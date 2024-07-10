UNITED KINGDOM

Charitable Travel and Sustainable Journeys founder Melissa Tilling passes away

July 3, 2024

London - Melissa Tilling, founder and chief executive of Charitable Travel and Sustainable Journeys, passed away suddenly at the weekend, her family have confirmed. Tilling worked in travel for more than 30 years, which included a more than 10-year spell with Funway Holidays, where she rose to the role of managing director. Following her untimely passing, Tilling’s business affairs will be managed by her family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Made In Chelsea star reveals sudden death of three-month-old godson as he describes ‘incredibly dark time’

July 7, 2024

Made In Chelsea's Joshua Patterson has revealed the sudden death of his three-month-old godson. Baby Archie tragically died in his sleep on June 17. After an "incredibly dark time", the 33-year-old shared the poem he read at Archie's cremation on Friday.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jet2 tragedy as football legend's wife dies suddenly on flight from Tenerife

July 4, 2024

A Jet2 flight was forced to make an emergency landing after the wife of a footballing legend sadly died while on board. Rosemary Burns, the widow of former Celtic player and manager Tommy Burns, who died in 2008, fell ill on a flight from Tenerife to Glasgow on Wednesday. The plane made an emergency landing in Cork after declaring an onboard incident after she began to feel unwell while on holiday in the Canaries and boarded an earlier flight home. In response to the news of the 69-year-old's death, a tribute from a Celtic fan on social media wrote: "Extremely sad news to hear Rosemary Burns has suddenly passed away. My thoughts and prayers are with the Burns family and their friends. Now at peace with Tommy."

No cause of death reported.

Link

Thousands raised in memory of beloved woman who died suddenly aged 33

July 5, 2024

Wales - The funeral of a "beautiful and beloved" daughter will take place next week after her sudden death devastated family and friends. Caren Williams died suddenly in Abersoch on June 21, aged just 33. It prompted an outpouring of tributes from those who knew her, with Ms Williams described as the "life and soul of the party" who was a "friend to all".

No cause of death reported.

Link

Two dads “died suddenly”:

British grandfather, 68, dies of 'heart attack' after bust-up with Bulgarian hospital security 'when medics wouldn't treat him'

July 6, 2024

A British holidaymaker has died of a suspected heart attack after a bust up with Bulgarian hospital security, his grieving family said. Roger Grose, 68, took himself to hospital in the city of Plovdiv after feeling unwell while on a two-week holiday in Bulgaria. The father-of-two was checked over by medics who gave him the all clear - but he later returned to the same hospital after his symptoms continued, according to his daughter Deborah. She claims that hospital staff refused to see her father despite his protests about feeling unwell, before he had an 'altercation' with security staff.

Link

Tragedy as East Lothian doting dad and 'force of nature' activist dies suddenly

July 4, 2024

Scotland - Tributes have poured in for an East Lothian dad and local legend who was known by many throughout the community. Sean Crawford, from Athelstaneford, is understood to have passed away suddenly on Sunday morning. The 37-year-old spoke to Edinburgh Live in June 2023, opening up about the impact of the pandemic on his weight and mental health.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Salisbury: Frances Pitt-Brooke dies after short illness

July 3, 2024

A pillar of the Salisbury community has died after a short illness. Frances Pitt-Brooke [70], who spent 30 years working for the NHS, died surrounded by her family at Salisbury Hospice on June 6, having been diagnosed with cancer earlier in the year. Mrs Pitt-Brooke was born in Luton in 1954, and lived in many parts of the country, including Durham, Oxford and Salisbury.

Link

‘He was loved by everyone,' lasting tribute to 'kind and funny' dad who died suddenly

July 3, 2024

Wales - As a tribute to their colleague, Andrew Watkins, AP Waters Builders Contractors Ltd have installed a defibrillator. The father, colleague, and much-loved member of the community recently died of a sudden heart attack at 39-years-old. He had worked at AP Waters for the past 13 years and installed accessibility adaptations for Torfaen council. Owners of AP Waters, Adrian Waters and Sarah Waters said: “He was such a massive part of our family”.

