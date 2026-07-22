A survey of the likely global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

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UNITED STATES (116)

July 19, 2026

Jennifer Finch, the bassist for influential rock group L7, died Saturday after a battle with brain cancer. She was 59. L7 confirmed Finch’s death in an Instagram post. “With a very heavy heart we announce that our beloved bandmate, friend, and fellow troublemaker Jennifer Finch has passed away today,” it read. “She had a long courageous fight with brain cancer and was loved by many wonderful friends, musical peers and fans worldwide. We love you Jennifer.” Earlier this month, Finch announced that she was undergoing treatment after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer. When the musician was first diagnosed, it was believed her condition would be easily treated with radiation, but complications required her to undergo multiple surgeries. The procedures left her with severe physical limitations, and she required extensive medical care afterward. (In 2011, Finch was also diagnosed with thyroid cancer.) Due to Finch’s diagnosis and treatment, she dropped out of the upcoming U.S. leg of L7‘s Last Hurrah Tour that had been originally planned when the artist was in good health. At the time, Finch asked her bandmates to continue as planned. A GoFundMe was previously launched by friends and family to cover the costs associated with her treatment and recovery, and to support efforts to create an archive of Finch’s work and complete what’s described as “a significant creative project” that was scheduled for release next year.

July 13, 2026

Jimmy Nichols, a gifted pianist known for his work with artists including Faith Hill, Reba McEntire, Tim McGraw, Carrie Underwood, Elton John and countless others, has passed away. Alongside three of his brothers, he spent 24 years touring the country as a member of the Nichols Brothers. Two weeks before his passing, Nichols was inducted into the Ohio Country Music Hall of Fame. Throughout his career, his work extended beyond country music into pop, gospel and television.

No age or cause of death reported.

July 16, 2026

Jazz legend Rodney Franklin has passed away. He was 67. Franklin’s niece, Jamaica Franklin-Hughes, publicly announced Franklin’s death last week via an announcement on a GoFundMe page she had previously set up to help Franklin pay for rising costs of medical care. Franklin’s GoFundMe page had been set up following a medical emergency in December 2025. The family said that contributions would aid in the “mounting hospital bills, along with the need for future housing and ongoing medical care, present significant financial hurdles for our family.” Their message then explained that “during this difficult time, we are reaching out to Rodney’s fans, family, and friends for support.” Before his passing, Rodney Franklin was a popular jazz pianist who released his debut album In the Center in 1978 when he was only 20 years old. Though Franklin hadn’t released new music in decades, he still regularly performed at jazz clubs before falling ill.

Researcher’s note: If Franklin performed at jazz clubs in 2021-2022, especially in California or New York, he would likely have been subject to “vaccine” mandates.

No cause of death reported.

July 20, 2026

The Hip-Hop community is mourning the loss of legendary mixtape DJ and music executive Bigga Rankin [50], one of the most influential figures in Southern rap culture. Rankin was widely respected as a mentor, music executive and connector, making him more than a DJ. He recently shared the stage with Rick Ross in Atlanta. Rankin battled serious health issues in recent years, including complications that required dialysis. Just weeks ago, he reflected on his remarkable career during an interview marking three decades in the music industry, explaining that his love for Hip-Hop and his faith continued to motivate him despite his health challenges. “I had COVID. I was in there for a while at the hospital,” he told News4jax. “And then I lost my kidney. So I do dialysis three times a week now. I’m still on the road doing my shows. It’s God. Without God, we have been nothing. You’ve got to have God in your life to really live a beautiful life.”

No cause of death reported.

July 19, 2026

ARLINGTON, VA - PBS CEO Paula Kerger announced Sunday that PBS Chief Programming Executive and General Manager for General Audience Programming Sylvia Bugg died “unexpectedly this weekend.” Bugg was 55. The cause of death has not been revealed.

Researcher’s note – The Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) corporate headquarters required all Washington, D.C.-based employees and on-site contractors to be fully vaccinated [sic] against COVID-19. They established this policy in 2021 to ensure a safe return to office. Because PBS receives federal funding and has a physical corporate headquarters based in Arlington, Virginia, the organization aligned its workplace policies with federal guidance and local health regulations throughout the pandemic: https://n9.cl/cyabr7

No cause of death reported.

July 19, 2026

Duane Ward, one of the best relief pitchers in Blue Jays history who helped them win back-to-back World Series championships in 1992 and ’93, has died, the team said Sunday morning. He was 62. Ward died of natural causes, the Blue Jays said. He arrived to Toronto on Friday ahead of the unveiling of a Joe Carter statue commemorating the World Series titles. He did not attend Saturday’s ceremony. The New Mexico native holds the franchise record for saves in a season with 45 in 1993, when he earned his lone All-Star nod.

Researcher’s note – Following his playing career, [Duane] Ward was a regular color commentator and analyst for the Sportsnet 590 The Fan Blue Jays radio broadcasts. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Sportsnet 590 The FAN and its parent company, Rogers Media, mandated COVID-19 vaccination [sic] for all employees. Those who did not comply or disclose their status were placed on unpaid leave: https://www.hrreporter.com/focus-areas/safety/bell-canada-unreasonable-with-vaccine-mandates-for-remote-workers-arbitrator/393805

No cause of death reported.

July 18, 2026

John Kirby, the longtime acting coach and son of actor Bruce Kirby, has died. He was 75. Kirby died Wednesday, three years after being diagnosed with ALS. His acting studio manager, Nathan Nesbitt, confirmed his death on Instagram. Kirby lent his talents as an acting coach to a number of projects across his career and was a frequent collaborator with Jim Caviezel. John Kirby was diagnosed with ALS on June 7, 2023, after experiencing symptoms for a year. He suffered a hard fall that resulted in a hip fracture that led to his diagnosis.

July 20, 2026

Theatrical Press Agent, award-wining Author Jameson Currier [70], Independent Publisher devoted to gay literature and later an Artist, died on Sunday, July 13th, of a sudden heart attack at his home in in Chatham Center, New York. James W. Sapp, born on October 16, 1955, in Marietta, Georgia, was valedictorian of Wheeler High School in 1973.

A founder of a fitness chain “died suddenly”:

July 19, 2026

Marc Grondahl, the co-founder of gym giant Planet Fitness alongside his brother Michael, died suddenly in his home in Rye, New Hampshire, last month at the age of 59. Grondahl was one of the most well-known figures in the industry, creating a legacy brand that revolutionized big-box gyms and affordable, accessible fitness across the globe. His business ventures extended beyond the fitness industry, helping to build the New Hampshire-based storage facility Bluebird Self Storage.

No cause of death reported.

July 15, 2026

Zach John King is mourning a major loss. The country singer took to Instagram to announce that his dad, John King, died suddenly on July 10. “Friday my dad suddenly went home to Jesus,” King wrote. “He was our family’s rock. My best friend. The greatest man I will ever know.” King noted that his dad died “in the literal blink of an eye Friday,” going “home with Jesus where his soul longed to be. We wanted 25 more years with him and that pain will cut deep for the rest of my life,” he wrote.

No age or cause of death reported.

Two pro wrestlers “died suddenly”:

July 20, 2026

The wrestling world is mourning the death of ECW Original The Equalizer, whose real name was Paul Bykow [58]. Independent wrestler Tony Chini announced Bykow’s passing in a post on X. No cause of death or additional details have been made public. The Equalizer was part of the original Extreme Championship Wrestling roster during the promotion’s early years, where he became a familiar face to ECW fans. Following his time in the promotion, he remained active on the independent wrestling scene and continued to be involved in the wrestling community.

