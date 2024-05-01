NIGERIA

Gospel singer Morenikeji ‘Egbin Orun’ is dead

April 28, 2024

A popular Gospel singer, Morenikeji Adeleke, aka Egbin Orun [29], is dead. Her death was announced by her colleague, Esther Igbekele, in an Instagram post late Saturday. Igbekele, who posted with the username @estherigbekele, expressed sadness over the demise of the late singer whom she described as a “beautiful and kind-hearted woman” who was supportive of her. Igbekele recalled that she and Egbin Orun spoke last week, adding that she’ll be greatly missed. Her post read, “I got home from my programme to hear about this great loss. Prophetess Morenikeji Egbin Orun, you left without saying goodbye. We spoke together last week, not knowing you are about to embark on a journey to the great beyond."

No cause of death reported.

APC chieftain collapse s in church while addressing congregation

April 27, 2024

A tragic incident has struck the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State, as the Organizing Secretary, Chief Obinna Atuonu, passed away suddenly at the age of 65. According to reports from Abia-based ABN TV, Atuonu collapsed while addressing a church congregation in Aba, the state’s commercial capital, on Sunday, April 21, 2024. Dr. Chiedozie Atuonu, the late APC chieftain’s only brother, recounted receiving a call urging him to rush to Aba from Umuahia. Upon arrival, he found his brother in a critical state and immediately transported him to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

No cause of death reported.

‘Ayogu Eze’s death struck us with pain, intense sadness’

April 26, 2024

The All Progressives Congress, APC, Enugu State has expressed shock and sadness over the passing of Senator Ayogu Eze [66], who represented Enugu North Senatorial District between 2007 to 2015. A statement signed by the State Chairman of APC, Chief Ugochukwu Agballah and made available to journalists in Enugu, weekend, said the news of the “tragic and sudden” passing of Senator Eze on April 25 struck members and leaders of the party with “pain and intense sadness”.

No cause of death reported.

KENYA

A journalist “died suddenly”:

Ex-Nation Media Group editor Washington Akumu is dead

April 23, 2024

Former Nation business journalist and veteran editor Washington Akumu is dead. His family and friends said he died in the hospital after suffering a heart attack on Monday, April 22, evening. He had been on the road to recovery following a series of operations at a Nairobi Hospital. Akumu had cancer of the spine and was undergoing chemotherapy until his death. According to his LinkedIn, he left Nation Media Group in 2014 and joined Redhouse Public Relations firm. In 2016, he joined Media Edge Public Relations as Managing Director, a position he served until his death.

No age reported.

SOUTH AFRICA

Makwarela’s family devastated, shocked by his sudden death

April 23, 2024

The family of former City of Tshwane Executive Mayor Dr Murunwa Makwarela [51] says it is devastated and in shock following his sudden demise. Makwarela died at Leratong Hospital in Krugersdorp on Tuesday morning, after a short illness. Dr Makwarela’s death comes just a few days after appearing in court on corruption charges. However, the family says his passing is not connected to any of the controversial issues he was embroiled in politics. Family spokesperson Dr Abel Dube says Makwarela visited the doctor on Monday night after complaining of not feeling well. He was then referred to hospital, where he later died.

No cause of death reported.

TURKEY

A young musician from Çorum died due to a heart attack

April 24, 2024

Berkant Bolat, a young musician from Çorum, died due to a heart attack. The death of Berkant Bolat, a bağlama [lute] master and talented voice of music programs and festivals, at a young age, caused deep sadness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Popular teacher died on April 23

April 24, 2024

Erkan Yalçın, a teacher at Atatürk Primary School in Beykoz, died in the hospital where he was taken after suffering a heart attack after the April 23 celebrations. According to the information obtained, 47-year-old popular teacher Erkan Yalçın went to a medical center in Kavacık after his children's ceremony. Following the diagnosis made here, Yalçın was taken to a private hospital, but could not be saved despite all the interventions.

Young referee Yusuf Bulut died of a heart attack while doing sports

April 24, 2024

Yusuf Bulut (37), who has been working at the personnel department of Turgutlu Municipality for a while and has been a professional football referee for a long time, suddenly fell ill and collapsed while doing sports at Irlamaz Sports Valley Facilities with his friends in the evening. It was determined that Yusuf Bulut, who was taken to hospital by 112 Emergency Health teams who came to the scene upon the notice of his friends, died as a result of a heart attack.

