Linda Lavin, Busy Broadway Actress and Star of TV’s ‘Alice,’ Dies at 87

December 30, 2024

Linda Lavin, the Tony-winning actress who spent nine seasons serving up meals with a side order of sass as the waitress Alice Hyatt on the hit CBS sitcom Alice, died Sunday. She was 87. Lavin died unexpectedly in Los Angeles of complications from recently discovered lung cancer, her rep told The Hollywood Reporter.

Researcher’s note - Linda Lavin looked happy and healthy at friend Sarah Paulson’s birthday bash just 2 weeks before her sudden death: https://share.newsbreak.com/amsludrx

Richard Parsons, First Black CEO of Time Warner, Has Sadly Passed Away at Age 76

December 30, 2024

Richard Parsons, the former CEO of Time Warner and Chairman of Citigroup, has died at the age of 76 at his Manhattan home, following a long battle with multiple myeloma. Parsons was a highly respected African American business leader known for guiding major companies through turbulent times. Parsons was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2015 and had to reduce his work commitments in recent years due to health complications. Parsons retired from several high-profile roles, including his positions at Lazard and Estée Lauder, in December 2023.

Kieran Turner, Documentary Filmmaker Best Known for ‘Jobriath A.D.,’ Dies at 56

December 29, 2024

Kieran Turner, a documentary filmmaker best known for producing and directing 2012’s Jobriath A.D., has died after a battle with cancer. He was 56. Turner died Dec. 23 in West Hollywood. Through his shingle, Eight Track Tape Productions, Turner worked in both film and TV. In addition, Turner was a 2021 CNN Docuseries Fellow. His screenplay Black Dogs made the 2022 Black List and is currently in development with Star Thrower Entertainment.

Oscar-Nominated Writer-Director Charles Shyer Dies: ‘Private Benjamin’, ‘Father Of The Bride’ Filmmaker Was 83

December 27, 2024

Oscar-nominated screenwriter, director and producer Charles Shyer, whose films include Private Benjamin, Baby Boom and the 1991 remake of Father of the Bride and its 1995 sequel, died Friday. No cause of death was given. He was 83.

Puerto Rican boxer Bamba dies aged 35

December 29, 2024

Paul Bamba, a name that motivated many in the boxing world, died unexpectedly. He was only 35 years old and was in the ring only six days ago. There he defeated Rogelio Medina Luna and took the WBA Gold Cruiserweight world title. What makes the situation extra striking is that Bamba's agent was none other than the singer Ne-Yo. Although he may have had good intentions, many doubt that he had sufficient knowledge of the boxing world. Experts emphasize that managers and coaches should be better trained, especially when it comes to the risks of brain trauma. “Not everyone can just guide a fighter, ” says a representative of the ABC Fighter Voice Committee. That organization is now working on new guidelines to better protect boxers.

No cause of death reported.

Former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Jax Dane Passes Away At 43 Years Old

December 26, 2024

We are very sad to report that Former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Jax Dane has passed away at the age of 48. This is a big loss for the pro wrestling world as we lost a seasoned veteran of the squared circle. The National Wrestling Alliance announced his passing on December 25. His cause of death was said to be due to complications from a heart attack suffered in late November. Sadly, he died on Christmas Day. His last match took place in October at NWA Samhain 2.

MSU announces death of former running back Dontae Walker

December 28, 2024

Starkville, Miss. — Mississippi State announced the death of former football standout Dontae Walker, 44. The university announced his death on Saturday, Dec. 28 but did not announce the cause of death. Walker played running back for the Bulldogs in the early 2000s under head coach Jackie Sherrill.

Longtime CBS Sports broadcaster Greg Gumbel dies at 78 after battle with cancer

December 27, 2024

Longtime CBS Sports broadcaster Greg Gumbel has died. He was 78. “It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of our beloved husband and father, Greg Gumbel,” Gumbel’s wife Marcy and daughter Michelle announced in a statement to CBS Sports, where Gumbel has served as a broadcaster and host for decades. The legendary broadcaster first started with CBS Sports in 1989, where he pulled double duty as an NFL play-by-play announcer and an in-studio host for college basketball, including the NCAA Tournament. Gumbel was not part of the 2024 men’s NCAA Tournament coverage earlier this year due to a “family health issues,” CBS announced at the time. CBS Sports celebrated Gumbel’s 50th anniversary in broadcasting in 2022 and signed Gumbel to a contract extension in March 2023 to allow him to continue March Madness coverage while stepping away from NFL duties.

Researcher’s note - ESPN and CBS both mandated that workers covering games and events get a vaccine [sic] booster shot by Jan 24, 2021: https://www.thewrap.com/viacomcbs-delays-office-return-mandates-masks-alongside-vaccines/

Thomas Seabron Jr., Former University of Michigan and NFL Player, Dies at 67

December 27, 2024

Thomas H. Seabron Jr., a Cass Tech High School graduate who played for the University of Michigan football team from 1975-78, and went on to have a brief career in the NFL, died Thursday from an apparent heart attack at his West Bloomfield [MI] home. He was 67. Seabron went on to work for major investment banks as a finacial advisor and eventually ended up as a vice president and financial advisor with Morgan Stanley in Farmington Hills [MI].

Researcher’s note - Morgan Stanley will require employees to prove vaccination to prove vaccination [sic] status: https://www.reuters.com/world/us/morgan-stanley-will-require-employees-prove-vaccination-status-2021-08-17/

Eagles Hall of Fame linebacker Bill Bergey dies after battle with cancer , son says

December 25, 2024

Philadelphia Eagles Hall of Fame linebacker Bill Bergey [79] has died after battling cancer for three years, his son announced on social media. “After a long hard 3 year battle, Dad lost his fight with Cancer,” Jake Bergey posted on Christmas Day. Bergey said his dentist first detected a problem in his jaw, and after going to the Penn Center in Philadelphia, learned it was cancer. He had several operations to treat the cancer and urged people to see a doctor as soon as something doesn’t feel right.

Casey Chaos Cause Of Death Revealed As Heart Attack

December 26, 2024

According to blabbermouth.net, Dean Karr, who is a Los Angeles-based photographer and video director, has shared the official obituary for his close friend Casey Chaos, who died less than a week ago at the age of 59 years old. “Hardcore Punk singer Casey Chaos (Karim Chmielinski) of the band Amen passed away on December 20, 2024, at roughly 10:20 p.m. in his Laurel Canyon home.” Karr adds: “He was excited for his mother’s arrival from Melbourne, Florida, to spend Christmas with him and had sent a limousine to retrieve her from LAX airport. The mother arrived at 10:45 p.m. and after no response to her knocking on the door, she let herself in with a spare key. Upon opening the door, she discovered Casey sitting on the floor with his back against the sofa and head tilted back. He had suffered a massive heart attack,” said Karr.

Update from our report in November:

Legendary West Coast Rapper Saafir’s Cause Of Death Revealed

December 27, 2024

Veteran Oakland rapper Saafir passed away at the age of 54 back in November, and the now cause of his death has been revealed. According to TMZ, Saafir died from septic shock and an infection of the small intestine called enterocolitis. The death certificate also lists sacral decubitus as a contributing factor, which is an enlarged bedsore caused by too much pressure on the bottom of the spine. On November 19, Xzibit, a longtime friend and groupmate (in The Golden State Project, along with Ras Kass) of Saafir’s, announced the rapper’s passing in a joint Instagram post with Saafir’s son, a rapper known as Lil Saafir.

Producer Jay David Saks Dies at 79

December 26, 2024

Record producer Jay David Saks, who died last month, left behind a rich and unique legacy, one that spanned the worlds of classical music and Broadway cast albums. But it all began a member of a “one-hit-wonder” group which had a top 40 hit on the Billboard Hot 100. Saks died on Nov. 16 of Parkinsonism-related causes. He was 79. News of his death was confirmed by Peter Gelb of The Metropolitan Opera. Saks won 13 Grammys between 1983 and 2014, eight for classical music and five for his work on Broadway cast albums. Born in New York City, Saks grew up in The Bronx. An avid runner, Saks completed one of the earliest New York City marathons.

‘Everybody knew him’: Former journalist, public relations executive Pat Crowley dies

December 28, 2024

Any politician, journalist or business leader who ever got a phone call from Pat Crowley knew two things were likely to happen when they answered. First, Crowley was going to work hard to convince them to do something or to say something they hadn’t considered doing or saying just moments before that call. Second, they would be laughing before the call was over. Crowley’s family and many friends lost him Saturday when he died unexpectedly at his home in Fort Thomas [KY]. The cause of death was not immediately known. He was 63.

Gordon Mah Ung, PCWorld editor and renowned hardware journalist, dies at 58

December 24, 2024

San Francisco, CA – PCWorld executive editor Gordon Mah Ung, a tireless journalist we once described as a founding father of hardcore tech journalism, passed away over the weekend after a hard-fought battle with pancreatic cancer. Gordon was 58, and leaves behind a loving wife, two children, older sister, and mother.

Three politicians “died suddenly”:

Former Minnesota Senate leader Kari Dziedzic passes away

December 28, 2024

St. Paul, Minn. — Former Minnesota DFL Senate leader Kari Dziedzic passed away Friday after a long battle with cancer. She was 62. Her family released a statement on Saturday saying Dziedzic “entered eternal life surrounded by her family.” She was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in early 2023. Dziedzic stepped down as the Minnesota Senate Majority leader in Feb. of this year, after learning her cancer had returned. Lawmakers from across the political spectrum praised Dziedzic’s leadership in the state legislature, where she served for 12 years.

