Ocean’s Eleven star dead – George Clooney leads tributes to wrestler turned actor Scott L. Schwartz after he dies aged 65

December 4, 2024

ACTOR Scott L. Schwartz has died at the age of 65 at his home in Louisiana [Nov, 26]. Schwartz, who had a background as a professional wrestler, was best known for starring alongside George Clooney and Brad Pitt in the Ocean’s Eleven film franchise. The 6ft 10in actor died from congestive heart failure in Covington, his rep said. Clooney paid tribute to Schwartz – describing him as a “gentle soul”.

Stranger Things actor Mark Withers passes away at 77 due to cancer

December 8, 2024

Dynasty and Stranger Things actor Mark Withers passed away at 77. His daughter, Jessie Withers confirmed the news to Variety on December 6 that the actor had a battle with pancreatic cancer. As per the portal, Mark passed away on November 22.

Main Street Theatre Works Company Member Allen Pontes Has Passed Away

December 8, 2024

Roseville, CA – According to a statement released by Main Street Theatre Works, company member Allen Pontes [66] passed away after a battle with brain cancer on Friday, November 8th.

Comedian Kabir ‘Kabeezy’ Singh Dead at 39

December 6, 2024

Kabir “Kabeezy” Singh, who competed on America’s Got Talent in 2021, has died. He was just 39. The comedian passed on Wednesday, Dec. 4, law enforcement sources confirmed to TMZ, revealing that, while they believe he may have died from natural causes, they are still investigating. An official cause of death won’t be determined until they receive Singh’s toxicology results, but he reportedly had a history of unspecified health issues. Jeremy Curry, a friend of Singh’s, revealed in a Facebook post on Dec. 5 that he “passed away peacefully in his sleep,” while other sources confirmed to the publication that Kabir was in the San Francisco Bay Area when he passed. It’s unclear if Singh lived in San Francisco or if he was just visiting, but it appears his most recent stand-up gig happened on Nov. 2, based on his Instagram account, where he excitedly invited fans to each of his shows. His next scheduled appearance was set for Feb. 15th at Southern Regional Tech. College Foundation in Thomasville, GA, according to his website.

Dominique Brown, 34

December 8, 2024

A Disney-inspired social media influencer, Dominique Brown, 34, died after suffering a medical emergency during a lunch in downtown Los Angeles hosted by the pop-culture themed retail merchandiser BoxLunch on 5 December.

No cause of death reported.

Nine journalists “died suddenly”:

Fox News commentator, doctor Kelly Powers dead at 45 after cancer battle, overcoming illnesses to give birth: ‘Luckiest unlucky girl’

December 3, 2024

Fox News commentator and doctor Kelly Powers has died after a long battle with cancer. She was 45. Powers was first diagnosed with brain cancer after facing a series of health complications in 2020, and went into remission before the deadly illness returned this year. She was a regular on the Fox News talk show Red Eye, and made appearances on Fox Business where she led segments on health risks facing Americans. A successful podiatric surgeon, Powers was educated at the New York College of Podiatric Medicine and did her residency at Georgetown and the Boston University School Of Medicine. After years of helping patients, Powers became one herself while hosting a Fox News segment about heart health when she began to experience shortness of breath and chest pains. “It’s crazy – I went into heart failure while doing a report on Fox Business – live – on heart health and talking about the subtle signs that women often miss. You can’t make this up,” she told Preferred Health Magazine in an interview after her first diagnosis. She battled through that ailment, only to discover she had the aggressive brain cancer glioblastoma a short time later. After three surgeries, chemotherapy and radiation, she managed to beat the cancer back — all while becoming pregnant and giving birth to a boy, according to a GoFundMe. When her cancer returned in 2024, friends raised nearly $100,000 to help pay for an experimental treatment that insurance wouldn’t cover.

Researcher’s Note - Fox News Requires Employees to Report Vaccination [sic] Status, Mandates Masks for Workers in ‘Confined Spaces’: Link

Beloved NBC4 meteorologist Bob Nunnally dies just months after declaring ‘I’m cancer -free’ in devastating video

December 9, 2024

A BELOVED former meteorologist has died at 68. Bob Nunnally’s family announced his death on Sunday. Nunnally was a well-known journalist across radio and TV in Columbus, Ohio, for over four decades. He stepped back from his position as Columbus’ NBC affiliate WCMH weatherman in 2022 to focus on beating pancreatic cancer. Earlier this year, he shared a video announcing he successfully beat cancer, but he had complications during his recovery. “I’m cancer-free,” he declared in a video shared with WCMH in May. He revealed that he thought he’d return to work after surgery, but the recovery was more complicated than he expected. He died on Sunday morning, just days after entering hospice care on Friday.

No cause of death reported.

Adam Pemble, AP journalist whose compassionate lens brought stories to life, dies at 52

December 8, 2024

BERLIN — Adam Pemble, an Associated Press video journalist who covered some of the biggest global news of the past two decades, from earthquakes and conflicts to political summits and elections, has died. He was 52. Pemble died Thursday in Minneapolis surrounded by friends and family, according to his friend Mike Moe, who helped care for him in the final weeks of his fight against cancer.

Longtime Investigative Journalist Has Died At 64

December 8, 2024

A longtime investigative journalist for the Washington Post has died this week. He was 64 years old. Robert O’Harrow Jr., a longtime investigative journalist at The Washington Post, passed away on Dec. 4, according to an obituary from his family.

Researcher’s note – The article is behind a paywall, but according to his wife, the cause of death was cancer: Link

Journalist Robin Ayers has passed away

December 7, 2024

Los Angeles, CA – The media world is mourning the loss of Robin Ayers, a beloved journalist, author, and radio host, who tragically passed away on Thursday, December 5. She was 45 years old. As of now, the exact cause of Robin Ayers’ death has not been publicly disclosed. However, in 2023, she revealed she was battling Leiomyosarcoma (LMS), a rare and aggressive cancer that affects soft tissues, often in the abdomen or uterus.

Fashion Journalist Walter Greene Dies at 74

December 6, 2024

Fashion journalist Walter Greene, who supported and encouraged generations of Black creatives and models, died in New York on Dec. 2. Funeral services are being planned for Greene, 74, who died in his Uptown New York City apartment. The cause of Greene’s death is not yet known, according to his niece Alana Doornick. Without identifying the deceased by name, the New York Police Department confirmed that a 74-year-old male was found on Dec. 2, at the address where he resided. A non-criminal investigation is underway.

White Sox All-Star, broadcaster ‘Beltin’ Bill’ Melton, 79, dies

December 6, 2024

Chicago White Sox All-Star third baseman and broadcaster Bill Melton died Thursday in Phoenix after a brief illness. He was 79.

No cause of death reported.

Legendary sports writer Bob Holt dies aged 65 just days after collapsing at press conference

December 5, 2024

Arkansas sports writer Bob Holt has died at the age of 65 four days after collapsing following a press conference from a football game between the University of Arkansas and the University of Missouri on Saturday. According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Holt was rushed to a hospital after he collapsed before he died on Wednesday night. No cause of death has been provided.

NYC Memorial Planned for Lucid News Co-Founder Ken Jordan

December 5, 2024

Ken Jordan [63], the co-founder and editorial director of Lucid News, will be remembered by friends and family at a gathering in New York City this month. Jordan died unexpectedly on May 12, 2024, leaving this news service as his legacy. He believed in the transformative power of psychedelics for healing and the importance of global psychedelic communities. As a journalist and editor, Jordan passionately believed in the importance of accurate and balanced information about psychedelics.

No cause of death reported.

Reese G of 3Piece passes away, confirmed by brother Martin Walker

December 6, 2024

Reese G, a founding member of the Chicago-based R&B group 3Piece, passed away earlier this week. While the cause of his death remains undisclosed, his brother and bandmate, Martin Walker, confirmed the sad news on December 5 via Facebook. Reese G, born Maurice Walker [49], was a cornerstone of 3Piece, a group known for its smooth vocals and charismatic stage presence. Throughout their career, Reese and 3Piece collaborated with high-profile artists such as Kanye West, Mary J. Blige, Omarion, and Jay-Z.

No cause of death reported.

David Michael Teegarden, Jr., 55

December 4, 2024

David Michael Teegarden Jr., aged 55, passed away on November 29, 2024. Born on July 18,1969, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, He was a talented musician whose influence profoundly impacted the Tulsa Sound music scene, where his talents and contributions will be enduringly remembered.

Researcher’s note - Teegarden “died suddenly”: Link

No cause of death reported.

Eminem’s Mom Dead at 69 After Battle With Cancer

December 3, 2024

Eminem’s mom has reportedly passed away at the age of 69 following a battle with terminal lung cancer. On Tuesday (Dec. 3), TMZ broke the news that Debbie Nelson, formerly Debbie Mathers, died last night (Dec. 2) after succumbing to lung cancer in St. Joseph, Mo., where she had been living for years. The tragic passing comes after it was reported back in September that Debbie was “terminally ill with advanced lung cancer.” “There are not many options [for Debbie],” a source told In Touch Weekly at the time. “She is currently staying between the cancer center and with family members. She has a very limited amount of time [left].”

Black fencing pioneer and 6-time Olympian Peter Westbrook dies at 72

December 2, 2024

Peter Westbrook, a groundbreaking fencer who became the first African-American and Asian-American to win a medal in fencing at the 1984 Summer Olympics, died on Friday, November 29 in New York City. He was 72. According to the New York Times, Westbrook died of complications from liver cancer following a two-year battle with the disease. His cause of death was confirmed to the Times by former Olympic teammate Robert Cottingham, who serves as chairman of the Peter Westbrook Foundation.

A chef “died suddenly”:

Acclaimed French master chef Frédéric Perrier dies in Houston at 61

December 5, 2024

Frédéric Perrier, known for his longtime run at Aura Brasserie in Sugar Land and one of the few chefs in Houston [Texas] to be named a Maitre de Cuisiner, passed away on Monday. Perrier was 61 years old. Perrier’s family announced his passing late Tuesday night on Facebook. “For the past 3.5+ years, Frédéric persevered beyond imagination, hence earning the nickname ‘The man that won’t die’ by his ICU team. Obviously, his legacy will live on,” read the announcement. The Houston Chronicle reported that Perrier had experienced some recent health challenges in the past few years and ultimately died of a heart attack.

Powerful GOP Congressman’s Daughter Dies in Her Sleep Less than a Month Before He Is Set to Retire

December 9, 2024

Texas Rep. Michael Burgess announced that his eldest daughter, Christine Burgess, died as he closes out his final term in Congress. In a Facebook post on Monday, Dec. 9, the Republican congressman’s office stated that Christine died in her sleep over the weekend, though no additional details were provided. Burgess, 73, has represented the north Dallas area in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2003. He currently chairs the Rules Committee, and prior to his election, he practiced as a doctor of obstetrics and gynecology.

No age or cause of death reported.

Catherine McClary, longtime Washtenaw Co. Treasurer, ex-commissioner, dies unexpectedly

December 3, 2024

Michigan – Catherine McClary, who had been Washtenaw County’s treasurer since 1997 after serving multiple terms as a county commissioner, died Monday, county officials confirmed. She was 72. McClary was set to retire from county government at the end of the year, having decided not to seek reelection in 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Tifton District Attorney passes away

December 3, 2024

TIFTON, GA — Tifton Judicial Circuit District Attorney Bryce Johnson [52] has passed away. The Tifton Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office announced earlier today that Johnson passed away unexpectedly Dec. 2 as a result of a sudden medical emergency. Johnson, first elected to the position of district attorney in 2020, served the counties of Irwin, Tift, Turner, and Worth. He was recently reelected unopposed to a second term.

