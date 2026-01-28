In memory of those who “died suddenly” in the United States and worldwide, January 20-26, 2026
Sports photog Peter Read Miller; TV's “Uncle Floyd”; baseballer Rob Maurer; filmmaker William Gazecki; bodybuilder Jason Lowe (38); wrestler Rick Link; daughter of L.A. mayoral candidate (22); & more
A survey of the likely global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.
UNITED STATES (51)
Legendary Sports Photographer Peter Read Miller Passes Away
January 20, 2026
Legendary sports photographer Peter Read Miller passed away earlier this month in his sleep at his Manhattan Beach, California, home. Miller was 78 years old. Miller is one of the most accomplished and prolific sports photographers in history, with his photos gracing the cover of Sports Illustrated over 100 times during his long career.
Researcher’s note - According to his website, Miller’s last sports photo workshop was in January 2025.
Legendary New Jersey entertainer “Uncle Floyd” Vivino passes away at 74
January 22, 2026
Floyd Vivino, widely known as “Uncle Floyd”, has died at 74, leaving behind a legacy as a comedian, musician, and television figure who became a fixture of New Jersey culture. His brother Jerry revealed the news on social media, citing, “Rest in peace big brother. You will be missed, but always remembered by friends, family and your loving fans.” Popular for The Uncle Floyd Show, which broadcasted from 1974 to 2001, Vivino entertained viewers with music, comedy, and offbeat charm. Uncle Floyd had encountered health challenges over the past two and a half years, and his Facebook page currently features only an image of him with the inscription: “Uncle Floyd Vivino, 1951-2026.”
No cause of death reported.
Former Rangers First Baseman Dies Suddenly at 59
January 24, 2026
One of the top prospects in a talented Texas farm system in the early 1990s died unexpectedly at his home Wednesday. Rob Maurer, 59, played 21 games for Texas across the 1991 and 1992 seasons — the beginning of a decade that saw the Rangers win three division titles, and a postseason game, for the first time in franchise history.
No cause of death reported.
William Gazecki, 69
January 22, 2026
Los Angeles, CA – William Gazecki unexpectedly passed away on January 11th at the age of 69. He is remembered for his early career as a recording artist who toured with Joe Cocker and co-produced The Rose soundtrack. He was an Emmy Award–winning producer and Academy Award–nominated documentary filmmaker.
No cause of death reported.
IFBB Pro Bodybuilder Jason Lowe Has Passed Away At 38
January 23, 2026
Jason Lowe, who competed on the biggest stages in the sport during his career, suffered a heart attack. The news was shared his his wife, Ashley, on Thursday, January 22, 2026. The sudden death of Lowe is one that has hit the bodybuilding world hard and many competitors have shared condolences. According to RXMuscle, Lowe was training in his garage when he dropped. An autopsy has not been done yet so there is no official cause of death. Jason Lowe began his bodybuilding career over a decade ago. He competed as recently as 2025 and shared a training video on social media the day before his death.
Wrestler who famously beat Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler dead at 66
January 20, 2026
Rick Link, a former professional wrestler who largely competed in the American South, has passed away at the age of 66. Link had been on dialysis over issues with his kidney, but made the decision to stop his treatments weeks ago. At the height of his career in the 1970s and 80s, Link competed in the NWA as well as the ICW, AWA, Georgia Championship Wrestling, Jim Crockett Promotions and the IWA among other companies. Most notably, Link defeated wrestler and future WWE legend and commentator Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler for the Southern Championship.
Daughter, 22, of LA mayoral candidate challenging Karen Bass suddenly dies
January 22, 2026
The 22-year-old daughter of the Los Angeles mayoral candidate running against Karen Bass has tragically died. Austin Beutner’s daughter, Emily, died at a hospital in LA on January 6, according to LA County Medical Examiner records. Her cause of death has been listed as ‘deferred’ pending further investigation by the medical examiner. The Democrat, who previously served as the first deputy mayor of Los Angeles, shared his unimaginable grief following the loss of his child.
No cause of death reported.
A journalist “died suddenly”:
Crux editor, veteran Vatican journalist John Allen loses battle with cancer
January 22, 2026
John Allen, the editor-in-chief of Crux whose decades-long career in journalism defined him as one of the authoritative voices on the Vatican and the Catholic Church, has died at the age of 61. Allen passed away in Rome Jan. 22, after battling cancer since 2022. In February 2025, Allen updated readers on his cancer diagnosis and asked them to keep him in their prayers. “Never in my life have I believed more in the power of intercessory prayer than I do right now,” he said.
Researcher’s note - The Catholic Church strongly encourages COVID “vaccination”.
