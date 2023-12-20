UNITED KINGDOM

Soap Opera Legend Steve Halliwell Dead at 77

December 18, 2023

Steve Halliwell, the actor best known for his long-running role as Zak Dingle in the British soap opera Emmerdale, has died. The actor passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones, his family said in a statement issued by British public broadcaster ITV. Halliwell was 77. His cause of death was not disclosed. "He went to sleep, peacefully with his loved ones around him. He was making us laugh to the end, the most amazing father and grandfather you could ever wish for, family was everything to him," the family shared, going on to thank "the wonderful staff at St James Hospital and the Wheatfield Hospice for their love and kindness in his final days. He didn't want sadness, just to rejoice in a life well lived." Halliwell starred as Zak Dingle, the head of the Dingle household, in more than 2,300 episodes over 29 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Fit and healthy 10-year-old girl tragically dies suddenly after collapsing from suspected brain hemorrhage

December 17, 2023

West Yorkshire - Rai-Lèyah Parveen Saddique collapsed at school one afternoon. While doctors were unable to save her, they believe her cause of death to be a brain hemorrhage. Rai-Lèyah Parveen Saddique was a young girl, aged 10. She lived in Wakefield, West Yorkshire, a city in England. Rai-Lèyah was the oldest of three siblings and was well-known in school for her popularity amongst peers.

Link

Girl, 16, dies of blood clot days before Christmas after starting the Pill – as her family donate organs to save 5 lives

December 18, 2023

A “beautiful and intelligent” teenager tragically died from a brain clot after starting the pill, her family have revealed. Layla Khan, 16, died unexpectedly on December 13, just weeks after starting the contraceptive pill on November 25. She started suffering migraines on December 5 and also began vomiting from December 8, but her GP initially thought the problem was a stomach bug, her family said. After screaming in agony in bed, her mum decided to take her to hospital, where doctors diagnosed the blood clot that had caused swelling on the brain. Layla, who had three younger brothers and a sister, died within two days of arriving at the A&E at Diana, Princess of Wales Hospital in Grimsby. Her aunt Jenna Braithwaite told GrimsbyLive: “We can't even say the words about how devastated our family are, we've only just recently lost my Nana. With it being so close to Christmas as well, it's a time for celebration and it sucks all the Christmas spirit out of you.”

Link

Concert to celebrate life of student, 23, who died suddenly this year

December 14, 2023

North Yorkshire - A special charity fundraiser concert paying tribute to the life of a 23-year-old girl who unexpectedly passed away at university earlier this year will take place in Darlington this weekend. The life of Issy Ineson from Northallerton will be celebrated at the Forum Music Centre this weekend (December 17) in a charity concert raising funds for homeless charity St George’s Crypt in Leeds. Issy, who was a student at the University of Leeds studying Fine Art, unexpectedly passed away in March whilst she was living in halls of residence and volunteered for the charity in her spare time.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tributes paid after death of Doncaster junior football league stalwart announced

December 13, 2023

South Yorkshire - Doncaster and District Junior Sunday Football League announced the death of John Lowe saying: “It is with deep regret and sadness that we must inform you of the passing of John this morning following a short illness. John was a part of the League Management Committee and involved in junior football for over 20 years. Our thoughts go out to his family and all who knew him. He will be sadly missed.”

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Joseph Frederick Perry, 18

December 12, 2023

Lichfield - (Joe) Passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday 21st November 2023, aged 18 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Paul Steel, 43

December 12, 2023

Dumfries - On the 2nd of December 2023, peacefully at Dumfries Infirmary, aged 43 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Charles Robin, 70

December 12, 2023

Paisley - Died suddenly with family present on the 2nd of December 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Manan Shah

October 17, 2023

We are deeply saddened to announce the unexpected passing of Manan Shah on Sunday, October 8th, 2023, in Exeter, UK. In honor of his memory and to support his grieving family during this difficult time, we have initiated a fundraiser.

No cause of death reported.

Link

James Robert Foggin, 44

December 13, 2023

Rothbury - Tragically on Thursday 7th December, aged 44 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michael Charles (Mick) Hawker, 73

December 13, 2023

Paignton - Passed away peacefully on Thursday 30th November 2023 aged 73 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Christian Martin Smith, 46

December 13, 2023

Denbigh - 3rd December 2023 suddenly aged 46 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Victoria Jane Wardle, 59

December 13, 2023

Stockport - Unexpectedly on Monday 27th November 2023, aged 59 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Rita Emma Bealing, 72

December 13, 2023

Arnold - Passed away suddenly on 26th November 2023, aged 72 years.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Victoria Anne (Vicky) Bateman (nee Wright), 45

December 12, 2023

Oakamoor - Peacefully at rest in the presence of her loving family, on Thursday 30th November 2023, at Katharine House Hospice, Stafford, aged 45 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Nortridge Perrott, 68

