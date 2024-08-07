INDIA

Anshuman Gaekwad, former India batter and coach, dies at 71

July 31, 2024

Anshuman Gaekwad, the former India batter and national head coach has died, aged 71, following a long battle with blood cancer. Gaekwad, who was in London till last month, died in Baroda after a brief time in the ICU due to various health complications.

Gaekwad was diagnosed a year ago:

Jul 02, 2024 - Former India Test cricketer and national coach Anshuman Gaekwad has been battling blood cancer for the past year. He is undergoing treatment in London.

A doctor “died suddenly”:

Doc dies of heart attack , wife blames apathy by officials

July 31, 2024

Hyderabad - Reportedly anguished over health authorities not restoring his post in the last five months, the former superintendent of govt general hospital, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Dr Boda Kumaraswamy, died of a heart attack on Tuesday morning. He was 55 years old. Dr Kumaraswamy died in his native Warangal city.

Tenth grade student dies of heart attack at school

August 1, 2024

Pune - In a tragic incident, a tenth-grade student from Shri Narayandas Ramdas High School in Indapur died suddenly from a severe heart attack. Prathamesh Vikas Khavale, aged 16, felt dizzy and collapsed in his classroom shortly after the school’s group prayer. Despite immediate efforts by teachers to preform CPR and quickly transport him to a private hospital in Indapur, doctors declared him dead upon arrival. The sudden death of such a young student from a heart attack has left the school community and local residents in deep sorrow, and his teachers in tears.

A teacher “died suddenly”:

Video: Rajasthan man dies while dancing at family function, heart attack suspected

August 4, 2024

Jaipur - In a shocking case reported from Rajasthan, a man died while dancing on stage. He was attending a family function, and the death was caught on camera. He hailed from Bhainslana and has been identified as Manna Lal Jakhar. The video shows that the man was dancing with a woman performer, when he suddenly falls to the ground. According to doctors, the man must have suffered a silent heart attack. The deceased reportedly worked as a teacher. As soon as he fell, his family members and other villagers tried to revive him. When they failed, they rushed him to the hospital. However, the doctors declared the man brought dead. The reason for death is believed to be a heart attack.

No age reported.

A man suddenly collapsed while running on a treadmill inside a gym, thus dying

August 3, 2024

A man died suddenly while running on a treadmill inside a gym in Ghaziabad near Delhi. Insurance agent Jaledar Singh, 42, suddenly collapsed on the machine while running at very low speed, after which others present at the gym gave him CPR. When CPR failed, he was taken to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared him dead. It is suspected that he died due to a heart attack.

MNS activist dies of heart attack , two others ill after vandalising NCP MLC’s car

July 31, 2024

Akola (Maharashtra) - In a shocking development, a young activist of Maharashtra Navirman Sena (MNS) died in a hospital, a few hours after participating in an agitation and vandalising the car of a ruling ally Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLC and Spokesperson Amol Mitkari, party officials said on Wednesday. The deceased, identified as Jay Malokar, 24, suddenly complained of uneasiness and breathlessness after taking part in the vociferous protest against Mitkari for making certain objectionable remarks targeting MNS President Raj Thackeray. He was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, but barely hours later, the medicos said that he had died during treatment of suspected cardiac arrest, shocking the MNS and political circles.



PAKISTAN

A comic “died suddenly”:

Stage actor, comedian Sardar Kamal dies of heart attack in Lahore

July 31, 2024

Lahore – Famous Pakistani comedian and TV star Sardar Kamal [52] has died of a sudden heart attack on Tuesday. It was reported that the stage comedian was shifted to PIC, Lahore, after pain in his heart where doctors tried to save his life, but he succumbed to cardiac arrest. In his illustrious career, Sardar Kamal featured in over two dozen films, as he aced the art of cracking jokes with perfect timing.

A lawyer “died suddenly”:

PTI MNA Mumtaz Mustafa dies of heart attack

August 5, 2024

Islamabad - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) Member of National Assembly (MNA) Mumtaz Mustafa died of a heart attack on Monday, the NA Secretariat said. Elected from the NA-171 constituency, Mustafa hailed from the southern Punjab district Rahim Yar Khan and was residing at the Parliament Lodges, where he breathed his last. Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said Mustafa was a renowned lawyer and a great human being with good abilities.

No age reported.

