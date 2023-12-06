Discover more from News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller
In memory of those who “died suddenly” in the United Kingdom and Ireland, November 27-December 4, 2023
Ireland: Shane MacGowan of the Pogues; UK: soap star Dean Sullivan (“Brookside”); former treasury chancellor Alistair Darling; Yorkshire councillors Pete Astell, Viv Padden (hours apart); & more
UNITED KINGDOM
Brookside's Jimmy Corkhill legend Dean Sullivan dies aged 68
November 30, 2023
Brookside star Dean Sullivan has died at the age of 68. The actor, who was known to millions for playing Jimmy Corkhill in the iconic Channel 4 soap, died peacefully following a short illness. ‘To millions he was and very much still is remembered as ‘Jimmy’, to family and friends he was ‘Dino’, read a statement from Hamilton Management and his family. ‘Dean’s family wants to thank Arrowe Park Hospital for their unwavering and consistent support. We ask that you respect their privacy in their time of grief.’ Dean landed the role of Jimmy Corkhill in Brookside in 1986 and would play the character for almost 20 years, appearing in the show throughout its run until it was controversially axed in 2003.
No cause of death reported.
Former chancellor Alistair Darling dies
November 30, 2023
The Labour Party stalwart became a household name when the then-prime minister gave him the keys to the Treasury back in 2007 - running the department throughout the global banking crisis and staying in post until Mr Brown lost the election in 2010. But he had been a presence in Tony Blair's government from the start, beginning as chief secretary to the Treasury in 1997 following Labour's landslide victory, and going on to run several departments - including work and pensions, transport and trade. Lord Darling's family confirmed the news on Thursday, saying he had died after a short spell in Western General Hospital under the "wonderful care" of the cancer team.
No age reported.
Two councillors “died suddenly”:
Two Yorkshire councillors have been praised as champions of their communities after they both passed away yesterday
December 4, 2023
Yorkshire - Liberal Democrat Coun Pete Astell [right, with his son Tom] died suddenly yesterday after being elected to Beverley’s Minster and Woodmansey ward in May’s local elections for East Riding of Yorkshire Council. Coun Viv Padden, of Tranby ward on the same council, passed away following an illness which resulted from a stroke. Liberal Democrat leader Coun Denis Healy said the group was reeling from the loss of two colleagues and much-loved friends in one day. Coun Astell, born in 1958, served on Beverley Town Council for 15 years before winning in May’s local elections and becoming an East Riding councillor. He said his election, alongside his son Tom, was the honour of his life. Coun Astell took a particular interest in services and facilities for young people. Coun Eliza Whitaker, also of Minster and Woodmansey ward, had been with Coun Astell at the opening of a new outdoor gym in Beverley. She said he adored being a councillor and had thrown himself into the role since being elected. Coun Whitaker said: “He was ecstatic not only to win in May, but to win with Tom. He was immensely proud of his lad and we’re now doing everything we can to support Tom.” Coun Astell leaves behind partner Julie and Tom and the cause of his death is currently unknown. The councillor was 66 when he died and was followed hours later by Coun Padden, 79.
Family of Strabane girl who died from rare blood infection announce 'life-saving legacy' in her memory through annual donor events
December 4, 2023
Northern Ireland - The family of a Strabane girl who died from a rare blood condition in July have announced “a life-saving legacy” by creating an annual donor event in her memory. St Catherine’s Primary School pupil Holly Gormley (11) had first become unwell in January, bruising easily and prone to fatigue which her parents had initially thought had been because of her active lifestyle as a member of Lifford Athletics Club and Class Act Theatre Group. She was later rushed to hospital for treatment where it was discovered she had Aplastic Anaemia, which meant her bone marrow didn’t work properly and left her seriously vulnerable to infections. Ahead of Holly’s 12th birthday on Tuesday, her mother Claire explained: “She was open to every infection going, and these infections were potentially fatal to Holly.” After Holly depended on multiple blood and platelet transfusions from donors, her family are now working with the Northern Ireland Blood Transfusion Service (NIBTS) and their local community to inspire more donors. Holly’s father Gareth said he was “totally oblivious” to the high-level of demand, with Northern Ireland needing around 1,200 blood donors every week - about one every eight minutes. Claire agreed that it had been a shock to see just how many families were affected.
Young woman dies suddenly after falling ill at dance event in Welsh city
December 3, 2023
Cardiff - A young woman has died suddenly after falling ill at a dance event. South Wales Police said the 21-year-old was taken ill at an event in Butetown, Cardiff, in the early hours of Saturday morning, December 2. Walesonline report that the incident happened at a techno music event at Vaults underground dance venue on Bute Street. Another event scheduled to take place at the venue on Saturday night was cancelled. A statement from the force on Saturday described the woman's death as "sudden and unexplained."
Two footballers “died suddenly”:
Footballer dies suddenly just days before his 21st birthday
December 2, 2023
Kent - A young footballer has died aged 20, just two days before he was set to celebrate his 21st birthday. Michael Britt, who played for Kent-based club Margate FC’s under-23s and captained Baypoint FC, passed away on Thursday night. Tributes have poured in for the ‘born leader and genuine good guy’ after his unexpected death.
No cause of death reported.
Young Irish soccer player ‘dies suddenly’
December 4, 2023
Northern Ireland - A community in Sydney is stunned over the news that 24-year-old Irish soccer player Matthew McGuigan died suddenly on Saturday. McGuigan, who belonged to Ireland’s Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) and captained the Kildress Wolfe Tones, had moved to Sydney with his girlfriend less than 48 hours before. Shortly afterward he “fell ill” and passed away, though no cause of death has been released. “Our Club and Parish are now (in) dark places following the totally traumatising death of our so dear Matty McGuigan,” the Kildress Wolfe Tones posted on social media. As of earlier this year Ireland had the fourth-highest rate of excess deaths in the European Union, though Irish authorities are not sure of the cause. Australian officials have also been struggling to explain an increase in all-cause mortality. According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS), there were 30,000 all-cause excess deaths in 2022, a 15% increase over baseline and the highest death rate in Australia since World War II. McGuigan’s sudden death also highlights a disturbing rise in sudden deaths among athletes.
No cause of death reported.
Two mums “died suddenly”:
Single mum-of-three, 33, dies ‘suddenly and unexpectedly’ during C-section
November 30, 2023
Norfolk - Single mum-of-three passed away "suddenly and unexpectedly" before she could hold her newborn baby in her arms. Jayne Cox, 33 a Norwich mum-of-three, died during a c-section on November 8. Jayne was scheduled to give birth via caesarean on November 24. But her surgery was moved forward two weeks after her waters broke at home on November 8. The mum, of Little Plumstead, Norfolk, went to hospital with a close family member to have her C-section, but never returned home. Already mum to Anthony, 11, and Glen, 4, she delivered a third baby boy whom she didn't get to hold. Glen told Eastern Daily Express that the family still don't have the answers about what lead to Jayne's death. He added that Jayne had "been poorly the day before" her waters broke and "had had some problems with her breathing".
