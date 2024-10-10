UNITED STATES

Actor Ken Page dead at 70

October 1, 2024

Ken Page, a veteran voice actor and Broadway star, has died. Page’s rep, Lance Kirkland, told TMZ that the 'Nightmare Before Christmas' actor passed away "very peacefully" in his home in St. Louis Monday. “We're told Ken sat down in his chair and passed away in his sleep.”

No cause of death reported.

Ron Hale, soap actor from ‘Ryan’s Hope’ and ‘General Hospital,’ dies at 78

October 3, 2024

Ron Hale, a soap opera star who played Mike Corbin on “General Hospital” and Dr. Rodger Coleridge on “Ryan’s Hope,” died on Aug. 27 in St. George, S.C., according to South Carolina-based Bryant Funeral Home. He was 78. His niece Lori Brown told Soap Opera Network that the actor died unexpectedly at his home.

No cause of death reported.

‘American Pickers' Frank Fritz dies 2 years after stroke : 'A dreamer who was just as sensitive as he was funny'

October 1, 2024

American Pickers star Frank Fritz, 58, has died two years after he suffered a stroke. Fritz's former co-host and friend Mike Wolfe shared the news on Instagram that Fritz died on Sept. 30.

No cause of death reported.

Longtime 'Good Day Tampa Bay' anchor Tom Curran passes away

October 4, 2024

Tampa, Fla. - Longtime FOX 13 News anchor Tom Curran passed away Thursday at the age of 70. Curran co-anchored ‘Good Day’ until his retirement in 2014, covering many major events in the Tampa Bay area and around the world. He battled Parkinson's disease for many years before his passing.

Darius Rucker 'devastated' by death of longtime production manager: 'He was our brother'

October 7, 2024

Raleigh, NC - Darius Rucker paid tribute to a man who had been on the road with him since the late 1990s this week. "For nearly 25 years, Jason ‘Devil Boy’ Parkin was a staple in our crew," the Hootie & the Blowfish frontman wrote on social media Wednesday. Parkin, who was based in North Carolina, had been working with Rucker since 1998, according to his LinkedIn. He died Monday at WakeMed Hospital after “an ongoing battle with heart disease,” according to his obituary.

No age reported.

Johnny Neel, storied keyboardist, vocalist and songwriter, passes away at 70

October 7, 2024

Today, the music world mourns the loss of Johnny Neel, who passed away on Sunday, Oct. 7. Neel was a storied musician, vocalist and songwriter and a foundational figure in Southern rock, best known for his contributions to the Dickey Betts Band and the Allman Brothers Band’s second reunion. Neel was 70. News of his passing was confirmed by his friend and collaborator Doug Jones in a post to Neel’s Facebook feed: “Hello all. We have sad news to share. Johnny Neel passed away today from a massive heart failure."

Two social media “influencers” “died suddenly”:

Beloved TikToker Taylor Rousseau Grigg dies at 25, donates organs

October 6, 2024

Taylor Rousseau Grigg was a 25-year-old woman who loved sharing her life on TikTok with her over 1.4 million followers. Now, her husband of one year, Cameron Grigg, announced on Instagram on Oct. 5 that Taylor died suddenly and unexpectedly. “No one ever expects to have to deal with this kind of pain and heartache, especially at our age,” he told his followers. “This past year has brought (her) more pain and suffering than most people do in a lifetime. And in spite of that she still has been such a light and always brought joy to everyone around her.”

No cause of death reported.

Social media star Lucas Coly dies suddenly at 27

October 4, 2024

Social media star Lucas Coly has reportedly died suddenly at the age of 27. Coly’s unexpected death was confirmed by his manager on Thursday in a social media post on Instagram.

No cause of death reported.

Madonna’s brother dead at 63

October 6, 2024

Another death in Madonna's family ... and this time it's her younger brother, Christopher Ciccone, 63, who died from cancer Friday in Michigan. It's the second death in as many weeks for Madonna's family. Just last month, her stepmother, Joan Ciccone, died after a battle with what was described as a very aggressive cancer [reported here]. According to Christopher's obituary, ... “he died peacefully surrounded by his husband, Ray, and loved ones.”

A footballer “died suddenly”:

Prominent Waterloo native Kerry Burt has passed away

October 4, 2024

Waterloo, Iowa — Kerry Burt, a firefighter, former state lawmaker, and former all-Big Ten defensive back for the Iowa Hawkeyes, has passed away, multiple sources have confirmed. According to sources, Burt was found unresponsive at his home Tuesday morning. A proud Waterloo native, Kerry made his mark as a standout defensive back at the University of Iowa under Hayden Fry in the 1980s. After his football career, he returned home to serve his community by joining the fire department.

No age or cause of death reported.

Springfield restaurant owner dies unexpectedly

October 5, 2024

Springfield, Missouri - Dan Fritz, who owned Marty's Sports Bar and Bugsy's with his wife, Tara, died unexpectedly on Sept. 26. Dan Fritz was a professional performer and musician as well as a carpenter whose work was featured on the show "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition," according to the obituary from Walnut Lawn funeral home.



No age or cause of death reported.

Dressage rider Hokan Thorn has passed away

October 3, 2024

Swedish-born American dressage rider Hokan Thorn has passed away at age 65. Hokan grew up in Visby, Sweden and built his life around horses. The highlight of his competitive career was in the 1990s, when he showed horses such as Joyce Hardesty’s Decapo and Virginia Fox’s Oldenburg Imperiale. His last competition year was 2020, when he spent the winter in Florida showing Django and Aragon, before moving back to North Carolina, where he continued to campaign Django at Grand prix level and Aragon at small tour level at Tryon. In recent years his health deteriorated but he could rely on the car of his devoted husband, Richard. Unfortunately, he lost his battle with Frontotemporal dementia and passed away in hospice.

A CEO “died suddenly”:

Live Oak’s CEO Jody Craft passed away suddenly

October 2, 2024

U.S. Air Force veteran Jody Craft, Live Oak Fiber’s CEO and founder, recently passed away. Craft led a company that has become an alternative provider serving mainly the Southeast U.S. The company announced the sudden passing of Craft this week.

No age or cause of death reported.

Three educators “died suddenly”:

TAMIU announces the death of Dr. Pablo Arenaz, its sixth president, at 74

October 4, 2024

Texas A&M International University announced Friday afternoon the sudden death of its president. Dr. Pablo Arenaz died unexpectedly the previous night. The 74-year-old was the sixth president in the university's history. TAMIU said there is no current cause of death or additional information available, and that funeral arrangements are pending.

No cause of death reported.

Kristin Ann Downs, 58

October 7, 2024

Berthoud, CO - Kristin Ann Downs, of Berthoud, CO, originally from the area of Peoria, IL, passed away October 2, 2024. Kristin was a beloved teacher and high school principal. She dedicated her life to helping children find joy in learning and improving education. She was an adored daughter and sister, and loving mother and grandmother, and a devoted wife.

No cause of death reported.

Melissa Carroll, 34

October 4, 2024

Bristol Township, PA - The Bristol Township School District is mourning the death of a Harry S. Truman High staff member, according to a note to students and parents. School Secretary Melissa Carroll passed away unexpectedly Wednesday night after a brief hospitalization earlier this week, the district announced. Carroll, 34, was a member of the school’s administrative team and the mother of children who attend Bristol Township schools. Carroll had joined the Truman team at the beginning of this school year.

No cause of death reported.

Two teachers “died suddenly”:

Peachtree Ridge community mourning sudden death of 'amazing teacher'

October 3, 2024

Suwanee, GA - Peachtree Ridge High School Principal Jadd Jarusinski said that if there is one word to describe language arts teacher David Owen, it would be "dedication." The 42-year-old Owen died unexpectedly this week, Jarusinski told parents in a letter on Tuesday. Owen had been a teacher at Peachtree Ridge for 11 years.

