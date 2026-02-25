A survey of the likely global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

February 17, 2026

While civil rights leader Jesse Jackson’s cause of death has not been confirmed, he had battled Progressive Supranuclear Palsy, a rare neurological disorder. Jackson first revealed he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2017, but last year a spokesperson for Rainbow PUSH Coalition said Jackson was diagnosed with PSP in April 2025. PSP is considered a more serious and faster progressing disorder. Shurer said symptoms progress nearly three times faster than Parkinson’s disease. “What makes PSP different than Parkinson’s disease is it usually doesn’t respond to the Parkinson’s medications,” said Dr. Amy Brown, a Neurology professor at Vanderbilt University and director of one of CurePSP’s Centers of Care. “It is more serious in the sense that Parkinson’s we have lots of ways to treat it, and patients respond well. We don’t have treatments for PSP.” PSP is considered rare, affecting between 6 and 10 individuals per 100,000. Although experts say these numbers are likely underestimates due to frequent misdiagnosis. The diagnosis didn’t stop Jesse Jackson from fighting for what he believes in. He continued to push for civil rights, and attended marches fighting for criminal justice reform after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. He also made an appearance at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago in 2024.

Researcher’s note - Jackson was “vaccinated” [above], and he was influential in convincing minority communities to trust the COVID “vaccines”: https://abc7chicago.com/post/covid-19-vaccine-rev-jesse-jackson-coronavirus/9470599/

February 23, 2026

Francine Beppu, who appeared on Showtime’s “The Real L Word,” has died at the age of 43. A family spokesperson tells TMZ she passed away February 17 at her home in Honolulu. The cause of death is not being disclosed at this time. Francine was known for appearing on the “The Real L Word,” the reality series that followed the lives and relationships of LGBTQ+ women in L.A.

February 18, 2026

Tom Noonan, an actor who launched his career on the New York stage in the original 1978 Off Broadway production of Sam Shepard’s Buried Child before pivoting to indelible film performances as menacing villains in Manhunter, Robocop 2, Last Action Hero and The Monster Squad, died Saturday, February 14. He was 74. His death was confirmed on social media by Karen Sillas, his co-star in the 1992 play What Happened Was… and its 1994 Sundance award-winning film adaptation, and Fred Dekker, director of 1987’s The Monster Squad. Additional details on his passing, including a cause of death, were not immediately available, but Silas noted in her post that Noonan passed away peacefully.

February 19, 2026

Eric Dane has died at 53, his family confirmed in a statement to TODAY.com. The actor, known for his work in “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Euphoria,” announced his ALS diagnosis last year, and died on Feb. 19, 2026. The disease, which is fatal and has no cure, gradually affects control of the muscles needed to move, speak, eat and breathe. In September 2025, he set a goal of raising $1 billion toward research for treatments for ALS, and announced on Instagram the he had partnered with “I Am ALS” on its Push for Progress initiative to find a cure for the disease.

Researcher’s note - Eric Dane participated in a COVID “vaccine” promotion on NBC - “Roll Up Your Sleeves” - that aired on April 18, 2021. More: The Jab That Keeps on Giving...300% Increase in ALS (Motor Neuron Disease) Drug sales reveals Singapore’s Hidden Health Horror Story! And this jab brag:

February 19, 2026

Wayne Proctor, a guitarist and songwriter best known for his role in the 1960s garage rock band We the People, died unexpectedly. His family confirmed his passing on Facebook, as did WORJ radio station. Proctor died on February 13, 2026. He was 78 years old. Proctor’s wife, Valerie Proctor, wrote on Facebook that the couple went shopping and had lunch together on the day of his death. Later, while doing yard work, she discovered him collapsed on the ground, not breathing and with no pulse, she said in the post. Valerie said that in that moment, her “world ended.” At the time of his death, Proctor was living in Anderson, South Carolina, with his wife.

No cause of death reported.

February 21, 2026

William Anthony “Willie” Colón Román, the pioneering salsa musician, composer, trombonist, and cultural force whose work helped propel Latin music onto the global stage, died on February 21, 2026, at 75 years old. His family confirmed the news in a statement shared on social media, noting that Colón passed away peacefully with loved ones at his side in New York City.

Two pro footballers who played on the same team “died suddenly”:

February 23, 2026

Ronyell Whitaker, a former NFL defensive back who played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Minnesota Vikings, has died at the age of 46. In a statement, his family confirmed he had died on Sunday, but did not give a cause of death. Whitaker began his professional football career after signing as an undrafted free agent with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2003. He went on to play for the Minnesota Vikings, as well as a brief one-month spell for the Detroit Lions in 2008. He also spent time in the Canadian Football League before retiring from professional football in 2010. Whitaker is the second Vikings player to have died in a matter of days. The team paid tribute to 25-year-old wide receiver Rondale Moore after he was found at his home on Saturday with an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound [below].

February 22, 2026

NEW ALBANY, Ind. - A former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver died Saturday night at the age of 25. Rondale Moore, who played for the Atlanta Falcons before being traded to the Minnesota Vikings in 2025, was found dead in his hometown in Indiana, according to members of law enforcement. Floyd County Coroner Matthew Tomlin confirmed Moore’s death to the Associated Press on Saturday night. New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey said he was found in the garage of a property in the city of a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound. His death remains under investigation. Before joining the Falcons and trading to the Vikings, Moore played for the Arizona Cardinals and Purdue University. Tomlin told the Associated Press that Moore’s autopsy would be performed on Sunday.

February 18, 2026

DULUTH, Minn. - A UMD hockey legend passed away on Tuesday. According to UMD Hockey Officials, Dale “Hoagie” Haagenson passed away on Tuesday, February 17, after suffering a stroke on Christmas Day. He was 65 years old. The UMD Men’s Hockey team shared the news on X on Wednesday morning. Hoagie held the distinction of being the longest-serving volunteer in UMD Athletics history.

February 18, 2026

WASHINGTON, DC - The Plymouth Congregational United Church of Christ community is mourning the loss of Rev. Graylan Scott Hagler, its Pastor Emeritus and a central figure in D.C.’s religious and social justice movements. Hagler died Feb. 17, 2026, following a courageous battle with cancer, the church announced. Hagler, born March 1, 1954, spent 30 years as Senior Minister of Plymouth Congregational UCC before retiring in 2022.

Correction to our December report:

February 17, 2026

[Pulp Fiction actor Peter] Greene, 60, died from an accidental gunshot wound to the left armpit area that damaged a major artery in his arm, the New York City medical examiner’s office confirmed to Daily Voice Wednesday, Feb. 18. The accidental shot was self-inflicted, sources familiar with the investigation said.

February 20, 2026

Joey Knight, who covered the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, University of South Florida, Florida Gators, and countless other teams for the Tampa Bay Times and Tampa Tribune across more than three decades, died this morning. He was 57. Knight’s family announced his passing on Facebook this morning. Knight had been battling cancer for several years while continuing to report on the teams and athletes he covered throughout his career. Despite his illness, he remained a regular presence at University of Florida press conferences and games during the 2025 football season. Knight spent his entire career in Tampa Bay sports journalism.

February 19, 2026

Former Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer shared that his sister-in-law died “suddenly and unexpectedly” and asked for support as his brother, Brett, is now widowed with four young daughters. “It is with a heavy heart that I write this. On February 13th, my little brother lost his wife Carissa suddenly and unexpectedly,” Hoyer, 40, wrote on his social media Wednesday, including a photo of his brother’s family. Brian and his brother Matthew set up a donation page through GoFundMe, which states, “Carissa Rae Hoyer was suddenly called home to the Lord at the age of 36.” It did not list a cause of death.