December 16, 2023

Swansea - Suddenly but peacefully, on November 29th at Morriston hospital, Nortiridge aged 68 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Adrian Wilfred (Wilf) Clarke, 47

December 15, 2023

Derby - Passed away peacefully at Royal Derby Hospital on 3rd December 2023. Aged 47 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Anthony Bayles, 52

December 15, 2023

Liverpool - passed away suddenly December 4, 2023, in Oak Parks Hospital. He was a kind, gentle man, who dedicated his life to serving those with disabilities.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Samantha Gallon, 54

December 15, 2023

Benton - Suddenly in hospital with her loving family by her side on Wednesday 6th December 2023 aged 54 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Hubert Rowland Melvin Jones, 58

December 14, 2023

Felindre - Suddenly and unexpectedly on Sunday 3rd December 2023, aged 58 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Brendon George (Bren) Croud, 43

December 14, 2023

Llanfechell - 7th December 2023, aged 43 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michelle Lucas, 36

December 14, 2023

Dumfries - Peacefully on 11th December 2023 with her family by her bedside. Michelle, Beloved daughter of John and Irene.

No cause of death reported.

Link

John Clifford Anderson, 75

December 14, 2023

Stoke-on-Trent - Suddenly on 3rd December 2023, John, aged 75 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Anthony Bayles, 52

December 14, 2023

Liverpool - Anthony J Bayles passed away suddenly December 4, 2023, in Oak Parks Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Clinton Reginald (Clint) Crisp, 50

December 13, 2023

Stoke-on-Trent - It is with unexpected sadness to announce that Clinton has passed away suddenly on Saturday 2nd December 2023, aged 50 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jayne Stacey, 68

December 14, 2023

Danygraig - Passed away suddenly but peacefully on Wednesday 6th December 2023 aged 68 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Barbara Jane Tunnell (née Stewart), 58

December 15, 2023

Stockton-on-Tees - Suddenly but peacefully in hospital on December 7th, aged 58 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Stephen John Walker, 62

December 15, 2023

Stoke-on-Trent - Suddenly, on Saturday 2nd December 2023 at the Royal Stoke University Hospital, aged 62 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Andrew Paul (Baz) Barrett, 45

December 13, 2023

Ruthin - 30 November 2023, suddenly but peacefully at Glan Clwyd Hospital, aged 45 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Rebecca Clare Skerrett-Beach, 42

December 14, 2023

Hull - Passed away suddenly on Sunday 10th December 2023 aged 42 at Hull Royal Infirmary.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ian Robinson (Crusoe), 66

December 14, 2023

Newlyn - Passed away suddenly on 2nd December 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Matthew Adam (Matt) Shingler, 32

December 15, 2023

Newcastle-under-Lyme - Unexpectedly passed away on Tuesday 28th November 2023, aged 32 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Alan John Forrest (Fozz), 55

December 17, 2023

Macclesfield - Fozz aged 55 years of Macclesfield, suddenly passed away on Wednesday 29th November 2023.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Anthony John Paul McLaughlin, 41

December 15, 2023

Moston - It is with great sadness we announce Anthony passed away tragically on 29th November 2023, aged 41 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Robert Clifford (Cliff) Davies, 72

December 16, 2023

Llangernyw - Suddenly at Glan Clwyd Hospital, aged 72 years. Donations if desired in memory of Cliff will be greatly received towards the Emergency Department, the Cardiac Care Unit and the Intensive Care Unit at Glan Clwyd Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Claire Louise Towlson, 55

December 18, 2023

Burton upon Trent - In loving memory of Claire, who sadly passed away on 13th November 2023, aged 55 years. Donations in memory can be made to support 'British Heart Foundation'.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lesley "George" Panesar (nee Solway), 67

December 14, 2023

Chelmsford - Passed away peacefully at Broomfield Hospital on 2nd December 2023, aged 67 years. Donations if desired for Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Robert Chamberlain (Bob), 75

December 14, 2023

Pinhoe - Peacefully on November 25th, aged 75 years. Donations in his memory for The Stroke Association.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Diane Pearson, 57

December 14, 2023

Hull - Peacefully on 12th December 2023 at the Queen's Centre, Castle Hill Hospital, aged 57 years. Donations may be left to Macmillan Nurses (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Link

Keith Willis, 75

December 15, 2023

Guisborough - Passed away on December 6th, Keith aged 73 years. Donations if so desired for Cancer Charities.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Adela Rogers, 74

December 14, 2023

Cardiff - Passed away peacefully at St Davids Hospital on 4th December, aged 74 years. Donations if desired to Dementia UK or Macmillan Cancer.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sheila Shaw, 71

December 14, 2023

Huddersfield - On 5th December 2023, peacefully at Kirkwood Hospice, Sheila aged 71 years. Donations would be greatly appreciated for The Oncology Ward at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Peter Young, 68

December 14, 2023

Stakeford - Peacefully on 30th November aged 68 years. Donations if desired to The Stroke Association.

