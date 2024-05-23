MEXICO

Verónica Toussaint, known for her work on Mexican television, died after a long fight against cancer

May 16, 2024

Verónica Toussaint [48], known for her work on Mexican television, died after a long fight against cancer, as reported by journalist Ciro Gómez Leyva. It was on October 7, 2021 when Toussaint revealed for the first time on her television show ¡Qué chulada! that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer. Toussaint also shared that although she used to undergo routine medical exams, she had never been diagnosed until she noticed a physical manifestation. Recently, she reported that she had completed the last radiation therapy, which was well received by her fans and colleagues in her artistic environment. Toussaint was a Mexican actress and comedian recognized for her versatility in the field of entertainment. Her best-known work includes her participation in the program “Que Importa,” a news show with a comedic touch that has gained popularity for her irreverent and critical style.

15 “died suddenly” from heart attacks:

Eighth-grade student suffers heart attack and dies in hospital

May 14, 2024

An eighth-grade student of the Normal Fronteriana School of Tijuana suffered a heart attack around 2:00 p.m. today. The rapid intervention of the Red Cross was crucial for his immediate medical attention, managing to resuscitate him on the spot. However, despite the efforts of medical professionals, the young man failed to recover and unfortunately lost his life in the hospital where he was transferred after the incident.

Man dies of heart attack at baseball game

May 19, 2024

A 61-year-old man, identified as Mauricio "M", died this Sunday, May 19, allegedly due to a myocardial infarction, while watching a baseball game in the community of Los Taxtes. The tragic incident happened around 13:30 hours, when the man was in the stands of the local baseball stadium. Witnesses to the incident reported that the man walked for several minutes before suddenly keeled over. Red Cross paramedics arrived at the scene quickly, but unfortunately they confirmed that Mauricio no longer presented vital signs.

Grandma dies of a heart attack while doing her grocery shopping

May 14, 2024

A woman died of a heart attack while shopping at a supermarket in Tampico, Tamaulipas. Witnesses said the grandmother, who is about 60 years old, was among the product aisles of the Walmart when she suddenly fainted and fell to the ground. After noticing that the woman was unconscious, store staff provided first aid and requested support from the emergency services. Elements of the Mexican Red Cross arrived at the Walmart, who after performing resuscitation maneuvers, determined that the victim no longer had vital signs.

His last trip! He dies of a heart attack in front of the Hidalgo Market

May 15, 2024

A person died of a heart attack while traveling on board a public transport unit, in the vicinity of the Hidalgo Market. Because of the above, municipal police officers were mobilized to the area. Since he did not die from a violent event, but from a heart attack, a necropsy will be performed on the person, whose identity and age are unknown so far.

Two killed in “vaxxidents”:

Driver suffers heart attack and his car crashes

May 19, 2024

The person who fainted while driving a motor unit in Santa Lucia del Camino was identified as Bogart R.R., 57 years old. Apparently his death was due to cardiac arrest. The events occurred when he was driving his red Volkswagen. Suddenly, he lost control of the vehicle and went towards the sidewalk and a traffic sign, which caused the neighbors to arrive at the place, took the keys, and asked for help from the police. Paramedics rushed to the scene and confirmed the death of 57-year-old Bogart R.R., but no visible injuries were seen.

He died of a heart attack on his first day of work; he was taking a driving test

May 16, 2024

When he took a test drive on his first day of work at a company, a man died aboard the van he was driving. The male person was driving a white Renault unit at the time he began to feel unwell, during the afternoon of Thursday. Emergency services arrived; however, paramedics only confirmed the death of the worker.

Truck driver arrives at gas station asking for help and dies of a heart attack

May 15, 2024

The driver of a truck died of a cardiac arrest when he arrived at the Las Salvias gas station, on the Mazatlan-Tepic highway. According to the information, the driver of the truck with a flatbed carriage was coming along the Villa Unión-Tepic highway and when he arrived at the gas station, he asked for help, because he felt a strong pain in his chest and felt unwell, so the dispatchers called the emergency number. When the paramedics arrived, they checked and verified that he no longer had vital signs. His body was left on the side of his tractor-trailer, parked in the yards of the gas station.

