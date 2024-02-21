GHANA

A radio presenter “died suddenly”:

Kwabena Kwakye Dies: Cause of death , Real Name, Age And Other Details Of Oman FM Presenter Emerge

February 15, 2024

Kwabena Kwakye, affectionately known as Wofa KK, passed away on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, as Ghanaians celebrated Valentine's Day. His death left many social media users and the station's listeners devastated as information emerged that he had collapsed this morning while at work. He passed on at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) where he was rushed to. While his employer, KenCity Media, stopped short of mentioning the cause of his death, YEN.com.gh checks suggest he suffered a heart attack. A close source to the media network has indicated that the Oman FM Director of Radio had a cardiac arrest while at work. Born in 1970, Kwabena Kwakye would have turned 54 on October 18.

KENYA

Journalist Rosa lived life on her own terms

February 19, 2024

Rosario Achola Odido, who passed away in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi on Wednesday morning, was constantly seeking new experiences and challenges. Being born into a well-to-do family with thriving businesses and opting to pursue a distinctly different lifestyle, characterised by numerous hobbies, and a penchant for hard partying, was one of the most challenging decisions that fallen journalist Rosario Achola Odido made in her 45 years of life on earth.

No cause of death reported.

ARMENIA

Hratch Zarifian, 53

February 13, 2024

Hratch Zarifian, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and relative, passed away on Friday, February 9, 2024, in Yerevan, Armenia, after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

UKRAINE

The founder and CEO of the Postmen agency, Yaroslav Vedmid, died suddenly

February 12, 2024

Yaroslav Vedmid, CEO of the Postmen creative agency, died suddenly on Saturday, February 10. This was reported by his wife and the agency's team. The agency said that it is working and will continue to work normally.

No age or cause of death reported.

In Poltava region, an 18-year-old boy suddenly died while playing basketball

February 18, 2024

Poltava - In the Poltava region, an 18-year-old boy suddenly died while playing basketball. Medics who arrived at the scene could not resuscitate the boy.

No cause of death reported.

RUSSIA

Jailed Russian opposition leader Navalny is dead - prison service

February 16, 2024

Moscow - Jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny [right] is dead, the prison service of the Yamalo-Nenets region, where he had been serving his sentence, said on Friday. In a statement published on its website, the Federal Penitentiary Service of the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District said that Navalny "felt unwell" after a walk on Friday, and "almost immediately lost consciousness". It said that medical staff had been called, but that they were unable to resuscitate Navalny. It said the reason of death was being established.

No age reported.

Sudden death of Russian conductor

February 19, 2024

The sudden death has been announced of Adik Abdurakhmanov, founder of the Chelyabinsk Symphony Orchestra. He was 62. No cause or place of death has been given.

A ballet costume designer “died suddenly”:

Denis Zhuravlev, a well-known Kostroma artist-designer, died suddenly

February 18, 2024

Kostroma - The team of the troupe of the Russian National Ballet "Kostroma" on its official VK-page reported that yesterday, February 17, a well-known theater artist and designer in our city Denis Zhuravlev died suddenly. He collaborated with the Russian National Ballet "Kostroma" for 20 years, was the author of the stained-glass window in the doors of the central hall, designed ballet classes and created many costumes and scenery for performances. His last work was the costumes for the ballet "The Snow Maiden". The reason for the unexpected and sudden death of the master was, perhaps, a stroke - he was just walking down the street and fell.

No age reported.

A photographer “died suddenly”:

Remembering Dmitry Markov: The iPhone Photographer Who Captured the Unseen

February 16, 2024

In the quiet, historical town of Pskov, the art and journalism world mourns the loss of an unconventional visionary, Dmitry Markov, who painted the stark, unfiltered canvas of Russian provincial life through the lens of his iPhone. On February 16, 2024, at the tender age of 42, Markov's journey came to a premature end, leaving behind a legacy that intertwined with the gritty realities of those often invisible in the sprawling narratives of modern Russia. His subjects were the forgotten faces of Russia: the orphans, the disabled, the prisoners. Each photograph, a narrative etched in time, invited viewers to look beyond the surface, to the stories that dwell in the shadows of society.

No cause of death reported.

A doctor “died suddenly”:

The chief physician of the Russian national biathlon team Alexei Lagutochkin has died

February 13, 2024

The chief physician of the Russian national biathlon team, Alexei Lagutochkin, died at the age of 48. It is specified that this biathlon season was his 22nd in the national team. The cause of death was not specified.

