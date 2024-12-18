Northern Exposure and The Wicker Man actress Diane Delano dead at 67 after brief illness

December 17, 2024

American actress Diane Delano has died at the age of 67 from an unknown illness. A representative for Delano confirmed to Variety that the actress died on Friday night after a “battle with a brief illness”. Delano was perhaps best known for her role as Officer Barbara Semanski in 12 episodes of the 1990s sitcom Northern Exposure and for playing Sister Beech in the 2006 remake of The Wicker Man alongside Nicolas Cage.

Carol Goldwasser Dies: Trailblazing Casting Director Was 67

December 12, 2024

Carol Goldwasser, whose expertise in casting helped to shape TV series like Hannah Montana and Dog with a Blog, died unexpectedly December 5 at her home after minor surgery. She was 67. For over two decades, Goldwasser worked in casting in Los Angeles and New York while transforming the television landscape with her keen eye for new and emerging talent.

No cause of death reported.

Disney Animation Producer Daniel Ridgers Dies at 52

December 13, 2024

We are saddened by the recent passing of beloved artist and animation producer Daniel Ridgers, who died suddenly on Dec. 2 at age 52. Born in the UK, he and his family moved to California in 1986. Ridgers was a senior producer on the animated Disney channel show Future-Worm! And had been a senior producer at Walt Disney Imagineering for the past few years. He coached baseball and soccer, the latter for years.

Researcher’s note - Disney makes vaccination [sic] mandatory for on-site U.S. employees: Link

No cause of death reported.

Reported on December 7:

‘3rd Rock from the Sun’ Star John Lithgow, 79, Who Fought Melanoma & Underwent a Prostatectomy, On Coping With The Loss of a ‘Dear Friend’

December 7, 2024

Actor John Lithgow, known for his role as Dick Solomon in the NBC sitcom "3rd Rock From the Sun," has described losing his "dear friend" and colleague Doug McGrath to a sudden heart attack two years ago as "such a traumatic thing to experience." Lithgow, a three-time cancer survivor who beat skin cancer and previously underwent a prostatectomy, spoke about how he's coped with his friend's November 2022 death in a recent interview on NPR journalist Rachel Martin’s podcast "Wild Card." " ... Two years ago, I directed that wonderful New Yorker, Doug McGrath, in his one-man show that he'd written for himself. He had a wonderful little off-Broadway success with it and was in his third week of a run. He was going to do it as long as he wanted in a tiny theater downtown. And he didn't show up at the theater one night because in his office by himself at about 4 in the afternoon, he'd lain down, had a heart attack and died at age 64."

Zakir Hussain, Tabla maestro, dies in US at 73 after diagnosed with heart ailments

December 15, 2024

Zakir Hussain, Tabla maestro, passed away in the United States after being diagnosed with serious heart issues on December 15 (Sunday). He was earlier admitted to the ICU of a San Francisco [CA] hospital, his friend and flautist Rakesh Chaurasia confirmed. The 73-year-old US-based musician, who has taken the tabla to the global stage, had been having blood pressure issues, Hussain’s manager Nirmala Bachani added earlier. Hussain has received five Grammy Awards in his career, including three at the 66th Grammy Awards earlier in 2024

M.J. Rose, Author and Self-Publishing Advocate, Dies at 71

December 11, 2024

Melisse Shapiro, also known as M.J. Rose, an early self-publishing advocate as well as bestselling author, died unexpectedly on December 10 while in Florida visiting her father. She was 71. In a Soapbox column she wrote for PW in 2012, Rose recounted how after her first novel, the racy Lip Service, was turned down by traditional publishers in 1998, she used her background in advertising and marketing to release the title as an e-book and print book on Amazon. Within six months, Lip Service had sold more than 75,000 copies and would later be published by Pocket Books. Her subsequent books regularly reached national bestseller lists. Rose lived in Connecticut with her husband, the composer Doug Scofield, to whom she was married for 30 years.

No cause of death reported.

Jeff Babineau — longtime golf writer, former Golfweek editor — dies at 62

December 10, 2024

Jeff Babineau, longtime golf writer and former editor of Golfweek, died Tuesday at his home in Oviedo, Florida. He was 62. The Golf Writers Association of America reported that he passed away from natural causes. Babineau was president of that organization from 2015-2017 and still served as its secretary.

No cause of death reported.

Colleagues pay tribute to news anchor Ana Orsini who has died suddenly

December 16, 2024

13 News in Tuscon, Arizona said: “The 13 News Family is saddened to report the passing of our beloved friend and co-anchor Ana Orsini [28].” 12 News also said that “we are devastated by her unexpected passing.” Tyler Butler, morning anchor with KOLD News 13 in Tuscon, Arizona, paid tribute to Ana Orsini on Facebook and wrote: “We have some truly sad news to share this morning. Our beloved Ana Orsini TV passed away suddenly last week.”

Researcher’s note - Orsini “died suddenly” from a brain aneurysm: Link

Renowned courtroom and congressional sketch artist William J. Hennessy, Jr. Has passed away .

December 12, 2024

WASHINGTON, DC — For decades, William Hennessy Jr., who many people called Bill, took us where cameras were not allowed. As a sketch artist, he captured all the big court cases that WUSA9 and other media outlets then brought to the public on TV and the web. Hennessy passed away on Monday which was also his 67th birthday. A family member tells WUSA9 he died of a heart attack.

Researcher’s note - DC Will Require Vaccination at Restaurants, Gyms, Theaters, and Other Indoor Venues: Link

Rob Menschel Dies: Veteran Sports Camera Operator Was 59

December 15, 2024

Calabasas, California – Rob Menschel, a veteran director, camera operator and lighting director in sports broadcasts, has died. He was 59. “Rob has been a fixture in the sports broadcasting industry across the nation for over 30 years,” said court reporter Lauren Rosen in a broadcast.

Researcher’s Note – Fox News Requires Employees to Report Vaccination Status: Link ESPN and CBS are both mandating that workers covering games and events get a vaccine booster shot by Jan. 24: Link NFL to Restrict Access to Team Employees Who Refuse COVID-19 Vaccine Without Reason: Link MLB To Require COVID Vaccinations For Non-Player Team Personnel To Gain Access To Field In Postseason: Link

No cause of death reported.

Los Angeles Blade founder dead at 63

December 12, 2024

Los Angeles, CA – The publisher of a prominent LGBTQ media outlet has died, the outlet announced. Troy Masters, publisher of the Los Angeles Blade, died Wednesday at the age of 63. While the Blade noted Masters “died unexpectedly,” the “cause of death was not immediately released.” Masters founded the L.A. Blade in 2017 as a sister publication to the Washington Blade, the nation’s oldest LGBTQ newspaper. Masters’ family also released a statement mourning him. “We are shocked and devastated by the loss of Troy,” the statement said.

No cause of death reported.

Track & Field Community Loses NCAA Star As She Loses Long-Time Cancer Battle

December 15, 2024

A mother of two, an award-winning singer, a track and field athlete, and a songwriter. Chloe Jarvis lost her life after a brave battle. California Track and Field is heartbroken to share the passing of alumna Chloe Jarvis, a three-time conference champion! Chloe passed away on Thursday, December 12th, at the age of 42, after a courageous battle with breast cancer. Jarvis, who competed at the 2004 U.S. Olympic Trials and finished 27th in the 800m quarterfinals with a time of 2:10.97, leaves behind a legacy of achievements.

Researcher’s Note – Jarvis’ cancer was diagnosed in April 2021: Link

Former Kansas City Chiefs draft pick, Oklahoma Sooners legend Jimmy Wilkerson dies at 43

December 14, 2024

A former 2003 NFL draft pick by the Kansas City Chiefs has died. As confirmed by CBS Sports Texas reporter and Cowboys play-by-play guy Bill Jones, former Chiefs DE Jimmy Wilkerson passed away on Friday, Dec. 13, 2024, from a reported heart attack. He was just 43 years old and leaves behind a wife and four children. Wilkerson played with the Chiefs for five seasons (2003-2007), mostly as a rotational defensive lineman. After his NFL career had ended, Wilkerson became a certified personal trainer with his own business, Level Up Fitness. He most recently coached for Carl Albert High School in Oklahoma City, where his son, Maddox Wilkerson, plays defensive end and tight end.

Researcher’s Note – Oklahoma City Public Schools to vaccinate employees eligible for COVID-19 vaccine [sic]: Link

Rodeo Star Kassie Mowry Lost Her Fiancé in 2024 Before Winning a World Title

December 16, 2024

2024 was a tumultuous year for rodeo star Kassie Mowry. Kassie won her first RAM Top Gun Award and the associated world title in December, just months after losing her fiancé in June. Kassie paid tribute to her former partner Michael Boone following her victory, and was candid about how difficult it was to lose him. The two of them were engaged for several years, and he was 59 years old at the time of his death. His death was described as “unexpected,” but none of the reporting offers any details on what happened to him. What we do know, though, is that he recently underwent treatment at the Mayo Clinic for prostate cancer.

Triathlete Who Died During Indian Wells Ironman ID’d As Tech Executive

December 10, 2024

INDIAN WELLS, CA — The identity of a triathlete who suffered a medical emergency while competing in this past weekend’s Ironman competition in Indian Wells was released Tuesday. The Riverside County Sheriff-Coroner’s Bureau identified the victim as 57-year-old Brett Shirk of Texas. The agency reported that Shirk was pronounced dead at John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital in Indio. Shirk was competing Sunday morning at Lake Cahuilla in the swim portion of the 70.3-mile triathlon when he became distressed. Emergency responders pulled him from the water and transported him to the hospital. Shirk served as chief sales officer at CrowdStrike. The Austin, Texas-based company provides solutions to protect its clients against data breaches.

No cause of death reported.

