CANADA

A note from our lead Canada researcher:

As high as it is—higher even than the toll in Italy, although Canada has a much smaller population—the weekly toll that we have been recording in these compilations is much lower than it ought to be, due to the terseness of obituaries from some of Canada’s highly multicultural populations. The death notices from those communities are less detailed than those from the general population.

There is a similar void of information in our northern regions. It is extremely difficult to find death notices of any kind for those communities, whose rate of “sudden deaths” may well be hidden. What all this means, in short, is that the true rate of “sudden deaths” in Canada is probably much higher–perhaps five times higher–than the quite high rate that we’ve recorded here.

A note on suicides:

Suicides by young people are up 22% during the pandemic in Canada and 17 other countries (and it’s why we’re including suicides in our compilations):

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgary/youth-suicide-attempts-ideation-increase-1.6774286

Police investigate sudden death in Massey: 26-year-old found deceased in residence after medical call

February 6, 2024

A young Massey [Ontario] person has been found deceased. Manitoulin OPP said officers and paramedics responded Tuesday around 9 a.m. to a medical call on First Street. A 26-year-old was located deceased in the residence.

No cause of death reported.

RCMP Investigating Sudden Death in Little Saskatchewan First Nation

February 7, 2024

Manitoba RCMP are investigating a sudden death in the community of Little Saskatchewan First Nation. Police say on February 2, a 40-year-old woman was located deceased outside of her vehicle on Loop Road. Officers believe her vehicle entered the ditch overnight and became stuck in the snow. RCMP say it appears the woman had been outside and away from her vehicle for an extended period of time before she was located. An autopsy has been scheduled.

No cause of death reported.

A former health minister “died suddenly” in Ontario:

Christopher J. Ferrao, 57

January 25, 2024

Gone too soon, Christopher John Ferrao passed away unexpectedly on January 19, 2024, at home in Mississauga, Ontario. Christopher was born in Nairobi, Kenya. Chris started his career at the Ministry of Health but went on to hold positions at several institutions, including, but not limited to, the Ministry of Health, William Osler Health System, CAMH and most recently, as Director, Performance Accountability and Funding Allocation, Ontario Health. Christopher was known for his kindness and willingness to help others. Donations to be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

In Ontario, three teachers “died suddenly”:

Amanda Bradley, 38

January 24, 2024

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our daughter, Amanda Miriam Bradley, who passed away on January 13th at Toronto Western Hospital. Amanda Bradley was beautiful inside and out. She was the light of our life and the star to our compass. Taken from us too soon and with her life in full bloom, she was loved by so many for her enthusiasm, gusto and love of life. Throughout her 38 years, Amanda lived her “best life”. A high school teacher in Toronto at Ecole Secondaire Catholique Saint-Frere-Andre, she was passionate about the sciences, biology, her students and so much more. Above all Amanda exhibited a sweetness of soul and spirit. Her’s was a bright light that shone for all the world to see. She was a unique, special and beautiful person.

No cause of death reported.

Anthony Gerard "Tony" Rock, 71

January 21, 2024

Hamilton - It is with broken hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved father, brother, uncle, and friend. Born December 24, 1952, Tony passed peacefully in hospital after a brief fight with cancer on January 19th, 2024. Tony was a high school teacher for over thirty years with the HWCDSB. He taught history, computers, and home economics, and he especially loved teaching baking. Tony loved to travel, often recounting adventures with his sister in Ireland in their youth, and more recently visiting Cuba, his brother in Spain, his sister in Greece, and traveling to Turkey for his niece’s wedding. Tony was a devoted father and was always there for his children. He was an amazing Dad. Donation can be made to the Juravinski Cancer Centre in his name.

Laura-Lynn Burney

January 20, 2024

The family of Laura-Lynn Burney is saddened to announce her sudden passing on Thursday January 18th in Georgetown, Ontario. She was a devoted teacher for the Peel District Schoolboard for over 25 years. Her passion and dedication to teaching and enriching the minds of her students was endless. She was often recognized by students, parents, and fellow teachers and co-workers for her dedication, inspiration & support. Laura-Lynn loved to travel the world, going on cruises and spending time with family and friends poolside and celebrating special celebrations and holidays. The family wishes to thank all those who provided aid and supported the family during this tragic loss.

No age or cause of death reported.

Two nurses “died suddenly” in Ontario:

Sandra Marie MacDuff (nee Lyons), 61

January 24, 2024

Dundas - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Sandra, beloved wife and loving mother. Sandra had an accomplished career at Hamilton Health Sciences. As nurse, then charge nurse, and finally clinical leader at the Michael G. DeGroote Pain Clinic, she touched and had a great impact on the lives of many suffering from chronic pain. She was a lifelong learner and returned to school as a mature student, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing with Honors from Ryerson University in June 2015. We please ask that you visit the National Citizens Inquiry web page and act appropriately.

No cause of death reported.

Karyn Clendening, 30

January 19, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Karyn Clendening on January 12th, 2024, at the age of 30 at her home in Port Colborne. Karyn was a woman of many accomplishments and a dedicated Registered Practical Nurse who spent her career passionately caring for patients at the Port Colborne Hospital. Karyn enjoyed spending time making memories with her wife, children and dog Moses.

No cause of death reported.

181 “ died suddenly ” in Ontario:

Reported on January 23:

Wayne Jeffery Dowling, 58

January 23, 2024

With great sadness, we announce the sudden passing of Wayne, on Thursday, January 18, 2024, at the age of 58. Wayne was an accomplished musician, proudly playing violin in the Dundas Valley Orchestra, and a drummer for many years for The Beach Donkeys and the Grimsby Pipe Band. Wayne was also in the Masonic Order, 3rd Degree, a position of which he was very proud. Wayne was an extremely kind soul, a devoted husband, a wonderful father, an all-around handyman, and a hard worker. The family extends their gratitude to Wayne’s co-workers at Circuit Logistics, whose fast response in first aid gave us more proper time to say goodbye to our beloved husband and father.

No cause of death reported.

Peter Ford Durst, 69

January 23, 2024

With great sadness, the family of Peter Durst announce his unexpected passing in Port Charlotte, Florida on January 16, 2024. Peter was 69. Peter was a proud police officer for 35 years, serving in Edmonton and Toronto. He was known as “Chef Papa” to his grandchildren as he enjoyed making Mickey Mouse pancakes with them every Thursday, and he was a proud supporter at all their sporting events. He will be remembered for his great sense of humor. Donations in memory of Peter to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on January 22:

David Frederick Curry, 70

January 22, 2024

We are devastated at the sudden loss of Dave Frederick Curry on Saturday, December 30, 2023, at the age of 70 years. Loving husband of Denise Brooks. We had just celebrated 50 years together. From 12 years old Dave's passion was playing music, which he did till his last day. He played the drums, banjo, harmonica, and acoustic guitar, but his love was his electric telecaster guitar. He played with various bands, but he mainly loved the Blues. During the last 20 years he played with The Mighty Duck Blues Band & guests every Saturday afternoon. He will be missed by so many. My life will never be the same without him. Donations made in David's memory to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on January 25:

Bianca Léger, 29

January 25, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Bianca Léger of Alfred, Ont., who passed away on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, at the age of 29. Bianca worked for several years in the world of teaching abroad, which allowed her to travel, which she deeply appreciated. She loved reading and writing and loved simple things. Enjoying nature and her sensitivity to the well-being of the people around her were of paramount importance to her.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on January 23:

Isabella Clairesse Watter, 21

January 23, 2024

Port Dover - We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Isabella (Bella) Watters on Saturday January 20th, 2024, at the age of 21. She fought a strong courageous battle over 14 months, with her rare cancer, (muscinous adenocarcinoma). Bella was a vibrant, sweet and loving young woman who touched the lives of everyone with her thoughtfulness and her gentle and kind heart. She embraced each day with grace and determination, inspiring those around her. Even while she was battling for her life, she continued with her education, in Police Foundations working toward K9|Investigation. She was a true strength and inspiration. We are all so raw & badly broken without her in our lives.

Reported on January 22:

Gail Fry, 69

January 22, 2024

Gail Pauline Fry, age 69, passed away from cancer as a result of a line of duty death on Wednesday November 1st, 2023, at Lakeridge Health Oshawa. Gail pursued a career with the Toronto Professional Fire Fighters, obtaining the rank of Captain until her retirement in 2019. Gail was a very social, active resident of the Bloom Retirement home in Oshawa, Ontario. Her family, friends and colleagues will all remember her as a kind and loving person.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on January 25:

Peter Douglas Peebles, 73

January 25, 2024

Burlington - After an eight-month courageous battle with cancer, Peter passed away peacefully on January 23, 2024, in his 74th year. Peter worked for the City of Burlington for 39 years in traffic and special event departments. He was a strong, accomplished athlete, in multiple sports. He was a member of the Burlington Braves and McMaster Marauders football teams, and he also played for the Burlington Centaurs rugby club.

Reported on January 23:

Chad Doucet, 37

January 23, 2024

It is with heavy hearts and profound sadness that we announce the sudden and unexpected passing of Chad Doucet on January 20, 2024, at the age of 37. Chad left us too soon, succumbing to an unforeseen medical issue while engaging in one of his favorite pastimes, playing hockey. A passionate sports enthusiast, Chad found joy in playing various sports. He was an active member of the Misfits baseball team, participated in volleyball, and especially loved the game of hockey. Chad dedicated his time as a coach for the Welland Minor Hockey Association U15 & U7 IP Divisions, leaving a lasting impact on those he mentored.



No cause of death reported.

