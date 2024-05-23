UNITED KINGDOM

In Memoriam Vice Admiral (ret) Sir Clive Johnstone, Royal Navy

May 15, 2024

We mourn the passing of Vice Admiral (ret) Sir Clive C. C. Johnstone KBE, CB, Royal Navy, who died suddenly and unexpectedly on 12 May 2024 at the age of 60. As a British naval officer, he was most recently commander of the NATO Maritime Command (MARCOM) in Northwood near London until 2019. He then worked as Director of Strategy at the maritime consulting company BMT Group Ltd (formerly British Maritime Technology), was a Distinguished Fellow at the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) and since 2023 has served as president of the Royal British Legion, the British veterans' organisation.

No cause of death reported.

Scottish sports journalist Ewing Grahame dies 'suddenly'

May 17, 2024

Tributes have been paid to Scottish sports journalist Ewing Grahame following his “sudden” death. The Scottish Football Writers Association said it was “deeply saddened” to learn of the passing of the 64-year-old football journalist on Thursday. A regular contributor to the Sunday Times, he worked for The Sun and the Daily Record and was chief football writer for The Herald for two years. Grahame started his career in journalism as a teenager with the Sunday Post in Edinburgh in 1977.

No cause of death reported.

Brian Bethell, 74

May 15, 2024

My friend Brian Bethell [right], who has died of sudden heart failure aged 74, was a musician and journalist in the UK and Australia. He worked with the Blow Monkeys, Nine Below Zero, Paul Weller, the 69ers and the Richard Clapton Band, and toured with musicians ranging from Chuck Berry to the Who. In 1981 Brian joined the R&B band Nine Below Zero as bassist. He performed on their early albums including Third Degree, with its front cover image by David Bailey, appeared on TV shows such as The Old Grey Whistle Test, Top of the Pops, OTT and the South Bank Show, and toured Britain and Europe. In 1982 he appeared with the band on the BBC TV comedy series The Young Ones.

Basketball player dies after mid-game collapse

May 19, 2024

St Helier, Jersey - A basketball player has died after he collapsed mid-game during a match between Jersey and Guernsey. Jersey's Guillaume Hoareau, 40, had a sudden cardiac arrest in the third quarter of the game at Fort Regent in St Helier on Saturday, Jersey Basketball Association has confirmed. The game was stopped immediately and spectators were asked to leave the hall while emergency services treated him. The association said the Island Men's Player and Minis Lead Coach died shortly afterwards in hospital.

Much-loved ‘larger than life' DJ dies aged just 41 after sudden brain aneurysm

May 19, 2024

Lancashire - Tributes have been paid to a window fitter who was ‘larger than life and full of personality’ and whose music caught the attention of well-renowned DJs. Matthew Williams, of Staghills Road, Newchurch passed away suddenly from a brain aneurysm at Blackburn Royal Infirmary on May 8, aged 41. He was a well respected and popular window installation fitter for more than 20 years.

An educator “died suddenly”:

Deputy head at Mawnan School Ross Barnes has died suddenly

May 15, 2024

Tributes have been paid to a much loved deputy head at Mawnan School who has died suddenly aged just 47. The education community across west Cornwall was in shock this week after the sudden death of Ross Barnes who was deputy head at Mawnan School. He had three children. Mr Barnes collapsed and died on Friday evening (May 10).

No cause of death reported.

Two schoolboys “died suddenly”:

Dundee FC to hold minute's applause for schoolboy, 9, who died suddenly in hospital

May 17, 2024

Scotland - Dundee FC is set to hold a minute's applause in honour of a young supporter who died in hospital earlier this week. Stuart Gauld, 9, passed away at The Royal Hospital for Children and Young People in Edinburgh on Monday, May 13. It is believed that Stuart suffered fits in the early hours of Saturday, May 11, and was rushed to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee. However, as his condition worsened he was transferred to hospital in Edinburgh and placed into an induced coma and sadly died on Monday.

No cause of death reported.

Scots boy, 14, dies suddenly after collapsing when playing football with friends

May 14, 2024

A Scots schoolboy has tragically died after collapsing while playing a game of football. Corbin Jones, 14, from Larkhall, South Lanarkshire, passed away on Saturday, May 11. The schoolboy had been playing on the grounds of Larkhall Academy with his friends when he suddenly became unwell. Emergency crews were called to the scene at 7.25pm and he was rushed to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital. He was sadly pronounced dead a short time later. Police say his death is being treated as unexplained, however, there are no suspicious circumstances.

No cause of death reported.