February 22, 2026

Detroit, MI - The Detroit community is mourning the sudden loss of Darrel W. Hasty Jr., widely known as D. Hasty, whose unexpected death has left family, friends, and loyal customers in shock. Friends and relatives confirmed that Hasty passed away at the age of 33. Many described the news as heartbreaking and difficult to process. D. Hasty served as the general manager of Hutch’s Jewelry in Oak Park, where he became a respected and familiar presence over the years. He specialized in custom pieces for breadwinners, athletes, and rappers, and his clientele stretched nationally. Friends described him as an influencer and ambassador of inner-city culture-someone who always showed love, respect, and authenticity.

No cause of death reported.

February 21, 2026

Ft. Collins, CO - The flappers are continuing to clack, balls are still pinging and lights remain gleaming at Fort Collins’ Pinball Jones, but the Old Town arcade lost a piece of itself earlier this month. Kim Jones, Pinball Jones’ founder and longtime owner, died Feb. 12 after a monthslong battle with bile duct cancer, according to her wife, Julie French. She was 62 years old.

February 18, 2026

Shirley Raines‘s cause of death has been released after she died unexpectedly last month at the age of 58. According to her twin sister Shelia, who spoke to People, Raines was found by police “unresponsive” in her home in Henderson, Nevada, on Jan. 27. Her death was later confirmed by the Clark County Coroner’s Office. On Wednesday, Feb. 18, Raines’s daughter told the outlet that her mother’s cause of death was hypertensive heart disease. Raines was best known by millions of social media followers as the founder and CEO of Beauty 2 The Streetz, a non-profit providing hair, makeup, and hygiene services-as well as food and essential supplies-to unhoused communities in California and Nevada.

February 17, 2026

RUTLEDGE, Tenn. - A beloved business owner in Rutledge is being remembered. Penny Hazeltine, the owner of Down Home Restaurant, has died after a battle with cancer. For 16 years, you could find Penny inside Down Home Restaurant, greeting customers, sharing stories, and making everyone feel like family. Just before Valentine’s Day, Hazeltine lost a battle with cancer after the disease spread throughout her body.

No age reported.

Five local officials “died suddenly”:

February 19, 2026

Fairfax County [VA] government officials and other civic leaders are paying tribute to former Sully District Supervisor Michael Frey [70], who died Feb. 16. “We’re all in shock” at the unanticipated passing of the former supervisor, Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay said at the body’s Feb. 17 meeting, observing that Frey “left us far too soon, with so much more to give.” Frey, a Republican, served on the Board of Supervisors from 1992-2015 as the first supervisor of the Sully District in western Fairfax. “He never stopped serving the county in so many ways,” McKay said, recalling that Frey “was as vibrant and active as always” when they met just a few weeks ago.

No cause of death reported.

February 23, 2026

Wichita, Kansas - Melody McCray-Miller, longtime public servant and Wichita community leader, died during the weekend at age 69. She was on the Sedgwick County Commission, the Kansas Legislature, and the Wichita School Board. She stepped back from her school-board duties about five months ago following health concerns. McCray-Miller was the first African American woman to represent the 4th District (the north-central parts of Sedgwick County) on the Board of County Commissioners. McCray-Miller was also the co-owner of Miller’s Barbecue, alongside her husband Larry.

No cause of death reported.

February 23, 2026

HASTINGS, Neb. - Kellie S. John [70], the Buffalo County Register of Deeds, has passed away following a battle with cancer. John died on Feb. 21 at her home. She was in her seventh term as Register of Deeds, having first taken office in 1999. Over the course of her career, John spent more than 52 years as an employee of Buffalo County, serving in various capacities before advancing to the Register of Deeds position.

February 18, 2026

NORTHERN MICHIGAN - The former chairman of the Mackinac Bridge Authority, William Gnodtke, died Wednesday after a battle with cancer. He served with the Mackinac Bridge Authority for 21 years, including 18 years as chairman.

No age reported.

February 11, 2026

The BLET National Division extends deepest condolences to the family and friends of Brother Ryan Snow, who unexpectedly passed away on February 4. He was 61 years old. Snow’s railroad career began in 1998 when he hired out with the Union Pacific Railroad in Bakersfield, Calif., and he first joined the BLET in 1999. A member of BLET Division 126 in Bakersfield, Calif., Brother Snow served as California State Legislative Board Chairman for nine years, 2017-2026.

No cause of death reported.

Eight teenagers “died suddenly”:

February 19, 2026

LAKE CITY, MI -The Lake City Community is mourning the unexpected loss of a middle school student. The Superintendent of Lake City Area Schools, Dr. Tim Hejnal said 13-year-old Wyatt Mosher passed away suddenly on Feb. 16. He said Mosher was a well-liked student at the middle school and he was active in sports, including wrestling, football and basketball. People who knew Mosher and his family were also deeply affected by the news. “It could happen to any of us. We all have kids, grandkids, all the same age. It could happen any time to any of us,” Mistie Martin said. Martin said the sudden loss is heartbreaking, especially because it was so unexpected. She told 9&10 News he died from the flu, an illness that had been going through the school since Christmas. “His passing was due to complications from Influenza B. Mosher had asthma, and that was made a big part of the complication,” Martin said.

February 17, 2026

Jeffrey Ago, a 14-year-old soccer goalie remembered as a “bright light” and fiercely loyal friend, died suddenly, leaving his family, teammates, and community heartbroken in Maryland. “It is with broken hearts that we share the devastating loss of Jeffrey Ago - son, brother, teammate, and friend,” friends of the family wrote, sharing tales about his prowess in net. Friends and family say the loss was sudden and tragic.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on December 1:

December 1, 2025

Some smiles are so bright they feel permanent - until the day the world realizes they were borrowed time. Family members shared that 14-year-old Ja’Nyah Grays died suddenly and unexpectedly after suffering a seizure early one morning in Maryland. She “tragically did not recover,” her loved ones wrote in a GoFundMe created in her memory.

February 22, 2026

On the afternoon of Feb. 16, Russell County [KY] High School student Brylie Northcutt experienced “trouble breathing” while playing softball in Russell Springs and collapsed on the field, WKYT and ABC36 News reported. Northcutt, 15, was transported to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead later that day, according to the outlets. Russell County Coroner Mark Coots confirmed to PEOPLE that Northcutt died from a pulmonary embolism. “At this point [this is] being considered as a natural death,” he said, adding, “Toxicological and histology still pending.”

February 17, 2026

Anthony G. Kulzy Jr., age 15, of Seaside Park, NJ, died unexpectedly in his home on Tuesday, February 10, 2026. He was a student at Central Regional High School in Berkeley Township, NJ. He was a student athlete, playing baseball, basketball and running cross country at Central Regional. He was a Parishioner of St. Catharine of Siena RC Church in Seaside Park. He was a son and a brother, a best friend, and loved by so many people. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the jedfoundation.org.

Researcher’s note - The Jed Foundation is a non-profit organization that protects emotional health and prevents suicide for teens and young adults in the United States.

No cause of death reported.

February 20, 2026

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - A Paulding County high school student suddenly died this week. Bailey Cruse’s family says she developed flu-like symptoms a week ago and was recovering at home when she suddenly experienced cardiac arrest. She later died at the hospital. “This was an extremely rare complication of the flu - something no one could have anticipated or expected,” according to a family statement. Cruse attended South Paulding High School. The school, which is on winter break this week, says it will have counselors available for students when they return on Monday. According to the latest flu numbers released on Friday, there have been 196 flu-related deaths and 3,476 flu-related hospitalizations in Georgia since the flu season began on Oct. 4, 2025.

