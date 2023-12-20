In memory of those who “died suddenly” in the United Kingdom and Ireland, December 11-December 18, 2023
Soap actor Steve Halliwell (“Emmerdale”); a “fit and healthy” girl (10, stroke); a “beautiful and intelligent” girl (16, stroke); Irish chef James O'Connor (40, on Mt. Kilimanjaro); & more
UNITED KINGDOM
Soap Opera Legend Steve Halliwell Dead at 77
December 18, 2023
Steve Halliwell, the actor best known for his long-running role as Zak Dingle in the British soap opera Emmerdale, has died. The actor passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones, his family said in a statement issued by British public broadcaster ITV. Halliwell was 77. His cause of death was not disclosed. "He went to sleep, peacefully with his loved ones around him. He was making us laugh to the end, the most amazing father and grandfather you could ever wish for, family was everything to him," the family shared, going on to thank "the wonderful staff at St James Hospital and the Wheatfield Hospice for their love and kindness in his final days. He didn't want sadness, just to rejoice in a life well lived." Halliwell starred as Zak Dingle, the head of the Dingle household, in more than 2,300 episodes over 29 years.
News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
No cause of death reported.
Fit and healthy 10-year-old girl tragically dies suddenly after collapsing from suspected brain hemorrhage
December 17, 2023
West Yorkshire - Rai-Lèyah Parveen Saddique collapsed at school one afternoon. While doctors were unable to save her, they believe her cause of death to be a brain hemorrhage. Rai-Lèyah Parveen Saddique was a young girl, aged 10. She lived in Wakefield, West Yorkshire, a city in England. Rai-Lèyah was the oldest of three siblings and was well-known in school for her popularity amongst peers.
Girl, 16, dies of blood clot days before Christmas after starting the Pill – as her family donate organs to save 5 lives
December 18, 2023
A “beautiful and intelligent” teenager tragically died from a brain clot after starting the pill, her family have revealed. Layla Khan, 16, died unexpectedly on December 13, just weeks after starting the contraceptive pill on November 25. She started suffering migraines on December 5 and also began vomiting from December 8, but her GP initially thought the problem was a stomach bug, her family said. After screaming in agony in bed, her mum decided to take her to hospital, where doctors diagnosed the blood clot that had caused swelling on the brain. Layla, who had three younger brothers and a sister, died within two days of arriving at the A&E at Diana, Princess of Wales Hospital in Grimsby. Her aunt Jenna Braithwaite told GrimsbyLive: “We can't even say the words about how devastated our family are, we've only just recently lost my Nana. With it being so close to Christmas as well, it's a time for celebration and it sucks all the Christmas spirit out of you.”
Concert to celebrate life of student, 23, who died suddenly this year
December 14, 2023
North Yorkshire - A special charity fundraiser concert paying tribute to the life of a 23-year-old girl who unexpectedly passed away at university earlier this year will take place in Darlington this weekend. The life of Issy Ineson from Northallerton will be celebrated at the Forum Music Centre this weekend (December 17) in a charity concert raising funds for homeless charity St George’s Crypt in Leeds. Issy, who was a student at the University of Leeds studying Fine Art, unexpectedly passed away in March whilst she was living in halls of residence and volunteered for the charity in her spare time.
No cause of death reported.
Tributes paid after death of Doncaster junior football league stalwart announced
December 13, 2023
South Yorkshire - Doncaster and District Junior Sunday Football League announced the death of John Lowe saying: “It is with deep regret and sadness that we must inform you of the passing of John this morning following a short illness. John was a part of the League Management Committee and involved in junior football for over 20 years. Our thoughts go out to his family and all who knew him. He will be sadly missed.”
No age or cause of death reported.
Joseph Frederick Perry, 18
December 12, 2023
Lichfield - (Joe) Passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday 21st November 2023, aged 18 years.
No cause of death reported.
Paul Steel, 43
December 12, 2023
Dumfries - On the 2nd of December 2023, peacefully at Dumfries Infirmary, aged 43 years.
No cause of death reported.
Charles Robin, 70
December 12, 2023
Paisley - Died suddenly with family present on the 2nd of December 2023.
No cause of death reported.
Manan Shah
October 17, 2023
We are deeply saddened to announce the unexpected passing of Manan Shah on Sunday, October 8th, 2023, in Exeter, UK. In honor of his memory and to support his grieving family during this difficult time, we have initiated a fundraiser.
No cause of death reported.
James Robert Foggin, 44
December 13, 2023
Rothbury - Tragically on Thursday 7th December, aged 44 years.
No cause of death reported.
Michael Charles (Mick) Hawker, 73
December 13, 2023
Paignton - Passed away peacefully on Thursday 30th November 2023 aged 73 years.
No cause of death reported.
Christian Martin Smith, 46
December 13, 2023
Denbigh - 3rd December 2023 suddenly aged 46 years.
No cause of death reported.
Victoria Jane Wardle, 59
December 13, 2023
Stockport - Unexpectedly on Monday 27th November 2023, aged 59 years.
No cause of death reported.
Rita Emma Bealing, 72
December 13, 2023
Arnold - Passed away suddenly on 26th November 2023, aged 72 years.
No age or cause of death reported.
Victoria Anne (Vicky) Bateman (nee Wright), 45
December 12, 2023
Oakamoor - Peacefully at rest in the presence of her loving family, on Thursday 30th November 2023, at Katharine House Hospice, Stafford, aged 45 years.
No cause of death reported.
Nortridge Perrott, 68
December 16, 2023
Swansea - Suddenly but peacefully, on November 29th at Morriston hospital, Nortiridge aged 68 years.
No cause of death reported.
