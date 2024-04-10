UNITED STATES

‘The Wallflowers' guitarist Michael Ward dies aged 57 just days before next performance

April 5, 2024

Former guitarist for The Wallflowers Michael Ward has sadly died at the age of 57, just days before he was set to take to the stage in Las Vegas. His death was confirmed by the band on Facebook as they remembered his "crucial part of the band's history" and vowed his talents will always be remembered. Michael's cause of death is yet to be revealed. In a loving tribute shared on Wednesday, The Wallflowers wrote: "With love and gratitude the Wallflowers say farewell to the great and singular Michael Ward. Michael’s role and talents will forever remain a crucial part of the band’s history.”

Grandmaster Flash drummer and producer Keith LeBlanc has passed away

April 5, 2024

American drummer, record producer, and Grandmaster Flash collaborator Keith LeBlanc has passed away, his record label On-U Sound confirmed earlier today. “All of us at On-U Sound are heartbroken to share the news that the great Keith LeBlanc has passed away,” they told fans on Twitter. “An incredible drummer, producer and musical maverick, he will be hugely missed. Rest in power Keith,” they added. His cause of death was not confirmed. LeBlanc started his career as a session drummer with US hip hop label Sugar Hill Records in the 1980s, where he formed the Sugar Hill House Band alongside Doug Wimbish and Skip "Little Axe" McDonald. Elsewhere, LeBlanc worked alongside the likes of Nine Inch Nails on hit records, created a highly successful solo album ‘Major Malfunction’, and later joined the On-U Sound posse.

No age or cause of death reported.

Vocalist CJ Snare of Firehouse has passed away

April 8, 2024

CJ Snare, the singer of American hard rock band Firehouse, has died on April 5. On Sunday, April 7, the band shared the news through their social media, revealing that "the rock and roll warrior, lead vocalist, and a founding member of Firehouse" passed away at the age of 64. "CJ Snare passed unexpectedly at home Friday night, April 5, 2024. He was a young 64 years old," the statement reads. They further added: "As you are all aware, CJ was expected to be back on stage with the band this summer after recovering from surgery. We are all in complete shock with CJ's untimely passing."

No cause of death reported.

David Barrington Holt, former head of Jim Henson’s Creature Shop in L.A., dies at 78

April 7, 2024

David Barrington Holt, who established and ran the first Creature Shop on the West Coast for The Jim Henson Company during his two-plus decades with the firm, has died. He was 78. Holt died March 13 of complications from cancer at his home in Los Angeles, his son, Chris Holt, announced. Holt started out with the Henson Co. in 1986 as deputy supervisor of its Creature Shop in the U.K. and was promoted to creative supervisor. He moved to Los Angeles in 1993 to set up a Creature Shop and produce the 1991-94 Disney-ABC series Dinosaurs.

David E. Diano, longtime camera operator, dies at 71

April 4, 2024

David E. Diano, a veteran camera operator with credits including Tombstone, The Fast and the Furious , Wedding Crashers and Spider-Man 3, has died. He was 71. Diano died Jan. 22 at Huntington Hospital in Pasadena of coronary issues after a battle with prostate cancer, his wife, still photographer Gemma LaMana, told The Hollywood Reporter. Diano served as president of the Society of Camera Operators from 2003-04 before deciding not to run for a second term.”

Howard Stern Show personality known as Crazy Cabbie dies aged 55

April 2, 2024

Lee Siegfried, best known as Crazy Cabbie to The Howard Stern Show fans, has died at the age of 55. Radio DJ Cane Peterson confirmed the sad news on Facebook. He wrote: "Sad update on this Easter Sunday. At 7:09 last night, Lee Siegfried…Crazy Cabbie, peacefully passed away with the love of his life Lexi by his side. Peterson continued: "He is no longer in pain, and he is now with our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ. Nobody did radio better than Cabbie, and everyone that knew him, loved him. He had a razor sharp wit, an insatiable lust for life, and most importantly he had a heart of gold. We had our moments, but we were brothers who loved each other very much. Until next time, my friend."

No cause of death reported.

‘Phantasm’ cast member passes away

April 2, 2024

We have sad news to pass along today as we have learned that actor Bill Cone, who played Tommy in Phantasm, has passed away, according to a post on the official Phantasm Facebook page. The post, which can be seen below, mentions that in addition to acting, Bill was a key collaborator on the original Phantasm soundtrack, providing skilled guitar work. Previous to that, Bill had contributed his musical skills to Phantasm director Don Coscarelli’s film Kenny & Company. Released on 1979, Phantasm was directed by Don Coscarelli and starred Angus Scrimm, Reggie Bannister, A. Michael Baldwin, Bill Thornbury and Kathy Lester.

No age or cause of death reported.

Deborah McBride dies: A+E Networks Corporate Communications exec was 45

April 5, 2024

Deborah McBride, a veteran A+E Networks corporate communications executive who previously worked at Turner Broadcasting System, has died after a short battle with brain cancer After joining A+E in 2019, McBride rose to the post of VP, Corporate Communications, working closely with the ad sales group and heading up publicity efforts around the upfront marketplace and related activities. During a 7-year run at Turner, she helped lead communications for the ad sales division, with a particular focus on CNN and the company’s digital properties.

Gale Sparrow, ex-director of artist relations at MTV, dies at 74

April 3, 2024

Gale Sparrow , the former executive who led MTV’s talent and artist relations team during the cable television channel’s golden years, died Sunday (March 31) following a battle with lung cancer. She was 74. Born Jan. 20, 1950, Sparrow began her career in the music business at CBS/Epic Records in 1976. Five years later, in 1981, she was recruited to join MTV’s startup team. MTV switched on in August of that year and started a revolution, one that facilitated a change in the way music was consumed, and how artists and labels presented their music.

Stephen Colbert holds back tears during show after long time assistant passes away at 53

April 3, 2024

Late-night TV host Stephen Colbert is never known to be lost for words, but at the end of his Monday night show broadcast, the host of The Stephen Colbert Report was left speechless as he paid tribute to his long-time executive Amy Cole, who passed away at age 53. At the end of his Monday night show, Colbert, who usually ends on a high note, looked noticeably dejected and asked the audience not to applaud. Colbert then left the set when a visual appeared on the screen that showed a picture of Amy Cole with the caption, “Dedicated to our dear friend Amy Cole, 1970-2024.” Cole’s cause of death was not revealed to viewers.