July 14, 2026

Former professional wrestler Doug Stahl, who worked as Super Destroyer #2 during the early days of ECW, has sadly passed away at the age of 63. Stahl passed away on Friday, July 10, according to those closest to him, and an obituary described him as a man who lived remarkably. It reads as follows, “Doug Stahl lived a remarkable life marked by strength, perseverance, and an unwavering commitment to those around him. From an early age, he demonstrated extraordinary determination, becoming a Golden Gloves boxer and winning the Junior USA Heavyweight Championship at just 15 years old, along with two regional Golden Gloves titles. Following high school, he proudly served his country in the United States Army, where he competed on the Fort Bragg boxing team until an Airborne knee injury brought his amateur boxing career to an end.”

Researcher’s note – VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: https://www.militarytimes.com/veterans/2023/09/18/va-urging-veterans-staff-to-get-latest-covid-19-vaccine-booster/

No cause of death reported.

June 16, 2026

Steve Almaas, a longtime East Village resident, musician and songwriter whose career stretched from the pioneering Minneapolis punk scene to New York’s alt-country movement, died June 5 at his home in Beacon, N.Y., from complications related to cancer. He was 69. After relocating to New York in 1979, Almaas became a fixture on the downtown music scene. He played in several bands, including Beat Rodeo, the group for which he became best known. In addition to music, Almaas worked as a teacher, librarian and community advocate. In recent years, he lived in the Hudson Valley, where he worked at the Woodstock Public Library.

Researcher’s note – The Town of Woodstock, NY, followed Ulster County and New York State guidelines, implementing COVID-19 vaccine [sic] mandates for municipal employees in late 2021: https://hrworks-inc.com/industry-update/new-york-state-officially-repeals-the-covid-19-vaccine-mandate-for-health-care-workers/

July 20, 2026

Emmy-winning broadcaster William ‘Bill’ Griffith has passed away at the age of 77. According to his family, the TV star died “unexpectedly from a medical event” on Friday, 17 July. Known and loved for his 39-year stint on ABC 10 News [San Diego, CA], Griffith, who joined the station in 1976 at the age of 27, had retired in February, 2015. According to ABC 10 News, Griffith, who spent his final years in Yuma, Arizona, is survived by his two sons and four grandchildren, as well as his brother and sister.

No cause of death reported.

July 20, 2026

Tim Murphy, the former U.S. congressman and Pennsylvania state senator who long represented Pittsburgh’s southern suburbs, died Sunday at age 73 after what authorities described as an apparent heart attack at his home. Emergency responders found him there, closing the book on a political career that helped shape southwestern Pennsylvania for more than two decades. He served in the U.S. House from January 2003 until his resignation in October 2017. He earned a doctorate in psychology from the University of Pittsburgh and worked as a practicing psychologist and adjunct professor alongside parts of his political life.

July 20, 2026

Redding, CA - Redding City Manager William Tarbox died on Sunday, July 19 - five months into his tenure, city officials said Monday. Mayor Mike Littau honored Tarbox’s contributions during his short tenure. The statement said it would not provide the cause of Tarbox’s death out of respect for his family. Tarbox was 58.

No cause of death reported.

July 17, 2026

SHAMOKIN, PA - William “Billy” Milbrand - a longtime firefighter, business owner, historian and former mayor of Shamokin - passed away unexpectedly Friday. He was 66. Following in his father’s footsteps, Milbrand joined the Our Shamokin Band at a young age, later becoming its director. As recently as Sunday, he led the Our Boy’s Band through Kulpmont during the annual San Marziale Parade. Milbrand rarely slowed down, as he would walk into evening council meetings after working a full day at Catawese Coach Lines, where he drove buses for 17 years before becoming the third owner in 2010.

No cause of death reported.

July 18, 2026

Tony Dolce [64], the Jamestown [NY] City Council’s longest-tenured member and former president, has passed away in his sleep. City Council members were notified Saturday morning by Mayor Kim Ecklund, who had served alongside Dolce on the council for more than 20 years prior to winning election as mayor. Dolce is a lifelong resident of Jamestown, graduating from Jamestown High School and also teaching there for over 35 years as a government and economics teacher. He is an active runner in the community, helping to raise money for causes and charities over the years. He also served as an assistant coach of the Jamestown High School cross country team and was a coach for the JHS baseball team.

Researcher’s note – GOVERNOR HOCHUL ANNOUNCES NEW REQUIREMENTS AND GUIDANCE FOR THE SAFE REOPENING OF NEW YORK SCHOOLS Requirement for COVID-19 Testing for Teachers and other School Employees-with Opt-Out for Vaccinated [sic]-Passes Public Health and Health Planning Council: https://nyspta.org/nys-department-of-health-and-cdc-information/

No cause of death reported.

July 17, 2026

FOREST HILL, Texas - A North Texas City Council Member has died unexpectedly, according to the Mayor of Forest Hill. In a press release to media, Mayor Stephanie Boardingham of Forest Hill announced the passing of Councilman Anthony Cook [53]. Cook, a long-time resident and former city employee in Forest Hill, was serving as Councilmember Place 2. Prior to his time on City Council, Cook worked in the Public Works Department for 22 years.

No cause of death reported.

July 13, 2026

Marin County, CA – After Marlon Washington’s six years of steadfast leadership of Marin County’s Probation Department, the County of Marin is mourning his unexpected death on Friday, July 10. Chief Washington [52] joined Marin County in 2020 and led the Probation Department with integrity, compassion, and a commitment to public service.

Researcher’s note – The Marin County Probation Department required COVID-19 vaccinations [sic] for its personnel. This mandate, which included probation officers, was implemented in February 2022 to protect vulnerable populations, but was officially rescinded by Marin County Public Health in August 2022: https://coronavirus.marinhhs.org/020922-FirstResponderVaccinations

No cause of death reported.

Two homeless advocates “died suddenly”:

July 14, 2026

Jeffrey Newman, 58, a journalist who spoke openly about living with HIV, died four days after his husband, Jayson Conner, 48, died of a heart attack in his Manhattan home. The couple were well known for handing out backpacks filled with supplies to unhoused people in New York City. Their nonprofit, Together Helping Others, and its Backpacks for the Street program delivered over 180,000 backpacks to people living on the streets since 2018, reports The New York Times. Jeffrey and Jayson were about to celebrate 22 years together when Jayson died unexpectedly.

Five infants “died suddenly”:

July 16, 2026

A top House Democrat revealed that she will have to make an emergency trip from Washington back home after a tragic death in her family. Michigan Democratic Congresswoman Debbie Dingell shared Wednesday afternoon on social media that she will be returning home to care for her family. ‘Our family’s 12-day-old daughter, granddaughter, and great-granddaughter has returned home to God this afternoon. We have been in God’s hands throughout all of this.’ Dingell, 72, comes from a political dynasty that has represented Michigan for nearly 100 years. The abrupt death means that Dingell will not be in Washington to vote on Capitol Hill for the remainder of the day. She will miss at least seven votes occurring on Wednesday afternoon, according to the House of Representatives schedule. Dingell does not have any children of her own but her late husband was a father of four.

Researcher’s note - Dingell was extremely supportive of COVID “vaccination.” In July 2023, she said, “Thursday, the Select subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic held a hearing challenging vaccine [sic] requirements. I remain deeply troubled that politically-charged conversations like this are contributing to vaccine [sic] misinformation that’s jeopardizing public health [sic]. I understand vaccine [sic] hesitancy more than most. Since I got Guillain-Barre from a flu shot, I was initially nervous to get the COVID-19 vaccine [sic], so I took the time to educate myself before rolling up my sleeve. After many conversations with experts, scientists, and doctors--including some at the University of Michigan—who explained the vaccine’s [sic] development and risks, I learned the risks of COVID-19 infection far outweighed the risks of COVID-19 vaccination [sic].” https://debbiedingell.house.gov/news/documentsingle.aspx?DocumentID=4534&utm_source=chatgpt.com

No cause of death reported.