Adrian Wilfred (Wilf) Clarke, 47
December 15, 2023
Derby - Passed away peacefully at Royal Derby Hospital on 3rd December 2023. Aged 47 years.
No cause of death reported.
Anthony Bayles, 52
December 15, 2023
Liverpool - passed away suddenly December 4, 2023, in Oak Parks Hospital. He was a kind, gentle man, who dedicated his life to serving those with disabilities.
No cause of death reported.
Samantha Gallon, 54
December 15, 2023
Benton - Suddenly in hospital with her loving family by her side on Wednesday 6th December 2023 aged 54 years.
No cause of death reported.
Hubert Rowland Melvin Jones, 58
December 14, 2023
Felindre - Suddenly and unexpectedly on Sunday 3rd December 2023, aged 58 years.
No cause of death reported.
Brendon George (Bren) Croud, 43
December 14, 2023
Llanfechell - 7th December 2023, aged 43 years.
No cause of death reported.
Michelle Lucas, 36
December 14, 2023
Dumfries - Peacefully on 11th December 2023 with her family by her bedside. Michelle, Beloved daughter of John and Irene.
No cause of death reported.
John Clifford Anderson, 75
December 14, 2023
Stoke-on-Trent - Suddenly on 3rd December 2023, John, aged 75 years.
No cause of death reported.
Anthony Bayles, 52
December 14, 2023
Liverpool - Anthony J Bayles passed away suddenly December 4, 2023, in Oak Parks Hospital.
No cause of death reported.
Clinton Reginald (Clint) Crisp, 50
December 13, 2023
Stoke-on-Trent - It is with unexpected sadness to announce that Clinton has passed away suddenly on Saturday 2nd December 2023, aged 50 years.
No cause of death reported.
Jayne Stacey, 68
December 14, 2023
Danygraig - Passed away suddenly but peacefully on Wednesday 6th December 2023 aged 68 years.
No cause of death reported.
Barbara Jane Tunnell (née Stewart), 58
December 15, 2023
Stockton-on-Tees - Suddenly but peacefully in hospital on December 7th, aged 58 years.
No cause of death reported.
Stephen John Walker, 62
December 15, 2023
Stoke-on-Trent - Suddenly, on Saturday 2nd December 2023 at the Royal Stoke University Hospital, aged 62 years.
No cause of death reported.
Andrew Paul (Baz) Barrett, 45
December 13, 2023
Ruthin - 30 November 2023, suddenly but peacefully at Glan Clwyd Hospital, aged 45 years.
No cause of death reported.
Rebecca Clare Skerrett-Beach, 42
December 14, 2023
Hull - Passed away suddenly on Sunday 10th December 2023 aged 42 at Hull Royal Infirmary.
No cause of death reported.
Ian Robinson (Crusoe), 66
December 14, 2023
Newlyn - Passed away suddenly on 2nd December 2023.
No cause of death reported.
Matthew Adam (Matt) Shingler, 32
December 15, 2023
Newcastle-under-Lyme - Unexpectedly passed away on Tuesday 28th November 2023, aged 32 years.
No cause of death reported.
Alan John Forrest (Fozz), 55
December 17, 2023
Macclesfield - Fozz aged 55 years of Macclesfield, suddenly passed away on Wednesday 29th November 2023.
No age or cause of death reported.
Anthony John Paul McLaughlin, 41
December 15, 2023
Moston - It is with great sadness we announce Anthony passed away tragically on 29th November 2023, aged 41 years.
No cause of death reported.
Robert Clifford (Cliff) Davies, 72
December 16, 2023
Llangernyw - Suddenly at Glan Clwyd Hospital, aged 72 years. Donations if desired in memory of Cliff will be greatly received towards the Emergency Department, the Cardiac Care Unit and the Intensive Care Unit at Glan Clwyd Hospital.
No cause of death reported.
Claire Louise Towlson, 55
December 18, 2023
Burton upon Trent - In loving memory of Claire, who sadly passed away on 13th November 2023, aged 55 years. Donations in memory can be made to support 'British Heart Foundation'.
No cause of death reported.
Lesley "George" Panesar (nee Solway), 67
December 14, 2023
Chelmsford - Passed away peacefully at Broomfield Hospital on 2nd December 2023, aged 67 years. Donations if desired for Cancer Research UK.
No cause of death reported.
Robert Chamberlain (Bob), 75
December 14, 2023
Pinhoe - Peacefully on November 25th, aged 75 years. Donations in his memory for The Stroke Association.
No cause of death reported.
Diane Pearson, 57
December 14, 2023
Hull - Peacefully on 12th December 2023 at the Queen's Centre, Castle Hill Hospital, aged 57 years. Donations may be left to Macmillan Nurses (cancer support).
No cause of death reported.
Keith Willis, 75
December 15, 2023
Guisborough - Passed away on December 6th, Keith aged 73 years. Donations if so desired for Cancer Charities.
No cause of death reported.
Adela Rogers, 74
December 14, 2023
Cardiff - Passed away peacefully at St Davids Hospital on 4th December, aged 74 years. Donations if desired to Dementia UK or Macmillan Cancer.
No cause of death reported.
Sheila Shaw, 71
December 14, 2023
Huddersfield - On 5th December 2023, peacefully at Kirkwood Hospice, Sheila aged 71 years. Donations would be greatly appreciated for The Oncology Ward at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary.
No cause of death reported.
Peter Young, 68
December 14, 2023
Stakeford - Peacefully on 30th November aged 68 years. Donations if desired to The Stroke Association.
No cause of death reported.
James (Nik/Jimmy) Nicholls
December 14, 2023
Swansea - Suddenly passed away on Friday 1st December 2023. Donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to British Heart Foundation.
No age or cause of death reported.
