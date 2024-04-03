UNITED KINGDOM

Beloved BBC radio star dies at 64 after battle with cancer as tributes pour in

March 31, 2024

BBC Radio executive Paul Chantler has died at the age of 64 following a short illness. Sources close to the much-loved executive have confirmed he died in Eastbourne General Hospital on Easter Sunday after battling several health issues. "[Paul] died in Eastbourne General Hospital this afternoon, Easter Sunday, having been admitted last week with breathing difficulties. He had recently been diagnosed with liver cancer," Radio Today reported. Paul began his career working on Hospital Radio in Tunbridge Wells in 1971 and worked alongside Good Morning Britain's Richard Gainsford.

Revered British rapper/producer Jevon has passed away

March 30, 2024

Jevon, the beloved British rapper and producer, has passed away. News of his sudden death has been confirmed by friends and family. At the time of publishing, the cause of death has yet to be confirmed. Raised in West London before relocating to Coventry in his teens, Jevon’s connections to both areas ran deep. His work as a rapper and producer changed the face of the UK sound. As a producer, he had a hand in some of the finest releases of the past decade, contributing to albums by the likes of Nines, Pa Salieu, and M1llionz. He was also one of the producers behind XL’s 2017 New Gen compilation. Drawing heavy influence from his Brazilian heritage, Jevon poured those sounds and rhythms into his work, leaving an indelible mark on everything he touched.

No age reported.

Larry Lloyd dead: Former Nottingham Forest and England star dies aged 75 as tributes pour in

March 28, 2024

Tributes have poured in for Larry Lloyd after the former Nottingham Forest and England star died unexpectedly at the age of 75. The defender starred for Liverpool for five years between 1969 and 1974 before proceeding to join Coventry. He then spent five years at Nottingham Forest, helping the club win two European Cups while playing under Brian Clough. Lloyd also had a spell at Wigan, while he represented England on four occasions.

No cause of death reported.

A computer scientist “died suddenly”:

Ross Anderson, professor and famed author of ‘Security Engineering,’ passes away

March 29, 2024

Ross Anderson, a professor of security engineering at the University of Cambridge who is widely recognized for his contributions to computing, passed away unexpectedly at home on Thursday according to friends and colleagues who have been in touch with his family and the University. Anderson, who also taught at Edinburgh University, was one of the most respected academic engineers and computer scientists of his generation. His research included machine learning, cryptographic protocols, hardware reverse engineering and breaking cyphers, among other topics. Throughout his career, Anderson was an outspoken defender of individual privacy and individual security and a committed educator. He was 67.

No cause of death reported.

A publican “died suddenly”:

The Star and Garter landlord Andy Martin died in hospital four days after being admitted

March 31, 2024

Andy Martin, landlord of Mancunian institution The Star and Garter, died in hospital four days after being admitted following a suspected stroke. The 52-year-old dad-of-two was suffering from an ear infection before his condition deteriorated. He went into hospital on Monday (March 25). Andy later suffered a cardiac arrest. His heart stopped for four minutes, a JustGiving page set up to help his family with funeral costs says. He developed sepsis, which led to encephalitis and meningitis. Andy suffered severe swelling on the brain and tragically died on Friday (March 29). He leaves behind his wife Helen Kitchen and daughters Jasmine, five, and Georgina, three. Tributes continue to pour in for the legendary licensee, who ran one of the city's most significant venues for 21 years. The Star and Garter, in the shadow of Manchester's Piccadilly station, shaped the youth of thousands. Andy fought to keep the Fairfield Street boozer open over the years as he navigated crisis after crisis.

And actress “died suddenly”:

Woman, 30, dies after blood clot symptoms were dismissed twice as 'long covid and anxiety'

March 8, 2024

A U.K. actress died from a blood clot after her symptoms were dismissed as anxiety. Just weeks after her 30th birthday, Emily Chesterton — who was from Manchester but moved to London to pursue acting — went to her doctor because of pain in her calf, and was given a painkiller. After the pain got worse she went to a second appointment and was diagnosed with a calf sprain, long-Covid and anxiety. Unfortunately, according to her mother, Emily’s calf was never examined during the appointment, and it was later discovered that the pain was due to a blood clot in her left leg, which resulted in her dying of a pulmonary embolism.

A teacher “died suddenly”:

West County teacher, 36, dies after being diagnosed with cancer

March 30, 2024

A much-loved West Country teacher, adored by her students, has died after a battle with breast cancer. Nichala June Gallivan, who taught English and Film Studies at Katharine Lady Berkeley School in Gloucestershire, was aged 36 when she died of secondary breast cancer on March 5. In January 2022, Nichala was diagnosed with breast cancer. After a year and a half of treatment, she was given the all-clear in the summer of 2023. She returned to school in September, eager and hopeful to meet her new classes and tutor group. However, she fell ill again in December and sadly passed away on March 5.