Welland Minor Hockey Association’s ''vaccination'' mandate:

Reported on January 25:

Edward James Mathewson, 53

January 25, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that the family of Ed Mathewson announces his unexpected passing, after a short illness, at St. Mary's Hospital on January 20, 2024. Ed was a well-liked PSW at Age Care, Elmira. His gentle touch and kind words will be missed by many.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on January 23:

Marlene Joan ""M.J"" Deshane, 54

January 23, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved Mom, on Sunday January 21, 2024, at the Renfrew Victoria Hospital at the age of 54. Marlene worked for Calabogie Seniors Home Support, helping seniors arrange transportation for appointments that they needed to attend. She loved helping the community with this job.



No cause of death reported.

Ontario’s long-term care home’s ''vaccination'' mandate:

Reported on January 22:

Marianne Anderson, 61

January 22, 2024

Peacefully and unexpectedly at home on Saturday, January 20, 2024, Marianne Anderson of London passed in her 61st year. Mary was best known for her dedication to her family and to the lights of her life, her grandchildren. She took great pride in her 35 years at the University Hospital Operating Rooms.

No cause of death reported.

Damon West, 16

February 6, 2024

Orangeville - Suddenly on Saturday, February 3rd, 2024, at the age of 16.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on January 25:

Colin Edwards, 74

January 25, 2024

Stoney Creek - It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Colin at home.

No cause of death reported.

Robert "Bob" Sweet, 70

January 25, 2024

Picton - With great sadness we announce the sudden passing of Bob at his residence, on Tuesday, January 23rd, 2024, in his 71st year.

No cause of death reported.

Tina Marie Flanagan, 64

January 25, 2024

St. Mary - Passed away surrounded by family on Tuesday, January 23, 2024. The family would like to thank Dr. Gilmor, Dr.Hepburn, and the nurses on duty at St.Marys Hospital; along with the paramedics on duty on the evening of January 13th. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Emily Rebecca Petrie, 39

January 25, 2024

Emily Rebecca Petrie passed away peacefully at Stratford General Hospital on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, on her 39th birthday. Emily was a fun-loving, sweet and sassy young woman who gave the best hugs in town. She enjoyed her many adventures with all of her friends from Community Living St. Mary’s.

No cause of death reported.

Isha Bianca Miller, 33

January 25, 2024

Isha Bianca Miller peacefully passed away on Thursday, December 14, 2023 in Toronto, at the age of 33. She was a loving daughter, sister, niece and friend.

No cause of death reported.

William "Bill" Laughlin, 50

January 25, 2024

William “Bill” Laughlin of Grass Lake, Michigan, originally from Wasaga Beach, Ontario, age 50, passed away Tuesday January 2, 2024, surround by friends and family. Bill was a friend to many and always ready to offer a helping hand with anything. He had an infectious smile and a deep belly laugh that will be missed by all.

No cause of death reported.

Tyrone Webster, 38

January 25, 2024

Ohsweken - Suddenly passed at the young age of 38. Tyrone will always be remembered for his smile and friendly greeting by those he knew well. He was passionate about cooking and received a certificate from Liaison College.

No cause of death reported.

Charlie Torok, 43

January 25, 2024

Port Colborne - As a family we are devastated to announce the sudden passing of our son, brother, uncle, and friend. His most famous role in life was that of a father, and he absolutely loved being a Dad.

No cause of death reported.

Paul James Arbuthnot, 63

January 25, 2024

The family of Paul are sad to announce his unexpected passing, at his home in Burlington, at the age of 63. Donations to Centre for Addiction and Mental Heath (CAMH).

No cause of death reported.

John Charles Inch, 49

January 25, 2024

London - Passed at home on Wednesday, January 17th, 2024, at the age of 49.

No cause of death reported.

Scott Silva, 38

January 25, 2024

Windsor - It is with heavy hearts we announce the sudden passing of our beloved father, son and brother, Scott Manuel Silva, on January 20, 2024. Scott was proud of his Portuguese heritage, and he made it well known. He had a great sense of humor and he loved to make people laugh.

No cause of death reported.

Joshua, 34

January 25, 2024

Passed away peacefully, with family by his side, on Monday, January 22, 2024, at Princess Margaret Cancer Centre in Toronto, at the age of 34.

No surname or cause of death reported.

Aghostino Pereira, 61

January 25, 2024

Sadly passed away on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, at the Picton Hospital with his wife by his side, at the age of 61. Special thanks to Dr. Chooback and all of the wonderful nurses in the BGH oncology department where he kept them on his toes with jokes and laughter. Donations made in Aghistino’s memory made to the Belleville General Hospital Foundation - Oncology.

No cause of death reported.

Tom Andison, 66

January 25, 2024

Smiths-Falls - It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Tom at the age of 66 years.

No cause of death reported.

Skylar DaCosta, 28

January 25, 2024

Chatham - It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Skylar Mitchell DaCosta on Wednesday January 24, 2024. Donations can be made to the Canadian Mental Health Association.

No cause of death reported.

Ms. Michelle Valerio, 46

January 25, 2024

Toronto - No obit.

Mr. Steven Bouchard, 41

January 25, 2024

Steven Matthew Bouchard died in his home in Oshawa on January 19, 2024, at the age of 41. Steven was an adventurer who wanted life experiences; later, these experiences blossomed into family adventures. Steven looked forward to every new day and every new experience. His life ambitions were cut tragically short. Steven was truly a pleaser. The level of fulfillment that he granted was immense, and the joy he would have brought if he had lived on is immeasurable.

No cause of death reported.

Ian Robert Fraser, 64

January 25, 2024

Passed away unexpectedly from a heart-related cause at his residence in Cambridge on Thursday, January 18, 2024, at the age of 64. Ian had a big, generous, kind heart. He was always willing to help, going above and beyond for those in need and sharing anything he had.

No cause of death reported.

Joshua ''Josh'' Maniuk, 43

January 25, 2024

Sarnia - With saddened hearts, we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved Josh Maniuk on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, at the age of 43.

No cause of death reported.

Andrea Jocelyn Darlene Gunby, 25

January 25, 2024

Windsor - It is with profound sadness that the family of Andrea Gunby announces her passing on January 25, 2024, at the age of 25. Although her life was not as long as it should have been, it was filled with JOY. As honest as she was, she was equally as caring and empathetic to others. She had many special relationships with the people in her life, and she will be missed dearly.

No cause of death reported.

Debbie Koebel, 62

January 25, 2024

Deborah Anne Koebel, age 62, of Stratford passed away peacefully at the Stratford General Hospital on January 25, 2024. Donations may be made to the Canadian Mental Health Association.

No cause of death reported.

Joy Louise Wright, 75

January 25, 2024

Kitchener - Passed away at home with family by her side on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, at the age of 75. Donations to the Grand River Hospital Foundation - Cancer Centre.

No cause of death reported.

Michael Charles Stewart Jordan, 69

January 25, 2024

Michael died unexpectedly in his sleep at home in Ottawa, Ontario. Michael will be remembered for his good nature, his good humor and his keen intelligence.

No cause of death reported.

Vel Baillargeon

January 25, 2024

Geraldton - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Vel (Velma) Baillargeon after a courageous battle with cancer. Vel was very active in her community and church. She took great pride in being a member of the Catholic Women’s League and preparing the alter for weekly mass for well over a decade. Living a life of adventure, she enjoyed motorcycle trips with close friends and travelling to hot country destinations.

No age reported.

Carolyn Blackman Libman

January 25, 2024

Thornhill - Peacefully, surrounded by her husband and children at the North York General Hospital. Donations may be made to Princess Margaret Cancer Centre or CAMH.

No age or cause of death reported.

Janice Marie Marshall, 68

January 25, 2024

Sundridge - Passed away peacefully after a short battle with cancer on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, at the age of 68. Janice had been battling cancer since October of 2023. After watching her late husband Paul battle cancer 8 years ago, she decided to take a different approach.

George Edward Chrysler, 74

January 25, 2024

Peacefully, after a short battle with cancer, at Brightshores Health System, Owen Sound on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, at the age of 74.

Robert “Neil” McClure, 72

January 25, 2024

Huron Park - Neil lost his battle from cancer on Monday, January 22, 2024, in his 72nd year.

Christine Louise Giglio, 68

January 25, 2024

In loving memory and with great sadness, Christine passed away at Waterloo Region Hospice on January 21, 2024. She was strong and extremely brave throughout her 4-month cancer journey and is now on an adventure to lands we cannot see.

Leonard Joseph Palmer, 72

January 25, 2024

Passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by his beloved family on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, at the Lennox and Addington County Hospital in Napanee, Leonard Joseph Palmer of Napanee, at age 72. Donations made to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

Erol Kale, 52

January 25, 2024

Innisfil - While Erol had been battling a rare cancer, his passing was sudden and unexpected. Heaven had shared him long enough and his time here on earth had come to an end. He leaves a legacy of being the best of everything that is good in this world. He was loving, loyal, funny, smart, tolerant, humble, compassionate, and generous.

Lynda Winfield, 70

January 25, 2024

North Bay - It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the passing of the beautiful and strong Lynda Winfield on January 25th, 2024, with her family by her side, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Paul Buck, 54

January 25, 2024

With his family in full attendance, passed away after a very short fight with aggressive liver and lung cancer at the Kingston Health Sciences Centre on Sunday, January 21, 2024, in his 55th year.

Reported on January 24:

Ted Banninga, 65

January 24, 2024

Sarnia - Suddenly at his home, on Monday, January 22, 2024, Ted Banninga passed away at the age of 65. Donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Gwen Margaret Todd (Trevorrow), 69

January 24, 2024

We are saddened to announce the sudden passing of Gwen Margaret Todd on Monday, January 22, 2024, in her 70th year. Gwen was a very active member of her community, whether it was her weekly volunteer work caring for the cats at Animal Adoptions of Flamborough (several of which Gwen and John fostered); heading up fundraising at Hamilton Out of the Cold for the preparation of meals for community members in need; or representing her community in protest of quarry operations that would have been devastating to the local environment.

