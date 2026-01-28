A survey of the likely global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

UNITED STATES (51)

Legendary Sports Photographer Peter Read Miller Passes Away

January 20, 2026

Legendary sports photographer Peter Read Miller passed away earlier this month in his sleep at his Manhattan Beach, California, home. Miller was 78 years old. Miller is one of the most accomplished and prolific sports photographers in history, with his photos gracing the cover of Sports Illustrated over 100 times during his long career.

Researcher’s note - According to his website, Miller’s last sports photo workshop was in January 2025.

Legendary New Jersey entertainer “Uncle Floyd” Vivino passes away at 74

January 22, 2026

Floyd Vivino, widely known as “Uncle Floyd”, has died at 74, leaving behind a legacy as a comedian, musician, and television figure who became a fixture of New Jersey culture. His brother Jerry revealed the news on social media, citing, “Rest in peace big brother. You will be missed, but always remembered by friends, family and your loving fans.” Popular for The Uncle Floyd Show, which broadcasted from 1974 to 2001, Vivino entertained viewers with music, comedy, and offbeat charm. Uncle Floyd had encountered health challenges over the past two and a half years, and his Facebook page currently features only an image of him with the inscription: “Uncle Floyd Vivino, 1951-2026.”

No cause of death reported.

Former Rangers First Baseman Dies Suddenly at 59

January 24, 2026

One of the top prospects in a talented Texas farm system in the early 1990s died unexpectedly at his home Wednesday. Rob Maurer, 59, played 21 games for Texas across the 1991 and 1992 seasons — the beginning of a decade that saw the Rangers win three division titles, and a postseason game, for the first time in franchise history.

No cause of death reported.

William Gazecki, 69

January 22, 2026

Los Angeles, CA – William Gazecki unexpectedly passed away on January 11th at the age of 69. He is remembered for his early career as a recording artist who toured with Joe Cocker and co-produced The Rose soundtrack. He was an Emmy Award–winning producer and Academy Award–nominated documentary filmmaker.

No cause of death reported.

IFBB Pro Bodybuilder Jason Lowe Has Passed Away At 38

January 23, 2026

Jason Lowe, who competed on the biggest stages in the sport during his career, suffered a heart attack. The news was shared his his wife, Ashley, on Thursday, January 22, 2026. The sudden death of Lowe is one that has hit the bodybuilding world hard and many competitors have shared condolences. According to RXMuscle, Lowe was training in his garage when he dropped. An autopsy has not been done yet so there is no official cause of death. Jason Lowe began his bodybuilding career over a decade ago. He competed as recently as 2025 and shared a training video on social media the day before his death.

Wrestler who famously beat Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler dead at 66

January 20, 2026

Rick Link, a former professional wrestler who largely competed in the American South, has passed away at the age of 66. Link had been on dialysis over issues with his kidney, but made the decision to stop his treatments weeks ago. At the height of his career in the 1970s and 80s, Link competed in the NWA as well as the ICW, AWA, Georgia Championship Wrestling, Jim Crockett Promotions and the IWA among other companies. Most notably, Link defeated wrestler and future WWE legend and commentator Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler for the Southern Championship.

Daughter, 22, of LA mayoral candidate challenging Karen Bass suddenly dies

January 22, 2026

The 22-year-old daughter of the Los Angeles mayoral candidate running against Karen Bass has tragically died. Austin Beutner’s daughter, Emily, died at a hospital in LA on January 6, according to LA County Medical Examiner records. Her cause of death has been listed as ‘deferred’ pending further investigation by the medical examiner. The Democrat, who previously served as the first deputy mayor of Los Angeles, shared his unimaginable grief following the loss of his child.

No cause of death reported.

A journalist “died suddenly”:

Crux editor, veteran Vatican journalist John Allen loses battle with cancer

January 22, 2026

John Allen, the editor-in-chief of Crux whose decades-long career in journalism defined him as one of the authoritative voices on the Vatican and the Catholic Church, has died at the age of 61. Allen passed away in Rome Jan. 22, after battling cancer since 2022. In February 2025, Allen updated readers on his cancer diagnosis and asked them to keep him in their prayers. “Never in my life have I believed more in the power of intercessory prayer than I do right now,” he said.

Researcher’s note - The Catholic Church strongly encourages COVID “vaccination”.

Correction to our October report:

American chess grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky died of lethal drug cocktail

January 20, 2026

American chess grandmaster Daniel “Danya” Naroditsky’s cause of death has been attributed to a lethal drug cocktail, just three months after the prodigy died suddenly at age 29. The World Chess Champion, who died on Oct. 20, succumbed to a lethal drug cocktail of methamphetamine and amphetamine, as well as mitragynine, which has opioid-like effects, the North Caroline Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed to TMZ on Tuesday. A fixture in global rankings for traditional chess, Naroditsky as an adult was regularly amongst the top 25 for blitz chess. He died less than three months after winning the U.S. Open National Blitz Championship in early August 2025.

Concord resident, candidate for North Carolina House dies unexpectedly, officials say

January 26, 2026

Concord, NC – Kim Delaney, a Democratic candidate for the North Carolina House District 73, died unexpectedly around 2:05 p.m. on Monday, Jan 26, according to officials.