A policeman “died suddenly”:

Police officer had a heart attack while on duty and died

April 28, 2024

Police officer Ender Duran suddenly fell ill and collapsed in the garden of the police headquarters while on duty yesterday evening. It was understood that Duran, who was taken to hospital by ambulance called by his colleagues, had a heart attack. A ceremony was held for Duran in the garden of Akşehir District Police Department.

No age reported.

The death that saddened Yenipazar

April 28, 2024

Ümit Mutlu, a staff member of Yenipazar State Hospital, fell ill at home on April 25. It was determined that 41-year-old Mutlu, who was taken to Nazilli State Hospital, had a heart attack. Mutlu was treated in the intensive care unit. Mutlu, who lost his fight for life after 3 days, saddened his family, loved ones, and the healthcare community with his death.

Death found him while scything in the hazelnut grove! 47-year-old Uyar passed away

April 26, 2024

Bayram Ali Uyar, 47, residing in Karasu Kuzuluk District, died as a result of a heart attack. According to the information received, Uyar had been working at Karasu Municipality in recent years. Uyar, who fell ill while scything in the hazelnut grove and had a heart attack, was taken to the hospital. He could not be saved despite all the interventions.

INDIA

Yakshagana exponent Subrahmanya Dhareshwar passes away at 67

April 25, 2024

Kundapur (Karnataka) - Yakshagana thespian Subrahmanya Dhareshwar (67), who had earned the fame of 'Bhagavata Shrestha' for his scintillating voice, passed away on Thursday in Bengaluru. Family sources said the end came at his son's house in Bengaluru, in the morning, following a brief illness.

No cause of death reported.

Two journalists “died suddenly”:

Senior journalist Sarabjit Singh Pandher passed away

April 28, 2024

Chandigarh - Senior journalist and former president of the Chandigarh Press Club, Sarabjit Pandher, passed away at his residence in Mohali on Sunday morning. He bravely fought a deadly cancer for almost eight months before breathing his last. He was 58 years old.

Journalist Mohanty passes away at 72

April 25, 2024

Kendrapada - Journalist and writer Kamalakanta Mohanty (72) passed away at his residence in Kolkata on Wednesday. He had been suffering from cancer. During his four-decade-long journalistic career, he worked with the leading dailies in India. He has authored over eight books in Odia and English. He is survived by a son and daughter.

BJP Hathras MP Rajveer Diler dies of heart attack , was denied Lok Sabha ticket

April 24, 2024

BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, Rajveer Diler [65], died of a heart attack on Wednesday. It is pertinent to mention that the party had denied him a ticket for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and has fielded Anup Pradhan instead. According to the reports, the MP was at his residence in Aligarh when he suddenly fainted. The relatives hurriedly took him to the hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

Veteran banker Abhay Aima passes away in Bandra

April 28, 2024

Noted banker Abhay Aima passed away suddenly at the age of 63, on April 27, at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai. "Aima will be remembered for his big heart, warmth and kindness to everyone he met," the statement said.

No cause of death reported.

Class 11 girl dies of cardiac arrest in Madhya

April 25, 2024

Indore - A class XI student, Yashasvi Brahmane [17], died of cardiac arrest at a boarding school in MP's Burhanpur on Tuesday night. Her parents have accused the hostel warden and authorities of not informing them that she was unwell. Police are waiting for the autopsy report to learn cause of death. The institution and the doctor who treated her have denied any negligence. On Tuesday, around 5 pm, she told her parents she was running a fever and was going to the doctor with the hostel warden. “We got a call from the doctor who said her blood pressure was dropping and she needed angiography. After a while, he said she was critical and asked us to come to Burhanpur. We were never told that she was unwell and hadn’t been going to school for some days,” said Brahmane, her father. Yashasvi was strong and had no weakness or any diseases, she said. “We suspect the doctor gave her a high dose of medicine or did not treat her properly because of which she died …” he said. The school director said, “Around 4pm, she complained of chest pain … After ECG, they found that she had suffered a massive heart attack. We have minute-to-minute details of their talks and chat with the family and CCTV footage of the girl’s activities,” he said. “There was no lackadaisical attitude,” he said, adding that they are anguished by her death. Dr Gagan, who treated her, said: “She had a fever for five days. ECG showed a heart attack and we have supporting evidence that her heart was pumping at only 30-35%. The troponin test showed elevated levels. Her parents and doctor were informed and after a written consent, we carried out angiography. After she was shifted to ICU, she suffered sudden cardiac arrest and convulsions and fell unconscious. We started CPR around 8pm and continued it till 11:30pm but she could not be saved.”