No cause of death reported.
Loving mum dies suddenly after feeling unwell during regular morning swim
November 28, 2023
Lancashire - A loving husband has shared how the last words he said to his wife were "night, love you" before she tragically died at their local swimming pool the next day. Richard had headed out in the morning to walk their dog and his wife Mandy, 52, left to go for a morning swim, something she did three times a week. Just one hour later Richard and his daughter Annabel, 28, were urgently called to the swimming pool where paramedics were administering CPR to Mandy, the Mirror reports. Richard, who is a former college lecturer, says that his wife and loving mum was keen on fitness and would act as an around-the-clock carer for their son, Harry, 25, who lives with Down's Syndrome. He says that she began to feel unwell and subsequently passed out at the local swimming baths in Colne, Lancashire, before medics rushed to the scene. That morning in May, Mandy was taken to the Royal Blackburn Hospital, where she continued to receive CPR. After 90 minutes, against all the odds, her heart began to beat again. She was placed on life support while doctors carried out a series of tests to find underlying causes. But an angiogram, CT scan and dye test on the arteries of her heart showed they were unblocked. The length of time her heart stopped meant her brain had been deprived of oxygen and tests confirmed brain stem death. Two days later, her life support was turned off. Doctors told Richard that based on their initial results, they feared Mandy had suffered from a rare condition that affects just 500 people every year in the UK – sudden arrhythmic death syndrome (SADS), also known as sudden adult death syndrome. “Everyone said all Mandy’s organs were in good shape and she was a healthy specimen, which is tough to take,” says Richard. “I know it is very rare and there are only one to two deaths per year in our area of SADS but I find it hard to get my head around. I take great comfort that it was instant and she wouldn’t have felt anything, but it’s still hard. It’s a freak of nature. I think about it every day.”
Man dies suddenly after day out at Knowsley Safari Park
December 1, 2023
A man died suddenly after being rushed to hospital during a day out at Knowsley Safari Park. Carl Foster, from St Helens, was with friends and colleagues at the safari park in Prescot when he suffered a cardiac arrest earlier this year. Paramedics carried out CPR and used defibrillators on site at the safari park, but Carl died days later in hospital at the age of 46. Carl’s friend Gary Ward, who was with him that day, said he showed no signs of ill-health, and his death has been a shock to his loved ones. Carl's friends and family have managed to raise enough money to fund a public access defibrillator following his tragic death in April this year.
No cause of death reported.
Heartbreak as much-loved Coventry chip shop owner dies at just 51
November 30, 2023
Warwickshire - A much-loved Coventry chip shop owner has died at the age of 51. Charlie Economou passed away suddenly on Friday, November 17. Charlie was well-known in the city for being the face of the top-rated chip shop Charlies Plaice on Sewall Highway in Wyken. He was loved by many and has been described as 'kind-hearted.' Charlie was working at his beloved chip shop on the evening of Thursday, November 16. He went to bed later that evening, but died in the early hours of the morning, his family said. Charlie has left behind a partner, a 10-year-old son, a 19-year-old stepdaughter and a stepson aged 24.
No cause of death reported.
A photographer “died suddenly”:
Talented photographer who 'found his voice through pictures' dies suddenly
November 30, 2023
Hampshire - A talented self-taught photographer who "found his voice" through pictures has died suddenly at the age of 60. Born and bred Sotonian Colin Lee continually wowed Southampton residents with his eye-catching snaps, often taken in and around his beloved city. His photos regularly featured in the Daily Echo and on regional news programmes, BBC South Today and ITV Meridian. His sudden death on November 23, after he collapsed in the city centre, has left his family and fellow photography enthusiasts in shock.
No cause of death reported.
Baby Alex Edward Palmer, 1 hour
November 30, 2023
Liverpool - Sweet dreams our beautiful angel, you will be forever in our hearts. Look down on us and all your family who love you so much are so heartbroken.
No cause of death reported.
Hallie Ruby Reeve, 2
December 1, 2023
Coventry - Cherished and adored daughter of Kim and Jamie, beloved granddaughter, niece, and cousin. Hallie fell asleep in the arms of her loving parents on Sunday 19th November 2023, aged just 2 years 1 month and 2 days old.
No cause of death reported.
Sarah Alice Bell, 25
November 29, 2023
Guisborough - Suddenly and unexpectedly, on Monday, November 6th, 2023, at James Cook University Hospital, aged 25 years. Donations if so desired to the Cardiology Department at James Cook Hospital.
No cause of death reported.
Grant Paul Robinson, 27
December 4, 2023
North Shields - Suddenly on 23rd November aged 27 years. Grant was loved so much by all his family & friends.
No cause of death reported.
Grant Jack Sturgess, 31
November 28, 2023
Derby - Passed away on 12th November 2023, aged 31 years.
No cause of death reported.
Lois Andrea (Lou) Yeaman, 36
December 2, 2023
Hull - suddenly passed away on the 8th of November 2023 aged 36 years.
No cause of death reported.
Mark (Marky) Coleman, 42
December 2, 2023
Middlesbrough - Tragically on November 26th, Marky aged 42 years.
No cause of death reported.
Gary Anderson, 56
December 4, 2023
Gateshead - Passed away suddenly on November 25th aged 56 years.
No cause of death reported.
Sandra Ann Kinloch, 69
November 30, 2023
Paisley - Suddenly at Crosshouse Hospital, Kilmarnock on Monday 23rd October 2023.
No cause of death reported.
Phillip Morgan
November 28, 2023
Llansawel - Suddenly on Monday 20th November.
No age or cause of death reported.
Christine Simpson
November 28, 2023
Hamilton - Suddenly at Ninewells Hospital, Dundee, on Thursday the 16th of November 2023.
No age or cause of death reported.
Branwen Dalton Thomas
November 28, 2023
Swansea - Suddenly but peacefully on 16th November 2023 at Morriston Hospital Branwen.
No age or cause of death reported.
Gertie Tomelty (née Wine)
November 28, 2023
Portaferry, Down - Died 26th November 2023, suddenly.
No age or cause of death reported.
Roger Michael Manser (Dodge), 67
November 28, 2023
Harlech - November 18th, 2023. Suddenly aged 67 years.
No cause of death reported.
Mari Craig, 68
November 28, 2023
Irvine - Suddenly but peacefully at Crosshouse Hospital, Kilmarnock on Tuesday 21st November 2023, aged 68 years.
No cause of death reported.
Gloria (Glo) Kelleher
November 29, 2023
Swansea - Passed suddenly on 13th November 2023.
No age or cause of death reported.
David Staniland, 49
November 29, 2023
Martin Moor - passed away peacefully at St Barnabas Hospice on the 27th of October 2023 aged 49 years.