Peter Allen, 70
December 13, 2023
Crewe - Peter passed away on 24th November 2023, aged 70 years. Kind donations in Peter's memory will be given to The British Heart Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
Kevin Christopher Kelly, 60
December 13, 2023
Coventry - Passed away peacefully on 12th November 2023, aged 60 years. Donations if desired please send directly to Cancer Research.
No cause of death reported.
Tracey Knight, 54
December 13, 2023
Huddersfield - Peacefully at Bridge Wood House, aged 54 years. Donations would be welcome for The Brain Tumour Charity.
No cause of death reported.
Plancina Anne Love (née Machin), 70
December 13, 2023
Meir - Peacefully passed away on Friday 24th November 2023 at The Royal Stoke University Hospital, aged 70 years. Donations if desired would be gratefully accepted for Cancer Research UK.
No cause of death reported.
David Pryke, 73
December 13, 2023
Eston - Passed away peacefully on 10th December 2023 at James Cook University Hospital, aged 73 years, surrounded by his family. Donations can be made to Pancreatic Cancer UK.
No cause of death reported.
Barbara Spragg, 74
December 13, 2023
Sale - Barbara passed away in hospital on Monday 27th November 2023, aged 74 years. Donations if desired for the benefit of Cancer Research UK.
No cause of death reported.
Dean Sullivan, 68
December 13, 2023
Liverpool - 29th November 2023 peacefully, aged 68 years. Donations if desired to Prostate Cancer UK.
No cause of death reported.
Michael Nicholas (Mike) Temniuk, 65
December 13, 2023
Grimsby - On Monday 4th December 2023 Mike aged 65 years passed away suddenly whilst in the care of Scunthorpe General Hospital. Donations may be left for The Stroke Association.
No cause of death reported.
Ian Woolley, 74
December 13, 2023
Allestree - Passed away peacefully at The Royal Derby Hospital on Monday 4th December 2023, aged 74 years. Donations if desired are invited for Prostate Cancer.
No cause of death reported.
Ray Rogers, 59
December 13, 2023
Whitland - peacefully at Glangwili Hospital on Wednesday 29th November 2023. Donations, if so desired, for Prostate Cancer Cymru.
No age or cause of death reported.
Clive Anthony Boult, 56
December 12, 2023
Stone - Sadly passed away on 8th December 2023 at the Douglas Macmillan Hospice, aged 56 years. Donations will be gratefully received by the Douglas Macmillan Hospice (cancer support).
No cause of death reported.
Brian Heywood, 75
December 12, 2023
Rempstone - Brian passed away peacefully with his daughters by his side, aged 75 years. Donations to the British Heart Foundation in Brian's memory.
No cause of death reported.
Janet Jennings (nee Tomkinson), 66
December 12, 2023
Stoke-on-Trent - Peacefully at rest whilst in the loving care of her family on 6th December 2023, aged 66 years, after an illness borne with great courage and dignity. Donations preferred to Douglas Macmillan Hospice (cancer support).
No cause of death reported.
David William Keeling (Keel), 73
December 12, 2023
Norton - Peacefully on November 28th, 2023, with family by his side, aged 73 years. Donations if desired for the Douglas Macmillan Hospice (cancer support).
No cause of death reported.
Katie Louise March, 33
December 12, 2023
Crawcrook - Peacefully in St Bede's Hospice with family around on Thursday 7th December 2023, aged 33 years. The family has asked for any donations to be made to Macmillan Cancer Support.
No cause of death reported.
Brian Clark, 67
December 16, 2023
Sleaford- passed away peacefully at Woodlands Court Nursing Home, Kirton, on Monday 11th December, aged 67 years. Donations if desired are invited for Macmillan Cancer Care.
No cause of death reported.
Sarah Elizabeth Howland, 57
December 16, 2023
Kings Nympton- Died at Harefield Hospital, Uxbridge on Wednesday 22nd November 2023, aged 57. Donations welcome; to be shared between Lupus UK, British Heart Foundation and Kings Nympton Church.
No cause of death reported.
Leslie Hodgkinson, 69
December 15, 2023
Accrington - Passed away on November 28, aged 69 years. Donations to the British Heart Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
Anthony William (Tony) Lister, 69
December 15, 2023
Whitley Bay - Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday 9th December, aged 69 years. Donations in lieu can be made to Marie Curie Hospices (cancer support).
No cause of death reported.
Vincent Carlson, 68
December 15, 2023
North Shields - Peacefully on December 7th aged 68 Years. Donations if so desired to Prostate Cancer North East.
No cause of death reported.
Ken Boucher
December 16, 2023
Carmarthen - Suddenly on Thursday 7th December at Glangwili Hospital. If desired donations in lieu to Cancer Research.
No age or cause of death reported.
Irene Sage, 74
December 15, 2023
Newstead - Passed away peacefully on December 5th, 2023, at the Douglas Macmillan Hospice, surrounded by her loving family. Irene aged 74 years (cancer support).
No cause of death reported.
Karen Jayne Sargeant, 58
December 15, 2023
Derby - Passed away peacefully at Royal Derby Hospital on Thursday 30th November 2023 aged 58 years. Donations can be made in loving memory of Karen and will be forwarded to Macmillan Nightingale Unit (cancer support).
No cause of death reported.
Anthony Paul Corking, 56
December 16, 2023
Stockton-on-Tees - Passed away peacefully at home on 8th December 2023. Anthony aged 56 years. Donations would be gratefully received in lieu of flowers towards Macmillan Cancer Support.
No cause of death reported.
Leslie (Les) Smith, 65
December 18, 2023
Guisborough - Suddenly at home in Guisborough on December 5th, aged 65 years.
No cause of death reported.