No age or cause of death reported.

A judge “died suddenly”:

Wimmer’s death brings tributes, plus a scramble to fill his judge seat

January 22, 2026

Waukesha, WI – Waukesha’s municipal judge Steve Wimmer, 68, died suddenly following a heart attack on Jan. 8, ironically just two days beyond the filing deadline for spring 2026 local elections.

Link

January 20, 2026

Family and friends are mourning the loss of NAACP Rockford [IL] Branch president George Scott, a tireless community advocate who died suddenly Jan. 17 at age 63.

Researcher’s note – The NAACP strongly encouraged COVID “vaccination”, and played a key role in generating trust for the COVID “public health” measures: Link

No cause of death reported.

Announcement of [Intercession] church member’s passing

January 23, 2026

New York City, NY - Deacon Luis Rivera passed away peacefully this morning. Please hold his family with prayer.

Researcher’s note – Intercession Church was among many churches that strongly encouraged COVID “vaccination”.

No age or cause of death reported.

A doctor “died suddenly”:

Beloved Enfield Doctor Dies Suddenly, Leaves Behind His Wife And 2 Young Sons

January 23, 2026

ENFIELD, CT — A well-known Enfield physician died suddenly earlier this month, and his family is now seeking community support to help navigate the aftermath of his unexpected death. According to a GoFundMe campaign organized by his brother, Dr. Gerard Pregenzer, 47, suffered sudden cardiac arrest on Monday, Jan. 12. Pregenzer was a urologist and the head of Pregenzer Urology, an independent medical practice serving patients in the Enfield area.

A nurse “died suddenly”:

Medway nurse, foster mom of 20+ kids passes away after courageous battle with cancer

January 26, 2026

A Medway [MA] nurse who has beloved in her community and who fostered 20 children born addicted to drugs, passed away after an extended battle with cancer on Monday, her family tells Boston 25 News. Shelly Sepulveda had been battling cancer for two years and was recently surprised by the New England Patriots with tickets to Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara, California. Shelly’s family tells Boston 25 that she passed away early Monday morning, just hours after the Patriots punched their own ticket to the Super Bowl.

No age reported.

Sudden Death Of Former McCabe Ambulance Employee Shatters Hearts In North Jersey

January 21, 2026

Bayonne, NJ – The sudden death of McCabe Ambulance employee and longtime emergency responder Bert Romano is causing widespread heartbreak across North Jersey. Romano died on Friday, Jan. 16, according to a post from McCabe Ambulance, which called him “a legend.”

No age or cause of death reported.

A social worker “died suddenly”:

Dan Watson, 65

January 20, 2026

Died at home in Tulare, California, on or about January 14, 2026. Dan worked as a counsellor on Long Island, NY for most of his career, later moving to Tulare, California, in 2018 to be closer to his daughter, Jenni while enjoying the California sunshine and continuing his career.

No cause of death reported.

Two infants “died suddenly”:

Reported on January 9:

Ivy Rae Colter, 2 months

January 9, 2026

Massena, NY – Ivy Rae Colter, 2-month-old daughter of Wyatt and Desiree N. (LaClair) Colter, sadly and unexpectedly became an angel on Wednesday, January 7, 2026, at Massena Hospital from complications of an unexpected illness. Ivy was born on October 9, 2025, in Potsdam and brought such joy to her parents and brother in her short life.

No cause of death reported.

Sophie Patricia Bulger, stillborn

January 9, 2026

Massena, NY – Sophie Patricia Bulger became an angel before her family was able to meet her on Tuesday, January 6, 2026, at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.

Three teenagers “died suddenly”:

Nicholas Thomas Green, 18

January 21, 2026

Nicholas Thomas Green, age 18, of Towson, MD, passed away unexpectedly on January 21, 2026. Nicky will always be remembered for his sweetness, kindness, liveliness, and sense of fun. At the time of his passing, he was a student at Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut.

Researcher’s note - Trinity hosted a “vaccination” clinic on campus in 2021: Link

No cause of death reported.

Reported on January 17:

Cedar Crest HS Senior Athlete Dies Unexpectedly In His Sleep: GoFundMe

January 17, 2026

A Lebanon County [PA] family is asking for the public’s help after an 18-year-old Cedar Crest High School senior died unexpectedly in his sleep, according to a GoFundMe created to honor his memory. Damarius Galarza died at home at just 18 years old, his mom, Michelle Franco, wrote in the fundraiser. Franco said her son was a senior at Cedar Crest High School and had been looking forward to attending Penn Tech in the fall to study construction management. “He played football, ran track, and loved fishing, skateboarding, rollerblading, and riding his bike,” Franco wrote. She said he had recently gotten his driver’s license and had been working at Wendy’s since he was 15.

No cause of death reported.

Christina Goraieb, an East Haven Teen, Has Died Unexpectedly

January 21, 2026

Christina Goraieb, a 19-year-old of East Haven [CN], died at her home on Jan. 12, according to her obituary. No cause of death was listed.

Spartan Nation comes through for beloved Wyandotte shelter volunteer

January 22, 2026

New Boston, MI – Dedicated animal shelter volunteer and devoted Spartan fan David Smith, 51, is known by many in the downriver community of Wyandotte for his love of dogs and proud support of Michigan State University. His sudden death on Jan. 9 prompted people decked in green and white to attend his visitation last weekend and hundreds more to tell stories of his love for animals in the comment section of a Wyandotte Animal Shelter Facebook post.