No cause of death reported.
Jon Platt, 59
November 29, 2023
Buxton - Suddenly but peacefully at Stepping Hill Hospital on Thursday 16th November, aged 59 years.
No cause of death reported.
William Johnston, 55
November 29, 2023
Stirling - Unexpectedly at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on Wednesday 15th November 2023 aged 55 years.
No cause of death reported.
Angelina Jones
December 1, 2023
Ystradgynlais - Suddenly but peacefully on Monday 13th November.
No cause of death reported.
Stephen Jr Lawson, 43
December 1, 2023
Byker - Unexpectedly on 26th November, aged 43 years.
No cause of death reported.
Janet Straw, 72
November 30, 2023
Scunthorpe - of Haircare, Burton upon Stather. Suddenly on the 23rd of November 2023, in the care of Scunthorpe General Hospital, aged 72 years.
No cause of death reported.
Colin James Marriott, 47
December 1, 2023
Burton upon Trent - Passed away peacefully at St. Giles Hospice on 15th November 2023, aged 47 years.
No cause of death reported.
Donna Jane Morrison, 46
November 30, 2023
Wirksworth- Aged 46 years, passed away peacefully on 25th November 2023.
No cause of death reported.
David (Dave) Rushton, 57
December 1, 2023
Stoke-on-Trent - Suddenly at rest on Thursday 23rd November 2023, aged 57 years of Longton.
No age or cause of death reported.
Daniel Andrew (Dan) Beavis, 38
November 30, 2023
Derby - Passed away peacefully at the Royal Derby Hospital on 8th November 2023, aged 38 years.
No cause of death reported.
Lucie Bickley, 40
December 1, 2023
Coventry - Passed away 14th November 2023. Aged 40 years.
No cause of death reported.
Keith (East Denton) Fair (Fairsa), 55
December 1, 2023
Newcastle upon Tyne - Suddenly, peacefully but far too soon. On Friday 24th November 2023, aged 55 years.
No cause of death reported.
Patrick (Pat) Holley, 55
December 1, 2023
Grimsby - Suddenly on 1st November 2023, aged 55 years.
No cause of death reported.
Frederick Brown
December 1, 2023
Cardiff - Passed away suddenly but peacefully on 20th November 2023.
No cause of death reported.
Michael Thomas, 74
December 2, 2023
Abergele - Suddenly but peacefully on 24th November 2023, aged 74 years.
No cause of death reported.
Diane Elizabeth Gorry McConnachie, 60
December 1, 2023
Port Glasgow - Passed away very suddenly and unexpectedly on 10th November 2023, aged just 60.
No cause of death reported.
Sallyanne Woolacott (White/Greenslade), 70
November 30, 2023
Barnstaple - It is with deepest sorrow we announce the death of Sallyanne who passed away suddenly at the North Devon District Hospital on 15th November 2023, aged 70 years.
No cause of death reported.
Joyce McMillan, 75
December 1, 2023
Stirling - Unexpectedly and peacefully on Friday 24th November 2023, aged 75 years.
No cause of death reported.
Claire Fleming, 49
November 30, 2023
Eston - Surrounded by all her loving family Claire passed away peacefully on 20th November at James Cook hospital aged 49 years.
No cause of death reported.
Kathleen Honora Jones (nee Ryder), 73
December 4, 2023
Huyton - Passed away suddenly on the 15th of November 2023, aged 73 years.
No cause of death reported.
Lindsay Robert Watt, 74
December 4, 2023
Billingham - On November 26th, suddenly but peacefully in hospital, Lindsay aged 74 years.
No cause of death reported.
David Warriet Edwards, 70
December 2, 2023
Bath - Passed away suddenly at Catherine House Nursing Home, Frome on 24th November 2023, aged 70 years.
No cause of death reported.
Julie Rutter, 58
December 1, 2023
Chester-le-Street - Suddenly passed away on the 13th of November 2023, aged 58 years.
No cause of death reported.
Sharon Sheila McMeecham, 62
November 30, 2023
Burton upon Trent - Passed away suddenly but peacefully at Rider House Nursing Home on 20th November 2023, aged 62 years.
No cause of death reported.
Yvonne Barbara Stuart Young (Ford), 73
December 1, 2023
Coleford - Yvonne passed away unexpectedly on the 22/11/2023 aged 73 years.
No cause of death reported.
Elizabeth (Betty) Gibson, 71
December 4, 2023
Liverpool - Peacefully aged 71 years loving wife to Robbie. A cherished Mum, Nan and Great Nan. Donations if desired to the Clatterbridge Centre (cancer support).
No cause of death reported.
Kenneth Bernard (Ken) Nottage, 64
November 30, 2023
Cheltenham - Passed away peacefully on 16th November 2023, aged 64 years. Donations for The Friends of Bristol Haematology and Oncology Centre.
No cause of death reported.
Andrew James (Recky) Recke, 41
December 1, 2023
Swansea - Passed away unexpectedly on Saturday 4th November aged 41 Years. Donations to The British Heart Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
Wayne Roderick Smith, 74
November 30, 2023
Derby - passed away peacefully at the Florence Nightingale Hospital, Derby on November 7th aged 74 years. If desired a donation in Wayne's memory can be made to Macmillan Unit (cancer support), Derby.
No cause of death reported.
Roger Parnall, 62
December 4, 2023
Redruth - passed away peacefully at the Royal Cornwall Hospital, Treliske, on Saturday 25th November 2023, aged 62 years. Donations welcomed, in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.
No cause of death reported.
Sylvia Gwynyth Davies, 69
December 2, 2023
Horley - Sadly passed away on 20th November 2023 aged 69 years. Donations can be made to Pancreatic Cancer UK.
No cause of death reported.
Denise Morton, 65
November 30, 2023
Scunthorpe - Sadly, at Castlehill Hospital, Denise died on 17th November 2023 aged 65 years. Donations in Denise's memory will be collected for Macmillan Cancer Support and Cancer Research UK.
No cause of death reported.
Alison Lawley
December 1, 2023
Nottingham - Sadly, passed away at Nottingham City Hospital on 21st November 2023. Donations if desired for the benefit of The British Heart Foundation.
No age or cause of death reported.
Michelle Dodds
November 30, 2023
Ashington - Passed away suddenly in hospital on 18th November 2023 with her family by her side. Donations if desired to Cancer Research UK.
No age or cause of death reported.
Wendy Elizabeth May, 64
November 28, 2023
Scredington - Peacefully on the 20th of November 2023 in hospital, aged 64 years. Donations if desired to Cancer Research U.K.
No cause of death reported.
Alfred Sydney "Syd" Field, 69
November 28, 2023
Byker - Unexpectedly on Wednesday 22nd November 2023, aged 69 years. Donations if so desired to Cancer Research.
No cause of death reported.
