INDIA

Director Sanjay Gadhvi of Dhoom fame dies

April 21, 2024

Filmmaker Sanjay Gadhvi, of Dhoom fame, died at his Mumbai home on Sunday. He was 56, about to turn 57 three days later. He directed the 2004 film ‘Dhoom’ starring Hrithil Roshan, and its 2006 sequel ‘Dhoom 2’. His daughter Sanjina Gadhvi told PTI, "He passed away at 9.30 am this morning at his residence. We are not sure what it is, but it is most likely a heart attack. He wasn't unwell, he was perfectly healthy."

Two “social influencers” “died suddenly”:

Instagram influencer Surbhi Jain succumbs to ovarian cancer at 30

April 20, 2024

Ghaziabad - Ovarian cancer has claimed the life of a popular social media influencer. She was 30. Jain, who commanded a following of 51.9K followers on Instagram, was well-known for her fashion and make-up tips. She also gained popularity as a cancer warrior. On Saturday, her family members revealed that she had passed away on Thursday and had been cremated on April 19 in Ghaziabad. In a 2023 interview with The Better India, Jain revealed that she was diagnosed with cancer at the age of 27 and had to undergo a major operation following the devastating diagnosis. “… Today, I create content to keep myself busy and face each day with a smile,” she said.

27-year-old famous YouTuber dies, multiple organ failure takes his life

April 17, 2024

Popular sports YouTuber Abhradeep Saha, popularly known as Angry Rantman, passed away at the age of 27, due to multi-organ failure. Saha, known for his distinctive commentary style on various sports including football and cricket, was undergoing treatment at Narayana Cardiac Hospital in Bengaluru due to serious health issues. His sudden death has troubled his family and his loved ones a lot. He was absent from social media for over a month after the heart surgery, after which his father revealed a week ago that Saha was in the ICU and on the road to recovery. Unfortunately, a few days ago his health took a turn for the worse … despite efforts, he stopped responding to treatment two days before his death. His YouTube channel, ‘Angry Rantman’, has 481k subscribers, while he has 119k followers on Instagram. Saha, a staunch Chelsea supporter, rose to fame in 2017 after his viral ‘No passion, no vision’ statement about the English Premier League club.

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal's sister Dimple passes away days after being hospitalised

April 18, 2024

According to the reports, there is heartbreaking news of the passing of 45-year-old Dimple, the sister of actress Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, known for her role as Roshan Sodhi in the popular TV show ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’. Dimple, who had been hospitalised for over a week and was placed on ventilator support, succumbed to her condition on April 13th, as confirmed by Times Now following an interview with Jennifer. According to the reports, Dimple was admitted to the hospital with significantly low blood pressure, alongside the additional complication of gallbladder stones. … her condition took a sudden turn for the worse, ultimately leading to her demise. This loss comes just months after Jennifer mourned the passing of her brother, who also relied on ventilator support before his death in September 2022.

A doctor “died suddenly”:

Govt community hospital's former gynecologist Dr Adam Usman passes away

April 20, 2024

Dr Adam Usman, former chief medical officer and gynecologist at Beltangady government community hospital passed away after a brief illness, at his K C Road residence on April 20. He was 64. He had served in the hospital for 14 years as the chief medical officer and administrator. He retired four years ago. He had opened a private clinic and continued his profession after his retirement.

Two “died suddenly” while at work:

CRPF man dies of cardiac arrest in North Kashmir

April 19, 2024

Srinagar - An official said that one CRPF man, identified as Muneer Ahmad Khan C/162 bn CRPF, deployed in Handwara, fell unconscious on duty. He said that later he was declared dead, and cardiac arrest is said to be the reason for his death.

HESCOM assistant executive engineer dies of heart attack while on duty

April 20, 2024

Krishnamurthy B.R., an Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) with Hescom (Hubli Electricity Supply Company) Central Office, Hubballi, passed away due to a massive heart attack while on duty as a Sector Officer in the Dharwad Lok Sabha Constituency. Krishnamurthy, aged 52 and originally from Davanagere, had served in various districts of North Karnataka for many years.