July 19, 2026

Vallalee Geraldine Satnik, 3 months old, of St. Francis, MN, passed away unexpectedly on July 12, 2026.

No cause of death reported.

July 16, 2026

Ellenville, NY - Savannah Charlie Grace Hackett Schwark, born April 3rd, 2026, was three months when she passed suddenly and unexpectedly in her sleep.

No cause of death reported.

July 17, 2026

David Hanks, infant son of Lara Hanks and Harold Hill, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 7, 2026, at Hennepin County Medical Center, Minneapolis, MN. David Ezra Hanks and his twin brother, Ezekiel, were welcomed into this world on January 16, 2026, and he was tenderly given his Indian name “Gizhiibaayaate”

No cause of death reported.

July 20, 2026

North Vernon, Indiana - 13-month-old Sadie Jennifer Embry enjoyed watching Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, riding a scooter, playing with her toys, playing on her jumper, being held and sleeping with her mom and grandma. Sadie passed away last Monday and the services were held over the weekend. Donations are being requested and they can be given through the funeral home.

No cause of death reported.

Four teenagers “died suddenly”:

July 20, 2026

Matthew Roger Glessing, age 17, a resident of Trego, Wisconsin, died unexpectedly on Wednesday evening, July 15, 2026. Matt was a current student at Spooner High School, getting ready to start his senior year this fall. It was during school that he found his singing voice, singing in several competitions, programs, and as part of the worship team at church. He also enjoyed many sports, including soccer, football, basketball, and golf.

No cause of death reported.

July 16, 2026

NORTH READING, Mass. - Cancer can strike any of us at any time. Last year, Boston 25’s Bob Ward met Maya Ortiz at her home in North Reading. At the time, Maya was 19 years old, living with Stage 3 Ovarian Cancer, and was preparing for a major fundraiser. Maya passed away a few months ago, but her family is working to keep Maya’s legacy alive by helping other young people struggling with cancer. At 19 years old, Maya was also on the pre-med track at UMass Amherst, and she was studying to be an EMT.

Researcher’s note — From Brave AI: UMass Amherst no longer requires faculty, staff, or students to receive a COVID-19 vaccination [sic], effective July 1, 2023. This policy change aligned with the end of the Massachusetts and federal public health emergencies on May 11, 2023.

July 13, 2026

Hunter “Buck” David Chastain, 18, of Coshocton, OH, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, at his home. Hunter loved picking wildflowers for his mom and sister; he also enjoyed cars, fishing, music, playing video games, and going to the Arcade with his sister. He had a love for law enforcement, wanting to become a Police Officer some day and always backed the blue; but above all, Hunter loved spending time with his family.

No cause of death reported.

July 16, 2026

Livingstone College was left mourning the loss of a star student-athlete and academic achiever who died at the age of 19. According to the Harris County Institute of Forensic Science in Houston, Texas, Gabriella Munoz passed away at 12:03 p.m. local time on July 9. As of writing, a cause of death has not been revealed. During her first two seasons at Livingstone - Christian-based historically Black college (HBCU) in Salisbury, North Carolina - Munoz shined as both a pitcher and a position player for the school’s softball team. “Gabriella represented the very best of Livingstone College,” an official statement from the college read. In sharing the news of her untimely death, Livingstone swiftly shot down false reports suggesting that Munoz died on the college’s campus.

Researcher’s note - From Brave AI: Livingstone College implemented a mandatory universal COVID-19 vaccination [sic] policy for all students, faculty, and staff starting in the fall 2021 semester. This requirement made the institution one of a handful of private colleges in North Carolina to enforce such a mandate, with unvaccinated students offered on-campus clinics to comply before arrival.

No cause of death reported.

A judge “died suddenly”:

July 17, 2026

Clinton-appointed federal judge John E. Steele in Florida has died just days after he controversially released a Cuban plane hijacker who was awaiting deportation. He was 77. The circumstances were not immediately clear. Steele came under criticism for his July 8 ruling to release Cuban plane hijacker Maikel Guerra Morales from ICE custody. Miakel Guerra Morales, a criminal who hijacked a plane from Cuba to Florida in 2003 and served 20 years in prison, had been in ICE custody awaiting deportation - till Steele dumped him back on the street last week. ICE took him into custody in December 2025 and intended to deport him to Mexico, but after more than six months in detention, Steele ordered him released under supervision again, meaning agents must try to monitor him before they can deport him. On Wednesday it emerged that Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL) filed an article of impeachment against Steele. Steele said that Guerra Morales had to be let go because his “detention exceeds six months and there is no significant likelihood of removal in the reasonably foreseeable future. The Government cannot lock individuals in a cell indefinitely as a workaround for a stalled deportation process,” the order added.

Researcher’s note - Judge Steele ruled on at least four cases involving employer COVID “vaccine” mandates, siding with the employers in three of the cases: https://law.justia.com/cases/federal/district-courts/florida/flmdce/2:2023cv00645/417526/99/

No cause of death reported.

A scientist “died suddenly”:

July 18, 2026

David Johnson, who has died at 69, was a leading owl scientist and conservationist. “I didn’t pick owls,” he said, “they picked me.” Mr. Johnson, who was known to friends and colleagues as “DJ,” kept going even after he was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer in 2022. He was still fielding questions from colleagues and preparing his latest book, about owls and their place in global myth and culture - as symbols of wisdom or as harbingers of death - until his death of cancer on June 15, at age 69. In recent years, he and his wife lived in Olympia [Washington], where he died.

A doctor “died suddenly”:

July 15, 2026

Dr. Dustin Heber Tauferner, 57, passed away unexpectedly after a life of service, compassion, and dedication to others. During medical school, Dustin was commissioned as an officer in the United States Army and completed his residency in Emergency Medicine at Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center at Fort Hood, Texas. He remained there as a staff emergency physician and Associate Program Director of the Emergency Medicine Residency Program before deploying to Afghanistan in 2010. In 2011, Dustin continued his military career with the Texas Army National Guard, where he was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. During his ten years of service with the Guard, he deployed twice to Kuwait, supported the State of Texas through hurricane relief operations, border security missions, and the COVID-19 response, and faithfully served wherever he was needed. In 2022, he joined the United States Army Reserve, continuing his commitment to serving his country until his passing.

Researcher’s note – Pentagon mandates US military service members receive Covid vaccine [sic] immediately: https://www.cnn.com/2021/08/25/politics/us-military-covid-vaccine-mandate/index.html

No cause of death reported.

Four nurses “died suddenly”:

July 17, 2026

Sandy, UT - With heavy hearts and profound gratitude for the life she lived, we announce the unexpected passing of our sweet daughter Mindy Kay Brown. She passed away suddenly but peacefully at her home on Friday, July 10, 2026. As a CNA [Certified Nursing Assistant] she loved to care for the elderly and disadvantaged.

Researcher’s note – Medicare and Medicaid Providers, Take Note: New CMS Rules Require Health Care Workers to Be Fully Vaccinated [sic] by January 4, 2022: Link

No cause of death reported.

July 15, 2026

Apryl Lynne Kramp (née Miller), 53, passed away unexpectedly Monday, July 13, 2026, at Mercy Regional Medical Center in Lorain [OH], following a brief illness. Throughout her nursing career, she worked at Elyria Memorial Hospital, Amherst Manor, and for the past 20 years in the Emergency Department at Mercy Regional Medical Center.

Researcher’s note – Mercy hospital COVID-19 vaccination [sic] deadline Sept 30; unvaccinated employees face suspension: Link

No cause of death reported.

