Brian Press, Original ‘Chip’ In Beauty and the Beast, Has Passed Away

December 20, 2024

Brian Press, an actor and musician best known to Broadway fans as the original ‘Chip’ in Disney’s Beauty and the Beast [1994], has passed away. His family, while grieving this sudden loss, has expressed their gratitude for the outpouring of love and support from the community.

Researcher’s Note – He was probably only 40 or so as photos from the 1994 play show him to be about 10 years old: Link

No age or cause of death reported.

‘90 Day Fiancé’ Star David Murphy Dead at 66 After Suffering Several Years of ‘Health Issues,’ Family Confirms

December 18, 2024

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star David Murphy died at 66 years old. On Wednesday, December 18, his family confirmed he passed away at his home in Las Vegas, Nevada, after “experiencing health issues over the last several years. David was a veteran, small business owner, and software engineer. He had recently retired from the Clark County Treasurer’s office in Nevada, having also worked for H&R Block and IGT,” the statement read. “He was also well known for his time as a cast member on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.”

No cause of death reported.

Waymond Lee dead : Comedy Central ‘Workaholics’ star dies aged 72 after ALS battle

December 22, 2024

Waymond Lee has died following a battle with ALS. TMZ reported that the actor, who is best known for his role in Comedy Central show “Workaholics”, died following complications from ALS at the age of 72. The outlet reported that Waymond’s sister Norine Lee and his wife Diane told them that he passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 18. TMZ reported that Waymond was first diagnosed with a degenerative brain disease back in October but after further testing this month, it was revealed he had ALS. The actor was reportedly hospitalized after he was struggling to breathe and swallow. Waymond was reportedly in hospital for just over a week before he passed away. He reportedly died with his wife by his side.

Terry Ree, “The Indian” in Williams and Ree Comedy Team, Dies at 75

December 23, 2024

Terry Ree, half of the Williams and Ree comedy and music duo along with Bruce Williams, has died. He was 75. Ree died Saturday from unspecified causes, Williams’ wife, Sharon Hallingdal Williams, said on her Facebook page. Ree and Williams described their comedy and music act as “The Indian and the White Guy” as they were regulars on the North American country music concert circuit, including clubs and casinos and the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. Their country and music performances featured politically incorrect comedy routines.

Francis J. Conway Dies: Longtime Unit Production Manager On ‘Baywatch’, ‘Criminal Minds’, Other Shows Was 70

December 20, 2024

Francis J. Conway of West Los Angeles, a longtime production manager who worked on shows like Baywatch and Criminal Minds, died December 17 of natural causes at UCLA Medical Center. He was 70.

No cause of death reported.

Shawshank Redemption star William Sadler’s wife dies after cancer battle as he shares pic of wedding day 46 years ago

December 20, 2024

Shawshank Redemption star William Sadler has announced the death of his wife Marni Joan Bakst after 46 years of marriage. Sadler, 74, shared the news to his Facebook , alongside a heartwarming photo of him and Bakst on the morning of their wedding in 1978. In the message accompanied with the photo, Sadler said Bakst tragically died on Wednesday after a two-year battle with cancer.

No age reported.

Ryan LeVert, Daughter of Eddie LeVert, Passes Away at 22

December 23, 2024

The music world is mourning alongside legendary soul singer Eddie Levert, co-founder of The O’Jays, as he faces the devastating loss of his youngest daughter, Ryan Levert, who passed away at just 22 years old. Ryan bravely battled lupus, a chronic autoimmune disease that causes the immune system to attack healthy tissues, leading to severe inflammation and potential damage to organs.

Jeopardy! player reveals ‘ unexpected ’ death of her husband just weeks after giving him a shoutout on ‘bittersweet’ debut

December 20, 2024

Jeopardy! Contestant Maria Lauro has revealed the sudden death of her husband just three weeks ago after giving him a ‘huge shoutout’ on today’s episode. Maria, a contract specialist from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, made her game show debut on today’s episode. Tragically, Maria shared online that her husband passed away between the time of filming and today’s episode airing. “And, as you’ll see when you watch, I gave him a huge shout-out in my interview, which I was keeping a secret. But he’s never going to see it because he unexpectedly died three weeks ago. (He did know how I did.)” According to an online obituary , Maria’s husband, Leo, passed away on Friday, November 29 at the age of 61 [Pittsburgh, PA].

No cause of death reported.

David Mallett, iconic Maine singer-songwriter, dies at 73

December 19, 2024

With a career spanning 4 decades, his songs were performed by artists like Pete Seeger, Emmylou Harris and John Denver and his ‘Garden Song’ became a folk standard. Friends and fans of Maine singer-songwriter David Mallett remembered him Wednesday for inspiring other musicians and writing songs that convey messages of hope and love. Mallett died late Tuesday night, according to his son, Luke Mallett. He was 73.

No cause of death reported.

Danny Bacher remembered as multi-talented musician and comedian after sudden passing

December 17, 2024

Cliffside Park, NJ – Danny Bacher, a versatile musician, stage actor, comedian, and singer, has passed away unexpectedly. The 48-year-old artist, known for his dynamic talent and warm spirit, died on Monday, December 16. The sudden news has left his friends, family, and fans grappling with disbelief.

Researcher’s Note - Bacher passed away shockingly on Monday, December 16 th , 2024, mere days after advertising show for that very day: Link 3 N.J. arts centers to require COVID vaccine or negative test for fall shows: Link The order also says that events with 250 people or more are required to have attendees provide proof of vaccination [sic] or a negative COVID-19 test to enter: Link

No cause of death reported.

Ruth McArdle, former vocalist of Lords of Acid, passes away

December 17, 2024

San Antonio, Texas – Ruth McArdle, known by her stage names Lady Galore and Cherrie Blue, has passed away, leaving a lasting legacy in the electronic music world. The former vocalist of the Belgian band Lords of Acid, McArdle’s death was confirmed through heartfelt tributes on social media from the band and other artists.

Researcher’s Note - McArdle passed away on December 14, 2024, at the age of 53 . The news of Ruth’s passing has shocked the music world, and tributes have poured in from artists and fans alike. Link

No cause of death reported.

Casey Chaos, Amen frontman, dead at 59

December 21, 2024

Casey Chaos, the fiery frontman of the controversial punk outfit Amen, has passed away. The news broke today (December 21st) via a heartfelt announcement from Cleopatra Records founder and CEO Brian Perera, and was later confirmed by close friends and collaborators, including musician Skum Love and photographer Dean Karr. Born Karim Chmielinski in 1970 in New York, Casey Chaos was a force of nature in both music and attitude. Beyond Amen, he worked with a murderer’s row of heavy hitters including System of a Down’s Daron Malakian and Queens of the Stone Age’s Josh Homme, as well as bands such as black-metal supergroup Scum (featuring members of Emperor) and goth-rock pioneers Christian Death. Amen was formed in Los Angeles in 1994, and while the band never quite broke through in the U.S., they made waves across the pond in the U.K.

No cause of death reported.

Alfa Anderson, Chic Lead Vocalist Who Sang ‘Good Times’ and ‘Le Freak,’ Dead at 78

December 21, 2024

Alfa Anderson, an early lead vocalist for Chic who sang on hits including “Good Times” and “Le Freak,” died on Dec. 17 at age 78. Chic bandmate Nile Rodgers confirmed the news. “Thank you for everything,” Rodgers wrote on Tuesday, Dec. 17 on Instagram, sharing a montage of photos of him and Anderson, and the band. “RIP Alfa Anderson. CHIC organization,” it reads over the montage. “Forever loved.” No further details about her death were given.

Dualtone Music Group President Paul Roper Dies Following Cancer Battle

December 19, 2024

Nashville, Tennessee – Dualtone Music Group president and partner Paul Roper died on Tuesday (Dec. 17) following a battle with cancer. Roper was 45. Roper, a graduate of Sewanee: The University of the South, joined Dualtone Music Group in 2002 as an intern and rose through the ranks to become president and partner. He also played an essential role in signing artists and overseeing the release of more than 200 albums, championing projects by The Lumineers, Gregory Alan Isakov, Mt. Joy, Shakey Graves, Shovels & Rope, Brett Dennen, Wilder Woods, Guy Clark, June Carter Cash and others. Many of those albums and artists would earn Americana Music Awards wins as well as Grammy Awards nominations and trophies.

MLB Hall of Famer Dead at 65

December 21, 2024

Baseball’s “Man of Steal,” Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson is dead after a bout with pneumonia, TMZ has learned. Sources with direct knowledge tell us Henderson passed away Friday in the Oakland area, and had been getting treatment at a hospital for a brief period. The MLB legend holds the record for stolen bases, and played left field for 9 teams from 1979 to 2003. Rickey was 65.

Researcher’s Note – Teammates, friends, and fellow Baseball Hall of Famers reacted in mourning Saturday to the shocking news of Rickey Henderson’s death at age 65. Link

Jamie Cavey-Lang, a former Iowa women’s basketball player and radio analyst, dies at 41

December 23, 2024

Former Iowa women’s basketball player and radio analyst Jamie Cavey-Lang died Saturday after a battle with cancer. Cavey-Lang, 41, stepped away from her analysis duties after the 2022-23 season. She had been a part of the radio team since the beginning of 2016-17.

Researcher’s Note - University of Iowa faculty sign letter saying ‘morale is at an all-time low,’ push for action on COVID-19: Petition signees implored the regents to consider more mandates and/or incentives for masks and vaccines [sic], as well as expanded online options for teaching. Suggestions include requiring vaccinations , or requiring unvaccinated individuals on campus to be charged a fee or to be tested regularly for the virus. Link

Ernie Johnson absent from Inside the NBA after heartbreaking family death as TNT stars pay tribute to host

December 20, 2024

Ernie Johnson was absent from Inside the NBA on Thursday after a death in his family. Johnson’s sister, Christine, died on Wednesday. Johnson did not star on Inside the NBA after the tragic death, and Adam Lefkoe filled in for him. He shared the news with live TV viewers from the desk of NBA on TNT. “Tonight we’re going to pause for a moment to step away from basketball,” Lefkoe said. “We’re going to send our deepest condolences to our friend and mentor Ernie Johnson. “Yesterday Ernie’s beloved sister Christine Johnson passed away after a courageous battle with cancer. She was 72 years old.”

ESPN employee dead at 41

December 23, 2024

ESPN shared some tragic news during Monday’s episode of SportsCenter. Just a few days before Christmas, the network announced that research manager Zach Jones, who joined ESPN in 2010, had died at the age of 41. Randy Scott took the opportunity to do similar on SportsCenter. “ESPN lost one of our own yesterday,” said Scott. “Research manager Zach Jones died Sunday after a two-year fight with Colorectal Cancer that had metastasized before his diagnosis. You may have never seen him on your screens, but you saw his work. I saw Zach in the cafeteria just a couple of weeks ago. He was hopeful, but he was also reflective. He said he just wanted his family to be OK after a recent move to Texas. He fought like hell; he gets to rest now. We love you, buddy.”