Elderly man died of heart attack in cargo truck in Puebla

May 18, 2024

An elderly man died of a heart attack inside a cargo truck, in the San Angel neighborhood of the municipality of Puebla. The death of the man of about 70 years was confirmed during the afternoon of this Saturday, May 18. The paramedics of Puebla evaluated the elderly man and confirmed that he died inside the cargo truck from an acute myocardial infarction. It was also specified that he had no injuries or traces of violence.

Heart attack takes his life when he was traveling by bike

May 14, 2024

A man who was riding a bicycle unexpectedly had a severe chest pain, fainted, and lost his life. The events were recorded this Tuesday afternoon, on the road to the ejido [municipality] of Tanque de Emergencia, in the municipality of Saltillo. Paramedics from the fire department provided medical attention to Alfredo Garibaldi Macías, 52, however, he no longer had vital signs. At the scene, relatives announced that Alfredo suffered from diabetes and hypertension, so his death could have been of a natural cause.

Yucatan government responds about the five bodies found dead near Mérida Peripheral Road

May 14, 2024

In the note published on Tuesday, May 14, under the title: "They add up to five lifeless bodies around the Peripheral Road of Mérida in just two months" in which a count of people who lost their lives on that road or nearby places is made, the Government of Yucatán makes the following clarifications:



In none of the cases stated are there indications of any criminal act. The government tends to it being a coincidence that they lost their lives from natural causes. Regarding the listed cases, the case on the first of April at the height of the El Porvenir neighborhood was an acute myocardial infarction. As for the two cases registered on April 5, the first located near the Cholul police station, according to the opinion of the forensic doctors the cause of death was a heart attack. The second case registered at the height of the Los Héroes subdivision was an acute myocardial infarction. As for the person who died on May 2, located inside a trailer, the forensic report showed that the driver died of a heart attack. The fifth case reported on May 13: in a bar in Puente Anikabil, the corresponding studies also determined that the person died of a heart attack.

Man found dead under a tree in Escárcega

May 17, 2024

Felipe Ortiz Tetel, 48, originally from Puebla, is the name of the man who was found dead under a tree, near his room that he rented on a property in the community of Centenario. According to the judicial authorities he died because of a fulminant heart attack.

He lost his life while harvesting papaya in Mérida

May 19, 2024

A person lost his life when he was working collecting papaya on a piece of land located in Mérida, on the Tekik highway section of Regil-San Pedro Chimay. At the place it was found out that a man was in the middle of harvesting the fruit when for the moment he felt bad and fainted. When he saw the situation, his partner immediately put him in a van to transfer him to a hospital, but close to reaching the road he realized that he was already dead.

Sudden death of supermarket employee reported in Matamoros

May 18, 2024

On Saturday morning, the death of a maintenance employee was reported in the loading area of a Smart store located in the municipality of Matamoros, Tamaulipas. The deceased worker was identified as Jose Evelio, 45, who according to the first reports, suddenly keeled over during his working day. It was his companions who, upon noticing, provided him with first aid with CPR maneuvers, without success. Upon arrival of the Red Cross paramedics, they confirmed his death.

Man dies in Ciudad Constitución, they report that he was walking when he keeled over

May 17, 2024

An unfortunate event occurred in the streets of Ciudad Constitución, as the death of a male was reported on Friday night; according to unofficial sources, the person was walking when he keeled over. Elements of the municipal police attended and cordoned off the place, in order not to contaminate the area and to find indications that help to understand how the death occurred. According to witnesses, the male was walking, when he fell face down.

COLOMBIA

Eduardo Acevedo passed away (59)

May 20, 2024

Cycling in the country was surprised by the news of the disappearance of Eduardo Acevedo, the brother of Rafael Acevedo, two of the most combative cyclists in the national and international peloton. This was confirmed by the Colombian Federation of this sport, in a meaningful message.

SURINAME

Raishrie Persaud–Mataw, 33

May 17, 2024

Another loss far too early. The beautiful Raishrie Persaud – Mataw has passed away. Many know her as Shaanie. Will you help with condolences?