Who can forget Colbert’s dancing syringes skit?

Former ‘Real Housewives’ star reveals son has died at 35

April 6, 2024

Orange County, CA - Former Real Housewives of Orange County star Lauri Peterson has revealed that her 35-year-old son Joshua-Michael Waring has died. Peterson took to Instagram Saturday to pay tribute to her son, who she said died on Easter Sunday. She did not explicitly reveal how he passed away but noted his well-documented history of substance abuse.

No cause of death reported.

Two-Time Super Bowl winning Miami Dolphins linebacker dead at 76

April 5, 2024

Former Miami Dolphins linebacker Mike Kolen, nicknamed "Captain Crunch" for his hard-hitting tackling style, died on Wednesday at the age of 76. Kolen played eight seasons with the Dolphins from 1970 to 1977 and won two back-to-back Super Bowls. He was also famously part of the team's undefeated 1972 season, which to this day remains NFL's only unbeaten Super Bowl champion. His passing was announced by his alma mater Auburn University, where he led the Tigers in tackles in 16 out of the 25 games he started from 1967 through 1969. He earned All-SEC honors as a junior and senior, and in 1985 was inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame. After graduating from Auburn, Kolen was selected by Miami in the 12th round of the 1970 NFL Draft.

No cause of death reported.

American football, Vontae Davis died at the age of 35

April 2, 2024

Vontae Davis, a former NFL cornerback who became famous for his decision to retire in the middle of a game, has died suddenly at the age of just 35. The body of the former Miami Dolphins, Indianapolis Colts and BuffaloBills star was found lifeless on Monday in his villa in Florida, in Southwest Ranches, northwest of Miami: the athlete's grandmother found him. After seeing Davis on the ground, the grandmother called the police who went to the scene and started a preliminary investigation, excluding, for now, the hypothesis of crime as the cause of death. The most accepted hypothesis at the moment is that the athlete may have had a sudden illness. Many on the web are currently wondering whether adverse reactions to the Covid vaccine are behind the sudden death. Unfortunately, no clear information can be found on this matter. After retiring, he became the manager of a holistic health club and published a children's book called "The Middle School Rules of Vontae Davis."

No cause of death reported.

Pat Zachry, former All-Star pitcher once traded for Tom Seaver, dies at age 71: 'An unbelievable teammate'

April 6, 2024

Texas - Rookie of the Year Award and a World Series, and was once traded for Tom Seaver over the course of 10 big-league seasons, died this week following a lengthy illness, according to longtime New York Mets public relations guru Jay Horwitz. He was 71 years old.

No cause of death reported.

NHL captain Boone Jenner releases 'heartbroken' statement announcing son's death

April 4, 2024

Boone Jenner's wife, Maggie, delivered a stillborn on Sunday, and the Columbus Blue Jackets released a statement written by the couple. "We are at a loss for words. A pain like no other. Our son, Dawson Jenner was stillborn on March 31st, 2024," the Jenners said in a statement released by the team, originally posted onto their Instagram profiles. "While this pain is like nothing we've experienced before, it's also shown us the immense love we have to give.”

WWE legend mourns loss of close friend

April 1, 2024

As we journey into the depths of 2024, the wrestling world stands in solemn remembrance of the cherished individuals who have left an indelible mark on its storied history. Among them, WWE legend Hulk Hogan pauses to reflect on the profound loss of two dear friends who graced his life with their presence: Ronald and Lanny Poffo. Ronald, fondly known as Lou, was not only a trusted employee but also a beloved friend to Hogan. Nestled within the vibrant streets of Orlando, Florida, Hogan’s beach shop bore witness to Ronald’s unwavering dedication and infectious spirit. His passing, announced through a heartfelt tribute shared on Hogan’s Twitter handle, reverberated across the wrestling community, leaving an irreplaceable void in the hearts of all who knew him.

No age or cause of death reported.

Comic artist Ed Piskor has died at the age of 41

April 3, 2024

Ed Piskor, a well-known comic artist from Munhall [PA], has passed away at the age of 41. His death comes after he was recently involved in controversy surrounding allegations of sexual misconduct. The Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral Home of Munhall confirmed his unexpected death on Monday, although no further details about the circumstances were provided. Piskor was known for his work on comic book franchises such as “American Splendor” and “X-Men.” He received an Eisner Award for his series “Hip-Hop Family Tree,” which chronicles the history of hip-hop culture.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on March 29:

Comic book shop pioneer and historian Bob Beerbohm had died at 71

March 29, 2024

One of the earliest comic book retailers and comic historian Bob Beerbohm, author of Comic Book Store Wars, has died, from cancer, at the age of 71. Born on the 17th of June, 1952, Bob Beerbohm was buying, selling and trading comic books as a teenager in the late sixties, and set up the Californian comic book store Comics & Comix Store #1 near UC-Berkeley campus in 1972 with Bud Plant and John Barr. The shop went on to host comic conventions, and become the first comic book chain store. Best of Two Worlds was Beerbohm's first solo comic book store, opened in November 1976, and later expanded into a chain with other partners.

Two teenagers “died suddenly”:

Talia Patricia Shumway, 15

April 7, 2024

Schnecksville, PA - Talia Patricia Shumway, 15, of Schnecksville, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at her residence. Talia was a 10th grade student at Parkland High School and also enrolled in a nursing program at LCTI.

No cause of death reported.

Kyla Justine Spencer, 18

April 5, 2024

Watertown, New York - Kyla Justine Spencer, 18, of Academy Street, passed away unexpectedly in the Town of Pitcairn. Calling hours will be held from 12-1 pm on Friday, April 12, 2024 at Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. A memorial service will immediately follow at 1 pm.

No cause of death reported.

Two college students “died suddenly”:

Heartbreak as University of Kentucky dancer Kate Kaufling dies from rare form of bone cancer at just 20 - as her team says 'heaven has gained an angel'

April 2, 2024

A University of Kentucky dance team member died from a rare form of bone cancer at just 20 years old, leaving the school community mourning the loss. Kate Kaufling died on Sunday after battling osteosarcoma for more than nine months, school officials announced. Kate was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, an aggressive form of bone cancer that mostly affects children, teens and young adults, in June 2023.