A 25-year-old BofA trader dies suddenly at industry outing

May 17, 2024

A 25-year-old Bank of America Corp credit trader died suddenly on Thursday night. Adnan Deumic, a credit portfolio and algorithmic trader, collapsed of a suspected cardiac arrest playing soccer at an industry event and failed to respond to medical treatment including CPR, according to a person briefed on the matter. Originally from Sweden, Deumic was active in sports including ice hockey. He was based in Bank of America’s London office. Prior to Bank of America, his LinkedIn profile lists internships at JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Nordic investment bank ABG Sundal Collier. Deumic was a graduate of Sweden’s Chalmers University of Technology.

Three mums “died suddenly”:

Family's heartbreak at 'sudden' death of beloved Leeds mum who went to bed with headache

May 19, 2024

Leeds, Yorkshire - A heartbroken Leeds woman has paid tribute to her mum who died suddenly. Debbie Graham suddenly lost her life on May 3 at the age of 50 after feeling unwell the day before. Her daughter, Amy Graham, told LeedsLive that Debbie, 50, from Seacroft, had a headache and a pain in her jaw but when she last saw her, she was "laughing and joking" and "back to her usual self." Amy said: "It was so unexpected. We're waiting for a post-mortem. She was a little unwell on the Thursday - we thought she had the flu as all her symptoms indicated that. She had a sleep during the morning and woke up in the afternoon and she was back to her normal self, saying she just had a headache and a pain in her jaw. On Friday morning I texted her to see what time I was going to pick up my niece from my grandmas but she didn’t reply so I asked my brother who lives with my mum to see if she was awake. He then called me to ask me to go home as he couldn’t wake her up and she was cold. She passed away during the night."

No cause of death reported.

Family left devastated as mum, 35, dies just a month after complaining of 'stomach pains'

May 17, 2024

A young mum tragically died just a month after she fell ill suddenly with severe 'stomach pains' - leaving her family devastated. Rebecca 'Becky' Evans, 35, passed away unexpectedly on May 5 with her little ones left struggling to cope with their grief. Excitingly planning a family caravan getaway at the time she felt ill, Becky's condition quickly deteriorated just days before they were set to leave. Her family says she was coping well with her illness - the details of which they have asked not to make public - before her health rapidly declined. Her death comes just five months after her mother Maureen died of cancer in December, reports Yorkshire Live. "It's been a massive shock. On the Monday before she was fine, and then she just became ill really quickly. Before we could get any answers, she passed away. We're just trying to support her kids and Scott the best we can."

No cause of death reported.

Mum-of-eight dies on holiday in Barcelona hotel room

May 16, 2024

A mum-of-eight on holiday in Barcelona was tragically found dead in her hotel room. Nicola Spivey, 55, embarked on a dream trip to Barcelona with her partner on Tuesday, May 7, following a period of poor health. The former carer, fondly known as a "sun worshiper" by her loved ones, was thrilled about the holiday after enduring a challenging time recently. Nicky fell seriously ill unexpectedly in November 2022 and was put into a coma. She spent four months at Halifax Royal Infirmary until March 2023. Her daughter, Michaela Thomas, revealed that her mum faced a lengthy recovery process but gradually regained her ability to talk and walk. She added that they never received any definitive answers regarding the cause of her initial illness, which remained under investigation, reports Yorkshire Live. According to Michalea, her mum checked in daily and seemed to be enjoying her trip until she began feeling unwell a few days in, even contemplating an early return home. Nicky, a cherished mother to Simon, Michaela, Charlotte, Kirsty, Nicholas, Aaron, Jake, and Heather, as well as being a sister, daughter, grandmother, and friend, died unexpectedly in her hotel room on Saturday, May 11. There was no explanation provided for her untimely death.

No cause of death reported.

‘Supremely popular’ Brit dies suddenly in Thailand hotel room as heartbroken family plea to bring his body home

May 16, 2024

Wales - A British man described by his loved ones as "supremely popular" has been found dead in Thailand. Simon Brown, 47, was discovered in his hotel room on Saturday and his family have asked for help to bring his body home. Known affectionately as "Browny", friends and family have said his unexplained death comes as a huge shock. The machine operator from south Wales was "outgoing" and enjoyed travelling, particularly to Thailand. His close friend Mark Davies said: "It’s just a total shock, it was so unexpected. He wasn’t ill. There was nothing wrong with him”.

No cause of death reported.