Patiala boy Dilpreet Singh dies of heart attack in Canada

April 28, 2024

“Hi, my name is Amanpreet Kaur. Recently, I lost my younger brother Dilpreet Singh who is 20 years old. Two months ago, he came to Canada from India. Unfortunately, today morning, he passed away due to heart attack. I am the only family member of his here and our parents are in India. I want to go back with my brother’s body. I am looking funding support to send my brother’s body back to my parents”, wrote his sister on GoFundMe. Dilpreet belongs to Village Kakrala Bhaika tehsil Samana.

Bride dies after 4 days of marriage, dead body found in bathroom, viscera report will reveal the secret

April 29, 2024

Four days after the marriage, a bride who came to her parents' house from her in-laws' house died suddenly. The family was shocked when her dead body was found in the bathroom. In the post-mortem, the cause of death was stated to be water filling in the lungs. According to her parents, the bride had gone to the bathroom where she was found lying in a water drum. She was immediately taken to the medical college for treatment. But the doctor declared her dead. Now the viscera report is awaited. Only then will the real cause of death be revealed. According to the information, the name of the deceased bride is Mamta Kushwaha, her age was 23 years. Mamta's husband's name is Surendra Kushwaha. A few days after her wedding, it came to light that she was eating less food. On which an exorcism was done … At present, the circumstances and how the bride died remains a mystery. The investigation is ongoing.

Ullal: Youth dies of cardiac arrest in sleep

April 23, 2024

A youth died of cardiac arrest in his sleep at Kolya Kaneeruthota, near Ullal. The deceased is Jithesh (28). He had retired to bed as usual on Monday night after dinner. However, he was found lifeless on Tuesday morning. He was employed at a KTM Showroom in Mangaluru and was married a couple of years ago.

Three “died suddenly” at weddings:

Groom collapse s, dies suddenly during wedding rituals in Bijnor

April 28, 2024

Bijnor - A man’s wedding day turned out to be his last. A groom in Bijnor’s Seervasuchand village suddenly experienced chest pain and collapsed in the middle of his wedding rituals. Victim Neetu, 22, his family and friends were headed for the venue. The victim was then rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Family members stressed that Neetu had been in good health with no known issues prior to the incident. Neetu’s wedding, slated for April 26, had been a focal point of preparations in the village. However, before the wedding procession could depart, Neetu visited a temple for worship, where he suddenly fell ill and collapsed. Despite attempts to revive him with CPR, Neetu remained unresponsive. He was then taken to a hospital in Jaspur, where his death was confirmed.

No cause of death reported.

Rajasthan man collapse s and dies while dancing during wedding, video surfaces

April 24, 2024

Jhunjhunu - In a tragic incident reported from Rajasthan, a man collapsed on the ground and died while he was happily dancing during a wedding event. The entire incident was caught on camera and the video went viral on social media. The victim is said to be the maternal uncle of the groom. The wedding celebration turned sour after the man collapsed while dancing and later died. According to victim’s family members, the deceased, identified as Kamlesh, suffered a heart attack.

No age reported.

Woman dancing in sister's Haldi ceremony collapse s & dies on the spot in Meerut; video viral

April 28, 2024

In a shocking development, a woman dancing her heart out at her sister's Haldi ceremony collapsed and died on the spot. As soon as the woman collapsed, other guests rushed to check on her and tried to wake her up. When the woman did not wake up, she was taken to a local hospital, where she was declared dead. A report suggests that the woman suffered a heart attack while dancing.

No age reported.