Researcher’s Note – ESPN Employees Must be Vaccinated [sic]: Link

Philly’s own legendary DJ, Gary O, dies suddenly

December 19, 2024

Philadelphia’s music community is grieving the loss of DJ Gary O [Gary O. Odom, 63], a legendary DJ and radio personality whose passion, extensive music knowledge, and magnetic personality left an enduring legacy that will continue to inspire future generations. For decades, DJ Gary O was a cornerstone of Philadelphia’s vibrant music scene. His influence extended well beyond the airwaves. DJ Gary O was a fixture at major events and cultural gatherings, serving as a community builder and cultural ambassador. The cause of DJ Gary O’s passing has not been publicly disclosed. His unexpected death has left fans, friends, and family in mourning, creating a void in Philadelphia’s music scene that will be profoundly felt.

Researcher’s Note - Just a few weeks ago, we celebrated DJ Gary’s birthday and our live Saturday night dance party: Link The City of Philadelphia announced that starting January 3, 2022, it will require proof of full COVID-19 vaccination [sic] for admission to indoor restaurants, bars and other entertainment venues serving food or drinks. Link

No cause of death reported.

WSET Anchor Mark Spain Dies of Pancreatic Cancer

December 19, 2024

WSET anchor Mark Spain has died, just three weeks after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. He was 64. Spain worked as an anchor and reporter for First Coast News from 2000 to 2007 and at Action News Jax from 2007 to 2014 until he was one of five anchors let go. He joined ABC 13 in Lynchburg, Va., in 2015 and was a lead anchor of the evening and late shows.

Researcher’s Note – TV star claims discrimination against ABC over COVID-19 vaccine [sic] mandate: Link DISNEY/ABC – COVID-19 Vaccination [sic] Policy: employees will have until November 13, 2021 to become fully vaccinated: Link

Former KFDI announcer Pat James dies

December 18, 2024

Former KFDI announcer Pat James [58] died suddenly Tuesday at his home in Maize [KS]. He worked at KFDI from the late 1990s to 2004 before moving to St. Louis to work for WIL. He returned to Kansas to work for Eagle Media Hutchinson and he had been the morning show host for Country 102.9, KHUT, since 2017. James was a two-time winner of the Medium and Major Market Personality of the Year from the Country Music Association.

No cause of death reported.

The Purdue basketball life of legend Frank Kendrick: 1950-2024

December 19, 2024

When I looked at my phone in the middle of the night, I had a text from former Purdue player and radio analyst Ralph Taylor saying that Frank Kendrick had passed yesterday (Dec. 18) at 7:52 p.m. Kendrick, 74, had been suffering from relatively recently diagnosed Alzheimer’s Disease and even a more recent bout with stomach cancer. The former First Team All B1G and NBA Champion was a foundational program piece for decades.

Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Richard Quinones dies while surfing in Malibu

December 21, 2024

Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Richard Quinones is being remembered for the profound impact he had on the lives he touched both in and out of the courtroom. Quinones died Wednesday after suffering a medical emergency while surfing off the Malibu coast. He was 55.

Researcher’s note - L.A. County court to staff: Get “vaccinated” or get fired. The court’s sweeping order goes beyond those announced elsewhere, including the city of Los Angeles and the state of California. Link

No cause of death reported.

Romulus City Councilwoman Virginia Williams dies

December 17, 2024

Romulus [MI] City Councilwoman Virginia Williams [66] has died. The city announced Monday that Williams died unexpectedly on Dec. 15, 2024. She started serving as a councilwoman for Romulus in 2017. She won her reelection in 2021 as Council Chairperson Pro-Tem.

No cause of death reported.

Former Georgia Sen. Vincent Fort passes away from cancer at 68

December 22, 2024

Former Georgia State Sen. Vincent Fort, the Democratic leader known for his championing of economic and racial equality, has died from [prostate] cancer at age 68. Fort served in the Georgia Senate from 1997 to 2017, representing the 39th District, which includes parts of Atlanta, East Point, and South Fulton County. He made unsuccessful bids to become Atlanta’s mayor and the U.S. House of Representatives.

Former Maryland Del. James Malone Jr. [67] died of brain tumor

December 17, 2024

James “Jimmy” Malone Jr., a former Maryland state delegate who represented Baltimore and Howard counties for nearly two decades, died Monday of brain cancer. He was 67.

Four coaches “died suddenly”:

Georgia football teammates remember Daniel ‘Big Dan’ Inman, who died Monday

December 17, 2024

Athens, GA — He blocked for Georgia quarterbacks David Greene, D.J. Shockley and Matthew Stafford. He coached football with David Perno and Damien Gary. He stayed busy trying to turn two young boys into men. Daniel Inman was a lot of things to a lot of people. All of them agree he is gone much too soon. Inman died Monday after a 10-day hospital stay because of a heart ailment, according to his friends. He was 41. Pro football wasn’t in the cards for Inman. Instead, he turned to teaching and coaching. He last worked for coach David Perno at Clarke Central in 2022-23.

Sudden Death Of Monroe Trainer Spreads Shock, Sadness: Honoring Jeremy Whitehead

December 23, 2024

Jeremy Lee Whitehead, a highly respected Hudson Valley fitness trainer and Army veteran, died unexpectedly on Saturday, Dec. 14, in New Windsor, New York, according to his obituary on the Marra Funeral Home website. He was 36 years old. Born in Lakeland, Florida, Jeremy served as an Army combat medic in Afghanistan from 2009 to 2013.

Researcher’s note - VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: Link

No cause of death reported.

Scholarship fund launched in honor of long-time youth girls basketball coach

December 20, 2024

Westfield, Indiana – Longtime youth girls basketball coach Billy Bassett died unexpectedly in October. Earlier this week, on what would have been his 50th birthday, the Billy Bassett Scholarship Fund was launched, honoring his memory by continuing his work in supporting the dreams of aspiring girls basketball players in the community. Described as “the ultimate girl dad,” Billy was an avid supporter of his daughters’ sports teams and coached a number of area basketball players.

No cause of death reported.

Gregory E. Wagaman, Sr., 60

December 21, 2024

Mr. Gregory E. “Greg” Wagaman, Sr., 60, of South Mountain, PA, passed away unexpectedly Saturday morning, December 21, 2024, in his home. He was employed at Frick Company in Waynesboro for 16 years. He later went to work at the Franklin County Maintenance Department. Greg dedicated 25 years to coaching his “boys” in baseball in the Pen Mar Youth League and was even still actively coaching his grandson’s baseball team.

No cause of death reported.

A professor “died suddenly”:

Reported on December 9:

Samuel Henry Evans, 43

December 9, 2024

Professor Samuel Henry Evans, 43, passed away suddenly in his home on Friday, December 6, 2024. He joined the United States Air Force as a Signals Intelligence Analyst. Upon separation from the military, he settled in San Antonio, Texas, with his wife and children. During his military career, he continued his education at Troy University where he received a Master’s in International Relations. After separation, he enrolled at St. Mary’s University where he received a Master’s in Education, and later was invited to be an adjunct instructor in the Social Sciences department. He went on to be a history teacher at Harlandale High School, and finally an Associate Professor in the History and Economics department at Palo Alto College.

Researcher’s note - At the Alamo Colleges District, all students, faculty, and staff are strongly encouraged to get vaccinated or boosted [sic]: Link

No cause of death reported.

A historian “died suddenly”:

Longtime Billings historian Kevin Kooistra dies unexpectedly

December 17, 2024

Billings, MO – Kevin Kooistra [63], a local historian and director of the Western Heritage Center, unexpectedly died over the weekend, Mayor Bill Cole said Monday. Cole confirmed Kooistra’s death at the Monday Billings City Council meeting, calling him an “incredible, incredible community asset.” Kooistra died of a heart attack, according to Cole. Kooistra has worked at the museum as community historian and director since 1996, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Two inmates “died suddenly”:

Inmate found dead Sunday at Wyandotte County Detention Center

December 23, 2024

Kansas City, Mo. — An inmate died at the Wyandotte County Detention Center on Sunday, authorities said. About 7 p.m., staff members from the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office responded to a medical emergency at a housing unit at the detention center. On arrival, they located the inmate, 53-year-old Marcos Martinez, unresponsive. Staff attempted life-saving measures, but emergency medical services later responded and pronounced Martinez deceased.

No cause of death reported.

Vermilion Parish Correctional Center inmate dies after medical emergency ; foul play not suspected

December 17, 2024

Abbeville, La. — According to Vermilion Parish Sheriff Eddie Langlinais, an inmate notified correctional deputies at the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center in Abbeville on Tuesday, December 17, shortly before 3 a.m., of another inmate experiencing a medical emergency. Upon opening the cell, correctional deputies found that Mitchel P. Bertrand, 53, of Abbeville, was unresponsive and not breathing. Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office correctional deputies immediately began performing life-saving measures on Bertrand until Acadian Ambulance Service paramedics arrived. Once paramedics arrived on scene, life-saving measures continued, and Bertrand was transported by Acadian Ambulance Services to Abbeville General Hospital. Hospital staff continued life-saving measures until Bertrand was pronounced dead at 3:42 am. After reviewing video footage in the initial phase of the investigation, no foul play is suspected.

No cause of death reported.

Five killed in “vaxxidents”:

Missing Jackson man found dead in pond

December 23, 2024

Jackson, Mich. – Michigan State Police say they have found the body of a 38-year-old man from Jackson in his car in a Washtenaw County retention pond. On Sunday, Dec. 22 around 8 a.m., Troopers from the Brighton Post were called to the Sylvan Crossing mobile home community, located off I-94 and M-52 just outside the Chelsea city limits. Troopers were told that a 38-year-old man from Jackson had been reported as missing by his family on Thursday, Dec. 19, and that the vehicle may be his as the area was where his phone was last seen. Troopers and officers from the Chelsea Police Department had searched the area where his phone location last showed but could not locate him. An officer from CPD continued the search in the daylight and noticed an antenna sticking out of the ice of the retention pond. Upon further investigation the rooftop of a pickup, level with the ice was discovered. The Washtenaw County Dive Team responded and entered the water with a chainsaw as large chunks of ice needed to be removed in order to gain access to the vehicle and retrieve the body. Once the body was recovered, Manchester Towing assisted in removing the truck from the water. The Washtenaw County Medical Examiner was on the scene and confirmed the body was that of the 38-year-old male who was reported missing on Dec 19. “It appears the driver became disoriented and drove into the frozen pond,” MSP said. It is not yet known if alcohol or drugs were a factor and the investigation is ongoing.

No cause of death reported.