Link

Salisbury mayor dies months after cancer diagnosis announced

December 30, 2024

Salisbury, N.C. – Karen Alexander, the mayor of the Rowan County city of Salisbury, has died, officials confirmed Monday afternoon. It was not immediately known how or when Alexander died. The announcement of Alexander’s death comes just months after the city announced she would be reducing her workload due to a “recent cancer diagnosis.” The city said in October that Alexander would still oversee “essential mayoral responsibilities,” but would be less available as she “focuses on personal health matters.”

Link

Former Georgia Sen. Vincent Fort dies at 68

December 24, 2024

Atlanta, GA – Vincent Fort, the former Georgia State senator, died Sunday at the age 68, according to his family. Fort, a Democrat who grew up in Connecticut, represented Fulton County for the 39th district from 1996 to 2017, which included parts of Atlanta, East Point, College Park, Union City and unincorporated Fulton County. He was widely championed as a legislator for the people. His cause of death was not disclosed.

Link

44 infants “died suddenly”:

Baby Mateo Levi Jeffery Orlovich, 0 days

December 30, 2024

Pollocksville, NC – Baby Mateo Orlovich, of Pollocksville, passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2024, at Carolina East Medical Center. December 28, 2024 — December 28, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

The tragic passing of Baby Dominga, 48 days

December 30, 2024

Harrisburg, OR – On, November 10th, 2024, Dominga Jochebed Muriam Ramirez was born into this world. Just 48 days later, on December 28th, 2024, just 3 days after Christmas, Dominga passed away. She was struggling to breathe and the amazing EMT’s, paramedics and hospital staff did everything in their power to help, but with over an hour of her not breathing, they were unable to save her.

No cause of death reported.

Eliza Ari Veritas, infant

December 30, 2024

Melbourne, FL – I am the Father of Savannah and Father-In-Law to Tony. This young couple recently gave birth to their first child Eliza Ari Veritas and with a very heavy heart I will tell you that Eliza passed away just a few days after birth. We are hoping to raise funds for a funeral to be held at the Prairie Creek Conservation Cemetary.

No cause of death reported.

Icé Lenn Dá Quan Lee Cox, stillborn

December 28, 2024

Peoria, Illinois – Baby Icé Lenn Dá Quan Lee Cox, infant son of Dionna Cox, stepmother, Caylon Brown and father Jeremy Shaffer was stillborn on Friday, October 11, 2024 at 11:58 am at OSF St. Francis Medical Center.

No cause of death reported.

Ivory Joe Counts, 1 month, 29 days

December 28, 2024

East Prairie, MO – Ivory Joe Counts, sweet infant daughter of Kenneth Todd Counts and Morgan Briann Scott, of East Prairie, MO, was welcomed into Heaven early Christmas morning, Wednesday, December 25, 2024. Ivory was one month and 29 days old.

No cause of death reported.

Infant Isaiah Santos De La Rosa

December 28, 2024

Garland, Texas – Infant Isaiah Santos De La Rosa passed away on December 24, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Scarlett Jade King, stillborn

December 28, 2024

Lowell, MA – As many of you know, Jenny & Jermaine were patiently awaiting the birth of their daughter Scarlett. Unfortunately, the family was shattered on Christmas Eve Jenny went to the hospital only to find out that Scarlett no longer had a heartbeat. Scarlett was born on Christmas Day and sadly she has earned her angel wings.

No cause of death reported.

Braden Dale Falls Down, 3 months

December 28, 2024

Hardin, Montana – On December 27, 2024, our precious baby boy, Braden Dale Falls Down mounted his prized horse and rode home to be with Jesus. Iicheen Itchiidah Akine (rides outstanding horses), his Crow name given by maternal grandfather Tim Real Bird. Braden Dale Falls Down was born on September 25, 2024, to parents Brendan and Pixie (Real Bird) Falls Down and big brother Isiah and sister Presley. He was a member of the Big Lodge and Child of the Ties the Bundle clans. Brendan named his son in the likeness of his own as well as his middle name, Dale, from his paternal grandfather Clifton, symbolically as in biblical times when a son earned the inheritance of their father.

No cause of death reported.

Arsynn Nell Davis, infant

December 28, 2024

Wadley, AL – Arsynn Nell Davis, infant daughter of James Willard Davis and Melissa Dawn Nichols Schutt, of Wadley, died Saturday, December 28, 2024, at Regional Medical Center in Anniston.

No cause of death reported.

Baby Boy Jream Izrael Williams

December 28, 2024

Jacksonville, Florida – Baby Boy Jream Izrael Williams slept away on Saturday, December 21, 2024.

Infant found dead at apartment complex in the Bronx: NYPD

December 27, 2024

Claremont, The Bronx, NY – A 1-week-old girl was found unconscious and unresponsive at an apartment building in the Bronx [NY] on Friday morning, police say. The baby was found around 6:40 a.m. near Washington Avenue between St. Paul’s Place and East 171st Street. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to authorities. Emergency teams say they responded to a call for cardiac arrest, but it is not clear how exactly the baby died. Police are continuing to investigate what may have led to the incident.

Link

Xzaviera Marcelle Maupins, 0 days

December 27, 2024

Kansas City, MO – Xzaviera Marcelle Maupins left us too soon on December 2, 2024. She was born to Viola Dominique Benson and Nathaniel Xavier Maupins Sr. December 2, 2024 – December 2, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Tate Lyndon Davis, 14 months

December 27, 2024

Morgantown, West Virginia – Tate Lyndon Davis entered into the presence of our Lord and Savior on December 17, 2024, at UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA. Born on October 19, 2023, in Morgantown, WV, Tate’s time on earth was a testament to the joy and resilience that can be packed into a single year. Tate was a member of the Pillar of Faith Church in Fredericktown, PA, where he was embraced by a community of faith that supported him and his family throughout his journey. The entire staff at UPMC Children’s Hospital, led by Dr. Paulina Horvei, provided Tate with exceptional care, allowing him to experience the simple joys of being a baby. Tate was an unforgettable patient for many.

No cause of death reported.

Baby Fiore Henderson

December 27, 2024

Monroe, LA – An obituary is not available at this time for Baby Fiore Henderson.

No cause of death reported.

Baby Daniel Ray Moser lll, 0 days

December 27, 2024

Bismark, MO – Baby Daniel Ray Moser lll of Bismarck was born December 22, 2024 and passed away the same day in St. Louis Missouri.

No cause of death reported.

Tadeo Vega Garcia, 3 months

December 27, 2024

Hidalgo, Texas – Tadeo Vega Garcia, 3 months, passed away to be with the Lord on December 25, 2024 at McAllen Medical Center. Baby Vega Garcia was born on October 25, 2024 in Hidalgo, TX.

No cause of death reported.

Logyn Brielle Voss, baby

December 27, 2024

Sullivan, Missouri – Baby Logyn Brielle Voss went safely into the arms of Jesus on Monday, October 28, 2024, at Missouri Baptist Hospital in St. Louis, MO.

No cause of death reported.

Ezra James Anthony Lyons, infant

December 27, 2024

Wabash, Indiana – Ezra James Anthony Lyons, infant son of William Victor Lyons and Kristin (Costello) Metz, passed away at 2:55 p.m. on Monday, December 23, 2024, at Parkview Huntington Hospital in Huntington, Indiana.

No cause of death reported.

Zamari Joy Addengast, 8 months

December 27, 2024

Sioux Falls, SD – It is with heavy hearts and profound sadness that we announce the passing of our precious baby, Zamari Joy. Though she was with us for only a brief moment in time, her presence brought boundless joy and love to our lives.

No cause of death reported.

Tucker Paul Almeida, 7 months

December 27, 2024

Kingsville, Texas – Tucker Paul Almeida, a radiant spirit who filled the lives of those around him with joy, was born on May 20, 2024, in the warm-hearted town of Kingsville, Texas. He was a happy, giggly little baby whose laughter and smiles touched the hearts of everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. Tragically, Tucker left this world too soon on December 21, 2024, in Kingsville, Texas. In his brief time on earth, he managed to create a loving legacy woven with moments of pure happiness that will never be forgotten.

No cause of death reported.

Baby Maddox Crosby

December 27, 2024

Grand Rapids, Michigan – An obituary is not available at this time for Baby Maddox Crosby.

No cause of death reported.

Ava Mae Baker, 10 weeks

December 26, 2024

Warner Robins, Georgia – We are sad to announce that on December 26, 2024, we had to say goodbye to Ava Mae Baker (Warner Robins, Georgia), born in Macon, Georgia. October 15, 2024 – December 26, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Baby Shiloh Zane Burkholder, stillborn

December 26, 2024

Berks County, PA – Baby Shiloh Zane Burkholder, infant son of Delbert L. And Laurel R. (Martin) Burkholder of Richmond Township, Berks County, PA, was stillborn on Sunday, December 8, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Baby Boy Joseph J. Ham, 3 days

December 26, 2024

Jacksonville, Florida – An obituary is not available at this time for Baby Boy Joseph J. Ham. December 20, 2024 – December 23, 2024

No cause of death reported.

De’Marceyo Marcell Shaw, 2 months

December 26, 2024

Holly Springs, Mississippi – Baby De’Marceyo Marcell Shaw, transitioned on Tuesday, December 17, 2024, at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, Memphis, TN. Baby Boy De’Marceyo Marcell Shaw was born on October 18, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Olivia Nicole Rose Sanders, 1 month

December 26, 2024

Chesnee, NC – Olivia Nicole Rose Sanders, infant daughter of Martha “Kadins” Thorn and Ben Sanders both of Chesnee, was called to her heavenly home, Monday, December 23, 2024, at her home. Olivia was born Saturday, November 23, 2024, at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

No cause of death reported.