A dad “died suddenly”:

Beloved 'Mad Duggie' died unexpectedly months after 'starting to lose weight'

May 14, 2024

A much-loved dad described by his step-daughter as a 'cute little teddy bear' passed away after suddenly starting to lose weight. Known as 'Mad Duggie', Paul Dugdale was a well-known gamekeeper on the Fylde Coast. In 2021, he began shedding weight 'out of the blue'. His step-daughter, Rachel Jones, says his condition began to deteriorate in February 2022, before he passed away the next month. He was just 66. Rachel, 33, said she knew something was wrong with her beloved step-dad. After going for scans, the pair were given a devastating diagnosis of bowel cancer.

Tragedy as patient dies in North Staffordshire 'medical incident'

May 15, 2024

Paramedics have confirmed a 'female patient' has died suddenly after a 'medical incident' which saw an air ambulance land in a park. The helicopter touched down in Leek's Brough Park yesterday evening while two ambulances were also sent to an address in the town. Today West Midlands Ambulance Service has confirmed that sadly the patient was later confirmed dead at the scene. Staffordshire Police, which also attended the incident, have confirmed officers are not treating the death as suspicious.

No age or cause of death reported.

Two killed in “vaxxidents”:

Porsche driver died after suffering medical episode in four-car crash on the A272 near Petworth in West Sussex

May 15, 2024

A man died after suffering a medical episode while driving, which caused a four-car pileup and seriously injured another man on the A272 in Sussex. Emergency services were called to Horsham Road near Fox Hill at about 7.50am on Monday, April 29, where the 74-year-old Porsche driver from Reigate, Surrey was pronounced dead at the scene. A 65-year-old man from Midhurst, driving a separate car, sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries and received hospital treatment. Police said the crash involved a white Porsche, a white BMW, a black BMW, and a white Audi on the carriageway near Petworth. Following an investigation called Operation Preston, the police concluded that the 74-year-old man died from a medical episode which occurred whilst driving.

No cause of death reported.

Man dies after crash and cardiac arrest in Wiltshire village

May 17, 2024

A man has died following a crash in a Wiltshire village this afternoon (Friday). Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle road traffic collision in Salisbury Road, Bulford, at around 1 pm. The incident involved a red Nissan Qashqai and a silver Nissan Pulsar near the junction with A3028 Double Hedges. Both vehicles sustained offside damage. The driver of the Qashqai is believed to have suffered a medical episode at the wheel – losing control and hitting the oncoming Pulsar. The casualty, a man aged in his 70s, subsequently went into cardiac arrest. Despite the best efforts of members of the public and 999 responders, he was pronounced dead at the roadside. The three occupants of the Pulsar were uninjured.

Man in 20s dies suddenly after police spotted at Chippenham cafe

May 20, 2024

Wiltshire - A man in his 20s has died after emergency services were seen at a town centre cafe and bar. Police and paramedics rushed to an incident at the Rivo Lounge cafe and bar, at The Bridge in Chippenham, on Sunday, May 19. Officers have now confirmed a man in his 20s has died. Police are not treating the death as suspicious.

No cause of death reported.

Man, 26, dies after collapsing during Great Bristol run as organisers reveal ‘great sadness’

May 20, 2024

A 26-year-old man has tragically died after collapsing during the Great Bristol Run. Organisers confirmed in a statement that it was "with great sadness" the runner died. The Great Run Company said in a statement that the man was treated by medics and later died in hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Man in his 30s dies in police custody - investigation launched

May 19, 2024

Wiltshire - A man in his 30s has died in custody after "becoming unwell" on Sunday morning, Wiltshire police have said. The man had been held in custody at Gablecross Police Station in Swindon since Saturday morning, but died at about 9 am on Sunday. The incident is now being investigated by the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC).

No cause of death reported.

Kenneth Langton, 66

May 20, 2024

Liverpool - Sadly passed away on Tuesday 7th May 2024 at Whiston Hospital, aged 66 years. Donations if desired to the Stroke Association.

No cause of death reported.

Gerald (Gez) Marson, 68

May 20, 2024

Sneyd Green - Passed away peacefully Friday 10th May 2024 at the Royal Stoke University Hospital, aged 68 years. Donations if desired will be forwarded to the Douglas Macmillan Hospice and Cancer Research U.K.

No cause of death reported.

Diane Vera Williamson (Nuttall)

May 20, 2024

Plymouth - It is with sadness that we announce the death of Diane, who died suddenly at Derriford Hospital on 27th April 2024. Donations if desired to MyAware (support for myasthenia - an auto -immune disorder).

No cause of death reported.

