UNITED KINGDOM

Ian Brown pays tribute after Stone Roses star dies aged 61

November 6, 2023

The Stone Roses bassist, Pete Garner, has died aged 61 as his bandmate Ian Brown leads with touching tribute. He had been a childhood friend of Brown and fellow guitarist John Squire, joining the legendary rock group in 1983. Stone’s frontman Brown took to X – formerly Twitter – to share his fond memories of his friend. He wrote: ‘Very sad. We were young punk rockers when we met in 77. The nite before Pete’s maths and geography O levels we went to see the Clash. Always made me chuckle he did that and of course he made the right decision!’

No cause of death reported.

Living Spit co-founder Howard Coggins dies at 52

November 7, 2023

Bristol actor and co-founder of theatre company Living Spit, Howard Coggins, has died at the age of 52 after a short illness. Mr Coggins was well-known in the area for playing comedy characters alongside acting partner and co-writer Stu Mcloughlin. He could also be seen on television, including featuring in an advert for the National Lottery.

No cause of death reported.

Glenn Alaia, 67

November 8, 2023

ABA British Heavyweight Champion 1977 passed away unexpectedly at home on Wednesday 25th October 2023 aged 67. Loving husband, dad, grandad, brother, and uncle.

No cause of death reported.

British distance runner and coach John Nuttall dies aged 56

November 10, 2023

British distance runner and coach John Nuttall dies aged 56. The athletics world is in shock following the death of John Nuttall. The 1994 Commonwealth 5000m bronze medalist and 1996 Olympian had a sudden heart attack on Thursday (Nov 9) and has died aged just 56. “I cannot believe that this day has come so soon and unexpected and that you are no longer with us, my heart is completely broken,” said Hannah Nuttall, the GB international athlete and his daughter from his previous marriage to Alison Wyeth.

No cause of death reported.

TV Anchor Mourns Death of Show's Producer 2 Months After Welcoming Baby Boy

November 9, 2023

Lorraine Kelly announced on her show Monday that Hannah Hawkins, 33, a British television network ITV team member, had passed away. In 2020, the producer was diagnosed with breast cancer. After going into remission, the following year, she learned that her cancer had returned two days before she gave birth to her son Rory in August, reported Daily Mail. As Kelly, 63, announced the heartbreaking news to her viewers, she said, "We have some very sad news to share with you all. Our producer Hannah Hawkins died just before the weekend after discovering that her cancer had returned only a few months ago, just shortly after she gave birth to her beautiful boy Rory. She was amazing and raising awareness for breast cancer, including taking part in the Coppafeel trek across the Sahara last year."

Two local politicians “died suddenly”:

David Hilditch tributes as DUP MLA who "served tirelessly" dies after cancer battle

November 5, 2023

Tributes have been paid to "honourable and loyal" former DUP MLA David Hilditch who died following a battle with cancer. The East Antrim representative passed away on Sunday, November 5, just months after stepping back from his role in September due to ill health. "Despite David’s battle with cancer, he served the people of East Antrim faithfully and only stepped back from elected office in September past," said Sir Jeffrey. "In recent times, his illness and treatment were taking an incredible toll on his body, but David would still come to meetings and speak up for the people he represented.”

No age reported.

‘A tragic loss' - tributes paid to Dorset councillor who suddenly died while running

November 7, 2023

Dorset - Weymouth Conservative Councillor Tony Ferrari has died after he felt unwell while running. The Littlemoor and Preston Councillor, who was 70, was exercising on the evening of Monday 6 November when he collapsed. Councillors stood in silence in tribute to him at the start of Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting. Cllr Ferrari had served on Dorset Council’s Cabinet as the portfolio holder for economic growth, assets and property until a re-shuffle in May this year. He was also a member of Weymouth Town Council. Cllr Ferrari was elected to the new unitary Dorset Council when it was formed in May 2019 and was a member of the council’s appeals committee, also representing the authority on the Ferndown and Uddens Business Improvement District. Cllr Ferrari was an experienced long-distance runner, including taking part in ultra-distance events of 100km or more, often overnight.

No cause of death reported.

Boy who was 'sent home from hospital and told to take ibuprofen' died hours later

November 2, 2023

A four-year-old boy died from symptoms of sepsis after he was sent home from hospital three times - and his parents told to 'give him Calpol and ibuprofen'. Daniel Klosi died just hours after he was sent away for the final time - despite his loved ones' desperate pleas for blood tests as they were concerned he was seriously ill. He had been taken by his parents Lindita Alushi, 43, and Kastriot Klosi, 49, to London's Royal Free Hospital four times during the week before his death. On two of those occasions, they said, they were sent home with instructions to give him Calpol and ibuprofen. Only after visiting hospital twice in one day on Saturday, April 1, was he admitted to a children’s emergency department - after the family waited for four hours in A&E. By that time, he was visibly deteriorating - and died only a few hours later in the early hours of the following morning.

Party held to keep memory of teenager alive

November 10, 2023

Bedfordshire - The father of a boy who died from a brain tumour aged 13 said he is "scared stiff" his son will be forgotten. George Fox, from Barton-le-Clay, Bedfordshire, died in April 2022 just 11 months after he was diagnosed with a fast-growing aggressive glioblastoma. His family are holding a party to celebrate what would have been his 15th birthday and to raise money for charity.

Musician who unknowingly took part on the Beatles' final song dead at 48

November 8, 2023

Caroline Buckman, a viola player who became part of a recording session she did not know was for The Beatles' final song, died months before the track was released. The Beatles' surviving members, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, completed the band's final song and released it on November 2. However, the musicians who played roles in the making of the music - including Buckman - were never given the details about the project until it was released. According to the obituary posted on CBC, Buckman died in March 2023 at the age of 48, 11 months after she unknowingly became part of The Beatles' project.