No age reported.

February 19, 2026

Jayden Bailey, a student and junior basketball player at Lebanon [TN] High School, died of cancer on Thursday, Blue Devils boys basketball coach Jim McDowell confirmed to Main Street Preps. Bailey was 17 when he passed away after a four-year battle with osteosarcoma – a rare bone cancer that originates in the cells and represents just 3 percent of all childhood cancers, according to the American Cancer Society. Bailey was first diagnosed with osteosarcoma in June 2022. His mother, London Elie, saw a “skull” protruding from her son’s left shoulder one night. Thirty-nine weeks of chemotherapy followed for Bailey at Vanderbilt’s Monroe Carell Jr. Hospital, sidelining him for his entire eighth-grade basketball season. A left-arm amputation followed this past August after Bailey lost complete feeling in his arm while playing with Lebanon in the Smoky Mountain Winter Classic in December 2024. He returned to school – and the basketball court – just five days after his amputation. In October, doctors Scott Borinstein and Tracy Hills of Vanderbilt’s Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital informed Bailey the cancer had spread from his lungs to his stomach and advised his family to prepare for eventual hospice care and the final days of his life.

February 16, 2026

University of Northern Iowa football coach said freshman tight end Parker Sutherland was participating in a routine workout last week when he collapsed, dying two days later. Sutherland, an Iowa City High School graduate, died Saturday, Feb. 14, just 10 days before his 19th birthday. It was the second tragedy to strike an Iowa college athletics team it less than a week. On Wednesday, Feb. 11, a bus carrying the Iowa Lakes Community College baseball team crashed in Calhoun County, leaving player Carter Johnson, 19, dead and dozens more injured. “He’s one of one, the type of guy you want to build a team with,” Northern Iowa head coach Todd Stepsis said during a news conference Monday, Feb. 16. Stepsis said the team was doing a warm-up during their morning workout on Thursday, Feb. 12 when Sutherland collapsed. “We get right through our warm-up in a routine, normal Thursday and he collapsed,” Stepsis said. “… For whatever reason, right after that, that warm-up, something happened. We’re not really sure what it was.” He said coaches and staff were immediately at Sutherland’s side “doing everything that they’ve been trained to do” until medical personnel arrived. Over the weekend, the university declined to release additional details about Sutherland’s death out of respect for his family, but confirmed Cedar Falls Fire and Rescue had been called to a university athletics facility Thursday morning. A department call log shows responders were dispatched at 7:15 a.m. to the UNI-Dome for an “unconscious/fainting (non trauma)” report. No official medical cause of death has been released.

A judge “died suddenly”:

February 23, 2026

LA PAZ COUNTY, Ariz. - The presiding superior court judge of La Paz County died suddenly on Sunday at the age of 54. Arizona Supreme Court Chief Justice Ann Timmer announced the death of Judge Marcus Kelly in a lengthy statement that remarked upon his years of service to the citizens of western Arizona. Timmer added that Kelley was “taken from us far too young” and offered her condolences to Kelley’s wife and children. Kelley was elected to the La Paz County Superior Court’s bench in 2022.

No cause of death reported.

A lawyer “died suddenly”:

February 17, 2026

J Scott Shirley, 58, of Columbia, S.C., died unexpectedly, but peacefully, in his sleep on Friday, February 13, 2026. A man of exceptional wit and a sharp legal mind, Scott’s “wicked awesome” sense of humor and generous spirit leave an indelible hole in the hearts of everyone lucky enough to know him. Scott graduated from Occidental College in Los Angeles in 1990 before moving to Columbia to attend the University of South Carolina School of Law, graduating in 1998. As a founding member of the law firm of Popowski & Shirley, he was a respected advocate and a pillar of the local legal community for nearly three decades. Practicing law wasn’t just a job for him. Scott felt responsible for his clients and worked tirelessly on their behalf.

No cause of death reported.

A chiropractor “died suddenly”:

February 17, 2026

Randolph, MA - Dr. Kenneth James Goodman, 66, of Hull, Mass., passed away suddenly on February 14, 2026. Dr. Goodman was a dedicated and compassionate chiropractor who spent his career helping others live healthier, pain-free lives. Through his years of practice, he touched countless patients with his steady hands, thoughtful care, and genuine concern for their well-being. Dr. Goodman’s sudden passing leaves a deep void, but his kindness, dedication, sense of humor, joie de vivre, and the healing he brought to so many will never be forgotten.

No cause of death reported.

A dentist “died suddenly”:

February 23, 2026

St. Louis, MO - It is with great sadness, but joy in the coming Resurrection, that we announce the repose of our beloved Dr. Steven Paul Leon, 58, on February 16, 2026. He was a loving husband, father, and papou. Dr. Leon was a devoted chanter for the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church in Town & Country, MO. He was also a very gifted dentist, dutifully managing his own dental practice for over 30 years.

No cause of death reported.

Four educators “died suddenly”:

February 21, 2026

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. - Wilkes County Schools Superintendent Mark Byrd has died at the age of 52, the school district said in a statement on Friday. In an announcement shared with the school community, Assistant Superintendent Westley Wood said that Byrd had died “unexpectedly.” Byrd was found dead at his home at 3:14 p.m., according to the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office. His death is under investigation, but deputies say that foul play is not suspected.

No cause of death reported.

February 18, 2026

A winter hike in the high country above Talent ended in tragedy Sunday when a 63-year-old Central Point man was found deceased near the summit of Wagner Butte, prompting a complex recovery operation by Jackson County authorities and volunteer search teams. The man was identified as Michael James Beagle of Central Point. Investigators with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Medical Examiner Division examined the scene and determined that Beagle’s death was the result of a medical event. Beyond the mountain community, Beagle’s passing is being felt across the academic community in Ashland. He served as Alumni Director at Southern Oregon University, where he was widely known for his longstanding commitment to alumni engagement and institutional support

Researcher’s note – Oregon State University, Southern Oregon, other colleges to require COVID-19 booster shots: https://www.opb.org/article/2021/12/30/oregon-colleges-universities-prepare-for-next-term/

No cause of death reported.

February 16, 2026

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio - Students of Bloom-Vernon Local Schools were supposed to be in class on Monday for a snow make up day, but the sudden passing of Superintendent Marc Kreischer over the weekend left classes canceled and the community paralyzed. Bloom-Vernon Elementary and South Webster High School took time to grieve the loss. Students stayed home, but faculty still reported for work, shocked by the death of their superintendent. He was 48 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on February 15:

February 15, 2026

Seattle, WA - With profound sadness, I write to share that Jerron Lowe, Vice President for Human Resources [Seattle University], has unexpectedly passed away following a sudden cardiac arrest. Whether he was earning his J.D. or PHR, lifting up his teammates on the football field at Trinity University, excelling in jiu-jitsu, partnering with colleagues to get things done, or empowering those around him, Jerron lived his life with purpose, spirit, and compassion. In an effort to create some hope amidst this tragedy, Jerron’s family has decided to donate his organs to those who will benefit from them.

Researcher’s note - Lowe began working as VP of HR Seattle University in August of 2022; prior to that he worked for the University of Denver. Both schools mandated the COVID “vaccine” for employees, with no option to test instead. The mandate was in effect at Seattle U until October 31, 2022: Link

No age reported.

A firefighter “died suddenly”:

February 18, 2026

OMAHA, Neb. - On Wednesday, there was a funeral for former Omaha Fire Department Captain John Olson. Olson died last week after a battle with cancer. Olson is survived by his wife and their three children. He was 50 years old and a 22-year veteran of the department. A GoFundMe was set up in November 2024 to support Olson’s fight against colon cancer, which had metastasized to his liver.