No cause of death reported.

Emmitt Marcel David Capalbo - Infant

January 24, 2024

Passed away peacefully at Peterborough Regional Health Centre on January 18th, 2024 while in the loving presence of his parents. Donations can be made to The Peterborough Regional Health Centre NICU unit.

No cause of death reported.

Roger Boissonneault, 68

January 24, 2024

Passed away peacefully at the North Bay Regional Health Centre on Tuesday January 23rd, 2024, at the age of 68. Roger was a gentle soul. He would take the shirt off his back for anyone who needed it. Donations to the North Bay Regional Health Centre-Cancer Care in memory of Roger.

No cause of death reported.

Joy George, 65

January 24, 2024

Welland - It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Joy George, at his home, on Monday January 22, 2024, at the age of 65.

No cause of death reported.

Jordan Labre, 3 months

January 24, 2024

Jordan Mycle Labre passed at home in Walford, ON in his mommy and daddy’s warm arms on January 22nd, 2024. In his sleep, he crossed the heavenly bridge. He was the most beautiful, unexpected gift they have ever received and they’re forever grateful to have spent three amazing months with him.

No cause of death reported.

Priscila Blommestyn, 46

January 24, 2024

Sudbury - Priscila was a kind, giving, loving woman who brought smiles and joy to all that knew her.

No cause of death reported.

Kyla Park, 28

January 24, 2024

Kyla Mary May Park, 28, of Williamsford, passed away on January 20, 2024. Kyla’s greatest joys in life were her daughter and all of her animals. She and her daughter shared a strong passion and bond over their love of horses and dogs, and being on the farm. Kyla worked alongside her mother, managing the farm and growing the consignment store. She travelled as a groom through Canada and the U.S., accomplishing one of her biggest dreams. Donations to CMHA.

No cause of death reported.

Murray Wickham, 71

January 24, 2024

St. Mary - After a brief and private battle with cancer, Murray passed away peacefully at his home with his wife and son. He was blessed to enjoy many international travels since his retirement.

No cause of death reported.

Darrell Chakasim, 34

January 24, 2024

Timmins - It is with great sorrow that the family announces the death of Darrell Chakasim on January 21, 2024, at the age of 34 years. Darrell was a true family man who always put his loved ones first.

No cause of death reported.

Sylviane Marie Patricia Trudel, 66

January 24, 2024

Suddenly at the Ottawa Civic Campus on Sunday, January 21, 2024, at the age of 66.

No cause of death reported.

Garrett Mackenzie Hamilton, 22

January 24, 2024

Garrett, a master storyteller and skilled improv performer, sparked the imaginations of all his companions at the Bardic School of Regiopolis Notre Dame, where he dreamt of finding his first true love, and of taking nursing at Saint Lawrence College. Garrett's family hope to address the very real world struggles of youth homelessness, addiction, and mental illness, and to remove all stigma from those affected. Garrett acquired schizophrenia just after high school, and was learning to cope and to reclaim the peace and innocent wonder of his childhood. His adventure ended (by far) much too early.

No cause of death reported.

Riley Patrick William Barron, 21

January 24, 2024

Passed suddenly at home in Orillia on Friday January 19, 2024, in his 21st year.

No cause of death reported.

Roy Laverne Day Jr., 73

January 24, 2024

Unexpectedly passed on Thursday, January 11th, 2024, at the Soldiers’ Memorial Health Centre in Orillia, at the age of 73 years.

No cause of death reported.

Dawn April Anne Belford, 48

January 24, 2024

At Trillium Health Partners, Mississauga on Monday, January 22, 2024, Dawn Belford at the age of 48.

No cause of death reported.

Tony Bechara, 47

January 24, 2024

Windsor - It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, and friend on January 20, 2024. Tony was well loved by his work family for his dedication as the Manager at the Bourbon Tap and Grill (Tecumseh). He loved his cars and his shoes.

No cause of death reported.

Normand Raymond McAllister, 70

January 24, 2024

Casselman - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. Normand McAllister, on January 22, 2024, at the age of 70. Donations to the University of Ottawa Heart Institute.

No cause of death reported.

Amy Sherman, 37

January 24, 2024

Beaverton - She passed away peacefully on January 12, 2024. She was primarily a stay-at-home mom to her children.

No cause of death reported.

Jamie Sarrazin, 38

January 24, 2024

Jamie Sarrazin passed away at the age of 38 on January 22, 2024, at the North Bay Regional Health Centre. Family meant everything to him, and he treasured every moment with them. Those who had the pleasure of knowing Jamie will miss his cheerful spirit and warm heart dearly. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone he knew. In honor of Jamie's memory, the family kindly requests donations be made to the Canadian Mental Health Association.

No cause of death reported.

Norman William Morris, 65

January 24, 2024

Passed away suddenly on January 16, 2024, at RVH in Barrie, Ontario. Donations made to the Canadian Mental Health Association, Epilepsy Canada, Heart & Stroke Foundation, or Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Malcom James Thistle

January 24, 2024

The family of James (Jim) is sad to announce his sudden passing in Ottawa.

No age or cause of death reported.

Jeffrey Zane Rakoff

January 24, 2024

Thornhill - With great sadness we report that Jeff passed away suddenly Tuesday afternoon. He taught us all something about life with his spirit, humor and will. He will be missed.

No age or cause of death reported.

Melanie Gleason-Lemay, 45

January 24, 2024

Ottawa - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Melanie Gleason-Lemay, after a courageous battle with leukemia on January 16th, 2024, at the age of 45 years. She dedicated 18 years of her life working for the City of Ottawa. Donations in her memory to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Tom Jackson, 69

January 24, 2024

Owen Sound - In his 69th year following a brief and courageous battle with cancer. Tom was a proud father and grandfather; he loved his family deeply and embraced living every day to its fullest.

Reported on January 23:

Laverne Millen, 67

January 23, 2024

Passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 18, 2024, at the Norfolk General Hospital, Cecil Millen of Walsingham in his 68th year. Donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Fred Wipplinger, 69

January 23, 2024

Orangeville - Suddenly at his home on Thursday, January 18th, 2024, at the age of 69. Fred worked for Inmont / BASF for over 30 years, working his way up to being an IT Executive. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Ricky Porter, 49

January 23, 2024

Simcoe - Surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, January 21st, 2024, in his 49th year. In memory of Rick consider donating to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Louise Lancione, 57

January 23, 2024

Ottawa - Peacefully on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, at her home at the age of 57, surrounded by her loving family. Louise Lancione was a faithful, dedicated witness of Jehovah for 40 years. Donations to the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Frances Mary Wilson, 67

January 23, 2024

Forest - Mom passed away Monday morning at home with friends and family. Mom hated being sick, but she was grateful for everyone who stopped in to see her or dropped off food. She didn’t get a chance to say goodbye to everyone that she would have wanted to but was happy about all the fun memories you shared, especially all the laughing. Mom’s happiest times were when she was playing sports with her friends and family, being a mom, and later in life spending as much time as possible with her grandkids. She was a tough competitor herself, playing golf, broomball, hockey, curling, and baseball, and she had fun in the beer tent, win or lose. Memorial contributions to Canadian Cancer Society - Children's Cancer.

No cause of death reported.

Maureen Croghan-Godon, 64

January 23, 2024

With her children by her side, Maureen died peacefully, at North Bay Regional Health Centre, on Thursday, January 18, 2024. She was 64 years old. Donation in Maureen’s memory, to the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

David Warren Edmison Barton, 58

January 23, 2024

Dave Barton of Dundas, Ontario died suddenly of natural causes on January 19, 2024 at his residence.

No cause of death reported.

David Jay Wearden, 55

January 23, 2024

Dave, (aka Jay, Scuba, Jay-Dave), beloved husband, son, brother and friend, unexpectedly passed away on January 21, 2024, at the age of 55. He was an avid sailor and well known in the community. He was dedicated to his work and made great friends in his many years working for Bridgestone Canada. His friendliness, easy-going personality, and infectious smile will be missed by all who knew him.



No cause of death reported.

Note: Bridgestone said on Mar. 10 that it will offer its 33,000 U.S. employees $100 payments to get vaccinated against COVID-19, joining a group of large companies offering incentives for the shots. Bridgestone said it is providing payments to make it easier for employees to get vaccinated, but is not requiring they be vaccinated. The tire company is also exploring the possibility of similar programs for employees in Canada and Latin America, according to a news release.

Carol Johnson, 60

January 23, 2024

Passed away unexpectedly following a brief illness at Brightshores Health System – Owen Sound on Saturday, January 20, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Hayden Burning, 32

January 23, 2024

Ohsweken - Peacefully, and surrounded with love; Hayden reunited with his parents.

No cause of death reported.

Robert Bratby, 75

January 23, 2024

Passed unexpectedly at St. Joseph’s Health Centre in Toronto at the age of 75. Donations in Robert’s memory to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Cheryl Ann "Sugar" Hodgkinson, 66

January 23, 2024

Entered into rest at the Brockville General Hospital on Sunday January 21, 2024, Cheryl Ann “Sugar” Hodgkinson, aged 66 years. Sugar was known for her love of the outdoors and sports. She was an avid fastball pitcher and golfer and enjoyed kayaking. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Surashanan Nadarajah, 27

January 23, 2024

Markham - No obit.

John Michael Metcalfe, 59

January 23, 2024

It is with complete heartbreak that we have to announce the unexpected passing of "Mike" John Michael Metcalfe while at home January 21st, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Robert "Bob" John Latremouille, 64

January 23, 2024

Windsor - It is with the most painful, heart breaking sadness that Robert’s family announce his very sudden passing on January 22, 2024, at the age of 64. In his later years, Bob struggled with many health issues but he never complained. He took it all in stride with his very positive attitude.