Infant James Howard Wells, 0 days

December 26, 2024

Baltimore, Ohio – Infant James Howard Wells was born on Monday, December 23, 2024, and shortly gained his angel wings in the arms of his loving family.

No cause of death reported.

Baby Waylon Troy Pettit, stillborn

December 26, 2024

Carlinville, Illinois – Baby Waylon Troy Pettit, of Carlinville, was born sleeping on Thursday, December 19, 2024, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, IL.

No cause of death reported.

Luke Hunter Bannister, infant

December 24, 2024

Lubbock, Texas – Luke Hunter Bannister, infant of Lubbock, passed away Friday, December 20, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Tate Brent Haynes, 0 days

December 24, 2024

Hannibal, Missouri – Tate Brent Haynes, infant son of Tyler Brent Haynes and Brooklyn Marie Leake, was born and passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2024, at Hannibal Regional Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Malasia Skye Hinnant, 0 days

December 24, 2024

Tampa, Florida – Memorial service for Infant Malasia Skye Hinnant will be held on Friday January 3, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Dawson Lee Heier, 0 days

December 24, 2024

Edinburg, Virginia – Dawson Lee Heier, beloved son of Christopher and Chasity Heier of New Market, VA, entered the world with his angel wings on December 16, 2024, at 8:42 PM at Rockingham Memorial Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Miller Graham Ramsey, baby

December 24, 2024

Wichita, Kansas – Baby Miller Graham Ramsey was called home to be with the Lord on December 19, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Aiden Isaiha Reed-Gleba, 0 days

December 24, 2024

Aiden Reed-Gleba, 0 of Kansas City, Missouri ,died on Tuesday, December 10, 2024, at KU Medical Center in Kansas City, Kansas. He was born Tuesday, December 10, 2024 in Kansas City, Kansas.

No cause of death reported.

Charles James Scott Walker, 8 months

December 24, 2024

Akron, Ohio – Charlie made his grand entrance into the world on April 18, at only 24 weeks and was a true fighter from the start, enduring whatever came his way. During his lifetime, Charlie defied odds, moved mountains, and impacted everyone that entered his life. Charlie gave and received so much love and his personality was reflected in the simplest of facial expressions.

No cause of death reported.

Maddox Elsaesser, infant

December 23, 2024

Spruce Pine, North Carolina – Maddox Elsaesser, infant son of Seth and Andrea Woody Elsaesser, passed away Sunday December 22, 2024, at the Blue Ridge Regional Hospital in Spruce Pine.

No cause of death reported.

Nolan Dustin Locklear, 0 days

December 23, 2024

Fairmont, NC. – Infant Nolan Dustin Locklear was born and passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2024 in Wilmington, NC.

No cause of death reported.

Infant Sofia Pedro, stillborn

December 23, 2024

Demorest, Georgia – Infant Sofia Pedro was born asleep on Saturday, December 21, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Kyzer Farque, 2 months

December 23, 2024

Sulphur, Louisiana – Kyzer Farque, our pretty little 2-month-old boy, passed away on December 16, 2024. Kyzer was born on September 30, 2024, to Keelan Farque and Sydney Vidrine. Kyzer, at 2 months was full of life. He was the perfect little boy any family could ask for. His smile would light up a room, and his presence could make any heart spark up. Now he gets to spark Heaven up.

No cause of death reported.

Remington Rae Caldwell, 0 days

December 23, 2024

Conroe, Texas – Remington Rae Caldwell, daughter of Cody and Stormie Caldwell, was born at 2:06 am on December 19,2024, and passed away an hour and fourteen minutes later surrounded by her beloved family and friends in Kingwood, Texas. Remi was a fighter from the time she started to develop. Countless sleepless nights over the 31 weeks in her mother’s tummy proved that she indeed was a feisty, and vibrant little girl. She spent her time defying all odds against her and grew right along with her sister until the doctors made the call to induce labor for an emergency situation with Carrington.

No cause of death reported.

Josephine “Josie” Louise Sult-Feeks, 1 year

December 23, 2024

South Bend, Indiana – Our beloved Josie Lou was a radiant spark of joy, a light for her family and all who had the privilege of knowing her. Her unexpected passing on December 21, 2024, leaves us heartbroken beyond words. Born November 3, 2023 at Memorial Hospital in South Bend to parents Mary Christeta Feeks and David Michael Sult, Josephine Louise was a perfect companion to her older sister Lillian. Josie adored Lilly, laughing at her every antic, mimicking her silliness and reveling in their shared play. One of Josie’s favorite games was tossing Cheerios to the floor, giggling as Lilly eagerly picked them up again and again. Her joy was endless and infectious.

Researchers Note - From GoFundMe: December 21st, sweet one-year-old Josephine tragically passed away in her sleep.

No cause of death reported.

Wrenley Rosalia-Ann Miller, 3 months, 19 days

December 22, 2024

Iowa, Louisiana – Wrenley Rosalia-Ann Miller, infant daughter of Madilyn Elise Miller and Prestyn Scott Carleton, left this world and entered Heaven on December 18, 2024. She was born August 29, 2024 in Lake Charles. Wrenley brought joy to everyone and had the most contagious smile. She was so amazing and perfect and will forever be our baby angel. She gave the gift of life to another little girl that needed heart valves since birth. Her legacy will live on.

No cause of death reported.

Rocco Cox, stillborn

December 21, 2024

Joplin, Missouri – Rocco Cox was stillborn on Wednesday, December 18, 2024 at Mercy Hospital in Joplin, Missouri.

No cause of death reported.

Jaylani Kymora Bell, 3 months

December 26, 0224

Helena, Arkansas – Jaylani Kymora Bell was born on September 21, 2024 at Forrest City Medical Center in Forrest City, Arkansas to Jayvion M. Bell and Kiimara S. Garner, both of Helena-West Helena. Baby Jaylani gained her wings on December 15, 2024 at home with her family, who will miss her dearly.

No cause of death reported.

Five children “died suddenly”:

Madison Stroncheck of “Madison and Colby” TikTok Channel Confirms Her Nephew, Bowen, Died

December 24, 2024

On TikTok, influencer Madison Stroncheck often shares her life with her thousands of followers. Those who have seen her account have seen her post about her beauty tips, OOTDs, and her love for her boyfriend, Colby Hardy. Her account is dedicated to many of their moments together and time spent with their family and friends. One of Madison’s family members she enjoyed featuring on her channel was her 3-year-old nephew, Bowen. Her nephew often accompanied her to appointments and at home moments, and they were so close that some probably thought he was her son. In December 2024, Madison disclosed with her followers that her nephew died and that she was navigating her grief with her family. Here’s everything we know about what happened to Bowen. “This is the hardest thing I have every been through in my life,” Madison wrote. “My sweet baby is no longer with us but he’s in heaven riding all the dirtbikes he could ever imagine.”

No cause of death reported.

Ansley Faith Kirk, 3

December 28, 2024

Ashland City, Tennessee – Ansley Faith Kirk, age 3, went to her heavenly home on Thursday, December 26, 2024, at TriStar Ashland City Medical Center. She was born on September 17, 2021, in Nashville, Tennessee, Ansley was a beautiful child who loved to make people laugh. She enjoyxxed watching movies and being with her sisters. Ansley loved playing outside in the creek and jumping on the trampoline. She would always twirl her hair. She had the cutest dimples and the sweetest smile. Ansley was a girl who lived in her own little world.

No cause of death reported.

Trevor Allen, child

December 29, 2024

Ogden, UT – Hello family and friends. There are not enough words or the right words for what it must feel like to lose a child. The Allen’s are fighting this impossible trial right now and could use our help. Please help contribute to the funeral and medical costs. This wont fix everything but it will hopefully help ease a smaller burden for the family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Harper Elizabeth Wood, 9

December 28, 2024

Caro, Michigan – Harper Elizabeth Wood, our sweet and loving daughter and sister, was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on Christmas Day, December 25, 2024. A fourth-grade student at Kingston Community Schools, Harper was not only a model of academic excellence but also a kind and compassionate friend to all. She had a genuine love for school, where her infectious joy and enthusiasm left a lasting impression on both her peers and teachers. She was proudly recognized as Student of the Month and received the Kid for Character Award, a testament to her integrity, dedication, and the positive example she set for others. Harper was a natural leader, serving as a member of Student Council and inspiring those around her with her kindness and unwavering support. She was always eager to lend a hand and went out of her way to make sure her peers always felt included. Harper embraced life with an adventurous spirit and a heart full of love. Outside the classroom, she found joy in dancing, playing softball, and, most importantly, spending time with her family and friends. One of her favorite activities was visiting the farm, where she delighted in petting the animals and immersing herself in the simple wonders of nature. Whether it was playing with her brothers or sharing a conversation, Harper’s joyful presence was felt deeply by all who knew her.

No cause of death reported.

