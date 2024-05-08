INDIA

Kshitij Zarapkar dies: Marathi actor battling cancer passes away due to heart attack at 54

May 6, 2024

Kshitij Zarapkar, a renowned actor in the Marathi film industry, tragically passed away on May 5, 2024, at the age of 54. While he had been battling cancer for several months, his death was ultimately caused by a heart attack in Mumbai. According to the Hindustan Times, the actor had developed multiple organ disorders, suffered a heart attack, and passed away. For the past few days, Zarapkar had also been undergoing cancer treatment. Apart from acting, he was also a director and a writer. His passing came as a shock to the Marathi industry fraternity.

Stage artist collapse s during performance in Yelahanka, dies

May 4, 2024

Bengaluru - A 72-year-old stage artist collapsed during his performance after suffering a cardiac arrest and died at Satanur village in Yelahanka, in the wee hours on Saturday. The deceased artist is N Munikempanna. The artist came on stage last night and died on the stage playing the role of ‘Shakuni’ from Mahabharata. Munikempanna performed actively in the drama till midnight, then suddenly collapsed and died around 1am. Munikempanna was a retired lecturer and was also the president of the 28th Sahitya Sammelana held at Devanahalli. Munikempanna leaves behind a huge fan following.

Kundapur: Entrepreneur dies of cardiac arrest while traveling in bus

May 2, 2024

Prashant Shetty (50), a resident of Noojinabailu in Ulluru-74 village near Siddapura, an entrepreneur and social worker, passed away due to cardiac arrest while traveling by bus from Pune to Kundapur. Upon reaching Honnavar, Prashant notified the bus conductor of acute chest pain. He was promptly taken to a nearby government hospital, but unfortunately, he succumbed after some time.

Silent killer heart attack : Only son died due to heart failure, father paid obeisance, said - this is my bad intentions

May 5, 2024

An 18-year-old teenager died suddenly after chest pain at 6 am on Sunday morning in Gaderipura Mauza of Gontha village of Doharighat block of Mau. Shivam Pal, son of Rajendra Pal, went to the toilet at six in the morning. After coming out of the toilet, he started having severe chest pain. As soon as he felt stiffness in his body, he fell on the ground and became unconscious. The family members immediately took him to a private hospital, where the doctor declared Shivam dead. According to the doctor, the teenager died due to sudden cardiac arrest. Medical Officer in-charge, Dr. Faizan Ahmed, said that heart attack is a silent killer. He said that if anyone feels nervous or has even slight chest pain, he should immediately consult a doctor, do not be careless at all.

Puttur: Youth dies of cardiac arrest

May 4, 2024

Janardhana Ninnikallu (27), son of the late Gopala Gowda, a resident of Ninnikallu, died of cardiac arrest on Friday. Janardhana used to work as a mason. On Friday, he did not go to work as he had taken leave. When his mother came home in the evening, she found that Janardhana had passed away in his sleep.

Docs warn gym goers as sudden heart attack s return, killing at least 4 in 24 hrs

May 2, 2024

Health experts on Thursday warned gym goers, especially those in their mid-30s and 40s, should get themselves properly evaluated by doctors before beginning their exercise regimen, as sudden heart attacks returned in India, claiming the lives of at least four people -- three young adults and one minor -- in Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat in the last 24 hours.

The tragic news has raised fresh concerns over the fatal disease, which soared significantly in the country post the Covid-19 pandemic. In four separate incidents, a 32-year-old man passed away at a gym in UP’s Varanasi on Wednesday, a 17-year-old minor died in Rajkot, while a 40-year-old man living in Hanuman Madhi Chowk area died of a heart attack on Thursday. Another man, aged 34 years, died of a heart attack in Gujarat's Navsari while riding a bike. "Whenever we start gymming/exercise, it should be a gradual onset, the duration should be staggered, should initially be less and then and gradually be increased to match the person’s tolerance level," Dr Manish Aggarwal, Senior Consultant and head of interventional cardiology at PSRI Hospital, told IANS. He noted that a doctor's assessment can warn of any risk factor for coronary artery disease, diabetes, hypertension, strong family history of heart disease, which can help avert any untoward incidents. While heart attacks have been occurring for long, the Covid virus, as well as the vaccine, have been speculated as a risk factor. The deaths also come amid reports of British pharma giant AstraZeneca admitting that its Covid vaccine, developed in collaboration with the University of Oxford, and sold as Covishield in India, can raise the risk of blood clots. Blood clots, which narrow the arteries leading to the heart, can cause a heart attack.

