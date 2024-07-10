In memory of those who “died suddenly” in the United Kingdom and Ireland, July 1-July 8, 2024
Travel exec Melissa Tilling; the 3-month-old godson of “Made In Chelsea” star Joshua Patterson; Rosemary Burns (widow of former Celtic player and manager Tommy Burns); & more
UNITED KINGDOM
Charitable Travel and Sustainable Journeys founder Melissa Tilling passes away
July 3, 2024
London - Melissa Tilling, founder and chief executive of Charitable Travel and Sustainable Journeys, passed away suddenly at the weekend, her family have confirmed. Tilling worked in travel for more than 30 years, which included a more than 10-year spell with Funway Holidays, where she rose to the role of managing director. Following her untimely passing, Tilling’s business affairs will be managed by her family.
No age or cause of death reported.
Made In Chelsea star reveals sudden death of three-month-old godson as he describes ‘incredibly dark time’
July 7, 2024
Made In Chelsea's Joshua Patterson has revealed the sudden death of his three-month-old godson. Baby Archie tragically died in his sleep on June 17. After an "incredibly dark time", the 33-year-old shared the poem he read at Archie's cremation on Friday.
No cause of death reported.
Jet2 tragedy as football legend's wife dies suddenly on flight from Tenerife
July 4, 2024
A Jet2 flight was forced to make an emergency landing after the wife of a footballing legend sadly died while on board. Rosemary Burns, the widow of former Celtic player and manager Tommy Burns, who died in 2008, fell ill on a flight from Tenerife to Glasgow on Wednesday. The plane made an emergency landing in Cork after declaring an onboard incident after she began to feel unwell while on holiday in the Canaries and boarded an earlier flight home. In response to the news of the 69-year-old's death, a tribute from a Celtic fan on social media wrote: "Extremely sad news to hear Rosemary Burns has suddenly passed away. My thoughts and prayers are with the Burns family and their friends. Now at peace with Tommy."
No cause of death reported.
Thousands raised in memory of beloved woman who died suddenly aged 33
July 5, 2024
Wales - The funeral of a "beautiful and beloved" daughter will take place next week after her sudden death devastated family and friends. Caren Williams died suddenly in Abersoch on June 21, aged just 33. It prompted an outpouring of tributes from those who knew her, with Ms Williams described as the "life and soul of the party" who was a "friend to all".
No cause of death reported.
Two dads “died suddenly”:
British grandfather, 68, dies of 'heart attack' after bust-up with Bulgarian hospital security 'when medics wouldn't treat him'
July 6, 2024
A British holidaymaker has died of a suspected heart attack after a bust up with Bulgarian hospital security, his grieving family said. Roger Grose, 68, took himself to hospital in the city of Plovdiv after feeling unwell while on a two-week holiday in Bulgaria. The father-of-two was checked over by medics who gave him the all clear - but he later returned to the same hospital after his symptoms continued, according to his daughter Deborah. She claims that hospital staff refused to see her father despite his protests about feeling unwell, before he had an 'altercation' with security staff.
Tragedy as East Lothian doting dad and 'force of nature' activist dies suddenly
July 4, 2024
Scotland - Tributes have poured in for an East Lothian dad and local legend who was known by many throughout the community. Sean Crawford, from Athelstaneford, is understood to have passed away suddenly on Sunday morning. The 37-year-old spoke to Edinburgh Live in June 2023, opening up about the impact of the pandemic on his weight and mental health.
No cause of death reported.
Salisbury: Frances Pitt-Brooke dies after short illness
July 3, 2024
A pillar of the Salisbury community has died after a short illness. Frances Pitt-Brooke [70], who spent 30 years working for the NHS, died surrounded by her family at Salisbury Hospice on June 6, having been diagnosed with cancer earlier in the year. Mrs Pitt-Brooke was born in Luton in 1954, and lived in many parts of the country, including Durham, Oxford and Salisbury.