39 infants “died suddenly”:

Nasya Hannah Hoegh, 4 months

December 10, 2024

Bolivar, Missouri – Nasya had been having a rough four weeks showing more signs of her heart struggling. We were at the cardiologist last Monday and he said all was normal. We went to her pediatrician on Wednesday, and she received her four month vaccinations ,which the doctor said would be good before her surgery. By Friday she was running a low grade fever and sleeping most of the day; this was not abnormal after a round of vaccinations. Sunday she had developed more congestion. Monday and Tuesday I was focused on trying to keep her nose clear to help her breathing. Tuesday night she was more lethargic which I thought she was just tired because she had been up most the day. However, at bedtime she was getting limp and that was when we called 911 and from there her heart stopped.

Researchers Note: The mother documented above her days after her daughter’s 4-month vaccination visit.

No cause of death reported.

Henry John Hostetler, stillborn

December 16, 2024

Bristol, IN – Henry John Hostetler, stillborn son of Brady and Hannah (Schwartz) Hostetler of Bristol, was delivered at 3:08 am on Sunday, December 15, at Goshen Hospital. Baby Henry was delivered at 16 weeks gestation, measuring 15 centimeters long and weighing 50 grams.

No cause of death reported.

Luciano Molina-Garza, stillborn

December 16, 2024

Commerce, Texas – Baby Boy Molina was born sleeping on November 5, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Beckett Allen Crum, infant

December 16, 2024

Patterson – Beckett Allen Crum, infant son of Wesley and Deanna (Allen) Crum, passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2024, at St. Louis Children’s Hospital in St. Louis. December 11, 2024 – December 11, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Wesley Allen Bennett, stillborn

December 15, 2024

Akron, Ohio – Wesley Allen Bennett, beloved son of Brianna Scheck and Samuel Bennett, was born sleeping on Tuesday, December 10, 2024, at Akron City Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Remi Mae Vernon, stillborn

December 15, 2024

Jasper, GA – Remi Mae Vernon, beloved daughter, sister, and grandchild, was born sleeping on December 12, 2024. Although her time was brief, she has left an indelible mark on the hearts of her family.

No cause of death reported.

Malcolm Inikipi Eagle Speaker (Wanbli Ska Sicecena-White Eagle Child), 9 months

December 15, 2024

Blackfoot, Idaho – Malcolm Inikipi Eagle Speaker (Wanbli Ska Sicecena-White Eagle Child) was born on February 22, 2024, at 9:56 am one minute before his brother and weighed (4 lbs,13 oz) and 18 inches long. He was recently an enrolled member of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes and is also Oglala Lakota, Ihanktonwan (Yankton Sioux), Yakama, Ponca, Omaha, and Kainai Blood. He passed away on December 12, 2024 at 9 months old at Bingham Memorial Hospital surrounded by his parents. When he was in his mother’s tummy, he wouldn’t really move around but he was still there sharing a womb with his twin brother taking all the nutrients. He was named by his dad and was named after his great grandpa Malcolm Wolf, who his son, Delvin Wolf met our little Malcolm and Deynon at Rocky Boy Powwow 2024. When him and his twin were born their mother just knew who was going to be who. He had bright brown hair like his mother and his grandpa Deynon and his great grandpa Seymour. He never liked to be by himself ever, even if he was with his twin brother.

No cause of death reported.

Baby Na`Riyah Nicole Pride, 0 days

December 15, 2024

Stony Creek, VA – Baby Na`Riyah Nicole Pride entered eternal rest on December 7, 2024, at Henrico Doctors Hospital.

Dec 7, 2024 – Dec 7, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Baby Ra`Niyah Nevaeh Pride, twin, 0 days

December 15, 2024

Stony Creek, VA – Baby Ra`Niyah Nevaeh Pride entered eternal rest on December 7, 2024 at Henrico Doctors Hospital. Dec 7, 2024 – Dec 7, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Cattaleya Arlet Ruiz Catalan, 1 day

December 14, 2024

Kansas City, MO – Cattaleya Arlet Ruiz Catalan was born December 6,2024 at 10:50am in Kansas University Hospital to Bertha Catalan and Cristobal S Ruiz Ulloa. Cattaleya’s last heart beat was at 12:45pm. Those couple hours I got to spend with you I will cherish and remember forever. You will always be in our hearts, I thank god for giving me the opportunity to hold you and love you. I miss you so much. Cattaleya departed this life on December 6,2024 at 12:45 pm.

No cause of death reported.

Jayden Jamal Banks, baby

December 14, 2024

New Orleans, Louisiana – New Orleans Funeral and Cremation Service Pauses at This Time to Pay Tribute to Baby Jayden Jamal Banks and The Banks Family. May Memories of Baby Jayden Jamal Banks.

No cause of death reported.

Baby Zaid Chosen Bowman

December 14, 2024

Atlanta, Georgia – No obit.

No cause of death reported.

Izabella Ann-Lynne Rodriguez, 0

December 14, 2024

Gulfport, Mississippi – Izabella Ann-Lynne Rodriguez, age 0, passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Benjamin Jack Whicker, 0

December 14, 2024

Roy, Utah – Benjamin Jack was delivered into the loving arms of his parents on December 11, 2024. He was perfect in every way, from his head to his tiny fingers and tiny toes! For a small little guy, he sure had a lot to offer in a short amount of time - who else can steal your heart the moment you meet them! His biggest gift was providing a lifetime of love and memories to his family here on Earth. Benjamin Jack received love more than words can speak by his Mommy, Daddy, and siblings.

No cause of death reported.

Jeremiah Michael Green – stillborn

December 14, 2024

Milbank, South Dakota – Jeremiah Michael Green was born peacefully sleeping and gained his angel wings on Wednesday, December 11, 2024, at Prairie Lakes Healthcare System in Watertown, SD.

No cause of death reported.

Trinity Blessings Williams, baby

December 13, 2024

Jacksonville, Florida – Baby Girl Trinity Blessings Williams slept away on Wednesday, December 11, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Sloane Elizabeth Pennington, stillborn

December 13, 2024

Marlinton, West Virginia – Baby Sloane Elizabeth Pennington, daughter of Brooke Nicole (Irvine) and Franklin James Pennington II of Marlinton, was born sleeping on Sunday, December 8 at Davis Medical Center in Elkins, West Virginia.

No cause of death reported.

Roman Eddy Perez, 3 months

December 12, 2024

Roman Eddy Perez, age 3 months, of Fayetteville, Arkansas, passed away on November 28, 2024, at his home. He was born on August 8, 2024, in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

No cause of death reported.

Baby Elodie Gloria Smiith

December 12, 2024

Calimesa, California – At this time, no obituary description has been created for Baby Elodie Gloria Smiith

No cause of death reported.

Janelle Leilani Williams, two months

December 12, 2024

Kerrville, Texas – Janelle Leilani Williams, age two months, was born on September 22, 2024 in Killeen, Texas, to John Williams and Destiny Ramirez. Janelle and her mother Destiny went to be with our Lord and Savior on December 7, 2024. Janelle was a happy, precious baby. Despite her short time on earth, she was deeply loved and brought immense joy to those around her. She was the little girl her mother always dreamed of.

No cause of death reported.

Christopher Michael Everidge, 7 months and 10 days

December 12, 2024

Hazard, Kentucky – Christopher Michael Everidge, born May 9, 2024, went Home to be with the Lord on Tuesday December 10, 2024, at the Hazard A.R.H. being 7 months and 10 days old. Chris was born in Whitesburg, Kentucky. Chris was a happy baby who loved his dad & mom and loved being talked to. Chris also loved to watch Cocomelon.

No cause of death reported.

Caliana Abarca, 1 day

December 12, 2024

Snead, Alabama – Caliana Abarca was born and passed away December 4, 2024, at Marshall Medical Center South in Boaz, Alabama.

No cause of death reported.

Gracie Ann Phillips, 1 day

December 12, 2024

Parsons, West Virginia – Gracie Ann Phillips, the infant daughter of Robert “Lyle” Phillips and Danielle “Tiffany” Godwin, visited us on December 7, 2024, before returning to her Heavenly Father.

No cause of death reported.

Baby Boy Carmelo Cutillo, 1 day

December 11, 2024

Savannah, Georgia – Baby Boy Carmelo Cutillo, born on December 7, 2024, in Savannah, GA, graced the world for a fleeting moment before his journey was tenderly guided away on the very same day at Memorial Hospital. In this brief yet profound time, he touched the hearts of those around him, imbuing even a single heartbeat with immeasurable love.

No cause of death reported.

Kaylani Gray-Whitley, 1 day

December 11, 2024

With great sorrow, we announce the passing of our beloved Kaylani Gray-Whitley, a cherished daughter and sister, born and passed away on 7th December 2024. Despite her time with us being brief, her spirited essence touched us profoundly, leaving an indelible mark on our hearts. Our baby girl Kaylani, affectionately known as Lani, was born in Austin, Texas, a place she would have called home.

No cause of death reported.

Ravyn Bauer, infant

December 11, 2024

Missoula, Montana – Ravyn was a beautiful little girl born at St Patrick’s Hospital in Missoula to Todd and Terrie Bauer. Shortly after she was born she was diagnosed with a congenital heart defect and was flown to Colorado Children’s Hospital in Denver. While there she made it into the hearts of the staff with her spicy attitude and the need to be the center of attention. Ravyn loved to listen to books being read and songs sung to her by her parents. Most of all she loved to hear her brother Gunner. His voice and giggles always made her open her eyes to look for him. Her heart was physically broken but she made up for that with love and spirit ten fold. She didn’t want sympathy or pity. She was strong and courageous. She took each day in stride and looked out with hope and determination every morning waiting to tackle each obstacle she encountered. She never showed fear or defeat. When she stumbled and fell, she reached out for mom, dad, or big brother, took their hand and started pulling herself back up. She never stopped trying to cheat death. She embraced the hard and lived her life the best she could without regret. She was Ravyn and she left her mark on this world!! Ravyn is survived by the love of her father, mother, and big brother. As well as all the family and friends that love and cherish her beautiful soul.

No cause of death reported.