Mystery after two young men die suddenly within 23 hours of each other as probe launched [pre-inquest review; died August 2023]

March 28, 2024

Nottinghamshire - A coroner is looking into the mysterious deaths of two young men who died within 23 hours of each other in Newark. Stuart Hill, 23, and David Dickson, 24, both passed away in August 2023, "about 23 hours apart", a pre-inquest review hearing was told. The pre-inquest review, a meeting to talk about details and what the inquest will cover, happened on Wednesday, March 27, and was led by Coroner Laurinda Bower at Nottingham Coroner's Court. She said: "We were informed of the sudden and unexpected deaths of David and Stewie [Stuart] in very close proximity to one another. These are two young men who were not expected to pass away when they did." Ms. Bower also said that the pathologist has told her through an interim report that the cause of death of both men remains unknown.

Devastation as 'terrific footballer' in his 20s dies suddenly as club pays tribute to the 'fantastic young man'

April 1, 2024

Cheshire – The unexpected death of a “terrific footballer” in his 20s has left his club devastated as they pay tribute to the “fantastic young man.” Ross Aikenhead - whose cause of death has not been disclosed - has been described as one of the “nicest lads on and off the pitch” by his teammates at Winsford United FC.

A dad “died suddenly”:

Dad told his worrying symptoms were only indigestion dies of bowel cancer at just 45

April 1, 2024

Gloucestershire - A man who was told he had irritable bowel syndrome and indigestion but had cancer has tragically died at just 45. The dad from Churchdow passed away peacefully from secondary bowel cancer on March 21 at 5:15 pm, Gloucestershire Live reports.

Giant man who turned into a human skeleton and died within 6 months of his cancer diagnosis

March 28, 2024

Bobby Power, a 40-year-old man from Alkrington, Manchester, died at Dr. Kershaw's Hospice in Oldham on February 29, 15 days after he and his soulmate, Jemma, were married. As a youth player for Manchester United in the 1990s, he gained a huge following as a social media “influencer” for being a “fitness guru” and a paragon of health. He loved climbing mountains and sharing motivational messages to help others. One day last summer, Bobby was climbing and realized something was wrong because he didn't have his usual boundless energy during the climb. When he went to North Manchester General Hospital after the climb, a scan revealed he had pancreatic cancer. And while there was a brief glimmer of hope when doctors told Bobby that he was somehow miraculously cancer-free, the family’s hope and joy proved to be very short-lived when the cancer returned aggressively and Bobby developed complications.

From our researcher: The "health boss" of Manchester, England, strongly pushed for the vaccine for everyone in August 2021.

A mum “died suddenly”:

Young mum dies just weeks after 'pregnant belly' turned out to be cancer

March 28, 2024

North Lanarkshire, Scotland - A young mum has tragically died just weeks after what she thought was her "pregnant belly" turned out to be cancer. Mum-of-four Fiona Gallacher had been experiencing severe stomach pains for around two months before she was told she had stage four adenocarcinoma - a cancer that grows in the glands of vital organs - on January 8. The 33-year-old, from Holytown in North Lanarkshire, Scotland, initially thought she was having another baby when she began to suffer from bouts of sickness and her tummy became swollen. However, a pregnancy test was negative, so she went to A&E. Doctors quickly realized something was seriously wrong and Fiona underwent emergency surgery to remove parts of her bowels and ovary. Days later, tests found she had advanced cancer, and she was given six months to a year to live. She sadly passed away on March 22, just weeks after her diagnosis, reports the Daily Record.

Eight weeks ago he was healthy and doing jiujitsu, but last week he suddenly died

March 26, 2024

A fit and healthy young man who was putting the finishing touches to his dream wedding suddenly died after a series of bad headaches turned out to be a sign of something far more sinister. John McDaid was looking forward to getting married to his fiancée Navi Palmer this summer and was due to jet off to bustling Berlin for his stag do next month. But after being struck down by terrible head pain and sickness in January, the athletic, “fun-loving” 31-year-old was diagnosed with a stage 3 brain tumour. His condition rapidly deteriorated, and on March 14, he suffered a seizure and was put into a coma at Royal Liverpool Hospital. Tragically, he never woke up and died last Tuesday, leaving his fiancée and his friends and family devastated.

Man dies while hiking with family in Peak District

March 26, 2024

Derbyshire - A man has died suddenly after going into cardiac arrest while walking in the Peak District. Paramedics, a mountain rescue team, and an air ambulance responded to emergency calls near the summit of Mam Tor at about 09:30 GMT on Sunday. Members of the public were giving CPR until emergency service workers took over, Edale Mountain Rescue Team said. Despite their collective best efforts, the man was pronounced dead by a doctor at the scene. The man had been out walking with his family before he became unwell, the mountain rescue team added.

Man dies after air ambulance is called to medical emergency in village

March 25, 2024

A man has died after the air ambulance was called to a medical emergency in a west Suffolk village. Emergency services, including Suffolk Accident Rescue Service, were called to Galley Road in Hundon, near Haverhill, at about 4.15 pm on Sunday. A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said a man died at the scene.

No age or cause of death reported.