‘He was loved by everyone,' lasting tribute to 'kind and funny' dad who died suddenly
July 3, 2024
Wales - As a tribute to their colleague, Andrew Watkins, AP Waters Builders Contractors Ltd have installed a defibrillator. The father, colleague, and much-loved member of the community recently died of a sudden heart attack at 39-years-old. He had worked at AP Waters for the past 13 years and installed accessibility adaptations for Torfaen council. Owners of AP Waters, Adrian Waters and Sarah Waters said: “He was such a massive part of our family”.
‘Treasured daughter' with 'lovely smile for everyone' passes away at 37
July 1, 2024
Cornwall - Tributes have been paid to a "treasured daughter" who passed away at just 37 years old. Laura Pearce is described as a "beloved wife", a much-loved daughter-in-law and a "devoted" auntie. She passed away after a short illness that was "bravely borne".
No cause of death reported.
Killed in a “vaxxident”:
Man dies as car leaves road and crashes into tree
July 1, 2024
Shropshire - A man has died after the car he was driving crashed into a tree in Shropshire. The 33-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene following the crash on the A454 in Shipley, near Bridgnorth, on Sunday. He was in a Honda Jazz travelling towards Rudge Heath when it left the road and hit the tree at about 01:30 BST, West Mercia Police said.
Man dies after going into cardiac arrest at Eryri
July 4, 2024
Wales - A man has died after going into cardiac arrest on an Eryri mountain. At approximately 1 pm on July 2, Aberdyfi Search and Rescue Team received a request the from Welsh Ambulance Service for assistance with a male in cardiac arrest on Cadair Idris. But despite ongoing attempts, the man remained unresponsive and was declared deceased at the scene.
No age reported.
Man dies at tea dance event in Wreningham Village Hall
July 7, 2024
A man has died after suffering a cardiac arrest during an event at a village hall. A tea dance took place at Wreningham Village Hall in Mill Lane, near Wymondham, on Saturday night, which was scheduled from 7.30 pm to 11 pm. An East of England Ambulance Service Trust spokesperson said: “We sent two ambulances, a rapid response vehicle and the air ambulance to reports that a man had suffered a cardiac arrest at Wreningham Village Hall at just after 10pm on July 6. “Despite all efforts, the patient could not be revived and sadly was pronounced deceased at the scene.”
No age reported.
Janet Taylor, 66
July 6, 2024
Longdowns - Passed away unexpectedly at the Royal Cornwall Hospital on 30th June 2024, aged 66 years.
No cause of death reported.
Gerard Anthony Alan, 61
July 6, 2024
Bristol - Passed away on June 28th, 2024, from brain cancer.
Richard Foster, 65
July 5, 2024
Newcastle upon Tyne - Suddenly in hospital with his family by his side on Friday 28th June 2024, aged 65 years.
No cause of death reported.
Anthony ('Tony') Green, 70
July 5, 2024
Marske - Passed away unexpectedly, surrounded by family on Wednesday 26th June at James Cook University Hospital, aged 70 years.
No cause of death reported.
Andrew William Roddam, 53
July 5, 2024
Guisborough - Suddenly on June 22nd Andy, aged 53 years.
No cause of death reported.
Dave Russell, 67
July 5, 2024
Northwood - Suddenly on 21st June 2024 at the RSUH, aged 67 years.
No cause of death reported.
Rita Elizabeth Archer
July 5, 2024
Whitmore Park - Passed away very suddenly on Thursday 6th June 2024.
No age or cause of death reported.
David Alexander (Alex) Goundry, 35
July 4, 2024
Chester-le-Street - Suddenly on the 23rd of June 2024, aged 35 years.
No cause of death reported.
Ann Hayter, 74
July 4, 2024
Liverpool - Passed away suddenly aged 74 years.
No cause of death reported.
Sebastian Miles Lowdon, 34
July 4, 2024
Chellaston - It is with broken hearts that Keith and Clare announce that their beloved son Sebastian, passed away at the Royal Derby Hospital on Friday 21st June 2024, aged 34 years.
No cause of death reported.