Diane Bloor (nee Fernihough), 72
November 29, 2023
Cheadle - At rest on November 16th, 2023, aged 72 years. Donations if desired to The Douglas Macmillan Hospice, Blurton (cancer support).
No cause of death reported.
Patricia Grimshaw, 66
November 29, 2023
Hinckley - Peacefully passed away on 17th November 2023, aged 66 years. Donations are welcome to Macmillan Cancer Support.
No cause of death reported.
Betty Milford, 66
November 29, 2023
Crediton - Passed away at the Royal Devon & Exeter Hospital on Monday 6th November aged 66 years. Donations if desired for FORCE Cancer Charity.
No cause of death reported.
Christine Mary (Chris) Musselwhite, 69
November 29, 2023
Shiphay - Passed away peacefully on 20th November 2023 aged 69 years. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Macmillan Cancer Support.
No cause of death reported.
Tony Larard, 54
November 29, 2023
Hull - Local legend and character Tony Larard passed away on 4th November 2023 aged 54 years old. We welcome donations to the British Heart Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
Huw David Mowbray, 59
November 29, 2023
Llanelli - passed away peacefully Tuesday 14th November in Gran Canaria at the age of 59. Donations in Huw's memory, if desired, for British Heart Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
Brian Townsend, 72
November 28, 2023
Hull - Passed away peacefully but suddenly at Queen's Centre Castle Hill Hospital on the 19th of November 2023 aged 72 years. Donations if desired to Yorkshire Cancer Research.
No cause of death reported.
Jennifer Ann Mitchell, 75
November 30, 2023
Wells- passed away at Weston General Hospital on Thursday, November 23rd, 2023, aged 75 years. Donations if desired for 'Macmillan Cancer Support' or 'Breast Cancer UK’.
No cause of death reported.
Nigel Wilton, 73
November 30, 2023
Moira - passed away peacefully at the Florence Nightingale Community Hospital, on 11th November, aged 73 years. Donations to either Cancer Research UK or The National Trust.
No cause of death reported.
Patricia (Trish) Hall, 70
December 2, 2023
New Marske - Sadly passed away on 18th November at James Cook Hospital aged 70 years. Donations, if so desired, can be made to Macmillan Cancer Support.
No cause of death reported.
Carol Rahman, 63
December 2, 2023
Leicester- Passed away on 22nd November 2023, aged 63 years, at Leicester Royal Infirmary. Donations if desired for Macmillan Cancer Support.
No cause of death reported.
Gary Thomas Milburn, 58
December 2, 2023
Felling - Passed away suddenly at home on 27th November 2023, aged 58 years.
No cause of death reported.
Jean McGregor
December 1, 2023
Locharbriggs - On the 24th of November 2023, suddenly at home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Janet Rosemary Susan (Jan) Gristwood (nee White)
December 1, 2023
Passed away suddenly at home on Sunday 26th November 2023.
No age or cause of death reported.
Paul Hughes
November 30, 2023
Gorseinon - Suddenly on Thursday 16th November 2023 at his home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Michele Denise Singleton, 53
November 30, 2023
Plymouth - Suddenly, on 10th November 2023 at home, aged 53 years.
No cause of death reported.
Simon Stott Thomas, 58
December 2, 2023
Mynydd Bodafon - Passed away suddenly but peacefully at his home aged 58 years.
No cause of death reported.
Tony Bartlett, 75
November 29, 2023
Polruan - Suddenly at home on November 12th, 2023, Tony aged 75.
No cause of death reported.
Antony Charles Balkwill
December 1, 2023
Bishopston - Suddenly on 27th November 2023 at home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Lisa McKenna née (Cunniffe)
December 4, 2023
Stirlingshire - formerly Westmeath, Ireland. Lisa sadly and suddenly passed away on Friday 24th November at her home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Edward Cunliffe, 71
December 1, 2023
Waterfoot - died suddenly at his home on Wednesday, November 22, at the age of 71.
No cause of death reported.
Paul Donnellan, 61
December 4, 2023
London - Paul, age 61, formerly of Dublin, Ireland and residing in London, UK. Died unexpectedly November 25th, 2023, at his home.
No cause of death reported.
Stephen O'Shaughnessy, 57
December 1, 2023
Stafford - Stephen passed away suddenly at home on the 20th of November aged 57 years.
No cause of death reported.
Glenn Francis, 64
November 29, 2023
Grimsby - Suddenly but peacefully on Monday 20th November 2023 whilst at his home, aged 64 years.
No cause of death reported.
Robert Willoughby Mitchell (Rob), 74
November 29, 2023
Leek - Unexpectedly on Saturday 18th November at his home, aged 74 years.
No cause of death reported.
Graham (J.A.G) Morton, 73
November 29, 2023
Ayr - Graham passed away unexpectedly at home on 17th November.
No cause of death reported.
Mari Cadwaladr (Mari Cafnan) Faulkner
November 28, 2023
Tregele - 21 November 2023. Died peacefully at her home, in Cemlyn, aged 48 years.
No cause of death reported.
David Bainbridge, 73
November 28, 2023
Burslem - Suddenly, at home, on 31st October 2023, aged 73 years.
No cause of death reported.
Sheila Ann Gerry (nee Duffy)
November 28, 2023
Cardiff - In loving memory of Shelia who suddenly passed away at her home on 24th October 2023.
No age or cause of death reported.
Lee Morris
November 28, 2023
Normanby - Suddenly at home on 21st November 2023.
No age or cause of death reported.
William (Bill) McGuinness
November 28, 2023
Paisley - Suddenly at home on the 14th of November 2023.
No age or cause of death reported.
Robert John Phillips
November 28, 2023
Barnstaple - passed away unexpectedly at home on 13th November 2023.
No cause of death reported.
Susan Marie Williams, 56
November 29, 2023
Plymouth - Passed away suddenly at home on 3rd November 2023, aged 56 years.
No cause of death reported.
Peter John Davies
November 29, 2023
Cardiff - Peter passed away suddenly at home on November 19th. Donations if desired can be made to Velindre Cancer Centre in his memory.
No age or cause of death reported.
Stuart Dale, 75
November 28, 2023
Kidsgrove - Peacefully at rest, on 21st November 2023, whilst at home, surrounded by his loving family, aged 75 years. Donation may be made to the Douglas Macmillan Hospice and Marie Curie Cancer Care.
No cause of death reported.
Mervyn Evans Lloyd, 71
November 29, 2023
Seven Sisters - Suddenly at home on Thursday 9th November aged 71 years. Donations to the British Heart Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
Ian Francis Laird, 70
November 28, 2023
Okehampton - Passed away peacefully at home on Saturday 18 November 2023 aged 70. Donations in his memory if so, desired will be gratefully received for Hospiscare and Marie Curie (cancer support).
No cause of death reported.