No cause of death reported.

An educator “died suddenly”:

Colbert Heights Elementary assistant principal dies after cancer battle

January 20, 2026

Colbert Co., Ala. – Colbert Heights Elementary School assistant principal Seth Lewey has died after a battle with cancer, school administrators announced. Lewey worked for the Colbert County school system for 28 years and served at the elementary school for 26 years.

No age reported.

Kevin James Patnode, 72

January 26, 2026

Waddington, NY – Kevin James Patnode, age 72, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, January 21, 2026. He had an excellent sense of humor and loved a good joke.

No cause of death reported.

Chadwick Everett Sherrard, 50

January 25, 2026

Michigan and formerly of Miramichi passed away at home on January 18, 2026, at the age of 50.

No cause of death reported.

Joseph E. Robinson, II, 60

January 25, 2026

Joseph E. Robinson, II, 60, of Gettysburg, PA, passed away on Thursday, January 22, 2026 at his home surrounded by his family after a brief battle with cancer. After high school he worked for the Gettysburg College, but for most of his career he was employed at UNFI, a division of Giant Foods in Carlisle, PA, as a sales analyst. Above all he loved spending time with his family.

Researcher’s note – If Robinson was working for UNFI in late 2021/early 2022, he would have been subject to the OSHA mandate for large companies, and required to take the COVID “vaccine”, or comply with weekly testing.

David Mark Rainey, 37

January 24, 2026

David Mark Rainey passed away suddenly at his home on Thursday January 8, 2026. We will remember David as a gentle giant who was a beloved son, brother, and friend.

No cause of death reported.

Fred Buck, 68

January 24, 2026

Fred Buck, 68, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away on January 9, 2026, after a short battle with cancer. Fred was known for his kindness, sense of humor, and unmistakable big smile.

Jose Luis Vargas, 64

January 24, 2026

Jose Luis Vargas passed away suddenly on Wednesday, January 21, 2026, at his home. He was 64 years old. Born in Brooklyn, New York, son of the late Jose Luis and Luz Maria Vargas, he has been a Bristol, PA, resident for over 20 years. Jose proudly served in the Army National Guard. He enjoyed watching army movies, gardening, and taking care of his house and car.

Brenda Silver, 65

January 23, 2026

Brenda (Blanchette) Silver, a lifelong Webster, New Hampshire, resident, passed away unexpectedly on January 15th. Known as the heart and soul of her family, Brenda brought people together and made everyone feel welcome.

No cause of death reported.

Andrew R. Bishop, 26

January 23, 2026

Cleveland, Ohio - Andrew R. Bishop, age 26, passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 17, 2026. May he rest in peace.

No cause of death reported.

Vivian Rose Bohanan, 71

January 23, 2026

Hillsboro, NH – Vivian Rose (Gleason) Bohanan, 71, of Hillsboro, NH, passed away on January 18, 2026, after a brief battle with cancer, surrounded by her family. Vivan worked for Hillsboro Police Dispatch as a Communication Specialist for 22 years. Vivian was dedicated to making sure her police family remained safe.

Link

January 23, 2026

Joann M. Tschida (McGillivray), 71, of Green Bay, WI, passed away on Thursday, January 15, 2026 after a brief battle with cancer surrounded by her family. She was a loving Mom, grandma, great-grandma, sister, a friend to many and will always be lovingly remembered and sorrowfully missed.

Michael Bronfein, 70

January 22, 2026

Michael Bronfein, the Towson-based CEO of Baltimore County cannabis grower Curio Wellness and a prominent Baltimore philanthropist and Maryland Democratic political fundraiser, died Wednesday night in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. He was 70. Bronfein, a past chairman of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra and campaign finance chairman for former Lt. Gov. Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, died of natural causes at Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center, according to a funeral director at Sol Levinson & Bros. Inc. Funeral Home.

No cause of death reported.

Michael John Booth, 48

January 22, 2026

Michael John Booth, age 48, of Star Lake, NY, passed away on January 18, 2026.

No cause of death reported.

Brian C. Morley, 57

January 21, 2026

Brian C. Morley of Churchville, PA, died suddenly at St. Mary Medical Center in Langhorne on Wednesday, January 21, 2026. He was 57. His most cherished times were spent on his porch watching sports with all of his family and friends, as well as playing with his grandson.

No cause of death reported.

Somphet Voravong, 70

January 21, 2026

Somphet Voravong, 70, of Providence, RI, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully on January 21, 2026, at Rhode Island Hospital. He was known for his kindness and generosity and touched the lives of many through his compassion and genuine care for others.

No cause of death reported.

Carla Zezula, 66

January 21, 2026

South Lake Tahoe, CA - Woman of the mountains, sea, and sky – Carla Marie Zezula lived many lifetimes, and still not long enough for the friends and family who were forever changed by her kindness. Carla was diagnosed with Stage IV (NSCLC) Lung Cancer in July 2025 and fought hard through every step of her treatment. Throughout it, she continued to shine her exceptional light of compassion, generosity and strength. Carla was comforted throughout her life and her illness by the love and support of many friends and family members. Carla passed on Saturday, December 6, 2025, outside in the hospital courtyard, listening to Joni Mitchell.

