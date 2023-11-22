ZIMBABWE

Former Zimbabwe goalkeeper George Chigova has died four months after suffering from a suspected heart attack

November 15, 2023

Ex-international goalkeeper collapses and dies at 32, after suspected heart attack. African football has been hit with another tragedy after the death of former Zimbabwe star George Chigova, while the nation also mourns the passing of Rahman Gumbo. The stopper, who made 32 appearances for his country between 2011 and 2019, was confirmed to have passed on Wednesday. The news comes after the 32-year-old had been suffering from a host of heart problems.

Link

UKRAINE

A man died suddenly in the middle of the street in Lutsk: what happened

November 16, 2023

Lutsk - A man died in Lutsk, on Molodi Avenue. Doctors resuscitated him for a long time, but the man could not be saved. The cause of death will be established by a forensic examination. According to eyewitnesses, two ambulance medics manually started the deceased's heart for about an hour, but this did not help. The man was about 60 years old.

Link

45-year-old soldier Roman Krychuk died suddenly on vacation in the Ivano-Frankivsk region

November 13, 2023

Ivano-Frankivsk - Roman Krychuk was born on June 5, 1978, in the village of Bratkivtsi. Before the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, he worked as a driver, engaged in transportation. The man was mobilized for the war in the summer of 2023. Roman Krychuk died at home. "He came on vacation. And it was as if a blood clot suddenly broke off," says Rybak.

No cause of death reported.

Link

RUSSIA

A doctor “died suddenly:

He risked his life for the sake of others: A Magnitogorsk doctor who saved people during the pandemic died suddenly

November 16, 2023

Magnitogorsk - Anesthesiologist and resuscitator of the city hospital No. 2 Ildar Khubetdinov died. He was 42 years old. During the pandemic, the doctor worked in the red zone. The staff of the city hospital No. 2 has lost a professional with a capital letter and a wonderful person. Doctor Ildar Kamilevich Khubetdinov died suddenly. His heart stopped beating on November 15.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ex-head of Omsk colony No. 7 Pavel Raat died suddenly

November 15, 2023

Omsk - The Federal Penitentiary Service in the Omsk region reported the sudden death of a retired colonel of the internal service, ex-head of colony No. 7 Pavel Raat. Pavel Raat worked his way up from an inspector of the security unit of colony No. 7 to its head.

No cause of death reported.

Link

An educator “died suddenly”:

In the Rzhev district, they said goodbye to the director of the school Boris Khudyashov

November 15, 2023

Rzhev - On November 15, in the Rzhevsky district, they said goodbye to the director of the Trubinskaya school, Boris Khudyashov. He died suddenly on November 13, 2023, at the age of 41. Boris Borisovich worked at the Crane Plant, in the Property Management Committee of the city of Rzhev, the Department of Education of the Rzhev District Administration. Since September 2021, he has been acting director of the Trubin School.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A cleric “died suddenly”:

In Mordovia, Hierodeacon Abraham died suddenly

November 12, 2023

Irkutsk - Representatives of the Saransk diocese of the Russian Orthodox Church addressed Orthodox believers in Mordovia with sad news. It is reported that at the age of 62, Hierodeacon Abraham (Andrei Chuprov), a resident of the St. John the Theologian Makarov Monastery, died suddenly. The cause of death was heart disease.

Link

Mikhail Ladeyshchikov

November 18, 2023

Osa, Perm - On November 17, Mikhail Ladeyshchikov died suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Natalia Poryadina

November 17, 2023

Osa, Perm – Today, 16.10.2023, our dear, beloved friend, mother, beloved wife left us suddenly. Natalia Poryadina.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Gennady Andreevich Yudin

November 15, 2023

Zavolzhe - 15.11.2023. Beloved husband, father, and friend Gennady Andreevich Yudin passed away suddenly

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

INDIA

‘Dhoom' director Sanjay Gadhvi passes away at 56

November 19, 2023

Filmmaker Sanjay Gadhvi of Dhoom fame died at his Mumbai home on Sunday, November 19. His daughter Sanjina Gadhvi shared the news as reported by PTI. He was 56 and would have celebrated his 57th birthday in three days. He was known for directing the 2004 film Dhoom and its 2006 sequel Dhoom 2. Sanjay Gadhvi's daughter told PTI that the director was "perfectly healthy". "He passed away at 9.30 am this morning at his residence. We are not sure what it is, but it is most likely a heart attack. He wasn't unwell, he was perfectly healthy," Sanjina told PTI.