A sailor “died suddenly”:

February 17, 2026

The coroner has released the identity of a 19-year-old U.S. Navy Seaman Apprentice found dead on the Naval Station Great Lakes base in Lake County [IL] as Navy officials mourn his death. The Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Fire & Emergency Services and Great Lakes Police Department responded around 12:15 p.m. on February 8 to a medical call in a barracks at Naval Station Great Lakes in Great Lakes. The subject, identified as Joshua Jones, 19, who is originally from Florida, was found unresponsive, according to Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek. ones, who was a member of the U.S. Navy, was pronounced dead at the scene in a non-recruit barracks and did not have any obvious injuries, Lake County Chief Deputy Coroner Steve Newton said. The Lake County Coroner’s Office was notified and responded to take possession of Jones for an autopsy. The autopsy was completed last week but no cause or manner of death has been determined. Banek said the results of the autopsy are pending expanded toxicology testing. Jones was a Seaman Apprentice and a student of Surface Combat Systems Training Command Great Lakes.

Three police officers “died suddenly”:

February 21, 2026

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ - Police Capt. Keith Wicker, a 25-year veteran of the Englewood Cliffs Police Department, died Friday morning, Feb. 20, following a long battle with cancer. He was 51. A GoFundMe campaign organized by Christina Fornazor on behalf of friends to support the family had raised more than $182,000 as of press time. He has battled brain cancer for many years and now he’s fighting a rare form of blood cancer.

February 19, 2026

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida Highway Patrol trooper died after suffering a medical emergency during an assessment exercise at the state law enforcement academy, WCTV reported. Trooper Michael Diego was participating in a “competitive process” for FHP’s Criminal Interdiction Unit at the agency’s training academy when he became unresponsive, according to the report. Fellow troopers and Gadsden County EMS attempted lifesaving measures before he was airlifted to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital. Despite their efforts, Diego died with family at his side, FHP said in a statement. Diego joined the patrol in 2021 and had served for over four years, according to the report. He is the 55th trooper to die in the line of duty. He is survived by his mother, sister and fiancée.

No age or cause of death reported.

February 18, 2026

DEER LODGE, MT - The Deer Lodge Police Department is mourning the unexpected death of Assistant Chief Ron Slauson, who died at his home on Tuesday morning. Police Chief Tom Malcomb confirmed Slauson’s death but did not release the cause of death or details surrounding the incident, saying only that it was unexpected. Slauson was sworn in as a police officer in 2021. Before joining the Deer Lodge Police Department, he worked in corrections in both the Washington and Montana prison systems.

No age reported.

A California prison staffer “died suddenly”:

February 19, 2026

California State Prison (CSP) Corcoran is mourning the passing of Maintenance Mechanic Javier Estrada. He passed away Feb. 18, 2026. Estrada began his career with CDCR in January 2017 as a maintenance mechanic at Valley State Prison in Chowchilla. He later transferred to CSP-Corcoran in February 2019 where he remained until his untimely passing.

Researcher’s note - All Calif. COs, staff must get COVID-19 vaccine [sic], federal judge rules: https://www.corrections1.com/cdcr/articles/all-calif-cos-staff-must-get-covid-19-vaccine-federal-judge-rules-GNd7Dlp4oWLu5A3i/

No age or cause of death reported.

Five inmates “died suddenly”:

February 22, 2026

SLIDELL, La. - A Slidell inmate was found dead in his jail cell Sunday morning, according to Slidell police. According to Slidell police, Douglas Koch, 65, was found unresponsive inside his jail cell. Preliminary information indicated that Koch had suffered a medical emergency while he was sleeping. Koch was arrested two days prior for a second-offense DWI and was housed alone in his cell at the time of his death. A full investigation is underway, but Slidell police said based on current information, all indications suggest Koch died of natural causes.

No cause of death reported.

February 19, 2026

MARSHALL, Texas - A 63-year-old inmate at the Harrison County Main Jail died following a medical emergency, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. On February 18, 2026, at approximately 12:54 a.m., jail staff were alerted to the medical emergency involving Lawrence Richard Siford, who was under medical watch due to chronic conditions. Medical staff provided oxygen, and the Marshall Fire Department was notified to transport Siford to Good Shepherd Medical Center in Marshall, Texas.

No cause of death reported.

February 18, 2026

SAN DIEGO, CA - A 35-year-old man in custody at San Diego Central Jail was stricken by some sort of apparent medical emergency Wednesday and died hours later in a hospital, authorities reported. Deputies and a nurse distributing medication at the Front Street detention center at about 4:30 a.m. found the inmate slumped over a table in his cell, seemingly in “medical distress,” according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office. Jailers performed CPR on the man prior to the arrival of paramedics, who took over the lifesaving efforts and transported him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead at about 8:30 a.m., sheriff’s Lt. Juan Marquez said. The identity of the inmate, who had been in jail for six days on suspicion of grand theft and violation of a court order, was withheld pending family notification. A cause-of-death ruling in the case was pending.

February 18, 2026

LONGVIEW, Texas - Officials say a Gregg County Jail inmate died after suffering from a medical episode Tuesday afternoon. According to the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office, the jail staff was made aware of a medical emergency in a dorm at the Gregg County North Jail Facility. The detention officer and medical staff responded and found a 68-year-old man having a medical episode that required immediate lifesaving procedures. The inmate was pronounced dead after being taken to a local hospital, the sheriff’s office said. “At this time, this appears to be an isolated medical episode and no foul play is suspected,” the sheriff’s office said.

No cause of death reported.

February 18, 2026

Authorities are investigating the death of a 43-year-old woman who suffered a medical emergency while in custody at a San Bernardino County [CA] detention facility, officials announced Wednesday. Deputies at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga were alerted to the emergency around 10:54 p.m. Monday, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner Department. Staff members immediately began rendering aid and requested medical personnel respond to the housing unit. Jail medical staff initiated life-saving measures until paramedics with American Medical Response arrived and pronounced the woman dead at the scene. The deceased was identified as Katie Sarah Jackson, 43, of Fontana. Authorities said Jackson had been arrested by the Fontana Police Department on May 30, 2024, on a charge of violating California Penal Code 368(b)(1), which involves elder or dependent adult abuse.

No cause of death reported.

February 21, 2026

An Arizona man has been found dead four days after he was reported missing. On Friday, Feb. 20, the Tempe Police Department (TPD) announced on Facebook that the body of Michael Bayne has been found in Mesa. A search had been launched after Bayne, 32, was reported missing by his family on Feb. 16. He was last seen leaving his Tempe condo near Mesquite Circle and Curry Road, having called in sick to work that morning, the TPD previously announced. Mesa is around a 20-minute drive from Tempe, where Michael was last located. In a statement to PEOPLE, the MPD said their organization “is conducting a death investigation after the body of Michael Bayne was located in Mesa, near Center and McKellips.” “Detectives responded and are handling the investigation. At this time, the circumstances surrounding his death remain under investigation,” the MPD continued.

No cause of death reported.

February 20, 2026

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. - A beloved caretaker of the White River Junction Amtrak station died suddenly this week. Local journalist Eric Francis says Chris McKinley, 68, collapsed on his way to the station Thursday morning. McKinley helped passengers on and off the Amtrak Vermonter for more than three decades. Locals say he was a fixture of the village and will be profoundly missed.

No cause of death reported.