Lake Havasu City Mourns After Fatal Crash Post Medical Emergency ; Police Investigate Cause

December 22, 2024

A tragic incident unfolded in Lake Havasu City [AZ] last Thursday, when a driver succumbed to a fatal crash following a medical emergency, as confirmed by local authorities. The Lake Havasu City Police Department reported their response to a distressing single-vehicle accident that occurred on December 19, at 9:27 a.m., where the driver’s medical crisis resulted in a lethal outcome. The vehicle, while journeying eastward on McCulloch Boulevard North, took an abrupt turn to the left, slamming into several decorative planters and a light pole, police detailed, and despite the swift onset of emergency procedures, the victim ultimately passed away after being rushed to Havasu Regional Medical Center, this cascade of events resulting in a solemn pronouncement of death, and the incident, which took place in the 2100 block of that thoroughfare, has since been shadowed by investigations seeking to unravel the mystery of that initial medical emergency. As per the statement by the Lake Havasu City Police, there have been no reports of other individuals being injured due to this collision. The identity of the deceased has yet to be disclosed, awaiting the process of informing their closest family members.

No age or cause of death reported.

Nashville Police Investigate Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash on Blue Hole Road, Medical Emergency Suspected

December 19, 2024

Nashville [TN] authorities are investigating the tragic incident that unfolded on Blue Hole Road Wednesday morning, where a local woman lost her life after her vehicle veered off the road. According to the Nashville Police Department, 68-year-old Pauline Jenkins of Nashville was pronounced dead after her car, a Mitsubishi Outlander, ran into a ditch near Tusculum Road. The initial findings by fatal crash investigators suggest that the incident may have involved a medical emergency which precipitated Jenkins’ loss of control over her vehicle. The sequence of events, as detailed, indicates that the SUV initially hit a mailbox on Shacklett Lane Court before making a left turn onto Tusculum Road, and subsequently crashing into a ditch on Blue Hole Road. It is noted that the damage to the vehicle was minimal, raising questions about the underlying cause of the accident. Jenkins was quickly transported to Southern Hills Medical Center where, despite immediate medical attention, she sadly passed away shortly after her arrival.

No cause of death reported.

60-year-old man killed in I-65 semi crash , fire near Southport Road on Indy’s south side

December 19, 2024

Indianapolis, IN — A 60-year-old man has died following a crash on Interstate 65 – just south of Southport Road – on Indy’s south side Thursday morning. According to the Indianapolis Fire Department and Indiana State Police, around 10:39 a.m. Dec. 19, officers and firefighters responded to the southbound lanes of I-65, near the 101.8 mile marker, on a report of a semi that was on fire after a crash. IFD says the truck was carrying a load of wooden pellets and firefighters began working to extinguish the fire at 10:45 a.m. The driver of the semi was pronounced dead at 10:51 a.m. IFD says it is unclear whether or not he may have suffered a medical emergency prior to the crash. A preliminary investigation showed the semi left the road, crashed into several interstate signs, then caught fire after striking a guardrail.

No cause of death reported.

77-Year-Old Woman Dies in Single-Vehicle Collision in Long Beach, Medical Emergency Suspected

December 18, 2024

A tragic incident took place earlier this week in Long Beach, where a 77-year-old woman lost her life in a car collision. According to the Long Beach [CA] Police Department’s press release, the accident happened around 5:30 p.m. when the woman, driving a 2000 Toyota Corolla, collided with a parked vehicle in the 1100 block of East 4th Street. The Long Beach Fire Department was present at the scene providing aid to the elderly driver before she was transported to a hospital, where, she was pronounced deceased. Officials are considering the possibility that the woman may have suffered a medical emergency while behind the wheel. This incident serves as a reminder that, accidents can come from unexpected angles, even when no apparent external factors like speed or impaired driving are at play, as per the Long Beach Police Department.

No cause of death reported.

Kansas City neighborhood ‘Santa’ dies suddenly , just a few days before Christmas

December 23, 2024

Kansas City, Mo. — “I can’t believe he’s gone. I can’t do this all on my own.” Karen Olson of Kansas City hugged her 24-year-old son, Sidney, and looked across her lawn in the 5900 block of Northeast Albany Avenue. Her yard is covered with decorative snowmen, plastic carolers, reindeer, sparkles and Santa’s sleigh. It’s a sleigh that will remain empty this year after her companion, 62-year-old Greg Olson, died suddenly Saturday morning. For nearly 25 years, Greg Olson would decorate his yard and about 20 yards of the block in a North Pole-Winter Wonderland-esque theme. He would dress up as Santa and sit in the sleigh and listen for hours to the Christmas wishes of children who would line up outside his gate.

No cause of death reported.

Four police officers “died suddenly”:

Oak Ridge police sergeant dies after battle with cancer

December 23, 2024

Knoxville, Tenn. – The Oak Ridge Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own. The department announced on Monday that Sergeant Barry Bunch had passed away after a courageous battle with cancer. Bunch began his career with the ORPD in 1994 and was promoted to sergeant in 2019.

No age reported.

Signal Hill police chief dies following medical emergency at work, city officials say

December 19, 2024

California – Signal Hill’s Police Chief Wayne Byerley [58] died Wednesday evening after suffering a medical emergency at work, city officials announced Thursday. It’s unclear what type of medical emergency Byerley suffered. He spent 32 years working with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, rising through the ranks before retiring as a division commander in 2020. Despite retiring from the OCSD, he continued his law enforcement career when he joined the Los Alamitos Police Department as a captain. In May 2023, he was appointed as the Signal Hill’s police chief.

No cause of death reported.

Law enforcement procession honors fallen Clark County deputy

December 19, 2024

Dayton, OH – Law enforcement officers across the region are honoring a fallen Clark County deputy at a funeral procession Thursday. Deputy Summer Jenkins [30] passed away in Dayton, and was being brought from there to Littleton & Rue Funeral Home in Springfield on Thursday afternoon. Details of her death were not disclosed, but it was not a line-of-duty death. Jenkins started work at the Clark County Sheriff’s Office in September, but has worked in law enforcement in the Miami Valley for about five years, Lt. Kristopher Shultz said.

No cause of death reported.

Officer Tanner Peck remembered fondly

December 17, 2024

Alexander, Arkansas – Officer Tanner Peck of the Bryant Police Department passed away early Friday morning, Dec. 13, 2024. Peck joined the department on September 12, 2022. His work was interrupted just 12 days later, when he was involved in a serious car accident while working patrol. Following recovery, Peck jumped back into action, serving with integrity and making a lasting impact on the citizens of the community. His dedication to police work was evident in each interaction throughout the day. Peck is survived by his wife, Christina, and their five-year-old son, JP. A GoFundMe has been set up to raise money for their ongoing expenses. To contribute, please visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-officer-pecks-family.

No age or cause of death reported.

A prison guard “died suddenly”:

Ian Thomas Kozaryn-Kraushaar, 28

December 19, 2024

Ian Thomas Kozaryn-Kraushaar, 28, of East Windsor [CT], passed away unexpectedly on Monday, December 16, 2024. Ian was a devoted son, brother, uncle, and friend. He was passionate about WWE wrestling and cherished his church family at Calvary Church of God in Christ in Bloomfield. Ian found immense joy in visiting family in Florida and experiencing the magic of Disney. Ian served as a corrections officer for the State of Connecticut. He also held numerous positions as security at several local hospitals, embodying dedication and strength in his work.

Researcher’s Note - Over 99% of CT state workers compliant with COVID-19 mandate. 48 fired, placed on leave: Link

No cause of death reported.

39 infants “died suddenly”:

Tiegan Alexander Lindsay, 6 months

December 22, 2024

Marinette, Wisconsin – Tiegan Alexander Lindsay, born on June 26, 2024, in Green Bay, passed away on December 13, 2024. Tiegan will always be remembered and cherished for his beautiful glowing smile that he constantly wore with the strongest ray of pure happiness he emitted to everyone he saw. Along with his sweet, gentle love being the only thing he had to give, he enjoyed snuggles, people conversing, playing with and singing to him. Tiegan loved being active, vocal, and being held up playing “Baby Airplane”, watching football on TV and making sure mommy was always in sight.

No cause of death reported.

Baby Charis Janelle McKoy

December 22, 2024

Conway, South Carolina – Baby Charis was the daughter of Mr. Alexander McKoy III and Mrs. Belinda Galloway Windley.

No cause of death reported.

Solynei Rae Spielman, 0 days

December 22, 2024

Brighton, Colorado – In Loving Memory of Solynei Rae Spielman. With heavy hearts, we grieve the passing of our beautiful baby girl, Solynei Rae, who entered and left this world on November 28, 2024. Although her time with us was far too short, she left an unforgettable mark on our lives. Solynei was deeply loved and anticipated with great joy and will always hold a special place in the hearts of many.

No cause of death reported.

Mylo Truce Loggins, 8 days

December 21, 2024

Turlock, California – Baby Mylo was born on December 7, 2024, at Merced Hospital, he was born perfect, with ten little fingers and ten little toes. Then shortly after he was diagnosed with total anomalous pulmonary venous return in his heart. In need of immediate open heart surgery at only fifteen hours after birth, our little Mylo had fought, every day for a chance at life. Mylo developed other health issues along the way, each day was a different obstacle for Mylo. We are grateful for the time spent with our child, each day we watched and prayed over our son for a better tomorrow. Mylo sadly passed December 15, 2024, at Valley Children’s Hospital, free from all the pain. We will always cherish the brief moments we shared with Mylo.

No cause of death reported.

Ottie Mae Goss, infant

December 21, 2024

West Jefferson, North Carolina – Ottie Mae Goss, infant daughter of Luke and Caroline Goss, passed into the arms of Jesus on November 18, 2024, at Baptist Hospital following complications from Limb Body Wall Complex. Though her time with us was brief, Ottie Mae made a lasting impact on our hearts and lives, and she brought so much joy to our family with the promise of her arrival.

No cause of death reported.

Russell Waylon Harlow and Weston Hunter Harlow, twins, 0 days

December 20, 2024

Fort Worth, Texas – Russell Allen Harlow and Caitlin Haskins are grieved to announce the loss of their twin boys. Russell Waylon Harlow had passed away before his birth and his twin brother, Weston Hunter Harlow peacefully took his final breath in the arms of his loving father, Russell on his date of birth, November 26, 2024 at Medical City Alliance, in Fort Worth.

No cause of death reported.

Kinsley May Linn, 0 days

December 20, 2024

Chambersburg, Pennsylvania – Kinsley May Linn, infant daughter of Johnathan D. And Kali A. (Steinour) Linn, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2024, in the Chambersburg Hospital. December 3, 2024 — December 3, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Cove Lane Casteel, two months

December 20, 2024

Morgantown, West Virginia – Cove Lane Casteel, the two-month-old son of Jamie and Michaela Casteel of Morgantown, passed away unexpectedly Thursday afternoon, December 19th, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Nolan Dustin Locklea, 0 days

December 20, 2024

Fairmont, NC. – Infant Nolan Dustin Locklear was born and passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2024 in Wilmington, NC.

No cause of death reported.

Damian Cecil Edward Smith, 4 months

December 20, 2024

Somerset, KY – It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Damian Cecil Edward Smith, a sweet and happy baby, who unexpectedly departed from this world on December 17, 2024, in Somerset, Kentucky. Born on August 9, 2024, in London, Kentucky, Damian brought boundless joy to all who knew him in his brief time on this earth.