Liam Richard Camp, infant

December 11, 2024

Wadsworth, Ohio – Liam Richard Camp, infant son of Mackenzie and Amy (nee Reynolds) Camp, passed away on Monday, December 9, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Ephriam Johnson, infant

December 11, 2024

Sisseton, South Dakota – Emerick passed away on December 8, 2024 at Sanford Hospital, Sioux Falls, SD.

No cause of death reported.

Infant Mila P. Rodriguez

December 11, 2024

Kansas City, Missouri – Infant Mila P. Rodriguez, passed away on November 25, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Lucas George York, stillborn

December 11, 2024

Crossville, Tennessee – Lucas George York was born sleeping with the Angels on December 8, 2024, at 10:14 p.m. at Cumberland Medical Center to Seth and Emily York.

No cause of death reported.

Keyston Nyke KeShaughn Mosley, 3 months

December 11, 2024

Queen City, Texas – Keyston Mosley, was born September 6, 2024, in Texarkana Texas. Jesus came down and got him from the arms of his granny, Patricia Bonner, at 2:06 am, Tuesday, December 10, 2024, at Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock, Ar. Keyston was 3 months old. Keyston, our “Tookie,” was a sweet, laid back, big bright brown eyed baby boy. Keyston talked to you with his eyes and loved to be talked to. He loved when the nurses let him know what they were doing or about to do. Keyston loved to have his hair brushed and more specifically to have his Uncle Mickey talk to him everyday. Keyston was well taken care of by his grandmother, Pat Bonner, who was there and stayed by his side through it all.

No cause of death reported.

Noah Allen John Dalton, stillborn

December 10, 2024

La Porte, Indiana – Noah Allen John Dalton, 27 weeks gestation, beloved son of Wyatt C. Dalton and Gabrielle A. N. Chandler, of La Porte, was born sleeping on Friday, December 6, 2024, at Riley’s Children’s Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Gabriel Paul Foresman, baby

December 10, 2024

Cherokee, Iowa – Gabriel Paul Foresman, baby of Chad and Meagan Foresman, passed away on Friday, December 6, 2024, at Cherokee Regional Medical Center in Cherokee, Iowa.

No cause of death reported.

Esra Maeve Kendrick, 1 day

December 10, 2024

Chesapeake, Virginia – With deep sorrow, we announce the passing of our precious baby girl, Esra Maeve Kendrick. Born to Logan MacDowall Kendrick and Justin Lee Kendrick on November 20, 2024. Esra peacefully passed away in her parents’ loving arms on the same day.

No cause of death reported.

Baby Jonathan Sechuk Jr.

December 10, 2024

Norristown, Pennsylvania – An obituary is not available at this time for Baby Jonathan Sechuk Jr.

No cause of death reported.

Bellami Ann Villarreal, 7 weeks

December 10, 2024

Corpus Christi, Texas – Bellami Ann Villarreal, graced this world with her presence from October 17, 2024, until her departure on December 7, 2024. Though her time with us was heartbreakingly brief, Bellami’s spirit touched the lives of all who knew her.

No cause of death reported.

Waylon Reece Harwood, 7 days

December 10, 2024

Wingate, Indiana – Infant Waylon Reece Harwood, just 7 days old, passed away at 4:22 AM December 9, 2024, in Riley Hospital for Children, Indianapolis.

No cause of death reported.

Briley Michael Lott, infant

December 10, 2024

McHenry, Mississippi – Briley Michael Lott, came with care. Born with love, yet called away, Our angel child, too sweet to stay. With tiny hands and perfect form.

No cause of death reported.

Matthew Gabriel Milby, stillborn

December 10, 2024

Tremonton, Utah – Matthew Gabriel Milby passed away before he was born into this world on December 5th, 2024, at 12:01 a.m. In his nine months of life, Matthew never knew the sorrow of being without his Mama. He often responded with wiggles and kicks when his siblings sang to him at bedtime.

No cause of death reported.

Four children “died suddenly”:

Evolet "Evie" Rosalie Fuentes Naquin, 4

December 14, 2024

Dulac, LA - Evolet "Evie" Rosalie Fuentes Naquin, 4, a native and resident of Dulac, gained her angel wings on Tuesday, December 10, 2024. Evolet was the light of our lives. She had an infectious smile and brought joy to everyone around her. She was a sickle cell warrior, but that did not stop her from living her best life every single day. Evolet had many nicknames, Evie, Rosie, Cake, but she liked to call herself Pinky Pie. She was her daddy's princess, her mommy's best friend, and the boss of her siblings. She was her Paw Paw and Maw Maw's Cake. She had a passion for dance and couldn't wait for Mondays to see Mrs. Tina, learn new tricks, and of course get a sucker. She loved all things princess. Evie was always giving away free makeovers. She enjoyed her time with her family, whether it was playing at the beach, the park, or Chuck E. Cheese. She especially loved visiting the mermaids at the aquarium or watching the giraffes at the zoo, they were her favorite. She loved strawberries and bananas, pizza, and chicken nuggets, and can't forget chocolate milk. At home, she would snuggle on the couch with her fur baby, Chewy and watched Bluey. Overall, her best time was spent with her partners in crime, Bubba and Gingy. Although her life was short, it was full of fun and adventures.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Phoenix Reign Milan, 6

December 14, 2024

North Canton, Ohio – It is with heavy hearts and joyful memories that we come together to celebrate the life of Phoenix Reign Milan, cherished daughter of Robert Milan III and Terrinia Parker. Born on August 3, 2018, in Canton, OH, Phoenix - affectionately known as Phoe Phoe - was the baby and the princess of the family, filling the world with light and laughter during her short yet impactful time with us. She passed away on December 6, 2024, leaving a legacy of love, creativity, and boundless joy. Phoenix was a bright and spirited child who embraced life with infectious enthusiasm. Her passions included singing and dancing, reflecting her vibrant personality. As an imaginative soul, she loved the stories of Elsa and Wednesday Addams. She also enjoyed watching A for Adley and creating her own magical worlds. Phoenix’s favorite colors were pink and the rainbow, reflecting her bright and colorful spirit. Born into a line of Leos, she brought her own special brightness and warmth wherever she went. She loved connecting with her family and friends, often using FaceTime to share moments of joy and laughter. Her genuine spirit was evident in every conversation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

8-year-old Hunter Wells buried with military honors

December 13, 2024

FLOYDADA, Texas – A family is now mourning the loss of a loved one, while the City of Floydada is mourning a hometown hero. We have followed Hunter Wells battle with cancer for nearly two years. Sadly, Hunter passed away over the weekend. The seven-year-old was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia two weeks after his fourth birthday. He went through chemotherapy, had his first stem cell transplant and after months in the hospital, he was cancer free. We started following his story after Hunter was diagnosed with leukemia for the second time.

Link

Om Malvankar, 8

December 10, 2024

Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida – we announce the passing of Om Malvankar, who left us peacefully at home on Friday, December 6, 2024, at the age of 8, surrounded by his loving family. Born on May 23, 2016, Om was a joyful and spirited child whose bright smile and quick sense of humor brought happiness to everyone around him. One and half years ago, Om was diagnosed with bone cancer, which began in his knee and eventually spread, despite the tireless efforts of his family and the love and prayers of his community. He faced each challenge with incredible bravery and determination, inspiring all who knew him.

Link

Two teenagers “died suddenly”:

Avon High School Junior Tommy Lowell Dies Suddenly

December 13, 2024

A Connecticut community is reeling after the unexpected death of a 16-year-old boy remembered as a cherished son, friend, and classmate. Now, many in the community are stepping up to help his grieving family navigate the unthinkable. Thomas “Tommy” Edward Lowell IV, who lived in East Windsor and Bristol before moving to Avon, where he was a high school junior, died unexpectedly on Monday, Dec. 9. His family wrote in his obituary on the Vincent Funeral Home website that he was known for his quick wit, love of silly jokes, and devotion to his cats, Milo and Ollie.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dickinson volleyball star passes away unexpectedly

December 12, 2024

BISMARCK, N.D. – Cecilia Homiston [16], of Dickinson, North Dakota, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, December 10, at Sanford Hospital in Bismarck. The family is still awaiting the results of the autopsy; the cause of death is unknown. Homiston was a decorated high school volleyball player earning 1st Team All-Region, 2nd Team All-State, 1st Team All-Conference as a member of the 2024 varsity volleyball team. Homiston also played a season of basketball and two seasons of track.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Three firefighters “died suddenly”:

Chattanooga Fire Department Mourns Sudden Death Of Captain George Turley

December 16, 2024

The Chattanooga [TN] Fire Department is mourning the sudden death of Captain George Turley. Captain Turley, 58, served 31 years in the CFD and to say that he was well-liked and respected by his fellow firefighters is an understatement. “He was on duty Saturday at Station 16 on Lupton Drive (Lupton City) and doing his daily workout in the gym in the apparatus bay by the fire truck when he suffered a medical emergency. Members of his crew found him unresponsive, called 911 and initiated CPR. Captain Turley was rushed to the hospital where life-saving efforts continued, but ultimately and tragically, he passed away.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Green Bay firefighter Tyler Kreiter dies from cancer ; he is remembered for ‘courage and determination’

December 13, 2024

GREEN BAY, WI – Tyler Kreiter, 43, a firefighter [Engineer/Paramedic] for Green Bay Metro Fire Department, died from [Synovial Sarcoma] cancer Thursday, the fire department announced Thursday. Kreiter served at Fire Station 6, 1701 W. Mason St., for 17 years, a news release said. He had been battling cancer for three years, Knott said, but never complained about working a single day during his fight.

Link

Firefighter Dies After Medical Emergency

December 13, 2024

WINCHESTER, Ind.— A firefighter died after experiencing a medical emergency while responding to a fire in Randolph County. The Winchester Fire Department was called Thursday afternoon to a working structure fire on Watson Street, with crews from White River, Lynn, and Farmland assisting. While on the scene, 48-year-old firefighter Rick Sanders began feeling unwell and exited the building. Other firefighters checked on him and determined he was suffering from cardiac arrest. Sanders was transported to Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Randolph County but was later pronounced dead.