After pushing “vaccination” for three years, UK ended its policy the month before Kaufling’s cancer diagnosis:

Due to the nature of the virus, our efforts have shifted tremendously over time. On May 11, 2023, the national emergency related to the COVID pandemic ended. At this time, there are no major policies in effect on our campus related to COVID.

https://www.uky.edu/covid-19/

Investment banking student, 22, is found dead at his Bucknell University frat house

April 2, 2024

A college community is reeling after a popular young senior was found dead on campus just hours after it was sent into lockdown by a bogus active shooter alert. Politics student Christian Samay, 22 [third from left], was pronounced dead on Saturday in his frat house at Bucknell University in Pennsylvania in what college authorities say was an unconnected incident. It remains unclear how the young student died. The leading liberal arts college held its spring break two weeks ago so the Lewisburg campus was swarming with students as news spread of Samay's death at 1.50 pm.

No cause of death reported.

Bucknell’s “vaccination” policy for students:

Bucknell strongly encourages students to be vaccinated against COVID-19. In addition to being vaccinated, the best way to prevent the spread of the virus is to avoid being exposed to COVID-19.

https://www.bucknell.edu/life-bucknell/health-wellness-safety/covid-19-information/students-families

Healthy dancer, 24, dies just months after complaining of painful sore on tongue

April 7, 2024

New York, NY - The heartbroken parents of a 24-year-old woman who died from cancer have recalled the agonising final moments of her life which left her begging to die. After spotting a sore on her tongue, Ayla Eilert, from New York, was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer that left her in excruciating pain. She was desperate to get Medical Aid in Dying but it's currently not legal in New York. Ayla died just over two years ago on April 2, 2022, seven months after her diagnosis [Sept. 2021]. Her parents have now opened up about what the past couple of years have been like, saying the last few moments of their daughter's life were "beautiful" as she was surrounded by her mum, dad and younger brother when she died. Feeling increasingly unwell, by mid-January 2022, Ayla started to complain the fentanyl patches to help her cope with her pain were not enough. By this point Ayla - weighing only 87 pounds (39.4kg) - was in frequent agony and, on March 3, she asked her parents to help her die, telling them: "This is no way to live. Please help me die". This was the first time that the family would try and get MAiD for her.

Link

A pilot “died suddenly”:

Paul Michael Schuhlein, 60

April 3, 2024

Paul Michael Schuhlein, a retired Commander in the US Navy and lifelong naval and commercial aviator, died unexpectedly at his home in Germantown, Tennessee, on March 28th, 2024, at age 60. Aside from his family, the greatest love of Paul’s life was flying and all aspects of aviation. He was a tireless advocate for the US Naval Academy and for decades he led USNA recruitment for Tennessee and beyond.

No cause of death reported.

Three teachers “died suddenly”:

Reported on March 25:

Melissa Sue Russell, 46

March 25, 2024

Melissa Sue Russell, age 46, of Lisle, Illinois. Beloved wife of Kevin. Loving mother of Kylie, Ty, Ally, Brooke, Caden, Sullivan and Harper. Devoted daughter of Susan Quenzler and the late John Brands.



No cause of death reported.

Russell “died suddenly.” From GoFundMe, June 9, 2023:

The Russell family received news that Melissa has been diagnosed with advanced stage Pancreatic Cancer, and she is currently receiving Chemo treatments to help her battle this awful disease. Melissa is a wonderful mother to 7 incredible children and she is always supporting their passions and dreams. Whether it’s watching sporting events on the field or court, helping at jr. high dances, running elementary class parties, planning family functions, or attending parent weekends at college, Melissa is always there with a smile on her face. No one knows how she does it, but one thing is for sure, her family means everything to her. Melissa is also an amazing wife to Kevin. Together they are raising such great kids, and they both make it look very easy. Even though Melissa teaches full-time and Kevin runs a school district, the house stays clean, the schedules are kept in order, and family needs are always met.

And this update:

Melissa fought this battle with amazing strength, grace, and beauty. Her battle is over. Our world has lost one of the best. And now we need to support her family as they battle grief and navigate life without her.



https://www.gofundme.com/f/5s2r2u-russell-strong

Local shop owner, teacher suffers burst aneurysm

April 2, 2024

Alameda, CA - Maggie Simpson Adams died suddenly on Monday afternoon, April 1, 2024, according to a public Facebook post issued by her husband, Colin Adams. The beloved shop owner suffered a burst aneurysm on Sunday, March 31, that proved to be fatal, her husband stated. Maggie was owner of the popular and eclectic Magpie and Thorn store and nursery in the historic Towata Flowers building on Santa Clara Avenue, a teacher for the Alameda Unified School District, and a talented artist and filmmaker.

No age reported.



California schools’ “vaccination” mandate for employees:

https://www.kcra.com/article/california-requiring-school-staff-covid-vaccines-testing/37282357

A nurse “died suddenly”:

Reported on March 25:

Thomas C. Moore, 46

March 25, 2024

. Thomas C. Moore, 46, of Rome, passed away on Monday, March 18, 2024, at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, NY. For many years, Thomas was employed as a certified nurse's assistant with the Masonic Care Community in Utica, as most recently until his illness with Oneida Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Two educators “died suddenly”:

Shorter College president Jerome Green dies suddenly

April 8, 2024

Little Rock, Ark — Shorter College president Dr. O. Jerome Green has passed away at the age of 69. Shorter College Provost and Vice President for Administration Jeffery Norfleet spoke on the untimely death. "President Green's passing is a tremendous loss, not only to Shorter College, but to the African Methodist Episcopal Church and the HBCU community. He was a great leader who cared deeply about students. faculty, and staff. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife and family."

No cause of death reported.

Ernest Di Domizio, 56

April 5, 2024

Milwaukee, WI - Ernest Di Domizio, beloved son of Jacqueline Haessly and Daniel Di Domizio, elder brother of Randolph, Francis ,and Kristyn, father of Cassie and Lillian, and foster father of Curtis, died peacefully in his sleep on April 1, 2024 at age 56. He served as a social worker for at risk youth in Milwaukee, and then as a curriculum specialist for at risk youth. He went on to earn both his BS and MS degrees in Education from Marian University and taught at a number of Choice Schools in Milwaukee. For much of the past 20 years, he served as Principal at Milwaukee area Choice Schools. Ernie enjoyed both teaching and coaching. He served as a mentor for college students and as a soccer coach for generations of youth in Milwaukee. He also coached soccer for two years at Cardinal Stritch University.