February 20, 2026

LOUISBURG, KS – Steve Klein, executive director of the Cedar Cove Feline Conservatory & Education Center, died unexpectedly Sunday, Feb. 15, at the age of 55.

No cause of death reported.

Three coaches “died suddenly”:

February 20, 2026

Kingsville, Texas - The Victoria baseball community is mourning the sudden loss of a beloved coach with ties to the area. Gabriel Rojas, 49, died at his apartment last Friday of unknown causes. He was the head coaching assistant of Robstown High’s varsity baseball team, a role he had since 2021. Prior to his time at Robstown, Rojas coached at Victoria ISD for 19 years with stints at Victoria Memorial and later Victoria West. In addition to his passion for baseball, Rojas also coached football, cross country, and softball.

February 17, 2026

NORTH FORK, NY - A heavy cloud of grief hung over the North Fork Tuesday as word spread that a beloved volleyball coach had died suddenly. Kelly Pickering, a varsity volleyball coach in the Mattituck-Cutchogue Union Free School District who lived in Center Moriches, died at 49 on Monday, Feb. 16, leaving countless hearts broken.

Researcher’s note - GOVERNOR HOCHUL ANNOUNCES NEW REQUIREMENTS AND GUIDANCE FOR THE SAFE REOPENING OF NEW YORK SCHOOLS: Requirement for COVID-19 Testing for Teachers and other School Employees-with Opt-Out for Vaccinated [sic]-Passes Public Health and Health Planning Council: https://nyspta.org/nys-department-of-health-and-cdc-information/

No cause of death reported.

February 21, 2026

Daniel H Plotnick, 65, of Wyckoff, NJ, passed away on February 17, 2026 after a short battle with cancer. Daniel enjoyed volunteering and coaching students at the Bergen County Math Team for the past 15 years. Dan thoroughly enjoyed playing racquet sports and supporting his kids at their orchestra performances, robotics competitions, and sports activities. Memorial donations or gifts of volunteer time can be made to glioblastoma research or Project LoveMatch.

February 19, 2026

A mom and her daughter were both told they had cancer on the same day, within just hours of each other. Stevie Wise, 40, and mom Belinda, 63, from Manchester, IL, went into two separate hospital appointments where doctors delivered the devastating diagnoses. But while Stevie beat her aggressive breast cancer, her mom tragically died after it was discovered her blood cancer was too advanced. Recalling the heartbreaking day that rocked the family, Stevie said: “It all happened in one day back in summer 2023. “I was told that what I thought was a cyst was actually cancer. “Then I called my mom and her tests had revealed the full extent of her diagnosis. “I didn’t cry. I just thought, right, what’s the plan?” Scans revealed two tumors and visible swelling under Stevie’s arm. Doctors confirmed she had grade three breast cancer that had already spread to her lymph nodes. Just hours later, Belinda was diagnosed with multiple myeloma - a blood cancer. While she immediately focused on treatment, her mom struggled to even talk about what was happening. Stevie said: “Mom had been in pain for a long time and kept falling over. “But she’d hidden it from everyone. “By the time she was diagnosed, it was too advanced. “When she didn’t respond to treatment, we all knew she was dying, but she wouldn’t talk about it. “She was terrified.” What followed was a brutal year for the family. Stevie underwent a mastectomy, reconstruction, chemotherapy and radiotherapy while her mom’s condition continued to worsen. “I’d just finished chemo and radiotherapy when mom died. She was 63.” Around the same time, Stevie was given life-changing news of her own. She said: “I was told there was no trace of my cancer left. “But I didn’t ring the bell. It just didn’t feel like the right time.”

February 19, 2026

Hopkinsville, KY - A major cheerleader for those fighting breast cancer in the Pennyrile region has passed away. Ann Isom, who was heavily involved with Hopkinsville’s Pink Ribbon Network, passed away on Wednesday morning [at her residence] at the age of 70. Isom was initially diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007 and again in June 2024.

February 19, 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) said an investigation is underway after a 72-year-old man died at its San Francisco Civic Center station Wednesday night following a “major medical emergency” on the platform. BART said officers and first responders arrived at 7:40 p.m. to respond to a report of an unresponsive male. Despite life-saving measures, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not yet been identified. “There is no foul play suspected at this time,” said officials.

No cause of death reported.

February 19, 2026

A Boston [MA] couple’s marriage was cut abruptly short after the groom’s tragic death - but in her grief, the bride is honoring her husband’s memory and the love they shared. Katherine McCord and Bill Adam [46] met by chance. After they matched on the app in March 2023, they immediately felt a connection and soon met up for a first date. Their wedding, in September 2025, was filled with love from family and friends. The couple had applied to be featured in the newspaper’s “Big Day” column, and finally met with Goldstein on New Year’s Eve in 2025 for their interview. Later that day, McCord and Adam planned to meet friends for a New Hampshire ski trip, but he had noticed a strange feeling in his body, similar to a “pulled muscle,” according to the outlet, so they pushed their travel until New Year’s Day. Hours into the new year, Adam’s condition drastically worsened, and McCord had to perform CPR. Her husband was unconscious when he was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital and there, surrounded by his loving family, Adam died of sepsis. His death came as a shock to everyone.

February 23, 2026

The coroner has released the identity of a “beloved” 57-year-old Crystal Lake [IL] man, who was a father and grandfather, that was found dead along the side of Route 176 after being reported missing Saturday morning. A 911 caller reported finding a male lying face down in the grass, according to emergency radio traffic. McHenry County Coroner Dr. Michael Rein identified him on Monday as Jon Surch, 57, of Crystal Lake. Prairie Grove Chief of Police Michael Goins said a sheriff’s deputy was already in the area searching for Surch, who was reported missing to the sheriff’s office hours earlier. The deputy discovered Surch was deceased at the scene, Goins said. The McHenry County Coroner’s Office was notified and the Prairie Grove Police Department also responded. Officers did not observe any obvious signs of trauma or signs of a vehicle crash, Goins said. A preliminary investigation indicates Surch possibly suffered a medical emergency while walking, Goins said.

No cause of death reported.

Three killed in “vaxxidents”:

February 23, 2026

Greeneville, TN - A man was pronounced dead at the scene of a Saturday afternoon motor vehicle crash in Greeneville on East Andrew Johnson Highway near the Kingsport Highway intersection. A Greeneville Police Department report released this morning indicates Glen C. Moore, no age or address listed on the report, died at the scene of the 2:21 pm crash. The report says Moore was driving a 2001 Ford Ranger pickup. A 2022 Cadillac Escalade driven by Baltazar Ramirez Nunez was stopped for a red light when struck from behind by the Moore truck. The report indicated Moore may have sustained a medical emergency leading to the crash.

No age or cause of death reported.

February 21, 2026

Wichita, Kan. - At 12:48 a.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle accident involving a silver Jeep Grand Cherokee at 6858 E. Winterberry Cir. The driver, a 75-year-old male from Wichita, is believed to have suffered a medical emergency while driving, which caused the collision. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died due to a medical condition. His wife was a passenger in the vehicle at the time of the crash. Authorities say the crash appears to be the result of the driver’s medical emergency, and there are no indications of impairment or foul play.

No cause of death reported.

February 17, 2026

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. – A vehicle crashed into the front of an Adams County church. Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said deputies responded to Smithland Baptist Church on Highway 61 North around 5:00 p.m. on February 16, 2026. When they arrived, deputies found a blue Mercury had crashed into the building. According to Patten, the vehicle left the roadway, went through the church gate, up the hill and collided with the front of the building. He said the unidentified driver suffered an apparent medical emergency. Adams County Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene to provide advanced medical care to the driver. However, the driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.