No cause of death reported.

Marcien Hurtubise, 57

January 23, 2024

The family announces with sorrow his passing on Monday, January 22, 2024, at Anson General Hospital in Iroquois Falls, at the age of 57. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

James Vande Caveye, 64

January 23, 2024

Chatham - It is with heavy hearts we share the passing of our father, grandpa and brother, James Joseph Vandecaveye, on January 16th, 2024, at the CKHA with his family at his side. Donation in Jim’s name to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Bernie McQuabbie, 51

January 23, 2024

Parry-Sound - Bernard Chadwick McQuabbie passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, January 20th, 2024, at the age of 51 years.

No cause of death reported.

Florence Winstone, 65

January 23, 2024

Georgetown - It is with great sadness that the family of Florence Theresa Winstone (nee Thistle) announce her sudden passing on Sunday, January 21st in her 65th year. Donations can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Douglas Earl MacDonald, 74

January 23, 2024

Belleville - It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of a beloved dad, poppa and devoted husband. Douglas Earl Macdonald of Bayside, passed away suddenly and peacefully at home, with his family at his side on January 19th, 2024, at the age of 74.

No cause of death reported.

Fernand Lanthier, 66

January 23, 2024

Mr. Fernand Lanthier of Hawkesbury died on Monday January 22, 2024, at the age of 66. The family would like to thank the staff of the Hawkesbury General Hospital, the Ottawa Hospital Cancer Center and palliative care at home for their kindness and the good care provided. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Donald Goodine

January 23, 2024

Donald Goodine passed away peacefully at Carleton Place & District Memorial Hospital, with family at his side, on January 20, 2024. Donald enjoyed a long career in the Public Service of Canada, mostly with Environment Canada and the Department of National Defense. Following his retirement he lived a full and busy life, enjoying plenty of international travel, regular trips to the gym, and innumerable games of pickleball. Donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Mr. Robert D'Andrea

January 23, 2024

Scarborough - Robert D'Andrea passed away suddenly on January 22, 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Rejean Bedard, 70

January 23, 2024

It is with deep sadness that Réjean's family announces his death on Friday January 19, 2024, at the Science Santé Nord hospital in Sudbury at the age of 70, after a two-year battle with cancer. Donation to the Canadian Cancer Society.

Jerry Harper, 73

January 23, 2024

Gerald Roy Harper (Jerry), a resident of Buckhorn, Ontario, passed away on January 20, 2024, in Peterborough, Ontario. At the age of 73, he faced glioblastoma, an incurable brain tumor, with courage, showcasing the strength that defined him. Donations may be made to the Sunnybrook Gord Downie Fund for Brain Cancer Research.

George Frederick Mckay, 70

January 23, 2024

George Frederick Mckay, of Innisfil, Ontario, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his wife, daughter and devoted dog, Bailey, on January 18, 2024, after a 5-month struggle with lung cancer. George loved his work as owner operator of Mckay's Property Management, where his skills and attention to detail shined in excavation and grading. Watching him teach his grandsons how to operate all his machines as they worked alongside him was pure joy.

Reported on January 22:

Joyce Riddell, 74

January 22, 2024

Suddenly at the Kemptville District Hospital on Friday, January 19, 2024, Joyce Riddell (nee Casselman) of Hanesville, age 74.

No cause of death reported.

Gaetan Proulx, 74

January 22, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that the family of Gaetan (Guy) Rémi Joseph Proulx, wish to announce his passing in the early hours of January 18, 2024, at North Bay Regional Health Center. Though sudden, he passed peacefully and surrounded by family. Guy was 74. Donations to the Alzheimer’s Society.

No cause of death reported.

Mr. Isaac Leite Medeiros, 69

January 22, 2024

Toronto - Donations may be made to Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Dany Vezina, 54

January 22, 2024

Tillsonburg - Unexpectedly on Saturday, January 20, 2024, Dany Vezina passed away at the age of 54 years. Donations may be made to Diabetes Canada.

No cause of death reported.

Penny Girdler, 63

January 22, 2024

Hepworth - Penelope “Penny” died suddenly on Wednesday, January 17, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Juwel Deepu, 8

January 22, 2024

Juwel Deepu of Listowel passed away surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, January 21, 2024, at the tender age of 8.

No cause of death reported.

June “Ella” Orpha General, 30

January 22, 2024

Ohsweken - No Obit.

James "Jim" Hoffmann, 61

January 22, 2024

Kitchener - Passed away suddenly on Thursday, January 18, 2024, at the age of 61. Jim had a successful hockey career in Germany. He touched the lives of everyone he knew and will be greatly missed.

No cause of death reported.

Glen Dupret, 74

January 22, 2024

The family announces with sorrow his death in Cache Bay, Thursday January 18, 2024, at the age of 74 years. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Otis Tucker, 52

January 22, 2024

Ajax - Otis Tucker, 52, passed away unexpectedly on January 1st, 2024. Otis was a beloved son, brother, and friend, leaving a void in the lives of those who knew and loved him. He will be remembered for his kindness, generosity, and sense of humor, which touched the lives of everyone around him.

No cause of death reported.

Maya El-Timany, 20

January 22, 2024

Whitby - No obit.

O'Neil Ramkissoon, 45

January 22, 2024

Hamilton - It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of O’Neil Ramkissoon at the age of 45.

No cause of death reported.

Derek Henry Phillips, 50

January 22, 2024

Peacefully at the Perth Hospital on Sunday January 21, 2024, Derek Phillips of Elgin, in his 51st year. Donations made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Cindy Gonder, 67

January 22, 2024

Passed away at the Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital on Sunday January 21st , 2024, at the age of 67. Donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Ronald Victor Chisamore, 71

January 22, 2024

Ron passed away in hospital at Smiths Falls on Friday, January 19, 2024, peacefully in his sleep. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Maria Karamboulas, 69

January 22, 2024

Sarnia - Peacefully, surrounded by loving family, on Sunday, January 21, 2024, at Bluewater Health, Maria Karamboulas passed away at the age of 69. Donations to Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Lorraine "Lorrie" Vera-Mae Babos, 50

January 22, 2024

Lorraine Vera-Mae Babos, lovingly known as Lorrie, passed away surrounded by her beloved family in her hometown of Woodstock on January 20, 2024, due to medical complications at the age of 50. Lorrie's life was a testament to the power of living authentically and with passion. Her courage in the face of adversity, her adventurous spirit that led her to seek out the beauty of the world, and her friendly nature that made her a beloved member of her community, will be deeply missed and remembered with love. Donations to either Crohn's and Colitis Canada or Increasing Faith Fellowship would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Deborah Isabelle Gray, 70

January 22, 2024

Stayner - Passed away in her home on Sunday, January 21, 2024, at the age of 70. Donation to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Linda Jean Webb, 68

January 22, 2024

Passed away with her family at her side at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, Barrie on Saturday November 25, 2023, in her 69th year. Donations in memory of Linda may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Kaici Elizabeth Seabrook, 27

January 22, 2024

Sarnia - With her loving family members and friends at her side, our dear sweet Kaici Elizabeth Seabrook became free from her enduring battle with illness at Bluewater Health’s ICU. Lovingly held and always supported by her husband, Kaici fought valiantly and maybe even stubbornly until the very end. The most powerful woman we have had the privilege to watch grow into such a beautiful person.

No cause of death reported.

Elvis Martins, 46

January 22, 2024

Hamilton - Peacefully at St. Joseph's Hospital surrounded by his loving family, Elvis passed away on Sunday, January 21, 2024, at the age of 46.

No cause of death reported.

Dawn Marie Anne Giguere, 70

January 22, 2024

After a brief battle with pancreatic cancer, Donna died peacefully with family by her side, in Bowmanville on Saturday, January 20th, 2024, in her 71st year. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society.

Christine E. Garland, 51

January 22, 2024

Christine E. Garland, 51, of Batavia, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on January 19, 2024, at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester. Chris loved the outdoors, walking in the woods, camping, kayaking, boating, gardening and her plants. She worked for years bartending at Backhoe Joe’s and with her family at Garland Enterprises.

Mark Patterson, 56

January 22, 2024

Mark Thomas Doane Patterson, a beloved member of the Brampton community, passed away on January 13, 2024, after a valiant battle with lung cancer.

Janet Pierce, 74

January 22, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Janet Pierce. After a brief struggle with brain cancer, she was unable to recover from surgery and passed peacefully in hospital in Niagara Falls.

Reported on January 21:

Richard “Sticky” Stagg, 68

January 21, 2024

Suddenly at his residence on January 19, 2024, of Exeter and formerly of Hensall, in his 68th year.

No cause of death reported.

John R. Kane, 62

January 21, 2024

Kitchener - With sadness we announce that John passed away unexpectedly at home on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, at the age of 62. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

John Wayne Peter "Brute" Sickles, 50

January 21, 2024

Suddenly on Friday, January 19th, 2024, in London, John W. P. “Brute” Sickles of Oneida Nation, in his 51st year.

No cause of death reported.

Kelly Atkinson, 39

January 21, 2024

Suddenly, with her family by her side at South Huron Hospital, Exeter on Friday, January 19, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Don "Shemp" Andrews, 67

January 21, 2024

Passed away unexpectedly at Kingston Health Science Centre on January 18, 2024, at the age of 67 years.

No cause of death reported.