Correction to our October report:
American chess grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky died of lethal drug cocktail
January 20, 2026
American chess grandmaster Daniel “Danya” Naroditsky’s cause of death has been attributed to a lethal drug cocktail, just three months after the prodigy died suddenly at age 29. The World Chess Champion, who died on Oct. 20, succumbed to a lethal drug cocktail of methamphetamine and amphetamine, as well as mitragynine, which has opioid-like effects, the North Caroline Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed to TMZ on Tuesday. A fixture in global rankings for traditional chess, Naroditsky as an adult was regularly amongst the top 25 for blitz chess. He died less than three months after winning the U.S. Open National Blitz Championship in early August 2025.
Concord resident, candidate for North Carolina House dies unexpectedly, officials say
January 26, 2026
Concord, NC – Kim Delaney, a Democratic candidate for the North Carolina House District 73, died unexpectedly around 2:05 p.m. on Monday, Jan 26, according to officials.
No age or cause of death reported.
A judge “died suddenly”:
Wimmer’s death brings tributes, plus a scramble to fill his judge seat
January 22, 2026
Waukesha, WI – Waukesha’s municipal judge Steve Wimmer, 68, died suddenly following a heart attack on Jan. 8, ironically just two days beyond the filing deadline for spring 2026 local elections.
NAACP Rockford Branch president leaves ‘lasting legacy’
January 20, 2026
Family and friends are mourning the loss of NAACP Rockford [IL] Branch president George Scott, a tireless community advocate who died suddenly Jan. 17 at age 63.
Researcher’s note – The NAACP strongly encouraged COVID “vaccination”, and played a key role in generating trust for the COVID “public health” measures: Link
No cause of death reported.
Announcement of [Intercession] church member’s passing
January 23, 2026
New York City, NY - Deacon Luis Rivera passed away peacefully this morning. Please hold his family with prayer.
Researcher’s note – Intercession Church was among many churches that strongly encouraged COVID “vaccination”.
No age or cause of death reported.
A doctor “died suddenly”:
Beloved Enfield Doctor Dies Suddenly, Leaves Behind His Wife And 2 Young Sons
January 23, 2026
ENFIELD, CT — A well-known Enfield physician died suddenly earlier this month, and his family is now seeking community support to help navigate the aftermath of his unexpected death. According to a GoFundMe campaign organized by his brother, Dr. Gerard Pregenzer, 47, suffered sudden cardiac arrest on Monday, Jan. 12. Pregenzer was a urologist and the head of Pregenzer Urology, an independent medical practice serving patients in the Enfield area.
A nurse “died suddenly”:
Medway nurse, foster mom of 20+ kids passes away after courageous battle with cancer
January 26, 2026
A Medway [MA] nurse who has beloved in her community and who fostered 20 children born addicted to drugs, passed away after an extended battle with cancer on Monday, her family tells Boston 25 News. Shelly Sepulveda had been battling cancer for two years and was recently surprised by the New England Patriots with tickets to Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara, California. Shelly’s family tells Boston 25 that she passed away early Monday morning, just hours after the Patriots punched their own ticket to the Super Bowl.
No age reported.
Sudden Death Of Former McCabe Ambulance Employee Shatters Hearts In North Jersey
January 21, 2026
Bayonne, NJ – The sudden death of McCabe Ambulance employee and longtime emergency responder Bert Romano is causing widespread heartbreak across North Jersey. Romano died on Friday, Jan. 16, according to a post from McCabe Ambulance, which called him “a legend.”
No age or cause of death reported.
A social worker “died suddenly”:
Dan Watson, 65
January 20, 2026
Died at home in Tulare, California, on or about January 14, 2026. Dan worked as a counsellor on Long Island, NY for most of his career, later moving to Tulare, California, in 2018 to be closer to his daughter, Jenni while enjoying the California sunshine and continuing his career.
No cause of death reported.
Two infants “died suddenly”:
Reported on January 9:
Ivy Rae Colter, 2 months
January 9, 2026
Massena, NY – Ivy Rae Colter, 2-month-old daughter of Wyatt and Desiree N. (LaClair) Colter, sadly and unexpectedly became an angel on Wednesday, January 7, 2026, at Massena Hospital from complications of an unexpected illness. Ivy was born on October 9, 2025, in Potsdam and brought such joy to her parents and brother in her short life.
No cause of death reported.
Sophie Patricia Bulger, stillborn
January 9, 2026
Massena, NY – Sophie Patricia Bulger became an angel before her family was able to meet her on Tuesday, January 6, 2026, at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.