Grant Fleming, 9

December 26, 2024

Ponca City, Oklahoma – Grant Fleming, 9, Beloved son, brother, Nephew, cousin, grandson, great grandson, and friend, was called to his eternal resting place on December 13, 2024. He entered this world on February 10, 2015, in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Grant Lee Fleming was a kid like no other. His passions include Pokémon GO and all things Pokémon he loved anime cartoons and video games specifically, Sonic the hedgehog. He was extremely proud this year as a fourth grader to have tested at an 11th grade reading level and a seventh-grade math level. He was so excited to tell everyone all about it and how he was a top reader in his class. Grant was a passionate soccer player. At first he was put on goalie a position. He didn’t like it very much, but he stuck with it by the end of his last season. He was a top goalie and helped his team win first place in their age division. He was so happy he wore his medals to school the following week. Grant was an amateur comedian. He once said his dad and Rachel were comedians and he wanted to be one too he Put in a lot of work on his comedic timing and spent hours thinking of new jokes he took every opportunity to crack a joke and make everyone laugh

No cause of death reported.

Three teenagers “died suddenly”:

Williamsville Junior High School mourns loss of 7 th grade student

December 28, 2024

Williamsville, Ill. — Alex Doom, a 7th grade student in Williamsville-Sherman CUSD #15, died suddenly on Friday and the district is mourning the loss. In a Facebook post, the school district announced the sudden death of Doom. They offered their thoughts and prayers to the Bjork and Doom family as well as everyone else who knew him. Jamie Dodd-Graff, a mom of one of Doom’s friends, said in a Facebook post on Dec. 26 that Doom was hospitalized with complications from Influenza A. Doctors attempting to treat him said, “his influenza turned into bacterial pneumonia that turned into septic shock.”

No age reported.

Remlap community mourns unexpected death of basketball star just days before Christmas

December 27, 2024

Remlap, Ala. — The small community of Remlap is mourning the loss of a young basketball star. Jacob Pendleton died unexpectedly on Monday at Children’s of Alabama. Pendleton’s mother and coach told WVTM 13 the 13-year-old had so much potential, but they hope people remember him for the person that he was. Pendleton died just two days before Christmas after having back pain. He and his mother, Chimeria, went to see a doctor who then sent them to Children’s for a CT scan. After the tests were run, the Pendletons walked back to his hospital room, but his mother said he died within seconds. Pendleton was a seventh-grade student at the Southeastern School and a member of the middle school basketball team. His last shot was caught on camera — a three-pointer with what his teacher Tyler Cole describes as the “prettiest left-handed jump shot you’d ever see.” The Pendleton family asked for an autopsy to figure out exactly how he died.

Liam Raymond Fowers, 15

December 26, 2024

Salt Lake City, Utah – Our baby boy, Liam, left us at the age of 15, on December 22nd, 2024, after his battle with epilepsy. He was a 9th grade student at Mountain Heights Academy. Even though it was an online school, Liam fostered deep and lasting connections and friendships with students and teachers around the state. He had a deep love for all animals, especially cats. He was the big brother and leader of the pack of his furry siblings. If anyone in the neighborhood needed pet-sitting, he was your man. He would make sure to spoil those furry friends rotten while you were gone.

No cause of death reported.

A college student “died suddenly”:

MAPS alum’s legacy to live on through memorial fund

December 30, 2024

Manistee, MI — Manistee’s Zach Weber died unexpectedly on Nov. 19 at the age of 22, but his memory will live on thanks in part to the Zachary X. Weber Memorial Fund. The fund, managed by the Manistee County Community Foundation, will support the Manistee Area Public Schools theater program. Misty Weber said her son was passionate about theater. Zach Weber was a 2021 graduate of Manistee High School. He was studying at Ferris State University to become a high school English teacher. Misty Weber said she is struggling to process the loss of her son.

Researcher’s Note – Ferris bribed “vaccinated” students: In light of the FDA’s approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine [sic], Ferris State University is randomly selecting names of vaccinated [sic] students for cash, daily and weekly prize drawings. #VaxUp and cash in is meant to reward students who took the initiative of getting vaccinated [sic] and encourage those who are still hesitant. https://fsutorch.com/2021/09/08/ferris-rewards-vaccinated-students/

No cause of death reported.

Andy Kriner, restaurant owner who took on an Anchorage mayor’s Covid lockdowns

December 26, 2024

When former Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz shut down businesses in 2020 over the Covid pandemic, one man’s restaurant stayed open in defiance. Andy Kriner’s establishment, Kriner’s Diner, defied the mayor’s orders, saying they were unlawful. The code enforcers quickly converged and nailed a “Stop Work” order to his cafe wall. After the enforcers left, a customer tore down the order. Kriner’s act of civil disobedience was roundly criticized by people like then Rep. Harriet Drummond, a Democrat, and other Democrats. Soon, Berkowitz was begging for a meeting with Kriner. Andy Kriner, the owner of Kriner’s Diner, died Dec. 21, 2024, of a heart attack, the family wrote on Facebook: “Dear Kriner’s Diner customers – scratch that – family, because you know when you’re at Kriner’s Diner, you are our family! Unfortunately, we have news that we never thought in a million years we would ever have to deliver…a tragedy hit our family on Saturday, December 21st. Andy Kriner, husband, father, brother, grandfather, son, and friend, has fatally passed from a heart attack.” Kriner became a folk hero in Alaska in 2020, and his customers/family never forgot his acts of courage. To this day, the diner remains popular with freedom-loving Alaskans. Read about how Andy Kriner took on City Hall in 2020 and how other businesses followed in the links below.



No age reported.

Two nurses “died suddenly”:

Stephen Mateo Andres O’Barr, 38

December 28, 2024

South Yarmouth, MA – Stephen Mateo Andres O’Barr passed away at the age of 38 on Christmas Morning 2024, after a courageous battle with stomach cancer, surrounded by his loving family. Helping others was always his calling. Stephen earned his bachelor’s degree in nursing from Pacific Union College located in Angwin, California, and worked at Crestwood Behavioral Health starting in college. Stephen started as recovery coach, an RN, working his way up to Director of Nursing in San Diego, later moving back to Crestwood’s Angwin location to serve as its Administrator.

Michele Trew, 51

December 27, 2024

Michele ‘Renee’ Trew, of Cocoa, FL, died in her home, surrounded by her family on December 6, 2024. She was 51 years old. She worked with troubled teens for 15 years at the Scottsmoor Outward Bound School. She graduated nursing school in 2016 and continued serving her community in various nursing roles. Michele passed away peacefully in her home after beautifully and bravely fighting cancer for 2 1/2 years.

Researcher’s note - After a U.S. Supreme Court ruling this month that backed President Joe Biden’s administration, Florida has dropped its appeal in a legal fight against federal COVID-19 “vaccination” requirements for health care workers: https://www.jacksonville.com/story/news/state/2022/01/24/florida-ends-appeal-against-health-worker-vaccine-mandate/9200790002/

Grand Haven Real Estate Icon Passes Away

December 27, 2024

A prominent figure in Grand Haven real estate has passed away. Dirk Stone died unexpectedly on December 16, in Muskegon [MI]. He was 55 years old. Stone had worked for other realty groups in the area before founding Dirk Stone & Company eleven years ago. While his agency had well over 250 million dollars in sales and high customer approval ratings, Stone’s obituary states, “His success was purely measured in the happiness he was able to help others achieve.”

No cause of death reported.

Two clerics “died suddenly”:

Beloved Philadelphia priest Addisalem Mekonnen dead at 42

December 26, 2024

Fr Addisalem Mekonnen, a priest in the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, died suddenly on Dec. 21. No cause of death was released, but an obituary states that he died “peacefully.” He was 42 years old. The Ethiopian-American clergyman, who pastored the historically Black St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church in the Strawberry Mansion neighborhood, was found dead at his residence. “He did not show up for Mass on Saturday morning and it was requested that somebody go to his room to see where he is, and they found him on the floor,” said Msgr Frederico Britto, who addressed parishioners at the parish during Mass on Sunday. Born to Teshager and Tsadu Mekonnen in 1982 under military rule in what is now Ethiopia, Mekonnen immigrated to the United States with his family at the age of two. He was raised in the Ethiopian Orthodox Church, but received a Catholic education and attended Mass as a child before converting as an adult.

No cause of death reported.

Family remembers Latter-day Saint mission president who died in France

December 30, 2024

Family members of a Latter-day Saint mission president from Utah are in shock after he unexpectedly passed away in his sleep over the weekend. Jason Michael Soulier, 54, died Saturday after feeling sick for a few days, according to a statement from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He and his wife, Jennifer, had been serving as leaders of the France Lyon Mission since June. His cause of death is unknown.

Three educators “died suddenly”:

Dr. Charity Hollan, 49

December 23, 2024

Rogersville, Missouri – It is with profound sadness and deep love that we announce the passing of Dr. Charity Hollan, who left this world on December 20, 2024, at Cox South Hospital in Springfield, MO, after a twenty-month battle with pancreatic cancer. Her professional journey was marked by passion and dedication, serving as Principal at Fair Grove Schools, where she profoundly impacted countless students, staff, and families. Charity was deeply invested in her school and community, always striving to foster an environment of encouragement, growth, and excellence. Her love for her community was evident in her acts of kindness, whether serving hot dogs to families on Halloween or renting a water slide for kids to enjoy on hot summer days. She was willing to read on a roof, kiss a pig, be duct taped to a wall, and be covered in silly string to help her school!

Brianna Marie Povaleri-Mandrell, 25

December 27, 2024

Brianna Marie Povaleri-Mandrell, age 25, of Hanover, IN, entered this life on July 16, 1999, in Madison, IN. She was a 2018 graduate of Madison Consolidated High School and 2022 graduate of Indiana University Southeast. She had worked as a second grade teacher at Anderson Elementary and then as a family intervention specialist with Youth Villages until her sudden health condition began. Brianna died suddenly on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, at 5:48 a.m., at the Emergency Room of Norton King’s Daughters’ Hospital in Madison, IN. Memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association or a fund for Adoption Services.