Reported on July 12:

July 12, 2026

Lindsey “Linny” Anne Remines, 32, of Tazewell, VA, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2026, at Roanoke Memorial Hospital after a battle with ALS. Lindsey was a dedicated caregiver serving as a C.N.A. at TL & Family for several years. She loved caring for the individuals there and the relationships she made. She enjoyed road trips, family gatherings and spending time with her cat, Toulouse. Following her diagnosis with ALS she became a strong supporter of their efforts for a cure. Linny was a fiery adventurous outgoing free spirited candle stick holder.

Researcher’s note - As a Certified Nursing Assistant, Remines was very likely required to take the COVID “vaccine”.

Reported on July 9:

July 9, 2026

Corinna, Maine - Michelle (Murray) Paradis, 42, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family, after a fierce and courageous two-year battle with cancer on July 9, 2026. Her nursing career began in Riverview Psychiatric Center in Augusta, Maine and Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center in Bangor, Maine, where she started out as a floor nurse and then was promoted to supervisor at both centers. She then became the school Nurse at Nokomis Regional Middle School. Eventually, she continued her nursing career at the Bangor VA Clinic in Bangor, Maine. Michelle will be remembered for her passion for sports and the dedication, determination, and team spirit she brought to everything she did throughout her life.

Researcher’s note - As a nurse at the Bangor VA Clinic, Paradis would have been required to take the COVID “vaccine”, with no option to test: https://news.va.gov/press-room/va-expands-mandate-for-covid-19-vaccines-among-vha-employees/?utm_source=chatgpt.com

Five teachers “died suddenly”:

July 20, 2026

A beloved teacher in Warren County, Ohio, has died, officials said on social media. In a post on Facebook on Monday, Lebanon City Schools said Chelsea Miller died on July 17. The district said the Lebanon Junior High School teacher died “unexpectedly.” A cause of death was not immediately released on Monday. Miller was also a coach in the district who returned home to the area more than 10 years ago to “dedicate herself to teaching in her community,” according to the Facebook post.

No age reported.

July 20, 2026

Students and their families are mourning the sudden loss of a hardworking special education teacher in Rockland County [NY] who dedicated herself to changing young lives for two decades. Amanda Christine Lydon died unexpectedly on Thursday, July 16, at the age of 38, according to her obituary. Lydon spent more than 20 years with Rockland BOCES, where she began working at just 18 years old before building a career serving students with disabilities.

Researcher’s note – GOVERNOR HOCHUL ANNOUNCES NEW REQUIREMENTS AND GUIDANCE FOR THE SAFE REOPENING OF NEW YORK SCHOOLS Requirement for COVID-19 Testing for Teachers and other School Employees-with Opt-Out for Vaccinated [sic]-Passes Public Health and Health Planning Council: https://nyspta.org/nys-department-of-health-and-cdc-information/

No cause of death reported.

July 20, 2026

SHARONVILLE, Ohio - Princeton City Schools announced the deaths of two Princeton Community Middle School staff members in Facebook posts on July 17 and 18. STEM instructor Carlee Bongiorno [45] died on July 15. Just a day later, Justin Randle, a paraprofessional and coach, died suddenly, according to the Facebook post. Bongiorno was an educator for 19 years and loved to sing, especially with her church, according to her obituary. According to the staff directory, Randle was an assistant track coach. One Facebook comment described him as “one of the best paraprofessionals that Princeton city school have.” The school district did not share specific information regarding the circumstances of the deaths of Bongiorno or Randle.

July 19, 2026

Lynn, MA - Priscilla Grecia Santana, age 32, passed away unexpectedly on July 14, 2026. A proud graduate of Lynn English High School, Class of 2011, Priscilla dedicated her career to serving the children and families of Lynn through her work with Lynn Public Schools (LPS). Her love for children extended far beyond her own family, and she found purpose in helping young people learn, grow, and feel supported each day through the time she dedicated with East Lynn Little League where she served as Assistant treasurer, and coach for her daughter’s softball team. Priscilla also spent her time volunteering with the Girl Scouts.

Researcher’s note – Lynn MA Public Schools did not implement a strict COVID-19 vaccine [sic] mandate for all staff and teachers during the pandemic. Rather than mandating the COVID-19 vaccine [sic], the district operated primarily with universal masking, rigorous testing, and vaccination incentive programs, leaving employment status unaffected by inoculation: https://www.nbcboston.com/news/local/lynn-superintendent-pushes-for-back-to-school-mask-mandate/2463112/

No cause of death reported.

Two coaches “died suddenly”:

July 14, 2026

Tolleson, Arizona - Ryan Blassingame, who coached boys basketball in a pinch in 2024 at Tolleson High School, died suddenly on Sunday, July 12. He was 44. For the past five years, Ryan Blassingame was a pillar in the community, very supportive of Tolleson football coach Rich Wellbrock, who resigned at the end of last season.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on July 12:

July 12, 2026

A North Carolina community is mourning the loss of a former college swimmer and coach who died “tragically and unexpectedly.” The News and Observer and WRAL reported that Jack Roney, a former NC State swimmer and assistant coach, died at age 39 on July 5, just days after his 15th wedding anniversary. While at NC State, he met his wife, Maresa, who also swam for the Wolfpack. The couple welcomed five children, now ages 3 to 11, and he eventually went into software sales. A cause of death has not been made public.

Two Marine drill instructors “died suddenly”:

July 18, 2026

Another drill instructor assigned to Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island [SC] has died, the latest in a spate of deaths involving the high-profile Marines who train recruits. Two drill instructors have now died in last two months. That follows the deaths of three drill instructors in 2023 at the 8,000-acre training base where up to 20,000 recruits are trained each year. On Friday, Sgt. Darilyn C. Duong, 25, a Nebraska native, was found dead at a residence in Port Royal, the Marines said Saturday. No additional details will be released at this time, the Marines said, as the cause of death is under investigation.

Researcher’s note – Pentagon mandates US military service members receive Covid vaccine [sic] immediately: https://www.cnn.com/2021/08/25/politics/us-military-covid-vaccine-mandate/index.html

No cause of death reported.

Five first responders “died suddenly”:

July 20, 2026

GILBERT, Ariz. - Gilbert Captain Dave Tavares died on July 3 after a “long and brave fight” against occupational cancer, according to the Gilbert Fire & Rescue Department. Tavares spent more than 22 years in the fire service, 19 of those with the Gilbert Fire & Rescue Department, where he held many roles, including service on the department’s honor guard. He retired as a captain in 2023. Before joining GFRD, he served in the Marines.

Researcher’s note – VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: https://www.militarytimes.com/veterans/2023/09/18/va-urging-veterans-staff-to-get-latest-covid-19-vaccine-booster/

No age reported.

July 17, 2026

Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community in Arizona - Salt River firefighter Joseph Christopher [42] died this week after a yearlong fight with job-related cancer. Christopher passed away Tuesday surrounded by loved ones. The Salt River Indian Community announced Christopher’s death Thursday on social media, calling his courage throughout his illness “incredible.” Firefighter Christopher was a firefighter with the department for seven years and battled cancer “with incredible courage and strength” for a year.

July 16, 2026

York County, Pennsylvania - The York area emergency medical services are mourning the sudden loss of an Advanced EMT in the community. In a release issued on Wednesday afternoon, July 15, 2026, First Capital EMS announced the passing of active Advanced Emergency Medical Technician Thomas “Tommy” Hull, 36, of Hanover, who died unexpectedly on July 14, 2026. Hull had recently switched to First Capital EMS after several years working in the York division of UPMC Community Life Team EMS, according to First Capital.