Romano Rawien Soekiran Timal, 31

May 17, 2024

We all searched, sympathized and prayed. But to no avail. Romano Timal's life has come to a sad end. Heartbroken but grateful for what he meant to us, we announce that on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, our son, son-in-law, brother, grandson, brother-in-law, brother-in-law, Romano Rawien Soekiran Timal, died at the age of 31 years.

Lucretia Nash, 39

May 16, 2024

Tomorrow we say goodbye to our sister Lucretia Nash. She was only allowed to live to be 39 years young.

Soeradj Pirthipal, 32

May 15, 2024

Soeradj Pirthipal from Suriname died far too young. A light extinguished, too early, too soon, a voice that fell silent, a void fell. Yet in the night, a star that shines, a memory that never fades. Your smile, your dreams, your young spirit, stay with us during this farewell party. Farewell, Pirtihpal, borne with love, in our hearts, through all our days. Died on May 10, aged 32.

Zoë Denswi, 16

May 15, 2024

A heartbreaking loss. Will you help in offering condolences to mother Amy Denswil and the other deeply saddened ones? They have to say goodbye to the beautiful Jordin Denswil far too soon. Known to many as Zoë. 16-year-old Zoë Denswil from Suriname is no longer there.

Shailendrakumar Ajodhia, 48

May 14, 2024

Will you help with condolences? Shailendrakumar Ajodhia was called home far too early. He worked in the Detention Center in Santo Boma and was known to many as Boyke.

Satishkoemar Ganga, 42

May 13, 2024

Please help in offering condolences to the relatives of Satishkoemar Ganga from Suriname. They had to say goodbye to him far too soon. A Mother's Day you will never forget. Satishkoemar Ganga - died May 9, 2024, 42 years old.

FRENCH GUIANA

At 14, a young footballer dies in training

May 14, 2024

French Guiana - On Monday evening, 14-year-old Sohan was indulging in his passion with his classmates from the U14 section, when he was reportedly the victim of a heart attack. The coach comes to his rescue, but it's already too late. The boy dies before the eyes of his young teammates. "We fully share the deep pain of his parents and his brothers and sisters," stated the president of Loyola OC in a message. The Guyanese football world is in mourning this Tuesday.

BRAZIL

Filmmaker Toni Venturi dies at 68

May 19, 2024

The filmmaker Toni Venturi died on Saturday afternoon (18th), at the age of 68, after falling ill while swimming on a beach on the coast of São Paulo. The information was confirmed by Toni's wife, actress Débora Duboc. According to her, the family, who lives in the state capital, had been spending the weekend in San Sebastian when the incident occurred. “I was at my brother's house when I found out and ran to the beach. When I arrived, he was already on the stretcher, getting into the ambulance. They tried to revive him. And I sang all the time so that he would hear my voice, cling to it, but he didn't,” says Deborah.

Antero Greco, sports journalist, dies in SP at age 69

May 16, 2024

Sports journalist Antero Greco died this Thursday (16), in São Paulo, at the age of 69. The information was confirmed by ESPN, the broadcaster for which he worked. Greco was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2022. On the 12th, the professional was admitted to the Hospital Beneficência Portuguesa, in the Mirante unit, in the capital of São Paulo. In a statement, the hospital said that the journalist passed away at 3am this Thursday, as a result of complications arising from the tumor.

Missinho, former vocalist and founder of Chiclete com Banana, dies aged 64

May 18, 2024

Edmilson de Amorim Ferreira, better known as Missinho, died this Thursday morning (16), at the age of 64. First vocalist of the band Chiclete com Banana, the singer was admitted to the Roberto Santos General Hospital and died of multiple organ failure. Born in 1962, in Salvador, Bahia, the composer was responsible for the hits “Lua Menina”, “Mistério das Estrelas”, “Olhos da Noite”, “Jamaica”, “Beijo Cigano”, among others. Missinho founded the band in the early 80s, when it was still called Scorpions. Just a year later the group gained the name we know today.