Researcher’s note - COVID-19 vaccine [sic] will be required for all at Indiana University: https://news.iu.edu/live/news/27606-covid-19-vaccine-will-be-required-for-all-at

No cause of death reported.

Alexis “Lexie” Woodward, 24

December 22, 2024

Saltville, VA – Alexis Brianna Woodward, affectionately known as “Lexie,” passed away unexpectedly at the age of 24. She was a 2019 graduate of Northwood High School where she excelled in athletics, competing in Softball, Volleyball, Basketball and Track. She was a standout second baseman for Lady Panthers Softball and led her team to a Runner Up State Championship finish her senior year. Her passion for nurturing young lives was evident in her Children’s Ministry and her work at the Lifetime Wellness Center’s childcare program in Saltville, where she made a lasting impact on the children she cared for.

No cause of death reported.

Two coaches “died suddenly”:

Heath Aldrich, City View ISD Athletic Director dies

December 26, 2024

Wichita Falls, TX — The Athletic Director of City View Independent School District and head football coach of the City View Mustangs has died after almost a year-long battle with pancreatic cancer. According to family members, Heath Aldrich died around 4 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024. Aldrich was most known in the community as the head football coach, a position he held for two seasons. In his football coaching career, Heath led the Mustangs to 16 wins and two playoff victories. Aldrich also served as the head girl’s basketball coach for 5 seasons. Aldrich was unexpectedly diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in January 2024, leading to an outpouring of support from area athletes and coaches, as well as from community members in both City View and all of Texoma. Aldrich was 40 years old.

Former Broadmoor coach Rusty Price dies suddenly , months after being honored with naming of school’s field

December 30, 2024

Baton Rouge, LA — Former Broadmoor High School coach Rusty Price, for whom the school’s football field was named just months ago, died suddenly Sunday, a family friend said. WBRZ had profiled Price this past fall after the school honored its ex-coach at a ceremony Sept. 6. Price was 77 at the time. News of Price’s death was announced Monday on Facebook by Matt Dobbins, a family friend and former athlete under Price. A cause of death wasn’t given.

Seven firefighters “died suddenly”:

Beloved Hudson Valley Firefighter, Coach, Family Man Miles E. Taylor Dies Suddenly

December 30, 2024

Sometimes, you never know who that firefighter is working to save. But all have a story, as does Miles E. Taylor, former Chief of the Nyack Fire Department in Rockland County, who died suddenly on Saturday, Dec. 28. Taylor, 60, of Nyack [NY] and Perkinsville, CT, was a well-known video producer for major news outlets, including ESPN, CNN, CBS, and NBC. He was also a member of the Nyack Fire Department since age 16. In his obituary, Taylor’s wife, Lee-Ann Taylor, said he loved adventure and the thrill of danger. In addition to his work as a video producer, he worked with Fireworks by Grucci, traveling the world to set off fireworks.

Researcher’s Note – New York Will Require State Workers To Be Vaccinated [sic] Or Undergo Weekly Testing: https://www.npr.org/2021/07/28/1021770181/andrew-cuumo-new-york-state-workers-coronavirus-vaccine-mandate ESPN Employees Must be Vaccinated [sic]: https://patch.com/us/across-america/espn-employees-must-be-vaccinated Viacom CBS Delays Office Return, Mandates Masks Alongside Vaccines [sic]: https://www.thewrap.com/viacomcbs-delays-office-return-mandates-masks-alongside-vaccines/ CNN fires three employees who went into the office unvaccinated: https://www.nytimes.com/2021/08/05/business/media/cnn-vaccine-mandate.html

No cause of death reported.

Longtime Lake Mohegan Firefighter Dies At 56: Remembered For Life Of Service

December 30, 2024

Christopher Johanson, a 24-year veteran firefighter with the Lake Mohegan Fire Department, passed away suddenly on Thursday, Dec. 26, at his home in Cold Spring [NY] at the age of 56, according to his obituary. Johanson, badge number 61, joined the Lake Mohegan Fire Department in August 2000 and was most recently assigned to Station 2, the Jefferson Valley Firehouse.

Researcher’s note - NY stops COVID testing mandate for unvaccinated state workers but not yet for teachers: https://www.lohud.com/story/news/coronavirus/2022/06/09/ny-ends-covid-testing-mandate-unvaccinated-state-workers/7570089001/

No cause of death reported.

Third active-duty Massachusetts firefighter dies within a week

December 29, 2024

Sadly, another Massachusetts firefighter has passed away. Boston Firefighters Local 718 regretfully announced on Sunday the active duty death of Fire Lieutenant Joseph Hurley [43]. Assigned to the HQ Officer Pool after promotion from Ladder 24. Hurley passed away unexpectedly on December 26, 2024. According to an obituary, Hurley “served in the US Army.”

Researcher’s Note – Members of the Boston Firefighters Local 718, the Superior Officers Federation and Detectives Benevolent Society will still have to adhere to the former policy of regular testing for unvaccinated members: Link VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: https://www.masslive.com/boston/2022/02/certain-boston-police-fire-groups-able-to-avoid-mayor-michelle-wus-covid-vaccine-mandate-after-appeals-court-ruling.html

No cause of death reported.

Lieutenant Joseph “Joe” Hurley, 43

December 28, 2024

West Roxbury, Massachusetts – Lieutenant Joseph “Joe” Hurley died unexpectedly on December 26, 2024, in Boston, Massachusetts, at the age of 43. Joe served in the US Army. After his service, Joe followed in the footsteps of his grandfather, John, a veteran of the Boston Fire Department, and father, a retired Somerville Fire Chief, and joined the Boston Fire Department himself. Joe served for numerous years and was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant. His life was devoted to serving his country, city, and everyone around him due to his selfless and generous nature.

No cause of death reported.

Fire chief suffers cardiac arrest , dies 24 hours after responding to emergency

December 28, 2024

Lexington, Tenn. – The Henderson County Fire Department in Tennessee is mourning the loss of Fire Chief Joseph Lynn Murphy. He was 62. The department said Murphy died Dec. 20, days after suffering a cardiac arrest event. That happened Tuesday evening within 24 hours of Murphy responding to an emergency call, according to Henderson County Fire Department Administrative District Chief Chadd Gilliam. He also served as president of the Tennessee Fire Chief’s Association.

Active-duty Avon firefighter dies Christmas Eve

December 26, 2024

The fire department in Avon, Massachusetts, is mourning one of their own, a firefighter/paramedic who died Christmas Eve. Justin Powers had been with the Avon Fire Department since mid-2020, the agency announced Thursday. They didn’t share details about what led to his death, only saying he died unexpectedly. Powers served in the Massachusetts Army National Guard for a decade, graduated in 2021 from the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy and had also worked for Boston MedFlight.

Researcher’s Note – Massachusetts state workers must get vaccinated [sic] against COVID or face termination: Link Boston mayor lines up vaccine mandates amid pushback from city workers: https://www.politico.com/news/2021/12/21/boston-mayor-vaccine-mandates-525858

No age or cause of death reported.

Matthew William Daily, 34

December 28, 2024

Matthew William Daily, 34, of Belle Plaine, IA, passed away suddenly following health issues at home Monday, December 23, 2024. He went to work with his brother-in-law at Phil Marshall Construction, where he worked until 2017 when he began working at Precision Sheet Metal. He loved the outdoors. Matt could often be found spending time fishing and hunting with family and friends. An important part of life was serving the community which he called home. Matthew was a dedicated member of the Belle Plaine Fire Department.

No cause of death reported.

‘Unimaginable’: Rutland firefighter’s wife, newborn twins pass away days after medical emergency

December 28, 2024

A Rutland [MA] firefighter’s wife and newborn twins have passed away, days after the pregnant mother suffered a “severe medical emergency” and was rushed to the hospital, officials announced Saturday morning. “The Chief of the Department regrets to announce the sudden passing of firefighter Patrick Sullivan’s wife, Ciara, age 30, along with their 11-day-old twins, James and Elizabeth,” the Rutland Fire Department wrote in a Facebook post. James and Elizabeth passed away “quietly and peacefully” alongside Ciara, the Rutland Regional Emergency Communication Center wrote in a separate post. Ciara suffered a medical emergency on Tuesday, December 17, just hours before she was to deliver her babies. She was rushed to Memorial Medical Center in Worcester and intubated. Patrick and Ciara’s twin babies were delivered prematurely via emergency C-section and put on ventilators. The Rutland Fire Department remembered Ciara as a “dedicated public servant” who previously worked as a 911 dispatcher and an emergency management specialist for FEMA.

Researcher’s note - FEMA Staff and Contracted Medical Workers Are Required to Follow Vaccine [sic] Mandate: https://www.factcheck.org/2021/10/fema-staff-and-contracted-medical-workers-are-required-to-follow-vaccine-mandate/

No cause of death reported.

Six policemen “died suddenly”:

Former Jacksonville ISD Police Chief dies

December 28, 2024

Jacksonville, Texas — Former Jacksonville ISD Police Chief Marvin Acker [62] died unexpectedly on Sunday morning, the school district police department said. According to his obituary, Acker began his career with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office as a jailer in 1981 and continued his law enforcement career at the Jacksonville Police Department for 20 years. Acker then went on to serve Jacksonville ISD in 2002 as a resource officer and from 2006-2016 he served as the chief of police for the school district. At the time of his death he was working with the Cherokee County District Attorney’s Office.

