Mourning in Mexican boxing! Moises ’Taz' Calleros dies at the age of 34

March 1, 2024

The boxing world is in mourning after the sudden death of Mexican pugilist, Moises "Taz" Calleros, at the age of 34. The athlete apparently suffered a heart attack while preparing for his return to the ring. Preliminary reports indicate that Calleros was found lifeless at a home located in Juarez, Nuevo Leon, where he was concentrating on his training. After a career that lasted for 16 years, the pugilist participated in a total of 50 amateur and 58 professional fights, accumulating an impressive record of 36 wins, 11 losses and one draw.

"Doctor Ear", famous TikTok influencer doctor, dies

March 2, 2024

This Saturday was announced the death of Tiktoker Tatiana Guluarte (39), better known as the "Doctora Oído" [Doctor Ear"] who was famous on social networks for her content on topics related to otolaryngology. On TikTok alone, the "Ear Doctor" had 2.5 million followers and almost 40 thousand "likes" on her videos, most of them were about her patients and diagnoses, explicitly showing how she explored their ears. It has transpired that the cause of death would have been a cerebral aneurysm, this is a bulge in a blood vessel of the brain.

Carlos Salazar Gam, mayor of Huixtla, dies

March 3, 2024

The mayor of Huixtla, Carlos Eduardo Salazar Gam (48), died on Saturday night, after being admitted to a private hospital in Tapachula, with complications from kidney failure. Although it has not yet been confirmed, local media indicate that a cardiac arrest would have been the cause of death. Carlos Gam keeled over on the afternoon of March 1 after a political event, for which he was hospitalized. During the early morning his situation was complicated by a suspected ulcer, and although the doctors managed to stabilize him, he allegedly died of cardiac arrest.

20-Year-Old Woman Dies While Exercising at a Gymnasium in GAM

March 2, 2024

Mexico City - A 20-year-old woman died while exercising at a gym located in the Gustavo A. Madero district of Mexico City. Witnesses said that the young woman, identified as Ailen Atenea, was in the middle of her routine when she suddenly fainted. Once she fell, they immediately tried to revive her, but were unsuccessful. When the paramedics arrived, they only confirmed that the 20-year-old woman had died.

No cause of death reported.

Five “died suddenly” while out and about:

A 17-year-old boy allegedly dies of a heart attack on his way to school

March 1, 2024

A 17-year-old boy, a Cobat student in Altamira, lost his life this Friday morning, when he was walking through the center and apparently had a heart attack; his family quickly arrived at the site to recognize his body.

Man dies of suspected heart attack in the middle of a public road

February 28, 2024

According to reports, this Wednesday afternoon the approximately 65-year-old man was walking on 3rd Avenue of Colonia Centro, when he suddenly began to feel unwell until he fell unconscious. Red Cross paramedics arrived at the site in a timely manner, who could do nothing to save his life because he no longer had vital signs.

Two “died suddenly” in Tulancingo:

A man is found dead in the streets of Tulancingo; this is known

February 26, 2024

On Monday afternoon, an emergency call was received about a man lying in the streets of Tulancingo. After performing the corresponding check-up, medical personnel confirmed the man's death. The first versions indicated that the approximately 70-year-old man was walking on the street when he suddenly keeled over very close to the Tulancingo Bus Station, for no apparent reason. This event recalls a similar one that occurred five days ago in Pachuca, where a man in the same way was walking through the city center around 9 pm, when he keeled over. The emergency department attended to this affected person too; however, nothing could be done to save his life and could only confirm his death.

No cause of death reported.

Grandmother dies of a heart attack outside an Alsuper

February 27, 2024

An elderly woman, 64 years old, lost her life outside the Alsuper Universidad store in the Santo Niño neighborhood. It happened after she suffered a fulminant heart attack. Red Cross paramedics tried to revive her, but she no longer had vital signs.

Four killed in “vaxxidents”:

Crash because of heart attack

February 28, 2024

Three people injured, a taxi driver killed, and property damage is the result of a serious road accident where the driver apparently suffered a heart attack. The taxi driver was heading from north to south in a Nissan Tsuru vehicle enabled as a taxi, in which there were three passengers, of which a woman was the most injured, who was transferred to a hospital. It is presumed that the taxi driver went into cardiac arrest, and as a result, lost control, hitting a vehicle and then a concrete planter.