The northeastern music scene lost one of its promising talents

May 14, 2024

On Friday, the 10th, the northeastern music scene lost one of its promising talents, singer Bernardo Coutto, at the age of 27. The news of the death was shared on social networks by the press officer of the young man, although the official cause of death was not disclosed. According to reports close to the singer, the suspicion is of a heart attack, increased by the information that he was facing a chronic asthma problem.

Goiás musician dies two weeks after brother's death

May 18, 2024

Last night, the musician Jales Araújo died. He was admitted to hospital in Uruaçu, where he had undergone surgery due to health problems. Unfortunately, he could not resist and passed away. Jales Araújo belonged to a family of musicians and was one of the founders of the band Bizanceno, which stood out in numerous events in Jaraguá and region. The death that has shaken the Araújo family is compounded by the recent loss of Jackson Araújo, Jales' brother, who died about two weeks ago after suffering a sudden illness in Brasilia.

Producer Fernanda Azevedo dies at 47

May 18, 2024

Prominent in the independent music scene of Belo Horizonte, the producer Fernanda Azevedo died last Thursday night, at the age of 47. According to sources close to the family, Fernanda Azevedo was the victim of a sudden illness while preparing for a trip to São Paulo this weekend. The body was found in the bathroom, after the taxi driver who was scheduled to take her to airport noticed her absence.

A soldier “died suddenly”:

Colonel Gentil Pires, former commander of the 18th Military Service District, died

May 19, 2024

In the early hours of this Sunday (19th), colonel Gentil Pires, former commander of the 18th Military Service District, died. He was hospitalized in Itabuna and, although he showed an improvement on Saturday, suffered a heart attack in the early hours of Sunday. Information about the cause of the hospitalization has not yet been released. The death of colonel Gentil Pires is a great loss for the local community and for the industrial sector of the region.

Two teachers “died suddenly”:

Teacher Daniele (27) dies of sudden illness

May 14, 2024

The early departure of the beloved teacher Daniele Aleixo (27), impacted the entire city of Iguaba on Tuesday (14th). She was extremely well liked and loved in the school community. According to information from family members, Daniele had a sudden illness and was referred to the clinic of Iguaba, from there she was transferred to the regional hospital of Araruama, where, according to family members, her death was confirmed.

The teacher C. B. Amaral died at the age of 55

May 18, 2024

The teacher C. B. Amaral died at the age of 55. The information is that she had a sudden illness followed by a fulminant infarction.

Martial arts, more specifically Jujitsu, loses a dedicated black belt athlete

May 17, 2024

Martial arts, more specifically Jujitsu, loses a dedicated black belt athlete! Friends and colleagues at work and training also lost out! Alexandre Jactzak Almeida died in the early hours of May 16, 2024, at the age of 50, victim of a fulminant heart attack. The electrical engineer, a strong arm in the fight for the rights of oil workers with the Union, was currently a senior official at Petrobras.

A lawyer “died suddenly”:

Lawyer Roman Gouveia, 48

May 17, 2024

Criminal lawyer Roman Gouveia, 48, had his death confirmed by his family on Thursday (16th) in Rio Branco, after suffering a heart attack last Saturday (11th).

It is with regret that we announce the death of João Batista Schneider Leite

May 18, 2024

It is with regret that we announce the death of João Batista Schneider Leite on Friday night (17th). João Batista was a public servant in the City Hall of South San Francisco. Earlier in the evening, he suffered a sudden illness.

Andre "Chocolate" passed away

May 19, 2024

An employee of the municipal health department, in the maintenance sector, was the victim of a fulminant heart attack. It was young André Luis, affectionately called "Chocolate". He was a boy with an easy smile, good energy and friends everywhere he went. Go with God, partner😥.

With deep regret we announce the death of Isaque

May 19, 2024

With deep regret, we announce the death of Isaque, manager of Kigranja and owner of Siga Communications, victim of a fulminant heart attack this morning. We stand in solidarity with family and friends at this time of immense pain.

No age reported.