Paul Martin Popplewell, 74
November 28, 2023
Barmby-on-the Marsh - Passed away peacefully at home with family by his side on Saturday 18th November 2023 aged 74 years. Donations will be accepted for the British Heart Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
Lucie Anne (Lws) Owen, 54
December 2, 2023
Pandy Tudur - Peacefully at home in the presence of her family, aged 54 years. Donations will be gratefully received in memory of Lucie towards the North Wales Cancer Treatment Centre.
No cause of death reported.
Owen Lavin, 74
December 4, 2023
Manchester - peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, aged 74 yrs. Donations preferred to Manchester Royal Infirmary or Macmillan Cancer Support.
No cause of death reported.
Jean Avril Wijngaard, 73
December 2, 2023
Bath - Passed away at home on 9th November 2023, aged 73 years. Donations for Marie Curie (cancer support).
No cause of death reported.
Ann Mary Richardson, 71
December 1, 2023
Derby - Passed away at home on Saturday 18th November 2023 aged 71 years. Donations can be The British Heart Foundation or Mind.
No cause of death reported.
Neil David Ian (Budgie) Burgess, 66
November 30, 2023
Exeter - Peacefully on 14th November 2023 at home with his loving wife Vanessa by his side, aged 66 years. Donations if desired for Marie Curie (cancer support).
No cause of death reported.
Peter Martin Douglas (Wallsend), 51
November 30, 2023
Newcastle upon Tyne - Peacefully at home with his loving family by his side on 21st November aged 51 years. Donations if desired to Macmillan Nurses (cancer support) and St. Oswald's Hospice.
No cause of death reported.
Barbara (Barbie) Dyer
December 2, 2023
Brixham - Barbie passed suddenly but peacefully away at her home in Brixham on 21st November 2023. Donations in memory of Barbie for the British Heart Foundation and Cancer Research UK.
No age or cause of death reported.
Patricia Ann (Pat) Houghton
December 2, 2023
Barwell - former receptionist at Heath Lane Surgery, Earl Shilton, passed away peacefully at home on 22nd November 2023. Donations may be sent to Alzheimer's Research UK and Macmillan Cancer Support.
No age or cause of death reported.
Sylvia Johnston (nee Windross), 68
November 30, 2023
Middlesbrough - Passed away peacefully and unexpectedly on November 18th at home with Dave, Louise and Jack. Aged 68 years. Donations if desired are for Ovacome Charity (cancer support).
No cause of death reported.
Geoffrey Adams, 73
December 1, 2023
Stockton-on-Tees - Geoff Adams passed peacefully at home on Friday 24th November 2023, aged 73. Donations in lieu of flowers to Prostate Cancer UK & the district nurses.
No cause of death reported.
Eric Geoffrey (Geoff) Fox, 72
November 29, 2023
Grimsby - Peacefully at his home on the 10th of November 2023, after a short illness borne with great dignity, and with his loving family by his side, aged 72 years. Donations if so, desired can be made to the British Heart Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
Brian McBeth
November 29, 2023
Castle Douglas - On 26th November 2023, suddenly at home after a short illness bravely borne.
No age or cause of death reported.
Godfrey (Low Fell) Mallett
November 29, 2023
Low Fell - With deep sadness we announce the death of Godfrey Mallett. After a short illness peacefully on 23rd November 2023.
No age or cause of death reported.
Dave McClure
November 29, 2023
Ayr - Peacefully after a short illness at Crosshouse Hospital on 18th November 2023.
No age or cause of death reported.
Judith Armstrong, 71
November 28, 2023
Crawcrook - Suddenly but peacefully after a short illness on 27th November 2023, aged 71 years.
No cause of death reported.
Sheelagh Jarrett, 73
December 1, 2023
Clayton - Peacefully at rest after a short illness on 20th November 2023 surrounded by her loving family at the Douglas Macmillan Hospice, aged 73 years.
No cause of death reported.
Robert (Spud) Daffurn, 71
November 30, 2023
Cheltenham - Aged 71 years. Passed away after a short illness on Sunday 19th November 2023.
No cause of death reported.
Christopher Anthony Harvey (Chris), 63
November 30, 2023
Dresden - Suddenly after a short illness on 15th November 2023 at Royal Stoke University Hospital, aged 63 years.
No cause of death reported.
Katharine Anne Lawson
November 29, 2023
Hertford - Died peacefully on 6th November after a short illness.
No age or cause of death reported.
Scott Rorrison, 51
November 29, 2023
Ayr - It is with our deepest sorrow that we announce the passing of Scott Rorrison, 51, after a short illness, at Ayrshire hospice.
No cause of death reported.
Anthony (Ant) Toplass, 59
November 29, 2023
Trent Vale - At rest on Friday 17th November 2023 at the Royal Stoke University Hospital in the presence and loving care of his devoted family, after a short illness fought with great courage and dignity, aged 59 years. Donations would be preferred in memory of Ant to the Douglas Macmillan Hospice (cancer support).
No cause of death reported.
Christine Thorley, 61
December 4, 2023
Huddersfield - On 28th November 2023, peacefully in Astley Grange Nursing Home after a short illness, aged 61 years. Donations if so desired to Yorkshire Cancer Research.
No cause of death reported.
Garry Cumming, 53
November 30, 2023
Perth - Garry, aged 53 (proprietor of Perthshire Flooring and Lettings Direct, Perth), passed away unexpectedly but peacefully at Ninewells Hospital, Dundee, on Wednesday, November 22nd, 2023, after a short battle with cancer which he fought with his usual sense of humour and wonderful spirit.
Peter Machell, 63
December 1, 2023
Newcastle upon Tyne - on 27th November 2023 after a brave and courageous battle against Cancer, aged 63 years.
Sharon Jayne Griffiths, 53
November 28, 2023
Conwy - On 21st November 2023, passed away peacefully following a brave battle with illness, aged 53 years. Donations if so desired towards Cancer Research.
No cause of death reported.
IRELAND
Leader of the Pogues dies at 65
November 30, 2023
The Pogues' frontman Shane MacGowan dies at 65. The cause of death is unknown currently. A statement from his family announced that the singer passed away peacefully. Shane Macgowan, the singer-songwriter and leader of The Pogues, known among other songs for his ballad “Fairytale of New York,” died Thursday, his family said. He was 65 years old. The musician had been hospitalized in Dublin for several months after being diagnosed with viral encephalitis, which causes swelling in the brain in late 2022. He was discharged last week, ahead of his upcoming birthday on Christmas Day.
No cause of death reported.
James Moore Caulfield, child, no age given
December 2, 2023
Glasnevin, Dublin - 1st December 2023, peacefully in his sleep at home. James will be remembered and loved by his adoring parents, father Laurence, and his mother Paula.
No age or cause of death reported.
James Kenny, child (no age given)
November 28, 2023
Tallaght, Dublin - November 27th, 2023 peacefully at Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital, Crumlin in the arms of his loving mam and dad. Adored son of Leslie and Daniel and loving brother to Charlie. Sadly missed by his heartbroken family and friends.