No age reported.

A motorist loses his life after crashing

February 27, 2024

A motorist lost his life in Naucalpan, State of Mexico. He was traveling on peripheral road and crashed after feeling a sting in his chest.

No age or cause of death reported.

Trailer driver dies of probable heart attack in Saltillo

February 28, 2024

This was Juan, between 65 and 70 years old, who arrived at the Carne Mart store located on Francisco Urdiñola Street in downtown Saltillo, with the intention of delivering meat. According to workers of the place, the deceased today parked his unit; however, he never descended from it. The workers went to check on him, but got no response, so they requested the paramedics. When assessing the delivery driver, the Red Cross confirmed that he no longer had vital signs.

He dies of a suspected heart attack inside an urban truck

March 1, 2024

A man lost his life after he suffered a suspected heart attack inside an urban truck in the city of Guadalajara, Jalisco. According to the first reports, the events occurred when the man started to feel bad, which is why he fainted and subsequently, lost his life. Paramedics rushed to the scene, tried to revive him with CPR maneuvers, however, the victim no longer had vital signs.

No age reported.

He gave a scream and then keeled over on board the bus; the man suffered a heart attack

February 29, 2024

A man in his 50s died while riding in a public bus. On the arrival of paramedics, it was confirmed that he suffered a heart attack.

He faints in the bathroom of his house and dies

February 29, 2024

A 37-year-old man died on Thursday afternoon after he suddenly fainted. This person was in the bathroom of his home when he fainted; his relatives transferred him to the hospital. When they arrived with him, he no longer had vital signs. Police started an investigation.

No cause of death reported.

Carnival: Young dancer died of a heart attack during parade

February 10, 2024

Death appeared in the middle of the parade of the fraternity for the carnivals in Chimbo, on the afternoon of Saturday, February 10. Between applause, dancing and a lot of joy, one of the dancers fainted. Rescuers and people came to give her first aid to revive her. A few minutes later, when they managed to get out in the middle of the crowd of people, she was transferred to a health unit, where her death was confirmed. The girl died as a result of a heart attack, according to the medical report.

No age reported.

Gaucho pianist and composer Fernando Corona dies

March 3, 2024

At the age of 65, the gaucho pianist and composer Fernando Corona died. The musician was on a trip to Luxembourg in Europe when he suffered a heart attack. Corona went to Spain in 1984, where he spent three years immersed in flamenco music and jazz. His return to Brazil, three years later, was marked by partnerships with names such as Bebeto Alves and Renato Borghetti, as well as Antonio Villeroy, with whom he performed several works.

Singer Maurício Vieira dies at the age of 29

February 27, 2024

The singer Maurício Vieira, a native of the city of São João Batista, died early on Tuesday morning (27th), at the age of 29. According to the first information, the young man died after being hospitalized in São Luís, with suspicion of dengue, but there is information that the cause would be a heart attack. Maurício was one of the founders of the Elite band, played in several musical groups, and had several participations in concerts in the state capital.

Broadcaster Benedito Dantas de Oliva, 43 years old, died this Saturday

March 3, 2024

The broadcaster Benedito Dantas de Oliva (43 years old), who died this Saturday (2nd), with symptoms of heart attack, was full of life and many plans. His life was cut short prematurely, before much of it was completed. Just over a week ago, he was radiant and overflowing with joy, celebrating the investment in the acquisition of new equipment to improve the infrastructure of Radio Prado FM, a station to which he dedicated more than twenty years of his life.

‘Nightmare In The Kitchen' contestant Sibele Soglia dies at 37

February 26, 2024

Sibele Soglia, a contestant on the second season of the show Nightmare in the Kitchen and owner of Hero's Burger, died on Sunday, 25th. According to the channel's website, she was 37 years old and had been battling a malignancy, a cervical cancer, since 2023. After discovering the diagnosis, in January 2023, Sibele communicated, through social networks, that she would close the restaurant to start treatment against the disease.