Three police officers “died suddenly”:

MP: Women's cell AIG Pratibha Tripathi suffers cardiac arrest during road journey in Sonkatch, declared dead on arrival at hospital

April 22, 2024

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) - Assistant Inspector General of police (AIG) of Bhopal women’s cell, Pratibha Tripathi, suffered a cardiac arrest when she was returning from Indore to Bhopal on Monday noon to join her duty. She suffered the cardiac arrest in Sonkatch and was rushed to a nearby hospital by her husband, where she was declared dead on arrival. Tripathi had contracted the Coronavirus in 2020 and had also birthed a baby boy in the same year. Following this, she used to remain unwell often, and used to seek consultation from a doctor in Indore.

Head constable dies of cardiac arrest in Salem

April 23, 2024

Salem - A head constable with the Salem district police died of a sudden cardiac arrest while on duty on Monday. The deceased has been identified as A Haridass, 59, of Adivaram in the city. Haridass, who had been on duty at the station since Sunday night, complained of severe chest pain around 2 am on Monday. His colleagues promptly took him to the Salem government Mohan Kumaramangalam hospital for medical attention. “Unfortunately, he did not respond to treatment and passed away at 5.30am,” said an officer from Mallur police

SPO dies of cardiac arrest in North Kashmir

April 22, 2024

Srinagar - A special police officer (SPO) died due to massive cardiac arrest in North Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Monday. An official said that the SPO, identified as Bashir Ahmad Sofi, son of Gulam Qadir, a resident of Sohipora Hyhama, posted at DPL Kupwara, died due to cardiac arrest .

Class 7 boy dies while playing cricket

April 20, 2024

Rajkot - Two people, including a 14-year-old boy, died due to suspected sudden cardiac arrest in the city in 24 hours ending Saturday evening. The boy, Renish Nakani, was playing cricket near his house in the Laxmi Narayan Society in the Vavdi area when he collapsed suddenly. He was taken to the civil hospital in an unconscious condition, but doctors declared him dead on admission. A postmortem will be conducted to ascertain the exact cause of his sudden death, even as doctors primarily believe that he suffered a heart attack.

In another incident, a 37-year-old man, Manoj Bavaliya, fell unconscious while attending the marriage of his friend’s son in Kagdadi village on Friday evening. He was rushed to the civil hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. He was the youngest among seven siblings including three sisters, sources said.

Heart attack on 11th class student: He was watching mobile while sitting at home , suddenly chest pain arose and then breathing stopped

April 21, 2024

Aman, 16-year-old son of Dilshad Qureshi, resident of village Dhaka of Saidangali police station area in Amroha, UP, was a student of class 11. He was sitting at his home looking at his mobile when he suddenly started having chest pain and difficulty in breathing. The family got scared when the student's condition suddenly deteriorated and he fainted. The family took the student to a private hospital for treatment, where he was declared dead. According to family members, the doctor said the cause of death of the student was heart. Whereas, the student did not have any disease before.

20-year-old engineering student dies of cardiac arrest in Sheriguda of Ibrahim Patnam mandal

April 20, 2024

Hyderabad - A young man died of cardiac arrest in Sheriguda of Ibrahimpatnam mandal, leaving everybody in shock. Islavat Siddu (20), a resident of Gummadavelli, Devaronithanda, Kondamallepalli mandal, in Nalgonda, is studying his third year in an engineering college. Siddu, while spending time with his friends, suffered heart attack in Sheriguda and passed away while being shifted to the hospital. Post-Covid complications are turning out to be silent killers, and many youngsters, irrespective of lifestyle and habits, have fallen prey to the cardiac arrest causing sudden death.