No cause of death reported.

Hoboken [NJ] PD announces ‘ unexpected death ’ of 17-year veteran of the force

December 28, 2024

“It is with profound sadness that HPD announces the unexpected death of PO Frank Francolino who passed away at home while off-duty today,” the department wrote on social media this afternoon. “We ask all to keep the Francolino family in your thoughts, prayers & hearts. Please respect their privacy as they mourn this unimaginable loss.” Francolino was sworn in in January 2008 as part of a 14-member class, according to public records.

Researcher’s Note - Hoboken announces vaccine [sic] or testing requirement for all municipal employees: https://www.hobokennj.gov/news/hoboken-announces-vaccine-or-testing-requirement-for-all-municipal-employees

No age or cause of death reported.

Clayton County Sheriff’s Office mourns sudden loss of officer

December 27, 2024

Clayton County, Ga. – The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of its officers who died just before Christmas. On Dec. 21, Executive Protection Officer John Ellison [42] was found unresponsive at his home, officials said. Medics rushed Ellison to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No cause of death reported.

Police department in Wisconsin mourn the sudden loss of an officer

December 27, 2024

Menomonie, Wis. — The Menomonie Police Department is grieving the unexpected loss of Officer Sam Miller, who passed away while off duty. In light of Officer Miller’s sudden death, neighboring law enforcement agencies have stepped in to assist with public safety in Menomonie over the coming days. Further details about Officer Miller’s death were not released.

No age reported.

Lincoln County mourns loss of longtime detective

December 26, 2024

Lincoln County, Mo. – The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office mourns the loss of a longtime detective. Sgt. Daryl Garrett died unexpectedly at his home on Christmas Day after a medical concern, according to the sheriff’s office. Garrett, 55, joined the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office in 2021 and worked in the county’s Criminal Investigations Division. He previously served with the St. Charles Police Department from 1994 to 2020.

No cause of death reported.

Laurel County Sheriff’s Office remembers deputy who died after cancer battle

December 26, 2024

Laurel County, Ky. — The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is remembering their former colleague, Deputy Wes Brown, who recently lost his battle with cancer on Thursday morning.

Researcher’s Note – From his obit: Brown was a veteran of the United States Army, a deputy sheriff at the Laurel County Sheriff Department and a member of Locust Grove Christian Church. John Wesley Brown, Jr. departed this life Thursday, December 26, 2024, being 40 years, 11 months, and 3 days of age: Link VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: https://www.legacy.com/us/obituaries/name/john-brown-obituary?id=57097772

Two inmates “died suddenly”:

Inmate dies after apparent medical emergency in cellblock at Harris County Jail, authorities say

December 30, 2024

Harris County, Texas – Authorities are investigating a man’s death after he suffered an apparent medical emergency in his cellblock at the Harris County Jail on Saturday. Law enforcement identified the man as Anthony Thomas, 65, who was pronounced dead at around 1:47 p.m. on Saturday.

No cause of death reported.

Investigation underway after inmate dies at Vista Detention Facility

December 30, 2024

Vista, Calif. — Authorities are investigating after an incarcerated man died while in sheriff’s custody at the Vista Detention Facility. The San Diego County Sheriff’s Office reports 46-year-old Bobby Ray Patton, who was an inmate at Vista Detention Facility and believed to reside in Escondido prior to his arrest, died at the facility after a reported medical emergency. According to the sheriff’s department, Patton starting feeling flu-like symptoms on Tuesday, Dec. 24, and the jail doctors placed him in medical isolation for observation and to prevent him from getting other inmates sick. However, around 8 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28, deputies found Patton sitting on the floor of his cell. They said he was unresponsive while they were conducting their weekly hygiene inspection, prompting nurses to check on him. Deputies say during a vitals check, Patton was talking to the nurse when he began having difficulty breathing and went into medical distress. Medical staff at the jail provided emergency medial aid until the Vista Fire Department arrived to take over, but Patton was pronounced dead shortly after.

No cause of death reported.

Three killed in “vaxxidents”:

Medical Event Believed Cause of Fatal Tractor Accident in Clay County

December 30, 2024

A medical event is believed to have resulted in a crash and the death of a rural Noble man. Clay County [IL] Coroner Bryce Henry said 65-year-old Donald R. Herdes was traveling north on Hurricane Creek Road when Herdes suffered a “natural cause medical event” causing him to go unresponsive. The tractor Herdes was in, continued down the road for a short distance before going off into the ditch and eventually hitting a power line pole, causing the lines to fall on the tractor. Once the power was disabled, emergency crews removed Herdes from the tractor and transported him to Clay County Hospital in Flora [IL], where he was pronounced dead in the Emergency Room. The incident occurred at 10:40 am Saturday about one mile north of Bucktown Lane.

No cause of death reported.

Man dies after possible ‘ medical emergency ’ while driving in Westside apartment parking lot

December 28, 2024

Jacksonville, Fla. — A man is dead after he suffered a possible medical emergency while driving in an apartment complex parking lot on the city’s Westside Saturday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. JSO Sgt. Robert Hungerford said around 2:27 p.m., officers responded to a call for service at the Magnolia Terrace Apartments off Jammes Road regarding an unresponsive man in a vehicle in the parking lot. The vehicle the man had been operating was still running and had crashed into another parked vehicle in the parking lot, police said. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded and performed emergency medical services on the man as he was taken to the hospital. Shortly after he arrived, he was pronounced dead. Hungerford said the victim was in his mid-50s. He said the crash happened at a “very low speed” and both vehicles had minor damage, meaning there was not enough damage to result in a traffic fatality. Hungerford said the incident could have been much worse had the man been driving on a main road. “Could have hurt somebody else or been a very bad traffic crash if he was out on either San Juan or Cassat or anywhere nearby,” he said.

No cause of death reported.

Madison fire chief dies in crash of unknown cause

December 28, 2024

Bingham, ME – Emergency medical services failed to revive 57-year-old Don French, who drove off the road for unknown reasons, officials said.

Researcher’s Note – Captain Don French was driving home, on Main Street in Bingham, when he had a medical event. His vehicle left the road and came to rest against a home. Even though the EMTs and fire personnel got there swiftly, he could not be revived: https://n9.cl/bfmml

No cause of death reported.

Community rallies behind Utah family after loss of new mother

December 30, 2024

Highland, Utah — Morgan Hughes, a new mother, died shortly after giving birth to twins during the Christmas holiday. At the Lone Peak Fire District, where her father serves as a firefighter and where she spent much of her childhood, the impact of the loss runs deep. “Devastation is the only word to describe it,” said LPFD Captain Brandt Godwin. “They’re extremely emotional, and everybody else is too. Because it’s like we’re just trying to help them with whatever we can, and it’s a helpless feeling,” he said. This sentiment was echoed by Morgan’s brother-in-law, Brigham Hughes, who shared the heartbreaking news on X, revealing that she passed away on December 28th due to “postpartum complications with her heart.”

No age reported.

Randy Ross, Fort Lauderdale, FL, Community Mourns Sudden Loss of Beloved Father

December 29, 2024

Fort Lauderdale, FL— Randy Ross passed away unexpectedly on Christmas Day, December 25, 2024, at the age of 67. He died suddenly in his son Shaun Ross’s arms after a joyful morning spent with family, filled with laughter, gift exchanges, and football. His sudden departure has left his family and loved ones in deep shock and sorrow. Randy’s son, Shaun Ross, described the traumatic moment in a heartfelt Facebook post, sharing that despite efforts from family members and medical professionals to save him, his father’s heart stopped, and he was pronounced deceased at the hospital. Shaun wrote about the immense pain of losing his father so unexpectedly, just months after the passing of his mother in October.

Missing Kalispell man found dead near Stillwater River

December 29, 2024

December 29 at 9:08 a.m. the Kalispell Police Department announced that Doug Lowitz [58], who had been missing since November 28, 2024, was found deceased. On December 28, 2024, at 10:00 a.m., Flathead County [MT] Search and Rescue, along with Flathead County Sheriff’s Office deputies, discovered Lowitz’s body near Granrud Lane along the Stillwater River. The search teams utilized a drone and K9 units to locate him. Lowitz’s dog, Daisy, was found alive in the same area. The cause of death will be determined following an autopsy, but authorities do not suspect foul play.

Daniel Leibensperger Found Dead In Jordan Creek: Coroner

December 27, 2024

Daniel Leibensperger, 34, was pronounced dead at 12:33 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 26, near the 1200 block of North 6th Street in Allentown [PA], according to the coroner’s office. Leibensperger was reportedly found partly submerged in the creek by a passerby walking their dog, the coroner said. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 30, at the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office and Forensic Center to determine the cause and manner of death.

No cause of death reported.

Matthew David Elmer, 24

December 28, 2024

Pleasanton, Texas – Matthew David Elmer was born on May 9, 2000, in San Antonio, Texas, to Drs. Edward and Laura Elmer. He left us far too soon on December 22, 2024, in College Station, Texas. Matthew attended Texas A&M University as a Brown Foundation Scholar, where he graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in aerospace engineering and a minor in computer science. As a second-year Master of Science student in the Prometheus Lab at A&M, he worked on the simulation and visualization of uncertain systems. His research professor described Matthew as “an amazing student, a wonderful researcher, and an exceptional member of the lab.”

Researcher’s note – Texas A&M lifted its facemask mandate for the non-vaccinated in November.

No cause of death reported.