No cause of death reported.

Link

James (Nik/Jimmy) Nicholls

December 14, 2023

Swansea - Suddenly passed away on Friday 1st December 2023. Donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to British Heart Foundation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Peter Allen, 70

December 13, 2023

Crewe - Peter passed away on 24th November 2023, aged 70 years. Kind donations in Peter's memory will be given to The British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kevin Christopher Kelly, 60

December 13, 2023

Coventry - Passed away peacefully on 12th November 2023, aged 60 years. Donations if desired please send directly to Cancer Research.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tracey Knight, 54

December 13, 2023

Huddersfield - Peacefully at Bridge Wood House, aged 54 years. Donations would be welcome for The Brain Tumour Charity.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Plancina Anne Love (née Machin), 70

December 13, 2023

Meir - Peacefully passed away on Friday 24th November 2023 at The Royal Stoke University Hospital, aged 70 years. Donations if desired would be gratefully accepted for Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Link

David Pryke, 73

December 13, 2023

Eston - Passed away peacefully on 10th December 2023 at James Cook University Hospital, aged 73 years, surrounded by his family. Donations can be made to Pancreatic Cancer UK.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Barbara Spragg, 74

December 13, 2023

Sale - Barbara passed away in hospital on Monday 27th November 2023, aged 74 years. Donations if desired for the benefit of Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dean Sullivan, 68

December 13, 2023

Liverpool - 29th November 2023 peacefully, aged 68 years. Donations if desired to Prostate Cancer UK.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michael Nicholas (Mike) Temniuk, 65

December 13, 2023

Grimsby - On Monday 4th December 2023 Mike aged 65 years passed away suddenly whilst in the care of Scunthorpe General Hospital. Donations may be left for The Stroke Association.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ian Woolley, 74

December 13, 2023

Allestree - Passed away peacefully at The Royal Derby Hospital on Monday 4th December 2023, aged 74 years. Donations if desired are invited for Prostate Cancer.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ray Rogers, 59

December 13, 2023

Whitland - peacefully at Glangwili Hospital on Wednesday 29th November 2023. Donations, if so desired, for Prostate Cancer Cymru.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Clive Anthony Boult, 56

December 12, 2023

Stone - Sadly passed away on 8th December 2023 at the Douglas Macmillan Hospice, aged 56 years. Donations will be gratefully received by the Douglas Macmillan Hospice (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Link

Brian Heywood, 75

December 12, 2023

Rempstone - Brian passed away peacefully with his daughters by his side, aged 75 years. Donations to the British Heart Foundation in Brian's memory.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Janet Jennings (nee Tomkinson), 66

December 12, 2023

Stoke-on-Trent - Peacefully at rest whilst in the loving care of her family on 6th December 2023, aged 66 years, after an illness borne with great courage and dignity. Donations preferred to Douglas Macmillan Hospice (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Link

David William Keeling (Keel), 73

December 12, 2023

Norton - Peacefully on November 28th, 2023, with family by his side, aged 73 years. Donations if desired for the Douglas Macmillan Hospice (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Link

Katie Louise March, 33

December 12, 2023

Crawcrook - Peacefully in St Bede's Hospice with family around on Thursday 7th December 2023, aged 33 years. The family has asked for any donations to be made to Macmillan Cancer Support.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Brian Clark, 67

December 16, 2023

Sleaford- passed away peacefully at Woodlands Court Nursing Home, Kirton, on Monday 11th December, aged 67 years. Donations if desired are invited for Macmillan Cancer Care.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sarah Elizabeth Howland, 57

December 16, 2023

Kings Nympton- Died at Harefield Hospital, Uxbridge on Wednesday 22nd November 2023, aged 57. Donations welcome; to be shared between Lupus UK, British Heart Foundation and Kings Nympton Church.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Leslie Hodgkinson, 69

December 15, 2023

Accrington - Passed away on November 28, aged 69 years. Donations to the British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Anthony William (Tony) Lister, 69

December 15, 2023

Whitley Bay - Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday 9th December, aged 69 years. Donations in lieu can be made to Marie Curie Hospices (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Link

Vincent Carlson, 68

December 15, 2023

North Shields - Peacefully on December 7th aged 68 Years. Donations if so desired to Prostate Cancer North East.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ken Boucher

December 16, 2023

Carmarthen - Suddenly on Thursday 7th December at Glangwili Hospital. If desired donations in lieu to Cancer Research.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Irene Sage, 74

December 15, 2023

Newstead - Passed away peacefully on December 5th, 2023, at the Douglas Macmillan Hospice, surrounded by her loving family. Irene aged 74 years (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Link

Karen Jayne Sargeant, 58

December 15, 2023

Derby - Passed away peacefully at Royal Derby Hospital on Thursday 30th November 2023 aged 58 years. Donations can be made in loving memory of Karen and will be forwarded to Macmillan Nightingale Unit (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Link