Nine “died suddenly” at the polls:

Polling party member dies of cardiac arrest

April 18, 2024

Jaipur - A polling party member, Tarachand (52), an employee of the state forest department, died of cardiac arrest in Sadulpur, Churu, on Thursday, confirmed district collector and district election officer Pushpa Satyani. Satyani said Tarachand fell unconscious as the polling party was about to leave the Rajgarh EVM-VVPAT dispatch centre. The SDO and the tehsildar took him to a hospital where he was declared dead.

Link

BJP’s Moradabad pick dies a day after polls

April 20, 2024

Lucknow - BJP candidate from Moradabad, Kunwar Sarvesh Singh passed away after a cardiac arrest on Saturday, a day after polling was conducted in the first phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. According to reports, Singh (72) had gone for a routine check-up at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi where he suffered a massive heart attack and could not be saved. Reports said that Singh had undergone throat surgery recently.

Raijor Dal member dies of heart attack while on election duty in Sivasagar

April 19, 2024

In a shocking incident, Sangeeta Gogoi, a member of the Raijor Dal, and wife of Deepak Gogoi, died due to a sudden heart attack at the party's election office. Reports indicate that Sangeeta Gogoi suddenly fell ill while at the election office and was immediately attended to by those present. She was rushed to Pragati Nursing Home in Sivasagar, but unfortunately, she succumbed to the heart attack before reaching the hospital. The news of Sangeeta Gogoi's untimely demise has sent shockwaves through the local political community and the wider constituency. Her husband, Deepak Gogoi, who is also a well-respected figure within the People's Party, is currently devastated by the loss.

Polling official, security personnel die due to cardiac arrest during voting in Arunachal

April 21, 2024

Itanagar - A polling official and a constable of the Indian Reserve Battalion (IRBn) died due to cardiac arrest during simultaneous assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Arunachal Pradesh on April 19, a top poll official said. Polling Officer Changdam Yangchang, deployed at Balupothar polling station in Bordumsa in Changlang district, died while being taken to a hospital after suffering a heart attack during polling, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Pawan Kumar Sain told reporters here on Saturday. Passang Dondup, a constable in the fourth IRBn, died at Tamen in Kamle district while on naka duty, he said. Three other polling personnel also suffered cardiac arrest and have been hospitalised.

Security personnel, 28, on poll duty in Mizoram dies of cardiac arrest

April 19, 2024

Aizawl - A 28-year-old security personnel on election duty in Mizoram died due to cardiac arrest on Friday, officials said. Lalrinpuia, who was in the second Indian Reserve Battalion (IRBn), was found dead on Friday morning, at Vangchhia polling station in Champhai district, when other security personnel tried to wake him up. He died due to cardiac arrest around 4.45 am, the officials said.

Woman collapse s at polling booth, dies later in Ramanathapuram

April 20, 2024

A 37-year-old woman, who had arrived at a polling centre to cast her vote, collapsed and died later at a hospital in Ramanathapuram on Friday night. The deceased was identified as Shanthi, of Kunjarvalasai area in Mandabam. On April 19, she reportedly volunteered to distribute booth slips at one of the polling centres in Vedalai. After Shanthi was done with her work in the evening, she went to the polling centre designated to her. When she was about to exit the station after casting her vote, she fell unconscious. Shanthi did not respond to the medical aid provided by the practitioner there, and was rushed to the Ramanathapuram Government Hospital. She died later in the night. Although the cause behind her death is yet to be ascertained, a senior police official said that Shanthi seemed to have died of natural causes. A case has been booked at the Mandabam police station, and further investigation is underway.

Poll staffer dies of cardiac arrest in MP’s Mandla district: official

April 18, 2024

Maniram Kanvre, aged about 40, was heading for Bicchiya in Mandla (ST) Lok Sabha constituency, after collecting election-related material from a polytechnic college, when he suffered a sudden cardiac arrest, he said. Kanvre, who was associated with the tribal department, was rushed to the district hospital in Mandla but doctors declared him dead.