Link

A first responder “died suddenly”:

SC emergency responders mourn the death of ‘friend, mentor and a great human being’

December 12, 2024

The unexpected death of a longtime 911 dispatcher in Columbia and Richland County was mourned by multiple emergency agencies in South Carolina. Chad Lamar died “suddenly” Tuesday, according to the Columbia Fire Department. Information about the 50-year-old’s cause of death was not available. Lamar was a 23-year veteran with the Columbia-Richland 9-1-1 Communications Center, according to the Columbia Police Department.

Researcher’s note - City of Columbia votes to implement vaccine [sic] mandate for all employees: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Five police officers “died suddenly”:

Pulaski County Chief Deputy passes away

December 16, 2024

MOUND CITY, Ill. – A local sheriff’s office is remembering one of their own after one of their deputies passed away. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office stated Chief Deputy Daric Smith [48] recently passed away over the weekend. The department said Smith passed away at 11:50 p.m. on Saturday, December 14 [at his home surrounded by his family].

No cause of death reported.

Link

Grafton former police chief succumbs to cancer

December 15, 2024

Grafton [IL] retired Police Chief Eric Spanton died Saturday after a battle with cancer. Spanton served as police chief from 2017 until his resignation and retirement in November. Spanton had a distinguished 28-year career with the Illinois State Police and also served for several years with the Jersey County Sheriff’s Office. Spanton also served as a personal bodyguard and protective service for former Illinois Governor George Ryan.

No age reported.

Link

Williamson County officer dies after medical emergency during jail shift

December 12, 2024

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — A Williamson County corrections officer died after experiencing a medical emergency during her shift at the jail on Monday. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Corrections Officer Patricia “Patty” Jakubowski [54] experienced the medical episode on December 9 while working at the jail. Staff provided immediate medical care, and she was transported to Seton Williamson Hospital. Jakubowski passed away the following day, surrounded by family. During her 17-year tenure with the Sheriff’s Office, Jakubowski served in various roles and was known for her quick smile, joyful attitude, and infectious laugh.

No cause of death reported.

Link

David Vetare, 55

December 9, 2024

With profound sadness, we announce the passing of David Vetare, 55, of Shelton, CT, formerly of Norwalk, CT. David died unexpectedly on December 2, 2024, due to stress related heart complications. For 32 years, David served the Norwalk Police Department with unwavering dedication and a genuine compassion that touched countless lives.

Researcher’s note - Over 99% of CT state workers compliant with COVID-19 mandate. 48 fired, placed on leave: Link Norwalk reports 70% of city employees vaccinated: Link

Link

Reported on December 8:

John Michael “Mike” Grow, 58

December 8, 2024

John Michael “Mike” Grow, of Peoria, passed away unexpectedly on November 30, 2024, at Carle Methodist Hospital, Peoria, IL. Mike worked at the Harold A. Fritz Veterans Assistance Commission as a Veteran Service Officer.

Researcher’s Note – All VA employees were mandated to have the series of covid shots per executive order: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

A prison guard “died suddenly”:

John Arnold, retired correctional captain

December 14, 2024

John Arnold, a retired correctional captain from San Quentin [CA], passed away Dec. 12, 2024. He worked for the department for 27 years. In December 2014, he promoted to captain, retiring nine years later in July 2023.

Researcher’s note - All Calif. Cos, staff must get COVID-19 vaccine [sic], federal judge rules: Link

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

SC parole board confirms unexpected death of chairwoman

December 16, 2024

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services announced the sudden passing of the parole board’s chairperson on Monday. SCDPPS said Kim Frederick, who was confirmed to the SC Board of Paroles and Pardons in 2017, died unexpectedly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Five teachers “died suddenly”:

Cairo-Durham school community mourns passing of teacher

December 12, 2024

CAIRO, NY — A beloved Cairo-Durham school district teacher passed away unexpectedly Dec. 3, prompting the district to close all schools to allow students and teachers to grieve. David Gori, 56, died suddenly in his home, leaving behind his wife, Virginia “Ginger” Gori, his stepchildren, grandchildren, father, and three sisters, according to his obituary. Gori was a special education teacher in the district for the last 24 years. He was also the coach of the boys and girls varsity tennis teams, leading the girls team to a Section 2 Class C/D Champions in 2016.

Researcher’s note - Gov. Kathy Hochul to require masks in schools, COVID vaccine [sic] or test for teachers: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

St. Xavier High School mourning sudden death of science teacher

December 12, 2024

CINCINNATI, OH — St. Xavier High School is mourning the sudden death of a member of its staff. In a letter sent to families Thursday morning, the school says Dr. Jamie Laughlin, a member of St. Xavier’s science faculty, has passed away. The school did not provide details regarding his death. According to St. Xavier’s staff directory, Laughlin had been teaching since 1994 and had been at St. Xavier since 2008.



No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Florida school vacated after kindergarten teacher’s death sparks concerns of Legionnaires’ disease outbreak

December 10, 2024

A Florida school had to be vacated after a kindergarten teacher tragically died of Legionnaires’ disease. Katherine Pennington, 61, a teacher at Pasadena Fundamental School, suddenly passed away on November 24, after testing positive for Legionella – a bacteria that causes the severe form of pneumonia. The Dayton, Ohio, native, who worked at the school for 36 years, spent four days inside the Intensive Care unit at Pasadena Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Link

Lori Clark, 58

December 11, 2024

Peoria, IL – Lori A. Clark, 58, of Washburn, IL, passed away December 6, 2024, at Carle Methodist Hospital, Peoria. She worked in the dietary department of Snyder Village and at Posh Tots. Memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society.

Researcher’s Note – Posh Tots is a daycare/ preschool. Per mandate of the governor of IL, teachers and workers at child care facilities and pre-schools must have covid shots: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tod William Berger, 63

December 9, 2024

Varna, IL – Tod William Berger, 63, of Lake Wildwood, Varna, passed away December 2, 2024, at Jevon Bea Hospital, Rockford. He was a teacher for many years at Henry-Senachwine Schools, teaching junior high physical education. He also coached junior high basketball, junior and high school baseball, and was an assistant coach for high school softball. Memorials may be directed to the American Heart Association, American Stroke Association, or to Gift of Hope.

Researcher’s Note – Per Facebook, Berger suffered a stroke the week prior to his death . Per mandate by IL governor, teachers had to have covid shots: Link Link

Link

Three coaches “died suddenly”:

Borger football coach Brad Hale passes away after stroke complications

December 13, 2024

BORGER, Texas – Borger Bulldog football coach Brad Hale [58] passed away on Thursday after complications from a stroke. Coach Hale suffered a “severe stroke” on Sunday, Dec. 8, and Borger ISD announced on Thursday, Dec. 12 that he passed from the incident. Borger ISD also stated that Coach Hale was an organ donor and “opted to donate his organs to those who can receive them so that another person has the chance at life.”

Link

Jackson-Milton community mourns loss of coach

December 12, 2024

The Jackson-Mlilton school district and community are mourning the loss of the Jackson-Milton Middle School’s football team’s head coach, who died unexpectedly after a medical emergency Wednesday night. 41-year-old Brandon Puskarcik had just finished his first season as head coach of the Jackson-Milton Middle School football team in October.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on December 3:

Marcus Calvin Gundersen, 21

December 3, 2024

Salt Lake City, Utah - Marcus Calvin Gundersen, our loving son, brother, uncle, boyfriend and teammate unexpectedly passed away on November 27th, 2024, from a Pulmonary Thromboembolism. Marcus played multiple sports. Basketball, baseball, flag football, golf and hockey all before finding his true passion for Lacrosse. He spent time studying and practicing all aspects of the sport. On and off the field Marcus was seen as a leader by his teammates, coaches and fans. His love for lacrosse didn't just stop with playing the game. He dedicated several hours of his time mentoring players and coaching teams to victory. He enjoyed every moment of teaching kids his passion. His coaching teams consisted of Brighton High School, Skyline High School, Wasatch 2030 team, Tribe camps, Nike camps and several private lessons. Through coaching he found his love of teaching children.

Link

Two local politicians “died suddenly”:

Lenexa councilmember Joe Karlin dies at age 57 — ‘A friend to all of us’

December 11, 2024

Lenexa [KS] City Councilmember Joe Karlin has died at age of 57, the city announced in a news release Wednesday morning. No cause of death was disclosed, but Lenexa city spokesperson Denise Rendina said Karlin died at his home Tuesday.

Link

Former Orange mayor, city councilman Mark Murphy dies at 67

December 15, 2024

Former Orange [CA] mayor and city councilman Mark Murphy has died at the age of 67, according to city officials. He became mayor in 2000 and served on both the Orange County Transportation Authority board. In 2022 he was selected as chairman. Murphy died at his home after suffering an unspecified medical emergency, officials noted.

Researcher’s note - LA County Board of Supervisors to require COVID vaccine [sic] for county employees: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Five killed in “vaxxidents”:

Man dies after experiencing medical emergency while driving in Carthage

December 15, 2024

CINCINNATI, OH - A man is dead after experiencing a medical emergency while driving in Carthage Sunday morning, according to Cincinnati police. A 68-year-old man was driving a 2011 Volkswagon Routan on that road when he experienced a medical crisis and hit two parked cars, police said. Officers say the driver was taken to UC Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries. Excessive speed and impairment are not believed to be factors in the crash, police said.

No cause of death reported.