Man dies suddenly near roundabout as police probe 'unexplained' death

March 29, 2024

Scotland - A man has died suddenly near a roundabout in Fife with police treating the death as “unexplained”. Officers were made aware of the sudden death of a 38-year-old man at around 11.55 am on Thursday, March 28 near the Halbeath roundabout in Dunfermline. There are said to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding the 38-year-old’s death.

No cause of death reported.

Theodore Lee (Teddy) Reynolds, 2

March 26, 2024

Liverpool - Aged 2. Passed away very suddenly, after a battle with a brain tumour. Any donations will be kindly appreciated to The Brain Tumour Charity.

David Buckingham, 71

March 31, 2024

Coventry - Sadly, passed away on 8th March, aged 71 years. Donations to Cancer Research.

No cause of death reported.

Edward Nash, 49

March 30, 2024

Llanrwst - Suddenly but peacefully, aged 49 years.

No cause of death reported.

Christine Margaret (Chris) Palfrey (nee Mann), 70

March 30, 2024

Coventry - Left us on 19th March aged 70. Donations if desired to UHCW Charity, heart failure services fund.

No cause of death reported.

Donal Woods, 70

March 30, 2024

Lisgoold, Cork - Died peacefully on March 9th, 2024, aged 70 at The Bristol Royal Infirmary. Please support The Bristol Heart Institute.

No age or cause of death reported.

Parchedig D.J. Gorowny Evans

March 30, 2024

Lampeter - Suddenly and unexpectedly at Glangwili Hospital, Carmarthen, on March 17th. Donations, if desired, towards Children in Need and the British Heart Foundation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Catherine (Irene) Noble (Dunn)

March 30, 2024

Paisley - Suddenly but peacefully at the RAH on the 25th of March.

No age or cause of death reported.

Brian John Cartwright, 61

March 29, 2024

Blythe Bridge - Suddenly on 20th March 2024 but now at rest, aged 61 years.

No cause of death reported.

Barry (Barm) Deakin, 69

March 29, 2024

Bentilee - At rest on Sunday 17th March 2024 at The R.S.U.H., aged 69 years. Donations in memory of Barry would be much appreciated for The Douglas Macmillan Hospice (cancer support) Blurton.

No cause of death reported.

Terry Kirk, 75

March 29, 2024

Scunthorpe - It is with great sadness that we announce that Terry died suddenly at Scunthorpe General Hospital on 26th March 2024, aged 75 years. Donations in Terry's memory will be collected for The British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Paul Leadbeater, 65

March 29, 2024

Burton upon Trent - Passed away suddenly at Queen's Hospital, Burton on 8th March 2024, aged 65.

No cause of death reported.

Neil Francis Martin, 52

March 29, 2024

Torbay - It is with great sadness that we announce that on Sunday 17th March, Neil, aged 52, passed away suddenly.

No cause of death reported.

Jayden Thomas McConnell, 17

March 29, 2024

St Ninians - With great sadness the family of Jayden Thomas McConnell, aged 17 years, announce his tragic death on Sunday 17th March, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

James McLoughlin, 71

March 29, 2024

Liverpool - Passed away peacefully in hospital on the 22nd of March 2024, aged 71 years. Donations can be made to Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Pauline Elizabeth Myatt, 73

March 29, 2024

Fenton - Suddenly but peacefully on Tuesday 19th March, 2024 at her home, aged 73 years. Donations in memory of Pauline would be much appreciated for The Douglas Macmillan Hospice, (Cancer support) Blurton.

No cause of death reported.

Arwel Wyn Pierce, 59

March 29, 2024

Penrhyndeudraeth - Passed away suddenly on the 22nd of March, aged 59.

No cause of death reported.

Anthony Scott, 51

March 29, 2024

Liverpool - Suddenly passed away on 15th March 2024, aged 51.

No cause of death reported.

George Moat Slatyford (Geordie), 65

March 29, 2024

Newcastle upon Tyne - It's with great sadness to announce the premature passing of Geordie, after a courageous fight with cancer. He was 65 years old.

No cause of death reported.

David William Edward Beynon

March 29, 2024

Swansea - Suddenly on 17th March 2024, at Morriston Hospital, Swansea. Donations if desired may be sent to British Heart Foundation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Steve Belcher, 74

March 28, 2024

Scunthorpe - Steve sadly passed away at Castle Hill Hospital, on 20th March 2024, aged 74 years. Donations in Steve’s memory for the British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Norah Bolam, 74

March 28, 2024

Newbiggin-by-the-Sea - Passed away peacefully on the 16th of March, aged 74 years. Donations if desired to the Macmillan Nurses (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Albert Leslie (Les) Carr, 74

March 28, 2024

Cramlington - Passed away peacefully on the 17th of March 2024, aged 74 years. Donations gratefully received in aid of Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Paul Anthony Chase, 41

March 28, 2024

Liverpool - 13th March 2024, aged 41 years.

No cause of death reported.