2 elderly voters die of cardiac arrest in Tamil Nadu

April 19, 2024

New Delhi - Two senior citizen voters died of cardiac arrest at separate polling booths in Salem and Kallakurichi districts of Tamil Nadu on Friday. R Chinnaponnu (77) collapsed after getting her finger inked. Her son rushed her to a govt hospital, but doctors declared her dead. In Salem Lok Sabha constituency, N Palanisamy (69), of Suramangalam, suffered a cardiac arrest while casting his vote. "He collapsed in a polling booth," said a cop.

Indian Sikh pilgrim dies of heart attack in Lahore

April 22, 2024

Janger Singh, a 67-year-old Indian Sikh pilgrim from Patiala, breathed his last while on a spiritual journey in Pakistan. His death occurred in Lahore, where Singh succumbed to a sudden cardiac arrest. According to reports, Singh, who had travelled to Pakistan as part of a pilgrimage, experienced a medical emergency, and despite receiving immediate medical attention, could not be revived.

Andhra native man collapse s and dies while visiting Kovalam

April 20, 2024

A young man from Andhra Pradesh collapsed and died while visiting Kovalam in Thiruvananthapuram. The deceased is Pradesh native Tom Kyanamadhu (44). The incident took place at around 3.30 pm yesterday near Searock Beach. Tom was talking to his friends when he collapsed after suffering an epileptic seizure. Although he was immediately rushed to a private hospital, he could not be saved.

Fake antique dealer Monson Mavunkal's wife collapse s and dies in Alappuzha

April 17, 2024

Thresiamma (68), wife of jailed fake antique dealer Monson Mavunkal, collapsed and died here on Wednesday. According to reports, she collapsed while standing in the queue to collect her pension at the treasury office in Cherthala. Though the officials there rushed her to Government Taluk Hospital in Cherthala, doctors pronounced her dead. Thressiama was a retired teacher.

Under-trial dies of heart attack

April 16, 2024

School bus driver succumbs to heart attack while resting

April 17, 2024

Beltangady - A school bus driver from Halekote Vani Education Institute tragically passed away due to a heart attack while sleeping in the bus on April 15. The deceased, identified as Vinay alias Shashidhar Gowda (58), had been serving as a temporary driver for several years.

Judge assaulted by SI brother-in-law, wife dies of heart attack

April 16, 2024

After celebrating the year, they had prepared to return back home on April 14, nighttime. But they had not been able to find their pet cat in the house. The judge, his wife, and the relatives had begun searching for the cat. Police say that during the search, an argument had started between the judge and his brother-in-law, the Sub-Inspector, and the SI had subsequently slapped the judge. The judge then lodged a complaint with the Akmeemana Police. A Police team went to the location, and during questioning, the judge’s wife, who was in a state of shock, had complained of chest pain. After recording the complaint, she was admitted to the Galle Karapitiya Hospital. A senior Police officer said she had suffered a heart attack, and later had died while receiving treatment. The officer also said that she is 45 years.

PAKISTAN

A doctor “died suddenly”:

LGH MO dies of cardiac arrest

April 17, 2024

Lahore - Dr Nauman Shahid, Medical Officer, aged 50, of Lahore General Hospital passed away due to cardiac arrest while on duty. Principal PGMI Prof Dr Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar, MS Prof Dr Nudrat Sohail and other health professionals condoled the sudden death of Dr Nauman Shahid. Prof Al-Fareed expressed his feelings and said death is a reality and Allah can take life back whenever He wants.

VIETNAM

Dinh Q. Lê, 56

April 7, 2024

Contemporary artist Le Quang Dinh passed away suddenly. According to Tuoi Tre Online's source, artist Le Quang Dinh suffered a stroke and passed away on the afternoon of April 6. He is considered one of the most influential contemporary Vietnamese fine artists.

JAPAN

Gazette’s bassist Reita dies at 42 just one day after band shares they hope group will ‘last forever’

April 16, 2024

Gazette's bassist Reita has died just hours after the band said they hoped to stay together forever. The band announced the news on their website on Monday. "We would like to express our deepest gratitude to all fans who have supported and loved him and all partners who supported and took care of Reita in his career as the Gazette bassist," their statement read. Further information wasn't revealed about Reita's death. He was 42 years old.