No cause of death reported.

Young woman dies just hours after routine jaw operation to fix teeth

November 8, 2023

East Yorkshire - A ‘fit and healthy’ young woman tragically died just hours after undergoing a routine operation on her jaw. Laura Broadwell was admitted into Castle Hill Hospital in Cottingham, East Yorkshire, for the procedure on November 17 last year. The 27-year-old had surgery on her upper and lower jaws the following day in a bid to align her teeth correctly. The procedure was considered successful with no complications until she suddenly had a seizure after getting up to use the bathroom. She was rushed to intensive care but passed away after developing internal bleeding, HullLive reports. An inquest into Laura’s tragic death was held on Tuesday with pathologist Melanie Levy giving evidence. She confirmed Laura died after developing deep vein thrombosis (DVT) following eight hours in surgery. When she got up to go to the toilet, blood clots travelled from her calf to her lungs which caused cardiac arrest. Attempts at resuscitation led to internal bleeding and Laura died a few hours later. Laura was born in Hull and initially trained as a hairdresser. After a year, she began to retrain in business management and was working in the office of plant hire company Sangwin.

Guernsey Police: Man 'working on a refuse lorry' dies suddenly in St Peter Port

November 6, 2023

Guernsey - A man has died "suddenly" whilst working on a refuse lorry in Guernsey, according to the island's police force. The vehicle was on George Street in St Peter Port at the time, which officers say was "in the early hours" of Monday 6 November. The road remains closed while investigations are ongoing.

No age or cause of death reported.

British man dies in front of partner on beach in Cyprus

November 8, 2023

Cyprus - A British man has died after being pulled unconscious from the sea in Cyprus. The unnamed man was swimming off the coast in Yeroskipou, a town in western Cyprus, when he suddenly became unwell, local media reports. He and his partner were both in the sea together when he lost consciousness. Emergency services dragged the man ashore and tried to resuscitate him with CPP, but they failed to revive him, and he was later pronounced dead after being transferred to Pathos General Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Alan Varley, 73

November 10, 2023

Ponteland - passed away unexpectedly on 31st October 2023 aged 73, after a sudden brain haemorrhage.

Sion Geraint (Sion Cae Isaf) Jones, 34

November 8, 2023

Llansadwrn - October 28th, 2023, shockingly suddenly at 34 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Janky Egnije

November 11, 2023

Coventry - Passed away on the 23rd of October 2023 Aged 42 years.

No cause of death reported.

Andrew Thomas Fearn

November 10, 2023

Walton-on-Trent - Sadly passed away suddenly on Wednesday 18th October 2023.

No age or cause of death reported.

David Cochrane, 51

November 7, 2023

Ashington - Suddenly on 31st October 2023 aged 51 years.

No cause of death reported.

Paddy Magee, 66

November 7, 2023

Kilcoo- Passed unexpectedly. Loved by all who knew him.

No cause of death reported.

David James Alexander Horne, 70

November 7, 2023

Redruth - Passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Tuesday 31st October 2023, aged 70.

No cause of death reported.

Viv Brown, 66

November 9, 2023

Newbiggin-by-the-Sea - Suddenly on 4th November 2023 aged 66 years.

No cause of death reported.

David Albert Cook, 75

November 9, 2023

Winchcombe - Sadly passed away on the 30th of October 2023, aged 75 years. Former Councillor of Winchcombe. Donations in favour of Sue Ryder, Leckhampton Court & Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Bryan Anderson, 75

November 11, 2023

Talysarn - 27 October 2023. Peacefully at Glan Clwyd Hospital, aged 75 years. Donations in memory of Bryan will be gratefully accepted towards the Wales Air Ambulance Appeal, British Heart Foundation and Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Donovan Anthony Hall, 51

November 10, 2023

Huddersfield - On 23rd October 2023 peacefully at Leeds General Infirmary, aged 51 years. Donations may be made in lieu if so desired to the Stroke Association.

No cause of death reported.

Ian Russell Dixon, 72

November 9, 2023

Newcastle upon Tyne - Passed away peacefully with family by his side on the 23rd of October 2023, aged 72 years. Donations if desired to the British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Derek (Delboy) Gallacher, 50

November 9, 2023

Cheltenham - Sadly passed away on 23rd October at the age of 50, taken from us far too soon. In Derek's memory donations are being collected for the British Heart Foundation and Kidney Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Davied Arthur Thomas Peachey, 67

November 13, 2023

Gloucester - Passed away on 27th October 2023 at Gloucester Royal Hospital aged 67 years. Donations in memory of Davied for British Heart Foundation and Diabetes UK.

No cause of death reported.

Daniel Blood (Danny), 72

November 13, 2023

Uttoxeter - Passed away peacefully on Friday 3rd November 2023 at the age of 72 years. Donations will be divided between The British Heart Foundation and Diabetes UK.

No cause of death reported.

Diana Valentine Harris, 75

November 9, 2023

Chester - Passed away peacefully on 30th October 2023 aged 75. Donations, if desired, to Dementia Care UK & Breast Cancer UK.

No cause of death reported.

Scott Lee Parker, 50

November 10, 2023

Derby - Passed away suddenly at hospital on Thursday 26th October 2023 aged 50 years.

No cause of death reported.

Catherine Carty (née Collier), 56

November 9, 2023

Newcastle upon Tyne - Passed away suddenly on 21st October 2023, aged 56 years.

No cause of death reported.

Linda Ann Yates (nee Sime), 74

November 10, 2023

Liverpool - 6th November 2023 Suddenly aged 74 years.

No cause of death reported.