Anthony Paul Corking, 56

December 16, 2023

Stockton-on-Tees - Passed away peacefully at home on 8th December 2023. Anthony aged 56 years. Donations would be gratefully received in lieu of flowers towards Macmillan Cancer Support.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Leslie (Les) Smith, 65

December 18, 2023

Guisborough - Suddenly at home in Guisborough on December 5th, aged 65 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Linda Carol Quinn (née Walker), 66

December 16, 2023

Huddersfield - Suddenly and unexpectedly at home.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sharon Bernadette Jones

December 16, 2023

Died suddenly and unexpectedly, at home on 5th December 2023.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Kathleen Hodgkinson (nee Cross), 72

December 15, 2023

Derby - Passed away suddenly at home on Monday 4th December 2023 aged 72 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

John Charles (Ginge) Robbins, 57

December 15, 2023

Stoke-on-Trent - Suddenly but peacefully at home on 21st of November 2023 aged 57 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Eirlys Sweetman, 66

December 15, 2023

Llangefni - December 11th, 2023, suddenly but peacefully at her home in the presence of her family aged 66 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Derek George Bruce, 57

December 14, 2023

Hull - Passed away suddenly at home on 28th November 2023, aged 57 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gillian Margaret Svendsen (nee Clarke), 75

December 15, 2023

Grimsby - Suddenly at home on Thursday 30th November 2023, aged 75 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jonathan William Richard (Jon) Grove, 63

December 14, 2023

Lincoln - Passed away suddenly but peacefully at his home on 21st November 2023 aged 63 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Peter Ian (of Freiston) Bennett, 71

December 13, 2023

Boston - Peter passed away suddenly at his home on the 28th of November 2023 aged 71 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Linda Brown (née Fernandez), 73

December 13, 2023

Newcastle upon Tyne - Linda passed away suddenly at home on 7th November 2023 aged 73 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Margaret Rose Parsons, 75

December 14, 2023

Scunthorpe - Margaret passed away suddenly at her home on 27 November 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Carly Jane Boulton, 36

December 12, 2023

Liverpool - Aged 36 years. Sadly, passed away at home.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gillian Stevens (née Albrighton)

December 13, 2023

Swansea - Suddenly but peacefully, on Wednesday 29th November 2023, at her home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Elaine McGuffie, 65

December 12, 2023

Glencaple - On the 2nd of December 2023, suddenly at home, aged 65 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Karen Ann Simmonds, 60

December 12, 2023

Fenham - Suddenly at home on 28th November aged 60 years. Donations to British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Thomas Ronald Lewis Edwards

December 13, 2023

Llanddeusant - Passed away on 5th December 2023 at home. Donations to Macmillan Cancer Support would be gratefully appreciated.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Evelyn (Eve) Hill, 67

December 14, 2023

Derby - Passed away peacefully at home on Sunday 3rd December 2023 aged 67 years. Donations for Cancer Research.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Martin ('Mac') McHale, 62

December 14, 2023

Stonehouse - Passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday 6th December 2023, aged 62 years. Donations, if desired, may be sent for 'Cancer Research UK' or 'The Swallows Head and Neck Cancer Charity'.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tim Challoner, 71

December 14, 2023

Gloucester - Passed away suddenly at home on Saturday 25th November 2023, aged 71 years. Family flowers only, donations if desired for the British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Paul Armand Cook, 59

December 12, 2023

Liverpool - 27th November 2023, aged 59 years. Paul suddenly passed away at home. All donations if desired to the British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Carole (nee Hitchmough) McEnif, 74

December 14, 2023

Liverpool - Peacefully at home aged 74 years. If desired donations to Marie Curie (cancer support).

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Peter Clarke, 72

December 13, 2023

Hinckley - Passed away at home on 21st November aged 72 years. Donations may be made in memory of Peter, payable to "British Heart Foundation".

No cause of death reported.

Link

Thomas (Toddy) Todd, 73

December 15, 2023

Scotswood - Peacefully at home with his loving family by his side on 5th December, aged 73 years. Donations to Macmillan Cancer Support.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Alan (Woody) Woodward, 66

December 15, 2023

Blurton - Peacefully at rest on Monday 4th December 2023 at his home, aged 66 years. Donations in memory of Woody would be much appreciated for The Douglas Macmillan Hospice, Blurton (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tony Morrell, 61

December 15, 2023

Hebburn - Suddenly at home on 6th December 2023, aged 61 years. Donations if so desired may be left after the service for The British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Anne Rosemary Martin, 53

December 15, 2023

Haslingden - passed away at home on November 30, aged 53 years. Anne enjoyed dancing, reading, and travelling. Donations to Diabetes UK and Stroke Association.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Diane Faulkner, 63

December 18, 2023

Stoke-on-Trent - Resting peacefully on 7th December 2023, following a brave battle with illness, surrounded by her beloved family at home in Little Chell. Aged 63.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ian Lawrence Coyne, 58

December 15, 2023

Redruth - 58 years old from cancer. Passed away peacefully at home as he wished.