Three teenagers “died suddenly”:
Nicholas Thomas Green, 18
January 21, 2026
Nicholas Thomas Green, age 18, of Towson, MD, passed away unexpectedly on January 21, 2026. Nicky will always be remembered for his sweetness, kindness, liveliness, and sense of fun. At the time of his passing, he was a student at Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut.
Researcher’s note - Trinity hosted a “vaccination” clinic on campus in 2021: Link
No cause of death reported.
Reported on January 17:
Cedar Crest HS Senior Athlete Dies Unexpectedly In His Sleep: GoFundMe
January 17, 2026
A Lebanon County [PA] family is asking for the public’s help after an 18-year-old Cedar Crest High School senior died unexpectedly in his sleep, according to a GoFundMe created to honor his memory. Damarius Galarza died at home at just 18 years old, his mom, Michelle Franco, wrote in the fundraiser. Franco said her son was a senior at Cedar Crest High School and had been looking forward to attending Penn Tech in the fall to study construction management. “He played football, ran track, and loved fishing, skateboarding, rollerblading, and riding his bike,” Franco wrote. She said he had recently gotten his driver’s license and had been working at Wendy’s since he was 15.
No cause of death reported.
Christina Goraieb, an East Haven Teen, Has Died Unexpectedly
January 21, 2026
Christina Goraieb, a 19-year-old of East Haven [CN], died at her home on Jan. 12, according to her obituary. No cause of death was listed.
Spartan Nation comes through for beloved Wyandotte shelter volunteer
January 22, 2026
New Boston, MI – Dedicated animal shelter volunteer and devoted Spartan fan David Smith, 51, is known by many in the downriver community of Wyandotte for his love of dogs and proud support of Michigan State University. His sudden death on Jan. 9 prompted people decked in green and white to attend his visitation last weekend and hundreds more to tell stories of his love for animals in the comment section of a Wyandotte Animal Shelter Facebook post.
No cause of death reported.
An educator “died suddenly”:
Colbert Heights Elementary assistant principal dies after cancer battle
January 20, 2026
Colbert Co., Ala. – Colbert Heights Elementary School assistant principal Seth Lewey has died after a battle with cancer, school administrators announced. Lewey worked for the Colbert County school system for 28 years and served at the elementary school for 26 years.
No age reported.
Kevin James Patnode, 72
January 26, 2026
Waddington, NY – Kevin James Patnode, age 72, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, January 21, 2026. He had an excellent sense of humor and loved a good joke.
No cause of death reported.
Chadwick Everett Sherrard, 50
January 25, 2026
Michigan and formerly of Miramichi passed away at home on January 18, 2026, at the age of 50.
No cause of death reported.
Joseph E. Robinson, II, 60
January 25, 2026
Joseph E. Robinson, II, 60, of Gettysburg, PA, passed away on Thursday, January 22, 2026 at his home surrounded by his family after a brief battle with cancer. After high school he worked for the Gettysburg College, but for most of his career he was employed at UNFI, a division of Giant Foods in Carlisle, PA, as a sales analyst. Above all he loved spending time with his family.
Researcher’s note – If Robinson was working for UNFI in late 2021/early 2022, he would have been subject to the OSHA mandate for large companies, and required to take the COVID “vaccine”, or comply with weekly testing.
David Mark Rainey, 37
January 24, 2026
David Mark Rainey passed away suddenly at his home on Thursday January 8, 2026. We will remember David as a gentle giant who was a beloved son, brother, and friend.
No cause of death reported.
Fred Buck, 68
January 24, 2026
Fred Buck, 68, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away on January 9, 2026, after a short battle with cancer. Fred was known for his kindness, sense of humor, and unmistakable big smile.
Jose Luis Vargas, 64
January 24, 2026
Jose Luis Vargas passed away suddenly on Wednesday, January 21, 2026, at his home. He was 64 years old. Born in Brooklyn, New York, son of the late Jose Luis and Luz Maria Vargas, he has been a Bristol, PA, resident for over 20 years. Jose proudly served in the Army National Guard. He enjoyed watching army movies, gardening, and taking care of his house and car.
Brenda Silver, 65
January 23, 2026
Brenda (Blanchette) Silver, a lifelong Webster, New Hampshire, resident, passed away unexpectedly on January 15th. Known as the heart and soul of her family, Brenda brought people together and made everyone feel welcome.
No cause of death reported.
Andrew R. Bishop, 26
January 23, 2026
Cleveland, Ohio - Andrew R. Bishop, age 26, passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 17, 2026. May he rest in peace.
No cause of death reported.
Vivian Rose Bohanan, 71
January 23, 2026
Hillsboro, NH – Vivian Rose (Gleason) Bohanan, 71, of Hillsboro, NH, passed away on January 18, 2026, after a brief battle with cancer, surrounded by her family. Vivan worked for Hillsboro Police Dispatch as a Communication Specialist for 22 years. Vivian was dedicated to making sure her police family remained safe.