Killian McPherson, 6

January 21, 2024

Windsor - On January 18th, 2024 we said goodbye to our loving little boy Killian at the age of 6. Killian was a very creative kid, always drawing and playing Legos. He was an angel and the best big brother, protective and caring for his sister. Donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Amanda Girard, 43

January 21, 2024

Windsor - It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of Amanda Girard, on January 18, 2024, at her home at the age of 43 years. Donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Mark Ortelli, 58

January 21, 2024

Mark Ortelli, 58, of Mitchell passed away suddenly on Friday, January 19, 2024. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Gilles Belanger, 66

January 21, 2024

Gilles Belanger, after a courageously fought battle, passed away on January 19th at the age of 66, at the Mattawa General Hospital, with his loving family by his side. Donations to the Northeast Cancer Centre.

No cause of death reported.

Jim Coombs, 63

January 21, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Jim at Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital, Orillia on Friday January 19, 2024, at the age of 63. Donations in memory of Jim may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Al Robb, 63

January 21, 2024

Kitchener - Passed away suddenly as a result of a heart attack on Friday, January 19, 2024. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

Reported on January 20:

Joseph 'Joe' Soriano, 34

January 20, 2024

It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our dear Joe, at the Hamilton General Hospital on Tuesday January 16, 2024, at the age of 34.

No cause of death reported.

Andrew Csiszler, 46

January 20, 2024

Peacefully at the King Nursing Home, Bolton, on Thursday, January 18th, 2024, at the age of 46.

No cause of death reported.

Janice Jane Tonna, 42

January 20, 2024

Mississauga - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the unexpected passing of Janice Jane Tonna on January 17, 2024, at Credit Valley Hospital. Donations to Muscular Dystrophy in Janice's name.

No cause of death reported.

Terry Allan Schweitzer, 64

January 20, 2024

Seaforth - Passed away suddenly at his home on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, at the age of 64.

No cause of death reported.

Shawn Pichette, 45

January 20, 2024

Timmins - It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Shawn Pichette at home on Wednesday, January 17th, 2024, at the age of 45. Donations to Diabetes Canada.

No cause of death reported.

Kyle Farrows, 25

January 20, 2024

Parry Sound - It is with heavy hearts that the family of Kyle Farrows announce his sudden passing on Friday, December 15th, 2023, at the age of 25 years. Donations to the C.M.H.A. Muskoka Parry Sound, or the Community Addiction and Mental Health Services Mobile Crisis Rapid Response Team (M.C.R.T.) partnered with the Ontario Provincial Police.

No cause of death reported.

Roger Barnes, 66

January 20, 2024

A resident of Pain Court, formerly of Brantford, Roger Barnes peacefully passed away surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, at the age of 66. In memory of Roger, donations may be made to the Canadian Mental Health Association.

No cause of death reported.

Laurent Ladéroute, 66

January 20, 2024

North Bay - It is with heavy hearts we announce the unexpected passing of our dear brother, Laurent Ladéroute, on December 31, 2023, at the age of 66. A heartfelt thank you to the West Nipissing First Responders for their valiant efforts while trying to save Laurent’s life.

No cause of death reported.

Cory Tyler Gadabushie, 33

January 20, 2024

Sudbury - No obit.

Alicia Cook, 39

January 20, 2024

Southampton - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Alicia Elizabeth Cook. Loving mother.

No cause of death reported.

Urszula Maria Filipovic, 73

January 20, 2024

Windsor - With saddened hearts we announce the sudden passing of Urszula Filipovic on January 19, 2024, at the young age of 73. Donations to the Canadian Heart & Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Pistol, 32

January 20, 2024

Ottawa - It is with overwhelming grief and heartfelt sadness that family and friends come together to announce the sudden passing of their beloved Pistol at the age of 32, on January 10, 2024. Always creative and ever-persevering, Pistol was determined to reach her longstanding goal of attending art school to study silversmithing, drawing, and painting. She was well on her way to achieving that goal when she was accepted into the Haliburton School of Art and Design in 2023. She was in love with her Irish heritage and had the opportunity to visit Ireland with her family in 2022. Donations made in Pistol’s honor to the Sexual Assault Support Centre of Ottawa or the Canadian Mental Health Association.

No surname or cause of death reported.

Derrick Blair Rose, 67

January 20, 2024

Toronto - After a short but courageous battle with liver cancer (diagnosed on November 27), Derrick passed away on January 16. Derrick's last wish was to leave hospital and go home. He spent his last few days at home, with his loving family surrounding, supporting and caring for him.

Clifford Douglas Spicer, 70

January 20, 2024

Bowmanville - Clifford Spicer passed away at home, after a tough battle with cancer, on January 17, 2024.

Vicki Bradley, 64

January 20, 2024

Bradford - Victoria Ann Bradley (Vicki) peacefully passed away at Matthews House Hospice on January 17th, 2024, at 64 years of age, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Reported on January 19:

“Nick” Nicola Frank Dell'omo, 62

January 19, 2024

Thorold - Nick passed away peacefully at his residence on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, in his 62nd year. Donations in Nick's memory may be made to Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada.

No cause of death reported.

Jimmy Wilson, 64

January 19, 2024

It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of Jim after a very brief illness. Jim passed away peacefully January 17th at Blanche River Health (Kirkland Lake site) with his loving family by his side.

No cause of death reported.

Mario Robert Gauthier, 57

January 19, 2024

Ottawa - Mario Robert Gauthier passed away unexpectedly at home on January 10, 2024, at the age of 57.

No cause of death reported.

Robert "Robbie" Hawes, 62

January 19, 2024

Robert Hawes, a lifelong resident of Woodstock, Ontario, passed away peacefully on January 17, 2024, surrounded by the love of his family. Donations to Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

John Boon, 60

January 19, 2024

Seaforth - Suddenly at Seaforth Community Hospital on January 17, 2024, in his 60th year.

No cause of death reported.

Shaylee Rose Tait, 25

January 19, 2024

Guelph - Passed away suddenly on Monday, January 15, 2024, at the age of 25.



No cause of death reported.

Julie Ann Clark, 69

January 19, 2024

It is with tremendous sadness that we announce the passing of Julie Ann Clark (nee Farquharson). Julie passed away suddenly at Kingston General Hospital on Wednesday January 17, 2024, at the age of 69.

No cause of death reported.

Allan C. Stewart, 71

January 19, 2024

Stewart, Allan (Ally) of Lion’s Head, Ontario, passed away unexpectedly, with family at his side at LHSC, London on Friday, January 12, 2024, in his 72nd year.

No cause of death reported.

Ryan (Frank) Dusome, 27

January 19, 2024

He passed away on January 13, 2024, in Simcoe, Ontario, at the age of 27. He had compassion for other people with disabilities, helping them to navigate the world. He embraced his inner child, finding moments, amongst challenges, to laugh and smile.

No cause of death reported.

Jeffrey Peter Illes, 55

January 19, 2024

Brantford - With broken hearts we announce the sudden and unexpected death of Jeff Illes on Saturday, January 6th, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Domenic Jannetta, 66

January 19, 2024

Thornhill - Donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society in Domenic’s honor.

No cause of death reported.

Corey Lionel Brown, 35

January 19, 2024

Mr. Corey Lionel Brown, age 35 years, passed away peacefully in Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, with his loving family by his side.

No cause of death reported.

Teddy Wayne McCormick, 69

January 19, 2024

Campbellford - Passed away suddenly at his home on Wednesday, January 17th, 2024, at the age of 69 years.

No cause of death reported.

Matthew David Lewis, 30

January 19, 2024

Dundas - Matthew David Lewis passed peacefully to his next adventure on Tuesday 16th of January, 2024. Matthew’s smile entered the room before him and people were drawn to his gentle, fun-loving spirit.

No cause of death reported.

Ryan George Doucette, 41

January 19, 2024

Kitchener - Sadly passed away on January 16, 2024, at the age of 41. Donations to Diabetes Canada.

No cause of death reported.

Lesley Denise Maracle, 54

January 19, 2024

Deseronto - Suddenly on Tuesday January 16th, 2024, in her 55th year.

No cause of death reported.

Masood Rahim, 66

January 19, 2024

Unexpectedly at the Kingston Health Sciences Centre (KGH), with his family by his side, on Thursday, January 18, 2024. Masood worked for CSC for 27 years and was co-owner/operator of Rahim’s Cuisine for 20 years. Donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation in memory of Masood.

No cause of death reported.

Kenneth James (Jamie) Texmo, 58

January 19, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Jamie Texmo, age 58, on January 17th, 2024, at West Parry Sound Health Centre.

No cause of death reported.

Jo Anne Patricia Lopata-Sullivan, 75

January 19, 2024

Hamilton - It is with broken hearts, we announce the passing of our beloved Mom and Nana on January 18, 2024, after a courageous and hard fought 4-month battle with cancer.

Robin Kunitzky, 70

January 19, 2024

Collingwood - Robin Kunitzky (nee Wilson) passed away peacefully at home on January 16, 2024, with her family present. After receiving a terminal cancer diagnosis in the spring of 2022, she fought to enjoy life to its fullest with an insistent positivity and unparalleled determination. She remained active for as long as she was able and even continued to water her flowers almost daily. Donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

Paul Gill, 75

January 19, 2024

Brockville - Passed away quietly and peacefully in his sleep from a heart attack on January 15, 2024. A lifelong resident of Brockville, Paul's presence in the community was a beacon of warmth and familiarity.

Reported on January 18:

Ghislain Ouellette, 60

January 18, 2024

Kapuskasing - We regret to announce the death of Ghislain Ouellette, at the age of 60 years, on Tuesday, January 16, 2024. In his heart and in the hearts of those who loved him, Ghislain was a rock star who loved music. He was an avid drummer and a fishing enthusiast. Donations to the Canadian Mental Health Association.

No cause of death reported.

Nicole Angela Porter, 47

January 18, 2024

Peterborough - Peacefully at Campbellford Memorial Hospital after a brief illness on Sunday, January 14, 2024, in her 48th year.

No cause of death reported.

