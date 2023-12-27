FRANCE

A journalist “died suddenly”:

Clemantine Vergnaud, Journalist For Franceinfo, Has Died at 31 of Cancer

December 23, 2023

For almost 18 months, she had been battling a very rare bile duct cancer. Clémentine Vergnaud, a journalist at Franceinfo, who had documented her fight against the disease in the podcast My Life in the Face of Cancer: Clementine's Diary, died on Saturday, December 23, the channel announced. She was 31 years old. Clémentine Vergnaud was diagnosed with cholangiocarcinoma at the age of 29 in June 2022. This rare and highly aggressive bile duct cancer affects one in 50,000 people - and most often older men, according to the Huff Post.

A doctor “died suddenly”:

Renowned Cardiologist Jean-Philippe Collet Dies at 59

December 20, 2023

Jean-Philippe Collet, MD, head of medical cardiology at Pitié-Salpêtrière Hospital, Paris, France, passed away suddenly on Friday, December 15, at the age of 59 years. The cardiology community, still in shock, mourns the loss. "Cardiology loses a genius, and patients lose a beloved doctor...He was a mentor to us all, showing exceptional kindness. The void is staggering," Michel Zeitouni, MD, PhD, interventional cardiologist in Collet's department, told Medscape Medical News. "I am devastated," said Gabriel Steg, MD, head of cardiology at Bichat Hospital, Paris, France.

No cause of death reported.

A chef “died suddenly”:

A sudden illness took away chef Mario Gigliotti, originally from the Soana Valley but resident in France for some time

December 23, 2023

He had moved to France some time ago, where he worked as a chef, but he had not forgotten his origins, and the Canavese area had not forgotten him. Originally from the Soana Valley, Mario Gigliotti was in Turin [Italy] this morning, having returned to our area to spend the Christmas holidays with his family who lives in Pont, when he suddenly fell ill and collapsed to the ground. The doctors' attempts to resuscitate him were to no avail, unfortunately Mario didn't make it.

No age or cause of death reported.

A French gendarme dies on duty at the French Embassy in Nigeria

December 19, 2023

Head of the security group within the French Embassy in Nigeria, in Abuja, chief warrant officer Franck Fontaine, 54, "died suddenly" Sunday, December 10, 2023, while he was on duty. According to the statement of the National Gendarmerie, the senior non-commissioned officer was the victim of discomfort during a sports session. Taken care of by his comrades, he was transported to the nearest hospital where he unfortunately died, despite the care that was provided to him.

No cause of death reported.

Guérande. A man in his fifties feels dead ly unwell on his bike

December 21, 2023

A 52-year-old man had a heart attack shortly before 15:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 21, 2023. The cyclist was traveling on the Rue des Paludiers, in Guérande, when he fell. In cardiac arrest, he could not be resuscitated by the firefighters.

In Le Havre, a man dies in the middle of the street near a tram station

December 19, 2023

This Monday, December 18, 2023, around 15 o'clock, a man was the victim of a cardiac malaise near the Rond-Point tram station in Le Havre. Passers-by alerted the emergency services, and he was quickly taken care of, according to a police source. The Samu was on site. He was pronounced deceased on arrival at the hospital.

No age reported.

BELGIUM

A writer “died suddenly”:

Dutch writer now living in Belgium dies suddenly at 65

December 20, 2023

Blankenberge - Author Marcel Pisano (65) died suddenly and unexpectedly on Friday. The man was an active member of the cultural council and was known in Blankenberge as a colorful figure. During his last months he was still working on the script for a film. “Marcel was a wonderful author and had enormous admiration for the architectural heritage of Blankenberge. He was also the founder, together with Guy Tijssens, of the cultural association Belle Epoque”, says a friend.

No cause of death reported.