No cause of death reported.

A’lani Nyrianna Bennett, 1 month

December 19, 2024

Anderson, SC – A’lani Nyrianna Bennett was born on November 8, 2024, to Brentavis Wells and Trinity Bennett. Our beloved baby, who left us too soon on December 15, 2024, at the tender age of 1 month. She brought immeasurable joy and light into our lives with her tiny hands, sweet smile and boundless curiosity. Though her time was brief, the depth of love and happiness she shared will forever remain in our hearts.

No cause of death reported.

Nova Ann Miller, 1 month

December 19, 2024

Fremont, Ohio – Nova Ann Miller, 1 month, passed on Saturday, December 14, 2024, at her home. She was born November 14, 2024, in Fremont.

No cause of death reported.

Eli Hicks, infant

December 19, 2024

Wheeling, WV – Eli Hicks was born in Wheeling, WV, on December 11, 2024. Emerson and Adelaide were very excited to meet, love, and hold their little brother Eli. They loved kissing Momma’s belly before bedtime. One day they will know and understand how much we all loved their baby brother.

No cause of death reported.

Sawyer James Goude Azim, infant

December 19, 2024

Conway, South Carolina – Sawyer James Azim passed away December 17, 2024, at McLeod Regional Medical Center. Sawyer was the infant son of Hailey A. Goude and Isaiah M. Azim. We know that Sawyer may not be with us today, but for sure, he is in the arms of Jesus.

No cause of death reported.

Jameson Keiser-Valentin, baby

December 19, 2024

Graham, North Carolina – Baby Jameson Keiser-Valentin passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2024. The family is preparing the official obituary, to be posted here soon.

No cause of death reported.

Baby Boy Ilijah Amiri King, 1 day

December 19, 2024

Spartanburg, South Carolina – Baby Boy Ilijah Amiri King was born on December 9, 2024, to Tajala Foster and Joshua King, in Spartanburg SC. He entered eternal rest on December 10, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Clara Catherine Pickett, stillborn

December 19, 2024

Orange, California – Sweet baby, Clara Catherine Pickett. Delivered unto this earth on December 17, 2024. Clara Catherine was called to the Lord’s embrace on that very same moment. Clara Catherine, though she never drew a breath outside her mother’s womb, was a cherished daughter of Tiffany and Brian Pickett

No cause of death reported.

Kennah P. Lavancha, 9 months

December 18, 2024

Belleville, NY – Kennah P. Lavancha, a precious baby girl, passed away, Friday, December 13, 2024. She was born on March 24, 2024 in Syracuse, NY., the daughter to Levi LaVancha and Emily Livingston. Kennah touched so many lives and was deeply loved by her family.

No cause of death reported.

Kaylee Ann Adams, stillborn

December 18, 2024

Kaylee Ann Adams, the cherished daughter of Cheyanne Adams and Randy Schalk Jr., was born sleeping on December 15, 2024, in Carbondale, Illinois.

No cause of death reported.

Jaxon Richard Solet, stillborn

December 18, 2024

Jaxon Richard Solet born sleeping December 16, 2024 in Houma, Louisiana.

No cause of death reported.

Maya Elizabeth Rosales, stillborn

December 18, 2024

With heavy hearts, we announce that Maya Elizabeth Rosales was born sleeping on December 15, 2024, at Midland Memorial Hospital in Midland, Texas. Although her time with us was brief, she will forever hold a special place in the hearts of those who loved and awaited her.

No cause of death reported.

Arlo William Lydick, 0 days

December 17, 2024

Fishers, Indiana – Arlo William Lydick, of Fishers, Indiana, was taken to Heaven at his birth on Wednesday, December 11, 2024, at Community North Hospital, Indianapolis, Indiana.

No cause of death reported.

Nyheim O’Shea Mitchell, stillborn

December 17, 2024

Carrollton, Georgia – Nyheim O’Shea Mitchell, the beloved infant son of Collin Mitchell and Yamekia Towns, was born into heaven on December 12, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Lennyx Ray Duckett Beach, stillborn

December 17, 2024

Lincoln, Illinois – Lennyx Ray Duckett Beach, infant son of Jessie Beach and Anajelica Gesner, was born sleeping December 10, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Henley Marie Tarvydas, stillborn

December 17, 2024

Henley Marie Tarvydas, infant daughter of Skie Tarvydas, of Hannibal, was born still on Saturday, December 14, 2024, at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, MO.

No cause of death reported.

Luca Joseph Diaz, 23 days

December 17, 2024

Buford, Georgia – It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, Luca Joseph Diaz, who graced our lives for a brief but beautiful moment. Born on November 21, 2024, Luca brought immense joy and love into our world during his short time with us. He passed away peacefully on December 12, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Lucas Trevon Umorris Dewberry, 0 days

December 17, 2024

Little Prince Lucas Trevon Umorris Dewberry was born on Friday, December 13, 2024, to Aurelia Digby and Bendarius Dewberry in Griffin, Georgia. On Friday, December 13, 2024, Little Prince Lucas Trevon Umorris Dewberry is now resting safely in the arms of Jesus Christ.

No cause of death reported.

Iris Éire Fields, 0 days

December 17, 2024

Elberton, Georgia – Baby Girl Iris Éire Fields passed peacefully in the arms of her parents on Monday, December 16, 2024. She was born ‪at 12:00p.m. and met the eyes of Jesus ‪at 12:23 p.m. the same day. At 1lb, 8oz, and 12 inches long, her tiny body was just too perfect for this world.

No cause of death reported.

Greyson Ray Cummins, 1 month, 7 days

December 17, 2024

Durant, Oklahoma – Greyson Ray Cummins, precious child of parents Skylar White and Colby Cummins, was born on November 6, 2024, in Durant, Oklahoma. Greyson left this earth and was wrapped in the arms of Jesus on December 13, 2024, at the age of 1 month and 7 days.

No cause of death reported.

Asiah Amir Jones, 2 months

December 16, 2024

Lubbock, Texas – Asiah Amir Jones, 2 months, passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on December 13:

Ke’Andre Hall, 2 months

December 13, 2024

Athens, Tennessee – Ke’Andre gained his wings way to soon on Wednesday, December 11, 2024. Ke’Andre brought joy and happiness to everyone he touched. Ke Andre could light up a room with his big blue eyes and that contagious smile! He started recognizing his momma and dad’s voice and would follow there every move. Ke’ Andre will be missed and loved by so many!

No cause of death reported.

Anthony James Katra, Jr., 10 months

December 13, 2024

Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania – Anthony James Katra, Jr., the ten-month-old son of Kelsey Burham and Anthony James Katra of Wilkes-Barre, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2024. Anthony was born with many medical challenges. He loved hanging out with his siblings at home and attended Aveanna Health Daycare during the day. Anthony was beginning to catch up to his milestones, holding his head up, rolling over, and babbling when anyone talked to him. His entire family is grateful for the compassionate and loving care he received from the Aveanna staff.

No cause of death reported.

Ella Nicole Reagle, 1 month

December 13, 2024

Sterling Heights, Michigan – Ella Nicole Reagle passed away on December 7, 2024, at the age of one month. Beloved daughter of Ryan & Erica Reagle.

No cause of death reported.

Miles Seeley, 15 months

December 13, 2024

Webster City, Iowa – Miles Seeley, 15 months old, son of Chris and Bryanna (Paulson) Seeley, was born August 23, 2023, at Unity Point-Trinity Regional Hospital in Fort Dodge. During his short life he touched so many with his contagious smile. Miles loved to sing, watch Ms. Rachel and play with his brother, Maverick. Miles unexpectedly passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on October 26:

Matthew Andrew Tatsuo Hara, 8 days

October 26, 2024

In Loving Memory of Our Miracle Child, Matthew Andrew Tatsuo Hara, of San Antonio, Texas. Though his time with us was brief, Matthew touched our hearts in ways that we will never forget. He knew nothing but love during his 8 days of life, and his beautiful eyes and sweet coos will forever be etched into the memories of his family who adored him from the very beginning.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on October 3:

Samuel James Milla-Trevino, 1 day

October 3, 2024

San Antonio, Texas - Samuel James Milla-Trevino, September 23, 2024 - September 23, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Miracle Valdes-Nolan, 3 months, Link

Saint Joseph, MO - Miracle Valdes-Nolan, the beloved 3-month-old daughter of Felicia Nolan and Dannis Valdes, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2024. She brought immense joy and love to her family during her short time with them.

Veronica Ida Berger- Chiud, 0 days, Link

Sioux Falls, SD - Baby girl Veronica Ida Berger- Chiud passed away at Sanford USD Medical Center surrounded by love on December 2, 2024.

Ziza Jordan Harris, 9 months

Lewisville, Texas - Ziza Jordan Harris transitioned from this life to eternal rest on December 18, 2024, at 1:14 PM. Ziza has been triumphant in life since the day she was born. Weighing in at 9 oz, her size never intimidated her will to live an abundant life. It is recorded that she was the smallest baby born at Medical City Dallas at the time she arrived. She overcame huge obstacles, tore down walls within family structures, defeated the odds of what science deemed for her life, including puzzling doctors in routes of her medical care. Staff called her spicy, strong, a fighter, and warrior. She often left witnesses in awe of the miracle working power God has rendered. Ziza Jordan knew a lot of love, and God's word as she triumphed in victory over all infirmities.

Four children “died suddenly”:

Loretta Rose Rifkin, 3 years, 2 months

December 22, 2024

Frederick, Colorado – Loretta Rose Rifkin, lover of unicorns and all things Frozen, passed away on 12/20/24 after a seven-month long battle with a rare type of Medulloblastoma. She was just two months past her third birthday. She loved building Legos and wrestling with her dad, going on bike rides with her mom, and playing babies with her sister. She was kind, silly, and curious and always accompanied by her cherished stuffed pig, Piggie. She had piercing blue eyes, a quick smile, and a gentle nature.

Randall Steele Merritt, 3

December 21, 2024

Wayne, West Virginia – Randall Steele Merritt, 3, of Wayne, WV gained his Angel wings on Thursday, December 19, 2024, at Cabell Huntington Hospital following a courageous battle with Congenital Heart Disease. Steele was ten months old before he was able to come home for the first time. During those ten months he underwent multiple surgeries including a heart transplant at only eight months of age. In such a short time, he captured the hearts of all those around him as his family and community prayed for healing.

No cause of death reported.

Sophia Rosie Garcia, 6

December 19, 2024

Liberty, MO – Sophia Rosie “Cookie” Garcia, 6 years old, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 13th 2024, at Children’s Mercy Hospital surround by her loving parents Beatriz and Marlon along with her unborn expected sister Elani, as well as her extended family. The family would like to thank Children’s Mercy Hospital, the doctors and nurses of the Hematology/Oncology unit as well as their hospice team and the emergency room team for the wonderful care that Sophia received throughout her entire diagnosis. The family would also like to thank the University of Kansas Medical Center radiation team, the doctors and nurses, who were very dedicated toward Sophia’s radiation treatments and took great care of her.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on December 15:

‘Please pray for our hearts’: Cancer claims life of 6-year-old boy

December 15, 2024

Seneca, S.C. – The family of a 6-year-old boy who was battling an incurable form of brain cancer announced his passing on Saturday. His family posted on Facebook that 6-year-old Crew Camp passed away at 5:45 p.m. on Saturday after battling diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG) [diagnosed last September].