No cause of death reported.

52 infants “died suddenly”:

Isabel & Anthony Shepherd, twins, 1 day

December 5, 2027

Heber City, Utah – Our sweet babies Isabel & Anthony Shepherd will forever be our little angels. Despite being born early into this world we were blessed with almost two hours with our precious twins. We are heartbroken they are gone, but we are so thankful to have spent the time we had with them.

No cause of death reported.

Infant Timothy Daniel Hislop

December 9, 2024

Rainsville, Alabama – Infant Timothy Daniel Hislop passed away December 7, 2024, at DeKalb Regional Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Elizabeth Rose Strickland, infant

December 9, 2024

Dickinson, North Dakota – Elizabeth Rose Strickland, infant daughter of Skylar Thomas and Austin Strickland, passed away prematurely on Saturday, December 7, 2024, at CHI St. Alexius Health, Dickinson, ND.

No cause of death reported.

Kaitlynn Sue Wilkins, infant

December 9, 2024

Batesville, Mississippi – Kaitlynn Sue Wilkins, infant daughter, of Keelie Redwine Wilkins and Timothy Wayne Wilkins, was born into the arms of Jesus on December 8, 2024, at Baptist DeSoto Hospital in Southaven.

No cause of death reported.

Ezra Nathaniel Elvira, stillborn

December 9, 2024

Midland, Texas – With deep sorrow and profound love, we announce the passing of our precious baby boy, Ezra Nathaniel Elvira, who was lost to us on December 3rd, 2024. Though his time with us was brief, he will forever be loved, cherished, and remembered by his family. His parents, along with his extended family, looked forward to the joy of watching him grow, hearing his laughter, and witnessing all the beautiful milestones he would have reached. Although he was with us only in our hearts, the love we feel for him will never fade. While we did not get to see his smile or hear his first cry, we know that he will always be a part of us.

No cause of death reported.

Hunter Samuel Hughes, stillborn

December 8, 2024

Anderson, Indiana – Hunter Samuel Hughes was born sleeping on November 23, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Jazayah Alaya Ranae Garcia, 1 day

December 8, 2024

Marion, Indiana – With profound sadness, we announce the passing of our precious baby, Jazayah Alaya Ranae Garcia, born December 2, 2024, into the arms of Jesus. Although our time together was brief, Jazayah brought love and light into our lives. We will cherish her memory forever.

No cause of death reported.

Baby Karsten Moss

December 8, 2024

Montgomery, Alabama – Baby Karsten Moss, a resident of Montgomery, AL, expired Saturday, December 07, 2024. Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

No cause of death reported.

Ezekiel Wade Depew, 1 day

December 8, 2024

Auburn, Indiana – Ezekiel Wade Depew, was born on December 3, 2024, at 7:49 PM and passed away the next morning, December 4th at 6:00 AM at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. He was 7lbs 8oz and 20 inches long. He was born to his loving parents, Brittany Harris and Zachary Depew of Waterloo. Ezekiel had a rare birth defect known as Anencephaly, where his brain tissues and skull didn’t develop properly in the womb. We knew that we weren’t going to get very much time with him, if any, after his birth. We were blessed enough to get a little over ten hours to spend with him and show him as much love as we possible could.

No cause of death reported.

Baby Boy Carmelo Cutillo, 1 day

December 8, 2024

Savannah, Georgia – Baby Boy Carmelo Cutillo, born on December 7, 2024, in Savannah, GA, graced the world for a fleeting moment before his journey was tenderly guided away on the very same day at Memorial Hospital. In this brief yet profound time, he touched the hearts of those around him, imbuing even a single heartbeat with immeasurable love.

No cause of death reported.

Infant Baby Girl Hill

December 7, 2024

Savannah, Georgia – The Hill Family officially announces the obsequies for Infant Baby Girl Hill.

No cause of death reported.

AnaBelle Rae Staples, 5 weeks

December 7, 2024

Elizabeth City, North Carolina – AnaBelle Rae Staples, who graced this world for too brief a time. Born on October 27, 2024, in Norfolk, VA, AnaBelle was a beacon of love and strength during her short life. She died at Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters on December 5, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Baby Heaven D. Sweat

December 7, 2024

Louisville, Kentucky – Baby Heaven D. Sweat went to eternal rest on Thursday, December 5th, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Jacoby Taylor, 8 months

December 7, 2024

Flint, Michigan – Age 8 months, passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2024, at Hurley Medical Center.

No cause of death reported.

Lainey Isabella Acosta Sevy, stillborn

December 7, 2024

Layton, Utah – Baby Lainey was born sleeping on December 2, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Amalia Jeanette-Lynn Michalak, infant child

December 7, 2024

Clarksville, Tennessee – Amalia Jeanette-Lynn Michalak, infant child, was to be welcomed into a loving family that surrounded her with warmth and care.

No cause of death reported.

Logan Joel McBride, infant son

December 7, 2024

Indiana, Pennsylvania – Logan Joel McBride, infant son of Marie Ann McBride, passed into the loving hands of the Lord on November 28, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Zarishaddai Ban-Banayah Yasharahia, baby

December 6, 2024

Jacksonville, Florida – Baby Zarishaddai Ban-Banayah Yasharahia slept away on Thursday, November 21, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Cameron Joseph Boisvert, 1 day

December 6, 2024

Millbury, Massachusetts - It is with deep sorrow and profound love that we share the passing of our precious son, Cameron Joseph Boisvert, who was born at 2:43 am on December 3, 2024. Cameron gently entered heaven’s gates shortly after, due to complications from a rare kidney disease.

No cause of death reported.

Azir Davon London, 1 year

December 6, 2024

Akron, Ohio – On November 29, 2024, Azir Davon London returned to his heavenly home, just one day shy of his first birthday. Though his time with us was brief, Azir’s life was filled with joy, love, and laughter that touched the hearts of everyone who knew him. Born on November 30, 2023, in Youngstown, Ohio, to his devoted parents Aryannah Clark and Davon London, Azir was a miracle after a challenging pregnancy and labor. From his first breath, he brought light into the lives of his family, spreading happiness with his infectious laugh, mischievous smile, and playful personality.

No cause of death reported.

Lainey Isabella Acosta Sevy, stillborn

December 6, 2024

Layton, Utah – Baby Lainey was born sleeping on December 2, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Jonathan Kaizen Watson, 18 months

December 6, 2024

Greenville, North Carolina – Jonathan Kaizen Watson, affectionately known as Kaizen, was born on May 30, 2023, in Greenville, NC, and passed away on November 26, 2024, in the same beloved town. In his short life, Kaizen brought immense joy and laughter to those around him. He was known for his infectious smile and a heart full of love. He is survived by his devoted mother, Kaitlyn, his father, Corey, his brother, Daxton.

No cause of death reported.

Alexander Duc Beougher, 1 day

December 6, 2024

McPherson, Kansas – Alexander Duc Beougher, infant son of Brett and Theresa (Tran) Beougher, was born and went to his Heavenly home on Monday, December 2, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Blessing Johnson, infant

December 6, 2024

Kansas City, Missouri – Infant Blessing Johnson passed on Tuesday, December 3, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Millie Marie Long, infant

December 6, 2024

Anson, Texas – Millie Marie Long, infant daughter of Ely & Jenny Long of Anson passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at her home in Anson, Texas.

No cause of death reported.

Adorable toddler died from cardiac arrest after ambulance staff told mom they were too busy to help

December 6, 2024

A two-year-old girl died from a cardiac arrest after an overrun ambulance service sent firemen instead of trained medics to save her. Little Yuna Feeley, from Massachusetts, was suffering from a respiratory illness when she suddenly went limp and stopped breathing on the morning of January 26. Her mother, Andrea Feeley, frantically called 911 but the local ambulance service sent a fire crew instead. In a bid to rescue Yuna, one of the firefighters drove her to Massachusetts General Hospital in his car with two colleagues delivering CPR but it was too late and she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Xylee Marie Campbell, 1 day

December 5, 2024

Dermott, Arkansas – Baby Xylee passed away on Friday, November 29, 2024, at Drew Memorial Hospital, Monticello.

No cause of death reported.

Bellamy Michael Carpenter, 1 day

December 5, 2024

Joplin, Missouri – Bellamy Michael Carpenter, entered and departed this world on December 3, 2024, in Joplin, Missouri. His brief journey on earth, though fleeting, was enveloped in an immeasurable amount of love from his family.

No cause of death reported.

Matthew B. Decker, 20 months

December 5, 2024

Wrightstown, NJ – Matthew B. Decker tragically and unexpectedly passed away, alongside his family, in the early morning hours of Wednesday, December 4, 2024, at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, from rapid complications of septic shock stemming from an unknown infection.

Declan Ray Howard, 7 months

December 5, 2024

Springfield, Missouri – Declan Ray Howard, beloved son and brother, was born on May 2, 2024, in Springfield, Missouri, and passed away peacefully in his parents’ arms on December 2, 2024, at the tender age of seven months. Though his time with us was short, Declan’s impact on those who had the privilege of knowing him was profound and lasting.

No cause of death reported.

Oaklynn Nicole Jean Nichols, 4 months and 11 days

December 5, 2024

Elk Fork, Gandeeville, WV – Oaklynn Nicole Jean Nichols, 4 months and 11 days, of Elk Fork, Gandeeville, WV, passed away to the hands of God on Saturday, November, 30, 2024. She was born on July 19, 2024 in Charleston, WV.

No cause of death reported.

Baby Geniva Rayne Mitchell, baby

December 5, 2024

Houston, Texas – Died Saturday, November 23, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Nala A’Shye Morrigan Slate, 3 months

December 5, 2024

New Orleans, Louisiana – Nala A’Shye Morrigan Slate departed this Earthly Life on Sunday, November 22, 2024, at the age of 3 months. She was born on August 4, 2024, to Taara Mahdi and Anthony Slate, Jr. She was known as the “Angel Baby” in honor of her great grandmother, Leatrice Augustine.

No cause of death reported.

Boy Ochoa, stillborn

December 5, 2024

Austin, Texas – Baby Boy was born on December 2nd, 2024 and passed away on December 2nd, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Hope Kathleen Santay, stillborn

December 5, 2024

Chicago, Illinois – On 11.27.24, our baby girl became our newest guardian angel. Hope Kathleen, born sleeping, will forever live in our hearts as a beacon of light and hope to get us through this unbearable time, and into the future. We are broken and can’t understand why this happened, yet we are trying to find solace in knowing that all she knew was love.

No cause of death reported.

Mia Embrey and Vivian Marie St. Pierre, stillborn

December 5, 2024

North Little Rock, Arkansas – On November 30th, Mia Embrey and Vivian Marie, twin baby girls of Hannah and Mark St. Pierre, were born into this world and carried into Heaven.

No cause of death reported.

A’Ryn Adzowa Yosefína Dame Agbowoadah, 4 months

December 5, 2024

Boston, Massachusetts – A’Ryn Adzowa Yosefína Dame Agbowoadah, the youngest of 4, was born on July 22nd 2024, at 10:25 pm at 4lbs 8ounces; our Irish twin. A’Ryn lit up any room she was in and put a smile on everyone she has met face. At only 3 months old her old soul was instantly noticeable like her signature hats. Her favorite things to do were eat, laugh, smile and stare at her brother and father’s shenanigans.