David Topper, 68

January 21, 2026

New York, NY – After a brief battle with cancer, David Topper died on January 15, 2026, at age 68. David was a talented drummer, a competitive horseback rider, and an avid golfer.

Alfred W. Bartlett Jr., 69

January 20, 2026

Alfred W. “Alfie” Bartlett Jr., 69, of Fayetteville, NY, passed away unexpectedly at home on Sunday. Alfie was always there when someone needed him -- no questions asked, no hesitation.

No cause of death reported.

Rocky L. Musialek, 67

January 20, 2026

Rocky L. Musialek, 67, of Beloit, WI, unexpectedly passed away on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, at Beloit Memorial Hospital. He was a kind and caring person, helped anyone in need and a family man who was very protective of his family.

No cause of death reported.

Sylvester Denzel Aneke, 33

Aurora, CO - No obit.

No cause of death reported.

Darwin J. “DD” Clemons Jr., 22

January 20, 2026

A Celebration of Life gathering for Darwin J. “DD” Clemons Jr., 22, a resident of Potsdam, NY, will be held on Saturday February 7, 2026. Darwin passed away at his home on December 22, 2025, peacefully in his sleep.

No cause of death reported.

David J. Mozzetta, 51

January 20, 2026

David J. Mozzetta, 51, of North Providence, RI, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, January 20, 2026.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on January 19:

John Phillip Conklin, 57

January 19, 2026

John Phillip Conklin, 57, of Sellersburg, Indiana, unexpectedly passed away on January 19, 2026. He was a man deeply loved by his family, and those who knew him best understood that when John loved, he loved big.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on January 18:

Richard Wright Jr, 68

January 18, 2026

It is with deep sorrow that we announce Richard Guy Wright Jr., 68, of Cleveland, Tennessee, passed away unexpectedly on January 18, 2026, leaving behind a legacy of family, friends, and cherished memories. Rick will be remembered for his laid-back nature, sharp wit, and the way he made everyone feel welcome. His sudden passing leaves a void that can never be filled, but his spirit will live on in the hearts of all who knew him.

No cause of death reported.

John N. Colaprete Sr., 65

January 18, 2026

John N. Colaprete Sr., a beloved figure in the Hilton, NY, community, passed away unexpectedly on January 18, 2026, at Unity Hospital. John loved the thrill of motorcycle rides and watching car racing. He was truly a bright light in the world, leaving behind an indelible legacy of selflessness, love, and joy.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on January 17:

Alan F. Luster, 65

January 17, 2026

St Louis, MO – Alan F. Luster, 65, came to rest peacefully in his home on Saturday, January 17, 2026. He built a life grounded in hard work, loyalty, and love for his family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the CJD Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting families affected by Creutzfeldt–Jakob disease (CJD) and advancing research toward better understanding, treatment, and ultimately a cure.

Researcher’s note – The COVID “vaccines” are known to cause abnormal proteins, and CJD is one of the neurodegenerative diseases that can occur post-”vaccination.” Luster’s obituary includes info on CJD, ”What is CJD—and why awareness matters.”

Reported on January 16:

Alana Christine Joyner (nee Kuhlenbeck), 42

January 16, 2026

Ballwin, MO – Alana unexpectedly passed away, Friday, January 16, 2026, at the age of 42. Alana was always the first to tell you that she loved you.

No cause of death reported.

Wade A. Morrill, 46

January 16, 2026

Wade A. Morrill, age 46, of Ogdensburg [NY], passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 15, 2026, at Canton-Potsdam Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Wade was an avid outdoorsman who found joy in hunting, fishing, boating, and camping, and he was equally known for his quick wit and playful sense of humor that brought laughter wherever he went.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on January 13:

Edward S. Trainor, 68

January 13, 2026

Edward S. Trainor of Ogdensburg, New York, passed away on January 6, 2026, from complications related to heart disease, peripheral artery disease (PAD), and diabetes. Ed will be remembered for his quick wit and intelligence, generous spirit, and the music he so freely shared with everyone around him.

Reported on January 11:

Lori Kaye King, 72

January 11, 2026

Lori Kaye King, 72, passed away on January 3, 2026, in Raleigh, NC, after a years’ battle with brain cancer. What brought the most joy to her life was being a grandmother to 5 grandchildren.

Reported on January 9:

Stephen C. Wilson, 61

January 9, 2026

Stephen C. Wilson, 61, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 7, 2026. He was a member of the Moosehead Outing Club and enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, hiking in the Adirondacks, woodworking, puttering, and spending time in the great outdoors. Most of all, he cherished time spent with his family.

No cause of death reported.