Link

VSP investigate a fatal crash in Fauquier County involving a Winchester man

December 11, 2024

Virginia State Police (VSP) report by email the opening of a fatal Fauquier County crash investigation involving a Winchester man. The crash occurred December 6 at 12:10 in the afternoon on Route 17 near John Marshall Highway. A 1999 Dodge Ram traveling south on Route 17 crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a northbound 2019 Ford F-150. The driver of the Dodge, Frankie L. Fincham of Winchester, did not survive the impact and was pronounced decease at the scene. The 60-year-old Fincham was not wearing his seatbelt. The driver of the Ford, a 45-year-old male from Silver Spring, Maryland, was left uninjured in the crash and was wearing a seatbelt. While the investigation as to why the Dodge crossed the centerline remains open. Current preliminary indications are a medical emergency may have been the cause of the crash.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Man dies after crashing homemade go-kart into parked truck in North Long Beach, police say

December 11, 2024

A man died Tuesday evening after suffering a medical emergency and crashing a homemade go-kart into a parked truck in North Long Beach, according to police. Long Beach [CA] Police say the man was riding the homemade go-kart just before 7 p.m. in the area of 68th Way and Belhurst Avenue. At some point, he suffered a medical emergency, which caused him to lose control of the kart and crash into a parked Chevrolet Silverado. Long Beach Fire Department personnel arrived at the scene and took the man to a local hospital where he died, police said. The LBPD identified him as Rafael Joseph Phillips, a 51-year-old homeless man.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Hudson Man Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash Due to Medical Event

December 11, 2024

Authorities have identified the victim of a fatal single-vehicle crash on December 10, 2024, as Randal A. Siebert, 69, of Hudson, Illinois. According to McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder, Mr. Siebert was pronounced dead at the scene after his vehicle left the roadway and crashed near the intersection of College Avenue and Veterans Parkway. Preliminary autopsy findings indicate that Mr. Siebert suffered a medical event while driving, which led to the accident. Emergency responders, including Normal Police and the Normal Fire Department, arrived at the scene shortly after 8:45 a.m., where they found Mr. Siebert unconscious inside the vehicle. Despite their efforts, he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Pilot ID’d in fatal glider plane crash in median on S.R. 60

December 10, 2024

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A pilot who died after crashing a small glider plane into a grassy median on State Road 60 last weekend, was identified as 57-year-old Brian Richard Daems, a sheriff’s report shows. The report showed Daems lived in Nazareth, Pennsylvania. A preliminary report from the Federal Aviation Administration stated the aircraft crashed under unknown circumstances. The FAA listed the event as an accident. The National Transportation Safety Board said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that it was investigating the fatal wreck involving the experimental Schleicher ASW24 glider. Investigators with the FAA described the trip as a personal flight activity. The single-plane crash occurred about 12:40 p.m. on Friday in the 10000 block of State Road 60, northwest of New Hibiscus Airpark Airport and west of Interstate 95. Indian River County sheriff’s deputies said the plane was a single seater aircraft. A heavily redacted incident report showed that officials with the FAA, National Transportation Safety Board and the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. A man affiliated with the New Hibiscus Airpark Airport said Daems was his best friend and that “accidents happen.”

Researchers note - The obit indicates that there may have been a medical emergency that caused the accident: Brian Richard Daems, 57 , passed away unexpectedly on Friday, December 6, 2024, in the skies over Vero Beach, Florida. His uncle, friend, and mentor Randy Opat was the first responder on the scene, kissed him goodbye , and prayed for his soul along with other pilots who witnessed the accident.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A lawyer “died suddenly”:

Candice Janiné Cosby-Aye, 34

December 13, 2024

Lake Orion, MI – Candice Janiné Cosby-Aye, age 34, of Lake Orion, MI, passed away peacefully on December 8th in Royal Oak, MI surrounded by her loving family. Candice had a burning desire to pursue a career in law. Candice attended law school at Thomas M. Cooley Law School where she earned her Juris Doctor in September of 2018. Candice’s desire was to assist in making the world a better place. She graduated Cum Laude, ranked 12 of 58 students and earned five Book Awards. Shortly thereafter, Candice began work as an Associate Attorney for Vandeveer Garzia Law Firm where she specialized in Personal Injury Law.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A doctor “died suddenly”:

Reported on November 30:

Dr. Michelle Kay Bianco, 58

November 30, 2024

Moorhead, Minnesota - Dr. Michelle Kay Bianco, was called home on November 23, 2024, with faithfulness and trust in Divine Providence. She was respected in her field of hematopathology because of her diligence and attention to detail. As a medical doctor, Michelle truly cared for her patients, which drove her to excel in her profession. In 2021, Michelle was diagnosed with ALS, the most significant challenge in her life. Even amidst this tragic news, Michelle found strength in her Catholic faith and inspired many people throughout her courageous journey. In her words, the ALS diagnosis was "life transforming." Michelle lived with renewed vigor and generosity; she truly cherished each moment as a great gift. Each day of life was a treasure, and she spent the last few years creating many beautiful memories with her family and friends.

Link

Four nurses “died suddenly”:

Valerie Faye Duncan, 51

December 14, 2024

Dublin, Georgia – She was a lifetime resident of Dublin, Georgia and a former nurse of 24 years at the Carl Vinson Veterans Administration Medical Center until she was called to her eternal rest on Wednesday, December 11, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Joshua “Josh” Lee Anderson, 36

December 10, 2024

Turners Falls, Massachusetts – Joshua “Josh” Lee Anderson, 36, of Turners Falls, MA died peacefully in his sleep at home on Tuesday December 3, 2024. Josh attended local schools in California and was a graduate of Buchanan High School of Clovis, CA. He continued his education in Massachusetts at Greenfield Community College and the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts and was actively pursuing a nursing degree. In addition to being a beloved brother and son, Josh was a veteran of the US Army, a brilliant musician, and a skilled caretaker of others. Josh was deployed twice to Afghanistan, served as a medic while enlisted in the Army, and retired as a Sergeant.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Shelley Lee Lewis, 69

December 16, 2024

Peoria, IL – Shelley Lee Lewis, 69, of Peoria, passed away on November 29, 2024, at Mayo Clinic Hospital, Methodist Campus in Rochester, MN. She graduated from Illinois Central College with a nursing degree. Shelley last worked for ORA & Associates in Bettendorf, Iowa. She previously worked various nursing jobs in Peoria and Naperville, IL. Memorials may be made to Mayo Clinic.

Researcher’s Note – All health care workers were mandated to have the covid shots, per Joe Biden and per governor of IL: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Beatrice Mutabazi, licensed vocational nurse

December 12, 2024

Beatrice Mutabazi, a licensed vocational nurse at Salinas Valley [CA] State Prison, passed away on Dec. 8, 2024. She began her career with the department in February, 2021, at Salinas Valley State Prison in the psychiatric inpatient program. She resigned in November 2023, but reinstated with the prison in June 2024, where she remained at the prison until her passing.

Researcher’s Note – All Calif. Cos, staff must get COVID-19 vaccine [sic], federal judge rules: Link

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

‘Everyone’s Santa’: Robert Weidle, Cincinnati Zoo’s longtime Santa, dies unexpectedly

December 14, 2024

The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden’s longtime Santa Claus has died unexpectedly. “It is with heavy hearts that we share the sad news that Robert Weidle passed away late last night,” the zoo wrote in a private Facebook group Thursday. Weidle, who was 62, died several hours after completing his shift as Santa at the zoo Wednesday night, the zoo said. The cause of his death has not been disclosed. “We are still processing this very unexpected loss but wanted to let you know since Robert has likely been a part of your holiday celebrations (and family photos) over the years,” the zoo added. Weidle had been the Santa at the PNC Festival of Lights at the Cincinnati Zoo since 2007.

Researcher’s Note - Cincinnati Zoo No Longer Requires Masks for Fully-Vaccinated [sic] Guests: Link Free admission with a vaccination [sic] at the Cincinnati Zoo: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Community remembers Larry Sackett, a fixture in the potato industry

December 13, 2024

Stanton, MI – Family and friends remember Larry Sackett’s pride for his family, country, Case IH, and Chevrolet. On Dec. 11, Sackett, a beloved figured in the potato industry, died unexpectedly at his home. He was 74.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Co-owner of popular barbecue restaurant dies unexpectedly

December 12, 2024

Decatur, Ga. – Dave Roberts, the co-owner of beloved barbecue restaurant Community Q, unexpectedly passed away on Monday, Dec. 9. Kitchen manager Will Harris confirmed the news to Decaturish on Dec. 11. He said the cause of death isn’t currently known. Harris said Roberts is lifelong friend. Roberts and his business partner Stuart Baesel recently told Decaturish they were considering expanding their business.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Two inmates “died suddenly”:

Suspect who allegedly stabbed a man in North Portland ‘loses consciousness,’ dies in police custody

December 12, 2024

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man accused of a stabbing in North Portland Wednesday night died while in police custody. Around 10:05 p.m., police officers responded to a stabbing at a convenience store at the intersection of North Going Street and Interstate Avenue. Portland Police Bureau (PPB) investigators said that a 43-year-old man confronted a 19-year-old man outside the store; both men knew each other. The 43-year-old allegedly punched the 19-year-old in the face, then cut him in the back of his shoulder with a knife. The 19-year-old, police say, then threw a battery-powered leaf blower at the other man, hitting him in the back. The officers later found the stabbed 19-year-old, and he was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police officers searched the area for the suspect and found him nearby at North Interstate Avenue and Humboldt Street, where he had fallen on the sidewalk. He required help by officers to sit up and later laid back down, after which officers rolled him onto his side to help him breathe. The police officers determined he had been involved in the stabbing and detained him in handcuffs “without resistance or force used,” while also requesting non-emergency medical response. However, about four minutes later, the officers upped their request to emergency medical services (EMS), as the man “lost consciousness.” Officers removed the handcuffs, according to PPB, and began CPR until paramedics arrived and took over. For 19 minutes, AMR and Portland Fire & Rescue attempted life-saving efforts, but the man was pronounced dead.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Inmate held on murder charges in York County dies after medical emergency , sheriff says

December 10, 2024

An inmate at the York County [SC] Detention Center died Tuesday after suffering a medical emergency, officials announced Tuesday. The inmate, who hasn’t been identified, told jail staff that he wasn’t feeling well around 10 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7. After checking the inmate’s vitals, medical staff determined he needed more advanced care and the man was taken to the hospital. The inmate continued to receive care until dying early Tuesday morning.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Man found dead in White County

December 13, 2024

Authorities continue their investigation into the death of a Decatur [GA] man on Wednesday night in the southern part of White County. White County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Capt. Clay Hammond said in a news release that, at 10:22 PM on Dec. 11, the White County Sheriff’s Office responded to 9470 Callus Mill Road in reference to a death. Hammond said deputies met with some people in the area who had been looking for and found an overdue individual. He identified the man as 43-year-old Joseph Schaber. White County Corner Ricky Barrett advised that Schaber’s wife told authorities that he left Wednesday morning to go kayaking. When she had not heard from him that evening, she and three friends who regularly kayaked with him went to search for him. Searchers found Schaber’s body partially in Mossy Creek. His kayak was found downstream from where his body was found. Schaber was pronounced dead at the scene by White County Deputy Corner Patrick Ward. His body has been sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab for an autopsy. Captain Hammond says the case is still open. However, no foul play is suspected.