Deborah Jayne Jones (nee Trolley)

May 20, 2024

Swansea - Fondly known as Debbie. Suddenly on 29th April 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Josie Meaking

May 20, 2024

Bath - Passed away suddenly on 1st May at RUH. Donations, If desired, for 'Cancer Research UK'.

No age or cause of death reported.

Kevin Leslie (Kev) Walmsley, 53

May 18, 2024

Leicester - Kev passed away on Friday 10th May 2024 aged 53. Donations if desired to go to Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Ann Elizabeth Williams (Lis), 66

May 18, 2024

Bethel - Passed away unexpectedly but peacefully at Walton Hospital, Liverpool aged 66 years.

No cause of death reported.

Wayne (Junior) Devlin

May 18, 2024

Ballybrack, Dublin - May 16th 2024, suddenly, surrounded by his wife and family at the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast.

No age or cause of death reported.

Baby Caleb Atkinson, 11 weeks

May 17, 2024

Liverpool - "My baby boy, too perfect for this world." Baby Caleb went to sleep on 25th April aged 11 weeks old surrounded by his loving family.

No cause of death reported.

Frank Douglas Curtis, 68

May 17, 2024

Hull - Passed away suddenly on 14th May 2024, aged 68 years.

No cause of death reported.

Baby Jensen-Lee Michael Steven Dougal, 5 months

May 17, 2024

Swansea - It is with great sadness that the family announce that Baby Jensen-Lee sadly fell asleep on Sunday 31st March 2024 at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff, aged 5 months old.

No cause of death reported.

Paul Dowrick, 66

May 17, 2024

Swansea - Passed away suddenly on Monday 29th April 2024 aged 66 years. Donations if so desired to Macmillan Cancer Support.

No cause of death reported.

Karl Gary Nixon, 46

May 17, 2024

Hull - On 3rd May 2024, suddenly aged 46 years.

No cause of death reported.

Peter Simpson, 73

May 17, 2024

Beacon Lough - It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Peter aged 73 years.

No cause of death reported.

Phil Warrilow, 55

May 17, 2024

Stoke-on-Trent - Peacefully at rest on 3rd May 2024, whilst in the loving care of his family, after an illness fought with great courage and dignity, aged 55 years. Donations preferred to Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Matthew Williams, 41

May 17, 2024

Accrington - Passed away on May 8 at Blackburn Royal Infirmary aged 41 years. Donations to Brain Aneurysm Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Dennis O'Donnell

May 17, 2024

Paisley - Suddenly but peacefully at the Royal Alexandra Hospital on 9th May 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Paul Clare, 67

May 16, 2024

Lincoln - It is with deepest sadness that Paul Clare of Lincoln sadly passed away of pneumonia and organ failure at Lincoln County Hospital on 10th May 2024 aged 67 years.

No cause of death reported.

Stuart Thomas Hilton, 47

May 16, 2024

Hull - Passed away suddenly on the 11th May 2024 aged 47 years. Donations if desired for the British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Christina Adamson (nee Rozevskis)

May 16, 2024

Middlesbrough - Suddenly passed away on May 11th 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Eric Mark Craven, 65

May 16, 2024

Conwy - On the 11th May 2024 suddenly at his garage, aged 65 years.

No age or cause of death reported.

Stewart (formerly of Barclays Bank) Hutchings, 75

May 15, 2024

Swansea - It is with much sadness that we announce his very sudden passing on 5th May 2024 at Morriston Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Jamie Lance Lockheed-Moon, 30

May 15, 2024

Billingham - It is with deepest sadness that we inform you Jamie passed away suddenly on Thursday 18th April 2024, aged 30 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Andrew (Andy) Middleton, 64

May 15, 2024

Huddersfield - It is with great sadness that Kathryn (Kath) announces that her beloved husband Andy passed away peacefully at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary on the 10th May 2024 aged 64 years. Donations if wished may be given for Yorkshire Cancer Research.

No cause of death reported.

George Robert Rice, 71

May 15, 2024

Liverpool - Suddenly in Hospital surrounded by his heartbroken family, aged 71 years.

No cause of death reported.

Gillian Sheppard, 67

May 15, 2024

Burton upon Trent - Passed away at Wilbraham House Care Home on 24th April 2024, aged 67 years. Donations in memory payable to 'Douglas Macmillan Hospice' (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Alexander (Sandy, Alec) Stewart, 75

May 15, 2024

East Kilbride - Passed suddenly but peacefully on Tuesday 7th May, aged 75 years. Donations may be made in Sandy's memory to The British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

David Splatt

May 15, 2024

Dundee - Suddenly on 1st May 2024. Donations may be given to the British Heart Foundation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Andrea Baker, 57

May 14, 2024

Barton-upon-Humber - Unexpectedly on 23rd April 2024, at her home, aged 57 years.