Five teenagers “died suddenly”:

Shaker High Schooler’s Sudden Death Sparks Outpouring Of Support

December 23, 2024

Latham, NY – A GoFundMe launched following the death of Shaker High School sophomore Parikshith Woody had raised more than $45,100 as of Monday, Dec. 23. The campaign, launched by Narendar Rodda, remembers Parikshith as a happy and deeply respectful boy.

No age or cause of death reported.

Holtville High School offers counseling after student death

December 22, 2024

Deatsville, AL – A Holtville High School student died tragically and unexpectedly Saturday night. Principal Sean Kreauter said he couldn’t publicly release the name as notifications were still being made. “She was a freshman at the high school,” Kreauter said. “She was involved in our athletic programs. She has been in Holtville for a while.”

No age or cause of death reported.

New Rochelle Student Dies Leaving High School Community Reeling

December 19, 2024

The New Rochelle High School community is grieving the loss of a student whose untimely passing was announced by Superintendent Dr. Corey W. Reynolds on Thursday, Dec. 19. The student, whose name has not been publicly released, passed away on Monday, Dec. 16, leaving behind a legacy of resilience, determination, and ambition, Reynolds said.

No age or cause of death reported.

Matthew Ackerman, 18

December 19, 2024

Matthew Ackerman, 18, of Louisville [KY], passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 17, 2024. Matthew was an adventurous and creative soul. Speeding on his bike, tricks on the trampoline and high dive, dreaming of sky diving one day. He loved ceramics and drawing expressing himself through his art. Matthew was a master in the kitchen and was always trying new and interesting foods. He cherished his summers with his “Boys” at Lakeside, movies and sleepovers. Matthew loved playing in the ocean with his cousins, and late night runs to Graeter’s with his sister. He adored his cat, Meeko.

No cause of death reported.

“She was an amazing mom:” Family remembers Fargo woman, 19, who died of unexpected heart failure

December 16, 2024

Fargo, N.D. – Friends and family are coming together to remember a young Fargo mom who recently passed away from heart failure. Since she was a child, Harley struggled with health issues, including a rare form of cancer. Chemotherapy and radiation were so strong, it killed one of her eyes. She went into adulthood with many ups and downs, in terms of her health, but everything changed when she got pregnant. “The pregnancy really kicked it in, Harley didn’t have heart issues before,” her mom said. Within those nine months, she was diagnosed with Peripartum Cardiomyopathy, a rare disorder that made her heart become weak and enlarged. On the night her daughter, Emery, was born, Harley’s heart was only functioning at 20%. She passed away on December 14, 2024, just 10 months after giving birth.

Five firefighters “died suddenly”:

Brockton, MA, Firefighter Succumbs to On-Duty Cardiac Arrest

December 22, 2024

A veteran Brockton [MA] firefighter died days after he suffered a cardiac arrest while responding to a call. Jeffrey Albanese went into cardiac arrest while responding to an emergency on Dec. 9. Firefighters began resuscitation efforts, along with Brewster EMS and transported him to a local hospital, Fire Chief Brian Nardelli shared in a statement. He was transferred to Beth Israel Deaconess in Boston, “where he received incredible care since his transfer there,” Nardelli said. Albanese succumbed to his injuries around 11 p.m. on Dec. 21. He joined the Brockton Fire Department on Sept. 11, 2000.

Researcher’s note - Massachusetts state workers must get vaccinated against COVID or face termination: Link

No age reported.

Chesterfield Fire and EMS lieutenant dies after battle with cancer

December 21, 2024

Chesterfield County, Va. — A Chesterfield Fire and EMS lieutenant died on Friday after a battle with cancer. According to Chesterfield Fire and EMS, Lieutenant Robert Talbott, 55, died on the night of Friday, Dec. 20 after “a brief, but valiant fight against cancer.” Talbott was a 20-year veteran of Chesterfield Fire and EMS who was promoted to lieutenant in 2017.

Researcher’s Note – Governor Northam Announces COVID-19 Vaccine [sic] Requirement for State Workers: Link

Henderson Co. Fire Chief sustained ‘life-ending brain damage’ after cardiac arrest , officials say

December 20, 2024

Henderson County, Tenn. — According to a post made by the Tennessee Fire Chiefs Association, Henderson County Fire Chief Lynn Murphy has sustained ‘life-ending brain damage’ following a cardiac arrest. Administrative District Chief for the Henderson County Fire Department, Chadd Gilliam, says that Chief Murphy suffered a cardiac arrest Tuesday within 24 hours of answering an emergency call. Chief Murphy was then transported to a hospital in Jackson where he regained a pulse, but did not regain consciousness. Gilliam says that during testing Thursday, the physicians advised that Murphy had sustained life-ending brain damage.

Researcher’s note - Unvaccinated Tennessee EMS worker says mandate could force him to quit, create shortage: Link

No age reported.

Tempe fire captain diagnosed with rare form of cancer has died

December 19, 2024

Tempe, AZ — An East Valley community is mourning after a captain with the Tempe Fire Medical Rescue Department died due to a rare form of cancer. The city of Tempe announced that Capt. Scott Leatham [39] died on Thursday night. He’s the third line of duty death for the Tempe Fire Medical Rescue Department. Leatham had been complaining about headaches for months before he got checked out during the summer. That’s when doctors found a cancerous tumor behind Leatham’s eye. The cancer is called NUT carcinoma, which is a rare cancer that can grow anywhere in the body. Leatham underwent intensive chemotherapy and was in the ICU. In September, he was released from the hospital so he could attend his son’s freshman football game at Perry High School.

Robert J. Fobia Jr., 57

December 18, 2024

Royersford, Pennsylvania – Robert J. Fobia Jr., age 57, husband of Patti D. (Tierney) Fobia, of Spring City, PA, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Monday, December 16, 2024, in the Reading Hospital after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was a volunteer firefighter for Limerick Fire Company, and he was a past Cub Scout Master for Pack 157 in Parker Ford as well as a past Scout Master for Troop 406 in Royersford.

Two doctors “died suddenly”:

Leland Graves III, MD, 65

December 21, 2024

Prairie Village, Kansas – Leland Graves III, MD died on December 12th, 2024, at KU Medical Center after a brief illness. At the time of his death, he was a Professor of Medicine at the University of Kansas Medical Center, where he was Chief of Staff and also served on the Board of Directors for the University of Kansas Health System. Additionally, he was Director of the Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Clinical Pharmacology within the Department of Internal Medicine. For 18 years he served as the director of the Endocrinology Fellowship Program, and was a sought-after mentor to many physicians. He was a master clinician who loved patient care, teaching, and research. He was blessed with wonderful friendships with many colleagues at KU Med.

No cause of death reported.

Dr. Timothy Frank Fendon, D.O., 57

December 18, 2024

Hinsdale, IL – It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Dr. Timothy Frank Fendon, D.O. (Dr. Tim) of Hinsdale, a man of unmatched wit, intelligence, and generosity, who left this world far too soon after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer at the age of 57 on December 16, 2024. As an emergency room physician, Tim dedicated his life to helping others, bringing healing and hope to countless people during their most vulnerable moments. His colleagues admired his skill, his compassion, and the levity he brought to even the most stressful days. Outside of work and family, Tim was the life of the party, armed with a sharp wit and a playful sense of humor that could brighten anyone’s day. He found joy in surrounding himself with good people. His kindness and selflessness knew no limits.

A physician assistant “died suddenly”:

Shannon Reeves Wallace, 40

December 18, 2024

Chesapeake, VA – Shannon Reeves Wallace, 40, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away peacefully at home on December 11, 2024, surrounded by her husband, family and friends. Shannon fought a courageous and hard-fought battle with cancer, showing remarkable strength and resilience. Her strength in this fight was surpassed only by her unwavering love for her family and her deep faith in Jesus Christ. After earning her degree, Shannon began her professional career at Merck Pharmaceuticals as a Biological Engineer. She then continued her education at Eastern Virginia Medical School (EVMS), earning a Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies (MSPA) in 2013. Shannon graduated in the top 5 of her class and was inducted into the Pi Alpha Honor Society. She also earned certification through the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants (NCCPA). Her career took her to Chesapeake Emergency Physicians and later to Wardell Orthopedics, where she continued to bless others with her compassion and expertise.

A med school student “died suddenly”:

Jae N. Beckmeyer, 27

December 19, 2024

Clarkston, Michigan – Jae N. Beckmeyer, 27, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, in Portage, Michigan, where she lived while attending the Western Michigan University Homer Stryker M.D. School of Medicine. Jae was born on June 13, 1997, and grew up in Clarkston and Davisburg, Michigan. She brought joy into the lives of her family and friends, and she is profoundly missed.

Researcher’s note – The medical school’s students worked in the community to overcome “vaccine” hesitancy: Link

No cause of death reported.

Four educators “died suddenly”:

Fair Grove principal passes away after battle with cancer

December 20, 2024

Fair Grove, Mo. – The Fair Grove School District announced Friday evening that Principal Dr. Charity Hollan [49] passed away. According to the district, Dr. Hollan passed after a courageous battle with cancer. Dr. Hollan was the principal of the elementary school.

Researcher’s note - Greene County offers $50 gift cards, $15K in prizes at upcoming COVID vaccine events: Link Kansas City hospitals begin push to vaccinate Missouri teachers: Link

Albemarle School Board’s Chuck Pace dies at 64

December 19, 2024

Charlottesville, VA – Chuck Pace, who was recently elected to serve a full term on the Albemarle County School Board, died suddenly Wednesday. He was 64. Pace began teaching Albemarle County students in 1986 as a high school biology teacher at Albemarle High. In his decades-long career with ACPS, Pace coached varsity lacrosse, track and football. He was later the district’s K-12 science instructional coordinator. In a statement, Albemarle’s school board members said they were “stunned and heartbroken” at Pace’s sudden death.

Researcher’s Note - To Meet a Health Emergency to Keep Students, Staff & Community Safe Against Continued Spread of COVID-19, School Board Adopts Vaccination [sic] or Testing Requirements of All Employees: Link

No cause of death reported.

Clark Bechtle, 32

December 21, 2024

Clark Moore Bechtle, 32, of Charlottesville [VA], unexpectedly passed away on December 5, 2024, after a brief illness. After graduation, Clark went on to work as a Behavioral Counselor at the Keswick School, a Regional Development Officer at Make-A-Wish Foundation of Greater Virginia, founded WeGrow in Scottsville, Virginia, and most recently was the Director of Development at Monticello Area Community Action Agency (MACAA).