Link

Wayne Coles, 69

December 15, 2023

Cardiff - Sadly, on Monday 4th December 2023 in the presence of his loving family, Wayne passed away at the tender age of 69 at home after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Maggie Davis, 62

December 14, 2023

Newcastle upon Tyne - Suddenly at home after a short illness with her loving family by her side on Tuesday 5th December 2023 aged 62 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Barry Smith, 72

December 14, 2023

Lemington - Peacefully at home after a short illness on 10th December, aged 72 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

June Stone, 71

December 14, 2023

Stafford - Passed away peacefully at home on 8th December 2023, aged 71, following a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Anthony (Tony) Leon Frankland

December 13, 2023

Skelmanthorpe - Passed away suddenly after a short illness at The Western General Hospital, Edinburgh on Friday 1st December 2023.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

David (Stanley) Oliphant (Olly), 68

December 13, 2023

Stanley - Peacefully on 23rd November 2023 after a short illness aged 68 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sandra Rose Mawler, 67

December 12, 2023

Light Oaks - Suddenly after a short illness on 3rd December 2023 at home, aged 67 years. Donations gratefully received to The Douglas Macmillan Hospice (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dr Joseph Ellison, 71

December 15, 2023

Rainford - 7th December 2023. Passed away peacefully, aged 71 years, after a short illness. Donations if so desired in memory of Joe, may be sent for Clatterbridge Cancer Centre.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Barbara Stoker, 75

December 15, 2023

Newcastle upon Tyne - Peacefully in hospital after a short illness on Monday 11th December 2023, aged 75 years. Donations gratefully received on behalf of Cancer Research UK and Macmillan.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Joseph (Joe) Mulgrove

December 15, 2023

North Shields - Passed away suddenly after a short illness on Wednesday 6th December. Donations to go to Live Well With Cancer.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Lisa Marie Grugel (nee Ball), 55

December 15, 2023

Stoke-on-Trent - Passed away peacefully on December 5th, 2023, with family by her side after a short illness, aged 55 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Patricia Jane Smith Dunsmuir, 75

December 15, 2023

Troon - passed away at the age of 75 on Sunday the 10th of December in Crosshouse Hospital Intensive Care after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Steven Budowski, 64

December 14, 2023

Cheltenham - Sadly passed away 3rd December 2023 after a short illness aged 64 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Caroline McKiernan

December 15, 2023

Kinawley, Fermanagh - Thursday, 14 December 2023, peacefully after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Keith Morris, 71

December 15, 2023

Ormskirk - After a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Link

IRELAND

Family pay tribute to Irish chef who died on Mount Kilimanjaro on his 40th birthday

December 18, 2023

Co. Limerick - An Irish chef who died just 100 metres from the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro was hailed as someone who lived his life with passion and had filled the equivalent of two lives in his time on Earth. Father-of-three James O'Connor died on his 40th birthday after suffering a fatal heart attack as the sun was dawning on the famous African mountain. Mr O'Connor - originally from Whitechurch, Co Cork but who lived in Dooradoyle, Co Limerick - was so popular and well-respected that a fundraising appeal to help repatriate his remains from Tanzania raised almost €40,000. He died on December 5, his birthday, after suffering a cardiac arrest within sight of the summit of the famous mountain.

Link

Joseph Gerald Finnegan

December 18, 2023

Bray, Wicklow - Former President of the High Court and Judge of the Supreme Court, died on 16th December 2023, peacefully, after a short illness, borne with characteristic good humour, surrounded by his loving family. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Trials Ireland or Mara Elephant Project.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Aidan Kenny, 5

December 17, 2023

Ballinasloe, Roscommon - Aidan passed peacefully at home surrounded by his loving parents, on the 16th of December 2023, aged 5 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Aideen Herdman, 17

December 16, 2023

Navan, Meath - Suddenly, but peacefully, at home, aged 17.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Anthony (Anto) Brennan

December 18, 2023

Dublin 8, Dublin - Dec 15, 2023, unexpectedly. He will be sadly missed by his dad Paul and sister Susan.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Monica Sant (née Gatt)

December 16, 2023

Donohill, Tipperary - 13th Dec. 2023; unexpectedly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Gerard Lowe

December 12, 2023

Bray, Wicklow - Passed away suddenly on December 8th, 2023.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Bernard Sykes

December 13, 2023

Bonniconlon, Mayo - Suddenly. Loving son of Andy & Marian.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Christina (Tina) Malone

December 12, 2023

Drimnagh, Dublin - November 28th, 2023. Suddenly in Spain. Died with dignity and grace with her sister Linda by her side.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Marion McCabe (née Downey)

December 12, 2023

Ballybrack, Dublin - December 10th, 2023, peacefully but unexpectedly surrounded by her family and in the wonderful care of the staff at St. Vincent’s University Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Mary Hickey (née Moore)