Colin Hubert Llewellyn Prichard, 74
July 4, 2024
Catcott - Died suddenly at Musgrove Park Hospital, Taunton on 30th June 2024, aged 74 years.
No cause of death reported.
Louie Alfred Simpson, 36
July 4, 2024
Holywell - 22nd June 2024, suddenly, aged 36 years.
No cause of death reported.
Cliff Ehala, 66
July 3, 2024
Newbiggin by the Sea - Suddenly on 21st June 2024, aged 66 years. Donations if desired to Stroke Association.
No cause of death reported.
Simon (Si) House, 58
July 3, 2024
Huddersfield - On 24th June 2024, suddenly, aged 58 years.
No cause of death reported.
Cheryll Jackson (nee Johnson), 58
July 3, 2024
Ipstones - Suddenly on June 16th, 2024, at the R.S.U.H, aged 58 years.
No cause of death reported.
John Alan Pinion (Alan), 59
July 3, 2024
Grimsby - On Monday, 27th May 2024, Alan, suddenly passed away, aged 59 years.
No cause of death reported.
Emma Louise Powers, 46
July 3, 2024
Leicester - Emma passed away surrounded by family on Monday 24th June 2024, aged 46 years.
No cause of death reported.
Gwenda Mair Rees, 75
July 3, 2024
Saundersfoot - Suddenly, but peacefully at Withybush Hospital on Monday 24th June, aged 75 years. Donations, if so desired for The British Heart Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
Kathleen Regan, 69
July 3, 2024
Stoke-on-Trent - Passed away suddenly on Sunday 16th June 2024, aged 69 years.
No cause of death reported.
Joyce Russell (nee Nairns), 59
July 3, 2024
Stirling - Suddenly passed away on Monday 24th June 2024, Joyce aged 59 years.
No cause of death reported.
Brenda Swinnerton (nee Allport), 75
July 3, 2024
Middlesbrough - It is with great sadness the family of Brenda Swinnerton announce the sudden yet peaceful passing on Friday 21st June 2024, at the age of 75 years. Donations if so desired to The British Heart Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
Stephen Wright, 53
July 3, 2024
Whickham - Suddenly in Spain on 11th June 2024 aged 53 years.
No cause of death reported.
Francis (Frank) Green, 63
July 2, 2024
Denton Burn - Suddenly on 19th June aged 63 years.
No cause of death reported.
Greg Murley, 69
July 2, 2024
Penzance - On Monday 17th June 2024, suddenly at Treliske Hospital, aged 69 years.
No cause of death reported.
Barnaby Maxwell Smith, 47
July 2, 2024
Derby - Passed away peacefully on Friday 21st June 2024, aged 47 years. If desired donations to Lymphoma Action.
No age or cause of death reported.
Gerard (Gerry) Logan
July 2, 2024
Newtownbutler, Co. Fermanagh - Died Sunday, 30th June 2024, suddenly at home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Phillip Simon (Phill) Bartlett, 55
July 3, 2024
Newport - Suddenly at home on 21st June 2024, aged 55 years.
No cause of death reported.
James Patrick (Jamie) Boland, 38
July 3, 2024
Manchester - On 19th June 2024, suddenly at his home in Manchester, aged 38 years. Founder of Ancoats Coffee Co.
No cause of death reported.
Geraint Rees, 73
July 4, 2024
Carmarthen - Passed away suddenly at home on Saturday, 29th June, aged 73 years.
No cause of death reported.
Ian David Latham, 43
July 4, 2024
Derby - Passed away suddenly at home on Thursday 6th June 2024, aged 43 years.
No cause of death reported.
Valerie Cusick (Nee Urwin), 70
July 4, 2024
Washington - Passed away suddenly at home on June 24th, aged 70 years.
No cause of death reported.
Denis Edwin Allison, 70
July 4, 2024
Middlesbrough - On June 30th suddenly, but peacefully at home, Denis, aged 70 years.
No cause of death reported.
Jane Conboy, 73
July 4, 2024
Hull - Passed away suddenly at home on the 17th of June 2024, aged 73 years.