Lynda Rose Chisnall, 59

March 28, 2024

St Helens - 04/04/1964 - 04/02/2024. Donations in lieu of flowers will be gratefully received for the British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Michael (Mikey) Cross, 43

March 28, 2024

Scunthorpe - Peacefully in his sleep on Thursday the 7th of March 2024, in the loving care of The Birches, Brigg, aged 43 years. Donations would be gratefully accepted for 'Epilepsy Action'.

No cause of death reported.

Roy Holford, 71

March 28, 2024

Meir - Peacefully passed away on March 8th, 2024, at Royal Stoke University Hospital, with his loving wife Sue and his family by his side, aged 71 years. Donations preferred to Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Alan William Johnson, 67

March 28, 2024

Bignall End - Passed away peacefully on 17th March 2024, aged 67 years, surrounded by his adoring family. Donations if desired to Cancer Research.

No cause of death reported.

Alan Michael (Ben) Murphy, 65

March 28, 2024

Middlesbrough - Suddenly and unexpectedly passed away on 20th March 2024, aged 65 years.

No cause of death reported.

Richard Oldroyd, 69

March 28, 2024

Huddersfield - On March 26th, 2024, suddenly at Calderdale Royal Hospital, aged 69 years.

No cause of death reported.

Heather Wyn Roberts-Jones, 71

March 28, 2024

Caernarfon - 15 March 2024, suddenly, aged 71 years.

No cause of death reported.

Anthony Kurt (Kurt) Carlsen, 62

March 27, 2024

Swansea - Passed away peacefully at Singleton Hospital on Monday 11th March 2024 aged 62 years. Donations are welcome for the British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Antonia Day (Louise), 30

March 27, 2024

Liverpool - Aged 30 years. Adored mummy to her two beautiful babies, Kayden and Neveah.

No cause of death reported.

Mary Anne Dover, 70

March 27, 2024

Stanley - Peacefully on 14th March 2024, aged 70 years. Donations if desired to Marie Curie and Macmillan Cancer Support Charities.

No cause of death reported.

Robert (Rob) Laycock, 48

March 27, 2024

Parwich - Suddenly on 6th March 2024, aged 48 years.

No cause of death reported.

Annette Sellars, 60

March 27, 2024

Ratby - Passed away unexpectedly on Sunday 3rd March 2024, aged 60 years.

No cause of death reported.

Donald Stewart-Hardisty, 74

March 27, 2024

Newcastle upon Tyne - Passed away peacefully after a life well lived on Saturday 23rd March, aged 74 years old. Donations to Marie Curie Foundation (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Ian Robert (Ne-Ne) Taylor, 60

March 27, 2024

Grimsby - Suddenly and unexpectedly on 15th March 2024, aged 60 years.

No cause of death reported.

David (Dave) Vaughan, 67

March 27, 2024

Wolstanton - It is with great sadness the family announce the passing of Dave on the 19th of March, aged 67 years. Donations are preferred to the Douglas Macmillan Hospice (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Ann Williamson, 67

March 27, 2024

Longton - Peacefully at rest on March 4th, 2024, aged 67 years. Donations may be sent to the Douglas Macmillan Hospice (cancer support) in memory of Ann.

No cause of death reported.

Carole Ager (nee McKenzie)

March 27, 2024

Plymouth - Suddenly but peacefully passed away on 13th March, 2024. Donations if so desired, to benefit the work of the Stroke Association.

No age or cause of death reported.

Carl Johanson, 63

March 27, 2024

Killingworth - Died suddenly on 17th March, aged 63 years. Donations if desired to Critical Care Unit (Ward 37) C/O Freeman Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Christine Margaret Blackburn (Wright), 74

March 26, 2024

Lincoln - Passed away peacefully at St. Barnabas Hospice on 16th March 2024. Donations instead of flowers to Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Angela Gray, 42

March 26, 2024

Liverpool – Suddenly, aged 42 years.

No cause of death reported.

William Thomas (Billy) Lawrence, 73

March 26, 2024

Grangetown - Passed away suddenly on the 10th of March, 2024 at home, aged 73 years.

No cause of death reported.

Theresa Nora (Tig) Roper, 55

March 26, 2024

Boston – Sadly, passed away suddenly on the 10th of March 2024, aged 55 years, surrounded by all her loving family. Donations if desired will go to The National Autistic Society and Breast Cancer research.

No cause of death reported.

Angela Smith, 49

March 26, 2024

Barton-upon-Humber - Peacefully at Castle Hill Hospital in Cottingham, Angela, aged 49 years. If so desired, donations in lieu of Macmillan Cancer Support.

No cause of death reported.

Lloyd Novelle-Jones

March 26, 2024

Gorseinon - Suddenly but peacefully on 9th March 2024, at Morriston Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Debbie McMinn, 45

March 26, 2024

Dumfries - On the 10th of March 2024, suddenly at home, aged 45 years.

No cause of death reported.

Paul Anthony Brennan, 68

March 26, 2024

Trentham - Sadly passed away suddenly at home on Friday 8th March, 2024, aged 68 years. Donations are to be sent to the British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Carl Peterson, 57

March 27, 2024

Willerby - Carl sadly passed away suddenly at home on Monday 18th March 2024, aged 57 years. Taken from us all far too soon.