Man collapse s while chasing thief, dies

April 27, 2024

Hyderabad - A 55-year-old man, K Narsaiah, collapsed while chasing a mobile thief, and died at Uppal. Police said Narsaiah, hailing from Mothkur of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri and working as a driver, had come to the city to pick up his daughter from Secunderabad Railway Station. When he was at the Uppal bus stop, a miscreant snatched his mobile. Narsaiah started chasing him but gave up after a few hundred metres. He drank some water, and soon after collapsed and died.

No cause of death reported.

Railway GM passes away

April 23, 2024

Railway General Manager H.M.K.B. Bandara passed away of a sudden illness today in Anuradhapura. He had collapsed in the Anuradhapura Railway bungalow and had reportedly suffered a heart attack. He was the 32nd GM of the Railway Department.

No age reported.

A teacher “died suddenly”:

Lok Sabha elections: teacher on poll duty dies of heart attack in this Karnataka constituency

April 26, 2024

In an unfortunate incident, 58-year-old Yashodamma, a teacher assigned to election duty in Karnataka’s Chitradurga parliamentary constituency, died after suffering a heart attack at a polling station on Friday. A senior poll official in the Challakere taluk said Yashodamma complained of discomfort after arriving for her assigned poll duty on Friday morning. Officials took her to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

It’s the heat:

Lok Sabha elections: 4 men collapse and die amid Phase 2 voting in Kerala

April 26, 2024

Four persons collapsed and died in different parts of Kerala after voting in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 started on Friday. Three of the deceased were voters, and one was a polling agent, Onmanorama reported. A 68-year-old voter collapsed after casting his vote in Ottapalam, Palakkad. Though he was rushed to hospital, he was declared dead on arrival. Ottapalam recorded a temperature of 38 degrees Celsius (100.4 degrees Fahrenheit) and 39% humidity on Friday. Left Democratic Front polling agent Anees Ahmed (66) was rushed to hospital after he collapsed in a Kozhikode Town booth but could not be saved. The mercury level of 33 degrees Celsius (91.4 F) in Kozhikode was accompanied by 61% humidity on Friday. In Malappuram district’s Tirur, a 63-year-old madrassa teacher collapsed and died after returning home from voting. Tirur recorded a temperature of 34 degrees Celsius (93.2 F) and humidity levels of 60% on Friday. Similarly, a 76-year-old man in Alappuzha district’s Ambalappuzha died after returning home from voting. Ambalappuzha saw a temperature of 33 degrees Celsius (91.4 F) and humidity levels of 68% on Friday.

No cause of death reported.

Traffic inspector dies from ' heart attack ' after patrol duty amid extreme heat

April 25, 2024

A traffic inspector of Bangladesh Land Port Authority working at Panama Sonamasjid Port Link Limited in Chapainawabganj died reportedly by heart attack in extreme heat this afternoon at his office. The deceased is Md Ruhul Amin, 47, son of Md Korban Ali of Benapole municipality under Sharsha, Jessore district. Police and Panama sources said, after finishing his petrol duty at noon, he returned to his office and suddenly fell sick. He was rushed to the Shibganj Upazila Health Complex, where doctor on duty declared him dead. Meanwhile, a special prayer (Salat al-Istikharah) was offered on the ground of Gobindaganj Govt College in Gaibandha district this morning for rainfall. Like other parts of the country, all seven upazilas of Gaibandha district are witnessing severe heatwave.

Link

A doctor killed in a “vaxxident”:

Assistant professor killed in Uttarakhand road accident

April 27, 2024

In a tragic road accident reported from Uttarakhand, an assistant professor died after the SUV he was traveling in skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge along the National Highway 58 in Srinagar on Friday night, an official said. In a hurry, the SDRF and police team reached the spot, descended into the ditch, and rescued the doctor. He was immediately admitted to Base Hospital Srikot. But the doctors declared him dead, officials said. The deceased has been identified as Dr. Victor Masih, son of Ajit Masih, resident of Awas Vikas Ambedkarpuram Kalyanpur Kanpur Uttar Pradesh. Dr. Victor Masih was currently working as an Assistant Professor in the Blood Bank at Medical College Srinagar. Police said that while returning home, Masih lost control over the vehicle, which skidded off the road and fell into a ditch about 80 feet below the road.