Dawn Fairclough (nee Kelsey), 66

November 13, 2023

Rochdale - Passed unexpectedly on the 7th of November 2023, aged 66 years, surrounded by family.

No cause of death reported.

Elizabeth Summerton (Liz), 44

November 13, 2023

Bedworth - Sadly passed away on the 1st of November 2023 aged just 44 years.

No cause of death reported.

Kerry Ann Williams (nee Kemble), 49

November 13, 2023

Cardiff - Kerry sadly passed away surrounded by family on the 29th of October 2023 at University Hospital of Wales, aged 49 years.

No cause of death reported.

Jonathan Taylor, 49

November 13, 2023

Exeter - Passed away at Kings College Hospital, London on 18th October aged 49 years.

No cause of death reported.

Andrew Thomas Fearn

November 13, 2023

Walton-on-Trent - Sadly passed away suddenly on Wednesday 18th October 2023.

No age or cause of death reported.

David John Owen, 67

November 13, 2023

Ripley - Passed away suddenly on Thursday 19th October 2023, aged 67 years.

No cause of death reported.

Neale John Saunders, 60

November 10, 2023

Longwell Green - Passed away unexpectedly on 1st November 2023 aged 60.

No age or cause of death reported.

Francis (Frank) Shannon

November 10, 2023

Liverpool - passed away suddenly but peacefully in Hospital surrounded by his Family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Arthur Purvis, 60

November 10, 2023

Teams - Suddenly in hospital on 24th October 2023, aged 60 years.

No cause of death reported.

Irene Rhodes, 74

November 10, 2023

Oswaldtwistle - Passed away suddenly in hospital on November 2, aged 74 years.

No cause of death reported.

Nicholas Alexander Turnbull (Nick), 54

November 10, 2023

Newcastle upon Tyne - Passed away suddenly yet peacefully in hospital with family by his side on Saturday 28th October 2023, aged 54 years.

No cause of death reported.

Brian Briggs, 75

November 8, 2023

Huddersfield- Passed away suddenly on Monday 23rd October 2023 aged 75 years.

No cause of death reported.

Jane Deborah Dayus-Hinch (Janie D), 65

November 8, 2023

Lichfield - Sadly passed away on Saturday 28th October 2023, aged 65 years. Donations in memory of Jane can be made payable to Neuroendocrine Research.

No cause of death reported.

Philip Andrew Turner, 70

November 8, 2023

Mochdre - Passed away aged 70 on the morning of Thursday 2nd November 2023. Donations in Phil's memory will be gratefully received by the British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Leslie (Les) Wharton, 62

November 8, 2023

Goldenhill - With heavy hearts, the family announce, Les aged 62 passed away peacefully on Friday 27th October 2023, with his treasured family by his side. Donations if desired in memory of Les to either the Douglas Macmillan Hospice (cancer support) or the Alzheimer's Society.

No cause of death reported.

Shaun Roberts, 59

November 7, 2023

Gloucester - Peacefully on 24th October 2023 aged 59 years. Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to Sue Ryder Hospice (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Pamela (Pam) Jones, 75

November 7, 2023

Coventry - Passed away peacefully on 17th October 2023, aged 75. Donations if desired payable to Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Yvonne Margaret Young (neé Wilson)

November 7, 2023

Coventry - Much loved partner and devoted mum. Sadly, missed by all her family and friends. Donations if desired for Target Ovarian Cancer.

No cause of death reported.

Margaret Garland (née Brannigan)

November 8, 2023

Belfast, Antrim - Peacefully, in the presence of her loving family. Donations in lieu of flowers to Breast Cancer Research.

No age or cause of death reported.

Gary Rowe, 65

November 8, 2023

Kingston upon Hull - Passed away suddenly at Castle Hill Hospital on 6th November 2023. Aged 65 years. Donations may be left after the service for the British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Michael Blackie, 75

November 8, 2023

Low Fell - In hospital on 3rd November, aged 75 years. Donations if desired to Cancer Research.

No cause of death reported.

George Boden

November 9, 2023

Stoke-on-Trent - Suddenly yet peacefully at rest on the 31st October 2023 whilst in the loving care of his family at the RSUH. Donations preferred to Prostate Cancer Research and Smile Train.

No age or cause of death reported.

Kenneth (Ken) Oyston, 70

November 8, 2023

Hull - Passed away peacefully at the Queens Centre, Castle Hill Hospital surrounded by his loving family on the 31st of October 2023, aged 70 years. Donations if desired may be left to Cancer Research.

No cause of death reported.

Christopher Roy (Chris) Hibbitt, 66

November 8, 2023

Hinckley - Passed away peacefully on Saturday 28th October 2023 aged 66 years. Any donations in lieu of flowers may be made in memory of Chris to Cancer Research UK and Cancer Trust.

No cause of death reported.

Mark Richmond Arrand

November 7, 2023

Scotter - With great sadness, I report the sudden unexpected, death of my much-loved elder brother Mark. He passed away on the 20th of October in Warwick Hospital. He will be missed by all who knew him.

No age or cause of death reported.

Helen McDonald (nee Thompson), 72

November 7, 2023

North Shields - Passed away in hospital on 2nd November 2023, aged 72 years. Donations if desired, to Cancer Research UK.

No age or cause of death reported.

Maureen Evans, 62

November 8, 2023

Stoke-on-Trent - Peacefully at rest whilst in the loving care of her family at the RSUH (hospital) on 23rd October 2023, aged 62 years. Donations if desired to Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

David Michael West, 65

November 10, 2023

Huddersfield - On 31st October 2023 sadly passed away at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary aged 65 years. Donations may be given if desired, to British Heart Foundation and Kirkwood Hospice.

