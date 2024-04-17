INDIA

Arulmani passes away; 4th Tamil actor succumbs to a cardiac arrest in a month

April 12, 2024

Actor and popular political star speaker Arulmani [65] passed away yesterday (Apr 11). Arulmani engaged himself in the campaign of his favorite political party for the Lok Sabha and was keeping super busy for the past few days. Arulmani reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest after returning home on April 11, and was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai. However, he failed to respond to the treatment, and he took his last breath on the night of the same day. Arulmani's death has caused great sadness in the world of politics and cinema. Arulmani has become the fourth Tamil actor, after Seshu, Daniel Balaji, and Visheshwara Rao, to die due to a heart attack within a month. Arulmani's last picture from a political gathering is going viral, as he was spotted happy and healthy in it. On the other hand, Netizens are urging cinema stars and others to take care of their health, as their busy work leads them to face health issues.

Kannada cinema producer Soundarya Jagadish. Reports claim suicide , family says heart attack

April 14, 2024

Noted Kannada cinema producer Soundarya Jagadish [55] is no more. The news of his demise came on Sunday morning. While media reports claimed that he died by suicide, family members claimed it was a heart attack. Soundarya was recently seen at Upendra’s Holi festivities with his family, including daughter Soundarya, who recently got married.

BSP's Lok Sabha candidate from Betul dies of cardiac arrest , elections postponed

April 10, 2024

Betul - Ashok Bhalavi [48], a Lok Sabha candidate of Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), from Madhya Pradesh's Betul constituency, died of cardiac arrest, announced DM Narendra Kumar Suryavanshi on Tuesday. Bhalavi's death has caused the elections to be postponed. According to the party, Bhalavi was sent to a hospital after he complained of chest pain, but the doctors declared him dead.

Assam: Tragedy strikes BJP campaign after party worker collapse s and dies during election rally in Tinsukia

April 11, 2024

In a somber turn of events amidst the bustling election campaign in Assam's Tinsukia district, tragedy struck as a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker collapsed and subsequently passed away during festivities at the Manav Kalyan Bhawan. The deceased, identified as Barik Ahmed, served as the vice president of the BJP minority morcha in the district. Despite immediate medical attention and being rushed to Tinsukia Civil Hospital, Ahmed could not be revived. The incident unfolded during an election campaign meeting held in support of BJP MP Manoj Tiwari.

No age or cause of death reported.

A nurse “died suddenly”:

Colleagues rally to help family of nurse who died of cardiac arrest

April 10, 2024

Colleagues in Meath have rallied to help a nurse who died after a cardiac arrest. Vijesh, aged 33, died of a cardiac arrest on April 9. He had moved from India to work in Ireland, at Redwood Extended Care Facility in Talbot. Since the tragic news broke out, the community has been rallying to help Vijesh's family and bring his funeral home. "It is with heavy hearts that we share the tragic news of the sudden passing of our dear friend, Vijesh, a 33-year-old male from Puduppady, Kozhikode, Kerala, India," said Jose Gorge, a co-worker who organised the fundraiser. On April 9, Vijesh was "taken far too soon" due to a cardiac arrest, with no prior medical history and in "seemingly good health". His passing has left his friends and family "shattered" with grief.

Three police officers “died suddenly”:

Constable on duty dies of heart attack

April 13, 2024

Virajpet - A police constable attached to Virajpet DySP office, serving for the last 9 years, died of heart attack while on duty yesterday. Anand Dollin (35), a native of Sangolli village in Gokak taluk of Belgavi district, is the deceased cop. Dollin complained of chest pain while on duty at DySP office at about 6.30 am on Friday, following which he was being rushed to Virajpet General Hospital, when he died enroute.

Cop on duty at Sahnewal airport dies of heart attack

April 14, 2024

Ludhiana: A police official died of a heart attack while on duty in Ludhiana on Sunday night. The deceased was identified as Hawaldar Baljit Singh, who was posted at Sahnewal airport. The deceased belonged to Ghundani Kalan village. Baljinder Singh, son of the deceased, said that his father was deputed at the Sahnewal Airport, and at around 12 am on Sunday, his health suddenly deteriorated. Baljinder said that his father had informed his fellow colleagues that he was feeling anxious. Then he felt dizzy and fell on the ground. First aid was given to Baljit Singh, however, he had passed away by then.