No cause of death reported.

Milwaukee public schools’ “vaccination” mandate:

The latest data on Milwaukee Public Schools staff vaccine mandate was listed off during the MPS School Board meeting on Thursday evening, Nov. 18. 2021. Officials stated as of Nov. 18, 10,289 MPS employees have complied with the vaccine mandate. That is a 90.4% compliance rate among all district staff. Among full-time staff, the compliance rate is 93.3%.

https://www.fox6now.com/news/vaccine-mandate-mps-staff-90-4-compliance-rate

A professor “died suddenly” piloting a plane:

Passenger lands small plane at RDU after pilot suffers medical emergency

April 8, 2024

Durham, N.C. - ABC11 has learned that a prominent Duke University professor has died after suffering a medical emergency while at the controls of an airplane flying over the Triangle on Sunday. Someone else took over the single-engine plane and made an emergency landing at Raleigh-Durham International Airport. Cell phone video from an eyewitness showed those dramatic moments of paramedics loading a person into the back of an ambulance. The video was shot by Evan Caulfield. He was minutes away from dropping his daughter off for a commercial flight. Caulfield is part of the group Fuquay Fire Buffs and is always listening to his scanner radio. "I knew I was witnessing something," he said. The plane took off around 3:30 p.m. according to Flight Aware and came back around 4:50 pm. RDU said someone in the passenger seat took over the controls of the Cirrus SR-20 after the pilot was "slumped over the controls," according to air traffic control audio. The tail number on the back of the plane is registered to Coherent Aviation, which comes back to a North Raleigh home and Joseph Izatt. One of Izatt's mentees confirmed that Izatt was at the controls when this happened. Izatt is the chair of the biomedical engineering department at Duke University's Pratt School of Engineering. The school announced his death in a letter to the Duke community Monday. Izatt has been at Duke since 2001 and according to his bio, he was a pioneer in the field of biomedical imaging. He published more than 200 papers and holds more than 75 US patents. The dean of the school of engineering said they're sad to "have lost a school leader who proudly led with his heart."



No age or cause of death reported.

Duke’s update to its “vaccination” mandate for faculty:

Duke will no longer require current and new students, faculty and staff who do not work in a healthcare environment to receive the primary or booster vaccinations for COVID-19, per a Thursday email. This change is effective May 11 [2023] , when the federal Public Health Emergency ends, and is consistent with Duke’s peer universities, according to the email. Duke will continue to offer the primary and booster vaccinations free of charge to all students, faculty and staff.

https://tinyurl.com/3hhxus2s

A firefighter “died suddenly”:

Gloucester Fire Department announces passing of firefighter Sander Schultz

April 1, 2024

Gloucester, MA — It is with heavy hearts that Mayor Greg Verga and Fire Chief Eric Smith announce the passing of Firefighter Sander Schultz. He was 57 years old. Firefighter Schultz passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 30. He was a 26-year veteran of the Gloucester Fire Department. Firefighter Schultz held the position of EMS Coordinator for many years before he went back on the line as the Engine 2 driver in West Gloucester.

No cause of death reported.

Massachusetts’ “vaccination” mandate for state workers:

https://www.wbur.org/news/2021/08/19/baker-vaccine-mandate-state-employees

Three policemen “died suddenly”:

Pickens County Sheriff’s Office mourns unexpected passing of sergeant

April 8, 2024

Pickens, S.C. - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of Sergeant Brian Atkins, who passed away unexpectedly on Monday. According to the sheriff’s office, Atkins suffered a cardiac event at his home early in the morning. Atkins began his career with the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office in 2011 when he joined the detention center. The sheriff’s office said he later transitioned to the Uniform Patrol Division, where he most recently served as the Sergeant of the Charlie Team.

No age reported.

Bladen deputy mourned

April 3, 2024

Bladen County, NC - Bladen County Sheriff’s Captain Daniel Clark died suddenly at his home Monday. Sheriff Jim McVicker said in a press release that the 14-year veteran of the BCSO had served in virtually all branches of the agency.

No age or cause of death reported.

North Carolina’s “vaccination” mandate for state workers:

https://tinyurl.com/m7yrxf2s

Reported on March 25:

Sean Michael Dougherty, 44

March 25, 2024

Utica, NY – Lt. Sean Michael Dougherty, Ret. UPD, age 44, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, in the dignity of his home.

No cause of death reported.

Two inmates “died suddenly”:

Smith County inmate dies Sunday after receiving CPR for medical emergency

April 8, 2024

Tyler, Texas - Smith County Sheriff’s Office released a statement on Monday that an inmate died in custody on Sunday. According to sheriff’s office PIO Sgt. Larry Christian, shortly after 6 a.m. on Sunday, a medical emergency, or “code blue,” was called in the Towers on the second floor of the Smith County Jail. An inmate, identified as Tonya Williams, had a medical emergency, and jail staff attempted to save her by using CPR until EMS could arrive. She was taken by ambulance to CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital, where she died, Christian said. According to the statement, Williams, 57, of Kilgore, was arrested on April 4, 2024, on drug-related charges.

No cause of death reported.

29-year-old Harris County Jail inmate dies at prison in Louisiana, HCSO says

April 6, 2024

Olla, Louisiana -- Another inmate has died after suffering a medical emergency in Louisiana on Wednesday, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. HCSO said the inmate, 29-year-old Jaleen Anderson, was pronounced dead at about 8:59 p.m. on Wednesday in the Hardtner Medical Center Emergency Room. Anderson was booked into the Harris County Jail on March 3 on a methamphetamine possession. On March 22, he was a transferred to the privately-run LaSalle Correctional Center in Louisiana as part of an outsourcing agreement with Harris County. "Supposedly, he had two seizures, and he told them that he was having another one, and right before the third one that it was gonna happen he had a heart attack," Anderson's father, Harold, told Eyewitness News. According to jail officials, Anderson went to the clinic with complaints of dizziness and vomiting. He also didn't appear to have any physical injuries. "He's had seizures before, but that should have been in his medical records so they would have known how to take proper care of my nephew," Anderson's aunt, Natasha, said. Harris County saw a record 27 inmate deaths in 2022. There were at least 19 in 2023. The LaSalle Parish Coroner's Office will perform an autopsy to determine Anderson's cause of death.