Maricê died at home and may have suffered a fulminant heart attack

May 15, 2024

The beloved and well-known Mrs. Maricê Anastasia Pereira, better known as "Maricê da Central I de Abastecimento", passed away on the morning of Tuesday (14th), around 11 am, at the age of 54. Maricê died at home and may have suffered a fulminant heart attack. She was a merchant and had a stall in Central I of the market. The death of Marice left everybody dismayed by the sudden loss of a super special person.

Five-year-old boy dies after sudden illness while playing in backyard

May 20, 2024

The sudden death of a boy of only 5 years of age moved residents of the cities of Ponta Grossa and Castro, in the state of Paraná. The boy had a sudden illness while playing with friends in the backyard and died soon after. José Eduardo Floriano Peixoto Lopes was playing with a cousin and some friends of the condominium in which he lived, in Ponta Grossa, when he had a sudden illness, on Saturday afternoon (18th). Although he was quickly rescued, he died upon arrival at the Basic Health Unit where he was taken by family members.

Note: Covid jabs are part of the regular vaccine schedule for kids age 5 and under in Brazil.

Paramedics were activated to provide first aid to a child of only 8 years old

May 18, 2024

Paramedics were activated to provide first aid to a child of only 8 years old, male, on a public road in the municipality of Formosa. An ambulance moved to the place, where they saw the unconscious child. Immediately the team performed resuscitation for 50 minutes, but without success, the boy ended up not resisting and died on the spot. The parent of the child who was at the scene, reported that she was taking her son to the Emergency Care Unit (UPA), due to the fact that he was feeling ill for approximately 7 days. Also, the parent reported that she was in the UPA where her son was diagnosed with influenza, and that in the unit the child was medicated then discharged to do the treatment at home. On Friday, when she noticed that her son did not show improvement, she helped him in a hurry and tried to take him to the UPA, however, when she noticed that the child was cold and feeling bad, she stopped the motorcycle and called paramedics. A later necropsy found that, in addition to influenza, the child had pleural effusion and pericardial effusion.

11-year-old child dies after suffering sudden illness during class at school

May 14, 2024

An 11-year-old child, identified as Francisco Raylan da Silva Alves, died on Tuesday morning (14th) after suffering a sudden illness while attending class at the José Carlos Pitombeira De Sousa School Unit, in the municipality of São Miguel do Tapuio. According to the Municipal Health Department, the student complained of shortness of breath and chest pain and was referred to the doctor on duty at the hospital. Moments after being admitted to the hospital unit, the child presented a worsening of the condition. The medical team still tried to perform several resuscitation maneuvers, but the child could not resist and died in the hospital.

Footballer Afonso Rossa (19) died in the warm-up after suffering a seizure

May 19, 2024

Afonso Rossa, from Águia De Marabá, died in the warm-up after suffering a seizure and, subsequently, a heart attack. He was rushed to the hospital but ended up not resisting and died at the age of 19. Afonso was a native of Porto Alegre.

Murilo Zieri Dezan dies at the age of 27

May 14, 2024

We announce the death of the young Murilo Zieri Dezan, at the age of 27. Well-known in Votuporanga, he was the son of Luiz Cláudio and Alessandra Dezan.

Note: The comments section says Dezan died of a heart attack .

Capoeira master dies of heart attack

May 19, 2024

Mestre gordo ("Fat master") played his last game here on earth with master Keila. For the game he asked us to sing a litany before he handed me the berimbau [musical bow] and sat next to the wall of the gym and became ill with pain in the chest and then fell to the ground, suffering a fulminant heart attack. In his fall, he hit his head on the floor of the capoeira court. We tried to reanimate him, but nothing helped, he had already died. Unhappily, we lost a great friend and grand master.

Man dies during soccer game in Jaú

May 19, 2024

Rubens Cataneo, of 56 years, died this morning (19th) during the time of a game at Palmeirinhas, in Jaú. He played in the 1st half of the game, went to the bench, and felt bad. Paramedics were triggered, but he arrived at the hospital lifeless. The man died after a heart attack, which happened inside the rescue vehicle. "Rubinho Chauffeur" as he was known leaves a wife and children.