No cause of death reported.

Westglades staff member passes away unexpectedly

October 2, 2024

Parkland, FL - A Westglades Middle School staff member passed away unexpectedly this week. Jessica Woller, attendance clerk and substitute teacher at Westglades, was a beloved staff member of coworkers and students alike.

No age or cause of death reported.

Two local politicians “died suddenly”:

Melvin Stukes, former MD delegate and Baltimore City councilman, Dies

October 1, 2024

Melvin L. Stukes, a political and social activist in Baltimore, MD, died Sept. 21 at his home in Pikesville, the Stukes family announced Tuesday. He was 76. He died suddenly and unexpectedly,” said his daughter, Tauraine L. Stukes, of Cherry Hill.

No cause of death reported.

Former SF political aide Nathan Purkiss dies

August 14, 2024

Nathan Purkiss, who worked for former San Francisco supervisor Mark Leno at City Hall and in Sacramento after Leno was elected to the state Assembly, died July 25, at his home in Davis, California. He was 57. Moises Díaz, Mr. Purkiss' husband, said the cause was cancer, "It was under control until the last six months," Díaz said in a phone interview.

Two coaches “died suddenly”:

Hilton football program mourning the loss of coach Larry Minch

October 2, 2024

Hilton, NY – On Sept. 28, Hilton football assistant coach Larry Minch passed away unexpectedly at the age of 65. His death shocked the Hilton community, and now the team is coming together to play for him.

No cause of death reported.

New York's "vaccination" mandate for teachers and staff:

https://www.lohud.com/story/news/coronavirus/2021/08/24/kathy-hochul-governor-new-york-covid-vaccine-policies/8248620002/

Beloved youth lacrosse coach dies of heart attack

October 2, 2024

West Jordan, UT — A West Jordan community is mourning the loss of a beloved youth lacrosse coach who suffered a heart attack during Saturday’s game and suddenly passed away. Jesse Cervantes, 37, suffered a massive heart attack while coaching his 8-year-old son's lacrosse game. Despite immediate medical attention on the field and at the hospital, all efforts failed.

Four policemen “died suddenly”:

Las Vegas police mourn loss of veteran officer who died at 38

October 2, 2024

The Metropolitan Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its veteran officers. According to the department, Detective Hamric “Ham” Singh died suddenly last Thursday from a medical condition. Police said Singh, a 14-year veteran of the department, was 38 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Las Vegas police department's "vaccination" mandate:

https://tinyurl.com/86ytsnab

Nevada to offer $5M in cash prizes to boost vaccine effort:

Bryan Stewart Irwin, 49

October 2, 2024

On September 29th, 2024, we lost a great man, Bryan Stewart Irwin, of Winston Salem, NC. He died unexpectedly at his home on Sunday afternoon after he and his family attended their beloved Calvary Baptist Church that morning. He pursued his dream of becoming a law enforcement officer, receiving his Basic Law Enforcement Certificate in 1998, and began his career with Alcohol Law Enforcement in 1999. During his distinguished career with ALE, he received multiple awards and accolades. Additionally, he was nationally recognized and received Homeland Security Investigations Outstanding Efforts in Combating Human Trafficking Award in 2019.



No cause of death reported.

North Carolina's "vaccination" mandate for state employees:

https://carolinapublicpress.org/47429/cooper-mandatesvaccines-for-state-employees-under-him/

James (Jim) Edward Snow, Jr, 54

August 16, 2024

James (Jim) Edward Snow, Jr, 54, of San Antonio, Texas, went to be with the Lord after a brave fight with colon cancer. After the USAF, Jim graduated from the University of Texas Police Academy in May 2000 with the Peace Officer license. He served as an officer for the Texas Tech University Police Dept for 16 years. After returning to San Antonio, he served at the University of The Incarnate Word Police Dept for the next four years, earning the Master Peace Officer license in June 2015. Jim served his final four years at the Texas A&M University-San Antonio Police Dept, as the Compliance & Accreditation Coordinator.

Lafayette Co. Sheriff’s deputy dies unexpectedly

October 1, 2024

Darlington, Wisconsin — The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department lost one of its own last week, as Corporal David Mullen died unexpectedly. David Howard Mullen, 63, passed away on Sept. 28, 2024, at his life-long home in southwest Wisconsin.

No cause of death reported.

Wisconsin requires all state employees to report COVID-19 vaccination status:

https://tinyurl.com/yc5ddnem

A judge “died suddenly”:

Former Horsham Township district justice dies

October 1, 2024

Horsham Township, PA - Former District Justice Harry Nesbitt passed away on Sunday after battling cancer, officials said. Horsham Community Police Services announced the news on Tuesday morning, dedicating its Facebook post to the late judge. One of his greatest accomplishments was his 24 years of service as Magisterial District Judge in Horsham.

No age reported.

A sailor “died suddenly”:

Sailor aboard USS Truman dies in medical emergency during Atlantic transit

October 4, 2024

Naples, Italy — A sailor aboard USS Harry S. Truman died this week as the aircraft carrier was transiting the Atlantic Ocean, according to Navy officials. Petty Officer 1st Class Jelani Hill had a medical emergency unrelated to shipboard operations and died Tuesday, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. 6th Fleet said in a statement Thursday. Hill was treated in the ship’s intensive care unit but couldn’t be revived, according to the statement, which didn’t offer additional details. The Navy typically doesn’t release sailors’ medical and other personal information, citing privacy concerns. Hill, an electrician’s mate from Florida, enlisted in December 2018 and had served aboard Truman since October 2020, according to his service biography.



No age or cause of death reported.

The Pentagon's "vaccination" mandate:

https://www.cnn.com/2021/08/25/politics/us-military-covid-vaccine-mandate/index.html

A firefighter “died suddenly”:

Montgomery County firefighter dies after months-long battle with medical emergency

October 3, 2024

Montgomery County, TX - Lt. Charles Freeman, a dedicated firefighter with over a decade of service at the Montgomery County Emergency Services District 2 Fire Department, has died after a months-long battle with a medical emergency. Freeman was hospitalized following, what was only described by officials as a medical emergency shortly after finishing his shift on July 9. He died on Sept. 29.

No age or cause of death reported.

Downtown Pittsburgh mourns the loss of popular boutique owner

October 7, 2024

Pittsburgh, PA - Boutique La Passerelle, a popular European women’s apparel shop on Wood Street, downtown, is closing. Its owner, Adele Morelli, who purchased the boutique from the original Portuguese owner 11 years ago, died from “complications of an unexpected illness” on Sept. 21 during a buying trip to Portugal, according to an obituary on Legacy.com. Morelli, 55, who had lived in downtown for more than 20 years, was an advocate for downtown living and businesses and was a former member on the board of directors for the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership. She died one day before her 56th birthday.

No cause of death reported.

50 infants “died suddenly”:

Ahmad King Messiah Carr, infant

September 30, 2024

Meridian, Mississippi - Graveside services for infant Ahmad King Messiah Carr will be held on Monday, September 30, 2024, at 11:00AM at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

No cause of death reported.

Oaklee Bonita Renee Hull, 6 weeks

September 30, 2024

Ripley, West Virginia - Oaklee Bonita Renee Hull, infant daughter of Kevin Hull and Danielle Garnes gained her angel wings on Thursday, September 26, 2024, at CAMC Womens and Children’s Hospital. Oaklee loved bathtime and when her mommy would sing to her at nap and bedtime. Oaklee was born on August 14, 2024 at Charleston, WV.

No cause of death reported.