Link

Chardon Twp. Man, 70, found dead on Clark Road after apparent medical emergency

December 12, 2024

Geauga County [OH] deputies responded to the 11800 block of Clark Road at 12:13 p.m. last Wednesday after a passing motorist reported seeing a dead body and found a man, 70, had died while doing yard work after an apparent medical emergency. Investigators are waiting on the results of an autopsy, but it seems there was no foul play, Geauga County Sheriff Scott Hildenbrand said. He said it seems the man went to clean out a ditch to stop his basement from flooding and something happened, he collapsed and died. The man lived alone, so it is likely no one knew he was out there.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Man found dead near busy I-481 exit ramp in DeWitt; no signs of foul play, police say

December 12, 2024

DeWitt, N.Y. — A man was found dead by a driver passing by near Interstate 481 in DeWitt Thursday morning, police said. The man who died was Dillon C. Black, 32, of Manlius, according to Lt. Jerry Pace, a DeWitt Police Department spokesperson. Around 7:25 a.m., a passerby driving in the area of East Genesee Street near the I-481 overpass reported that they saw an unconscious person and pulled over to call 911, Pace said. When officers arrived, they found the man about 20 feet off the road, Pace said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, Pace said. There were no apparent signs of foul play or trauma, he said. Pace said the Onondaga County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine a cause of death.

Link

Man found dead in vehicle parked at Popeyes in North Haven

December 12, 2024

NORTH HAVEN, CT – A man was found dead in a vehicle parked a Popeyes restaurant in North Haven, police said. North Haven police said that around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, they received a call about a vehicle in the business’s lot on Washington Avenue. They said a caller told them that the vehicle was possibly connected to a missing person case out of Hamden. When officers arrived, they said they forced entry into the vehicle and found the man dead inside. They said they learned the man had been reported missing to the Hamden Police Department several days earlier. They said no obvious signs of trauma or foul play were spotted, but they continued to work with Hamden police and the medical examiners office to figure out the cause of death.

No age reported.

Link

Family says missing Las Vegas man has been found dead

December 10, 2024

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – A valley father has been found dead more than a month after going missing. David Ramirez, 62, was last seen on Ring camera footage leaving his home near Desert Inn and Hollywood on Nov. 6. His daughter, Julieta Jimenez, tells FOX5 that police informed her Monday night that his body was found. When he first went missing, Jimenez shared that two years ago, her father was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Man found dead on Staten Island; medical examiner to determine cause

December 10, 2024

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The body of a man was found in Livingston on Monday afternoon, according to police. Officers responded to a 911 call for an unconscious man in the vicinity of Richmond Terrace and Bard Avenue at 5:04 p.m., according to a spokesman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information. The body was found in a vacant space in the area. EMS responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene, police said. The man, who was thought to be in his 30s, had no visible signs of trauma, according to a source with knowledge of the investigation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Patrick Cain, 56, beloved husband and grandfather, dies

December 10, 2024

Patrick Cain, 56, of Kenosha [WI], formerly of Racine, died unexpectedly of a heart attack on Thanksgiving morning, November 28, 2024, at Froedtert South, Pleasant Prairie. Patrick worked for Montevideo Technology Inc. Until a debilitating stroke in 2020 forced him into early retirement.

Link

Longtime SportsTalk790 Caller “Miss Carol” Loses Battle with Cancer

December 9, 2024

For anyone who has listened to Astros postgame shows over the years on SportsTalk790, odds are you’ve heard the voice of “Miss Carol.” Carol Thomas was a longtime New Orleans resident who relocated to Houston during Hurricane Katrina, and quickly became a diehard Houston Astros fan. Being legally blind, she would listen to every game on the radio on 790, and became an avid caller on the postgame shows over the years. Unfortunately, just a few weeks ago, Miss Carol lost her battle with cancer at 71 years old.

Link

Funeral Scheduled For Stephen Morin After Unexpected Death

December 16, 2024

Stephen Morin died unexpectedly on Monday, Dec. 9. He would have turned 39 four days later. A Meriden native, Morin spent most of his life in Wallingford [CT], his family said in his obituary. He worked at All-Pro HVAC of Beacon Falls, but he pursued many hobbies, they wrote. Police found Morin in a Popeyes parking lot at 173 Washington Ave. In North Haven. Investigators do not suspect foul play, but they did not release a cause of his death. The Office of Chief Medical Examiner will make that determination.

Link

Tributes flood in for Irish father-of-two who died suddenly in New York

December 16, 2024

Tributes are pouring in for an Irish father-of-two who died suddenly in the US last week. The family of Damian Stanley, who was from Jonesborough, Armagh, released his death notice over the weekend. It is understood that he had been living in New York at the time of his death.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Andrea Stevenson, 44

December 16, 2024

Andrea Stevenson died unexpectedly at her home in Centerville, Mass., on Dec. 6, 2024. She was 44 years old. Developmental disabilities had created obstacles for her first 15 years but once she found the right support systems, Andrea took advantage of those opportunities and she thrived.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Richard S. Mizia, 66

December 16, 2024

Richard S. (Dick) Mizia (age 66) died unexpectedly on November 23, 2024, due to heart complications. He was on his way from his home in Polson, Montana, to a Green Bay Packers football game at Lambeau Field. Family members and friends are deeply shocked and saddened by his sudden death.

Link

Patricia Ann Simmonds, 65

December 15, 2024

Patricia Ann Simmonds, 65, died unexpectedly at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick [NJ], surrounded by her family. Patty was a librarian for the township of Piscataway for thirty-five years, eventually working her way to Head of Children’s Services. Along with her husband, she was co-owner of T.C.S. Fabricating Inc., which is a subsidiary of Bel-Arc Industries. She was a team captain for Alzheimer’s NJ and volunteered with the Friends of the Library. Patty gave in death as she gave in life through organ and tissue donation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kenneth D. Block, 72

December 15, 2024

Kenneth D. Block, age 72, of Beal City [MI], passed away unexpectedly on December 11, 2024. Ken was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1972, where he served with distinction in the military police during the Vietnam War, including a deployment to South Korea. In 1995, he founded Block Electric Company, and later, in 2015, he established Block and Sons, pursuing his passion for farming.

Researcher’s Note – VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kirk Eugene Stout Sr., 61

December 15, 2024

Kirk Eugene Stout Sr., 61, of Marion, Iowa, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, December 8, 2024. He worked for the Cedar Rapids School District for 34 years, before his recent retirement.

Researcher’s Note – The schools pushed the “vaccine”: Updates to safety mitigation guidelines Our CRCSD safety and health mitigation team met to thoughtfully strategize the next steps for our school district’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts. Even though over 75% of our employees are vaccinated and our student population over age 12 has access to vaccinations, our elementary school age children do not yet have the opportunity to be vaccinated . Additionally, recent escalation in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations as well as the number of cases being reported to our school district from Linn County Public Health (LCPH) during the first week of school, requires us to shift our mitigation efforts. Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Patricia A. “Pat” Pritchard, 71

December 14, 2024

East Peoria, IL – Patricia A. “Pat” Pritchard, 71, of East Peoria, formerly of Speer, IL, passed away unexpectedly on December 7, 2024, at Carle Health Methodist Hospital in Peoria, IL. In her retirement, Pat became active in the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at Bradley University in Peoria, IL. She facilitated many study groups on movies and literature.