KAZAKHSTAN

A hockey player “died suddenly”:

The goalkeeper of the hockey "Torpedo" from Ust-Kamenogorsk died at the age of 19

August 2, 2024

Ust-Kamenogorsk - The goalkeeper of the Torpedo youth team from Ust-Kamenogorsk, Ivan Pylenok, died suddenly at the age of 19, the hockey club said. The publication says that on Friday the athlete felt bad in the sports palace. Doctors and arena staff provided him with first aid, and the hockey player was taken to the hospital by ambulance. However, doctors could not save the young athlete, Ivan Pylenok died in the hospital.

No cause of death reported.

CHINA

Two killed in “vaxxidents”:

Hong Kong truck driver collapse s behind the wheel in fatal accident at airport

August 2, 2024

Hong Kong police are investigating a fatal accident in which a 59-year-old man reportedly collapsed behind the steering wheel of his truck while driving at the airport. The man, surnamed Ho, reportedly passed out on Friday while driving into a car park at Hong Kong International Airport on Chun Wan Road at 5.14am, losing control of his vehicle and slamming into a curb. “Sustaining no superficial injury, the man was rushed to North Lantau Hospital in an unconscious state and was certified dead at 6.05 am,” the force said. A police spokesman said that the cause of the driver’s collapse was still under investigation.



In May, a middle-aged cabby died after passing out behind the wheel while driving along a busy interchange in Hong Kong. No passengers were in the vehicle at the time. Police said the 52-year-old man, whose surname was Yeung, was driving at the Lam Tei Interchange in Tuen Mun district towards Yuen Long. He suddenly fell unconscious, lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a curb. The crash was similar to a case from November of last year, when a 72-year-old taxi driver died after passing out while driving and hitting a curb outside Cheung Tsing Tunnel.

MALAYSIA

Jay Jay of famed Carefree band dies

August 4, 2024

Kuala Lumpur - Popular 70s singer Jay Jay of the famed group Carefree died at a private medical centre in Kota Damansara, Petaling Jaya, at 9.20 pm today. He was 67. The sad news of Jay Jay’s death, whose real name is Mohd Fauzi Darus, was conveyed by fellow artiste Datuk Hattan. On May 23, Jay Jay successfully underwent heart bypass surgery at the National Heart Institute (IJN), after being admitted to the medical centre two days earlier, due to a mild heart attack and shortness of breath.

No cause of death reported.

AUSTRALIA

Bodyboarder dies after being pulled from water at Sydney surf park

August 1, 2024

A 70-year-old man has died after being pulled from the water at the URBNSURF Sydney wave ﻿park. Emergency services were called to the wave pool at Sydney Olympic Park just before midday yesterday after reports a bodyboarder failed to surface after coming off his board. Police said a surf life saver pulled the man from the water, and he was rushed to Concord Hospital but died a short time later. A spokesperson for the wave park said the person seemingly suffered from a medical episode before being pulled from the water.

No cause of death reported.

NEW ZEALAND

A scientist “died suddenly”:

Dr Glenys Ann Tennent, 68

August 3, 2024

Auckland - Dr Glenys Ann Tennent, former Associate Professor of University College London (UK) until 30 April 2020, died of lymphoma, aged 68 years old, on 13 July 2024, in New Zealand. Dr Tennent enjoyed a 40-year career in London (1979-1999 Hammersmith Campus, Imperial College London, and 1999-2020 Royal Free Campus, University College London) as a research scientist (amyloidosis/drug discovery) and academic.

Patricia Mary Fletcher, 74

July 31, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Patricia Mary Fletcher, fondly known as "Trishy" to her friends and loved ones. Patricia passed away unexpectedly, leaving behind a legacy of kindness, dedication, and love. She attended St Margaret's College in Christchurch and later moved to Wellington, where she became an integral part of the Salvation Army community. Patricia worked at The Salvation Army HQ in Wellington for 26 years, retiring on April 30, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Note: The Salvation Army mandated Covid 'vaccination' for employees.

A teacher “died suddenly”:

Elizabeth Ann Remuera, 64

August 2, 2024

Wellington - Passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday 31st July 2024, aged 64. Topsy passed away unexpectedly, leaving behind a legacy of kindness, dedication and love. Topsy touched the hearts of many in the Wainui community and was a loved teacher by all.

No cause of death reported.

Note: Remuera is still registered as a teacher with the Teaching Council until 2 October 2026 (see below link). Teachers were mandated to receive Covid 'vaccination' from approx November 2021 to April 2022.