No age or cause of death reported.

February 23, 2026

Richmond, VA - A woman who was employed by a vendor that works closely with the University of Richmond died Saturday night at Millhiser Green, according to university officials. UR Police, UR Emergency Medical Services and sports medicine staff responded to a medical emergency at 8:45 p.m., Senior Director of Media Relations & Strategic Communications Sunni Brown wrote in an email to the Collegian this morning. The team administered CPR and AED. Richmond Fire Department and Richmond Ambulance Authority arrived shortly after the call, Brown wrote. “Despite the intense care and teamwork demonstrated there was a loss of a life,” Brown wrote. The university has not identified the person or cause of death.

February 16, 2026

Timothy P. Lober, affectionately known as Tim and Timmy, was born on August 25, 1965, and unexpectedly passed away surrounded by his loving family on February 16, 2026, at the age of 60, in Milwaukee, WI. His career flourished as a chef at esteemed establishments such as Pasta Tree, Pieces of Eight, Oakland Café in Milwaukee, and Painted Lady in Newburg.

No cause of death reported.

February 23, 2026

ALMO, Idaho - Jule Ann Durfee Wadsworth, age 65, of Panaca, Nevada, and formerly of Almo, passed away Wednesday, February 18, 2026, at her home surrounded by her loving family after a brief battle with cancer. She attended Ricks College and Brigham Young University in Provo, graduating with a master’s degree in Range Science. She served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from 1983-1984 in Madrid, Spain. Jule was a lifelong member and served with love and devotion in various callings. Jule worked as the Wild Horse and Burro Specialist for the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) in the Caliente Field Office.

Researcher’s note - The “vaccination” mandate for federal workers: Link

February 23, 2026

Andrew Fobb, 34, of Wagner [SD], died unexpectedly on Sunday, February 22, 2026, at the Community Memorial Hospital in Wagner.

No cause of death reported.

February 23, 2026

Brandon Scott Hunt, age 36, of Coshocton [OH], passed away on Tuesday, February 17, 2026. He was incredibly smart, kind and had a goofy, playful personality with the kids. Brandon would do anything for anyone and will be deeply missed by his loving family and friends.

No cause of death reported.

February 23, 2026

Bruce Michael Ames of Appleton, WI, died suddenly February 16, 2026, at the age of 65. Outside of work, Bruce dedicated himself to his family, friends, and neighbors. He was a coach, avid brewer, and car enthusiast. His family would like to thank the medical staff at Froedtert Hospital and ThedaCare of the Fox Cities for providing him excellent medical care. In lieu of flowers, the family would ask for donations to Kathy’s House in Milwaukee, WI – a hospital guest house where Bruce and Judy stayed during his earlier treatment for leukemia.

No cause of death reported.

February 23, 2026

Laurie Marie Hickmott, 50, of Dryden [MI], took her first breath on earth on August 25, 1975, and passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on February 22, 2026, surrounded by her family and friends. Laurie worked in various retail stores, small businesses including the last several years at Target.

Researcher’s note – Target offers extra pay, free transportation to hourly employees who get Covid “vaccines”: Link Target, CVS, Starbucks join stores dropping mask requirements for “vaccinated” people: Link

No cause of death reported.

February 23, 2026

It is with deep sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved husband, father and friend, Mr. Liam Patrick Casey. Liam passed peacefully and most unexpectedly Tuesday, February 17th at his residence in Lebanon [PA]. Liam built a successful career as a Regional Field Reimbursement Manager in the pharmaceutical industry, where he was employed by Cencora Pharmaceuticals in Lebanon.

No cause of death reported.

February 23, 2026

Hinsdale, NH - Beloved son & father, Joseph Grant “Smiley, JoeFish” Fiske, of Highland Avenue, a lifelong resident of the area, died unexpectedly, due to complications of pneumonia early Wednesday afternoon, February 18, 2026 at the age of 42 years. Joe was known for his big heart, friendly smile, his tie dye shirts, and pin collection. For most of his working career, he worked in food service and at the time of his passing had been employed at Bacon Me Crazy, a family owned and operated restaurant in downtown Hinsdale.

February 22, 2026

Alexander A. Francer, Jr., of Lancaster, PA, unexpectedly passed away at Lancaster General Hospital on February 15, 2026, at the age of 56. In addition to painting and gardening, Alex loved the thrill of riding his motorcycle, when he was able to get out on the open road.

No cause of death reported.

February 22, 2026

Jacksonville, Florida - Jason Tylor Cummings, 53, passed away peacefully after a short illness on February 6, 2026, surrounded by family and friends. He earned an International MBA from the University of Denver and served over 20 years as a U.S. Foreign Service Officer.

No cause of death reported.

February 22, 2026

Kevin Lee Overcash, 59, of Woodleaf [NC], died unexpectedly at his home on February 6, 2026. Kevin was known for his carefree spirit and his natural ability to make anyone laugh. He had a special bond with animals and found peace in the outdoors. He had a passion for collecting classic cars and motorcycles. A true jack of all trades, he focused primarily on electrical work throughout the years. His contagious smile will never be forgotten.

No cause of death reported.

February 22, 2026

Lee L. Tripp, of Cleburne, Texas, passed away on February 16, 2026, after a short illness. Lee was a kind-hearted individual who was always ready to help others. He made a positive difference in many lives. He loved to make people laugh, enjoyed walking, biking and fresh-water fishing.

No cause of death reported.

February 21, 2026

Clayton D. Reynolds, 49, of Elyria [OH], passed away Saturday, February 14, 2026 after a courageous short illness.

No cause of death reported.

February 21, 2026

Kevin Joseph Brinnehl, of Madison [WI], died unexpectedly on Monday, Feb. 16, 2026. He was 48. Kevin was a smartass. He was also solid, steady, loving, and present for everyone in his life. His colleagues at Zendesk often cited the intelligence and skill he brought to his work as a senior engineer.

Researcher’s note – Vaccination [sic] time off: Zendesk remains committed to doing all we can to support the safety of our employees and their communities, and help stop the spread of COVID-19. To further support employees and their families and the time needed for booster and child vaccinations [sic], we doubled the vaccination [sic] paid time off from 8 to 16 hours: https://www.zendesk.com/newsroom/articles/new-leave-benefits-for-zendesk-employees/

No cause of death reported.

February 20, 2026

GIRARD, Ohio – Eric Todd Trautman, 61, died unexpectedly, Tuesday afternoon, Tuesday, February 17, 2026, while at work. Eric dedicated many years of service to GLI Pool Products in Youngstown, where he served as head of maintenance. He was known for his strong work ethic, reliability and willingness to lend a helping hand.

No cause of death reported.

February 20, 2026

Burlington, IA - Kevin L. Copeland, 44, of Burlington, died unexpectedly Thursday, February 12, 2026, at his home. Kevin proudly served his country in the U.S. Army National Guard for 22 years, with the HHC, 224th Engineer Battalion, where he retired with the final rank of Chief Warrant Officer II. Though Kevin was a private man, he had a deep love for art and reading. There was nothing he wouldn’t do for others, especially his brothers in arms.

No cause of death reported.

February 20, 2026

Randall J Mott, of Breckenridge, CO, died unexpectedly after a brief illness on February 11, 2026, while vacationing in California. He backpacked in the mountains and deserts, swam in the reservoirs and rivers, and walked at least 10 miles every day on the local trails, and in between, he found time to skydive. He worked in real estate with licenses in WI as well as CO.

No age or cause of death reported.