Off-duty cop dies of heart attack in Kulgam

April 12, 2024

Srinagar, Apr 12 - A Selection Grade constable died of a ‘heart attack’ while at his home in Y.K pora District, Kulgam, on Friday, an official said. Reliable sources told Srinagar Based news agency Kashmir Scroll that Azad Hussain Mir, son of Ghulam Mohiuddin Mir, suffered a massive heart attack. “The cop was removed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared as dead on arrival,” they said.

No age reported.

Jharkhand land grab case: Hilarius Kachhap, co-accused with Hemant Soren, dies of heart attack At RIMS

April 11, 2024

In a tragic turn in an alleged land grab case involving former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, co-accused Hilarius Kachhap died due to a heart attack on Tuesday. Kachhap was admitted to Jharkhand’s RIMS hospital after complaints of pain in his chest. He has been unwell for the last few days and died during the treatment.

No age reported.

Gujrat tourist dies of cardiac arrest in Pahalgam

April 13, 2024

Srinagar - A tourist hailing from Gujrat died due to cardiac arrest at Pahalgam, in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district, on Saturday. Reports said that a 63-year-old woman, identified as Vangikar Anagha, wife of Mahesh, was staying in a hotel in Pahalgam. This morning, she was unconscious and was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

No cause of death reported.

Man dies reportedly due to cardiac arrest in Doda’s Thathri

April 15, 2024

In a heart-wrenching turn of events, the quiet neighborhood of Zea Abad, commonly known as Grid Station Thathri, was shaken by the sudden passing of Mushtaq Ahmed Khan [43]. Tragically, Mushtaq’s journey was cut short as he peacefully passed away in his sleep at his residence in Grid Station Thathri.

PAKISTAN

‘Criminal’ suffers fatal heart attack under Karachi police custody

April 15, 2024

Karachi - An alleged criminal reportedly suffered a fatal heart attack on Monday, in the custody of police officers, at Darakhshan police station, ARY News reported. The police spokesperson claimed that an alleged culprit, identified as Moiz, who was wanted in multiple cases and had been evading arrest, was apprehended last night.

No age reported.

BURMA

Two “died suddenly” during a “heatwave”:

Heatwave kills a monk and a man in Yangon

April 11, 2024

Extreme heat killed a monk in South Oakkalapa Township, and another person died suddenly in Insein Township, sources said. The incident happened when a monk, who had suddenly collapsed while walking and passed away next to the No. 3, Wan Taw Pyae Monastery, Parami Road, in South Oakkalapa Township, at around 2 pm on April 9. The body was sent to North Oakkalapa hospital, according to the Metta Theta Yay Sin Social Assistance Association. In addition, people around the area informed Twe Lek Social Assistance Association that a man had fallen and died at the corner of Sita Thukha Road, Bayint Naung Road, Insein Township, and the association went to help. The 45-year-old man died without external injuries at 4:40 pm on April 9, and is believed to have died of a cerebral hemorrhage due to the rise in temperature.

JAPAN

Akebono, the first foreign-born sumo grand champion, dies aged 54

April 11, 2024

Tokyo - Akebono, an American-born sumo wrestler who became the first non-Japanese grand champion, or "Yokozuna", died of heart failure this month in Tokyo, the sumo association said on Thursday. He was 54. The winner of 11 championships - the 10th most in modern sumo history - Akebono was physically imposing at 203 centimetres (6'8") and 233 kilograms (514 lb). His fighting style relied on his immense size to thrust his foes out of the ring. He entered the sumo world in 1988 and rose to its highest rank of Yokozuna in January 1993. He later became a Japanese citizen, taking the name Taro Akebono.

SOUTH KOREA

Singer Park Bo-ram dies, age 30

April 11, 2024

Singer Park Bo-ram has died at the age of 30. The singer's agency, Xanadu Entertainment, said that Park Bo-ram died unexpectedly Thursday afternoon. According to the police, Park was with two other women at her acquaintance's house when she was found collapsed and in cardiac arrest. She was moved to the hospital, but died at 11:17 p.m., about an hour later.