Two killed in “vaxxidents”:

Ex-Whangārei Heads School chair Joshua Gwilliam who died in crash was “the kindest man on earth”

August 1, 2024

Northland - The man who died in a fatal crash in Northland on Monday has been remembered as a true gentleman with a “big heart” and a “delightful sense of humour.” Joshua Gwilliam served on the Board of Trustees for Whangārei Heads School from 2019. Emergency Services were called to a section of State Highway 1 at Maromaku following a report of a single-vehicle crash at 1.16 pm.

No age or cause of death reported.

One dead after car catches fire following single-vehicle crash on SH1, Northland

July 29, 2024

Northland - One person has died after a car burst into flames following a crash on State Highway 1 in Northland. Emergency services were called to a section of SH1 in Maromaku about 1.16pm following a report of a single-vehicle crash, which then caught fire. "Sadly, one occupant inside the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene,” a police spokesperson said.

No age or cause of death reported.

Police investigate after woman's body found near beach

August 3, 2024

Northland - A woman's death discovered in Northland is being treated as unexplained. Police said her body was found in the Kaipara District between Omamari and Aranga beaches Friday afternoon. Her vehicle was later found at Omamari Beach. A postmortem is due to take place in Auckland today.

No age or cause of death reported.

Timothy David McNeilly

August 31, 2024

Southland - Died suddenly. Grateful thanks to Tim's Pact family. Quite possibly the world's number 1 Beatles' fan. "And in the end, the love you take is equal to the love you make."

No age or cause of death reported.

Marie Elizabeth Wakefield, 66

August 29, 2024

Carterton, Wellington - Of Carterton. On 27th July 2024, peacefully after a short illness. Aged 66 years. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Wellington Free Ambulance Wairarapa Build would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Sheryl (nee McGonagle) Anne, 65

August 3, 2024

Tokoroa, Waikato - Suddenly on the 31st of July 2024, at home, aged 65 years. "Death leaves a heartache no one can heal... Love leaves a memory no one can steal."

No cause of death reported.

David Jon (David) Peters, 52

August 3, 2024

Auckland - David passed away suddenly on 30 July 2024. Special friend to all aunties, uncles, and cousins that would always get a chuckle from his antics, which kept us all on our toes. Will be sorely missed by us all and his friends.

No cause of death reported.

Paul Andrew (Bubs) Stephenson, 52

August 3, 2024

Henderson, Auckland - Taken from us suddenly in July 2024, aged 52 years. We are lost without you.

No cause of death reported.

John Reade, 63

August 3, 2024

Richmond, Nelson - Passed away suddenly in Singapore on July 23, 2024, aged 63. "Forever in our hearts". A valued and well-respected employee of Fonterra for 40 years.

No cause of death reported.

Colleen Anne Norman, 71

August 3, 2024

Invercargill, Southland - We sadly announce the sudden passing of Colleen, aged 71 years, on Thursday, 1st August 2024, after a courageous battle following illness, at Southland Hospital, Invercargill. She had many special friendships through nursing, the Catholic Church, and school, and was loved by all.

No cause of death reported.

Ann Kett, 73

August 3, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - On August 1st, 2024, aged 73, suddenly at Christchurch Hospital ICU. Loved by her many dear friends and extended family. Special thanks to her carers from Nurse Maude.

No cause of death reported.

Michele "Starkie" Del Favero, 75

August 3, 2024

Nelson - Passed away unexpectedly in Wellington Hospital on July 29, 2024, aged 75 years. In lieu of flowers, donations can be left at the service for the Nelson Air Ambulance or Nelson Rescue Helicopter.

No cause of death reported.

Jeremy Karl Burrows

August 3, 2024

Johnsonville, Wellington - After a short and unexpected battle with cancer, Jeremy passed away on the 30th of July 2024. A good friend to all. He will be missed. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated.

No age reported.

Nada Bogunovich

August 3, 2024

Remuera, Auckland - Born in Sarajevo. Passed away on 30 July 2024 in Auckland after a short and harsh illness. Family and friends from around the world will miss her vibrant and stylish personality, her generosity and love of entertaining. Please consider making a donation to Mercy Hospice. Pocivaj u miru.

No age or cause of death reported.