No age or cause of death reported.

Elderly tourist dies of cardiac arrest in Gulmarg

April 25, 2024

Srinagar - An elderly tourist from Mumbai died of a cardiac arrest in Gulmarg area of north Kashmir Baramulla district on Wednesday late night. The news agency Kashmir Scroll said that a tourist lady named Bhavna Supodh Thakar (69), wife of Suboodh Thakar, resident of Sareena Shanti Park, East Mumbai, died at Hotel Alpine Ridge Gulmarg, Baramulla, due to cardiac arrest.

Dead body of a person found in Sujan Ganga Canal, family members said - he was sitting on the boundary of the canal and fell suddenly

April 27, 2024

Bharatpur - The dead body of a person was found lying in Sujan Ganga Canal located in Mathura Gate police station area of ​​Bharatpur. The person, Deepu (31), who used to drive e-rickshaw, had fallen into Sujan Ganga Canal yesterday. He lived with his family in a rented house in the fort. Yesterday he was sitting on the boundary of Sujan Ganga Canal and suddenly he fell into the canal. Local people had seen Deepu falling into the canal and informed the police. The Civil Defense team conducted a search operation but could not find any trace of him. This morning, Deepu's body was seen at a ghat in Mathura Gate police station area. After which the local people informed the Mathura Gate police station about the incident.

No cause of death reported.

PAKISTAN

Veteran politician Afzal Tarar passes away

April 29, 2024

Afzal Hussain Tarar, father of Pakistan Muslim League (N) leader and Member of National Assembly Saira Afzal Tarar, and senior politician, passed away today due to cardiac arrest. The deceased’s funeral prayers were offered today at 7 pm in his native village Kullo Tarar. Afzal Hussain Tarar has been a former Federal Parliamentary Secretary and has been a member of the National Assembly twice in the past.

No age reported.

SINGAPORE

Singapore chef Tariq Helou dies suddenly at age 29

April 27, 2024

Up-and-coming chef Tariq Helou died unexpectedly on April 25. He was 29. The cause of his death is still unknown. The chef, who was of Japanese, Chinese and Lebanese parentage, owned Fleurette, an 18-seat restaurant in Rangoon Road he opened in 2020. In 2024, he was named Asia’s “most googled chef” by travel platform Explore Worldwide. Those in the food community were stunned by news of his death.

PHILIPPINES

Playwright and director Floy Quintos dies of heart attack

April 27, 2024

Acclaimed playwright and director Floy Quintos died on Saturday, April 27, due to a heart attack, his family confirmed. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I, on behalf of my family, announce that Floy Quintos, esteemed playwright and director, but more importantly beloved brother, son, uncle, cousin, nephew, and friend, has returned to the arms of the Lord,” Celina Quintos, his niece, said through a Facebook post. “He passed suddenly in the ER from a heart attack this morning,” she added. Quintos’ passing came just over a week after his 63rd birthday.

Chesca and Patrick Garcia's mother passes away

April 23, 2024

Manila - The mother of [actress] Chesca Garcia-Kramer and [actor] Patrick Garcia, Celeste "Bing" Velasco, has passed away on Saturday, April 20. In her Instagram post on Tuesday morning, Chesca paid tribute to her mother, whom she described as a "wonderful mom." In a statement sent to ABS-CBN News, Nikka and Patrick revealed that Velasco succumbed to a heart attack at the age of 70.

AUSTRALIA

Scarlett Oliver received the '22 hat' at Taylor Swift's Sydney Era's show. She's just passed away

April 28, 2024

The little girl who went viral when she received the '22' hat from Taylor Swift during one of the singer's Sydney concerts earlier this year has passed away. Scarlett was well-known locally after a viral Facebook post, with a photo of Scarlett holding up a sign which read, "Taylor, can I have the 22 hat? Please." The photo was accompanied with a caption that read, "I'm hoping to make this happen for my beautiful stepdaughter, but I need some help!! Scarlett is a nine-year-old from Perth and she was diagnosed in October last year with a high-grade glioma — this is a very aggressive brain cancer with no cure. The prognosis given to us was 12-18 months from diagnosis. She has been an absolute warrior through surgeries, radiation and other treatments."