CANADA (370)

Alberta (85)

Jessica Anne Kozy, 46, Link

Karen Cebryk, 60, Link

Francis Xavier Bischoff, 35, Link

Michelle Cliffe, 55, Link

Leon Francis Fleuren, 57, Link

Clinton Peter Biever, 54, Link

Jameson Waskahat-Dion, 3 months, Link

Michael John Krakalovich, 55, Link

Denny David Joseph Cote, 57, Link

Jessica Anne Kozy, 46, Link

Mark McLaughlin, 55, Link

Carol Ann Sharp Adze, 63, Link

Benjamin Jacob Laskoski-Pooke, 31 “serious illness”], Link

Manuel Antonio Calderon Salazar, 39, Link

Princess Bernice Soosay, 38, Link

Nikolai Bird, 4, Link

Wilma Lottie Jackson, 57, Link

Marion Ethel Kittlitz, 72, Link

Karoline Diana Lohse, 75, Link

Greg Rodin, 71, Link

Angelita (Lita) Wolkowski, 62, Link

Jamie Jason Ring, 55, Link

Robert James Brown, 62, Link

Mark McLaughlin, 55, Link

Lee Toy, 74, Link

Erica Piche, 35, Link

Lenny Thiessen, 69, Link

Derek James Johnson, 48, Link

Damein Apsassin, 25, Link

Sam Nyback, 52, Link

Larry Avon Scott, 75, Link

Gary Mitchell, 55, Link

Lois Bolton, 60, Link

Jamie Kundert, 51, Link

Kristopher (Kris) Paul Altvater, 44, Link

Richard Shute, 55, Link

Matthew “Pal” James Peters, 40, Link

Margaret Anne Coyle, 61, Link

Lynne Kowalenko, 67, Link

Tim Campbell, 53, Link

Mark Wayne Albers, 65, Link

Douglas John Charles Pivert, 68, Link

Deborah Lee MacPherson, 59, Link

Marko Pockar, 58, Link

Chance Teigan Reid Leather, 21, Link

Darlene Eileen Rake, 70, Link

Chad Timothy Fleetwood, 46, Link

Raymond Patrick Bigelow, 74, Link

Shawn James Snair, 61, Link

Geordie Owen, 40, Link

Tina Marie Bad Arm, 58, Link

Gail Millard, 64, Link

Aidan Ferguson, 21, Link

Lawrence “Larry” Thunder, 70, Link

Vida Fernandez, 64, Link

Teresa Lynn Humphries, 68, Link

Oludolapo Idowu Onajin, 53, Link

Jaymes Oatchess, stillborn, Link

Terry Lee Mock, 62, Link

Tommy Arnold Travis, 63, Link

Amber Dawn Boyd, 52, Link

Scott Allen Logan, 61, Link

Steven Stone, 55, Link

Barry Davey, 75, Link

Steven Neil Aiken, 55, Link

Alycia Dawn Knorr, 37, Link

Donna Marie Towers, 70, Link

Dwayne Allan Roy, 54, Link

Reginald Trent McHardy, 63, Link

Mark Glen Hodge, 55, Link

Tracy Rye, 63, Link

Karen Marie Allen, 62, Link

Cymantha Hollingsworth, 51, Link

Tammy Lynn Mingo, 52, Link

Jeffrey Wade Lochmanetz, 62, Link

Trevor Tucker, 42, Link

Brook Lee Rollinmud, 14, Link

Diana Lee Galloway, 65, Link

Brian Fifield, 41, Link

Renee Thompson, 69, Link

William Robert Wegener, 71, Link

Edith Adelheid Furber, 75, Link

British Columbia (2)

Carson Joshua Stephens, 24, Link

Sarah Wall, 63, Link

New Brunswick (19)

Daniel Wilfred Sullivan, 62, Link

Corey Bartlett, 56, Link

Nickolas Andrew Bronson, 35

January 25, 2026

On January 16, 2026. Nick was in the military for 15 years at the Base of Gagetown in Oromocto and was a Master Corporal.

Researcher’s note - On October 8, 2021, the Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS) issued Directive 001, making COVID-19 vaccination [sic] mandatory for all CAF members (Regular and Reserve Force). This required members to be fully vaccinated [sic] (typically at least two doses initially, with later updates for boosters in certain contexts). Vaccination [sic] became a condition of service, including for enrollment/recruitment, domestic postings, promotions, career courses, and deployments/operations. Refusal without approved exemption (medical, religious, etc.) could lead to administrative actions, remedial measures, or release from service under certain circumstances. The policy aligned with broader federal public service vaccination [sic] requirements but was tailored to military readiness, deployability, and force health protection (similar to other routine mandatory vaccines for CAF members, like those for deployments).

No cause of death reported.

Link

John E. Richard, 53, Link

Donna Moran, 65, Link

Margaret Raymond, 58, Link

Brent Babcock, 62, Link

Brenda Joyce MacDonald, 65, Link

Steven Michaud, 59, Link

Jason Jambard, 41, Link

Stephen John Torunski, 60, Link

Roger Dale Hamilton, 71, Link

Jason S. Meuse, 41, Link

Gerard Bennett, 71, Link

Jennifer Ann Caracappa, 48, Link

Michael Robert Augustine, 64, Link

baby Alexander F. Mundie, Link

Regina (Princess) Mary Goguen, 56, Link

Mike Palmer, 64, Link

Newfoundland and Labrador (26)