Joann M. Tschida, 71
January 23, 2026
Joann M. Tschida (McGillivray), 71, of Green Bay, WI, passed away on Thursday, January 15, 2026 after a brief battle with cancer surrounded by her family. She was a loving Mom, grandma, great-grandma, sister, a friend to many and will always be lovingly remembered and sorrowfully missed.
Michael Bronfein, 70
January 22, 2026
Michael Bronfein, the Towson-based CEO of Baltimore County cannabis grower Curio Wellness and a prominent Baltimore philanthropist and Maryland Democratic political fundraiser, died Wednesday night in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. He was 70. Bronfein, a past chairman of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra and campaign finance chairman for former Lt. Gov. Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, died of natural causes at Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center, according to a funeral director at Sol Levinson & Bros. Inc. Funeral Home.
No cause of death reported.
Michael John Booth, 48
January 22, 2026
Michael John Booth, age 48, of Star Lake, NY, passed away on January 18, 2026.
No cause of death reported.
Brian C. Morley, 57
January 21, 2026
Brian C. Morley of Churchville, PA, died suddenly at St. Mary Medical Center in Langhorne on Wednesday, January 21, 2026. He was 57. His most cherished times were spent on his porch watching sports with all of his family and friends, as well as playing with his grandson.
No cause of death reported.
Somphet Voravong, 70
January 21, 2026
Somphet Voravong, 70, of Providence, RI, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully on January 21, 2026, at Rhode Island Hospital. He was known for his kindness and generosity and touched the lives of many through his compassion and genuine care for others.
No cause of death reported.
Carla Zezula, 66
January 21, 2026
South Lake Tahoe, CA - Woman of the mountains, sea, and sky – Carla Marie Zezula lived many lifetimes, and still not long enough for the friends and family who were forever changed by her kindness. Carla was diagnosed with Stage IV (NSCLC) Lung Cancer in July 2025 and fought hard through every step of her treatment. Throughout it, she continued to shine her exceptional light of compassion, generosity and strength. Carla was comforted throughout her life and her illness by the love and support of many friends and family members. Carla passed on Saturday, December 6, 2025, outside in the hospital courtyard, listening to Joni Mitchell.
David Topper, 68
January 21, 2026
New York, NY – After a brief battle with cancer, David Topper died on January 15, 2026, at age 68. David was a talented drummer, a competitive horseback rider, and an avid golfer.
Alfred W. Bartlett Jr., 69
January 20, 2026
Alfred W. “Alfie” Bartlett Jr., 69, of Fayetteville, NY, passed away unexpectedly at home on Sunday. Alfie was always there when someone needed him -- no questions asked, no hesitation.
No cause of death reported.
Rocky L. Musialek, 67
January 20, 2026
Rocky L. Musialek, 67, of Beloit, WI, unexpectedly passed away on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, at Beloit Memorial Hospital. He was a kind and caring person, helped anyone in need and a family man who was very protective of his family.
No cause of death reported.
Sylvester Denzel Aneke, 33
Aurora, CO - No obit.
No cause of death reported.
Darwin J. “DD” Clemons Jr., 22
January 20, 2026
A Celebration of Life gathering for Darwin J. “DD” Clemons Jr., 22, a resident of Potsdam, NY, will be held on Saturday February 7, 2026. Darwin passed away at his home on December 22, 2025, peacefully in his sleep.
No cause of death reported.
David J. Mozzetta, 51
January 20, 2026
David J. Mozzetta, 51, of North Providence, RI, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, January 20, 2026.
No cause of death reported.
Reported on January 19:
John Phillip Conklin, 57
January 19, 2026
John Phillip Conklin, 57, of Sellersburg, Indiana, unexpectedly passed away on January 19, 2026. He was a man deeply loved by his family, and those who knew him best understood that when John loved, he loved big.
No cause of death reported.
Reported on January 18:
Richard Wright Jr, 68
January 18, 2026
It is with deep sorrow that we announce Richard Guy Wright Jr., 68, of Cleveland, Tennessee, passed away unexpectedly on January 18, 2026, leaving behind a legacy of family, friends, and cherished memories. Rick will be remembered for his laid-back nature, sharp wit, and the way he made everyone feel welcome. His sudden passing leaves a void that can never be filled, but his spirit will live on in the hearts of all who knew him.
No cause of death reported.