Footy legend Terry Hill dies aged just 52 - throwing the rugby league world into shock

April 24, 2024

The footy world is in a state of shock and mourning after Manly, NSW, and Kangaroos great Terry Hill died aged just 52. The Sea Eagles legend suffered a heart attack in the Philippines, where he had been spending more time in recent years as he worked with a charity, News Corp reported. Hill was married to a Filipino woman, and lived in Homebush, in Sydney's west, at the time of his death, according to the publication.

High-flying stockbroker Tony Cunningham suddenly dies aged 55

April 23, 2024

A well-known stockbroker and tennis player has died, aged just 55. Tony Cunningham, a co-founder of brokerage firm CPS Capital and promoter of trading gossip site HotCopper, was found dead in Perth's south on Sunday. He leaves behind his wife, high-profile Perth real estate agent Natalie Snooks. His cause of death is yet to be made public.

Michael Curtis Robertson, 62

April 27, 2024

Bunbury, Western Australia - On April 23, 2024, at Bunbury, Western Australia, from cancer, in his 62nd year. Rest in peace, Michael.

John Alexander MacDonald, 68

April 22, 2024

Beaudesert, Queensland - Passed away peacefully on Thursday 18 April 2024 after a short illness at Beaudesert Hospital Queensland. Aged 68 Years.

No cause of death reported.

NEW ZEALAND

Kiwi woman ‘the only hope’ for Filipino family to bring their dead dad home

April 23, 2024

A Lower Hutt woman is raising funds to send her friend’s body back home to the Philippines. Tahmia Gerrard, 26, said her former co-worker, Leomar Labrador from the Philippines, didn’t have many people by his side when he battled with stage 4 colon cancer at Wellington Hospital and passed away last Tuesday. Labrador’s family in the Philippines want their beloved dad’s body sent back there. Labrador, 47, lived in New Zealand for around seven years and was popular among his co-workers for his “benevolence” and “generosity”. He’s survived by an 18-year-old son, a 14-year-old daughter and a wife who are in the Philippines.

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

One dead in ATV incident near Waimate

April 28, 2024

Waimate - A person is dead after an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) incident near Waimate yesterday evening. Police said they were called to Bridge Rd, Waihao Downs, shortly after 8 pm. “A male was located on the property, and sadly died at the scene.”

No age or cause of death reported.

Robert Vincent (Bob) Anstis, 74

April 27, 2024

Hikutaia, Hauraki Plains - Bob left us suddenly and far too soon, aged 74, of Hikutaia. He served in the NZ Police force for 21 years, owned dairies in Paeroa and Waihi Beach, and worked at Mitre Ten in Waihi, Hamilton and Thames. He was generous, handy, loved music, his family, and his neighbours.

No cause of death reported.

Allan Foster Edwards, 73

April 27, 2024

Hamilton, Waikato - Hamilton Chartered Accountant. Unexpectedly but peacefully. Allan has travelled the world and packed a lot into his 73 years.

No cause of death reported.

Zoe Stella Hawker, 17

April 27, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - On April 25, 2024, peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospice, aged 17 years. Fur Mum of Gus. Loved cousin, great-niece, and friend of many. “Forever in our hearts”. In lieu of flowers, donations to Child Cancer Foundation would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Timothy Graeme Kenneth "Tim" Wingate, 15

April 23, 2024

Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui - Passed away on Friday, 19th April 2024, aged 15 years.

No cause of death reported.

Hadyn Sidney Smith

April 23, 2024

Thorndon, Wellington - Died on 19 April 2024, of a sudden medical event. In lieu of flowers, donations to Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and made at www.wfa.org.nz.

No age or cause of death reported.

Andrew Thomas Elphick

April 22, 2024

Greymouth, West Coast - Passed away peacefully at Te Nikau Grey Hospital, after a brief illness, with loving family by his side, on April 18, 2024, aged 62.

No cause of death reported.

Jennifer Anne (Jeni) Le Gros, 75

April 27, 2024

North Shore, Auckland - Passed gently away on April 18, 2024, to a place of peace, after a short illness. The family are ever grateful to the staff in Ward 10 of North Shore hospital for their care and kindness. The family prefers that any expressions of sympathy be made as a donation to the WELL Foundation which supports North Shore hospital, in lieu of flowers.