No cause of death reported.

Paul Robert Sparrow (of Bower Hinton), 72

November 8, 2023

Martock - Passed away unexpectedly on 27th October 2023, aged 72 years. Donations in memory of Paul for either the British Heart Foundation or Cats Protection.

No cause of death reported.

Derek Terrence Butt, 68

November 9, 2023

Exeter - Peacefully at the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital on the 24th of October 2023. Derek aged 68 years. Donations if desired for the Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Sophie Leanne Todd, 29

November 8, 2023

Colwyn Bay - Sadly, passed away on the 28th of October 2023 at her home age 29 years.

No cause of death reported.

Jack Lewis Biggs, 29

November 13, 2023

Blackburn - Suddenly on Sunday 5th November 2023 at his home, aged 29 years.

No cause of death reported.

Matthew Graham (Matt) Bird, 52

November 11, 2023

Torquay - Born 26/05/1971. Died unexpectedly at his home in Torquay on 30th October 2023. Much loved son.

No cause of death reported.

Robert Ludbrook, 60

November 10, 2023

Killingworth - Suddenly at home on 28th October, aged 60 years.

No cause of death reported.

Stephen Riggeard, 69

November 10, 2023

Swansea - Suddenly passed away on Friday October 27th at his home, aged 69 years.

No cause of death reported.

Terence George (Terry) Stobbart, 74

November 10, 2023

Birtley - Suddenly at home on November 1st aged 74 years.

No cause of death reported.

Shelley Stone, 67

November 10, 2023

Burton upon Trent - Passed away suddenly at home on 28th October 2023, aged 67 years.

No cause of death reported.

Vernon Trevor Bridgeman, 69

November 9, 2023

Huddersfield - On 30th October 2023 unexpectedly at home in his sleep, aged 69 years.

No cause of death reported.

Barry Powe

November 10, 2023

Swansea - Suddenly but peacefully at home with his family on 28th October 2023.

No age or cause of death reported.

Edmund Johnstone (Falkirk)

November 9, 2023

Falkirk - Suddenly at home on Saturday 28th October 2023, Edmund (Ted) aged 71 years.

No cause of death reported.

Christine Round-Stonehouse (nee Round), 61

November 8, 2023

Guisborough- Suddenly at home on October 31st, Christine aged 61 years.

No cause of death reported.

William Angus (Gussy) Whitley, 59

November 9, 2023

Exeter - Unexpectedly at home on October 24th, 2023. Gussy aged 59 years.

No cause of death reported.

John Edgar Badham, 70

November 8, 2023

Liverpool - 25th October 2023. Suddenly at home aged 70 years.

No cause of death reported.

Gerald (Gerry) Corry

November 8, 2023

Paisley - Suddenly but peacefully at home on Thursday 2nd November 2023.

No age or cause of death reported.

Glenys Pearson

November 8, 2023

Huddersfield - On 18th October 2023 suddenly at home in Waterloo. Donations if so desired to Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

No age or cause of death reported.

Linda Margaret Hawkins, 74

November 7, 2023

Retford - Passed away suddenly at her home in Sturton-le-Steeple on 22 October 2023 aged 74.

No cause of death reported.

John Carey Cartwright, 58

November 7, 2023

Dyffryn Ardudwy - Passed away suddenly but peacefully, October 24th, 2023, at his home, aged 58 years in the presence of his close family.

No cause of death reported.

Richard Charles Cowan, 70

November 7, 2023

Church Lawton - With profound sorrow, we announce the passing of Richard Cowan from Church Lawton on 21st October 2023. He departed peacefully and unexpectedly at home, at the age of 70.

No cause of death reported.

Paul (Windy) Millar, 53

November 13, 2023

Stirling - Unexpectedly but peacefully, at home, on 8th November 2023 aged 53 years.

No cause of death reported.

Anne Mary Walton (nee Finnegan), 72

November 13, 2023

Swadlincote - Passed away at her home, surrounded by family on 27th October 2023 aged 72 years. Donations in Anne's memory can be made payable to 'Cancer Research UK'.

No cause of death reported.

Dr Anne Kelly PHD, BEM (nee Rex)

November 8, 2023

Tenby - Dr Anne Kelly, nee Rex, PhD, BEM, died suddenly but peacefully at home on the 1st of November. Donations payable to either Unseen (in recognition of Anne's work to raise awareness of modern slavery) or Cancer Research UK.

No age or cause of death reported.

Mari Jones, 68

November 7, 2023

Rhostryfan- Peacefully in the presence of her family at her home, aged 68 years. Donations in memory of Mari will be gratefully accepted towards Macmillan Cancer Support.

No cause of death reported.

Miranda Macalpine, 75

November 7, 2023

Penzance - On Tuesday 31st October 2023, peacefully at her home, aged 75 years. Donations if so desired for Marie Curie.

No cause of death reported.

Kevin Neil Tucker, 55

November 7, 2023

Cardiff – Sadly, passed away at home peacefully on 29th October 2023. Donations can be made in Kevin's name to Marie Curie (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Susan Lowthian, 71

November 9, 2023

Leam Lane - Peacefully at home on Friday 27th October aged 71 years. Donations if desired will go to The British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Christine Ann Richards, 75

November 9, 2023

Lincoln - Peacefully passed away on 15th October 2023. At home with her family, aged 75 years. Donations in lieu of flowers to Marie Curie.

No cause of death reported.

Mike Pritchard, 66

November 8, 2023

Penparc - Peacefully at his home, with his family at his side, on Saturday, November 4, 2023, aged 66 years. Donations, if desired, to 'Cardigan Cancer Care'.

No cause of death reported.