INDONESIA

Melitha Sidabutar (23), Indonesian singer

April 9, 2024

Jakarta - Singer Melitha Sidabutar died on Monday. Melitha breathed her last breath at the age of 23 years. Impact Music Indonesia uploaded a poster to Instagram expressing condolences for Melitha Sidabutar. Melitha Sidabutar died of heart failure.

Babe Cabita dies

April 9, 2024

Jakarta - A cloud of sorrow has enveloped the world of Indonesian comedy. Babe Cabita [34] is reported to have died. The stand-up comedian, known for his frizzy hair, breathed his last breath on Tuesday, April 9 2024, at 6.38 WIB, at a hospital in the Lebak Bulus area, South Jakarta.

No cause of death reported.

AUSTRALIA

Top Australian news anchor drops dead at 44 after mysterious ‘medical episode’

April 10, 2024

Popular Australian news anchor Nathan Templeton has tragically died suddenly after suffering a mysterious “medical episode” while walking his dog. The body of the 44-year-old father-of-two was found on a walking track near the Barwon River in Geelong on Monday evening. Members of Templeton’s heartbroken family have broken their silence after the “adoring father” died unexpectedly. Just a few days earlier, Templeton had shared photos to Instagram of himself and his two young sons eating chocolate eggs on Easter morning.

No cause of death reported.

Tributes flow for Sydney surfing icon Bruno Bersot after unexpected death

April 11, 2024

Tributes are flowing for Sydney surfing icon Bruno Bersot who has unexpectedly died. Bersot, a gun surfer from Brazil who had set up home with his wife and two sons (Lucas and Mateus) in the eastern suburbs of Sydney, died from a blood clot in his heart after thinking he had a back issue. A family friend said Bruno had been in some discomfort on the weekend from what “initially seemed like a minor back injury. However, unbeknownst to anyone, it was an underlying blood clot in his heart that tragically led to a sudden and severe stroke,” the friend, Kalani Silvester, wrote on the family’s GoFundMe page. Silvester said Bruno was vibrant and health conscious, but “despite the exhaustive efforts of the medical team, the blood clot swiftly migrated to his brain”.

No age reported.

A priest “died suddenly”:

Fr Marty Larsen dies unexpectedly , remembered as a warm friend and pastoral priest

April 11, 2024

Brisbane - Priest Fr Marty Larsen is being remembered by parishioners, friends and family as a pastoral and energetic priest who brought a lot of good cheer to his parishes. In a message to staff, Brisbane archdiocese leadership said Fr Larsen died unexpectedly last Sunday, April 7, aged 48. Fr Larsen was born a triplet, with brothers Andrew and Simon, on July 10, 1975.

No cause of death reported.

Tragic reason mum of four Rita Manera died suddenly

April 9, 2024

A mum of four tragically collapsed and died after suffering a devastating brain bleed. Rita Manera, 41, was preparing to pick up a puppy for her kids when she fell down in the kitchen of her Adelaide home. Her six-year-old son Adrian rushed in to find her. Adrian’s uncle, who was visiting, called an ambulance, and Ms Manera was rushed to ICU, where she died on April 1.

Matthew Andrew Millar, 15

April 13, 2024

Brisbane, Queensland - Peacefully at home in Brisbane, on Friday, April 5, 2024, aged 15. We thank everyone for their prayers, love, and support.

No cause of death reported.

NEW ZEALAND

Three killed in “vaxxidents”:

One dead in Tekapo crash

April 10, 2024

Tekapo - One person has died, and another was injured, in a crash near Lake Tekapo yesterday afternoon. A police spokesperson said the single-vehicle crash happened on Tekapo-Fairlie Rd (State Highway 8) about 3.15 pm. One person died at the scene, and another sustained moderate injuries, the spokesperson said. An Australian woman visiting New Zealand, who declined to be named, said she was one of the first on the scene of the crash, and saw two men trapped in the vehicle. "We don’t know how many times the vehicle spun, but the van was on its roof with the driver and passenger stuck inside."

No age or cause of death reported.