Researcher’s note – UPMC urges, but won’t require employee COVID-19 shots: https://www.altoonamirror.com/news/local-news/2021/06/upmc-urges-but-wont-require-employee-covid-19-shots/

No cause of death reported.

July 15, 2026

Marcia R. DeBoer-Thumma, a Clinton County 911 dispatcher for 24 years, died unexpectedly on Friday, June 26. “If you were somebody in this community that called 911 or non-emergency,” Rhya Kowzic, a dispatcher in Clinton County for the past 14 years, said, “you probably talked to her at some point in time.” DeBoer-Thumma, of Morrison, Illinois, had come to Clinton County’s Emergency Communications Center with over six years already devoted to public safety communications, according to her obituary. Kowzic said DeBoer-Thumma worked every shift and through constant technology upgrades, over the years. At 67 years old, she had no plans to retire.

No cause of death reported.

July 14, 2026

Alexander “Alex” David Brown, a 32-year-old Bloomfield [NJ] first responder who served several emergency organizations in Ontario County, died unexpectedly Sunday, July 12. Brown was a driver and lieutenant with the Bloomfield Ambulance Squad, a member of the East Bloomfield-Holcomb Fire Department and an auxiliary member of the Canandaigua Emergency Squad. The emergency squad had named him its Member of the Year for outstanding volunteer service.

No cause of death reported.

Three police officers “died suddenly”:

July 18, 2026

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - The City of Oklahoma City is honoring the life and legacy of the city’s first Black police chief and former Assistant City Manager, M.T. Berry, who passed away on July 17 after battling brain cancer. He was 75. Berry became Assistant City Manager in 2003 and served in that role for more than 15 years, retiring in 2019.

July 16, 2026

CREEK COUNTY, Okla. - An Oklahoma sheriff’s office is mourning the loss of one of their own. On Thursday, the Creek County Sheriff’s Office announced the passing of Deputy James Heitman. Heitman was just 38 years old. On Wednesday, members of the Creek County Sheriff’s Office Task Force, deputies, the United States Marshals Service, and the Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police worked together to capture a wanted felon. Investigators say during the operation, the suspect attempted to flee by jumping a fence, crossing a creek, and running through an open field. Deputy Heitman, and his K9 partner, pursued and apprehended the suspect. Less than an hour later, Heitman suffered a medical emergency. Fellow deputies rendered aid until paramedics arrived. Despite their efforts, Heitman was pronounced dead on Wednesday night. Heitman joined the Creek County Sheriff’s Office in 2022 and within months of joining the force, he was awarded the Sheriff’s Life Saving Award. Prior to joining the sheriff’s office, Heitman spent four years in the United States Marine Corps.

Researcher’s note – Pentagon mandates US military service members receive Covid vaccine [sic] immediately: https://www.cnn.com/2021/08/25/politics/us-military-covid-vaccine-mandate/index.html

No cause of death reported.

July 15, 2026

HUDSON, Wis. - The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office says former Sheriff John Shilts Sr. [65] died Wednesday after a medical emergency in Deer Park, Wisconsin. According to a post on social media, Shilts was flown to the Twin Cities, where he died shortly after arriving at the hospital. The sheriff’s office said he began working in law enforcement with the Somerset and New Richmond Police Departments before shifting to the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office in 1987. He was elected sheriff in 2011 and then re-elected before retiring in 2017.

No cause of death reported.

Four California prison staffers “died suddenly”:

July 15, 2026

Joseph Havard, a retired correctional sergeant from CSP-Sacramento, passed away July 14, 2026. Havard began his career with CDCR in June 2015 at the Richard A. McGee Correctional Training Center. After graduating the Basic Correctional Officer Academy, he reported to San Quentin in October 2015. He later promoted to correctional sergeant at CSP-Sacramento in April 2024. He retired June 30, 2026.

Researcher’s note – From Havard’s GoFundMe, June 16, 2025: I’m a proud Marine Corps veteran with two combat deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan. For 10 years I’ve worked as Correctional Officer and Sergeant with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR). My wife Lindsay and I have wonderful 3 year old twin boys. Now I’m facing the toughest battle of my life - a diagnosis of terminal brain cancer, grade 4 astrocytoma: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-joe-havard-fight-a-lifealtering-diagnosis

No age reported.

July 16, 2026

Altug Misirli [47], a correctional lieutenant at California State Prison-Sacramento, passed away July 14, 2026. Misirli began his career with the department in November 2009 at the Preston School of Industry in Ione as a youth correctional counselor. In October 2022, he transferred to California State Prison-Sacramento as a correctional lieutenant. “Altug bravely fought a battle with salivary gland cancer. Through it all, he remained upbeat, smiling and consistently demonstrated a positive attitude. We grieve not only for the loss of an exceptional partner and colleague, but also for the pain his family must endure. Our sincere condolences are extended to the Misirli family and to our CSP-Sacramento staff during this difficult time,” according to the institution.

July 14, 2026

Correctional Officer Sergio Wright, with RJ Donovan Correctional Facility, passed away July 11, 2026. Officer Wright began his service with CDCR in January 2021 as a cadet at the Richard A. McGee Correctional Training Center. After graduating from the Basic Correctional Officer Academy in April 2021, he reported to Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego.

No age or cause of death reported.

July 16, 2026

Vicky Herrera [76], a retired case records technician from North Kern State Prison in Delano, passed away June 28, 2026. She began her career with the department as an office assistant at North Kern State Prison in July 2006. Herrera remained at North Kern State Prison, promoting to case records technician in July 2008. She remained at North Kern the rest of her career, retiring in March 2022.

No cause of death reported.

Researcher’s note – All Calif. COs, staff must get COVID-19 vaccine [sic], federal judge rules: https://www.corrections1.com/cdcr/articles/all-calif-cos-staff-must-get-covid-19-vaccine-federal-judge-rules-GNd7Dlp4oWLu5A3i/

Three “died suddenly” in or around the waters:

July 20, 2026

WRIGHTSVILLE, NC - A person died Sunday afternoon after suffering a medical emergency near a public beach access in Wrightsville Beach, according to town officials. The incident occurred at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 19, near Beach Access #10 on Mallard Street. In a statement, the Town of Wrightsville Beach said the individual experienced a fatal medical emergency. Officials did not release the person’s identity or provide additional details about the circumstances surrounding the incident.

July 15, 2026

Authorities have identified the swimmer who was found dead in Lake George Tuesday afternoon. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says 30-year-old Noel Samedy from Queens was found in 36 feet of water, a half mile north of Green Island. Samedy’s body was recovered by divers. Police say he disappeared while swimming with friends off of a rented pontoon boat.

No cause of death reported.

July 15, 2026

The Sacramento County [CA] Coroner’s Office has identified the woman who was found dead at a Folsom shopping center as 44-year-old Dana Marie Stark. The Folsom Police Department said officers responded to reports of a body that was found around 6 a.m. on Monday in the area of the 2700 block of East Bidwell Street in Folsom. The coroner’s office confirmed Stark died after drowning in the shopping center’s fountain. According to Folsom police, her death was likely the result of an accident, and there was no foul play. The coroner’s office later confirmed Stark died from drowning in the shopping center’s fountain.

No cause of death reported.

Three killed in “vaxxidents”:

July 20, 2026

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. – Schenectady Police said they believe the driver who died after crashing into a building may have suffered a heart attack. The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday. Officers found a car crashed into the Transfinder building at 440 State St. Police identified the driver as Lamont Chambers, 59, of Albany. Schenectady Fire paramedics treated Chambers before he was taken to Ellis Hospital, where police said he later died. The crash remains under investigation.