No cause of death reported.

Isabella Grace Dubberke, 3 days

December 5, 2024

Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin – Isabella Grace Dubberke, infant daughter of Jason and Christina (Klinge) Dubberke of Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at Crossing Rivers Health. Isabella was born Monday, November 25, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Sofia Isabella Uribe Huendo, stillborn

December 5, 2024

Murray, KY – Sofia Isabella Uribe Huendo was born sleeping on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, at Murray Calloway County Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Nova Leigh Ann Belcher, stillborn

December 4, 2024

Linton, Indiana – Nova Leigh Ann Belcher was born sleeping in the arms of Jesus on Monday, December 2, 2024, at I.U. Health Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana.

No cause of death reported.

Flora Olive Ferry, stillborn

December 4, 2024

Bountiful, Utah - On December 2, 2024, of our precious daughter, Flora Olive Ferry, who slipped away from us just days before her anticipated arrival. Although her time with us was brief, we will forever cherish the love and joy she brought to our hearts. Flora was the daughter we dreamed of adding to our family, a delightful sister to join her older brothers, Benny and Sander.

No cause of death reported.

Leo Nico Mark Lujan, 1 year

December 4, 2024

Taos, New Mexico – Leo Nico Mark Lujan, 1 year old, a resident of Llano Quemado, passed away on November 26, 2024, surrounded by his loving family after suffering from a rare neurodegenerative disease, called Tay-Sachs. Leo began his life as a healthy baby, but after a few months would not progress in development. He suffered as the disease progressed losing all motor skills along with his sight.

Zuriah Amethyst Moore, 1 day

December 4, 2024

Centralia, Illinois – It is with the deepest sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved baby girl, Zuriah Amethyst Moore, who was born on Monday, November 25th, 2024, in Centralia, Illinois, and passed away an hour after entering the world.

No cause of death reported.

Zae’leigh Sharneice James, baby

December 4, 2024

Meridian, Mississippi – Infant Zae’leigh Sharneice James passed on December 1, 2024, at Oschner-Rush Memorial Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Miracle Z. Fruster, baby

December 3, 2024

Fort Laudersale, FL – Viewing for Baby Miracle Z. Fruster will be held Friday, December 6, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Eira Wilson, 2 months

December 3, 2024

Waco, NC – Baby Peace Wilson entered the gates of heaven after two short months of life.

No cause of death reported.

John Anthony Barton, 22 days

December 3, 2024

Maysville, Missouri – It is with deep sorrow and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved infant, John Anthony Barton, who was born on November 4, 2024, and passed away on November 26, 2024, at Overland Park Regional Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Oakley Vargo, 8 months

December 3, 2024

Cleveland, OH – Over the Thanksgiving weekend, tragedy struck the Vargo family in a way no parent should ever have to experience. Oakley Vargo, just 8 months young, found herself in the PICU at the Cleveland Clinic with a sudden illness that attacked her liver. This seemingly healthy 8-month-old baby girl, who had a smile that could lighten up any room, was fighting for her life. After 2 days of treatment and many tests, Oakley was called home by Jesus. This little girl, although only with us for a short time, impacted many with her love and precious smile.

No cause of death reported.

Daphne Vivien Arnold, 18 months

December 2, 2024

Bedford, Pennsylvania – Daphne Vivien Arnold, 18 months old, passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2024, after a life long battle with Epidermolysis Bullosa. She was born on May 12, 2023, in Fort Belvoir, VA.

No cause of death reported.

Avani Inez Birbal, infant

December 2, 2024

Greenville, SC – Infant Avani Inez Birbal, beloved daughter of Daniel and Wendisha Birbal, passed away on November 25, 2024. Though her life was short, Avani brought immense joy and love to her parents, who awaited her arrival with great anticipation. Wendisha and Daniel loved their sweet baby girl before she was born, and though her time with them was heartbreakingly brief, she will be forever cherished in their hearts. Avani was deeply wanted, and her presence, even for the short time, left a lasting mark on their lives.

No cause of death reported.

Georgiana Dorothy Grace Rozkiewicz, 1 day

December 2, 2024

Alma, Illinois – Infant baby Georgiana Dorothy Grace Rozkiewicz, born to parents Shaelee Karrick and Michael Rozkiewicz, Jr., both of Alma, Illinois, on November 22nd, 2024, was called to be with our Lord on November 22nd, 2024, at SSM St Mary’s Clayton Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. Georgiana was loved dearly by her family including her sister Angelynn Louise Prather. Preceded in death by baby sister Emerson Kay Rozkiewicz.

No cause of death reported.

Two children “died suddenly”:

South Valley toddler with incurable brain tumor passed away

December 5, 2024

TULARE, Calif. — A young girl battling cancer, that we reported on a year ago, has lost her battle. Natalie Barajas [4] passed away on Wednesday from Brainstem Glioma, or diffuse intrinsic pontine gliomas, also known as DIPG. Her parents took her to the doctor in November of 2023 when she was having stroke-like symptoms. When doctors diagnosed her with an incurable brain tumor, they said she had about one year left. A year later, her family said, “Natalie has passed away. She is now in peace and not suffering anymore.”

Aletheia Jane Allastor, 4

December 3, 2024

Pleasant Hill, IL - Aletheia Jane Allastor, age 4, of Pleasant Hill, IL passed away peacefully sleeping at her grandparent’s home on Thursday, November 28, 2024. Her mommy endearingly called her ‘my little soup dumpling munchkin’. Aletheia loved when her mommy would sing to her and hearing her parents’ voices and big hugs brought her great joy. She took delight in holding their hands and especially being snuggled and held close. She really loved her Grandpa Larry’s foot rubs. Aletheia had a gentle soul and enjoyed her many pets, she loved her cat, Angelbob; dog, Dante, aka Scooby Doo; her two turtles; and enjoyed the peaceful nature of the fish in the tank next to her bed. She dearly loved spending time outdoors on sunny days in the garden. Her sweet and gentle nature will be missed by all who knew her.

No cause of death reported.

Five teenagers “died suddenly”:

Fundraiser set up for family of local 8 th grade student who died at school

December 5, 2024

A fundraising page has been set up to help the family of a young Coachella Valley boy who died at his middle school earlier this week. Gavin Fournier [13] was pronounced dead at La Quinta Middle School on Monday. Fournier was an 8th-grade student with a 4.0 GPA, his family said on Thursday. Details on what happened were limited as officials with the Desert Sands Unified School District said they wanted to respect the family’s privacy. Cal Fire said its crews were called out to La Quinta Middle School at around 10:10 a.m. for a reported juvenile medical emergency. The juvenile was transported to the hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Massachusetts middle school student dies: ‘Tragic and unexpected death ’

December 3, 2024

A local middle school student has died, according to school district officials who called the girl’s death “tragic and unexpected.” Newton student Barbara Zheng has died, Superintendent Anna Nolin announced on Tuesday. “Earlier today, we learned of the tragic and unexpected death of Barbara Zheng, a student at Brown Middle School,” the superintendent said in a statement.

No age or cause of death reported.

Teen collapses at recreation center, dies after ambulance never shows up, officials say

December 7, 2024

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. – Georgia officials say a teen athlete died after she was found to be in physical distress during a recent volleyball practice. It happened on Thursday at Tracey Wyatt Recreation Complex when the Dream Chasers Volleyball Club was warming up and Amanda Sylvester, 15, collapsed on the floor. First responders from the College Park Fire Department and other emergency medical services quickly arrived and tended to the teenager, who was able to speak, College Park officials said in a statement. But Grady EMS “never fully responded” to the request for an ambulance after calling several times and waiting for more than an hour, officials said. The 15-year-old was loaded into her mother’s van and taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. She went into cardiac failure and was revived once before she died.

No cause of death reported.

High School Hockey Player (17) Drops Dead Mid-Game

December 2, 2024

A New York high school hockey player has tragically died suddenly after suffering a “sudden medical event” in the middle of a game, leaving onlookers horrified. Connor Kasin was just 17 years old when he died. Massapequa High School sent a letter to faculty and students confirming the 12th-grader’s death. The incident occurred on Saturday night. Nassau County police said in a news release that first responders went to the Town of Oyster Bay Ice Skating Center where Kasin had collapsed.

No cause of death reported.

The Untimely Passing Of Manny Pargman: A Rising Star From The ATL Lightening Baseball Team

December 6, 2024

Manny Pargman, an 18-year-old student at the University of Colorado Boulder, tragically passed away on December 4, 2024. His body was discovered in the Chautauqua Meadow area of Boulder, according to the sheriff’s office. Around 7 a.m. on Wednesday, a report was made to the Boulder County Communications Center about a possibly deceased person in the area. Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks rangers swiftly responded but sadly pronounced Manny deceased at the scene. Rocky Mountain Rescue members transported the body from the trailhead to the coroner’s office. The sheriff’s office stated that they do not currently suspect foul play, but they are actively investigating the cause of death. A resident of Atlanta, Georgia, Manny’s untimely passing has left his family, friends, university community, and all who knew him in deep mourning.

A priest “died suddenly”:

Fr. Dennis Conway, 33

December 3, 2024

Fr. Dennis Conway, 33, beloved priest and pastor, son, brother, uncle, and godfather, died unexpectedly on November 26, 2024, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. In March 2021, Fr. Dennis became the pastor of Immaculate Conception and St. Wenceslaus parishes in Cedar Rapids, where he served until his untimely death. He was a talented pianist and loved to travel. Fr. Dennis had a gift for languages, enjoyed snow skiing and scuba diving, and collected fountain pens.

No cause of death reported.

An educator “died suddenly”:

Alisha Gsell, 47

December 3, 2024

Riverview, Florida – Alisha Gsell, 47, devoted daughter, sister, and aunt, passed away December 1, after a brief illness. Alisha was a graduate of Florida State University in elementary education and earned a Master’s degree in library science from the University of South Florida. She was an employee of the Hillsborough County School District since 1999. Alisha found joy in family traditions, spending time as YaYa to Meredith and Michael, her newfound love of exercise, and sharing her passion for reading with our book club and with her students. She loved her Lord, her church and co-led her women’s Bible study.

No cause of death reported.

Two teachers “died suddenly”:

Services announced for Tiverton [MA] man, Somerset Berkley teacher, who passed away suddenly

December 9, 2024

Services have been announced after the unexpected and sudden passing of a local teacher. Dr. Susan Brelsford, Principal of Somerset Berkley Regional High School, announced on Friday morning that Science and Technology teacher Joseph Ramos passed away. Ramos is the founder of the United States Super STEM Competition held yearly at the high school. According to an obituary, in addition to being a popular teacher for 25 years, the 48-year-old Ramos was an accomplished tennis player.

Massachusetts’s largest teachers union calls for COVID-19 vaccine [sic] mandate for students and staff: Link

No cause of death reported.

Dancers carrying on legacy of beloved teacher who died unexpectedly with ‘Nutcracker Sweet’ performance

December 4, 2024

RICHMOND, Va. — The “Nutcracker Sweet” — a one-of-a-kind performance — will continue after a beloved dance teacher died unexpectedly. For the last 12 years, the Nutcracker Sweet ensemble has brought together students from all over the area, regardless of skill, experience or age. The woman behind the Nutcracker Sweet, Tristi McMaster Robinson, died in February after a sudden cardiac problem. She was only 58.