No age or cause of death reported.
Mary Tangney (née Dennehy)
December 2, 2023
Killarney, Kerry - Unexpectedly. Sadly, missed and dearly loved by her family.
No age or cause of death reported.
Natasha Finlay
December 1, 2023
Dalkey, Co. Dublin - 1st December 2023. Unexpectedly.
No age or cause of death reported.
Paddy Bedford
November 30, 2023
Drogheda, Louth - 29th November 2023. Unexpectedly but peacefully in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital surrounded by his loving family.
No age or cause of death reported.
Anne Doherty
November 30, 2023
Carrick, Donegal - The sudden death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Anne Doherty.
No age or cause of death reported.
Richard Dennis
November 29, 2023
Glanmire, Cork - On November 28th, 2023, unexpectedly but peacefully at home in the presence of his loving family.
No age or cause of death reported.
Mary (May) McCormack (née Buggy)
November 27, 2023
Clondalkin, Dublin - 25th November 2023, suddenly, in the kind care of all the staff of St. James’s Hospital
No age or cause of death reported.
Olive McMahon (née Dorman)
November 27, 2023
Limerick City, Limerick - On November 26th, 2023, suddenly, at University Hospital Limerick, surrounded by her loving family.
No age or cause of death reported.
Justin O'Reilly
November 27, 2023
Kells, Co. Meath - 26th November 2023. Suddenly but peacefully at Cavan General Hospital.
No age or cause of death reported.
Jean Kerley (née Dunne)
December 4, 2023
Ballysimon Road, Limerick City - On December 2nd, 2023, suddenly, at University Hospital Limerick.
No age or cause of death reported.
Kathleen Molloy (née Kavanagh)
December 4, 2023
Swords, Dublin - December 4th, 2023, unexpectedly, at Beaumont Hospital.
No age or cause of death reported.
Suzanne (Sue) Nolan
December 4, 2023
Kilbarrack, Dublin - 2nd December 2023, suddenly at Beaumont Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.
No age or cause of death reported.
Dominic (Noddy) Geoghegan
December 4, 2023
Killinarden, Dublin - 1st December 2023, unexpectedly. Beloved husband, best friend, and soulmate of Michelle.
No age or cause of death reported.
Billy (William) Dunne
November 29, 2023
Cobh, Cork / Kilkenny - Unexpectedly but peacefully surrounded by his loving family at the Mercy University Hospital.
No age or cause of death reported.
Áine O'Connor
November 29, 2023
Clonsilla, Dublin - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden death of our sister Áine.
No age or cause of death reported.
John Peter Kelly
November 29, 2023
Ballsbridge, Dublin - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden death of our brother John Peter Kelly late of Northumberland Road and Shelton Gardens, and a long established and well-known street trader on Grafton Street.
No age or cause of death reported.
Rita Middleton (née Stafford)
November 29, 2023
Tallaght, Dublin - November 25, 2023, suddenly but peacefully.
No age or cause of death reported.
John Landers
November 29, 2023
Lismore, Waterford - On 28th November 2023, unexpectedly.
No age or cause of death reported.
Michael Fegan
November 30, 2023
Loughlinstown, Dublin - Michael Fegan, known as “Figs” or Mick, passed away suddenly, on Tuesday, 28th November 2023, to the inexpressible grief of his loving family.
No age or cause of death reported.
Breeda Foley
November 30, 2023
Youghal, Cork - unexpectedly yet peacefully at Cork University Hospital surrounded by her loving and heartbroken family.
No age or cause of death reported.
Steve Dowsett
November 30, 2023
Palmerstown, Dublin - suddenly but peacefully, in the kind and wonderful care of all the staff of ICU, Beamont Hospital.
No age or cause of death reported.
Maura Gettings (née Doherty)
December 1, 2023
Cleggill, Longford - on the 1st of December 2023. Suddenly, surrounded by her loving family.
No age or cause of death reported.
Sarah Howell (née Lodge)
December 1, 2023
Athboy, Meath - suddenly, on November 30th, 2023. Sarah will be sadly missed by her loving husband, her three adored children and heartbroken parents.
No age or cause of death reported.
Sarah Johnson
December 1, 2023
Athlone, Westmeath - Suddenly, on Friday, 1st December 2023. Sadly, missed by her loving parents.
No age or cause of death reported.
Rowan McKeown
December 1, 2023
Rostrevor, Down - 1st December 2023, suddenly at hospital.
No age or cause of death reported.
Paddy Lyons
November 30, 2023
Borris, Carlow - Suddenly at St. Lukes Hospital Kilkenny.
No age or cause of death reported.
Patricia McNally
November 30, 2023
Westport, Mayo - Suddenly, at Mayo University Hospital. Patricia will be sadly missed by her loving mother Margaret and father William.
No age or cause of death reported.
Patrick (Pat) Burton
November 29, 2023
Cloghroe, Cork - On November 28th, 2023, unexpectedly but peacefully at the Bon Secours Hospital.
No age or cause of death reported.
Patrick (Paddy) Connors
November 29, 2023
Ballyfermot, Dublin - suddenly, surrounded by his loving family.
No age or cause of death reported.
John Deacy
December 1, 2023
Durrus, Cork - On December 1st, 2023, John passed unexpectedly but peacefully at Bantry General Hospital.
No age or cause of death reported.
James Carey
December 1, 2023
Mahon, Cork - On November 30th, 2023, unexpectedly but peacefully in the presence of his loving family at the Mercy University Hospital.
No age or cause of death reported.
John Cavanagh
November 28, 2023
Ashbourne, Meath - suddenly but peacefully at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown.
No age or cause of death reported.
Peter (Pete) Laird
November 28, 2023
Bayside, Dublin - Nov 26, 2023, unexpectedly.
No age or cause of death reported.
Anna Power (née Caffrey)
November 28, 2023
Castleknock, Dublin - November 25th, 2023, suddenly.
No age or cause of death reported.
Trevor Hanlon
November 28, 2023
Macken Street, Dublin - 25th November 2023, suddenly. Beloved son of Frank and the late Claire.
No age or cause of death reported.
Paul Kavanagh
November 28, 2023
Enniscrone, Sligo - Suddenly, at Sligo University.
No age or cause of death reported.
Michael Keenan
November 28, 2023
Fairview, Dublin - November 24th. 2023, suddenly. Beloved son of Patrick and the late Irene.
No age or cause of death reported.
Robert (Robbie) Grimes
November 28, 2023
Ballyjamesduff, Cavan - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden death of our cherished Robbie. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation.
No age or cause of death reported.
Colman (Colie) O'Loughlin
December 3, 2023
Ennistymon, Clare - Suddenly, 2nd of December 2023, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick surrounded by his loving family. Donations if desired to the Irish Heart Foundation.
No age or cause of death reported.