No cause of death reported.
John Cross, 53
July 4, 2024
Sacriston - Passed away suddenly at home on June 22nd aged 53 years. A retiring collection will be held for the British Heart Foundation Charity.
No cause of death reported.
Beryl Wee, 72
July 5, 2024
Liverpool - Passed away suddenly at home aged 72 years. Donations in memory of Beryl are welcomed for Cancer Research UK or Marie Curie.
No cause of death reported.
Calvin Kingsley (Kello) McDonald, 58
July 5, 2024
Huddersfield - Passed away unexpectedly in his sleep, on the 28th of May 2024, aged 58 years.
No cause of death reported.
Stephen (Ste) Robertson, 33
July 5, 2024
Liverpool - 29th June 2024 passed away peacefully at home aged 33 years.
No cause of death reported.
John Gratton, 67
July 5, 2024
Liverpool - Passed away at home aged 67 years. Donations in memory of John can be made to Marie Curie or Cancer Research UK.
No cause of death reported.
James (Yozzer) Shea, 72
July 8, 2024
Liverpool - Suddenly at home aged 72 years. Donations if desired to The British Heart Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
Brian Tague
July 8, 2024
Gateshead - Suddenly at home on 24th June.
No age or cause of death reported.
Jamie Cannon, 47
July 6, 2024
Liverpool - Suddenly at home, aged 47 years.
No cause of death reported.
Catherine Connolly (Melvin)
July 3, 2024
Liverpool - Suddenly at home 23rd June 2024.
No age or cause of death reported.
Barbara Elaine Hammil, 74
July 2, 2024
Huddersfield - Suddenly at home on Monday 17th June 2024, aged 74 years.
No cause of death reported.
Neil (Skin) Holman, 41
July 2, 2024
Walker - On 24th June, Neil, aged 41 years, died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family.
No cause of death reported.
Terence Langham, 75
July 2, 2024
Cardiff - Suddenly, Terry passed away on 20th June 2024, at home, aged 75 years.
No cause of death reported.
Dr Christopher Martin Barratt Dobson, 47
July 2, 2024
Cambrose - On Wednesday 19th June 2024, passed away unexpectedly at home after a short illness, aged 47 years.
No cause of death reported.
Patricia Anne (née Burnip) Bianchi, 72
July 5, 2024
Wallsend - Suddenly on 22nd June at home, aged 72 years.
No cause of death reported.
Mark Craven, 64
July 3, 2024
Colwyn Bay - On the 24th of June 2024. Suddenly at his home, aged 64 years.
No cause of death reported.
Marg Emery (nee Bagshaw), 75
July 3, 2024
Leek - Suddenly but peacefully on June 21st, 2024, at her home, aged 75 years.
No cause of death reported.
Grahame Stephenson, 56
July 3, 2024
Ingleby Barwick - Suddenly at home on 30th June, aged 56 years. Donations if so desired to British Heart Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
Clive Cobbett, 69
July 2, 2024
Penzance - On Friday 28th June 2024, peacefully at his home after a short illness, Jeremy Clive, aged 69 years.
No cause of death reported.
Roger Charles James, 75
July 3, 2024
Ditcheat - Passed away suddenly but peacefully at home after a short illness on 18th June, aged 75 years.
No cause of death reported.
Tom Richardson, 33
July 2, 2024
Penzance - On Thursday 20th June 2024, peacefully at Treliske Hospital, after a short illness, aged 33 years.
No cause of death reported.
Robert White, 74
July 4, 2024
Matson - Passed away after a short illness at Gloucester Royal Hospital on Thursday 20th June 2024, aged 74 years. Donations for Cancer Research UK.
No cause of death reported.
Colin Burgess, 58
July 3, 2024
Leek - On June 18th, 2024, after a short illness. Donations if desired to Prostate Cancer UK.
No cause of death reported.
Garry Cruickshank, 61
July 4, 2024
Perth - After a short illness on Thursday 13th June 2024, aged 61 years.