Link

A doctor “died suddenly”:

He died in the medical college from where he became a doctor. From college to village

November 19, 2023

A shocking incident has come to light from Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. The doctor died in the same medical college where as a young man, he became a doctor. Surprisingly, the doctor was only 28 years old and had come to the medical college only to meet his friends and do some small work. Abhishek Kumar suddenly fell unconscious while laughing. He started feeling pain in the chest. Shortly after, he fell unconscious. In such a situation, all the colleagues immediately shifted him to the ICU. But the doctors declared him dead soon after.

No cause of death reported.

Link

An Air India pilot “died suddenly”:

37-year-old Air India Pilot Captain Himanil Kumar had cardiac arrest at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport during training - 3 dead Indian pilots in 3 months!

November 20, 2023

Dehli - A 37-year-old Air India pilot died in hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on Thursday, the Times of India has reported. Captain Himanil Kumar was at Indira Gandhi International Airport’s Terminal 3 on Thursday, November 16, when he collapsed after suffering a cardiac arrest. He received cardiopulmonary resuscitation and was rushed to a nearby private hospital, but unfortunately, could not be saved. “Captain Himanil Kumar underwent his medical on August 23, 2023, and was declared fit, with his medical validity until August 30, 2024,” a senior DGCA official was quoted as saying by Times of India.

Link

Former LDF candidate from Aluva Shelna Nishad passes away

November 19, 2023

Shelna Nishad, 36, the LDF candidate who contested from the Aluva constituency in the 2021 Assembly elections, passed away at a private hospital here on Sunday. She was undergoing treatment for cancer.

Link

MP Election 2023: Two Employees on Election Duty Die

November 17, 2023

Madhya Pradesh - According to information received from district hospital Umaria civil surgeon Dr K C Soni, the deceased was working as a plant attendant at Sanjay Gandhi Thermal Power Station. The 54-year-old employee has been identified as Dhanu Singh, father of Ramesh Singh. Dhanu Singh was brought to the district hospital Umaria around 12 noon, the civil surgeon said. At that time, he had serious attacks. Along with this, the deceased employee also had a disease of jaundice. The body has been handed over to the family members after the PM.

An employee died of a heart attack while on election duty in Madhya Pradesh's Betul. The watchman, Bhimrao, was on duty in Multai at PHE in Shahpur, Betul. Bhimrao suffered a heart attack while on duty on Thursday. The paramedical staff rushed him to the hospital in a critical condition where he died during treatment. Prima facie he may have died due to cardiac arrest. The whole situation will be clear only after the PM report comes.

Link

Woman dies while standing in queue to cast her vote

November 17, 2023

Chhattisgarh - A woman who went to the polling station to cast her vote has died suddenly. This case is from Kasdol police station area. It is being told that the woman [60] died due to heart attack.

Link

Sahara Group chief Subrata Roy dies of cardiac arrest

November 15, 2023

Sahara Group chief Subrata Roy passed away on Tuesday after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai on Sunday due to ill health. After which he died at the age of 75. It is being told that he died due to cardiorespiratory arrest.

Link

INDONESIA

Lying Down While Snoring, Warung Employee Suddenly Dies

November 16, 2023

Bali - An employee of Sugiarto's stall on Jalan Kebo Iwa, West Denpasar, Darsuli, 32, died suddenly, on Tuesday (14/11) morning. The incident was witnessed by another employee named Susiani, 56. At that time witnesses had just arrived to begin work. At that time the victim was seen sitting on the floor and lying down and snoring. But after that, the victim was seen not breathing anymore. Seeing the incident, the half-century-old witness asked the vendor at the stall next door for help. Turning back from the stall next to the witness, checking the victim's pulse, it turned out that it was no longer a beat. Shortly afterwards police officers arrived at the scene. The results of the examination of the Denpasar Police Inafis team found no signs of violence on the victim's body either due to sharp objects or blunt objects.

No cause of death reported.