Researcher’s Note – Bradley University followed the Illinois governor’s mandate in 2021 requiring covid shots for students and staff. Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Justin Lee Senogles, 45

December 14, 2024

Justin Lee Senogles “Tut”, age 45, of Hibbing, MN, died unexpectedly on Saturday, December 7th, 2024, at his home in Hibbing, Minnesota. He worked for Burns TCS installing dish satellites and went on to work for many years at the US Steel Keetac location.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michelle April Lyde Mason, 47

December 14, 2024

Michelle April Lyde Mason, age 47, of St. Pauls, North Carolina, was born on April 19, 1977 to James Floyd Lyde and Rebecca Holden Lyde. She departed from this life on December 10, 2024, at her residence. Michelle was also an US Army veteran retiring with 20 years of service.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Zachery Allen Bailey, 33

December 14, 2024

Belding, Michigan – Zachery Allen Bailey, age 33, of Sheridan, passed away on Tuesday evening, December 10, 2024, at Corewell Health – Blodgett Hospital in East Grand Rapids. Zach loved to go camping and fishing and enjoyed several other pastimes including gardening, cooking, and grilling the many varieties of meats that he would smoke for hours with just the right blend of wood chips and spices. He was also an eclectic collector of a variety of items which he usually found at yard or estate sales, and he cherished family heirlooms that found their home with him. Zach loved his family dearly and will be missed by them and his many friends.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Yolanda M. Murray, 52

December 14, 2024

Medford, MA – Yolanda M. Murray, 52, of Medford, passed away at the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, following a brief illness. A true matriarch, she loved cooking meals and making drinks, or a straight tequila shot, to bring everyone together. Yolanda was the proud business owner of Mixed Up By YOLO, a traveling bartending service she started on her own.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Larry L. Blackburn, 66

December 13, 2024

Larry L. Blackburn, 66, died unexpectedly at his home in Wichita [KS] on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Daniel J. Spang Sr., 64

December 13, 2024

Daniel J. Spang Sr., age 64, of Neenah [WI], died unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday December 11, 2024. After high school he became employed by American Can (currently TC Transcontinental) working in the press room for 43 years, retiring in 2022. Dan was a great athlete and participated in sports including bowling and softball.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kassia (De Oliveira) Vaz Oliveira, 37

December 13, 2024

Maynard, MA – Kassia (De Oliveira) Vaz Oliveira, 37, of Maynard and formerly of Marlborough, died suddenly on Monday December 9, 2024, at Emerson Hospital in Concord.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Bobby McCoy, 51

December 13, 2024

Bobby O. McCoy, 51, of Hanson, Massachusetts, died suddenly at home on December 8th. He graduated from BC High in 1991 and was an electrician after apprenticing with IBEW Local 103.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jack W. Dennison, 63

December 13, 2024

Jack W. Dennison, 63, of Hannibal [NY], passed away after a short illness with his loving family by his side on December 10, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Roland Shouse Carroll, 72

December 13, 2024

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC — Roland Shouse Carroll [72] passed away December 6th after a short illness. Roland spent most of his career as a corporate pilot for fixed wing air ambulance services and for NASCAR teams. His last years were spent playing music with a local band, surfing as much as possible, skiing instructing at Beech Mountain, traveling, spending time with his wife, sons, and extended family members.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Shaunda Nicole Harper, 41

December 13, 2024

Amory, Mississippi – On December 11, 2024, Shaunda Nicole Harper transitioned from this earthly world, gaining her heavenly wings. She gave her life to Christ at an early age and was a devoted member and pianist at Prairie Mount United Methodist Church, where she served faithfully until her untimely passing. Shaunda’s many accomplishments include being a skilled pianist, a certified technician, the proud owner of Harper’s Cleaning Services, and a cherished member of the Family Echoes. However, her greatest joy and achievement was being a devoted mother and grandmother to her children and grandson.

Researchers Note: Harper “died suddenly.” The Search screen from the funeral home has this statement: Shaunda Nicole Harper, 41, passed to her eternal home on Wednesday, December 11, 2024, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo after a sudden illness .

No cause of death reported.

Link

Stephen J. Kurtz, 66

December 12, 2024

Peoria, IL – Stephen J. Kurtz, 66, of Pekin, IL, passed away December 2, 2024, at OSF Richard Owens Hospice Home in Peoria. Memorial contributions may be made to Family House, Healthcare Hospitality House or American Heart Association.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Addison Rose Leatherbarrow George, 22

December 12, 2024

Addison Rose Leatherbarrow George, a resident of Delevan, NY, formerly of Mountain Home, AR, passed away peacefully in her sleep on December 5, 2024, in Jacksonville, North Carolina. Her career as an aide at Hinsdale Central School District was marked by her dedication and the affection she received from her students. Addison also worked at Nicolo’s, where her vibrant personality and quick wit left a lasting impression on colleagues and patrons alike.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dylan Blake NeSmith, 28

December 12, 2024

Dylan Blake NeSmith, age 28, of Dudley [GA], passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2024. When he was not using his creative welding skills, Dylan could be found enjoying the outdoors. He loved hunting and fishing, especially catching hogs with his beloved dogs. Dylan was of the Baptist faith and was known for his well manners and his loving and caring heart.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Teresa Lynn (Garsow) Andrews, 64

December 11, 2024

Teresa Lynn (Garsow) Andrews, age 64, of Suamico, WI, passed away unexpectedly at home on December 8, 2024, after a short illness. Teresa attended West De Pere High School, and worked for many years at Green Bay Dressed Beef (American Foods Group), and later at Carver Yachts. Teresa’s greatest joy came from her family, and her unwavering devotion as a member of Jehovah’s Witnesses, since being baptized on April 18, 2015.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Emmanuel Ramirez Diaz, 46

December 11, 2024

Staten Island, New York - Emmanuel Ramirez Diaz, lovingly known as "Manny", born on October 8, 1978, passed away suddenly on Monday, December 9, 2024. He was surrounded by his family at Lenox Hill Hospital in Manhattan. During a one week ER hospital stay, Manny was diagnosed with Infective Endocarditis. An infection in his blood was attacking his heart, kidneys, and liver. The doctors acted quickly. Within two days, he underwent both open heart surgery and dialysis. He was then put on ECMO. Despite all the surgeries and doctor's efforts, Manny did not survive. He was a hard working man. He was so proud to provide for and take care of his family. Manny loved all the songs of Mexico like rancheras. He especially loved Amor Prisionero. Manny's trade was a professional pizzaiolo. He was a master at his craft and a true artist. The pizzeria was his second home and his coworkers were his extended family and best friends.

Link

Thomas W. Stockton, 32

December 10, 2024

Thomas W. Stockton or “Peach” to his sister, 32, a resident of Brattleboro, VT, passed away unexpectedly and peacefully on Sunday, December 1, 2024. Thomas’ passion for working with horses developed during his time with Stoneleigh-Burnham Private School in Massachusetts as one of their equine care coordinators. While he was taking classes, he was able to continue working at the Putney Coop; working whatever hours he could squeeze in, thanks to the amazing supportive environment they provided.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Christopher Michael Lambert, 45

December 10, 2024

Chesterton, Indiana – Christopher Michael Lambert, 45, passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2024. The family requests that any donations be made in Chris’s name to VNA Hospice

No cause of death reported.

Link

Melissa Hesse, 50

December 10, 2024

Melissa Meline Hesse, of Bloomington, MN, was born November 23, 1974, in Rochester, MN, to Ronald and Barbara Meline. She passed away after a short illness on December 6, 2024. She was currently employed at Brown and Brown Insurance in Minneapolis.

Researcher’s note – B&B pushed the “vaccine”: Vaccine Access & Education Are Critical for Your Return to Workplace Strategy: Link Compliance Webinar – Vaccination Incentives and Wellness Plans: Compliance Considerations from HIPAA Through Implementation: Link A COVID-19 Vaccine and The Role of Employers: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mary Hasenwinkel, 67

December 10, 2024

Marshalltown, IA – After a short illness, Mary has found peace and gone home to God, while in the care of hospice at Southridge Specialty Care.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dr. Robert A. Armstrong, 71

December 10, 2024

Butler, PA – Dr. Robert A. Armstrong, 71, of Clarion, passed away surrounded by his loving family Saturday evening, December 7, 2024, at the Butler Memorial Hospital following a brief illness.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mellisa (Missy) A. Bowar, 41

December 10, 2024

Fort Atkinson, WI – Mellisa (Missy) A. Bowar, age 41, of Fort Atkinson, died peacefully in her sleep from a stroke at her home on December 4, 2024. Missy was a veterinarian technician and loved working with animals. She had previously worked at Jefferson County Humane Society

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jennifer Renee Hibner, 48

December 9, 2024

Jennifer Renee Hibner, 48, Kewanna, died unexpectedly Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, at home in Kewanna [IN].

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on December 8:

Melissa Garcia Charo, 42

December 8, 2024

San Antonio, Texas - Melissa Garcia Charo, a vibrant spirit born on November 15, 1982, in San Antonio, left this world on December 4, 2024. She was known to many as the life of the party, radiating joy and warmth wherever she went. Melissa was a loving and caring mother, wife and sibling who resembled the heart of God in her care for her family. Her sacrifice and strength showed gracefully in her battle with Huntingtons Disease. Throughout her life, Melissa cherished her family deeply. She is survived by her beloved husband and their five children.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on December 7:

Jessica L. Trevino, 45

December 7, 2024

Jessica L. Trevino, was a native of San Antonio, Texas. Her passion for baking brought joy to many, as she often delighted “Toxic Goodies” customers, friends, and family with her beautifully crafted cakes. Known for her thoughtful and generous nature, Jessica was a remarkable gift giver, always finding a way to make others feel special. Her culinary skills extended beyond baking; she was also a wonderful cook, bringing warmth and flavor to countless gatherings. She leaves behind her two daughters.

Researcher’s note – From GoFundMe: We are asking for help with the cremation of my sister Jessica Trevino....She was 45 years young and had just celebrated her birthday on the 16. We are just still in shock and disbelief . Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on December 4:

Kristen (Anderson) Ternig, 33

December 4, 2024

Plainfield, IL - Kristen (Anderson) Ternig, 33, of Plainfield, IL, passed away unexpectedly from a pulmonary embolism on November 30, 2024, surrounded by loved ones. A passionate and dedicated speech pathologist, Kristen tirelessly advocated for children, especially those using AAC (Augmentative and Alternative Communication) devices. Her unwavering commitment to giving children a voice changed countless lives, both professionally and personally. Her motto was "everyone deserves a voice".

Link

Reported on November 20:

Vincent Anthony DelFino, 34

November 20, 2024

Cranston, RI - Vincent Anthony DelFino, age 34, passed away unexpectedly at home November 18, 2024. Vinny loved the theater, music, singing, and making people happy. He had the voice of an angel.Vinny was employed at Rhode Island Hospital, A Lifespan Partner, as an Administrative Assistant and loved his work family. He was dedicated to his work ethic and professionalism.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on October 18:

Gregory Lynn Gallow, 63

October 18, 2024

San Antonio, Texas - Gregory Lynn Gallow, 63, passed away unexpectedly at home Tuesday evening, October 15, 2024. Greg worked in the retail industry for over 30 years in sales, merchandising, and management. Greg was a thoughtful, loving man who sometimes had trouble expressing his emotions but loved his family, whether near or far, with his whole entire heart. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 30 years, three children and three grand-children.