Link

‘Treasured daughter' with 'lovely smile for everyone' passes away at 37

July 1, 2024

Cornwall - Tributes have been paid to a "treasured daughter" who passed away at just 37 years old. Laura Pearce is described as a "beloved wife", a much-loved daughter-in-law and a "devoted" auntie. She passed away after a short illness that was "bravely borne".

No cause of death reported.

Link

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

Man dies as car leaves road and crashes into tree

July 1, 2024

Shropshire - A man has died after the car he was driving crashed into a tree in Shropshire. The 33-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene following the crash on the A454 in Shipley, near Bridgnorth, on Sunday. He was in a Honda Jazz travelling towards Rudge Heath when it left the road and hit the tree at about 01:30 BST, West Mercia Police said.

Link

Man dies after going into cardiac arrest at Eryri

July 4, 2024

Wales - A man has died after going into cardiac arrest on an Eryri mountain. At approximately 1 pm on July 2, Aberdyfi Search and Rescue Team received a request the from Welsh Ambulance Service for assistance with a male in cardiac arrest on Cadair Idris. But despite ongoing attempts, the man remained unresponsive and was declared deceased at the scene.

No age reported.

Link

Man dies at tea dance event in Wreningham Village Hall

July 7, 2024

A man has died after suffering a cardiac arrest during an event at a village hall. A tea dance took place at Wreningham Village Hall in Mill Lane, near Wymondham, on Saturday night, which was scheduled from 7.30 pm to 11 pm. An East of England Ambulance Service Trust spokesperson said: “We sent two ambulances, a rapid response vehicle and the air ambulance to reports that a man had suffered a cardiac arrest at Wreningham Village Hall at just after 10pm on July 6. “Despite all efforts, the patient could not be revived and sadly was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

No age reported.

Link

Janet Taylor, 66

July 6, 2024

Longdowns - Passed away unexpectedly at the Royal Cornwall Hospital on 30th June 2024, aged 66 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gerard Anthony Alan, 61

July 6, 2024

Bristol - Passed away on June 28th, 2024, from brain cancer.

Link

Richard Foster, 65

July 5, 2024

Newcastle upon Tyne - Suddenly in hospital with his family by his side on Friday 28th June 2024, aged 65 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Anthony ('Tony') Green, 70

July 5, 2024

Marske - Passed away unexpectedly, surrounded by family on Wednesday 26th June at James Cook University Hospital, aged 70 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Andrew William Roddam, 53

July 5, 2024

Guisborough - Suddenly on June 22nd Andy, aged 53 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dave Russell, 67

July 5, 2024

Northwood - Suddenly on 21st June 2024 at the RSUH, aged 67 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Rita Elizabeth Archer

July 5, 2024

Whitmore Park - Passed away very suddenly on Thursday 6th June 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

David Alexander (Alex) Goundry, 35

July 4, 2024

Chester-le-Street - Suddenly on the 23rd of June 2024, aged 35 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ann Hayter, 74

July 4, 2024

Liverpool - Passed away suddenly aged 74 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sebastian Miles Lowdon, 34

July 4, 2024

Chellaston - It is with broken hearts that Keith and Clare announce that their beloved son Sebastian, passed away at the Royal Derby Hospital on Friday 21st June 2024, aged 34 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Colin Hubert Llewellyn Prichard, 74

July 4, 2024

Catcott - Died suddenly at Musgrove Park Hospital, Taunton on 30th June 2024, aged 74 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Louie Alfred Simpson, 36

July 4, 2024

Holywell - 22nd June 2024, suddenly, aged 36 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Cliff Ehala, 66

July 3, 2024

Newbiggin by the Sea - Suddenly on 21st June 2024, aged 66 years. Donations if desired to Stroke Association.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Simon (Si) House, 58

July 3, 2024

Huddersfield - On 24th June 2024, suddenly, aged 58 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Cheryll Jackson (nee Johnson), 58

July 3, 2024

Ipstones - Suddenly on June 16th, 2024, at the R.S.U.H, aged 58 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