Linda Carol Quinn (née Walker), 66
December 16, 2023
Huddersfield - Suddenly and unexpectedly at home.
No cause of death reported.
Sharon Bernadette Jones
December 16, 2023
Died suddenly and unexpectedly, at home on 5th December 2023.
No age or cause of death reported.
Kathleen Hodgkinson (nee Cross), 72
December 15, 2023
Derby - Passed away suddenly at home on Monday 4th December 2023 aged 72 years.
No cause of death reported.
John Charles (Ginge) Robbins, 57
December 15, 2023
Stoke-on-Trent - Suddenly but peacefully at home on 21st of November 2023 aged 57 years.
No cause of death reported.
Eirlys Sweetman, 66
December 15, 2023
Llangefni - December 11th, 2023, suddenly but peacefully at her home in the presence of her family aged 66 years.
No cause of death reported.
Derek George Bruce, 57
December 14, 2023
Hull - Passed away suddenly at home on 28th November 2023, aged 57 years.
No cause of death reported.
Gillian Margaret Svendsen (nee Clarke), 75
December 15, 2023
Grimsby - Suddenly at home on Thursday 30th November 2023, aged 75 years.
No cause of death reported.
Jonathan William Richard (Jon) Grove, 63
December 14, 2023
Lincoln - Passed away suddenly but peacefully at his home on 21st November 2023 aged 63 years.
No cause of death reported.
Peter Ian (of Freiston) Bennett, 71
December 13, 2023
Boston - Peter passed away suddenly at his home on the 28th of November 2023 aged 71 years.
No cause of death reported.
Linda Brown (née Fernandez), 73
December 13, 2023
Newcastle upon Tyne - Linda passed away suddenly at home on 7th November 2023 aged 73 years.
No cause of death reported.
Margaret Rose Parsons, 75
December 14, 2023
Scunthorpe - Margaret passed away suddenly at her home on 27 November 2023.
No cause of death reported.
Carly Jane Boulton, 36
December 12, 2023
Liverpool - Aged 36 years. Sadly, passed away at home.
No cause of death reported.
Gillian Stevens (née Albrighton)
December 13, 2023
Swansea - Suddenly but peacefully, on Wednesday 29th November 2023, at her home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Elaine McGuffie, 65
December 12, 2023
Glencaple - On the 2nd of December 2023, suddenly at home, aged 65 years.
No cause of death reported.
Karen Ann Simmonds, 60
December 12, 2023
Fenham - Suddenly at home on 28th November aged 60 years. Donations to British Heart Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
Thomas Ronald Lewis Edwards
December 13, 2023
Llanddeusant - Passed away on 5th December 2023 at home. Donations to Macmillan Cancer Support would be gratefully appreciated.
No age or cause of death reported.
Evelyn (Eve) Hill, 67
December 14, 2023
Derby - Passed away peacefully at home on Sunday 3rd December 2023 aged 67 years. Donations for Cancer Research.
No cause of death reported.
Martin ('Mac') McHale, 62
December 14, 2023
Stonehouse - Passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday 6th December 2023, aged 62 years. Donations, if desired, may be sent for 'Cancer Research UK' or 'The Swallows Head and Neck Cancer Charity'.
No cause of death reported.
Tim Challoner, 71
December 14, 2023
Gloucester - Passed away suddenly at home on Saturday 25th November 2023, aged 71 years. Family flowers only, donations if desired for the British Heart Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
Paul Armand Cook, 59
December 12, 2023
Liverpool - 27th November 2023, aged 59 years. Paul suddenly passed away at home. All donations if desired to the British Heart Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
Carole (nee Hitchmough) McEnif, 74
December 14, 2023
Liverpool - Peacefully at home aged 74 years. If desired donations to Marie Curie (cancer support).
No age or cause of death reported.
Peter Clarke, 72
December 13, 2023
Hinckley - Passed away at home on 21st November aged 72 years. Donations may be made in memory of Peter, payable to "British Heart Foundation".
No cause of death reported.
Thomas (Toddy) Todd, 73
December 15, 2023
Scotswood - Peacefully at home with his loving family by his side on 5th December, aged 73 years. Donations to Macmillan Cancer Support.
No cause of death reported.
Alan (Woody) Woodward, 66
December 15, 2023
Blurton - Peacefully at rest on Monday 4th December 2023 at his home, aged 66 years. Donations in memory of Woody would be much appreciated for The Douglas Macmillan Hospice, Blurton (cancer support).
No cause of death reported.
Tony Morrell, 61
December 15, 2023
Hebburn - Suddenly at home on 6th December 2023, aged 61 years. Donations if so desired may be left after the service for The British Heart Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
Anne Rosemary Martin, 53
December 15, 2023
Haslingden - passed away at home on November 30, aged 53 years. Anne enjoyed dancing, reading, and travelling. Donations to Diabetes UK and Stroke Association.
No cause of death reported.
Diane Faulkner, 63
December 18, 2023
Stoke-on-Trent - Resting peacefully on 7th December 2023, following a brave battle with illness, surrounded by her beloved family at home in Little Chell. Aged 63.
No cause of death reported.
Ian Lawrence Coyne, 58
December 15, 2023
Redruth - 58 years old from cancer. Passed away peacefully at home as he wished.
Wayne Coles, 69
December 15, 2023
Cardiff - Sadly, on Monday 4th December 2023 in the presence of his loving family, Wayne passed away at the tender age of 69 at home after a short illness.
No cause of death reported.
Maggie Davis, 62
December 14, 2023
Newcastle upon Tyne - Suddenly at home after a short illness with her loving family by her side on Tuesday 5th December 2023 aged 62 years.
No cause of death reported.
Barry Smith, 72
December 14, 2023
Lemington - Peacefully at home after a short illness on 10th December, aged 72 years.