11 killed in “vaxxidents”:

Riverdale man dies in fiery car crash in Brigham City

April 7, 2024

Box Elder County, UT — A Riverdale man was killed Saturday night in a fiery car crash west of Brigham City. The accident was reported near 800 W. Forest Street at approximately 10:30 p.m. April 6. Officers with the Brigham City Police Department report 20-year-old Brendyn Miller was driving along Forest Street when for an unknown reason, he went off the road and into a building. The car struck a gas line, causing a fire and collapse of the building onto the car. When police and firefighters arrived on the scene, the car and building were fully engulfed in flames. Officers have not been able to determine what caused Miller to drive off the road.

Two cops killed in “vaxxidents”:

Montgomery County deputy dies from injuries in crash

April 5, 2024

A Montgomery County [AL] deputy who was injured in a single-vehicle accident earlier this week has died. Sheriff Derrick Cunningham tells Action 8 News that 21-year-old Jermyius Young passed away early Friday evening at UAB Hospital in Birmingham. “Deputy Young was a fine law enforcement officer. He was loyal, unselfish, and efficient,” said Sheriff Cunningham. The crash around 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday in the 4500 block of Hobbie Road. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says Young was on duty and driving his patrol vehicle at the time of the crash. ALEA is investigating the accident.

No cause of death reported.

Off-duty Jasper police officer is dead following auto accident

April 5, 2024

Jasper, TX - An off-duty Jasper Police officer had died following a single vehicle accident that occurred on Friday afternoon. Emergency crews were dispatched to the crash on Farm to Market 252, about 4 miles south of Jasper, shortly after 1:00. Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Shana Clark has identified the driver as 44-year-old Chris Sherer, of Jasper. Sergeant Clark said Sherer was driving a 2013 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck southbound when, for an unknown reason, "the driver traveled across the northbound lane and into the west ditch, where it sideswiped a tree and struck another tree one head-on, causing the Ram to overturn." Sherer was rushed from the scene to Jasper Memorial Hospital by Allegiance EMS, where he underwent treatment before being pronounced dead shortly after 4:00 pm. What caused the crash is unknown. However, officers at the scene said there was no evidence of any brake marks on the highway or shoulder, leading them to believe that Sherer might have suffered from a medical condition. However, that has not been confirmed. Sherer, who served as a School Resource Office was assigned to the Jasper Independent School District.

No cause of death reported.

Suspected medical emergency causes crash

April 4, 2024

Bellefontaine, OH - A suspected medical emergency is suspected to have contributed to a vehicle crashing into a parked car along the 100 block of east Williams Avenue shortly before 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 3, officers of the Bellefontaine Police Department report. Sandra McGee, 79, of Bellefontaine, was taken by a Bellefontaine squad to Mary Rutan Hospital where she was later pronounced dead, according to reports. Police were dispatched to that location on a report of an eastbound vehicle that struck an unoccupied, parked car. That parked motor vehicle was then pushed into a second unoccupied and parked motor vehicle, police said. When first responders arrived, the driver reportedly was “barely breathing.” Officers found that McGee was in distress and required immediate intervention. CPR was administered and Bellefontaine EMS transported her to the hospital. “Despite the efforts of emergency personnel, the female later passed away at Mary Rutan Hospital,” police report. “It is believed that the female likely suffered a medical emergency prior to the crash, however, the cause of death has yet to be determined.”

NW Marion: Driver killed in single-vehicle crash on CR 328

April 4, 2024

Ocala, FL - The driver and lone occupant of an SUV was killed in a single-vehicle crash along County Road 328 on Thursday. Law enforcement officials identified the deceased as a 55-year-old woman from Ocala. Troopers on scene said the woman was behind the wheel of an older model Chevy Blazer that was westbound on CR 328. For an unknown reason, the vehicle veered off the roadway and struck three objects: a 45 mph speed sign, a fence and a tree. Authorities said the woman was transported to HCA Florida Ocala Hospital, where she died.

Link

April 4, 2024

Somerset County, Pa. — A single-vehicle crash on March 27 left one man dead after he struck a utility pole. James Will, 73, was driving East on the 6800 block of Glades Pike when he left the roadway and struck a utility pole, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP). He then continued in the east bound direction where he came to a final stop after also striking a concrete building. Will was transported to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center where he later died on March 30 from the injures he sustained in the crash.

No cause of death reported.

Browns Mills, NJ, man killed in crash on Rt. 539 in Ocean County

April 2, 2024

A Browns Mills man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Ocean County [NJ] Tuesday morning. The accident happened around 9:00 on County Route 539 in the area of Cedar Bridge Road in Stafford Township, just north of Warren Grove. According to a preliminary investigation by the Stafford Township Police Department, a 2008 Toyota Yaris being driven by 30-year-old Gogi Jailava was traveling southbound on Route 539 when he lost control of his vehicle, it left the roadway, and struck a tree. Jailava was taken to Southern Ocean Medical Center, however, despite the efforts of medical personnel, Jailava succumbed to his injuries.

No cause of death reported.

Woman dies after crashing into telephone pole on Meadows Road

April 2, 2024

Powder Springs, GA - According to a public information release from Officer Aaron Wilson of the Cobb County Police Department, the department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (S.T.E.P. Unit) is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash. It occurred on Meadows Road at its intersection with Worthington Drive on April 1, 2024, around 12:04 pm. Investigators report that a white 2018 Hyundai Sonata Sport driven by a 41-year-old Powder Springs woman was headed west on Meadows Road when she left the road and collided with a telephone pole. It is unknown what caused her to veer off the road. She was seriously injured and taken to Wellstar Cobb Hospital by ambulance where, after attempts at resuscitation, she was pronounced dead.

MARTA bus operator dies after medical emergency while starting service for the day

April 2, 2024

Atlanta, GA — A MARTA bus operator died early Tuesday morning after experiencing a medical emergency while starting service for the day, a spokesperson for the agency said. A small crash followed the medical emergency as the bus was departing the Hamilton garage around 4:30 a.m., according to a MARTA statement. There was no one else on the bus at the time. According to MARTA, the employee had been with the agency for 20 years.

No age or cause of death reported.