Two killed in Nelson off-roading accident

April 9, 2024

Nelson - Two people have died following a serious crash on an off-roading track in Mount Richmond Forest Park, Nelson, last night. A police spokesperson said they were notified of the single-vehicle crash about 11 pm."Sadly, two people died at the scene."

No age or cause of death reported.

Tributes pour in for 25-year-old who unexpectedly died in New Zealand

April 12, 2024

Tributes have poured in for Maurice McCarthy, a Kilkenny man, aged 25, who unexpectedly died on Monday, April 8, in Geraldine, South Canterbury, New Zealand. He worked for Woodley’s Contracting in Geraldine.

No cause of death reported.

Ivan Yukich

April 13, 2024

Napier, Hawke's Bay - It is with deep sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Ivan Yukich, who left us on the 9th of April 2024. Ivan was a pillar of strength and kindness in our family and community. Ivan lived a life marked by generosity and an unwavering commitment to helping others. Known as a 'man of the people', he touched the lives of many with his compassion and willingness to lend a hand to anyone in need.

No age or cause of death reported.

George Dimitrious Gorge, 67

April 13, 2024

Wellington - Aged 67 years. It is with great sadness we announce that our dear Georgie has left us after a hard-fought battle with cancer, at Mary Potter Hospice. George was proud to be an Air New Zealander, and he was loved and valued by his colleagues and friends at Wellington Airport for the past 36 years.

Karl John Wootton

April 9, 2024

Porirua, Wellington - It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Karl, after a short but brave battle, surrounded by close family and friends on Sunday 7 April 2024. Karl has always been a passionate man who loved music, having fun, his family, and his friends.

No age or cause of death reported.

Note: The obituary mentions music. It may the same Karl in the below link who was a musician. Many venues were mandated:

https://www.instagram.com/kjmerrin/?hl=en

Renee Jacomien Weijers, 36

April 10, 2024

Hamilton, Waikato - Died peacefully at home, surrounded with love, on 6 April 2024, aged 36. Dog mum of Jake. To those wishing to give, the family respectfully requests a plant as a living memory (indoor or out), or a donation to the Cancer Society in Renee's honour, instead of flowers. www.cancer.org.nz

Note: This my be the same Renee who was diagnosed with stage 1 cervical cancer in 2022 , which then came back as stage 4 in 2023 :

https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/help-our-strong-friend-renee-a-young-mother-win

Zackary Edward (Zack) Green

April 13, 2024

Mount Eden, Auckland - Suddenly. We are heartbroken, darling Zack, that you are no longer with us. You will be forever missed. God bless you. Fly free.

No age or cause of death reported.

Nicol John "Nick" Perry, 66

April 13, 2024

Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui - On Wednesday 10 April 2024, passed away suddenly due to a medical event, working on his much-loved farm at Kumeroa, aged 66 years. Nick will be missed by his many nieces and nephews, and extended family. In lieu of flowers, donations made to the Woodville Fire Brigade, who did their best for Nick, will be accepted at the service.

No cause of death reported.

Richard Mark Robinson, 57

April 13, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - On Tuesday, April 9, unexpectedly at Christchurch Hospital, surrounded by his loving family, aged 57 years. A much-respected friend to many. Richard's lively and vibrant spirit animated every moment he shared with us. Forever with us. Thanks to the emergency and support staff in the ICU at Christchurch Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Philippa Anne (Pip) Blackely

April 13, 2024

Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui - On Monday, 8 April 2024, at Wellington Hospital. Donations to Leukaemia and Blood Cancer NZ in Pip's memory may be made online.

No age or cause of death reported.

James Douglas Hannah

April 13, 2024

Manukau City, Auckland - Passed away suddenly on Tuesday, 9 April 2024. A special thanks to all who cared for James at Hospice Waikato.

No age or cause of death reported.

Wendy O'More

April 13, 2024

Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui - Unexpectedly but peacefully at home in Ohau, on Sunday, 7th April 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Rae-Ella Courtney Milford

April 13, 2024

Invercargill, Southland - Suddenly on Sunday, April 7, 2024. A loved family member, and amazing friend to many.

No age or cause of death reported.