No cause of death reported.

Michael (Mike) Banks, 33

May 14, 2024

Bollington - Passed away peacefully on Sunday 5th May 2024 surrounded by his loving family, aged 33 years.

No cause of death reported.

Allan Bulman, 74

May 14, 2024

Winlaton - Suddenly but peacefully on 3rd May 2024, aged 74 years. Donations if desired to the British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Tina Greenwood, 36

May 14, 2024

Macclesfield - Tina aged 36 years of Macclesfield, peacefully passed away in hospital on Friday 3rd May 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Malcolm (Mal/Dad/Grampy) Hurford, 67

May 14, 2024

Swansea - It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Malcolm. On the 14th April at 67 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Chris Kitchen, 69

May 14, 2024

Owmby-by-Spital - Suddenly on 16th April 2024, aged 69 years.

No cause of death reported.

Nobby McRae, 65

May 14, 2024

Grimsby - It is with great sadness to announce that Nobby, aged 65 years suddenly passed away on 29th April 2024.

No cause of death reported.

David (Metal Dave) Faulkner

May 14, 2024

Palmersville - Passed away suddenly on May 4th 2024. Donations to Cancer Research would be very much appreciated.

No age or cause of death reported.

Stephen Edward Northmore, 64

May 14, 2024

Plymouth - Passed away peacefully after a brave battle with cancer 4th May 2024, aged 64 years.

Lesley Carol Hunt, 67

May 17, 2024

Tickton - Suddenly at Castle Hill Hospital, Monday 6th May 2024 aged 67 years.

No cause of death reported.

Richard Raymond (Rich) Jeffery, 72

May 17, 2024

Farmborough - Passed away suddenly on 8th May, aged 72.

No cause of death reported.

Hazel Jean Moss, 72

May 17, 2024

Belper - Passed away suddenly on 2nd May 2024 aged 72 years.

No cause of death reported.

Steven David (Steve) Price, 68

May 18, 2024

Bodmin - Passed away peacefully on 9th May 2024, aged 68 years, following a short illness. Donations in memory of Steve for Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Clifford (Cliff) Barber, 61

May 17, 2024

Grimsby - Suddenly after a short illness on Saturday 4th May 2024, Cliff, aged 61 years. Donations in Cliff's memory can be given in aid of Macmillan Nurses (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

John Warrington, 69

May 17, 2024

Stoke-on-Trent - Suddenly after a short illness valiantly fought, on May 10th 2024 at the RSUH, aged 69 years. Donations if desired to The Cardiothoracic Surgery Dept, RSUH.

No cause of death reported.

Jean Lord

May 17, 2024

Accrington - Passed away peacefully in hospital after a short illness, surrounded by her family on May 7. Donations are being gratefully received in Jean’s memory on behalf of North West Air Ambulance and Cancer Research UK.

No age or cause of death reported.

John Hatfield, 74

May 16, 2024

Marske-by-the-Sea - Sadly passed away at the James Cook Hospital, aged 74 years, on Tuesday 23rd April after a short illness. A small donation to the Stroke Society would be gratefully appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Eddy (John) Newton

May 16, 2024

Murton - We are sad to announce the passing of Eddy recently of Murton, on 3rd May 2024. Loving son, husband, brother, dad and uncle. Sadly left us too soon after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Angelo Mario Jannetta, 75

May 15, 2024

Stirling - Peacefully after a short illness at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on Sunday 5th May 2024, aged 75 years. Donations will be gratefully received for Marie Curie (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Annie Taylor (nee Brown), 73

May 15, 2024

Middlesbrough - Passed away suddenly, after a short illness on May 6th in hospital, aged 73.

No cause of death reported.

Alveen Kelm (Davies)

May 14, 2024

Ruskington - Passed away peacefully at home after a short battle with cancer.

No age reported.

Linda Margaret Valpy, 68

May 18, 2024

Stowford - Peacefully at home after a short illness with her family by her side, aged 68 years, but young at heart. Donations in memory of Lin for Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Joe Carr, 42

May 17, 2024

Sleaford - Passed away suddenly at home on Wednesday 8th May, aged 42 years. Donations if desired to The British Heart Foundation and Diabetes UK.

No cause of death reported.

Graham Stokoe, 55

May 18, 2024

Hexham - Peacefully at home on Monday 13th May 2024 aged 55 years. Donations if desired to Cancer Research UK and Macmillan Cancer Support.

No cause of death reported.