Five coaches “died suddenly”:

For Scott Morton, 47

December 8, 2024

Anthony Smith was in Long Island when he got the news. Training with Ray Longo and his team last month, light heavyweight contender was looking to have fun by adding new wrinkles to his game, and the call came in that his longtime coach Scotty Morton had died suddenly after suffering a heart attack. He was just 47, and Smith was devastated at losing someone who wasn’t just a coach.

Memphis Tigers mourn senior associate athletic director Marlon Dechausay, who died after a heart attack in Maui

December 5, 2024

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Memphis community is mourning the death of one of its Tigers Athletics leaders. U of M leaders said Marlon Dechausay, the senior associate athletic director for student-athlete welfare for Tiger Athletics at the University of Memphis, suffered a heart attack while attending the Maui Invitational Basketball Tournament. They said the 49-year-old died late Wednesday night following further complications. Dechausay joined the Tiger family in 2018 and created Tiger Bites, a nutritional program on campus. He was a member of the National Association of Academic Advisors for Athletics (N4A) and received the Lan Hewitt Leadership Award, given to outstanding athletic advisors.

Researcher’s note - University of Memphis employees on timeline to get mandated COVID-19 vaccine [sic]: Link

Dana Dimel, longtime college football coach, dead at 62

December 3, 2024

Champaign, IL – Dana Dimel, a longtime college coach who led programs at Wyoming, Houston and UTEP, died in his sleep Tuesday. He was 62. Dimel served as a senior offensive assistant this season at Illinois, following a six-year tenure at UTEP.

Researcher’s note – Coach Dimel was a recent hire at University of Illinois. He joined the coaching staff in July of 2024. He was a previously a coach at UTEP (University of Texas El Paso). The president of UTEP posted on Facebook June 30, 2021 the following: Among our campus community, we have had only two positive cases of COVID-19 among faculty, staff or students in the last two months. Approximately 90% of staff and faculty and 73% of students are fully vaccinated. Link

No cause of death reported.

Kristopher Rahn, NJ/PA Wrestling Coach, Dies At 32

December 7, 2024

Kristopher Rahn, 32, a dedicated wrestling coach and devoted family man originally from Haddonfield, New Jersey, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Dec. 3, leaving behind his wife, Loren, and their 3-month-old daughter, Mallory, family members said. Rahn’s impact on the sport extended beyond his own achievements; he volunteered as a wrestling coach at Mifflin County High School for the past three years and previously coached at Ottawa University as a graduate student.

Researcher’s note - Governor Murphy Signs Executive Order Instituting Vaccination [sic] or Testing Requirement for All Preschool to Grade 12 Personnel: Link

No cause of death reported.

Mathews earns highest sports honor just days before his tragic death

December 7, 2024

When Robb McGaughey took over as boys’ basketball coach at LAMP in 2021-22, he also inherited volunteer assistant coach Floyd Mathews, one of the most knowledgeable basketball coaches in the state. Mathews was notified in mid-November that he was one of 12 coaches selected for the 2025 class of the Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame. Tragically, he passed away unexpectedly on Thanksgiving morning at the age of 73.

No cause of death reported.

Joe Derillo, wrestling official for 50 years, has died at age 73

December 5, 2024

Joe Derillo, a colorful character in South Jersey wrestling who officiated for a half a century, died on Wednesday after a long battle with cancer. He was 73. Derillo, who lived in Marlton, was inducted into the South Jersey Wrestling Hall of Fame and was honored with the Richard C. Mirshak Award for excellence in officiating, both in 2023. Derillo’s health concerns grew after he was treated for a bleeding ulcer in 2018. After that procedure, his doctor ordered more tests that revealed Stage II pancreatic cancer.

Memphis Sr. Associate AD, Marlon Dechausay Passes Away

December 5, 2024

Marlon Dechausay, the senior associate athletic director for student-athlete welfare for Tiger Athletics at the University of Memphis, suffered a heart attack last week while attending the Maui Invitational Basketball Tournament and following further complications passed away late last night surrounded by his family. Marlon was 49 years old.

Two lawyers “died suddenly”:

Montclair Attorney Who Fought Discrimination Dies at 64

December 3, 2024

A prominent Montclair [NJ] attorney, who represented several municipal employees in lawsuits against the township, died suddenly over the weekend. Roosevelt N. Nesmith, who lived in Montclair and had offices in Bloomfield, collapsed while at the gym on Sunday, his son Drew Nesmith said on Tuesday. Nesmith was 64. The death came as a surprise to both family and friends. “It was well known how in shape he was,” his son said. “He used to ride his bike for hours and hours in the morning, going up from Montclair to Kinnelon, so it’s a shock for everybody.”

No cause of death reported.

Former Letcher County Commonwealth Attorney Edison Banks Has Passed Away

December 3, 2024

Former Letcher County [KY] Commonwealth’s Attorney Edison G. Banks II has passed away at the age of 64. Banks held the post for 24 years, reportedly the longest-serving Republican office holder in Letcher County history, and before that was as an assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney and maintained a private law practice.

No cause of death reported.

Four doctors “died suddenly”:

Dr. Mark Shaffrey, Chairman, Department of Neurosurgery at University of Virginia, Passed Away

December 5, 2024

Charlottesville, Virginia – The neurosurgical world is reeling from the sudden and tragic loss of Dr. Mark Edwin Shaffrey [63], a luminary in the field and Chair of the Department of Neurosurgery at the University of Virginia since 2006. Dr. Shaffrey’s passing has left an indelible void in the medical community, where he was celebrated not only as an extraordinary surgeon and researcher, but also as a compassionate leader and mentor.

Researcher’s Note - UVA Health dismissing 121 employees for refusing to be vaccinated [sic] against COVID-19: Link

No cause of death reported.

Dr. Leland Burleson Baskin, 72

December 4, 2024

Waco, Texas – Dr. Leland Burleson Baskin, 72, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, November 20, 2024, in Oklahoma City, OK. While working on a PhD in Applied Mathematical Sciences at Rice University, Leland was accepted into medical school. Before leaving Rice to start his medical training, he earned a Master’s degree in Applied Mathematical Sciences. While his formal studies in math were complete, Leland remained a mathematician at heart and would later become board certified in Clinical Informatics. He graduated from University of Texas Medical School in San Antonio, then completed a residency in Anatomic and Clinical Pathology at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School in Dallas. He went on to complete a fellowship in Chemical Pathology at the Mayo Clinic. Leland worked for ten years in the Dallas-Fort Worth area in various roles including as Associate Medical Director of the Clinical Chemistry laboratory and Transfusion Medicine consultant at Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas, Texas. Among his other roles, Leland worked at the Dallas Medical Examiner office performing forensic autopsies. He maintained an academic appointment as Assistant then Associate Professor of Pathology at the University of Texas Southwestern in Dallas, teaching numerous pathology residents primarily in Clinical Biochemistry. During this time, Leland was also the Medical Director of Carter Blood Center in Fort Worth.

No cause of death reported.

Erik Ostenso, 63

December 7, 2024

On Saturday, November 30, 2024, Dr. Erik Andrew Ostenso entered Heaven, embraced by his mother, father, and brother Ned. He died suddenly of a heart attack while driving home from his family’s Thanksgiving celebration. Erik received his B.A. in Biology from Lawrence University (1983) and a Doctorate of Optometry from Illinois College of Optometry (1991). Upon graduating, they moved their family to Ladysmith [WI] to become the new owners of the local optometry practice. Erik was an accomplished multi-sport athlete: football, hockey, wrestling, lacrosse, tennis, water skiing, judo, gymnastics, baseball, golf, and pickleball. He spent countless hours on the Flambeau River and in the woods: boating, swimming, watching the sunsets, enjoying the wildlife, hunting, hiking, and cross country skiing.

Dr. Suresh Chandrasekaran, 57

December 6, 2024

Edmond, OK - Dr. Suresh Chandrasekaran, a beloved husband, father, and highly esteemed cardiologist, passed away unexpectedly on December 2, 2024, leaving an enduring legacy of compassion, dedication, and excellence.

No cause of death reported.

Ten nurses “died suddenly”:

Matthew Scott Sebastian, 49

December 8, 2024

Concord, NC – Matthew Scott Sebastian (49) of Concord, passed away November 25, 2024, after a brief illness. Matt was a 1993 graduate of South Rowan High School and graduated from the University of North Carolina, Wilmington in 1998 with a BS in Marketing. After spending several years working in sales, Matt went back to school to earn his nursing degree, graduating from Cabarrus School of Health Sciences in 2009. Matt was most proud of his work as a nurse. He loved helping others and enjoyed his time working in cardiac care at Northeast Medical Center.

No cause of death reported.

Robert E. Fernandes, 48

December 7, 2024

Mebane, North Carolina – Robert E. Fernandes, a resident of Mebane, North Carolina, died unexpectedly, following a high-risk surgery, on Monday evening, December 2nd, 2024, at the Duke University Medical Center in Durham, North Carolina. Robert worked as a Radiology Technologist initially at the Veterans Administration Medical Center in West Palm Beach, Florida. He later joined the National Teleradiology Program within the VA Medical Center and eventually became the PACS Supervisor. He has been a very dedicated and hard-working leader and member of the VA NTP PACS program for several years now. Overall, he worked for the VA for 16 years.

No cause of death reported.

Donna Michelle Warner (nee Cannon), 57

December 7, 2024

Elyria, OH – Donna Michelle Warner (nee Cannon), 57, of Elyria, OH, passed away on December 4th after a brief illness. After graduating in 1984, Donna began working at Lorain Community Hospital (now Mercy) in Lorain, OH. It is here that she met life-long friends and eventually the love of her life, Mark Warner. Most of her 40-year career at Mercy was spent in the CVICU as a nursing secretary where she is known for her blend of “a big heart and sass”.

No cause of death reported.

Maureen Huntley Budlong, 62

December 4, 2024

Gadsden, AL – Mrs. Maureen Huntley Budlong, age 62, formerly of Chesterfield, SC, peacefully entered into rest on Tuesday, December 3, 2024. Maureen dedicated over 21 years of her career to Anson Community Hospital as the Director of the Emergency Room. Additionally, she served as the medical examiner for Anson County and was a nurse liaison for EMS in Wadesboro for many years. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor Maureen’s memory may consider making donations to the Alzheimer’s Association or the American Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Sharidan Kay Jenkins, 63

December 4, 2024

Midwest City, Oklahoma – Sharidan Kay Jenkins was born August 29, 1961, in Lawton, Oklahoma. She graduated from SWOSU with a bachelor’s degree in nursing. She felt being a registered nurse was one of her greatest accomplishments. Her favorite color is green. Her favorite thing to do is go on motorcycle rides. She loved all her fur babies. Snuggling with the fur babies brought her lots of joy. She met Anaya on April 7, 2007, and they had their first date May 1, 2007, and married on August 8, 2008. They have been inseparable ever since. “Anaya has been the love of my life. No one except Anaya could have taken better care of me during my multiple cancer battles”.

No cause of death reported.

Karen E. Anspach (nee Stone), 66

December 4, 2024

Hatboro, PA – Karen E. Anspach (nee Stone) of Hatboro, PA, passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2024, after a very short, but courageous battle with bile duct cancer. Her entire life’s work was to be in service to others. She was a caregiver/nurse up until the day she was diagnosed.