John Alan Pinion (Alan), 59

July 3, 2024

Grimsby - On Monday, 27th May 2024, Alan, suddenly passed away, aged 59 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Emma Louise Powers, 46

July 3, 2024

Leicester - Emma passed away surrounded by family on Monday 24th June 2024, aged 46 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gwenda Mair Rees, 75

July 3, 2024

Saundersfoot - Suddenly, but peacefully at Withybush Hospital on Monday 24th June, aged 75 years. Donations, if so desired for The British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kathleen Regan, 69

July 3, 2024

Stoke-on-Trent - Passed away suddenly on Sunday 16th June 2024, aged 69 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Joyce Russell (nee Nairns), 59

July 3, 2024

Stirling - Suddenly passed away on Monday 24th June 2024, Joyce aged 59 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Brenda Swinnerton (nee Allport), 75

July 3, 2024

Middlesbrough - It is with great sadness the family of Brenda Swinnerton announce the sudden yet peaceful passing on Friday 21st June 2024, at the age of 75 years. Donations if so desired to The British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Stephen Wright, 53

July 3, 2024

Whickham - Suddenly in Spain on 11th June 2024 aged 53 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Francis (Frank) Green, 63

July 2, 2024

Denton Burn - Suddenly on 19th June aged 63 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Greg Murley, 69

July 2, 2024

Penzance - On Monday 17th June 2024, suddenly at Treliske Hospital, aged 69 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Barnaby Maxwell Smith, 47

July 2, 2024

Derby - Passed away peacefully on Friday 21st June 2024, aged 47 years. If desired donations to Lymphoma Action.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Gerard (Gerry) Logan

July 2, 2024

Newtownbutler, Co. Fermanagh - Died Sunday, 30th June 2024, suddenly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Phillip Simon (Phill) Bartlett, 55

July 3, 2024

Newport - Suddenly at home on 21st June 2024, aged 55 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

James Patrick (Jamie) Boland, 38

July 3, 2024

Manchester - On 19th June 2024, suddenly at his home in Manchester, aged 38 years. Founder of Ancoats Coffee Co.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Geraint Rees, 73

July 4, 2024

Carmarthen - Passed away suddenly at home on Saturday, 29th June, aged 73 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ian David Latham, 43

July 4, 2024

Derby - Passed away suddenly at home on Thursday 6th June 2024, aged 43 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Valerie Cusick (Nee Urwin), 70

July 4, 2024

Washington - Passed away suddenly at home on June 24th, aged 70 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Denis Edwin Allison, 70

July 4, 2024

Middlesbrough - On June 30th suddenly, but peacefully at home, Denis, aged 70 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jane Conboy, 73

July 4, 2024

Hull - Passed away suddenly at home on the 17th of June 2024, aged 73 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

John Cross, 53

July 4, 2024

Sacriston - Passed away suddenly at home on June 22nd aged 53 years. A retiring collection will be held for the British Heart Foundation Charity.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Beryl Wee, 72

July 5, 2024

Liverpool - Passed away suddenly at home aged 72 years. Donations in memory of Beryl are welcomed for Cancer Research UK or Marie Curie.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Calvin Kingsley (Kello) McDonald, 58

July 5, 2024

Huddersfield - Passed away unexpectedly in his sleep, on the 28th of May 2024, aged 58 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Stephen (Ste) Robertson, 33

July 5, 2024

Liverpool - 29th June 2024 passed away peacefully at home aged 33 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

John Gratton, 67

July 5, 2024

Liverpool - Passed away at home aged 67 years. Donations in memory of John can be made to Marie Curie or Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Link

James (Yozzer) Shea, 72

July 8, 2024

Liverpool - Suddenly at home aged 72 years. Donations if desired to The British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Brian Tague

July 8, 2024

Gateshead - Suddenly at home on 24th June.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Jamie Cannon, 47

July 6, 2024

Liverpool - Suddenly at home, aged 47 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Catherine Connolly (Melvin)

July 3, 2024

Liverpool - Suddenly at home 23rd June 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Barbara Elaine Hammil, 74