John N. Colaprete Sr., 65
January 18, 2026
John N. Colaprete Sr., a beloved figure in the Hilton, NY, community, passed away unexpectedly on January 18, 2026, at Unity Hospital. John loved the thrill of motorcycle rides and watching car racing. He was truly a bright light in the world, leaving behind an indelible legacy of selflessness, love, and joy.
No cause of death reported.
Reported on January 17:
Alan F. Luster, 65
January 17, 2026
St Louis, MO – Alan F. Luster, 65, came to rest peacefully in his home on Saturday, January 17, 2026. He built a life grounded in hard work, loyalty, and love for his family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the CJD Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting families affected by Creutzfeldt–Jakob disease (CJD) and advancing research toward better understanding, treatment, and ultimately a cure.
Researcher’s note – The COVID “vaccines” are known to cause abnormal proteins, and CJD is one of the neurodegenerative diseases that can occur post-”vaccination.” Luster’s obituary includes info on CJD, ”What is CJD—and why awareness matters.”
Reported on January 16:
Alana Christine Joyner (nee Kuhlenbeck), 42
January 16, 2026
Ballwin, MO – Alana unexpectedly passed away, Friday, January 16, 2026, at the age of 42. Alana was always the first to tell you that she loved you.
No cause of death reported.
Wade A. Morrill, 46
January 16, 2026
Wade A. Morrill, age 46, of Ogdensburg [NY], passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 15, 2026, at Canton-Potsdam Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Wade was an avid outdoorsman who found joy in hunting, fishing, boating, and camping, and he was equally known for his quick wit and playful sense of humor that brought laughter wherever he went.
No cause of death reported.
Reported on January 13:
Edward S. Trainor, 68
January 13, 2026
Edward S. Trainor of Ogdensburg, New York, passed away on January 6, 2026, from complications related to heart disease, peripheral artery disease (PAD), and diabetes. Ed will be remembered for his quick wit and intelligence, generous spirit, and the music he so freely shared with everyone around him.
Reported on January 11:
Lori Kaye King, 72
January 11, 2026
Lori Kaye King, 72, passed away on January 3, 2026, in Raleigh, NC, after a years’ battle with brain cancer. What brought the most joy to her life was being a grandmother to 5 grandchildren.
Reported on January 9:
Stephen C. Wilson, 61
January 9, 2026
Stephen C. Wilson, 61, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 7, 2026. He was a member of the Moosehead Outing Club and enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, hiking in the Adirondacks, woodworking, puttering, and spending time in the great outdoors. Most of all, he cherished time spent with his family.
No cause of death reported.
CANADA (370)
Alberta (85)
Jessica Anne Kozy, 46, Link
Karen Cebryk, 60, Link
Francis Xavier Bischoff, 35, Link
Michelle Cliffe, 55, Link
Leon Francis Fleuren, 57, Link
Clinton Peter Biever, 54, Link
Jameson Waskahat-Dion, 3 months, Link
Michael John Krakalovich, 55, Link
Denny David Joseph Cote, 57, Link
Jessica Anne Kozy, 46, Link
Mark McLaughlin, 55, Link
Lee-Ann Leguee, 49, Link
Carol Ann Sharp Adze, 63, Link
Benjamin Jacob Laskoski-Pooke, 31 “serious illness”], Link
Manuel Antonio Calderon Salazar, 39, Link
Princess Bernice Soosay, 38, Link
Nikolai Bird, 4, Link
Wilma Lottie Jackson, 57, Link
Marion Ethel Kittlitz, 72, Link
Karoline Diana Lohse, 75, Link
Greg Rodin, 71, Link
Angelita (Lita) Wolkowski, 62, Link
Jamie Jason Ring, 55, Link
Robert James Brown, 62, Link
Mark McLaughlin, 55, Link