February 20, 2026

Stanley J Mishler of Hobart, OK, died suddenly and unexpectedly while visiting in the home of his estranged wife so that she could spend Christmas with their children, Stanley Jr, age 11, and MKanna, age 9. He finished further schooling to be a dental technician. Then suddenly, on Christmas Day, with no warning, he was gone.

No age or cause of death reported.

February 20, 2026

Hyde Park, NY - Vincent Joseph Casucci II, 54, of Hyde Park, died unexpectedly on February 16, 2026, at Mid Hudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie. A Professional Medical Massage Therapist and Reiki Master, he dedicated his career to helping people on their wellness journeys. His compassion, skill, and genuine care made a lasting impact on those he served. In lieu of flowers, Vincent’s family respectfully requests memorial donations to the American Heart Association.

No cause of death reported.

February 19, 2026

Brent J Garlick passed away quietly at the Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City, Utah, after a battle with cancer on February 19, 2026, surrounded by those who loved him. Brent was a hard worker his whole life and worked hard to provide for his family. Brent was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Brent held many callings over his lifetime including bishop, high counselor, ward clerk, young men’s advisor, and most recently primary teacher, however, his favorite calling was as the scout master.

Researcher’s note - The Church of Latter-Day Saints strongly promoted the COVID “vaccine”: https://newsroom.churchofjesuschrist.org/article/church-leaders-covid-19-vaccine

February 19, 2026

Gommert James Ackerman Jr., “Jimi,” age 57, of Sciota, PA, passed away suddenly on Friday, February 13, 2026 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Stroudsburg, PA. He was an arborist at Nordmarks Tree Service in Sciota, PA for many years. Jimi served our country with dedication and courage in the U.S. Army and the U.S. Navy. He loved working with his hands creating art pieces out of wood for his family and friends.

No cause of death reported.

February 19, 2026

Heather Bollman, age 47, of Westminster [MD], passed away on Monday, February 16, 2026. Born in Long Island, NY, the beloved fiancee’ of Donald E. “Del” Lipscomb, Jr. of Westminster. Also survived by relatives and friends. She will be lovingly missed.

No cause of death reported.

February 19, 2026

Pauline Foster, 61, passed suddenly at her home Friday morning, February 13th. She worked at the distribution center for the USPS in Scarborough [ME]. She enjoyed the sun & sand, cruising in the convertible with her husband & the pontoon with friends & family. She had a big heart & held a great love for everyone.

Researcher’s note - The “vaccination” mandate for federal workers: Link

No cause of death reported.

February 19, 2026

Stephen Thomas Byrne, of Reno, NV, passed away on Tuesday, February 10, 2026, after a short illness. He was always honest and hard-working. He spent many years in the food services industry, where his work colleagues gave him the nickname “Flash,” because he got things done so quickly and efficiently. He was proud of his work and made lifelong friends along the way. Steve made a new start when he moved out to Nevada, where he eventually retired some years ago.

No cause of death reported.

February 18, 2026

New Hampshire - Frank John Conte, 70, died Tuesday, February 10, 2026, at his home after a short battle with cancer.

February 18, 2026

Peaceful, pleasant, funny, graceful, and kind was her way and that is how she shared her life til her last day. With great sadness and a heavy heart we share the loss of our beloved daughter and sister Jennifer known to all as “Jenny”. She died of cancer after a short illness. In her youth she was a graceful pool diver, an ice skater, a talented fine artist, interior designer, writer, and music lover. After high school at St. Francis, she attended UC Santa Cruz and Cal State University Sacramento. In 2001 she gave birth to her son Dylan who is treasured by his family. Most recently she was part of the Washington Commons Co-Housing community in West Sacramento [CA] and contributed to several committees.

February 18, 2026

David C. North, 60 years old, of Apex, NC, formerly of Brentwood and Franklin, TN, died unexpectedly on Thursday, February 5, 2026, in Metuchen, NJ. David built his career centered on successful leadership and growing Dental Practice Management organizations. He most recently served as Chief Executive Officer of Squire Dental, a dental practice management company based in New York City.

No cause of death reported.

February 18, 2026

Eldersburg, MD - Lacy Edmondson unexpectedly passed away in her home on Wednesday, February 18th at the age of 21. Lacy had a one of a kind personality with a flare of sassiness; was always making people laugh, she stood up for what she believed in and wasn’t afraid to share what was on her mind. She loved her job at Wawa and enjoyed talking about her coworkers and the people she’d meet at work. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to John’s Hopkins Epilepsy research or an Epilepsy foundation of your choice.

No cause of death reported.

February 18, 2026

Massimo Lantieri, 49, of Glastonbury, CT, passed away unexpectedly at Hartford Hospital on February 7, 2026. He grew up in Hartford and Wethersfield where his lifelong passion for Taekwondo began at the age of five. A third-degree black belt, he became a five-time consecutive State Champion by age 15 and placed first in the lightweight division at the Junior Olympics. Taekwondo profoundly shaped his character and commitment. Massimo graduated from Wethersfield High School and earned his bachelor’s degree from Central Connecticut State University. He worked as a Financial Advisor at Johnson Brunetti.

No cause of death reported.

February 17, 2026

Alma, GA - Greg Bagley, age 60, passed away suddenly February 15, 2026, at his residence. Greg was a member of the Bacon Class of 1984.

No cause of death reported.

February 17, 2026

Jason Allen Erickson, age 54, of Burnsville, Minnesota, died unexpectedly on February 1, 2026, leaving an imprint that reaches far beyond the people who knew him in person. Jason was born on August 21, 1971, in Rochester, Minnesota, to Norman and Delores Erickson. Jason went on to become one of Minnesota’s most respected pain-science forward massage therapists and educators. Jason was also raised as a Lutheran but became a devout Atheist. He had very strong beliefs and could talk with anyone that would listen for hours about religion and politics.

No cause of death reported.

February 17, 2026

Jill Elizabeth Singles, age 41, of Manchester, TN, passed from this life suddenly on Saturday, February 14, 2026, at her residence. Jill enjoyed helping people and had found her calling in life working as a service representative.

No cause of death reported.

February 17, 2026

Warminster, PA - Kenneth David Stotz passed away suddenly on February 12, 2026, at the age of 68. He was passionate about NASCAR and firearms, and loved music and movies. He spent most of his working life in a machine shop with his brother Pete and was a selfless caretaker for his mother in his retirement. He spent several years volunteering at the Sellersville Theater, where he enjoyed being part of the local community and attending live shows. Above all, he was someone you could count on and was always ready to lend a hand whenever it was needed.

No age reported.

February 17, 2026

Foxboro, MA - Matthew D. Pineault, age 55, passed away after a short illness on February 9, 2026. A lifelong resident of Foxborough until recently, Matthew was a strong advocate for the rights of people with disabilities, an amateur ham radio and weather enthusiast, and a public safety volunteer. He frequently walked from his apartment at Carl Anon Court to the Town Center, where he was well known to local businesses, public safety personnel, and other town employees and residents who participated in public events.

No cause of death reported.

February 17, 2026

Montrose, CO - Michael Anthony Guzman passed away suddenly on February 10th, 2026. He grew up in California and attended James Lick High School in the Bay Area. He moved to Montrose in 1993 where he remained until his passing.

No cause of death reported.

February 17, 2026

Thomas E. Gove Jr., 51, of Marlborough [MA], died unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, February 11, 2026. Tommy had a way of making people feel welcome, valued, and like family. He was the kind of person whose presence lit up a room and whose friendships lasted a lifetime. He dedicated many years to Metrowest Irrigation, where he built not only a career but lasting friendships and respect from those who worked beside him. He continued his love for his career by starting his own company, Liquid Irrigation, in 2018.

