Brown, 40, from Cairns, was rushed to Gold Coast University Hospital after falling ill at work on February 13, suffering multiple organ failure and septicaemia. The sales assistant was later diagnosed with having melioidosis - a bacterial infection found in contaminated groundwater and soil. Unfortunately, Evan's body did not respond to the specific medication that is used to treat melioidosis, and despite his best efforts he wasn't able to fight the infection. Mr Brown's death is the second this year in the region directly related to melioidosis, with a man also dying from the disease in January. At least two patients died from Melioidosis after Townsville's 2019 floods. In 2023, seven children were diagnosed with the infection after an outbreak at a Cairns private school. A Cairns Hinterland Hospital and Health Service spokeswoman told Cairns Post there have been a higher-than-average number of cases - 25 - in the region this year. 'Melioidosis is very uncommon in healthy adults, and rarely seen in children, but can occasionally occur in people with diabetes, kidney problems, lung problems and people on medication that lowers their immune system,' he said.

Link

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

18-year-old woman killed after being pinned between bus and building in Brisbane CBD

March 8, 2024

A female pedestrian has died after a bus crashed into a building in Brisbane's CBD during peak hour on Friday afternoon. Police have confirmed the 18-year-old woman died at the scene. It's understood the driver lost control and mounted the kerb just after 5 pm, pinning the woman against the Anzac Square arcade building on Edward Street. Queensland Ambulance Service said it assessed nine bus passengers who were injured in the collision. The driver and four passengers were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Link

Paul Rick Rivas Ormsby, 64

March 9, 2024

Brisbane - Passed away on March 8, 2024. Passed away suddenly at his home in Brisbane aged 74.

No cause of death reported.

Link

James (Jim) Horan

March 6, 2024

Sydney - formerly of Dublin, Ireland. 3rd Feb 2024, passed away after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

NEW ZEALAND

A professor “died suddenly”:

Professor Stephen Craig Cary, 70

March 6, 2024

Cambridge, Waikato - Professor Craig Cary passed away suddenly at Waikato University on Thursday, 29 February 2024. 'Inspiring father figure, mentor and teacher to countless young people, students and colleagues.'

No cause of death reported.

Link

Note: Waikato University had a Covid 'vaccination' mandate for students and staff.

One dead in water-related incident at beach

March 9, 2024

One person has died following a water-related incident at Omaha, Auckland, this afternoon. Police received a report of a person needing assistance in the water off the north end of Omaha Beach at 3 pm. “Attempts were made to resuscitate the person but sadly they could not be resuscitated,” police said in a statement. The incident will be referred to the coroner.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Two “died suddenly” at work:

Construction worker dies after medical event while working on Watercare’s Central Interceptor project in Māngere

March 8, 2024

Mangere, Auckland - A construction worker has died following a suspected medical event while working on Watercare’s Central Interceptor project in Auckland’s Māngere this afternoon. A Watercare spokesperson said the construction team member died at the scene despite best efforts to revive him. Police earlier said the death was not being treated as suspicious and Worksafe had been notified.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Emergency services respond to ' sudden death ' at Auckland factory

March 7, 2024

Emergency services have responded to a "sudden death" at an Auckland factory on Thursday morning. A police spokesperson told Newshub officers are in attendance after the death at a workplace on Hugo Johnston Drive, Penrose, which was reported around 10am. "At this stage the death is being treated as a medical event and will be referred to the coroner. WorkSafe have been advised," the spokesperson said. Oji Fibre Solutions confirmed to Newshub that one of its employees died at its paper bag factory.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

Rolleston crash leaves one dead

March 7, 2024

Rolleston, Canterbury - One person has been killed in a crash in Rolleston this morning. The single-vehicle crash was reported around 5 am on Selwyn Rd near Robinsons Rd, a police spokesperson said. The person died at the scene.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Geneva Gill, 29

March 9, 2024

Meadowbank, Auckland - Our angel Geneva passed, at the tender age of 29. She will be sorely missed and her legacy will live on in the hearts of those she touched. So loved by her family and fur babies Bowie and Buffie.

Link

Note: Judging by a 2021 newspaper article, Gill was diagnosed with cancer in 2020, it went into remission , but came back by December 2021:

https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/health/127232116/auckland-woman-hopes-to-marry-partner-after-being-given-months-to-live

Tessa Jane Titchmarsh, 3

March 4, 2024

Invercargill, Southland - Our beloved Tessa Jane Titchmarsh passed away peacefully on Friday, March 1, 2024, aged 3 years, after a short battle with cancer. Taken from the world far too early and leaving a massive hole in everyone's heart that had pleasure of meeting her. The memory of Tessa will remain in our hearts.

Link

John Ross (Ross/ Balcy/Rossco) Balcombe, 74

March 9, 2024

Remuera, Auckland - Passed away unexpectedly at home on February 27, 2024. He has now flown the coop. Ex RNZAF, Air NZ, MA, Avionics Engineer. Friend and mentor to many, on the land, the sea and in the air. His great intellect, humour and personality will be sadly missed, especially his stories.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mark Anthony Kravcenko, 33

March 9, 2024

Auckland - Passed away with family at his side on Saturday, the 2nd of March 2024. Aged 33 years young.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gareth Piers Underdown, 43

March 9, 2024

Nelson - Passed away unexpectedly on March, 5, 2024, aged 43 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Christine Davidson Duncan, 68

April 9, 2024

St John, Auckland - She passed away peacefully after a short illness with her two daughters at her side, aged 68 years. A special thanks to Hibiscus Hospice for their utmost care, love, and support of Mum.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Peter Richard "Pete" Kreegher, 62