Joey Green, 46, Link

Michael “Cyril” Bennett, 64, Link

Howard Thistle, 57, Link

Codi Robert Norman Lambert, 35, Link

Michael Charles Lane, 55, Link

Albert Boone, 55, Link

Delores (Mary) Mugford, 60, Link

Glenda Gail Stanley, 60, Link

Sean House, 57, Link

Charolotte Anne ‘Sherry’ Parsons, 60, Link

Ronald George Frederick Brent, 62, Link

David Anthony James McCarthy, 56, Link

Michelle Courtney Gushue, 62, Link

Elizabeth Morgan, 72, Link

Calvin (Cal) Peach, 73, Link

June Anne Batten, 59, Link

CJ (Cameron Jeremy) O’Keefe, 17, Link

Michelle Dillon, 61, Link

Wallace Gerard Power, 63, Link

Christopher Peet, 65, Link

William Keith Vinnicombe, 52, Link

Julien Kerfont, 39, Link

Allan Frederick Stokes, 70, Link

John Francis Corcoran, 64, Link

Bernard Joseph Pittman, 64, Link

Nova Scotia (30)

Joseph Earl Jollimore ,66, Link

Gary Hines, 65, Link

David Troy Boutilier, 46, Link

Diane Samson, 43 [“many hard-fought health complications”], Link

Kathy MacIntyre, 71, Link

Robert Ethan Button, 21, Link

Heather Russell, 64, Link

Sylvester Joseph Paul, 71, Link

Michael Andrew Sheen, 64, Link

Hanna “Chance” Alexandra Manzer, 17, Link

Eugene Roy “Bub” Piercey, 50, Link

Catherine Ann Pellerin, 66, Link

Meta Paulette Ross, 75, Link

Frederick ‘Fred’ Joseph Hanna, 65, Link

Aldena Rose Geddes, 66, Link

Norman (Norm) Harvey MacLennan, 62, Link

Darrell Leo Thomas Augustine, 37, Link

Debra Shawn Barkhouse, 64, Link

Cynthia “Cindy” Gertrude LaPierre, 69, Link

Shelley Ann Parsons, 65, Link

Alyre Gerald Comeau, 67, Link

Darlene Marie Steffens, 64, Link

Anthony John Larder, 57, Link

Kara Lee White McMillan, 50, Link

Chad Robert Graham, 54, Link

Bernard “Buddy” Penney, 64, Link

Joanne Elizabeth (Cantfell) Campbell, 67, Link

David Jeffrey “Jeff” MacKay, 56, Link

David Brian Andrews, 73, Link

Scott William Bruce Hillier, 47, Link

Ontario (190)