No cause of death reported.

Link

CANADA

Ontario (200):

Otters [hockey team] owner Jim Waters [73] passes away unexpectedly, Link

Industry veteran Sue Urie dies [unexpectedly, “natural causes”] at 70, Link

Stephen Bitton, 50

December 11, 2024

Ottawa - It is with broken hearts that the family of Stephen John Matthew Bitton announces his sudden, yet peaceful, passing on December 6, 2024. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Ottawa Heart Institute in Steve's name.

Researcher's note - Medical professionals knew in 2021 that the mRNA COVID-19 “vaccines” can cause myocarditis and pericarditis: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

John Alexiou, 53

December 11, 2024

Mississauga - Passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, December 8, 2024, at the age of 53. For those who wish, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society.

Researcher's note - This peer reviewed research paper "suggests a potential link between COVID-19 vaccination [sic], particularly mRNA vaccines, and increased incidences of AD (Alzheimer's disease) and MCI (mild cognitive impairment)": Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Colleen Shona Mary Morris, 53

December 10, 2024

Pembroke - It is with heavy hearts and a deep sense of loss that our family announces the passing of our beloved Colleen after a courageous battle with cancer on December 6th, 2024, at the age of 53.

Researcher's note - "Cancer in 0-54 year olds - 31.3% elevated since the introduction of the Covid mRNA vaccine": Link

Link

Melanie Ann-Marie Graham, 60, Link

Nick Thiessen, 43, Link

Peter Bernardo-Ciddio, 64, Link

Elizabeth Luisa Parker, 15, Link

Colleen Craig/Smith, 59, Link

Alisdair Joseph Miller, 71, Link

James Donald "Jim" Currah, 66, Link

Dennis "Arniey" Hartman, 68, Link

Sally Anne Douglas, 69, Link

Jeffery William Gerard Houle, 54, Link

Bonnie Lu Dearling, 74, Link

Brian Vansickle, 61, Link

Danny Eric Pennell, 60, Link

Edward Johnson, 61

December 14, 2024

It is with great sorrow, that we announce the unexpected, but peaceful passing, of Edward Johnson of Oshawa, Ontario, on December 12, 2024, at the age of 61 years.

Researcher's note – Johnson’s wife died just over a year ago age 63. No cause of death: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kareem Wilson, 43, Link

Everitt Jamieson Mitchell-Parry, 3 months, Link

Paul Joseph Hebert, 66, Link

Julian Abel Sousa, 35, Link

Darrel Thomas Murray, 72, Link

David “Paul” Nelson, 68, Link

David Paul Nelson, 68, Link

Natalie Stephanie Dejneka, 61, Link

Giuseppe “Joe” Albi, 70, Link

Kathleen Marie DeSantis, 64, Link

John Flynn, 75, Link

Peter Schellenberg, 72, Link

Theresa Marie French, 55, Link

Rodney Lapointe, 54, Link

Bryan Ball, 48, Link

Randy Wuerch, 61, Link

Colin Stass Jr., 47, Link

Isaac Knelsen, 54, Link

Christine (Simonics) Kinghorn, 37, Link

Carolyn Abrams, 71, Link

Debbie Whitehead, 67, Link

Heather Buchana, 69, Link

Bill MacDonald, 74, Link

Walter George Fernandes, 63, Link

Stephen Barry, 75, Link

Sandra Watts-Ducharme, 63, Link

Paul Joseph Gernhaelder, 65, Link

Kevin James Futcher, 62, Link

Alvin Timmons, 67, Link

Cynthia Philion, 57, Link

Gregory Edward "Ed" Williamson, 63, Link

John Hamilton Russell, 73, Link

Nicole Fair, 34, Link

Darrell Ellery Thompson, 65, Link

William "Will" Dunn, 75, Link

Janet Silver, 72, Link

Julia Marie Tiessen, 1 day, Link

Corinne Gerbis, 70, Link

Kevin John Vander Heyden, 57, Link

Debra Belliveau, 71, Link

Elio Covello, 71, Link

Mark Tyler (Adriano Papoula), 54, Link

William 'Bill' Peter MacDonald, 74, Link

James Milton Morris, 69, Link

Kenneth "Ken" Piché, 75, Link

Lewis Mortimer, 32, Link

Ryan Wray Robinson, 41, Link

Sandra Lynn Watts-Ducharme, 63, Link

Hudson Michael Jeffery-Morningstar, stillborn, Link

Paul Van de Guchte, 54, Link

Matthew Christopher Mark Austin, 33, Link

Eirena Cornelia Ruth Pichette, 17 months, Link

Stephen Bitton, 50, Link

Gregory John Chalmers, 66, Link

Dr. Martyn James Chilvers, 69, Link

Ian Smith, 34, Link

Joseph Leonard Proulx, 66, Link

Walter A. Cristofoli, 69, Link

Brian Cook, 67, Link

Amanda Meeks, 40, Link

David Graves, 42, Link

Douglas Donald McNeilly, 73, Link

Loretta Amy Maceyovski, 66, Link

Janet Marion Jones, 66, Link

Ryan Mathew Wolff, 35, Link

Patrick Francis Smith, 67, Link

Cecilia Timperley, 27, Link

Rodene Alexandra Utley, 72, Link

Patrick Milton Bernard Jones, 72, Link

Monique Bastin, 75, Link

Mariano Massimo DeMarco, 69, Link

Amanda Meadus, 47, Link

Brian Earl Underwood, 66, Link

Anna Szatmary, 58, Link

Ron Valentini, 63, Link

Blain Fullbrook, 67, Link

Kurtis Creighton, 29, Link

Larry Diezyn, 69, Link

Donald Carl Ethelston, 72, Link

Jobran Shakkour, 72, Link

Paul Anthony Bennett, 70, Link

Patricia Louise Wickham, 63, Link

Darek Kulczynski, Link

Tony Tat Ming Tang, 63, Link

Kerry Cairns, 65, Link

Douglas Purdy, 59, Link

Heather Hrychuk, 40, Link

Cyndie Nagami, 56, Link

Eva Hodgkinson, Link

Edward Alexander Henry Fisher Jr., Link

Benny Andrew Settimo, 40, Link

Nicholas Baker, 37, Link

Brieanne Camsell, 27, Link

Patrick Francis Smith, 67, Link

Judith Hackett, 75, Link

William Claire Knapp, 67, Link

Wren Ysabel Marcos, 1 day, Link

Dave Phillips, 75, Link

Warren Sathiananthan, 34, Link

Starlene Jill Kamenawatamin Fox, 33, Link

Deborah Lynne Leavens, 67, Link

Gerald Peter ‘Gerry’ Perrier, 71, Link

Denise O'Blenes, 69, Link

Edward R. Gauthier Jr., 75, Link

Codey Steven Ernie Stauffer, 31, Link

Joseph David Sarnowski, 70, Link

Catherine Dawn Hurlburt, 60, Link

Colleen Orton, 69, Link

Ranjiv Persaud, 39, Link

Emerson Valdez Dela Cruz, 48, Link

Dariusz ‘Darek’ Kulczynski [cancer], Link

Daniel "Dan" Wadsworth, 45, Link

Charles Anthony “Chuck” Gracie, 75, Link

Anthony Edward Ford, 63, Link

Patrick John Gerard Blanke, 63, Link

Roberto Libardo, 71, Link

April Jennifer Victoria Schrader, 50, Link

Freya Petersen, 70, Link

Jeff Connor, 65, Link

Stuart Warren Gillis, 75, Link

Mardy Anne Winnacott, 71, Link

Roger Read, 70, Link

Kenneth Earl Carruthers, 68, Link

Bruce Fraser Webb, 74, Link

Garry Schmitthauser, 66, Link

Andreas Savva Kyprianou, 68, Link

Gerard Paul Hynes, 61, Link

Josephine Joanna Jacoba Ogaick, 71, Link

Krystyna Kocmiel, 75, Link

Vivian Hang Ya Brown, 39, Link

Bruno Raposo, 39, Link

Miles Major, 63, Link

Isiah Erwin Bruyere, 41, Link

Norm Smits, 66, Link

John Alexiou, 53, Link

James Todd Ferguson, 49, Link

Jessica Marie Middel, 29, Link

Aaron Peter Montero, 34, Link

Michael Whiting, 69, Link

Patsy McLean, 64, Link

Josh Johnstone, 32, Link

Melody Bryna Lefebvre, 58, Link

Sandra Elizabeth Plowman, 60, Link

Barbara Ann Crossen, 74, Link

Daniel Earl Leggett, 38, Link

Michael Poulin, 52, Link

Michele “Mike” Cinicolo, 75, Link

Betty Elaine Brisco, 73, Link

Shawn Abrams, 54, Link

Kevin Shears, 60, Link

Pamela Faye Bolger, 57, Link

Lino Liberatore, 58, Link

Kathleen Ivy Waring, 60, Link

Michael "Mike" Marshall, 71, Link

Pathaka Jayatilaka, 63, Link

Wayne Arthur Happonen, 71, Link

Wendy Lou Nason-Maki, 62, Link

Bruce Hutchinson, 70, Link

Peggy Pickett, 60, Link

Sheryl Anne Shantz, 57, Link

Jeff Harris, 58, Link

Graeme Hollinger, 19, Link

Charles "Lewis" Mortimer, 31, Link

Mary Ellen Howes, 73, Link

Gregory Allan Johnson, 72, Link

Colleen Frances Ingram, 62, Link

Sharon Rogers, 69, Link

John Curtis Ashley, 67, Link

Carly McMillan, 31, Link

Phillippe Roger Smith, 33, Link

Susan Trainor, 69, Link

Claudine Tabord, 67, Link

Dean James Ryan, 34, Link

Marie Higginson, 74, Link

Michael Edward Fellows, 61, Link

Penny Foster, 60, Link

Quebec (41):