Video: Man dies of heart attack while warming up at gym in UP's Varanasi; Raises concerns amid Covishield side effect reports

May 1, 2024

A shocking video has surfaced on the internet in which a man lost his life allegedly due to a heart attack in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi. The incident has created a stir and a state of panic amid revelations about the side effects of the Covishield COVID-19 vaccine. The man suffered a heart attack while he was working out at the gym. The incident, which occurred on Tuesday (April 30), was caught on camera, and the video of the incident is circulating on social media. It is being claimed that the deceased was fit and was working out at the gym for the past 10 years. It can be seen in the video that the man is sitting on a bench in the gym and complains of a severe headache. He is seen sitting with both his hands on his head, and after some time collapses to the ground. The other people leave their workouts and rush to the man. They rushed the victim to the nearby hospital, where the authorities declared him dead. The incidents of heart attacks among young people are on the rise in the country, and such incidents have increased after the COVID-19 pandemic. People are relating these incidents with the vaccines administered to the people during the COVID-19 pandemic. Many young people, and also children, have lost their lives in the recent past due to sudden heart attacks. Many videos of such incidents have come to the fore in the recent past.

A policeman “died suddenly”:

Police constable dies of cardiac arrest while swimming in Mancherial

May 5, 2024

Mancherial - A police constable died of cardiac arrest, reportedly while he was swimming in a pool at Coal Chemical Complex (CCC) colony in Naspur mandal on Sunday. Naspur Sub-Inspector M Ravi Kumar said that Panjala Sathish (40), a constable working with Mancherial police station, collapsed while swimming around 7 am. He was immediately rushed to Government General Hospital of Mancherial, but doctors declared that he was brought dead.

Man dies of cardiac arrest after daughter’s wedding in Mancherial

May 6, 2024

A businessman died of a cardiac arrest soon after performing his daughter’s wedding in Chennur town early on Monday. Sources said Ezaj (62) lost consciousness 10 minutes after he returned home, following the wedding of his eldest daughter, which was held at midnight in the presence of elders of the community and relatives on Sunday. He was rushed to a hospital in Chennur at 3 am, but doctors declared him brought dead. Ezaj was the proprietor of a ‘kangan’ hall in Chennur.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Two government employees on poll duty die of heart attack in Karnataka

May 6, 2024

Bagalkot/Bidar - A government school headmaster and an assistant agriculture officer, deployed on election duty, died due to heart attack in Bagalkot and Bidar districts on Monday. Govindappa Siddapur (48), the headmaster of Bidari government school in Bagalkot taluk, collapsed at Mudhol bus stand, on his way to Maiguru polling station, and succumbed to a heart attack. A native of Yedahalli in Mudhol taluk, Siddapur is survived by his wife and three daughters. Anand Telang (32), an assistant agriculture officer at Nirna Raitha Samparka Kendra, died of heart attack while he was discharging poll duty at Kudumbal checkpost in Bidar district on Monday.

Elderly man dies of sudden heart attack while offering Namaz at Muradnagar Masjid in Ghaziabad

May 2, 2024

In a shocking incident that was reported in Ghaziabad of Uttar Pradesh, an elderly man suffered a heart attack while he was offering Namaz at Muradnagar Masjid. There is no confirmation yet on the exact date and time when the incident took place. People at the mosque rushed immediately to help him however he unfortunately died minutes after suffering a severe heart attack. It can be seen in the video that the man is engrossed in offering his prayers, when suddenly he is seen suffering some discomfort. Within minutes, the elderly man is seen collapsing on the ground while holding his hand to his chest. Soon many others rushed to him with an intention to offer help.

No age reported.