Melissa N. Kehn, 41

December 3, 2024

It is with profound sadness that the family of Melissa N. Kehn, 41, of Clifton Park, NY, formerly of Watervliet, announces her passing on Wednesday, November 27, 2024, at Albany Medical Center Hospital. Melissa worked as a Registered Nurse at several hospitals in the Capital Region, including Samaritan Hospital, Albany Memorial Hospital, and Albany Medical Center. Having endured the heartbreaking loss of her own infant daughter, Zoey Faith LaMora, who passed away prematurely in 2015, Melissa became deeply compassionate toward others experiencing similar grief. She devoted much of her time to supporting parents of premature babies, even knitting hats for them and volunteering in various ways to offer comfort. Melissa also cherished her dogs, Bellia and Gemma.

No cause of death reported.

Phyllis Ann DeMaio, 60

December 3, 2024

Phyllis Ann DeMaio, 60, of Indian Land, SC, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 29, 2024. She graduated from Staten Island Community College with a degree in nursing in 1987. A career she passionately had for 37 years. She prided herself on the care and compassion she displayed to everyone she interacted with, including all of the patients over the years. In addition to being a nurse, Phyllis was a devoted mother. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.

No cause of death reported.

Erica A. Austin, 37

December 3, 2024

McCandless Township, PA – Erica A. Austin, age 37, of McCandless Township, on December 2, 2024, after a hard fought battle with pancreatic cancer. Erica was a graduate of Shaler Area High School and Penn State University. She dedicated her life to caring for others as a Registered Nurse with UPMC, and was one class away from obtaining her Masters in Nursing. She enjoyed being with her many friends and relatives.

Former Manitowoc County Board Supervisor Passes Away

December 3, 2024

According to County Executive Bob Ziegelbauer, two-term board member Laurie B. Burke of Two Rivers passed away on November 24th. She represented District 25 in Two Rivers [WI] from 2010 to 2016 and served on the Human Services Board until this year.

Researcher’s Note – Burke graduated from Lakeshore Technical College as a LPN. She worked as a LPN for 40 years helping geriatric patients: Link

New federal rule requires Wisconsin nursing home workers to get COVID-19 vaccine [sic]: Link

No age or cause of death reported.

Four firefighters “died suddenly”:

Officials clarify Los Angeles County Fire Department captain’s death was not during ‘active duty’

December 8, 2024

A captain with the Los Angeles County Fire Department passed away in what authorities originally called an “active duty death,” only to provide a later update indicating he was actually off duty when he died. According to fire officials, Captain Michael H. Mercado died on Sunday. When clarifying the circumstances surrounding Mercado’s death, a spokesperson for the fire department said he died due to “medical reasons” while off duty. Capt. Mercado faithfully served with the L.A. County Fire Department for over 25 years, officials said. He was last assigned to Fire Station 90 in South El Monte.

Researcher’s note - L.A. County ends COVID-19 vaccine [sic] mandate for deputies, firefighters, employees: Link

No age or cause of death reported.

Shiloh Rene Arai, 25

December 7, 2024

Merced, California – Our beloved Shiloh Rene Arai passed unexpectedly of unknown causes on December 2, 2024. He was 25 years old at the time of his passing. Shiloh was born on April 27, 1999, in Merced, California. He was born and raised in the Merced area, where he knew just about everyone. Shiloh was known for his music skills, his love for music of any genre, he loved working out and rollerblading at the local skate park. Shiloh was a friend to everyone, he was fun, outgoing, always the life of the party, and enjoyed making everyone around him laugh. Shiloh had the biggest heart and loved everyone, if you needed anything he was there to help. He loved nature, he would go on hikes any chance he got. He had a love for animals, especially cats. One of his passions was working towards joining the fire academy and working with CAL FIRE during the fire seasons.



No cause of death reported.

Longtime Volunteer Firefighter Dies

December 6, 2024

Napoleon, IN – The local firefighting brother-and-sisterhood, and others throughout the community, are mourning the line-of-duty death of longtime Napoleon volunteer firefighter Ralph Meyer. He suffered a fatal heart attack around noon on Wednesday, hours after helping battle a structure fire. Meyer started in the fire service 58 years ago at the age of 14, and is a former Napoleon Fire Chief – a position now held by his son Steve. In addition, the 72-year-old Meyer was a popular presence at the annual Napoleon Firemen’s Picnic and manned the grill for many years at Smyrna Lutheran Church’s food stand at the Decatur County Fair. Meyer’s organs were donated as a final act of service, and it estimated that his donations will help between 100 and 150 people.

Lt. Michael Bastian Dies Suddenly At 39

December 4, 2024

Lt. Bastian was known for his passion for firefighting and dedication to teaching, training countless emergency responders across Pennsylvania. Hired by the Williamsport Bureau of Fire on Sept. 9, 2015, he was a trusted leader on “C” Platoon and a State Fire Instructor. He leaves behind his wife, Mariah, and their 13-month-old daughter, Alaina. Just last week, Michael and Mariah shared joyful news that they were expecting a second daughter in May.

Researcher’s note - Pennsylvania governor offering state employees who get vaccinated [sic] 5 days of paid leave: Link

No cause of death reported.

Two police officers “died suddenly”:

Cass County Sheriff’s Office mourns sudden passing of lieutenant who served 21 years

December 7, 2024

CASS COUNTY, Mo. – On Saturday, a KC metro sheriff’s office announced the unexpected death of a long-time member. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Lieutenant Robyn Burger died at home on Dec. 6, 2024. She was off-duty and suffered an unspecified medical emergency. Lieutenant Burger joined the sheriff’s office in 2003 and worked there for the next 21 years. She held several leadership positions during that time and was promoted to lieutenant in September 2020.

No age or cause of death reported.

Former Carter County Sheriff Dexter Lunceford passes away at 67

December 3, 2024

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. — Former Carter County Sheriff Dexter Gene Lunceford has passed away at the age of 67. Lunceford served as Carter County sheriff from 2014 to 2022. Before his tenure as sheriff, he was with the Tennessee Highway Patrol. “I was extremely saddened to hear of the sudden passing of former Carter County Sheriff Dexter Lunceford,” Sullivan County Sheriff and Tennessee Sheriffs Association President Jeff Cassidy said.

No cause of death reported.

Four inmates “died suddenly”:

Man dies 4 days after being booked into Yakima County Department of Corrections

December 9, 2024

AKIMA COUNTY, Wash. – An inmate at the Yakima County Department of Corrections was found dead in his assigned unit on Sat., Dec. 7. Kenneth Harrington, 64, was found unresponsive at around 7:18 a.m. by a correctional officer. Several other officers and staff members immediately gave emergency medical care. At around 8:03 a.m., medical professionals pronounced Harrington dead. An autopsy conducted later that day found that Harrington’s death was natural. He reportedly died from acute cardiac tamponade.

Halawa Correctional Facility inmate found dead in his cell

December 6, 2024

AIEA, Hawaii – A 33-year-old Halawa Correctional Facility inmate Justin Feliciano was found dead in his cell on Thursday. Feliciano’s body was discovered at approximately 2:15 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. Staff called 911 and immediately administered life-saving efforts. Emergency Medical Services and the Honolulu Fire Department arrived and took over life-saving procedures but were not successful. The inmate was pronounced dead and the Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office has yet to determine the cause of death.

GoFundMe started for funeral expenses for man who died in South Lake Tahoe jail

December 5, 2024

South Lake Tahoe, CA - The family of the man who died while in the El Dorado County Jail in South Lake Tahoe has started a GoFundMe fundraiser to help with funeral expenses. Brandon Canfield, 50, of South Lake Tahoe, died on November 29. The cause of his death is under investigation. Canfield’s children have started the fundraiser in the hopes of raising $5,000.

Researcher’s note - Another article linked in this article included: An inmate in the El Dorado County Jail in South Lake Tahoe was found unresponsive in his cell at about 5:30 a.m. Friday. Correctional officers, jail nursing staff, and fire personnel attempted life-saving measures however the inmate was pronounced deceased a short time later.

No cause of death reported.

Wamego man convicted of numerous crimes in Manhattan dies in Kansas prison

December 4, 2024

HUTCHINSON, KS – An inmate serving time at the Hutchinson Correctional Facility for crimes committed in northeast Kansas died unexpectedly on Wednesday. David Thompson with the Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) announced in a press release on Dec. 4, that Chancellor Copenhaver, 33, of Wamego, KS, is dead. He was found unresponsive in his cell on Wednesday morning with staff attempting life-saving measures before handing him over to emergency medical services.

No cause of death reported.

Seven killed in “vaxxidents”:

Driver dies in single-vehicle crash , medical condition suspected

December 8, 2024

LAS VEGAS, NV — A single-vehicle crash on Seven Hills Drive resulted in the death of a 51-year-old driver on Saturday afternoon, according to the Henderson Police and Fire Departments. Authorities said the incident occurred at approximately 12:26 p.m. when a black 2012 Cadillac CTS, traveling northbound on Seven Hills Drive, veered off the roadway for unknown reasons and became lodged on landscaping rocks. The driver was transported to a local hospital with a suspected medical condition and later succumbed to his condition. According to HPD, speed or impairment were not suspected factors in the crash.

No cause of death reported.

Missing woman, vehicle found submerged in Anderson County, coroner says

December 8, 2024

South Carolina – The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said a missing woman and her vehicle were found submerged outside of Easley. On Thursday, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office asked the public for help finding 54-year-old Shelia Thompson who deputies say has “serious medical conditions.” Thompson was reportedly seen driving a 2007 tan Kia Spectra (TAG: WFD-363) on Balcome Blvd. and Main Street in Simpsonville around 1 p.m. Tuesday. On Sunday, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched around 10:45 a.m. after a vehicle was found submerged near West Church Road and Alpen Road in Easley. The coroner later told WYFF News 4 that Thompson was found dead inside the vehicle. According to the coroner, Thompson drove off the left side of the road, struck a tree and went into Three and Twenty Creek. The car was found submerged 3 feet by a private investigator hired by the family around 9:40 a.m. The victim died as a result of freshwater drowning and the manner of death has been ruled accidental, according to the coroner.

Polk County man dies in crash while suffering from medical emergency on I-4, trooper say

December 6, 2024

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A 76-year-old man was killed following a car crash Thursday night on I-4 in Polk County. The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on westbound I-4 near State Route 557, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The man reportedly suffered a medical emergency before losing control of his car. The man’s car ended up in the center median before striking a cable barrier and coming to a rest, troopers said. The man died after he was taken to the hospital, according to the agency.

No cause of death reported.

Driver Dies In I-275 Crash After Medical Emergency : FL Highway Patrol

December 5, 2024

HILLBOROUGH COUNTY, FL — A driver died after an Interstate 275 crash in Hillsborough County following a medical emergency while behind the wheel on Wednesday afternoon, according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release. The crash happened near I-275 around 3:15 p.m. A 59-year-old Palmetto man was traveling south in the highway’s outside lane near milepost 37 when he suffered a medical emergency and lost control of his car, FHP said. He traveled into the center lane and hit another car, driven by a 73-year-old Palm Bay woman, who was stopped while facing south on I-275 in the center right lane next to him. His car continued moving forward and came to a stop after hitting a barrier wall, FHP said. He was brought to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

No cause of death reported.