No cause of death reported.

February 17, 2026

Victor Manuel Castrejon Miranda, of Biscoe, North Carolina, affectionately known as Meño, passed away unexpectedly on February 10, 2026, at the age of 34. Victor was a dedicated employee with the USPS in West End, where he was known for his radiant smile, strong work ethic, and the uplifting spirit he brought to every shift. Even on the most challenging days, he had a way of encouraging others and spreading warmth to everyone around him. Meño’s sudden passing has left an immeasurable void in the hearts of his family and friends, especially his beloved mother and brother, who will forever cherish their memories of him.

Researcher’s note - Postal Service Off the Hook for Vaccine-or-Test Mandate Following Supreme Court Ruling: Link

No cause of death reported.

February 17, 2026

Gerald Alan Hotchkiss, known as Jerry, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly from a stroke on February 12, 2026. Jerry had many interests, including sports, watching more than participating. He was a voracious reader; he loved learning new things. Jerry loved many types of music and was a skilled pianist. Jerry, known throughout his life for helping others, continued to give following his death by donating his organs, eyes and tissue for transplantation.

February 16, 2026

Brett Todd Standke, age 40, of Redgranite [WI], died unexpectedly at home, on Tuesday, February 3, 2026. Brett was an auto mechanic by trade, who loved to find old cars and restore them.

No cause of death reported.

February 16, 2026

Monrovia, IN - Kimberly Ann “Kim” (Wolf) Thorsen, 62, of Indianapolis, left this world suddenly and unexpectedly on Friday, February 13, 2026. Hardworking, Kim was a dedicated employee at Get Go, devoting 8 years of service to the company. She made a connection with her customers, and in turn, they felt the same about her. She loved going to concerts, rocking out to her favorite classic rock bands.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on February 15:

February 15, 2026

Barbara R. Vogiatzis, of Southport, NC, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, February 15, 2026, at 54 years old. Barbara adored her children and husband. She was warm and kind to everyone she met.

No cause of death reported.

February 15, 2026

Atkinson, ME – Randy Lee Tozier, 60, passed away suddenly Sunday, February 15, 2026, at his home after spending a great weekend ice-fishing with friends and family. Randy enjoyed hunting, fishing and ice-fishing, snowmobiling, going in his boat, vacations with Dixie & The Rideouts, hosting the yearly Super Bowl party and spending time with his family and friends.

No cause of death reported.

February 15, 2026

Tammie Maureen Schiller (Mechura), age 60, of Hastings, MN, formerly of Farmington, MN, passed away unexpectedly at her home on February 15, 2026. She was a 1983 graduate of Farmington High School and worked as a dental assistant for over 20 years.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on February 14:

February 14, 2026

Daniel Lee Disselkoen, age 52, of Grant Park, IL, went home to his Lord and Savior on Saturday, February 14, 2026 after a short battle with cancer. He believed in the Providence and sovereignty of God and that nothing could separate him from the love and care of his Heavenly Father.

Reported on February 13:

February 13, 2026

Brent Wayne Hooper, age 60, was born on April 28, 1965, and passed away January 30, 2026.Brent dedicated over 20 years of service to the City of Baltimore [MD], where he worked as the General Superintendent of Lighting and Snow Removal.

No cause of death reported.

February 13, 2026

Robert “Jersey” Carroll, 63, of Bettendorf [NJ], passed away unexpectedly on February 13, 2026, at his home. Robert was the type of person who never met a stranger. He stayed active running and was proud to have completed two New York City marathons.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on February 11:

February 11, 2026

Newton, WI - It is with very deep sadness that we share the heartbreaking news of Josh’s passing on February 11, 2026, at the young age of 38 after a short battle with cancer. He enjoyed fishing and hunting with his dad, brothers, and uncle; football with his neighborhood friends and softball.

February 11, 2026

Kathy M. (Kuhn) Janssen, age 75, of Freedom, WI, passed away after a short battle with cancer with her family by her side. Kathy was always crocheting and cross-stitching. It was a blessing to have many of her home-made treasures.

February 11, 2026

Spokane, WA - On February 11, 2026, Thomas G. Steger entered his eternal home, meeting his Savior and reuniting with family after a battle with cancer. Tom said he had lived a full life, traveling around the world twice, having a successful career, and as an avid bowler, being placed in the Washington State Bowlers Hall of Fame, as well as bowling a perfect 300 game more than once.

February 11, 2026

Soddy Daisy, TN - Terry Hendrickson unexpectedly passed away on February 11, 2026. Terry was a loyal fan of Danny Shirley and Confederate Railroad Band.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on February 10:

February 10, 2026

Glendora, CA - Victor Nahum Godinez known as ‘El Negro’ by many, unexpectedly passed away at the young age of 48 on 01/28/2026 while working. Born in Poncitlan, Jalisco, Victor lived a life filled with laughter and kindness. In his free time, Victor Godinez enjoyed watching his sons play soccer, listening to music, dancing and spending time with his loved ones joking around finding joy in the simple moments spent with his family and friends.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on February 9:

February 9, 2026

It is with heavy hearts that we share that our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, Catherine (Cat) Lela Anderson Mullins, 74, of Sandy, Utah, unexpectedly passed away on February 9th, 2026, and has returned home to be with her father in heaven. Experiencing life from sea to sea, in California, Louisiana, North Carolina, and eventually returning to their home of Utah, Cathy always made sure to make the best out of any situation and knew how to always make it fun for everyone around her. Cathy also served in many callings for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints where she was a devoted member.

Researcher’s note - The Church of Latter-Day Saints strongly pushed the COVID “vaccine”: https://newsroom.churchofjesuschrist.org/article/church-leaders-covid-19-vaccine

No cause of death reported.

February 9, 2026

Munising, MI - Jeremy Charles Lake passed away unexpectedly on February 9, 2026, at the age of 43. He had a natural ability with technology and was always willing to help others troubleshoot problems or learn something new. Most recently, Jeremy had completed his CDL and was looking forward to getting on the road.

No cause of death reported.

February 9, 2026

West Bend, WI - William Jeffery Lewis, age 73, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, February 9, 2026. Mr. Lewis was a lifelong machinist and mechanic with many talents. He was very adventurous and outgoing and never shied away from a conversation with anyone.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on February 1:

February 1, 2026

DeWitt, MI - Eric Patrick Easterbrook, age 42, passed away unexpectedly on February 1, 2026. He loved spending time at Houghton Lake, boating, fishing and smoking meat, and also cherished time in Fort Myers, Florida. Being a dad was his greatest joy.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on January 24:

January 24, 2026

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Sarah Mary Stefaniak, a cherished wife, mom, daughter, sister, aunt and friend, who left us on January 24, 2026, after a brief and courageous battle with cancer. Sarah was deeply committed to her faith and served proudly as a Deacon at Crossroads Presbyterian Church, where she found a sense of purpose and community. Her passion for life was truly inspirational, and it was matched only by her compassion for others.

Researcher’s note - The Presbyterian Church strongly encouraged COVID “vaccination”: https://pcusa.org/news-storytelling/news/2021/9/27/vaccination-and-faithfulness-time-pandemic?utm_source=copilot.com

Reported on January 23:

January 23, 2026

Robert Harold Tilghman, Jr., known affectionately as Bobby to his friends and family, unexpectedly passed away on January 23, 2026, in San Angelo, TX, at the age of 64. Throughout his life, Bobby was known for his sense of humor, his ability to listen, and his willingness to lend a hand. He was a man of integrity and honor, and his word was his bond.

No cause of death reported.