David Howard Todd, 57

May 18, 2024

Tarporley - On 13th May 2024, passed away peacefully at home, aged 57 years. Donations if so desired to be shared between The Brain Tumour Charity and Clatterbridge Cancer Charity.

No cause of death reported.

Susan Haigh, 70

May 20, 2024

Somerton - Passed away at home on 14th May 2024 aged 70. Donations if desired for Marie Curie (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Jacqueline Massey (Jackie/Jax), 55

May 17, 2024

Pentraeth - 7th May 2024. Peacefully, yet unexpectedly at her home, aged 55 years.

No cause of death reported.

Stephen Moss, 68

May 17, 2024

Hull - Passed away suddenly at home on the 4th May 2024 aged 68 years. Donations for the British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Michael Barry (Mick) Oldacre, 64

May 17, 2024

Stoke-on-Trent - On Wednesday 8th May 2024 at his home, aged 64 years fell asleep peacefully in the arms of his loving wife. Donations can be given in memory of Mick to Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Matthew John Ribbons, 48

May 17, 2024

Scissett - Matthew suddenly died on 24/4/2024 at his home, aged 48 years.

No cause of death reported.

Julia Butler, 75

May 16, 2024

Chester - Passed away suddenly on 21st April 2024 aged 75 years at home.

No cause of death reported.

Louise Elizabeth Hollins, 31

May 16, 2024

Stoke-on-Trent - Suddenly and unexpectedly on Sunday 5th May 2024 at home, aged 31 years.

No cause of death reported.

Sandra Beryl Kavanagh, 71

May 16, 2024

Frodsham - Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by all her loving family on 4th May 2024 aged 71 years. Donations if desired to Bowel Cancer UK would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Tracey Levesconte, 59

May 16, 2024

Manchester - Passed away suddenly but peacefully at her home.

No cause of death reported.

Kathleen Pearson (nee Fairbairn), 68

May 16, 2024

Alnwick - Suddenly at home on Sunday 5th May, aged 68 years.

No cause of death reported.

Christopher Sigsworth, 64

May 16, 2024

North Ormesby - Passed away suddenly at home on 6th May, aged 64 years.

No cause of death reported.

Brenda Chesters, 74

May 15, 2024

Crewe - Sadly and unexpectedly at home with her devoted husband Gil, aged 74 years.

No cause of death reported.

Neil Coombe, 66

May 15, 2024

St Austell - Passed away suddenly at home on 26th April 2024, aged 66 years.

No cause of death reported.

Charles Graham (Kit) Corden, 74

May 15, 2024

Kingsley Holt - Suddenly on the 24th April 2024 at his home, aged 74 years. Donations if desired for either the Kingsley Holt Centre Ltd or the Douglas Macmillan Hospice (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Paul Robinson, 47

May 15, 2024

Blackhall Mill - Passed away peacefully at home on the 4th May 2024, aged 47 years.

No cause of death reported.

Ian David Gatenby, 39

May 17, 2024

Coventry - We are heartbroken to announce that Ian passed away suddenly at home on 5.5.24, aged 39 years.

No cause of death reported.

Neil Stewart Gourlay, 75

May 17, 2024

Dumfries - On 12th May 2024, suddenly but peacefully at home.

No cause of death reported.

Patrick (Pat) Longridge

May 15, 2024

Warrenpoint, Down - 13th May 2024, suddenly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Jeffrey Booth, 72

May 14, 2024

Huddersfield - On 22nd April 2024, suddenly but peacefully at home, aged 72 years.

No cause of death reported.

John (Chunky) Brine, 73

May 14, 2024

Stoke Golding - Passed away on 28th April 2024 at home, aged 73 years. Donations may be given for Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

David (Dave) Cole, 52

May 14, 2024

Willaston - It is with the utmost sadness that we announce the sudden and unexpected loss of Dave at home, aged 52 years.

No cause of death reported.

David (Dave) Fisher, 70

May 14, 2024

Grimsby - The family are deeply saddened to announce that on 6th May, whilst at home, our Dave passed away suddenly aged 70. Donations, if desired, will be put to the benefit of The British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Elaine McDonald, 68

May 14, 2024

Blairgowrie - Suddenly, at home on Wednesday 17th April 2024, aged 68 years.

No cause of death reported.