PHILIPPINES

Former Florida man who unknowingly trained 9/11 terrorists dies of heart failure

April 17, 2024

Rudi Dekkers, a former Florida resident who unknowingly trained 9/11 terrorists, has died in the Philippines from heart failure. He was 67. According to the filmmakers of a documentary he was featured in, Dekkers had been struggling with his health for years. Dekker wanted to tell his story: how he inadvertently taught two of the terrorists to fly planes. Over the years, his willingness to speak made him a thorn in the government’s side. He testified in front of Congress, wrote a book, and was featured in a documentary on the 20th anniversary of the attacks. Dekker went on to get in trouble for trafficking drugs and spent time in a Texas prison before being released and deported. He desired to come back to the U.S., but he never did.

MALAYSIA

Melaka state secretary Zaidi Johari dies of heart attack at 54

April 19, 2024

Melaka, April 19 — Melaka State Secretary Datuk Zaidi Johari died of a heart attack this morning. He was 54. According to a statement from the Melaka Chief Minister’s Office, Zaidi breathed his last at about 8.15 am at Hospital Melaka here. He had been taken to the hospital by ambulance after collapsing at the State Secretary’s official residence due to a heart attack. The statement said he was given respiratory assistance by paramedics but was confirmed dead upon arrival at the hospital. Zaidi was appointed as the 29th State Secretary of Melaka on January 5, 2022..

14-year old dies after collapsing during school cross country activity

April 19, 2024

Kuala Pilah -A secondary school student died after collapsing during a cross-country activity this morning. In the 9.30 am incident, the 14-year-old student was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead two hours later. "The activity included a 7km run, and when he was almost reaching the finish line, he collapsed and lost consciousness.” Paramedics provided first aid at the scene, then he was taken to the Emergency Department at Tuanku Ampuan Najihah Hospital where they tried to revive him for about two hours before they pronounced him dead." Based on the victim's father's statement, the victim suffered from heart disease since 2016 and was on medication. "Currently, the case is classified as sudden death (SDR), however investigations are still underway."

AUSTRALIA

Coroner probes Moderna vaccine link to young Melbourne woman's death

April 17, 2024

Melbourne, Victoria - Moderna has engaged its own medical expert as it faces an inquest in Victoria, which is investigating whether a 21-year-old woman died because of its COVID-19 vaccine. The pharmaceutical company's lawyers appeared before the Coroners Court in Melbourne today for a hearing into the death of Natalie Boyce. Boyce received her third COVID-19 jab on February 18, 2022, which was the Moderna mRNA vaccine, counsel assisting Jessika Syrjanen told the court. About a week later, she went to see a GP after vomiting for five days, suffering aching pain, and at one point, fainting.

In the following weeks, Boyce went to hospital and a medical centre as her symptoms of vomiting, pain, and fainting persisted. On March 5, she went to Mulgrave Private Hospital, after suffering chest pain and shortness of breath, and was transferred to The Alfred, where she was diagnosed with fulminant myocarditis. The 21-year-old's condition deteriorated after she underwent surgery to remove a clot, then during an MRI, she suffered a heart attack. She could not be revived, and Boyce was declared dead on March 27. A forensic pathologist performed a post-mortem on Boyce, finding she died from acute myocardial infarction. The autopsy found "given the close proximity in time due to vaccine, a vaccine-related myocarditis cannot be excluded". But the report also said this could not be diagnosed post-mortem. In February this year, Moderna engaged its own cardiologist to provide an expert opinion to the court and asked for extended leave to provide a report from them.