Man dies due to cardiac arrest in Kulgam

May 2, 2024

A 36-year-old man from Poniwah area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district died of a cardiac arrest in Kulgam. The deceased is survived by two daughters and one son. An official said that the man, identified as Tawseef Ah Sheikh of Poniwah Kulgam, died of a heart attack in Kulgam this evening. He was employed as a stamp vendor at the District Court Complex Kulgam. “He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival,” the official said. The news of his untimely demise has sent shockwaves through the community, as he was a familiar and respected figure, known for his dedicated service as a stamp vendor.

Two killed in “vaxxidents”:

After accident on DME, man steps out to check car, collapse s

May 3, 2024

Noida - A 25-year-old man died after his car allegedly hit an unidentified vehicle on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway on Thursday. Ayush Tyagi of Makanpur village in Indirapuram was travelling with a woman from Meerut to Delhi in a Swift Dzire. Around 2 pm, when they reached Chipiyana Buzurg village, his car hit an unidentified vehicle from behind, that left his friend, seated next to him, severely injured, police said. According to locals, after the collision, Tyagi parked the car on the roadside and got down to check the vehicle. As he stepped out, he suddenly collapsed. Subsequently, the two were rushed to a nearby hospital by passersby. “Tyagi was declared dead on arrival by the hospital authorities, while his friend was admitted for treatment. “Tyagi’s family has been informed and his friend is in a stable condition.

No cause of death reported.

Senior citizen dies after apparent heart attack while driving

May 3, 2024

Batu Pahat - An elderly man died after suffering a heart attack while driving, resulting in a crash with another vehicle. Batu Pahat OCPD Asst Comm Ismail Dollah said the 71-year-old man was heading towards Jalan Pantai from Batu Pahat town when he lost control of the vehicle, causing it to skid, at about 8 pm on Thursday (May 2). "His car then rammed into the back of another car in a parking lot with three people on board. "The man was believed to have suffered a heart attack right before the accident. "Early investigations found that there were no signs of injury on the victim’s body," he said in a statement on Friday (May 3). ACP Ismail said the man died at the scene, while the 24-year-old woman driver of the other car and her two passengers sustained minor injuries.

SINGAPORE

Tan Boon Hai, founder of Hup Lee Fried Bee Hoon chain, dies of heart failure at 51

May 5, 2024

Singapore – Mr Tan Boon Hai, founder of the Hup Lee Fried Bee Hoon hawker chain, died of heart failure on May 2. He was 51. Mr Tan grew his parents’ economy bee hoon [fried noodle) business from one hawker stall in Yishun to 90 outlets islandwide. In February 2022, he was diagnosed with ALS - amyotrophic lateral sclerosis - after seeking six different opinions from doctors, reported the Chinese daily. Though Mr Tan’s condition improved through medication, he started coughing and lost his appetite five days before his death, said Ms Huang. Shin Min reported that Mr Tan’s heart failed while heading to the hospital for a check-up. Doctors performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on him and though he was revived, his blood pressure remained low, and he eventually died.

Former army officer, 43, collapse s suddenly at work & dies

May 3, 2024

A 43-year-old former Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) officer collapsed at his workplace and died from a heart attack. Robin Chua, who left SAF less than a year ago to join his family business as an engineer, fainted at work on Sunday (Apr. 28) and passed away enroute to hospital in an ambulance. Chua had attained the rank of lieutenant colonel during his time in the army. He was said to have been "fit and strong" and his death came as a shock to friends and family. Doctors said the cause of death was cardiac arrest.

MALAYSIA

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

A retiree dies, car veers off road due to heart attack

May 5, 2024

According to Ipoh District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner (ACP) Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad, the accident involving a local retiree, aged 62, occurred around 9:50 a.m. He said initial investigations found that the victim was driving from Lahat towards Ipoh, and upon reaching the scene, he was believed to have suffered a heart attack. “The vehicle he was driving lost control and veered onto the stone barrier near the left traffic light pole near Station 18. “The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, believed to be due to a heart attack,” he said in a statement on Saturday night. Abang Zainal Abidin added that a check of records found that the victim had a history of treatment for heart disease.