No cause of death reported.
Lynden Conrad Barber, 60
July 5, 2024
Stoke-on-Trent - Peacefully at rest on Friday 28th June 2024, at the RSUH, after a short illness. Lynden, aged 60 years.
No cause of death reported.
IRELAND
Kilkenny senior hurling manager Derek Lyng mourns sudden death of brother-in-law in Greece
July 3, 2024
Co. Kilkenny - Kilkenny senior hurling manager Derek Lyng (46) is in mourning after the sudden death of his brother-in-law in Greece last week. Johnny O’Connor (43) passed away while on holiday with his family in Greece on Thursday last. His remains are to be repatriated back to Ireland on Wednesday.
No cause of death reported.
Tesco Carrickfergus raises funds for Northern Ireland Chest, Heart & Stroke in memory of much-loved team member Linda
July 3, 2024
A team from Tesco Carrickfergus has raised vital funds for Northern Ireland Chest Heart & Stroke (NICHS) in memory of a much-loved colleague. Linda Owens, who had been a friendly face to staff and customers in the Minora Place store for over 26 years, sadly died very suddenly in November due to heart-related issues.
No age reported.
Ann Sheppard (née Butler)
July 7, 2024
Ashford, Wicklow - Died unexpectedly on Friday 5th July 2024 in the loving care of the Nurses and Doctors in the ICU at St.Vincent’s University Hospital, Dublin.
No age or cause of death reported.
Aaron Bride
July 6, 2024
Malahide, Dublin - July 3rd, 2024, suddenly. Sadly, missed by his loving mother Jackie. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation.
No age or cause of death reported.
Joseph (Joe) (Yoyo) Cooney
July 6, 2024
Finglas, Dublin - Unexpectedly. Sadly, missed by his heartbroken children.
No age or cause of death reported.
Sigytas Kančauskas
July 6, 2024
Dundalk, Co. Louth - Formerly of Lithuania, 4th July 2024. Unexpectedly.
No age or cause of death reported.
Robert McCurdy
July 6, 2024
Raheny, Dublin - July 3, 2024, unexpectedly. Sadly, missed by his mam Mona.
No age or cause of death reported.
Kenneth Mooney
July 6, 2024
Rosenallis, Laois - Died suddenly on the 21st of June 2024.
No age or cause of death reported.
Paul Pugh
July 6, 2024
Dublin - Passed away peacefully on the 4th of July after a hard and unexpected fight.
No age or cause of death reported.
Brian Anderson
July 5, 2024
Ardattin, Co. Carlow - 2nd July 2024 unexpectedly but peacefully at Beaumont Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Sadly, missed by his broken-hearted mother Judy.
No age or cause of death reported.
Geraldine Armstrong (née Boylan)
July 5, 2024
Tyholland, Monaghan - Friday, 5th July 2024, suddenly and unexpectedly.
No age or cause of death reported.
John Hartnett
July 5, 2024
Garryowen, Limerick - On July 4th, 2024, suddenly. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation.
No age or cause of death reported.
Kathal Larkin
July 5, 2024
Lusk, Dublin - With profound sadness, we announce the sudden & tragic passing of Kathal, in Bristol, England. Musician, sound engineer, mentor, student, friend, brother, son, soul mate, eccentric dresser, eccentric talker, fountain of enthusiasm and joy to us all.
No age or cause of death reported.
Shane McLaughlin
July 5, 2024
Dublin - Died suddenly in Spain on the 30th of June. Beloved son of John.
No age or cause of death reported.
Fiona Sykes
July 5, 2024
Ballyhooly, Co. Cork. - Passed away unexpectedly in Bristol. Cherished daughter of Peter and Eileen.
No age or cause of death reported.
Vasanth Thangaraj
July 5, 2024
Crumlin, Dublin - Suddenly and unexpectedly in the wonderful care of the staff at ICU, St. James Hospital.
No age or cause of death reported.
Robert William Hall
July 4, 2024
Scotshouse, Co. Monaghan - Wednesday 3rd July, suddenly and unexpectedly in Cavan General Hospital.