Link

AUSTRALIA

Marvel and Power Rangers actor Eka Darville's son, 10, dies of cancer

November 4, 2023

Australian star Eka Darville’s son has died at the age of 10 after being diagnosed with aggressive glioneuronal brain cancer. The 34-year-old actor, who is best known for his appearances on Power Rangers RPM and Marvel’s Jessica Jones and The Defenders, put his career on hold earlier this year to care for his son, Mana. The family had moved to America for Mana to undergo high-risk surgery to remove as much of the primary tumour as possible, but his grandmother Malaika revealed that Mana had died in a video over the weekend. Mana collapsed on a beach in July 2022 and suffered a seizure that left the right side of his body paralyzed. He continued to experience these episodes and was misdiagnosed with Focal Cortical Dysplasia, a brain abnormality. Then in January 2023, an MRI scan revealed he had two large tumours growing across the surface of his brain. Doctors later told the family that Mana had a high-grade aggressive cancer, a form of glioneuronal tumour with genetic mutations usually only seen in glioblastomas and were no longer able to continue treatment on Mana.

Link

Aussie father dies after being struck down by mystery illness on a dream holiday cruise

November 14, 2023

A grandfather who was at the centre of a desperate medical evacuation after contracting a mystery virus on a once-in-a-lifetime cruise has died, surrounded by loved ones. Dave Crocos [middle left], 68, succumbed to critical organ failure in a Brisbane hospital after contracting the tropical illness while on a holiday cruise with his wife Jo. Son Mathew Bierberg said Mr Crocos, who had only just retired from being a land surveyor in Perth, was a loving and caring father. The stunned family said Mr Crocos appeared to be in good shape before the unexplained illness struck. He had even passed a health check before the travelling out of Australia with no real concerns. 'This is all a big shock as we expected him to have another good 20 years and were hopeful he could finally enjoy his retirement that he's worked hard for all his life,' Mr Bierberg told Seven News. Mr Crocos boarded the Majestic Princess cruise ship on October 8, but shortly after departing Hawaii his health took a turn for the worse.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Robert Murphy

November 18, 2023

Sydney - formerly Kilkenny, Ireland. Robert died at St. Vincent’s Hospital, Sydney on Sunday, November 12, after a sudden illness. He is survived by his heartbroken parents.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

NEW ZEALAND

Alarming Acceleration in New Zealand Excess Deaths, Latest Official Figures Up 70% on Last Year

November 13, 2023

Auckland - The OECD reports for September 2023 and the first week of October, records there were 577 excess deaths, up 17% on the long term average. That is a rate of 155 additional deaths per week above what you might expect for the time of year. Last year (2022) for the corresponding period there were 339 excess deaths, 68 per week, up 10% on the long term average. Even this figure was a record. 2023 is 70% higher than that. As you can imagine, behind these 155 unexpected deaths in each one of the recent few weeks (22 each day) there are personal stories of tragedy. You might have noticed an uptick in newspaper reports of turbo cancers, sudden deaths, heart attacks, strokes, rare diseases, and family tragedies, but whatever is being reported is not even beginning to scratch the surface of what is really happening.

Link

Man who did not return home from work at Dannevirke forestry block found dead

November 18, 2023

Dannevirke - A man who did not return home from his job in a forestry block near Dannevirke on Friday has been found dead. The alarm was raised with police about 8.15 pm, a spokesperson said. A search was coordinated with assistance from the landowner, who found the man deceased down a bank. Firefighters and Land Search and Rescue retrieved his body on Saturday morning. The man’s death has been reported to WorkSafe.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Auckland mystery death : Woman found dead in home in unexplained circumstances

November 18, 2023

Onehunga, Auckland - A woman has been found dead in an Auckland home in unexplained circumstances. Police were called to the Onehunga home on Selwyn St at about 2.50 am today, where they “located a woman deceased at the property”, a police spokeswoman said. “The death is unexplained at this stage and police are making inquiries.” Police are present at the site of the sudden death.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Body found in water off Waiheke Island, police treating death as unexplained

November 15, 2023

Waiheke Island - Police are treating the death of a person whose body was found in the water off Waiheke Island as unexplained. A member of the public found the body near the shore at Ostend this morning. Police were called to the scene at 9.14 am. Police are making inquiries.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Gerald (Gerry) Denny, 75

November 18, 2023

Mairangi Bay, Auckland - A true legend until the end. In loving memory of Gerry who passed away peacefully on Tuesday, 14 November 2023, aged 75 years. He will be missed tremendously by all his family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donation to the Lung Cancer Foundation would be much appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Andrew Tony Plom, 54