March 9, 2024

Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui - Of Pahiatua (ex Infracon). On Wednesday 6 March, 2024, peacefully, but suddenly, at home, aged 62 years. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Heart Foundation would be appreciated and may be left at the service.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Amelia Lucy Bourgeois, 43

March 9, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - On Friday, March 8, 2024, peacefully at Bupa Cashmere View Care Home; aged 43 years. Special thanks to all the amazing staff at Cashmere View for your wonderful care. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Hohepa Trust would be appreciated and may be made at the service.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Judy (nee Park) Harrington

March 9, 2024

Howick, Auckland - Sadly passed away on 3 March 2024 following an ongoing battle with cancer. She will be missed by all that knew and loved her. Special thanks to Dr David Porter at Auckland Hospital Oncology, Kath Taylor and Karina Wright from the MSC Breast Team. We also thank Lee Watkins, Sandy Dunbar and Ula Taufoa, and the staff at HBH Living who went the extra mile for Judy. A donation to the Malaghan Institute of Medical Research would be appreciated.

No age reported.

Jill Davina (nee Overton) Hoffmann

March 9, 2024

Auckland - Our lovely Mum passed away suddenly on 29 February. Forever loved.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Pamela Margaret (Pam) (nee Finlayson) MacDonald

March 9, 2024

Hillcrest, Auckland - On 7th of March 24, Pam died after a short illness. Loved and never forgotten.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Patricia Jean Gillion

March 9, 2024

Wellington - It is with great regret that we announce the death of Patricia on Tuesday 5 March 2024 following a brief illness. In lieu of flowers a donation to Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left in the Chapel foyer or via www.wfa.org.nz.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Mathew Stawill Mong

March 9, 2024

New Plymouth -It with heavy hearts we advise the sudden passing of our beloved Mathew on Tuesday 27 February 2024 at his home in the Gold Coast.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Carol Gladys Reid, 67

March 8, 2024

Whakatane, Bay of Plenty - Born December 24, 1956. Passed away on March 06, 2024. Reid, Carol Gladys. On Wednesday, 6 March 2024, aged 67 years. Passed peacefully surrounded by family and friends at Whakatane Hospital after a sudden illness.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Raewyn Grace Humphries,70

March 7, 2024

Dunedin, Otago - It is with great sadness we advise Raewyn passed away suddenly at Dunedin Hospital on Saturday, March 2, 2024; aged 70 years. The family wish to express their appreciation for the dedicated care and attention provided for Raewyn by the ICU team and the many caring people at Dunedin Public Hospital. In lieu of flowers, donations to Diabetes Otago Inc would be appreciated and may be left at the service.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Timothy Marc "Tim" Crowe, 52

March 7, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - On March 3, 2024, unexpectedly at home in Waihi, aged 52 years. A great mate to many.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mereaina Enez Serarancke, 73

March 6, 2024

Pokuru, Te Awamutu - Passed away suddenly on March 03, 2024, at her rest home, aged 73.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Joanne Louise Lovend, 56

March 6, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - On March 3, 2024 at Christchurch Hospital, following a brief illness. Aged 56. Special thanks to those who knew, loved, and supported Jo over the years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jacqueline Rose Watson

March 6, 2024

Auckland - Our beautiful mother, Jacqueline, passed away peacefully on Sunday 3rd March after a rough 9 months. ‘We had a wonderful mother, One who never really grew old, Her smile was made of sunshine, And her heart was made of gold, Her eyes were as bright as shining stars, And her cheeks fair roses you see, We had a wonderful mother, And that's the way it will always be.’

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Vinotha (Vino) Govender

March 6, 2024

Henderson, Auckland - Passed away peacefully on 3rd March 2024, after a brave battle with cancer. She was 58. She will be remembered for her positivity, determination and sense of humour. Rest in peace, Vinotha Govender. You will be forever in our hearts.

Link

Carol Rogers

March 6, 2024

Wellington - Passed away unexpectedly on Saturday 2nd March 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Seonid Anne Horne, 60

March 5, 2024

Whitianga, Waikato - Passed away peacefully at home on Sunday the 3rd March 2024, surrounded by her family. In lieu of flowers, it was Seonid's wish to have donations made to the Cancer Society Lions Lodge, which may be left at the service or directly online.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gladys Valerie (Val) Coombe

March 5, 2024

Howick, Auckland - On Saturday 2nd March 2024 suddenly and unexpectedly but peacefully at home. The song is ended but the memory lingers on. "Resting now in God's love and care."

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Lorraine Grace Fox

March 5, 2024

Waikato - After a short illness, Lorraine passed away peacefully at Waikato Hospital. Will be dearly missed.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Alice Emma (nee Thompson) Andrew, 46

March 4, 2024

Porirua, Wellington - Passed away peacefully early Friday morning 1 March 2024, aged 46. Alice touched everyone she met and will be sorely missed by many. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Hospice.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Nigel John Gillies, 71

March 4, 2024

Auckland - Born 3rd January 1953. Passed away peacefully after a short illness on the 29th of February, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michelle Joy May Bragg, 64

March 4, 2024

Timaru, Canterbury - Suddenly, but peacefully, at Timaru Hospital, surrounded by her loving family on February 29, 2024; aged 64. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Hazel Margaret Davidson, 72

March 4, 2024

Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui - Unexpectedly on Tuesday, 27th February 2024, in Dannevirke. Aged 72 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lorraine Mary (nee Armstrong - van Praagh) Hira

March 4, 2024

Rotorua, Bay of Plenty - Passed away after a brief illness on Saturday March 2nd 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

David Newton

March 4, 2024

North Shore, Auckland - Dave passed away suddenly from a medical event on 1 March 2024, at North Shore Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link