Three journalists “died suddenly”:

Journalist and actor Roberto Di Freitas dies in Guarabira

March 2, 2024

The young journalist and actor Roberto Di Freitas died in Guarabira. Roberto Di Freitas was admitted to the Regional Hospital of Guarabira since Friday (1st) after being unwell. The young actor and journalist did not survive cardiorespiratory arrest. The untimely death of Roberto Di Freitas caused commotion among friends and family of the young man.

No age reported.

Zé Neto mourns death of journalist and lawyer Nayá Lôbo

March 1, 2024

Federal deputy Zé Neto (PT) regretted on Thursday (29th), through social networks, the death of journalist and lawyer Nayá Bastos Santos Lôbo, of 33 years, a former collaborator. She died of a heart attack in the state of Alagoas, where she was currently working as a legal advisor to the Public Defender's office.

Claudio Tognolli (60), Brazilian journalist and writer; complications after heart transplant

March 3, 2024

Claudio Tognolli (60), Brazilian journalist and writer; complications after heart transplant.

Animal protector Jenifer Wailers dies

March 3, 2024

Itapetinga received the sad news of the death of animal protection activist Jenifer Wailers, victim of a heart attack. The death occurred on Friday night (23rd), at the hospital Cristo Redentor De Itapetinga. Jennifer was always engaged in the fight on behalf of homeless animals, all of which she treated like children. She was an enlightened soul and loved by all...hundreds of animals were taken care of by her with a lot of love and affection.

No age reported.

Deputy mayor of Poço Fundo dies; Wladimir Corrêa was 46 years old

February 3, 2024

The deputy mayor of Poço Fundo, Wladimir Corrêa de Morais, died on Friday night. Wladimir was 46. According to a note from the city hall, published on the 20th, the deputy mayor was hospitalized with suspected dengue fever, which was soon ruled out. However, on the 19th the diagnosis for Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia came out. The sudden and unexpected death took the city by surprise. Wladimir was very dear to the residents, for the affectionate way he treated everyone, regardless of political side.

Two policemen “died suddenly”:

Retired MP Sergeant dies aged 58 after stroke

March 3, 2024

The retired Sergeant of the Military Police (PM) Claudinei Aparecido Ferraris, of 58 years, died this Saturday (2nd). He was admitted to the Hospital of Santa Tereza, in Campinas (SP), where he would start treatment for pancreatic cancer and presented clinical complications, dying due to complications from a stroke. Sergeant Ferraris worked for 30 years in the 19th Battalion of the Military Police of the Interior and was a member of the now closed Special Operations platoon.

Lieutenant Yuri dies of heart attack in Eunápolis

February 29, 2024

The city of Eunápolis is moved by the death of Lieutenant Yuri, on the morning of Thursday, 29th, victim of a heart attack. He was hospitalized. Yuri was a resident of Eunápolis for many years, worked as head of security for former mayors Robério Oliveira and Neto Guerrieri. He was a very dear person to everyone.

No age reported.

Nursing assistant Ronaldo Candido left us due to a very serious heart attack

March 3, 2024

Sindsep joins family, friends and colleagues in this moment of sadness, to reinforce the tribute to public servant Ronaldo Candido, nursing assistant at SAMU, who left us around 23h last Friday, due to a very serious heart attack. Ronaldo was a union representative of the Sindsep Unit, where he worked and acted in the search for solutions to problems until the day of his death. In the pandemic, he denounced the undignified situation of the workers, who at first did not even have masks to work in, counted gloves, and had a lack of alcohol gel.

No age reported.

A veterinarian “died suddenly”:

The passing of my friend Dr Meikhol Fischer

March 1, 2024

It is with great sadness in the heart that I communicate to you the passing of my friend Dr Meikhol Fischer from the Centervet Veterinary Clinic. He passed away yesterday at the age of 38, he had a heart attack. The city of Lorena and the interior region of São Paulo loses an excellent veterinarian. I am only proud to have known him, it was a fantastic friendship.