Researcher’s note - Virginia teachers’ union backs vaccine [sic] or testing requirement: Link

No cause of death reported.

Susan Bechtold, 59

December 21, 2024

Sauk Rapids, Minnesota – Susan A. Bechtold, who passed away unexpectedly at St. Cloud Hospital on Saturday, December 14, 2024. She worked for many years at Fingerhut before following her passion for shaping young minds by becoming a preschool teacher. Later, she served as a custodian and groundskeeper for the Sartell School District, where her dedication and hard work left a lasting impact.

No cause of death reported.

Two teachers “died suddenly”:

Heather Rogus, 57

December 17, 2024

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania – Heather Rogus, 57, of McCandless, passed away from pancreatic cancer on December 13th, 2024. Heather enjoyed her activities with church including Catholic MOMS club, Mission Trips and Emmaus Sisters organization. She also touched so many young lives as a Physics teacher for over 30 years at Pine Richland High School. She was a Theta Alpha Pi graduate of Grove City College and received her Masters at the University of Pittsburgh.

Pamela Ann Fingerson, 63

December 21, 2024

Dodgeville, WI – Pamela Ann Fingerson, age 63, of Dodgeville, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 17, 2024, at Mineral Point Care Center in Mineral Point, WI. Her teaching career spanned over twenty years, beginning at Holy Rosary School in Darlington and continuing at Dodgeville Elementary until her retirement.

Researcher’s Note – Wisconsin’s Largest Teachers Union Calls For Universal Masking, Vaccination [sic] Of All Teachers And School Staff: Link

No cause of death reported.

Hanover BBQ master Allen Kuhn, known for his 3 Hogs BBQ, passes away at 40

December 21, 2024

The BBQ master who helped create the once beloved Hanover BBQ joint, 3 Hogs BBQ, passed away suddenly in December, according to his obituary. Allen David Kuhn, 40, of Hanover [PA], died unexpectedly due to health complications on Dec. 12, 2024, according to his obituary.

No cause of death reported.

Greenville restaurant announces sudden passing of chef and co-owner

December 18, 2024

Greenville, S.C. – ASADA Restaurant said its chef and co-owner Roberto Cortez has passed away. The Greenville restaurant announced Cortez’s passing in a post on Facebook. He passed away on Saturday, Dec. 14.

No age or cause of death reported.

State police investigating death at NH Insurance Department

December 23, 2024

Concord, N.H. – New Hampshire State Police are investigating after a man was found dead Monday at the New Hampshire Insurance Department in Concord. At this time, investigators do not believe the man’s death is suspicious and there is no public safety threat. Around 9 a.m. state troopers responded to 21 S Fruit St. For a report that a man who worked there had been found dead. Troopers secured the scene and an investigation remains ongoing. The man’s name has not been released.

No age or cause of death reported.

Woman found dead near Reserve Township creek identified

December 20, 2024

Reserve Township, Pa. — A woman who was found dead near a creek in Reserve Township on Tuesday has been identified. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office on Friday identified the woman as 31-year-old Kelley June Fleming. Police said they found her 10 feet down an embankment right before the creek on Spring Garden Road near Ramage Road. According to preliminary information, the woman has been dead for “an extended period of time.” Police said there’s no sign of foul play.

No cause of death reported.

Missing Alabama woman found dead in Indiana

December 20, 2024

Indianapolis, IN — A missing woman from Alabama was found dead in Indianapolis on Thursday, according to police reports from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. An officer from IMPD was dispatched to the 7900 block of US 31 S on a report of missing person. Upon arrival to the scene, officers located a car with a deceased woman in it. The victim was identified as Ann Kipp. The 62-year-old delivery driver from Decatur, AL, was first reported missing several weeks ago according to WNHT. Officers have not found evidence of foul play.

No cause of death reported.

Officials seek cause of death of Crossfit Crewstview founder

December 20, 2024

The District 1 Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet determined the cause of death of a 60-year-old Crestview man, [Stephen John Dalton], who was found dead in his vehicle on Sunday morning in the Lowe’s parking lot in Crestview, city Police Chief Stephen McCosker said today. [Paywall]

Researcher’s Note – From his obit: Dalton had many hobbies, such as riding his bike, running marathons/triathlons and doing crossfit with Dan, Dino and Aaron: Link

No cause of death reported.

Missing man found dead in Belchertown

December 19, 2024

Belchertown, MA – The Northwestern District Attorney’s Office released a statement Thursday that indicated that the body of a 27-year-old man was found Thursday morning in a wooded area, just two days after he was last seen by family. The D.A.’s office said that no foul play is suspected and that the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine his cause of death.

Male hiker found dead near Second Flatiron southwest of Boulder on Monday has been identified

December 19, 2024

A male hiker was found dead Monday night in the Flatirons southwest of Boulder [CO]. At approximately 9 p.m., Monday the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an overdue hiker in the popular hiking and climbing area around the Second Flatiron. Friends reported their 42-year-old hiker friend was supposed to return home around dark, however never did. They searched the area for their friend and found the man deceased on a rock ledge on the Second Flatiron. The Boulder County Coroner’s Office had identified the hiker as Keith Hayes.

No cause of death reported.

Young CT Father Of 3 Dies Unexpectedly : He Had ‘Beautiful Heart And Soul,’ Family Says

December 18, 2024

A Connecticut family that had been preparing to celebrate the holidays is now struggling to cope with the unexpected death of a beloved father, son, uncle, and friend. David Shaw, a 32-year-old Middletown father of three, died on Dec. 10 after suffering from acute kidney and liver failure, his family said in his obituary. Along with his three children, he leaves behind his parents, stepfather, and brothers and sisters.

Jordan D. D. Banks, 20

December 17, 2024

Lima, Ohio – Jordan D. D. Banks, age 20, went home to be with his savior on December 15, 2024, at 4:28 am, surrounded by his family. Known as “Jbanks”, Jordan was a 2023 graduate of Shawnee High School where he thrived as running back on their football team with plans to continue his dream of playing college football. In early 2023 his dreams would take a back seat after receiving the devastating diagnosis of stage 4 lung cancer. Despite being given a month to live, Jordan knew ultimately it was up to God. He knew with the support of his friends and family he would be able to persevere. Because of his willingness to fight and determination he took the leap of faith in trying a trial treatment which little was known about and became the first with metastatic brain cancer to do so. The success he had with this drug opened doors for others in need of treatment now and in the future. Through the ups and downs of this two-year journey not only did Jordan’s faith grow, but he was also able to encourage and help others’ faith grow alongside him. Jordan’s boldness towards life drew people in from everywhere, creating the army that supported him throughout his entire journey. His sarcasm, love, and personality will be missed by everyone in many walks of life. Despite his young age, Jordan still had such a deep love for the Lord, his family, and friends. A heart of gold stopped beating, two willing hands at rest, God broke our hearts to prove to us He only takes the best.

Man had medical emergency , died near construction site in Clarksville

December 17, 2024

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department is currently investigating the death of a man found at a new construction site in northeast Clarksville. At approximately 3:06 p.m., CPD officers responded to an ambulance call at 135 Chesapeake Lane where an unresponsive male was discovered lying on the grass near the construction site. Update, 5:10 p.m.: The preliminary investigation indicates the victim suffered a medical emergency before collapsing. The incident was captured on nearby surveillance cameras, and there is no threat to the public.

No age or cause of death reported.

Berkeley County Coroner identifies man found dead at Sangaree hotel

December 16, 2024

Berkeley County, S.C. – The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of a man found at a Sangaree area hotel. Cory Lamont Moore, 49, of Summerville, was found dead at a Holiday Inn Express Hotel, Berkeley County Coroner Darnell D. Hartwell said. The coroner’s office responded to the hotel around noon Monday after Moore’s body was discovered. An autopsy has been requested to determine his cause of death.

Austin Miles Smith, 29

December 23, 2024

Denver, Colorado – Austin Miles Smith, known to many as “Mowgli Miles”, died suddenly and unexpectedly on Thursday, December 5, 2024. He was 29 years young. He loved music and people and he used photography to capture the beauty of the world.

No cause of death reported.

Brenda Konop, 57

December 23, 2024

Brenda L. Konop, 57, of Watertown, NY, passed away unexpectedly at her home on December 14, 2024. Brenda’s career began as a medical claims processor, working with several businesses in the local area before finding her professional home as a unit coordinator at Carthage Area Hospital. In lieu of flowers, donations in Brenda’s memory may be made to the American Heart Association.

Researcher’s Note - All hospital workers in New York State were required to be fully vaccinated [sic] by October 7 [2021]: Link

No cause of death reported.

Debra Gohr, 64

December 23, 2024

Pipestone, Minn. – Debra Gohr, 64, Pipestone, died suddenly Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, at her home. After Debra graduated from Pipestone High School in 1980, she continued to help with the family business. A few years later Debra took a class to become a nurse’s aide. She then began working at Ashton Care Center where she worked for 18 years.

No cause of death reported.

Thomas Riedel, 62

December 23, 2024

Thomas (Tommy) Riedel, passed away suddenly on November 29, 2024, surrounded by family members while on vacation visiting family in California. Tommy worked for several years in the telecommunications industry and then in the mid-1990s transitioned to the medical profession where he became a surgical technician. Tommy had a long successful career working in hospitals in Denver Colorado, South Hampton, NY, and Brooksville Florida. He was most recently employed at Oak Hill Hospital in Brooksville, Florida.

Researcher’s note - On Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, there was a demonstration against a COVID-19 vaccine [sic] mandate at Oak Hill Hospital. Oak Hill Hospital provided the following statement to Hernando Sun in regards to the vaccine mandate. “If we do not comply with the CMS mandate, we will lose our ability to care for Medicare and Medicaid patients in the communities we serve.” Link

No cause of death reported.

Stacy Canning, 64

December 23, 2024

Mrs. Stacy Andrea Canning, 64, of Atlanta, Michigan, died suddenly at home on December 18, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

James Randall Samples, 67

December 23, 2024

James “Randy” Randall Samples, 67, of Meadville [PA], passed away suddenly on Tuesday, December 17, 2024, at home. He had been employed as a driver by Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority.

Researcher’s Note – The county bribed workers to get the jab: Erie County Employee Vaccine Incentive ($360,000) To increase the number of county employees fully vaccinated, the Erie County Department of Human Resources is administering an employee vaccine [sic] incentive, which allows for all currently vaccinated county employees, as well as those who are vaccinated before the end of the 2021 calendar year, to receive a one-time payment of $300. To date 77% of Erie County employees are fully vaccinated [sic] . Link

No cause of death reported.