No cause of death reported.

Mark Anthony (Splash) Lewis, 59

March 27, 2024

Bath - It is with a heavy heart we announce the unexpected passing of our dearly loved brother Mark. Mark passed away peacefully at home, aged 59 years. Donations gratefully received for the British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Gary Steedman (Tynemouth), 61

March 28, 2024

Tynemouth - Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family on 18th March, 2024, aged 61 years. Donations if desired to Macmillan (cancer support) & MS Society.

No cause of death reported.

Luke Paul Whattingham, 20

March 28, 2024

Barnstaple - Passed away suddenly at home, aged 20 years.

No cause of death reported.

Pam Leach (nee Gibson), 71

March 28, 2024

Eston - Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loved ones, on Friday 22nd March, 2024, aged 71 Years. All donations please to Marie Curie (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Carole Anne Johnson (Roberts), 75

March 28, 2024

Middlesbrough - Passed away suddenly at home on Friday 22nd March 2024, aged 75 years.

No cause of death reported.

Andy (Foxy) Fox, 58

March 28, 2024

Stockton Brook - Suddenly on 7th March 2024, at home, aged 58 years.

No cause of death reported.

Margaret Gee (nee Harrison), 75

March 28, 2024

Thorngumbald - Passed away at home on Tuesday, 19th March 2024, aged 75 years. Donations for Marie Curie (cancer support) and Mesothelioma UK.

No cause of death reported.

Geraldine Ruth (Ger) Griffiths, 69

March 28, 2024

Cardiff - Suddenly and unexpectedly. Geraldine passed away at home on Sunday 10th March, 2024, aged 69 years.

No cause of death reported.

Kevin Selwyn Roberts, 40

March 30, 2024

Blaenau Ffestiniog - March 24th, 2024. Passed away suddenly at his home, aged 40 years.

No cause of death reported.

Beverley Ann Forsyth, 55

April 1, 2024

Seaton Delaval - Suddenly at home on 15th March, aged 55 years.

No cause of death reported.

Granville Pilling, 66

March 29, 2024

Accrington - Aged 66, passed away peacefully at his home following a short illness bravely borne, surrounded by his loving family on March 20th. Donations are being gratefully received in memory of Granville on behalf of HANCUK – Head and Neck Cancer UK.

No cause of death reported.

Peter Elliott, 73

March 27, 2024

Grimsby - It is with great sadness to announce that Pete, aged 73 years, passed away peacefully at home on 20th March, 2024, with his loving family by his side, after a short illness bravely fought with dignity and courage.

No cause of death reported.

James Fairclough, 70

March 26, 2024

Liverpool - After a short illness, aged 70 years.

No cause of death reported.

Helen Baxter, 39

March 26, 2024

Scunthorpe - With much sadness, we announce the loss of Helen, who passed away peacefully on 17th March, 2024, at Lindsey Lodge Hospice with her close family by her side, following a brave battle with illness, aged 39 years. Donations for the benefit of Macmillan Cancer Support.

No cause of death reported.

Trevor Royston Bartlett

March 27, 2024

Torbay - Went to be with his Lord on Wednesday the 13th of March, following an unexpected short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Bernadette Anne (Dette) Conway

March 27, 2024

Ammanford - Peacefully on Monday 18th March, after a short illness. Donations if so desired, to "Marie Curie" (cancer support).

No age or cause of death reported.

Kevin Morrill, 66

March 27, 2024

Hull - Peacefully after a short illness in Dove House Hospice, surrounded by his loving family, on Monday 25th March, 2024, aged 66 years.

No cause of death reported.

Professor Santiago 'Santi' Rodriguez, 52

March 28, 2024

Weston-Super-Mare - Passed away peacefully after a short illness and with his family by his side on Tuesday 19th March, 2024, aged 52 years.

No cause of death reported.

Maria May Winn, 60

March 28, 2024

Scunthorpe - Peacefully went to sleep after a short illness, on the 18th of March 2024, in the care of Lindsey Lodge Hospice, aged 60 years.

No cause of death reported.

Denise Mabbitt (née Thomas)

March 28, 2024

Llantrisant - Heartbreakingly, after a short illness, mum passed peacefully at the Royal Glamorgan Hospital, surrounded by her loving family on 15th March.

No age or cause of death reported.

Nicola Fitzpatrick (Kent), 51

March 28, 2024

Liverpool - After a short illness, aged 51 years.

No cause of death reported.

Vaughan Riggall, 68

March 29, 2024

Grimsby - Peacefully after a short illness, on Friday 15th March, 2024, Vaughan passed away, aged 68 years.

No cause of death reported.

Judith Mary Kay (Brennand), 75

March 29, 2024

Monkseaton - Passed away peacefully after a short illness, on 8th March 2024, aged 75.

No cause of death reported.

Christopher John Cupit, 67

March 29, 2024

Nottingham - It is with great sadness that the family announce his passing on 21st November, 2023, in Nottingham, at the age of 67. A loving father who is now at rest following a brief illness.