Parrish man dies after medical episode causes crash in Publix parking lot

April 1, 2024

Bradenton, FL - A 65-year-old Parrish man died Monday after his sedan went out of control during a medical episode in the Publix at Lakewood Ranch Gateway parking lot just off the corner of Lakewood Ranch Boulevard and State Road 64. The incident happened just before 1 p.m. The vehicle was traveling west within the parking lot when the driver experienced the medical episode, traveled toward the Wells Fargo Bank, went out of control over a raised sidewalk, and collided with a tree and shrubs. The driver was transported to an area hospital, where he died.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on March 29:

Marin coastal rescue effort reveals dead boater

March 29, 2024

California - Authorities are investigating the death of a man found on a boat that crashed along the Marin County coast. The boat was spotted late Thursday afternoon near Chimney Rock in the Point Reyes National Seashore. Marin County firefighters asked a Sonoma County Sheriff's Office helicopter crew to reach the boat because of the rocky, inaccessible location, said Sonoma County sheriff's Deputy Rob Dillion. The air crew lowered two rescuers by rope and they found the boater in the cabin, Dillion said. The boater was identified as Matthew Edward Paul, 49, of Half Moon Bay, said Roger Fielding, the Marin County chief deputy coroner. The U.S. Coast Guard and the National Park Service are leading the investigation, Fielding said. A U.S. Coast Guard spokesperson could not be reached for comment Friday.

No cause of death reported.

A business exec “died suddenly”:

GEA President Chuck Bowlin died unexpectedly Thursday

April 5, 2024

Greeneville [TN] Energy Authority President and CEO Chuck Bowlin died unexpectedly on Thursday. According to the Greeneville Energy Authority, Bowlin was on vacation in St. Croix in the Virgin Islands with his wife and close friends when he died. The Virgin Islands Consortium, which covers news in St. Croix, said that 911 was notified of a distress call around 1:06 PM Thursday reporting that a man who had been snorkeling with friends at an area called Sugar Beach was missing. A search operation was launched by the Virgin Island Police Department and EMS units. Bowlin was found unresponsive around 4:54 PM. The Virgin Island Police said that Bowlin told his friends he wasn’t feeling well and started to swim back to shore. The police report said that friends and family described Bowlin as “a very fit individual” with no previous medical conditions, and added that he did not appear ill when he went into the water. Bowlin was 56.

No cause of death reported.

Beloved Williamsburg Santa Claus, known from Busch Gardens and Yankee Candle, dies at age 72

April 5, 2024

Whether it was Dec. 20, March 19 or Aug. 3 or any other day of the year, he was simply “Santa Jim.” With his marvelous natural snow white hair and beard and always a happy smile, James “Jimmy” W. Hines Jr., of Newport News [VA], portrayed Santa Claus at a variety of events and programs for nearly 40 years, most specifically during the holiday season. He died unexpectedly on March 30 at age 72.

No cause of death reported.

A lawyer “died suddenly”:

Former county attorney dies unexpectedly

April 5, 2024

Le Roy, MI - Former Genesee County attorney James M. Wujcik died Wednesday evening unexpectedly, according to Falcone Family Funeral & Cremation Service’s online tribute archive. Wujcik was 48 and lived in Le Roy. He had served as the county attorney from 2022 through 2023. A complete obituary has not yet been posted.

No cause of death reported.

A vintner “died suddenly”:

Memorial scholarship fund set up in honor of Revel OTR co-owner who died suddenly

April 4, 2024

Cincinnati, OH - John Wesly Coleman Jr., the co-owner of the popular Revel OTR Urban Winery, passed away while vacationing in Florida on March 27. He was 51 years old. "It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of John Wesly Coleman Jr.," the winery wrote on social media March 29. Those who knew Coleman say he was known for his welcoming nature and involvement in the community. He served on the boards of the OTR Chamber and Finneytown Foundation. He also loved his family, coaching his sons' football and basketball teams and taking up the position of president of the Coleman Family Reunion for the Ohio Chapter.

No cause of death reported.

Animal control officer in Basehor, KS, passes away

April 4, 2024

Kansas - Ashley Webb, a dedicated Animal Control and Code Enforcement Officer in Basehor, Kansas, has tragically passed away. The news of her death has shocked the community and left her colleagues and friends in mourning. Ashley was known for her passion for animals and her commitment to enforcing codes and regulations to ensure the safety and well-being of both animals and residents in Basehor. She was a beloved member of the community and her loss will be deeply felt by all who knew her. At this time, the cause of Ashley’s death has not been confirmed. The circumstances surrounding her passing are still unclear, and authorities are continuing to investigate. The news of her death has left many in disbelief, as she was known for her dedication to her work and her positive attitude.

No age or cause of death reported.

What happened to popular skateboarder James Hardy?

April 2, 2024

The skateboarding world is mourning the loss of James Hardy [35], a renowned skateboarder who tragically passed away in Alabama on Sunday, according to media reports. His untimely death has prompted an outpouring of grief on social media, with many expressing sorrow over the loss of such a young and talented athlete. Join us as we delve into what actually happened to him. According to media sources, popular skateboarder James Hardy died unexpectedly in Alabama on Sunday. James was never afraid to publicly disclose his concerning health issues. After his professional skating career ended, he was experiencing seizures and brain trauma. According to an unreliable source, James suffered a seizure that proved fatal at the moment of his passing. Nevertheless, neither a declaration from an official nor any reliable evidence supports the report.

Mother and sorority member dies unexpectedly

April 2, 2024

Nikki Long died on April 2, 2024 near Greensboro, NC. Nikki was an alumni of the University of North Carolina Greensboro. Nikki died from a medical emergency, she had a medical condition of some sort.

No age or cause of death reported.

New Ga. father dies unexpectedly just weeks after birth of his twins

April 2, 2024

Americus, Ga. — A 29-year-old Georgia man died unexpectedly just weeks after the birth of his twins. Bryce Driver died of a sudden heart attack on March 30, according to friends of the family. Bryce Driver worked in the farming industry, friends said. “Bryce Driver loved agriculture as much as anyone I’ve seen and was bound and determined to be a farmer,” Alex Harrell wrote on social media. “Every time I saw him, he was always quizzing me on what he could do to improve and get better.”