Cook Fabio Deckers dies suddenly age 52

December 21, 2023

We report the sudden passing on December 20, 2023, of permanent chef Fabio Deckers (52), active in the kitchen of bistro De Tafelhut at Winterland in Hasselt. Last night he organized two more parties in the Spiegeltent. When he was not working at Winterland Hasselt, he was working in the Lorka & Lork banquet halls. Fabio died of heart failure in his couch at home and was found by his alarmed girlfriend and the landlord. Deepest condolences to the bereaved family.

Marco Engelen, 53

December 22, 2023

DSC has learned with regret about the sudden and premature death of Marco van Engelen. Marco was a member of our association for a long time. We will miss him as a regular supporter at our sports park and as a visitor to our clubhouse for a nice chat. Born Schoten. Died 20/12/2023, Houthalen-Helchteren.

No cause of death reported.

Geert Hallemans, 50

December 18, 2023

Founder and Owner of Fresh BV, Co-founder of clothes brand Gloria!Gloria!. Born in Duffel, July 23, 1973, died in Antwerp, December 16, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Kelly Vermeulen, 35

December 24, 2023

Kelly was born in Kortrijk, on January 22, 1988, and died in Kortrijk, on December 23, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

François Leclercq, 37

December 24, 2023

François was born in Soignies, on May 20, 1986, and died in Naar, on December 23, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Marijn Clarie, 44

December 23, 2023

Born in Brugge, 22-03-1979, died in Beernem, 22-12-2023.

No cause of death reported.

Josiane Cleren, 64

December 22, 2023

Born in Hasselt, on September 15, 1959, and in the presence of her family, died unexpectedly in Sint-Truiden, at the Sint-Trudo Hospital on December 21, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

A teacher “died suddenly”:

Liesbet Folens, 43

December 22, 2023

Born in Kortrijk, 30-09-1980, softly slipped away in Brugge, 22-12-2023. School teacher.

No cause of death reported.

Nick Beernaert, 45

December 22, 2023

Nick was born in Izegem, on April 24, 1978, and died there on December 21, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Bart Vandersmissen, 36

December 22, 2023

Bart was born in Antwerp (Deurne), on March 25, 1987, and died in Hoboken, on December 21, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Jelena Van Vreckem, 34

December 22, 2023

Jelena was born in Uccle, on August 21, 1989, and died in Brussels, on December 21, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Ann De Lange, 58

December 22, 2023

Born in Uccle, 29 December 1964, died unexpectedly at home in Oudergem, 20 December 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Marc De Bondt, 66

December 22, 2023

Born in Dendermonde, 20 January 1957, died unexpectedly at home in Dendermonde, 20 December 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Patrick Van Mierlo, 68

December 22, 2023

Patrick Van Mierlo suddenly left us, in Wilrijk. 02/01/1955 - 20/12/2023.

No cause of death reported.

Geert Reyskens, 48

December 22, 2023

Born in Hasselt, 18 February 1975, died there on 20 December 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Stijn Noens, 19

December 22, 2023

Born in Lier, 12 December 2002, died in UZA Edegem, 20 December 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Hugo Van den Nieuwenhuysen, 66

December 21, 2023

Born in Lier, 19 January 1957, died unexpectedly at home, 19 December 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Vanessa Cuylle, 40

December 20, 2023

Supervisor BKO De Zonnebloem Gistel, enthusiastic football player and supporter. Born in Torhout, 28 April 1983, died in Roeselare, 18 December 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Xavier Delmot, 46

December 20, 2023

Living in Hogne, born in Ottignies-Louvain-la-Neuve, on Tuesday, January 18, 1977. Died in Dinant, on Monday, December 18, 2023, at the age of 46.

No cause of death reported.

Mouloudje Biskri, 45

December 18, 2023

Born in Ypres, on March 24, 1968, and unexpectedly passed away in Ypres, on December 14, 2023. The farewell moment takes place in an intimate circle.

No cause of death reported.

Jelle Flyps, 40

December 18, 2023

Born in Roeselare, 7 March 1983, died at home in Loker, 15 December 2023.