Rachael Metz, 29

December 23, 2024

Rachael B. Metz, of Quakertown, PA, and formerly of Levittown, PA, passed away suddenly on Thursday, December 19th, 2024, at the age of 29. Rachael was an extremely talented tattoo artist and art lover. Rachael loved canoeing, kayaking and camping with her boyfriend Steve. Her athletic activities also included track and field, earning awards for shot put, and being a talented rugby player. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations in her name to the American Cancer Society or the National Road Safety Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Kathie Lynn Gesseck, 64

December 23, 2024

Naugatuck, CT – Kathie Lynn Gesseck, 64, wife of Stephen Gesseck, died unexpectedly on Dec. 21, 2024, at Saint Mary’s Hospital. Kathie graduated from Plattsburgh High School and received her associate degree in practical nursing from North Country Community College in Saranac Lake, N.Y. Kathie worked as lead clerical at Saint Mary’s Hospital in Waterbury for 42 years, retiring in 2022.

Researcher’s Note – Growing number of Connecticut employers implementing COVID-19 vaccine [sic] mandates for employees of Trinity Health of New England, which includes St. Francis Hospital in Hartford and St. Mary’s Hospital of Waterbury, have a September 21 [2021] deadline. Link

No cause of death reported.

Patti Jane Streitmatter, 70

December 22, 2024

Patti Jane Streitmatter, 70, of Wyoming,IL passed away unexpectedly at her home December 18, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Alvin Angel, 54

December 22, 2024

Kettering, OH – Alvin Angel, a beloved husband, father, son, brother, and friend, passed away unexpectedly on December 13, 2024, at the age of 54.

No cause of death reported.

Randy Buckenberger, 63

December 22, 2024

Spokane, WA – It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Randy Buckenberger on December 13, 2024. Randy, a dedicated PGA Professional and owner of Golf Lab, passed away unexpectedly, leaving behind a legacy of connection, generosity, and joy.

No cause of death reported.

John Boyd, 64

December 22, 2024

John C. Boyd, 64, of Palestine, IL, passed away unexpectedly at his home on December 19, 2024. A self-taught electronics technician and systems engineer, John’s career spanned decades and diverse roles. Music was a language he spoke fluently, connecting with others through impromptu jam sessions at family gatherings.

No cause of death reported.

Peter Dwight Salgo, 68

December 22, 2024

Aransas Pass, TX – Peter Dwight Salgo lived a life full of adventure on his own terms. He was fiercely independent, a talented artist, and a keen observer of humanity. Peter died unexpectedly in his home on November 26, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

David Ottum, 63

December 22, 2024

Lakeville, MN – David Ottum, age 63, died suddenly at home on December 11, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Robert Hartis, 73

December 22, 2024

Robert Whitman Hartis died suddenly of natural causes in Nags Head, NC, December 21, 2024. He was 73. Robert was a local realtor for many years and was born in the Wilson, NC area.

No cause of death reported.

Leslie X. Carr, 42

December 21, 2024

Pekin, IL – Leslie X. Carr, 42, of Pekin, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2024, at his residence.

Researcher’s Note – Based on what I saw on Facebook, Carr spent most of Oct. And Nov. 2024 in the hospital. On Nov. 17, a friend started a GoFundMe to try to help this man and his family due to his mesothelioma cancer diagnosis . A picture was shared by Leslie Carr asking for contributions on Nov. 19, 2024, on Facebook, although the cancer diagnosis was not included in his obituary. Link

No cause of death reported.

Emily Jo Petrie Ledford, 31

December 21, 2024

Our precious Emily Jo Petrie Ledford, 31, of Tullahoma, Tennessee, went to heaven on December 18, 2024 with her sweet unborn baby girl, Lorelei Anna Ledford. She was a loving wife, mother, daughter, and friend and will be greatly missed by so many. Emily loved the beach, hiking, cooking, and reading. She loved country music, dancing and had a beautiful singing voice. Her main goal in life was to be the best wife and mother, and she cherished her large, extended family and the friendships she made. She was so happy to find out they would be adding to their family in 2025. She was a bright ray of sunshine and we will miss her beautiful smile and exuberant laugh.

No cause of death reported.

Crystal Holli (Haller) Hodsdon Morabito, 67

December 21, 2024

Crystal Holli (Haller) Hodsdon Morabito, 67, died unexpectedly at her home in Johnson City, N.Y., on Nov. 23, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Peter Scott Dehne, 61

December 21, 2024

Mosinee, Wisconsin – On Sunday December 15, 2024, Peter Scott Dehne, age 61, passed away unexpectedly and peacefully. Peter was a driven, devoted and hardworking man with a 24-year career as the Vice President of Global Operations for Nelson-Miller (formerly Wilson-Hurd Mfg Company) and was about to retire to enjoy his next chapter of life.

No cause of death reported.

Andrew Christopher Trent, 34

December 21, 2024

Richmond, Virginia – Andrew Christopher Trent, 34, died unexpectedly on December 14, 2024. Andy’s love for the outdoors defined his life. Whether it was fishing along the banks of the James River, spending time at Lake Anna, exploring the mountains around Lake Tahoe with his brother, or reading while walking the roads and trails around Richmond, he found peace in the natural world. He will be remembered for his strong work ethic, gentle spirit, selflessness, and the unwavering support he gave to everyone in his life.

No cause of death reported.

Andrew Buckland, 40

December 21, 2024

Andrew Paul Buckland, 40, died unexpectedly, December 7, 2024, in Waterville, Ohio. He chose to enlist in the Army right after 9/11, while still in high school. He served two tours in Iraq and two tours in South Korea. He retired from the Army on December 23, 2023.

Researcher’s Note – Pentagon mandates US military service members receive Covid vaccine [sic] immediately: Link

No cause of death reported.

James Burr, 55

December 21, 2024

Austin, Indiana – James David Burr, 55, passed away unexpectedly on December 19, 2024, in Scottsburg, Indiana.

No cause of death reported.

Kacie Arlene Hohl, 27

December 21, 2024

Kacie Arlene Hohl, 27, of Rozellville, WI, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, December 17, 2024. She graduated from Marshfield High School in 2015 and just graduated from MSTC [Mid-State Technical College] with a degree in Business Management. Kacie was a smart, caring and friendly young woman, who in her free time enjoyed traveling, going to concerts, and spending time with her family.

No cause of death reported.

Amity Potichko, 51

December 21, 2024

Amity M. Potichko, 51, wife of Paul Potichko Jr., of the Korn Krest Section of Hanover Township [PA], passed away unexpectedly, Wednesday, December 18, 2024, at her home. She was employed for several years at the UFCW Credit Union, as a teller, and more recently at the Easy Express, formerly Choices, on the Sans Souci Highway, Hanover Township.

No cause of death reported.

Russell Kostreba, 53

December 21, 2024

Waterford Twp, Michigan – Russell Kostreba, age 53, died suddenly at his home in the early morning hours of December 21, 2024. Arrangements pending.

No cause of death reported.

Karen Wood Hurley, 56

December 21, 2024

Karen Wood Hurley, age 56, of Tampa, FL, passed away unexpectedly on December 20, 2024. Karen had a distinguished career in the employee stock ownership and retirement plan communities and most recently was the co-founder of Scruff Squad. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Karen’s memory to the American Diabetes Association.

No cause of death reported.

Mark E. Russell

December 21, 2024

Mark E. Russell died suddenly at his home in Bradenton, Fl. Formerly of Claverack, NY, Mark was the son of James D. Russell and the late Mary Anne Marvin of Hudson, NY.

No age or cause of death reported.

Thomas Andrew Leonard, 55

December 21, 2024

Freeport, Ohio – Thomas Andrew Leonard, 55, of Freeport, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2024, at Akron General Medical Center in Akron, Ohio, following a 2-month battle with cancer. Tom enjoyed a myriad of outdoor pursuits, including fishing, boating, and camping whenever he had the chance. He also loved playing his guitar. Most of all, Tom will be remembered for his outgoing and generous nature as he was that rare individual who would actually get involved and help anyone he saw in need, even if he’d never met them.

Julia Talley Olguin, 70

December 21, 2024

Julia Talley Olguin passed away peacefully on December 16, 2024, in Newport News, VA, following a courageous battle with adenoid cystic carcinoma. Julia began her professional career at New Mexico Steel and later launched Golf West Tours travel agency where she enjoyed connecting with people from all over the world.

Brian Ebinger, 68

December 21, 2024

Brian J. Ebinger, 68, of Plano, Texas, died suddenly on Friday 13, 2024.

Ernest Bradford Campbell II, 59

December 20, 2024

Ernest Bradford Campbell, II, 59, of Winchester, VA, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 18, 2024, peacefully at his home surrounded by family. He was a man who cherished good times, and his infectious laughter was a testament to his love for life. No matter the occasion, Ernie knew how to make every moment special. Even during his illness, he kept spirits high with his classic dad jokes that never failed to bring a smile to faces. His family was his pride and joy, and he dedicated his life to ensuring they were always supported and loved. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Blue Ridge Hospice or Johns Hopkins Pancreatic Cancer Research Center in Ernie’s memory.

No cause of death reported.

David Lee Bishop, 66

December 20, 2024

New Washington, Ohio – David Lee Bishop, age 66, of Bucyrus, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2024, at Marion General Hospital. Dave retired from National Machinery after 30+ years. After retirement, he was found doing home projects and fixing anything that was broke, usually from his own doing. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Autismspeaks.org or The James for Pancreatic Cancer Research.

No cause of death reported.

Kyle Johnson, Sr., 32

December 20, 2024

Kyle Johnson, Sr., 32, of Lorain, OH, passed away unexpectedly on December 16, 2024. He was a jokester who loved to rap. Kyle loved and excelled at sports, especially football and basketball.

No cause of death reported.

Colin Joseph Miller, 30

December 20, 2024

Ellinwood, Kansas – Colin Joseph Miller, 30, of Ellinwood, and son of Kelly and Fawnia Miller, died unexpectedly December 16, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Kathleen Marie Gehring, 57

December 20, 2024

Kathleen “Kathy” Marie Gehring, age 57, died unexpectedly of natural causes on December 16, 2024, in Woodbury, MN. For the past 21 years, Kathy has been a patient care coordinator and team lead with The Dental Specialists.

Researcher’s Note – ADA ‘strongly’ encouraging dental professionals to be vaccinated [sic]: Link Minnesota Senate passes bill allowing dentists to administer COVID-19 vaccine [sic]: Link

No cause of death reported.

Robert Seguin Jr., 67

December 20, 2024

Robert “Bob” Seguin Jr., age 67, of Manhattan, IL, passed away unexpectedly on December 18, 2024, at his home. Bob was a carpenter and a member of the Carpenters Union, Local #174 from where he retired after 30 years.

No cause of death reported.

Bernard Opie, 54

December 20, 2024

Bernard (Bing) Opie, 54, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Henerson, Nevada, Sunday, November 24th, 2024. At the time of his death he worked at AGS, LLC as their Domestic Controller. Bing was an avid traveler, with Hawaii holding many special memories.

No cause of death reported.