No cause of death reported.

Sharon Roberts (nee Jones), 60

March 30, 2024

Rhosneigr - 16 March 2024. Passed away after a short illness, aged 60 years.

No cause of death reported.

Michael (Mick) Daly, 74

March 29, 2024

Coventry - Sadly, passed away peacefully after a short illness on 20th March 2024, aged 74.

No cause of death reported.

Tim Davies, 69

March 29, 2024

Sleaford - Tim sadly passed away peacefully in Lincoln County Hospital after a short illness, with his loving wife Lynn by his side.

No cause of death reported.

IRELAND

Son of late Judge John O’Hagan pays final, moving tribute: ‘He was my father and I am going to miss him very much’

March 27, 2024

Co. Cavan - There were emotional scenes in the coastal Meath village of Mornington today as leading figures from Ireland’s legal and military professions gathered to pay a final and moving farewell to the late Judge John O’Hagan. The well-respected retired Circuit Court Judge, of Donacarney Little, Co Meath, passed away on Saturday at the age of 76, following a short illness. First appointed as an unassigned judge in the late 1990s, Judge O’Hagan was appointed to the Northern Circuit in 2006 and remained there until his retirement in 2017.

No cause of death reported.

Actress Niamh Algar says her ‘heart is broken’ after sister’s death

March 26, 2024

Irish actress Niamh Algar has said that her “heart is broken” as she announced the premature death of her older sister. The Mullingar native's sister, Lynne Alexandra Algar, passed away “peacefully” on March 22 “following an illness bravely borne with great courage and dignity”. “There are simply no words to describe the pain of losing a big sister. My heart is broken,” Niamh told her social media followers. “She taught me everything, she touched and inspired so many she met and worked with, and accomplished more in her short life than most people would achieve in several lifetimes.” The family have asked that donations be made to the Irish Cancer Society, Crumlin’s Children's Hospital, and Brain Tumour Ireland.

No age or cause of death reported.

Noel Ferriter

March 31, 2024

Ballincollig, Cork - March 31st, 2024, peacefully, at the Bon Secours Hospital. Donations to the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

P.J. Herlihy

March 31, 2024

Camp, Kerry - Suddenly on 30th March, 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Ger Hickey

March 31, 2024

Limerick City, Limerick - Ger passed away unexpectedly at University Hospital Limerick, on 30th March, 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Denis Francis Breen

March 30, 2024

Roscrea, Tipperary - Died suddenly on 29th March, 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Timothy (Teddy) Sheehan

March 30, 2024

Glenville, Cork - Passed away suddenly but peacefully at Cork University Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Baby Rachel Lydon (Michael Ann)

March 29, 2024

Tourmakeady, Co Mayo - Born sleeping, on Saturday, 23rd March 2024, in the loving care of the maternity unit at Mayo University Hospital. Rachel will be forever loved and sadly missed by her heartbroken parents, Stephanie and David.

No cause of death reported.

Declan Bingham

March 29, 2024

Louth Village, Louth - 29th March 2024. Peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Donations, if desired, to the Gary Kelly Centre and Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Kevin Breen

March 29, 2024

Glasnevin, Dublin - The Land Registry Office and former Paralympian– 28th March 2024. Peacefully in his sleep. Donations to the Irish Heart Foundation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Fiona Fleming (McGirr)

March 29, 2024

Fermoy, Cork - On March 28th, 2024, peacefully at Marymount. Donations to Arc House -www.corkcancersupport.ie.

No age or cause of death reported.

Mary Kennedy (née Nesbitt)

March 29, 2024

Garristown, Dublin - Suddenly on Good Friday.

No age or cause of death reported.

Cecily McFadden (née O' Reilly)

March 29, 2024

Creeslough, Donegal - The sudden death has taken place of Cecily Mc Fadden.

No age or cause of death reported.

Paul Shiels

March 29, 2024

Athlone, Roscommon - Suddenly on Tuesday, 26th March 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Doris Carney (née Martin)

March 28, 2024

Navan, Meath – Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family and the caring staff, at the Mater Hospital Dublin. Donations, if desired, to Radio Maria or the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Liam (Junior) Dowling

March 28, 2024

Monasterevin, Kildare - Suddenly. Donations if desired to the Irish Heart Foundation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Simone Keane

March 28, 2024

Bantry, Cork - Passed away peacefully but unexpectedly, beloved daughter of Vincent and the late Mary.

No age or cause of death reported.

Bridget (Breda) Leniston (née Doyle)

March 28, 2024

Drimnagh, Dublin - Peacefully, in the kind care of the staff of St James Hospital. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

John (Ger) Long

March 28, 2024

Rosegreen, Tipperary - Suddenly, on March 27th, 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Paul Lyons

March 28, 2024

Lucan, Dublin - March 27th., 2024, unexpectedly, surrounded by his family and in the loving care of the staff at St. James Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Rian Sheridan

March 28, 2024

Renvyle, Co.Galway - Died tragically on the 27th of March 2024. Beloved only son of Finian and Maria Sheridan.