Lee Toy, 74, Link
Erica Piche, 35, Link
Lenny Thiessen, 69, Link
Derek James Johnson, 48, Link
Damein Apsassin, 25, Link
Sam Nyback, 52, Link
Larry Avon Scott, 75, Link
Gary Mitchell, 55, Link
Lois Bolton, 60, Link
Jamie Kundert, 51, Link
Kristopher (Kris) Paul Altvater, 44, Link
Richard Shute, 55, Link
Matthew “Pal” James Peters, 40, Link
Margaret Anne Coyle, 61, Link
Lynne Kowalenko, 67, Link
Tim Campbell, 53, Link
Mark Wayne Albers, 65, Link
Douglas John Charles Pivert, 68, Link
Deborah Lee MacPherson, 59, Link
Marko Pockar, 58, Link
Chance Teigan Reid Leather, 21, Link
Darlene Eileen Rake, 70, Link
Chad Timothy Fleetwood, 46, Link
Raymond Patrick Bigelow, 74, Link
Arnelda-Gay Fell, 61, Link
Shawn James Snair, 61, Link
Geordie Owen, 40, Link
Tina Marie Bad Arm, 58, Link
Gail Millard, 64, Link
Aidan Ferguson, 21, Link
Lawrence “Larry” Thunder, 70, Link
Vida Fernandez, 64, Link
Teresa Lynn Humphries, 68, Link
Oludolapo Idowu Onajin, 53, Link
Jaymes Oatchess, stillborn, Link
Terry Lee Mock, 62, Link
Tommy Arnold Travis, 63, Link
Amber Dawn Boyd, 52, Link
Scott Allen Logan, 61, Link
Steven Stone, 55, Link
Barry Davey, 75, Link
Steven Neil Aiken, 55, Link
Alycia Dawn Knorr, 37, Link
Donna Marie Towers, 70, Link
Dwayne Allan Roy, 54, Link
Reginald Trent McHardy, 63, Link
Mark Glen Hodge, 55, Link
Tracy Rye, 63, Link
Karen Marie Allen, 62, Link
Cymantha Hollingsworth, 51, Link
Tammy Lynn Mingo, 52, Link
Jeffrey Wade Lochmanetz, 62, Link
Trevor Tucker, 42, Link
Brook Lee Rollinmud, 14, Link
Diana Lee Galloway, 65, Link
Arnelda-Gay Fell, 61, Link
Brian Fifield, 41, Link
Renee Thompson, 69, Link
William Robert Wegener, 71, Link
Edith Adelheid Furber, 75, Link
British Columbia (2)
Carson Joshua Stephens, 24, Link
Sarah Wall, 63, Link
New Brunswick (19)
Daniel Wilfred Sullivan, 62, Link
Corey Bartlett, 56, Link
Nickolas Andrew Bronson, 35
January 25, 2026
On January 16, 2026. Nick was in the military for 15 years at the Base of Gagetown in Oromocto and was a Master Corporal.
Researcher’s note - On October 8, 2021, the Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS) issued Directive 001, making COVID-19 vaccination [sic] mandatory for all CAF members (Regular and Reserve Force). This required members to be fully vaccinated [sic] (typically at least two doses initially, with later updates for boosters in certain contexts). Vaccination [sic] became a condition of service, including for enrollment/recruitment, domestic postings, promotions, career courses, and deployments/operations. Refusal without approved exemption (medical, religious, etc.) could lead to administrative actions, remedial measures, or release from service under certain circumstances. The policy aligned with broader federal public service vaccination [sic] requirements but was tailored to military readiness, deployability, and force health protection (similar to other routine mandatory vaccines for CAF members, like those for deployments).
No cause of death reported.
John E. Richard, 53, Link
Donna Moran, 65, Link
Margaret Raymond, 58, Link
Brent Babcock, 62, Link
Brenda Joyce MacDonald, 65, Link
Steven Michaud, 59, Link
Jason Jambard, 41, Link
Stephen John Torunski, 60, Link
Roger Dale Hamilton, 71, Link
Jason S. Meuse, 41, Link
Gerard Bennett, 71, Link
Jennifer Ann Caracappa, 48, Link
Michael Robert Augustine, 64, Link
baby Alexander F. Mundie, Link
Regina (Princess) Mary Goguen, 56, Link
Mike Palmer, 64, Link
Newfoundland and Labrador (26)
Joey Green, 46, Link
Michael “Cyril” Bennett, 64, Link
Howard Thistle, 57, Link
Codi Robert Norman Lambert, 35, Link
Michael Charles Lane, 55, Link
Albert Boone, 55, Link
Delores (Mary) Mugford, 60, Link
