BRAZIL

The auxiliary bishop of the diocese of Anápolis died

August 1, 2024

The auxiliary bishop of the diocese of Anápolis, in Goiás, Dom Dilmo Franco de Campos, died on the afternoon of Thursday, August 1, due to complications caused by a heart attack. He was 52 years old and had been in Anápolis, assisting the titular bishop Dom João Wilk, since February 1, 2020.

PARAGUAY

Amancay Stumpfs, multifaceted artist and human rights activist, dies

July 30, 2024

Paraguayan art mourns the departure of the young Amancay Stumpfs, a multifaceted artist and human rights activist. The young woman from Encarnación passed away this Tuesday at the age of 28. On social media, several institutions and public figures expressed their condolences for the sudden departure of a woman who had an innate talent for the seventh art. They highlighted her career as a filmmaker, costume designer, programmer, actress, photographer and human rights activist.

No cause of death reported.

URUGUAY

Henry Mullins, remembered DJ of Montevideo nights, passed away

July 30, 2024

A popular DJ and radio man, Henry Mullins filled the evenings of the most important nightclubs in the 80s and 90s with music. Mullins passed away this Monday at the age of 68. According to the Punta del Este portal Portada, the radio host suffered a cardiorespiratory arrest in his apartment. Active on social networks, he made posts on Facebook until yesterday.

BELGIUM

Mark Gebruers unexpectedly passed away : “We are losing a golden volunteer”

August 1, 2024

Essen - Mark Gebruers (66), a well-known figure in Essen for his volunteer work at various organizations, has passed away unexpectedly. “We are losing a golden volunteer in Essen,” says Wekke Buyens, a cultural expert at the municipality. “His unexpected passing there is a hard blow to his volunteer friends.”

No cause of death reported.

Bart Dockx, 48

August 5, 2024

Born in Turnhout, December 3, 1975, died in Arendonk, August 4, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Jonathan Kalut, 49

August 4, 2024

Residing in Liège. Born in Liège on Thursday, March 13, 1975, died in Liège on Saturday, August 3, 2024, at the age of 49.

No cause of death reported.

Alexandra Morsat, 47

August 4, 2024

Resident of Antheit. Born in Waremme on 23 December 1976, died in Antheit on 03 August 2024, at the age of 47 years.

No cause of death reported.

Damien Spirlet, 42

August 3, 2024

Resident of Olne. Born on 24 October 1981, died in Liège on 02 August 2024, at the age of 42 years.

No cause of death reported.

Yorka Breine, 48

August 2, 2024

Born in Menen, February 10, 1976, died in Poperinge, July 31, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Valerie Verbrugghe, 40

August 2, 2024

Born in Assebroek, December 5, 1983, died peacefully in Ieper, August 1, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Eveline Debou, 44

August 2, 2024

Born in Torhout, August 1, 1979, died peacefully at home in Koekelare, July 31, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Gitte Stoops, 35

August 2, 2024

Born in Turnhout, October 24, 1988, died in Mol, August 1, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Maria Bellens, 72

August 2, 2024

Born in Itegem, March 29, 1952, died unexpectedly at home, August 1, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Koen Hellemans, 49

August 1, 2024

Koen was born in Borgerhout, April 19, 1975, and died in Brasschaat, July 31, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Steve Van Dyck, 39

August 1, 2024

Born in Antwerp March 25, 1985, died unexpectedly and way too soon in UZA Edegem, July 31, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Wendy Pemen, 55

August 1, 2024

Born in Antwerp, December 30, 1968, died unexpectedly in UZA Edegem, July 30, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Jimmy Fierens, 36

August 1, 2024

Born March 4, 1988, died July 31, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Marcin Biesiadecki, 50

August 1, 2024

Born in Gubin, Poland, December 2, 1974, died in Leuven, July 29, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Francis Volckaerts, 62

August 1, 2024

Born in Bastogne, August 1, 1961, died in Arlon, July 30, 2024. Thanks to the oncology department of the hospital in Arlon.

No cause of death reported.

Jan De Commer, 74

July 31, 2024

Born in Opdorp, June 7, 1950, died completely unexpectedly in Sint-Amands-aan-de-Schelde, July 23, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Karel Saelemaekers, 72

July 31, 2024

Born in Leuven, May 13, 1952, died suddenly at home in Heverlee, July 30, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Simona-Mihaela Kulcsar, 46

July 31, 2024

Born in Brasov, Romania, December 9, 1977, died in Booischot, July 30, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Fabienne Bourdeaux, 47

July 31, 2024

Of Poulseur.