No age or cause of death reported.

Nora Browne (née Gallagher)

March 27, 2024

Carrigans, Donegal - The peaceful death has occurred, in Letterkenny University Hospital, of Nora Browne. Donations if desired, to Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital or Cancer Care West.

No age or cause of death reported.

Alanna Marie Conneely

March 27, 2024

Galway City, Galway - Passed away unexpectedly on the 23rd of March. Much loved only daughter of Ollie and Linda.

No age or cause of death reported.

Alan Harris (O'Toole)

March 27, 2024

Fettercairn, Dublin - March 26, 2024, unexpectedly, at St. Columcille’s Hospital. Beloved son of Alex and Michelle.

No age or cause of death reported.

Margaret Hayes (née O'Halloran)

March 27, 2024

Limerick City, Limerick - March 27th, 2024, unexpectedly but peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

No age or cause of death reported.

John Moore

March 27, 2024

Ballisodare, Sligo - Peacefully surrounded by his family in the loving care of the staff at the oncology unit in Sligo University Hospital. Donations if desired, to SHOUT (Sligo Hospital Oncology Unit Trust).

No age or cause of death reported.

Lucy Michelle Nelligan

March 27, 2024

Wicklow Town, Wicklow - Our sweet child who was removed from any worldly sorrow on 24th March 2024. Lucy will be sadly missed to no end by her family and friends, her dear cat Opie, her Mum, Lisa Cahill Keating, dad Tim, brother David, and extended family, relatives and friends.

No age or cause of death reported.

Timmy Saville

March 27, 2024

Kanturk, Cork - Timmy passed away unexpectedly on March 25th, 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

John (Ginger) Hynes

March 26, 2024

Dublin - Passed away suddenly at The Mater Hospital on 24th March, 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Maria Kielthy

March 26, 2024

Tomhaggard, Wexford - Beloved daughter of Jim and Mary. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Richie (Richard) Lennon

March 26, 2024

New Ross, Co. Wexford - March 22, unexpectedly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Derek Maher

March 26, 2024

Lucan, Co. Dublin - March 25th, 2024, suddenly. Beloved son of Jacinta.

No age or cause of death reported.

John McDaid

March 26, 2024

Buncrana, Donegal - The sudden death has occurred in Liverpool of John McDaid. Beloved son of Tina and Henry.

No age or cause of death reported.

Stella O'Sullivan (née Murphy)

March 26, 2024

Lanesboro, Longford - Died peacefully on the 25th of March 2024, surrounded by her loving family, while in the compassionate care of the wonderful staff at the Mater Hospital. Donations, if desired, can be made to Irish Lung Fibrosis Association.

No age or cause of death reported.

Liam (William) Slattery

March 26, 2024

Blanchardstown, Dublin - March 25th, 2024, peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Bon Secours, Glasnevin. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Ursula Blackmore, 67

April 1, 2024

Ballingarry, Co. Tipperary - March 31, 2024, suddenly, aged 67.

No cause of death reported.

Paul Finn

April 1, 2024

Walkinstown, Dublin - Unexpectedly, on 27th March 2024. Beloved son of Ann.

No age or cause of death reported.

John Glenny

April 1, 2024

Naas, Kildare - 30th March 2024. Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at The Beacon Hospital. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Tueanchai Hurley (née Bunkrong)

April 1, 2024

Killarney, Kerry - Formerly of Thailand. Suddenly, at Cork University Hospital, in the company of her loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Gerard (Gerry) Joyce

April 1, 2024

Peterswell, Galway - 29th of March 2024, suddenly, at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Barry Keeling

April 1, 2024

Balbriggan, Dublin - Suddenly but peacefully at his home. Dear son of Anna.

No age or cause of death reported.

Ann Knee (née McAuliffe)

March 31, 2024

Boherbue, Cork - Anne passed away, unexpectedly at her home, on March 30th, 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Fergus Dalton

March 30, 2024

Ballinlough, Cork - On March 30th, 2024, unexpectedly at his home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Linda, Laura Geoghegan, child

March 30, 2024

Kilcolgan, Galway - March 30th, 2024, suddenly at her home. She will be sadly missed by her heartbroken parents, Tony and Karen.

No age or cause of death reported.

Patricia (Patty) Nolan (née Gorry)

March 30, 2024

Walsh Island, Offaly - Peacefully at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. Donations If desired to The Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Don Heenan

March 29, 2024

Rathvilly, Carlow - 29th March 2024, suddenly but peacefully at his home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Edward (Eddie) Rayner

March 29, 2024

Tralee, Kerry - Unexpectedly at his residence, 28th March 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Siobhán McKeown

March 28, 2024

Macroom, Cork - On March 14th, 2024, unexpectedly but peacefully at her home. Sadly missed by her heartbroken parents.

No age or cause of death reported.

John Paul Molloy

March 28, 2024

Clonsilla, Dublin - March 27th, 2024, suddenly, at home. Beloved son of Fred and Breda.

No age or cause of death reported.