‘She’s much beloved’: Slow Roll Buffalo honors one of their own with special ride

December 28, 2024

Buffalo, N.Y. — Members of Buffalo’s cycling community are honoring one of their own with a special ride. Slow Roll typically hosts public rides every week throughout the summer. During the winter, the group limits rides to once a month, “Snow Rides.” Saturday’s Snow Ride was dedicated to Lydia Sobczyk, a leader within Slow Roll Buffalo who passed away recently. “She’s much beloved,” said rider Rick Lesniak. “A really sweet person who had a very difficult year.”

No age or cause of death reported.

Tioga-Sequoia Brewing mourns founding brewmaster

December 23, 2024

Merced, CA – Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Company announced Monday that its award-winning brewmaster, Kevin Cox [66], died suddenly on Sunday. Cox was one of the founders of the company in 2007. Along with several regional and state awards, Cox was a five-time gold medal winner at the annual Great American Beer Festival in Denver, Colorado.

Researcher’s Note – In recent years, Cox had retired from brewing and taken a job driving a school bus in Caruthers, [CA]. It was a job he loved, his wife says: https://www.fresnobee.com/news/local/article297501303.html California lifts vaccine mandate for school staff: https://edsource.org/2022/state-lifts-vaccine-mandate-for-school-staff/678020

No cause of death reported.

Steven Allen, 48

December 30, 2024

Steven (Steve) Eric Allen, 48, died unexpectedly on December 28, 2024 in Anderson, IN. He loved mushroom hunting, camping and boating with friends and family. Steve was employed by Espresso Enterprises of Indianapolis.

No cause of death reported.

Melanie Fletcher, 66

December 30, 2024

Heyburn, Idaho — Melanie Kay Fletcher passed away Saturday, December 28, 2024, at her home in Heyburn, at the age of 66. Melanie worked at Klink’s Florist before working alongside Wes with their furniture business, W and M Woodworks. Thank you to Janet Anderson, her home nurse, as well as Dr. Michelle Meyers and the staff at Davita [Kidney Care dialysis center] for the loving care they gave Melanie and the support they gave Wes. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Melanie’s name to the American Kidney Fund.

No cause of death reported.

Edwin Willis, 63

December 30, 2024

Edwin C. Willis, age 63, of Mulberry Grove, Illinois, passed away suddenly at home Thursday, December 26, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Nancy A. Rhody, 60

December 30, 2024

Nancy A. Rhody [60], a cherished wife, mother and best friend, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at her home on Dec. 28, 2024. Her passion for beauty and her caring nature led her to a fulfilling career as a hairstylist at the former Essentials Hair Salon in Ashland [OR]. Her love for the outdoors was evident in her joy for birdwatching and the peace she found in tending to her plants and garden.

No cause of death reported.

Tracy Lynn Scott, 52

December 30, 2024

Olean, NY - Tracy Lynn Scott, born March 23, 1972, beloved daughter of David and Nancy Scott of Canandaigua, NY, passed away suddenly Thursday, December 26th, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Mark Louis Adrian Rivard, 66

December 29, 2024

Bloomington, IL – Mark Louis Adrian Rivard, 66, passed away December 18, 2024. His family and friends are heartbroken at the sudden and very unexpected loss of Mark who died Wednesday morning. Mark’s wife and family are grateful for and thank our McLean County, Dale Township, and Bloomington first responders who quickly, efficiently and professionally answered our call for help with compassion and caring.

No cause of death reported.

Stephen Zane Nonack, 72

December 29, 2024

Stephen Zane Nonack, son of the late Grace and Victor Nonack of Huntington, NY, died suddenly on December 17, 2024, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, at 72 years of age. In retirement, he served as a volunteer at the Stonewall National Museum, Archives, and Library, the Fort Lauderdale Garden Club, and at the Provincetown Public Library.

No cause of death reported.

Mark Schramm, 67

December 29, 2024

Point Place, Ohio - Mark Steven Schramm, a loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away December 20, 2024, at the age of 67, after a brief and sudden illness.

No cause of death reported.

Alexandra Rayna Alice Flemate, 31

December 28, 2024

San Jose, CA – Alexandra Rayna Alice Flemate was a 31-year old beautiful young woman who unfortunately was diagnosed with cancer on August 8th, 2024. This timing couldn’t have been any worse! At the same time and in the same Stanford Children’s Hospital, her son Jovanni Gabriel Quintero was undergoing two major open chest surgeries while having to be hospitalized since birth. Alexandra was diagnosed with stage four rapidly growing cancer and fought a great fight undergoing chemotherapy and targeted treatment, and in just 5 months, lost her battle with cancer on Christmas morning.

Stephen Sobczak, 50

December 28, 2024

Stephen “Booper” Sobczak, 50, of Dunkirk [NY], passed away suddenly Wednesday, Dec., 25, 2024 at home. A graduate of Dunkirk High School, Stephen embarked on a career at Refresco, where he worked for over 30 years. Stephen found joy in watching all sports, relishing the camaraderie and excitement they brought. He had a special fondness for visiting casinos, where he spent countless hours playing the slot machines, always with a sense of thrill and enjoyment.

Researcher’s Note – Casinos in New York to fall under “vaccine” mandate New York Mayor Bill de Blasio has unveiled the introduction of a ‘Key to NYC’ mandate, which will require proof of “vaccination” to enter the region’s casinos: https://casinobeats.com/2021/08/18/casinos-in-new-york-to-fall-under-vaccine-mandate/

No cause of death reported.

Stephen Pomper, 60

December 28, 2024

Stephen Pomper, 60, of Lansdale, PA, died suddenly on Thursday, December 26, 2024, at Doylestown Hospital. An exceptional athlete, Steve was a state championship gymnast, excelling in the rings—a testament to his strength, dedication, and drive. He found immense joy in traveling, skiing, and fishing, as well as time spent outside in the yard. Contributions in his memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association.

No cause of death reported.

Colby Fye, 23

December 27, 2024

Colby Fye, age 23, of Cresco, IA, passed away unexpectedly on December 23, 2024. After graduating from high school, where he worked at Fareway, Colby briefly attended college before deciding it wasn’t the right path for him. He held various jobs, including cleaning cars for dealerships (he especially loved getting to drive the brand new cars), and dreamed of one day owning his own detailing business. In his last 6 months he found employment with Walmart fulfilling online orders.

No cause of death reported.

Denise Pfister Christianson, 58

December 27, 2024

Denise Pfister Christianson, 58, of Erie [PA], sadly passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2024 after a short illness. Denise graduated from McDowell High School and owned Advanced Placement Services [staffing agency].

No cause of death reported.

Gary Scott Lewis, 70

December 27, 2024

Gary Scott Lewis of Drexel Hill, PA, died unexpectedly in his sleep during the evening of December 22, 2024, at the age of 70. Gary had been in excellent health; his doctor speculates he likely suffered a massive heart attack or a pulmonary embolism during the night.

Aaron Barker, 53

December 26, 2024

Aaron Thomas Barker [53] of Katy, TX, died unexpectedly on October 26, 2024. Aaron was a Market Vice President of Outback Steakhouse, who loved hunting, golf and being in the out of doors second only to his family.

No cause of death reported.

Terrance Molag, 64

December 26, 2024

Trenary, MI- Terrance “Terry” Molag, age 64, of Trenary, died unexpectedly in his sleep at his home on Thursday, December 19, 2024. Terry was a long-haul truck driver and then worked at the Alger County Road Commission in the winter.

No cause of death reported.

Robyn Leslie Styles, 45

December 26, 2024

Robyn Leslie Styles, 45, of Delaware [OH], died unexpectedly Sunday, December 22, 2024, at her home. She had worked in the equipment salvage business. She was a lifelong, prolific learner, always wanting to know more. She was a graduate of Capital University. Part of this yearning for learning was her love of travel and adventure. She had traveled the world, but Northern Michigan and Mexico were some of her favorite spots.

No cause of death reported.

Matthew Barton Wolf, 58

December 26, 2024

Matthew Barton Wolf, 58, of Greensboro, N.C., and formerly of Boalsburg, PA., unexpectedly died Friday, Dec. 20, 2024. He began his collegiate years at Penn State Beaver and graduated with a physics degree from Wheeling (W.Va.) He left his graduate studies at John Carroll University in Cleveland, Ohio, for a job at Testex and a career in nondestructive evaluation in the nuclear and petro-chemical industries. He became an expert in his field and a master design in eddy current probes, for which he developed multiple patents. He worked at Zetec, GE, Eddyfi and finally with the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI). Through his job, he traveled to Alaska, Canada, Argentina, Columbia, Saudi Arabia, Japan, Europe and other locations throughout the world.

No cause of death reported.

John Coy Jones II, 45

December 26, 2024

Gooding, Idaho — John Coy Jones II, 45, a resident of Gooding, passed away peacefully on December 15, 2024, at his home in Gooding. John enjoyed the outdoors and loved riding bikes and was sponsored to preform trick riding. He was an avid snowboarder and recently had taken up scuba diving.

No cause of death reported.

Mary Thomson, 64

December 26, 2024

Mary “Liz” E. Thomson, age 64, of De Pere, WI, passed away after a short illness on December 24, 2024. Liz worked at Walmart for the past few years and loved being a greeter there. She was a very active member at the YMCA and had a lot of friends there.

Researcher’s Note – Disney and Walmart mandated “vaccination” for employees: https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/30/business/walmart-mask-policy-delta-covid/index.html

No cause of death reported.