‘Loved by all' Scottish Aussie Rules player, 25, dies after ‘ cardiac arrest ’ during match as tributes paid to ‘talented’ team-mate

April 16, 2024

Tributes have poured in for a "brave and talented" Scots Aussie Rules football player who died during a match. Ross McGhie, 25, was playing on Saturday for Fife side Kingdom Kangaroos when he took unwell during his team's first match of the season. The young sportsman, from Leven, was playing for the Aussie Rules team when it is understood he suffered a cardiac arrest. Despite the efforts of medics, Ross tragically passed away that night.

Scott James (Scotty) Bickerstaff, 53

April 20, 2024

Townsville, Queensland - Scotty passed away suddenly in Townsville, Australia, with his wife at his side. An amazing friend to so many from his early days in Farm Cove to his home in Ingham, Queensland. He was a man full of loyalty and love and one who knew how to spin a yarn and lighten up a room. He will be sorely missed by so many.

Dr. Heather Edith Coughtrey, 73

April 20, 2024

Sydney, New South Wales - Passed away on 11 April 2024, aged 73, in Sydney hospital, after a short illness. Very unexpected, and Heather will be dearly missed.

NEW ZEALAND

Colin John Giltrap KNZM

April 20, 2024

Remuera, Auckland - Sir Colin Giltrap KNZM, cherished husband, father, grandfather, and brother, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family, leaving a void filled with fond memories and enduring love. As a family man and a great figure in the automotive world, his life was characterised by a deep commitment to his industry and community. His philanthropic spirit and determination brought about significant change and touched countless lives. His legacy of wisdom, compassion, and leadership will forever inspire those he leaves behind. The Giltrap Family thank those who have expressed their condolences and send heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Ward 51 at Auckland Hospital for the care given to Colin. In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family invite you to make a donation to Auckland City Mission.

A policewoman was killed in a “vaxxident”:

Off-duty policewoman dies after being hit by car in Helena Bay, Northland

April 21, 2024

Northland - A pedestrian who was killed after being struck by car in Northland was an off-duty policewoman. The woman died after the collision at an intersection in the village of Helena Bay yesterday afternoon. Family and colleagues made tributes online to the police officer, who was a constable in the Far North. “The vehicle hit the pedestrian after leaving the road and colliding with a power pole. Sadly, the pedestrian died at the scene.

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

One killed in Buller Gorge crash

April 20, 2024

Buller Gorge - The single-vehicle crash happened on Lower Buller Gorge Rd, between Heaphys Rd and Bucklands Peak Rd, at about 6.15pm. "Despite the efforts of first responders, the driver was unable to be revived and died at the scene," a police spokesperson said. They were the sole occupant of the vehicle.

Man dies on Pāpāmoa beach

April 21, 2024

Papamoa, Bay of Plenty - A SunLive reader said police were called to the scene when a fisherman was found dead sitting in his chair on Pāpāmoa Beach. Police said it was due to a medical event and was not being treated as suspicious. Next-of-kin had been notified following the sudden death.

Body found in Wellington Harbour

April 21, 2024

Wellington - A woman has been found dead in Wellington Harbour this morning. Police are appealing for information to help identify the woman, who was found in the water off Māhina Bay about 8 am. She is believed to be between 60 and 70 years old, wearing activewear, including a black hooded sweatshirt with white writing.

A firefighter “died suddenly”:

Andrew Mervyn (Pops) Prangley, 66

April 18, 2024

Auckland - With so much heartache we announce the passing of our much-loved Son, Brother, Husband, Dad, and Poppa. The most incredible man, who brightened this world on 6 April 1958, and sadly left us on 14 March 2024. A gold star volunteer fireman, who was always ready to lend a hand.

A nurse “died suddenly”:

Wendy Marianne Ross, 59

April 18, 2024

Wellington - On April 15, 2024, unexpectedly at her home in Upper Hutt; aged 59 years. A much-loved Aunty, colleague to many, and good friend of Michaela. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mental Health or the Heart Foundation would be appreciated and can be made online.