No cause of death reported.

NETHERLANDS

Dutch woman dies on family visit in Nigeria

December 17, 2023

Ruth traveled to Nigeria for a family event. After days of both sadness and joy, disaster struck the day before she was due to fly back. She suffered a cerebrovascular accident (CVA), also known as a stroke, in Nigeria, that left her paralyzed on her left side. To our unspeakable sadness, Ruth passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, December 16, 2023, in hospital in Nigeria. Ruth's family would like to bury her at home in the Netherlands.

No age or cause of death reported.

GERMANY

Hermsdorf handball player Sebastian "Basti" Klecha passed away : "He was the most gifted of all of us"

December 22, 2023

Hermsdorf Handball mourns: On December 12th Sebastian Klecha passed away at the age of 41. [Paywall]

No cause of death reported.

We are mourning the loss of our author Angelika Rohwetter

December 18, 2023

Our author Angelika Rohwetter, a graduate psychologist, died unexpectedly on December 11, 2023 at the age of 71. Our sympathy and our thoughts are with her family.

No cause of death reported.

Two killed in “vaxxidents”:

Serious accident on the B26: driver collapses at the wheel rams three signs - and later dies in hospital

December 19, 2023

On Monday morning, a 78-year-old, together with his wife, drove his car and trailer along Würzburger Straße in the direction of Gemünden. Due to a medical emergency, the man had an accident around 10.20 a.m., as the police inspection Gemünden informed on Tuesday. At the roundabout at the level of the Langenprozelten turnoff, the man became unconscious during driving due to health problems. According to the police, he drove partially over the roundabout and then against three traffic signs. That's where the car finally came to a stop. The driver was rescued from the vehicle by first responders and first aid and resuscitation measures were immediately started. He died in the hospital a short time later.

No cause of death reported.

Farmer dies in a tractor after medical emergency

December 19, 2023

On Tuesday, December 19, the emergency services, the police and the fire brigade responded to a single vehicle accident with a tragic outcome. A 47-year-old farmer from Grevenbroich died in a tractor. According to the first findings of the police, at about 12.30 pm, the tractor deviated to the right from the road due to a medical emergency and landed in a ditch. The trailer of the team overturned. The rescuers tried to resuscitate the man, but in the end they could only determine the death of the 47-year-old.

No cause of death reported.

POLAND

Krzysztof Respondek has Passed away at the Age of 54

December 22, 2023

In a shocking and sorrowful announcement, the Polish actor and comedian Krzysztof Hanke revealed the unexpected death of his friend, Krzysztof Respondek, aged 54. The news was shared by Hanke on social media, leaving fans and colleagues in disbelief. Speaking to the Ślązag portal, Hanke provided details about the sudden demise of Krzysztof Respondek due to a heart attack. “Three days ago, we played an event together. He was in full strength, joking as always, the usual Krzysiek. And then, a heart attack, during the night. They transported him to the hospital in Zabrze. For three days, they fought for his life. He passed away today at 12:52,” shared Hanke.

Andrzej Kaczmarczyk, Chairman of the Board of the Orzepowice District, has passed away

December 18, 2023

Orzepowice - Andrzej Kaczmarczyk, social activist and chairman of the board of the Orzepowice District, has died. He was 63. Just a few days ago, he co-organized a meeting for seniors. Years ago, he developed cable television in Rybnik and was the owner of Telkab TV. On December 15, he was taken to the hospital, and died a day later in the morning. The death was announced by the community of the Orzepowice district of Rybnik. "Andrzej Kaczmarczyk has died. A long-time and tireless social activist, a fantastic and empathetic man. His sudden passing is a gigantic loss for the community of Orzepowice. Andrew - it's too early... Thank you for everything!"

No cause of death reported.