December 16, 2023

Killalee, Limerick - On December 16th, 2023, suddenly at University Hospital Limerick surrounded by her loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Wayne Hegarty

December 18, 2023

Foxhill, Dublin - 7th December 2023, suddenly. Beloved son of Grace and loving brother of Tyler.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Annamay Boner (née Sweeney)

December 16, 2023

Burtonport, Donegal - The sudden death has occurred of Annamay Boner.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

John Carey

December 16, 2023

Mahon, Cork - On December 16th, 2023, suddenly, at the Cork University Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

John Hand (Jr)

December 16, 2023

Moycullen, Co. Galway - suddenly on Friday the 15th of December 2023.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Eileen Henderson (née O'Connor)

December 15, 2023

Clondalkin, Dublin - suddenly, but peacefully surrounded by her loving family in the kind care of all the staff of St. James’s Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Chrissy Naughton (née Burke)

December 15, 2023

Bohermore, Galway - Unexpectedly at University Hospital Galway.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Dean Cox

December 15, 2023

Swords, Dublin - December 14th, 2023, suddenly. Sadly, missed by his loving mother and father.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Evelyn Barrett (née Sharpe)

December 15, 2023

Falcarragh, Donegal - The sudden death has taken place of Evelyn Barrett.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Patrick Savage

December 15, 2023

Killeagh, Cork - Unexpectedly but peacefully at Cork University Hospital on Friday December 15th.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Michael Finan

December 17, 2023

Athlone, Westmeath - Suddenly, on Saturday, 16th December 2023.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Gerry Freer

December 17, 2023

Inchicore, Dublin - 16th December 2023, unexpectedly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Collette Galligan

December 17, 2023

Aghada, Cork - December 15th, 2023, unexpectedly at Cork University Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Daniel Gahan

December 14, 2023

Marino, Dublin - December 12, 2023, unexpectedly; lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his parents.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Amelie Amour Motombo Malonga

December 12, 2023

Drogheda, Louth - 3rd December 2023, Drogheda and The Congo, suddenly at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

David Anthony Whelan

December 12, 2023

Clondalkin, Dublin - 8th December 2023 - Suddenly. David will be very sadly missed by his loving Mother Theresa.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Eamon O'Dea

December 12, 2023

Navan, Meath - Suddenly but Peacefully.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Catherine (Kitty) O'Halloran

December 12, 2023

Togher, Cork - On December 9th, 2023, peacefully but unexpectedly at Cork University Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Finbarr (Benji) Riordan

December 14, 2023

Dundalk, Louth - Died unexpectedly on Thursday 14th December 2023.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

David O'Mahony

December 14, 2023

Gurranabraher, Cork - On 9th December 2023, suddenly, in the presence of his loving family and in the tender care of the staff at Cork University Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

John Murray

December 14, 2023

Midleton, Cork - Unexpectedly, but peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at Cork University Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Angela Duane

December 13, 2023

Loughrea, Galway - Angela passed away suddenly on Sunday 10th of December 2023.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

John Benson

December 13, 2023

Tubbercurry, Sligo - 8th December 2023, suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Padraig O'Connell

December 17, 2023

Kilcullen, Co. Kildare - 17th December 2023, suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Toni Marie Kenny

December 18, 2023

Mullingar, Co. Westmeath - 16th December 2023, unexpectedly. Deeply regretted by her heartbroken mother and father.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Donal Lawlor

December 18, 2023

Seville Place, Dublin - 16th December 2023. Suddenly but peacefully surrounded by his loving family in the wonderful care of the doctors and nurses in the ICU of the Mater hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Darren Cuthbert

December 17, 2023

Coolock, Dublin - December 13th, 2023. Passed suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Liam (Larry) McMahon

December 18, 2023

Clonskeagh, Dublin - passed away suddenly but peacefully on the 15th of December 2023, at St Vincent’s Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Brian O'Rourke

December 18, 2023

Maynooth, Kildare - Suddenly. Sadly missed by his loving daughter, his mam and dad Jim (Sham).

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Blanche Thompson (née Cummins)

December 18, 2023

Dundrum, Dublin - December 17th, 2023, suddenly, at St. James’s Hospital, while surrounded by her loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Willow Trimble, toddler

December 18, 2023

Kinnegad, Westmeath - Our beautiful Angel Willow, passed away, unexpectedly, on Saturday the 16th of December, in Mullingar Regional Hospital, in the loving arms of her heartbroken parents.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Gerard (Gerry) Ward

December 18, 2023

Ballinasloe, County Galway - suddenly and unexpectedly in Portiuncula Hospital, 18th December 2023.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Gerry McNamara

December 18, 2023

Clonmel, Tipperary - Gerry passed away unexpectedly at Tipperary University Hospital on Saturday evening surrounded by his loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Sarah Lynch