Glenda Gail Stanley, 60, Link
Sean House, 57, Link
Terri-Lynn Pottle, 52, Link
Charolotte Anne ‘Sherry’ Parsons, 60, Link
Ronald George Frederick Brent, 62, Link
David Anthony James McCarthy, 56, Link
Michelle Courtney Gushue, 62, Link
Elizabeth Morgan, 72, Link
Calvin (Cal) Peach, 73, Link
June Anne Batten, 59, Link
CJ (Cameron Jeremy) O’Keefe, 17, Link
Michelle Dillon, 61, Link
Wallace Gerard Power, 63, Link
Christopher Peet, 65, Link
William Keith Vinnicombe, 52, Link
Julien Kerfont, 39, Link
Allan Frederick Stokes, 70, Link
John Francis Corcoran, 64, Link
Bernard Joseph Pittman, 64, Link
Nova Scotia (30)
Joseph Earl Jollimore ,66, Link
Gary Hines, 65, Link
David Troy Boutilier, 46, Link
Diane Samson, 43 [“many hard-fought health complications”], Link
Kathy MacIntyre, 71, Link
Robert Ethan Button, 21, Link
Heather Russell, 64, Link
Sylvester Joseph Paul, 71, Link
Michael Andrew Sheen, 64, Link
Hanna “Chance” Alexandra Manzer, 17, Link
Eugene Roy “Bub” Piercey, 50, Link
Catherine Ann Pellerin, 66, Link
Meta Paulette Ross, 75, Link
Frederick ‘Fred’ Joseph Hanna, 65, Link
Aldena Rose Geddes, 66, Link
Norman (Norm) Harvey MacLennan, 62, Link
Darrell Leo Thomas Augustine, 37, Link
Debra Shawn Barkhouse, 64, Link
Cynthia “Cindy” Gertrude LaPierre, 69, Link
Shelley Ann Parsons, 65, Link
Alyre Gerald Comeau, 67, Link
Darlene Marie Steffens, 64, Link
Anthony John Larder, 57, Link
Kara Lee White McMillan, 50, Link
Chad Robert Graham, 54, Link
Bernard “Buddy” Penney, 64, Link
Joanne Elizabeth (Cantfell) Campbell, 67, Link
David Jeffrey “Jeff” MacKay, 56, Link
David Brian Andrews, 73, Link
Scott William Bruce Hillier, 47, Link
Ontario (190)
Alain Quenneville, 55, Link
Antonietta Maria Carlucci, 55, Link
Richard Wright, 61, Link
Lynne Gauthier, 46, Link
Myrna Jenken, 68, Link
Jennifer Heather Brown, 50, Link
Richard William Campbell, 62, Link
William “Bill” Leonard Williams, 67, Link
Tye James Dean Rowe, 18, Link
David Allan Andrews, 56, Link
Barbara Jean (nee Workman) Kleiner, 65, Link
Shelley Anne Masse, 62, Link
Larry Genereaux, 62, Link
Xavier Langdon, 62, Link
Todd Everett Southwind, 40, Link
Roger Jacobs, 58, Link
Nicholas Francis Wood, 38, Link
Pawel (Paul) Elwart, 48, Link
Manoj Devassy, 54, Link
Douglas “Doug” Hugh Paul MacFarlane, 53, Link
Dylan Lofstrom, 32, Link
Holly Tempesta, 53, Link
Wes Green, 56, Link
Susan Brinen, 64, Link
Andrew Karl Zabel, 59, Link
Rachel Honey, 61, Link
Jean Paul Barbosa, 28, Link
Michael Greggory Sheedy, 63, Link
Diane Marie Presseault, 56, Link
Lila “Kelly” Sara Delage, 59, Link
Morteza Mortazavi, 62, Link
Alison Elizabeth Martin, 26, Link
Pattie Webb, 69, Link
Doug Baxter, 66, Link
Tyler James Elliot, 35, Link
Kevin Godard, 65, Link
Paul Snowdon, 53, Link
Donna Helen Jez, 73, Link
Christine Ann MacDonald, 55, Link
Christopher Arthur “Chris/Monkey” Bergeron, 64, Link
Robert Bedard, 62, Link
Deborah “Debbie” Ann Miller, 65, Link
Brian Rice, 67, Link
Coleen Kelly, 70, Link
Gord Brandt, 66, Link
Alla Kryukova, 61, Link
Bryan Lutz, 62, Link
Marcel Adrian Cardiff, 32, Link
Robert Greer, 57, Link
Joseph Raymond Vinski, 62, Link
Thomas William Tancock, 66, Link
Robyn Cassandra Drew, 40 [cancer], Link
Gisele Cline, 65, Link
Gary Favot, 58, Link
Dan Booth, 65, Link
Jacqueline Marion Steinwall, 59, Link
Valentino “Tino” D’Andrea, 65, Link
Sean Graham Wesch, 33 [“complications of an illness”], Link
Andrew Tyler Hall, 47, Link
Harvey Doucette, 62, Link
Gary Goodkey, 50, Link
Darlene Marie Glanville-DeJournett, 53, Link
Denice Villoch, 55, Link
Christopher Wayne Day, 57, Link
Yves Houle, 64, Link
Brian David Corbett 64, Link
Veronika Monteiro, 48, Link
Cole Michel Tangie-Nothing, 26, Link