Man dies after suffering heart attack while unloading meat at market

May 4, 2024

A 67-year-old man, identified by José Paz de Andrade, better known as "Mororó", died tragically on Friday night (3rd), while working at the Juvino Lilioso market, in Patos. José was unloading meat on the spot, preparing the stock for the free fair that takes place on Saturdays, when around 19: 30 pm, he fell ill and ended up suffering a fulminant heart attack. He did not resist and died at the entrance door of the market, before the arrival of help.

A young woman fell in front of a furniture store and did not get up anymore

May 17, 2024

On the afternoon of Thursday, May 16, a young woman identified as Bárbara Souza died after suffering a sudden illness on Marieta Ferraz Street, in Paulo Afonso, Bahia. According to witnesses, Barbara was walking normally along the street when she fell in front of a furniture store and did not get up anymore. The Mobile Emergency Service (SAMU) was activated and tried to resuscitate the victim, but to no avail. The suspicion is that she suffered a fulminant infarction.

45-year-old man dies after waiting 5 hours for care

May 16, 2024

A 45-year-old man died after waiting for almost 5 hours for medical attention at the Rio Pequeno Emergency Care Unit (UPA), a newly opened unit in Vila Antônio. Lúcio Gomes de Moura suffered a heart attack inside the unit and did not resist. According to Lúcio's wife, Vadja, her husband arrived at the unit around 7 am this Wednesday (15th) with severe abdominal pain and numbness in his legs. He was only seen around 1 p.m. and medicated for abdominal pain. However, he began to feel severe pain in his leg and waited almost an hour for a second visit to the doctor. After waiting, a doctor only prescribed medication for Lúcio to be released home.

Carlinhos De Assú dies at the entrance to the emergency clinic

May 19, 2024

Carlinhos, who worked at Marcio's construction company, suffered a fulminant heart attack, felt pain in his chest and could not resist.

Four killed in “vaxxidents”:

Drivers die after suffering heart attack - two victims in just over 24 hours

May 17, 2024

On Wednesday morning and Thursday afternoon, on the 15th and 16th, in Castanhal, there were two deaths involving health problems in vehicle drivers. José Railson, an amateur football athlete known as "Gavião", suffered a heart attack inside his car in the parking lot of the Municipal Hospital of Castanhal, dying. Edivan Carlos who followed his nephew on a motorcycle, became ill in front of the Regional Hospital and collided with a pole, dying at the scene of the accident. The two events occurred in just over 24 hours in Castanhal and, there are reports that many deaths from heart attack are being recorded in Brazil, including among young people.

Passenger car collides with other vehicles in hospital car park; driver killed

May 16, 2024

In Castanhal, a traffic accident was registered inside the parking lot of the Maria Laise Municipal Hospital (HMC), on the morning of Wednesday (15th). According to preliminary information, an as yet unidentified driver lost control of his car and collided with other vehicles. The driver reportedly suffered a heart attack and died.

Driver dies after suffering a heart attack while driving his vehicle

May 19, 2024

The driver who died after suffering a heart attack on Saturday morning (18th) on Avenida Durval De Góes Monteiro, in Maceió, was identified as Brivaldo Reis, 60 years old, and was a teacher at a private college, in the area of accounting. Brivaldo suffered the heart attack while driving his vehicle. During the situation, the vehicle even hit the back of a taxi.

Man found dead in city centre

May 13, 2024

During the early evening of this Monday (13th), the Mobile Emergency Service (SAMU) was triggered to appear on Renê Taccola Street, in the center of Mandaguari, in a car stereo store. At the scene, rescuers noticed that a man was lying on the ground. Despite the efforts employed by the rescuers, unfortunately, the victim had suffered a heart attack and was already dead. The victim was identified as 46-year-old Michel Anderson Morara. He was a merchant, known for working in the automotive workshop and tire business. The body was recovered by the Emergency Management System because it was a natural death.