Alain Quenneville, 55, Link

Antonietta Maria Carlucci, 55, Link

Richard Wright, 61, Link

Lynne Gauthier, 46, Link

Myrna Jenken, 68, Link

Jennifer Heather Brown, 50, Link

Richard William Campbell, 62, Link

William “Bill” Leonard Williams, 67, Link

Tye James Dean Rowe, 18, Link

David Allan Andrews, 56, Link

Barbara Jean (nee Workman) Kleiner, 65, Link

Shelley Anne Masse, 62, Link

Larry Genereaux, 62, Link

Xavier Langdon, 62, Link

Todd Everett Southwind, 40, Link

Roger Jacobs, 58, Link

Nicholas Francis Wood, 38, Link

Pawel (Paul) Elwart, 48, Link

Manoj Devassy, 54, Link

Douglas “Doug” Hugh Paul MacFarlane, 53, Link

Dylan Lofstrom, 32, Link

Holly Tempesta, 53, Link

Wes Green, 56, Link

Susan Brinen, 64, Link

Andrew Karl Zabel, 59, Link

Rachel Honey, 61, Link

Jean Paul Barbosa, 28, Link

Michael Greggory Sheedy, 63, Link

Diane Marie Presseault, 56, Link

Lila “Kelly” Sara Delage, 59, Link

Morteza Mortazavi, 62, Link

Alison Elizabeth Martin, 26, Link

Pattie Webb, 69, Link

Doug Baxter, 66, Link

Tyler James Elliot, 35, Link

Kevin Godard, 65, Link

Paul Snowdon, 53, Link

Donna Helen Jez, 73, Link

Christine Ann MacDonald, 55, Link

Christopher Arthur “Chris/Monkey” Bergeron, 64, Link

Robert Bedard, 62, Link

Deborah “Debbie” Ann Miller, 65, Link

Brian Rice, 67, Link

Coleen Kelly, 70, Link

Gord Brandt, 66, Link

Alla Kryukova, 61, Link

Bryan Lutz, 62, Link

Marcel Adrian Cardiff, 32, Link

Robert Greer, 57, Link

Joseph Raymond Vinski, 62, Link

Thomas William Tancock, 66, Link

Robyn Cassandra Drew, 40 [cancer], Link

Gisele Cline, 65, Link

Gary Favot, 58, Link

Dan Booth, 65, Link

Jacqueline Marion Steinwall, 59, Link

Valentino “Tino” D’Andrea, 65, Link

Sean Graham Wesch, 33 [“complications of an illness”], Link

Andrew Tyler Hall, 47, Link

Harvey Doucette, 62, Link

Gary Goodkey, 50, Link

Darlene Marie Glanville-DeJournett, 53, Link

Denice Villoch, 55, Link

Christopher Wayne Day, 57, Link

Yves Houle, 64, Link

Brian David Corbett 64, Link

Veronika Monteiro, 48, Link

Cole Michel Tangie-Nothing, 26, Link

David William Bird, 63, Link

Linda Ann Cleary, 65, Link

Maria Seniza Mendoza, 55, Link

Janet Louise Stroomer, 72, Link

Diane Rose Biamonte, 72, Link

Dana Ann Lucier, 53, Link

Kelly Bettencourt, 39, Link

Josée Hélène Séguin, 71, Link

Peter Paul Batista, 62, Link

Grant Purssell, 73, Link

Paul Russell Whitson, 69, Link

Mary Ann Lomibao, 58, Link

Derek Riendeau, 65, Link

Douglas “Doug” Hugh Paul MacFarlane, 53, Link

Patti Rose, 60, Link

Devinder Singh Panaser, 45, Link

Rajinder Kaur, 59, Link

Kasia Burzawa, 51, Link

Margaret Miranda, 59, Link

Jose Pavao, 61, Link

David Tan, 60, Link

Dwayne Samuel Farewell, 55, Link

Gail Elizabeth Lamb, 65, Link

John Frederick Cowell, 73, Link

Jordan Wesley Walter Lunn, 40, Link

Christopher Blackton, 34, Link

Jeffrey Allan Meatherall, 43, Link

Robert “Uncle Bob” Snyder, 75, Link

Andy Meijerink, 51, Link

Zacherie Lee Parry, 26, Link

Robert John Osborne, 55, Link

Fatima Medeiros Vigario, 44, Link

Alda Ingram, 64, Link

Donald “Don” White, 59, Link

Andrew Avails, 72, Link

Scott William Brunt, 55, Link

Jocelyne Marois, 71, Link

Tim Powell, 70, Link

Jan Wilson, 69, Link

Frank “Abiss” King, 56, Link

Denis Latulippe, 62, Link

Rino Meglio, 56, Link

Nino Ingratta, 58, Link

Laurie Lynn Heath, 59, Link

Sergent (retraité) Maxime Gravel, CD, 53, Link

Jacob Loewen, 64, Link

Chris Dale, 61, Link

Scott Dunseath, 56, Link

Alysha Lynne Daniel, 33, Link

Bryan Hall, 64, Link

Jody Howard Schroeder, 55, Link

Leslie ‘Shane’ Hollinrake, 51, Link

Scott Arthur Johnston, 49, Link

Natalie Ann Sims, 59, Link

Guy Charles Stebbing, 54, Link

Josh Agnoletto, 28, Link

Mandy Leeann Casteels, 48, Link

Calvin Eckert, 59, Link

Courtney Amber Coxe, 28, Link

“Rawennaié:ri” Dawson Louie George, 27, Link

Hayley Daphne Shinn, 28, Link

Shannon Ryanne Cowley, 45, Link

Judith Barnett, 60, Link

Randall “Randy” Anthony Ladouceur, 60, Link

Daniel Ehren Davis, 47, Link

Brian David Csermak, 54, Link

Vicki Joanne Murphy, 75, Link

Sherry Read, 52, Link

John Michael Maddalena, 33 [myocardial infarction], Link

Roger Stanley Laurin, 75, Link

Jamie Baby, 49, Link

Nancy Shiels, 53, Link

Cheryl Gruboucki, 64, Link

John Herbert, 60, Link

Neil Lambert, 50, Link

June Dippel, 61, Link

Robert Earle Richards, 75, Link

Diane Rose Biamonte, 72, Link

Shawn Stanley, 61, Link

Debera Larabee, 64, Link

Sukhwinder Singh, 57, Link

Hardeep Dhamrait, 41, Link

Edward Hugh Brennan, 60, Link

Curtis Levesque, 36, Link

Janine Major, 44, Link

Thomas Prezio, 62, Link

Harland William Raby, 68, Link

Breanne Selena Hogan-Asante, 24, Link

Julie Anne Southwood, 60, Link

Dhyna “Didith” Sta Elena Alfonso, 52, Link

Monique Richard, 55, Link

Paul Wheeler, 37, Link

Jonathon Lucas, 53, Link

Gerald Leblanc, 51, Link

Sherry Young (née O’Handley), 66, Link

Saeid Lessan, 66, Link

Christopher Allen Moffatt, 60, Link

David C. Wilson, 63, Link

Jo-Ann Elizabeth Gray, 57

January 20, 2026

Passed away peacefully on January 16th 2026 after a courageous and extremely hard-fought battle with cancer. Jo-Ann dedicated her working life to service and operations management. She was employed by the LCBO for 30+ years where she was respected for her strong customer engagement, business skills and willingness and ability to transfer knowledge and train new staff.

Researcher’s note - January–February 2022: Amid Omicron, Ontario reimposed some capacity limits and restrictions (e.g., step 3 adjustments in December 2021–January 2022). LCBO maintained masking, distancing, and safety measures. The LCBO had a mandatory vaccination [sic] and testing policy for employees and trade partners (unvaccinated required negative rapid tests; policy in place into early 2022).