No cause of death reported.

James Cameron (Jim) Ross, 77

April 27, 2024

Papakura, Auckland - 77 amazing years of a fun-filled and healthy life. Passed peacefully on April 22, 2024, after only a couple of weeks of being unwell.

No cause of death reported.

Christina Kelly Rusbatch, 43

April 27, 2024

Passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, on Saturday, April 20, 2024, with her loving husband and children at her side, aged 43 years. Heartfelt thanks to St George's Cancer Care Centre, and all the nurses involved in her care.

No cause of death reported.

Tracey Stevens, 59

April 27, 2024

Levin, Manawatu - Passed away suddenly on 22nd April at home in Levin. 59 years old, much-loved baby sister of her 17 big brothers and sisters. Adored Aunty of her many, many nieces and nephews. Will be forever missed. "Don't cry because it’s over, smile because it happened".

No cause of death reported.

Donna Maree Budd, 48

April 27, 2024

Hamiltton, Waikato - On 13th April 2024, in Hamilton after a short but courageous battle. Aged 48 years. Les and Judi wish to thank the staff at Eventhorpe palliative wing for their wonderful care of Donna. She was a quirky character with a huge heart. RIP.

No cause of death reported.

Kim Gae (nee Sharratt) Davey

April 27, 2024

Matamata, Waikato - Passed away at Waikato Hospital, on Saturday, 20 April 2024, after a brave year-long battle with cancer. Also known as the crazy aunty to many nieces and nephews and much loved by our large extended family.

No age reported.

Yvonne Rutland

April 27, 2024

Invercargill, Southland - Passed away peacefully, after battling with cancer, on April 16, 2024. A Special thanks to all of the wonderful people involved with her care.

No age reported.

Frederick Frank (Fred) Mead

April 27, 2024

Hamilton, Waikato - On 25th April 2024. Dearly loved husband and friend to Carol. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cancer Societies, Lions Lodge, Hamilton.

No age or cause of death reported.

Anne Crosby (nee Chatterton) Orsborn

April 27, 2024

Mount Eden, Auckland - Passed away on 17 April 2024, at Grace Joel Retirement Village after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Anne St Clair (Merriman) Bell

April 27, 2024

Hamilton, Waikato - At peace after a short illness. Forever remembered with love.

No age or cause of death reported.

Catherine "Cath" Randall, 70

April 27, 2024

Island Bay, Wellington - Island Bay – On Friday 19th April 2024, peacefully at home, aged 70 years. Loved by all her friends. Special thanks to the staff of Wellington Hospital Haematology Ward 5 for their care and support of Cath. Rather than flowers, the Randall family would appreciate donations to The Mary Potter Hospice or The Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

John Fredrick "Johnny" Crosbie, 70

April 26, 2024

Whakatane, Bay of Plenty - Passed away unexpectedly on Friday, 19th April 2024, at his Kawerau home; aged 70 years.

No cause of death reported.

Adem Ferkatovich

April 26, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - On Tuesday, April 23, 2024, Adem passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, with family by his side. Will be greatly missed by family. Special thanks to all the wonderful medical staff at Christchurch Public and Burwood Hospitals and the lovely oncologist, Dr Brendon Anderson.

No age or cause of death reported.

Dennis Wayne (Wayne) Green, 75

April 25, 2024

Warkworth, Auckland - Passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at home on 19th April 2024. Loved Dad to fur kids Rebel and Jazz. What on earth are we going to do without you?

No cause of death reported.

Gary Raymond Thomas

April 25, 2024

Mount Eden, Auckland – Suddenly, on Monday, 22 April 2024, Gary passed away.

No age or cause of death reported.

Dianne Margaret Rathbone

April 25, 2024

Timaru, Canterbury – Peacefully, after a short illness, on April 22, 2024, at Timaru Hospital. "We shall love and think of you as long as time shall last".

No age or cause of death reported.

Nathan Craig Clark, 39

April 24, 2024

Invercargil, Southland - Peacefully at home on Saturday, April 20, 2024, aged 39 years. Loved by his family, extended family, and a very good friend to many.

No cause of death reported.