CZECH REPUBLIC

KKCG Group Manager Daniel Plovajko dies suddenly

December 21, 2023

"It is with deep regret that we announce the sudden death of our colleague Daniel Plovajko [47] on Thursday, December 21. He worked for the KKCG Group for almost twenty years and was one of the key managers who played a major role in the company's growth and development. The group's management, including its founder Karel Komárek, and his family, expressed their sincere condolences to the family," KKCG said in a statement.

Note: The post is tagged “ heart attack .”

SLOVAKIA

A former SIS BOSS has died suddenly !

December 22, 2023

Sad news from the political environment. The former director of intelligence of the Slovak Information Service and Christian dissident Juraj Kohutiar died. He left for eternity unexpectedly at the age of 62, when he went to visit children overseas. Even the top shelves mourn him. As he explained, he died after a short illness. On Tuesday, December 19, in Arizona, USA, where he traveled to see his children. The cause of death was a heart attack.

CROATIA

Istrian aquanaut Dorijano Mohorović has passed away : The unsuspecting cosmonaut dived in all the seas of the world

December 18, 2023

Dorijano Mohorović, a man in the true and full sense of the word, died suddenly on Sunday, December 17, 2023 in Zagreb. During his five decades of active life, the professional deep-sea aquanaut visited almost a hundred countries of the world, met face to face with the bottom of all seas and oceans. A bit self-deprecating to the general public, to those of us who knew him, hung out with him, worked on joint projects, were friends, he is known as an honest, honest, moral and above all professional man.

No cause of death reported.

BULGARIA

A doctor “died suddenly”:

The director of Blagoevgrad Hospital Dr. Ognyan Mitev died suddenly

December 20, 2023

Blagoevgrad - The director of the Blagoevgrad Hospital Dr. Ognyan Mitev died tonight in his sleep, his colleagues reported, quoted by local media "Infonetwork" and "Struma". The 63-year-old obstetrician-gynecologist, who is one of the most famous doctors in the region of Blagoevgrad and has brought thousands of newborns into the world, died of pulmonary thromboembolism. This was established by the medics called by the nearby emergency team.

GREECE

Vassilis Karras has passed away at the age of 70. He had been hospitalized in the intensive care unit for the last few days due to coronavirus

December 24, 2023

The beloved singer was also battling a terminal illness. On Sunday afternoon (24/12), he passed away from a stroke. Born in Kokkinochori, Kavala, to Pontian parents. Vasilis Karras moved to Thessaloniki with his family when he was ten years old. At the age of 16, he made his first musical appearance at the nightclub “Prosfygas” in Evosmos, Thessaloniki. Alongside his singing career, he worked as a car mechanic, which was his second great passion. Karras also worked in the engine room of OSE in Thessaloniki, and this experience is reflected in his song “Ego agapi mou, ego”. Karras achieved gold and platinum records during his professional career in Thessaloniki. His biggest commercial success came with the record “You Made Me a Tramp”, which sold over 180,000 copies and was composed and written by Michalis Rakintzis.

SPAIN

Antonio Álvarez, father of the Manga Salon of Murcia, dies

December 21, 2023

The otaku community of Murcia has been orphaned. Antonio Álvarez, director of the Manga Salon of the regional capital, died this Wednesday at the age of 54. Brother of the popular cartoonist Juan Álvarez, who acted as his indispensable right-hand-man in each of the events he launched - he had made a name for himself as a cultural manager, thanks to the success of the 'Murcia se ReManga', which has become one of the most important Japanese culture events in the country.

No cause of death reported.

Almudena Albiñana dies of a cardiac arrest at the age of 50

December 24, 2023

The Brotherhood of the Rocío of Ceuta mourns the death of Almudena Albiñana Ruiz, who died suddenly at the age of 50, after a cardiac arrest. Administrator by profession, she worked at the company 'Something more than Wines'. She was the mother of a daughter, Judit, and surprised everyone with her death last Friday. She will be remembered for her eternal smile, of which Heaven galready boasts, although carnally it is very hard to have a loss in this way so suddenly and on such an important date as Christmas, a holiday that she loved.