No cause of death reported.
June Stone, 71
December 14, 2023
Stafford - Passed away peacefully at home on 8th December 2023, aged 71, following a short illness.
No cause of death reported.
Anthony (Tony) Leon Frankland
December 13, 2023
Skelmanthorpe - Passed away suddenly after a short illness at The Western General Hospital, Edinburgh on Friday 1st December 2023.
No age or cause of death reported.
David (Stanley) Oliphant (Olly), 68
December 13, 2023
Stanley - Peacefully on 23rd November 2023 after a short illness aged 68 years.
No cause of death reported.
Sandra Rose Mawler, 67
December 12, 2023
Light Oaks - Suddenly after a short illness on 3rd December 2023 at home, aged 67 years. Donations gratefully received to The Douglas Macmillan Hospice (cancer support).
No cause of death reported.
Dr Joseph Ellison, 71
December 15, 2023
Rainford - 7th December 2023. Passed away peacefully, aged 71 years, after a short illness. Donations if so desired in memory of Joe, may be sent for Clatterbridge Cancer Centre.
No cause of death reported.
Barbara Stoker, 75
December 15, 2023
Newcastle upon Tyne - Peacefully in hospital after a short illness on Monday 11th December 2023, aged 75 years. Donations gratefully received on behalf of Cancer Research UK and Macmillan.
No cause of death reported.
Joseph (Joe) Mulgrove
December 15, 2023
North Shields - Passed away suddenly after a short illness on Wednesday 6th December. Donations to go to Live Well With Cancer.
No age or cause of death reported.
Lisa Marie Grugel (nee Ball), 55
December 15, 2023
Stoke-on-Trent - Passed away peacefully on December 5th, 2023, with family by her side after a short illness, aged 55 years.
No cause of death reported.
Patricia Jane Smith Dunsmuir, 75
December 15, 2023
Troon - passed away at the age of 75 on Sunday the 10th of December in Crosshouse Hospital Intensive Care after a short illness.
No age or cause of death reported.
Steven Budowski, 64
December 14, 2023
Cheltenham - Sadly passed away 3rd December 2023 after a short illness aged 64 years.
No cause of death reported.
Caroline McKiernan
December 15, 2023
Kinawley, Fermanagh - Thursday, 14 December 2023, peacefully after a short illness.
No age or cause of death reported.
Keith Morris, 71
December 15, 2023
Ormskirk - After a short illness.
No cause of death reported.
IRELAND
Family pay tribute to Irish chef who died on Mount Kilimanjaro on his 40th birthday
December 18, 2023
Co. Limerick - An Irish chef who died just 100 metres from the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro was hailed as someone who lived his life with passion and had filled the equivalent of two lives in his time on Earth. Father-of-three James O'Connor died on his 40th birthday after suffering a fatal heart attack as the sun was dawning on the famous African mountain. Mr O'Connor - originally from Whitechurch, Co Cork but who lived in Dooradoyle, Co Limerick - was so popular and well-respected that a fundraising appeal to help repatriate his remains from Tanzania raised almost €40,000. He died on December 5, his birthday, after suffering a cardiac arrest within sight of the summit of the famous mountain.
Joseph Gerald Finnegan
December 18, 2023
Bray, Wicklow - Former President of the High Court and Judge of the Supreme Court, died on 16th December 2023, peacefully, after a short illness, borne with characteristic good humour, surrounded by his loving family. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Trials Ireland or Mara Elephant Project.
No age or cause of death reported.
Aidan Kenny, 5
December 17, 2023
Ballinasloe, Roscommon - Aidan passed peacefully at home surrounded by his loving parents, on the 16th of December 2023, aged 5 years.
No cause of death reported.
Aideen Herdman, 17
December 16, 2023
Navan, Meath - Suddenly, but peacefully, at home, aged 17.
No cause of death reported.
Anthony (Anto) Brennan
December 18, 2023
Dublin 8, Dublin - Dec 15, 2023, unexpectedly. He will be sadly missed by his dad Paul and sister Susan.
No age or cause of death reported.
Monica Sant (née Gatt)
December 16, 2023
Donohill, Tipperary - 13th Dec. 2023; unexpectedly.
No age or cause of death reported.
Gerard Lowe
December 12, 2023
Bray, Wicklow - Passed away suddenly on December 8th, 2023.
No age or cause of death reported.
Bernard Sykes
December 13, 2023
Bonniconlon, Mayo - Suddenly. Loving son of Andy & Marian.
No age or cause of death reported.
Christina (Tina) Malone
December 12, 2023
Drimnagh, Dublin - November 28th, 2023. Suddenly in Spain. Died with dignity and grace with her sister Linda by her side.
No age or cause of death reported.
Marion McCabe (née Downey)
December 12, 2023
Ballybrack, Dublin - December 10th, 2023, peacefully but unexpectedly surrounded by her family and in the wonderful care of the staff at St. Vincent’s University Hospital.
No age or cause of death reported.
Mary Hickey (née Moore)
December 16, 2023
Killalee, Limerick - On December 16th, 2023, suddenly at University Hospital Limerick surrounded by her loving family.
No age or cause of death reported.
Wayne Hegarty
December 18, 2023
Foxhill, Dublin - 7th December 2023, suddenly. Beloved son of Grace and loving brother of Tyler.
No age or cause of death reported.
Annamay Boner (née Sweeney)
December 16, 2023
Burtonport, Donegal - The sudden death has occurred of Annamay Boner.
No age or cause of death reported.
John Carey
December 16, 2023
Mahon, Cork - On December 16th, 2023, suddenly, at the Cork University Hospital.
No age or cause of death reported.