Melanie Salazar Rocha, infant

September 30, 2024

Beaumont, Texas - Infant Melanie Salazar Rocha of Beaumont, TX, passed away on September 29, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Braxton Tylor Shaw, stillborn

October 7, 2024

Baby Boy Braxton Tylor Shaw, of Tallapoosa, GA, was born and gained his angel wings on Friday, October 4, 2024. He was born in Carrollton, GA

No cause of death reported.

Mariamu Kilimbalimba, infant

October 3, 2024

Phoenix, Arizona - in memory of Baby Mariamu Kilimbalimba.

No cause of death reported.

Mo'Siah Unique Chappell, infant

October 5, 2024

Greenville, South Carolina - Baby Mo'Siah Unique Chappell, born in Greenville, SC transitioned on Wednesday, October 2, 2024, at Prisma Health Hospital. Though his time with us was brief, Mo'Siah's presence brought an abundance of love to his family.

No cause of death reported.

Baby Penelope Quinn Davis and sister Morgan Rose Davis, stillborn twins

October 5, 2024

Rio Rancho, New Mexico - Baby Penelope Quinn Davis and Sister Morgan Rose Davis, beloved daughters of Mercedes Garcia and Brendan Davis and Granddaughters of Stephen and Donna Garcia and Brandon Gibson and Colleen Gibson were born sleeping on Thursday, September 26, 2024 at Rust Medical Center in Rio Rancho.

No cause of death reported.

Two infants die in separate incidents in Pittsburgh, police say

October 5, 2024

Pittsburgh, PA — Two babies died in separate incidents in Pittsburgh on Saturday, according to police. At 8:30 a.m., emergency crews were called to the 1100 block of Duffield Street in Stanton Heights for an unresponsive 4-month-old baby boy. At 12:30 p.m., crews were called to the 100 block of Hazlett Street in Northview Heights for an unresponsive 3-month-old baby girl. First responders tried to do CPR and other life-saving procedures and both babies were taken to Children’s Hospital. Police said both babies were pronounced dead at the hospital. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner will release the cause and manner of death.

James Luther Howell, stillborn

October 4, 2024

Louisville, Kentucky - Baby James Luther Howell, beloved son of Christopher and Brittany Howell and brother to Jack Christopher was born sleeping on September 30, 2024 at Norton Women's & Children's Hospital. He will live forever in our hearts.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on September 27:

Mayven Lynn Meskimen, 1 day

September 27, 2024

Mayven Lynn Meskimen, of Terre Haute, Indiana, went home to Heaven September 20, 2024. She is survived by her parents and eight siblings.



No cause of death reported.

Rebeca Soto Laboy, stillborn

October 4, 2024

Prospect, Connecticut - Baby girl Rebeca was born sleeping on September 30, 2024. Her light shines bright with the angels.

No cause of death reported.

Kaleb McLaurin-Coppin, infant

October 4, 2024

Durham, North Carolina - Baby Kaleb McLaurin-Coppin passed on Tuesday, October 1, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Wrenleigh Paige Dickens, 8 days

October 2, 2024

Dorsey, Mississippi - We are shattered to announce the tragic passing of our beloved baby girl, Wrenleigh Paige Dickens, this past Tuesday October 1, 2024 at LeBonheur Children's Hospital. She was born at Regional One Health Hospital on Monday September 23, 2024. At 8 days old, after fighting to survive medical issues our Wrenleigh has been called home.

No cause of death reported.

Alphonse Lee Rose, infant

October 5, 2024

Zeeland, Michigan - Alphonse Lee Rose, a fighter and a beacon of strength, who entered the world at just 22 weeks alongside his beloved twin sister, Olivia. Born on December 14, 2023, in Grand Rapids, MI, Alphonse was a true testament to resilience, continuously proving his strength despite all odds. His journey was one of bravery and determination.

No cause of death reported.

Gabriel Lopez-Villanueva, infant

October 6, 2024

Baby Boy Gabriel Lopez-Villanueva, of Marshalltown, IA, passed away Monday, September 30, 2024, in Des Moines, IA.

No cause of death reported.

Milo Gray Butcher, infant

October 5, 2024

Oil Springs, KY - Milo Gray Butcher, the infant son of Tyler Matthew Murphy and Glory Renae Butcher of Oil Springs, died Thursday, October 3, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Kayci and Kalani Johnson, infant twin daughters

October 5, 2024

Statesboro, Georgia - Kayci and Kalani Johnson, the infant twin daughters of Darnisha Johnson, gained their heavenly wings on September 30, 2024, at the Holtz Children's Hospital in Miami Florida.

No cause of death reported.

Trinity Kylee Abadie, 7 days

October 4, 2024

Destin, Florida - We are saddened to announce the passing of Miss Trinity Kylee Abadie, the infant daughter of Travis Abadie and Kiera Fernandez, of Destin, Florida.

No cause of death reported.

Ryland Henry Martin, 2 weeks

October 4, 2024

Cabot, Arkansas - Ryland Henry Martin, precious infant son of Lydia Jo Marie McLain and Christopher Aaron Martin, passed away Sunday, September 29, 2024. He was born September 12, 2024 in Little Rock. Ryland was the joyous and amazing new addition to his family

No cause of death reported.

Lyla Elaine Pratt, stillborn

October 6, 2024

Bald Knob, Arkansas - Lyla Elaine Pratt was born into Heaven on Thursday, October 3, 2024, at Conway Regional Womens Center. She is the angel baby of her parents, Frankie Elizabeth Hughes and Blake Allen Pratt.

No cause of death reported.

Westley Shayne Champion, stillborn

October 7, 2024

Dunlap, Tennessee - Westley Shayne Champion, baby boy of Ben and Anna Champion, was born into the arms of Jesus on Sunday, September 22, 2024. Westley will be missed and loved by so many.

No cause of death reported.

Kennon Chadwick, stillborn

October 1, 2024

Bellville, OH - With broken hearts, we announce the loss of precious baby, Kennon Chadwick, who was born into heaven. Kennon has left an indelible mark on our hearts and will forever be a part of our family.

No cause of death reported.

Whit Lindan Cecil Dunfee, stillborn

October 1, 2024

Loveland, CO - Whit Lindan Cecil Dunfee was born sleeping on Thursday, September 19th, 2024, at 1:13 pm in Loveland, CO at the UC Health Medical Center of the Rockies. Calvin and Megan were anxiously awaiting the arrival of their fourth child, which would complete their family.

No cause of death reported.

Michael Martinez, infant

October 1, 2024

Chicago, IL - Baby Michael Martinez, died September 28, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

La'Deja Monnay Taylor, 1 day

October 1, 2024

Springfield, IL - La'Deja Monnay Taylor, the daughter of Deja M. Jefferson of Springfield, was born on September 22, 2024. She passed the same day at St. John's Hospital. She was a beautiful baby girl who will always be cherished by her family.

No cause of death reported.

Soul Evans Dix, 2 days

October 1, 2024

Anderson, Indiana - Infant Soul Evans Dix, went on to his final reward on September 29, 2024, at 9:48 am at Riley Children's Hospital. He was born on September 27, 2024, at 11:59 am in Indianapolis, Indiana.

No cause of death reported.

Khaliise Danielle Saylor-Marie Nguyen, 2 weeks

October 1, 2024

Rolla, Missouri - Khaliise Danielle Saylor-Marie Nguyen, infant daughter of Nichole Nichols and Thanh Nguyen of Rolla, Missouri, was born Sunday, September 15, 2024, and entered into heaven Wednesday, September 25, 2024, in St. Louis, Missouri.

No cause of death reported.