No cause of death reported.

Magali Feyaerts, 46

July 31, 2024

Of Thy-le-Bauduin.

No cause of death reported.

Nicolas Leblicq, 46

July 31, 2024

Residing in Godarville. Born in Haine-Saint-Paul on Thursday, December 8, 1977, died in Godarville on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, at the age of 46.

No cause of death reported.

Didier Biesmans, 53

July 31, 2024

Resident at Petit-Their. Born in Montegnée on 05 January 1971, died in Petit-Thier on 30 July 2024 at the age of 53 years. Thanks to the oncology services of CHC Heusy.

No cause of death reported.

Roland Thirion, 71

July 30, 2024

Roland Thirion, husband of Nadia De Groof, passed away unexpectedly on July 27, 2024, in WZC Sint-Vincentius in Ekeren. He was born in Antwerp on September 28, 1952.

No cause of death reported.

Heidi Beurick, 48

July 30, 2024

Residing in Lede. Born in Aalst on Friday 23 January 1976, died in Lede on Monday 29 July 2024, at the age of 48.

No cause of death reported.

Jean-Claude Mulkay, 46

July 30, 2024

Of Lierneux.

No cause of death reported.

Mario Bosmans, 53

July 30, 2024

Born in Heist-op-den-Berg, January 16, 1971. Gently passed away after an inhonest battle with ALS in the Hart hospital in Lier, on July 30, 2024.

Tim Van Emelen, 46

July 29, 202

Born in Vilvoorde, November 9, 1977, died in Werchter, July 27, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Virginie Olagny, 43

July 29, 2024

Of Godinne.

No cause of death reported.

Jean-Paul Tock, 35

July 29, 2024

Residing in Bastogne. Born in Namur on Tuesday, July 25, 1989, died in Bastogne on Sunday, July 28, 2024, at the age of 35.

No cause of death reported.

NETHERLANDS

Ex-Textures vocalist Pieter Verpaalen passed away

August 1, 2024

In a sad bit of news, Dutch progressive metal band Textures announced that their former vocalist Pieter Verpaalen [36] has died. During what has to be one of the more difficult times of the band’s career, we want to offer our deepest condolences for their loss. The band posted the following statement in remembrance of Verpaalen, who was with the band from 2002 to 2004 and featured in their debut album Polars - “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our friend and former Textures band member Pieter Verpaalen. Pieter was the vocalist on our debut album, Polars (2003), and he played an important role during the early formation stages of the band. Pieter provided the lyrics to our first-ever song, ‘Swandive’, and both this song and his contributions to our debut album laid the foundation for the band’s ongoing journey. We will forever be grateful to him for his impact, both musically and personally …”

No cause of death reported.

Designer of 50-euro banknote dress dies

August 5, 2024

Hinke Luiten from Deventer gained national fame when the creative Haarlemmer designed the dress of 50-euro bills and the quarter collar for the then CDA Member of Parliament Hilde Palland. The artist, who lives in Deventer, died on August 1, at the age of 69, from the effects of cancer.

Former chairman of Burgerbelangen Ermelo Johan van Leeuwen unexpectedly passed away

August 5, 2024

Ermelo - The well-known Ermelo resident Johan van Leeuwen (63) unexpectedly passed away from a cardiac arrest in the night from Friday to Saturday. He used to be a milkman and then a grocer. He still ran a dairy shop on the Oude Telgterweg and organized parties and celebrations. In the past, he was chairman of the political party Burgerbelangen in Ermelo.

Link

Death of Wim Ockhuijsen, 73

July 28, 2024

Last Monday, former member Wim Ockuijsen unexpectedly passed away at the age of 73. Wim was a member of the long-distance team for many years, together running many fast times, including the marathon. His best time on the marathon was 2.28.03 as a 35-year-old in 1990, still an M35 record. After his running career, he arranged many athletes for local runs. We will miss him and wish his family and friends much strength.

No cause of death reported.

Woman dies while swimming

July 31, 2024

A 73-year-old woman died while she was swimming in the Wilhelmina Channel, this Wednesday morning in Oosterhout.