July 2, 2024

Huddersfield - Suddenly at home on Monday 17th June 2024, aged 74 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Neil (Skin) Holman, 41

July 2, 2024

Walker - On 24th June, Neil, aged 41 years, died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Terence Langham, 75

July 2, 2024

Cardiff - Suddenly, Terry passed away on 20th June 2024, at home, aged 75 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dr Christopher Martin Barratt Dobson, 47

July 2, 2024

Cambrose - On Wednesday 19th June 2024, passed away unexpectedly at home after a short illness, aged 47 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Patricia Anne (née Burnip) Bianchi, 72

July 5, 2024

Wallsend - Suddenly on 22nd June at home, aged 72 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mark Craven, 64

July 3, 2024

Colwyn Bay - On the 24th of June 2024. Suddenly at his home, aged 64 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Marg Emery (nee Bagshaw), 75

July 3, 2024

Leek - Suddenly but peacefully on June 21st, 2024, at her home, aged 75 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Grahame Stephenson, 56

July 3, 2024

Ingleby Barwick - Suddenly at home on 30th June, aged 56 years. Donations if so desired to British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Clive Cobbett, 69

July 2, 2024

Penzance - On Friday 28th June 2024, peacefully at his home after a short illness, Jeremy Clive, aged 69 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Roger Charles James, 75

July 3, 2024

Ditcheat - Passed away suddenly but peacefully at home after a short illness on 18th June, aged 75 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tom Richardson, 33

July 2, 2024

Penzance - On Thursday 20th June 2024, peacefully at Treliske Hospital, after a short illness, aged 33 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Robert White, 74

July 4, 2024

Matson - Passed away after a short illness at Gloucester Royal Hospital on Thursday 20th June 2024, aged 74 years. Donations for Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Colin Burgess, 58

July 3, 2024

Leek - On June 18th, 2024, after a short illness. Donations if desired to Prostate Cancer UK.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Garry Cruickshank, 61

July 4, 2024

Perth - After a short illness on Thursday 13th June 2024, aged 61 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lynden Conrad Barber, 60

July 5, 2024

Stoke-on-Trent - Peacefully at rest on Friday 28th June 2024, at the RSUH, after a short illness. Lynden, aged 60 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

IRELAND

Kilkenny senior hurling manager Derek Lyng mourns sudden death of brother-in-law in Greece

July 3, 2024

Co. Kilkenny - Kilkenny senior hurling manager Derek Lyng (46) is in mourning after the sudden death of his brother-in-law in Greece last week. Johnny O’Connor (43) passed away while on holiday with his family in Greece on Thursday last. His remains are to be repatriated back to Ireland on Wednesday.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tesco Carrickfergus raises funds for Northern Ireland Chest, Heart & Stroke in memory of much-loved team member Linda

July 3, 2024

A team from Tesco Carrickfergus has raised vital funds for Northern Ireland Chest Heart & Stroke (NICHS) in memory of a much-loved colleague. Linda Owens, who had been a friendly face to staff and customers in the Minora Place store for over 26 years, sadly died very suddenly in November due to heart-related issues.

No age reported.

Link

Ann Sheppard (née Butler)

July 7, 2024

Ashford, Wicklow - Died unexpectedly on Friday 5th July 2024 in the loving care of the Nurses and Doctors in the ICU at St.Vincent’s University Hospital, Dublin.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Aaron Bride

July 6, 2024

Malahide, Dublin - July 3rd, 2024, suddenly. Sadly, missed by his loving mother Jackie. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Joseph (Joe) (Yoyo) Cooney

July 6, 2024

Finglas, Dublin - Unexpectedly. Sadly, missed by his heartbroken children.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Sigytas Kančauskas

July 6, 2024

Dundalk, Co. Louth - Formerly of Lithuania, 4th July 2024. Unexpectedly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Robert McCurdy

July 6, 2024

Raheny, Dublin - July 3, 2024, unexpectedly. Sadly, missed by his mam Mona.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Kenneth Mooney

July 6, 2024

Rosenallis, Laois - Died suddenly on the 21st of June 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Paul Pugh