Wi Haare Jones

April 13, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - Unexpectedly passed away, April 10, 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Janice "Angela" Lawrence

April 13, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - On Tuesday morning, April 9, 2024, A special thanks to the staff on B6 at Christchurch Hospital, Nurse Maude Hospice and Access Community Health for their compassion and exceptional care provided to Ange. Angela passed away peacefully.



No age or cause of death reported.

Note: Ward B6 is the Bone Marrow Transplant Unit (BMTU).

Stephen Paul Clegg, 63

April 13, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - 20.09.1961 - 21.03.2024. With heavy hearts we wish to inform that our Stephen died suddenly on March 21, 2024, as a result of an accidental medical event. He was a loving son, father, brother and uncle. A smart, funny and loving beautiful soul. He was still fighting the good fight until the end. It was never meant to be like this. Your name will be spoken often, darling.

No cause of death reported.

Kay Diane Hogan, 65

April 12, 2024

Auckland - Passed away at home peacefully, after a sudden illness, surrounded by Whanau, on Monday, 8th of April. Friend and colleague of many staff, doctors and nurses at Waitakere and North Shore Hospital where she worked for a combined 47 years. A life dedicated to caring for others, taken tragically too soon. Special thanks to Ronnie, Heather and Jocelyn who cared for her so lovingly and the staff at Waitakere and North Shore Hospital. We will never forget you.

No cause of death reported.

Paul Stewart Hyslop, 72

April 11, 2024

Taradale, Hawke's Bay - Left us suddenly on April 9, 2024, aged 72 years.

No cause of death reported.

Bruce Hobbs, 67

April 10, 2024

Masterton, Wellington - Suddenly on Friday, 5th April 2024, in Masterton, aged 67 years. In lieu of flowers, donations to build Wairarapa Masterton-Wellington Free Ambulance Station Building.

No cause of death reported.

Sarah Robyn Jane Karamaena, 48

April 10, 2024

Oamaru, Otago - Born November 27, 1976, passed away suddenly on April 8, 2024. She has gone to her eternal rest.

No cause of death reported.

Neil Robert Henley, 71

April 10, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - On Monday, April 8, 2024, unexpectedly at home in Christchurch, aged 71 years.

No cause of death reported.

Trevor Wayne Philpott, 70

April 10, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - Suddenly on April 7, 2024, at Christchurch Hospital, in his 70th year.

No cause of death reported.

Faye Isobel Watson

April 10, 2024

Stanmore Bay, Auckland - Passed away suddenly at home, on Friday 5 April 2024. Faye is the heart of our family and will be dearly missed.

No age or cause of death reported.

David Stanley Martin (Dave) Roberts, 73

April 9, 2024

Bombay, Auckland - Born March 09, 1951. Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on April 07, 2024, after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Diane Margaret Barnett

April 9, 2024

Ashburton, Canterbury - On April 4, 2024. Peacefully at home in Ashburton. A special thanks to the caring staff of Ashburton Hospital, Ashburton Cancer Society and Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated and can be made to the above associations.

No age or cause of death reported.

Catherine Alice "Cathy" Cowley

April 9, 2024

Stratford, Taranaki - Peacefully at home, after a short battle with cancer, on Saturday, 6th April 2024. In preference to flowers, a donation to Hospice Taranaki would be appreciated and may be left at the service.

No age reported.

Norma (nee Wright) Aitchison

April 9, 2024

Milford, Auckland - Our beautiful mother passed away peacefully, on Saturday, April 06th 2024, after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

John Ross Hill

April 9, 2024

Remuera, Auckland - Passed away peacefully, after a short illness, on 05 April 2024. Always in our hearts and memories. Rest in Love.

No age or cause of death reported.

Shona Mari Andrews

April 9, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - On April 5, 2024, suddenly at home

No age or cause of death reported.

Michaela (Micky) (nee Wilson) Rackley, 54

April 8, 2024

Tokoroa, Waikato - Suddenly but peacefully, on Friday, 5th April 2024, at Tokoroa Hospital, surrounded by her family. Aged 54 years. A loved friend to many. Donations for the Brain Tumour Support NZ would be appreciated and maybe left at the service.

No cause of death reported.

Ann Jennifer Clarke

April 8, 2024

Katikati, Bay of Plenty - On 5th April 2024, after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