I lost my second nephew in less than a year

May 19, 2024

I lost my nephew Arthur Vinícius, with a fulminant heart attack, a young boy, with a good heart, the son of my brother Samuel and mother Sonia, the second nephew in less than a year 😭. Only God can console the hearts of the wife, children, parents, and brothers. May God comfort you all. Pray for us 🙏.

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. Jacinto Polido

May 19, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. Jacinto Polido, at the age of 67. He was a victim of a heart attack that occurred at Hu De Cascavel on 05/18/2024, at 21:00 hours. Jacinto leaves his 4 children and grandchildren. At this time of grief, we pay our condolences to the bereaved family.

Tania Pop, your loss so suddenly leaves us great legacies

May 18, 2024

I never thought to write something for someone who left so early, but death reminds us how fragile life is, how vulnerable we are, how easy it is to lose those we love the most. Tania Pop, your loss so suddenly leaves us great legacies, some of them that of being happy and grateful for everything you have, running after your dreams and enjoying every moment you have been allowed.

Go in peace my friend

May 17, 2024

Go in peace my friend, José Alves Cezarino, one more that the fulminant infarction caught. We were classmates at the Djalma Octaviano school in the 1980s. May God Our Father receive you with open arms 🙏

This damn disease was faster

May 15, 2024

A person always full of life and love and affection for a neighbor, always with smiles and sweet words with agent and with patients, always saw life with a lightness and calm and patience ... I remember the day that you came to ask me about Portugal, that your daughter was going there ... a few months ago we talked about how you were to go and stay with your daughter ... This damn disease was faster, but I'm sure you are very well received in the arms of the Father and that you are now a little star and that you will be able to fly wherever you want, without any pain.

My mother died due to a rare and devastating disease - Creutzfeldt-Jakob

May 9, 2024

It is with immense sadness that I announce the passing of my mother Virginia (79), due to a rare and devastating disease - Creutzfeldt–Jakob disease (spongiform encephalitis), with 7 months since the first symptoms and diagnosis of the disease. 😪

Our feelings of solidarity to all who loved Ana Michele Lima

May 12, 2024

Our feelings of solidarity to all who loved Ana Michele Lima 🖤

Note: The comments say Lima died of a heart attack .

ARGENTINA

Diego Rojas has died

May 13, 2024

The journalist and writer Diego Rojas, editor of the Culture section of Infobae, died today at 05:30, as a result of complications caused by a transplant. He was 47 years old. He was the author of several books, including the investigation “Who Killed Mariano Ferreyra?”, which was made into a film. Too young, too fast, too alive. Journalist, researcher, cultural entertainer, sharp-witted tweeter, and activist of Workers' Politics. For months he had been suffering complications from a liver transplant performed during the pandemic.

Fabián Cancelarich, world runner-up goalkeeper with Argentina in the 1990 World Cup, died

May 14, 2024

The former world runner-up goalkeeper with the Argentine team in the 1990 World Cup in Italy, Fabián Cancelarich, died this morning at the age of 58 while carrying out his duties as goalkeeper coach in the Ferro Carril Oeste professional team. According to what this media was able to find out, he was in the gym at the Caballito entity when he suffered a heart attack. For several minutes they performed CPR on him and he was rushed by SAME to Durand Hospital, where they could not revive him.

Shock: A man from Santiago died after collapsing after an amateur football match

May 19, 2024

The amateur football community is dressed in mourning after the tragic death of Pedro Zerda, known as "Profe Pedro", who died on a field of the Association of Football Veterans on Alsina Street. The unfortunate event occurred on the afternoon of this Saturday, after a match of the ADFA League, in the category 50, where he was playing for the team Taller Dani. Profe Pedro had finished playing when he suddenly collapsed. His teammates requested an ambulance to help him immediately and he was rushed to the regional hospital. Dr. Eberlet Vanina, at the local hospital, reported that he had died.

A man from Salta died in the middle of the street

May 14, 2024

It was announced that a man from Salta died in the middle of the street, who keeled over and ended up losing his life in the middle of the public road. Passers-by were able to see this situation and urgently reported to the police. Witnesses stated that this person fell due to a medical emergency and ended up dying. The provincial police are working at the site.