Shepherd man dies at the scene of car-tree crash

December 3, 2024

GRATIOT COUNTY, Mich. – A 68-year-old man from Shepherd died at the scene of a car-tree crash in Gratiot County, which may have been caused by a medical emergency. The Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office says Franklin Sheets was driving south on Warner Road near Tyler Road in Sumner Township around 9:30 a.m., when he went off the road and slammed into a tree. Sheets, who was traveling alone, was pronounced dead on the scene. Investigators believe he may have suffered a medical emergency behind the wheel before he drove off the road surface. Authorities don’t believe Sheets was intoxicated when the crash happened.

No cause of death reported.

Monticello High School student dies after suspected medical emergency , crash

December 3, 2024

MONTICELLO, Ill. – A junior at Monticello High School died after suffering an apparent medical emergency while driving, according to the district’s superintendent. Superintendent Adam Clapp told WAND News Andrew Beals was driving to school Monday morning when he suffered the apparent emergency. Clapp said Beals was involved in a single vehicle crash and died. Details about the type of medical emergency Beals might have suffered or where the crash happened have not been released. The Piatt County Sheriff’s Department said the crash happened around 9 a.m. Monday on North Old Route 47 and 1900 North Road. First responders found Beals unresponsive in the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Missing Wayne County woman found dead in creek

December 3, 2024

WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. — A Wayne County woman was found dead in a creek roughly a quarter mile from her crashed car. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department said that Lorena Scott, 59, was last seen on Saturday morning at approximately 6 a.m. Not long later, authorities found her gold Chevrolet Malibu crashed on New Paris Pike near Mid Drive. But Scott wasn’t inside. For several days, Scott was considered missing. With no leads, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department made the decision to expand its search. On Tuesday morning, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources and the Richmond Fire Department joined police in the search for Lorena Scott. Multiple drone teams were used and Scott was at last found — dead in a creek adjacent to a large culvert more than a quarter mile east of her crashed car. While a cause of death has not been determined, police do not suspect foul play in Scott’s death.

No cause of death reported.

Dar Bryant Remembered for Lifelong Commitment to Service, Community Fundraiser Underway

December 5, 2024

ALTON, IL — Rochelle Bewley is organizing a fundraiser to support the family of Darwyn E. “Dar” Bryant, who died unexpectedly on Dec. 3, 2024, at the age of 64. Bryant served as the director of the Dream Center of Alton, where he was known for his commitment to helping those in need.

No cause of death reported.

CMA mourns former board member Ed Curtis

December 4, 2024

Ed Curtis, known for his enthusiasm for the New England Patriots, a wealth of jokes and humorous stories, and his ever willingness to help other shop owners in the Cabinet Makers Association, died unexpectedly after stepping off a pickleball court on Monday, November 18, 2024. Edward Christopher Curtis was 64, and a resident of Port St. Lucie, Florida, when he died, but he was more known for his Boston-area roots and his longtime association with the cabinet industry. After a long, fruitful career, he sold the company and retired to Florida in the spring of 2023.

No cause of death reported.

A bartender “died suddenly”:

Lara Borrasso Death : Pittsburgh, PA, Community Mourns The Loss Of Lara Borrasso

December 4, 2024

Pittsburgh, PA – The city of Pittsburgh is grieving the sudden loss of one of its most beloved figures, Lara Borrasso [38]. Known for her unparalleled skill behind the bar, Borrasso’s death has left an indelible mark on the community, especially those who were fortunate enough to know her as more than just a bartender. Lara’s passing on December 3, 2024, has sent shockwaves throughout Pittsburgh, particularly on the South Side, where she spent many years making Ruggers Pub a staple of the local nightlife scene. After spending years serving the vibrant South Side community, Lara moved to Key West, Florida, where she continued her bartending career.

No cause of death reported.

Kevin “Boomer” Michael Smith, 69

December 4, 2024

Marquette Heights, IL - Kevin “Boomer” Michael Smith, 69, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2024, at his home. Memorials can be made to Illinois Cancer Care Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Harry Sylvester Wilson III, 72

December 9, 2024

Alpena, MI – Harry Sylvester Wilson III, 72, died unexpectedly, yet peacefully, Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, at home.

No cause of death reported.

Clyde Wesley White III, 58

December 9, 2024

Clyde Wesley White III, 58, of Goshen [IN], died unexpectedly at 10:28 pm, on Saturday, December 7, at Elkhart General Hospital. Clyde was an over-the-road truck driver.

No cause of death reported.

Brenda G. White, 62

December 9, 2024

Brenda G. White, age 62, began her journey to the spirit world on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, in Red Lake, MN.

No cause of death reported.

Reid T. Nagelschmidt, 47

December 9, 2024

COOPERSTOWN, NY — Reid T. Nagelschmidt, a life-long resident of Cooperstown who was well-known as a local barber, passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully, on Wednesday, December 4, 2024. A beloved son, father, brother, uncle and nephew, he was 47. After graduating from high school, Reid attended St. Bonaventure University, where he received a scholarship to play Division I baseball.

Joshua R. Holsinger, 45

December 9, 2024

Joshua R. Holsinger, 45, of Roaring Spring [PA], died unexpectedly Thursday morning in the Emergency Department of Cone­maugh Nason Medical Center, Roaring Spring, after an apparent heart attack.

Richard A. Willhite, 71

December 8, 2024

Richard A. Willhite, age 71, of Chaska, MN, died unexpectedly on Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, at his home. He spent most of his teaching career at Central Public Schools in Norwood Young America, MN, where he enjoyed teaching social studies and coaching basketball and golf. He also loved being president of the Central Education Association, a position he held for 18 years.

No cause of death reported.

Gayle Q. Rybicki, 73

December 8, 2024

Gayle Q. Rybicki, age 73, of Fernandina Beach, Florida, passed away on Nov. 30, 2024, after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Corbin Ross Crittenden, 27

December 8, 2024

Corbin Ross Crittenden, age 27, of Horicon, WI, and formerly of Baraga, MI, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 27, 2024. Life for Corbin was a spontaneous adventure filled with the passions he loved most: playing hockey, gaming, fishing with Kirstie, or challenging others to cribbage or golf, where his “taking a 10” strategy turned every game into a memory.

No cause of death reported.

Tommy Francis Smith, Jr., 40

December 8, 2024

Tommy Francis Smith, Jr., known to friends and family as “TJ,” age 40, of Jefferson City, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, December 1, 2024, at Capital Region Medical Center. He attended Jefferson City High School and spent his life enjoying the outdoors, with a deep love for fishing, hunting, and camping.

No cause of death reported.

Kevin Kaley Cole, 68

December 7, 2024

Kevin Kaley Cole, 68, of Cambridge Springs [PA], died unexpectedly, Friday, December 6, 2024, in the home that he built. After high school, he worked at Carnation Can Company in Cambridge Springs while working with his grandfather on the family farm. He eventually took over the farm and dedicated his life to farming, as both a dairy and crop farmer for over 40 years. He also served as a Cambridge Township Supervisor for 21 years.

No cause of death reported.

Patrick John Callahan, 67

December 7, 2024

Patrick John Callahan, 67, of Plunketts Creek Township in Pennsylvania, died unexpectedly but peacefully in his sleep at home on December 4, 2024. At the age of 29, Pat enlisted in the U.S. Army, and in addition to assignments to bases in San Antonio, Texas, San Francisco, California, and Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, he was deployed to South Korea. Burial will be at the Bath National Military Cemetery in Bath, New York.

Researcher’s note - A urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: Link

No cause of death reported.

Ryan Patrick Hunter, 45

December 7, 2024

Ryan Patrick Hunter, 45, of North Platte [NE], passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 1, 2024, at home surrounded by his loving family. The family moved to Curtis in 2010 to help start Western Nebraska Bank where Ryan served as vice-president and IT officer, then returned to North Platte in 2015.

No cause of death reported.

Lori A. Dederich, 63

December 7, 2024

Lone Rock, WI – Lori A. Dederich, age 63, of Lone Rock, passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2024, at Agrace Hospice Care in Fitchburg, WI, following a brief illness. Lori enjoyed spending her time with her family, playing games, going to the park, reading at the library, baking cookies, gardening, camping, making shirts to support her grandchildren’s teams, relaxing with her 2 dogs Cruze and Bailey, listening to music, watching movies, and daily phone calls with her sisters.

No cause of death reported.

Mary Brewer Humphrey, 71

December 7, 2024

Mary Brewer Humphrey, beloved wife and best friend of Ira (Buddy) Humphrey, her husband of 42 years, died unexpectedly December 1, 2024, at the University of Virginia Medical Center due to complications from a stroke and an underlying autoimmune disease. In 1993, she founded COTTONWOOD, a quilt shop selling fabric, notions, books, patterns, kits, etc. She expanded the store several times to become what is now one of the premier quilt shops in Virginia, selling Bernina, the Rolls Royce of sewing machines, and other high quality products.

Christopher M. Rydberg, 43

December 6, 2024

Christopher M. Rydberg, 43, of Lake Nebagamon [WI], died unexpectedly on Monday, December 2, 2024. Chris completed his apprenticeship and worked for many years as a pipefitter for UA Local No. 11.

No cause of death reported.

Aaron James Vandenberg Wheeler, 28

December 6, 2024

Kalamazoo, MI – Aaron James Vandenberg Wheeler, age 28, died unexpectedly on November 12, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Daniel John Zambito, 38

December 6, 2024

Boca Raton, FL – Daniel John Zambito, age 38. Died unexpectedly and will be missed by all who knew him. In lieu of flowers, please help a struggling veteran you may know, because that is what Daniel would do.

No cause of death reported.

John Edward Cornish, 55

December 6, 2024

John Edward Cornish, 55, of Perryopolis [PA], passed away unexpectedly on Friday December 6, 2024 at his home. Throughout the years, John had worked for Frank’s Heating and Air Conditioning as a electrician and at Kraisinger’s Market, Mt. Pleasant.

No cause of death reported.

Carolyn Kay Gann, 65

December 6, 2024

Carolyn Kay Gann of the White Oak community in N.C., passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 25, 2024, at the age of 65, surrounded by friends and family.

No cause of death reported.

Thomas G. Brewer, 67

December 6, 2024

Thomas G. “Tom” Brewer – 67 – of Hornell [NY], died unexpectedly Wednesday afternoon (December 4, 2024) while traveling out of state.

No cause of death reported.

David Alan Sabala, 63

December 6, 2024

David Alan Sabala, 63, of Westerly, R.I., died unexpectedly Dec. 3, 2024. In his 38 years at General Dynamics Electric Boat as an engineering supervisor, he developed many life-long friendships that will be cherished as they helped mold the person he became.

No cause of death reported.

Mchael B. Ekman, 73

December 6, 2024

Michael B. Ekman, 73, of Wilton Manors, FL, died unexpectedly on December 2, 2024. Following an early retirement, he channeled his passion for business and finance into trading stocks and mentoring aspiring investors. Outside of his professional pursuits, Michael enjoyed a vigorous exercise routine, theater, and the arts. Memorial donations may be made to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

No cause of death reported.

Lewis Ephraim Hillard, 58

December 6, 2024

Charlotte, Michigan – Lewis Ephraim Hillard, woodcrafter, outdoorsman, and tractor lover, died unexpectedly December 3, 2024, at the age of 58. He was employed at Spartan Motors for many years, and also worked at Plaslabs. His favorite job was being a tow-truck driver at I-96 Speedway from 2018-2024, where he made many friends and enjoyed watching the races.

No cause of death reported.