July 19, 2026

VICKSBURG, Miss. - The Vicksburg Police Department is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that happened Sunday evening after a driver reportedly suffered a medical emergency behind the wheel. Police say the crash occurred around 7 p.m. on July 19, 2026, in the parking lot of 2842 Clay St. in Vicksburg. According to investigators, a 62-year-old woman experienced a medical emergency while driving and crashed into a fixed object in the parking lot. Emergency crews transported the woman to Merit Health River Region, where she later died from her injuries.

No cause of death reported.

July 14, 2026

BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES, CA - One person was killed Tuesday in a crash involving several vehicles that shut down a transition road on the northbound 5 Freeway in the Boyle Heights area. The crash was reported shortly after 8 a.m. near 7th Street, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details are limited, but Eyewitness News has learned that a driver suffered a medical emergency and later died. Authorities believe that driver may have also caused the crash. As many as six cars were involved, investigators said.

No age or cause of death reported.

July 20, 2026

Forest Park, IL - Around 1 p.m. on July 16, police were dispatched to Walmart on Roosevelt Road after someone called to report an employee who was unconscious and not breathing. Witnesses said the woman was complaining about not feeling well and was going to go home from work early, then they saw her fall to the ground. An ambulance took the woman to Loyola Hospital and, while in route, she went into cardiac arrest. When the woman arrived at the hospital around 3 p.m., she was pronounced dead.

Researcher’s note – Disney and Walmart mandate vaccines [sic] for employees: https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/30/business/walmart-mask-policy-delta-covid/index.html

No age reported.

July 19, 2026

MULTNOMAH COUNTY Ore. - A 53-year-old man died on the Angel’s Rest Trail in the Columbia River Gorge after suffering from a medical emergency on Friday, according to the sheriff’s office. Shortly after 8:30 p.m., crews with Corbett Fire and deputies with the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the trail after the report of a hiker suffering from a “medical event” about two miles up the trail. The sheriff’s office said other hikers gave him first aid and took turns giving him CPR, but despite their efforts, the man had died by the time emergency crews arrived.

No cause of death reported.

July 15, 2026

RANDLE, Wash. - A Washington County man who disappeared in May has been found dead along a forest road near Mount St. Helens, authorities revealed Wednesday. Ben Andersen, 37, last appeared on GPS back on May 18 near NFD Road 25 up in Skamania County. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said in a June 26 post that Andersen was believed to be training for the “Bigfoot 200,” an ultramarathon trail race. Search teams located Andersen’s Chevy Equinox at the bottom of a ravine, and his body was found with it. “Skamania County Search and Rescue is assisting with Ben’s recovery, and his family has been notified of his death. Ben’s family has asked for privacy at this time,” WCSO said in a statement.

No cause of death reported.

July 17, 2026

FORT PIERCE, Fla. - A 59-year-old woman was found dead inside a car Tuesday morning in a Walgreens parking lot off South Jenkins Road in St. Lucie County. The discovery occurred just before 7 a.m., according to Fort Pierce police. Fort Pierce police said there aren’t any signs of foul play, adding that the incident is under investigation.

No cause of death reported.

Five “died suddenly” at Walt Disney World in the last year:

July 16, 2026

A Walt Disney World guest suffered a heart emergency while riding It’s a Small World and they were later pronounced dead, TMZ has confirmed. The death happened in April but it’s just coming to light now. The latest theme park injury report update from the Florida Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services says a 54-year-old man with a pre-existing condition experienced a cardiac emergency on the attraction back on April 24, and he was transported to a local hospital, where he died.

Four people died at Disney World in a one-month span late last year, but none of those deaths appeared to be related to medical emergencies suffered in the middle of attractions. A Disneyland guest died in October after suffering a possible heart attack while riding Haunted Mansion. Video showed her being rushed out of the attraction on a gurney. She later died at a local hospital.

July 15, 2026

John Logsdon, co-owner of the recently opened Dockside Grille PLX in Green [OH], died July 12, according to an obituary. Logsdon, 63, died unexpectedly, according to his obituary. He and neighbor Steve Baker opened the 320-seat eatery that sits next to Cottage Grove Lake on May 19. Logsdon has a background in hotel hospitality, most recently with Radius Hospitality Group, the Beacon Journal previously reported.

No cause of death reported.

July 15, 2026

A Union [MO] man was found dead Tuesday, July 14, in Fenton, according to a St. Louis County Police news release. Officers from the Fenton precinct were called at 11:31 a.m. July 14 for a welfare check in the 600 block of Gravois Bluffs Boulevard, police said. When they arrived they found the body of a man, later identified as 62-year-old Grant Reece, who lives on Westmoreland Boulevard in Union, on a ledge on a bluff near a shopping center. Reece’s death does not appear to be suspicious, and foul play is not suspected, based on a preliminary investigation, police said. His cause of death will be determined after an autopsy.

July 20, 2026

Des Moines, IA - Dawn Bishop Reed passed away just one day shy of her 57th birthday. She courageously decided to fight an aggressive cancer that ultimately claimed her life too soon. Dawn was a beloved member of the YMCA, participating in many activities starting at the age of two. Summer camp was where some of her best memories were created.

July 20, 2026

Mark R. Walsh, 61, of Old Post Road, Coplay, N. Whitehall Twp [PA], died suddenly Friday afternoon, July 17, 2026, in his home. Mark was self-employed as a master plumber for over 40 years, retiring in 2017.

No cause of death reported.

July 19, 2026

Mrs. Sharon Slone Kocourek, age 66, of Glenwood [GA], died Thursday, July 16, 2026, at her home in Glenwood after a sudden illness. She moved to Wheeler County several years ago and was a homemaker and a caregiver to many.

No cause of death reported.

July 19, 2026

Tammy Melinda Devane Mears, passed away unexpectedly on July 15, 2026, in Houston County, Alabama. Tammy was born on February 19, 1963, the daughter of Bill and Linda Thorne and pursued her education at cosmetology school after high school and went on to work as a cosmetologist.

No cause of death reported.

July 18, 2026

Courtney Marie Frenkel, 31, passed away unexpectedly on July 14th, 2026, in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Our beloved daughter, sister, mother, and friend has been taken from us way too soon. Our Courtney was known for her love of life and adventure. Courtney would be able to light up any room she entered. Her beauty and class were second to none.

No cause of death reported.

July 18, 2026

Joann Mary Smith, 64, of Mendota, IL, passed away unexpectedly July 15, 2026, at home. Joann worked in accounting at Starved Rock State Park.

Researcher’s note – Starved Rock State Park, managed by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, followed the statewide COVID-19 vaccination [sic] policies Executive Order 2021-20 issued by Gov. JB Pritzker. State employees were required to be vaccinated [sic] or submit to weekly testing: https://www.illinois.gov/news/release.html?releaseid=24032

No cause of death reported.

July 18, 2026

Matthew Daniel Whitley passed suddenly on 9 July, 2026, at his home in Walton County [GA]. He was an Honor Graduate of the U.S. Military Academy, West Point, NY. Where he was Commissioned as an Officer in the U.S. Army in May 2012. Matthew deployed with the 101st Airborne Division to Afghanistan serving as a Platoon Leader flying hundreds of combat hours in the Apache providing aerial fire support for U.S. and Coalition ground forces. On his return and having completed his obligation of service he requested separation and was Honorably discharged from active service. Matthew returned to Walton County building a home on family property and entering into business with his father operating BMW Aviation LLC. He held an Airline Transport Pilot helicopter rating and was certified as a FFA Instrument Instructor pilot helicopter.

Researcher’s note – VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: https://www.militarytimes.com/veterans/2023/09/18/va-urging-veterans-staff-to-get-latest-covid-19-vaccine-booster/

No cause of death reported.