Oaklynn Jade Boudoin, infant

October 4, 2024

Eustace, Texas - Oaklynn Jade Boudoin was born on Saturday, September 28, 2024, and passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2024, at Christus Mother Frances in Tyler, Texas. Oaklynn was in the loving arms of her parents when she went to be with Jesus. Oaklynn was loved by many people even before she was born and after coming into this world. She was her parents’ pride and joy during the time they had with her.

No cause of death reported.

Jesstin Valentine Guerrero, 10 days

October 4, 2024

San Antonio, Texas - Baby Jesstin Valentine Guerrero, passed away at the age of 10 days at University Women and Children's Hospital in San Antonio, TX. The loving son, brother, and grandson, entered rest on October 1, 2024. He was born on September 21, 2024, in San Antonio, Texas.

No cause of death reported.

Alejandro Eren Garza IV, 2 days

October 2, 2024

Baby Alejandro Eren Garza IV born on September 25, 2024, in San Antonio, Texas, went to be with the Lord on September 27, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Taylor Joel Gill Junior, stillborn

October 2, 2024

Rochester, New York - Taylor Joel Gill Junior beloved first son, third child of Taylor Joel Gill Sr & Kiara Orellana Gill & sisters Johara Gill & Taleyah Gill, and grandparents Belinda Torres Rodriguez, Santiago Orellana Canales, Jacqueline Valdes, Warren Gill Jr. was born sleeping on September 19, 2024, at Highland Hospital in Rochester, NY.

No cause of death reported.

Meadow Hayes Mahan, stillborn

October 2, 2024

Duncan Falls, Ohio - Meadow Hayes Mahan, gained her angel wings on September 29, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Colton Lee Melton, 4 months

October 2, 2024

Brandon, Mississippi - Colt was our little miracle baby. We were beyond lucky to have the opportunity to be with him during his beautiful, short life. Colt had the most contagious smile. He melted the hearts of everyone who had the pleasure of meeting him.

No cause of death reported.

Elena Grace Orr, infant

October 2, 2024

Sanford, North Carolina - Elena Grace Orr, infant daughter of Josiah Orr and Mikayla Mouser Orr, went home with the Lord on Sunday September 29, 2024. Elena was a beautiful baby girl with a great big heart. Her time with us, though brief, was precious and filled with love, warmth, and snuggles.

No cause of death reported.

Lyra Sky Robledo, 6 weeks

October 2, 2024

Lyra Sky Robledo, 6 weeks old, passed away in Knoxville, Tennessee, on September 28, 2024. She passed peacefully in her Mommy's arms at the NICU of East Tennessee Children's Hospital. Lyra was born on August 13, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Jaysean Brooks, infant

October 2, 2024

Shreveport, Louisiana - On behalf of the Management and Staff of Heavenly Gates Funeral Home, in conjunction with the Brooks Family, we announce the services for Infant Jaysean Brooks.

No cause of death reported.

Sallie Joanne Harrison, 4 days

October 2, 2024

Madison, Georgia - Sallie Joanne Harrison, infant daughter of Travis and Rachel Harrison, passed away on September 30, 2024. She was born September 26, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Porter Lane Hembree, stillborn

October 2, 2024

Bainbridge, Georgia - Infant Porter Lane Hembree, of Bainbridge, was born asleep, Tuesday, September 24, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Reuben Gad Pierce, stillborn

October 2, 2024

Farmington, KY - Reuben Gad Pierce, infant son of Melvin and Makaela (Hargrove) Pierce of Farmington, was born sleeping Sunday, September 29, 2024, at Murray-Calloway Co. Hospital, Murray, KY.

No cause of death reported.

Caleb Robert Stalcup, 3 months

October 2, 2024

Caleb Robert Stalcup, beloved infant son of Christopher and Alison Stalcup of Winterset, IA, went to be with our Lord on September 27, 2024. Caleb came into this world 3 months early on May 5,2024. Even though his time on earth was short, he was extremely loved by all who his life touched. Caleb loved his family, and learned to smile from his brother and sisters, who were continually around him.

No cause of death reported.

Fisher Langsten Taylor, 3 weeks

October 2, 2024

Oak Ridge, MO - Fisher Langsten Taylor, 3 weeks old, of Oak Ridge, passed away September 30, 2024, at home in the arms of his parents. The family is grateful for the three unexpected weeks they had with Fisher. He was born September 9, 2024, in Cape Girardeau.

No cause of death reported.

Kobe Lee Slife, 18 days

October 3, 2024

Kobe Lee Slife, 18 days, of St. Marys, OH, died unexpectedly Friday, September 27, in the emergency department of JTDM Hospital in St. Marys.

No cause of death reported.

Elody Irene Espiricueta, infant

October 2, 2024

Weslaco, TX - Baby Elody Irene Espiricueta died Wednesday, October 2, 2024, at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen.

No cause of death reported.

Gabriel Stephen Eugene Spangler, 1 day

September 23, 2024

Gabriel Stephen Eugene Spangler, of Brazil, Indiana, was born sleeping on September 18, 2024. He is survived by his parents, two sisters, paternal grandparents and maternal grandparents. Gabriel is preceded in death by two siblings already in Heaven.



No cause of death reported.

Hope Marie Wegman, newborn

September 14, 2024

Washington, IL - Hope Marie Wegman, newborn daughter of Philip and Emily Wegman (Hartter) of Washington, passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2024, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, IL. The 28 minutes of Hope’s life stand among the most beautiful moments experienced by Philip and Emily.

No cause of death reported.

Emmett Martin Higgins, stillborn

October 3, 2024

Sioux Falls, South Dakota. - Emmett Martin Higgins, precious baby boy of Scott and Erika (Siefken) Higgins, was born into the arms of angels September 23, 2024, at Sanford Medical Center & Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Born at 34 weeks, he weighed 4lbs 8oz and was 18 inches long. Although Emmett never spent any time with us on earth, he was very loved and touched many lives.

No cause of death reported.

Jatziri Brito Sanchez, infant

October 4, 2024

Brooklyn, New York - With heavy hearts, we announce the death of Baby Jatziri Brito Sanchez (Linden, New Jersey), who passed away on September 30, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Grayson Wayne Torres, 3 months

October 7, 2024

Lexington, KY - Grayson Wayne Torres, infant son of Amancio Torres Travino and Kaela Walker, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2024. He was born on June 21, 2024, in Lexington, Kentucky.

No cause of death reported.

Kingston Amari Shaw, 3 months

October 3, 2024

Lumberton, North Carolina - Baby Kingston Amari Shaw was born July 10, 2024, and departed this life on September 30, 2024, making his journey the best 3 months for his parents.

No cause of death reported.

Five children “died suddenly”:

Onyxamiri Butler, 3

October 7, 2024

Fayetteville NC - Baby Boy Onyxamiri Butler, of Fayetteville NC, departed this life on Wednesday, October 2, 2024, at the age of 3. We extend our deepest condolences to the family.

No cause of death reported.

Trevor Stowe, 6-year-old son of Brittany Stowe, dies unexpectedly in Burleson

October 2, 2024

Burleson Texas - The family of a 6-year-old boy in Burleson, Texas, are mourning the tragic and unexpected death of Trevor Stowe on Monday, September 30, 2024. Paige Hackworth, Trevor’s aunt, announced the death of Justin and Brittany Stowe’s beautiful son on social media: “My sister’s family suffered a tremendous loss yesterday. Her 6-year-old son, Trevor, passed away unexpectedly,” she wrote.

No cause of death reported.

Leo D. McDonald, 10

October 2, 2024

It is with both sadness and great hope in the promises of Christ that Derek and Emily (DeJulio) McDonald announce the death of their son, Leo David McDonald, 10, of Ste. Marie Parish, Manchester, NH. He passed away peacefully at home September 25, 2024, in the loving arms of his parents, ten months after a brain cancer diagnosis. Leo would likely want to be remembered as an aspiring paleontologist, a career path he decided on before he could even say the word.