Michael Robert McGarvey, 57

December 6, 2024

Michael “Mike” Robert McGarvey, 57, of Ellsworth, formerly of Rice Lake, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, November 30, 2024 at Spooner Health in Spooner, Wisconsin. He was employed by County Materials Corporation for the past 24 years.

No cause of death reported.

John August Acha, 50

December 6, 2024

John August Acha, 50, a resident of Gooding, Idaho, passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, while surrounded by family at St. Lukes hospital in Twin Falls, Idaho. John operated his business Action Estimating from 2001 until 2024. Additionally, he built homes in Colorado under Acha-Weimann Builders. Ready for the next stage of life, John had just relocated back to his hometown in October. John’s family would like to thank the first responders of Gooding and the staff of North Canyon Medical Center and St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center for the care and compassion they showed John and his family while in their care.



No cause of death reported.

John Andrew Tweet, 68

December 6, 2024

John Andrew Tweet, age 68, passed away peacefully on November 30th, with his sister and brother-in-law at his side. He left this world after a short illness but is now at peace in the presence of God and his parents, Pat and Andy Tweet. Ohn knew from a young age that he was meant for a career in fashion and design, so he forged his own unique path in a field that he loved. His discerning taste afforded him the opportunity to advance his interest in design on an international level, and he spent time exploring rich textiles from all over the world. The family wishes to thank the staff of NCH in North Naples [FL] and Dr. Erik Hiester for their unwavering care in trying to navigate the many complications that evolved from John’s sepsis diagnosis.

Cathy Ann Spaniel, 64

December 6, 2024

Cathy Ann Spaniel, 64, of Ashland, Ohio, passed away at home on Thursday, December 5, 2024, after a short illness. A member of First Baptist Church, Cathy was employed over 36 years by Hydromatic Pump and Pentair, all of Ashland.

No cause of death reported.

Chad Michael Rouhoff, 55

December 6, 2024

Johnson Creek, WI – Chad Michael Rouhoff, 55, of Johnson Creek, passed away December 4, 2024, as a result of aortic dissention (heart attack). He enjoyed golfing, playing basketball and sand volleyball with the great friends he made there.

Sonia Ladyman, retired personnel supervisor

December 6, 2024

Sonia Ladyman, retired personnel supervisor from California State Prison-Sacramento, passed away Nov. 29, 2024. She began her career with California State Prison-Sacramento in January 2000. After a long and successful career, she retired Dec. 30, 2021.

Researcher’s note - All Calif. counties, staff must get COVID-19 vaccine [sic], federal judge rules: Link

No age or cause of death reported.

Mark Edward Ortman, 64

December 5, 2024

POUND, Wis. – Mark Edward Ortman, 64, of Pound, Wisconsin, died unexpectedly at home on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. As a pastor, Mark began his ministry in Greenwood, Wisconsin, and also served in Omro and Antigo in the same state, as well as in the Minnesota communities of Granada and Windom. He officially retired from the ministry after 24 years at Ironwood Church of the Assembly of God in Ironwood, Michigan, in April of 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Mark R. Kucik, 60

December 5, 2024

New Berlin, WI – Born to the late Raymond and Barbara Kucik, November 22, 1964, and died unexpectedly and suddenly on November 24, 2024. Mark proudly served our country as a U.S. Marine (1983-1987) where he met lifelong friends.

Researcher’s note - VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: Link

No cause of death reported.

Beau Ryan Harp, 50

December 5, 2024

Princeton, IL – Beau Ryan Harp, 50, of Princeton, Illinois, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 27, 2024, at OSF St. Clare surrounded by his loving family. Beau was the Vice President of Engineering at LRS Waste Management, where he was known for his dedication, leadership, and work ethic.

No cause of death reported.

Darrell Joseph Dutile, 61

December 5, 2024

RANGELEY, ME – Darrell Joseph Dutile, 61, of Rangeley, died unexpectedly, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Lincoln Plantation. He worked as an estimator for Chamberlain Companies, INC.

No cause of death reported.

Richard Craft, 71

December 5, 2024

Richard Craft, 71, of Elmore, OH, died unexpectedly, November 28, 2024, in his home. Among his favorite jobs were transporting railroad crews for Professional Transport, Inc., and delivering medicine to nursing homes for ROCO.

No cause of death reported.

Bernard R. Lutz, 72

December 5, 2024

Bernard R. “Bernie” Lutz, 72, of Portersville [PA], passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024, at his residence.

No cause of death reported.

Timothy Padraig Hulbert, 72

December 5, 2024

Timothy Padraig Hulbert, of Charlottesville [VA], died unexpectedly in his wife’s loving presence on November 22, 2024. He went on to work for the New York State Energy Office where he served as an energy conservation analyst and the agency’s official spokesman. Later Tim worked for the New York State Transportation Dept., as the director of both Communications and Intergovernmental Relations. In 1989 Tim became the President & CEO of the Rensselaer County (NY) Regional Chamber of Commerce, and in 2001 he moved to Charlottesville, Virginia, to head the Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce.

No cause of death reported.

Sara Lynn Tarnacki, 38

December 5, 2024

Utica, Michigan – Sara Lynn Tarnacki, of Warren, Michigan, passed away unexpectedly due to pregnancy complications on November 23, 2024, at the age of 38. She was always there to help anyone who needed it. She was someone to lean on and was very easy to talk to. Most of all, Sara was proud of her children. Family was everything to her. She will be deeply missed.

No cause of death reported.

Rafael A. Rivera, Jr., 51

December 5, 2024

Clinton, Massachusetts – Rafael A. “Pete” Rivera, Jr., 51, died suddenly on Saturday, November 30, 2024, at the Clinton Hospital after being stricken ill at home. A well respected and talented graphic artist and cartoonist, Pete worked for many years with Viewpoint and was currently employed with Expose Signs & Graphics.

No cause of death reported.

David Paul Clark, 70

December 5, 2024

Mr. David Paul Clark, 70 years old, of Lewiston, Michigan, died suddenly on December 2, 2024, at Munson Healthcare Otsego Memorial Hospital. David was a member of the Lewiston Moose and a bus driver for Johannesburg Lewiston Area School for 10 years.

No cause of death reported.

Aaron Geoffrey Kafka, 49

December 5, 2024

Aaron Geoffrey Kafka, 49, was born in Clinton, Iowa, but considered El Paso, Texas, his hometown, as he lived there from the age of 6 to 32. He died unexpectedly on June 1, 2024. At the time of his passing, he was a long-time resident of Mesa, Arizona. Aaron’s unexpected passing comes as a shock to his family, friends and loved ones, who are still reeling at the loss. Aaron was a career security guard.

No cause of death reported.

Tamra Ann Rolf, 47

December 5, 2024

Tamra Ann Rolf passed away on November 18th in hospice care at LMH Health in Lawrence, Kansas. She died from gastric cancer. She was 47. She spent her professional life working as a graphic designer and art director developing projects ranging from books, magazines, and album covers to apparel, branding systems and environmental graphics.

David Garcia, 23

December 5, 2024

David Garcia, born on October 11, 2001, in El Paso, Texas, passed away unexpectedly on December 2, 2024, in San Antonio, Texas.

No cause of death reported.

Robin G. Cruse-Curnow, 70

December 5, 2024

Robin G. Cruse-Curnow, 70, passed away on December 1, 2024, at HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital in Gulfport, FL. Robin was born in Peoria, I. Robin was a United States Army veteran, having served as Spec 5, performing heavy equipment repair from 1974-1977.

Researcher’s note – Cruse-Curnow was a high school classmate of mine. She was diagnosed with lung cancer on Oct. 29, 2024, per her Facebook post. She passed just weeks later. As shown on her Facebook profile picture from Sep. 15, 2021, she had the covid jab(s): Link

Lawrence Macphail Vinal, 67

December 5, 2024

Lawrence Macphail Vinal died unexpectedly of an apparent heart attack on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024. He was picking up Thanksgiving pies for his family when he collapsed. Larry was 67 years old and had been successfully battling cancer. In his typical fashion, he was brave, strong, and uncomplaining as he faced yet another health issue. He was currently in a full-time position at the Maine Emergency Management Agency at the State of Maine as their business systems administrator.

Link

December 4, 2024

Washington, IL – Darlene Philips, 70, passed away at home on Friday, November 29, 2024.

Researcher’s notes – On her Facebook page of Oct. 30, 2024, she had posted asking for recommendations on renting a place in Florida for a few weeks for this winter: Link Phillips was an extensive traveler, taking a Hawaiian cruise in Jan. 2022. Several people posted on her tributes page that they were shocked to learn of her passing . While I did not find a specific post from Darlene Philips referring to getting the jab, travel in early 2022 – especially cruises – required proof of covid shot. Requirements for the shots did not change until later in 2022 or 2023 depending on the cruise line: Link

No cause of death reported.

Jason Michael Tweedy, 49

December 4, 2024

Jason Michael Tweedy, age 49, of Yankton, South Dakota, died unexpectedly on Friday, November 29, 2024, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

No cause of death reported.

Grant Alan Rand, 37

December 4, 2024

Schiller Park, Illinois – Grant Alan Rand was born on April 25th 1987 in Barrington, Illinois, and passed away on November 29th of 2024. He fought a 3-week-long battle after initially suffering from an aneurysm followed by acute respiratory distress syndrome, a heart attack and finally a stroke. Grant lived in Bartlett and was most recently employed as a plastic injection technician. He enjoyed many hobbies including video games, fishing, listening to music, cooking, painting and spending time with his family pets.

No cause of death reported.

Dale Leland Kellogg Smeltzer, 69

December 4, 2024

Dale Leland Kellogg Smeltzer died unexpectedly in Waterbury [VT], on December 1, 2024, at the age of 69.

No cause of death reported.

Drew A. Dennis, 67

December 4, 2024

Drew A. Dennis, of Waukesha, formerly of Texas, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa [WI] at the age of 67.

No cause of death reported.

Jana Spieler, 64

December 3, 2024

Jana Lee (Walker) Spieler passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, October 6, 2024. She was surrounded by her husband and sisters.

No cause of death reported.

Jason Tweedy, 49

December 3, 2024

Jason Michael Tweedy, 49, of Yankton [SD], died unexpectedly on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

No cause of death reported.

John Miller, 65

December 3, 2024

Tolland, CT – John R. Miller died unexpectedly at home on November 30th 2024. He had a passion for Jersey cows and worked with them from age 12 with his local 4H until his passing.

No cause of death reported.

Carilyn Pate Bunpai, 55

December 3, 2024

Ogden, Utah – Not ever seeking Headlines or a Special Reason to be in the Press, our dearest Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Daughter, and Friend, Carilyn—who has been a feature-photo personality of the Local/Metro Section and the Cover Page of the Standard Examiner, has now claimed her own byline on the In Memoriam Page. After a brief illness, Carilyn passed away unexpectedly, yet peacefully at home on Tuesday, November 26th, 2024, at the age of 55.

No cause of death reported.

Rachel Brown, 27

December 3, 2024

North Webster, IN – Rachel Brown, age 27, passed away in her residence on December 2, 2024. She was a devoted stay-at-home mom, Rachel’s life radiated warmth and creativity, deeply enriching the lives of those around her. Her pride and joy was her son, Wrenley, who stood as her proudest accomplishment.

No cause of death reported.