Danielle Claire Quinlan
December 4, 2023
Eustace, Kildare - Died in her beloved Bishopland on 2nd December 2023. Deeply loved and loving daughter of Paddy and Eilis Quinlan. Donations if wished to St Bridget’s Hospice, Cancer Research.
No age or cause of death reported.
William (Willie) Dunne
December 4, 2023
Kilbride, Wicklow - passed away on Friday 1st December 2023 peacefully with family by his side at St Vincent’s University Hospital. Donations if desired, to Wicklow Cancer Support.
No age or cause of death reported.
Tom Kelly
December 3, 2023
Carlow Town, Carlow - passed away peacefully, on December 2nd, 2023, at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Research.
No age or cause of death reported.
Anthony Keogh
November 28, 2023
Rathfarnham, Dublin - 26th November 2023, suddenly in St.Vincent’s Hospital. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation.
No age or cause of death reported.
Declan Cleary
December 2, 2023
Leopardstown, Dublin - 1st December 2023, peacefully, after a very short illness in St. Vincent’s University Hospital surrounded by his loving family.
No age or cause of death reported.
Margaret Pym (née Keating)
November 27, 2023
Enniscorthy, Wexford - Peacefully, following a short illness in the wonderful care of St. John’s Community Hospital.
No age or cause of death reported.
Paul (Olly) Stevenson
November 27, 2023
Monkstown, Dublin - November 25th, 2023, peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at Blackrock Hospice, after a short illness courageously fought.
No age or cause of death reported.
Angela Barry (née Hearne)
December 4, 2023
Woodlawn Park, Killarney - Suddenly but peacefully after a short illness.
No age or cause of death reported.
John Joe Whelan
November 27, 2023
Leamlara, Cork - Peacefully surrounded by his loving family after a short illness at Marymount Hospital and Hospice Cork.
No age or cause of death reported.
Bridget Coakley (née O'Neill)
December 4, 2023
Macroom, Cork - On 4th of December 2023, after a short illness bravely borne with dignity and great humour, peacefully at Cork University Hospital surrounded by her heart broken family.
No age or cause of death reported.
Francis Duffy
December 4, 2023
Gurteen, Sligo - Peacefully, after a short illness, in the tender care of the staff at Beaumont Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.
No age or cause of death reported.
Marian Kenny (née Butler Wyse)
December 4, 2023
Allenwood, Kildare - Peacefully at Tallaght hospital after a short illness, surrounded by her loving family.
No age or cause of death reported.
Harry Lawlor
December 4, 2023
Kilmacud, Dublin - passed away peacefully after a short illness in the wonderful care of the St. Vincent's ICU staff.
No age or cause of death reported.
Paul Nulty
December 4, 2023
Maynooth, Kildare - Paul slipped away peacefully, following a short illness, in the exceptional care of the doctors, nurses and staff of Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross.
No age or cause of death reported.
Brenda O'Connell (née Hartnett)
December 4, 2023
Tralee, Kerry - died peacefully after a short illness, on 3rd December 2023.
No age or cause of death reported.
Stephen Murphy
December 3, 2023
Annagassan, Louth - Stephen died after a short illness at the Bon Secours Hospital, Dublin, surrounded by his close family.
No age or cause of death reported.
Frank Keogh
December 3, 2023
Slieverue, Kilkenny - After an illness borne with great dignity, Frank passed away peacefully surrounded by his 7 loving children in the wonderful care of the staff in the Oak Ward, University Hospital Waterford.
No age or cause of death reported.
Eimear Gilligan (née Clare)
November 29, 2023
Dunboyne, Meath - November 28th, 2023, peacefully, after a short illness, at The Hermitage Clinic, Lucan, surrounded by her loving family.
No age or cause of death reported.
Donal Houlihan
November 29, 2023
Maynooth, Kildare - November 28th, 2023, peacefully, following a short illness, borne with dignity, in the wonderful care of the staff at St. Brigid’s Hospice, The Curragh.
No age or cause of death reported.
Derek Quinn
December 1, 2023
Donaghmede, Dublin - 1st December 2023, peacefully in Beaumont Hospital, surrounded by his family, following a brief illness.
No age or cause of death reported.
Rebecca Joyce
November 30, 2023
Clonmel, Tipperary - Rebecca passed away peacefully, on Wednesday, 28th November, in the presence of her family, following a short illness.
No age or cause of death reported.
Paul Michael Corrigan
December 1, 2023
Dean's Grange, Dublin - passed away peacefully on November 25th, 2023, after a short illness, surrounded by his loving family, at Sir Charles Gairdner Hospital.
No age or cause of death reported.
Michael Kerins
November 30, 2023
Cahir, Tipperary - passed away peacefully in the wonderful care of 'The Oak Ward', University Hospital Waterford, after a brief illness in the company of those who loved him.
No age or cause of death reported.
Frederick J. A. Lang
November 30, 2023
Carlow Town, Carlow - November 27th, 2023, in the exceptional care of the District Hospital following a short illness.
No age or cause of death reported.
Ann Richardson (McKimm)
November 30, 2023
Blackrock, Cork - On 29th November 2023 peacefully, at the Mercy University Hospital after a short illness.
No age or cause of death reported.
Jacqueline Mooney (née Kavanagh)
November 29, 2023
Ballybrack, Dublin - November 28th, 2023. Peacefully after a short illness at Blackrock Hospice surrounded by her loving family.
No age or cause of death reported.
Eileen McKenna (née McGrane)
November 29, 2023
Kells, Meath - peacefully following a short illness in the loving care of her brothers, sisters, and extended family.
No age or cause of death reported.
Mary Dalton (née Kelly)
November 29, 2023
The Folly, Waterford - sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her heart broken husband. The Dalton Family wish to acknowledge with great appreciation the staff of The Oak Ward at UHW for the exceptional care she received during her short illness.
No age or cause of death reported.
Frances Power (née Connolly)
December 1, 2023
Ballysimon, Limerick - On December 1st, 2023, peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick, after a short illness bravely borne surrounded by her adoring family.
No age or cause of death reported.
Martin Hughes
November 30, 2023
Shrule, Mayo - Peacefully, in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff of Mayo Hospice, on the 30th of November 2023, following a short illness, surrounded by his beloved family.
No age or cause of death reported.
Theresa Marnane (née Sweeney)
December 2, 2023
Bansha, Tipperary- Peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, after a short illness, following incredible care by the staff at the Bons Secours, Hospital, Cork and The Irish Cancer Society.
No age or cause of death reported.
Martin Hurley
December 2, 2023
Fairhill, Cork - on November 30th, 2023, unexpectedly, at his residence.
No age or cause of death reported.
Nicholas (Nicky) Robinson
November 30, 2023
Blackrock, Co. Louth - Suddenly at his home on 29th November 2023.
No age or cause of death reported.