November 18, 2023

Saint John, Auckland - Andrew passed away surrounded by family on the 9th of November 2023, after a brave and courageous battle with brain cancer. Forever in our hearts.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Carol Ann (Carol) Augustine, 68

November 18, 2023

Henderson, Auckland - passed away peacefully 15 November 2023, at Mercy Hospice. Cherished cousin, niece, and friend to many. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Blood Cancer NZ.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michael Francis Paterson, 72

November 18, 2023

Christchurch, Canterbury - On November 12, 2023, peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospice, aged 72 years. Special thanks to Sarah of the Cancer Society and the Nurse Maude staff. Without them and my family I would have been lost. In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations to Nurse Maude and the Cancer Society would be appreciated and can be made at the service.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Graeme Francis Bradshaw, 57

November 18, 2023

Christchurch, Canterbury - Passed away peacefully, at Christchurch Hospital, on November 11, 2023, aged 57 years. Heartfelt thanks to the nurses and staff at Christchurch Hospital (Ward B6 – Bone Marrow Transplant Unit), for their amazing care and support. In memory of Graeme, donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated, and may be made at the service or online.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Adrian Charles Kerr, 70

November 18, 2023

Timaru, Canterbury - Passed away peacefully at his home, Chalk Farm. An icon to family and his huge diverse group of friends. Donations to the NZ Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be left at the service.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Judith Mary (nee Kolts) Martin, 75

November 18, 2023

Rawene, South Hokianga - Passed away unexpectedly but peacefully, on 11th November 2023, at Ross Home and Hospital, Dunedin, age 75. Though you are no longer in our lives, you will always be in our hearts.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lisa Maree Smith, 40

November 18, 2023

Manawatu - It is with heavy hearts we announce the sudden passing of our beloved Lisa, on Tuesday, 14 November 2023. Aged 40 years. Loved to the moon and back and missed beyond words.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Carol Elizabeth Hall, 70

November 18, 2023

Christchurch, Canterbury - Passed suddenly and unexpectedly on November 11, 2023, aged 70 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jean Elizabeth Mehrtens, 71

November 18, 2023

Christchurch, Canterbury - Died on Sunday, November 12, 2023, aged 71 years. Her strong faith gave her the courage and quiet determination to fight her illness for many months and to accept when the fight was over. He giveth his beloved sleep. Sincere thanks to all the staff of Wards A3 and B3 at Christchurch Hospital for their exceptional care of Jean.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tracey Anita Trotter, 63

November 18, 2023

Christchurch, Canterbury - Passed peacefully at Essie Summers Retirement Village on Sunday, November 12, 2023, in her 63rd year. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart Foundation may be made online at heartfoundation.org.nz or at the service.

No cause of death reported.

Link

John Henry (Johnnie) Butcher

November 18, 2023

Henderson, Auckland - Sadly passed away suddenly on the 13th of November 2023. Thank you to all the Rescue and Emergency services for all their kindness to Johnnie and support to our family at this sad time.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Brian Arthur (BC) Collins

November 18, 2023

Pukekohe, Auckland - Passed away suddenly at home, on 12 November 2023, after winning golf. Loved by his nieces, nephews and all his wonderful friends. "There is a time to come and a time to go and the time has come to go."

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Kay Kathleen (nee Franicevic) Nola

November 18, 2023

Auckland - On 16 November 2023, passed away after a short illness. The world has lost a woman that was charismatic, articulate, and unique in every way. She was generous, kind, and wise." We will miss you Aunty Kay. Rest easy, love Nikki x. "

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Martin Charles Hutt

November 18, 2023

Waikato - Passed away suddenly after a short illness at Cabo San Lucas Hospital, Mexico, on Monday 13 November 2023. Will be sadly missed. Rest in peace Martin.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Neil Timothy Gargan

November 18, 2023

Stratford, Taranaki - It is with sad news that our Neil passed away suddenly at Waikato Hospital on Wednesday, 15th November 2023.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Nancy Menzies Martin Potter

November 18, 2023

Christchurch, Canterbury - Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, after a short but brave battle. Dearly loved sister, sister-in-law, cousin, Aunty, and friend to many. Our heartfelt thanks and eternal gratitude to Dr Katherine Lovell and Heidi Hardy of New Brighton Health Care.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Geoff Wakelin