At 38 years old, laboratory technician has sudden illness at work and dies

March 1, 2024

"The management of the Federal University of Alagoas (Ufal) and the direction of the Institute of Physics regret the death of its worker Helton Ferreira Albuquerque Medeiros, 38 years old. He had a sudden illness this morning while working and died. Paramedics were triggered, but he was already lifeless." Helton had been at Ufal since 2011 and worked as a teaching laboratory technician at the Physics Institute.

No cause of death reported.

Two teachers “died suddenly”:

Teaching supervisor and history teacher Carla Aparecida Gemmi Ribeiro has died

February 29, 2024

It is with deep dismay that we share the painful news of the passing of the teaching supervisor and history teacher, Carla Aparecida Gemmi Ribeiro. Carla had a long dedication to education, as an excellent teacher, pedagogical coordinator, vice principal, school principal and supervisor.

No age or cause of death reported.

Taubaté City Hall decrees mourning for the death of teacher Felipe Mathídos

February 28, 2024

The death of a teacher in the municipal school system made the City Hall decree mourning for three days. Felipe Machado Mathídos dos Santos died last Tuesday (27th), at the age of 43, after suffering a sudden illness. The teacher was part of the teaching staff of the municipal education system of Taubaté and taught for 17 years.

No cause of death reported.

Chico Damasceno dies of heart attack

March 3, 2024

The community of Capela Velha lost at dawn this Sunday, March 3rd, Francisco Damasceno Campos, affectionately known as 'Chico Damasceno'. Chico was 58 years old just this January 16. He was very well-known in several neighborhoods of the city, mainly because of his interaction with the political environment and amateur football. He was the victim of a heart attack.

Girl, 1 year and 11 months old, dies after falling ill in Aracy neighborhood

February 28, 2024

The afternoon of this Tuesday (27th) was marked by the early death of a girl of only 1 year and 11 months in the Aracy City neighborhood. The cause is still unknown. Manuela Soares Silva Nogueira's mother reported that in the morning her daughter went to kindergarten, had lunch, "took a nap", and when she woke up, she started to play. Then the child suffered a sudden illness and lost consciousness. Quickly the mother took the girl to the UPA of the city Aracy, where she arrived in cardiorespiratory arrest. The medical team tried for almost 1 hour to resuscitate her, but Manuela could not resist and died.

No cause of death reported.

Note: Covid jabs are mandatory in Brazil for kids age 0-5.

Rest in peace, dear Aninha

March 1, 2024

Today our hearts are heavier, because a part of our world was emptier with the departure of our dear Aninha. Her contagious energy, radiant smile and gentle spirit leave an indelible mark on our lives. May each memory be a close embrace, a comfort in the difficult hours and a celebration of the happy moments we shared together. Rest in peace, dear Aninha. You will always be remembered with affection and longing in our hearts.

Note: Aninha was 13 and died of a heart attack .

18-year-old student dies after cardiac arrest : is infarction in young people worse?

March 3, 2024

Beatriz Vidal Scabelo, an 18-year-old medical student, died after falling ill in the countryside of São Paulo. The young woman suffered a cardiac arrest in a private hospital in Matão (SP).

With immense regret we announce the death of Roger, 18 years old

February 28, 2024

With immense regret we announce the death of Roger Cardoso dos Santos Calixto, 18 years old, resident of Alberto Maia. He died as a result of a heart attack. At this time, we join in prayer with family and friends.

19-year-old dies after falling ill in gym

February 29, 2024

A 19-year-old identified as Vitor Pires Barbosa, died after falling ill at a gym around 9 pm this Tuesday (27th), in Maracás. The boy was interacting normally with his classmates during training when he suddenly fainted. The suspicion is that he suffered a heart attack, however this information will only be confirmed after an expert report.

Treze fan dies of heart attack during Game in Amigão

March 3, 2024

A FC Treze fan, identified as Rafael Rodrigues da Silva, 20, died of a heart attack on Sunday afternoon (3rd), at the Amigão Stadium, in Campina Grande. He was watching the match between Treze and Pombal. According to witnesses, Rafael was in the grandstand when he began to feel severe pain in his chest and fainted. The Fire Department was called and quickly arrived at the scene, but the young man could not resist and died before being taken to the hospital.