No cause of death reported.

Patricia Van Calster, 47

July 29, 2024

Born in Schoten, Belgium, April 29, 1977, died unexpectedly at home in Hoogerheide, Netherlands, July 29, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

GERMANY

"Uschi was often very tired in the end"

August 1, 2024

Michael Schanze's girlfriend died on Monday. Now the TV star talks about the worst moment in his life … "How are you supposed to feel when you lose your beloved partner so suddenly - sad, depressed. But I try to lift myself up by the fact that Uschi didn't have to suffer." Last Monday, Michael Schanze found his partner of many years, Uschi Köhl, lifeless in the conservatory of their home in Munich. The 77-year-old TV star immediately called the emergency doctor. However, despite intensive efforts, in the end there was nothing more he could do for 70-year-old Uschi Köhl.

No cause of death reported.

Three “died suddenly” while swimming:

Swimmer suddenly sinks into the sea and dies

July 31, 2024

A 67-year-old man drowned in a natural lake in the municipality of Hohenwarthe in the Jerichower Land district. He had been swimming from one shore to the other on Tuesday, according to a spokesperson for the German Press Agency. On his way back, he suddenly sank and drowned. It is still unclear whether the man's strength gave out or if another medical emergency was the cause of his sinking. Divers from the professional fire brigade in Magdeburg had recovered the man's body from the lake. A doctor confirmed his death in the evening. The criminal police are investigating the cause of death.



Less than two weeks ago, a man died in a bathing accident in the Jerichower Land district. The 47-year-old was swimming in the Plattensee in Dannigkow and reportedly felt chest pains. He was initially able to swim to a nearby bathing platform on his own. Emergency services who were called to the scene attempted to revive him, but unfortunately, their efforts were unsuccessful. He died at the scene. Investigations are also underway in this case.

Woman dies in open-air swimming pool - investigation is underway

July 30, 2024

In a public swimming pool in Dortmund, a woman has died. According to police reports, she was pulled lifeless from the water. First responders attempted to revive her, but the on-site doctor confirmed her death. It's still under investigation whether she drowned or had a medical emergency.

No age or cause of death reported.

SWITZERLAND

Brazilian cellist Antonio Meneses dies at 66

August 2, 2024

Brazilian cellist Antonio Meneses, one of the leading musicians of his generation, died this Saturday in Basel, Switzerland, at the age of 66. He was diagnosed in June with glioblastoma multiforme, an aggressive type of brain tumor, and in the same month he announced his retirement from the stage. Meneses was one of the most celebrated soloists and chamber musicians of his generation. He would never return to live in Brazil. He settled in Basel, Switzerland, near the border with Germany, with his second wife, the Japanese Satoko Kuroda. But he would never stop coming to Brazil, at least once a year, to play with the country's orchestras and with friends, in chamber music format.

DENMARK

Kennet Johansen, 44

August 5, 2024

We have suddenly and far too soon lost our beloved son, brother, brother-in-law, and uncle, Kennet Johansen, born on 26 June 1980, died in Bratbjerg on 2 August 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Kaj Jensen, 73

August 5, 2024

My beloved husband, our dear father, father-in-law, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Kaj Jensen, born 14 June 1951, has quietly fallen asleep in his home after a short illness. Skårup, 4 August 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Birthe Pedersen, 64

August 5, 2024

Our much-loved wife, mother, mother-in-law, and grandmother, Birthe Pedersen, January 2, 1960 - July 27, 2024, is suddenly taken from us far too soon.

No cause of death reported.

Thomas Lindgren Jensen, 49

August 4, 2024

Our beloved son, our dear brother, brother-in-law, and uncle, Thomas Lindgren Jensen, 22 March 1975, has quietly fallen asleep. Sæby, 29 July 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Bjarne Vestergaard Kaa, 70

August 4, 2024

Our dear father, father-in-law, grandfather, and grandfather, Bjarne Vestergaard Kaa, 2 June 1954 - 30 July 2024, has fallen asleep quietly after a short course of illness. The loss and emptiness is completely unbearable.

No cause of death reported.