Gary William Tyson, 63

January 18, 2024

Toronto - It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of Gary William Tyson on Jan 13, 2024, at the age of 63. He spent most of his working life in the financial industry, where he was extremely dedicated and admired, working long and hard to achieve results.

No cause of death reported.

Sara Connolly, 47

January 18, 2024

Ajax - It is with a heavy heart that we announce that Sara passed away unexpectedly on the 29th of December. She will be sorely missed by the staff at BIAD, Oshawa library and all the friends she made during her daily life as a funny, compassionate and caring person.

No cause of death reported.

Pamela Ann Dion, 71

January 18, 2024

Sarnia - It is with deep sadness that the family of Pamela Ann Dion announces her sudden passing at Bluewater Health on Thursday, January 18, 2024, at the age of 71. Donations to Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Roger Lefebvre, 69

January 18, 2024

London - We say farewell to someone who made the world a better place simply by being in it. They taught us about the importance of family, friendship, and community, and they inspired us to be the best versions of ourselves. We will always remember their infectious smile, their infectious laugh, and their infectious spirit. Donation in memory of Roger to the London Health Sciences Foundation for Leukemia Cancer Research.

No cause of death reported.

Morag Sinclair, 62

January 18, 2024

Toronto - In loving memory of Morag Sinclair, who passed away suddenly on January 17, 2024, at the age of 62. Morag was born in Glasgow, Scotland. She faced many health challenges throughout her life, but always remained kind hearted and thoughtful to others.

No cause of death reported.

Craig Budd, 57

January 18, 2024

Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family at his home in Warkworth, on January 17, 2024, at the age of 57 years. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Claudia Joy Dixon, 68

January 18, 2024

Windsor - It is with broken hearts that we announce her sudden passing on January 10, 2024, at the age of 68.

No cause of death reported.

Tim "Too Tall" Storie, 70

January 18, 2024

Windsor - Passed away peacefully on January 18, 2024, surrounded by his family and now to be reunited with his beloved wife Sandy. Donations in memory of Tim may be made to Windsor Regional Cancer Centre.

No cause of death reported.

Robin Grant, 71

January 18, 2024

Kitchener - It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Robin Grant on Sunday, January 14, 2024, at the age of 71. Robin grew up in West Calder, near Edinburgh, Scotland. He had a quirky and strong artistic sensibility. His appreciation of nature and architecture is evidenced in his many photographs of the Waterloo region. Robin believed that a photo often says more about the photographer than the subject.

No cause of death reported.

Dave Jones, 58

January 18, 2024

A resident of Merlin, Dave Jones passed away suddenly at home on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, at the age of 58.

No cause of death reported.

Frank Tamasi, 69

January 18, 2024

Frank (Franco) Tamasi, 69, of London, Ontario, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on January 13, 2024, after a battle with cancer. Frank had a big personality and left an impact on everyone he met. Donation to the Canadian Cancer Society in Frank's name.

Reported on January 9:

Jeffery Lee Taylor, 63

January 9, 2024

A resident of Chatham, Jeff Taylor passed away at the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance - Chatham Campus on January 21, 2024, at the age of 63. Donations made in memory of Jeff to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on January 7:

Christopher Matthew “Big Matty” Anderson, 49

January 7, 2024

Oshawa - It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Matt Anderson on Wednesday, January 17, 2024. Matt’s friends were very special to him. He fostered long- lasting friendships that have spanned decades, and new ones as well, especially his gym family. He was truly “one of a kind” and made a lasting impression on all who had the good fortune to know him during his all-too-brief time with us.

No cause of death reported.

In Quebec, 39 “ died suddenly ”:

Robert Claude Leger. 67

February 10, 2024

At the Haut Richelieu hospital, on February 2, 2024, at the age of 67, died Robert Léger, residing in Chambly and formerly of Salaberry-de-Valleyfield. Following a cardio-respiratory arrest, Robert left us peacefully surrounded by the people who were dearest to him.

Joëlle Harvey, 32

February 9, 2024

On February 6, 2024, Mrs. Joëlle Harvey died in L'Ascension-de-N.-S., at the age of 32 years.

No cause of death reported.

Rene Leroux, 74

February 9, 2024

In Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, on February 8, 2024, at the age of 74, Mr. René Leroux, husband of Mrs. Élizabeth Mooijekind Leroux, died suddenly.

No cause of death reported.

Lise Lussier, 69

February 9, 2024

Of Saint-Rémi, on February 5, 2024, Mrs. Lise Lussier died suddenly, at the age of 69.

No cause of death reported.

Michael Robichaud, 35

February 9, 2024

It is with sadness that we announce the death of Michael Robichaud, which occurred on February 5, 2024, at the age of 35.

No cause of death reported.

Thomas Chamberlain, 60

February 9, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tom Chamberlain on Sunday, February 4th, 2024, at 60 years of age after his courageous battle with aggressive pancreatic cancer.

Yancey Pidjipon Papatie, 29

February 8, 2024

Lac Simon: Mr. Yancey Pidjipon Papatie, born December 2, 1994, like a little snowflake, named by his parents “Pidjipon”, died on February 4, 2024, at age 29.

No cause of death reported.

Marie-Claude Simoneau, 71

February 8, 2024

Suddenly at her residence, on February 4, 2024, at the age of 71, Mrs. Marie-Claude Simoneau passed away.

No cause of death reported.

Alain Thuotte, 59

February 8, 2024

It is with sadness that we announce the death of Mr. Alain Thuotte, which occurred on Thursday, February 1, 2024, at his home in Montreal at the age of 59. In lieu of flowers, a donation to ALS Quebec would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Emily Walker, 22

February 8, 2024

It was a sad day for the Walker and Anez family on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, when the sudden death of Emily Walker occurred at the age of 22 years. She was the daughter of Lorne and Lisa Walker, wife to be of Tyler Anez, mother of three children Skylar, Kayden and Raymon.

No cause of death reported.

Marielle Girard, 66

February 7, 2024

Suddenly at her home in Windsor, on February 2, 2024, Mrs. Marielle Girard died at the age of 66.

No cause of death reported.

Réjean Paquette, 60

February 7, 2024

At his home, on February 2, 2024, at the age of 60, Réjean Paquette died. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Research Society would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Rajabu Anzaruni, 32

February 7, 2024

At CHUL, on February 4, 2024, at the age of 32, Mr. Rajabu Anzaruni died.

No cause of death reported.

Nathalie Demers, 56

February 7, 2024

At the Enfant-Jésus Hospital, on February 3, 2024, at the age of 56, Mrs. Nathalie Demers died. Sincere thanks to the nursing staff of the palliative care unit of the Enfant-Jésus Hospital for their dedication and the good care provided. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Patrick Grenier, 52

February 7, 2024

At CHUS Fleurimont, on February 2, 2024, at the age of 52, Mr. Patrick Grenier, residing in Sherbrooke, died suddenly.

No cause of death reported.

Ioannis Nikolaos Balalas, 69

February 7, 2024

In the Dominican Republic, on December 11, 2023, Mr. Ioannis Nikolaos Balalas died suddenly on his 69th birthday.

No cause of death reported.

Karine Fortin, 45

February 7, 2024

On February 4, 2024, Karine Fortin, residing in Jonquière, died at her residence, at the age of 45 years.

No cause of death reported.

Yzabel Côte, 33

February 7, 2024

It is with sadness that the family announces that on January 28, 2024, at the age of 33, Miss Yzabel Côté died.

No cause of death reported.

France Dufresne, 67

February 7, 2024

Suddenly, on February 1st, 2024, Mrs. France Dufresne.

died at the age of 67.

No cause of death reported.

Benjamin Rousse-Poirier, 34

February 7, 2024

We are very sad to inform you of the sudden death of Benjamin Rousse-Poirier, on February 1, 2024, at the age of 34.

No cause of death reported.

Noah-James Veilleux, 1

February 7, 2024

At the Chaudière-Appalaches Integrated Health and Social Services Center, Beauce sector, on Monday, January 29, 2024, at the age of 1 year, Noah-James Veilleux passed away.

No cause of death reported.

Carole Gagnon, 54

February 7, 2024

In La Vallée des Roseaux, on February 4, 2024, at the age of 54, Mrs. Carole Gagnon passed away. A special thank you to all the staff of the Vallée des Roseaux and the oncology department of the CISSS de la Côte-Nord for their professionalism, empathy, understanding and dedication.

No cause of death reported.

Gilles Boucher, 75

February 7, 2024

It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Gilles Boucher, which occurred in Montreal on February 4, 2024, as a result of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), at the age of 75.

Pierre Renaud

February 6, 2024

It is with immense sadness that we announce the sudden death of Pierre Renaud.

No cause of death reported.

Loïk Ringuet, baby

February 6, 2024

At the Laval University Hospital Center, on February 4, 2024, at the age of 10 days, Loïk Ringuet, son of Cindy, passed away peacefully.

No cause of death reported.

Ginette Malenfant, 68

February 6, 2024

At the Enfant-Jésus Hospital, Quebec, on January 3, 2024, at the age of 68, Ginette Malenfant, wife of Clément Coulombe, died suddenly. Born in Rimouski on June 9, 1955.

No cause of death reported.

Michel Vaillancourt, 70

February 6, 2024

At his home, on January 23, 2024, at the age of 70, Mr. Michel Vaillancourt died suddenly. Born in Sherbrooke on March 15, 1953

No cause of death reported.

Claude Boudreau, 32

February 6, 2024

In Montreal, on February 2, 2024, at the age of 32, Claude Boudreau died.

No cause of death reported.

Josée Beauchesne, 51

February 6, 2024

In Montreal, on January 30, 2024, Mrs. Josée Beauchesne passed away at the age of 51.

No cause of death reported.

Dany Galarneau, 65

February 6, 2024

It is with great sadness that we inform you of the death of Mr. Dany Galarneau, which occurred suddenly in Cap-Santé on February 1, 2024, at the age of 65.