West Palm Beach community mourns unexpected death of Clematis Social GM 'King of Clubs'

April 2, 2024

West Palm Beach, FL - A longtime Clematis Street nightclub manager died suddenly on Feb. 27, generating a wave of condolences on social media from a huge downtown West Palm Beach following. Juan “Nito” Longinos Jr., 40, was known as the “King of the Clubs,” and even got a king of clubs playing card tattooed on his finger shortly before his death. For the past nine years, he worked as the general manager and business partner of Clematis Social, a nightclub in downtown West Palm Beach.

No cause of death reported.

‘Profound sadness:’ Zwink Elementary custodian found dead inside vehicle died from medical emergency

April 2, 2024

Klein, Texas – Klein ISD confirms a custodian who worked at Zwink Elementary School died after suffering a medical emergency Tuesday. The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office said the man was found unresponsive in a vehicle near the back of the school entrance in the 22200 block of Frassati Way Drive Tuesday morning. EMS arrived and confirmed the man was dead. Later Tuesday, Zwink Elementary’s principal, Stacey Vaglienty, sent a message to parents and staff of the school confirming the man who died was custodian Daniel Matthews. KPRC 2 was told Matthews may have suffered a heart attack.

No age reported.

Grandmother suddenly dies of rare brain disease with 100% fatality rate and no cure

April 2, 2024

A Michigan grandmother has died from a rare degenerative brain disorder similar to mad cow disease – which has a 100% fatality rate and no cure. Arlene VonMyhr, 55, and her husband, Gary, celebrated the University of Michigan winning the national football championship on Jan. 8 before she woke up with stroke symptoms, MLive reported. After being sent home from Byron Center undiagnosed, VonMyhr was rushed to the ER four times over the following two weeks with slurred speech and balance problems, according to the outlet. On her fourth visit Jan. 26, she didn’t leave the hospital until she died on Feb. 19. “It was a really rapid five weeks of decline,” Gary VonMyhr, her high school sweetheart and husband of 34 years, told MLive. Metro Health doctors conducted a lumbar puncture that finally diagnosed her with Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease, a rare degenerative brain disease that is always fatal and has no cure, the outlet reported. “For almost everyone, unfortunately, it’s an extremely rapid course,” Brian Appleby, director of the National Prion Disease Pathology Surveillance Center, told the outlet. About 85% of the cases are reportedly “sporadic” because they happen without an apparent cause and most of the remaining ones come from a genetic mutation of a prion protein, according to MLive. “It causes brain damage. It causes brain cells to die. And we don’t necessarily understand why,” Appleby said.

Charlotte man dies suddenly from medical emergency

April 7, 2024

Terrence McClure, 50, died on March 29, 2024. Terrence is from Charlotte, NC, but he also had ties to Rock Hill, SC, were he most recently lived. The official cause of death for Terrence is not known, but no foul play is suspected.

A man has died at Texas Eclipse Festival

April 8, 2024

A 67-year-old man collapsed at Texas Eclipse Festival on Sunday and was declared dead at the scene. At the time of writing, the man has not been identified, and neither Texas Eclipse’s organizers nor Burnet, Texas authorities, have not responded to EDM Identity’s request for comment. In the Texas Eclipse 2024 Festival Fam Facebook group, his daughter, who said she has accompanied him to numerous festivals since 2007, recounted that he collapsed at the hilltop Alamo camp and passed away around 4:10 am CT on Sunday.

No cause of death reported.

John R. Bouquin, 40

April 6, 2024

Perrysburg, OH – John R. Bouquin age 40, of Perrysburg, passed away unexpectedly at home Tuesday April 2, 2024 leaving the family devastated. Injuries sustained during his tours in Iraq left John disabled, his dedication to serving with the United States Marine Corps was done with honor and love of his country and freedom. John was a gun enthusiasts he was an outdoorsman, fishing and hunting. He was a loving daddy to his children.

No cause of death reported.

Ryan P. Drake, 31

April 4, 2024

Ryan P. Drake, 31, of Rome [NY], passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 28, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Glynnis Pebbles (Brown) Reed, 60

April 4, 2024

Utica, NY – Mrs. Glynnis Pebbles (Brown) Reed, age 60, unexpectedly went home to the Lord during the evening hours of Wednesday, March 27, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Kevin Aldrich, 51

April 3, 2024

Wilmington, VT - Kevin M. Aldrich, 51, died unexpectedly on March 23. Kevin owned his own business Aldrich Automotive which has run for the past 13 years.

No cause of death reported.

Shaun Anthony Snead, 30

April 3, 2024

Shaun Anthony Snead of Pennsville, NJ, age 30, passed away suddenly on March 24, 2024. He had many jobs throughout his young life. He worked as a substitute teacher/paraprofessional for Winslow Twp. School District for several years. His most recent job was as a Rehab Technician at Epiphany Wellness in Blackwood, NJ. Throughout his career, he was known for his hard work, dedication, and passion for helping others.

No cause of death reported.

Jeffrey D. Gydesen, 64

April 3, 2024

Boonville, NY - Jeffrey D. Gydesen, 64, of Denslow Drive, passed away on Monday, April 1, 2024, at Upstate Medical Center, after a short illness, while surrounded by the loving care of his family.

No cause of death reported.

Julie Lyman, 36

April 2, 2024

We are devastated to announce the passing of Julie Lyman. Julie, 36, passed away on Saturday March 30th unexpectedly in her home in Ogdensburg, NY. She spent many dedicated and hard laborious hours in the healthcare field. Julie was a DSP at Cerebral Palsy Association of the North Country for many years, After many years serving as a DSP, she moved on as a Clerk at Parkway.

No cause of death reported.

Michael T. McKeel, 56

April 2, 2024

South Scranton, PA - Michael T. McKeel, 56, of South Scranton, died unexpectedly Sunday at Regional Hospital of Scranton.

No cause of death reported.

Danielle Le Gear

April 2, 2024

Burlingame, California - formerly Cork, Ireland - On March 28th, unexpectedly.

No age or cause of death reported.

LaKeisha (Grace) Williams, 36

April 1, 2024

Lakeshia Grace Williams (San Antonio, Texas), who passed away on March 28, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Williams “died suddenly.” From Facebook:

It is with heavy hearts that we share the devastating news of the unexpected passing of LaKeisha, a beloved member of our community. Keisha was not only a cherished daycare caregiver at Tender Loving Care (TLC) but also a devoted mother to two young children, a loving wife, and a cherished daughter. Her sudden departure has left a profound void in the lives of many, as she touched the hearts of countless families through her years of dedication in nurturing and caring for our little ones.