11-year-old Fall River student who died unexpectedly remembered as a bright and energetic soul

October 4, 2024

Fall River, MA - An 11-year-old Fall River boy who died on Thursday is being remembered by his family. Morton Middle School 6th grader Jordan Carlitos Morocho Carchi was an extremely bright and energetic soul who was admired for his enthusiasm and vibrant personality, according to his family. Fall River Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Tracy Curley issued the following statement on Friday: “It is with tremendous sadness that we inform our school community of the sudden and unexpected death of a sixth-grade Morton Middle School student following a medical emergency yesterday." A cause of death was not immediately available.

Boy, 11, collapse s and dies playing basketball at Massachusetts youth club

October 3, 2024

An 11-year-old boy collapsed and died while playing basketball at a Massachusetts youth club. George-Levi Njuguna was playing basketball at the Dana Barros Center on Washington Street in Stoughton - located 20 miles outside of Boston - when he mysteriously collapsed and died around 8 pm on Tuesday. Emergency services quickly arrived on scene and found the young boy unresponsive, according to Boston 25 News. They used a defibrillator and attempted resuscitation, but were unsuccessful. George, who played on the DB Gladiators team, was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton, where he was pronounced dead.

No cause of death reported.

Eight teenagers “died suddenly”:

Jett James Davis, 14

August 15, 2024

Jett James Davis, age 14, of San Antonio, TX, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 12, 2024. Jett was a vibrant and spirited young man whose laughter and enthusiasm touched everyone around him. He is remembered for his love of sports and his kind, caring nature. Jett is survived by his parents, who are deeply grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time.

No cause of death reported.

Elizabeth Josephine Munoz, 16

October 7, 2024

Mundelein, IL - Elizabeth Josephine Munoz was born on August 8, 2008, and she passed peacefully and suddenly on October 5th, 2024, in her home in Mundelein, IL.

No cause of death reported.

Columbus football player passes away

October 4, 2024

The Columbus, TX, community is mourning the loss of Aleks Medrano, a 17-year-old senior football player from Columbus High School, who passed away on October 2 due to illness. Medrano, who played both defensive end and offensive line for the Cardinals, died at Texas Children’s Hospital after a heroic fight for his life.

No cause of death reported.

Warrenton teen dies after medical emergency

October 6, 2024

Warrenton, Virginia, high school student Caden Girard unexpectedly died Friday, October 4th, after suffering a medical emergency. He was a student at Christopher Newport University in Newport News. He just started his freshman year and was already making waves in the school, having been named a captain.

No age or cause of death reported.

CNU's "vaccination" mandate:

Zoe Elizabeth Anne Earlywine, 17

October 4, 2024

Olympia, WA - Zoe Elizabeth Anne Earlywine was born on May 25, 2007 in Tacoma, WA and lived her whole life in Olympia, WA with her father, mother and older brother. Her life was bookended by brain cancer, but in-between she did so much living. She endured an intense treatment regimen for her rare cancer as an infant, survived the odds, and lived exuberantly according to her own rhythms and routines. After being diagnosed last year with an incurable glioma, she spent her remaining months going on adventures and enjoying all her favorite people, places, and things. She passed peacefully at home in bed on September 25, with her family close by.

High schooler with ‘love for life’ dies after collapsing in race, Missouri officials say

October 7, 2024

Rudy “Junior” Zevallos, a senior at Lebanon High School, died after he collapsed at the finish line of a race in Missouri, officials say. Race organizers of the Frog Hill Half Marathon, 10K and Leapfrog 5k in Waynesville said Rudy was pronounced dead at a hospital following the Saturday, Oct. 5, race. Zevallos, who played for his school’s football team, was known for his light and kindness. He turned 18 during the summer and had enlisted into the U.S. Marine Corps “to follow in his dad’s footsteps,” according to Shannon Grayburn, Zevallos’ aunt.

No cause of death reported.

Emily Elyssa Anzures, 18

October 1, 2024

Odessa, Texas - Emily Elyssa Anzures, 18, passed from this life on Sunday, September 29, 2024. Emily was the sweetest person in the world. She was also hardheaded like her mother, Elizabeth. She liked her music loud and would dance until her legs would give out. She was dedicated to her family and loved them beyond measure. She mothered her brothers and tried to steer them in the right direction; she took her role as a "big Sis" to heart.

No cause of death reported.

Mexia senior football player passes away following cardiac arrest

October 2, 2024

Mexia, Texas — The Mexia community is rallying around the Kirven family after Mexia High School football player Micah Kirven passed away Wednesday. Kirven suffered an asthma attack and went into cardiac arrest on Saturday. The senior for the Blackcats remained in the hospital in critical condition until his passing.

An update to our report last month:

Cause of death revealed for 19-year-old air force academy cadet who was found unconscious in dorm

October 4, 2024

The cause of death for a 19-year-old U.S. Air Force Academy (USAFA) cadet from Texas who was found unconscious in her dorm last month has been revealed. Avery Koonce had a "relatively rare" but potentially fatal anaerobic bacteria that caused sepsis, and complicated an underlying, acute viral lower respiratory tract infection, according to the coroner’s report from the El Paso County, CO, coroner’s office obtained by People Magazine. The bacteria "can cause serious disease or death in various clinical settings including airway infection,” per the coroner’s office. She had been battling a severe cough in the days before her death on Sept. 4, per the report. The Thrall High School student graduated earlier this year, ran cross country, was a cheerleader, and competed in powerlifting, among her many other extracurricular activities, according to her obituary.

19 nurses “died suddenly”:

Robin Lee DeSpain, 63

October 6, 2024

Louisville, Kentucky - Robin Lee DeSpain, 63, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2024. A devoted mother, nana, sister, aunt, and friend. warmth and kindness touched the lives of many. She was a dedicated registered nurse for many years in Louisville, KY, a profession she held with great pride.

No cause of death reported.

Lindsay A. Middelton, 38

October 6, 2024

Wood River, Illinois - Lindsay A. Middelton, 38, passed away September 30, 2024 at her residence. She had been employed as a registered nurse in the Bria Healthcare System.

No cause of death reported.

Cameron L. Fisher, 49

October 5, 2024

Flat Gap, KY - Cameron L. Fisher, age 49, of Flat Gap, died Thursday October 3, 2024. Cameron was a registered nurse with Paintsville ARH.

No cause of death reported.

Benjamin Pawlowski, 38

October 3, 2024

Perry, OH - Benjamin Pawlowski, age 38, of Perry, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 28, 2024 at his home. A 2004 graduate of Perry High School, Benjamin went on to graduate from the Lakeland School of Nursing in 2013. He worked for several years at Lake West Hospital and most recently as a Registered Nurse for Hospice of the Western Reserve.

No cause of death reported.

Colette Y. Scott, 57

October 3, 2024

Milwaukee, Wisconsin - Colette's ability and determination to succeed resulted in her obtaining degrees in phlebotomy, registered nursing, and pharmacology. She held several senior leadership positions over the years, and concluded her career at Froedtert Hospital as a rheumatology educator. Colette's presence will be greatly missed by her loving husband, family, friends, and her colleagues.

No cause of death reported.

Tracy Ann Smith Young, 53

October 6, 2024

Hartselle, Alabama - Mrs. Young passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2024 at Huntsville Hospital. She was employed as a nurse for Summerford Nursing Home, prior to her passing.

No cause of death reported.

