NIGERIA

Aduke Gold died of cervical cancer – Family denies fibroid rumour

August 15, 2024

The family of the late gospel singer, Aduke Ajayi [34], popularly known as Aduke Gold, has revealed that the singer died of cervical cancer. Aduke Gold passed away at the University College Hospital (UCH) in Ibadan on Monday, August 12, 2024. Her sudden passing sparked a range of reactions on social media, with fans and fellow industry members mourning her loss. Shortly after her death, rumors circulated that she had died during fibroid surgery. In response to the circulating rumors, her brother, Pastor Ajayi Aderogbo, addressed the situation in a video. He refuted the reports of fibroid surgery and confirmed that Aduke Gold’s death was due to cervical cancer.

KENYA

Kawango Agot: Renowned Kenyan scholar collapse s, dies

August 18, 2024

The family of Kawango Agot, a distinguished Kenyan scholar and researcher, has announced her sudden passing. Agot tragically collapsed and died on the evening of Saturday, August 17. Agot was the founder, director, and CEO of Impact Research and Development Organization, bringing over 20 years of experience in biomedical, epidemiological, and behavioural research. Her work significantly influenced the trajectory of HIV prevention in Kenya and beyond.

No age or cause of death reported.

Murang'a woman buried in a gown after passing away days to her wedding

August 17, 2024

In December last year, an elderly couple residing in Kayole, Nairobi, made the decision to solemnise their marriage after 16 years of living together. The couple, Stanley Macharia and Nancy Muthoni, was married under the customary law in 1998 after which they had two children. So big were the plans that the bridal party had more than 50 people. Muthoni, 57, worked at the Uhuru market while Macharia is a trader in the Gikomba market. But things took a drastic turn on July 27, when Muthoni suddenly fell ill, and was attended to at a local health facility and discharged. Muthoni's condition worsened and she was taken to another facility before being referred and admitted to Kenyatta National Hospital on August 4. The admission came as a shock for family members who were counting days to the wedding day. She was diagnosed with pneumonia. Two days later, on August 6, Muthoni took her last breath, leaving her family reeling in confusion as wedding plans had advanced to the last stages.

TANZANIA

High school boys carry fellow student's coffin during his burial after sudden death

August 17, 2024

Thomas Edward Kogal, a student at Umbwe Boys Secondary School, passed away in the school's dispensary while receiving medical treatment. One of his schoolmates vividly opened up on the event that led to the death of the 19-year-old student. He said that they were practising to prepare for the scout show on the 75th anniversary of the school's establishment. "Before the practice, we had a warm-up session. After a short time running, he ran out of energy. We carried out first aid on him before leaving him at the school's dispensary, where he sadly passed away," Rajab added. Further reports allege the teenager died of a heart attack following the rigorous scouting exercise. They carried the Tanzanian boy's coffin, photo and cross to his burial as they bid him farewell in an emotional ceremony.

ZAMBIA

Zambia's former First Lady Maureen Mwanawasa dies

August 13, 2024

Zambia's former First Lady Maureen Kakubo Mwanawasa has died at the age of 61, at the Maina Soko Medical Centre in the capital Lusaka on Tuesday. The former first lady succumbed after a short illness. She was the spouse of Zambia's third President Levy Mwanawasa, who served from 2002 until his death in 2008. She pursued her undergraduate degree in law at the University of Zambia, and later her master's degree in international business administration at the Edith Cowan University in Australia. She married former President Levy Mwanawasa, who was also a lawyer by profession, in the late 1980s.

No cause of death reported.

ZIMBABWE

Brig-Gen Madzingira declared national hero

August 19, 2024

Brigadier-General (Retired) Elasto Madzingira has been declared a national hero. He died at his home in Greendale, Harare, on August 8 at the age of 65 after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

SOUTH AFRICA

MEC Lebogang Maile mourns the passing of his son

August 18, 2024

Gauteng’s Member of the Executive Council (MEC) for Finance and Economic Development, Lebogang Maile [44] is mourning the passing of his son and well wishes have poured in. “It with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we inform you of the death of my son Pholosho Tau Mokubedi Maile who passed away on Saturday, 17 August 2024,” the politician shared. “Pholosho’s untimely death has visited profound pain to our entire family and relatives. The details of the memorial service and funeral will be shared in due course.” It’s still unclear as to how Pholosho lost his life.

No age reported.

ISRAEL

Pioneering Ethiopian-Israeli actor Solomon Marsha passes away, leaving a lasting legacy

August 13, 2024

Solomon Marsha, a pioneering actor, comedian, and singer from the Ethiopian community, passed away due to a heart attack. Born in 1970 (54), Marsha was widely known for his role as Smelash, the uncle of Gili in the series "Nevsu," as well as his performances in the film "Red Leaves" and the series "Indel." Beyond his work in television and film, Marsha was active in theater and stand-up comedy, establishing himself as one of the trailblazers among Ethiopian artists in Israel.

TURKEY

Tuncay Akça, the 'Legless' of Hababam Class, passed away

August 17, 2024

Actor Tuncay Akça, who played the character 'Bacaksız' in Hababam Class, one of Yeşilçam's legendary productions, passed away. His manager Kıvanç Terzioğlu announced the news of Akça's death with a post on his social media account. The cause of death of Akça, 60, who had been struggling with health problems for a long time, was announced as a heart attack.

UKRAINE

Tragedy in San Nicola: Hit by an illness, he dies while in the water. Attempts to revive him were unsuccessful

August 17, 2024

Tragedy at sea in Marina San Nicola [Rome, Italy]. A man, while he was in the water, was suddenly struck ill and collapsed. Unfortunately, there was nothing that could be done despite the attempts to revive him by some doctors on the beach and then by the 118 paramedics. The victim, 68 years old, is a Ukrainian citizen who had been in the city for a few weeks and, from what we understand, had come to visit some family members.

No cause of death reported.