Link

AUSTRALIA

An Australian actor has died suddenly at the age of 38

May 3, 2024

An Aussie actor whose unexpected death has shocked the Sydney theatre community is being honoured by cast members on Friday night as they open their new production of 9 to 5. Luke Lynch, 38, from Tempe, was originally cast in the role of ‘Dick’ in the popular comedy play made famous by Dolly Parton in the 1980s. His partner of three years, Dean Caines, said the shock has hit both family and friends but also the wider community theatre groups who are “like family”. “We suffered a profound loss within our community. Luke Lynch, a cherished member, cast mate, and dear friend, left us unexpectedly,” Rockdale Musical Society (RMS) said.

No cause of death reported.

Blacktown City Mayor Tony Bleasdale dies suddenly on flight back from Chinese study tour

May 2, 2024

The mayor of one of Sydney's biggest councils has died on a flight home from China. Tony Bleasdale, 77, was due home this morning after a tour of the Blacktown City Council's sister cities in South Korea and China, when he suddenly died. Mr Bleasdale had been a councillor in Blacktown since 1996, before being elected mayor in 2019. With an estimated 426,000 people, Blacktown is the largest local government area in Sydney.

No cause of death reported.

Note: As mayor, Bleasdale actively encouraged Covid “vaccination”:

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?id=100064349423001&story_fbid=225452002943112

https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x84adhz

Body found after man went overboard on Elvis cruise bound for Sydney

April 6, 2024

Sydney, New South Wales - A body has been found in waters near Sydney Heads, after a frantic search for a man who went overboard during an Elvis-themed cruise. “Just after 4 am today (Monday 6 May 2024) emergency services received reports a person had gone overboard off a ship 10 nautical miles off Sydney Heads,” a police spokesperson said. “About 10.30 am, officers attached to Police Marine Area Command located the body of a man, and it was retrieved.”

No age or cause of death reported.

Anton Christopher Zak Chizmar, 30

May 3, 2024

Mackay, Queensland - Zak died peacefully at Mackay, Queensland, surrounded by family.

No cause of death reported.

NEW ZEALAND

‘Talented, warm, funny’ Herbs singer Willie Hona dies following cancer battle

April 6, 2024

Auckland - Kiwi reggae star Willie (Wiremu) Hona [far right] has died following a lengthy battle with cancer. Hona died on Sunday night, “surrounded by his loving whānau in Paraparaumu”, his daughter Natalie Hona said in a Facebook post. On December 10, Natalie had posted that Hona had been sick for a year before he was tested and was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. “It took him falling and breaking his femur to get him admitted to hospital. At that stage he was yellow-skinned and skeletal,” Natalie said. “In the last week, Dad’s condition has intensified. We want to do everything we can to give him a chance at survival.” A givealittle page was set up to raise funds for his treatment.

No age reported.

Rowan Niell Larsen

May 3, 2024

Albany, Auckland - Founder and Director of The Recruitment Project, Responsible Cyclists Association of NZ, PBT Cycle Team passed away unexpectedly on Sunday evening. The dearly loved father of five children, passionate musician, savvy businessperson, treasured friend, charismatic colleague, and mad-keen cyclist will be deeply missed and always remembered.

No age or cause of death reported.

Two killed in “vaxxidents”:

One person dead in crash of car and parked truck-trailer

May 4, 2024

Feilding, Manawatū - One person has died following a crash on Lethbridge Street in Feilding. Police were alerted to the crash involving a car and a parked truck-trailer at around 10.15 pm on Friday. One person died at the scene and two others were taken to Palmerston North Hospital in a serious condition, police said.

No age or cause of death reported.

One dead after motorbike crash in Kihikihi, Waikato

May 5, 2024

Kihikihi, Waikato - One person has died after a motorbike crash last night in the Waikato town of Kihikihi, south of Te Awamutu. One person died at the scene, which involved just one vehicle. The Serious Crash Unit was investigating, and the cause of the crash was yet to be determined.

No age reported.