Eva Sterner, 70

December 20, 2024

Fulton, Missouri – Eva Sterner, 70, died unexpectedly in her sleep at her home in Fulton on Sunday, December 15, 2024. She moved to mid-Missouri to attend the University of Missouri School of Law, and, after graduation, began her career as an assistant general counsel in the Missouri Department of Revenue. She learned several areas of law in her career, including criminal law in the Boone County Prosecuting Attorney’s office, where she met her future husband and never lost a jury trial; workers compensation law in the Office of the Missouri Attorney General; and child support law in the Audrain County Prosecuting Attorney’s office. Since retiring from the legal profession, she had been able to spend more time coddling cats.

No cause of death reported.

Franklin Dale Gore II, 63

December 20, 2024

Franklin “Frankie” Gore, 63, of Bethel and Evergreen, NC, communities, died suddenly on Wednesday, December 18, 2024, at his home.

No cause of death reported.

Erik William Johnson, 57

December 20, 2024

Erik William Johnson, 57, of Poplarville, MS, and Buena Vista, CO, passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2024, at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg, MS, after a short illness. A skilled auto mechanic, he is fondly regarded by satisfied customers.

No cause of death reported.

Pamela Jean Revling, 67

December 20, 2024

Pamela Jean Revling, 67, of Eagle Rock, CA, died November 14, 2024, after a short illness. At the age of 45, she was diagnosed with colorectal cancer. After two years of hospitalizations and surgeries, she regained enough of her health to earn a second master’s degree, in public health, and once again help others. She became an advocate for people dealing with colorectal cancer, using her background as a social worker to provide emotional support and financial resources. This became her later life’s work and purpose.

No cause of death reported.

Gail Diane Gong, 73

December 20, 2024

Gail Diane Gong (”Gail”) was born in Bakersfield on May 8, 1951. She died unexpectedly on Nov. 4, 2024, following a short, but very painful, bout with cancer, surrounded by a number of her grieving family members. She spent the last decades of her professional life working in the Alice Whittemore group in the health research and policy department of the Stanford Medical School, primarily developing statistical methods to investigate breast cancer.

Brent A. Dunifin, 58

December 20, 2024

Brent A. Dunifin, age 58, of Kalamazoo, MI, died unexpectedly of natural causes on December 18, 2024. He worked for several years at A.M. Todd and had been at Rettenmaier for the last 20 years.

No cause of death reported.

Jonathan Tyler Moore, 39

December 19, 2024

Jonathan Tyler Moore, 39, of Denver, CO, died unexpectedly on Saturday, December 14, 2024. Ty was a gifted athlete, playing football and baseball in high school. Ty played quarterback and helped pitch the “Boys of Summer” 2002 team to a Section 3 Class B title and State Semifinals. He set the CCS Class B record for most wins in a season. He went on to college and pitched for the Division 1 Rider Broncs. If you know Ty, you knew how much he loved to ski, play golf or play any game in general. He was a competitive athlete.

No cause of death reported.

Sharon Mildred Shepard Treasure, 65

December 19, 2024

Oswego County, NY – December 17, 2024, Sharon Mildred Shepard Treasure, 65, of Hannibal, NY, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 17, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Rebecca Lee Allard, 75

December 19, 2024

Rebecca Lee Allard, 75, of Berlin [VT], died unexpectedly at her home on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, with her devoted husband, Larry by her side. She worked outside of the home in the administrative offices of the Vermont State Police and prison system.

No cause of death reported.

Tina Howard, 63

December 19, 2024

Oxford, MA – Tina Marie (Fiorentino) Howard, 63, passed away suddenly on Saturday, Dec. 14th with her loving husband and family by her side. The family requests that flowers be omitted and memorial contributions may be made in Tina’s name to the American Heart Association or American Alzheimer’s Association.

No cause of death reported.

Michael Patrick Sexton, 53

December 19, 2024

Michael Patrick Sexton, aged 53, of Cincinnati, Ohio, passed away suddenly after a very unexpected and short battle with Pancreatic Cancer. Through most of his life, Michael had an affinity for muscle cars, proudly owning several Chevy Nova’s among others, in an ever-growing collection. He was a concert connoisseur and music fanatic, spending much of his free time at shows, traveling, buying new guitars, or at band practice with his nephews and friends. Michael was also a part of a small local band called Sonic Temple, and was a very gifted musician, often switching between guitar, drums, and bass. Some may not know, but Michael was an introvert and often disliked being in crowds, as well as having his pictures taken.

Kerri Lyn Baker, 54

December 18, 2024

Kerri Lyn Baker, 54, of Middletown, RI, died at home on December 16, 2024. She was a long time manager at Benny’s in Middletown until it’s closing, and enjoyed the sense of community working with her colleagues. She was preceded in death by her companion Richard Sowers, who died unexpectedly in May, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Lester A. Chase, 68

December 18, 2024

Colton, New York – Lester passed away suddenly late Sunday evening, December 15, 2024, at his home with his wife at his side. Lester worked as a scale master for many years, working for Casella Waste Systems and most recently, West Parishville Metals in Potsdam.

No cause of death reported.

Destinee N. Esposito, 21

December 18, 2024

Destinee N. Esposito, age 21, of Van Wert, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, December 16, 2024, at Van Wert Hospital. A 2022 graduate of Parkway High School in Rockford, Ohio, Destinee also attended Vantage Career Center in Van Wert, where she specialized in the welding program. Destinee was a free spirit with a love for animals, music, sunsets, and star gazing.

No cause of death reported.

David J. Kleindl, 58

December 18, 2024

Bakerstown, Pennsylvania – David J. Kleindl, age 58, of Gibsonia, died peacefully at home after a 3-month courageous battle with pancreatic cancer on December 17, 2024. He was the longtime owner and partner of D&P Valet Service which services the greater Pittsburgh and Tri-State region. His impact within the company is immeasurable and will forever leave an impression in the hearts of those he worked with.

Christopher M. Johnson, 39

December 17, 2024

Christopher M. Johnson, 39, of Oswego, NY, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, December 8, 2024. Chris worked many years in the culinary industry and spent his time creating and producing his music label, Grey Ghosts.

No cause of death reported.

Terry Canipe, 61

December 17, 2024

Mr. Terry Canipe, 61, passed away December 17, 2024, at the Hospice House Satilla in Waycross [GA] following a short illness. He was formerly employed with Ash Landscaping Services, but most recently employed as a cabinet builder with Champion Homebuilders.

No cause of death reported.

Karen Marie Bishop, 59

December 17, 2024

On Wednesday, December 12, 2024, Karen Marie Bishop, 59, a beloved resident of Knoxville, Tennessee, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her cherished family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the American Cancer Society in support of pancreatic cancer research, treatment, and support.

No cause of death reported.

Jill A. (Bamonte) Sadecky, 57

December 17, 2024

Natrona Heights, Pennsylvania – Jill A. (Bamonte) Sadecky, 57, of Natrona Heights, passed away with her family at her side on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, in UPMC Shadyside Hospital, Pittsburgh. She enjoyed cooking and baking, especially her gingerbread cookies, and loved to decorate her home for all occasions and holidays. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Jill may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.

No cause of death reported.

Jebadiah “Jeb” John Payne, 30

December 16, 2024

Jebadiah “Jeb” John Payne, 30, of Mackinaw, IL, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2024, at Carle Health Pekin Hospital Emergency room in Pekin, IL. Jeb was a Gift of Hope Donor, giving hope to 78 other people.

Researcher’s Note – I asked a friend who knew him what had happened. She told me Payne had a heart attack .

No cause of death reported.

Reported on December 13:

Caroline Anastasia Harrington Johnson, 39

December 13, 2024

Melbourne, Florida – Caroline Johnson passed away peacefully on December 3, 2024, at the age of 39, after a courageous battle with cancer. Caroline excelled as an account executive for Center Well Home Health [skilled nursing facility], achieving numerous milestones and receiving recognition throughout her career, including the prestigious President’s Club Award.

Researcher’s Note – CMS Issues Broad COVID-19 Vaccine [sic] Requirements for Healthcare Employers: Link Florida has dropped its appeal in a legal fight against federal COVID-19 vaccination [sic] requirements for health care workers: Link

Reported on November 11:

Stan Alvarado Jimenez, 46

November 11, 2024

Stan A. Jimenez passed away in Converse, Texas, at the age of 46. He is survived by his mother and his four daughters.

Researcher’s note – From GoFundMe: We’re gathering today to support our beloved Stan Jimenez in his time of need. Stan’s courageous battle with stage 5 liver failure has left him with a daunting prognosis. Doctors have given him 6 months to live [August 4 th , 2024]: Link

Reported on October 16:

Travis William Hueg, 34

October 16, 2024

Travis William Hueg, age 34, known affectionately as Trav, was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He passed away unexpectedly on October 5, 2024, in San Antonio, Texas, where he had made his home in recent years. As a dedicated and hardworking individual, Travis was proud to have completed his associate degree in 2014, and to have served in the National Guard. He embarked on an ambitious journey by starting his own fencing company in 2018. Additionally, he pursued further education in law enforcement, reflecting his desire to serve and protect his community. He leaves behind his wife, six children and parents.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on October 8:

Ericka Ruiz, 41

October 8, 2024

Ericka Ruiz was born on April 28, 1983, and passed to be with our Lord on October 7, 2024, in San Antonio, Texas. She leaves behind her three children.

Researchers note – From GoFundMe: Ericka Ruiz, my dear sister, began her battle with cancer late last year . Link

CANADA

Ontario (199):

‘There’s no words’: Veteran Toronto police officer [40], a father of two, dies while on duty in a suspected medical event, Link

Christina Amber Fraleigh, 42

December 19, 2024

Forest - It is with great sadness that the family of Christina Amber Fraleigh announces her passing on December 16th, 2024 at the age of 42. Christina immensely enjoyed her career at Bluewater Health as an MRI Tech.

Researcher's note - In 2021, the Province of Ontario gave the responsibility of mandating healthcare workers for COVID-19 “vaccination{ to the hospitals: Link

No cause of death reported.

John Baptist Ryan Truong Le, 13

December 19, 2024

Ottawa - It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Ryan, aged 13, who left this world on December 16, 2024, after a courageous battle with cancer. Born on June 8, 2011, Ryan was a bright light in the lives. Even during his most challenging moments, battling intense pain from his cancer treatment, the nurses were amazed by Ryan's extraordinary spirit.

Researcher's note - "Covid Vaccines May Be Triggering ‘Turbo Cancers’ in Young People": Link

Joshua David Fletcher, 23

December 18, 2024

North Bay - It is with heavy hearts and immense love that we say goodbye to our incredible son, brother, and friend, Josh Fletcher. He passed away peacefully at his home on Trout Lake on Monday, December 16th, 2024, after 23 years of living life to the fullest. A donation to the Sarcoma Cancer Foundation of Canada would be gratefully acknowledged as expressions of sympathy.

Researcher's note - "Turbo Cancer in Children: Ages 10-19: Sarcoma Link to Pfizer COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine": Link

No cause of death reported.

Joanna Jewel Parkins, infant

December 17, 2024

St. Catharines - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Joanna Jewel Parkins, on Saturday, November 23, 2024. Joanna was born on Wednesday, July 17, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