In Toledo, 21-year-old dies after falling ill during beach tennis match

March 2, 2024

On Thursday, 29th, early in the evening, a fire department vehicle was approached by people requesting assistance for a person who was feeling unwell on a beach tennis court. Firefighters found the victim in cardiorespiratory arrest, lying on the sand. Immediately, resuscitation maneuvers began. Unfortunately, the victim identified as Vinicius Gabriel Ferreira, 21, was taken to the Bom Jesus Hospital, but did not resist.

A soldier “died suddenly”:

Army soldier in the Cazapava Battalion has sudden illness and dies

February 27, 2024

An army soldier in the Cazapava Battalion had a sudden illness and died. Sergeant João Jordã De Castro Pinheiro, 26, of the 22nd AeroMobile Logistics Battalion, felt unwell on Tuesday morning. The Southeast Military Command (CMSE) reported that the soldier was immediately rescued and taken to the hospital of the municipality of Caçapava, but did not resist. The sergeant reportedly arrived dead at the hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Man suffers heart attack and dies during volleyball game in Veranópolis

February 27, 2024

On the night of this Monday, February 26th, a tragic incident occurred during a volleyball training match at the Cesar Abruzzi gym in Veranópolis, resulting in the death of a man. The victim, 49-year-old Rogerio Gregol, allegedly suffered a heart attack while playing, as reported by his friends, who were gathered for the weekly sports practice. The Fire Department was called for assistance, but Gregol could not resist and died at the scene.

In Pirapora, a man died due to a fulminant infarction after rage attack

February 27, 2024

Uncontrolled man causes disturbance in establishment and suffers fatal heart attack. A 44-year-old man, known as Sandro, entered a food establishment in barrio Cidade Jardim, threatening to set fire to the place. He tried to assault some people, being restrained by others. The man, who was extremely agitated, suffered a heart attack and died at the scene. The Military Police and the Fire Department were present at the incident.

Another mourning in our family

February 26, 2024

Another mourning in our family 😭 😭 😭 A little earlier, my sister-in-law Marta, wife of my brother Palito, had a heart attack, she received first aid, but unfortunately she died!

No age reported.

It is with regret that we receive the news of the passing of our friend Liz Tocach

February 26, 2024

It is with regret that we receive the news of the passing of our friend Liz Tocach, who was the first official host of the festival in 2010. The cause was a sudden illness and death occurred during sleep. Our condolences to relatives, friends and family. We ask God to comfort them.

No age or cause of death reported.

Wakeboarding has lost one of its most important figures

January 3, 2024

Ivan Grenon (50 years old), an athlete and promoter of the watersport, died after fighting a hard terminal illness. Nautical sport is in mourning, and especially the wakeboarding community. Grenon set the agenda, being the main promoter of the Wakeboard Cup, a classic of the Argentine calendar in the waters of the Paraná River. A father of a family, a merchant, and an enormous person, he fought cancer and left this world prematurely, contributing a more than important legacy.

A young man from Velez died

February 27, 2024

The news of the death of 14-year-old Yair Rodriguez Pereyra, who would have turned 15 tomorrow, was reported by the Buenos Aires club Vélez Sarsfield. Ariel Zarate, who managed the young footballer, said that the symptoms began last Friday, and he was admitted to the clinic on Saturday. He also confirmed that he had tested positive for dengue. Fabián Berlanga, president of Vélez, also gave more details of the youth's picture: "The truth is that the cause is not known. Since yesterday he had been intubated, he was not responding to medication, to antibiotics,” he explained. “He had an infectious disease that took over his whole body, apparently a bacterium. After the match was over, I spoke to the doctors and Yair was manifesting kidney problems,” he added.

No cause of death reported.

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

He became ill while riding a motorcycle and died on the spot

March 1, 2024

The man in his 60s was riding a 110CC motorcycle with an elderly woman. According to the data that Radio Sudamericana was able to access, the victim was driving the road when he suddenly became ill and fell to the asphalt. Paramedics were able to determine that the man died almost instantly.

No cause of death reported.