No cause of death reported.

Brigitte Leduc, 40

February 6, 2024

In Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, on February 3, 2024, at the age of 40, Brigitte Leduc passed away.

No cause of death reported.

Pauline Deschênes, 70

February 6, 2024

At her home in St-Alexis-des-Monts, on January 26, 2024, Mrs. Pauline Deschênes died at the age of 70. The family would like to thank Dr. Isabelle St-Germain, her oncologist Christian Carrier and their team for the good care provided.

No cause of death reported.

Daniel Lavertu, 67

February 5, 2024

At the Montfort Hospital in Ottawa, on January 29, 2024, at the age of 67, Mr. Daniel Lavertu, spouse of Mrs. Brigitte Chamberland, died suddenly.

No cause of death reported.

Nancy Lussier, 39

February 5, 2024

Mont-Laurier: Mrs. Nancy Lussier passed away at her home in Mont-Laurier on February 1, 2024, at the age of 39. Mrs. Lussier was originally from La Morandière.

No cause of death reported.

Guy Lafranchise, 62

February 5, 2024

Suddenly, in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, on February 1, 2024, at the age of 62, Mr. Guy Lafranchise passed away.

No cause of death reported.

Diane D'Auteuil, 58

February 5, 2024

At the Palliative Care Resource of St-Jean-sur-Richelieu, on February 2, 2024, at the age of 58, Mrs. Diane D'Auteuil passed away. Donations in her memory to the Breast Cancer Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Yan Cayer, 44

February 5, 2024

It is with sadness that we inform you of the death of Yan Cayer at the Gatineau Hospital on February 3, 2024, at the age of 44. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to Résidence Le Monarque (palliative care facility). The family would like to thank the emergency and intensive care staff at the CSSS Pavillon de Gatineau for the good care provided and their great humanity.

No cause of death reported.

Louis Pétillon, 64

February 5, 2024

In La Tuque, on February 2, 2024, Mr. Louis Pétillon died suddenly at the age of 64.

No cause of death reported.

David Guy Shedrick, 64

February 5, 2024

After fighting a battle with cancer, David with his wife by his side passed away on February 2nd, 2024.

24 “ died suddenly ” in Alberta:

Virginia Marie McAfee, 41

February 9, 2024

It is with great sadness, we announce the passing of Virginia Marie McAfee, in Edmonton, AB on February 2, 2024, leaving us too soon. Virginia was 41 years old. She kept everyone laughing and her door was also open. Nothing made Virginia happier than cheering on her kids in anything that they did. She was always there for her children helping anywhere she could, whether it be at a baseball game or at the Ponoka Legion. Family was everything to Virginia.

No cause of death reported.

Codey Smith, 33

February 8, 2024

It is with the most heartfelt sadness that the family of the late Codey Smith, aged 33 years, of Indian Cove, NL announce his sudden passing at his residence on Saturday, February 3, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Christopher John Murphy, 27

February 8, 2024

Passed away suddenly, Christopher John Murphy (age 27 years).

No cause of death reported.

Lorry Christopher Froude, 49

February 8, 2024

It is with great sadness the family of Lorry Christopher Froude announces his sudden passing at his home in Grand Falls Windsor, NL, aged 49 years.

No cause of death reported.

Taylor John Van de Pol, 33

February 8, 2024

It is with immeasurable sadness that we announce the passing of Taylor John Van de Pol on January 6, 2024, after a short hospital battle with organ failure.

No cause of death reported.

Stacey Lee Ivers-Hauser, 44

February 8, 2024

It is with heavy hearts we mournfully announce the passing of Stacey Lee Ivers-Hauser. A life ended far too soon. She went to be with her Saviour December 19, 2023, in hospital at Grande Prairie, Alberta. Most of all Stacey’s pride and joy was taking care of her precious three sons. Stacey will be truly missed by many friends and family members, loved by all.

No cause of death reported.

John Gerard Van de Pol, 68

February 8, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of John Gerard Van de Pol, an amazing husband, father, and friend on February 2, 2024. He was predeceased by his much-loved son and best friend, Taylor Van de Pol, his beloved grandson Drake Bruce and his loving parents, Johanna and Marius Van de Pol.

No cause of death reported.

Crystal Nichole Charbonneau, 40

February 8, 2024

Crystal Nichole Charbonneau passed away at Lloydminster Hospital, Lloydminster, Saskatchewan on February 7, 2024, at the age of 40 years.

No cause of death reported.

Benjamin James Crawford, 42

February 7, 2024

Benjamin James Crawford (BJ) – Aged 42 received the healing we all have prayed for as he went to his heavenly home on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. He was a member of Bethel Baptist Church where he faithfully served as a deacon.

No cause of death reported.

Jason Gilbert Cavrois, 47

February 6, 2024

With broken hearts, the family of Jason Gilbert Cavrois of Cold Lake, Alberta, formerly of Winnipeg, Manitoba, is deeply saddened to announce his unexpected passing on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, at the age of 47 years.

No cause of death reported.

Josip Nižetić, 55

February 6, 2024

Josip Nižetić died suddenly and unexpectedly at the age of 55. Born and raised in Selca on the island of Brač, Croatia, Josip was the adored youngest of six siblings. With limited career opportunities available once he finished high school, Josip decided to study Hotel Management in the town of Bol. It was a decision that led him to an eight-year career aboard luxury cruise ships, set a standard for hospitality that graced every dinner party he ever gave, and paved the way to a new life in Canada. It was aboard a ship that Josip first set eyes on the love of his life – Alison Clarke. She was there as the ship’s doctor, enjoying the warmth of the Caribbean during a Canadian winter. A romance blossomed. And while Josip didn’t have a lot of spare time in his job, he spent all of it getting to know her.

No cause of death reported.

Marcus Jamie Hallowes, 38

February 6, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Marcus Jamie Hallowes on February 4, 2024, in Edson, Alberta at the age of 38.

No cause of death reported.

Claude Tétrault, 62

February 6, 2024

It is with profound sorrow that we announce the sudden passing of Claude Tétrault on January 23rd, 2024, in Grande Prairie Alberta at the age of 62.

No cause of death reported.

Kennysha Louise Gardiner, 31

February 6, 2024

We are devastated to announce the sudden loss of Kennysha Louise Gardiner. Kennysha was born in McLennan, Alberta on December 16, 1992, and was taken from us much too soon on Saturday, December 23, at age 31 years. Kennysha is survived by her 11-year-old daughter, Storm.

No cause of death reported.

Allan “Al” Edward Kazlaskas, 58

February 6, 2024

Allan “Al” Edward Kazlaskas passed away at Lloydminster Hospital, Lloydminster, Saskatchewan on February 5, 2024, at the age of 58 years. It is with heartfelt sadness that the family of Allan Edward Kazlaskas would like to announce his passing on February 5, 2024, in the Lloydminster Hospital after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Marilyn Suzette Letiec, 56

February 6, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that the family of the late Marilyn Suzette Letiec announces her sudden passing on Friday, February 2nd, 2024, at her home at the age of 56.

No cause of death reported.

Dale Patrick Thistle, 31

February 6, 2024

Dale Patrick passed away on Wednesday, January 31st, 2024, aged 31, in Thistle of Glenwood.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on February 3:

Kevin John Cornelius, 55

February 3, 2024

On Monday, January 29, 2024, Kevin John Cornelius, beloved husband of Kimberley Jane Cornelius of Calgary, Alberta passed away suddenly at the age of 55 years. Kevin was born and raised in Surrey, England until the age of 11, he then moved to Canada with his mom Daphne. At the age of 17, Kevin met his high school sweetheart, Kimberley Mears in Winnipeg, Manitoba. As they dated, Kim shared her love of the gospel which Kevin then became a member of, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. August, two years later, they were married.

No cause of death reported.

Brandi Lee Nelson, 45

February 3, 2024

Brandi Lee Nelson, 45, passed away suddenly on January 28th, 2024, in Fort McMurray, Alberta. Brandi was born in Lethbridge, Alberta, to Eli James Cardinal and Beverly Nelson on August 28th, 1978.

No cause of death reported.

Cindy Roussy, 40

February 3, 2024

Cindy Roussy beloved wife of Jean Roussy of Calgary, AB, passed away on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, at the age of 40 years.

No cause of death reported.

Kevin Neil Hartling, 63

February 3, 2024

It is with a heavy heart that we share the sudden and unexpected passing of our beloved brother, uncle, and dear friend. Kevin leaves behind a legacy of warmth, kindness and cherished memories that will forever echo in our hearts. He lived a private life while having a passion for, and enjoying a very long career in the construction industry.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on February 2:

Kelsey Louis Proulx, 45

February 2, 2024

It is with profound sadness that we, the family of Kelsey Louis Proulx, announce his sudden passing on January 19, at the age of 45, when he went home to be with his Lord and Saviour. He had many friends and co-workers from his employment with CIBC, Sobeys, Gibson Energy and his most recent and most loved employment as a senior accountant at Strad Inc. Throughout his life, Kelsey found joy in his passions – golfing, hiking, running, travelling with friends, golf trips with his buddies and was an avid sports fan as well as a love for movies. In lieu of flowers, donations in Kelsey’s name may be made to Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada.

No cause of death reported.

Brett Michael Allen, 32

February 2, 2024

Brett Michael Allen, a resident of Spirit River, AB passed away on Thursday, January 25, 2024, at home at the age of 32 years.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on January 24:

Daryl Richard Perkins, 38

January 24, 2024

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Daryl Richard Lionel Perkins at the age of 38 on January 17th, 2024, in Edmonton at the University of Alberta Hospital. Donations can be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

11 “died suddenly” in British Columbia:

Michael David Closs, 64

February 11, 2024

Michael David Closs, born April 8, 1959, in Salmon Arm, BC, passed away unexpectedly on February 1, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Coda Daine Gheslain Hiscock, 37

February 10, 2024

It is with sadness we announce the unexpected passing of Coda Daine Gheslain Hiscock. Coda was born on January 1, 1987, in Squamish BC, and left us on January 7, 2024, in Kelowna BC.