Brendan O'Connor

March 28, 2024

Douglas, Cork - On March 25th, 2024, unexpectedly, at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Christopher (Christy) Kett

March 27, 2024

Killinarden, Dublin - 24th March 2024, unexpectedly at home. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Anna McCabe

March 27, 2024

Carrickmacross, Monaghan - Passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family, on the 26th of March, 2024. Donations if desired to Carrickmacross Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Billy McCarthy

March 27, 2024

Fermoy, Cork - Suddenly at home, on 26th March, 2024. Treasured son of May and the late Tom.

No age or cause of death reported.

Rose McGrath (née Mulvey)

March 27, 2024

Dublin - March 23, 2024, peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family. Donations if desired to St. Francis Hospice, Raheny and the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

George Morris

March 27, 2024

Finglas, Dublin - With profound sorrow, we announce the sudden but peaceful passing of our cherished George, at his home. A steadfast pillar of support for the GAA and the Dublin team, George's passion for the sport was evident in his unwavering attendance at both home and away games. His absence on Hill 16 will be deeply felt by his fellow Dublin supporters.

No age or cause of death reported.

Eddie Dunne

March 26, 2024

Ballymun, Dublin - March 24th, 2024. Passed suddenly at his home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Kenny Lynagh

March 26, 2024

Milford, Co. Donegal - March 26th, 2024, suddenly at his home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Charles Madden

March 26, 2024

Moate, Co. Westmeath - March 25th, 2024, suddenly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Ray McLoughlin

March 26, 2024

Poppintree, Dublin - March 24th, 2024. Passed suddenly at his home. Donations to the Irish Heart Foundation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Francis Barry

April 1, 2024

Ballincollig, Cork - On March 30th, 2024, unexpectedly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Pat Carroll

April 1, 2024

Bennekerry, Carlow - March 31st, 2024, peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family. Donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Ann Egan (née Tyrrell)

April 1, 2024

Portmarnock, Dublin - March 2024. Suddenly, at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Martin Maher

March 31, 2024

Athlone, Roscommon - Peacefully, after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Charles (Charlie) Craig

March 31, 2024

Raheny, Dublin - Following a very short illness, peacefully, in the loving care of the doctors and nurses in Hamilton Ward, Beaumont Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Niall Gregory

March 31, 2024

Innishannon, Cork - March 31st, 2024, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family in Cork University Hospital, following a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Michael Higgins

March 30, 2024

Maynooth, Co. Kildare - and late of Sligo, March 29th, 2024, peacefully at The Hermitage Clinic, after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Joseph (Joe) Kenny

March 30, 2024

Ballyfermot, Dublin - 30th March, 2024, peacefully after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Mary Smith Hammerton (née Keleghan)

March 30, 2024

Headford, Galway - Passed away peacefully following an illness bravely borne. Donations if desired to Marie Curie or Heart and Stroke Northern Ireland.

No age or cause of death reported.

James Coyne

March 29, 2024

Raharney, Westmeath - 29th March 2024, after a short illness, in the excellent care of the Nurses and Staff of St. Camillus Nursing Centre Killucan, surrounded by his devoted family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Catherine Ann (Kathleen) Gallagher (née Molloy)

March 29, 2024

Achill Island, Mayo - Died peacefully on the 26th of March, 2024, surrounded by her loving family, following a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Anne Brennan (née McGrath)

March 28, 2024

Castlewarren, Kilkenny - Died peacefully after a short illness, surrounded by her loving family, in St. Luke's Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Colette Gillespie

March 28, 2024

Clane, Kildare - March 28th, 2024, unexpectedly but peacefully after a short illness. Donations can be made in memory of Colette to the Little Way Cancer Support Centre.

No age or cause of death reported.

Paul (Dolly) Brennan

March 27, 2024

Tallaght, Dublin - March 26, 2024, peacefully, after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Christopher (Hopper) Byrne

March 27, 2024

Monkstown Farm, Co. Dublin - March 27th, 2024, suddenly but peacefully at St. Vincent's University Hospital, after a short illness bravely borne.

No age or cause of death reported.

Jimmy Cuddy

March 27, 2024

Garristown, Dublin - Peacefully at The Mater Hospital, following a short illness borne with immense strength and resilience.

No age or cause of death reported.

Seamus Mangan

March 27, 2024

Ballina, Mayo - Peacefully at University Hospital Galway following a short illness, surrounded by his loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Colin Noel

March 27, 2024

Kildare - Peacefully after a short illness bravely borne, on March 7th.

No age or cause of death reported.

Bernadette (Bernie) Fahey (née O'Malley)

March 26, 2024

Castlebar, Mayo - 26th March 2024, suddenly at Mayo University Hospital, after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Laura O'Meara

March 26, 2024

Goleen, Cork - On March 26th, 2024, at Cork University Hospital, after a short illness bravely borne. Sadly missed by her loving daughter, mother, and partner.

No age or cause of death reported.

Marie Bolger (née Woods)

April 1, 2024

Harold's Cross, Dublin - Peacefully, surrounded by her family, after an illness borne with determination and courage. Donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