Suzanne Francis, 46

October 2, 2024

Palmyra, New York - Francis, Suzanne T. Francis died on Tuesday, October 1, 2024, at the age of 46. Suzy loved to help others and it fueled her passion as a nurse practitioner. She loved her family and the time spent with them. Suzy embraced the outdoors and enjoyed playing sports, camping and playing Pearl's Peril to relax and unwind.

No cause of death reported.

Tyler William Green, 25

October 2, 2024

Topeka, KS - Tyler William Green, 25, passed away Saturday, September 28, 2024. Tyler graduated from Hayden Catholic High School in 2018 and from Washburn University Nursing School in 2023. He was a nurse at Stormont Vail Hospital. Tyler was a joy to be around, and he made everyone around him smile. He was the most respectful, generous, gentle, and kind soul. He loved spending time with his family and did so every chance he got.

No cause of death reported.

Kimberly April Ewers, 55

October 6, 2024

Lynchburg, Virginia - Kimberly April Ewers, 55, left this world on October 3, 2024, at Lynchburg General Hospital, surrounded by the warmth and love she spread throughout her life. A proud graduate of E. C. Glass High School and Radford University, Kim found her calling in the healthcare profession as a registered nurse. Her commitment was not merely a job; it was a deep-seated passion to help, heal, and nurture her patients, all delivered with kindness and expertise. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Sarcoma Foundation of America in loving memory of Mrs. Ewers and her courageous battle.

No cause of death reported.

Kelly D.A. Foster, 46

October 1, 2024

Rosewood Heights, IL - Kelly D.A. Foster, 46, of Rosewood Heights, IL, passed away on Monday, September 30, 2024, at her home. The loving daughter was a hospice nurse who found her calling helping hospice patients. Kelly enjoyed music, especially songs by Tina Turner and Stevie Nicks. She had an unforgettable laugh.

No cause of death reported.

Joann Lekperic, 56

October 1, 2024

Joann Lekperic, 56, passed away unexpectedly on Monday September 30, 2024, at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Joann was a hardworking woman with a heart of gold and a passion for helping those in need. She was a skilled, trained and licensed practical nurse who took her job seriously. She was proud to work for Prince George Healthcare Center in Georgetown for many years, where she made life-long friends. In her free time, Joann enjoyed making memories with family and friends.

No cause of death reported.

Priscilla Velasquez Christiano, 43

October 7, 2024

West Keansburg, NJ - Priscilla Velasquez Christiano, age 43, passed away following a brief illness, in Miami Beach, Florida, on September 26, 2024. Priscilla earned her L.P.N. from Monmouth County Vocational School in 2000 and went on to obtain her Associate's Degree in Nursing from Brookdale Community College in 2007. From 1999 to 2006, she served as a Licensed Practical Nurse at the Medical Health Center in Middletown, NJ, where she was encouraged to further her nursing education. After earning her R.N., she joined Riverview Medical Center, dedicating most of her career to 5 West, the Orthopedic Center of Excellence, until 2021. She recently returned home to Riverview Medical Center, contributing her skills to Preoperative Nursing. She was honored with a One Team for Safety/Good Catch Award in June of this year, a testament to her dedication and excellence in patient care.

No cause of death reported.

Hayley Marie Socha, 24

October 1, 2024

Struthers, OH - Hayley Marie Socha, 24, she lost her battle with postpartum anxiety and depression on Saturday, September 28, 2024. She graduated from Springfield Local High School, where she played and lettered in soccer, as well as being a cheerleader. Hayley graduated from Youngstown State University with a Bachelor's degree in nursing. She was a registered nurse for Select Specialty Hospital-Boardman for several years.

Judy Winlock, 60

October 31, 0024

Wilburton, Oklahoma - Judy Winlock, a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and registered nurse, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on September 28, 2024, at the age of 60. Her life was a testament to her loving, kind, and friendly nature, touching the hearts of all who knew her. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Odessa College in 1998 and began her nursing career in labor and delivery at Permian General Hospital. Her compassion and expertise quickly earned her the role of unit supervisor. In 1999, Judy and her family moved to Wilburton, where she continued her work in obstetrics at McAlester Regional Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Brenda Lea Williams, 66

October 3, 2024

Iowa City, Iowa - Brenda Lea Williams, 66, of Iowa City, passed away unexpectedly at her home on August 9, 2024. Brenda earned her degree in Nursing from Iowa Methodist School of Nursing and went on to work as a nurse for several years. She loved her friends and family and had a great sense of humor.

No cause of death reported.

Myra Louise Minor, 33

October 1, 2024

Lubbock, TX - Myra Louise Minor, formerly of Abernathy, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2024. She attended Texas Tech Health Science Center after following in her mother's footsteps in the medical field. In the years following her graduation, Myra worked as a registered nurse at Covenant Oncology until 2020, after which she became a traveling nurse.

No cause of death reported.

Victoria Nicole Benson, 43

October 3, 2024

Westville Community, MS - Victoria Nicole Benson, 43, passed away at her home on Tuesday, October 1, 2024. Graduating from Hatley High School, class of 1999, she earned her degree as a Licensed Practical Nurse from ICC in 2007. Victoria’s calling was to help others, and she loved the thousands of residents she was able to care for. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the American Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Kathy Burkart Salter, 68

October 7, 2024

Towson, Maryland - Kathy Burkart Salter, 68, died on August 1, 2024 after a brief battle with cancer. She received her Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Immaculata University. Kathy lived for many years in Royersford, Spring City and Chester Springs, Pennsylvania, where she was an obstetrics nurse, childbirth instructor, and math teacher.

Cynthia R. Stumpf, 56

October 4, 2024

Washington, PA - Cynthia R. Stumpf, 56, of Washington, passed away peacefully Tuesday, October 1, 2024, in her home, with her devoted family by her side. Cyndi was a graduate of Canon-McMillan High School Class of 1986 and got her LPN Training from Western Area Vo-Technical School. She had been employed for over 18 years at TownView Health and Rehabilitation Center in Canonsburg as a licensed practical nurse.

No cause of death reported.

Wichita Work Release Facility reports resident death on Thursday

October 4, 2024

The Wichita Work Release Facility (WWRF) in Wichita, Kansas, reported that a resident had died while in custody on Thursday, October 3, 2024. According to the WWRF statement, resident Joshua Degroot, 44, was found unresponsive in his workplace in the WWRF. EMS was called to administer life-saving measures and co-workers performed life-saving measures immediately and continued after EMS arrived but were unsuccessful. The cause of death is pending the results of an independent autopsy.

Four killed in “vaxxidents”:

Milton man dead after suffering medical emergency prior to crash

October 4, 2024

Santa Rosa County, FL - A 59-year-old Milton man is dead after suffering a medical emergency prior to a crash Thursday night in Santa Rosa County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 10:10 p.m. on Welcome Church Road near Carl Booker Road. FHP said in a release that the apparent medical emergency resulted in his pickup truck leaving the roadway, eventually colliding with a tree. The man was transported from the scene to Santa Rosa Medical where he was pronounced dead.

No cause of death reported.

Woman dies after suspected ‘medical issue’ leads to I-15 crash

October 4, 2024

Bountiful, Utah - The Utah Highway Patrol says a woman who suffered a suspected “medical issue” leading to a crash on Interstate 15 Thursday died at the hospital after the accident. “At approximately 13:56, upon our initial investigation, we suspect that an adult female had a medical issue while driving southbound on I-15 near the 500 west exit in Bountiful,” UHP Lt. Cameron Roden told Gephardt Daily. “Her vehicle sideswiped the right barrier and then crossed all lanes to the left. It then sideswiped the left barrier and slid along it until it came to a stop.” Roden said that the woman was administered CPR and transported to the hospital, where she passed away.

No age or cause of death reported.