Jack Rose, 67

December 26, 2024

Jack Orville Rose, 67, of Clendenin [WV], completed a life well lived on Wednesday, December 18th, 2024, at CAMC Memorial Hospital in Charleston after a short illness. Jack served proudly as a US Marine, was a manager for KFC and Kmart Automotive, District Manager for Penske Auto Centers and most recently the founder/owner of Riverside Tire and Service LLC for 13 years until his retirement in 2020. The family would like to thank the amazing staff at CAMC CPICU [cardiopulmonary intensive care unit] for their compassionate care of Jack throughout his stay.

Researcher’s Note – VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster.

No cause of death reported.

James G. “Jim” Hayward, 62

December 26, 2024

Chillicothe, IL – James G. “Jim” Hayward, of Chillicothe, IL passed away on December 18, 2024 at Methodist Hospital in Peoria, IL. Jim worked in maintenance at Illinois Valley Central High School in Chillicothe.

Researcher’s Note – Mandates from IL Governor Pritzger announced on 8/26/2021 required all school teachers and staff were to have the covid jab.

No cause of death reported.

Michael Joseph Luther, 51

December 26, 2024

Twin Falls, Idaho — Michael Joseph Luther, 51, a resident of Twin Falls and formerly of Gooding, passed away at his home, late Saturday, December 21, 2024, due to complications of having Diabetes 1. He was raised in Jerome and after graduation, he joined the Navy and was a Sonar Technician on Nuclear Subs for 15 years until his honorable discharge. Michael then worked at Moore’s Business Forms doing electrical maintenance and currently for Independent Meat (Falls Brand) as a meat smoker.

Researcher’s Note – VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster.

Jason McAleese, 59

December 25, 2024

Jason McAleese, 59, passed away after a short illness on October 16, 2024, at his home in Sonoma [CA]. Between college studies Jason applied what he learned by using his studies in practice while working as a Computer Technician, Rigging Electrician, Lamp, Grip, and Dolly operator in the film industry as a member of Santa Fe’s IATSE Local 480. For the past ten years, Jason was his mother, Wanda’s, full-time caregiver while she continued her fight against Multiple Myeloma.

No cause of death reported.

Benjamin Gollub, 34

December 25, 2024

Benjamin J. Gollub [34] of Gaithersburg, MD, died December 19, 2024, at home suddenly, unknown causes. He excelled in his career as a DevOps Engineer and was everyone’s computer geek on the outside. In his spare time, he documented his love of travel, exploring new places and restaurants with his wife Dian.

Susan Nickisch Hannah, 66

December 24, 2024

Mesa, AZ – After a short illness, Susan Nickisch Hannah passed away on November 28, 2024, with her husband, Rich, at her side. Sue retired from State Farm in June 2023 after 35 years.

No cause of death reported.

Thomas Lowrie, 69

December 24, 2024

It is with profound sadness that we announce that Thomas Michael Lowrie died unexpectedly at his home in Augusta, Maine, on Sunday, December 22nd, 2024. He passed away peacefully in his sleep at the age of 69. Tom joined the Navy at the age of 19 and served proudly as an electrician for thirteen years, becoming a Senior Chief Petty Officer, and was recognized for his leadership skills. He worked for more than 25 years at Tyler Technologies in Falmouth until his retirement in 2021.

Researcher’s note - VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster.

No cause of death reported.

Andrew Peckham, 58

December 24, 2024

Andrew J. Peckham, 58, of Warwick (formerly of Little Creek Lane, Middletown) [RI], passed away unexpectedly on December 17, 2024. He graduated from Middletown HS and went on to build a career in cartography (mapping) as an employee for the State of Rhode Island Department of Transportation for over 25 years.

Researcher’s note - Rhode Island’s largest union of state workers has approved a new four-year contract that includes $3,000 bonuses to all workers vaccinated [sic] against COVID-19: https://www.providencejournal.com/story/news/politics/2021/12/02/ri-new-contract-3000-dollar-vaccine-bonuses-approved-largest-state-employee-union/8836379002/

No cause of death reported.

Joshua Michael Palma (Chivo), 26

December 20, 2024

Michael Palma, affectionately known as “Chivo”, JayyPalms, Chencho and Joshy to his loved ones and Boog by his Mom and Pops, departed this world on December 16, 2024, in his hometown of San Antonio, Texas. He leaves behind his parents, his brother, two sisters and his wife.

Researcher’s note – Palma “died suddenly.” From Facebook: As some of y’all may know my brother is fighting cancer once again but this time it is in both of his lungs and around the body ,we got this horrible news the day before thanksgiving but waited to share as a family till we were ready. [He passed away a couple of weeks later, on December 16, 2024.] https://www.facebook.com/jacob.palma.583

Veronica Maria Hidrogo, 36

December 16, 2024

Veronica Maria Hidrogo, of Stockdale Texas, born entered into eternal rest on Thursday, December 12, 2024 at the age of 36. Veronica is the heart of her family. From an early age, she embraced the role of caretaker, selflessly taking on the responsibility of nurturing and protecting her family. With an innate sense of wisdom and compassion, Veronica provided the steady presence her siblings and father needed. Veronica’s love was unconditional, her guidance invaluable and her sacrifices countless.

Researcher’s note – Hidrogo “died suddenly.” From GoFundMe: We are saddened to share that the life of our dear friend, Veronica Maria Hidrogo was lost unexpectedly. She was an amazing sister, daughter, friend, and mentor....We are fundraising to support her family and for her funeral/memorial.

No cause of death reported.

Aaron Matthew Johnson, 32

December 5, 2024

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the sudden passing of Aaron Matthew Johnson, “Khaos,” on November 19, 2024, in Bandera, Texas. He is survived by his wife and eight children.

No cause of death reported.

CANADA

Ontario (192):

Richard Wayne Carron, 55

December 30, 2024

Sarnia - With profound sadness, we announce the sudden passing of Richard Wayne Carron on Friday, December 27, 2024, at the age of 55. In lieu of flowers, donations in Richard’s memory may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

Researcher's note - "Covid Vaccines Damage All Hearts, Study Finds". https://dailysceptic.org/2023/10/02/covid-vaccines-damage-all-hearts-study-finds/

No cause of death reported.

Austin Broadfoot, 23

December 28, 2024

Stratford - Austin Davis Broadfoot, age 23, passed away peacefully at Victoria Hospital, London, on December 25, 2024, after a short illness. Memorial donations in Austin's memory may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

Researcher's note - "Rare Turbo Cancers are Accelerating in Younger People". Turbo cancer, a new phenomenon seen since 2021, is characterized by its initial presentation in stage 3 or 4, aggressiveness, quick lethality, and its resistance to conventional cancer treatments. https://eraoflight.com/2024/06/16/rare-turbo-cancers-are-accelerating-in-younger-people/

No cause of death reported.

Carrie Loreen Jane McIntyre, 65

December 28, 2024

Killaloe - After a courageous battle with cancer, it is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Carrie McIntyre on December 24, 2024, in Barry's Bay, Ontario.

Researcher's note - "Young people, middle-aged adults developing cancer at accelerating rate due to environmental carcinogens". This article neglects to mention another possible cause that happened during 2021. https://www.naturalnews.com/2023-08-10-young-people-cancer-accelerating-environmental-carcinogens.html

Debby Pepall, 63

December 26, 2024

Markham - It is with great sadness that we announce that Debby Pepall passed away on the morning of Monday, December 23, 2024. She was a fighter who fought a tough 15-month-long battle with ovarian cancer. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Ovarian Cancer Canada.

Researcher's note - "Pfizer documents show COVID-19 vaccine accumulates in ovaries. UK data reveals cases of ovarian cancer in 2021 are at a record high". https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-03-15-pfizer-covid-vaccine-causes-ovarian-cancer.html

Kurt Gibson, 28

December 24, 2024

Hagersville - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Kurt Gibson on December 20, 2024, at the age of 28. Kurt was a dedicated student at the University of Waterloo, where his passion for the environment guided his studies. Kurt was also a talented AAA hockey player, known for his skill and determination on the ice, and he found joy in competing and bonding with his teammates. An avid lacrosse player, he continued to thrive in sports, where camaraderie and teamwork were central to his experience.

Researcher's note - The University of Waterloo mandated COVID-19 vaccination in 2021 against opposition by parents, students and faculty. https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/kitchener-waterloo/faculty-staff-parents-group-oppose-university-of-waterloo-vaccine-mandate-in-open-letter-1.6156134

No cause of death reported.

Tibor Kiss, 67

December 23, 2024

67 years, passed away suddenly, on December 20, 2024. Tibor now joins best friend and wife Collette of 48 years (nee Gauvin) (October 31, 2023).

Researcher's note: his wife, age 63, died 14 months ago, no cause provided. https://www.arbormemorial.ca/en/melady/obituaries/collette-lucille-kiss/111666.html

No cause of death reported.

Robert Finnerty, 74, Link

December 23, 2024

Passed away peacefully on December 20, 2024, at the age of 74. Special thanks to Sherry, Jerome, Michelle, Bob and Debbie Menard, Jan and Glenn Brandt and extended family Jim, Phyllis and Tonya for all of their extra love, support, and visits throughout Bob’s I.P.F. diagnosis and its progression. The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Liang, Marg, Karen, Maureen, Cecilia and all other health care staff who provided exceptional care and support during Bob’s illness.

Researcher's note: A doctor diagnoses idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) by performing a combination of tests and procedures to rule out other conditions and confirm the presence of a specific pattern of lung scarring called usual interstitial pneumonia (UIP).