One body recovered from water in search for missing Whangārei fishermen

May 3, 2024

Whangarei - One of the two fishermen missing in Whangārei since Wednesday afternoon has been found dead in the water. The search is continuing for the second man. The two men went fishing at Taiharuru, Whangārei Heads, at a spot known as The Gap. They failed to return as expected by 11 pm, and emergency services were called at about midnight. A search was launched immediately and continued through the day, with Police Search and Rescue, LandSar volunteers and a police Eagle helicopter looking for the two men. On Friday afternoon, one of the missing men was found in the water by the police dive squad.

No age or cause of death reported.

Person found dead in Henderson, West Auckland, body located in Riverpark Reserve

May 5, 2024

Auckland - A person was found dead in a reserve in the West Auckland suburb of Henderson this afternoon. The body was found in the Riverpark Reserve at the end of Bittern Place around 12.40pm. A police spokesman said they are treating the death as unexplained at this time.

No age reported.

Christopher Kevin (Kris) Morris-Vette, 52

May 1, 2024

Tauranga, Bay of Plenty - Died suddenly and unexpectedly at home in Welcome Bay, Tauranga, aged 52. Dearly loved husband, father, son, brother, uncle, friend and colleague. Kris will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. His love and legacy will never be forgotten.

No cause of death reported.

Note: It appears Morris-Vette was the managing director of the company Watershed. Watershed works with organisations, including schools. Anyone working in a school was mandated between approximately November 2021 to April 2022 to receive covid 'vaccination' .

https://www.watershednz.co.nz/kris-morris-vette/

Jessica Nicole "Jess" Irwin, 15

May 4, 2024

Winton, Southland - We share with broken hearts that our beautiful daughter Jessica (aged 15) was tragically taken from us on Saturday, April 27, 2024, in Samoa. Our gutsy, determined Jessica who was one of a kind, will be forever missed by her Mum and Dad, Robin, and Blair. Dearly loved niece, cousin, and delightful friend to many.

No cause of death reported.

Eleanor Macky Stanton, 65

May 5, 2024

Remuera, Auckland - Born February 06, 1959. Eleanor died from complications of a heart attack on Sunday, 28 April 2024, aged 65. A lovely, lively, clever, generous person. Too early: so much travel, music, gadgets, computer stuff and other interests she will miss.

Chelsea Rose Saxe, 37

May 1, 2024

Purewa, Auckland - Passed away suddenly at home on 27 April 2024, aged 37. Forever in our hearts Chelly Rose.

No cause of death reported.

Brooke Toby Clive, 32

April 29, 2024

Auckland - Died suddenly but peacefully at Waikato Hospital, 23 April 2024, aged 32. Will be sadly missed.

No cause of death reported.

Duncan Craig (Craig) Glengarry, 62

May 4, 2024

Wanganui, Manawatu-Wanganui - On 2nd May 2024 unexpectedly at his home after a period of ill health, aged 62 years.

No cause of death reported.

Gabrielle (nee Bryce) Ng, 47

May 4, 2024

Mount Eden, Auckland - Born August 12, 1977, taken by God into His arms April 30, 2024. No longer held back by your body, feeling as free as your mind has always been, our treasured fighter is forever printed on our hearts.

No cause of death reported.

Robert Edward "Bobby" Adam, 75

May 4, 2024

Wellington - Passed away peacefully on 30th April 2024 at Hutt Hospital, after a short illness, aged 75 years. The family wishes to thank the staff of ward 4 for their care and attention during Bobby's time in hospital. R.I.P. Rabbit.

No cause of death reported.

Robert Andrew Davey, 75

May 4, 2024

Lower Hutt, Wellington - Of Petone, passed away at Te Omanga Hospice on Wednesday, 1st May 2024, aged 75 years old. Friend to many and a respected engineer. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Cancer Society, will be greatly appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Alan Joseph McLaughlin, 61

May 4, 2024

Wellington - Late of Ranui, Porirua. Passed away suddenly, 29th April 2024, Aged 61.

No cause of death reported.

Raymond Barry "Ray" Ledington, 72

May 4, 2024

Invercargil, Southland - Unexpectedly at Dunedin Hospital on Thursday, May 2, 2024; aged 72 years. "Will be dearly missed."

No cause of death reported.