N.J. driver dies after suffering medical emergency , rear-ending another vehicle, cops say

October 3, 2024

A 76-year-old man driving an SUV died after he suffered an apparent medical emergency and then rear-ended another vehicle on Main Street in Woodbridge on Wednesday, officials said. Police officers needed to break the driver’s side window of the SUV to remove the Jersey City man. He was brought to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No cause of death reported.

Ionia woman dies in single-car crash, medical emergency suspected

October 1, 2024

A tragic incident has occurred on a roadway in Ionia County [MI], where a woman has lost her life after her vehicle struck a tree. The Ionia County Sheriff's Office reported that the 78-year-old Ionia woman was the only occupant of the car during the accident, which took place on Monday afternoon near Bertha Brock Park, an area southwest of Ionia. FOX 17 noted the woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Investigators believe that the woman was experiencing a medical emergency at the wheel, which may have caused her white Ford Focus to suddenly depart from the road and collide with the tree.

No cause of death reported.

Body of woman visiting from Washington state pulled from water near Wailua Beach

October 2, 2024

Kaua‘i [HI] police are investigating an unattended death near Wailua Beach after the body of a woman was pulled from nearby waters. First responders were dispatched at about 5:15 p.m. Sunday to the beach following reports of an unresponsive swimmer. The woman was found unresponsive in the water and brought to shore by fishermen. She was identified as a visitor from Washington state. An autopsy is pending to determine the exact cause of death; however, foul play is not suspected.

No age reported.

Hiker dies of heart attack in Pasadena

October 7, 2024

A 62-year-old North Hollywood [CA] man died of a heart attack while hiking in the Eaton Canyon area of Pasadena on Sunday, according to Pasadena Fire Department. After the victim’s hiking partner called 911, the Pasadena Fire Department units responded and attempted life-saving measures, but despite their efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The deceased man had pre-existing health conditions and was under medical care. Authorities have ruled out any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

Friends reveal US mom of 2 may have died from ‘medical issue’ before being eaten by shark in Indonesia

October 7, 2024

The American tourist who was devoured by a shark in Indonesia is believed to have died from a “medical issue” while diving, her friends told The Post Monday. Experienced diver Colleen Monfore, a retired mom of two from Holland, Michigan, was enjoying her dream vacation — a seven-week diving tour with her husband Mike — when tragedy struck on Sept. 26, family pal Rick Sass said. Just a few days into the trip, Monfore, 68, disappeared during a group dive around Pulau Reong island. Two weeks later, fishermen in Timor-Leste caught the shark and cut human remains out of its belly more than 70 miles from where she vanished. “We do not believe this was a shark attack,” Sass told The Post. “Mike thinks she suffered some kind of medical issue in the water…They dove massive numbers of trips with us over 30 years. Bali, Philippines, Bikini Atoll, you name it. She knew what she was doing.” He noted that shark attacks against divers are extremely rare. “And sharks are not that way. We’ve dove with hammerheads, tiger sharks, bull sharks. You have to give them respect and be cautious, but they won’t just attack you.”

Man dies after medical emergency at Riot Fest

October 5, 2024

Chicago, IL - A man who suffered a medical emergency at Chicago's Riot Fest last month has died. The man suffered a brain bleed just before the band Slayer performed on Sept. 22. He was taken to a hospital and remained in the ICU until his death, reported Friday by his daughter.

No age reported.

Blues guitar-playing Phillies fan dies at 41

October 4, 2024

Philadelphia, PA - Derek Smock, 41, passed away in his sleep in the home he shared with his fiancé on Monday, September 30. Though he was born and raised in Warren, PA, after moving to Philadelphia he became an avid Phillies fan. He was a passionate player of blues guitar and recorded many of his songs at Sine Studios in Philadelphia. In 2008, he began a lucrative career as a political operative and in-between worked with his Primo hoagies family, who he loved dearly.

No cause of death reported.

Katharine 'Kati' Elizabeth Delude, 35

October 1, 2024

Gilford, NH - Katharine 'Kati' Elizabeth Delude, 35, of Cotton Hill Road, was called home to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Tuesday, September 24, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, NH, following an extended illness and hospitalization. Kati graduated from Laconia High School and attended Lakes Region Community College for 2 years. She worked in various jobs over the past two decades, including customer service at Bank of New Hampshire, Retail Sales at Harley-Davidson, and as a pharmacy technician at CVS.

No cause of death reported.

Thomas J. Hobbs, 32

October 7, 2024

Huntington, IN - Thomas J. Hobbs, of Huntington, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024, in Huntington at the age of 32. He was a production worker at GM in Roanoke.

No cause of death reported.

GM reminds workers to report vaccination status or risk bonus money:

https://www.autoblog.com/news/gm-salaried-workers-covid-vaccination-status-bonus-money

Grace Anna Baird, 26

October 7, 2024

Rogersville, TN - Grace Anna Baird, age 26, passed away unexpectedly on September 24, 2024. Grace attended Cherokee High School, where she played softball and was a member of the swim team. She was in the top 15 of Miss Teenage America contestants.

No cause of death reported.

Brian William Birklid, 35

October 6, 2024

Brian William Birklid was born Feb. 5, 1989, in Fairbanks, Alaska, and died unexpectedly in his sleep at home in Littleton, Colorado, on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024, at the age of 35. Once in Colorado, Brian pursued a career in real estate. He often spoke of how fortunate he felt to have found his dream job at such a young age.

No cause of death reported.

Kate Barnes, 40

October 5, 2024

Kate attended Idaho Falls High School and graduated from the New School for the Arts after moving to Phoenix. She chose to attend college in Hawaii, studying communications, making more friends, and swimming with sea turtles. Kate died suddenly on Sept. 14 at her home in Knoxville, Tennessee. She was 40 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Alexis Ragan Crowther, 36

October 4, 2024

Alexis Ragan Crowther, 36, passed away Oct. 1, 2024, at her home in Wichita, Kansas. Alexis began working in 2016, at the Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center as a court advocate, where she stood along survivors facing the legal system. She then transitioned to an Advocacy Coordinator, and continued to raise awareness of challenges faced by survivors of sexual assault.

No cause of death reported.

Virginia "Ginny" Pearl Holman, 22

October 4, 2024

Aurora, Illinois - Virginia "Ginny" Pearl Holman, 22, passed into eternity Tuesday October 1st. She struggled for years with diabetes and most recently with a heart condition. She was an aspiring graphic artist, and was talented with art and costume design. She loved cooking and always wanted to make something new. She was in an international on-line artist/gamer group, which was filled with friends who loved her for her kindness and welcoming nature.

No cause of death reported.

Jason Scott Carpenter, 47

October 3, 2024

White River Jct., VT - Jason Scott Carpenter, 47, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 25, 2024, at home in White River Jct. Jason worked for the Town of Hanover and Hartford Parks and Recreation Department for several years, and most recently had been self-employed, selling used cars. He enjoyed seeing his friends and colleagues at the Connecticut Valley Auto Auction each week.

No cause of death reported.

All Vermont state employees will be subject to a COVID-19 vaccine mandate starting this month, Gov. Phil Scott announced:

https://tinyurl.com/bddm33pk

David Burr Coffey, 60

October 3, 2024

Monroe, CT - David Burr Coffey, age 60, beloved husband of Karen Culp Coffey (née Muizulis) of Monroe, CT, passed away peacefully at home on September 30, 2024, after a courageous four-month battle with metastatic lung cancer and leptomeningeal disease. He was a jack of all trades, capable of fixing anything that needed repair. He was always helping family, friends and even complete strangers with repairs to their homes, cars or anything with a motor.