IRELAND

Nephew of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch found dead at his Dublin home

May 19, 2024

A nephew of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch - who once called for the deadly Hutch-Kinahan feud to stop - has been found dead in his home unexpectedly at the age of 47. Gardai were called to the scene at Sherrard Court in Portland Place in the capital’s north inner city at around 1 pm on Sunday, May 19, where they observed the body of tragic Eddie Hutch Jnr. It is understood no foul play has been detected. Well-known petty criminal Eddie Hutch Jnr, who had a drug problem, faced tragedy in the past number of years when his mother Jane Hutch (66) died suddenly in January 2023 and his dad Eddie Hutch (59) was murdered as part of the Hutch/Kinahan feud in his north inner-city home.

No cause of death reported.

Ciaran Hickey, 58

May 19, 2024

Bunbeg, Donegal - The sudden death has taken place of Ciaran Hickey, aged 58 years.

No cause of death reported.

Baby Saibh Frankie Holohan, 1 day

May 19, 2024

Sallins, Kildare - Born May 16th, leaving us much too early on May 17th.

No cause of death reported.

Anne Colbert (née Kent)

May 19, 2024

Mitchelstown, Cork - On May 17th 2024, unexpectedly, at The Mater Hospital, Cork.

No age or cause of death reported.

Paddy O'Regan

May 19, 2024

Rosscarbery, Cork - On May 18th 2024, unexpectedly, at Cork University Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Anthony Keane

May 18, 2024

Limerick City, Limerick - On May 18th 2024, suddenly, at University Hospital Limerick.

No age or cause of death reported.

Dean O'Neill

May 18, 2024

Ballymun, Dublin - 17th May 2024, suddenly. Cherished and beloved son of Geraldine, adored grandson of Patrick.

No age or cause of death reported.

Ronan Tobin, 54

May 17, 2024

Bray, Co. Wicklow - Aged 54 years, passed away peacefully in St. Vincent’s University Hospital on 15th May 2024. Donations, if desired, to Purple House Cancer Support.

No cause of death reported.

Enda Crehan

May 17, 2024

Mountbellew, Co. Galway - Passed unexpectedly, on 16th May 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Gail Dowling

May 17, 2024

Glanmire, Cork - On 16th May 2024, unexpectedly but peacefully in the presence of her loving family at Cork University Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Aiden Duffy

May 17, 2024

Skerries, Dublin - Aiden passed away unexpectedly on 15th May 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Mary Gallagher

May 17, 2024

Letterkenny, Co. Donegal. - The sudden death has occurred of Mary Gallagher.

No age or cause of death reported.

Patrick (Scorch) Koppenhofer

May 17, 2024

Donnybrook, Dublin - Patrick passed away suddenly on 15th May 2024, in the company of his loving wife. Donations in lieu to the Irish Heart Foundation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Ross Murphy

May 16, 2024

Maynooth, Co. Kildare - May 14th 2024, suddenly at Beaumont Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Samuel (Sam) Connolly, 47

May 15, 2024

Newcastle, Wicklow - Graduate of Trinity College and UCD. Passed away aged 47 years, suddenly at St James’ Hospital on Monday 13th May 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Adedeji Bashorun

May 15, 2024

Dublin - Suddenly. Beloved son of Basirat and brother of Oluwatobi.

No age or cause of death reported.

Tom Burke

May 15, 2024

Oranmore, Galway - Tom passed away peacefully from this life on May 14th, 2024. Donations, if desired, to his preferred Charity, Gort Cancer Support.

No age or cause of death reported.

Tyler Keogh

May 15, 2024

Ard Na Gréine, Dublin - 12th May 2024, suddenly. Beloved son of Annie.

No age or cause of death reported.

Diane Meade

May 15, 2024

Clonee, Dublin - 14th May 2024, unexpectedly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Gerard (Gerry) O'Brien

May 15, 2024

Ardnacrusha, Clare - Gerry passed away unexpectedly on 14th May 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Colm O'Leary

May 15, 2024

Avoca, Wicklow - 3th May 2024, suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Baby Luca Jay Spain, 4 days

May 14, 2024

Dunshaughlin, Meath - Peacefully, at the Rotunda hospital, aged four days old. Beloved son of Ciara and Craig.

No cause of death reported.

Anthony Carrig

May 14, 2024

Ballyfermot, Dublin - May 12, 2024. Suddenly. He will be sadly missed by his loving mother Patricia.

No age or cause of death reported.

Ann Cronin (née Culloty)

May 14, 2024

Gneeveguilla, Kerry - Unexpectedly, on May 13th, 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Bernie King (née Wykes)

May 14, 2024

Athlone, Westmeath - Suddenly on Sunday 12th. May 2024. Sadly missed by her loving son Jamie and mother Angela.

No age or cause of death reported.