July 6, 2024

Dublin - Passed away peacefully on the 4th of July after a hard and unexpected fight.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Brian Anderson

July 5, 2024

Ardattin, Co. Carlow - 2nd July 2024 unexpectedly but peacefully at Beaumont Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Sadly, missed by his broken-hearted mother Judy.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Geraldine Armstrong (née Boylan)

July 5, 2024

Tyholland, Monaghan - Friday, 5th July 2024, suddenly and unexpectedly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

John Hartnett

July 5, 2024

Garryowen, Limerick - On July 4th, 2024, suddenly. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Kathal Larkin

July 5, 2024

Lusk, Dublin - With profound sadness, we announce the sudden & tragic passing of Kathal, in Bristol, England. Musician, sound engineer, mentor, student, friend, brother, son, soul mate, eccentric dresser, eccentric talker, fountain of enthusiasm and joy to us all.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Shane McLaughlin

July 5, 2024

Dublin - Died suddenly in Spain on the 30th of June. Beloved son of John.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Fiona Sykes

July 5, 2024

Ballyhooly, Co. Cork. - Passed away unexpectedly in Bristol. Cherished daughter of Peter and Eileen.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Vasanth Thangaraj

July 5, 2024

Crumlin, Dublin - Suddenly and unexpectedly in the wonderful care of the staff at ICU, St. James Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Robert William Hall

July 4, 2024

Scotshouse, Co. Monaghan - Wednesday 3rd July, suddenly and unexpectedly in Cavan General Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Octavius (Ocky) Job

July 4, 2024

Carney, Sligo - Unexpectedly. Ocky will be sadly missed by his daughters and father Rodney.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Cicero (Cicinho) Braz Do Nascimento

July 3, 2024

Naas, Kildare - Formerly of Presidente Epitácio Brazil – June 30, 2024, suddenly, at Naas General Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Anna Buckley

July 3, 2024

Cabra, Dublin - Unexpectedly at The Mater Hospital on the 3rd of July 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Michael Patrick Buckley

July 3, 2024

Donaghmede, Dublin - It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected death of our beloved brother Michael Patrick Buckley.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Eilis Feehan (née O'Brosnacháin)

July 3, 2024

Tralee, Kerry - Passed away suddenly on July 1st, 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Christopher (Christy) Rock

July 3, 2024

Castleknock, Dublin - July 1st, 2024, suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Rachael Toher (Ketterick) (née Hogge)

July 3, 2024

Rosses Point, Sligo - Passed away suddenly and peacefully in the care of the Medical 7 and Palliative care teams in Sligo University Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Frances Boland

July 2, 2024

Rathfarnham, Dublin - Unexpectedly but peacefully, at St James's Hospital on June 28, 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Damian (Damo) Dempsey

July 2, 2024

Clonmel, Co. Tipperary - Died suddenly abroad on 22nd June. Damian will be sadly missed, and his short life will never be forgotten by his heartbroken parents.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Paul Quigley

July 2, 2024

Enniscorthy, Wexford - The sudden death has occurred of Paul Quigley.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Blaz Baresa

July 8, 2024

Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim - 5th July 2024, suddenly. Sadly, missed by his heartbroken family, mother Mojca and Father Josip.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Patrick Duignan

July 8, 2024

Enfield, Meath- Suddenly, but peacefully at St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Padraic Feeney

July 8, 2024

Oranmore, Co. Galway - Unexpectedly, but peacefully on 4th of July 2024 at University Hospital Galway.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Daniel (Dano) Kavanagh

July 8, 2024

Ballymun, Dublin - Suddenly surrounded by his loving family

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Brendan McGrath

July 8, 2024

Easkey, Co. Sligo - unexpectedly. Treasured son of Joe and Mary. Donations if desired to Croí (heart and stroke charity).

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Aidan Finbarr Rayman

July 8, 2024

Ennis, Co. Clare - Unexpectedly in Dublin. Much loved and adored son of Martin and Gail.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

John Clarke

July 3, 2024

Easkey, Sligo - formerly of Boston, U.S.A. - Suddenly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Sean Moran

July 4, 2024

Westport, Mayo - Suddenly at his residence. Will be sadly missed by his mother Bridie.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Eddie Kelly

July 4, 2024

Tuam, Galway - Suddenly, at his home. Donations, if desired, to CROI (Heart & Stroke Charity).