Link

Bruno Arcon, 72, Link

John Landen, 74, Link

Mario Vaillant, 56, Link

Gordon “Gord” Todd Dunstan, 59, Link

Frank Peter Rooyakkers, 58, Link

Danny Demelo, 52, Link

Jeanice Cabus, 61, Link

Estelita Francisco, 74, Link

Dr. Barbara “barb” Jane Leavitt, 63, Link

Janet Mae Lafreniere, 71, Link

Christopher Donald Klingbile, 53, Link

Rozemary Jaber, 65, Link

John Bruce “Jack” Dillon, 75, Link

Lisa Chenier, 32, Link

Barrington Edward James Vickery, 60, Link

Craig Edwards, 63, Link

Sandy Bastien, 67, Link

Diane Gagnon, 73, Link

Jorge Manuel Couto, 73, Link

Sherry Joan Kimberley Wickens, 69, Link

Kenneth Murray Garber, 75, Link

Christene Olivia Christie, 75, Link

Prince Edward Island (5)

Louise Johnston, 53, Link

Ray Stewart, 68, Link

Seth Darius Currie, 35, Link

Kendra Leanne MacDonald, 42, Link

Annette MacKinnon, 65, Link

Quebec (10)

Carole Lavergne Kershaw, 71, Link

Frederic Paiement, 54, Link

Mario Cadieux, 72, Link

Stephanie Clowery, 52, Link

Isabelle Bélanger, 49, Link

Isabelle Vallières, 52, Link

Nathalie Gingras, 57, Link

Louise Crépeau, 69, Link

Ghislain Nadeau, 52, Link

Manuel Fernando Pereira, 60, Link

Saskatchewan (3)

Darrel Rosteski, 63, Link

Cecile Lucier, 64, Link

Dana Denise Vanherreweghe, 61, Link

UNITED KINGDOM (110)

20-Year-Old Man Dies of Flesh-Eating Disease After Doctors Dismissed ‘Red Flag’ Symptoms as Tonsillitis, Link

Sally Ann Findlay, 72, Link

Brad Hendy, 48, Link

Jamie Anthony McCue, 44, Link

Russell John (Russ) Merrick, 66, Link

Sylwia Mogilnicka, 45, Link

Julie Morgan, 64, Link

Carol Muldoon, 64, Link

Paul Richardson, 66, Link

Carole Anne Stokes, 67, Link

Leanne Mary Williams, 50, Link

Jim McCarroll, Link

Paula Feeney, 56, Link

Sally Norma Elizabeth Gayton, 64, Link

Colin John Ballantyne, 63, Link

Rich Bielby, 60, Link

Christine Yvonne (Chrissy Peggs) Bird, 63, Link

Sheila Browning, 63, Link

Gillian Mary Darby, 64, Link

Neil James Davey, 64, Link

Peter Norman Eyton, 69, Link

Stephen John Howells, 60, Link

Melfyn Charles Lewis (Mel), 66, Link

Misia Morgan, 75, Link

Bryn Owen Roberts, 75, Link

Arthur Mark Thomas, 62, Link

Philip Winward, 63, Link

Martin Barber, 70, Link

Susan Christine Bramley (Cooke), 66, Link

Oral Dean (Ozzy) Burrell, 58, Link

Thomas Christopher Burton, stillborn, Link

Pauline Carroll (nee Mannion), 75, Link

Tim Cartwright, 62, Link

Susan Davies (Lunn), 60, Link

Annette Susan Dennis, 70, Link

Kathleen (Kath) Duffy, 70, Link

Brendan Foran, 65, Link

Malcolm Alan Foxall, 73, Link

David Alwyne Galloway, 64, Link

Alan Hardman, 66, Link

Dougie Hay, 64, Link

Alwyn Hughes, 74, Link

Emyr David (Em) Jones, 52, Link

Gerald Lennox, 65, Link

Michael Newton, 66, Link

Rita Saunders, 70, Link

Pauline Stubbs, 71, Link

Joe Anthony Taylor, 37, Link

Sarah Elizabeth Thatcher, 61, Link

Jacqueline Thomson, 56, Link

Kenneth (Ken) Whiting, 73, Link

Stewart James Williamson, 45, Link

Benjamin Michael Wright, 41, Link

Philip Strange, 67, Link

Sarah Bray, 67, Link

Tom Evans, 67, Link

Jean Frow, 61, Link

Bernie Greathead, 67, Link

Christopher Grievson, 70, Link

John Martin Hodgson, 73, Link

Cheril Yvonne Humphrey (nee Lemon), 73, Link

Susan Elizabeth Johnson, 67, Link

Elizabeth Catherine Bettina (Tina) Kelly, 67, Link

Debra Louise Larder, 46, Link

Robert William McGinnis, 63, Link

Carole Ann Mynett, 71, Link

Maria Josephine O’Malley (Delahunty), 74, Link

Vikki Pappin, 48, Link

Kathie Rowley, 75, Link

Wendy Shirazi-Kia (Dorsey), 64, Link

Michael Francis Smith, 46, Link

Maureen Anne Stanton (née Higgins), 74, Link

Gabriella Helena Szkiler, 39, Link

Barbara Thomas, 67, Link

Kelly May Trotter, 47, Link

Simon John Watts, 61, Link

John Mark Whalley (previously: Anthony Cartledge), 64, Link

Michael (Mike) Williams, 67, Link

Alan James Wood, 74, Link

Joan McGlinchey, Link

Tim Aitken, 51, Link