Anthony Keith "Tony" Robinson, 59

May 4, 2024

Timaru, Canterbury - Passed away suddenly on April 27, 2024, aged 59.

No cause of death reported.

Pamela White

May 4, 2024

Albany, Auckland - Passed away on 20 April 2024, suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Suthep Domenico Kalasih

May 4, 2024

Wellington - Peacefully and surrounded by his loving family, on 1st May 2024. Su's generosity and love for his family will be forever cherished. A true gentleman. We ask that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to The Cancer Society of New Zealand.

No age or cause of death reported.

Margaret Joan Hughes

May 4, 2024

Ashburton, Canterbury - Passed away suddenly at Ashburton Hospital on April 29, 2024. A special thank you to Ashburton Hospital and all the people who have been caring for Margaret over the last year.

No age or cause of death reported.

James Calvin Bates III, 75

May 4, 2024

Royal Oak, Auckland - We are sad to announce the passing of James Calvin Bates III of Nelson. He died, aged 75, on Thursday, 2nd May 2024. James passed away supported by family and close friends, after a battle with cancer.

Catherine Anne Newton, 73

May 4, 2024

Invercargill, Southland - 09.10.1951 - 27.04.2024. Passed away at home, peacefully, after a short battle with cancer.

Stacy Daniel Spence, 46

May 3, 2024

Richmond, Nelson - Passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at the age of 46.

No cause of death reported.

Tame Pitaora (Boy) Ngati

May 3, 2024

Te Kuiti, Waikato - Suddenly but peacefully at home, in Te Kuiti, on Wednesday 1st May 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Gavin Robert Aldridge

May 1, 2024

Rotorua, Bay of Plenty - Much loved - passed away suddenly on Monday, 29th April 2024, at the beach.

No age or cause of death reported.

Gordon Arthur Clinton

May 1, 2024

Mount Eden, Auckland - Passed away suddenly at home on the 24th of April 2024. He will be sadly missed by family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations to Diabetes New Zealand would be appreciated.

No age or cause of death reported.

Suzanne Cameron (Sue) McIvor-Sloan

May 1, 2024

Rotorua, Bay of Plenty - Died suddenly at her home in Rotorua. A beautiful person and great friend who will be sadly missed by all.

No age or cause of death reported.

Colin Frederick Drysdale

May 1, 2024

Napier, Hawke's Bay - (Formerly of Eketahuna). Passed away peacefully on April 30, 2024, surrounded by his family. Grandfather and Poppa to all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. "Special thanks to all the staff at Princess Alexandra for their wonderful care." In lieu of flowers, donations to Cancer Society would be appreciated.

No age or cause of death reported.

Julia Jean Briscoe

May 1, 2024

Waikanae, Wellington - Passed away peacefully on 25th April 2024, just 9 weeks after her husband and best friend of 47 years, Anthony. A special aunt, sister-in-law, and friend to many. Julia's strength and determination to the end, along with her generosity, warmth and graciousness will be remembered forever. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Breast Cancer Foundation would be appreciated or may be left at the service.

No age or cause of death reported.

Christopher "Chris" Shannon, 47

April 30, 2024

Hamilton, Waikato - Died unexpectedly on Friday 26 April 2024, aged 47. Cherished member of his extended family and a valued friend to many.

No cause of death reported.

Jacqueline Parker

April 30, 2024

Meadowbank, Auckland - Sadly and unexpectedly passed away on 26th April 2024. Special thanks to the St Johns Dargaville Paramedics and Cherie from The Lakes Retreat at Kai Iwi Lakes.

No age or cause of death reported.

Phillip James "Drakee" Drake, 70

April 29, 2024

Timaru, Canterbury - Peacefully at Hospice South Canterbury with family by his side, on Saturday, April 27, 2024; aged 70. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service.

No cause of death reported.

Ian George "Jock" Rowe, 73

April 29, 2024

Hamilton, Waikato - Aged 73. Passed away peacefully, 26th April 2024, after a short illness. Most amazing uncle of his nieces and nephews. A legend to us all. Rest peacefully Jock, we all love you.

No cause of death reported.