John Hand (Jr)
December 16, 2023
Moycullen, Co. Galway - suddenly on Friday the 15th of December 2023.
No age or cause of death reported.
Eileen Henderson (née O'Connor)
December 15, 2023
Clondalkin, Dublin - suddenly, but peacefully surrounded by her loving family in the kind care of all the staff of St. James’s Hospital.
No age or cause of death reported.
Chrissy Naughton (née Burke)
December 15, 2023
Bohermore, Galway - Unexpectedly at University Hospital Galway.
No age or cause of death reported.
Dean Cox
December 15, 2023
Swords, Dublin - December 14th, 2023, suddenly. Sadly, missed by his loving mother and father.
No age or cause of death reported.
Evelyn Barrett (née Sharpe)
December 15, 2023
Falcarragh, Donegal - The sudden death has taken place of Evelyn Barrett.
No age or cause of death reported.
Patrick Savage
December 15, 2023
Killeagh, Cork - Unexpectedly but peacefully at Cork University Hospital on Friday December 15th.
No age or cause of death reported.
Michael Finan
December 17, 2023
Athlone, Westmeath - Suddenly, on Saturday, 16th December 2023.
No age or cause of death reported.
Gerry Freer
December 17, 2023
Inchicore, Dublin - 16th December 2023, unexpectedly.
No age or cause of death reported.
Collette Galligan
December 17, 2023
Aghada, Cork - December 15th, 2023, unexpectedly at Cork University Hospital.
No age or cause of death reported.
Daniel Gahan
December 14, 2023
Marino, Dublin - December 12, 2023, unexpectedly; lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his parents.
No age or cause of death reported.
Amelie Amour Motombo Malonga
December 12, 2023
Drogheda, Louth - 3rd December 2023, Drogheda and The Congo, suddenly at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.
No age or cause of death reported.
David Anthony Whelan
December 12, 2023
Clondalkin, Dublin - 8th December 2023 - Suddenly. David will be very sadly missed by his loving Mother Theresa.
No age or cause of death reported.
Eamon O'Dea
December 12, 2023
Navan, Meath - Suddenly but Peacefully.
No age or cause of death reported.
Catherine (Kitty) O'Halloran
December 12, 2023
Togher, Cork - On December 9th, 2023, peacefully but unexpectedly at Cork University Hospital.
No age or cause of death reported.
Finbarr (Benji) Riordan
December 14, 2023
Dundalk, Louth - Died unexpectedly on Thursday 14th December 2023.
No age or cause of death reported.
David O'Mahony
December 14, 2023
Gurranabraher, Cork - On 9th December 2023, suddenly, in the presence of his loving family and in the tender care of the staff at Cork University Hospital.
No age or cause of death reported.
John Murray
December 14, 2023
Midleton, Cork - Unexpectedly, but peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at Cork University Hospital.
No age or cause of death reported.
Angela Duane
December 13, 2023
Loughrea, Galway - Angela passed away suddenly on Sunday 10th of December 2023.
No age or cause of death reported.
John Benson
December 13, 2023
Tubbercurry, Sligo - 8th December 2023, suddenly.
No age or cause of death reported.
Padraig O'Connell
December 17, 2023
Kilcullen, Co. Kildare - 17th December 2023, suddenly.
No age or cause of death reported.
Toni Marie Kenny
December 18, 2023
Mullingar, Co. Westmeath - 16th December 2023, unexpectedly. Deeply regretted by her heartbroken mother and father.
No age or cause of death reported.
Donal Lawlor
December 18, 2023
Seville Place, Dublin - 16th December 2023. Suddenly but peacefully surrounded by his loving family in the wonderful care of the doctors and nurses in the ICU of the Mater hospital.
No age or cause of death reported.
Darren Cuthbert
December 17, 2023
Coolock, Dublin - December 13th, 2023. Passed suddenly.
No age or cause of death reported.
Liam (Larry) McMahon
December 18, 2023
Clonskeagh, Dublin - passed away suddenly but peacefully on the 15th of December 2023, at St Vincent’s Hospital.
No age or cause of death reported.
Brian O'Rourke
December 18, 2023
Maynooth, Kildare - Suddenly. Sadly missed by his loving daughter, his mam and dad Jim (Sham).
No age or cause of death reported.
Blanche Thompson (née Cummins)
December 18, 2023
Dundrum, Dublin - December 17th, 2023, suddenly, at St. James’s Hospital, while surrounded by her loving family.
No age or cause of death reported.
Willow Trimble, toddler
December 18, 2023
Kinnegad, Westmeath - Our beautiful Angel Willow, passed away, unexpectedly, on Saturday the 16th of December, in Mullingar Regional Hospital, in the loving arms of her heartbroken parents.
No age or cause of death reported.
Gerard (Gerry) Ward
December 18, 2023
Ballinasloe, County Galway - suddenly and unexpectedly in Portiuncula Hospital, 18th December 2023.
No age or cause of death reported.
Gerry McNamara
December 18, 2023
Clonmel, Tipperary - Gerry passed away unexpectedly at Tipperary University Hospital on Saturday evening surrounded by his loving family.
No age or cause of death reported.
Sarah Lynch
December 18, 2023
Shannon, Clare - Died suddenly and unexpectedly in her sleep. Deeply missed by her heartbroken parents.
No age or cause of death reported.
Nathaniel Buchanan
December 18, 2023
Milford, Donegal - December 16th, 2023, suddenly at his home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Leah Tochel Hone
December 15, 2023
Birchill, Donegal - Unexpectedly, at home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Christy (Lester) Halley
December 15, 2023
Cashel, Tipperary - died unexpectedly at his home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Jonathan (Jack) Tormay
December 15, 2023
Navan, Meath - Suddenly, but peacefully at his residence.