July 18, 2026

Peter F. Gilroy, 63, of Loudonville, N.Y., passed away peacefully at home on July 16, 2026, surrounded by his loving family, after a short illness. He dedicated many years of service to New York State before retiring.

Researcher’s Note – Gov. Cuomo: New York will mandate COVID vaccines [sic] for state employees, health care workers: https://www.rochesterfirst.com/new-york-state/watch-live-gov-cuomo-makes-announcement-at-abny-meeting/

No cause of death reported.

July 17, 2026

Rocky Mount, VA - It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Gary Lee Cannaday, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, who left this world on July 17, 2026, after a courageous battle with aggressive cancer. Known for his warm smile and infectious sense of humor, Gary had the unique ability to bring laughter to any situation. Gary’s love for sports was surpassed only by his devotion to his family. Whether it was cheering on his favorite NASCAR driver, catching a baseball game, or attending his grandchildren’s soccer matches, Gary’s enthusiasm was boundless.

July 17, 2026

Cheryl Merryman Ambrose, 63, of Reedville, Virginia, passed away on July 15, 2026, at Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center in Mechanicsville, Virginia, following a short illness. She later earned a Bachelor of Science in Occupational Safety and Health from Columbia Southern University, graduating magna cum laude in 2015. Throughout her career, she also earned multiple certifications in construction and occupational safety.

No cause of death reported.

July 17, 2026

Cindy Humburg, 67, of Canon City, Colorado, passed away on July 10, 2026, after a short illness, surrounded by her loved ones at her home.

No cause of death reported.

July 17, 2026

Parsons, KS - Lori Ferguson, a sonographer whose quiet compassion touched thousands of patients over three decades at Labette Health and whose generosity extended far beyond the hospital walls, died unexpectedly on Sunday, July 12, 2026, at Labette Health in Parsons. She was 62. Lori relocated to Dallas, where she earned a degree in diagnostic medical sonography from Dallas College’s El Centro Campus. She lived in Dallas from 1991 to 1996 before returning to Parsons to begin what would become a lifelong career at Labette County Medical Center, now Labette Health. For nearly 30 years, she cared for patients with the steady professionalism, empathy and reassurance that became hallmarks of her work.

Researcher’s note – New CMS Rules Require Health Care Workers to Be Fully Vaccinated [sic] by January 4, 2022: Link

No cause of death reported.

July 17, 2026

Melissa Ann Collins, 45, of Pemaquid [ME], passed away unexpectedly on July 9, 2026. Melissa loved working with the elderly, giving her love to them all. Melissa’s family would like to especially thank Carol Reilly of Bristol for calling the first responders and being a true friend to Melissa. They would also like to thank the Bristol First Responders, the Miles ER team and Dustin of Strong-Hancock Funeral Home.

No cause of death reported.

July 17, 2026

Michael Dalton Rogers, 33, of Lexington [KY], died unexpectedly Saturday, July 11, 2026, in Lexington. After graduation, he went on to serve as a credit analyst for Central Bank, where he was respected for his professionalism, reliability, and careful attention to detail.

No cause of death reported.

July 17, 2026

Ryleigh Graham, 26, of Oswego [NY], died suddenly soon after she married Matthew Graham, the love of her life.

No cause of death reported.

July 17, 2026

LaGrange and Mapleton, Maine - SFC Louis E. Hickey II, 58, died unexpectedly July 12, 2026, in Presque Isle. Lou proudly made a career of serving with the Maine Army National Guard, dedicating nearly 40 years of his life to serving the people of the United States, Maine, and those abroad. He earned commendations, medals and ribbons too numerous to mention (56) during his career including: the Master Aviation Badge, the Camp and Service Award, Southwest Asia Service Medal with Bronze Service Star, three Maine Commanders Awards, and a Meritorious Service Medal. Lou could often be found on his beloved John Deere tractor. He enjoyed working on his vehicles and was an avid Star Trek and Star Wars fan.

Researcher’s note - From Brave AI: The Maine Army National Guard played a critical non-clinical support role in the state's COVID-19 vaccination [sic] and hospital response efforts, with over 200 members deployed to assist healthcare systems during pandemic surges. Guard personnel were utilized to staff testing centers and vaccine [sic] clinics, inventory and deliver vaccines [sic] and PPE, and administer monoclonal antibody treatments to prevent severe illness and preserve ICU capacity.

No cause of death reported.

July 17, 2026

William E. Buel, 50, of Delhi, NY, departed this earth on Friday, July 17, 2026, surrounded by his family at the Albany Stratton VA Medical Center after a short but courageous battle with ALS. He served in the U.S. Navy as a Religious Program Body Guard to the Chaplain. He then went to work for the pharmaceutical manufacturer in Hobart, NY for 25 years. He would do anything for his family and friends and will always be knows as a big “Teddy Bear” or “Gentle Giant” who no one ever saw angry or uptight.

Researcher’s note – VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: https://www.militarytimes.com/veterans/2023/09/18/va-urging-veterans-staff-to-get-latest-covid-19-vaccine-booster/

July 16, 2026

Mansfield, OH - Christopher “Chip” Hartson was a caring son, brother, uncle and friend. He passed away from cancer July 10, 2026, at the age of 49 with his brother by his side. His 2+ year battle with cancer showed his courage in facing life challenges with a positive attitude. Despite the pain, Chip stayed strong until the end.

July 16, 2026

Oberlin, Ohio - Max Travis Kennedy passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, June 30, 2026, at the age of 21. Max worked alongside his father at his welding and fabrication shop, where his presence will be profoundly missed.

No cause of death reported.

July 16, 2026

Peter F. Gilroy, 63, of Loudonville, New York, passed away peacefully at home on July 16, 2026, surrounded by his loving family, after a short illness. He dedicated many years of service to New York State before retiring.

Researcher’s Note – Gov. Cuomo: New York will mandate COVID vaccines [sic] for state employees, health care workers: https://www.rochesterfirst.com/new-york-state/watch-live-gov-cuomo-makes-announcement-at-abny-meeting/

No cause of death reported.

July 16, 2026

Robert Douglas Miller, also known as “RD” and “Doug”, age 70, of Goshen, Kentucky, passed away unexpectedly at home from a heart complication on Thursday July 16th. RD was a beloved and well-known musician in Louisville for over 50 years with “The Pranksters”. As an artist, he loved creating and sharing his art with friends.

July 16, 2026

Tiffany Lynn Keaton, 35, of Perrysburg, Ohio, unexpectedly passed away on July 13th, 2026. Gifted with a natural talent for mathematics, Tiffany found her calling in the world of finance, where this would reflect her greatest strengths.

No cause of death reported.

July 16, 2026

Charles “Mike” Mikel Stonesifer, 75, of Taneytown, Maryland, passed away unexpectedly on July 7, 2026, after suffering a heart attack. His sudden passing has left an immeasurable void in the lives of his family, friends, and all who were fortunate enough to know and love him. He was known for his strong work ethic, unwavering integrity, and quiet strength.

July 15, 2026

Shelburne, VT - Amy Ellen St. Louis, 53, of Lakeview Drive in Shelburne, a former resident of Brattleboro, died unexpectedly Friday, July 10, 2026 at her home. At the time of her passing, Amy was employed in the anesthesiology department as an executive assistant at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. Previously she worked in the Creative Media Department at Champlain College, and in the Grants Department at UVM.

Researcher’s note – UVM Health Network to mandate vaccines [sic] for its 15,000 employees: https://vtdigger.org/2021/08/06/uvm-health-network-to-mandate-vaccines-for-employees/

No cause of death reported.