December 18, 2023

Shannon, Clare - Died suddenly and unexpectedly in her sleep. Deeply missed by her heartbroken parents.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Nathaniel Buchanan

December 18, 2023

Milford, Donegal - December 16th, 2023, suddenly at his home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Leah Tochel Hone

December 15, 2023

Birchill, Donegal - Unexpectedly, at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Christy (Lester) Halley

December 15, 2023

Cashel, Tipperary - died unexpectedly at his home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Jonathan (Jack) Tormay

December 15, 2023

Navan, Meath - Suddenly, but peacefully at his residence.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Emma Gould

December 17, 2023

Charleville, Co.Cork - passed away, unexpectedly at her residence in Cork, on December 17th, 2023. Beloved daughter of Ger and Pauline.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Mary Fahy (née King)

December 17, 2023

Shantalla, Galway - Mary died unexpectedly and peacefully at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Bill (William) Duncan

December 18, 2023

Mountcharles, Donegal - suddenly, at his residence.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Anthony Hayes

December 18, 2023

Turners Cross, Cork - On 13th December 2023, unexpectedly, but peacefully at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Seán Reidy

December 18, 2023

Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick - passed away unexpectedly at home on Sunday, 17th December 2023. Seán is very sadly missed by his loving parents.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Lauragh O'Flynn

December 18, 2023

Cobh, Cork - Unexpectedly but peacefully at her home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Michael Joseph Compton

December 17, 2023

Roscommon Town, Roscommon - December 15th, 2023. Suddenly, at his residence.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

John (Rocky) O'Rourke

December 16, 2023

Carrigaline, Cork - On December 15th, 2023, unexpectedly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Edward (Eddie) Dawson

December 16, 2023

Wolfhill, Laois - passed away suddenly at his residence on 13th December 2023.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Dick McSweeney

December 12, 2023

Midleton, Cork - on December 10th, 2023, suddenly but peacefully at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Frank Stacey

December 12, 2023

Artane, Dublin - suddenly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Mary Stoddart (née Seale)

December 13, 2023

Ballinasloe, Galway - Mary passed unexpectedly at her home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

John Joe Crowley

December 12, 2023

Ennis, Co. Clare - suddenly at his residence.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Joe Glynn

December 12, 2023

Castlebar, Mayo - Joe Glynn, 11th December 2023, suddenly at his residence.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Jim Cullen

December 15, 2023

Geevagh, Co.Sligo - December 13th 2023. Suddenly at his residence.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Jane Mulvey

December 14, 2023

Dublin City, Dublin - December 10th, 2023, suddenly, at home. Beloved daughter of Christy and the late Jane.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Joanne O'Dwyer

December 13, 2023

Cashel, Tipperary - Unexpectedly at home. Deeply regretted by her mother Pauline.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Kevin Martin

December 13, 2023

Mountmellick, Laois - Unexpectedly but peacefully at his home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Breege Ward

December 14, 2023

Glenamaddy, Galway - 13th December 2023. Suddenly, but peacefully, at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Ciarán Cummins

December 15, 2023

Raheny, Dublin - Died suddenly at home on Wednesday 13th December. Formerly of Ulster Bank.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

William Darcy

December 14, 2023

Dublin - Passed away 13th December 2023 suddenly and unexpectedly at his residence.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

John (Kevin) Davis

December 15, 2023

Tallaght, Dublin - December 12, 2023, unexpectedly, at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Brendan Iveagh

December 18, 2023

Kilnamanagh, Dublin - Unexpectedly, at his home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Geraldine Griffin (née O'Brien)

December 15, 2023

Shannon, Clare - Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Donations to the Irish Cancer Association.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Christopher Young, 64

December 14, 2023

Cloughjordan, Tipperary - passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his wife of 38 years. Donations may be made to the Irish Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Bernadette (Mary) Howard (née Maples)

December 13, 2023

Santry, Dublin - December 12th, 2023, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Donation, if desired, to St Francis Hospice or The Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Patrick Carroll

December 18, 2023

Ballyfermot, Dublin - 17th December 2023, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at St. James’s Hospital. Donations, if desired, to The Head and Neck Cancer Research.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Paul Doyle

December 18, 2023

Tralee, Kerry - died on 17th December 2023. Donations if desired, to The Kerry Cancer Support Group.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

John (Joe) Maclean

December 18, 2023

Kilbride, Meath - peacefully at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Ollie Moloney

December 18, 2023

Aghada, Cork - Unexpectedly at Cork University Hospital. Donations to The Irish Heart Foundation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Joyce Normoyle (née Beggy)

December 18, 2023

Leixlip, Kildare - December 18th, 2023, peacefully in St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh, surrounded by her loving family. Donations can be made in memory of Joyce to the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Andy Kieran

December 12, 2023

Castlebellingham, Louth - 12th December 2023. Peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Donations, if desired, to Irish Heart Foundation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Kevin McDermott