No age or cause of death reported.
Emma Gould
December 17, 2023
Charleville, Co.Cork - passed away, unexpectedly at her residence in Cork, on December 17th, 2023. Beloved daughter of Ger and Pauline.
No age or cause of death reported.
Mary Fahy (née King)
December 17, 2023
Shantalla, Galway - Mary died unexpectedly and peacefully at home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Bill (William) Duncan
December 18, 2023
Mountcharles, Donegal - suddenly, at his residence.
No age or cause of death reported.
Anthony Hayes
December 18, 2023
Turners Cross, Cork - On 13th December 2023, unexpectedly, but peacefully at home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Seán Reidy
December 18, 2023
Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick - passed away unexpectedly at home on Sunday, 17th December 2023. Seán is very sadly missed by his loving parents.
No age or cause of death reported.
Lauragh O'Flynn
December 18, 2023
Cobh, Cork - Unexpectedly but peacefully at her home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Michael Joseph Compton
December 17, 2023
Roscommon Town, Roscommon - December 15th, 2023. Suddenly, at his residence.
No age or cause of death reported.
John (Rocky) O'Rourke
December 16, 2023
Carrigaline, Cork - On December 15th, 2023, unexpectedly at home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Edward (Eddie) Dawson
December 16, 2023
Wolfhill, Laois - passed away suddenly at his residence on 13th December 2023.
No age or cause of death reported.
Dick McSweeney
December 12, 2023
Midleton, Cork - on December 10th, 2023, suddenly but peacefully at home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Frank Stacey
December 12, 2023
Artane, Dublin - suddenly at home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Mary Stoddart (née Seale)
December 13, 2023
Ballinasloe, Galway - Mary passed unexpectedly at her home.
No age or cause of death reported.
John Joe Crowley
December 12, 2023
Ennis, Co. Clare - suddenly at his residence.
No age or cause of death reported.
Joe Glynn
December 12, 2023
Castlebar, Mayo - Joe Glynn, 11th December 2023, suddenly at his residence.
No age or cause of death reported.
Jim Cullen
December 15, 2023
Geevagh, Co.Sligo - December 13th 2023. Suddenly at his residence.
No age or cause of death reported.
Jane Mulvey
December 14, 2023
Dublin City, Dublin - December 10th, 2023, suddenly, at home. Beloved daughter of Christy and the late Jane.
No age or cause of death reported.
Joanne O'Dwyer
December 13, 2023
Cashel, Tipperary - Unexpectedly at home. Deeply regretted by her mother Pauline.
No age or cause of death reported.
Kevin Martin
December 13, 2023
Mountmellick, Laois - Unexpectedly but peacefully at his home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Breege Ward
December 14, 2023
Glenamaddy, Galway - 13th December 2023. Suddenly, but peacefully, at home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Ciarán Cummins
December 15, 2023
Raheny, Dublin - Died suddenly at home on Wednesday 13th December. Formerly of Ulster Bank.
No age or cause of death reported.
William Darcy
December 14, 2023
Dublin - Passed away 13th December 2023 suddenly and unexpectedly at his residence.
No age or cause of death reported.
John (Kevin) Davis
December 15, 2023
Tallaght, Dublin - December 12, 2023, unexpectedly, at home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Brendan Iveagh
December 18, 2023
Kilnamanagh, Dublin - Unexpectedly, at his home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Geraldine Griffin (née O'Brien)
December 15, 2023
Shannon, Clare - Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Donations to the Irish Cancer Association.
No age or cause of death reported.
Christopher Young, 64
December 14, 2023
Cloughjordan, Tipperary - passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his wife of 38 years. Donations may be made to the Irish Cancer Society.
No cause of death reported.
Bernadette (Mary) Howard (née Maples)
December 13, 2023
Santry, Dublin - December 12th, 2023, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Donation, if desired, to St Francis Hospice or The Irish Cancer Society.
No age or cause of death reported.
Patrick Carroll
December 18, 2023
Ballyfermot, Dublin - 17th December 2023, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at St. James’s Hospital. Donations, if desired, to The Head and Neck Cancer Research.
No age or cause of death reported.
Paul Doyle
December 18, 2023
Tralee, Kerry - died on 17th December 2023. Donations if desired, to The Kerry Cancer Support Group.
No age or cause of death reported.
John (Joe) Maclean
December 18, 2023
Kilbride, Meath - peacefully at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.
No age or cause of death reported.
Ollie Moloney
December 18, 2023
Aghada, Cork - Unexpectedly at Cork University Hospital. Donations to The Irish Heart Foundation.
No age or cause of death reported.
Joyce Normoyle (née Beggy)
December 18, 2023
Leixlip, Kildare - December 18th, 2023, peacefully in St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh, surrounded by her loving family. Donations can be made in memory of Joyce to the Irish Cancer Society.
No age or cause of death reported.
Andy Kieran
December 12, 2023
Castlebellingham, Louth - 12th December 2023. Peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Donations, if desired, to Irish Heart Foundation.
No age or cause of death reported.
Kevin McDermott
December 12, 2023
Nenagh, Tipperary - (Member of E.S.B Ireland) Peacefully surrounded by his family in the care of the staff at The Oncology Ward of the Beacon Hospital Dublin. Donations if desired, to the Pat Smullen Pancreatic Cancer Fund.
No age or cause of death reported.
John Redmond
December 12, 2023
Inchicore, Dublin - December 11th, 2023, peacefully at St. James’s Hospital. Donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.
No age or cause of death reported.
Fergus (Fergie) Redmond
December 12, 2023
Manor Kilbride, Wicklow - 11th December 2023. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation.
No age or cause of death reported.