Jette Søgaard Futtrup, 66

August 4, 2024

My beloved wife, our loving and caring mother, mother-in-law, and grandmother, Jette Søgaard Futtrup, born 30 December 1957, has found peace after a short illness. Østerild, 4 August 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Ole Christensen, 62

August 3, 2024

My beloved husband, our beloved father, father-in-law, and brother, Ole Christensen, born 29 April 1962, has quietly fallen asleep after a short illness. St. Brøndum, 1 August 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Palle Bach, 67

August 1, 2024

My beloved husband, our beloved father, father-in-law, and grandfather, Palle Bach, born 17 December 1956, has quietly fallen asleep after a serious illness. Glyngøre, 31 July 2024. Instead of possibly flowers, consider a donation to the Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Grete Schmidt, 71

August 1, 2024

My beloved wife, our dear mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Grete Schmidt, 25 August 1952 - 31 July 2024, has quietly fallen asleep after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Michael Stehr, 50

August 1, 2024

Our dearly loved father, husband, brother, and son, Michael Stehr, 21 June 1974 - 28 July 2024,

has quietly fallen asleep.

No cause of death reported.

Kim Henningsen, 57

August 1, 2024

Our dear husband, father, brother, and son, Kim Henningsen, November 3, 1966 - July 29, 2024, has unfortunately lost the battle against cancer.

Erik Lewandowski, 71

July 31, 2024

Our dear brother, brother-in-law, and uncle, Erik Lewandowski, 28 May 1953, is suddenly taken from us. Odense, 27 July 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Jens Eliasen, 59

July 31, 2024

You were full of empathy, caring and had a huge heart for your wife, children, grandchildren, and mother. We were all spoiled. Jens Eliasen, April 1, 1965 - July 6, 2024. You were taken from us far too soon and suddenly. We are left with a huge loss and a great sadness. We love you.

No cause of death reported.

Christina Hellerup Kristensen, 38

July 31, 2024

Our most beloved, Christina Hellerup Kristensen, 13 August 1985 - 20 July 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Emil Pedersen, 31

July 30, 2024

Our beloved son and brother, Emil Pedersen, 31 August 1992 - 29 July 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Jørgen Dahl Jensen, 69

July 30, 2024

Our beloved father, father-in-law and grandfather, Jørgen Dahl Jensen, 30 April 1955 - 27 July 2024, is suddenly taken from us.

No cause of death reported.

Erik Carstensen, 69

July 30, 2024

My beloved husband, our dear father, father-in-law, and grandfather, Erik Carstensen, has suddenly left us on Sunday, July 28, 2024. Instead of flowers, consider donations to the Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Niels Christian Joseph Nielsen, 68

July 29, 2024

My dearest brother, our dear uncle, Niels Christian Joseph Nielsen, born 28 November 1955, has quietly fallen asleep, after a short illness. Vognsild, July 28, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

ROMANIA

Mourning in Romanian football! Former left midfielder Valentin Ioviță died at the age of 40

August 4, 2024

It's a day of mourning in the world of Romanian football! Valentin Iovita has died! The former midfielder and director of the Oțelul Galați Academy passed away at the age of 40, following a stroke. He left a lot of pain behind him, and this news saddened an entire country.

MONTENEGRO

Stevan Radusinović passed away

August 4, 2024

Montenegrin actor Stevan Radusinović died today at the age of 47. Stevan Radusinović was born in Podgorica. He has been a member of the Montenegrin National Theater since 2001. He also had a number of roles in Montenegrin films, as well as foreign films.

No cause of death reported.

SPAIN

Actor and musician Miguel Vigil dies of a heart attack

August 1, 2024

Through its social media, the Union of Actors and Actresses announced sad news. At the age of 68, actor and musician Miguel Vigil died as a result of a heart attack. He's remembered for appearing in the series Tell Me How It Happened. Miguel died at his home located in the municipality of Ronda in the province of Malaga, in Spain.

A conductor “died suddenly”:

Miguel Ángel Gómez Martínez has died

August 5, 2024

Yesterday, the conductor Miguel Ángel Gómez Martínez died in Malaga at the age of 74 after a sudden hospital admission. At the moment, the circumstances of the sad and unexpected death of the Granada master are unknown.

Young gardener dies from heart attack caused by heat stroke

August 2, 2024

Gardener, 20, drops dead while working on grounds of a luxury villa in Spain’s Mallorca. A gardener died from a heart attack on Monday while working at a Mallorca villa, with heatstroke said to be the likely cause.

Link