No age or cause of death reported.
Octavius (Ocky) Job
July 4, 2024
Carney, Sligo - Unexpectedly. Ocky will be sadly missed by his daughters and father Rodney.
No age or cause of death reported.
Cicero (Cicinho) Braz Do Nascimento
July 3, 2024
Naas, Kildare - Formerly of Presidente Epitácio Brazil – June 30, 2024, suddenly, at Naas General Hospital.
No age or cause of death reported.
Anna Buckley
July 3, 2024
Cabra, Dublin - Unexpectedly at The Mater Hospital on the 3rd of July 2024.
No age or cause of death reported.
Michael Patrick Buckley
July 3, 2024
Donaghmede, Dublin - It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected death of our beloved brother Michael Patrick Buckley.
No age or cause of death reported.
Eilis Feehan (née O'Brosnacháin)
July 3, 2024
Tralee, Kerry - Passed away suddenly on July 1st, 2024.
No age or cause of death reported.
Christopher (Christy) Rock
July 3, 2024
Castleknock, Dublin - July 1st, 2024, suddenly.
No age or cause of death reported.
Rachael Toher (Ketterick) (née Hogge)
July 3, 2024
Rosses Point, Sligo - Passed away suddenly and peacefully in the care of the Medical 7 and Palliative care teams in Sligo University Hospital.
No age or cause of death reported.
Frances Boland
July 2, 2024
Rathfarnham, Dublin - Unexpectedly but peacefully, at St James's Hospital on June 28, 2024.
No age or cause of death reported.
Damian (Damo) Dempsey
July 2, 2024
Clonmel, Co. Tipperary - Died suddenly abroad on 22nd June. Damian will be sadly missed, and his short life will never be forgotten by his heartbroken parents.
No age or cause of death reported.
Paul Quigley
July 2, 2024
Enniscorthy, Wexford - The sudden death has occurred of Paul Quigley.
No age or cause of death reported.
Blaz Baresa
July 8, 2024
Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim - 5th July 2024, suddenly. Sadly, missed by his heartbroken family, mother Mojca and Father Josip.
No age or cause of death reported.
Patrick Duignan
July 8, 2024
Enfield, Meath- Suddenly, but peacefully at St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.
No age or cause of death reported.
Padraic Feeney
July 8, 2024
Oranmore, Co. Galway - Unexpectedly, but peacefully on 4th of July 2024 at University Hospital Galway.
No age or cause of death reported.
Daniel (Dano) Kavanagh
July 8, 2024
Ballymun, Dublin - Suddenly surrounded by his loving family
No age or cause of death reported.
Brendan McGrath
July 8, 2024
Easkey, Co. Sligo - unexpectedly. Treasured son of Joe and Mary. Donations if desired to Croí (heart and stroke charity).
No age or cause of death reported.
Aidan Finbarr Rayman
July 8, 2024
Ennis, Co. Clare - Unexpectedly in Dublin. Much loved and adored son of Martin and Gail.
No age or cause of death reported.
John Clarke
July 3, 2024
Easkey, Sligo - formerly of Boston, U.S.A. - Suddenly at home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Sean Moran
July 4, 2024
Westport, Mayo - Suddenly at his residence. Will be sadly missed by his mother Bridie.
No age or cause of death reported.
Eddie Kelly
July 4, 2024
Tuam, Galway - Suddenly, at his home. Donations, if desired, to CROI (Heart & Stroke Charity).
No age or cause of death reported.
Zygmunt Furgała
July 3, 2024
Kells, Co. Meath - Formerly of Nysa, Poland. 30th June 2024, suddenly but peacefully at home. Zygmunt will be sadly missed by his father Jan, mother Krystyna.
No age or cause of death reported.
Hugh Bourke
July 2, 2024
Fethard, Tipperary - Hugh passed away suddenly at his residence on June 25th, 2024.
No age or cause of death reported.
Joe McElhill
July 2, 2024
Castlederg, Tyrone - Suddenly at home, 1st July 2024 R.I.P.