July 15, 2026

Napa, California - Chase Brandon Williams [43] passed away suddenly at home on June 19, 2026. After high school, he attended Wyoming Tech Diesel Mechanic School and worked briefly as a mechanic before finding his true calling in crane rental as an operator. At the time of his death, he was employed at Mountain Crane. He was a proud and respected member of the Operating Engineers Local 3 Union.

No cause of death reported.

July 15, 2026

Katherine Anne Gallagher, 64, of Falmouth [MA], died unexpectedly at home on July 10, 2026. Katherine graduated from University of Vermont. She worked in human resources as a manger for many years. She enjoyed exercising, the beach and ocean, and cooking Italian style meals. Most of all she enjoyed traveling with her loving husband Ware.

No cause of death reported.

July 15, 2026

Kathleen Ann Steiner, 64, died unexpectedly Thursday, June 18, 2026. Kathleen spent most of her life in Grosse Pointe Woods [MI] before moving to Sarasota, Fla., in 2021. She always looked forward to her annual trips to her “happy place,” Mackinac Island.

No cause of death reported.

July 15, 2026

Our Family is heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved mother, Kathy Jo (Nichols) Freeman, who passed away unexpectedly at her home in Knoxville, TN, on July 13, 2026, at the age of 64.

No cause of death reported.

July 15, 2026

Nancy (Christ) DeHaan of Somerset, NJ, died suddenly on Wednesday, July 15th, 2026, at her home. She was 65. Prior to her retirement in 2021, she worked for forty Years in the Department of Physics and Astronomy at Rutgers University, New Brunswick. Nancy loved animals, especially cats and was an animal rights advocate.

Researcher’s note - In March 2021, Rutgers became the first in the nation to require COVID vaccination [sic], and many higher-ed institutions followed: Link

No cause of death reported.

July 15, 2026

William “C. J.” Coon, Jr. – Age 22 of Lyles, TN. Died unexpectedly on July 9, 2026. He was an avid fisherman and loved anything outdoors.

No cause of death reported.

July 15, 2026

Gaylord Y. Barkman, 61, of Beach City, Ohio, passed away from respiratory failure at the OSU Medical Center in Columbus on Monday, July 13, 2026. Gaylord was a member and minister at Christian Life Mennonite Church since 2001, and served as IGo pastor in Chiang Mai, Thailand, for six years. In the years since Thailand, he was employed in sales with Ferra Manufacturing and loved the opportunities it provided him to fuel his love for interacting with people.

July 15, 2026

James “Jimmy” Allen Langseth II, 44, of Tabor, South Dakota, formerly of South Sioux City, Nebraska, passed away unexpectedly after suffering a heart attack, on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, at Sanford Medical Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Jimmy found happiness in life’s simple pleasures. He loved the outdoors and spending time by the river, collecting coins, drawing, and riding his moped.

July 14, 2026

Eric James Robair, 64, died on July 5, 2026, in Dewey, Arizona, after a short illness and complications of lung cancer.

July 14, 2026

Amelia “Parks” Leonard, 47, of Greenville, South Carolina, passed away unexpectedly on July 9, 2026. Her love for children led her to teach preschool at Westminster Presbyterian, and she later built a career in industrial chemical sales.

No cause of death reported.

July 14, 2026

Michele Stiltner Ball, 60, of Scott Depot, WV, passed away unexpectedly on July 14, 2026. Michele lived each day as a faithful servant of Christ, reflecting His love through unwavering faith, quiet humility, and a heart devoted to serving others. In her free time, Michele found joy in beekeeping, playing pickleball, crocheting, and baking. These hobbies reflected the same spirit with which she lived her life-bringing people together, creating community, and caring for others.

No cause of death reported.

July 13, 2026

Amy Marie (Yiengst) Klein, 50, formerly of Spring Township, PA, passed away peacefully at her residence in Exeter Township on July 13, 2026, following a courageous five-year battle with cancer. Amy found joy in life’s simple pleasures. She was an avid Philadelphia Phillies fan, enjoyed shopping and spending time at the beach, but above all, she cherished her family.

July 13, 2026

Emma Catherine Knittle, of Marblehead and Allston, Massachusetts, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 13, 2026, at the age of 28. Emma possessed a radiant smile, a compassionate heart, and a gentle, sensitive spirit. She approached life with boundless energy, curiosity, and a love of adventure. Fiercely committed to justice, Emma was a tireless advocate for those whose voices often went unheard. She volunteered for causes close to her heart, stood up against injustice, and believed deeply in the dignity and worth of every person. She loved sailing on the open sea, especially when the winds were strong, and cherished skiing the snow-covered slopes of Killington and Mont Tremblant. She was writing a novel, developing a screenplay, and faithfully filling journals with her thoughts, observations, and dreams. Emma earned her bachelor’s degree in English from Salem State University in 2022 after graduating from Marblehead High School in 2016. Just weeks before her passing, she delivered a heartfelt reading at her brother Brad’s wedding, a moment her family will forever treasure.

Researcher’s note - Knittle graduated Salem State University in 2022. Her time there aligned with their COVID “vaccine” mandate, with no option to test: https://salemstatelog.wordpress.com/2021/04/26/student-vaccine-requirement-for-the-fall-semester/?utm_source=chatgpt.com

No cause of death reported.

Reported on July 12:

July 12, 2026

Timothy Robert Emmel, 36, of Blue Point, New York, died suddenly on July 12, 2026. Tim had a beautiful heart that stopped working. He’s with his heavenly family that he missed so much. Tim has so many close friendships and such a true bond with his family.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on July 11:

July 11, 2026

Duane Craig Denny, age 61, of rural Atwater, MN, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 11, from an apparent heart attack. Duane’s hobbies included deer hunting, watching PBR and NASCAR, going to auctions and livestock sales and fishing. He had a love for horses and had a large collection of antique and rare horse figurines and built a room just for his tack. In the wintertime he could be found cutting and splitting wood and always had a fire going in the woodstove!

Reported on July 9:

July 9, 2026

Donna Marie (LeMieux) Gilbertson passed away peacefully at her home in Fairfax, Va., following hospice care, on July 9, 2026, after a courageous five-year battle with cancer. Driven by her love for cooking, Donna was employed in various food service positions, including chef, pastry chef, and executive chef, primarily throughout the D.C. area.

Reported on July 8:

July 8, 2026

Kennesaw, GA - Lydia Elizabeth Flugum entered the gates of heaven after giving her children the best possible gift imaginable—she was able to look them in the eyes and say goodbye. Even in the final stages of her 4-year battle with cancer, she had one concern— spare her children the pain of their loss for as long as possible. For four years after her cancer diagnosis, Lydia faced every day with Joy, Love, and Courage. For two years after her Stage 4 diagnosis, she fought to spend every possible minute with her children, and to make as many memories with them as possible. She died as she lived – fighting for what she believed was the best thing to protect her children, and to spend as much time with the people she loved as possible. She never lost hope, and focused on finding something joyful every day.

Reported on July 4:

July 4, 2026

Carrollton, VA - Jay Lendi, 54, passed away unexpectedly on July 4, 2026. While his heart stopped that fateful morning, his love for family and friends remains in perfect sinus rhythm. Jay had a gift for connection. A casual conversation could become a lifelong friendship before the first round even arrived. Because of his unexpectedly early departure, his send-off party will take a little time to plan.

No cause of death reported.

April 27, 2026

Rome, NY - It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Jordan Foley Wood, a brother and best friend to many, who filled every room with his loud, contagious laughter. Jordan was born on May 30, 1985, and died suddenly and unexpectedly on April 27, 2026, from an aortic aneurysm at age 40. He was a lifelong learner and a voracious reader. Jordan was multitalented and passionate; he was an artist, a writer, a musician, a skier, a golfer, a gardener.

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