Lorel Charlotte Hallinan, 54

April 24, 2024

Kaiapoi, Canterbury - Lorel leaves an inspiring example of how to embrace life and its challenges with courage, determination, and dignity.

May the road rise to meet you.

May the wind be always at your back.

May the sun always shine warm upon your face,

The rain fall soft upon your fields,

And until we meet again, we hold you softly in our hearts.

Our thanks go out to the doctors and staff led by Dr Jess Maxwell (oncologist) at Timaru and Christchurch Hospitals, and those at Nurse Maude Hospice Christchurch for their kindness and support of Lorel.

No cause of death reported.

Antony John "Tony" Knox, 48

April 24, 2024

Cambridge, Waikato - Tragically passed away on Sunday, 14th April 2024. Aged 48 years.

No cause of death reported.

Asia Minora Kea

April 24, 2024

Wellington - It is with profound grief and sadness that we announce the passing of our most loved and treasured Husband, Dad and Papa. Asia passed away peacefully in his sleep, at home, embraced in the love and warmth of his much-loved wife and best friend of 50 years. Special thanks to the Oncology Team at Wellington Hospital for their care of Asia.

No age or cause of death reported.

Christopher Willoughby Allum, 75

April 24, 2024

Auckland - Bungy pioneer, storyteller, sailor, adrenaline junkie, mischief-maker. Once held the record for the world's highest bungy jump. Companion of cat Flo. Died at Harbour Hospice after a battle with liver cancer.

Barbara Anne (nee Beckham) Robinson, 74

April 23, 2024

Kaikohe, Northland - Passed away unexpectedly, in no pain, on Saturday 20th April surrounded by whanau. A Mighty Totara to her whanau, a much-loved mum, mum-in- law, nan, great nan, partner, sister, sister-in-law, cousin, special friend, social butterfly, and to many, Aunty Barb!

No cause of death reported.

Janet Mary Gill, 72

April 23, 2024

Blenheim, Marlborough - Passed away suddenly, surrounded by family, on Saturday 20th April 2024, aged 72. Extremely loved by all of the extended family members on both sides of the family (Sorry we can't name you all). Janet was the best in every way and will be dearly missed by all. A massive thank you to emergency responders and Wairau medical staff and Cloudy Bay Funeral staff.

No cause of death reported.

Neville James Tuffley, 39

April 23, 2024

Nelson - Rest in eternal peace and love. Suddenly passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2024. Adored uncle and koko of his many nieces, nephews and mokopuna. Treasured nephew, cousin, and friend of many. Moe mārire, e okioki e.

No cause of death reported.

Henry Charles Musk Wild, 22

April 23, 2024

Ashburton, Canterbury - Tragically near Ashburton on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, aged 22 years. A loved nephew, cousin, and a good mate to many.

No cause of death reported.

Donald Stewart Nicolson

April 23, 2024

Howick, Auckland - Don ran his last marathon on the 20th of April 2024, passing away at Middlemore Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Colleen (nee Butler) Bowyer, 75

April 23, 2024

Waihi, Waikato - On April 18th, 2024, passed peacefully in her sleep after a short battle with cancer. Aged 75 years. Adored member of the Catholic Church. Miles of Smiles Colleen, your Waihi Beach and Auckland community will miss you dearly.

Robyn Maree Clare Anderson, 63

April 23, 2024

Alexandra, Otago - After a 6-week battle with cancer, Robyn passed away on Friday, April 19, 2024, aged 63 years.

Gavin Gock Honson, 72

April 22, 2024

Waiheke, Auckland - Born May 26, 1952. Passed away on April 14, 2024. We are sad to announce that Dad passed away after a short illness. A loving father, a well-known member of the Waiheke community, and friend to many.

No cause of death reported.

Susan Marie (nee Gregory) Burrell, 60

April 22, 2024

Taupo, Waikato - Sue passed peacefully in her home in Kinloch, surrounded by love and family after a brave four-month battle. "Life is unpredictable, but love endures." Rest in peace our darling XXXX.

No cause of death reported.

Glenn James Harris, 58

April 22, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - On April 18, 2024, aged 58 years, passed away at Christchurch Hospital, with family by his side. Donations to the Cancer Society in memory of Glenn would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