Elizabeth S. “Beth” Millard, 71

October 2, 2024

Morton, IL - Elizabeth S. “Beth” Millard, 71, passed away September 29, 2024, at Carle Health Methodist Hospital in Peoria, IL. Beth taught fourth grade at Keller Elementary School in Peoria for over 20 years, retiring in 2012.

No cause of death reported.

Millard was "vaccinated." She received her covid shot(s) per her Facebook profile picture May 1, 2021:

https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=3856361827805404&set=a.100349190073372

Cody Warren Clark, 34

October 1, 2024

Milton, Florida - Cody Warren Clark, born in Greenville, Maine, passed away on September 24, 2024, at the age of 34, leaving to mourn family and friends. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in Cody's name to the American Heart Association or a charity of your choice.

No cause of death reported.

Fredrick Sinclair Farmer, 61

October 1, 2024

Sallisaw, Oklahoma - Fredrick Sinclair Farmer, 61, passed away Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, at Hillcrest South Hospital in Tulsa following a brief illness. Mr. Farmer was a successful business owner and enjoyed anything related to the outdoors. In 1993, he founded a Back Yard Burger restaurant in Tulsa, and within a few years, he expanded the franchise to a three-store chain. Eventually he sold the stores and pursued other business and investment opportunities. All things in life, however, paled in comparison to his love and devotion to his beloved daughters, a devotion that was fully reciprocated. Sandra and both girls were at his side throughout his final few days in the hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Crystal Maribella Garcia, 33

October 1, 2024

Houston, Texas - Crystal Maribella Garcia was born in Houston, TX, on May 31, 1991. She passed away on September 27, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Thomas Anthony Brower, 53

September 8, 2024

Freehold, NJ — Thomas Anthony Brower, 53, of Freehold, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, at home. He was a man that people were drawn to. Whether Thomas was on the links where he was an exceptional golfer, on the soccer field, or at a neighborhood party laughing and smiling, everyone wanted to be in his presence. As a banker for Bank Hapoalim in Woodcliff Lake, he was an indispensable part of the organization.



No cause of death reported.

Brower "died suddenly." From the obituary tribute wall:

This shocking tragedy leaves many heartbroken and perplexed. Tommy, I will miss your laugh, your humor and your positive outlook from our many conversations.

https://freemanfuneralhomes.com/tribute/details/9595/Thomas-Brower/condolences.html#content-start

Marco "Tony" Antonio Gomez, 72

September 4, 2024

Houston, Texas - Marco Antonio “Tony” Gomez entered eternal rest, peacefully, after a year-long battle with cancer. Tony was born in San Antonio, Texas. He was a graduate of Peacock Military Academy, where he was salutatorian of his class. In his senior year, Tony was the drum major. In his later years, Tony worked for Humana Healthcare and was an analyst at CVS Caremark.

Cassidy Danielle Blanco, 29

August 31, 2024

Cassidy Danielle Blanco, 29, of San Antonio, Texas, passed away suddenly on August 27, 2024. Cassidy was a bright light in the lives of everyone who knew her.

No cause of death reported.

CANADA

B.C. helicopter pilot was sick days before crash: report

September 30, 2024

The pilot flying the helicopter that crashed in British Columbia two years ago was sick days prior to the incident, according to a report from the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB). On Nov. 9, 2022, the Geotech Aviation Ltd. Airbus Helicopters AS350 B3 helicopter flew from a staging area at Kitsault, B.C., for a visual flight rules flight to conduct an airborne geophysical survey over mountainous terrain. Only the pilot was on board the chopper. The helicopter flew to the survey area that was located approximately 12 nautical miles south-southwest of the staging area. After approximately 1.5 hours of flying and 6 low-level survey passes, the pilot reported feeling unwell and stated that he was returning to the staging area earlier than scheduled. The helicopter did not arrive at the staging area, and an emergency locator transmitter signal was received by the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Victoria, British Columbia at 1118. A search and rescue aircraft found the helicopter 2 nautical miles south-southwest of the staging area on a heavily forested mountainside, according to TSB. The pilot received fatal injuries. The occurrence helicopter was destroyed. Following its investigation, TSB said investigators couldn't "determine the full context" of the fatal crash because the helicopter did not have flight data recording equipment that captures images and audio from aircraft cockpits. However, “during the occurrence flight, the pilot experienced a medical event likely causing a degree of incapacitation that resulted in an erratic flight path, and the helicopter impacted terrain,” said TSB.

No age or cause of death reported.

Sudden death of ‘beloved’ CHCH employee cancels evening newscast

October 5, 2024

The sudden death of a “beloved” employee who worked behind the scenes in CHCH TV’s newsroom cancelled the station’s 6 p.m. newscast on Friday and shortened the one at 11 p.m. “It has been a painful day unlike any other. We are all heartbroken,” news director Greg O’Brien said in a brief, on-air statement before the abbreviated 11 p.m. newscast. “Earlier today we had a medical emergency here in our newsroom, where we lost a beloved friend who was one of our most amazing and talented behind-the-scenes colleagues,” he said.

No age or cause of death reported.

A professor “died suddenly” in Ontario:

Dr. Keith Alan Hobson, 70

October 3, 2024

It is with deep sadness that we announce the peaceful passing at home on October 2, 2024 of Dr. Keith Alan Hobson at the age of 70, following a brief battle with cholangiocarcinoma. in 2015, took on a role as a Professor of Biology at Western University in London, Ontario. His prolific career included publishing over 650 scientific papers and editing a seminal textbook on using stable isotopes to track migratory animals.

Ontario (148):

Julia Marie Petrasek, 19

October 7, 2024

Toronto - Our dear sweet Julia passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on October 2, 2024 at the age of 19. Please consider making a donation in her memory to CAMH or the Toronto Humane Society.

No cause of death reported

Researcher's note - CAMH is the Canadian Mental Health Association. The COVID "vaccines" were not the only thing harmful to young people during the pandemic. The COVID lock-downs, which were unnecessary and disingenuous, have caused an epidemic of mental health issues in young people.

https://www.nbcnews.com/health/mental-health/covid-lockdowns-teen-brains-aged-prematurely-rcna169966

https://www.nbcnews.com/health/mental-health/covid-lockdowns-teen-brains-aged-prematurely-rcna169966

Randall William Giguere, 47

October 7, 2024

Sault Ste Marie - Randall William Giguere passed away unexpectedly at home, on Tuesday, October 1, 2024, in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, four days after his 47th birthday. In lieu of flowers, donations made in Randy's memory to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported

Researcher's note - There is a growing body of research and data to show that COVID mRNA "vaccines" cause myocarditis, pericarditis, and clotting in the circulatory system. This leads to heart attacks and strokes.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/vaccine-induced-myocarditis-injuring-young-people/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/vaccine-induced-myocarditis-injuring-young-people/

Kurtis William Evans, 23

October 5, 2024

Uxbridge - It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of Kurtis Evans on October 3rd, 2024, at the age of 23. Kurtis left us peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family, after a courageous battle with his illness. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Ewings Cancer Foundation of Canada as a tribute to Kurtis's memory.

No cause of death reported

Researcher's note - There is an inference in this obituary that the "courageous battle with his illness" was cancer.

https://principia-scientific.com/covid-vaccines-may-be-triggering-turbo-cancers-in-young-people/

Maria Rose Fortuna, stillborn

October 2, 2024

St. Catharines - Mommy and Daddy will always miss you. Loved by many always and forever. These are my footprints, so perfect and so small. These tiny footprints never touched the ground at all.

No cause of death reported

Researcher's note - There is plentiful information now that show that the mRNA "vaccines" can cause miscarraiges and stillbirths.

https://tinyurl.com/359ewcxv

https://tinyurl.com/359ewcxv