December 12, 2023

Nenagh, Tipperary - (Member of E.S.B Ireland) Peacefully surrounded by his family in the care of the staff at The Oncology Ward of the Beacon Hospital Dublin. Donations if desired, to the Pat Smullen Pancreatic Cancer Fund.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

John Redmond

December 12, 2023

Inchicore, Dublin - December 11th, 2023, peacefully at St. James’s Hospital. Donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Fergus (Fergie) Redmond

December 12, 2023

Manor Kilbride, Wicklow - 11th December 2023. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Fiona McGuirk (née Moffatt), 55

December 12, 2023

Navan, Meath - Fiona, in her 55th year, passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning, 12th December 2023 in the care of the staff at Beaumont Hospital, surrounded by her family. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Hugh McParland

December 16, 2023

Dundalk, Louth - Formerly of Ballymoyer, Co. Armagh. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Veronica Harrison (née Brady)

December 16, 2023

Foulksmills, Wexford - Peacefully, in the care of Blackrock Hospice, surrounded by her loving family on 16th December 2023. Donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society/Blackrock Hospice.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Frank Cameron

December 13, 2023

Whitehall, Dublin - On 12th December 2023, surrounded by his loving family in the wonderful care of St. Vincent's Private Hospital. Donations to the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

James Furlong

December 13, 2023

Campile, Wexford - Peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Dr Peter Mulligan BDS

December 14, 2023

Churchtown, Dublin - Peacefully in the care of St Vincent’s University Hospital. Donations to the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Gary Connell

December 15, 2023

Celbridge, Kildare - December 14th, 2023, at Tallaght Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Donations, if desired, to The Marie Keating Foundation (cancer awareness).

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Máire Smith (née Finn)

December 15, 2023

Swords, Dublin - peacefully, surrounded by her loving family in Beaumont Hospital. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Friends of St. Luke's, Cancer Care.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

John Coen

December 17, 2023

Greystones, Wicklow - December 15th, 2023, peacefully, surrounded by his family at St. Vincent’s Hospital. Donations, in memory of John, to The Irish Heart Foundation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Thomas Francis (Frank) Shields

December 18, 2023

Dublin - 17th December 2023. Passed away peacefully after a brief illness surrounded by his loving family. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Ciara Brady

December 15, 2023

Naas, Kildare - Peacefully, after a short illness borne with courage and dignity.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Patrick McDonagh

December 14, 2023

Dublin - Peacefully, surrounded by his family, at the Mater Hospital following a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Tim (Tadghie) Brosnan

December 12, 2023

Cordal, Kerry - Peacefully on December 11th, 2023, at University Hospital Kerry in the presence of his loving family, after a brief illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

John Caulfield

December 12, 2023

Borrisokane, Tipperary - December 11th, 2023, after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Billy O'Brien

December 13, 2023

Nenagh, Tipperary - Peacefully, following a short illness, at University Hospital Limerick, Dec 12th, 2023.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Liz Kearns (née Norton)

December 15, 2023

Arcadia, Athlone - Peacefully on 15th December 2023 after a brief illness surrounded by her loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Sean (Geezer) Duignan

December 17, 2023

Athlone, Roscommon - Sean passed away peacefully, after a short illness bravely borne.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Margaret Ridge Relihan (Pat Mhicil)

December 17, 2023

Ardmore, Galway - Margaret died peacefully, surrounded by her loving family in the tender care of the Galway Hospice Foundation after a short illness borne with great dignity and strength.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Pauline Curley (née Doyle)

December 17, 2023

Ballinasloe, Co. Galway - 16th December 2023, peacefully, surrounded by her adoring family, after an illness bravely borne.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Finula Hackett (née Cooney)

December 15, 2023

Knocknacarra, Galway - Peacefully at University Hospital Galway, after an illness borne with great strength and dignity.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Joe Ahearn

December 15, 2023

Rathfarnham, Dublin - passed away peacefully, after a short illness, on the 14th of December 2023, in the care of the wonderful staff at Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Walter Conway

December 15, 2023

Castlebar, Mayo - Peacefully on December 14th at his residence surrounded by his loving family after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Emma Jane Smyth

December 13, 2023

Mountbellew, Galway - Emma Jane passed away peacefully on 11 December 2023, after a short illness. Beloved daughter of Margaret and Larry. Donations, if desired, should be sent to the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Dr. Raymond Joseph Kerr

December 12, 2023

Bundoran, Co. Donegal - 12th December 2023 at his residence following a short illness, in the presence of his loving family. Donations in memory of Dr. Raymond to the Oncology Ward at Sligo University Hospital or The North West Hospice or Cancer Care Ireland.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Gerry Dobbin

Gerry Dobbin

December 13, 2023

Aclare, Co.Sligo - Peacefully, in his home, after a short illness, surrounded by his loving and devoted family. All donations to Cancer Support Centre Tubbercurry or Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link