Reported on March 31:

Tassa M. Sharpe, 37

March 31, 2024

Utica, NY – Tassa M. Sharpe, 37, of Albany Street, passed away unexpectedly on March 25, 2024, at MVHS Wynn Hospital, Utica.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on March 30:

Patricia Rose Sanchez Crump, 38

March 30, 2024

Patricia Rose Sanchez Crump affectionately known as Patty, was born on January 27, 1986 in San Antonio TX and was called home on March 19, 2024. Patty was survived by her husband Quinelle Crump whom she recently married on December 9, 2023.



No cause of death reported.

Crump “died suddenly.” From Facebook:

I am writing to you today to inform you all of the loss of my Beautiful Wife who was diagnosed end stage terminal illness 3 months into our Marriage. The sudden passing of my wife has tremendously impacted me emotionally and financially and with me and the family on a such a time crunch of 7 days! She lost her job as a school CPS worker after being hospitalized along with our health insurance life insurance 😔

https://www.facebook.com/quinnelle.crump.9

picture: (although there are other good ones too)

https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=7428363477186067&set=a.158469244175563

Reported on March 29:

Kaitlyn Rae Ortiz, 6 weeks

March 29, 2024

Kaitlyn Rae Ortiz of San Antonio, Texas, January 29, 2024 - March 15, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Reported on March 28:

Sheila Henderson, 48

March 28, 2024

Sheila Henderson, aged 48, of Whitesboro, NY, and formerly of Clinton, NY, died March 26th, 2024 after a short, but courageous battle against Bulbar ALS.

Reported on March 27:

Rainbo Jo Tims, 50

March 27, 2024

Reno, NV - Rainbo Jo Tims, age 50, died early Sunday, March 17, 2024, at his home in Reno, Nv. He passed from a heart attack that was very unexpected.

Reported on March 26:

Lonnie T. Kroll, 63

March 26, 2024

Ilion, NY - Lonnie T. Kroll, age 63, of State Route 5, Frankfort, passed away unexpectedly, on Saturday afternoon, March 23, 2024, at his home.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on March 20:

Ricardo Federico Davila, 60

March 20, 2024

Ricardo Federico Davila of San Antonio, Texas, October 15, 1963 - March 15, 2024

No cause of death reported.

From Davila’s son's Facebook:

Today I got the devastating news that my father Ricardo Davila had unexpectedly passed away. It's been an extremely hard day for our family. I ask that you please keep us in your prayers.

https://www.facebook.com/john.a.davila.5

Reported on March 19:

Kevin Denzel Lenzy, 32

March 19, 2024

Kevin Denzel Lenzy was born on April 8, 1991, in San Antonio, Texas. Following his high school graduation Kevin went on to make his mark in the Fine Arts industry. He was a gifted and passionate artist (painting), poet and musician.

No cause of death reported.

From GoFundMe:

Hi, I’m Ashley, one of Kevin’s best friends. I’m fundraising for a large donation toward Kevin’s funeral expenses. Before his death, Kevin was dealing with failing kidneys and was hopeful for a transplant. Unfortunately, he never got a chance to undergo a surgery…

Reported on March 16:

Shontell L. Ray, 49

March 16, 2024

Our beloved mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and friend entered eternal rest on March 13, 2024, at the young age of 49. She was very loving to her family and friends, as well a devoted and supportive mother to her two children. There was not a time there was an event and her presence was not felt. She was known as the “life of the party,” and always brought her kind spirit, generous heart, and her infectious laugh.



No cause of death reported.

Facebook posts of shock over Ray’s death:

Pamela Kelley Whipple: Whaaat oh no my condolences goes out to you her family and friends 🙏❤️

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100051185139487

unbelievable🙏💙 My condolence and prayers to the entire family!

https://www.facebook.com/kenneth.d.coleman

Reported on February 29:

Frances Carol Nash, 62

February 29, 2024

Frances Carol Nash, known affectionately as Frankie to her friends and family, passed away peacefully on February 28, 2024, in San Antonio, TX, after a courageous battle with metastatic lung cancer. Frankie proudly served her country as a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, embodying the core values of honor, courage, and commitment. Her dedication to service did not end with her military career; she continued to serve her community by rescuing stray animals and helping those in need. She is survived by her daughter and son in law and cherished grand-daughter.



Nash “died suddenly.” An obituary tribute from her sister:

The void of her sudden departure is felt deeply with such a cherished bond lost unexpectedly. May she rest in peace.

Reported on February 28:

George Eddie Alcorn, 63

February 28, 2024

San Antonio, Texas - George E. Alcorn began working for the federal government in 1979 in Mechanical Engineering, retired in 2000. He opened his construction consulting business in 2001 until 2008 when he came on staff with True Vision Church as Facility manager/Elder having a hand in building two facilities to aid in God’s plan and purpose for his kingdom. He thought this was the most gratifying and fulfilling work he achieved in his life.

He leaves behind his loving wife of 37 years.



No cause of death reported.

From Alcorn’s obituary comments:

Uncle Eddie 😥 This truly hurts! I realize we all have an appointed time to leave this Earth, but this really came as a shock to me.

Reported on February 20:

Gianna Grace Urbina, 1 month

February 20, 2024

Gianna Grace Urbina was born January 6, 2024, in San Antonio, Texas. Anxious to get here, Gianna Grace came several weeks early, weighing in at 1 pound 1 ounce. Beating the odds and with God’s grace she fought to stay on earth giving her parents time to get to know her. As they visited with her, they could see her personality growing each day. When the Lord had prepared her place in heaven, He called her home and she quietly slipped away from her parents arms into the arms of Jesus on February 15, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on February 2:

Lisa Marie Rios, 38

February 2, 2024

Lisa Marie Rios was born October 23, 1985, in San Angelo, Texas. She passed away the morning of January 31, 2024, at the young age of thirty-eight after a battle with Breast Cancer. Lisa was nothing short of an extraordinary wife, mother, and sister. Her love for her friends and family knew no bounds. Lisa often enjoyed cooking, dancing, and listening to music. Lisa will be remembered for her courage and tenacity in the face of adversity. Lisa was entirely selfless and cared for others before herself. She leaves behind her parents, her husband her their four children.

More on Rios’ cancer struggle:

San Angelo native shares her story with rare stage four breast cancer