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Zygmunt Furgała

July 3, 2024

Kells, Co. Meath - Formerly of Nysa, Poland. 30th June 2024, suddenly but peacefully at home. Zygmunt will be sadly missed by his father Jan, mother Krystyna.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Hugh Bourke

July 2, 2024

Fethard, Tipperary - Hugh passed away suddenly at his residence on June 25th, 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Joe McElhill

July 2, 2024

Castlederg, Tyrone - Suddenly at home, 1st July 2024 R.I.P.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Patrick (Setter) Mullen

July 2, 2024

Raharney, Co. Westmeath - 1st July 2024, unexpectedly at his home. Donations if desired to https://irishheart.ie/events/stroke-support-mullingar/

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Christopher O'Connell, 24

July 8, 2024

Carrickaboy, Cavan - Christopher died peacefully in his sleep on Friday, 5th of July, aged 24 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

John Duncan

July 8, 2024

Greystones Co. Wicklow - Passed away unexpectedly but peacefully on Sunday, 7th July 2024, at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Mary Matthews

July 8, 2024

Dundalk, Louth - Suddenly but peacefully at home surrounded by her family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Christopher Myles

July 8, 2024

Dundalk, Louth - Suddenly at home. Cherished son of Seán & Jacquline.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Seamus Bourke

July 4, 2024

Silvermines, Tipperary - Suddenly at home on 2nd July 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Edward (Eddie) Falconer

July 4, 2024

Piltown, Co Kilkenny - Suddenly at his home on July 3rd, 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Molly Young

July 6, 2024

Killarney, Kerry - Molly died suddenly but peacefully at her home. Beloved and cherished daughter of Carmel and Wayne.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

James (Jimmy) Moorehouse, 31

July 6, 2024

Bray, Wicklow - Died suddenly at home on Friday, 5th July 2024, aged 31 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sandis Smits, 15

July 6, 2024

Oldcastle, Meath - on July 5th, 2024, passed peacefully in his sleep, age 15 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dr. Frederick (Fred) McMahon

July 5, 2024

Blackrock, Dublin - Peacefully at home, with his loving daughter Candida by his side, following a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Marie Kealy (née Stallard)

July 4, 2024

Clondalkin, Dublin - 3rd July 2024, peacefully, at home surrounded by her loving family after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Gemma Tracey (née Murphy)

July 4, 2024

Dublin - Peacefully but suddenly after a short illness surrounded by her loving family at her home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Jim (James) O'Sullivan

July 8, 2024

Kilfinane, Limerick - Jim passed away peacefully on Monday, 8th July 2024 in the wonderful care of Maria Goretti Nursing Home, after a shortly diagnosed illness bravely borne.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

George Callanan

July 7, 2024

Farranshone, Limerick - July 6th, 2024, peacefully in the excellent care of St. John’s Hospital after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Garry Meehan

July 4, 2024

Moyvane, Co. Kerry - Peacefully, on July 4th, 2024, after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Patrick Dewberry

July 3, 2024

Kilkenny City, Kilkenny - Passed away on 3rd July 2024, peacefully at the Suir Ward of St. Luke's Hospital, after a short illness. Beloved son of Marian.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Thomas Beggs

July 2, 2024

Wolfetone Street, Dublin - Peacefully after a short illness. 29th June 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Kevin Carrick

July 2, 2024

Killiney, Dublin - Peacefully, after a short illness, in the care of St Vincent’s University Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Stephen Leonard

July 2, 2024

Carney, Co. Sligo – July 1, 2024, suddenly after a short illness at Sligo University Hospital, surrounded by his loving Family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Enrique Senecal

July 2, 2024

Fermoy, Cork - On July 1st, 2024, peacefully after a short illness, in the exceptional care of the doctors, nurses and staff of Marymount University Hospital and Hospice.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link