David William Moyar, 57

December 3, 2024

Cleveland Hts., OH – David William Moyar, beloved son, brother and uncle, passed away on December 2, 2024 at the Cleveland Clinic after a long and valiant battle with chondro sarcoma cancer. David was born in Cleveland, Ohio on November 29,1967 He decided not to practice law, instead joining his father in the hotel business. They built and managed hotels together for many years. They were named developer of the year by Hilton Garden Inns in 2002, and in 2008 were named one of the country’s top Third-Party Management Companies. He was described by many employees of their hotels as a “truly great mentor.”

Thomas Edward Szymczak, 72

December 3, 2024

Thomas E. Szymczak, 72, passed away on November 23 at AccentCare Hospice after a short illness. Tom enjoyed working in imaging technology and was thrilled to find that his oncology MD, Jennifer Connelly, had previously pursued Biomedical engineering. Recently, Tom lived with Lisa and Bill Harbeck and spent extended time with the Uribe clan while he underwent treatment for Glioblastoma brain cancer. Many thanks to Froedtert Cancer Services at Menomonee Falls campus, especially Dr. Ciani Ellison, Dr. Jennifer Connelly, and Radiation and Medical Oncology staff. Memorials appreciated to the MCW Brain Tumor Research Program.

Jeffrey H. Williams, 68

December 2, 2024

Jeffrey H. Williams, 68, a resident of Rush County [IN], passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024, at home. Jeff owned and operated Williams Construction for approximately 40 years.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on November 30:

Sandra Mae Wiley-Martinez, 40

November 30, 2024

The world bids farewell to Sandra Mae Wiley-Martinez (Littleton, Colorado), departing on November 23, 2024, at the age of 40.

Researchers note – Wiley-Martinez “died suddenly.” From GoFundMe: It is with sadness that we share the unexpected passing of Sandra Wiley-Martinez on Saturday, November 23 rd ... She was a remarkable mother to her first-born daughter Kaydence (10), a loving bonus mother to Gabe (7), and a passionate mother to her youngest son, Dawson (1). Sandy was also a caring wife to Robbie...Beyond her role as a mother and wife, Sandy was a gifted hairstylist and a true artist; Link Hairstylists are a highly “vaccinated” group: Link

No cause of death reported.

Reported on November 24:

Jack Bernard McCloskey, 65

November 24, 2024

Jack McCloskey, of San Antonio, Texas, departed this life on November 20, 2024, after a short battle with cancer. For a decade Jack proudly owned McCloskey Paving, a business that not only showcased his entrepreneurial spirit but also his commitment to serving the community. After a fruitful tenure in paving, he transitioned into the auto industry where he continued to help others.

Reported on November 18:

Derek Chase Clark, 41

November 18, 2024

Derek Chase Clark,of Kingsbury, Texas, passed away peacefully on November 14, 2024, surrounded by loved ones after a brief battle with cancer.

Reported on November 3:

Ernesto Villanueva Jr., 48

November 3, 2024

Ernesto Villanueva Jr., of San Antonio, Texas, passed away on December 2, 2024, at home surrounded by those who loved him after a short battle with cancer. He will be remembered as a quiet but caring individual who held a remarkable love for his family, always willing to go above and beyond for those he loved.

R esearcher note - From his wife’s Facebook on October 17, 2024: Never in my lifetime did I ever think I’d be making a post like this. But here we are…. So, here we go….. On Monday night our family received some devistaing news and we’ve been trying to plan and process it ever since. What we thought was simple abdominal pain that we felt warranted an er visit would instead reveal that Ernest Villanueva had Stage 4 Sigmoid Colon Cancer : Link

CANADA

Ontario (218):

Tanker’s explosive crash video [summer 2023] is sobering reminder of trucker health concerns [2 killed], Link

Matty Maidens, 26

December 7, 2024

Welland - It is with heavy hearts and profound sadness that we announce the passing of Matty Maidens on Sunday, December 1, 2024, at the young age of 26. Matty passed away peacefully in her sleep, surrounded by her loving wife, whom she adored, as well as her family and friends. In memory of Matty, donations to Juravinski Cancer Center and Niagara SPCA and Humane Society will be greatly appreciated by the family.

Researcher's note - The COVID vaccines can be detrimental to young women. For example, ovarian cancer is a possible serious side-effect. Link

No cause of death reported.

Matt Dolan, 35

December 5, 2024

Arnprior - With heavy hearts, the family regrets to inform you that Matt passed away at the Ottawa Hospital-General Campus with loved ones by his side on Tuesday, December 3, 2024. His journey through cancer was difficult and challenging. He fought with all his might, but a cure was not to be.

Researcher's note - Kevin McKernan, the molecular biologist who first discovered the DNA plasmids, which contain genetic material from the cancer-causing Simian Virus 40 ( SV40 ) in the Pfizer mRNA vaccine, reports in a recent Substack article that "The bloodstream of mRNA vaccinated individuals (both Pfizer and Moderna) shows DNA expression vector contamination, including SV40 and kanamycin-resistant gene sequences". Kanamycin is an antibiotic used to treat severe bacterial infections and tuberculosis. Link

Amber Legarde, 31

December 4, 2024

Sudbury - Amber Alice Doris Legarde, 31 years of age, who passed away suddenly on Thursday, November 28, 2024, at Health Sciences North. She enjoyed doing beading, watching movies, music, and shopping. She loved spending time with her daughters doing girl things. Donations in her memory can be made to the HSN Dialysis Unit.

Researcher's note - "Are COVID Vaccines Causing Liver Failure?" Link

No cause of death reported.

Hayley Angel Diestelmann, 30

December 4, 2024

Windsor - Passed away unexpectedly at Hospice of Windsor Essex at the age of 30. We would like to thank Hospice of Windsor and Essex County for their exceptional care and compassionate support during Hayley's time there. Finally we would like to thank the many EMS attendants and ER Doctors that took exceptional care of Hayley.

Researcher's note - This young women actually passed away on October 24 and her obituary is only now being published on December 4. Her father died suddenly on April 2, 2023, at the age of 55 . Link

No cause of death reported.

Baby Wren Ysabel Marcos, stillbirth

December 3, 2024

Newcastle - Wren Ysabel Marcos took her final rest in the embrace of her loving parents Analyn and Racel Marcos at Mt. Sinai Hospital on November 26, 2024. Wren Ysabel was born on November 26, 2024. Her brother was ecstatic at his new baby sister and taking this loss incredibly hard.

Researcher's note - There is an interesting plethora of articles on the Web claiming that the COVID vaccine causes, or does not cause, stillbirths. Link

Deb Kedwell, 47, Link

Mackenzie Simpson, 22

December 9, 2024

It is with great sadness that the family announces the sudden passing of Mackenzie Simpson surrounded by her family at the Hamilton General Hospital on Monday, December 2nd, 2024, at 22 years of age. Reunited with her Dad Jason (2023).

Researcher's Note - I found this for her father: It is with great sadness that the family announces the sudden passing of Jason Simpson on April 2, 2023, at the Brantford General Hospital in his 50th year. Beloved husband of Brooke. Loving father of Samuel, Mackenzie and Lilly. Link

No cause of death reported.

Willy Wiebe, 49, Link

Gary Gin, 64, Link

Gerard Paul Hynes, 61, Link

Linda Marie Sutherland, 74, Link

Hazel Legate, 74, Link

Thomas "Scott" Caville, 65, Link

Peter Robinson Wilcox, 59, Link

William Jim Hammond, 75, Link

Carly McMillan, 31, Link

Meghan Erin Park, 32, Link

Susan Kok, 61, Link

Andre Morton, 37, Link

Lisa May Tanzola, 39, Link

Donald Allen Wade, 60, Link

Gaétane Lemieux, 66, Link

Douglas Deog Lae Kim, 64, Link

Marvin Alberto Ponte, 35, Link

Scott Stephenson, 74, Link

Randall Watt, 65, Link

Dana Lynne Bowers, 54, Link

Louise Elizabeth Raby, 64, Link

Ryan Lefler, 37, Link

Nancy Armenti, 68, Link

Hugues Nawej, 33, Link

Malgorzata Hojda, 61, Link

Paul Thomas Somerville, 54, Link

Beverly Joyce Dewar, 74, Link

Dean James Ryan, 34, Link

Katrina Elyse Roeper, 24, Link

James Edward Turner, 67, Link

Trevor Paul McLaughlin, 56, Link

Jack Miniaci, 74, Link

Euginius Jurczynski, 73, Link

Krista Jill Tremblay, 53, Link

Jessica Alexander, 37, Link

Connie Lee Lunn, 56, Link

David Michael Ruhl, 50, Link

Jacqueline Yvonne Cook, 66, Link

Steven Lothrop, 68, Link

Christopher Paul Harris, 71, Link

Mary Catherine Arkle, 59, Link

Barbara “Barb” Anne Ducharme, 75, Link

William Albert Mallette, 75, Link

Alan Whalen, 71, Link

Randall "Rick" Richard Martin, 56, Link

Frank Krmelj, 70, Link

Balvir Peter Machado, 66, Link

Melanie Jordan Archibald, 44, Link

Thomas Lawson "Tom" Lawn, 73, Link

Daniel Keeler, 75, Link

Weonia Joyce Hutton, 75, Link

Marty Jaajizh Sabourin, 25, Link

William John Clough, 70, Link

Marie Higginson, 74, Link

Penelope "Penny" Chalmers, 61, Link

Brian Ross Healey, 68, Link

Shiela (Jane) Stuart, 74, Link

Andrea Fabiola Rotella, 29, Link

Nancy Lee Thompson, 63, Link

David Peskett, 63, Link

Anna Netemegesic, 24, Link

Tisa Lisa Pinnock, 47, Link

Jocelyne Carrière, 70, Link

Darcy Marche, 57, Link

Lisa Anne Dunbar, 39, Link

Aaron Barber, 29, Link

Terence “Terry” Paul Keenan, 66, Link

Tony James Gear, 55, Link

Raven Douglas Fay Demmings, 3, Link

Timothy (Tim) William Popowich, 54, Link

Maria Srokowski, 74, Link

Leonardo Joseph De Meo, 61, Link

John Samuel McCormick, 72, Link

Francis Lyle White, 58, Link

Michael Alexander Wood, 64, Link

Kelsey Ainsworth-Lowe, Link

Arabella Annelise Knez, 12, Link

Gilles Robert Caron, 74, Link

Joanne Kay Georgina Stante, 71, Link

Ivan George Malburn Hanans, 67, Link

Donald William Mokren, 74, Link

Sumeet Kaur "Sammy" Khehra, 30, Link

Adam McNeil, 33, Link

Jaime Leth-Steensen, 21, Link

Judy Minshall, 72, Link

Brock Hardy, 29, Link

Scott Price, 60, Link

Carl Baker, 52, Link

Leonard Poo, 72, Link

Andrew Sean Henry Coaster, 37, Link

Noelle Akoua Kouablan, 37, Link

Nikola Muncic, 71, Link

Jeffrey Seibert, 58, Link

Janice Diane Maas, 59, Link

Luis "Richard" Daniel Rebelo, 33, Link

Aaron C. Showalter, 75, Link

Sarah Nixon, Link

Susan A. Gaudry, 73, Link

Monique Weaver, 64, Link

Roopandai (Sandra) Ragoonanan, 75, Link

Steve Kingston, 54, Link

Deborah Burns, 66, Link

Peter Klefas, 42, Link

Lionel Reginald Cossette, 61, Link

Fabrizio Montagnese, 51, Link

Bruce Murphy, 75, Link