No age or cause of death reported.
Patrick (Setter) Mullen
July 2, 2024
Raharney, Co. Westmeath - 1st July 2024, unexpectedly at his home. Donations if desired to https://irishheart.ie/events/stroke-support-mullingar/
No age or cause of death reported.
Christopher O'Connell, 24
July 8, 2024
Carrickaboy, Cavan - Christopher died peacefully in his sleep on Friday, 5th of July, aged 24 years.
No cause of death reported.
John Duncan
July 8, 2024
Greystones Co. Wicklow - Passed away unexpectedly but peacefully on Sunday, 7th July 2024, at home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Mary Matthews
July 8, 2024
Dundalk, Louth - Suddenly but peacefully at home surrounded by her family.
No age or cause of death reported.
Christopher Myles
July 8, 2024
Dundalk, Louth - Suddenly at home. Cherished son of Seán & Jacquline.
No age or cause of death reported.
Seamus Bourke
July 4, 2024
Silvermines, Tipperary - Suddenly at home on 2nd July 2024.
No age or cause of death reported.
Edward (Eddie) Falconer
July 4, 2024
Piltown, Co Kilkenny - Suddenly at his home on July 3rd, 2024.
No age or cause of death reported.
Molly Young
July 6, 2024
Killarney, Kerry - Molly died suddenly but peacefully at her home. Beloved and cherished daughter of Carmel and Wayne.
No age or cause of death reported.
James (Jimmy) Moorehouse, 31
July 6, 2024
Bray, Wicklow - Died suddenly at home on Friday, 5th July 2024, aged 31 years.
No cause of death reported.
Sandis Smits, 15
July 6, 2024
Oldcastle, Meath - on July 5th, 2024, passed peacefully in his sleep, age 15 years.
No cause of death reported.
Dr. Frederick (Fred) McMahon
July 5, 2024
Blackrock, Dublin - Peacefully at home, with his loving daughter Candida by his side, following a short illness.
No age or cause of death reported.
Marie Kealy (née Stallard)
July 4, 2024
Clondalkin, Dublin - 3rd July 2024, peacefully, at home surrounded by her loving family after a short illness.
No age or cause of death reported.
Gemma Tracey (née Murphy)
July 4, 2024
Dublin - Peacefully but suddenly after a short illness surrounded by her loving family at her home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Jim (James) O'Sullivan
July 8, 2024
Kilfinane, Limerick - Jim passed away peacefully on Monday, 8th July 2024 in the wonderful care of Maria Goretti Nursing Home, after a shortly diagnosed illness bravely borne.
No age or cause of death reported.
George Callanan
July 7, 2024
Farranshone, Limerick - July 6th, 2024, peacefully in the excellent care of St. John’s Hospital after a short illness.
No age or cause of death reported.
Garry Meehan
July 4, 2024
Moyvane, Co. Kerry - Peacefully, on July 4th, 2024, after a short illness.
No age or cause of death reported.
Patrick Dewberry
July 3, 2024
Kilkenny City, Kilkenny - Passed away on 3rd July 2024, peacefully at the Suir Ward of St. Luke's Hospital, after a short illness. Beloved son of Marian.
No age or cause of death reported.
Thomas Beggs
July 2, 2024
Wolfetone Street, Dublin - Peacefully after a short illness. 29th June 2024.
No age or cause of death reported.
Kevin Carrick
July 2, 2024
Killiney, Dublin - Peacefully, after a short illness, in the care of St Vincent’s University Hospital.
No age or cause of death reported.
Stephen Leonard
July 2, 2024
Carney, Co. Sligo – July 1, 2024, suddenly after a short illness at Sligo University Hospital, surrounded by his loving Family.
No age or cause of death reported.
Enrique Senecal
July 2, 2024
Fermoy, Cork - On July 1st, 2024, peacefully after a short illness, in the exceptional care of the doctors, nurses and staff of Marymount University Hospital and Hospice.
No age or cause of death reported.