Fiona McGuirk (née Moffatt), 55
December 12, 2023
Navan, Meath - Fiona, in her 55th year, passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning, 12th December 2023 in the care of the staff at Beaumont Hospital, surrounded by her family. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.
No cause of death reported.
Hugh McParland
December 16, 2023
Dundalk, Louth - Formerly of Ballymoyer, Co. Armagh. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation.
No age or cause of death reported.
Veronica Harrison (née Brady)
December 16, 2023
Foulksmills, Wexford - Peacefully, in the care of Blackrock Hospice, surrounded by her loving family on 16th December 2023. Donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society/Blackrock Hospice.
No age or cause of death reported.
Frank Cameron
December 13, 2023
Whitehall, Dublin - On 12th December 2023, surrounded by his loving family in the wonderful care of St. Vincent's Private Hospital. Donations to the Irish Cancer Society.
No age or cause of death reported.
James Furlong
December 13, 2023
Campile, Wexford - Peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.
No age or cause of death reported.
Dr Peter Mulligan BDS
December 14, 2023
Churchtown, Dublin - Peacefully in the care of St Vincent’s University Hospital. Donations to the Irish Cancer Society.
No age or cause of death reported.
Gary Connell
December 15, 2023
Celbridge, Kildare - December 14th, 2023, at Tallaght Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Donations, if desired, to The Marie Keating Foundation (cancer awareness).
No age or cause of death reported.
Máire Smith (née Finn)
December 15, 2023
Swords, Dublin - peacefully, surrounded by her loving family in Beaumont Hospital. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Friends of St. Luke's, Cancer Care.
No age or cause of death reported.
John Coen
December 17, 2023
Greystones, Wicklow - December 15th, 2023, peacefully, surrounded by his family at St. Vincent’s Hospital. Donations, in memory of John, to The Irish Heart Foundation.
No age or cause of death reported.
Thomas Francis (Frank) Shields
December 18, 2023
Dublin - 17th December 2023. Passed away peacefully after a brief illness surrounded by his loving family. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.
No age or cause of death reported.
Ciara Brady
December 15, 2023
Naas, Kildare - Peacefully, after a short illness borne with courage and dignity.
No age or cause of death reported.
Patrick McDonagh
December 14, 2023
Dublin - Peacefully, surrounded by his family, at the Mater Hospital following a short illness.
No age or cause of death reported.
Tim (Tadghie) Brosnan
December 12, 2023
Cordal, Kerry - Peacefully on December 11th, 2023, at University Hospital Kerry in the presence of his loving family, after a brief illness.
No age or cause of death reported.
John Caulfield
December 12, 2023
Borrisokane, Tipperary - December 11th, 2023, after a short illness.
No age or cause of death reported.
Billy O'Brien
December 13, 2023
Nenagh, Tipperary - Peacefully, following a short illness, at University Hospital Limerick, Dec 12th, 2023.
No age or cause of death reported.
Liz Kearns (née Norton)
December 15, 2023
Arcadia, Athlone - Peacefully on 15th December 2023 after a brief illness surrounded by her loving family.
No age or cause of death reported.
Sean (Geezer) Duignan
December 17, 2023
Athlone, Roscommon - Sean passed away peacefully, after a short illness bravely borne.
No age or cause of death reported.
Margaret Ridge Relihan (Pat Mhicil)
December 17, 2023
Ardmore, Galway - Margaret died peacefully, surrounded by her loving family in the tender care of the Galway Hospice Foundation after a short illness borne with great dignity and strength.
No age or cause of death reported.
Pauline Curley (née Doyle)
December 17, 2023
Ballinasloe, Co. Galway - 16th December 2023, peacefully, surrounded by her adoring family, after an illness bravely borne.
No age or cause of death reported.
Finula Hackett (née Cooney)
December 15, 2023
Knocknacarra, Galway - Peacefully at University Hospital Galway, after an illness borne with great strength and dignity.
No age or cause of death reported.
Joe Ahearn
December 15, 2023
Rathfarnham, Dublin - passed away peacefully, after a short illness, on the 14th of December 2023, in the care of the wonderful staff at Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross.
No age or cause of death reported.
Walter Conway
December 15, 2023
Castlebar, Mayo - Peacefully on December 14th at his residence surrounded by his loving family after a short illness.
No age or cause of death reported.
Emma Jane Smyth
December 13, 2023
Mountbellew, Galway - Emma Jane passed away peacefully on 11 December 2023, after a short illness. Beloved daughter of Margaret and Larry. Donations, if desired, should be sent to the Irish Cancer Society.
No age or cause of death reported.
Dr. Raymond Joseph Kerr
December 12, 2023
Bundoran, Co. Donegal - 12th December 2023 at his residence following a short illness, in the presence of his loving family. Donations in memory of Dr. Raymond to the Oncology Ward at Sligo University Hospital or The North West Hospice or Cancer Care Ireland.
No age or cause of death reported.
Gerry Dobbin
Gerry Dobbin
December 13, 2023
Aclare, Co.Sligo - Peacefully, in his home, after a short illness, surrounded by his loving and devoted family. All donations to Cancer Support Centre Tubbercurry or Irish Cancer Society.
No age or cause of death reported.
News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
In memory of those who “died suddenly” in the United Kingdom and Ireland, December 11-December 18, 2023
I'm actually quite shocked at how long the lists are getting.
The prodrome for pancreatic and liver cancer has low levels of Phosphatidylcholine.. (Just a tip)
James Foggin's Facebook May 1 2021:
'That 15 minute wait after your covid jab, literally every little muscle twitch, tummy rumble or ache or pain and you think , this is it I’m the 1 in 10,000 who’s going to keel over with a reaction in a tent of strangers, 15 minutes later. Right as rain again'
Married with two young children.