David William Bird, 63, Link
Linda Ann Cleary, 65, Link
Maria Seniza Mendoza, 55, Link
Janet Louise Stroomer, 72, Link
Diane Rose Biamonte, 72, Link
Dana Ann Lucier, 53, Link
Kelly Bettencourt, 39, Link
Josée Hélène Séguin, 71, Link
Peter Paul Batista, 62, Link
Grant Purssell, 73, Link
Paul Russell Whitson, 69, Link
Mary Ann Lomibao, 58, Link
Derek Riendeau, 65, Link
Douglas “Doug” Hugh Paul MacFarlane, 53, Link
Patti Rose, 60, Link
Devinder Singh Panaser, 45, Link
Rajinder Kaur, 59, Link
Kasia Burzawa, 51, Link
Margaret Miranda, 59, Link
Jose Pavao, 61, Link
David Tan, 60, Link
Dwayne Samuel Farewell, 55, Link
Gail Elizabeth Lamb, 65, Link
John Frederick Cowell, 73, Link
Jordan Wesley Walter Lunn, 40, Link
Christopher Blackton, 34, Link
Jeffrey Allan Meatherall, 43, Link
Robert “Uncle Bob” Snyder, 75, Link
Andy Meijerink, 51, Link
Zacherie Lee Parry, 26, Link
Robert John Osborne, 55, Link
Fatima Medeiros Vigario, 44, Link
Alda Ingram, 64, Link
Donald “Don” White, 59, Link
Andrew Avails, 72, Link
Scott William Brunt, 55, Link
Jocelyne Marois, 71, Link
Tim Powell, 70, Link
Jan Wilson, 69, Link
Frank “Abiss” King, 56, Link
Denis Latulippe, 62, Link
Rino Meglio, 56, Link
Nino Ingratta, 58, Link
Laurie Lynn Heath, 59, Link
Sergent (retraité) Maxime Gravel, CD, 53, Link
Jacob Loewen, 64, Link
Chris Dale, 61, Link
Scott Dunseath, 56, Link
Alysha Lynne Daniel, 33, Link
Bryan Hall, 64, Link
Jody Howard Schroeder, 55, Link
Leslie ‘Shane’ Hollinrake, 51, Link
Scott Arthur Johnston, 49, Link
Natalie Ann Sims, 59, Link
Guy Charles Stebbing, 54, Link
Josh Agnoletto, 28, Link
Mandy Leeann Casteels, 48, Link
Calvin Eckert, 59, Link
Courtney Amber Coxe, 28, Link
“Rawennaié:ri” Dawson Louie George, 27, Link
Hayley Daphne Shinn, 28, Link
Shannon Ryanne Cowley, 45, Link
Judith Barnett, 60, Link
Randall “Randy” Anthony Ladouceur, 60, Link
Daniel Ehren Davis, 47, Link
Brian David Csermak, 54, Link
Vicki Joanne Murphy, 75, Link
Sherry Read, 52, Link
John Michael Maddalena, 33 [myocardial infarction], Link
Roger Stanley Laurin, 75, Link
Jamie Baby, 49, Link
Nancy Shiels, 53, Link
Cheryl Gruboucki, 64, Link
John Herbert, 60, Link
Neil Lambert, 50, Link
Lu-Ann Renzi, 70, Link
June Dippel, 61, Link
Robert Earle Richards, 75, Link
Diane Rose Biamonte, 72, Link
Shawn Stanley, 61, Link
Debera Larabee, 64, Link
Sukhwinder Singh, 57, Link
Hardeep Dhamrait, 41, Link
Edward Hugh Brennan, 60, Link
Curtis Levesque, 36, Link
Janine Major, 44, Link
Thomas Prezio, 62, Link
Harland William Raby, 68, Link
Breanne Selena Hogan-Asante, 24, Link
Julie Anne Southwood, 60, Link
Dhyna “Didith” Sta Elena Alfonso, 52, Link
Monique Richard, 55, Link
Paul Wheeler, 37, Link
Jonathon Lucas, 53, Link
Gerald Leblanc, 51, Link
Sherry Young (née O’Handley), 66, Link
Saeid Lessan, 66, Link
Christopher Allen Moffatt, 60, Link
David C. Wilson, 63, Link
Jo-Ann Elizabeth Gray, 57
January 20, 2026
Passed away peacefully on January 16th 2026 after a courageous and extremely hard-fought battle with cancer. Jo-Ann dedicated her working life to service and operations management. She was employed by the LCBO for 30+ years where she was respected for her strong customer engagement, business skills and willingness and ability to transfer knowledge and train new staff.
Researcher’s note - January–February 2022: Amid Omicron, Ontario reimposed some capacity limits and restrictions (e.g., step 3 adjustments in December 2021–January 2022). LCBO maintained masking, distancing, and safety measures. The LCBO had a mandatory vaccination [sic] and testing policy for employees and trade partners (unvaccinated required negative rapid tests; policy in place into early 2022).