Arvydas Zinkus
November 30, 2023
Edenderry, Offaly - Unexpectedly, at his home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Phyllis Bennett (née Crowe)
November 29, 2023
Vicarstown, Laois - Suddenly at her residence.
No age or cause of death reported.
Gerard Hyland
December 1, 2023
Portarlington, Laois - Suddenly at his residence.
No age or cause of death reported.
Tommy Knowles
December 1, 2023
Wolfhill, Laois - Passed away suddenly, but peacefully, at his residence.
No age or cause of death reported.
Martin O’Connor
December 1, 2023
Bunclody, Wexford - Martin passed away unexpectedly at his residence on 30/11/2023.
No age or cause of death reported.
Brendan Farrell
November 30, 2023
Kilkenny City, Kilkenny - Brendan passed away on 28th November 2023, unexpectedly, at his home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Kathleen Malone (née Kearney)
December 1, 2023
Portarlington, Laois - Suddenly, at her residence.
No age or cause of death reported.
Seamus MacGowan
December 4, 2023
Doolin, Clare - 3rd December 2023, suddenly but peacefully at home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Catherine (Vera) Maguire (née Doyle)
December 4, 2023
Edenderry, Offaly - Vera passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Donations if desired to Oncology Unit, Tullamore Hospital.
No age or cause of death reported.
Philomena O'Dwyer
December 4, 2023
Donaskeigh, Tipperary - December 3rd, 2023, unexpectedly, at her home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Owen Smith
December 4, 2023
Oldcastle, Meath- 2 December 2023, unexpectedly at his home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Majella Gallagher (née Stewart)
November 28, 2023
Sligo Town, Sligo - November 28th, peacefully at home, surrounded by her family. Sadly, missed by her loving husband and family, mother, many relatives, neighbours and friends.
No age or cause of death reported.
Kathleen Malone (née Kearney)
November 29, 2023
Portarlington, Laois - Suddenly, at her residence.
No age or cause of death reported.
Stephen Camilus (Kim) McIntyre
November 29, 2023
Arklow, Wicklow - November 24th, 2023, unexpectedly at home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Michael Holohan
December 4, 2023
Balbriggan, Dublin - 2nd December 2023, suddenly, at his home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Patrick Flaherty
December 4, 2023
Corrandulla, Galway - passed away suddenly at his home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Noreina Browne (née Higgins)
December 4, 2023
Galway City, Galway - Noreina slipped away peacefully after an illness bravely borne, at home surrounded by her loving family and with her dearly loved children by her side.
No age or cause of death reported.
Diarmuid (Deerie) Carey
December 4, 2023
Murroe, Limerick - 28th November 2023 suddenly and peacefully at his home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Thomas Dunne
November 28, 2023
Newcastle, Wicklow - passed away unexpectedly but peacefully at his home on Monday, 27th November 2023.
No age or cause of death reported.
Rev. Tadhg Furlong
November 28, 2023
Cappawhite, Tipperary - November 27th, 2023, unexpectedly at his residence.
No age or cause of death reported.
Ursula Walker (née O'Connor)
November 28, 2023
Dublin - Suddenly but peacefully at home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Cian O'Rourke
November 27, 2023
Clonlara, Clare - Suddenly at home. Deeply missed by his heartbroken parents.
No age or cause of death reported.
Sean Tinsley, 75
November 27, 2023
Drogheda, Louth - Suddenly at his home aged 75 years.
No cause of death reported.
Alan Lynch
November 27, 2023
Coolock, Dublin - suddenly at home. Dearly missed by his loving parents.
No age or cause of death reported.
Anthony (Tony) Meade
November 29, 2023
Greenhills, Dublin - 27th November 2023, suddenly, but peacefully at home.
No age or cause of death reported.
William (Liam) Whelan
December 4, 2023
Newcastle, Galway - It is with great sadness that Liam’s family share the news of his passing at home unexpectedly on Sunday, 3 December 2023.
No age or cause of death reported.
Philip (Phil) Kilmurray
December 3, 2023
Clane, Kildare - December 2nd, 2023, suddenly at home.
No age or cause of death reported.
John (Jack) O'Sullivan
December 3, 2023
Meelin, Cork - On December 3rd, 2023, unexpectedly, at his residence.
No age or cause of death reported.
Robert (Bob) Swaine
December 3, 2023
Dublin - 29th November 2023, suddenly, but peacefully at home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Teresa Kennedy
November 30, 2023
Murroe, Limerick - On November 28th, 2023, suddenly, at her residence.
No age or cause of death reported.
Nicole (Coley) Corcoran
November 29, 2023
Drogheda, Louth - 28th November 2023. Suddenly at her home. She will be sadly missed by her adored son and heartbroken parents.
No age or cause of death reported.
Mary Hyland (née O'Connor)
November 30, 2023
Clonmel, Tipperary - died 29th of November 2023, suddenly, at her residence.
No age or cause of death reported.
Yvonne Gregg
November 30, 2023
Dublin - 26th November 2023. Peacefully and unexpectedly at her home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Mary Johns (née Boylan)
November 30, 2023
Sandyford, Dublin - November 29th, 2023. Peacefully at her home surrounded by her devoted family. Donations if desired, to Cancer Research.
No age or cause of death reported.
Edmond (Ed) Lloyd
December 4, 2023
Tallaght, Dublin - 2nd December 2023. Peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family, following an illness bravely borne. Donations, if desired to: The Irish Cancer Society.
No age or cause of death reported.
Daithí O’Connor
December 4, 2023
Kingston, Galway - Daithí passed away peacefully after an illness borne with great dignity and courage at home. Memorial donations if desired to Cancer Care West and the Galway Hospice.
No age or cause of death reported.
Francis Buttimer
December 1, 2023
Rossmore, Cork - on December 1st, 2023, peacefully after an illness bravely borne, at his residence surrounded by his children. Donations if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.
No age or cause of death reported.
Sonya Brannigan Campion
November 28, 2023
Mountrath, Co. Laois - On the 27th of November 2023, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Sadly, missed by her mother, father, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.
No age or cause of death reported.
Francis (Frank) Cleary
November 28, 2023
Tallaght, Dublin - 27th November 2023, suddenly but peacefully at home. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Heart Foundation.
No age or cause of death reported.
Mai Loughlin (née Durcan)
November 28, 2023
Ballyglunin, Galway - Mai died peacefully, at home, surrounded by her loving family. Donations if desired to Breast Cancer Awareness.
No age or cause of death reported.
Mary (Molly) Duffy (née O'Connor)
December 1, 2023
Shercock, Cavan - Peacefully at her residence. Donations, if desired, to Sherock Killann Cancer Society.
No age or cause of death reported.
Teresa O'Sullivan
December 1, 2023
Bushypark, Galway - In loving memory of Teresa O'Sullivan, who died peacefully on December 1st, 2023, at University College Hospital, Galway. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Care West.
No age or cause of death reported.