No cause of death reported.

Shandie May Hildebrand, 48

February 9, 2024

Shandie May Hildebrand, aged 48, of Calgary, Alberta, passed away peacefully on January 3, 2024. Born on May 8, 1975, in Calgary, Alberta.

No cause of death reported.

Katie Clegg

February 9, 2024

Canada - Formerly of Co.Sligo, Ireland. Unexpectedly at her home in Canada, February 7th, 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Jo Anne Myers, 74

February 9, 2024

Jo Anne Myers (neé McFadyen), 74, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and friend passed into God's kingdom Wednesday, January 31, 2024, after a short illness with cancer.

Douglas Norman Hooper, 63

February 8, 2024

On Wednesday, January 31, 2024, Douglas Norman Hooper of Duncan passed away after a hard-fought battle with liver cancer at the age of 63.

Leslie John Quinten “Les” Crocker, 61

February 8, 2024

Leslie “Les” JQ Crocker passed away at the age of 61 on February 4, 2024, after a series of strokes and cardiac events.

Eric Alexander Stoll, 42

February 7, 2024

Eric Alexander Stoll, beloved son, brother, grandson, and uncle, passed away unexpectedly on January 26, 2024, in Kelowna, British Columbia. He was 42 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Audrey Mayne (nee Mellersh), 73

February 7, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our mom on February 4, 2024, after a brief battle with cancer.

Brodie James Martini, 29

February 5, 2024

Brodie James Martini, a beloved husband, grandson, son, and friend, suddenly passed away on January 23, 2024, aged 29, in Fort St. John, BC, leaving behind a legacy of love, laughter, and cherished memories. Born on March 12, 1994, in Nanaimo, BC.

No cause of death reported.

Margaret Poohachoff, 75

February 5, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden and unexpected passing of Margaret (Marg) Poohachoff.

No cause of death reported.

In Manitoba, 19 “died suddenly”:

Dorothy Berens, 65

February 10, 2024

It is with heavy hearts we announce the sudden passing of our beloved mother, sister, aunt, granny, and dear friend Dorothy Berens on February 5, 2024, at Seven Oaks Hospital in Winnipeg at the age of 65.

No cause of death reported.

Bryan Cronkite, 75

February 10, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that the family of Bryan Cronkite announces his sudden passing on February 5, 2024, at his home. Bryan served in the RCMP for 32 years and retired in April 2004. Throughout his career, he made many good friends and always made an effort to keep in touch with them. Being a social person, he enjoyed interacting with others. One of the most memorable moments of his career was when he was selected to appear on a stamp for the RCMP's 125th anniversary.

No cause of death reported.

Tammy Biletski, 52

February 10, 2024

Tammy Biletski of Brandon passed away on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, at the age of 52 years. Should friends so desire, please consider remembering Tammy with a memorial donation to CancerCare MB.

No cause of death reported.

Joel Wesley, 12

February 10, 2024

It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Joel Wesley, of Norway House on February 8, 2024, at the young age of 12 years old. Joel was a bright, funny, loving young man who made those around him smile with his presence and fighting spirit. Joel loved music, animals and nature. The kindness and compassion of Joel's many medical caregivers over the course of his life bolstered his spirits and remain an inspiration to his family.

No cause of death reported.

Dakota Tre Raven, 21

February 9, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce we suddenly lost a son, father, brother, cousin, and nephew Dakota Raven at the young age of 21. Dakota was a great young man and father who loved spending time with his daughter and his family. He was a person who could always be found smiling and laughing. He was an artist and a loving and shy person who enjoyed eating lots of food. We are asking for assistance to help cover funeral arrangement costs to help us properly lay Dakota to rest.

No cause of death reported.

Tracey Yvonne Nicholson, 51

February 9, 2024

It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of Tracey Nicholson, our beloved mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend, on January 23, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Jennifer Dawn Kowaluk, 40

February 9, 2024

It is with extremely broken hearts we announce the premature passing of Jennifer Dawn Kowaluk on Monday, February 5, 2024, at the age of 40. Jen was born in Winnipeg, MB, on August 4, 1983. Jen bravely faced cancer twice in her life. She was always courageous and strong with every challenge and setback that it brought her.

Link

February 8, 2024

With great sadness, we share the sudden passing of Terry Sosnowsky.

No cause of death reported.

Collin James Anderson, 38

February 8, 2024

With heavy hearts, we announce the sudden passing of our beloved son and brother, Collin James Anderson. Collin was born on May 25, 1985, and was welcomed into a huge community of family and friends.

No cause of death reported.

Jennifer Bruneau, 48

February 8, 2024

Jennifer Bruneau passed away suddenly on January 27, 2024. Jennifer was 48 years of age at the time of passing.

No cause of death reported.

Josef Raymond Hokanson, 44

February 8, 2024

Josef Raymond Hokanson age 44, passed away at his home on Feb 3rd, 2024, from Lupus complications.

Link

February 8, 2024

It is with heavy hearts and profound sadness that we share the sudden and tragic passing of our beloved sister, Irene Ruth Podolchuk, age 72. Irene's passing was a result of complications from COPD and other health issues.

Link

February 7, 2024

Georgiana-Raluca Cisleanu aged 43 died suddenly on February 3, 2024, at her residence in Crystal City, Manitoba.

No cause of death reported.

Raymond Jonathon Joseph Smoke, 35

February 7, 2024

With sadness, we announce the sudden passing of Raymond Smoke on January 18, 2024, at his residence in Dakota Tipi First Nation at the age of 35 years.

No cause of death reported.

Donald Ralph Warrener, 61

February 7, 2024

Suddenly, but peacefully on Sunday, January 21, 2024, our beloved husband, dad, gramps and best friend, Don Warrener, passed into the loving arms of his Savior Jesus Christ.

No cause of death reported.

Leah Alison Morin, 44

February 7, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we, the family, announce the passing of Leah Alison Morin (Kantimere), of Ste. Genevieve, MB., on Monday, February 5, 2024, after a very short but courageous battle with cancer.

Link

February 7, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Jason Wilson, 50, of Winnipeg, from a heart attack on February 2, 2024.

Link

February 6, 2024

Suddenly and unexpectedly, Janet passed away peacefully.

No cause of death reported.

Nick Gordon, 27

February 6, 2024

Nick Gordon residing in Russell Manitoba suddenly passed away aged 27.

No cause of death reported.

14 “died suddenly” in Saskatchewan:

Bob Stead, 62

February 9, 2024

It is with sadness that the family of Bob Stead announces his sudden passing of a heart attack in his home on Sunday, January 28, 2024.

Landon James Peekeekoot, 33

February 8, 2024

It is with sadness that the family of Landon James Peekeekoot announce his sudden passing on Thursday, February 1, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Ethan Robert Pederson, 20

February 8, 2024

It is with the saddest of hearts that we announce the unexpected passing of Ethan Robert Pederson, at the age of 20 years old, on February 3rd, 2024. Ethan was born on December 15th, 2003,

No cause of death reported.

Lesley Dawn Lasas, 35

February 7, 2024

Our sweet Lesley Dawn Lasas was born in Regina, Sk. on June 11, 1988. Lesley passed away unexpectedly on February 1st, 2024, at the age of 35 years. Leslie was raised by her grandmother, Marlene "Lady" Whitebird/ Agecoutay.

No cause of death reported.

Wayne Bishop, 67

February 7, 2024

Wayne Bishop passed away suddenly at his home, on February 7, 2024, aged 67 years.

No cause of death reported.

Jaden Mercer, 23

February 7, 2024

Regina - Jaden passed away suddenly on Sunday, February 4, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Jordan Conrad Joseph Wright, 32

February 7, 2024

Jordan Conrad Joseph Wright passed away suddenly on Friday, February 2, 2024, in North Battleford, Saskatchewan, at the age of 32 years.

No cause of death reported.

Jessie Genaille, 28

February 6, 2024

The family of Jessie Cara Genaille of Kamsack sadly announce her sudden passing on Wednesday, January 31, 2024. Jessie was 28 years of age.

No cause of death reported.

Paige Elizabeth Balsden, 47

February 6, 2024

With profound sadness and disbelief, the family announces Paige's sudden death on Friday, February 2, 2024. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations May be made to the Canada FASD Research Network (Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders).

No cause of death reported.

Jennifer Kate Letrud, 49

February 6, 2024

It is with profound sadness that the family of Jennifer Letrud announce her sudden passing on Jan 29, 2024, at the young age of 49 years.

No cause of death reported.

Ameera Erin Campbell-Cumming, 17

February 5, 2024

It is with saddened hearts that we announce our precious Ameera passed away suddenly on February 3rd, 2024, at the age of 17 years. Ameera was born in and passed away in Saskatoon, SK.

No cause of death reported.

Josee L'Heureux, 54

February 6, 2024

At the Anna-Laberge Hospital in Châteauguay, on January 19, 2024, at the age of 54, Josée L'Heureux passed away. In her memory, donations to the Canadian Liver Foundation would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Rita Szathmary, 55

February 6, 2024

Rita Szathmary, passed away suddenly but peacefully in her sleep in the early hours of January 16, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on January 21:

Barbara Lynn MacDonald, 73

January 21, 2024

Barbara MacDonald (nee Thomson), passed away peacefully, at the age of 73, on Thursday January 18, 2024, at the Unionville Union Villa long-term care home, Markham, ON. Donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