Anne Patricia Reed

August 3, 2024

Henderson, Auckland - With heavy hearts we announce the passing of our beloved wife, mum, nanny. She brought joy and happiness to our lives. Your strength and kindness will forever be in our hearts. Though you are gone, your spirit will continue to inspire us. In lieu of flowers a donation to the NZ Cancer Society would be appreciated.

No age or cause of death reported.

Dora Emily Rivers

August 3, 2024

Wellington - Passed away at Wellington Hospital on Tuesday, 30th July 2024, surrounded by her loving family, after a short illness. Rest in love.

No age or cause of death reported.

Colleen Anne Cowan

August 3, 2024

Wellington - It is with a heavy heart that we announce the sudden passing of Colleen on Sunday, 28th July 2024. Colleen will be sorely missed by all who knew her. Her love and kindness was felt by many far and wide.

No age or cause of death reported.

John Mervyn Dowling

August 3, 2024

Invercargil, Southland - Unexpectedly at home on Monday, July 29, 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Donald Nelson Hamlin

August 3, 2024

Southland - Suddenly on July 26, 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Brian Douglas Heney

August 3, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - On July 31, 2024, suddenly and unexpectedly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Jane Ellen (nee Simmons) Hughes, 71

August 3, 2024

Remuera, Auckland - Peacefully at Auckland City Hospital on 1 August 2024, aged 71, after a 3-year battle with lymphoma cancer.

Link

Darrin Roy Hodge, 59

August 3, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - Passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2024, at Nurse Maude Hospice, surrounded by family, after a courageous fight, aged 59 years. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated. The family would like to thank Dr Sarah Howard for her wonderful care of Darrin, and all the doctors and nurses at Nurse Maude Hospice, who looked after Darrin in his final days.

No age or cause of death reported.

Edward Charles (Eddie) Webb

August 2, 2024

Manurewa - Passed away unexpectedly at home on July 29, 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Stephen Michael Quin, 56

August 1, 2024

Tokoroa, Waikato - Suddenly on 29th July 2024, at his home in Putaruru. Aged 56 years. "Forever in our Hearts."

No cause of death reported.

Paul Malcolm Gunn, 53

July 31, 2024

Penrose, Auckland - Passed away suddenly on 27 July 2024, aged 53 years. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mitey, Sir John Kirwin Foundation. We love you, Paul.



No cause of death reported.

Ian Wilfrid "Chas" Chasland, 69

July 31, 2024

Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui - Of Tokomaru. Passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, 27 July 2024, aged 69 years. Loved by his extended family and friends.

No cause of death reported.

Bruce Samuel Chesterfield, 75

July 31, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - Passed away suddenly, at the age of 75. In lieu of flowers, donations to the SPCA would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Janice Maureen Stayt

July 31, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Janice on July 29, 2024, after a short illness. Many thanks to the amazing staff of both Burlington Village and Windsorcare for their love and support shown to Janice.

No age or cause of death reported.

Robert John Moss, 73

July 30, 2024

Henderson, Auckland - Passed away on 27 July 2024 after a short illness, aged 73. Always in our hearts.

No cause of death reported.

Michael John "Bubbles" Fairless, 60

July 30, 2024

Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui - Of Pahiatua, on Thursday, 25 July 2024, unexpectedly at Palmerston North Hospital, surrounded by his loving family, aged 60 years. Michael will be sadly missed by his extended families.

No cause of death reported.

Catherine Marie Hayes, 69

July 30, 2024

Paraparaumu, Wellington - On Saturday, 27 July 2024, at Winara Care Home, aged 69 years. Sister, Fairy Godmother, friend, cousin, art mentor at TLC & Seasons, artist. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cancer Society Wellington can be made.

No cause of death reported.

Evan Charles Mardle, 46

July 29, 2024

Timaru, Canterbury - Peacefully at Hospice South Canterbury on Friday, July 26, 2024, after a short illness, aged 46. A cherished grandson, nephew, and friend to many.

No cause of death reported.

Gary Alfred Mason, 64

July 29, 2024

Invercargil, Southland - On July 27, 2024, Gary passed away after a battle with cancer, aged 64 years. A loved uncle, nephew, cousin and friend to many.

Paul Frederick Nino Di Somma, 71

July 9, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - Passed away at Christchurch Hospital, after a brief and intense illness on July 27, 2024, aged 71 years. Our grateful thanks to the caring staff at Nazareth House and Christchurch Hospital over these past weeks.

No cause of death reported.