A teacher “died suddenly”:

Caragh Jess Briggs, 54

April 17, 2024

Te Kopi, Carterton District - On the 15th of April 2024 at her home in Te Kopi, Carterton District. Aged 54 yrs. After a brave and intelligent fight against cancer. Also respected and loved as a teacher, latterly at Carterton's South End Montessori School, and in the dog agility community. Many thanks to the health professionals who supported Caragh and to the Cancer Society Wairarapa. No flowers please, but koha to the Cancer Society Wairarapa would be appreciated, via their website.

Link

A healthcare worker “died suddenly”:

Samantha Maree "Sam" Whyman, 29 and baby

April 16, 2024

Palmerston North, Manawatu-Wanganui - Passed away unexpectedly, with her beautiful unborn son Harrison Justin Earnshaw, on Saturday 13 April 2024 at Palmerston North Hospital, aged 29 years. Sam was loved by all that knew her. Harrison was a lovingly longed for addition to the family and was loved so much by his Mum Sam and Dad Michael.

Ethan Cole Govender, 4

April 18, 2024

Albany, Auckland - Born March 09, 2020. Passed away suddenly on Sunday, 14 April 2024, in Starship Hospital with his loving family by his side.

Tadiwanashe Rose Nyakudya, 21

April 18, 2024

Kerikeri, Northland - Passed away unexpectedly at Whangarei Hospital on Saturday, 13th April 2024, aged 21. A much-loved Granddaughter, Niece, Cousin, and friend of many.

Simon James Reece, 49

April 20, 2024

Tauranga - On Tuesday the 16th of April 2024, Simon passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at home; aged 49 years. He leaves behind a legacy of love, kindness, and unwavering dedication to his family. He left an indelible mark on all who knew him, and his passing will leave a void that cannot be filled.

Brian William Hook, 62

April 20, 2024

Tuakau, Auckland - Passed away suddenly at home, on Wednesday, 17th April 2024, aged 62.

Tamzin June Paterson, 48

April 20, 2024

Auckland - Born May 07, 1976. Passed away on April 07, 2024. Lost to us too soon. Her humour and adventurous spirit will be fondly remembered.

Karen Debra Wallace, 64

April 20, 2024

Tuakau, Auckland - Passed away suddenly on Monday 15th April at Auckland Hospital, after a short illness. Will be sadly missed. Rest in peace.

Marjorie Ivy Rae, 71

April 19, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - On April 16, 2024, died peacefully after a brave battle with cancer, aged 71 years.

David John Sowman

April 18, 2024

Henderson, Auckland - With heavy hearts we announce that after a short illness, David passed away peacefully on Monday 15 April 2024. Proud Poppa, eccentric & clever brother and uncle. A skilled boat builder and craftsman.

Alastair Paul "Ali" Hogg, 66

April 17, 2024

Wellington - Our family chain is broken, nothing is the same, but as God calls us one by one, the links will join again. Special thanks to the staff of Wellington Regional Hospital for their care and support of Alastair. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated.

Kathryn Ann McCallum, 68

April 17, 2024

Oamaru, Otago - On April 14, 2024, at Lister Home. It is with deep sadness my beautiful wife Kathryn has passed away, after a 9-month battle with infection, aged 68. Her cats will miss her. Many thanks to Dunedin Hospital and the staff of Lister Home Waimate.

Linda Joan Matthews, 59

April 16, 2024

Invercargil, Southland - Suddenly but peacefully, passed away at Southland Hospital on Saturday April 13, 2024, aged 59 years. "Will be forever missed".

Trevor Richard Squire

April 16, 2024

Hamilton, Waikato - Passed away Wednesday, 10th April 2024, unexpectedly at Waikato Hospital, surrounded by his family.

Andrew Forbes Davidson

April 15, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - With great sadness and broken hearts, we advise the unexpected death of Andrew. Loved and respected friend to many.

Joanne Fairweather

April 15, 2024

Blenheim, Marlborough - Passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 11, 2024, at home with family. Special thanks to Seddon Volunteer Fire Brigade and St John Ambulance.

Wi Haare Jones

April 15, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - Unexpectedly passed away April 10, 2024.