Eddie Delahunty, 69

November 8, 2023

Liverpool - Peacefully at home aged 69 years, surrounded by his loving family. Donations if desired for Cancer Research.

No cause of death reported.

Keith (Blaydon) Addison, 68

December 8, 2023

Blaydon - Peacefully at home on 2nd November 2023 aged 68 years. Donations will be gratefully received for Marie Curie (cancer support) and The Pulmonary Fibrosis Trust.

No cause of death reported.

Carolyn Harris Harris, 75

November 11, 2023

Padstow - On 4th November 2023, peacefully at home, aged 75 years. Donations in memory, if desired, for Breast Cancer UK.

No cause of death reported.

Keren Elizabeth Davies, 71

November 9, 2023

Gloucester - Passed away at home on 30th October aged 71. Donations in lieu of flowers to Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Christina Hudson, 67

November 10, 2023

Coventry - Died peacefully at home, surrounded by her loved ones on Friday 20th October 2023, aged 67 years. Donations if desired to Macmillan Cancer, who were fantastic throughout the late stages of her illness and a huge support to the family.

No cause of death reported.

Arnold (Arnie) Greene, 75

November 11, 2023

Sleaford - On Tuesday 7th November, peacefully at home, aged 75 years. Donations invited for The British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Delna White, 69

November 9, 2023

Scunthorpe - It is with great sadness that the family of Delna announce her passing after a determined and courageous battle with cancer. She died peacefully at home on the 29th October 2023 aged 69.

Martin Johns, 67

November 10, 2023

Cardiff - With sadness we want you to know of the loss of Martin Johns. Martin sadly passed away on 20th October 2023, aged 67. He died peacefully at home after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

William (Bill) McCoy, 61

November 8, 2023

Plymouth - On 6th November 2023; Bill passed away peacefully at his home in Plymouth after a short illness. Aged 61 Years.

No cause of death reported.

Rosaleen Mary Buckley, 70

November 10, 2023

Liverpool - formerly from Cork, Ireland. After a long and happy life and after a short illness bravely borne, Rosaleen passed away peacefully at Whiston Hospital aged 70 years.

No cause of death reported.

Nigel (Nidge) Gibson, 63

November 10, 2023

Bentilee - Peacefully at rest on Thursday 2nd November 2023 after a short battle surrounded by his loving family, aged 63 years.

No cause of death reported.

Robert Charles Horton

November 10, 2023

Derby - Passed away on Saturday 28th October 2023 after a short battle with cancer.

Gwen Armstrong (Stobbart), 70

November 9, 2023

Newcastle upon Tyne - Suddenly, in hospital after a short illness. Donations to Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Chris Marns, 65

November 8, 2023

Exeter - On the 29th of October 2023 peacefully after a short illness aged 65 years.

No cause of death reported.

Bernard John Evans

November 8, 2023

Pennard - Peacefully on Sunday 29th October 2023 at Morriston Hospital after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Raymond (Ray) Huntley

November 8, 2023

Wallsend - In Hospital 22.10.2023 after a short illness bravely borne.

No age or cause of death reported.

Linda Ellis, 74

November 8, 2023

Huddersfield - On November 3rd, 2023. Peacefully at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary after a short illness, aged 74 years.

No cause of death reported.

IRELAND

A boxer and coach “died suddenly”:

Tributes flow as Crumlin boxer Dean Byrne dies

November 8, 2023

Dublin - Tributes have been paid across the Irish boxing community tonight following the sudden passing of Crumlin boxer Dean Byrne. The much-loved fighter, who was a coach and had boxed for Crumlin boxing club, has been remembered fondly for his massive contribution to the Irish scene. Dean has been described as someone who "had time for everyone". Esker Boxing Club added: "Everyone at Esker Boxing Club are extremely saddened to hear of the sudden passing of Dean Byrne, Crumlin Boxing Club coach. A beautiful person who done a lot for young people on his short time here on earth. “

No age or cause of death reported.

Tributes paid to beloved husband and father who died suddenly after collapsing at work

November 7, 2023

Co. Wexford - There was widespread shock and sadness following the unexpected death of Brendan Barrett. Brendan (54), from Ballymoney, Gorey and native of Coalisland in Tyrone, died on Wednesday, November 1 surrounded by his loving family. Brendan passed away in ICU at St. Vincent's University Hospital a week after collapsing at work. He was found by his colleague who performed CPR on him until the emergency services arrived. His beloved wife, Barbara’s heartfelt and funny eulogy captured the vibrant life of a much-loved husband and family man. “He was the man of my dreams for 30 years”. Brendan and Barbara were coming up to their 25th wedding anniversary in May 2024. “I loved the bones of him,” she said. This would’ve also marked 30 years since the couple shared their first kiss in the Orphan Girl car park in Gorey. “It was love at first sight for me and love at second sight for Brendan,” said Barbara with a teary laugh.

No cause of death reported.

Niall Glancy

November 11, 2023

Cobh, Cork - Unexpectedly but peacefully. Niall will be sadly missed by his family, relatives & close friends.

No age or cause of death reported.

Annette Hynes

November 10, 2023

Dublin - Suddenly. Annette will be deeply missed and always remembered by her loving family, her ma, brothers, sisters, relatives and friends.

No age or cause of death reported.

Pauline O'Neill (née Lindsay)

November 10, 2023

Clondalkin, Dublin - November 9, 2023. Suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Shane Conneely

November 8, 2023

Galway City, Galway - It is with great sadness that Shane’s family share the tragic news of his death recently on 31 October at Hull Royal Infirmary, England. Shane died with his heartbroken family by his side. Deeply mourned and very sadly missed by his parents, brothers, baby son, partner and much-loved granny, extended family, and friends.