November 18, 2023

Ashburton, Canterbury - On behalf of the Wakelin and Cuthers whanau, we sadly announce the sudden passing of a much-loved son, brother, and friend.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Ian Roland Leighton, 69

November 17, 2023

Glen Innes, Auckland - Suddenly on 11th November 2023, aged 69. Always in our hearts.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Graham Martyn Green, 68

November 17, 2023

Christchurch, Canterbury - It is with immense sadness I would like to let family and friends know of the sudden passing of Graham, beloved husband, best friend, and soulmate of Viv Kelly. Graham died suddenly on November 14, 2023, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 68 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Joy Booker

November 17, 2023

Motueka, Tasman - Suddenly at home on Friday, November 10, 2023.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Elaine Dell

November 17, 2023

Governors Bay, Canterbury - It is with deep sadness that we acknowledge the unexpected passing of our mum, our nana, Elaine Dell (nee Rakena) on November 15, 2023. She passed away at home in Rāpaki, with her doting husband Ron by her side. A longstanding Taua of Rāpaki Marae, and pou of her whānau, mum will leave a large void in all our lives and will be sadly missed.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

William Arthur Parkin

November 16, 2023

Auckland - Passed away too soon on 14 November 2023. Always in our hearts.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Colleen O'Grady

November 15, 2023

Pukekohe, Auckland - Passed away peacefully on Saturday 11th November 2023, after a brave battle with cancer, aged 70 years. Although we have heavy hearts, we find solace in knowing that she is now at rest. We would like to thank all the staff at Franklin Memorial Hospital for the care and support they provided to Colleen during her time there.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Annette Frances Price, 67

November 15, 2023

Waikato - Passed away peacefully on Thursday, 9 November 2023, after a courageous battle with cancer, aged 67 years. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Hospice Waikato or Cancer Society in Annette's memory.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Christine Alice Smith, 71

November 15, 2023

Henderson, Auckland - Passed away peacefully on November 13th, 2023, after a short illness, aged 71. She will be sadly missed.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Matthew Shane Wilkinson, 21

November 15, 2023

Hamilton, Waikato - Passed away on Monday 13th November 2023, aged 21 years. Loved friend to many. "End? No, the journey doesn't end here. Death is just another path, one that we all must take. The grey rain-curtain of this world rolls back, and all turns to silver glass, and then you see it… White shores, and beyond, a far green country under a swift sunrise." – J.R.R. Tolkien. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Graeme Dingle Foundation. Rest in Peace our wee man.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Peter Samuel O'Leary, 66

November 15, 2023

Taranaki - Suddenly passed away in his sleep, next to the Patea River on Friday, 10th November 2023. Aged 66 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Roger Neil McLeod, 66

November 15, 2023

Hamilton, Waikato - Roger passed away suddenly on 11th November 2023. His passing has shocked us all.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jeffrey Edward Lane, 56

November 15, 2023

Waimate, Canterbury - Unexpectedly, on Saturday, November 11, 2023; aged 56. In lieu of flowers, donations to Starship Hospital would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Helen Brown, 67

November 15, 2023

Tokoroa, South Waikato - Suddenly at home, on the 9th of November, 2023. Aged 67 years. "Always loved, always remembered". Donations to the Tokoroa St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Daniel Robert Jones

November 15, 2023

Titahi Bay, Wellington - Dan passed peacefully on 13 November 2023, surrounded by family, after a short stay in Wellington ICU. A compassionate man of faith, a good and faithful servant. His kindness touched the lives of many.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Duane Michael (Male) Jackison, 48

November 14, 2023

Auckland - Born July 07, 1975. Passed away on November 10, 2023. He'll be missed by many, taken too soon.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Newton Grant Lockley, 64

November 14, 2023

Hamilton - Passed away peacefully on 10 November 2023 after a short illness, aged 64 years. Newton was loved and will be missed by his many extended family members and friends.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Eileen May Raymond

November 14, 2023, 70

Porirua, Wellington - 08.01.1953 - 12.11.2023 After a short illness, our beloved Mum and Nan passed away peacefully in her sleep, she is now pain free. Rest in Love Mum

No cause of death reported.

Link

Robert (Robbie) Wright

November 14, 2023

Kaipara Flats, Auckland - Passed away after a short illness, with Heather by his side, on Friday, 10 November 2023, at North Shore Hospital. To leave a tribute, make a donation to Leukaemia and Blood Cancer NZ.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link