Tina Harty-Quilligan

May 20, 2024

Dungourney, Co. Cork - On May 16th, 2024, unexpectedly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Eddie Hughes

May 20, 2024

Dublin - suddenly surrounded by his loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Samantha Lakes

May 20, 2024

Kilmore West, Dublin - 9th May 2024, unexpectedly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Michael (Mick) Beecher

May 17, 2024

Celbridge, Kildare - May 15, 2024, after a short illness, at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Peggy (Margaret) Burke (née Dwyer)

May 17, 2024

Drimoleague, Cork - On 17th May 2024, peacefully at home after a short illness surrounded by her family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Clodagh Craughwell (née Ryan)

May 19, 2024

Ballinasloe, Galway - Passed away peacefully in the wonderful care of The Galway Hospice and previously, St. Clare's Ward, Portiuncula Hospital, after a short illness bravely borne.

No age or cause of death reported.

Louise (Lulu) Kelly

May 19, 2024

Amsterdam and Cork - Lulu passed away in Amsterdam, on Tuesday, 30th of April, after a short illness, with family and friends by her side.

No age or cause of death reported.

Paul Nairn

May 18, 2024

Sligo Town, Sligo - Peacefully, after a short illness in the wonderful care of the doctors, nurses and staff at the Galway Clinic. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Care West.

No age or cause of death reported.

Michael McHale

May 17, 2024

Blackwater Grove - On May 17th, 2024, peacefully, after a short illness bravely borne at the Mercy University Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Francis O'Callaghan

May 17, 2024

Ballyfermot, Dublin - May 16th 2024 peacefully after a short illness in Tallaght Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

John Scanlon

May 17, 2024

Limerick City, Limerick - John passed away peacefully, after a short illness, surrounded by his loving family at Nenagh General Hospital, on 17th May 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Shirley Bernal

May 15, 2024

Bantry, Cork - On May 15th, 2024, peacefully, after a short illness in the presence of her loving family at Marymount University Hospital and Hospice.

No age or cause of death reported.

Leo Gormley

May 15, 2024

Aughnacliffe, Co. Longford - Peacefully on 2nd May 2024 after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

James (Jimmy) Lyons

May 15, 2024

Blackrock, Dublin - 13th May 2024 - suddenly after a serious illness which he courageously fought.

No age or cause of death reported.

Eddie (Ed, Edmond) Brennan

May 14, 2024

Three Mile Water, Wicklow - Died peacefully on 11th May, 2024, surrounded by his loving family, after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Eugene (Gene) Dunne

May 20, 2024

Cabinteely, Co. Dublin - Died peacefully on the 20th May, 2024, after a brief illness, in the presence of his family and in the wonderful care of the staff at Our Lady’s Hospice, Blackrock, Co. Dublin.

No age or cause of death reported.

David Harvey

May 20, 2024

Naul, Co Dublin - 18th May 2024, after a short illness surrounded by his loving family and in the wonderful care and staff at Beaumont Hospital, Dublin.

No age or cause of death reported.

Terry Allen

May 20, 2024

Rathvilly, Co. Carlow - 19th May 2024, suddenly, at his residence.

No age or cause of death reported.

Robert (Pinky) Farrelly

May 20, 2024

Dublin - Suddenly at home, surrounded by his loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Jeremiah O’Shea

May 19, 2024

Eyeries, Cork - Unexpectedly at his home, on the 18th May 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Leonard Poole

May 18, 2024

Ferns, Wexford - Died 16th May 2024 suddenly at his residence.

No age or cause of death reported.

Martin Earley

May 17, 2024

Crusheen, Clare - Suddenly at his residence.

No age or cause of death reported.

Eddie Carr

May 16, 2024

Bundoran, Donegal - 15th May 2024 suddenly and unexpectedly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Anthony Hanrahan

May 16, 2024

Shannon, Clare - Unexpectedly at home. Deeply loved and missed by his heartbroken parents.

No age or cause of death reported.

Gearóid Cronin, 50

May 15, 2024

Shankill, Dublin - Aged 50 years, died suddenly at home, on Monday, 13th May 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Marie Moynihan (née Rooney)

May 15, 2024

Harold's Cross, Dublin - 11th May 2024. Passed away unexpectedly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Derek Nolan

May 14, 2024

Dublin - 13th May 2024. Suddenly at his residence.

No age or cause of death reported.

Regina (Gina) Devanney-Rog

May 20, 2024

Shannon, Clare - Suddenly and peacefully at home. Donations if desired to the Irish Heart Foundation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Paul Fanning

May 20, 2024

Ballyadams, Laois - Suddenly, at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