No age or cause of death reported.

Siobhán Casey Ní Dhuibhinn

November 9, 2023

Swords, Dublin - November 8th, 2023, suddenly. Sadly missed by her loving parents, partner. extended family and a wide circle of friends.

No age or cause of death reported.

Mary Coleman (née Cummins)

November 10, 2023

Mitchelstown, Cork - On 9th November 2023, unexpectedly, at Mallow General Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Jason (Jay) Lynch

November 10, 2023

Dublin - Passed away unexpectedly on November 3rd, 2023. Beloved son of Fiona & Mark.

No age or cause of death reported.

Ronan Doyle

November 9, 2023

Wicklow - Suddenly, 7th November 2023.

No age or cause of death reported.

Wayne Rogers

November 6, 2023

Blackrock, Louth - Suddenly, 6th November 2023.

No age or cause of death reported.

Samuel (Sammy) Sheehan

November 6, 2023

Buncrana, Donegal - The sudden death has occurred of Samuel (Sammy) Sheehan.

No age or cause of death reported.

Joe Creedon

November 13, 2023

Carrigtwohill, Cork - On November 11th, 2023, unexpectedly in the presence of his loving family at Cork University Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Eric Doody

November 13, 2023

Swords, Dublin - Nov 12, 2023, unexpectedly. He will be sadly missed by his loving partner, dad, mam, and a wide circle of friends.

No age or cause of death reported.

Robert Greene

November 13, 2023

Sandyford, Dublin - Suddenly, but peacefully, at St Vincent’s University Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Eimir Martin

November 13, 2023

Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh - Died Monday 13th November 2023, peacefully in hospital in the company of her loving family. Beloved daughter of Geraldine and Vincent.

No age or cause of death reported.

Aisling (Alex) Jay

November 11, 2023

Rathfarnham, Dublin - Suddenly. Beloved daughter, adored sister, and cherished granddaughter. Aisling will be deeply missed and remembered always by her heartbroken family, her extended family and all her close friends.

No age or cause of death reported.

Terence (Terry) Wearen

November 11, 2023

Clondalkin, Dublin - 10th November 2023 - suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Keith Meehan

November 9, 2023

Tallaght, Dublin - 8th November 2023, suddenly. Beloved son of Jo and will be forever loved and very sadly missed by his loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Francis Noone

November 9, 2023

Ballyfermot, Dublin - Passed away suddenly, on 5th November 2023.

No age or cause of death reported.

Mary Duffy (née O’Hanlon)

November 6, 2023

Dundalk, Louth - Suddenly surrounded by her family in the kind and gentle care of the staff at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda.

No age or cause of death reported.

Dolores Harrington

November 6, 2023

Causeway, Kerry - Suddenly at University Hospital Kerry on November 5th, 2023.

No age or cause of death reported.

Vilija (Vilyte) Rumpiene (née Stokaite)

November 7, 2023

Clonee, Dublin - November 3rd, 2023, suddenly. Formerly of Pasvalys, Lithuania.

No age or cause of death reported.

Christine (Cristín) Yearsley (née Ní Bhriain)

November 7, 2023

Navan Road, Dublin - Unexpectedly, in the tender care of the staff in Beaumont Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Neil Doyle

November 6, 2023

Coolock, Dublin - 4th November 2023. Passed away suddenly but unexpectedly.

No cause of death reported.

Terry Buttner

November 6, 2023

Dunshaughlin, Meath - November 6th, 2023, suddenly but peacefully surrounded by his loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Annmarie Campbell (née Gethins)

November 6, 2023

Ballyshannon, Donegal - The sudden death has occurred of AnnMarie Campbell.

No age or cause of death reported.

Bernadette Coyne

November 6, 2023

Donnycarney, Dublin - 4th November 2023, suddenly, surrounded by her loving family and in the wonderful care of staff in ICU at Beaumont Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Anthony (Anto) O'Keeffe

November 9, 2023

Hollyhill, Cork - on November 7th, 2023, unexpectedly. Sadly, missed by his loving parents, brother, sisters, relatives and friends.

No age or cause of death reported.

Aaron McDonald

November 10, 2023

Walkinstown, Dublin - suddenly. Cherished grandson and adored father.

No age or cause of death reported.

Liam Kearney

November 6, 2023

Dysart, Clare - 6th Nov. 2023, suddenly at UHL.

No age or cause of death reported.

Thomas McDonagh

November 6, 2023

Longford Town, Longford - suddenly but peacefully. Thomas will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, father, mother sister, brothers, relatives, and friends.

No age or cause of death reported.

Gavin Mulvey

November 6, 2023

Newbridge, Kildare - November 4th, 2023, suddenly at Naas General Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Patricia (Pat) Neville

November 6, 2023

Clondalkin, Dublin -27th October 2023, passed unexpectedly, but peacefully surrounded by her loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Paul Fahy

November 8, 2023

Claregalway, Galway - Unexpectedly and tragically, on November 5th, 2023. Deeply regretted and fondly missed by his parents, extended family, and friends.

No age or cause of death reported.

Denice O'Brien

November 7, 2023

Ballybough, Dublin - 5th November 2023. Unexpected, sadly missed by her heartbroken parents, sons, family, and friends.

No age or cause of death reported.

William (Bill) Gaffney

November 7, 2023

Charleville, Cork - Unexpectedly. Deeply regretted by his daughter, son, extended family, and friends.

No age or cause of death reported.

David Lyons

November 7, 2023

Tournafulla, Limerick - passed away unexpectedly on Monday, 6th November 2023.

No age or cause of death reported.

James Kelly

November 8, 2023

Killarney, Kerry - Suddenly, but peacefully, in the company of his loving family in University Hospital Kerry.

No age or cause of death reported.

John Doherty

November 8, 2023

Ballyjamesduff, Cavan - The sudden death has occurred of John Doherty.

No age or cause of death reported.

Joe and Claire Collins

November 10, 2023

Kilnaboy, Clare - The death has occurred, unexpectedly, of Joe and Claire Collins.

No age or cause of death reported.

John Devaney

November 8, 2023

Kilkee, Clare - The death has occurred, suddenly, of John Devaney. John will be sadly missed by his father son, extended family, and friends.

No age or cause of death reported.

Michael Butterly

November 8, 2023

Swords, Dublin - Nov. 7th, 2023, suddenly. Sadly, missed by his loving parents, brothers, sister, relatives, and friends. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Margaret Ferry (née McShane)

November 10, 2023

Ballinteer, Dublin - passed away peacefully on 9th November 2023, surrounded by her loving family, in the wonderful care of the staff of Cara Ward St Vincent’s Private Hospital, Dublin. Donations in lieu of Cancer Society of Ireland.

No age or cause of death reported.

Kathleen (Katie) Lenihan (née Rumley)

November 10, 2023

Conna, Co. Cork - On 27th October 2023, peacefully. Donations to Cancer Research or to the Heart Foundation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Sean Wall

November 7, 2023

Woodsgift, Kilkenny - November 6th. 2023, peacefully at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny surrounded by his loving family. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Patrick (Paddy) Byrne

November 7, 2023

Drimnagh, Dublin - 7th November 2023; peacefully surrounded by his loving family in the wonderful care of all the staff of St. James’s Hospital. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Shaunagh Harte

November 6, 2023

Beaumont, Dublin - 4th November 2023. Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family and in the wonderful care of staff at the Bon Secours Hospital. Sadly, missed by her mum and dad, brothers, and extended family. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Cáit Higgins (née O'Donnell)

November 6, 2023

Galway City, Galway - Cáit passed away suddenly on the 3 November 2023, at the Galway Hospice. Donations, if desired to Cancer Care West.

No age or cause of death reported.

Heather Kenny (née Carr)

November 13, 2023

Birr, Offaly - died 12th of Nov 2023. Donations, if desired, to Breakthrough Cancer Research Cork, or any other cancer charity.

No age or cause of death reported.

Joe Mannion

November 13, 2023

Irishtown, Mayo - Donations, if desired, to Mayo Roscommon Hospice or Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Christy (Christopher) Nolan

November 7, 2023

Kilkea, Kildare - 6th November 2023 peacefully at Tallaght Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Donations, if desired, can be made directly to The Marie Keating Foundation (cancer awareness).

No age or cause of death reported.

Denis Collins

November 9, 2023

Bettystown, Meath - It is with great sadness that the Collins family announces the death of Denis, at The Beacon Hospital, Dublin, on 8th November 2023, following an illness bravely borne.

No age or cause of death reported.

Daniel (Dan) Burke

November 11, 2023

Ballinasloe, Galway - Daniel passed peacefully on November 11th, surrounded by his loving family, in the care of the wonderful staff at University College Hospital Galway, following a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Brendan Frawley

November 11, 2023

Caherdavin, Limerick - Brendan passed away on November 10th following a short illness heroically borne.

No age or cause of death reported.

Ger Mohally

November 10, 2023

Glanmire, Cork - passed away peacefully following a short illness on the 10th of November 2023, surrounded by his loving family and in the tender care of Marymount University Hospital and Hospice.

No age or cause of death reported.

Daniel (Dan) Guiney

November 9, 2023

Templeglantine, Co. Limerick - 7th November 2023, peacefully following a short illness, surrounded by his loving family and friends and in the wonderful care of Milford Hospice.

No age or cause of death reported.

Catherine Horgan (née O'Sullivan)

November 9, 2023

Ballingeary, Cork - On November 8th, 2023, unexpectedly, after a short illness, in the loving presence of her family and the wonderful care of the staff of the Mercy University Hospital, Cork.

No age or cause of death reported.

Dorothy McGee (née Ogle), 65

November 6, 2023

Finea, Westmeath - died peacefully after a short illness at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Mullingar on the 6th of November in her 65th year.

No cause of death reported.

Mary Howard (née O'Donnell)

November 10, 2023

Kildorrery, Co. Cork - peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Wednesday, 8th November, after a sudden short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Claire Gantly

November 7, 2023

Raheny, Dublin - 6th. November 2023 after a short illness at the Mater Hospital. Much loved daughter and sister. Sadly, missed by her loving family, relatives, and friends.

No age or cause of death reported.

Pat Sinnott

November 9, 2023

Gorey, Wexford - Died at Wexford General Hospital following a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Jacqueline (Jackie) Phelan Leone

November 6, 2023

Newtownmountkennedy, Wicklow - passed away peacefully on 3rd November 2023, after a short illness, in the care of Wicklow Hospice. Donations, if desired, to Greystones Cancer Support or Wicklow Hospice.

No age or cause of death reported.

Donal Bowe

November 7, 2023

Durrow, Laois - Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family after a short and unexpected illness, passed away at St Luke's hospital in Kilkenny. Donations, in lieu of flowers, to the Irish Heart Foundation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Philip George Kerr, 40

November 13, 2023

Arklow, Co. Wicklow - passed away peacefully, aged 40 years, on Sunday 12th November 2023, following a short illness. Donations, if desired, to Breakthrough Cancer Research.

No cause of death reported.

Paddy Duggan

November 8, 2023

Castlegar, Galway - Peacefully after a short illness on November 7th, 2023.

No age or cause of death reported.

Edmond (Ned) Brett

November 12, 2023

Mullinahone, Tipperary - November 10th, 2023, after a short illness, in the exceptional Care of the staff of South Tipperary General Hospital and ICU Waterford University Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Brian Kearney

November 11, 2023

Terenure, Dublin - Peacefully, after a short illness at St. James’s Hospital, Dublin.

No age or cause of death reported.

Patrick Lynch

November 11, 2023

Clonmel, Tipperary - November 9th, 2023. Peacefully at Bantry Hospital following at short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Frank (Frankie) Burke

November 6, 2023

Ballygarvan, Cork - On November 5th, 2023, very peacefully after a short illness in the presence of his loving family at Cork University Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Patrick (Paddy) (Bobo) Bolton

November 10, 2023

Dublin - late of ESB Heavy Haulage Polefield, East Wall, peacefully at home on 9th November 2023 following a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Ellen Collins

November 9, 2023

Caheragh, Cork - On 8th November 2023 peacefully at home following an illness bravely borne. Donations, in lieu, to West Cork Palliative Care Bantry Hospital or Cork Cancer Research.

No age or cause of death reported.

Kieran Delaney

November 11, 2023

Pullough, Offaly - Kieran died on November 11th, 2023, unexpectedly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

P.J. Taylor

November 9, 2023

Kilkenny City, Kilkenny - P.J. passed away on 8th November 2023, unexpectedly, at his home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Mary Eardley (née Butler)

November 6, 2023

Threecastles, Kilkenny - Mary died suddenly at her residence.

No age or cause of death reported.

Theresa Gilchrist

November 6, 2023

Edgeworthstown, Longford - Theresa died suddenly at her home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Gerry Keane

November 9, 2023

Kilkee, Clare - The death has occurred suddenly at his home of Gerry Keane. Gerry will be sadly missed by his loving mother, sons, brothers, extended family, and many friends.

No age or cause of death reported.

James King

November 9, 2023

Ballaghaderreen, Roscommon - November 7th, 2023 - unexpectedly yet peacefully at home in the tender loving care of his family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Sarah McGuigan, 59

November 10, 2023

Dundrum, Dublin - Unexpectedly but peacefully at her home, in her 59th year.

No cause of death reported.

Noel Joseph Murray

November 9, 2023

Artane, Dublin - Suddenly at home. Sadly, missed by his children, their mother, extended family and many friends.

No age or cause of death reported.

Oliver Henson

November 10, 2023

Durrow, Offaly - Unexpectedly, on Thursday, the 9th of November 2023, at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Noel Fitzpatrick

November 8, 2023

Lisdoonvarna, Co. Clare - Suddenly at home, November 6th, 2023.

No age or cause of death reported.

Caroline Kelly

November 8, 2023

Limerick City, Limerick - Caroline passed away unexpectedly, at home, on 7th November 2023.

No age or cause of death reported.

Aidan Carolan

November 8, 2023

Nobber, Meath - Suddenly, at home, in the care of his loving wife Anne and family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Nuala Curley (née Hegarty)

November 13, 2023

Blackrock, Dublin - Suddenly, but peacefully, at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Des Farrell

November 13, 2023

Celbridge, Co. Kildare - November 10th, 2023, suddenly but peacefully at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

John Bernard

November 13, 2023

Carrigaline, Cork - On November 10th, 2023, unexpectedly but peacefully at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Deirdre Caldwell (née Carr)

November 13, 2023

Dundalk, Louth - died Sunday, 12th November 2023, peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She will be sadly missed by her loving husband, son, daughters, her mother and extended family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Jason Condon

November 13, 2023

Crosshaven, Cork - On November 11th, 2023, unexpectedly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Patrick Kidney

November 10, 2023

Mayfield, Cork - On the 8th of November 2023, unexpectedly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Henry (Abby) Lacsarom Delos Reyes

November 8, 2023

Dublin - September 11, 2023, formerly of The Philippines, suddenly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Gary Ennis

November 9, 2023

Ballyfermot, Dublin - It is with great sadness the Ennis Family announces the unexpected passing of Gary, peacefully at home, on the 6th of November 2023. Lovingly missed by his Mam, Dad, sisters, extended family, and friends.

No age or cause of death reported.

Brian Reddy

November 8, 2023

Blackrock, Co. Dublin - Died suddenly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Susan Franklin

November 7, 2023

Clonakilty, Cork - on November 4th, 2023, unexpectedly at her residence.

No age or cause of death reported.

Johnny Coneran

November 6, 2023

Ballymoe, Galway - suddenly at his residence on November 5th, 2023.

No age or cause of death reported.

Raymond (Ray) Kearney, Snr

November 7, 2023

Callan, Kilkenny - Unexpectedly, but peacefully at his residence on Monday, 6th November 2023.

No age or cause of death reported.

Dermot Sheridan

November 6, 2023

Mountnugent, Cavan - 6th November 2023. Suddenly at his residence.

No age or cause of death reported.

Dermot (Jock) Murphy

November 7, 2023

Dundrum, Dublin - Jock passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Margaret Burke Daniels (née O'Flaherty)

November 13, 2023

Ashbourne, Meath - peacefully at her home surrounded by her family. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Rosa (Rose) Byrne (née Murtagh)

November 7, 2023

Sutton, Dublin - 4th November 2023. Peacefully, at home. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Sean Moloney

November 8, 2023

Kildysart, Clare - Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society Night Nurse Fund.

No age or cause of death reported.

Margaret Fletton (née O'Brien)

November 11, 2023

Tralee, Kerry - died peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, on 11th November 2023. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Eileen Coman (née Sause)

November 10, 2023

Thurles, Tipperary - Unexpectedly at her daughters’ residence.

No age or cause of death reported.

